ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma reported 1,630 COVID-19 cases and 72 deaths in the past week, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday.

According to OSDH Situation Update, the state gained 249 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total to 447,642.

On its website, OSDH shows 447,393 total cases from CDC provisional state data and 447,279 total cases with OSDH disease investigation summary. Of the latter number, there are 10,396 active, an increase of 274 in the past week, and 430,095 recovered, including 1,284 in the past week.

OSDH released its weekly numbers — which OSDH acute disease service reports to the CDC — on Wednesday. The ADS shows Oklahoma has 6,788 confirmed deaths.

The CDC/NCHS’ Provisional Death Count, which is based on death certificates and is OSDH’s primary reported number, placed the overall count in Oklahoma at 8,243 deaths in which the coronavirus was the cause or a contributor, an increase of 13 since Tuesday.

Of the cumulative hospitalizations in the state, 186 are currently hospitalized, with 58 in ICU, according to OSDH’s Executive Report released Wednesday afternoon.

In Enid, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported it had no COVID-19 patients and no new deaths. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported Wednesday it had one patient and also no deaths.

Cases in Garfield County increased by 24 in the past week for a total of 7,782, with 168 active and 7,486, or 96.2%, recovered, according to OSDH. The majority of the cases — 6,884, or 88.5% — have been in Enid, which reported 153 active cases and 6,613 recovered.

Of the county’s 128 deaths, 118 have been in Enid, according to OSDH city data, with five in Lahoma, one each in Drummond, Fairmont, Garber and Covington and one not listed by town. Deaths listed by ZIP code on the OSDH website has Enid with 116 deaths.

There have been 3,040 cases, with 2,885 recovered and 64 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of Enid, and 3,752 cases, with 3,642 recovered and 52 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. There were 41 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.

Weekly case increases in other Northwest Oklahoma counties included 11 in Woodward, seven in Kingfisher and two each in Blaine, Grant and Noble. No cases were reported in Alfalfa, Major and Woods counties, and no deaths were reported in any other county.

According to OSDH’s Weekly Epidemiology Report, which is released every Wednesday, COVID-19 cases saw a 13.9% decrease in the numbers of reported cases compared with the previous week.

From April 18-24, 1,630 cases were reported, a decrease of 263 from the week before, April 11-17, which had 1,893. The number of deaths this week was 72, 53 more than than the previous week.

OSDH reported 34% of the cases were people aged 50 and older, and 96% of the deaths were in that same age group.

COVID-19 patient hospitalizations remained at 5.8% statewide in a week-to-week comparison, the same as last week. Since the first case was confirmed in Oklahoma in March 2020, the number of admissions to state hospitals was at 25,877, according to the report. Confirmed cases of COVID-19 hospitalizations from April 18-24 were at 192, according to OSDH.

Nationally, Oklahoma ranks ninth out of all states and the District of Columbia in the cumulative incidence of reported COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population, down from eighth last week. The state ranks 24th in the total number of reported COVID-19 cases, the same as last week, and 26th in total number of reported COVID-19 deaths.

The number of positive cases makes up 10.2% of the 3,983,139 specimens tested in the state, according to OSDH. The death rate for those positive cases is at 1.5%, the same as last week.

From April 20-26, 97,852 vaccine doses were administered in the state, down by 41,993 compared with the week before. The total number of vaccines administered was 2,202,315.

In Garfield County, 34.5% of people 16 and older have received the first dose of the vaccine as of April 19, and 68.7%, of people 65 and older have received theirs.

According to OSDH, 28.8% of people 16 and older in Garfield County have completed the series, along with 60% of those 65 and older who have also been fully vaccinated.

This week, one of Oklahoma’s 77 counties is in the moderate, or “orange,” risk level, 59 are in the low, or “yellow,” risk level and 17 are in the new normal, or “green,” risk level for the COVID-19 Risk Level System.

Last week, there were three counties in the moderate risk level, 64 in the low risk level and 10 in the new normal risk level.

The “orange” county is Jefferson, and the 17 “green” counties are Alfalfa, Atoka, Choctaw, Cimarron, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Garvin, Greer, Harmon, Harper, Kiowa, Latimer, Major, Okfuskee, Roger Mils and Woods.

Only nine counties in the health care system Northwest Region are in “low,” and 1.8% of beds in the region are COVID-19-positive.

