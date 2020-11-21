Oklahoma continued to see record COVID-19 increases, topping 3,500 new cases in a single day for the third time this month, with 21 more deaths reported by the state Health Department.
Saturday’s 2.19% increase brought the overall number of cases to 170,924, with a single-day gain of 3,663 cases, 66 of those in Garfield County, according to OSDH. Of those, 31,413 were active, an increase of 689, and 137,884 were recovered, including 2,953 since Friday’s OSDH report.
There have been 1,624 Oklahomans who have died either due to COVID-19 or from complications of the virus, according to OSDH.
Deaths reported Saturday were 12 women and nine men, with 13 in the 65 and older, six in the 50-64 and two in the 36-49 age groups, according to OSDH. Counties of residence were six from Tulsa, three from Oklahoma, two each from Canadian and Rogers and one each from Cleveland, Comanche, Creek, Grady, Jackson, Muskogee, Pawnee and Pottawatomie. OSDH does not identify age and gender per county of residence on the weekends.
Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Saturday also included 15 in Kingfisher, 14 in Noble, 11 in Blaine, nine in Major and seven each in Alfalfa, Woods and Woodward, according to OSDH.
Case gains in Northwest Oklahoma cities and towns included 61 in Enid, nine in Hennessey, eight in Fairview, seven each in Alva and Woodward, six each in Cashion and Helena, five in Kingfisher, four in Watonga, three in Canton, two in Mulhall and one each in Aline, Billings, Covington, Drummond, Kremlin, Nash, Okarche and Okeene. There was a reduction of one case in Pond Creek.
Weekly report
Oklahoma gained in the number of new and recovered cases and deaths, according to the OSDH weekly report. The 19,649 new cases reported Nov. 13-19 represented a 16.1% change over the prior week, when a 74.85% increase was recorded. The number of COVID-19 recoveries rose by 18.7% and deaths, at 107 this past week, increased by 20.2%, according to OSDH data.
Since Nov. 1, the state has seen an increase of more than 37.7% in COVID-19 cases, with the OSDH’s seven-day rolling average showing a distinct climb since the first of the month.
Demographics on the report shows the 15-24 age group with the highest percentage increase in cases and the 75-84 age group with the highest percentage of deaths.
Oklahoma currently ranks 26th in the number of total reported COVID-19 cases and 15th in the cumulative incidence (per 100,000 persons) in the nation.
State update
There have been 89,429 Oklahoma women and 81,311 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH as of Saturday. There were 184 designated as unknown gender.
The 18-35 age group, with 864 new cases confirmed Saturday, made up 33.36% of cases in the state. Other new case gains were 851 in the 36-49 age group, 739 in the 50-64 age group, 470 in the 65 and older age group, 445 in the 5-17 age group and 73 in the 0-4 group.
Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Saturday were 3,105 in the 0-4 age group, 17,444 in the 5-17 age group, 57,024 in the 18-35 age group, 37,147 in the 36-49 age group, 31,907 in the 50-64 age group and 24,276 in the 65 and older age group. There were 21 listed as unknown age.
Of the overall 1,624 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 1,308 have been 65 and older and 249 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.87% of the total. There have been 51 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 15 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 921, than women, 703, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Saturday.
Data shows deaths in 71 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 275 in Oklahoma County; 254 in Tulsa County; 119 in Cleveland County; 63 in Rogers County; 44 each in McCurtain and Washington counties; 43 in Creek County; 38 in Delaware County; 35 in Wagoner County; 33 in Garfield County; 30 in Muskogee County; 29 each in Caddo and Comanche counties; 27 in Canadian County; 26 each in Jackson and LeFlore counties; 25 in Lincoln County; 23 in Pottawatomie County; 22 each in Kay and Ottawa counties; 21 in Pittsburg County; 20 in Grady County; 18 each in Bryan and Osage counties; 17 each in Beckham, Mayes, Okmulgee and Payne counties; 16 in McClain County; 14 in Sequoyah County; 13 each in Adair, Carter, McIntosh, Okfuskee and Stephens counties; 11 each in Custer, Garvin and Texas counties; 10 each in Cherokee, Pontotoc and Seminole counties; eight in Greer County; seven in Hughes County; six each in Haskell, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Pawnee, Pushmataha and Woodward counties; five each in Roger Mills and Tillman counties; four each in Choctaw, Johnston, Murray, Noble and Nowata counties; three each in Cotton, Grant, Latimer, Logan and Marshall counties; two each in Beaver, Blaine, Craig, Harper, Jefferson, Major and Washita counties; and one each in Atoka, Dewey, Love and Woods counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per county released Saturday by OSDH:
