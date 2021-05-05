ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma reported 1,593 COVID-19 cases and 44 deaths in the past week and saw a drop in active cases, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday.
On its website, OSDH shows 449,266 total cases from CDC provisional state data, including 225 Wednesday, and 448,872 total cases with OSDH disease investigation summary. Of the latter number, there are 2,354 active, a decrease of 8,042 in the past week, a significant drop compared with previous weeks. OSDH is no longer reporting recovered cases.
OSDH released its weekly numbers — which OSDH acute disease service reports to the CDC — on Wednesday. The ADS shows Oklahoma has 6,832 confirmed deaths.
The CDC/NCHS’ Provisional Death Count, which is based on death certificates and is OSDH’s primary reported number, placed the overall count in Oklahoma at 8,301 deaths in which the coronavirus was the cause or a contributor, the same total as Tuesday.
Gov. Kevin Stitt’s most recent COVID-19 executive order expired May 4, OSDH officials announced in a press briefing. The expiration ends the state of emergency declared in Oklahoma at the start of the pandemic, and because of this, OSDH said it would no longer release the daily executive order report, including the information in the situation update instead.
There have been 137 hospitalizations in the past week, bringing the total to 26,014, according to OSDH.
In Enid, Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported Wednesday it had two patients and no deaths.
Cases in Garfield County increased by 15 in the past week for a total of 7,797, with 25 active, a decrease of 143 since last week, and 7,644, or 98%, recovered, according to OSDH. The majority of the cases — 6,897, or 88.5% — have been in Enid, which reported 19 active cases and 6,760 recovered.
Of the county’s 128 deaths, 118 have been in Enid, according to OSDH city data, with five in Lahoma, one each in Drummond, Fairmont, Garber and Covington and one not listed by town. Deaths listed by ZIP code on the OSDH website has Enid with 116 deaths.
There have been 3,049 cases, with 2,971 recovered and 64 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of Enid, and 3,756 cases, with 3,699 recovered and 52 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. There were 41 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.
Weekly case increases in other Northwest Oklahoma counties included four in Woodward, three in Kingfisher, two each in Blaine and Noble and one each in Major and Woods. Grant County did not gain any cases, and Alfalfa County saw a reduction of one case. Alfalfa and Grant counties each saw a reduction of one death, as well.
Epidemiology Report
According to OSDH’s Weekly Epidemiology Report, which is released every Wednesday, COVID-19 cases saw a 2.3% decrease in the numbers of reported cases compared with the previous week.
From April 25 through May 1, 1,593 cases were reported, a decrease of 37 from the week before, April 18-24, which had 1,630. The number of deaths this week was 44, 28 less than than the previous week.
OSDH reported 34% of the cases were people aged 50 and older, and 96% of the deaths were in that same age group.
COVID-19 patient hospitalizations remained at 5.8% statewide in a week-to-week comparison, the same as last week. Since the first case was confirmed in Oklahoma in March 2020, the number of admissions to state hospitals was at 26,014, according to the report. Confirmed cases of COVID-19 hospitalizations from April 25 through May 1 were at 182, according to OSDH.
Nationally, Oklahoma ranks 10th out of all states and the District of Columbia in the cumulative incidence of reported COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population, down from ninth last week. The state ranks 25th in the total number of reported COVID-19 cases, down one spot from last week, and 26th in total number of reported COVID-19 deaths, the same as last week.
The number of positive cases makes up 10.1% of the 4,026,243 specimens tested in the state, according to OSDH. The death rate for those positive cases is at 1.5%, the same as last week.
From April 27 through May 3, 7,238 vaccine doses were administered in the state, down by 27,614 compared with the week before. The total number of vaccines administered was 2,272,553.
In Garfield County, 35% of people 16 and older have received the first dose of the vaccine, and 68.9%, of people 65 and older have received theirs.
According to OSDH, 30.2% of people 16 and older in Garfield County have completed the series, along with 61.1% of those 65 and older who have also been fully vaccinated.
Risk Level System
This week, one of Oklahoma’s 77 counties is in the moderate, or “orange,” risk level, 64 are in the low, or “yellow,” risk level and 12 are in the new normal, or “green,” risk level for the COVID-19 Risk Level System.
Last week, there was one county in the moderate risk level, 59 in the low risk level and 17 in the new normal risk level.
The “orange” county is Cotton, and the 12 “green” counties are Alfalfa, Beaver, Cimarron, Grant, Harper, Johnston, Latimer, Murray, Okfuskee, Pushmataha, Roger Mills and Tillman.
Six counties in the health care system Northwest Region are in “green,” and 0.5% of beds in the region are COVID-19-positive.
Garfield County, along with Blaine, Kingfisher, Major, Noble, Woods and Woodward, are all in “yellow” this week, according to OSDH.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Wednesday by OSDH:
• Woodward with 3,160 cases, 3,122 recovered, five active and 33 deaths, 24 from Woodward, six from Mooreland, two from Fort Supply and one from Sharon.
• Kingfisher with 2,053 cases, 2,010 recovered, five active and 38 deaths, 19 from Kingfisher, 11 from Hennessey, four from Okarche — which Kingfisher shares with Canadian County — two from Dover and two not listed by town.
• Noble with 1,379 cases, 1,357 recovered, three active and 19 deaths, including 12 from Perry, two each from Billings, Marland and Red Rock and one from Morrison.
