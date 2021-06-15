OKLAHOMA CITY — Approximately 75,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) COVID-19 vaccine originally set to expire later this month will be saved and remain in circulation for use through much of July and into August, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
This comes after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced an extension of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine’s expiration date last week, from three to 4½ months. The 75,000 doses anticipated to expire in June will now be available for administration until Aug. 7, with some lots expiring July 24.
Vaccine expiration dates are specific to each lot of doses and are based on manufacturer information on how long they can be effective, according to OSDH. The decision to extend the shelf life was based on data from ongoing studies assessing the vaccine’s stability and efficacy, a press release states.
“There is no medical risk to the individuals who receive a dose of COVID-19 vaccine that have received an extension on their expiration date,” said Dr. Gitanjali Pai, chief medicalofficer for the state. “I would encourage Oklahomans to be confident that the dose they receive is perfectly safe and effective based on recent studies that led the FDA to its decision.”
The state received further federal guidance Tuesday, June 15, 2021, stating that certain lots of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine that had passed initial expiration dates in April and May were extended to July 9, with some of the lots expiring near the end of June. OSDH has been maintaining appropriate cold storage of these vaccines and may now utilize nearly 1,500 additional doses, according to OSDH.
“OSDH has not discarded recently expired doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Our preemptive decision to pull the expired doses from active inventory while maintaining their safe and appropriate storage sets us up well to use them now that the FDA has extended their shelf life,” said Deputy Commissioner Keith Reed. “As of June 9, 2021, OSDH has roughly 26,000 Pfizer doses and a little over 600 Moderna doses expiring by the end of June. We plan to use what we can this month and hold the rest until further federal guidance on these vaccine manufacturers is received.”
