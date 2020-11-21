Oklahoma continued to see record COVID-19 increases, topping 3,500 new cases in a single day for the third time this month, with 21 more deaths reported by the state Health Department.

Saturday’s 2.19% increase brought the overall number of cases to 170,924, with a single-day gain of 3,663 cases, 66 of those in Garfield County, according to OSDH. Of those, 31,413 were active, an increase of 689, and 137,884 were recovered, including 2,953 since Friday’s OSDH report.

There have been 1,624 Oklahomans who have died either due to COVID-19 or from complications of the virus, according to OSDH.

Deaths reported Saturday were 12 women and nine men, with 13 in the 65 and older, six in the 50-64 and two in the 36-49 age groups, according to OSDH. Counties of residence were six from Tulsa, three from Oklahoma, two each from Canadian and Rogers and one each from Cleveland, Comanche, Creek, Grady, Jackson, Muskogee, Pawnee and Pottawatomie. OSDH does not identify age and gender per county of residence on the weekends.

Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Saturday also included 15 in Kingfisher, 14 in Noble, 11 in Blaine, nine in Major and seven each in Alfalfa, Woods and Woodward, according to OSDH.

Case gains in Northwest Oklahoma cities and towns included 61 in Enid, nine in Hennessey, eight in Fairview, seven each in Alva and Woodward, six each in Cashion and Helena, five in Kingfisher, four in Watonga, three in Canton, two in Mulhall and one each in Aline, Billings, Covington, Drummond, Kremlin, Nash, Okarche and Okeene. There was a reduction of one case in Pond Creek.

Weekly report

Oklahoma gained in the number of new and recovered cases and deaths, according to the OSDH weekly report. The 19,649 new cases reported Nov. 13-19 represented a 16.1% change over the prior week, when a 74.85% increase was recorded. The number of COVID-19 recoveries rose by 18.7% and deaths, at 107 this past week, increased by 20.2%, according to OSDH data.

Since Nov. 1, the state has seen an increase of more than 37.7% in COVID-19 cases, with the OSDH’s seven-day rolling average showing a distinct climb since the first of the month.

Demographics on the report shows the 15-24 age group with the highest percentage increase in cases and the 75-84 age group with the highest percentage of deaths.

Oklahoma currently ranks 26th in the number of total reported COVID-19 cases and 15th in the cumulative incidence (per 100,000 persons) in the nation.

State update

There have been 89,429 Oklahoma women and 81,311 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH as of Saturday. There were 184 designated as unknown gender.

The 18-35 age group, with 864 new cases confirmed Saturday, made up 33.36% of cases in the state. Other new case gains were 851 in the 36-49 age group, 739 in the 50-64 age group, 470 in the 65 and older age group, 445 in the 5-17 age group and 73 in the 0-4 group.

Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Saturday were 3,105 in the 0-4 age group, 17,444 in the 5-17 age group, 57,024 in the 18-35 age group, 37,147 in the 36-49 age group, 31,907 in the 50-64 age group and 24,276 in the 65 and older age group. There were 21 listed as unknown age.

Of the overall 1,624 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 1,308 have been 65 and older and 249 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.87% of the total. There have been 51 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 15 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 921, than women, 703, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Saturday.

Data shows deaths in 71 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 275 in Oklahoma County; 254 in Tulsa County; 119 in Cleveland County; 63 in Rogers County; 44 each in McCurtain and Washington counties; 43 in Creek County; 38 in Delaware County; 35 in Wagoner County; 33 in Garfield County; 30 in Muskogee County; 29 each in Caddo and Comanche counties; 27 in Canadian County; 26 each in Jackson and LeFlore counties; 25 in Lincoln County; 23 in Pottawatomie County; 22 each in Kay and Ottawa counties; 21 in Pittsburg County; 20 in Grady County; 18 each in Bryan and Osage counties; 17 each in Beckham, Mayes, Okmulgee and Payne counties; 16 in McClain County; 14 in Sequoyah County; 13 each in Adair, Carter, McIntosh, Okfuskee and Stephens counties; 11 each in Custer, Garvin and Texas counties; 10 each in Cherokee, Pontotoc and Seminole counties; eight in Greer County; seven in Hughes County; six each in Haskell, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Pawnee, Pushmataha and Woodward counties; five each in Roger Mills and Tillman counties; four each in Choctaw, Johnston, Murray, Noble and Nowata counties; three each in Cotton, Grant, Latimer, Logan and Marshall counties; two each in Beaver, Blaine, Craig, Harper, Jefferson, Major and Washita counties; and one each in Atoka, Dewey, Love and Woods counties.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per county released Saturday by OSDH:

• Garfield with 3,290 cases, 2,719 recovered, 538 active and 33 deaths from Enid and one from Lahoma;

