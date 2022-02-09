ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma has reached 1 million total COVID-19 cases, about a month shy of the pandemic's two-year mark, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday.
In the past week, the state reported 16,543 new COVID-19 cases, according to OSDH’s Situation Update. The weekly increase, including 1,711 from Wednesday, brought the overall statewide total to 1,000,480. The number of active cases decreased by more than half — 49,311 — since last Wednesday, going from 88,354 to 39,043.
In January, active cases skyrocketed to more than 120,000 as the omicron variant surged throughout Oklahoma.
A rolling seven-day average of 2,363 new COVID cases was reported through Wednesday.
CDC/NCHS’ Provisional Death Count, which is based on death certificates, places the overall number of COVID-19-related deaths in Oklahoma at 13,758 deaths, an increase of 346, in which the coronavirus was the cause or a contributor.
Garfield County reported 431 new cases of COVID-19 since Feb. 2, bringing the overall total to 14,526, with 807 active — a decrease of 627, according to OSDH. The number of cases over the past 30 days in Garfield County was 2,951.
The majority of the cases, 12,875, have been in Enid, with 734 active, 221 deaths — a weekly increase of five — and 11,920 recovered, according to OSDH community data.
In surrounding towns, Carrier has had 48 recovered cases; Covington has had 123 recovered; Douglas has had 41 recovered; Drummond has had 137 recovered and has 13 active cases; Fairmont has had 82 recovered; Garber has had 229 recovered and has 15 active; Hillsdale has had 33 recovered; Hunter has had 538 recovered and has six active; Kremlin has had 94 recovered; Lahoma has had 220 recovered and seven deaths and has 18 active; and Waukomis has had 360 recovered and has 21 active.
Hospitalizations
The total number of statewide hospitalizations stands at 41,172 — 4.1% of the overall number of cases — since the first case was confirmed in Oklahoma in March 2020. OSDH reported a three-day average of 1,564 total COVID-19 hospitalizations — including 69 pediatric hospitalizations — a decrease of 292 since last week. Of those, 334 are in ICU across the state.
The three-day average hospitalizations in the Northwest Region is 53 — the lowest in the state’s eight regions — with 12 in the ICU. St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported it had 12 confirmed positive COVID-19 patients with one in the ICU, and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported nine confirmed positive COVID-19 patients with three in ICU on Wednesday.
OSDH reported, as of Tuesday, there were negative-one ICU beds, or -4% of the total, and 113 adult inpatient beds, or 35.5% of the total, available in the Northwest Region, which consists of 18 counties including Garfield County. Health care workers have continued to emphasize that bed counts are fluid, constantly changing with patient conditions and hospital efforts to maximize space and treatments.
Schools
The number of reported active COVID-19 cases among Enid area schools have continued to decrease over the past week.
The number of COVID-19-positive tests among students and staff members at Enid Public Schools were at, respectively, 10 and five, down from last week’s numbers of 31 and 13, according to the district’s online case count.
Emerson and Waller middle schools each had one active case among students.
Eisenhower Elementary School had seven students in isolation after testing positive, and Hoover Elementary School reported just one student.
Staff in isolation included one each from Adams, Coolidge, Glenwood and Prairie View elementary schools, along with one staff member from the Maintenance Department.
Autry Technology Center reported five new COVID-19 cases, all on its main campus, in the past week.
Two of the individuals were in the southwest hallway between 8 a.m and noon and noon and 4 p.m. on Jan. 25 and Feb. 1 and received positive test results on Jan. 27 and Feb. 3. One individual was in the northeast hallways between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Jan. 27 and received a positive test result on Jan. 29. One individual was in the northwest hallway between noon and 4 p.m. on Feb. 1 and received a positive test result on Feb. 4, and the other individual was in the southwest hallway between noon and 4 p.m. and tested positive on Feb. 4.
Northern Oklahoma College’s weekly pandemic situation update from Jan. 29 through Feb. 4 showed that three NOC Enid students were in quarantine for primary contact.
There were four total cases and quarantines among students and staff at the Tonkawa campus and one student case at the Stillwater campus.
Of NOC’s 480 total cases, 410 individuals have been physically present on campus.
Northwestern Oklahoma State University reported one active student case as of Feb. 4, but the college does not report on which of its Alva, Enid or Woodward campuses.
Epidemiology report
COVID-19 cases from Jan. 30 through Feb. 5 decreased by more than half compared with the previous week, according to OSDH’s weekly epidemiology report.
In that time period, 20,869 cases were reported, a 66.8% decrease from Jan. 23-29, which had 62,852 cases. The number of deaths reported was 232, which was 83 more than the week before.
From Jan. 30 through Feb. 5, 65,798 specimens were tested for COVID-19, with 31,891, or 29.9%, positive, the report states.
In Region 2, which consists of Alfalfa, Blaine, Canadian, Garfield, Grant, Kingfisher, Logan and Major counties, 98% of COVID-19 cases from Jan. 13-22 were the omicron variant and 2% were the delta variant.
In the last 30 days, 542 of 2,127 hospitalizations, or 25.5%, have been fully vaccinated.
In Garfield County, 62.5% of people 5 and older have received the first dose along with 94.5% of people 65 and older, while 52.8% of people 5 and older and 82.4% of those 65 and older have been fully vaccinated, according to OSDH.
Overall in Oklahoma, 69.4% of residents have had at least one dose. The number of residents statewide who completed the series is 55.4%.
From Feb. 1-7, 19,025 vaccine doses were administered in the state, 16,009 less than the previous week. The total number of vaccines administered was 4,594,779 with 1,830,098 fully vaccinated.
Nationally, Oklahoma ranks 19th out of all states in the cumulative incidence of reported COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population and 17th in the cumulative death rate of reported COVID-19 cases.
Northwest Oklahoma
Health Department COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties:
• Woodward with 5,061 cases, a weekly increase of 95. There were nine active cases in Fort Supply, 16 active and seven deaths in Mooreland, six active in Mutual and 195 active and 49 deaths in Woodward.
• Kingfisher with 3,903 cases, an increase of 147. There were 27 active cases in Cashion, six active in Dover, 65 active and 18 deaths in Hennessey, 109 active cases and 28 deaths in Kingfisher and 13 active cases and six deaths in Okarche.
• Noble with 2,905 cases, an increase of 79. There were 13 active cases in Billings, eight active in Marland, 20 active in Morrison, 124 active and 22 deaths in Perry and 13 active in Red Rock.
• Woods with 2,284 cases, an increase of 72. There were 110 actives cases and 28 deaths in Alva, six active in Freedom and 11 active in Waynoka.
• Alfalfa with 1,689 cases, an increase of 26. There were six active cases in Aline, nine active in Carmen, 20 active in Cherokee, seven active in Goltry, 14 active in Helena and five active in Jet.
• Blaine with 2,362 cases, an increase of 33. There were 15 active cases in Canton, 21 active and nine deaths in Geary, 29 active and 11 deaths in Hydro, 19 active in Longdale, 10 active and six deaths in Okeene and 38 active and eight deaths in Watonga.
• Major with 2,411 cases, an increase of 34. There were 10 actives cases in Ames, five active in Cleo Springs, 52 active and 24 deaths in Fairview, nine active in Meno and 14 active in Ringwood.
• Grant with 1,009 cases, an increase of 23. There were seven active cases in Lamont, 18 active in Medford, 11 active in Pond Creek and six active in Wakita.