Garfield County, along with Blaine, Grant, Kingfisher, Noble and Woodward, are all in “yellow” this week, according to OSDH.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Wednesday by OSDH:

• Woodward with 3,156 cases, 3,065 recovered, 58 active and 33 deaths, 24 from Woodward, six from Mooreland, two from Fort Supply and one from Sharon.

• Kingfisher with 2,050 cases, 1,980 recovered, 32 active and 38 deaths, 19 from Kingfisher, 11 from Hennessey, four from Okarche — which Kingfisher shares with Canadian County — two from Dover and two not listed by town.

• Noble with 1,377 cases, 1,316 recovered, 42 active and 19 deaths, including 12 from Perry, two each from Billings, Marland and Red Rock and one from Morrison.

• Woods with 1,204 cases, 1,175 recovered, 12 active and 17 deaths, 15 from Alva and two not listed by town.

• Alfalfa with 1,156 cases, 1,140 recovered, nine active and seven deaths, with city data listing three each from Aline and Carmen, two from Helena and one from Cherokee. City data encompasses rural towns that could include those residing in neighboring counties, which could cause the discrepancy.

• Blaine with 1,040 cases, 987 recovered, 35 active and 18 deaths, five from Okeene, three from Canton and one each from Longdale and Watonga. Seven are listed in Hydro, which Blaine shares with Caddo County, and four in Geary, which Blaine shares with Canadian.

• Major with 954 cases, 915 recovered, 18 active and 21 deaths, 16 from Fairview, two from Cleo Springs, one from Ringwood and two not listed by town.

• Grant with 549 cases, 534 recovered, eight active and seven deaths, three from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont, Medford and Nash.

