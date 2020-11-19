Daily covid 11.19.20
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health | The Associated Press

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma saw a gain of 2,915 new COVID-19 cases, 55 of them in Garfield County, with 18 more deaths reported statewide on Thursday, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The average daily cases in Garfield County are on track to be more than 50 per 100,000 on Friday when OSDH releases its COVID-19 risk map. Enid Public Schools has adopted a policy that when that number is more than 50, the district will continue distance learning for another two weeks, or in this case another week following the week-long Thanksgiving holiday. 

Enid schools began distance learning on Monday after Garfield County, along with many others in the state, saw an average daily new cases of more than 50 reported by the OSDH. Each Friday the county surpasses that mark, distance learning will be in effect for the following two weeks, although if after the first week a county goes back under 50 average daily cases varsity athletics can practice and play that week, said Jane Johnston, EPS director of human resources and communications. Johnson said that gives senior players the opportunity to enjoy their final seasons with their teams.

Johnson said the call this week will not be made until the numbers are officially released by the Health Department Friday morning. At that time the school district will let parents, guardians and students know through various forms of communication, including on its website, whether schools will continue distance learning or meet back in person starting the week after Thanksgiving.

District principals met and reported “distance learning was going great in all the schools,” Johnson said Wednesday. She said she did not have a report for student attendance, as those are being kept at a building level.

Johnson said teachers are interacting daily with students, and if a parents believes that is not happening they should call their individual schools.

Daily update

The 1.8% rise in Oklahoma’s cases brought the overall total to 164,340 since the virus was confirmed in the state in March. Of those, 30,484 were active, a single-day increase of 661, and 132,268, or 80.5%, were recovered, including 2,236 since Wedesday's OSDH report.

There have been 1,588 Oklahomans who have died either due to COVID-19 or from complications of the virus, according to OSDH.

Fourteen of the deaths reported Thursday were in the 65 and older age group: three Oklahoma County women, a man and woman from Tulsa County, men from Choctaw, Comanche, Lincoln, McCurtain, Okmulgee, Tillman and women in Cleveland, Okfuskee and Pontotoc counties. There were four deaths in the 50-64 age range: men in Bryan, Oklahoma, Rogers and Tulsa counties, according to OSDH.

Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma climbed to 10,836 on Thursday, a single-day increase of 149. Of those, 1,428 were in hospitals as of Thursday evening, an increase of 47, with 421 in intensive care, an increase of 32, according to the OSDH Executive Report. There were 1,108 persons seeking hospital care in the 24 hours prior to the report who self-quarantined.

In Enid on Thursday, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported 23 patients positive for COVID-19. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center had 19 COVID-19-positive patients.

Adult ICU bed availability in the state was at 6% and medical/surgical beds were at 14% availability statewide, with a 98% hospital response rate, according to the OSDH Executive Report on Thursday evening. That same report shows the Northwest region for OSDH with 83 cases, a single-day increase of three, and 14 persons under investigation for the virus, an increase of nine.

Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Thursday also included 12 each in Kingfisher and Major, eight each in Alfalfa and Woods, seven in Woodward and three each in Blaine, Grant and Noble, according to OSDH.

State update

OSDH reported 1,917,639 cumulative specimens have been tested for COVID-19 in the state this year, with 1,739,925, or just less than 91% of those negative. Those testing positive represent 4.15% of the state’s population, listed at 3,956,971 in 2019, according to census.gov.

There have been 85,961 Oklahoma women and 78,255 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH as of Thursday. There were 124 designated as unknown gender.

The 18-35 age group, with 848 new cases confirmed Thursday, made up 33.5% of cases in the state. Other new case gains were 676 in the 36-49 age group, 557 in the 50-64 age group, 418 in the 65 and older age group, 364 in the 5-17 age group and 56 in the 0-4 group.

Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Thursday were 2,988 in the 0-4 age group, 16,642 in the 5-17 age group, 55,080 in the 18-35 age group, 35,621 in the 36-49 age group, 30,597 in the 50-64 age group and 23,400 in the 65 and older age group. There were 12 listed as unknown age.

Of the overall 1,588 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 1,283 have been 65 and older and 242 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 96% of the total. There have been 47 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 15 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 902, than women, 686, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Thursday.