• Woods with 1,205 cases, 1,186 recovered, two active and 17 deaths, 15 from Alva and two not listed by town.
• Alfalfa with 1,155 cases, 1,148 recovered, one active and six deaths, with city data listing three from Carmen, two each from Aline and Helena and one from Cherokee. City data encompasses rural towns that could include those residing in neighboring counties, which could cause the discrepancy.
• Blaine with 1,042 cases, 1,020 recovered, four active and 18 deaths, five from Okeene, three from Canton and one each from Longdale and Watonga. Seven are listed in Hydro, which Blaine shares with Caddo County, and four in Geary, which Blaine shares with Canadian.
• Major with 955 cases, 933 recovered, one active and 21 deaths, 16 from Fairview, two from Cleo Springs, one from Ringwood and two not listed by town.
• Grant with 549 cases, 542 recovered, one active and six deaths, three from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Nash.
Oklahoma per county 05.05.21
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORT DATE
|OKLAHOMA
|86408
|1209
|84616
|2021-05-05
|TULSA
|74382
|1044
|72881
|2021-05-05
|CLEVELAND
|30936
|401
|30343
|2021-05-05
|CANADIAN
|17127
|170
|16816
|2021-05-05
|COMANCHE
|13783
|185
|13468
|2021-05-05
|ROGERS
|10463
|176
|10230
|2021-05-05
|MUSKOGEE
|9316
|164
|9134
|2021-05-05
|PAYNE
|8667
|71
|8572
|2021-05-05
|POTTAWATOMIE
|8335
|125
|8188
|2021-05-05
|WAGONER
|8051
|114
|7908
|2021-05-05
|GARFIELD
|7797
|128
|7644
|2021-05-05
|CREEK
|6919
|156
|6723
|2021-05-05
|CARTER
|6111
|107
|5966
|2021-05-05
|BRYAN
|6106
|71
|6013
|2021-05-05
|GRADY
|5935
|121
|5795
|2021-05-05
|CHEROKEE
|5624
|74
|5532
|2021-05-05
|LE FLORE
|5569
|64
|5488
|2021-05-05
|KAY
|5313
|126
|5177
|2021-05-05
|MCCLAIN
|5289
|69
|5196
|2021-05-05
|WASHINGTON
|5199
|109
|5066
|2021-05-05
|PONTOTOC
|5128
|71
|5018
|2021-05-05
|STEPHENS
|4838
|101
|4716
|2021-05-05
|OSAGE
|4718
|73
|4593
|2021-05-05
|PITTSBURG
|4639
|69
|4546
|2021-05-05
|DELAWARE
|4618
|91
|4494
|2021-05-05
|LOGAN
|4249
|56
|4157
|2021-05-05
|MAYES
|4187
|68
|4102
|2021-05-05
|SEQUOYAH
|4111
|51
|4045
|2021-05-05
|CUSTER
|4070
|98
|3967
|2021-05-05
|CADDO
|3969
|88
|3879
|2021-05-05
|MCCURTAIN
|3936
|90
|3838
|2021-05-05
|OTTAWA
|3892
|65
|3811
|2021-05-05
|OKMULGEE
|3743
|77
|3634
|2021-05-05
|GARVIN
|3610
|77
|3528
|2021-05-05
|TEXAS
|3514
|33
|3470
|2021-05-05
|LINCOLN
|3239
|71
|3153
|2021-05-05
|ADAIR
|3177
|41
|3125
|2021-05-05
|WOODWARD
|3160
|33
|3122
|2021-05-05
|JACKSON
|3114
|56
|3052
|2021-05-05
|BECKHAM
|2895
|55
|2836
|2021-05-05
|SEMINOLE
|2868
|69
|2788
|2021-05-05
|KINGFISHER
|2053
|38
|2010
|2021-05-05
|MARSHALL
|2047
|23
|2021
|2021-05-05
|MURRAY
|2014
|38
|1972
|2021-05-05
|MCINTOSH
|1999
|59
|1936
|2021-05-05
|CRAIG
|1970
|18
|1943
|2021-05-05
|ATOKA
|1872
|25
|1843
|2021-05-05
|PAWNEE
|1781
|49
|1727
|2021-05-05
|OKFUSKEE
|1780
|30
|1749
|2021-05-05
|CHOCTAW
|1613
|22
|1590
|2021-05-05
|LOVE
|1499
|21
|1470
|2021-05-05
|NOBLE
|1379
|19
|1357
|2021-05-05
|JOHNSTON
|1376
|35
