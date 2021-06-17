county risk levels 6.16.21
ENID, Okla. — Although Garfield County is still “green,” Oklahoma is seeing more “yellow” counties this week.

According to Oklahoma State Department of Health’s COVID-19 Risk Level System, two of Oklahoma 77 counties are in the moderate, or “orange,” risk level, 45 are in the low, or “yellow,” risk level and 30, including Garfield County, are in the new normal, or “green,” risk level.

Last week, there were two counties in the moderate risk level, 33 counties in the low risk level and 42 in the new normal risk level.

Love and Ottawa were the two counties in the “orange” category.

Garfield County saw green five weeks ago for the first time since OSDH began releasing county risk level trends and reported 1.2 cases per 100,000.

Of the 18 Northwest Oklahoma counties, Beaver, Cimarron, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Garfield, Grant, Harper, Kingfisher, Major, Roger Mills, Washita and Woodward are in the “green” category, and Alfalfa, Beckham, Blaine, Texas and Woods were in the “yellow” category.

Weekly numbers

Oklahoma gained 996 COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths in the past week, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday.

OSDH showed 455,145 total cases from CDC provisional state data, including 216 from Wednesday, and 454,884 total cases with OSDH disease investigation summary. Of the latter number, there were 1,291 active, an increase of 101 in the past week. OSDH is no longer reporting recovered cases.

OSDH’s weekly numbers — which OSDH acute disease service reports to the CDC — on Wednesday showed Oklahoma has 7,354 confirmed deaths, though the CDC/NCHS’ Provisional Death Count, which is based on death certificates and is OSDH’s primary reported number, placed the overall count in Oklahoma at 8,502 deaths, a weekly increase of 49, in which the coronavirus was the cause or a contributor.

There have been 106 hospitalizations in the past week, bringing the total to 26,701, and according to OSDH’s Situation Update, there is a three-day average of 122 total COVID-19 hospitalizations, 43 of which are in the ICU, across the state. There are no hospitalizations in Northwest Oklahoma.

Cases in Garfield County increased by five in the past week for a total of 7,820, with five active, the same as last week, and 7,676, or 98.2%, recovered, according to OSDH. The majority of the cases — 6,919, or 88.5% — have been in Enid, which reported five active cases and 6,786 recovered.

Of the county’s 139 deaths, 128 have been in Enid, according to OSDH city data, with five in Lahoma, one each in Drummond, Fairmont, Garber, Covington and Waukomis and one not listed by town. Deaths listed by ZIP code on the OSDH website has Enid with 126 deaths.

There have been 3,060 cases, with 2,990 recovered and 68 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of Enid, and 3,766 cases, with 3,705 recovered and 58 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. There were 41 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases in the past week include three in Woods and one each in Alfalfa, Blaine and Major. No cases were reported in Grant, Kingfisher, Noble and Woodward counties.

Epidemiology report

According to OSDH’s Weekly Epidemiology Report, which is released every Wednesday, COVID-19 cases saw an increase of 41.9% in the numbers of reported cases compared with the previous week.

From June 6-12, 996 cases were reported, an increase of 294 from the week before, May 30 through June 5, which had 702. The number of deaths this week was 29, an increase of 20 from the previous week.

OSDH reported 34% of the cases were people aged 50 and older, and 95% of the deaths were in that same age group.

COVID-19 patient hospitalizations remained at 5.9% statewide in a week-to-week comparison. Since the first case was confirmed in Oklahoma in March 2020, the number of admissions to state hospitals was at 26,701, according to the report.

Nationally, Oklahoma ranks 11th out of all states and the District of Columbia in the cumulative incidence of reported COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population, the same spot as last week. The state ranks 26th in the total number of reported COVID-19 cases, the same spot as last week, and 26th in total number of reported COVID-19 deaths, also the same spot as last week.

From June 6-12, 14,364 specimens were tested. Of those, 989, or 3.7%, were positive. The death rate for total overall positive cases remained at 1.6%.

From June 8-14, 104,984 vaccine doses were administered in the state, an increase of 74,675 compared with the week before. The total number of vaccines administered was 2,585,568 with 1,219,323 fully vaccinated.

In Garfield County, 38.4% of people 12 and older have received the first dose of the vaccine, and 73.7% of people 65 and older have received theirs.

