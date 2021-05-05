covid daily 5.5.21

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma reported 1,593 COVID-19 cases and 44 deaths in the past week and saw a drop in active cases, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday.

On its website, OSDH shows 449,266 total cases from CDC provisional state data, including 225 Wednesday, and 448,872 total cases with OSDH disease investigation summary. Of the latter number, there are 2,354 active, a decrease of 8,042 in the past week, a significant drop compared with previous weeks. OSDH is no longer reporting recovered cases.

OSDH released its weekly numbers — which OSDH acute disease service reports to the CDC — on Wednesday. The ADS shows Oklahoma has 6,832 confirmed deaths.

The CDC/NCHS’ Provisional Death Count, which is based on death certificates and is OSDH’s primary reported number, placed the overall count in Oklahoma at 8,301 deaths in which the coronavirus was the cause or a contributor, the same total as Tuesday.

Gov. Kevin Stitt’s most recent COVID-19 executive order expired May 4, OSDH officials announced in a press briefing. The expiration ends the state of emergency declared in Oklahoma at the start of the pandemic, and because of this, OSDH said it would no longer release the daily executive order report, including the information in the situation update instead.

There have been 137 hospitalizations in the past week, bringing the total to 26,014, according to OSDH.

In Enid, Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported Wednesday it had two patients and no deaths.

Cases in Garfield County increased by 15 in the past week for a total of 7,797, with 25 active, a decrease of 143 since last week, and 7,644, or 98%, recovered, according to OSDH. The majority of the cases — 6,897, or 88.5% — have been in Enid, which reported 19 active cases and 6,760 recovered.

Of the county’s 128 deaths, 118 have been in Enid, according to OSDH city data, with five in Lahoma, one each in Drummond, Fairmont, Garber and Covington and one not listed by town. Deaths listed by ZIP code on the OSDH website has Enid with 116 deaths.

There have been 3,049 cases, with 2,971 recovered and 64 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of Enid, and 3,756 cases, with 3,699 recovered and 52 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. There were 41 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.

Weekly case increases in other Northwest Oklahoma counties included four in Woodward, three in Kingfisher, two each in Blaine and Noble and one each in Major and Woods. Grant County did not gain any cases, and Alfalfa County saw a reduction of one case. Alfalfa and Grant counties each saw a reduction of one death, as well.

Epidemiology Report

According to OSDH’s Weekly Epidemiology Report, which is released every Wednesday, COVID-19 cases saw a 2.3% decrease in the numbers of reported cases compared with the previous week.

From April 25 through May 1, 1,593 cases were reported, a decrease of 37 from the week before, April 18-24, which had 1,630. The number of deaths this week was 44, 28 less than than the previous week.

OSDH reported 34% of the cases were people aged 50 and older, and 96% of the deaths were in that same age group.

COVID-19 patient hospitalizations remained at 5.8% statewide in a week-to-week comparison, the same as last week. Since the first case was confirmed in Oklahoma in March 2020, the number of admissions to state hospitals was at 26,014, according to the report. Confirmed cases of COVID-19 hospitalizations from April 25 through May 1 were at 182, according to OSDH.

Nationally, Oklahoma ranks 10th out of all states and the District of Columbia in the cumulative incidence of reported COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population, down from ninth last week. The state ranks 25th in the total number of reported COVID-19 cases, down one spot from last week, and 26th in total number of reported COVID-19 deaths, the same as last week.

The number of positive cases makes up 10.1% of the 4,026,243 specimens tested in the state, according to OSDH. The death rate for those positive cases is at 1.5%, the same as last week.

From April 27 through May 3, 7,238 vaccine doses were administered in the state, down by 27,614 compared with the week before. The total number of vaccines administered was 2,272,553.

In Garfield County, 35% of people 16 and older have received the first dose of the vaccine, and 68.9%, of people 65 and older have received theirs.

According to OSDH, 30.2% of people 16 and older in Garfield County have completed the series, along with 61.1% of those 65 and older who have also been fully vaccinated.

Risk Level System

This week, one of Oklahoma’s 77 counties is in the moderate, or “orange,” risk level, 64 are in the low, or “yellow,” risk level and 12 are in the new normal, or “green,” risk level for the COVID-19 Risk Level System.

Last week, there was one county in the moderate risk level, 59 in the low risk level and 17 in the new normal risk level.

