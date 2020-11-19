ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma saw a gain of 2,915 new COVID-19 cases, 55 of them in Garfield County, with 18 more deaths reported statewide on Thursday, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The average daily cases in Garfield County are on track to be more than 50 per 100,000 on Friday when OSDH releases its COVID-19 risk map. Enid Public Schools has adopted a policy that when that number is more than 50, the district will continue distance learning for another two weeks, or in this case another week following the week-long Thanksgiving holiday.
Enid schools began distance learning on Monday after Garfield County, along with many others in the state, saw an average daily new cases of more than 50 reported by the OSDH. Each Friday the county surpasses that mark, distance learning will be in effect for the following two weeks, although if after the first week a county goes back under 50 average daily cases varsity athletics can practice and play that week, said Jane Johnston, EPS director of human resources and communications. Johnson said that gives senior players the opportunity to enjoy their final seasons with their teams.
Johnson said the call this week will not be made until the numbers are officially released by the Health Department Friday morning. At that time the school district will let parents, guardians and students know through various forms of communication, including on its website, whether schools will continue distance learning or meet back in person starting the week after Thanksgiving.
District principals met and reported “distance learning was going great in all the schools,” Johnson said Wednesday. She said she did not have a report for student attendance, as those are being kept at a building level.
Johnson said teachers are interacting daily with students, and if a parents believes that is not happening they should call their individual schools.
Daily update
The 1.8% rise in Oklahoma’s cases brought the overall total to 164,340 since the virus was confirmed in the state in March. Of those, 30,484 were active, a single-day increase of 661, and 132,268, or 80.5%, were recovered, including 2,236 since Wedesday's OSDH report.
There have been 1,588 Oklahomans who have died either due to COVID-19 or from complications of the virus, according to OSDH.
Fourteen of the deaths reported Thursday were in the 65 and older age group: three Oklahoma County women, a man and woman from Tulsa County, men from Choctaw, Comanche, Lincoln, McCurtain, Okmulgee, Tillman and women in Cleveland, Okfuskee and Pontotoc counties. There were four deaths in the 50-64 age range: men in Bryan, Oklahoma, Rogers and Tulsa counties, according to OSDH.
Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma climbed to 10,836 on Thursday, a single-day increase of 149. Of those, 1,428 were in hospitals as of Thursday evening, an increase of 47, with 421 in intensive care, an increase of 32, according to the OSDH Executive Report. There were 1,108 persons seeking hospital care in the 24 hours prior to the report who self-quarantined.
In Enid on Thursday, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported 23 patients positive for COVID-19. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center had 19 COVID-19-positive patients.
Adult ICU bed availability in the state was at 6% and medical/surgical beds were at 14% availability statewide, with a 98% hospital response rate, according to the OSDH Executive Report on Thursday evening. That same report shows the Northwest region for OSDH with 83 cases, a single-day increase of three, and 14 persons under investigation for the virus, an increase of nine.
Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Thursday also included 12 each in Kingfisher and Major, eight each in Alfalfa and Woods, seven in Woodward and three each in Blaine, Grant and Noble, according to OSDH.
State update
OSDH reported 1,917,639 cumulative specimens have been tested for COVID-19 in the state this year, with 1,739,925, or just less than 91% of those negative. Those testing positive represent 4.15% of the state’s population, listed at 3,956,971 in 2019, according to census.gov.
There have been 85,961 Oklahoma women and 78,255 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH as of Thursday. There were 124 designated as unknown gender.
The 18-35 age group, with 848 new cases confirmed Thursday, made up 33.5% of cases in the state. Other new case gains were 676 in the 36-49 age group, 557 in the 50-64 age group, 418 in the 65 and older age group, 364 in the 5-17 age group and 56 in the 0-4 group.
Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Thursday were 2,988 in the 0-4 age group, 16,642 in the 5-17 age group, 55,080 in the 18-35 age group, 35,621 in the 36-49 age group, 30,597 in the 50-64 age group and 23,400 in the 65 and older age group. There were 12 listed as unknown age.
Of the overall 1,588 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 1,283 have been 65 and older and 242 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 96% of the total. There have been 47 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 15 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 902, than women, 686, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Thursday.
Data shows deaths in 71 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 270 in Oklahoma County; 246 in Tulsa County; 118 in Cleveland County; 60 in Rogers County; 44 each in McCurtain and Washington counties; 42 in Creek County; 38 in Delaware County; 35 in Wagoner County; 33 in Garfield County; 29 in Muskogee County; 28 each in Caddo and Comanche counties; 26 in LeFlore County; 25 each in Canadian and Lincoln counties; 24 in Jackson County; 22 in Ottawa County; 21 each in Kay, Pittsburg and Pottawatomie counties; 19 in Grady County; 18 each in Bryan and Osage counties; 17 each in Beckham, Mayes, Okmulgee and Payne counties; 16 in McClain County; 14 in Sequoyah County; 13 each in Adair, Carter, McIntosh and Okfuskee counties; 12 in Stephens County; 11 each in Custer and Texas counties; 10 each in Cherokee and Garvin counties; nine each in Pontotoc and Seminole counties; eight in Greer County; seven in Hughes County; six each in Haskell, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Pushmataha and Woodward counties; five each in Pawnee, Roger Mills and Tillman counties; four each in Choctaw, Johnston, Murray, Noble and Nowata counties; three each in Cotton, Grant, Latimer and Logan counties; two each in Blaine, Craig, Harper, Jefferson, Major, Marshall and Washita counties; and one each in Atoka, Beaver, Dewey, Love and Woods counties.