|1339
|2021-05-05
|HASKELL
|1253
|16
|1232
|2021-05-05
|HUGHES
|1234
|28
|1199
|2021-05-05
|WOODS
|1205
|17
|1186
|2021-05-05
|ALFALFA
|1155
|6
|1148
|2021-05-05
|NOWATA
|1148
|18
|1127
|2021-05-05
|WASHITA
|1081
|21
|1059
|2021-05-05
|BLAINE
|1042
|18
|1020
|2021-05-05
|PUSHMATAHA
|1011
|20
|989
|2021-05-05
|MAJOR
|955
|21
|933
|2021-05-05
|LATIMER
|835
|13
|822
|2021-05-05
|KIOWA
|811
|24
|787
|2021-05-05
|TILLMAN
|803
|17
|785
|2021-05-05
|JEFFERSON
|702
|13
|683
|2021-05-05
|COAL
|697
|15
|682
|2021-05-05
|COTTON
|692
|16
|668
|2021-05-05
|GREER
|582
|21
|560
|2021-05-05
|DEWEY
|550
|14
|535
|2021-05-05
|GRANT
|549
|6
|542
|2021-05-05
|BEAVER
|474
|6
|466
|2021-05-05
|HARPER
|420
|6
|414
|2021-05-05
|ROGER MILLS
|389
|12
|377
|2021-05-05
|ELLIS
|356
|5
|350
|2021-05-05
|HARMON
|326
|4
|322
|2021-05-05
|CIMARRON
|214
|1
|213
|2021-05-05
Oklahoma per city 05.05.21
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORT DATE
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|65803
|970
|64365
|2021-05-05
|TULSA
|44627
|694
|43597
|2021-05-05
|EDMOND
|17815
|173
|17526
|2021-05-05
|BROKEN ARROW
|16253
|187
|15992
|2021-05-05
|NORMAN
|14256
|183
|13997
|2021-05-05
|OTHER***
|11030
|106
|10794
|2021-05-05
|YUKON
|9493
|76
|9326
|2021-05-05
|LAWTON
|8591
|153
|8414
|2021-05-05
|ENID
|6897
|118
|6760
|2021-05-05
|MOORE
|6576
|66
|6467
|2021-05-05
|STILLWATER
|6190
|36
|6137
|2021-05-05
|CLAREMORE
|5976
|113
|5835
|2021-05-05
|OWASSO
|5473
|70
|5381
|2021-05-05
|MUSKOGEE
|5221
|122
|5086
|2021-05-05
|SHAWNEE
|5092
|90
|4992
|2021-05-05
|ARDMORE
|4603
|72
|4500
|2021-05-05
|ADA
|4209
|59
|4114
|2021-05-05
|BARTLESVILLE
|4070
|89
|3968
|2021-05-05
|TAHLEQUAH
|3950
|55
|3887
|2021-05-05
|PONCA CITY
|3889
|81
|3805
|2021-05-05
|BIXBY
|3641
|29
|3598
|2021-05-05
|DURANT
|3599
|39
|3544
|2021-05-05
|SAND SPRINGS
|3295
|65
|3211
|2021-05-05
|MCALESTER
|3228
|42
|3169
|2021-05-05
|SAPULPA
|3133
|64
|3045
|2021-05-05
|DUNCAN
|3063
|58
|2996
|2021-05-05
|JENKS
|2983
|24
|2943
|2021-05-05
|MUSTANG
|2867
|40
|2813
|2021-05-05
|GUYMON
|2610
|31
|2571
|2021-05-05
|ALTUS
|2598
|52
|2542
|2021-05-05
|GUTHRIE
|2529
|40
|2468
|2021-05-05
|EL RENO
|2518
|38
|2469
|2021-05-05
|CHICKASHA
|2458
|75
|2373
|2021-05-05
|COLLINSVILLE
|2408
|27
|2372
|2021-05-05
|CHOCTAW
|2400
|35
|2353
|2021-05-05
|BLANCHARD
|2255
|26
|2214
|2021-05-05
|MIAMI
|2200
|35
|2159
|2021-05-05
|STILWELL
|2143
|31
|2105
|2021-05-05
|BETHANY
|2042
|26
|2006
|2021-05-05
|WOODWARD
|1858
|24
|1832
|2021-05-05
|COWETA
|1841
|31
|1804
|2021-05-05
|WEATHERFORD
|1818
|34
|1784
|2021-05-05
|ELK CITY
|1734
|34
|1696
|2021-05-05
|SKIATOOK
|1730
|14
|1701
|2021-05-05
|CLINTON
|1723
|60
|1658
|2021-05-05
|PRYOR CREEK
|1668
|32
|1627
|2021-05-05
|GLENPOOL
|1611
|24
|1580
|2021-05-05
|POTEAU
|1587
|20
|1563
|2021-05-05
|GROVE
|1579
|54
|1520
|2021-05-05
|TAFT
|1576
|4
|1572
|2021-05-05
|OKMULGEE
|1544
|42
|1486
|2021-05-05
|VINITA
|1528
|14
|1508
|2021-05-05
|TUTTLE
|1528
|18
|1506
|2021-05-05
|SEMINOLE
|1526
|35
|1488
|2021-05-05