Data shows deaths in 71 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 270 in Oklahoma County; 246 in Tulsa County; 118 in Cleveland County; 60 in Rogers County; 44 each in McCurtain and Washington counties; 42 in Creek County; 38 in Delaware County; 35 in Wagoner County; 33 in Garfield County; 29 in Muskogee County; 28 each in Caddo and Comanche counties; 26 in LeFlore County; 25 each in Canadian and Lincoln counties; 24 in Jackson County; 22 in Ottawa County; 21 each in Kay, Pittsburg and Pottawatomie counties; 19 in Grady County; 18 each in Bryan and Osage counties; 17 each in Beckham, Mayes, Okmulgee and Payne counties; 16 in McClain County; 14 in Sequoyah County; 13 each in Adair, Carter, McIntosh and Okfuskee counties; 12 in Stephens County; 11 each in Custer and Texas counties; 10 each in Cherokee and Garvin counties; nine each in Pontotoc and Seminole counties; eight in Greer County; seven in Hughes County; six each in Haskell, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Pushmataha and Woodward counties; five each in Pawnee, Roger Mills and Tillman counties; four each in Choctaw, Johnston, Murray, Noble and Nowata counties; three each in Cotton, Grant, Latimer and Logan counties; two each in Blaine, Craig, Harper, Jefferson, Major, Marshall and Washita counties; and one each in Atoka, Beaver, Dewey, Love and Woods counties.

Inmates testing positive for COVID-19 in Northwest Oklahoma correctional institutions fell from 66 on Wednesday to 11 on Thursday at Charles E “Bill” Johnson Correctional Center, in Alva, and from 87 to 85 at James Crabtree Correctional Center, in Helena. There still were two positive at Enid Community Correctional Center.

There were 73 inmates in isolation and 78 in quarantine at Bill Johnson CC, 92 in isolation and 747 in quarantine at James Crabtree CC and two in isolation and four in quarantine at Enid CCC, according to the Department of Corrections.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per county released Thursday by OSDH:

• Garfield with 3,198 cases, 2,631 recovered, 534 active and 33 deaths from Enid and one from Lahoma;

• Woodward with 1,619 cases, 1,404 recovered, 209 active and six deaths, three from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland;

• Kingfisher with 760 cases, 632 recovered, 122 active and six deaths, three from Okarche, two from Hennessey and one from Kingfisher;

• Woods with 402 cases, 237 recovered, 164 active and one death from Alva;

• Major with 361 cases, 253 recovered, 106 active and two deaths, towns not listed;

• Noble with 345 cases, 259 recovered, 82 active and three deaths, including a Billings man;

• Blaine with 302 cases, 247 recovered, 53 active and two deaths, both from Canton;

• Alfalfa with 265 cases, 146 recovered and 119 active;

• Grant with 180 cases, 141 recovered, 36 active and three deaths, one each from Deer Creek, Medford and Wakita.

In Enid, there have been 1,445 cases, with 1,210 recovered and 21 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 1,439 cases, with 1,166 recovered and 12 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Thursday. There were six recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.

OSDH has officially reported 33 deaths both in Enid and Garfield County, but there also was one death reported from Lahoma, which is near the county line for Major, where no deaths have been recently reported by the OSDH. The discrepancy is being investigated by the Health Department, Anthony Triana, OSDH spokesman, said.

