OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma State Department of Health is urging Oklahomans who attend large-scale gatherings to seek out testing for COVID-19, even if symptoms are not present.
Department officials recommend testing prior to and after these events and suggest residents wear a mask when physical distancing is a challenge.
With active COVID-19 cases on the rise, OSDH offcials say they are well-positioned to support and partner with local government leaders and communities with free testing, resources and local public health guidance.
“As expected, Oklahoma’s urban areas as well as a few communities around the state are experiencing a rise in active COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations due to increased social activity and mobility," said Interim Commissioner Lance Frye, M.D. "We continue to have more than 80 free testing locations across the state, and we need Oklahomans to get tested, even those without symptoms, so we can identify active cases and work together to minimize community spread.
"The Stitt administration and the Legislature prioritized COVID-19 data transparency with our nationally-recognized online dashboard," Frye said. "These daily updates protect individuals’ personal information while equipping local leaders with the best data to make adjustments to local public health guidance if needed. Our agency is well resourced to pro-actively partner with and provide guidance to those changes.”
OSDH also has deployed "strike teams" to support communities when a COVID-19 hot spot has been identified, Frye said.
“These strike teams are comprised of public health professionals, testing experts and epidemiologists who partner with local stakeholders to increase testing capacity and provide additional infrastructure support and guidance to minimize spread,” he said.
The state’s emergency protective supplies and testing capacity remain strong, and its surge plan remains in place, with daily monitoring and communication.
OSDH has hired more than 700 full- and part-time contact tracers since March 2020, and additional contact tracers are being hired and trained to expand efforts.
“Personal responsibility remains key in protecting yourself and our local communities from COVID-19, Frye said. "We continue to encourage Oklahomans to consider wearing a mask, to routinely wash hands and to use physical distancing measures, which are recommendations set forth by the CDC,” Frye said.
OSDH also encourages the following public health measures to be taken to minimize risks:
• Plan in advance and seek out testing at one of the state’s free COVID-19 testing centers or with a health care provider. Following the public event, minimize social interactions and consider being tested again in the days following.
• While attending an event, wear a cloth face covering, frequently use hand sanitizer with 60% rubbing alcohol, avoid touching your face and keep 6 feet away from others.
• If part of a vulnerable population group, including being age 65 and older or immunocompromised, stay home and seek out alternative options, such as live-streaming or a recording.
The OSDH strongly urges people to stay at home if they are feeling sick and experiencing any symptoms. For information on COVID-19 or OSDH testing site locations, go to coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