|SALLISAW
|1519
|24
|1490
|2021-05-05
|ATOKA
|1466
|19
|1444
|2021-05-05
|PURCELL
|1460
|26
|1432
|2021-05-05
|WAGONER
|1448
|28
|1416
|2021-05-05
|CUSHING
|1406
|22
|1378
|2021-05-05
|BROKEN BOW
|1405
|44
|1360
|2021-05-05
|ANADARKO
|1386
|31
|1355
|2021-05-05
|NOBLE
|1365
|21
|1336
|2021-05-05
|PAULS VALLEY
|1299
|31
|1265
|2021-05-05
|LEXINGTON
|1283
|23
|1251
|2021-05-05
|NEWCASTLE
|1278
|13
|1255
|2021-05-05
|TECUMSEH
|1264
|13
|1243
|2021-05-05
|HARRAH
|1256
|20
|1231
|2021-05-05
|SULPHUR
|1255
|23
|1230
|2021-05-05
|IDABEL
|1247
|22
|1221
|2021-05-05
|PIEDMONT
|1245
|9
|1219
|2021-05-05
|FORT GIBSON
|1174
|20
|1146
|2021-05-05
|MCLOUD
|1172
|14
|1154
|2021-05-05
|MADILL
|1137
|13
|1123
|2021-05-05
|MULDROW
|1101
|7
|1093
|2021-05-05
|JAY
|1064
|14
|1040
|2021-05-05
|MARLOW
|1042
|21
|1010
|2021-05-05
|ALVA
|1007
|15
|990
|2021-05-05
|MARIETTA
|1007
|18
|989
|2021-05-05
|CHECOTAH
|997
|29
|964
|2021-05-05
|BRISTOW
|946
|32
|907
|2021-05-05
|HUGO
|938
|18
|920
|2021-05-05
|HENRYETTA
|934
|22
|907
|2021-05-05
|FORT SUPPLY
|931
|2
|926
|2021-05-05
|EUFAULA
|909
|31
|878
|2021-05-05
|KINGSTON
|899
|9
|888
|2021-05-05
|SAYRE
|890
|16
|874
|2021-05-05
|KINGFISHER
|822
|19
|800
|2021-05-05
|HOMINY
|817
|4
|810
|2021-05-05
|CLEVELAND
|797
|20
|772
|2021-05-05
|ELGIN
|791
|10
|776
|2021-05-05
|STIGLER
|775
|11
|760
|2021-05-05
|CATOOSA
|769
|14
|753
|2021-05-05
|MANNFORD
|768
|18
|747
|2021-05-05
|OKEMAH
|766
|14
|751
|2021-05-05
|LINDSAY
|746
|16
|730
|2021-05-05
|LOCUST GROVE
|743
|6
|737
|2021-05-05
|HOLDENVILLE
|734
|19
|710
|2021-05-05
|CALERA
|732
|7
|721
|2021-05-05
|HELENA
|730
|2
|728
|2021-05-05
|CHANDLER
|724
|23
|698
|2021-05-05
|SPIRO
|708
|2
|705
|2021-05-05
|NOWATA
|699
|11
|687
|2021-05-05
|INOLA
|699
|12
|686
|2021-05-05
|WEWOKA
|699
|20
|677
|2021-05-05
|CACHE
|696
|9
|687
|2021-05-05
|PERRY
|695
|12
|681
|2021-05-05
|DAVIS
|690
|13
|675
|2021-05-05
|HEAVENER
|683
|12
|670
|2021-05-05
|BLACKWELL
|682
|27
|652
|2021-05-05
|MOUNDS
|681
|11
|666
|2021-05-05
|HENNESSEY
|653
|11
|642
|2021-05-05
|CHELSEA
|640
|17
|615
|2021-05-05
|SALINA
|637
|9
|620
|2021-05-05
|SPENCER
|631
|14
|608
|2021-05-05
|SPERRY
|628
|2
|619
|2021-05-05
|AFTON
|624
|5
|615
|2021-05-05
|TISHOMINGO
|607
|21
|586
|2021-05-05
|JONES
|604
|8
|593
|2021-05-05
|WARR ACRES
|586
|4
|579
|2021-05-05
|WESTVILLE
|585
|5
|579
|2021-05-05
|PERKINS
|578
|5
|573
|2021-05-05
|MIDWEST CITY
|577
|18
|553
|2021-05-05
|BOLEY
|568
|9
|559
|2021-05-05
|DEL CITY
|566
|19
|541
|2021-05-05
|COMANCHE
|557
|21
|536
|2021-05-05
|DEWEY
|550
|9
|536
|2021-05-05
|PRAGUE
|548
|8
|540
|2021-05-05
|ANTLERS
|532
|11
|520
|2021-05-05
|WYNNEWOOD
|531
|10
|520
|2021-05-05
|COLCORD
|526
|5
|516
|2021-05-05
|HULBERT
|524
|6
|518
|2021-05-05
|OOLOGAH
|519
|5
|509
|2021-05-05
|ROLAND
|516
|5
|507
|2021-05-05
|VIAN
|515
|10
|502
|2021-05-05
|PAWNEE
|513
|21
|492
|2021-05-05
|PAWHUSKA
|512
|9
|503
|2021-05-05
|COALGATE
|511
|11
|500
|2021-05-05
|FAIRVIEW
|509
|16
|492
|2021-05-05
|APACHE
|502
|8
|492
|2021-05-05
|HASKELL