The “orange” county is Cotton, and the 12 “green” counties are Alfalfa, Beaver, Cimarron, Grant, Harper, Johnston, Latimer, Murray, Okfuskee, Pushmataha, Roger Mills and Tillman.

Six counties in the health care system Northwest Region are in “green,” and 0.5% of beds in the region are COVID-19-positive.

Garfield County, along with Blaine, Kingfisher, Major, Noble, Woods and Woodward, are all in “yellow” this week, according to OSDH.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Wednesday by OSDH:

• Woodward with 3,160 cases, 3,122 recovered, five active and 33 deaths, 24 from Woodward, six from Mooreland, two from Fort Supply and one from Sharon.

• Kingfisher with 2,053 cases, 2,010 recovered, five active and 38 deaths, 19 from Kingfisher, 11 from Hennessey, four from Okarche — which Kingfisher shares with Canadian County — two from Dover and two not listed by town.

• Noble with 1,379 cases, 1,357 recovered, three active and 19 deaths, including 12 from Perry, two each from Billings, Marland and Red Rock and one from Morrison.

• Woods with 1,205 cases, 1,186 recovered, two active and 17 deaths, 15 from Alva and two not listed by town.

• Alfalfa with 1,155 cases, 1,148 recovered, one active and six deaths, with city data listing three from Carmen, two each from Aline and Helena and one from Cherokee. City data encompasses rural towns that could include those residing in neighboring counties, which could cause the discrepancy.

• Blaine with 1,042 cases, 1,020 recovered, four active and 18 deaths, five from Okeene, three from Canton and one each from Longdale and Watonga. Seven are listed in Hydro, which Blaine shares with Caddo County, and four in Geary, which Blaine shares with Canadian.

• Major with 955 cases, 933 recovered, one active and 21 deaths, 16 from Fairview, two from Cleo Springs, one from Ringwood and two not listed by town.

• Grant with 549 cases, 542 recovered, one active and six deaths, three from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Nash.

Oklahoma per county 05.05.21

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday, May 5, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA 86408 1209 84616 2021-05-05
TULSA 74382 1044 72881 2021-05-05
CLEVELAND 30936 401 30343 2021-05-05
CANADIAN 17127 170 16816 2021-05-05
COMANCHE 13783 185 13468 2021-05-05
ROGERS 10463 176 10230 2021-05-05
MUSKOGEE 9316 164 9134 2021-05-05
PAYNE 8667 71 8572 2021-05-05
POTTAWATOMIE 8335 125 8188 2021-05-05
WAGONER 8051 114 7908 2021-05-05
GARFIELD 7797 128 7644 2021-05-05
CREEK 6919 156 6723 2021-05-05
CARTER 6111 107 5966 2021-05-05
BRYAN 6106 71 6013 2021-05-05
GRADY 5935 121 5795 2021-05-05
CHEROKEE 5624 74 5532 2021-05-05
LE FLORE 5569 64 5488 2021-05-05
KAY 5313 126 5177 2021-05-05
MCCLAIN 5289 69 5196 2021-05-05
WASHINGTON 5199 109 5066 2021-05-05
PONTOTOC 5128 71 5018 2021-05-05
STEPHENS 4838 101 4716 2021-05-05
OSAGE 4718 73 4593 2021-05-05
PITTSBURG 4639 69 4546 2021-05-05
DELAWARE 4618 91 4494 2021-05-05
LOGAN 4249 56 4157 2021-05-05
MAYES 4187 68 4102 2021-05-05
SEQUOYAH 4111 51 4045 2021-05-05
CUSTER 4070 98 3967 2021-05-05
CADDO 3969 88 3879 2021-05-05
MCCURTAIN 3936 90 3838 2021-05-05
OTTAWA 3892 65 3811 2021-05-05
OKMULGEE 3743 77 3634 2021-05-05
GARVIN 3610 77 3528 2021-05-05
TEXAS 3514 33 3470 2021-05-05
LINCOLN 3239 71 3153 2021-05-05
ADAIR 3177 41 3125 2021-05-05
WOODWARD 3160 33 3122 2021-05-05
JACKSON 3114 56 3052 2021-05-05
BECKHAM 2895 55 2836 2021-05-05
SEMINOLE 2868 69 2788 2021-05-05
KINGFISHER 2053 38 2010 2021-05-05
MARSHALL 2047 23 2021 2021-05-05
MURRAY 2014 38 1972 2021-05-05
MCINTOSH 1999 59 1936 2021-05-05
CRAIG 1970 18 1943 2021-05-05
ATOKA 1872 25 1843 2021-05-05
PAWNEE 1781 49 1727 2021-05-05
OKFUSKEE 1780 30 1749 2021-05-05
CHOCTAW 1613 22 1590 2021-05-05
LOVE 1499 21 1470 2021-05-05
NOBLE 1379 19 1357 2021-05-05
JOHNSTON 1376 35 1339 2021-05-05
HASKELL 1253 16 1232 2021-05-05
HUGHES 1234 28 1199 2021-05-05
WOODS 1205 17 1186 2021-05-05
ALFALFA 1155 6 1148 2021-05-05
NOWATA 1148 18 1127 2021-05-05
WASHITA 1081 21 1059 2021-05-05
BLAINE 1042 18 1020 2021-05-05
PUSHMATAHA 1011 20 989 2021-05-05
MAJOR 955 21 933 2021-05-05
LATIMER 835 13 822 2021-05-05
KIOWA 811 24 787 2021-05-05
TILLMAN 803 17 785 2021-05-05
JEFFERSON 702 13 683 2021-05-05
COAL 697 15 682 2021-05-05
COTTON 692 16 668 2021-05-05
GREER 582 21 560 2021-05-05
DEWEY 550 14 535 2021-05-05
GRANT 549 6 542 2021-05-05
BEAVER 474 6 466 2021-05-05
HARPER 420 6 414 2021-05-05
ROGER MILLS 389 12 377 2021-05-05
ELLIS 356 5 350 2021-05-05
HARMON 326 4 322 2021-05-05
CIMARRON 214 1 213 2021-05-05