According to OSDH, 32.3% of people 12 and older in Garfield County have completed the series, along with 63.9% of those 65 and older who have also been fully vaccinated.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Wednesday by OSDH:

• Woodward with 3,170 cases, 3,134 recovered, none active and 36 deaths, 27 from Woodward, six from Mooreland, two from Fort Supply and one from Sharon.

• Kingfisher with 2,058 cases, 2,017 recovered, none active and 41 deaths, 21 from Kingfisher, 12 from Hennessey, four from Okarche — which Kingfisher shares with Canadian County — two from Dover and two not listed by town.

• Noble with 1,380 cases, 1,360 recovered, none active and 20 deaths, including 12 from Perry, three from Billings, two from Marland and Red Rock and one from Morrison.

• Woods with 1,219 cases, 1,186 recovered, 15 active and 18 deaths, 16 from Alva and two not listed by town.

• Alfalfa with 1,155 cases, 1,147 recovered, one active and seven deaths, with city data listing three from Carmen, two each from Aline and Helena and one each from Cherokee and Jet. City data encompasses rural towns that could include those residing in neighboring counties, which could cause the discrepancy.

• Blaine with 1,048 cases, 1,027 recovered, one active and 20 deaths, six from Okeene, three from Canton and one each from Longdale and Watonga. Seven are listed in Hydro, which Blaine shares with Caddo County, and four in Geary, which Blaine shares with Canadian.

• Major with 956 cases, 931 recovered, one active and 24 deaths, 17 from Fairview, two each from Cleo Springs and Ringwood and three not listed by town.

• Grant with 549 cases, 542 recovered, none active and seven deaths, three from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont, Medford and Nash.