• Garfield with 3,290 cases, 2,719 recovered, 538 active and 33 deaths from Enid and one from Lahoma;
• Woodward with 1,651 cases, 1,455 recovered, 190 active and six deaths, three from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland;
• Kingfisher with 788 cases, 660 recovered, 112 active and six deaths, three from Okarche, two from Hennessey and one from Kingfisher;
• Woods with 417 cases, 253 recovered, 163 active and one death from Alva;
• Major with 376 cases, 280 recovered, 94 active and two deaths, towns not listed;
• Noble with 364 cases, 278 recovered, 82 active and three deaths, including a Billings man;
• Blaine with 317 cases, 256 recovered, 59 active and two deaths, both from Canton;
• Alfalfa with 278 cases, 151 recovered and 127 active;
• Grant with 187 cases, 150 recovered, 34 active and three deaths, one each from Deer Creek, Medford and Wakita.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 3,001 in Enid (490 active); 902 Fort Supply (eight active); 617 in Woodward (155 active); 375 in Alva (154 active); 325 in Kingfisher (45 active); 259 in Hennessey (39 active); 234 in Fairview (66 active); 163 in Helena (99 active); 131 in Watonga (30 active); 106 in Okarche (23 active); 69 in Mooreland (15 active); 68 in Cashion (24 active); 65 in Pond Creek (12 active); 61 Waukomis (17 active); 56 in Cherokee (13 active); 55 in Garber (four active); 53 in Medford (11 active); 52 in Canton (10 active); 51 in Ringwood (11 active); 50 in Lahoma (five active); 48 in Billings (20 active); 46 in Seiling (14 active); 45 in Okeene (nine active); 39 in Dover; 28 in Cleo Springs (six active); 23 in Wakita (one active); 22 each in Covington (two active) and Meno (six active); 21 in Waynoka (seven active); 19 each in Ames (one active) and Fairmont (one active); 17 each in Kremlin (three active) and Mulhall (five active); 16 each in Burlington (three active), Longdale (two active) and Nash (two active); 15 in Lamont (three active); 14 each in Aline (four active) and Sharon (four active); 13 each in Drummond (four active) and Orlando (three active); 11 in Carmen (five active); 10 in Jet (one active); nine in Marshall (three active); eight each Deer Creek (four active) and Freedom (one active); seven each in Goltry (three active) and Hunter; and six each in Dacoma (two active), Hillsdale (one active) and Hitchcock, according to data released by OSDH on Saturday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as “other.”
In Enid, there have been 1,492 cases, with 1,244 recovered and 21 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 1,478 cases, with 1,210 recovered and 12 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Saturday. There were six recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.united stateszipcodes.org/.
OSDH has officially reported 33 deaths both in Enid and Garfield County, but there also was one death reported from Lahoma, which is near the county line for Major, where no deaths have been recently reported by the OSDH.
The discrepancy is being investigated by the Health Department, said Anthony Triana, a media relations supervisor with Saxum, a public relations firm hired by the state to assist OSDH. Triana said Friday “that OSDH is internally working through data, and it should be sorted out, but it most likely will not be published publicly or provided due to privacy concerns.” A follow-up question about how it would violate HIPPA laws was not immediately answered.
Long-term care cases
Long-term care or nursing home COVID-19 cases listed weekly by OSDH in Garfield County include 37 recovered at The Commons, 27 with 21 recovered and five deaths at Golden Oaks Village, 27 with 21 recovered and three deaths at The Living Center, 18 with 16 recovered and one death at Kenwood Manor, nine recovered cases at Greenbrier Nursing Home, seven with six recovered each at The Arbors Assisted Living Center, five recovered cases at Garland Road Nursing and Rehab Center, five with three recovered at Enid Senior Care and one recovered case at Greenbrier Village Residential Living, according to the OSDH weekly report.