Oklahoma per city 05.05.21

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday, May 5, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA CITY 65803 970 64365 2021-05-05
TULSA 44627 694 43597 2021-05-05
EDMOND 17815 173 17526 2021-05-05
BROKEN ARROW 16253 187 15992 2021-05-05
NORMAN 14256 183 13997 2021-05-05
OTHER*** 11030 106 10794 2021-05-05
YUKON 9493 76 9326 2021-05-05
LAWTON 8591 153 8414 2021-05-05
ENID 6897 118 6760 2021-05-05
MOORE 6576 66 6467 2021-05-05
STILLWATER 6190 36 6137 2021-05-05
CLAREMORE 5976 113 5835 2021-05-05
OWASSO 5473 70 5381 2021-05-05
MUSKOGEE 5221 122 5086 2021-05-05
SHAWNEE 5092 90 4992 2021-05-05
ARDMORE 4603 72 4500 2021-05-05
ADA 4209 59 4114 2021-05-05
BARTLESVILLE 4070 89 3968 2021-05-05
TAHLEQUAH 3950 55 3887 2021-05-05
PONCA CITY 3889 81 3805 2021-05-05
BIXBY 3641 29 3598 2021-05-05
DURANT 3599 39 3544 2021-05-05
SAND SPRINGS 3295 65 3211 2021-05-05
MCALESTER 3228 42 3169 2021-05-05
SAPULPA 3133 64 3045 2021-05-05
DUNCAN 3063 58 2996 2021-05-05
JENKS 2983 24 2943 2021-05-05
MUSTANG 2867 40 2813 2021-05-05
GUYMON 2610 31 2571 2021-05-05
ALTUS 2598 52 2542 2021-05-05
GUTHRIE 2529 40 2468 2021-05-05
EL RENO 2518 38 2469 2021-05-05
CHICKASHA 2458 75 2373 2021-05-05
COLLINSVILLE 2408 27 2372 2021-05-05
CHOCTAW 2400 35 2353 2021-05-05
BLANCHARD 2255 26 2214 2021-05-05
MIAMI 2200 35 2159 2021-05-05
STILWELL 2143 31 2105 2021-05-05
BETHANY 2042 26 2006 2021-05-05
WOODWARD 1858 24 1832 2021-05-05
COWETA 1841 31 1804 2021-05-05
WEATHERFORD 1818 34 1784 2021-05-05
ELK CITY 1734 34 1696 2021-05-05
SKIATOOK 1730 14 1701 2021-05-05
CLINTON 1723 60 1658 2021-05-05
PRYOR CREEK 1668 32 1627 2021-05-05
GLENPOOL 1611 24 1580 2021-05-05
POTEAU 1587 20 1563 2021-05-05
GROVE 1579 54 1520 2021-05-05
TAFT 1576 4 1572 2021-05-05
OKMULGEE 1544 42 1486 2021-05-05
VINITA 1528 14 1508 2021-05-05
TUTTLE 1528 18 1506 2021-05-05
SEMINOLE 1526 35 1488 2021-05-05
SALLISAW 1519 24 1490 2021-05-05
ATOKA 1466 19 1444 2021-05-05
PURCELL 1460 26 1432 2021-05-05
WAGONER 1448 28 1416 2021-05-05
CUSHING 1406 22 1378 2021-05-05
BROKEN BOW 1405 44 1360 2021-05-05
ANADARKO 1386 31 1355 2021-05-05
NOBLE 1365 21 1336 2021-05-05
PAULS VALLEY 1299 31 1265 2021-05-05
LEXINGTON 1283 23 1251 2021-05-05
NEWCASTLE 1278 13 1255 2021-05-05
TECUMSEH 1264 13 1243 2021-05-05
HARRAH 1256 20 1231 2021-05-05
SULPHUR 1255 23 1230 2021-05-05
IDABEL 1247 22 1221 2021-05-05
PIEDMONT 1245 9 1219 2021-05-05
FORT GIBSON 1174 20 1146 2021-05-05