Oklahoma per city 06.16.21

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday, June 16, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA CITY 66792 1056 65633 2021-06-16
TULSA 45448 740 44530 2021-06-16
EDMOND 18029 188 17815 2021-06-16
BROKEN ARROW 16620 200 16326 2021-06-16
NORMAN 14398 195 14191 2021-06-16
OTHER*** 11322 118 11077 2021-06-16
YUKON 9632 82 9538 2021-06-16
LAWTON 8685 163 8503 2021-06-16
ENID 6919 128 6786 2021-06-16
MOORE 6686 71 6603 2021-06-16
STILLWATER 6228 40 6183 2021-06-16
CLAREMORE 6078 120 5936 2021-06-16
OWASSO 5565 80 5465 2021-06-16
MUSKOGEE 5261 133 5118 2021-06-16
SHAWNEE 5122 94 5026 2021-06-16
ARDMORE 4677 87 4562 2021-06-16
ADA 4249 67 4171 2021-06-16
BARTLESVILLE 4122 95 4013 2021-06-16
TAHLEQUAH 3985 57 3911 2021-06-16
PONCA CITY 3907 83 3820 2021-06-16
BIXBY 3756 31 3692 2021-06-16
DURANT 3616 42 3568 2021-06-16
SAND SPRINGS 3356 68 3276 2021-06-16
MCALESTER 3251 50 3190 2021-06-16
SAPULPA 3192 66 3116 2021-06-16
DUNCAN 3094 63 3027 2021-06-16
JENKS 3020 26 2984 2021-06-16
MUSTANG 2943 44 2889 2021-06-16
GUYMON 2623 32 2590 2021-06-16
ALTUS 2607 52 2555 2021-06-16
GUTHRIE 2569 46 2520 2021-06-16
EL RENO 2543 41 2502 2021-06-16
CHICKASHA 2475 78 2393 2021-06-16
COLLINSVILLE 2445 30 2403 2021-06-16
CHOCTAW 2421 37 2380 2021-06-16
BLANCHARD 2281 29 2246 2021-06-16
MIAMI 2270 36 2200 2021-06-16
STILWELL 2160 34 2117 2021-06-16
BETHANY 2060 28 2029 2021-06-16
COWETA 1889 33 1844 2021-06-16
WOODWARD 1865 27 1838 2021-06-16
WEATHERFORD 1823 34 1788 2021-06-16
SKIATOOK 1762 17 1735 2021-06-16
ELK CITY 1738 35 1702 2021-06-16
CLINTON 1732 66 1666 2021-06-16
PRYOR CREEK 1705 32 1666 2021-06-16
GLENPOOL 1637 26 1605 2021-06-16
GROVE 1613 56 1544 2021-06-16
POTEAU 1602 21 1578 2021-06-16
OKMULGEE 1601 44 1554 2021-06-16
TAFT 1575 4 1571 2021-06-16
SALLISAW 1554 25 1515 2021-06-16
VINITA 1553 14 1531 2021-06-16
TUTTLE 1543 20 1523 2021-06-16
SEMINOLE 1529 40 1487 2021-06-16
PURCELL 1487 27 1456 2021-06-16
ATOKA 1474 21 1453 2021-06-16
WAGONER 1465 30 1434 2021-06-16
BROKEN BOW 1424 45 1376 2021-06-16
CUSHING 1414 22 1392 2021-06-16
ANADARKO 1394 34 1358 2021-06-16
NOBLE 1373 22 1349 2021-06-16
PAULS VALLEY 1302 32 1269 2021-06-16
LEXINGTON 1293 25 1268 2021-06-16
NEWCASTLE 1283 14 1269 2021-06-16
HARRAH 1280 22 1252 2021-06-16
TECUMSEH 1279 14 1263 2021-06-16
PIEDMONT 1264 10 1252 2021-06-16
SULPHUR 1261 26 1233 2021-06-16
IDABEL 1256 25 1231 2021-06-16
MCLOUD 1184 14 1168 2021-06-16
FORT GIBSON 1180 21 1155 2021-06-16
MADILL 1139 13 1124 2021-06-16
MULDROW 1122 8 1112 2021-06-16
JAY 1081 14 1060 2021-06-16
MARLOW 1063 21 1039 2021-06-16
ALVA 1022 16 991 2021-06-16
MARIETTA 1014 19 989 2021-06-16
CHECOTAH 1000 30 970 2021-06-16
HENRYETTA 959 25 922 2021-06-16
BRISTOW 957 33 923 2021-06-16
HUGO 939 22 915 2021-06-16
FORT SUPPLY 932 2 930 2021-06-16
EUFAULA 923 32 888 2021-06-16
KINGSTON 900 9 891 2021-06-16
SAYRE 892 18 872 2021-06-16
HOMINY 827 4 821 2021-06-16