Inmates testing positive for COVID-19 in Northwest Oklahoma correctional institutions fell from 66 on Wednesday to 11 on Thursday at Charles E “Bill” Johnson Correctional Center, in Alva, and from 87 to 85 at James Crabtree Correctional Center, in Helena. There still were two positive at Enid Community Correctional Center.
There were 73 inmates in isolation and 78 in quarantine at Bill Johnson CC, 92 in isolation and 747 in quarantine at James Crabtree CC and two in isolation and four in quarantine at Enid CCC, according to the Department of Corrections.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per county released Thursday by OSDH:
• Garfield with 3,198 cases, 2,631 recovered, 534 active and 33 deaths from Enid and one from Lahoma;
• Woodward with 1,619 cases, 1,404 recovered, 209 active and six deaths, three from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland;
• Kingfisher with 760 cases, 632 recovered, 122 active and six deaths, three from Okarche, two from Hennessey and one from Kingfisher;
• Woods with 402 cases, 237 recovered, 164 active and one death from Alva;
• Major with 361 cases, 253 recovered, 106 active and two deaths, towns not listed;
• Noble with 345 cases, 259 recovered, 82 active and three deaths, including a Billings man;
• Blaine with 302 cases, 247 recovered, 53 active and two deaths, both from Canton;
• Alfalfa with 265 cases, 146 recovered and 119 active;
• Grant with 180 cases, 141 recovered, 36 active and three deaths, one each from Deer Creek, Medford and Wakita.
In Enid, there have been 1,445 cases, with 1,210 recovered and 21 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 1,439 cases, with 1,166 recovered and 12 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Thursday. There were six recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
OSDH has officially reported 33 deaths both in Enid and Garfield County, but there also was one death reported from Lahoma, which is near the county line for Major, where no deaths have been recently reported by the OSDH. The discrepancy is being investigated by the Health Department, Anthony Triana, OSDH spokesman, said.
Oklahoma per county 11.19.20
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA
|33309
|270
|25894
|2020-11-19
|TULSA
|28506
|246
|23668
|2020-11-19
|CLEVELAND
|10992
|118
|9132
|2020-11-19
|CANADIAN
|5834
|25
|4621
|2020-11-19
|COMANCHE
|3819
|28
|2977
|2020-11-19
|PAYNE
|3697
|17
|3161
|2020-11-19
|MUSKOGEE
|3650
|29
|2575
|2020-11-19
|ROGERS
|3458
|60
|2729
|2020-11-19
|GARFIELD
|3198
|33
|2631
|2020-11-19
|POTTAWATOMIE
|2932
|21
|2473
|2020-11-19
|BRYAN
|2468
|18
|1927
|2020-11-19
|WAGONER
|2389
|35
|2082
|2020-11-19
|GRADY
|2244
|19
|1834
|2020-11-19
|CREEK
|2208
|42
|1798
|2020-11-19
|LE FLORE
|2168
|26
|1859
|2020-11-19
|TEXAS
|2156
|11
|1959
|2020-11-19
|MCCURTAIN
|2084
|44
|1687
|2020-11-19
|MCCLAIN
|2059
|16
|1604
|2020-11-19
|CHEROKEE
|1909
|10
|1484
|2020-11-19
|OSAGE
|1749
|18
|1502
|2020-11-19
|WASHINGTON
|1717
|44
|1482
|2020-11-19
|PITTSBURG
|1686
|21
|1406
|2020-11-19
|DELAWARE