• Woodward with 1,651 cases, 1,455 recovered, 190 active and six deaths, three from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland;

• Kingfisher with 788 cases, 660 recovered, 112 active and six deaths, three from Okarche, two from Hennessey and one from Kingfisher;

• Woods with 417 cases, 253 recovered, 163 active and one death from Alva;

• Major with 376 cases, 280 recovered, 94 active and two deaths, towns not listed;

• Noble with 364 cases, 278 recovered, 82 active and three deaths, including a Billings man;

• Blaine with 317 cases, 256 recovered, 59 active and two deaths, both from Canton;

• Alfalfa with 278 cases, 151 recovered and 127 active;

• Grant with 187 cases, 150 recovered, 34 active and three deaths, one each from Deer Creek, Medford and Wakita.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 3,001 in Enid (490 active); 902 Fort Supply (eight active); 617 in Woodward (155 active); 375 in Alva (154 active); 325 in Kingfisher (45 active); 259 in Hennessey (39 active); 234 in Fairview (66 active); 163 in Helena (99 active); 131 in Watonga (30 active); 106 in Okarche (23 active); 69 in Mooreland (15 active); 68 in Cashion (24 active); 65 in Pond Creek (12 active); 61 Waukomis (17 active); 56 in Cherokee (13 active); 55 in Garber (four active); 53 in Medford (11 active); 52 in Canton (10 active); 51 in Ringwood (11 active); 50 in Lahoma (five active); 48 in Billings (20 active); 46 in Seiling (14 active); 45 in Okeene (nine active); 39 in Dover; 28 in Cleo Springs (six active); 23 in Wakita (one active); 22 each in Covington (two active) and Meno (six active); 21 in Waynoka (seven active); 19 each in Ames (one active) and Fairmont (one active); 17 each in Kremlin (three active) and Mulhall (five active); 16 each in Burlington (three active), Longdale (two active) and Nash (two active); 15 in Lamont (three active); 14 each in Aline (four active) and Sharon (four active); 13 each in Drummond (four active) and Orlando (three active); 11 in Carmen (five active); 10 in Jet (one active); nine in Marshall (three active); eight each Deer Creek (four active) and Freedom (one active); seven each in Goltry (three active) and Hunter; and six each in Dacoma (two active), Hillsdale (one active) and Hitchcock, according to data released by OSDH on Saturday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as “other.”

In Enid, there have been 1,492 cases, with 1,244 recovered and 21 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 1,478 cases, with 1,210 recovered and 12 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Saturday. There were six recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.united stateszipcodes.org/.

OSDH has officially reported 33 deaths both in Enid and Garfield County, but there also was one death reported from Lahoma, which is near the county line for Major, where no deaths have been recently reported by the OSDH.

The discrepancy is being investigated by the Health Department, said Anthony Triana, a media relations supervisor with Saxum, a public relations firm hired by the state to assist OSDH. Triana said Friday “that OSDH is internally working through data, and it should be sorted out, but it most likely will not be published publicly or provided due to privacy concerns.” A follow-up question about how it would violate HIPPA laws was not immediately answered.

Long-term care cases

Long-term care or nursing home COVID-19 cases listed weekly by OSDH in Garfield County include 37 recovered at The Commons, 27 with 21 recovered and five deaths at Golden Oaks Village, 27 with 21 recovered and three deaths at The Living Center, 18 with 16 recovered and one death at Kenwood Manor, nine recovered cases at Greenbrier Nursing Home, seven with six recovered each at The Arbors Assisted Living Center, five recovered cases at Garland Road Nursing and Rehab Center, five with three recovered at Enid Senior Care and one recovered case at Greenbrier Village Residential Living, according to the OSDH weekly report.

COVID-19 cases in area long-term care facilities include four recovered cases at Summers HealthCare in Blaine County; 10 with nine recovered and one death at Community Health Center in Grant County; three recovered cases at First Shamrock Care Center, four with three recovered cases at Countrywood Assisted Living and Memory Care and 74 with 71 recovered and two deaths at Hennessey Nursing & Rehab, in Kingfisher County; 11 with four recovered cases at Fairview Fellowship Home for Senior Citizens in Major County; eight with three recovered cases at Billings Fairchild Center in Noble County; three cases with two recovered at Beadles Nursing Home and two recovered cases at Share Medical Center in Woods County; 20 with 19 recovered at Mooreland Heritage Manor and 31 with 27 recovered and three deaths at Woodward Skilled Nursing and Therapy in Woodward County; and five recovered cases at Center of Family Love in Okarche, just south of the Kingfisher County line, in Canadian County, according to OSDH.(tncms-asset)3b976cb2-2c3b-11eb-8348-036c262561cf[2](/tncms-asset)