COVID-19 cases in area long-term care facilities include four recovered cases at Summers HealthCare in Blaine County; 10 with nine recovered and one death at Community Health Center in Grant County; three recovered cases at First Shamrock Care Center, four with three recovered cases at Countrywood Assisted Living and Memory Care and 74 with 71 recovered and two deaths at Hennessey Nursing & Rehab, in Kingfisher County; 11 with four recovered cases at Fairview Fellowship Home for Senior Citizens in Major County; eight with three recovered cases at Billings Fairchild Center in Noble County; three cases with two recovered at Beadles Nursing Home and two recovered cases at Share Medical Center in Woods County; 20 with 19 recovered at Mooreland Heritage Manor and 31 with 27 recovered and three deaths at Woodward Skilled Nursing and Therapy in Woodward County; and five recovered cases at Center of Family Love in Okarche, just south of the Kingfisher County line, in Canadian County, according to OSDH.(tncms-asset)3b976cb2-2c3b-11eb-8348-036c262561cf[2](/tncms-asset)
Oklahoma per city 11.21.20
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|26629
|224
|21043
|2020-11-21
|TULSA
|18514
|173
|15882
|2020-11-21
|EDMOND
|6316
|34
|4904
|2020-11-21
|NORMAN
|5911
|68
|4945
|2020-11-21
|BROKEN ARROW
|5898
|54
|4680
|2020-11-21
|OTHER***
|3690
|24
|3044
|2020-11-21
|YUKON
|3093
|10
|2443
|2020-11-21
|STILLWATER
|3036
|8
|2621
|2020-11-21
|ENID
|3001
|33
|2478
|2020-11-21
|LAWTON
|2688
|24
|2089
|2020-11-21
|MOORE
|2231
|18
|1774
|2020-11-21
|CLAREMORE
|2224
|53
|1673
|2020-11-21
|SHAWNEE
|1838
|19
|1518
|2020-11-21
|OWASSO
|1797
|6
|1452
|2020-11-21
|MUSKOGEE
|1702
|23
|1287
|2020-11-21
|GUYMON
|1700
|11
|1561
|2020-11-21
|DURANT
|1526
|10
|1197
|2020-11-21
|TAHLEQUAH
|1470
|5
|1137
|2020-11-21
|BARTLESVILLE
|1460
|39
|1233
|2020-11-21
|ALTUS
|1412
|24
|1173
|2020-11-21
|ADA
|1359
|7
|996
|2020-11-21
|TAFT
|1284
|2
|763
|2020-11-21
|BIXBY
|1262
|8
|1045
|2020-11-21
|MCALESTER
|1258
|19
|1076
|2020-11-21
|JENKS
|1235
|9
|1044
|2020-11-21
|EL RENO
|1230
|9
|1033
|2020-11-21
|SAND SPRINGS
|1098
|11
|821
|2020-11-21
|ARDMORE
|1092
|10
|870
|2020-11-21
|PONCA CITY
|1083
|13
|834
|2020-11-21
|SAPULPA
|1074
|18
|860
|2020-11-21
|CHICKASHA
|1051
|13
|881
|2020-11-21
|MUSTANG
|1012
|5
|786
|2020-11-21
|MIAMI
|946
|14
|832
|2020-11-21
|FORT SUPPLY
|902
|2
|892
|2020-11-21
|DUNCAN
|883
|8
|658
|2020-11-21
|CLINTON
|848
|2
|634
|2020-11-21
|BETHANY
|845
|7
|634
|2020-11-21
|BLANCHARD
|842
|3
|664
|2020-11-21
|CHOCTAW
|837
|7
|661
|2020-11-21
|BROKEN BOW
|798
|25
|670
|2020-11-21
|IDABEL
|770
|12
|569
|2020-11-21
|COLLINSVILLE
|755
|3
|570
|2020-11-21
|STILWELL
|754
|11
|574
|2020-11-21
|GUTHRIE
|706
|0
|556
|2020-11-21
|VINITA
|691
|2
|581
|2020-11-21
|SALLISAW
|679
|4
|568
|2020-11-21
|LEXINGTON
|677
|7
|579
|2020-11-21
|GLENPOOL
|663
|7
|548
|2020-11-21
|POTEAU
|653
|6
|533
|2020-11-21
|GROVE
|642
|27
|536
