ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma gained 9,378 new COVID-19 cases in the past week, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday.
According to OSDH’s Situation Update, the weekly increase, including 1,157 from Wednesday, brought the overall statewide total to 676,890. There are 11,499 active cases, an increase of 2,769 since last week.
CDC/NCHS’ Provisional Death Count, which is based on death certificates, places the overall number of COVID-19-related deaths in Oklahoma at 12,059 deaths, a weekly increase of 110, in which the coronavirus was the cause or a contributor.
In the past week, cases in Garfield County increased to a total of 10,692 — a weekly increase of 101, according to OSDH. The number of cases over the past 30 days in Garfield County is 325.
The number of total cases in Enid is 9,493, with 103 active cases, 9,187 recovered and 203 deaths, according to OSDH community data. Carrier has had 37 cases; Covington has had 86; Douglas has had 33; Drummond has had 96; Fairmont has had 64; Garber has had 179; Hillsdale has had 25; Hunter has had 42; Kremlin has had 72; Lahoma has had 180 with six deaths; and Waukomis has had 279 cases.
Hospitalizations
The total number of statewide hospitalizations stands at 37,424 — 5.5% of the overall number of cases — since the first case was confirmed in Oklahoma in March 2020. OSDH reported a three-day average of 536 total COVID-19 hospitalizations — including 14 pediatric hospitalizations — an increase of 73 since last week. Of those, 170 are in ICU across the state.
The three-day average hospitalizations in the Northwest Region is 32 with eight in the ICU. St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported it had six confirmed positive COVID-19 patients with one in ICU, and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported four confirmed positive COVID-19 patients with three in ICU on Wednesday.
OSDH reported, as of Tuesday, there were eight ICU beds, or 26.7% of the total, and 145 adult inpatient beds, or 40.2% of the total, available in the Northwest Region, which consists of 18 counties including Garfield County. Health care workers have continued to emphasize that bed counts are fluid, constantly changing with patient conditions and hospital efforts to maximize space and treatments.
Schools
The number of COVID-19 cases among students and staff at Enid Public Schools remained has increased slightly over the past week, according to the district’s online case count.
Enid High School has four students in isolation after testing positive, and Longfellow Middle School has one student in isolation.
Six student cases were reported among the elementary schools: Two at Adams and one each at Coolidge, Glenwood, Hayes and McKinley. Two Hoover staff members and one staff member at Adams were in isolation after receiving a positive test.
Three students and one staff member from the Carver and Fowler Early Childhood centers were in isolation after testing positive, as was one staff member from the child nutrition department.
In total, there were 14 COVID-19-positive cases reported among students and five among staff members.
No cases were reported from Chisholm Public Schools in the past week.
Autry Technology Center reported two more positive cases in the past week, both on its main campus.
One individual was in the northwest hallway between noon and 4 p.m. on Nov. 30, and tested positive on Dec. 1. The other was in the northwest hallway between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Dec. 2, and tested positive on Dec. 3.
Northern Oklahoma College Enid did not have any positive test isolations or primary contact quarantines in effect among students or staff, according to NOC’s weekly update from Friday. Two students from the NOC Tonkawa campus and one from the NOC Stillwater had tested positive, with one NOC Tonkawa student in quarantine for possible exposure.
Of NOC’s 345 total cases, 302 individuals have been physically present on campus.
Northwestern Oklahoma State University reported three active cases among students as of last Friday on all of its campuses, but the college does not report on which of its Alva, Enid or Woodward campuses.
Epidemiology report
COVID-19 cases and deaths from Nov. 28 through Dec. 4 increased over the past week compared with the previous week, according to OSDH’s weekly epidemiology report.
In that time period, 8,718 cases were reported, an 83.5% increase from Nov. 21-27, which had 4,751 cases. The number of deaths reported was 115, which was 67 more than the week before.
From Nov. 28 through Dec. 4, 31,267 specimens were tested for COVID-19, though the report states that recent testing data was not available within the most current CDC data. In total, 6,809 or 11.1%, were positive, the report states.
In the last 30 days, 53 of 609 hospitalizations have been fully vaccinated.
In Garfield County, 65.7% of people 12 and older have received the first dose along with 92.3% of people 65 and older, while 56% of people 12 and older and 81.5% of those 65 and older have been fully vaccinated, according to OSDH.
Overall in Oklahoma, 63.7% of residents have had at least one dose. The number of residents statewide who completed the series is 52.1%. From Nov. 30 through Dec. 6, 100,241 vaccine doses were administered in the state, an increase of 41,075 compared with the week before.
The total number of vaccines administered was 4,094,941 with 1,735,255 fully vaccinated.
Nationally, Oklahoma ranks 18th out of all states and the District of Columbia in the cumulative incidence of reported COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population and ninth in the cumulative death rate of reported COVID-19 cases.
Northwest Oklahoma
Health Department COVID data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties:
• Woodward with 4,100 cases, an increase of 46. There are 38 active cases and 46 deaths in Woodward and five active and six deaths in Mooreland.
• Kingfisher with 2,710 cases, an increase of 25. There are 20 active cases and 28 deaths in Kingfisher, six active and 16 deaths in Hennessey, five active in Cashion and and six deaths in Okarche.
• Noble with 1,978 cases, an increase of 17. There are 13 active cases and 21 deaths in Perry.
• Woods with 1,723 cases, an increase of 28. There are 18 actives cases and 26 deaths in Alva and five active cases in Waynoka.
• Alfalfa with 1,400 cases, an increase of 22. There are eight active cases in Aline and 12 in Cherokee.
• Blaine with 1,645 cases, an increase of 29. There are 19 actives cases and 11 deaths in Hydro, seven active and nine deaths in Geary, 10 active cases and eight deaths in Watonga, seven active cases in Canton and six deaths in Okeene.
• Major with 1,448 cases, an increase of 23. There are 18 actives cases and 23 deaths in Fairview.
• Grant with 721 cases, an increase of four.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.