Oklahoma per city 11.21.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA CITY 26629 224 21043 2020-11-21
TULSA 18514 173 15882 2020-11-21
EDMOND 6316 34 4904 2020-11-21
NORMAN 5911 68 4945 2020-11-21
BROKEN ARROW 5898 54 4680 2020-11-21
OTHER*** 3690 24 3044 2020-11-21
YUKON 3093 10 2443 2020-11-21
STILLWATER 3036 8 2621 2020-11-21
ENID 3001 33 2478 2020-11-21
LAWTON 2688 24 2089 2020-11-21
MOORE 2231 18 1774 2020-11-21
CLAREMORE 2224 53 1673 2020-11-21
SHAWNEE 1838 19 1518 2020-11-21
OWASSO 1797 6 1452 2020-11-21
MUSKOGEE 1702 23 1287 2020-11-21
GUYMON 1700 11 1561 2020-11-21
DURANT 1526 10 1197 2020-11-21
TAHLEQUAH 1470 5 1137 2020-11-21
BARTLESVILLE 1460 39 1233 2020-11-21
ALTUS 1412 24 1173 2020-11-21
ADA 1359 7 996 2020-11-21
TAFT 1284 2 763 2020-11-21
BIXBY 1262 8 1045 2020-11-21
MCALESTER 1258 19 1076 2020-11-21
JENKS 1235 9 1044 2020-11-21
EL RENO 1230 9 1033 2020-11-21
SAND SPRINGS 1098 11 821 2020-11-21
ARDMORE 1092 10 870 2020-11-21
PONCA CITY 1083 13 834 2020-11-21
SAPULPA 1074 18 860 2020-11-21
CHICKASHA 1051 13 881 2020-11-21
MUSTANG 1012 5 786 2020-11-21
MIAMI 946 14 832 2020-11-21
FORT SUPPLY 902 2 892 2020-11-21
DUNCAN 883 8 658 2020-11-21
CLINTON 848 2 634 2020-11-21
BETHANY 845 7 634 2020-11-21
BLANCHARD 842 3 664 2020-11-21
CHOCTAW 837 7 661 2020-11-21
BROKEN BOW 798 25 670 2020-11-21
IDABEL 770 12 569 2020-11-21
COLLINSVILLE 755 3 570 2020-11-21
STILWELL 754 11 574 2020-11-21
GUTHRIE 706 0 556 2020-11-21
VINITA 691 2 581 2020-11-21
SALLISAW 679 4 568 2020-11-21
LEXINGTON 677 7 579 2020-11-21
GLENPOOL 663 7 548 2020-11-21
POTEAU 653 6 533 2020-11-21
GROVE 642 27 536 2020-11-21
ELK CITY 635 7 547 2020-11-21
COWETA 631 15 511 2020-11-21
SKIATOOK 628 8 508 2020-11-21
PURCELL 624 7 496 2020-11-21
OKMULGEE 623 7 527 2020-11-21
ATOKA 622 0 435 2020-11-21
SEMINOLE 617 6 535 2020-11-21
WOODWARD 617 3 459 2020-11-21
WEATHERFORD 616 8 528 2020-11-21
ANADARKO 570 12 465 2020-11-21
NEWCASTLE 550 4 457 2020-11-21
TUTTLE 543 5 425 2020-11-21
HOMINY 536 2 513 2020-11-21
MCLOUD 513 1 453 2020-11-21
HENRYETTA 499 8 417 2020-11-21
PRYOR CREEK 486 9 369 2020-11-21
SAYRE 471 10 425 2020-11-21
PAULS VALLEY 462 4 376 2020-11-21
TECUMSEH 446 1 370 2020-11-21
PIEDMONT 434 3 338 2020-11-21
NOBLE 430 5 346 2020-11-21
CUSHING 430 4 337 2020-11-21
WAGONER 424 6 353 2020-11-21
HUGO 423 4 359 2020-11-21
BOLEY 422 7 284 2020-11-21
JAY 408 2 355 2020-11-21
MADILL 397 2 310 2020-11-21
HARRAH 383 5 303 2020-11-21
STIGLER 378 5 300 2020-11-21
ALVA 375 1 220 2020-11-21
MULDROW 367 3 319 2020-11-21
MARIETTA 354 0 244 2020-11-21
HOLDENVILLE 353 4 305 2020-11-21
CHECOTAH 348 6 281 2020-11-21
SULPHUR 344 4 268 2020-11-21
EUFAULA 334 7 263 2020-11-21
KINGFISHER 325 1 279 2020-11-21
FORT GIBSON 325 5 250 2020-11-21
BRISTOW 318 9 268 2020-11-21