|497
|4
|491
|2021-05-05
|WILBURTON
|496
|9
|487
|2021-05-05
|CHOUTEAU
|487
|14
|472
|2021-05-05
|MEEKER
|482
|20
|461
|2021-05-05
|HINTON
|482
|2
|480
|2021-05-05
|FREDERICK
|472
|12
|460
|2021-05-05
|LONE GROVE
|455
|7
|444
|2021-05-05
|STRATFORD
|454
|12
|441
|2021-05-05
|WILSON
|441
|12
|426
|2021-05-05
|WISTER
|441
|2
|437
|2021-05-05
|POCOLA
|440
|3
|436
|2021-05-05
|NEWKIRK
|439
|6
|431
|2021-05-05
|WALTERS
|428
|6
|416
|2021-05-05
|KANSAS
|423
|7
|414
|2021-05-05
|CARNEGIE
|422
|15
|407
|2021-05-05
|STROUD
|419
|6
|413
|2021-05-05
|WATONGA
|413
|1
|411
|2021-05-05
|TALIHINA
|411
|15
|395
|2021-05-05
|WASHINGTON
|410
|4
|404
|2021-05-05
|LUTHER
|402
|9
|390
|2021-05-05
|BEGGS
|402
|5
|396
|2021-05-05
|NICHOLS HILLS
|401
|2
|399
|2021-05-05
|KONAWA
|399
|9
|384
|2021-05-05
|MANGUM
|380
|14
|365
|2021-05-05
|COLBERT
|378
|10
|368
|2021-05-05
|WELLSTON
|377
|8
|364
|2021-05-05
|TONKAWA
|375
|15
|359
|2021-05-05
|VALLIANT
|375
|6
|368
|2021-05-05
|COMMERCE
|364
|6
|351
|2021-05-05
|HARTSHORNE
|359
|12
|346
|2021-05-05
|MINCO
|356
|1
|354
|2021-05-05
|WYANDOTTE
|351
|5
|346
|2021-05-05
|MORRIS
|347
|5
|337
|2021-05-05
|FLETCHER
|342
|3
|337
|2021-05-05
|HOBART
|335
|12
|323
|2021-05-05
|CADDO
|333
|3
|330
|2021-05-05
|HOOKER
|332
|0
|331
|2021-05-05
|MEAD
|331
|5
|325
|2021-05-05
|QUAPAW
|330
|12
|317
|2021-05-05
|NEW CORDELL
|328
|6
|322
|2021-05-05
|DRUMRIGHT
|328
|9
|319
|2021-05-05
|HEALDTON
|327
|11
|316
|2021-05-05
|PORTER
|321
|9
|311
|2021-05-05
|GORE
|318
|5
|313
|2021-05-05
|ELMORE CITY
|316
|4
|312
|2021-05-05
|PORUM
|311
|5
|305
|2021-05-05
|HOWE
|310
|2
|306
|2021-05-05
|FAIRLAND
|308
|4
|303
|2021-05-05
|ARCADIA
|306
|0
|303
|2021-05-05
|STONEWALL
|301
|3
|297
|2021-05-05
|WARNER
|295
|5
|290
|2021-05-05
|TALALA
|294
|3
|287
|2021-05-05
|KIEFER
|291
|1
|290
|2021-05-05
|HOLLIS
|291
|4
|287
|2021-05-05
|KELLYVILLE
|286
|5
|281
|2021-05-05
|BOKCHITO
|278
|2
|276
|2021-05-05
|CRESCENT
|277
|5
|270
|2021-05-05
|BARNSDALL
|273
|8
|264
|2021-05-05
|WAURIKA
|273
|7
|263
|2021-05-05
|ALLEN
|271
|4
|266
|2021-05-05
|RINGLING
|271
|1
|268
|2021-05-05
|ADAIR
|270
|3
|266
|2021-05-05
|OKARCHE
|260
|4
|255
|2021-05-05
|MAYSVILLE
|257
|8
|249
|2021-05-05
|WAYNE
|255
|4
|251
|2021-05-05
|EARLSBORO
|251
|5
|246
|2021-05-05
|CASHION
|248
|1
|246
|2021-05-05
|BOSWELL
|240
|1
|239
|2021-05-05
|WATTS
|239
|2
|234
|2021-05-05
|CAMERON
|236
|1
|235
|2021-05-05
|FORT COBB
|235
|4
|231
|2021-05-05
|HYDRO
|233
|7
|226
|2021-05-05
|RUSH SPRINGS
|233
|3
|230
|2021-05-05
|BLAIR
|233
|1
|231
|2021-05-05
|WRIGHT CITY
|232
|2
|230
|2021-05-05
|HAWORTH
|230
|4
|225
|2021-05-05
|BEAVER
|230
|4
|225
|2021-05-05
|PADEN
|230
|2
|227
|2021-05-05
|MOORELAND
|224
|6
|218
|2021-05-05
|LAVERNE
|221
|1
|220
|2021-05-05
|YALE
|220
|7
|212
|2021-05-05
|ROFF
|220
|1
|218
|2021-05-05
|MAUD
|219
|0
|219
|2021-05-05
|WAUKOMIS
|218
|0
|216
|2021-05-05
|KEOTA
|213
|0
|213
|2021-05-05
|CHEROKEE
|211
|1
|210
|2021-05-05
|CEMENT
|210
|1
|209
|2021-05-05
|PAOLI
|210
|2
|208
|2021-05-05
|GERONIMO
|206
|3