KINGFISHER 824 21 803 2021-06-16
CLEVELAND 804 22 781 2021-06-16
ELGIN 797 12 783 2021-06-16
MANNFORD 779 21 750 2021-06-16
CATOOSA 778 17 760 2021-06-16
OKEMAH 777 16 759 2021-06-16
STIGLER 777 12 764 2021-06-16
LOCUST GROVE 762 8 749 2021-06-16
LINDSAY 747 16 731 2021-06-16
CALERA 736 7 726 2021-06-16
HOLDENVILLE 736 19 717 2021-06-16
HELENA 731 2 729 2021-06-16
CHANDLER 730 23 705 2021-06-16
SPIRO 728 3 721 2021-06-16
NOWATA 706 11 691 2021-06-16
INOLA 705 13 689 2021-06-16
WEWOKA 704 24 679 2021-06-16
CACHE 700 10 689 2021-06-16
DAVIS 698 16 682 2021-06-16
MOUNDS 696 11 685 2021-06-16
PERRY 696 12 684 2021-06-16
BLACKWELL 688 28 659 2021-06-16
HEAVENER 688 12 674 2021-06-16
SPENCER 655 16 633 2021-06-16
HENNESSEY 654 12 642 2021-06-16
CHELSEA 654 18 633 2021-06-16
SALINA 648 9 637 2021-06-16
SPERRY 640 5 634 2021-06-16
AFTON 634 6 623 2021-06-16
TISHOMINGO 610 23 587 2021-06-16
JONES 610 8 602 2021-06-16
WARR ACRES 595 5 589 2021-06-16
WESTVILLE 594 5 589 2021-06-16
MIDWEST CITY 582 18 564 2021-06-16
PERKINS 581 5 576 2021-06-16
DEL CITY 577 21 555 2021-06-16
BOLEY 568 9 559 2021-06-16
COMANCHE 564 21 540 2021-06-16
DEWEY 562 11 547 2021-06-16
PRAGUE 549 8 541 2021-06-16
COLCORD 543 5 533 2021-06-16
WYNNEWOOD 533 11 522 2021-06-16
ANTLERS 531 13 518 2021-06-16
HULBERT 529 6 521 2021-06-16
OOLOGAH 525 7 518 2021-06-16
ROLAND 522 5 513 2021-06-16
PAWHUSKA 520 9 507 2021-06-16
VIAN 517 11 504 2021-06-16
HASKELL 514 5 503 2021-06-16
PAWNEE 514 21 493 2021-06-16
COALGATE 513 12 501 2021-06-16
FAIRVIEW 510 17 492 2021-06-16
APACHE 505 8 497 2021-06-16
WILBURTON 501 9 491 2021-06-16
CHOUTEAU 491 15 476 2021-06-16
MEEKER 484 20 462 2021-06-16
HINTON 482 3 479 2021-06-16
FREDERICK 474 12 462 2021-06-16
LONE GROVE 471 8 458 2021-06-16
STRATFORD 455 12 443 2021-06-16
WILSON 451 15 431 2021-06-16
POCOLA 450 4 444 2021-06-16
NEWKIRK 447 6 440 2021-06-16
WISTER 444 2 441 2021-06-16
KANSAS 431 7 423 2021-06-16
WALTERS 429 6 423 2021-06-16
STROUD 426 6 419 2021-06-16
CARNEGIE 424 16 407 2021-06-16
WATONGA 417 2 415 2021-06-16
TALIHINA 415 15 400 2021-06-16
WASHINGTON 413 4 409 2021-06-16
LUTHER 409 9 399 2021-06-16
BEGGS 407 6 399 2021-06-16
KONAWA 406 9 394 2021-06-16
NICHOLS HILLS 403 3 400 2021-06-16
VALLIANT 388 6 379 2021-06-16
MANGUM 380 14 366 2021-06-16
WELLSTON 380 8 372 2021-06-16
COLBERT 379 11 368 2021-06-16
TONKAWA 375 15 360 2021-06-16
COMMERCE 375 8 362 2021-06-16
WYANDOTTE 373 5 353 2021-06-16
HARTSHORNE 359 12 346 2021-06-16
MINCO 357 2 355 2021-06-16
MORRIS 354 5 347 2021-06-16
QUAPAW 343 14 323 2021-06-16
FLETCHER 342 3 339 2021-06-16
HOBART 341 12 329 2021-06-16
HEALDTON 337 11 323 2021-06-16
MEAD 336 6 329 2021-06-16
HOOKER 335 0 335 2021-06-16
CADDO 333 3 330 2021-06-16
DRUMRIGHT 332 10 321 2021-06-16
NEW CORDELL 328 6 322 2021-06-16
PORTER 327 9 318 2021-06-16
ELMORE CITY 320 4 314 2021-06-16
GORE 319 7 312 2021-06-16
HOWE 314 2 311 2021-06-16
PORUM 312 5 306 2021-06-16