HEAVENER 318 8 289 2020-11-21
SPIRO 311 1 284 2020-11-21
WEWOKA 306 1 269 2020-11-21
LINDSAY 304 3 234 2020-11-21
CALERA 289 1 242 2020-11-21
LOCUST GROVE 286 0 216 2020-11-21
MIDWEST CITY 280 9 234 2020-11-21
MARLOW 279 1 181 2020-11-21
WARR ACRES 275 1 226 2020-11-21
OKEMAH 274 3 207 2020-11-21
CATOOSA 271 3 215 2020-11-21
HINTON 263 0 238 2020-11-21
CHANDLER 260 10 202 2020-11-21
AFTON 259 2 206 2020-11-21
HENNESSEY 259 2 218 2020-11-21
VIAN 253 3 219 2020-11-21
SPENCER 245 3 190 2020-11-21
PRAGUE 243 1 203 2020-11-21
CHELSEA 237 3 198 2020-11-21
FAIRVIEW 234 0 168 2020-11-21
ELGIN 232 1 155 2020-11-21
MOUNDS 231 3 183 2020-11-21
CLEVELAND 229 4 188 2020-11-21
TISHOMINGO 223 3 187 2020-11-21
MANNFORD 222 4 169 2020-11-21
SPERRY 222 2 173 2020-11-21
SALINA 222 1 166 2020-11-21
DEL CITY 220 0 174 2020-11-21
NOWATA 220 3 185 2020-11-21
ANTLERS 214 6 183 2020-11-21
MEEKER 209 12 176 2020-11-21
CACHE 204 1 150 2020-11-21
WYNNEWOOD 203 1 152 2020-11-21
WASHINGTON 203 0 155 2020-11-21
KINGSTON 198 1 143 2020-11-21
INOLA 198 3 156 2020-11-21
PAWHUSKA 197 2 145 2020-11-21
WESTVILLE 196 2 158 2020-11-21
JONES 191 2 146 2020-11-21
STRATFORD 190 0 134 2020-11-21
ROLAND 188 1 170 2020-11-21
FREDERICK 188 5 149 2020-11-21
PERKINS 186 3 155 2020-11-21
DEWEY 183 1 159 2020-11-21
HULBERT 181 2 128 2020-11-21
COALGATE 181 0 129 2020-11-21
CHOUTEAU 181 6 138 2020-11-21
MORRIS 180 0 149 2020-11-21
BLACKWELL 180 3 134 2020-11-21
NICHOLS HILLS 175 0 154 2020-11-21
CARNEGIE 172 2 126 2020-11-21
OOLOGAH 172 1 144 2020-11-21
PAWNEE 172 1 141 2020-11-21
TALIHINA 170 6 139 2020-11-21
DAVIS 170 0 133 2020-11-21
HASKELL 169 1 142 2020-11-21
HOOKER 169 0 152 2020-11-21
POCOLA 165 3 144 2020-11-21
VALLIANT 165 3 145 2020-11-21
MANGUM 164 8 132 2020-11-21
HELENA 163 0 64 2020-11-21
WISTER 160 1 143 2020-11-21
BEGGS 156 2 139 2020-11-21
COMANCHE 153 3 125 2020-11-21
COLCORD 149 1 123 2020-11-21
CADDO 145 0 115 2020-11-21
PERRY 145 2 115 2020-11-21
STROUD 144 1 119 2020-11-21
KANSAS 144 4 118 2020-11-21
GORE 143 3 115 2020-11-21
APACHE 142 2 105 2020-11-21
MEAD 140 1 101 2020-11-21
WYANDOTTE 135 1 116 2020-11-21
WILBURTON 135 1 118 2020-11-21
COLBERT 135 5 98 2020-11-21
HOWE 134 0 118 2020-11-21
NEWKIRK 133 1 104 2020-11-21
LUTHER 133 2 110 2020-11-21
KONAWA 132 2 94 2020-11-21
WATONGA 131 0 101 2020-11-21
BOKCHITO 130 1 108 2020-11-21
COMMERCE 130 2 119 2020-11-21
WALTERS 128 1 97 2020-11-21
FAIRLAND 126 1 111 2020-11-21
HOBART 120 3 102 2020-11-21
HAWORTH 120 2 94 2020-11-21
KEOTA 116 0 94 2020-11-21
MAYSVILLE 115 3 81 2020-11-21
MINCO 112 0 85 2020-11-21
WRIGHT CITY 110 0 90 2020-11-21
TONKAWA 110 3 92 2020-11-21
HARTSHORNE 109 0 89 2020-11-21
KIEFER 107 0 93 2020-11-21
OKARCHE 106 3 80 2020-11-21
KELLYVILLE 105 2 91 2020-11-21