|2020-11-21
|ELK CITY
|635
|7
|547
|2020-11-21
|COWETA
|631
|15
|511
|2020-11-21
|SKIATOOK
|628
|8
|508
|2020-11-21
|PURCELL
|624
|7
|496
|2020-11-21
|OKMULGEE
|623
|7
|527
|2020-11-21
|ATOKA
|622
|0
|435
|2020-11-21
|SEMINOLE
|617
|6
|535
|2020-11-21
|WOODWARD
|617
|3
|459
|2020-11-21
|WEATHERFORD
|616
|8
|528
|2020-11-21
|ANADARKO
|570
|12
|465
|2020-11-21
|NEWCASTLE
|550
|4
|457
|2020-11-21
|TUTTLE
|543
|5
|425
|2020-11-21
|HOMINY
|536
|2
|513
|2020-11-21
|MCLOUD
|513
|1
|453
|2020-11-21
|HENRYETTA
|499
|8
|417
|2020-11-21
|PRYOR CREEK
|486
|9
|369
|2020-11-21
|SAYRE
|471
|10
|425
|2020-11-21
|PAULS VALLEY
|462
|4
|376
|2020-11-21
|TECUMSEH
|446
|1
|370
|2020-11-21
|PIEDMONT
|434
|3
|338
|2020-11-21
|NOBLE
|430
|5
|346
|2020-11-21
|CUSHING
|430
|4
|337
|2020-11-21
|WAGONER
|424
|6
|353
|2020-11-21
|HUGO
|423
|4
|359
|2020-11-21
|BOLEY
|422
|7
|284
|2020-11-21
|JAY
|408
|2
|355
|2020-11-21
|MADILL
|397
|2
|310
|2020-11-21
|HARRAH
|383
|5
|303
|2020-11-21
|STIGLER
|378
|5
|300
|2020-11-21
|ALVA
|375
|1
|220
|2020-11-21
|MULDROW
|367
|3
|319
|2020-11-21
|MARIETTA
|354
|0
|244
|2020-11-21
|HOLDENVILLE
|353
|4
|305
|2020-11-21
|CHECOTAH
|348
|6
|281
|2020-11-21
|SULPHUR
|344
|4
|268
|2020-11-21
|EUFAULA
|334
|7
|263
|2020-11-21
|KINGFISHER
|325
|1
|279
|2020-11-21
|FORT GIBSON
|325
|5
|250
|2020-11-21
|BRISTOW
|318
|9
|268
|2020-11-21
|HEAVENER
|318
|8
|289
|2020-11-21
|SPIRO
|311
|1
|284
|2020-11-21
|WEWOKA
|306
|1
|269
|2020-11-21
|LINDSAY
|304
|3
|234
|2020-11-21
|CALERA
|289
|1
|242
|2020-11-21
|LOCUST GROVE
|286
|0
|216
|2020-11-21
|MIDWEST CITY
|280
|9
|234
|2020-11-21
|MARLOW
|279
|1
|181
|2020-11-21
|WARR ACRES
|275
|1
|226
|2020-11-21
|OKEMAH
|274
|3
|207
|2020-11-21
|CATOOSA
|271
|3
|215
|2020-11-21
|HINTON
|263
|0
|238
|2020-11-21
|CHANDLER
|260
|10
|202
|2020-11-21
|AFTON
|259
|2
|206
|2020-11-21
|HENNESSEY
|259
|2
|218
|2020-11-21
|VIAN
|253
|3
|219
|2020-11-21
|SPENCER
|245
|3
|190
|2020-11-21
|PRAGUE
|243
|1
|203
|2020-11-21
|CHELSEA
|237
|3
|198
|2020-11-21
|FAIRVIEW
|234
|0
|168
|2020-11-21
|ELGIN
|232
|1
|155
|2020-11-21
|MOUNDS
|231
|3
|183
|2020-11-21
|CLEVELAND
|229
|4
|188
|2020-11-21
|TISHOMINGO
|223
|3
|187
|2020-11-21
|MANNFORD
|222
|4
|169
|2020-11-21
|SPERRY
|222
|2
|173
|2020-11-21
|SALINA
|222
|1
|166
|2020-11-21
|DEL CITY
|220
|0
|174
|2020-11-21
|NOWATA
|220
|3
|185
|2020-11-21
|ANTLERS
|214
|6
|183
|2020-11-21
|MEEKER
|209
|12
|176
|2020-11-21
|CACHE
|204
|1
|150
|2020-11-21
|WYNNEWOOD
|203
|1
|152
|2020-11-21
|WASHINGTON
|203
|0
|155
|2020-11-21
|KINGSTON
|198
|1
|143
|2020-11-21
|INOLA
|198
|3
|156
|2020-11-21
|PAWHUSKA
|197
|2
|145
|2020-11-21
|WESTVILLE
|196
|2
|158
|2020-11-21
|JONES
|191
|2
|146
|2020-11-21
|STRATFORD
|190
|0
|134
|2020-11-21
|ROLAND
|188
|1
|170
|2020-11-21
|FREDERICK
|188
|5
|149
|2020-11-21
|PERKINS
|186
|3
|155
|2020-11-21
|DEWEY
|183
|1
|159
|2020-11-21
|HULBERT
|181
|2
|128
|2020-11-21
|COALGATE
|181
|0
|129
|2020-11-21