FAIRLAND 312 4 307 2021-06-16
ARCADIA 311 0 311 2021-06-16
STONEWALL 303 3 300 2021-06-16
TALALA 302 3 296 2021-06-16
WARNER 299 5 291 2021-06-16
KIEFER 299 2 293 2021-06-16
HOLLIS 292 6 286 2021-06-16
KELLYVILLE 289 5 283 2021-06-16
ADAIR 286 4 281 2021-06-16
CRESCENT 284 5 279 2021-06-16
BOKCHITO 280 2 278 2021-06-16
ALLEN 276 4 268 2021-06-16
BARNSDALL 275 7 268 2021-06-16
RINGLING 274 3 270 2021-06-16
WAURIKA 274 8 266 2021-06-16
OKARCHE 261 4 257 2021-06-16
MAYSVILLE 259 8 251 2021-06-16
WAYNE 255 4 251 2021-06-16
EARLSBORO 255 5 250 2021-06-16
CASHION 249 1 248 2021-06-16
CAMERON 242 1 240 2021-06-16
BOSWELL 242 1 240 2021-06-16
RUSH SPRINGS 240 4 235 2021-06-16
WATTS 240 2 238 2021-06-16
BLAIR 240 1 238 2021-06-16
WRIGHT CITY 239 2 236 2021-06-16
FORT COBB 236 4 231 2021-06-16
HAWORTH 235 4 230 2021-06-16
HYDRO 233 7 226 2021-06-16
PADEN 232 2 229 2021-06-16
BEAVER 230 4 226 2021-06-16
MOORELAND 225 6 219 2021-06-16
MAUD 222 0 221 2021-06-16
LAVERNE 221 2 219 2021-06-16
ROFF 221 2 219 2021-06-16
YALE 220 8 212 2021-06-16
WAUKOMIS 218 1 217 2021-06-16
KEOTA 215 0 214 2021-06-16
PAOLI 212 2 209 2021-06-16
CHEROKEE 211 1 210 2021-06-16
CEMENT 211 1 209 2021-06-16
BOKOSHE 210 3 207 2021-06-16
GERONIMO 207 3 204 2021-06-16
BINGER 207 14 193 2021-06-16
BILLINGS 204 3 201 2021-06-16
WETUMKA 204 5 199 2021-06-16
JENNINGS 203 4 198 2021-06-16
OKEENE 202 6 196 2021-06-16
OCHELATA 200 4 196 2021-06-16
GLENCOE 200 3 197 2021-06-16
QUINTON 199 3 196 2021-06-16
CYRIL 199 4 195 2021-06-16
TEXHOMA 198 0 198 2021-06-16
BIG CABIN 196 4 191 2021-06-16
FAIRFAX 194 9 184 2021-06-16
RINGWOOD 192 2 189 2021-06-16
WELCH 191 2 186 2021-06-16
MORRISON 183 1 182 2021-06-16
RAMONA 181 6 175 2021-06-16
INDIAHOMA 180 2 178 2021-06-16
GEARY 179 4 174 2021-06-16
ARAPAHO 179 4 175 2021-06-16
SHADY POINT 177 1 176 2021-06-16
CHEYENNE 176 4 172 2021-06-16
THOMAS 176 0 176 2021-06-16
NINNEKAH 176 3 173 2021-06-16
SHATTUCK 175 2 173 2021-06-16
THACKERVILLE 174 1 170 2021-06-16
MEDFORD 174 1 173 2021-06-16
RED ROCK 172 2 170 2021-06-16
RED OAK 171 0 171 2021-06-16
FORT TOWSON 170 0 170 2021-06-16
OKTAHA 170 2 168 2021-06-16
GRANITE 167 7 160 2021-06-16
GOODWELL 167 1 164 2021-06-16
SEILING 166 6 159 2021-06-16
WELEETKA 163 3 160 2021-06-16
DEPEW 162 3 159 2021-06-16
BUFFALO 161 6 155 2021-06-16
SNYDER 161 8 153 2021-06-16
PANAMA 158 2 156 2021-06-16
CALUMET 158 1 157 2021-06-16
COPAN 157 2 154 2021-06-16
GRACEMONT 154 5 149 2021-06-16
TERLTON 151 1 150 2021-06-16
BENNINGTON 151 3 148 2021-06-16
CANTON 150 3 147 2021-06-16
BURNS FLAT 150 3 147 2021-06-16
KREBS 149 6 143 2021-06-16
UNION CITY 149 2 147 2021-06-16
TEMPLE 148 9 139 2021-06-16
CLAYTON 145 3 142 2021-06-16
WANETTE 145 0 145 2021-06-16
MILBURN 145 4 141 2021-06-16
BLUEJACKET 144 1 141 2021-06-16
BOISE CITY 143 1 142 2021-06-16
WEBBERS FALLS 142 1 141 2021-06-16
ARKOMA 141 1 139 2021-06-16
POND CREEK 141 0 141 2021-06-16
CANUTE 140 2 138 2021-06-16
VICI 137 2 135 2021-06-16
