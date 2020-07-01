OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma State Department of Health is providing grants to the state’s longterm career facilities to help cope with additional costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The state has set aside portions of its Coronavirus Relief Funds for LTC CARES grants to enhance infectious disease prevention and mitigation, according to an OSDH press release.
Oklahoma licensed adult day care centers, assisted living facilities, continuum of care facilities, intermediate care facilities for individuals with developmental or intellectual disabilities, nursing and skilled nursing facilities and residential care facilities can qualify and must apply by July 31, 2020, according to the OSDH.
“These providers are serving the state’s most vulnerable populations in the fight against the COVID-19, and many have not received additional funding from the federal government through stimulus packages that is sufficient to address increased costs because of COVID-19,” according to the release.
To qualify, facilities must be in good standing with OSDH at the time of the application, and recipients will be required to have internal controls to ensure funding is expended and recorded in compliance with grant guidelines.
LTC CARES grants may be funded at a flat $15,000 or per resident/participant, according to OSDH. Residents must have been in the facility as of Feb. 1 to qualify.
Amount per resident is $217 for adult day care centers, $533 for assisted living facilities, $935 for intermediate care facilities for those with developmental or intellectual disabilities and for nursing and skilled nursing facilities; and $336 for residential care facilities.
Disbursements after approval will be issued in about 4-6 weeks, according to OSDH.
Grant funds can be used for such things as training and services of a qualified infection preventionist, completion of prevention and control risk assessments and plan monitoring, testing for the virus, increased staffing for monitoring, excursions and visitations, communication devices to assist in resident visitation and tele health, excursions and outings, cleaning and supplies and personal protective equipment.
More information can be found at the OSDH LTC CARES grant page at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ltc-cares-grant.