|1676
|38
|1395
|2020-11-19
|SEQUOYAH
|1635
|14
|1375
|2020-11-19
|WOODWARD
|1619
|6
|1404
|2020-11-19
|OKMULGEE
|1608
|17
|1361
|2020-11-19
|JACKSON
|1603
|24
|1292
|2020-11-19
|OTTAWA
|1549
|22
|1348
|2020-11-19
|PONTOTOC
|1545
|9
|1122
|2020-11-19
|CADDO
|1543
|28
|1243
|2020-11-19
|CUSTER
|1528
|11
|1236
|2020-11-19
|KAY
|1434
|21
|1099
|2020-11-19
|MAYES
|1328
|17
|1051
|2020-11-19
|CARTER
|1327
|13
|1045
|2020-11-19
|GARVIN
|1325
|10
|982
|2020-11-19
|STEPHENS
|1277
|12
|957
|2020-11-19
|LOGAN
|1174
|3
|964
|2020-11-19
|BECKHAM
|1136
|17
|989
|2020-11-19
|LINCOLN
|1132
|25
|909
|2020-11-19
|SEMINOLE
|1110
|9
|936
|2020-11-19
|ADAIR
|1093
|13
|852
|2020-11-19
|OKFUSKEE
|869
|13
|613
|2020-11-19
|CRAIG
|816
|2
|685
|2020-11-19
|KINGFISHER
|760
|6
|632
|2020-11-19
|ATOKA
|726
|1
|524
|2020-11-19
|MCINTOSH
|709
|13
|564
|2020-11-19
|CHOCTAW
|614
|4
|522
|2020-11-19
|HASKELL
|585
|6
|458
|2020-11-19
|MARSHALL
|570
|2
|418
|2020-11-19
|HUGHES
|529
|7
|442
|2020-11-19
|MURRAY
|508
|4
|389
|2020-11-19
|PAWNEE
|480
|5
|387
|2020-11-19
|LOVE
|468
|1
|342
|2020-11-19
|JOHNSTON
|447
|4
|359
|2020-11-19
|WOODS
|402
|1
|237
|2020-11-19
|PUSHMATAHA
|380
|6
|323
|2020-11-19
|MAJOR
|361
|2
|253
|2020-11-19
|NOWATA
|357
|4
|298
|2020-11-19
|NOBLE
|345
|4
|259
|2020-11-19
|BLAINE
|302
|2
|247
|2020-11-19
|WASHITA
|291
|2
|209
|2020-11-19
|KIOWA
|281
|6
|211
|2020-11-19
|LATIMER
|280
|3
|242
|2020-11-19
|ALFALFA
|265
|0
|146
|2020-11-19
|TILLMAN
|258
|5
|195
|2020-11-19
|COAL
|230
|0
|164
|2020-11-19
|GREER
|213
|8
|162
|2020-11-19
|GRANT
|180
|3
|141
|2020-11-19
|COTTON
|162
|3
|116
|2020-11-19
|DEWEY
|152
|1
|109
|2020-11-19
|BEAVER
|148
|1
|116
|2020-11-19
|JEFFERSON
|140
|2
|97
|2020-11-19
|HARPER
|128
|2
|92
|2020-11-19
|127
|0
|9
|2020-11-19
|ROGER MILLS
|123
|5
|90
|2020-11-19
|ELLIS
|106
|0
|45
|2020-11-19
|HARMON
|94
|0
|79
|2020-11-19
|CIMARRON
|60
|0
|48
|2020-11-19
Oklahoma per city 11.19.20
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|25561
|221
|20101
|2020-11-19
|TULSA
|17952
|169
|15431
|2020-11-19
|EDMOND
|6059
|33
|4646
|2020-11-19
|NORMAN
|5690
|68
|4750
|2020-11-19
|BROKEN ARROW
|5679
|53
|4517
|2020-11-19
|OTHER***
|3598
|24
|2930
|2020-11-19
|YUKON
|2952
|9
|2321
|2020-11-19
|STILLWATER
|2928
|8
|2540
|2020-11-19
|ENID
|2913
|33
|2399
|2020-11-19
|LAWTON
|2578
|23
|1949
|2020-11-19
|MOORE
|2135
|18
|1695
|2020-11-19
|CLAREMORE
|2119
|51
|1587
|2020-11-19
|SHAWNEE
|1756
|18
|1477
|2020-11-19
|OWASSO
|1716
|5
|1381
|2020-11-19
|GUYMON
|1679
|11
|1530
|2020-11-19
|MUSKOGEE
|1638
|22
|1219
|2020-11-19
|DURANT
|1460
|10
|1149
|2020-11-19
|BARTLESVILLE
|1400
|39
|1204
|2020-11-19
|TAHLEQUAH
|1395
|5
|1087
|2020-11-19
|ALTUS
|1383
|22
|1127
|2020-11-19
|ADA
|1277
|6
|927
|2020-11-19
|BIXBY
|1238
|7
|1012
|2020-11-19
|TAFT
|1226
|2
|762
|2020-11-19
|MCALESTER
|1218
|19
|1047
|2020-11-19
|EL RENO
|1210
|8
|989
|2020-11-19
|JENKS
|1192
|9
|1024
|2020-11-19
|ARDMORE
|1055
|10
|838
|2020-11-19
|PONCA CITY
|1022
|13
|793
|2020-11-19
|SAND SPRINGS
|1022
|10
|761
|2020-11-19
|SAPULPA
|1014
|17
|826