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA CITY 65520 959 62925 2021-04-28
TULSA 44392 685 42966 2021-04-28
EDMOND 17724 169 17263 2021-04-28
BROKEN ARROW 16197 185 15814 2021-04-28
NORMAN 14209 183 13665 2021-04-28
OTHER*** 10954 106 10492 2021-04-28
YUKON 9441 73 9156 2021-04-28
LAWTON 8570 153 8082 2021-04-28
ENID 6884 118 6613 2021-04-28
MOORE 6545 66 6277 2021-04-28
STILLWATER 6181 36 6051 2021-04-28
CLAREMORE 5959 112 5714 2021-04-28
OWASSO 5453 69 5313 2021-04-28
MUSKOGEE 5212 122 4836 2021-04-28
SHAWNEE 5088 90 4917 2021-04-28
ARDMORE 4586 72 4402 2021-04-28
ADA 4186 60 3994 2021-04-28
BARTLESVILLE 4062 89 3873 2021-04-28
TAHLEQUAH 3942 55 3742 2021-04-28
PONCA CITY 3887 81 3722 2021-04-28
BIXBY 3632 29 3564 2021-04-28
DURANT 3587 39 3420 2021-04-28
SAND SPRINGS 3279 65 3159 2021-04-28
MCALESTER 3216 41 3117 2021-04-28
SAPULPA 3119 62 2992 2021-04-28
DUNCAN 3059 58 2946 2021-04-28
JENKS 2972 24 2915 2021-04-28
MUSTANG 2855 41 2766 2021-04-28
GUYMON 2605 30 2535 2021-04-28
ALTUS 2592 52 2481 2021-04-28
GUTHRIE 2512 40 2371 2021-04-28
EL RENO 2510 38 2417 2021-04-28
CHICKASHA 2450 75 2325 2021-04-28
COLLINSVILLE 2399 27 2335 2021-04-28
CHOCTAW 2391 35 2304 2021-04-28
BLANCHARD 2247 26 2160 2021-04-28
MIAMI 2197 35 2129 2021-04-28
STILWELL 2141 31 2006 2021-04-28
BETHANY 2036 26 1957 2021-04-28
WOODWARD 1857 24 1788 2021-04-28
COWETA 1833 31 1774 2021-04-28
WEATHERFORD 1818 34 1770 2021-04-28
ELK CITY 1731 33 1643 2021-04-28
SKIATOOK 1721 14 1678 2021-04-28
CLINTON 1719 61 1616 2021-04-28
PRYOR CREEK 1662 32 1598 2021-04-28
GLENPOOL 1605 24 1559 2021-04-28
POTEAU 1583 20 1543 2021-04-28
GROVE 1577 53 1499 2021-04-28
TAFT 1576 4 1562 2021-04-28
OKMULGEE 1539 42 1452 2021-04-28
SEMINOLE 1527 35 1438 2021-04-28
VINITA 1525 14 1469 2021-04-28
TUTTLE 1522 18 1479 2021-04-28
SALLISAW 1515 23 1452 2021-04-28
ATOKA 1463 19 1420 2021-04-28
PURCELL 1459 26 1382 2021-04-28
WAGONER 1447 27 1374 2021-04-28
BROKEN BOW 1403 42 1306 2021-04-28
CUSHING 1401 22 1353 2021-04-28
ANADARKO 1385 30 1316 2021-04-28
NOBLE 1359 21 1293 2021-04-28
PAULS VALLEY 1297 31 1248 2021-04-28
LEXINGTON 1280 23 1190 2021-04-28
NEWCASTLE 1271 13 1232 2021-04-28
TECUMSEH 1255 13 1216 2021-04-28
SULPHUR 1255 23 1208 2021-04-28
HARRAH 1254 20 1217 2021-04-28
IDABEL 1244 22 1170 2021-04-28
PIEDMONT 1236 9 1198 2021-04-28
MCLOUD 1169 14 1133 2021-04-28
FORT GIBSON 1168 20 1114 2021-04-28
MADILL 1136 13 1115 2021-04-28
MULDROW 1100 7 1056 2021-04-28
JAY 1055 14 1013 2021-04-28
MARLOW 1038 21 995 2021-04-28
MARIETTA 1007 17 969 2021-04-28
ALVA 1006 15 983 2021-04-28
CHECOTAH 995 29 929 2021-04-28
BRISTOW 941 32 892 2021-04-28
HUGO 938 17 878 2021-04-28
FORT SUPPLY 929 2 922 2021-04-28
HENRYETTA 928 22 885 2021-04-28
EUFAULA 909 30 836 2021-04-28
KINGSTON 896 9 862 2021-04-28
SAYRE 891 16 858 2021-04-28
KINGFISHER 820 19 783 2021-04-28
HOMINY 817 4 800 2021-04-28
CLEVELAND 794 20 761 2021-04-28