Oklahoma per county 11.19.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA 33309 270 25894 2020-11-19
TULSA 28506 246 23668 2020-11-19
CLEVELAND 10992 118 9132 2020-11-19
CANADIAN 5834 25 4621 2020-11-19
COMANCHE 3819 28 2977 2020-11-19
PAYNE 3697 17 3161 2020-11-19
MUSKOGEE 3650 29 2575 2020-11-19
ROGERS 3458 60 2729 2020-11-19
GARFIELD 3198 33 2631 2020-11-19
POTTAWATOMIE 2932 21 2473 2020-11-19
BRYAN 2468 18 1927 2020-11-19
WAGONER 2389 35 2082 2020-11-19
GRADY 2244 19 1834 2020-11-19
CREEK 2208 42 1798 2020-11-19
LE FLORE 2168 26 1859 2020-11-19
TEXAS 2156 11 1959 2020-11-19
MCCURTAIN 2084 44 1687 2020-11-19
MCCLAIN 2059 16 1604 2020-11-19
CHEROKEE 1909 10 1484 2020-11-19
OSAGE 1749 18 1502 2020-11-19
WASHINGTON 1717 44 1482 2020-11-19
PITTSBURG 1686 21 1406 2020-11-19
DELAWARE 1676 38 1395 2020-11-19
SEQUOYAH 1635 14 1375 2020-11-19
WOODWARD 1619 6 1404 2020-11-19
OKMULGEE 1608 17 1361 2020-11-19
JACKSON 1603 24 1292 2020-11-19
OTTAWA 1549 22 1348 2020-11-19
PONTOTOC 1545 9 1122 2020-11-19
CADDO 1543 28 1243 2020-11-19
CUSTER 1528 11 1236 2020-11-19
KAY 1434 21 1099 2020-11-19
MAYES 1328 17 1051 2020-11-19
CARTER 1327 13 1045 2020-11-19
GARVIN 1325 10 982 2020-11-19
STEPHENS 1277 12 957 2020-11-19
LOGAN 1174 3 964 2020-11-19
BECKHAM 1136 17 989 2020-11-19
LINCOLN 1132 25 909 2020-11-19
SEMINOLE 1110 9 936 2020-11-19
ADAIR 1093 13 852 2020-11-19
OKFUSKEE 869 13 613 2020-11-19
CRAIG 816 2 685 2020-11-19
KINGFISHER 760 6 632 2020-11-19
ATOKA 726 1 524 2020-11-19
MCINTOSH 709 13 564 2020-11-19
CHOCTAW 614 4 522 2020-11-19
HASKELL 585 6 458 2020-11-19
MARSHALL 570 2 418 2020-11-19
HUGHES 529 7 442 2020-11-19
MURRAY 508 4 389 2020-11-19
PAWNEE 480 5 387 2020-11-19
LOVE 468 1 342 2020-11-19
JOHNSTON 447 4 359 2020-11-19
WOODS 402 1 237 2020-11-19
PUSHMATAHA 380 6 323 2020-11-19
MAJOR 361 2 253 2020-11-19
NOWATA 357 4 298 2020-11-19
NOBLE 345 4 259 2020-11-19
BLAINE 302 2 247 2020-11-19
WASHITA 291 2 209 2020-11-19
KIOWA 281 6 211 2020-11-19
LATIMER 280 3 242 2020-11-19
ALFALFA 265 0 146 2020-11-19
TILLMAN 258 5 195 2020-11-19
COAL 230 0 164 2020-11-19
GREER 213 8 162 2020-11-19
GRANT 180 3 141 2020-11-19
COTTON 162 3 116 2020-11-19
DEWEY 152 1 109 2020-11-19
BEAVER 148 1 116 2020-11-19
JEFFERSON 140 2 97 2020-11-19
HARPER 128 2 92 2020-11-19
127 0 9 2020-11-19
ROGER MILLS 123 5 90 2020-11-19
ELLIS 106 0 45 2020-11-19
HARMON 94 0 79 2020-11-19
CIMARRON 60 0 48 2020-11-19