MANNSVILLE 137 3 134 2021-06-16
ALEX 132 5 127 2021-06-16
KIOWA 131 2 128 2021-06-16
SPAVINAW 130 2 128 2021-06-16
ASHER 130 1 129 2021-06-16
GRANDFIELD 130 1 129 2021-06-16
GARBER 129 1 128 2021-06-16
HAMMON 129 2 127 2021-06-16
LEEDEY 127 5 122 2021-06-16
LAHOMA 126 5 121 2021-06-16
MOUNTAIN VIEW 125 4 121 2021-06-16
TIPTON 124 4 120 2021-06-16
ERICK 123 2 121 2021-06-16
SOPER 122 1 121 2021-06-16
CHATTANOOGA 121 2 119 2021-06-16
AGRA 120 2 117 2021-06-16
DAVENPORT 117 0 117 2021-06-16
VELMA 117 2 115 2021-06-16
COUNCIL HILL 116 3 113 2021-06-16
OAKS 112 4 108 2021-06-16
RYAN 112 2 110 2021-06-16
SENTINEL 112 2 110 2021-06-16
MULHALL 112 0 112 2021-06-16
CANEY 111 1 110 2021-06-16
MILL CREEK 111 1 110 2021-06-16
SASAKWA 108 0 108 2021-06-16
GARVIN 108 0 108 2021-06-16
DELAWARE 107 2 104 2021-06-16
TUPELO 107 2 104 2021-06-16
RATLIFF CITY 106 0 105 2021-06-16
TYRONE 105 0 105 2021-06-16
BRAGGS 104 1 103 2021-06-16
OILTON 104 4 99 2021-06-16
MCCURTAIN 103 2 100 2021-06-16
WAYNOKA 102 0 102 2021-06-16
DOVER 101 2 99 2021-06-16
BYARS 101 1 100 2021-06-16
SPRINGER 99 3 94 2021-06-16
AMBER 98 5 93 2021-06-16
GANS 98 0 98 2021-06-16
VERDEN 98 1 97 2021-06-16
FOSS 91 0 91 2021-06-16
LOOKEBA 91 3 88 2021-06-16
WANN 91 3 88 2021-06-16
RIPLEY 90 1 88 2021-06-16
DEWAR 89 1 87 2021-06-16
STERLING 87 1 86 2021-06-16
OLUSTEE 87 0 87 2021-06-16
TRYON 87 0 86 2021-06-16
STUART 86 1 84 2021-06-16
KINTA 86 1 85 2021-06-16
STRINGTOWN 85 3 82 2021-06-16
RAVIA 84 2 82 2021-06-16
COYLE 83 0 83 2021-06-16
CARNEY 82 2 79 2021-06-16
CANADIAN 81 2 78 2021-06-16
SAVANNA 81 1 80 2021-06-16
RATTAN 81 1 80 2021-06-16
CUSTER CITY 80 1 79 2021-06-16
PITTSBURG 79 1 78 2021-06-16
HAILEYVILLE 73 1 72 2021-06-16
CORN 72 4 68 2021-06-16
LAMONT 71 1 70 2021-06-16
DUSTIN 71 2 68 2021-06-16
COVINGTON 71 1 70 2021-06-16
POCASSET 70 2 68 2021-06-16
RANDLETT 70 1 68 2021-06-16
ARNETT 70 2 68 2021-06-16
FARGO 69 1 68 2021-06-16
MARBLE CITY 69 0 68 2021-06-16
ORLANDO 67 1 66 2021-06-16
DRUMMOND 67 1 66 2021-06-16
DILL CITY 67 3 64 2021-06-16
SAWYER 67 1 66 2021-06-16
KETCHUM 66 3 62 2021-06-16
WAPANUCKA 66 2 64 2021-06-16
LONGDALE 66 1 65 2021-06-16
KREMLIN 66 0 66 2021-06-16
SHIDLER 65 1 64 2021-06-16
KAW CITY 64 3 61 2021-06-16
LENAPAH 64 0 64 2021-06-16
NASH 64 1 63 2021-06-16
BOYNTON 63 1 62 2021-06-16
CASTLE 62 1 61 2021-06-16
CLEO SPRINGS 61 2 59 2021-06-16
LANGLEY 61 0 61 2021-06-16
KENEFIC 60 1 59 2021-06-16
PRUE 59 2 57 2021-06-16
AMES 58 0 58 2021-06-16
CALVIN 58 1 57 2021-06-16
MARLAND 57 2 55 2021-06-16
REYDON 57 2 55 2021-06-16
CROWDER 57 0 57 2021-06-16
INDIANOLA 55 0 55 2021-06-16
WYNONA 55 2 53 2021-06-16
WHITEFIELD 55 1 54 2021-06-16
CARTER 55 0 55 2021-06-16
FAIRMONT 55 1 54 2021-06-16
OKAY 54 1 53 2021-06-16
LOCO 54 0 54 2021-06-16
ALINE 54 2 52 2021-06-16
LONE WOLF 53 0 53 2021-06-16
LEHIGH 53 0 53 2021-06-16
FORGAN 51 1 50 2021-06-16
MENO 50 0 50 2021-06-16
FAXON 50 0 50 2021-06-16
GAGE 49 1 48 2021-06-16