ELGIN 785 10 756 2021-04-28
STIGLER 773 11 727 2021-04-28
OKEMAH 767 14 736 2021-04-28
CATOOSA 767 14 743 2021-04-28
MANNFORD 762 17 735 2021-04-28
LINDSAY 746 16 708 2021-04-28
LOCUST GROVE 743 6 708 2021-04-28
HOLDENVILLE 732 19 683 2021-04-28
HELENA 730 2 722 2021-04-28
CALERA 728 7 707 2021-04-28
CHANDLER 723 23 679 2021-04-28
SPIRO 707 2 696 2021-04-28
INOLA 698 12 676 2021-04-28
CACHE 697 8 663 2021-04-28
NOWATA 697 11 674 2021-04-28
WEWOKA 696 20 651 2021-04-28
PERRY 693 12 659 2021-04-28
DAVIS 690 13 660 2021-04-28
HEAVENER 682 12 662 2021-04-28
BLACKWELL 680 27 623 2021-04-28
MOUNDS 678 11 652 2021-04-28
HENNESSEY 653 11 638 2021-04-28
CHELSEA 633 17 604 2021-04-28
SALINA 629 9 595 2021-04-28
SPENCER 625 14 582 2021-04-28
SPERRY 622 2 610 2021-04-28
AFTON 621 4 603 2021-04-28
TISHOMINGO 607 21 570 2021-04-28
JONES 602 8 577 2021-04-28
WESTVILLE 585 5 569 2021-04-28
WARR ACRES 584 4 570 2021-04-28
PERKINS 578 5 567 2021-04-28
MIDWEST CITY 573 18 529 2021-04-28
BOLEY 568 9 551 2021-04-28
DEL CITY 564 19 522 2021-04-28
COMANCHE 557 21 529 2021-04-28
PRAGUE 548 8 536 2021-04-28
DEWEY 547 8 528 2021-04-28
ANTLERS 532 11 503 2021-04-28
WYNNEWOOD 530 10 505 2021-04-28
HULBERT 524 6 499 2021-04-28
COLCORD 523 5 507 2021-04-28
OOLOGAH 518 5 498 2021-04-28
PAWNEE 513 21 476 2021-04-28
ROLAND 513 5 500 2021-04-28
VIAN 513 10 489 2021-04-28
PAWHUSKA 512 9 489 2021-04-28
COALGATE 510 11 480 2021-04-28
FAIRVIEW 508 16 481 2021-04-28
APACHE 500 8 471 2021-04-28
HASKELL 496 4 480 2021-04-28
WILBURTON 496 9 479 2021-04-28
CHOUTEAU 487 14 457 2021-04-28
HINTON 482 2 477 2021-04-28
MEEKER 481 19 459 2021-04-28
FREDERICK 472 12 449 2021-04-28
LONE GROVE 453 7 439 2021-04-28
STRATFORD 449 12 431 2021-04-28
WISTER 441 2 428 2021-04-28
WILSON 440 13 419 2021-04-28
POCOLA 440 3 426 2021-04-28
NEWKIRK 437 6 421 2021-04-28
CARNEGIE 423 15 391 2021-04-28
KANSAS 423 7 404 2021-04-28
STROUD 419 6 405 2021-04-28
WALTERS 419 6 394 2021-04-28
WATONGA 413 1 391 2021-04-28
TALIHINA 410 15 390 2021-04-28
WASHINGTON 408 4 395 2021-04-28
NICHOLS HILLS 401 2 395 2021-04-28
BEGGS 401 5 393 2021-04-28
LUTHER 399 9 386 2021-04-28
KONAWA 394 9 371 2021-04-28
MANGUM 379 14 357 2021-04-28
COLBERT 378 10 355 2021-04-28
WELLSTON 376 8 350 2021-04-28
TONKAWA 374 15 353 2021-04-28
VALLIANT 374 6 356 2021-04-28
COMMERCE 358 6 340 2021-04-28
HARTSHORNE 358 12 341 2021-04-28
MINCO 355 1 351 2021-04-28
WYANDOTTE 352 5 338 2021-04-28
MORRIS 343 5 332 2021-04-28
FLETCHER 341 2 332 2021-04-28
HOBART 335 12 316 2021-04-28
CADDO 333 3 319 2021-04-28
HOOKER 331 0 324 2021-04-28
MEAD 330 5 315 2021-04-28
QUAPAW 329 12 310 2021-04-28
DRUMRIGHT 328 9 309 2021-04-28
NEW CORDELL 328 6 314 2021-04-28
HEALDTON 327 11 303 2021-04-28
PORTER 320 9 307 2021-04-28
GORE 317 5 297 2021-04-28
ELMORE CITY 316 4 307 2021-04-28
PORUM 310 5 296 2021-04-28
HOWE 308 2 303 2021-04-28
FAIRLAND 307 4 299 2021-04-28
ARCADIA 303 0 302 2021-04-28