Oklahoma per city 11.19.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA CITY 25561 221 20101 2020-11-19
TULSA 17952 169 15431 2020-11-19
EDMOND 6059 33 4646 2020-11-19
NORMAN 5690 68 4750 2020-11-19
BROKEN ARROW 5679 53 4517 2020-11-19
OTHER*** 3598 24 2930 2020-11-19
YUKON 2952 9 2321 2020-11-19
STILLWATER 2928 8 2540 2020-11-19
ENID 2913 33 2399 2020-11-19
LAWTON 2578 23 1949 2020-11-19
MOORE 2135 18 1695 2020-11-19
CLAREMORE 2119 51 1587 2020-11-19
SHAWNEE 1756 18 1477 2020-11-19
OWASSO 1716 5 1381 2020-11-19
GUYMON 1679 11 1530 2020-11-19
MUSKOGEE 1638 22 1219 2020-11-19
DURANT 1460 10 1149 2020-11-19
BARTLESVILLE 1400 39 1204 2020-11-19
TAHLEQUAH 1395 5 1087 2020-11-19
ALTUS 1383 22 1127 2020-11-19
ADA 1277 6 927 2020-11-19
BIXBY 1238 7 1012 2020-11-19
TAFT 1226 2 762 2020-11-19
MCALESTER 1218 19 1047 2020-11-19
EL RENO 1210 8 989 2020-11-19
JENKS 1192 9 1024 2020-11-19
ARDMORE 1055 10 838 2020-11-19
PONCA CITY 1022 13 793 2020-11-19
SAND SPRINGS 1022 10 761 2020-11-19
SAPULPA 1014 17 826 2020-11-19
CHICKASHA 1010 12 845 2020-11-19
MUSTANG 964 5 748 2020-11-19
MIAMI 923 14 808 2020-11-19
FORT SUPPLY 900 2 890 2020-11-19
DUNCAN 823 7 628 2020-11-19
BLANCHARD 808 3 630 2020-11-19
BETHANY 803 7 609 2020-11-19
CHOCTAW 799 6 632 2020-11-19
CLINTON 779 2 602 2020-11-19
BROKEN BOW 769 25 653 2020-11-19
STILWELL 728 11 546 2020-11-19
IDABEL 724 12 536 2020-11-19
COLLINSVILLE 710 3 526 2020-11-19
VINITA 670 2 565 2020-11-19
GUTHRIE 669 0 533 2020-11-19
LEXINGTON 665 6 561 2020-11-19
SALLISAW 654 4 546 2020-11-19
GLENPOOL 643 7 535 2020-11-19
POTEAU 630 6 521 2020-11-19
ELK CITY 620 7 531 2020-11-19
GROVE 620 27 517 2020-11-19
PURCELL 613 7 461 2020-11-19
SEMINOLE 607 6 522 2020-11-19
OKMULGEE 607 7 521 2020-11-19
WEATHERFORD 595 8 513 2020-11-19
ATOKA 592 0 420 2020-11-19
SKIATOOK 589 8 488 2020-11-19
WOODWARD 589 3 414 2020-11-19
COWETA 581 15 475 2020-11-19
ANADARKO 554 11 452 2020-11-19
HOMINY 537 2 511 2020-11-19
NEWCASTLE 524 4 440 2020-11-19
TUTTLE 513 5 409 2020-11-19
MCLOUD 502 1 447 2020-11-19
HENRYETTA 491 8 405 2020-11-19
SAYRE 465 10 417 2020-11-19
PRYOR CREEK 458 9 351 2020-11-19
PAULS VALLEY 449 3 361 2020-11-19
TECUMSEH 430 1 359 2020-11-19
BOLEY 422 7 282 2020-11-19
WAGONER 413 6 340 2020-11-19
CUSHING 411 4 323 2020-11-19
PIEDMONT 411 3 316 2020-11-19
NOBLE 410 5 329 2020-11-19
HUGO 409 4 349 2020-11-19
JAY 398 2 345 2020-11-19
MADILL 381 1 279 2020-11-19
HARRAH 366 5 295 2020-11-19
STIGLER 366 5 281 2020-11-19
ALVA 363 1 207 2020-11-19
MULDROW 357 3 315 2020-11-19
HOLDENVILLE 345 4 298 2020-11-19
CHECOTAH 337 6 269 2020-11-19
MARIETTA 335 0 228 2020-11-19
EUFAULA 326 7 251 2020-11-19
SULPHUR 326 4 252 2020-11-19
KINGFISHER 317 1 271 2020-11-19
HEAVENER 315 8 285 2020-11-19