ELMORE CITY 105 0 83 2020-11-21
WAYNE 105 1 73 2020-11-21
BINGER 104 9 79 2020-11-21
BARNSDALL 104 2 92 2020-11-21
LONE GROVE 104 1 83 2020-11-21
BLAIR 103 0 74 2020-11-21
GOODWELL 103 0 91 2020-11-21
QUAPAW 101 2 83 2020-11-21
PADEN 101 0 86 2020-11-21
NEW CORDELL 101 0 57 2020-11-21
WELLSTON 100 0 75 2020-11-21
PORUM 99 1 64 2020-11-21
FORT COBB 97 0 88 2020-11-21
STONEWALL 97 1 74 2020-11-21
ARCADIA 97 0 70 2020-11-21
DRUMRIGHT 97 1 78 2020-11-21
TEXHOMA 96 0 89 2020-11-21
WARNER 96 0 76 2020-11-21
PORTER 95 1 75 2020-11-21
FLETCHER 94 1 73 2020-11-21
CAMERON 93 0 83 2020-11-21
WILSON 92 0 69 2020-11-21
HOLLIS 90 0 79 2020-11-21
RED ROCK 87 1 71 2020-11-21
EARLSBORO 86 0 64 2020-11-21
TALALA 84 1 68 2020-11-21
HYDRO 83 1 69 2020-11-21
WATTS 82 0 71 2020-11-21
CRESCENT 82 1 70 2020-11-21
WETUMKA 81 1 68 2020-11-21
ADAIR 81 0 63 2020-11-21
BOKOSHE 79 0 67 2020-11-21
ALEX 79 0 68 2020-11-21
QUINTON 77 0 56 2020-11-21
RUSH SPRINGS 76 0 47 2020-11-21
BEAVER 76 1 58 2020-11-21
BENNINGTON 73 0 58 2020-11-21
CEMENT 73 0 63 2020-11-21
PAOLI 73 1 57 2020-11-21
LAVERNE 73 0 45 2020-11-21
WELEETKA 72 3 49 2020-11-21
YALE 70 2 59 2020-11-21
ROFF 70 0 50 2020-11-21
MOORELAND 69 1 53 2020-11-21
NINNEKAH 69 1 59 2020-11-21
ALLEN 69 2 51 2020-11-21
CASHION 68 0 44 2020-11-21
CYRIL 68 1 49 2020-11-21
INDIAHOMA 67 1 48 2020-11-21
WEBBERS FALLS 67 0 50 2020-11-21
BOSWELL 67 0 60 2020-11-21
BIG CABIN 66 2 51 2020-11-21
FORT TOWSON 66 0 58 2020-11-21
POND CREEK 65 0 53 2020-11-21
SHATTUCK 64 0 23 2020-11-21
WAURIKA 63 0 39 2020-11-21
RINGLING 63 1 41 2020-11-21
SHADY POINT 62 0 46 2020-11-21
PANAMA 61 1 44 2020-11-21
WAUKOMIS 61 0 44 2020-11-21
GEARY 59 0 47 2020-11-21
THOMAS 59 0 50 2020-11-21
BLUEJACKET 59 1 50 2020-11-21
WELCH 59 0 50 2020-11-21
CALUMET 58 0 48 2020-11-21
ARAPAHO 57 0 38 2020-11-21
GERONIMO 57 0 47 2020-11-21
BUFFALO 56 2 40 2020-11-21
JENNINGS 56 1 38 2020-11-21
DELAWARE 56 1 45 2020-11-21
CHEROKEE 56 0 43 2020-11-21
TYRONE 55 0 49 2020-11-21
GARBER 55 0 51 2020-11-21
OKTAHA 55 0 43 2020-11-21
OCHELATA 54 1 44 2020-11-21
MEDFORD 53 1 41 2020-11-21
SNYDER 53 2 36 2020-11-21
CHEYENNE 52 1 38 2020-11-21
CANTON 52 2 40 2020-11-21
RAMONA 52 2 42 2020-11-21
MAUD 52 0 37 2020-11-21
DAVENPORT 51 0 38 2020-11-21
COPAN 51 1 45 2020-11-21
RINGWOOD 51 0 40 2020-11-21
LAHOMA 50 1 44 2020-11-21
RED OAK 50 0 44 2020-11-21
THACKERVILLE 50 0 42 2020-11-21
MORRISON 50 0 41 2020-11-21
BOISE CITY 50 0 40 2020-11-21
HAMMON 49 1 40 2020-11-21
FAIRFAX 49 0 45 2020-11-21
GLENCOE 49 1 36 2020-11-21
MOUNTAIN VIEW 48 1 27 2020-11-21
BILLINGS 48 1 27 2020-11-21
BURNS FLAT 47 1 40 2020-11-21
WANETTE 47 0 36 2020-11-21
LEEDEY 46 1 37 2020-11-21
GRANITE 46 0 30 2020-11-21
KIOWA 46 1 40 2020-11-21
KREBS 46 1 35 2020-11-21
SEILING 46 0 32 2020-11-21