|2020-11-19
|CHICKASHA
|1010
|12
|845
|2020-11-19
|MUSTANG
|964
|5
|748
|2020-11-19
|MIAMI
|923
|14
|808
|2020-11-19
|FORT SUPPLY
|900
|2
|890
|2020-11-19
|DUNCAN
|823
|7
|628
|2020-11-19
|BLANCHARD
|808
|3
|630
|2020-11-19
|BETHANY
|803
|7
|609
|2020-11-19
|CHOCTAW
|799
|6
|632
|2020-11-19
|CLINTON
|779
|2
|602
|2020-11-19
|BROKEN BOW
|769
|25
|653
|2020-11-19
|STILWELL
|728
|11
|546
|2020-11-19
|IDABEL
|724
|12
|536
|2020-11-19
|COLLINSVILLE
|710
|3
|526
|2020-11-19
|VINITA
|670
|2
|565
|2020-11-19
|GUTHRIE
|669
|0
|533
|2020-11-19
|LEXINGTON
|665
|6
|561
|2020-11-19
|SALLISAW
|654
|4
|546
|2020-11-19
|GLENPOOL
|643
|7
|535
|2020-11-19
|POTEAU
|630
|6
|521
|2020-11-19
|ELK CITY
|620
|7
|531
|2020-11-19
|GROVE
|620
|27
|517
|2020-11-19
|PURCELL
|613
|7
|461
|2020-11-19
|SEMINOLE
|607
|6
|522
|2020-11-19
|OKMULGEE
|607
|7
|521
|2020-11-19
|WEATHERFORD
|595
|8
|513
|2020-11-19
|ATOKA
|592
|0
|420
|2020-11-19
|SKIATOOK
|589
|8
|488
|2020-11-19
|WOODWARD
|589
|3
|414
|2020-11-19
|COWETA
|581
|15
|475
|2020-11-19
|ANADARKO
|554
|11
|452
|2020-11-19
|HOMINY
|537
|2
|511
|2020-11-19
|NEWCASTLE
|524
|4
|440
|2020-11-19
|TUTTLE
|513
|5
|409
|2020-11-19
|MCLOUD
|502
|1
|447
|2020-11-19
|HENRYETTA
|491
|8
|405
|2020-11-19
|SAYRE
|465
|10
|417
|2020-11-19
|PRYOR CREEK
|458
|9
|351
|2020-11-19
|PAULS VALLEY
|449
|3
|361
|2020-11-19
|TECUMSEH
|430
|1
|359
|2020-11-19
|BOLEY
|422
|7
|282
|2020-11-19
|WAGONER
|413
|6
|340
|2020-11-19
|CUSHING
|411
|4
|323
|2020-11-19
|PIEDMONT
|411
|3
|316
|2020-11-19
|NOBLE
|410
|5
|329
|2020-11-19
|HUGO
|409
|4
|349
|2020-11-19
|JAY
|398
|2
|345
|2020-11-19
|MADILL
|381
|1
|279
|2020-11-19
|HARRAH
|366
|5
|295
|2020-11-19
|STIGLER
|366
|5
|281
|2020-11-19
|ALVA
|363
|1
|207
|2020-11-19
|MULDROW
|357
|3
|315
|2020-11-19
|HOLDENVILLE
|345
|4
|298
|2020-11-19
|CHECOTAH
|337
|6
|269
|2020-11-19
|MARIETTA
|335
|0
|228
|2020-11-19
|EUFAULA
|326
|7
|251
|2020-11-19
|SULPHUR
|326
|4
|252
|2020-11-19
|KINGFISHER
|317
|1
|271
|2020-11-19
|HEAVENER
|315
|8
|285
|2020-11-19
|FORT GIBSON
|309
|5
|228
|2020-11-19
|BRISTOW
|309
|9
|258
|2020-11-19
|SPIRO
|302
|1
|279
|2020-11-19
|WEWOKA
|297
|1
|257
|2020-11-19
|LINDSAY
|293
|3
|209
|2020-11-19
|CALERA
|281
|1
|232
|2020-11-19
|LOCUST GROVE
|275
|0
|214
|2020-11-19
|MIDWEST CITY
|275
|9
|228
|2020-11-19
|WARR ACRES
|265
|1
|213
|2020-11-19
|OKEMAH
|263
|3
|188
|2020-11-19
|CATOOSA
|262
|3
|207
|2020-11-19
|HINTON
|259
|0
|232
|2020-11-19
|MARLOW
|258
|1
|170
|2020-11-19
|VIAN
|250
|3
|205
|2020-11-19
|HENNESSEY
|246
|2
|209
|2020-11-19
|CHANDLER
|246
|10
|194
|2020-11-19
|AFTON
|245
|2
|197
|2020-11-19
|SPENCER
|238
|3
|177
|2020-11-19
|PRAGUE
|234
|1
|196
|2020-11-19
|CHELSEA
|230
|3
|192
|2020-11-19
|MOUNDS
|222
|3
|173
|2020-11-19
|FAIRVIEW
|221
|0
|151
|2020-11-19
|CLEVELAND
|219
|3
|177
|2020-11-19
|ELGIN
|216
|1
|142
|2020-11-19
|TISHOMINGO
|216
|3
|180
|2020-11-19
|SALINA
|215
|1
|165
|2020-11-19
|NOWATA
|214
|3
|179
|2020-11-19
|MANNFORD
|208
|4
|157
|2020-11-19
|DEL CITY
|208
|0
|167
|2020-11-19
|ANTLERS
|208
|6
|178
|2020-11-19
|SPERRY
|206
|2
|167