MCLOUD 1172 14 1154 2021-05-05
MADILL 1137 13 1123 2021-05-05
MULDROW 1101 7 1093 2021-05-05
JAY 1064 14 1040 2021-05-05
MARLOW 1042 21 1010 2021-05-05
ALVA 1007 15 990 2021-05-05
MARIETTA 1007 18 989 2021-05-05
CHECOTAH 997 29 964 2021-05-05
BRISTOW 946 32 907 2021-05-05
HUGO 938 18 920 2021-05-05
HENRYETTA 934 22 907 2021-05-05
FORT SUPPLY 931 2 926 2021-05-05
EUFAULA 909 31 878 2021-05-05
KINGSTON 899 9 888 2021-05-05
SAYRE 890 16 874 2021-05-05
KINGFISHER 822 19 800 2021-05-05
HOMINY 817 4 810 2021-05-05
CLEVELAND 797 20 772 2021-05-05
ELGIN 791 10 776 2021-05-05
STIGLER 775 11 760 2021-05-05
CATOOSA 769 14 753 2021-05-05
MANNFORD 768 18 747 2021-05-05
OKEMAH 766 14 751 2021-05-05
LINDSAY 746 16 730 2021-05-05
LOCUST GROVE 743 6 737 2021-05-05
HOLDENVILLE 734 19 710 2021-05-05
CALERA 732 7 721 2021-05-05
HELENA 730 2 728 2021-05-05
CHANDLER 724 23 698 2021-05-05
SPIRO 708 2 705 2021-05-05
NOWATA 699 11 687 2021-05-05
INOLA 699 12 686 2021-05-05
WEWOKA 699 20 677 2021-05-05
CACHE 696 9 687 2021-05-05
PERRY 695 12 681 2021-05-05
DAVIS 690 13 675 2021-05-05
HEAVENER 683 12 670 2021-05-05
BLACKWELL 682 27 652 2021-05-05
MOUNDS 681 11 666 2021-05-05
HENNESSEY 653 11 642 2021-05-05
CHELSEA 640 17 615 2021-05-05
SALINA 637 9 620 2021-05-05
SPENCER 631 14 608 2021-05-05
SPERRY 628 2 619 2021-05-05
AFTON 624 5 615 2021-05-05
TISHOMINGO 607 21 586 2021-05-05
JONES 604 8 593 2021-05-05
WARR ACRES 586 4 579 2021-05-05
WESTVILLE 585 5 579 2021-05-05
PERKINS 578 5 573 2021-05-05
MIDWEST CITY 577 18 553 2021-05-05
BOLEY 568 9 559 2021-05-05
DEL CITY 566 19 541 2021-05-05
COMANCHE 557 21 536 2021-05-05
DEWEY 550 9 536 2021-05-05
PRAGUE 548 8 540 2021-05-05
ANTLERS 532 11 520 2021-05-05
WYNNEWOOD 531 10 520 2021-05-05
COLCORD 526 5 516 2021-05-05
HULBERT 524 6 518 2021-05-05
OOLOGAH 519 5 509 2021-05-05
ROLAND 516 5 507 2021-05-05
VIAN 515 10 502 2021-05-05
PAWNEE 513 21 492 2021-05-05
PAWHUSKA 512 9 503 2021-05-05
COALGATE 511 11 500 2021-05-05
FAIRVIEW 509 16 492 2021-05-05
APACHE 502 8 492 2021-05-05
HASKELL 497 4 491 2021-05-05
WILBURTON 496 9 487 2021-05-05
CHOUTEAU 487 14 472 2021-05-05
MEEKER 482 20 461 2021-05-05
HINTON 482 2 480 2021-05-05
FREDERICK 472 12 460 2021-05-05
LONE GROVE 455 7 444 2021-05-05
STRATFORD 454 12 441 2021-05-05
WILSON 441 12 426 2021-05-05
WISTER 441 2 437 2021-05-05
POCOLA 440 3 436 2021-05-05
NEWKIRK 439 6 431 2021-05-05
WALTERS 428 6 416 2021-05-05
KANSAS 423 7 414 2021-05-05