ACHILLE 49 2 47 2021-06-16
BURBANK 48 0 47 2021-06-16
TALOGA 48 0 48 2021-06-16
HASTINGS 47 1 46 2021-06-16
TERRAL 47 2 45 2021-06-16
WAKITA 47 3 44 2021-06-16
MOUNTAIN PARK 46 1 45 2021-06-16
CARMEN 45 3 42 2021-06-16
ROOSEVELT 44 0 44 2021-06-16
SHARON 44 1 43 2021-06-16
RALSTON 43 2 41 2021-06-16
SPARKS 43 2 41 2021-06-16
SCHULTER 42 0 42 2021-06-16
FOSTER 42 0 41 2021-06-16
BUTLER 42 0 42 2021-06-16
JET 41 1 40 2021-06-16
DEER CREEK 41 1 40 2021-06-16
OSAGE 41 1 40 2021-06-16
GOLTRY 40 0 40 2021-06-16
LANGSTON 40 1 39 2021-06-16
DEVOL 40 0 40 2021-06-16
GOLDSBY 40 0 40 2021-06-16
ELDORADO 40 1 39 2021-06-16
COLONY 40 1 39 2021-06-16
FREEDOM 39 0 39 2021-06-16
ROCKY 39 0 39 2021-06-16
HARDESTY 39 0 39 2021-06-16
BERNICE 38 0 37 2021-06-16
MARSHALL 37 1 36 2021-06-16
HANNA 37 0 37 2021-06-16
FRANCIS 37 1 36 2021-06-16
EAKLY 36 1 35 2021-06-16
NICOMA PARK 35 2 33 2021-06-16
AVANT 34 1 33 2021-06-16
DAVIDSON 31 0 31 2021-06-16
GOTEBO 31 1 30 2021-06-16
BURLINGTON 31 0 31 2021-06-16
BESSIE 31 1 30 2021-06-16
WILLOW 30 0 30 2021-06-16
DISNEY 30 0 29 2021-06-16
KEYES 30 0 30 2021-06-16
HUNTER 30 0 30 2021-06-16
FITZHUGH 30 0 30 2021-06-16
GOULD 29 0 29 2021-06-16
MEDICINE PARK 29 1 28 2021-06-16
CAMARGO 28 0 28 2021-06-16
OPTIMA 27 0 27 2021-06-16
DACOMA 27 0 27 2021-06-16
BRADLEY 26 1 25 2021-06-16
MILLERTON 26 2 24 2021-06-16
HITCHCOCK 26 0 26 2021-06-16
NORTH MIAMI 25 0 25 2021-06-16
DIBBLE 25 0 25 2021-06-16
BRAMAN 24 1 23 2021-06-16
FOYIL 22 1 21 2021-06-16
MARTHA 22 1 21 2021-06-16
HILLSDALE 21 0 21 2021-06-16
BROMIDE 21 1 20 2021-06-16
CROMWELL 21 2 19 2021-06-16
LAMAR 21 1 20 2021-06-16
ALDERSON 20 0 20 2021-06-16
MANITOU 19 0 19 2021-06-16
WAINWRIGHT 19 0 19 2021-06-16
DOUGHERTY 17 0 17 2021-06-16
BOWLEGS 16 1 15 2021-06-16
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 14 1 13 2021-06-16
FANSHAWE 14 0 14 2021-06-16
HALLETT 13 0 12 2021-06-16
PEORIA 12 0 12 2021-06-16
ALBION 10 0 10 2021-06-16
THE VILLAGE 10 0 10 2021-06-16
VERA 9 0 9 2021-06-16
ADDINGTON 9 0 9 2021-06-16
GENE AUTRY 7 0 7 2021-06-16
SLICK 6 0 6 2021-06-16
TATUMS 6 0 6 2021-06-16
REDBIRD 6 0 6 2021-06-16
KEMP 6 0 6 2021-06-16
BLACKBURN 5 0 5 2021-06-16
TULLAHASSEE 5 0 5 2021-06-16
MOFFETT 4 0 4 2021-06-16
BYNG 4 0 4 2021-06-16
SLAUGHTERVILLE 3 0 3 2021-06-16
RENTIESVILLE 3 0 3 2021-06-16
BRAY 2 0 2 2021-06-16
PINK 2 0 2 2021-06-16
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2021-06-16
NORGE 2 0 2 2021-06-16
PENSACOLA 1 0 1 2021-06-16
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2021-06-16
LE FLORE 1 0 1 2021-06-16
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2021-06-16
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2021-06-16
GRAYSON 1 0 1 2021-06-16
BETHEL ACRES 1 0 1 2021-06-16
BRIDGEPORT 1 0 1 2021-06-16
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2021-06-16
HOFFMAN 1 0 1 2021-06-16
EAST DUKE 1 0 1 2021-06-16
OAKLAND 1 0 1 2021-06-16
SPORTSMEN ACRES 1 0 1 2021-06-16