STONEWALL 300 3 290 2021-04-28
WARNER 295 5 276 2021-04-28
KIEFER 291 1 286 2021-04-28
TALALA 291 3 276 2021-04-28
HOLLIS 291 4 271 2021-04-28
KELLYVILLE 286 5 272 2021-04-28
BOKCHITO 277 2 266 2021-04-28
CRESCENT 275 5 267 2021-04-28
WAURIKA 273 7 259 2021-04-28
ALLEN 272 4 258 2021-04-28
BARNSDALL 272 8 258 2021-04-28
RINGLING 270 1 259 2021-04-28
ADAIR 270 3 259 2021-04-28
OKARCHE 260 4 250 2021-04-28
MAYSVILLE 257 8 240 2021-04-28
WAYNE 255 4 240 2021-04-28
EARLSBORO 250 5 240 2021-04-28
CASHION 247 1 240 2021-04-28
BOSWELL 240 1 231 2021-04-28
WATTS 236 2 228 2021-04-28
CAMERON 236 1 231 2021-04-28
FORT COBB 233 4 222 2021-04-28
HYDRO 233 7 224 2021-04-28
RUSH SPRINGS 233 3 226 2021-04-28
BLAIR 233 1 220 2021-04-28
WRIGHT CITY 232 2 210 2021-04-28
BEAVER 230 4 220 2021-04-28
PADEN 230 2 221 2021-04-28
HAWORTH 229 4 216 2021-04-28
MOORELAND 223 6 211 2021-04-28
LAVERNE 221 1 212 2021-04-28
ROFF 220 1 208 2021-04-28
YALE 220 7 207 2021-04-28
MAUD 219 0 214 2021-04-28
WAUKOMIS 217 0 211 2021-04-28
KEOTA 213 0 210 2021-04-28
CHEROKEE 212 1 210 2021-04-28
PAOLI 210 2 206 2021-04-28
CEMENT 208 1 200 2021-04-28
GERONIMO 206 3 195 2021-04-28
BINGER 205 13 187 2021-04-28
BOKOSHE 204 3 197 2021-04-28
BILLINGS 204 2 198 2021-04-28
WETUMKA 202 6 185 2021-04-28
OKEENE 201 5 195 2021-04-28
GLENCOE 200 3 193 2021-04-28
JENNINGS 200 4 189 2021-04-28
CYRIL 199 3 190 2021-04-28
OCHELATA 197 3 189 2021-04-28
QUINTON 196 3 180 2021-04-28
TEXHOMA 195 0 195 2021-04-28
FAIRFAX 193 7 179 2021-04-28
BIG CABIN 192 4 181 2021-04-28
RINGWOOD 191 1 188 2021-04-28
WELCH 184 2 178 2021-04-28
MORRISON 183 1 178 2021-04-28
ARAPAHO 180 4 176 2021-04-28
RAMONA 179 6 170 2021-04-28
GEARY 177 4 170 2021-04-28
INDIAHOMA 177 2 170 2021-04-28
CHEYENNE 177 4 169 2021-04-28
NINNEKAH 177 2 170 2021-04-28
THOMAS 176 0 175 2021-04-28
MEDFORD 174 1 173 2021-04-28
SHATTUCK 174 2 168 2021-04-28
RED ROCK 172 2 163 2021-04-28
SHADY POINT 171 1 166 2021-04-28
RED OAK 170 0 168 2021-04-28
OKTAHA 169 2 159 2021-04-28
FORT TOWSON 168 0 162 2021-04-28
GRANITE 165 7 156 2021-04-28
THACKERVILLE 163 1 160 2021-04-28
SEILING 162 6 156 2021-04-28
GOODWELL 162 1 159 2021-04-28
BUFFALO 161 5 154 2021-04-28
WELEETKA 160 3 152 2021-04-28
DEPEW 160 3 155 2021-04-28
SNYDER 158 8 146 2021-04-28
CALUMET 157 1 155 2021-04-28
PANAMA 157 2 151 2021-04-28
COPAN 155 2 148 2021-04-28
GRACEMONT 154 5 147 2021-04-28
BENNINGTON 151 2 144 2021-04-28
CANTON 150 3 139 2021-04-28
TERLTON 149 1 142 2021-04-28
BURNS FLAT 148 2 143 2021-04-28
KREBS 148 6 141 2021-04-28
UNION CITY 147 1 144 2021-04-28
TEMPLE 146 9 127 2021-04-28
WANETTE 145 0 144 2021-04-28
CLAYTON 145 3 138 2021-04-28
MILBURN 144 4 132 2021-04-28
BOISE CITY 143 0 141 2021-04-28
WEBBERS FALLS 141 1 132 2021-04-28
POND CREEK 141 0 137 2021-04-28
BLUEJACKET 140 1 137 2021-04-28
ARKOMA 139 1 136 2021-04-28
CANUTE 138 2 129 2021-04-28
VICI 137 2 132 2021-04-28
MANNSVILLE 137 3 131 2021-04-28