CARNEGIE 422 15 407 2021-05-05
STROUD 419 6 413 2021-05-05
WATONGA 413 1 411 2021-05-05
TALIHINA 411 15 395 2021-05-05
WASHINGTON 410 4 404 2021-05-05
LUTHER 402 9 390 2021-05-05
BEGGS 402 5 396 2021-05-05
NICHOLS HILLS 401 2 399 2021-05-05
KONAWA 399 9 384 2021-05-05
MANGUM 380 14 365 2021-05-05
COLBERT 378 10 368 2021-05-05
WELLSTON 377 8 364 2021-05-05
TONKAWA 375 15 359 2021-05-05
VALLIANT 375 6 368 2021-05-05
COMMERCE 364 6 351 2021-05-05
HARTSHORNE 359 12 346 2021-05-05
MINCO 356 1 354 2021-05-05
WYANDOTTE 351 5 346 2021-05-05
MORRIS 347 5 337 2021-05-05
FLETCHER 342 3 337 2021-05-05
HOBART 335 12 323 2021-05-05
CADDO 333 3 330 2021-05-05
HOOKER 332 0 331 2021-05-05
MEAD 331 5 325 2021-05-05
QUAPAW 330 12 317 2021-05-05
NEW CORDELL 328 6 322 2021-05-05
DRUMRIGHT 328 9 319 2021-05-05
HEALDTON 327 11 316 2021-05-05
PORTER 321 9 311 2021-05-05
GORE 318 5 313 2021-05-05
ELMORE CITY 316 4 312 2021-05-05
PORUM 311 5 305 2021-05-05
HOWE 310 2 306 2021-05-05
FAIRLAND 308 4 303 2021-05-05
ARCADIA 306 0 303 2021-05-05
STONEWALL 301 3 297 2021-05-05
WARNER 295 5 290 2021-05-05
TALALA 294 3 287 2021-05-05
KIEFER 291 1 290 2021-05-05
HOLLIS 291 4 287 2021-05-05
KELLYVILLE 286 5 281 2021-05-05
BOKCHITO 278 2 276 2021-05-05
CRESCENT 277 5 270 2021-05-05
BARNSDALL 273 8 264 2021-05-05
WAURIKA 273 7 263 2021-05-05
ALLEN 271 4 266 2021-05-05
RINGLING 271 1 268 2021-05-05
ADAIR 270 3 266 2021-05-05
OKARCHE 260 4 255 2021-05-05
MAYSVILLE 257 8 249 2021-05-05
WAYNE 255 4 251 2021-05-05
EARLSBORO 251 5 246 2021-05-05
CASHION 248 1 246 2021-05-05
BOSWELL 240 1 239 2021-05-05
WATTS 239 2 234 2021-05-05
CAMERON 236 1 235 2021-05-05
FORT COBB 235 4 231 2021-05-05
HYDRO 233 7 226 2021-05-05
RUSH SPRINGS 233 3 230 2021-05-05
BLAIR 233 1 231 2021-05-05
WRIGHT CITY 232 2 230 2021-05-05
HAWORTH 230 4 225 2021-05-05
BEAVER 230 4 225 2021-05-05
PADEN 230 2 227 2021-05-05
MOORELAND 224 6 218 2021-05-05
LAVERNE 221 1 220 2021-05-05
YALE 220 7 212 2021-05-05
ROFF 220 1 218 2021-05-05
MAUD 219 0 219 2021-05-05
WAUKOMIS 218 0 216 2021-05-05
KEOTA 213 0 213 2021-05-05
CHEROKEE 211 1 210 2021-05-05
CEMENT 210 1 209 2021-05-05
PAOLI 210 2 208 2021-05-05
GERONIMO 206 3 203 2021-05-05
BINGER 205 13 192 2021-05-05
BOKOSHE 204 3 201 2021-05-05
BILLINGS 204 2 201 2021-05-05
OKEENE 202 5 196 2021-05-05
WETUMKA 201 5 196 2021-05-05
GLENCOE 200 3 197 2021-05-05
JENNINGS 200 4 196 2021-05-05
OCHELATA 199 3 193 2021-05-05
CYRIL 199 3 196 2021-05-05
