ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma gained 9,516 new COVID-19 cases in the past week, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday.
According to OSDH’s Situation Update, the weekly increase, including 765 from Wednesday, brought the overall statewide total to 700,798. There are 14,661 active cases, an increase of 2,327 since last Wednesday.
CDC/NCHS’ Provisional Death Count, which is based on death certificates, places the overall number of COVID-19-related deaths in Oklahoma at 12,405 deaths, an increase of 79, in which the coronavirus was the cause or a contributor.
As of Monday, cases in Garfield County increased by 76 to a total of 10,966, according to OSDH. The number of cases over the past 30 days in Garfield County was 353.
The number of total cases in Enid is 9,742, with 104 active cases, 9,433 recovered and 205 deaths, according to OSDH community data. Carrier has had 38 cases; Covington has had 87; Douglas has had 35; Drummond has had 99; Fairmont has had 64; Garber has had 185; Hillsdale has had 25; Hunter has had 42; Kremlin has had 72; Lahoma has had 190, 184 recovered and six deaths; and Waukomis has had 290 cases.
Hospitalizations
The total number of statewide hospitalizations stands at 38,051 — 5.5% of the overall number of cases — since the first case was confirmed in Oklahoma in March 2020. OSDH reported a three-day average of 768 total COVID-19 hospitalizations — including 16 pediatric hospitalizations — an increase of 51 since last week. Of those, 227 are in ICU across the state.
The three-day average hospitalizations in the Northwest Region is 38 with 14 in the ICU. St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported it had four confirmed positive COVID-19 patients with none in the ICU, and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported nine confirmed positive COVID-19 patients with three in ICU on Wednesday.
OSDH reported, as of Tuesday, there were six ICU beds, or 20.7% of the total, and 132 adult inpatient beds, or 36.4% of the total, available in the Northwest Region, which consists of 18 counties including Garfield County. Health care workers have continued to emphasize that bed counts are fluid, constantly changing with patient conditions and hospital efforts to maximize space and treatments.
Schools
The number of COVID-19 cases among students at Enid Public Schools and other school districts in the Enid area remained the same as two weeks ago due to winter break.
According to the district’s online case count, there were a total of 19 COVID-19-positive cases reported among students and five among staff members, as of Dec. 15.
No cases were reported from Chisholm Public Schools in the past two weeks, either.
Autry Technology Center did not report any new COVID-19 cases in the past week.
Northern Oklahoma College’s weekly pandemic situation update from Dec. 10-16 showed that only one NOC Stillwater student had been in quarantine for possible exposure.
Of NOC’s 346 total cases, 303 individuals have been physically present on campus.
Northwestern Oklahoma State University reported two active cases among students as of Christmas Eve on all of its campuses, but the college does not report on which of its Alva, Enid or Woodward campuses.
Epidemiology report
COVID-19 cases and deaths from Dec. 19-25 increased over the past week compared with the previous week, according to OSDH’s weekly epidemiology report.
In that time period, 8,354 cases were reported, a 015.3% increase from Dec. 12-18, which had 7,245 cases. The number of deaths reported was 49, which was 19 less than the week before.
From Dec. 19-25, 51,177 specimens were tested for COVID-19, with 10,468, or 14.3%, positive, the report states.
In the last 30 days, 61 of 805 hospitalizations have been fully vaccinated.
In Garfield County, 60.4% of people 5 and older have received the first dose along with 93.4% of people 65 and older, while 51.1% of people 5 and older and 82.1% of those 65 and older have been fully vaccinated, according to OSDH.
Overall in Oklahoma, 65.8% of residents have had at least one dose. The number of residents statewide who completed the series is 53.4%.
From Dec. 21-27, 59,394 vaccine doses were administered in the state, a decrease of 21,303 compared with the week before. The total number of vaccines administered was 4,319,009 with 1,775,081 fully vaccinated.
Nationally, Oklahoma ranks 22nd out of all states and the District of Columbia in the cumulative incidence of reported COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population and 12th in the cumulative death rate of reported COVID-19 cases.
Northwest Oklahoma
Health Department COVID data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties:
• Woodward with 4,194 cases, an increase of 22. There are 41 active cases and 46 deaths in Woodward and six deaths in Mooreland.
• Kingfisher with 2,763 cases, an increase of 13. There are 14 active cases and 28 deaths in Kingfisher, 16 deaths in Hennessey, five active cases and six deaths in Okarche and six active cases in Cashion.
• Noble with 2,022 cases, an increase of 21. There are 13 active cases and 22 deaths in Perry, six active cases in Marland and seven active cases in Red Rock.
• Woods with 1,783 cases, an increase of 12. There are 24 actives cases and 27 deaths in Alva.
• Alfalfa with 1,425 cases, an increase of five. There are seven active cases in Cherokee.
• Blaine with 1,702 cases, an increase of 10. There are nine deaths in Geary, six actives cases and 11 deaths in Hydro, five active and six deaths in Okeene and 13 active cases and eight deaths in Watonga.
• Major with 1,467 cases, an increase of zero. There are five actives cases and 23 deaths in Fairview.
• Grant with 741 cases, an increase of five.