|CHOUTEAU
|181
|6
|138
|2020-11-21
|MORRIS
|180
|0
|149
|2020-11-21
|BLACKWELL
|180
|3
|134
|2020-11-21
|NICHOLS HILLS
|175
|0
|154
|2020-11-21
|CARNEGIE
|172
|2
|126
|2020-11-21
|OOLOGAH
|172
|1
|144
|2020-11-21
|PAWNEE
|172
|1
|141
|2020-11-21
|TALIHINA
|170
|6
|139
|2020-11-21
|DAVIS
|170
|0
|133
|2020-11-21
|HASKELL
|169
|1
|142
|2020-11-21
|HOOKER
|169
|0
|152
|2020-11-21
|POCOLA
|165
|3
|144
|2020-11-21
|VALLIANT
|165
|3
|145
|2020-11-21
|MANGUM
|164
|8
|132
|2020-11-21
|HELENA
|163
|0
|64
|2020-11-21
|WISTER
|160
|1
|143
|2020-11-21
|BEGGS
|156
|2
|139
|2020-11-21
|COMANCHE
|153
|3
|125
|2020-11-21
|COLCORD
|149
|1
|123
|2020-11-21
|CADDO
|145
|0
|115
|2020-11-21
|PERRY
|145
|2
|115
|2020-11-21
|STROUD
|144
|1
|119
|2020-11-21
|KANSAS
|144
|4
|118
|2020-11-21
|GORE
|143
|3
|115
|2020-11-21
|APACHE
|142
|2
|105
|2020-11-21
|MEAD
|140
|1
|101
|2020-11-21
|WYANDOTTE
|135
|1
|116
|2020-11-21
|WILBURTON
|135
|1
|118
|2020-11-21
|COLBERT
|135
|5
|98
|2020-11-21
|HOWE
|134
|0
|118
|2020-11-21
|NEWKIRK
|133
|1
|104
|2020-11-21
|LUTHER
|133
|2
|110
|2020-11-21
|KONAWA
|132
|2
|94
|2020-11-21
|WATONGA
|131
|0
|101
|2020-11-21
|BOKCHITO
|130
|1
|108
|2020-11-21
|COMMERCE
|130
|2
|119
|2020-11-21
|WALTERS
|128
|1
|97
|2020-11-21
|FAIRLAND
|126
|1
|111
|2020-11-21
|HOBART
|120
|3
|102
|2020-11-21
|HAWORTH
|120
|2
|94
|2020-11-21
|KEOTA
|116
|0
|94
|2020-11-21
|MAYSVILLE
|115
|3
|81
|2020-11-21
|MINCO
|112
|0
|85
|2020-11-21
|WRIGHT CITY
|110
|0
|90
|2020-11-21
|TONKAWA
|110
|3
|92
|2020-11-21
|HARTSHORNE
|109
|0
|89
|2020-11-21
|KIEFER
|107
|0
|93
|2020-11-21
|OKARCHE
|106
|3
|80
|2020-11-21
|KELLYVILLE
|105
|2
|91
|2020-11-21
|ELMORE CITY
|105
|0
|83
|2020-11-21
|WAYNE
|105
|1
|73
|2020-11-21
|BINGER
|104
|9
|79
|2020-11-21
|BARNSDALL
|104
|2
|92
|2020-11-21
|LONE GROVE
|104
|1
|83
|2020-11-21
|BLAIR
|103
|0
|74
|2020-11-21
|GOODWELL
|103
|0
|91
|2020-11-21
|QUAPAW
|101
|2
|83
|2020-11-21
|PADEN
|101
|0
|86
|2020-11-21
|NEW CORDELL
|101
|0
|57
|2020-11-21
|WELLSTON
|100
|0
|75
|2020-11-21
|PORUM
|99
|1
|64
|2020-11-21
|FORT COBB
|97
|0
|88
|2020-11-21
|STONEWALL
|97
|1
|74
|2020-11-21
|ARCADIA
|97
|0
|70
|2020-11-21
|DRUMRIGHT
|97
|1
|78
|2020-11-21
|TEXHOMA
|96
|0
|89
|2020-11-21
|WARNER
|96
|0
|76
|2020-11-21
|PORTER
|95
|1
|75
|2020-11-21
|FLETCHER
|94
|1
|73
|2020-11-21
|CAMERON
|93
|0
|83
|2020-11-21
|WILSON
|92
|0
|69
|2020-11-21
|HOLLIS
|90
|0
|79
|2020-11-21
|RED ROCK
|87
|1
|71
|2020-11-21
|EARLSBORO
|86
|0
|64
|2020-11-21
|TALALA
|84
|1
|68
|2020-11-21
|HYDRO
|83
|1
|69
|2020-11-21
|WATTS
|82
|0
|71
|2020-11-21
|CRESCENT
|82
|1
|70
|2020-11-21
|WETUMKA
|81
|1
|68
|2020-11-21
|ADAIR
|81
|0
|63
|2020-11-21
|BOKOSHE
|79
|0
|67
|2020-11-21
|ALEX
|79
|0
|68
|2020-11-21
|QUINTON
|77
|0
|56
|2020-11-21
|RUSH SPRINGS
|76
|0
|47
|2020-11-21
|BEAVER
|76
|1
|58
|2020-11-21
|BENNINGTON
|73
|0
|58
|2020-11-21
|CEMENT
|73
|0
|63
|2020-11-21
|PAOLI
|73
|1
|57
|2020-11-21
|LAVERNE
|73
|0
|45
|2020-11-21