ALEX 131 5 121 2021-04-28
KIOWA 130 2 124 2021-04-28
GRANDFIELD 130 1 124 2021-04-28
GARBER 129 1 127 2021-04-28
SPAVINAW 129 2 120 2021-04-28
HAMMON 129 2 121 2021-04-28
ASHER 128 1 123 2021-04-28
LEEDEY 127 5 119 2021-04-28
MOUNTAIN VIEW 125 3 111 2021-04-28
LAHOMA 124 5 118 2021-04-28
TIPTON 124 4 118 2021-04-28
ERICK 123 2 118 2021-04-28
CHATTANOOGA 121 2 118 2021-04-28
SOPER 118 1 112 2021-04-28
AGRA 118 2 112 2021-04-28
DAVENPORT 117 0 113 2021-04-28
COUNCIL HILL 116 3 109 2021-04-28
VELMA 115 2 113 2021-04-28
CANEY 111 1 108 2021-04-28
RYAN 111 1 107 2021-04-28
MULHALL 111 0 109 2021-04-28
MILL CREEK 110 1 105 2021-04-28
SENTINEL 110 2 107 2021-04-28
OAKS 108 4 103 2021-04-28
SASAKWA 107 0 106 2021-04-28
TUPELO 106 2 104 2021-04-28
DELAWARE 106 2 104 2021-04-28
TYRONE 104 0 97 2021-04-28
BRAGGS 104 1 100 2021-04-28
GARVIN 103 0 101 2021-04-28
WAYNOKA 103 0 101 2021-04-28
OILTON 102 4 95 2021-04-28
MCCURTAIN 102 2 97 2021-04-28
RATLIFF CITY 101 0 98 2021-04-28
BYARS 100 1 97 2021-04-28
DOVER 100 2 97 2021-04-28
GANS 98 0 95 2021-04-28
SPRINGER 97 3 92 2021-04-28
AMBER 97 5 92 2021-04-28
VERDEN 97 1 95 2021-04-28
LOOKEBA 91 3 86 2021-04-28
WANN 89 3 83 2021-04-28
RIPLEY 89 1 88 2021-04-28
FOSS 89 0 87 2021-04-28
STERLING 87 1 85 2021-04-28
OLUSTEE 87 0 84 2021-04-28
TRYON 86 0 83 2021-04-28
STRINGTOWN 85 3 79 2021-04-28
KINTA 85 1 79 2021-04-28
RAVIA 84 2 78 2021-04-28
STUART 84 0 83 2021-04-28
DEWAR 83 1 76 2021-04-28
RATTAN 82 1 77 2021-04-28
COYLE 82 0 81 2021-04-28
SAVANNA 81 1 80 2021-04-28
CANADIAN 80 1 75 2021-04-28
CUSTER CITY 80 1 79 2021-04-28
PITTSBURG 78 1 77 2021-04-28
CARNEY 77 2 74 2021-04-28
CORN 72 4 67 2021-04-28
COVINGTON 71 1 69 2021-04-28
LAMONT 71 1 69 2021-04-28
HAILEYVILLE 71 1 68 2021-04-28
DUSTIN 70 2 68 2021-04-28
POCASSET 70 1 69 2021-04-28
ARNETT 69 1 67 2021-04-28
FARGO 69 1 68 2021-04-28
DILL CITY 67 2 63 2021-04-28
ORLANDO 67 0 66 2021-04-28
DRUMMOND 67 1 64 2021-04-28
LONGDALE 66 1 63 2021-04-28
WAPANUCKA 66 2 59 2021-04-28
SAWYER 66 1 63 2021-04-28
MARBLE CITY 66 0 63 2021-04-28
KREMLIN 65 0 64 2021-04-28
RANDLETT 65 1 62 2021-04-28
KETCHUM 64 2 61 2021-04-28
NASH 64 1 61 2021-04-28
LENAPAH 64 0 63 2021-04-28
KAW CITY 63 3 60 2021-04-28
SHIDLER 62 1 56 2021-04-28
LANGLEY 61 0 59 2021-04-28
BOYNTON 61 1 58 2021-04-28
CLEO SPRINGS 61 2 57 2021-04-28
KENEFIC 60 1 57 2021-04-28
CASTLE 59 1 57 2021-04-28
AMES 58 0 58 2021-04-28
CALVIN 57 1 55 2021-04-28
MARLAND 57 2 55 2021-04-28
REYDON 57 2 53 2021-04-28
CROWDER 57 0 55 2021-04-28
ALINE 55 3 51 2021-04-28
INDIANOLA 55 0 54 2021-04-28
FAIRMONT 55 1 53 2021-04-28
WHITEFIELD 55 1 54 2021-04-28
WYNONA 55 2 53 2021-04-28
OKAY 54 1 48 2021-04-28
CARTER 54 0 52 2021-04-28
LEHIGH 53 0 52 2021-04-28
LONE WOLF 53 0 52 2021-04-28
FORGAN 51 1 49 2021-04-28
MENO 50 0 49 2021-04-28
LOCO 50 0 48 2021-04-28
FAXON 50 0 50 2021-04-28
GAGE 49 1 44 2021-04-28
PRUE 49 2 46 2021-04-28
ACHILLE 48 1 43 2021-04-28