FORT GIBSON 309 5 228 2020-11-19
BRISTOW 309 9 258 2020-11-19
SPIRO 302 1 279 2020-11-19
WEWOKA 297 1 257 2020-11-19
LINDSAY 293 3 209 2020-11-19
CALERA 281 1 232 2020-11-19
LOCUST GROVE 275 0 214 2020-11-19
MIDWEST CITY 275 9 228 2020-11-19
WARR ACRES 265 1 213 2020-11-19
OKEMAH 263 3 188 2020-11-19
CATOOSA 262 3 207 2020-11-19
HINTON 259 0 232 2020-11-19
MARLOW 258 1 170 2020-11-19
VIAN 250 3 205 2020-11-19
HENNESSEY 246 2 209 2020-11-19
CHANDLER 246 10 194 2020-11-19
AFTON 245 2 197 2020-11-19
SPENCER 238 3 177 2020-11-19
PRAGUE 234 1 196 2020-11-19
CHELSEA 230 3 192 2020-11-19
MOUNDS 222 3 173 2020-11-19
FAIRVIEW 221 0 151 2020-11-19
CLEVELAND 219 3 177 2020-11-19
ELGIN 216 1 142 2020-11-19
TISHOMINGO 216 3 180 2020-11-19
SALINA 215 1 165 2020-11-19
NOWATA 214 3 179 2020-11-19
MANNFORD 208 4 157 2020-11-19
DEL CITY 208 0 167 2020-11-19
ANTLERS 208 6 178 2020-11-19
SPERRY 206 2 167 2020-11-19
MEEKER 205 11 167 2020-11-19
WYNNEWOOD 197 1 137 2020-11-19
WASHINGTON 190 0 150 2020-11-19
PAWHUSKA 189 2 129 2020-11-19
WESTVILLE 189 2 156 2020-11-19
CACHE 188 1 138 2020-11-19
JONES 186 2 141 2020-11-19
KINGSTON 185 1 136 2020-11-19
ROLAND 184 1 162 2020-11-19
FREDERICK 183 5 139 2020-11-19
INOLA 182 3 153 2020-11-19
PERKINS 180 3 149 2020-11-19
MORRIS 174 0 147 2020-11-19
DEWEY 174 1 155 2020-11-19
NICHOLS HILLS 173 0 148 2020-11-19
CHOUTEAU 172 6 134 2020-11-19
STRATFORD 171 0 122 2020-11-19
HULBERT 171 2 123 2020-11-19
COALGATE 170 0 118 2020-11-19
HOOKER 165 0 147 2020-11-19
CARNEGIE 164 2 107 2020-11-19
POCOLA 163 3 140 2020-11-19
PAWNEE 163 1 129 2020-11-19
OOLOGAH 163 1 139 2020-11-19
BLACKWELL 162 3 118 2020-11-19
MANGUM 162 8 128 2020-11-19
VALLIANT 161 3 143 2020-11-19
HASKELL 160 1 136 2020-11-19
TALIHINA 158 6 136 2020-11-19
DAVIS 158 0 120 2020-11-19
HELENA 156 0 62 2020-11-19
WISTER 155 1 137 2020-11-19
BEGGS 154 2 134 2020-11-19
COMANCHE 145 3 122 2020-11-19
STROUD 142 1 116 2020-11-19
PERRY 140 2 107 2020-11-19
CADDO 140 0 110 2020-11-19
GORE 139 3 108 2020-11-19
MEAD 137 1 93 2020-11-19
COLCORD 137 1 114 2020-11-19
KANSAS 137 4 114 2020-11-19
WILBURTON 133 1 114 2020-11-19
COLBERT 132 5 97 2020-11-19
APACHE 130 2 101 2020-11-19
HOWE 130 0 114 2020-11-19
LUTHER 130 2 106 2020-11-19
BOKCHITO 129 1 103 2020-11-19
NEWKIRK 129 1 95 2020-11-19
COMMERCE 128 2 117 2020-11-19
WYANDOTTE 128 1 116 2020-11-19
WATONGA 126 0 92 2020-11-19
KONAWA 123 1 92 2020-11-19
WALTERS 119 1 91 2020-11-19
FAIRLAND 119 1 107 2020-11-19
HOBART 118 3 98 2020-11-19
MAYSVILLE 114 3 75 2020-11-19
HAWORTH 113 2 88 2020-11-19
KEOTA 113 0 90 2020-11-19
WRIGHT CITY 108 0 90 2020-11-19
KIEFER 107 0 92 2020-11-19
TONKAWA 106 2 83 2020-11-19
MINCO 104 0 77 2020-11-19
HARTSHORNE 104 0 85 2020-11-19
BINGER 103 9 76 2020-11-19
KELLYVILLE 103 2 90 2020-11-19