GARVIN 46 0 38 2020-11-21
MILBURN 45 1 39 2020-11-21
CANUTE 45 0 31 2020-11-21
OKEENE 45 0 36 2020-11-21
SASAKWA 45 0 37 2020-11-21
DEWAR 45 0 38 2020-11-21
OLUSTEE 44 0 38 2020-11-21
ARKOMA 44 0 41 2020-11-21
MCCURTAIN 44 1 38 2020-11-21
COUNCIL HILL 43 0 35 2020-11-21
SOPER 42 0 35 2020-11-21
CLAYTON 42 0 34 2020-11-21
CANEY 41 0 34 2020-11-21
LOOKEBA 41 2 32 2020-11-21
ASHER 40 0 38 2020-11-21
DUSTIN 39 0 19 2020-11-21
DOVER 39 0 39 2020-11-21
HEALDTON 39 1 21 2020-11-21
AMBER 39 0 34 2020-11-21
SPAVINAW 39 0 35 2020-11-21
OILTON 38 1 27 2020-11-21
GRANDFIELD 38 0 25 2020-11-21
GRACEMONT 37 1 31 2020-11-21
DEPEW 37 1 31 2020-11-21
GANS 37 0 30 2020-11-21
VERDEN 37 0 35 2020-11-21
RATTAN 36 0 29 2020-11-21
TIPTON 36 0 34 2020-11-21
VELMA 35 1 28 2020-11-21
BRAGGS 34 0 26 2020-11-21
UNION CITY 34 0 26 2020-11-21
TERLTON 34 0 28 2020-11-21
MANNSVILLE 34 0 30 2020-11-21
CARNEY 33 0 27 2020-11-21
RIPLEY 32 0 27 2020-11-21
AGRA 32 1 21 2020-11-21
MILL CREEK 32 0 23 2020-11-21
BYARS 31 0 18 2020-11-21
CANADIAN 31 0 19 2020-11-21
WHITEFIELD 31 0 24 2020-11-21
VICI 30 0 18 2020-11-21
CORN 29 0 20 2020-11-21
PITTSBURG 29 0 23 2020-11-21
HAILEYVILLE 29 0 22 2020-11-21
LEHIGH 28 0 22 2020-11-21
SAVANNA 28 0 23 2020-11-21
CROWDER 28 0 21 2020-11-21
MARBLE CITY 28 0 21 2020-11-21
RAVIA 28 0 26 2020-11-21
CLEO SPRINGS 28 0 22 2020-11-21
KINTA 27 0 23 2020-11-21
RYAN 27 0 17 2020-11-21
SENTINEL 26 0 17 2020-11-21
STUART 26 0 19 2020-11-21
WANN 26 0 18 2020-11-21
KAW CITY 26 1 24 2020-11-21
ERICK 26 0 21 2020-11-21
ACHILLE 26 0 21 2020-11-21
POCASSET 25 0 20 2020-11-21
FOSS 25 0 20 2020-11-21
TUPELO 25 0 21 2020-11-21
FARGO 24 0 18 2020-11-21
LANGLEY 24 0 23 2020-11-21
OAKS 23 1 20 2020-11-21
BUTLER 23 0 13 2020-11-21
STRINGTOWN 23 1 13 2020-11-21
SPRINGER 23 1 19 2020-11-21
COYLE 23 0 19 2020-11-21
WAKITA 23 1 21 2020-11-21
STERLING 22 0 16 2020-11-21
KENEFIC 22 0 18 2020-11-21
COVINGTON 22 0 20 2020-11-21
MENO 22 0 16 2020-11-21
TEMPLE 22 2 15 2020-11-21
TRYON 22 0 14 2020-11-21
SCHULTER 21 0 20 2020-11-21
INDIANOLA 21 0 15 2020-11-21
LENAPAH 21 0 18 2020-11-21
HARDESTY 21 0 19 2020-11-21
WAYNOKA 21 0 14 2020-11-21
OPTIMA 21 0 20 2020-11-21
HANNA 21 0 19 2020-11-21
REYDON 20 0 12 2020-11-21
KETCHUM 20 0 19 2020-11-21
RANDLETT 20 0 11 2020-11-21
SAWYER 20 0 12 2020-11-21
LANGSTON 19 0 17 2020-11-21
AMES 19 0 18 2020-11-21
TALOGA 19 0 16 2020-11-21
SPARKS 19 0 13 2020-11-21
CASTLE 19 0 14 2020-11-21
FAIRMONT 19 0 18 2020-11-21
BOYNTON 19 0 16 2020-11-21
LONE WOLF 18 0 15 2020-11-21
FOSTER 18 0 13 2020-11-21
CALVIN 18 1 15 2020-11-21
KREMLIN 17 0 14 2020-11-21
AVANT 17 0 15 2020-11-21
ROCKY 17 0 13 2020-11-21
MULHALL 17 0 12 2020-11-21
BERNICE 16 0 13 2020-11-21
BURLINGTON 16 0 13 2020-11-21
LONGDALE 16 0 14 2020-11-21