TALOGA 48 0 47 2021-04-28
CARMEN 47 3 44 2021-04-28
BURBANK 47 0 43 2021-04-28
TERRAL 47 2 45 2021-04-28
HASTINGS 47 1 45 2021-04-28
WAKITA 47 3 44 2021-04-28
MOUNTAIN PARK 46 1 44 2021-04-28
ROOSEVELT 44 0 41 2021-04-28
SHARON 44 1 41 2021-04-28
RALSTON 43 2 41 2021-04-28
SCHULTER 42 0 41 2021-04-28
SPARKS 42 2 38 2021-04-28
DEER CREEK 41 1 39 2021-04-28
BUTLER 41 0 39 2021-04-28
FOSTER 41 0 40 2021-04-28
ELDORADO 40 1 36 2021-04-28
LANGSTON 40 1 39 2021-04-28
OSAGE 40 1 39 2021-04-28
GOLTRY 40 0 38 2021-04-28
DEVOL 40 0 39 2021-04-28
COLONY 40 1 39 2021-04-28
JET 40 0 40 2021-04-28
HARDESTY 39 0 39 2021-04-28
ROCKY 39 0 38 2021-04-28
GOLDSBY 39 0 38 2021-04-28
FREEDOM 38 0 38 2021-04-28
FRANCIS 37 1 35 2021-04-28
BERNICE 37 0 36 2021-04-28
EAKLY 36 1 33 2021-04-28
NICOMA PARK 36 2 33 2021-04-28
HANNA 36 0 34 2021-04-28
MARSHALL 36 1 35 2021-04-28
AVANT 32 1 30 2021-04-28
DAVIDSON 31 0 28 2021-04-28
BURLINGTON 31 0 31 2021-04-28
GOTEBO 31 0 31 2021-04-28
BESSIE 31 1 29 2021-04-28
HUNTER 30 0 30 2021-04-28
KEYES 30 0 28 2021-04-28
WILLOW 30 0 30 2021-04-28
FITZHUGH 30 0 30 2021-04-28
GOULD 29 0 28 2021-04-28
MEDICINE PARK 29 0 29 2021-04-28
CAMARGO 28 0 28 2021-04-28
DACOMA 27 0 26 2021-04-28
OPTIMA 27 0 27 2021-04-28
DISNEY 27 0 27 2021-04-28
MILLERTON 26 2 24 2021-04-28
BRADLEY 26 1 24 2021-04-28
HITCHCOCK 26 0 26 2021-04-28
DIBBLE 25 0 25 2021-04-28
BRAMAN 24 1 22 2021-04-28
NORTH MIAMI 24 0 23 2021-04-28
MARTHA 22 1 19 2021-04-28
BROMIDE 21 1 19 2021-04-28
LAMAR 21 1 20 2021-04-28
HILLSDALE 21 0 20 2021-04-28
FOYIL 21 1 19 2021-04-28
CROMWELL 20 2 18 2021-04-28
WAINWRIGHT 19 0 17 2021-04-28
ALDERSON 19 0 19 2021-04-28
MANITOU 19 0 18 2021-04-28
DOUGHERTY 17 0 16 2021-04-28
BOWLEGS 16 1 15 2021-04-28
FANSHAWE 14 0 14 2021-04-28
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 14 1 13 2021-04-28
PEORIA 12 0 12 2021-04-28
HALLETT 11 0 11 2021-04-28
ALBION 10 0 10 2021-04-28
THE VILLAGE 10 0 10 2021-04-28
ADDINGTON 9 0 9 2021-04-28
VERA 9 0 9 2021-04-28
GENE AUTRY 7 0 7 2021-04-28
KEMP 6 0 6 2021-04-28
TATUMS 6 0 6 2021-04-28
SLICK 6 0 6 2021-04-28
REDBIRD 6 0 5 2021-04-28
TULLAHASSEE 5 0 4 2021-04-28
BLACKBURN 5 0 5 2021-04-28
BYNG 5 0 5 2021-04-28
MOFFETT 4 0 4 2021-04-28
RENTIESVILLE 3 0 3 2021-04-28
SLAUGHTERVILLE 3 0 3 2021-04-28
BRAY 2 0 2 2021-04-28
PINK 2 0 2 2021-04-28
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2021-04-28
NORGE 2 0 2 2021-04-28
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2021-04-28
HOFFMAN 1 0 1 2021-04-28
BETHEL ACRES 1 0 1 2021-04-28
LE FLORE 1 0 1 2021-04-28
OAKLAND 1 0 1 2021-04-28
EAST DUKE 1 0 1 2021-04-28
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2021-04-28
BRIDGEPORT 1 0 1 2021-04-28
PENSACOLA 1 0 0 2021-04-28
GRAYSON 1 0 1 2021-04-28
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2021-04-28
SPORTSMEN ACRES 1 0 1 2021-04-28
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2021-04-28