|WELEETKA
|72
|3
|49
|2020-11-21
|YALE
|70
|2
|59
|2020-11-21
|ROFF
|70
|0
|50
|2020-11-21
|MOORELAND
|69
|1
|53
|2020-11-21
|NINNEKAH
|69
|1
|59
|2020-11-21
|ALLEN
|69
|2
|51
|2020-11-21
|CASHION
|68
|0
|44
|2020-11-21
|CYRIL
|68
|1
|49
|2020-11-21
|INDIAHOMA
|67
|1
|48
|2020-11-21
|WEBBERS FALLS
|67
|0
|50
|2020-11-21
|BOSWELL
|67
|0
|60
|2020-11-21
|BIG CABIN
|66
|2
|51
|2020-11-21
|FORT TOWSON
|66
|0
|58
|2020-11-21
|POND CREEK
|65
|0
|53
|2020-11-21
|SHATTUCK
|64
|0
|23
|2020-11-21
|WAURIKA
|63
|0
|39
|2020-11-21
|RINGLING
|63
|1
|41
|2020-11-21
|SHADY POINT
|62
|0
|46
|2020-11-21
|PANAMA
|61
|1
|44
|2020-11-21
|WAUKOMIS
|61
|0
|44
|2020-11-21
|GEARY
|59
|0
|47
|2020-11-21
|THOMAS
|59
|0
|50
|2020-11-21
|BLUEJACKET
|59
|1
|50
|2020-11-21
|WELCH
|59
|0
|50
|2020-11-21
|CALUMET
|58
|0
|48
|2020-11-21
|ARAPAHO
|57
|0
|38
|2020-11-21
|GERONIMO
|57
|0
|47
|2020-11-21
|BUFFALO
|56
|2
|40
|2020-11-21
|JENNINGS
|56
|1
|38
|2020-11-21
|DELAWARE
|56
|1
|45
|2020-11-21
|CHEROKEE
|56
|0
|43
|2020-11-21
|TYRONE
|55
|0
|49
|2020-11-21
|GARBER
|55
|0
|51
|2020-11-21
|OKTAHA
|55
|0
|43
|2020-11-21
|OCHELATA
|54
|1
|44
|2020-11-21
|MEDFORD
|53
|1
|41
|2020-11-21
|SNYDER
|53
|2
|36
|2020-11-21
|CHEYENNE
|52
|1
|38
|2020-11-21
|CANTON
|52
|2
|40
|2020-11-21
|RAMONA
|52
|2
|42
|2020-11-21
|MAUD
|52
|0
|37
|2020-11-21
|DAVENPORT
|51
|0
|38
|2020-11-21
|COPAN
|51
|1
|45
|2020-11-21
|RINGWOOD
|51
|0
|40
|2020-11-21
|LAHOMA
|50
|1
|44
|2020-11-21
|RED OAK
|50
|0
|44
|2020-11-21
|THACKERVILLE
|50
|0
|42
|2020-11-21
|MORRISON
|50
|0
|41
|2020-11-21
|BOISE CITY
|50
|0
|40
|2020-11-21
|HAMMON
|49
|1
|40
|2020-11-21
|FAIRFAX
|49
|0
|45
|2020-11-21
|GLENCOE
|49
|1
|36
|2020-11-21
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|48
|1
|27
|2020-11-21
|BILLINGS
|48
|1
|27
|2020-11-21
|BURNS FLAT
|47
|1
|40
|2020-11-21
|WANETTE
|47
|0
|36
|2020-11-21
|LEEDEY
|46
|1
|37
|2020-11-21
|GRANITE
|46
|0
|30
|2020-11-21
|KIOWA
|46
|1
|40
|2020-11-21
|KREBS
|46
|1
|35
|2020-11-21
|SEILING
|46
|0
|32
|2020-11-21
|GARVIN
|46
|0
|38
|2020-11-21
|MILBURN
|45
|1
|39
|2020-11-21
|CANUTE
|45
|0
|31
|2020-11-21
|OKEENE
|45
|0
|36
|2020-11-21
|SASAKWA
|45
|0
|37
|2020-11-21
|DEWAR
|45
|0
|38
|2020-11-21
|OLUSTEE
|44
|0
|38
|2020-11-21
|ARKOMA
|44
|0
|41
|2020-11-21
|MCCURTAIN
|44
|1
|38
|2020-11-21
|COUNCIL HILL
|43
|0
|35
|2020-11-21
|SOPER
|42
|0
|35
|2020-11-21
|CLAYTON
|42
|0
|34
|2020-11-21
|CANEY
|41
|0
|34
|2020-11-21
|LOOKEBA
|41
|2
|32
|2020-11-21
|ASHER
|40
|0
|38
|2020-11-21
|DUSTIN
|39
|0
|19
|2020-11-21
|DOVER
|39
|0
|39
|2020-11-21
|HEALDTON
|39
|1
|21
|2020-11-21
|AMBER
|39
|0
|34
|2020-11-21
|SPAVINAW
|39
|0
|35
|2020-11-21
|OILTON
|38
|1
|27
|2020-11-21
|GRANDFIELD
|38
|0
|25
|2020-11-21
|GRACEMONT
|37
|1
|31
|2020-11-21
|DEPEW
|37
|1
|31
|2020-11-21
|GANS
|37
|0
|30
|2020-11-21
|VERDEN
|37
|0
|35
|2020-11-21
|RATTAN
|36
|0
|29
|2020-11-21
|TIPTON
|36
|0
|34
|2020-11-21
|VELMA
|35
|1
|28
|2020-11-21