QUINTON 198 3 192 2021-05-05
TEXHOMA 196 0 195 2021-05-05
FAIRFAX 193 7 186 2021-05-05
BIG CABIN 193 4 189 2021-05-05
RINGWOOD 191 1 190 2021-05-05
WELCH 185 2 180 2021-05-05
MORRISON 183 1 182 2021-05-05
RAMONA 180 6 173 2021-05-05
ARAPAHO 180 4 176 2021-05-05
GEARY 178 4 172 2021-05-05
NINNEKAH 177 2 175 2021-05-05
INDIAHOMA 177 2 175 2021-05-05
CHEYENNE 176 4 172 2021-05-05
THOMAS 176 0 176 2021-05-05
SHATTUCK 175 2 173 2021-05-05
MEDFORD 174 0 173 2021-05-05
SHADY POINT 173 1 169 2021-05-05
RED ROCK 172 2 170 2021-05-05
RED OAK 170 0 170 2021-05-05
THACKERVILLE 170 1 161 2021-05-05
OKTAHA 169 2 166 2021-05-05
FORT TOWSON 168 0 168 2021-05-05
GRANITE 165 7 158 2021-05-05
SEILING 163 6 157 2021-05-05
GOODWELL 163 1 161 2021-05-05
BUFFALO 161 5 156 2021-05-05
WELEETKA 160 3 157 2021-05-05
DEPEW 160 3 156 2021-05-05
SNYDER 159 8 151 2021-05-05
PANAMA 158 2 155 2021-05-05
CALUMET 157 1 156 2021-05-05
COPAN 155 2 153 2021-05-05
GRACEMONT 154 5 149 2021-05-05
BENNINGTON 151 2 149 2021-05-05
CANTON 150 3 147 2021-05-05
KREBS 149 6 142 2021-05-05
TERLTON 149 1 148 2021-05-05
UNION CITY 148 1 146 2021-05-05
BURNS FLAT 148 2 146 2021-05-05
TEMPLE 147 9 136 2021-05-05
CLAYTON 145 3 142 2021-05-05
MILBURN 144 4 140 2021-05-05
WANETTE 144 0 144 2021-05-05
BOISE CITY 143 0 143 2021-05-05
WEBBERS FALLS 141 1 140 2021-05-05
POND CREEK 141 0 141 2021-05-05
BLUEJACKET 140 1 139 2021-05-05
CANUTE 140 2 137 2021-05-05
ARKOMA 139 1 138 2021-05-05
MANNSVILLE 137 3 134 2021-05-05
VICI 137 2 135 2021-05-05
ALEX 131 5 126 2021-05-05
GRANDFIELD 130 1 129 2021-05-05
KIOWA 130 2 128 2021-05-05
HAMMON 129 2 127 2021-05-05
GARBER 129 1 128 2021-05-05
SPAVINAW 129 2 127 2021-05-05
ASHER 129 1 127 2021-05-05
LEEDEY 127 5 122 2021-05-05
MOUNTAIN VIEW 125 3 122 2021-05-05
TIPTON 124 4 119 2021-05-05
LAHOMA 124 5 118 2021-05-05
ERICK 123 2 121 2021-05-05
CHATTANOOGA 121 2 119 2021-05-05
AGRA 119 2 116 2021-05-05
SOPER 118 1 117 2021-05-05
DAVENPORT 117 0 117 2021-05-05
COUNCIL HILL 116 3 112 2021-05-05
VELMA 116 2 113 2021-05-05
MULHALL 112 0 111 2021-05-05
RYAN 112 1 110 2021-05-05
OAKS 112 4 104 2021-05-05
MILL CREEK 111 1 109 2021-05-05
CANEY 111 1 110 2021-05-05
SENTINEL 110 2 108 2021-05-05
SASAKWA 107 0 107 2021-05-05
DELAWARE 106 2 104 2021-05-05
TUPELO 106 2 104 2021-05-05
BRAGGS 104 1 103 2021-05-05
TYRONE 104 0 104 2021-05-05
GARVIN 103 0 103 2021-05-05
WAYNOKA 103 0 103 2021-05-05
OILTON 102 4 97 2021-05-05
MCCURTAIN 102 2 100 2021-05-05