Oklahoma per county 06.16.21

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday, June 16, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA 87633 1307 86181 2021-06-16
TULSA 75784 1118 74332 2021-06-16
CLEVELAND 31313 437 30840 2021-06-16
CANADIAN 17415 185 17205 2021-06-16
COMANCHE 14103 198 13774 2021-06-16
ROGERS 10637 194 10407 2021-06-16
MUSKOGEE 9381 177 9186 2021-06-16
PAYNE 8717 76 8635 2021-06-16
POTTAWATOMIE 8405 131 8267 2021-06-16
WAGONER 8230 121 8070 2021-06-16
GARFIELD 7820 139 7676 2021-06-16
CREEK 7047 165 6852 2021-06-16
CARTER 6228 126 6059 2021-06-16
BRYAN 6139 79 6049 2021-06-16
GRADY 5992 130 5853 2021-06-16
CHEROKEE 5667 79 5566 2021-06-16
LE FLORE 5646 67 5564 2021-06-16
KAY 5345 128 5211 2021-06-16
MCCLAIN 5334 73 5254 2021-06-16
WASHINGTON 5266 118 5129 2021-06-16
PONTOTOC 5172 80 5079 2021-06-16
STEPHENS 4907 106 4788 2021-06-16
OSAGE 4794 79 4696 2021-06-16
DELAWARE 4712 94 4587 2021-06-16
PITTSBURG 4668 78 4576 2021-06-16
LOGAN 4310 65 4240 2021-06-16
MAYES 4276 73 4187 2021-06-16
SEQUOYAH 4177 56 4098 2021-06-16
CUSTER 4085 104 3980 2021-06-16
OTTAWA 4022 70 3887 2021-06-16
MCCURTAIN 3994 94 3892 2021-06-16
CADDO 3984 96 3883 2021-06-16
OKMULGEE 3853 83 3746 2021-06-16
GARVIN 3625 79 3542 2021-06-16
TEXAS 3537 34 3500 2021-06-16
LINCOLN 3263 72 3183 2021-06-16
ADAIR 3204 44 3151 2021-06-16
WOODWARD 3170 36 3134 2021-06-16
JACKSON 3131 56 3073 2021-06-16
BECKHAM 2902 58 2841 2021-06-16
SEMINOLE 2885 78 2801 2021-06-16
KINGFISHER 2058 41 2017 2021-06-16
MARSHALL 2049 23 2024 2021-06-16
MURRAY 2028 44 1982 2021-06-16
MCINTOSH 2018 61 1954 2021-06-16
CRAIG 2009 18 1977 2021-06-16
ATOKA 1878 27 1851 2021-06-16
OKFUSKEE 1800 32 1766 2021-06-16
PAWNEE 1794 52 1740 2021-06-16
CHOCTAW 1623 27 1594 2021-06-16
LOVE 1516 22 1483 2021-06-16
NOBLE 1380 20 1360 2021-06-16
JOHNSTON 1380 37 1343 2021-06-16
HASKELL 1258 17 1238 2021-06-16
HUGHES 1247 29 1214 2021-06-16
WOODS 1219 18 1186 2021-06-16
NOWATA 1159 20 1132 2021-06-16
ALFALFA 1155 7 1147 2021-06-16
WASHITA 1087 23 1064 2021-06-16
BLAINE 1048 20 1027 2021-06-16
PUSHMATAHA 1010 22 988 2021-06-16
MAJOR 956 24 931 2021-06-16
LATIMER 844 13 830 2021-06-16
KIOWA 819 26 793 2021-06-16
TILLMAN 805 17 788 2021-06-16
JEFFERSON 705 17 687 2021-06-16
COAL 701 15 685 2021-06-16
COTTON 696 16 679 2021-06-16
GREER 584 22 562 2021-06-16
DEWEY 553 14 538 2021-06-16
GRANT 549 7 542 2021-06-16
BEAVER 475 6 469 2021-06-16
HARPER 420 8 412 2021-06-16
ROGER MILLS 390 12 378 2021-06-16
ELLIS 357 6 351 2021-06-16
HARMON 327 6 321 2021-06-16
CIMARRON 214 2 212 2021-06-16