|2020-11-19
|MEEKER
|205
|11
|167
|2020-11-19
|WYNNEWOOD
|197
|1
|137
|2020-11-19
|WASHINGTON
|190
|0
|150
|2020-11-19
|PAWHUSKA
|189
|2
|129
|2020-11-19
|WESTVILLE
|189
|2
|156
|2020-11-19
|CACHE
|188
|1
|138
|2020-11-19
|JONES
|186
|2
|141
|2020-11-19
|KINGSTON
|185
|1
|136
|2020-11-19
|ROLAND
|184
|1
|162
|2020-11-19
|FREDERICK
|183
|5
|139
|2020-11-19
|INOLA
|182
|3
|153
|2020-11-19
|PERKINS
|180
|3
|149
|2020-11-19
|MORRIS
|174
|0
|147
|2020-11-19
|DEWEY
|174
|1
|155
|2020-11-19
|NICHOLS HILLS
|173
|0
|148
|2020-11-19
|CHOUTEAU
|172
|6
|134
|2020-11-19
|STRATFORD
|171
|0
|122
|2020-11-19
|HULBERT
|171
|2
|123
|2020-11-19
|COALGATE
|170
|0
|118
|2020-11-19
|HOOKER
|165
|0
|147
|2020-11-19
|CARNEGIE
|164
|2
|107
|2020-11-19
|POCOLA
|163
|3
|140
|2020-11-19
|PAWNEE
|163
|1
|129
|2020-11-19
|OOLOGAH
|163
|1
|139
|2020-11-19
|BLACKWELL
|162
|3
|118
|2020-11-19
|MANGUM
|162
|8
|128
|2020-11-19
|VALLIANT
|161
|3
|143
|2020-11-19
|HASKELL
|160
|1
|136
|2020-11-19
|TALIHINA
|158
|6
|136
|2020-11-19
|DAVIS
|158
|0
|120
|2020-11-19
|HELENA
|156
|0
|62
|2020-11-19
|WISTER
|155
|1
|137
|2020-11-19
|BEGGS
|154
|2
|134
|2020-11-19
|COMANCHE
|145
|3
|122
|2020-11-19
|STROUD
|142
|1
|116
|2020-11-19
|PERRY
|140
|2
|107
|2020-11-19
|CADDO
|140
|0
|110
|2020-11-19
|GORE
|139
|3
|108
|2020-11-19
|MEAD
|137
|1
|93
|2020-11-19
|COLCORD
|137
|1
|114
|2020-11-19
|KANSAS
|137
|4
|114
|2020-11-19
|WILBURTON
|133
|1
|114
|2020-11-19
|COLBERT
|132
|5
|97
|2020-11-19
|APACHE
|130
|2
|101
|2020-11-19
|HOWE
|130
|0
|114
|2020-11-19
|LUTHER
|130
|2
|106
|2020-11-19
|BOKCHITO
|129
|1
|103
|2020-11-19
|NEWKIRK
|129
|1
|95
|2020-11-19
|COMMERCE
|128
|2
|117
|2020-11-19
|WYANDOTTE
|128
|1
|116
|2020-11-19
|WATONGA
|126
|0
|92
|2020-11-19
|KONAWA
|123
|1
|92
|2020-11-19
|WALTERS
|119
|1
|91
|2020-11-19
|FAIRLAND
|119
|1
|107
|2020-11-19
|HOBART
|118
|3
|98
|2020-11-19
|MAYSVILLE
|114
|3
|75
|2020-11-19
|HAWORTH
|113
|2
|88
|2020-11-19
|KEOTA
|113
|0
|90
|2020-11-19
|WRIGHT CITY
|108
|0
|90
|2020-11-19
|KIEFER
|107
|0
|92
|2020-11-19
|TONKAWA
|106
|2
|83
|2020-11-19
|MINCO
|104
|0
|77
|2020-11-19
|HARTSHORNE
|104
|0
|85
|2020-11-19
|BINGER
|103
|9
|76
|2020-11-19
|KELLYVILLE
|103
|2
|90
|2020-11-19
|BARNSDALL
|102
|2
|91
|2020-11-19
|OKARCHE
|100
|3
|75
|2020-11-19
|LONE GROVE
|99
|1
|80
|2020-11-19
|GOODWELL
|99
|0
|90
|2020-11-19
|ELMORE CITY
|99
|0
|77
|2020-11-19
|BLAIR
|99
|0
|70
|2020-11-19
|WAYNE
|97
|1
|70
|2020-11-19
|QUAPAW
|95
|2
|77
|2020-11-19
|WARNER
|95
|0
|75
|2020-11-19
|FORT COBB
|95
|0
|85
|2020-11-19
|DRUMRIGHT
|95
|1
|76
|2020-11-19
|PADEN
|94
|0
|82
|2020-11-19
|STONEWALL
|94
|1
|67
|2020-11-19
|TEXHOMA
|92
|0
|87
|2020-11-19
|ARCADIA
|92
|0
|68
|2020-11-19
|PORUM
|91
|1
|63
|2020-11-19
|CAMERON
|91
|0
|80
|2020-11-19
|WELLSTON
|91
|0
|73
|2020-11-19
|FLETCHER
|91
|1
|63
|2020-11-19
|PORTER
|89
|1
|71
|2020-11-19
|HOLLIS
|88
|0
|73
|2020-11-19
|NEW CORDELL
|87
|0
|53
|2020-11-19
|WILSON
|86
|0
|66
|2020-11-19
|RED ROCK
|83
|1
|69
|2020-11-19
|EARLSBORO
|83
|0
|57
|2020-11-19
|TALALA
|81
|0
|69
|2020-11-19
|WATTS
|81