|203
|2021-05-05
|BINGER
|205
|13
|192
|2021-05-05
|BOKOSHE
|204
|3
|201
|2021-05-05
|BILLINGS
|204
|2
|201
|2021-05-05
|OKEENE
|202
|5
|196
|2021-05-05
|WETUMKA
|201
|5
|196
|2021-05-05
|GLENCOE
|200
|3
|197
|2021-05-05
|JENNINGS
|200
|4
|196
|2021-05-05
|OCHELATA
|199
|3
|193
|2021-05-05
|CYRIL
|199
|3
|196
|2021-05-05
|QUINTON
|198
|3
|192
|2021-05-05
|TEXHOMA
|196
|0
|195
|2021-05-05
|FAIRFAX
|193
|7
|186
|2021-05-05
|BIG CABIN
|193
|4
|189
|2021-05-05
|RINGWOOD
|191
|1
|190
|2021-05-05
|WELCH
|185
|2
|180
|2021-05-05
|MORRISON
|183
|1
|182
|2021-05-05
|RAMONA
|180
|6
|173
|2021-05-05
|ARAPAHO
|180
|4
|176
|2021-05-05
|GEARY
|178
|4
|172
|2021-05-05
|NINNEKAH
|177
|2
|175
|2021-05-05
|INDIAHOMA
|177
|2
|175
|2021-05-05
|CHEYENNE
|176
|4
|172
|2021-05-05
|THOMAS
|176
|0
|176
|2021-05-05
|SHATTUCK
|175
|2
|173
|2021-05-05
|MEDFORD
|174
|0
|173
|2021-05-05
|SHADY POINT
|173
|1
|169
|2021-05-05
|RED ROCK
|172
|2
|170
|2021-05-05
|RED OAK
|170
|0
|170
|2021-05-05
|THACKERVILLE
|170
|1
|161
|2021-05-05
|OKTAHA
|169
|2
|166
|2021-05-05
|FORT TOWSON
|168
|0
|168
|2021-05-05
|GRANITE
|165
|7
|158
|2021-05-05
|SEILING
|163
|6
|157
|2021-05-05
|GOODWELL
|163
|1
|161
|2021-05-05
|BUFFALO
|161
|5
|156
|2021-05-05
|WELEETKA
|160
|3
|157
|2021-05-05
|DEPEW
|160
|3
|156
|2021-05-05
|SNYDER
|159
|8
|151
|2021-05-05
|PANAMA
|158
|2
|155
|2021-05-05
|CALUMET
|157
|1
|156
|2021-05-05
|COPAN
|155
|2
|153
|2021-05-05
|GRACEMONT
|154
|5
|149
|2021-05-05
|BENNINGTON
|151
|2
|149
|2021-05-05
|CANTON
|150
|3
|147
|2021-05-05
|KREBS
|149
|6
|142
|2021-05-05
|TERLTON
|149
|1
|148
|2021-05-05
|UNION CITY
|148
|1
|146
|2021-05-05
|BURNS FLAT
|148
|2
|146
|2021-05-05
|TEMPLE
|147
|9
|136
|2021-05-05
|CLAYTON
|145
|3
|142
|2021-05-05
|MILBURN
|144
|4
|140
|2021-05-05
|WANETTE
|144
|0
|144
|2021-05-05
|BOISE CITY
|143
|0
|143
|2021-05-05
|WEBBERS FALLS
|141
|1
|140
|2021-05-05
|POND CREEK
|141
|0
|141
|2021-05-05
|BLUEJACKET
|140
|1
|139
|2021-05-05
|CANUTE
|140
|2
|137
|2021-05-05
|ARKOMA
|139
|1
|138
|2021-05-05
|MANNSVILLE
|137
|3
|134
|2021-05-05
|VICI
|137
|2
|135
|2021-05-05
|ALEX
|131
|5
|126
|2021-05-05
|GRANDFIELD
|130
|1
|129
|2021-05-05
|KIOWA
|130
|2
|128
|2021-05-05
|HAMMON
|129
|2
|127
|2021-05-05
|GARBER
|129
|1
|128
|2021-05-05
|SPAVINAW
|129
|2
|127
|2021-05-05
|ASHER
|129
|1
|127
|2021-05-05
|LEEDEY
|127
|5
|122
|2021-05-05
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|125
|3
|122
|2021-05-05
|TIPTON
|124
|4
|119
|2021-05-05
|LAHOMA
|124
|5
|118
|2021-05-05
|ERICK
|123
|2
|121
|2021-05-05
|CHATTANOOGA
|121
|2
|119
|2021-05-05
|AGRA
|119
|2
|116
|2021-05-05
|SOPER
|118
|1
|117
|2021-05-05
|DAVENPORT
|117
|0
|117
|2021-05-05
|COUNCIL HILL
|116
|3
|112
|2021-05-05
|VELMA
|116
|2
|113
|2021-05-05
|MULHALL
|112
|0
|111
|2021-05-05
|RYAN
|112
|1
|110
|2021-05-05
|OAKS
|112
|4
|104
|2021-05-05
|MILL CREEK
|111
|1
|109
|2021-05-05
|CANEY
|111
|1
|110
|2021-05-05
|SENTINEL
|110
|2
|108
|2021-05-05
|SASAKWA
|107
|0
|107
|2021-05-05
|DELAWARE
|106
|2
|104
|2021-05-05
|TUPELO