|BRAGGS
|34
|0
|26
|2020-11-21
|UNION CITY
|34
|0
|26
|2020-11-21
|TERLTON
|34
|0
|28
|2020-11-21
|MANNSVILLE
|34
|0
|30
|2020-11-21
|CARNEY
|33
|0
|27
|2020-11-21
|RIPLEY
|32
|0
|27
|2020-11-21
|AGRA
|32
|1
|21
|2020-11-21
|MILL CREEK
|32
|0
|23
|2020-11-21
|BYARS
|31
|0
|18
|2020-11-21
|CANADIAN
|31
|0
|19
|2020-11-21
|WHITEFIELD
|31
|0
|24
|2020-11-21
|VICI
|30
|0
|18
|2020-11-21
|CORN
|29
|0
|20
|2020-11-21
|PITTSBURG
|29
|0
|23
|2020-11-21
|HAILEYVILLE
|29
|0
|22
|2020-11-21
|LEHIGH
|28
|0
|22
|2020-11-21
|SAVANNA
|28
|0
|23
|2020-11-21
|CROWDER
|28
|0
|21
|2020-11-21
|MARBLE CITY
|28
|0
|21
|2020-11-21
|RAVIA
|28
|0
|26
|2020-11-21
|CLEO SPRINGS
|28
|0
|22
|2020-11-21
|KINTA
|27
|0
|23
|2020-11-21
|RYAN
|27
|0
|17
|2020-11-21
|SENTINEL
|26
|0
|17
|2020-11-21
|STUART
|26
|0
|19
|2020-11-21
|WANN
|26
|0
|18
|2020-11-21
|KAW CITY
|26
|1
|24
|2020-11-21
|ERICK
|26
|0
|21
|2020-11-21
|ACHILLE
|26
|0
|21
|2020-11-21
|POCASSET
|25
|0
|20
|2020-11-21
|FOSS
|25
|0
|20
|2020-11-21
|TUPELO
|25
|0
|21
|2020-11-21
|FARGO
|24
|0
|18
|2020-11-21
|LANGLEY
|24
|0
|23
|2020-11-21
|OAKS
|23
|1
|20
|2020-11-21
|BUTLER
|23
|0
|13
|2020-11-21
|STRINGTOWN
|23
|1
|13
|2020-11-21
|SPRINGER
|23
|1
|19
|2020-11-21
|COYLE
|23
|0
|19
|2020-11-21
|WAKITA
|23
|1
|21
|2020-11-21
|STERLING
|22
|0
|16
|2020-11-21
|KENEFIC
|22
|0
|18
|2020-11-21
|COVINGTON
|22
|0
|20
|2020-11-21
|MENO
|22
|0
|16
|2020-11-21
|TEMPLE
|22
|2
|15
|2020-11-21
|TRYON
|22
|0
|14
|2020-11-21
|SCHULTER
|21
|0
|20
|2020-11-21
|INDIANOLA
|21
|0
|15
|2020-11-21
|LENAPAH
|21
|0
|18
|2020-11-21
|HARDESTY
|21
|0
|19
|2020-11-21
|WAYNOKA
|21
|0
|14
|2020-11-21
|OPTIMA
|21
|0
|20
|2020-11-21
|HANNA
|21
|0
|19
|2020-11-21
|REYDON
|20
|0
|12
|2020-11-21
|KETCHUM
|20
|0
|19
|2020-11-21
|RANDLETT
|20
|0
|11
|2020-11-21
|SAWYER
|20
|0
|12
|2020-11-21
|LANGSTON
|19
|0
|17
|2020-11-21
|AMES
|19
|0
|18
|2020-11-21
|TALOGA
|19
|0
|16
|2020-11-21
|SPARKS
|19
|0
|13
|2020-11-21
|CASTLE
|19
|0
|14
|2020-11-21
|FAIRMONT
|19
|0
|18
|2020-11-21
|BOYNTON
|19
|0
|16
|2020-11-21
|LONE WOLF
|18
|0
|15
|2020-11-21
|FOSTER
|18
|0
|13
|2020-11-21
|CALVIN
|18
|1
|15
|2020-11-21
|KREMLIN
|17
|0
|14
|2020-11-21
|AVANT
|17
|0
|15
|2020-11-21
|ROCKY
|17
|0
|13
|2020-11-21
|MULHALL
|17
|0
|12
|2020-11-21
|BERNICE
|16
|0
|13
|2020-11-21
|BURLINGTON
|16
|0
|13
|2020-11-21
|LONGDALE
|16
|0
|14
|2020-11-21
|SHIDLER
|16
|0
|11
|2020-11-21
|MARLAND
|16
|0
|11
|2020-11-21
|FAXON
|16
|0
|10
|2020-11-21
|PRUE
|16
|0
|15
|2020-11-21
|RATLIFF CITY
|16
|0
|13
|2020-11-21
|NASH
|16
|0
|14
|2020-11-21
|CUSTER CITY
|16
|0
|12
|2020-11-21
|GAGE
|16
|0
|10
|2020-11-21
|CHATTANOOGA
|16
|0
|12
|2020-11-21
|WAPANUCKA
|15
|0
|8
|2020-11-21
|ROOSEVELT
|15
|0
|13
|2020-11-21
|GOLDSBY
|15
|0
|11
|2020-11-21
|LAMONT
|15
|0
|12
|2020-11-21
|SHARON
|14
|0
|10
|2020-11-21
|CARTER
|14
|0
|9
|2020-11-21
|LOCO
|14
|0
|6
|2020-11-21
|ALINE
|14
|0
|10
|2020-11-21
|OSAGE
|14
|0
|11
|2020-11-21
|BURBANK
|14
|0