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA 86030 1194 82840 2021-04-28
TULSA 74049 1033 71924 2021-04-28
CLEVELAND 30818 401 29559 2021-04-28
CANADIAN 17046 168 16506 2021-04-28
COMANCHE 13703 183 13001 2021-04-28
ROGERS 10426 174 10028 2021-04-28
MUSKOGEE 9306 164 8788 2021-04-28
PAYNE 8653 71 8449 2021-04-28
POTTAWATOMIE 8319 125 8048 2021-04-28
WAGONER 8027 113 7767 2021-04-28
GARFIELD 7782 128 7486 2021-04-28
CREEK 6891 154 6603 2021-04-28
CARTER 6091 108 5838 2021-04-28
BRYAN 6086 71 5806 2021-04-28
GRADY 5919 121 5696 2021-04-28
CHEROKEE 5609 74 5326 2021-04-28
LE FLORE 5557 64 5401 2021-04-28
KAY 5305 126 5052 2021-04-28
MCCLAIN 5273 69 5051 2021-04-28
WASHINGTON 5183 108 4950 2021-04-28
PONTOTOC 5105 72 4872 2021-04-28
STEPHENS 4828 101 4644 2021-04-28
OSAGE 4681 73 4494 2021-04-28
PITTSBURG 4621 68 4463 2021-04-28
DELAWARE 4594 90 4396 2021-04-28
LOGAN 4216 56 4027 2021-04-28
MAYES 4175 68 3988 2021-04-28
SEQUOYAH 4098 50 3933 2021-04-28
CUSTER 4066 99 3907 2021-04-28
CADDO 3963 87 3764 2021-04-28
MCCURTAIN 3928 88 3679 2021-04-28
OTTAWA 3881 64 3744 2021-04-28
OKMULGEE 3724 77 3558 2021-04-28
GARVIN 3602 77 3447 2021-04-28
TEXAS 3506 32 3415 2021-04-28
LINCOLN 3230 70 3085 2021-04-28
ADAIR 3170 41 3006 2021-04-28
WOODWARD 3156 33 3065 2021-04-28
JACKSON 3108 56 2968 2021-04-28
BECKHAM 2892 54 2760 2021-04-28
SEMINOLE 2861 69 2696 2021-04-28
KINGFISHER 2050 38 1980 2021-04-28
MARSHALL 2044 23 1988 2021-04-28
MURRAY 2014 38 1932 2021-04-28
MCINTOSH 1997 58 1854 2021-04-28
CRAIG 1966 18 1895 2021-04-28
ATOKA 1868 25 1812 2021-04-28
OKFUSKEE 1781 30 1714 2021-04-28
PAWNEE 1777 48 1688 2021-04-28
CHOCTAW 1611 21 1527 2021-04-28
LOVE 1492 20 1443 2021-04-28
NOBLE 1377 19 1316 2021-04-28
JOHNSTON 1375 35 1293 2021-04-28
HASKELL 1250 16 1186 2021-04-28
HUGHES 1232 29 1154 2021-04-28
WOODS 1204 17 1175 2021-04-28
ALFALFA 1156 7 1140 2021-04-28
NOWATA 1144 18 1105 2021-04-28
WASHITA 1079 21 1032 2021-04-28
BLAINE 1040 18 987 2021-04-28
PUSHMATAHA 1012 20 957 2021-04-28
MAJOR 954 21 915 2021-04-28
LATIMER 835 13 809 2021-04-28
KIOWA 810 24 758 2021-04-28
TILLMAN 803 17 763 2021-04-28
JEFFERSON 700 13 667 2021-04-28
COAL 696 15 661 2021-04-28
COTTON 679 16 630 2021-04-28
GREER 581 21 550 2021-04-28
GRANT 549 7 534 2021-04-28
DEWEY 548 14 524 2021-04-28
BEAVER 474 6 455 2021-04-28
HARPER 420 6 403 2021-04-28
ROGER MILLS 391 12 366 2021-04-28
ELLIS 354 5 340 2021-04-28
HARMON 324 4 304 2021-04-28
CIMARRON 214 1 208 2021-04-28