RATLIFF CITY 101 0 101 2021-05-05
BYARS 100 1 99 2021-05-05
DOVER 100 2 98 2021-05-05
GANS 99 0 98 2021-05-05
VERDEN 97 1 96 2021-05-05
SPRINGER 97 3 94 2021-05-05
AMBER 97 5 92 2021-05-05
LOOKEBA 91 3 88 2021-05-05
WANN 90 3 86 2021-05-05
FOSS 89 0 89 2021-05-05
RIPLEY 89 1 88 2021-05-05
OLUSTEE 87 0 87 2021-05-05
STERLING 87 1 86 2021-05-05
KINTA 86 1 84 2021-05-05
TRYON 86 0 86 2021-05-05
STRINGTOWN 85 3 82 2021-05-05
RAVIA 84 2 81 2021-05-05
STUART 84 0 84 2021-05-05
DEWAR 84 1 81 2021-05-05
COYLE 83 0 83 2021-05-05
RATTAN 82 1 81 2021-05-05
CARNEY 81 2 75 2021-05-05
SAVANNA 81 1 80 2021-05-05
CANADIAN 80 1 79 2021-05-05
CUSTER CITY 80 1 79 2021-05-05
PITTSBURG 78 1 77 2021-05-05
HAILEYVILLE 73 1 70 2021-05-05
CORN 72 4 68 2021-05-05
LAMONT 71 1 70 2021-05-05
COVINGTON 71 1 69 2021-05-05
DUSTIN 70 2 68 2021-05-05
POCASSET 70 1 69 2021-05-05
FARGO 69 1 68 2021-05-05
ARNETT 69 1 68 2021-05-05
RANDLETT 68 1 66 2021-05-05
DILL CITY 67 2 65 2021-05-05
ORLANDO 67 0 67 2021-05-05
DRUMMOND 67 1 66 2021-05-05
SAWYER 66 1 65 2021-05-05
LONGDALE 66 1 65 2021-05-05
WAPANUCKA 66 2 64 2021-05-05
MARBLE CITY 66 0 66 2021-05-05
KREMLIN 66 0 66 2021-05-05
KAW CITY 64 3 60 2021-05-05
NASH 64 1 63 2021-05-05
LENAPAH 64 0 64 2021-05-05
SHIDLER 64 1 61 2021-05-05
KETCHUM 64 2 62 2021-05-05
BOYNTON 61 1 60 2021-05-05
CLEO SPRINGS 61 2 59 2021-05-05
LANGLEY 61 0 61 2021-05-05
KENEFIC 60 1 59 2021-05-05
CASTLE 59 1 58 2021-05-05
AMES 58 0 58 2021-05-05
CROWDER 57 0 57 2021-05-05
MARLAND 57 2 55 2021-05-05
CALVIN 57 1 56 2021-05-05
PRUE 56 2 47 2021-05-05
REYDON 56 2 54 2021-05-05
INDIANOLA 55 0 55 2021-05-05
FAIRMONT 55 1 54 2021-05-05
WYNONA 55 2 53 2021-05-05
WHITEFIELD 55 1 54 2021-05-05
CARTER 54 0 54 2021-05-05
ALINE 54 2 52 2021-05-05
OKAY 54 1 53 2021-05-05
LEHIGH 53 0 53 2021-05-05
LONE WOLF 53 0 53 2021-05-05
FORGAN 51 1 50 2021-05-05
MENO 50 0 50 2021-05-05
FAXON 50 0 50 2021-05-05
LOCO 50 0 50 2021-05-05
GAGE 49 1 48 2021-05-05
TALOGA 48 0 48 2021-05-05
ACHILLE 48 1 47 2021-05-05
HASTINGS 47 1 46 2021-05-05
BURBANK 47 0 47 2021-05-05
TERRAL 47 2 45 2021-05-05
CARMEN 47 3 44 2021-05-05
WAKITA 47 3 44 2021-05-05
MOUNTAIN PARK 46 1 45 2021-05-05
SHARON 44 1 43 2021-05-05
ROOSEVELT 44 0 44 2021-05-05
SPARKS 43 2 40 2021-05-05
RALSTON 43 2 41 2021-05-05
SCHULTER 42 0 42 2021-05-05
FOSTER 41 0 41 2021-05-05
OSAGE 41 1 39 2021-05-05
JET 41 0 40 2021-05-05
BUTLER 41 0 41 2021-05-05
DEER CREEK 41 1 40 2021-05-05