BARNSDALL 102 2 91 2020-11-19
OKARCHE 100 3 75 2020-11-19
LONE GROVE 99 1 80 2020-11-19
GOODWELL 99 0 90 2020-11-19
ELMORE CITY 99 0 77 2020-11-19
BLAIR 99 0 70 2020-11-19
WAYNE 97 1 70 2020-11-19
QUAPAW 95 2 77 2020-11-19
WARNER 95 0 75 2020-11-19
FORT COBB 95 0 85 2020-11-19
DRUMRIGHT 95 1 76 2020-11-19
PADEN 94 0 82 2020-11-19
STONEWALL 94 1 67 2020-11-19
TEXHOMA 92 0 87 2020-11-19
ARCADIA 92 0 68 2020-11-19
PORUM 91 1 63 2020-11-19
CAMERON 91 0 80 2020-11-19
WELLSTON 91 0 73 2020-11-19
FLETCHER 91 1 63 2020-11-19
PORTER 89 1 71 2020-11-19
HOLLIS 88 0 73 2020-11-19
NEW CORDELL 87 0 53 2020-11-19
WILSON 86 0 66 2020-11-19
RED ROCK 83 1 69 2020-11-19
EARLSBORO 83 0 57 2020-11-19
TALALA 81 0 69 2020-11-19
WATTS 81 0 68 2020-11-19
CRESCENT 79 1 69 2020-11-19
WETUMKA 79 1 68 2020-11-19
HYDRO 78 1 69 2020-11-19
ADAIR 78 0 59 2020-11-19
BOKOSHE 77 0 67 2020-11-19
ALEX 77 0 67 2020-11-19
QUINTON 74 0 54 2020-11-19
RUSH SPRINGS 73 0 44 2020-11-19
PAOLI 72 1 54 2020-11-19
CEMENT 72 0 61 2020-11-19
BEAVER 71 0 55 2020-11-19
BENNINGTON 70 0 53 2020-11-19
WELEETKA 68 3 43 2020-11-19
MOORELAND 68 1 52 2020-11-19
YALE 67 2 56 2020-11-19
NINNEKAH 66 1 55 2020-11-19
ROFF 66 0 47 2020-11-19
BOSWELL 65 0 58 2020-11-19
ALLEN 64 2 48 2020-11-19
FORT TOWSON 63 0 57 2020-11-19
INDIAHOMA 63 1 42 2020-11-19
POND CREEK 63 0 48 2020-11-19
WEBBERS FALLS 63 0 47 2020-11-19
BIG CABIN 62 2 48 2020-11-19
SHATTUCK 62 0 20 2020-11-19
CYRIL 62 1 43 2020-11-19
LAVERNE 61 0 41 2020-11-19
WAUKOMIS 61 0 43 2020-11-19
CASHION 61 0 40 2020-11-19
BLUEJACKET 59 1 46 2020-11-19
SHADY POINT 58 0 42 2020-11-19
WELCH 58 0 48 2020-11-19
RINGLING 56 1 38 2020-11-19
GEARY 56 0 47 2020-11-19
CALUMET 55 0 46 2020-11-19
THOMAS 55 0 48 2020-11-19
GARBER 55 0 50 2020-11-19
PANAMA 55 1 41 2020-11-19
GERONIMO 55 0 43 2020-11-19
TYRONE 54 0 47 2020-11-19
OKTAHA 54 0 42 2020-11-19
CHEROKEE 54 0 43 2020-11-19
OCHELATA 53 1 43 2020-11-19
BUFFALO 52 2 41 2020-11-19
SNYDER 52 2 36 2020-11-19
DELAWARE 51 1 43 2020-11-19
JENNINGS 51 1 34 2020-11-19
DAVENPORT 51 0 37 2020-11-19
LAHOMA 50 1 43 2020-11-19
RAMONA 50 2 41 2020-11-19
ARAPAHO 50 0 35 2020-11-19
RINGWOOD 50 0 35 2020-11-19
WAURIKA 50 0 35 2020-11-19
MEDFORD 49 1 39 2020-11-19
FAIRFAX 49 0 45 2020-11-19
COPAN 49 1 42 2020-11-19
CANTON 48 2 40 2020-11-19
RED OAK 48 0 44 2020-11-19
BOISE CITY 48 0 36 2020-11-19
MORRISON 47 0 40 2020-11-19
GLENCOE 47 1 35 2020-11-19
BILLINGS 47 1 26 2020-11-19
THACKERVILLE 47 0 39 2020-11-19
MAUD 47 0 35 2020-11-19
SEILING 46 0 30 2020-11-19
HAMMON 46 1 39 2020-11-19
KIOWA 46 1 39 2020-11-19
CHEYENNE 46 1 37 2020-11-19
MOUNTAIN VIEW 45 1 25 2020-11-19
SASAKWA 45 0 37 2020-11-19
MILBURN 45 1 34 2020-11-19
BURNS FLAT 45 1 39 2020-11-19
GARVIN 44 0 35 2020-11-19
DEWAR 44 0 38 2020-11-19