|12
|2020-11-21
|DRUMMOND
|13
|0
|9
|2020-11-21
|ELDORADO
|13
|0
|12
|2020-11-21
|FORGAN
|13
|0
|9
|2020-11-21
|ORLANDO
|13
|0
|10
|2020-11-21
|ARNETT
|13
|0
|5
|2020-11-21
|DILL CITY
|13
|0
|13
|2020-11-21
|NORTH MIAMI
|13
|0
|12
|2020-11-21
|MILLERTON
|13
|0
|6
|2020-11-21
|DEVOL
|12
|0
|5
|2020-11-21
|FRANCIS
|12
|0
|11
|2020-11-21
|MARTHA
|12
|1
|7
|2020-11-21
|FITZHUGH
|12
|0
|8
|2020-11-21
|GOTEBO
|12
|0
|12
|2020-11-21
|DISNEY
|11
|0
|11
|2020-11-21
|CARMEN
|11
|0
|6
|2020-11-21
|BRADLEY
|11
|0
|11
|2020-11-21
|DIBBLE
|11
|0
|10
|2020-11-21
|BESSIE
|10
|1
|7
|2020-11-21
|JET
|10
|0
|9
|2020-11-21
|ALDERSON
|9
|0
|8
|2020-11-21
|WYNONA
|9
|0
|8
|2020-11-21
|KEYES
|9
|0
|7
|2020-11-21
|MARSHALL
|9
|0
|6
|2020-11-21
|RALSTON
|9
|0
|8
|2020-11-21
|GOULD
|8
|0
|7
|2020-11-21
|NICOMA PARK
|8
|0
|4
|2020-11-21
|DEER CREEK
|8
|1
|3
|2020-11-21
|FREEDOM
|8
|0
|7
|2020-11-21
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|8
|0
|6
|2020-11-21
|TERRAL
|8
|1
|5
|2020-11-21
|HASTINGS
|8
|0
|6
|2020-11-21
|LAMAR
|8
|0
|7
|2020-11-21
|OKAY
|7
|0
|7
|2020-11-21
|BOWLEGS
|7
|0
|7
|2020-11-21
|HUNTER
|7
|0
|7
|2020-11-21
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|7
|0
|7
|2020-11-21
|GOLTRY
|7
|0
|4
|2020-11-21
|DACOMA
|6
|0
|4
|2020-11-21
|EAKLY
|6
|0
|2
|2020-11-21
|HITCHCOCK
|6
|0
|6
|2020-11-21
|DAVIDSON
|6
|0
|1
|2020-11-21
|HILLSDALE
|6
|0
|5
|2020-11-21
|BROMIDE
|5
|0
|2
|2020-11-21
|MEDICINE PARK
|5
|0
|4
|2020-11-21
|FOYIL
|5
|0
|4
|2020-11-21
|COLONY
|5
|0
|4
|2020-11-21
|ALBION
|5
|0
|5
|2020-11-21
|PEORIA
|5
|0
|5
|2020-11-21
|WILLOW
|4
|0
|3
|2020-11-21
|WAINWRIGHT
|4
|0
|3
|2020-11-21
|CAMARGO
|4
|0
|2
|2020-11-21
|MANITOU
|3
|0
|2
|2020-11-21
|FANSHAWE
|3
|0
|3
|2020-11-21
|SLICK
|3
|0
|3
|2020-11-21
|CROMWELL
|3
|0
|2
|2020-11-21
|THE VILLAGE
|3
|0
|3
|2020-11-21
|VERA
|3
|0
|3
|2020-11-21
|BRAMAN
|3
|0
|2
|2020-11-21
|BYNG
|3
|0
|3
|2020-11-21
|HALLETT
|2
|0
|2
|2020-11-21
|REDBIRD
|2
|0
|2
|2020-11-21
|RENTIESVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-11-21
|KENDRICK
|2
|0
|2
|2020-11-21
|MOFFETT
|2
|0
|1
|2020-11-21
|ADDINGTON
|2
|0
|0
|2020-11-21
|NORGE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-11-21
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-11-21
|GENE AUTRY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-11-21
|DOUGHERTY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-11-21
|LE FLORE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-11-21
|BRAY
|1
|0
|0
|2020-11-21
|PINK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-11-21
|BRIDGE CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-11-21
|FOREST PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-11-21
|KEMP
|1
|0
|1
|2020-11-21
|TULLAHASSEE
|1
|0
|0
|2020-11-21
|VERDIGRIS
|1
|0
|1
|2020-11-21
|ROCK ISLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2020-11-21
|BLACKBURN
|1
|0
|1
|2020-11-21
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.