COLONY 40 1 39 2021-05-05
GOLTRY 40 0 40 2021-05-05
LANGSTON 40 1 39 2021-05-05
GOLDSBY 40 0 39 2021-05-05
ELDORADO 40 1 39 2021-05-05
DEVOL 40 0 40 2021-05-05
ROCKY 39 0 39 2021-05-05
HARDESTY 39 0 39 2021-05-05
FREEDOM 38 0 38 2021-05-05
FRANCIS 37 1 36 2021-05-05
BERNICE 37 0 37 2021-05-05
MARSHALL 37 1 35 2021-05-05
HANNA 36 0 36 2021-05-05
EAKLY 36 1 35 2021-05-05
NICOMA PARK 35 2 33 2021-05-05
AVANT 34 1 31 2021-05-05
BESSIE 31 1 30 2021-05-05
BURLINGTON 31 0 31 2021-05-05
DAVIDSON 31 0 31 2021-05-05
GOTEBO 31 0 31 2021-05-05
FITZHUGH 30 0 30 2021-05-05
HUNTER 30 0 30 2021-05-05
KEYES 30 0 30 2021-05-05
WILLOW 30 0 30 2021-05-05
GOULD 29 0 29 2021-05-05
MEDICINE PARK 29 0 29 2021-05-05
DISNEY 28 0 27 2021-05-05
CAMARGO 28 0 28 2021-05-05
DACOMA 27 0 27 2021-05-05
OPTIMA 27 0 27 2021-05-05
MILLERTON 26 2 24 2021-05-05
BRADLEY 26 1 25 2021-05-05
HITCHCOCK 26 0 26 2021-05-05
DIBBLE 25 0 25 2021-05-05
BRAMAN 24 1 23 2021-05-05
NORTH MIAMI 24 0 24 2021-05-05
MARTHA 22 1 20 2021-05-05
LAMAR 21 1 20 2021-05-05
HILLSDALE 21 0 20 2021-05-05
BROMIDE 21 1 20 2021-05-05
FOYIL 21 1 20 2021-05-05
CROMWELL 20 2 18 2021-05-05
WAINWRIGHT 19 0 19 2021-05-05
ALDERSON 19 0 19 2021-05-05
MANITOU 19 0 19 2021-05-05
DOUGHERTY 17 0 17 2021-05-05
BOWLEGS 16 1 15 2021-05-05
FANSHAWE 14 0 14 2021-05-05
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 14 1 13 2021-05-05
HALLETT 12 0 12 2021-05-05
PEORIA 12 0 12 2021-05-05
THE VILLAGE 10 0 10 2021-05-05
ALBION 10 0 10 2021-05-05
ADDINGTON 9 0 9 2021-05-05
VERA 9 0 9 2021-05-05
GENE AUTRY 7 0 7 2021-05-05
KEMP 6 0 6 2021-05-05
TATUMS 6 0 6 2021-05-05
REDBIRD 6 0 6 2021-05-05
SLICK 6 0 6 2021-05-05
TULLAHASSEE 5 0 5 2021-05-05
BYNG 5 0 5 2021-05-05
BLACKBURN 5 0 5 2021-05-05
MOFFETT 4 0 4 2021-05-05
SLAUGHTERVILLE 3 0 3 2021-05-05
RENTIESVILLE 3 0 3 2021-05-05
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2021-05-05
BRAY 2 0 2 2021-05-05
NORGE 2 0 2 2021-05-05
PINK 2 0 2 2021-05-05
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2021-05-05
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2021-05-05
EAST DUKE 1 0 1 2021-05-05
OAKLAND 1 0 1 2021-05-05
HOFFMAN 1 0 1 2021-05-05
BETHEL ACRES 1 0 1 2021-05-05
LE FLORE 1 0 1 2021-05-05
BRIDGEPORT 1 0 1 2021-05-05
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2021-05-05
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2021-05-05
PENSACOLA 1 0 1 2021-05-05
SPORTSMEN ACRES 1 0 1 2021-05-05
GRAYSON 1 0 1 2021-05-05