SHIDLER 16 0 11 2020-11-21
MARLAND 16 0 11 2020-11-21
FAXON 16 0 10 2020-11-21
PRUE 16 0 15 2020-11-21
RATLIFF CITY 16 0 13 2020-11-21
NASH 16 0 14 2020-11-21
CUSTER CITY 16 0 12 2020-11-21
GAGE 16 0 10 2020-11-21
CHATTANOOGA 16 0 12 2020-11-21
WAPANUCKA 15 0 8 2020-11-21
ROOSEVELT 15 0 13 2020-11-21
GOLDSBY 15 0 11 2020-11-21
LAMONT 15 0 12 2020-11-21
SHARON 14 0 10 2020-11-21
CARTER 14 0 9 2020-11-21
LOCO 14 0 6 2020-11-21
ALINE 14 0 10 2020-11-21
OSAGE 14 0 11 2020-11-21
BURBANK 14 0 12 2020-11-21
DRUMMOND 13 0 9 2020-11-21
ELDORADO 13 0 12 2020-11-21
FORGAN 13 0 9 2020-11-21
ORLANDO 13 0 10 2020-11-21
ARNETT 13 0 5 2020-11-21
DILL CITY 13 0 13 2020-11-21
NORTH MIAMI 13 0 12 2020-11-21
MILLERTON 13 0 6 2020-11-21
DEVOL 12 0 5 2020-11-21
FRANCIS 12 0 11 2020-11-21
MARTHA 12 1 7 2020-11-21
FITZHUGH 12 0 8 2020-11-21
GOTEBO 12 0 12 2020-11-21
DISNEY 11 0 11 2020-11-21
CARMEN 11 0 6 2020-11-21
BRADLEY 11 0 11 2020-11-21
DIBBLE 11 0 10 2020-11-21
BESSIE 10 1 7 2020-11-21
JET 10 0 9 2020-11-21
ALDERSON 9 0 8 2020-11-21
WYNONA 9 0 8 2020-11-21
KEYES 9 0 7 2020-11-21
MARSHALL 9 0 6 2020-11-21
RALSTON 9 0 8 2020-11-21
GOULD 8 0 7 2020-11-21
NICOMA PARK 8 0 4 2020-11-21
DEER CREEK 8 1 3 2020-11-21
FREEDOM 8 0 7 2020-11-21
MOUNTAIN PARK 8 0 6 2020-11-21
TERRAL 8 1 5 2020-11-21
HASTINGS 8 0 6 2020-11-21
LAMAR 8 0 7 2020-11-21
OKAY 7 0 7 2020-11-21
BOWLEGS 7 0 7 2020-11-21
HUNTER 7 0 7 2020-11-21
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 7 0 7 2020-11-21
GOLTRY 7 0 4 2020-11-21
DACOMA 6 0 4 2020-11-21
EAKLY 6 0 2 2020-11-21
HITCHCOCK 6 0 6 2020-11-21
DAVIDSON 6 0 1 2020-11-21
HILLSDALE 6 0 5 2020-11-21
BROMIDE 5 0 2 2020-11-21
MEDICINE PARK 5 0 4 2020-11-21
FOYIL 5 0 4 2020-11-21
COLONY 5 0 4 2020-11-21
ALBION 5 0 5 2020-11-21
PEORIA 5 0 5 2020-11-21
WILLOW 4 0 3 2020-11-21
WAINWRIGHT 4 0 3 2020-11-21
CAMARGO 4 0 2 2020-11-21
MANITOU 3 0 2 2020-11-21
FANSHAWE 3 0 3 2020-11-21
SLICK 3 0 3 2020-11-21
CROMWELL 3 0 2 2020-11-21
THE VILLAGE 3 0 3 2020-11-21
VERA 3 0 3 2020-11-21
BRAMAN 3 0 2 2020-11-21
BYNG 3 0 3 2020-11-21
HALLETT 2 0 2 2020-11-21
REDBIRD 2 0 2 2020-11-21
RENTIESVILLE 2 0 2 2020-11-21
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2020-11-21
MOFFETT 2 0 1 2020-11-21
ADDINGTON 2 0 0 2020-11-21
NORGE 2 0 2 2020-11-21
SLAUGHTERVILLE 2 0 2 2020-11-21
GENE AUTRY 2 0 2 2020-11-21
DOUGHERTY 2 0 2 2020-11-21
LE FLORE 1 0 1 2020-11-21
BRAY 1 0 0 2020-11-21
PINK 1 0 1 2020-11-21
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2020-11-21
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2020-11-21
KEMP 1 0 1 2020-11-21
TULLAHASSEE 1 0 0 2020-11-21
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2020-11-21
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2020-11-21
BLACKBURN 1 0 1 2020-11-21