|106
|2
|104
|2021-05-05
|BRAGGS
|104
|1
|103
|2021-05-05
|TYRONE
|104
|0
|104
|2021-05-05
|GARVIN
|103
|0
|103
|2021-05-05
|WAYNOKA
|103
|0
|103
|2021-05-05
|OILTON
|102
|4
|97
|2021-05-05
|MCCURTAIN
|102
|2
|100
|2021-05-05
|RATLIFF CITY
|101
|0
|101
|2021-05-05
|BYARS
|100
|1
|99
|2021-05-05
|DOVER
|100
|2
|98
|2021-05-05
|GANS
|99
|0
|98
|2021-05-05
|VERDEN
|97
|1
|96
|2021-05-05
|SPRINGER
|97
|3
|94
|2021-05-05
|AMBER
|97
|5
|92
|2021-05-05
|LOOKEBA
|91
|3
|88
|2021-05-05
|WANN
|90
|3
|86
|2021-05-05
|FOSS
|89
|0
|89
|2021-05-05
|RIPLEY
|89
|1
|88
|2021-05-05
|OLUSTEE
|87
|0
|87
|2021-05-05
|STERLING
|87
|1
|86
|2021-05-05
|KINTA
|86
|1
|84
|2021-05-05
|TRYON
|86
|0
|86
|2021-05-05
|STRINGTOWN
|85
|3
|82
|2021-05-05
|RAVIA
|84
|2
|81
|2021-05-05
|STUART
|84
|0
|84
|2021-05-05
|DEWAR
|84
|1
|81
|2021-05-05
|COYLE
|83
|0
|83
|2021-05-05
|RATTAN
|82
|1
|81
|2021-05-05
|CARNEY
|81
|2
|75
|2021-05-05
|SAVANNA
|81
|1
|80
|2021-05-05
|CANADIAN
|80
|1
|79
|2021-05-05
|CUSTER CITY
|80
|1
|79
|2021-05-05
|PITTSBURG
|78
|1
|77
|2021-05-05
|HAILEYVILLE
|73
|1
|70
|2021-05-05
|CORN
|72
|4
|68
|2021-05-05
|LAMONT
|71
|1
|70
|2021-05-05
|COVINGTON
|71
|1
|69
|2021-05-05
|DUSTIN
|70
|2
|68
|2021-05-05
|POCASSET
|70
|1
|69
|2021-05-05
|FARGO
|69
|1
|68
|2021-05-05
|ARNETT
|69
|1
|68
|2021-05-05
|RANDLETT
|68
|1
|66
|2021-05-05
|DILL CITY
|67
|2
|65
|2021-05-05
|ORLANDO
|67
|0
|67
|2021-05-05
|DRUMMOND
|67
|1
|66
|2021-05-05
|SAWYER
|66
|1
|65
|2021-05-05
|LONGDALE
|66
|1
|65
|2021-05-05
|WAPANUCKA
|66
|2
|64
|2021-05-05
|MARBLE CITY
|66
|0
|66
|2021-05-05
|KREMLIN
|66
|0
|66
|2021-05-05
|KAW CITY
|64
|3
|60
|2021-05-05
|NASH
|64
|1
|63
|2021-05-05
|LENAPAH
|64
|0
|64
|2021-05-05
|SHIDLER
|64
|1
|61
|2021-05-05
|KETCHUM
|64
|2
|62
|2021-05-05
|BOYNTON
|61
|1
|60
|2021-05-05
|CLEO SPRINGS
|61
|2
|59
|2021-05-05
|LANGLEY
|61
|0
|61
|2021-05-05
|KENEFIC
|60
|1
|59
|2021-05-05
|CASTLE
|59
|1
|58
|2021-05-05
|AMES
|58
|0
|58
|2021-05-05
|CROWDER
|57
|0
|57
|2021-05-05
|MARLAND
|57
|2
|55
|2021-05-05
|CALVIN
|57
|1
|56
|2021-05-05
|PRUE
|56
|2
|47
|2021-05-05
|REYDON
|56
|2
|54
|2021-05-05
|INDIANOLA
|55
|0
|55
|2021-05-05
|FAIRMONT
|55
|1
|54
|2021-05-05
|WYNONA
|55
|2
|53
|2021-05-05
|WHITEFIELD
|55
|1
|54
|2021-05-05
|CARTER
|54
|0
|54
|2021-05-05
|ALINE
|54
|2
|52
|2021-05-05
|OKAY
|54
|1
|53
|2021-05-05
|LEHIGH
|53
|0
|53
|2021-05-05
|LONE WOLF
|53
|0
|53
|2021-05-05
|FORGAN
|51
|1
|50
|2021-05-05
|MENO
|50
|0
|50
|2021-05-05
|FAXON
|50
|0
|50
|2021-05-05
|LOCO
|50
|0
|50
|2021-05-05
|GAGE
|49
|1
|48
|2021-05-05
|TALOGA
|48
|0
|48
|2021-05-05
|ACHILLE
|48
|1
|47
|2021-05-05
|HASTINGS
|47
|1
|46
|2021-05-05
|BURBANK
|47
|0
|47
|2021-05-05
|TERRAL
|47
|2
|45
|2021-05-05
|CARMEN
|47
|3
|44
|2021-05-05
|WAKITA
|47
|3
|44
|2021-05-05
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|46
|1
|45
|2021-05-05
|SHARON
|44
|1
|43
|2021-05-05
|ROOSEVELT
|44
|0
|44
|2021-05-05
|SPARKS
|43
|2
|40
|2021-05-05
|RALSTON
|43
|2
|41
|2021-05-05
|SCHULTER
|42
|0
|42
|2021-05-05
|FOSTER
|41
|0
|41
