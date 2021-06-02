OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma State Department of Health plans to start a statewide texting campaign to reach Oklahomans with information about the COVID-19 vaccine.
Texts will be sent to residents in areas across the state that have seen lower vaccination uptake rates. A series of three messages will be sent two to three days following the dates June 4, 9 and 15, according to the OSDH.
“We are hopeful to reach Oklahomans with additional information about the vaccine to help them make an informed decision about whether to receive it,” said Deputy Commissioner Keith Reed. “The text messages are not a scam and will never request personal information or money from the recipients. These are intended to provide information regarding available appointments near them and encourage people to learn more about getting the vaccine.”
The texts will be sent by representatives who will identify on behalf of OSDH. It will come from an Oklahoma area code depending on where the individual resides. Individuals can send follow-up questions or requests for more information, with an option to reply in Spanish. Recipients can opt out of receiving the messages at any time.
Oklahomans ready to receive the vaccine can check with their personal provider, use the state’s vaccine portal — https://vaccinate.oklahoma.gov/en-US/ — or use the federal vaccine finder — https://www.vaccines.gov/ — to check for appointments. Many providers across the state are offering walk-in appointments.