|0
|68
|2020-11-19
|CRESCENT
|79
|1
|69
|2020-11-19
|WETUMKA
|79
|1
|68
|2020-11-19
|HYDRO
|78
|1
|69
|2020-11-19
|ADAIR
|78
|0
|59
|2020-11-19
|BOKOSHE
|77
|0
|67
|2020-11-19
|ALEX
|77
|0
|67
|2020-11-19
|QUINTON
|74
|0
|54
|2020-11-19
|RUSH SPRINGS
|73
|0
|44
|2020-11-19
|PAOLI
|72
|1
|54
|2020-11-19
|CEMENT
|72
|0
|61
|2020-11-19
|BEAVER
|71
|0
|55
|2020-11-19
|BENNINGTON
|70
|0
|53
|2020-11-19
|WELEETKA
|68
|3
|43
|2020-11-19
|MOORELAND
|68
|1
|52
|2020-11-19
|YALE
|67
|2
|56
|2020-11-19
|NINNEKAH
|66
|1
|55
|2020-11-19
|ROFF
|66
|0
|47
|2020-11-19
|BOSWELL
|65
|0
|58
|2020-11-19
|ALLEN
|64
|2
|48
|2020-11-19
|FORT TOWSON
|63
|0
|57
|2020-11-19
|INDIAHOMA
|63
|1
|42
|2020-11-19
|POND CREEK
|63
|0
|48
|2020-11-19
|WEBBERS FALLS
|63
|0
|47
|2020-11-19
|BIG CABIN
|62
|2
|48
|2020-11-19
|SHATTUCK
|62
|0
|20
|2020-11-19
|CYRIL
|62
|1
|43
|2020-11-19
|LAVERNE
|61
|0
|41
|2020-11-19
|WAUKOMIS
|61
|0
|43
|2020-11-19
|CASHION
|61
|0
|40
|2020-11-19
|BLUEJACKET
|59
|1
|46
|2020-11-19
|SHADY POINT
|58
|0
|42
|2020-11-19
|WELCH
|58
|0
|48
|2020-11-19
|RINGLING
|56
|1
|38
|2020-11-19
|GEARY
|56
|0
|47
|2020-11-19
|CALUMET
|55
|0
|46
|2020-11-19
|THOMAS
|55
|0
|48
|2020-11-19
|GARBER
|55
|0
|50
|2020-11-19
|PANAMA
|55
|1
|41
|2020-11-19
|GERONIMO
|55
|0
|43
|2020-11-19
|TYRONE
|54
|0
|47
|2020-11-19
|OKTAHA
|54
|0
|42
|2020-11-19
|CHEROKEE
|54
|0
|43
|2020-11-19
|OCHELATA
|53
|1
|43
|2020-11-19
|BUFFALO
|52
|2
|41
|2020-11-19
|SNYDER
|52
|2
|36
|2020-11-19
|DELAWARE
|51
|1
|43
|2020-11-19
|JENNINGS
|51
|1
|34
|2020-11-19
|DAVENPORT
|51
|0
|37
|2020-11-19
|LAHOMA
|50
|1
|43
|2020-11-19
|RAMONA
|50
|2
|41
|2020-11-19
|ARAPAHO
|50
|0
|35
|2020-11-19
|RINGWOOD
|50
|0
|35
|2020-11-19
|WAURIKA
|50
|0
|35
|2020-11-19
|MEDFORD
|49
|1
|39
|2020-11-19
|FAIRFAX
|49
|0
|45
|2020-11-19
|COPAN
|49
|1
|42
|2020-11-19
|CANTON
|48
|2
|40
|2020-11-19
|RED OAK
|48
|0
|44
|2020-11-19
|BOISE CITY
|48
|0
|36
|2020-11-19
|MORRISON
|47
|0
|40
|2020-11-19
|GLENCOE
|47
|1
|35
|2020-11-19
|BILLINGS
|47
|1
|26
|2020-11-19
|THACKERVILLE
|47
|0
|39
|2020-11-19
|MAUD
|47
|0
|35
|2020-11-19
|SEILING
|46
|0
|30
|2020-11-19
|HAMMON
|46
|1
|39
|2020-11-19
|KIOWA
|46
|1
|39
|2020-11-19
|CHEYENNE
|46
|1
|37
|2020-11-19
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|45
|1
|25
|2020-11-19
|SASAKWA
|45
|0
|37
|2020-11-19
|MILBURN
|45
|1
|34
|2020-11-19
|BURNS FLAT
|45
|1
|39
|2020-11-19
|GARVIN
|44
|0
|35
|2020-11-19
|DEWAR
|44
|0
|38
|2020-11-19
|WANETTE
|44
|0
|34
|2020-11-19
|GRANITE
|44
|0
|30
|2020-11-19
|KREBS
|44
|1
|34
|2020-11-19
|MCCURTAIN
|44
|1
|37
|2020-11-19
|OLUSTEE
|43
|0
|37
|2020-11-19
|LEEDEY
|43
|1
|34
|2020-11-19
|OKEENE
|42
|0
|35
|2020-11-19
|COUNCIL HILL
|42
|0
|34
|2020-11-19
|SOPER
|42
|0
|35
|2020-11-19
|ARKOMA
|42
|0
|38
|2020-11-19
|CLAYTON
|41
|0
|33
|2020-11-19
|CANUTE
|41
|0
|30
|2020-11-19
|ASHER
|40
|0
|38
|2020-11-19
|DOVER
|39
|0
|37
|2020-11-19
|SPAVINAW
|39
|0
|35
|2020-11-19
|CANEY
|38
|0
|32
|2020-11-19
|AMBER
|38
|0
|33
|2020-11-19
|DUSTIN
|38
|0
|17
|2020-11-19
|LOOKEBA
|37
|2
|29
|2020-11-19
|DEPEW
|37
|1
|29