WANETTE 44 0 34 2020-11-19
GRANITE 44 0 30 2020-11-19
KREBS 44 1 34 2020-11-19
MCCURTAIN 44 1 37 2020-11-19
OLUSTEE 43 0 37 2020-11-19
LEEDEY 43 1 34 2020-11-19
OKEENE 42 0 35 2020-11-19
COUNCIL HILL 42 0 34 2020-11-19
SOPER 42 0 35 2020-11-19
ARKOMA 42 0 38 2020-11-19
CLAYTON 41 0 33 2020-11-19
CANUTE 41 0 30 2020-11-19
ASHER 40 0 38 2020-11-19
DOVER 39 0 37 2020-11-19
SPAVINAW 39 0 35 2020-11-19
CANEY 38 0 32 2020-11-19
AMBER 38 0 33 2020-11-19
DUSTIN 38 0 17 2020-11-19
LOOKEBA 37 2 29 2020-11-19
DEPEW 37 1 29 2020-11-19
GRACEMONT 36 1 31 2020-11-19
GANS 36 0 28 2020-11-19
VERDEN 36 0 33 2020-11-19
TIPTON 35 0 30 2020-11-19
OILTON 35 1 26 2020-11-19
HEALDTON 34 1 18 2020-11-19
RATTAN 34 0 28 2020-11-19
TERLTON 34 0 27 2020-11-19
VELMA 33 1 26 2020-11-19
MANNSVILLE 33 0 28 2020-11-19
CARNEY 33 0 27 2020-11-19
BRAGGS 32 0 26 2020-11-19
RIPLEY 32 0 27 2020-11-19
AGRA 31 1 21 2020-11-19
UNION CITY 30 0 26 2020-11-19
GRANDFIELD 30 0 21 2020-11-19
MILL CREEK 30 0 22 2020-11-19
WHITEFIELD 30 0 22 2020-11-19
CORN 29 0 20 2020-11-19
VICI 28 0 17 2020-11-19
RAVIA 28 0 26 2020-11-19
CROWDER 28 0 19 2020-11-19
CANADIAN 28 0 19 2020-11-19
LEHIGH 28 0 19 2020-11-19
CLEO SPRINGS 27 0 18 2020-11-19
SAVANNA 27 0 20 2020-11-19
KINTA 27 0 21 2020-11-19
KAW CITY 26 1 20 2020-11-19
HAILEYVILLE 26 0 21 2020-11-19
MARBLE CITY 26 0 21 2020-11-19
ACHILLE 26 0 21 2020-11-19
PITTSBURG 26 0 23 2020-11-19
BYARS 26 0 16 2020-11-19
SENTINEL 25 0 17 2020-11-19
WANN 25 0 18 2020-11-19
FOSS 24 0 18 2020-11-19
FARGO 24 0 16 2020-11-19
LANGLEY 24 0 23 2020-11-19
ERICK 24 0 21 2020-11-19
POCASSET 24 0 20 2020-11-19
STUART 24 0 18 2020-11-19
SPRINGER 23 1 19 2020-11-19
TUPELO 23 0 18 2020-11-19
COYLE 23 0 18 2020-11-19
WAKITA 23 1 19 2020-11-19
OAKS 23 1 20 2020-11-19
RYAN 22 0 17 2020-11-19
MENO 22 0 14 2020-11-19
KENEFIC 22 0 17 2020-11-19
STRINGTOWN 22 1 10 2020-11-19
TEMPLE 21 2 14 2020-11-19
COVINGTON 21 0 19 2020-11-19
OPTIMA 21 0 20 2020-11-19
SCHULTER 21 0 18 2020-11-19
TRYON 21 0 14 2020-11-19
INDIANOLA 21 0 14 2020-11-19
REYDON 20 0 11 2020-11-19
HANNA 20 0 19 2020-11-19
LENAPAH 20 0 18 2020-11-19
WAYNOKA 20 0 14 2020-11-19
HARDESTY 19 0 18 2020-11-19
BUTLER 19 0 12 2020-11-19
SAWYER 19 0 12 2020-11-19
LANGSTON 19 0 17 2020-11-19
KETCHUM 19 0 18 2020-11-19
AMES 19 0 18 2020-11-19
FAIRMONT 19 0 17 2020-11-19
LONE WOLF 18 0 14 2020-11-19
CASTLE 18 0 14 2020-11-19
STERLING 18 0 15 2020-11-19
FOSTER 18 0 13 2020-11-19
TALOGA 18 0 15 2020-11-19
SPARKS 18 0 13 2020-11-19
RANDLETT 17 0 9 2020-11-19
AVANT 17 0 14 2020-11-19
CALVIN 17 1 15 2020-11-19
BOYNTON 17 0 14 2020-11-19
ROCKY 17 0 11 2020-11-19
LONGDALE 16 0 14 2020-11-19
KREMLIN 16 0 13 2020-11-19
RATLIFF CITY 16 0 13 2020-11-19
CUSTER CITY 15 0 12 2020-11-19
LAMONT 15 0 12 2020-11-19