|2021-05-05
|OSAGE
|41
|1
|39
|2021-05-05
|JET
|41
|0
|40
|2021-05-05
|BUTLER
|41
|0
|41
|2021-05-05
|DEER CREEK
|41
|1
|40
|2021-05-05
|COLONY
|40
|1
|39
|2021-05-05
|GOLTRY
|40
|0
|40
|2021-05-05
|LANGSTON
|40
|1
|39
|2021-05-05
|GOLDSBY
|40
|0
|39
|2021-05-05
|ELDORADO
|40
|1
|39
|2021-05-05
|DEVOL
|40
|0
|40
|2021-05-05
|ROCKY
|39
|0
|39
|2021-05-05
|HARDESTY
|39
|0
|39
|2021-05-05
|FREEDOM
|38
|0
|38
|2021-05-05
|FRANCIS
|37
|1
|36
|2021-05-05
|BERNICE
|37
|0
|37
|2021-05-05
|MARSHALL
|37
|1
|35
|2021-05-05
|HANNA
|36
|0
|36
|2021-05-05
|EAKLY
|36
|1
|35
|2021-05-05
|NICOMA PARK
|35
|2
|33
|2021-05-05
|AVANT
|34
|1
|31
|2021-05-05
|BESSIE
|31
|1
|30
|2021-05-05
|BURLINGTON
|31
|0
|31
|2021-05-05
|DAVIDSON
|31
|0
|31
|2021-05-05
|GOTEBO
|31
|0
|31
|2021-05-05
|FITZHUGH
|30
|0
|30
|2021-05-05
|HUNTER
|30
|0
|30
|2021-05-05
|KEYES
|30
|0
|30
|2021-05-05
|WILLOW
|30
|0
|30
|2021-05-05
|GOULD
|29
|0
|29
|2021-05-05
|MEDICINE PARK
|29
|0
|29
|2021-05-05
|DISNEY
|28
|0
|27
|2021-05-05
|CAMARGO
|28
|0
|28
|2021-05-05
|DACOMA
|27
|0
|27
|2021-05-05
|OPTIMA
|27
|0
|27
|2021-05-05
|MILLERTON
|26
|2
|24
|2021-05-05
|BRADLEY
|26
|1
|25
|2021-05-05
|HITCHCOCK
|26
|0
|26
|2021-05-05
|DIBBLE
|25
|0
|25
|2021-05-05
|BRAMAN
|24
|1
|23
|2021-05-05
|NORTH MIAMI
|24
|0
|24
|2021-05-05
|MARTHA
|22
|1
|20
|2021-05-05
|LAMAR
|21
|1
|20
|2021-05-05
|HILLSDALE
|21
|0
|20
|2021-05-05
|BROMIDE
|21
|1
|20
|2021-05-05
|FOYIL
|21
|1
|20
|2021-05-05
|CROMWELL
|20
|2
|18
|2021-05-05
|WAINWRIGHT
|19
|0
|19
|2021-05-05
|ALDERSON
|19
|0
|19
|2021-05-05
|MANITOU
|19
|0
|19
|2021-05-05
|DOUGHERTY
|17
|0
|17
|2021-05-05
|BOWLEGS
|16
|1
|15
|2021-05-05
|FANSHAWE
|14
|0
|14
|2021-05-05
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|14
|1
|13
|2021-05-05
|HALLETT
|12
|0
|12
|2021-05-05
|PEORIA
|12
|0
|12
|2021-05-05
|THE VILLAGE
|10
|0
|10
|2021-05-05
|ALBION
|10
|0
|10
|2021-05-05
|ADDINGTON
|9
|0
|9
|2021-05-05
|VERA
|9
|0
|9
|2021-05-05
|GENE AUTRY
|7
|0
|7
|2021-05-05
|KEMP
|6
|0
|6
|2021-05-05
|TATUMS
|6
|0
|6
|2021-05-05
|REDBIRD
|6
|0
|6
|2021-05-05
|SLICK
|6
|0
|6
|2021-05-05
|TULLAHASSEE
|5
|0
|5
|2021-05-05
|BYNG
|5
|0
|5
|2021-05-05
|BLACKBURN
|5
|0
|5
|2021-05-05
|MOFFETT
|4
|0
|4
|2021-05-05
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|3
|0
|3
|2021-05-05
|RENTIESVILLE
|3
|0
|3
|2021-05-05
|KENDRICK
|2
|0
|2
|2021-05-05
|BRAY
|2
|0
|2
|2021-05-05
|NORGE
|2
|0
|2
|2021-05-05
|PINK
|2
|0
|2
|2021-05-05
|ROCK ISLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2021-05-05
|FOREST PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2021-05-05
|EAST DUKE
|1
|0
|1
|2021-05-05
|OAKLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2021-05-05
|HOFFMAN
|1
|0
|1
|2021-05-05
|BETHEL ACRES
|1
|0
|1
|2021-05-05
|LE FLORE
|1
|0
|1
|2021-05-05
|BRIDGEPORT
|1
|0
|1
|2021-05-05
|BRIDGE CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2021-05-05
|VERDIGRIS
|1
|0
|1
|2021-05-05
|PENSACOLA
|1
|0
|1
|2021-05-05
|SPORTSMEN ACRES
|1
|0
|1
|2021-05-05
|GRAYSON
|1
|0
|1
|2021-05-05
