OKLAHOMA CITY — A statewide, online COVID-19 Vaccine Scheduler Portal is available for public view and pre-registration, but appointments cannot be scheduled until Thursday for those eligible for the vaccine, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The portal is available now at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov to allow Oklahomans to fill out a questionnaire determining when they’re eligible to receive the vaccine, provide more information on how to schedule an appointment and receive notification when the vaccine is available to individuals as part of Oklahoma’s priority phase plan, according to the OSDH. Insurance information will be needed for the questionnaire.
Appointment scheduling for those now eligible — Oklahomans 65-plus, healthcare workers and/or first responders — will be available Thursday. Eligibility does not mean individuals will receive an appointment immediately, as availability depends on vaccine supply in each county, which changes from week to week as the state receives more vaccine doses from the federal government.
Registering in advance through the website will ensure individuals who do not yet qualify or who are not able to make an appointment will be notified by email when an appointment is available.
The portal is not a list for vaccination but a tool to help notify those eligible when and where they can receive the vaccine when an appointment is available to them.