|2020-11-19
|GRACEMONT
|36
|1
|31
|2020-11-19
|GANS
|36
|0
|28
|2020-11-19
|VERDEN
|36
|0
|33
|2020-11-19
|TIPTON
|35
|0
|30
|2020-11-19
|OILTON
|35
|1
|26
|2020-11-19
|HEALDTON
|34
|1
|18
|2020-11-19
|RATTAN
|34
|0
|28
|2020-11-19
|TERLTON
|34
|0
|27
|2020-11-19
|VELMA
|33
|1
|26
|2020-11-19
|MANNSVILLE
|33
|0
|28
|2020-11-19
|CARNEY
|33
|0
|27
|2020-11-19
|BRAGGS
|32
|0
|26
|2020-11-19
|RIPLEY
|32
|0
|27
|2020-11-19
|AGRA
|31
|1
|21
|2020-11-19
|UNION CITY
|30
|0
|26
|2020-11-19
|GRANDFIELD
|30
|0
|21
|2020-11-19
|MILL CREEK
|30
|0
|22
|2020-11-19
|WHITEFIELD
|30
|0
|22
|2020-11-19
|CORN
|29
|0
|20
|2020-11-19
|VICI
|28
|0
|17
|2020-11-19
|RAVIA
|28
|0
|26
|2020-11-19
|CROWDER
|28
|0
|19
|2020-11-19
|CANADIAN
|28
|0
|19
|2020-11-19
|LEHIGH
|28
|0
|19
|2020-11-19
|CLEO SPRINGS
|27
|0
|18
|2020-11-19
|SAVANNA
|27
|0
|20
|2020-11-19
|KINTA
|27
|0
|21
|2020-11-19
|KAW CITY
|26
|1
|20
|2020-11-19
|HAILEYVILLE
|26
|0
|21
|2020-11-19
|MARBLE CITY
|26
|0
|21
|2020-11-19
|ACHILLE
|26
|0
|21
|2020-11-19
|PITTSBURG
|26
|0
|23
|2020-11-19
|BYARS
|26
|0
|16
|2020-11-19
|SENTINEL
|25
|0
|17
|2020-11-19
|WANN
|25
|0
|18
|2020-11-19
|FOSS
|24
|0
|18
|2020-11-19
|FARGO
|24
|0
|16
|2020-11-19
|LANGLEY
|24
|0
|23
|2020-11-19
|ERICK
|24
|0
|21
|2020-11-19
|POCASSET
|24
|0
|20
|2020-11-19
|STUART
|24
|0
|18
|2020-11-19
|SPRINGER
|23
|1
|19
|2020-11-19
|TUPELO
|23
|0
|18
|2020-11-19
|COYLE
|23
|0
|18
|2020-11-19
|WAKITA
|23
|1
|19
|2020-11-19
|OAKS
|23
|1
|20
|2020-11-19
|RYAN
|22
|0
|17
|2020-11-19
|MENO
|22
|0
|14
|2020-11-19
|KENEFIC
|22
|0
|17
|2020-11-19
|STRINGTOWN
|22
|1
|10
|2020-11-19
|TEMPLE
|21
|2
|14
|2020-11-19
|COVINGTON
|21
|0
|19
|2020-11-19
|OPTIMA
|21
|0
|20
|2020-11-19
|SCHULTER
|21
|0
|18
|2020-11-19
|TRYON
|21
|0
|14
|2020-11-19
|INDIANOLA
|21
|0
|14
|2020-11-19
|REYDON
|20
|0
|11
|2020-11-19
|HANNA
|20
|0
|19
|2020-11-19
|LENAPAH
|20
|0
|18
|2020-11-19
|WAYNOKA
|20
|0
|14
|2020-11-19
|HARDESTY
|19
|0
|18
|2020-11-19
|BUTLER
|19
|0
|12
|2020-11-19
|SAWYER
|19
|0
|12
|2020-11-19
|LANGSTON
|19
|0
|17
|2020-11-19
|KETCHUM
|19
|0
|18
|2020-11-19
|AMES
|19
|0
|18
|2020-11-19
|FAIRMONT
|19
|0
|17
|2020-11-19
|LONE WOLF
|18
|0
|14
|2020-11-19
|CASTLE
|18
|0
|14
|2020-11-19
|STERLING
|18
|0
|15
|2020-11-19
|FOSTER
|18
|0
|13
|2020-11-19
|TALOGA
|18
|0
|15
|2020-11-19
|SPARKS
|18
|0
|13
|2020-11-19
|RANDLETT
|17
|0
|9
|2020-11-19
|AVANT
|17
|0
|14
|2020-11-19
|CALVIN
|17
|1
|15
|2020-11-19
|BOYNTON
|17
|0
|14
|2020-11-19
|ROCKY
|17
|0
|11
|2020-11-19
|LONGDALE
|16
|0
|14
|2020-11-19
|KREMLIN
|16
|0
|13
|2020-11-19
|RATLIFF CITY
|16
|0
|13
|2020-11-19
|CUSTER CITY
|15
|0
|12
|2020-11-19
|LAMONT
|15
|0
|12
|2020-11-19
|ROOSEVELT
|15
|0
|13
|2020-11-19
|PRUE
|15
|0
|14
|2020-11-19
|GAGE
|15
|0
|10
|2020-11-19
|MULHALL
|15
|0
|12
|2020-11-19
|BURLINGTON
|15
|0
|13
|2020-11-19
|NASH
|15
|0
|14
|2020-11-19
|NORTH MIAMI
|14
|0
|12
|2020-11-19
|FAXON
|14
|0
|9
|2020-11-19
|BURBANK
|14
|0
|11
|2020-11-19
|BERNICE
|14
|0
|12
|2020-11-19
|SHIDLER
|14
|0
|10
|2020-11-19
|SHARON
|14
|0
|8
|2020-11-19
|CARTER
|14
|0
|9
|2020-11-19