Oklahoma per county 11.21.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA 34709 275 27145 2020-11-21
TULSA 29516 254 24471 2020-11-21
CLEVELAND 11418 119 9511 2020-11-21
CANADIAN 6081 27 4857 2020-11-21
COMANCHE 3988 29 3178 2020-11-21
PAYNE 3833 17 3269 2020-11-21
MUSKOGEE 3802 30 2678 2020-11-21
ROGERS 3624 63 2848 2020-11-21
GARFIELD 3290 33 2719 2020-11-21
POTTAWATOMIE 3054 23 2541 2020-11-21
BRYAN 2563 18 2014 2020-11-21
WAGONER 2511 35 2162 2020-11-21
GRADY 2344 20 1915 2020-11-21
CREEK 2308 43 1873 2020-11-21
LE FLORE 2244 26 1910 2020-11-21
TEXAS 2193 11 2005 2020-11-21
MCCURTAIN 2177 44 1752 2020-11-21
MCCLAIN 2150 16 1695 2020-11-21
CHEROKEE 2013 10 1547 2020-11-21
OSAGE 1822 18 1560 2020-11-21
WASHINGTON 1790 44 1518 2020-11-21
PITTSBURG 1745 21 1456 2020-11-21
DELAWARE 1740 38 1447 2020-11-21
SEQUOYAH 1684 14 1432 2020-11-21
WOODWARD 1651 6 1455 2020-11-21
OKMULGEE 1647 17 1394 2020-11-21
PONTOTOC 1644 10 1205 2020-11-21
JACKSON 1638 26 1345 2020-11-21
CUSTER 1635 11 1290 2020-11-21
OTTAWA 1601 22 1391 2020-11-21
CADDO 1594 29 1300 2020-11-21
KAY 1513 22 1178 2020-11-21
MAYES 1386 17 1084 2020-11-21
GARVIN 1384 11 1061 2020-11-21
CARTER 1381 13 1088 2020-11-21
STEPHENS 1369 13 1003 2020-11-21
LOGAN 1233 3 1003 2020-11-21
LINCOLN 1173 25 940 2020-11-21
BECKHAM 1159 17 1013 2020-11-21
SEMINOLE 1141 10 965 2020-11-21
ADAIR 1129 13 893 2020-11-21
OKFUSKEE 891 13 644 2020-11-21
CRAIG 836 2 708 2020-11-21
KINGFISHER 788 6 660 2020-11-21
ATOKA 767 1 552 2020-11-21
MCINTOSH 737 13 588 2020-11-21
CHOCTAW 637 4 535 2020-11-21
HASKELL 601 6 486 2020-11-21
MARSHALL 601 3 456 2020-11-21
HUGHES 546 7 451 2020-11-21
MURRAY 540 4 419 2020-11-21
PAWNEE 502 6 413 2020-11-21
LOVE 496 1 362 2020-11-21
JOHNSTON 466 4 380 2020-11-21
WOODS 417 1 253 2020-11-21
PUSHMATAHA 389 6 335 2020-11-21
MAJOR 376 2 280 2020-11-21
NOWATA 372 4 307 2020-11-21
NOBLE 364 4 278 2020-11-21
BLAINE 317 2 256 2020-11-21
WASHITA 315 2 220 2020-11-21
LATIMER 293 3 250 2020-11-21
KIOWA 288 6 221 2020-11-21
ALFALFA 278 0 151 2020-11-21
TILLMAN 275 5 215 2020-11-21
COAL 244 0 179 2020-11-21
GREER 217 8 167 2020-11-21
GRANT 187 3 150 2020-11-21
COTTON 182 3 127 2020-11-21
JEFFERSON 166 2 105 2020-11-21
DEWEY 161 1 118 2020-11-21
BEAVER 157 2 121 2020-11-21
HARPER 146 2 99 2020-11-21
ROGER MILLS 135 5 95 2020-11-21
ELLIS 112 0 51 2020-11-21
HARMON 96 0 85 2020-11-21
89 0 8 2020-11-21
CIMARRON 63 0 51 2020-11-21