ROOSEVELT 15 0 13 2020-11-19
PRUE 15 0 14 2020-11-19
GAGE 15 0 10 2020-11-19
MULHALL 15 0 12 2020-11-19
BURLINGTON 15 0 13 2020-11-19
NASH 15 0 14 2020-11-19
NORTH MIAMI 14 0 12 2020-11-19
FAXON 14 0 9 2020-11-19
BURBANK 14 0 11 2020-11-19
BERNICE 14 0 12 2020-11-19
SHIDLER 14 0 10 2020-11-19
SHARON 14 0 8 2020-11-19
CARTER 14 0 9 2020-11-19
GOLDSBY 14 0 9 2020-11-19
OSAGE 14 0 10 2020-11-19
MILLERTON 13 0 6 2020-11-19
ELDORADO 13 0 12 2020-11-19
DILL CITY 13 0 12 2020-11-19
CHATTANOOGA 13 0 10 2020-11-19
ORLANDO 13 0 10 2020-11-19
MARLAND 13 0 7 2020-11-19
MARTHA 12 1 7 2020-11-19
WAPANUCKA 12 0 8 2020-11-19
GOTEBO 12 0 11 2020-11-19
ALINE 12 0 6 2020-11-19
FRANCIS 12 0 9 2020-11-19
DRUMMOND 12 0 7 2020-11-19
DISNEY 11 0 11 2020-11-19
CARMEN 11 0 6 2020-11-19
ARNETT 11 0 4 2020-11-19
FORGAN 11 0 9 2020-11-19
FITZHUGH 11 0 8 2020-11-19
LOCO 11 0 6 2020-11-19
DIBBLE 11 0 9 2020-11-19
BRADLEY 11 0 11 2020-11-19
JET 10 0 9 2020-11-19
RALSTON 9 0 8 2020-11-19
MARSHALL 9 0 6 2020-11-19
ALDERSON 9 0 8 2020-11-19
BESSIE 9 1 7 2020-11-19
GOULD 8 0 7 2020-11-19
MOUNTAIN PARK 8 0 5 2020-11-19
DEER CREEK 8 1 3 2020-11-19
WYNONA 8 0 8 2020-11-19
TERRAL 8 1 5 2020-11-19
NICOMA PARK 8 0 3 2020-11-19
FREEDOM 8 0 6 2020-11-19
LAMAR 8 0 7 2020-11-19
HASTINGS 7 0 5 2020-11-19
BOWLEGS 7 0 7 2020-11-19
OKAY 7 0 7 2020-11-19
DEVOL 7 0 3 2020-11-19
HUNTER 7 0 7 2020-11-19
KEYES 7 0 7 2020-11-19
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 7 0 7 2020-11-19
HILLSDALE 6 0 5 2020-11-19
DACOMA 6 0 3 2020-11-19
HITCHCOCK 6 0 6 2020-11-19
GOLTRY 5 0 4 2020-11-19
EAKLY 5 0 2 2020-11-19
PEORIA 5 0 4 2020-11-19
MEDICINE PARK 5 0 4 2020-11-19
ALBION 5 0 5 2020-11-19
FOYIL 4 0 4 2020-11-19
COLONY 4 0 4 2020-11-19
WAINWRIGHT 4 0 2 2020-11-19
WILLOW 4 0 2 2020-11-19
BROMIDE 4 0 2 2020-11-19
DAVIDSON 4 0 1 2020-11-19
HALLETT 3 0 2 2020-11-19
THE VILLAGE 3 0 3 2020-11-19
CAMARGO 3 0 2 2020-11-19
CROMWELL 3 0 2 2020-11-19
FANSHAWE 3 0 3 2020-11-19
BYNG 3 0 3 2020-11-19
BRAMAN 3 0 2 2020-11-19
SLICK 3 0 3 2020-11-19
VERA 3 0 3 2020-11-19
RENTIESVILLE 2 0 2 2020-11-19
REDBIRD 2 0 2 2020-11-19
GENE AUTRY 2 0 2 2020-11-19
MANITOU 2 0 2 2020-11-19
DOUGHERTY 2 0 2 2020-11-19
SLAUGHTERVILLE 2 0 2 2020-11-19
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2020-11-19
NORGE 2 0 2 2020-11-19
MOFFETT 2 0 1 2020-11-19
KEMP 1 0 1 2020-11-19
BLACKBURN 1 0 1 2020-11-19
LE FLORE 1 0 0 2020-11-19
ADDINGTON 1 0 0 2020-11-19
BRAY 1 0 0 2020-11-19
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2020-11-19
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2020-11-19
TULLAHASSEE 1 0 0 2020-11-19
PINK 1 0 1 2020-11-19
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2020-11-19
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2020-11-19