|GOLDSBY
|14
|0
|9
|2020-11-19
|OSAGE
|14
|0
|10
|2020-11-19
|MILLERTON
|13
|0
|6
|2020-11-19
|ELDORADO
|13
|0
|12
|2020-11-19
|DILL CITY
|13
|0
|12
|2020-11-19
|CHATTANOOGA
|13
|0
|10
|2020-11-19
|ORLANDO
|13
|0
|10
|2020-11-19
|MARLAND
|13
|0
|7
|2020-11-19
|MARTHA
|12
|1
|7
|2020-11-19
|WAPANUCKA
|12
|0
|8
|2020-11-19
|GOTEBO
|12
|0
|11
|2020-11-19
|ALINE
|12
|0
|6
|2020-11-19
|FRANCIS
|12
|0
|9
|2020-11-19
|DRUMMOND
|12
|0
|7
|2020-11-19
|DISNEY
|11
|0
|11
|2020-11-19
|CARMEN
|11
|0
|6
|2020-11-19
|ARNETT
|11
|0
|4
|2020-11-19
|FORGAN
|11
|0
|9
|2020-11-19
|FITZHUGH
|11
|0
|8
|2020-11-19
|LOCO
|11
|0
|6
|2020-11-19
|DIBBLE
|11
|0
|9
|2020-11-19
|BRADLEY
|11
|0
|11
|2020-11-19
|JET
|10
|0
|9
|2020-11-19
|RALSTON
|9
|0
|8
|2020-11-19
|MARSHALL
|9
|0
|6
|2020-11-19
|ALDERSON
|9
|0
|8
|2020-11-19
|BESSIE
|9
|1
|7
|2020-11-19
|GOULD
|8
|0
|7
|2020-11-19
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|8
|0
|5
|2020-11-19
|DEER CREEK
|8
|1
|3
|2020-11-19
|WYNONA
|8
|0
|8
|2020-11-19
|TERRAL
|8
|1
|5
|2020-11-19
|NICOMA PARK
|8
|0
|3
|2020-11-19
|FREEDOM
|8
|0
|6
|2020-11-19
|LAMAR
|8
|0
|7
|2020-11-19
|HASTINGS
|7
|0
|5
|2020-11-19
|BOWLEGS
|7
|0
|7
|2020-11-19
|OKAY
|7
|0
|7
|2020-11-19
|DEVOL
|7
|0
|3
|2020-11-19
|HUNTER
|7
|0
|7
|2020-11-19
|KEYES
|7
|0
|7
|2020-11-19
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|7
|0
|7
|2020-11-19
|HILLSDALE
|6
|0
|5
|2020-11-19
|DACOMA
|6
|0
|3
|2020-11-19
|HITCHCOCK
|6
|0
|6
|2020-11-19
|GOLTRY
|5
|0
|4
|2020-11-19
|EAKLY
|5
|0
|2
|2020-11-19
|PEORIA
|5
|0
|4
|2020-11-19
|MEDICINE PARK
|5
|0
|4
|2020-11-19
|ALBION
|5
|0
|5
|2020-11-19
|FOYIL
|4
|0
|4
|2020-11-19
|COLONY
|4
|0
|4
|2020-11-19
|WAINWRIGHT
|4
|0
|2
|2020-11-19
|WILLOW
|4
|0
|2
|2020-11-19
|BROMIDE
|4
|0
|2
|2020-11-19
|DAVIDSON
|4
|0
|1
|2020-11-19
|HALLETT
|3
|0
|2
|2020-11-19
|THE VILLAGE
|3
|0
|3
|2020-11-19
|CAMARGO
|3
|0
|2
|2020-11-19
|CROMWELL
|3
|0
|2
|2020-11-19
|FANSHAWE
|3
|0
|3
|2020-11-19
|BYNG
|3
|0
|3
|2020-11-19
|BRAMAN
|3
|0
|2
|2020-11-19
|SLICK
|3
|0
|3
|2020-11-19
|VERA
|3
|0
|3
|2020-11-19
|RENTIESVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-11-19
|REDBIRD
|2
|0
|2
|2020-11-19
|GENE AUTRY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-11-19
|MANITOU
|2
|0
|2
|2020-11-19
|DOUGHERTY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-11-19
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-11-19
|KENDRICK
|2
|0
|2
|2020-11-19
|NORGE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-11-19
|MOFFETT
|2
|0
|1
|2020-11-19
|KEMP
|1
|0
|1
|2020-11-19
|BLACKBURN
|1
|0
|1
|2020-11-19
|LE FLORE
|1
|0
|0
|2020-11-19
|ADDINGTON
|1
|0
|0
|2020-11-19
|BRAY
|1
|0
|0
|2020-11-19
|BRIDGE CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-11-19
|ROCK ISLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2020-11-19
|TULLAHASSEE
|1
|0
|0
|2020-11-19
|PINK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-11-19
|FOREST PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-11-19
|VERDIGRIS
|1
|0
|1
|2020-11-19
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.