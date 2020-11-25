ENID, Okla. — Garfield County gained more than 100 COVID-19 cases for the second time this week, as the state increased by 3,732, the most since a backlog and surge of cases took Oklahoma over 4,700 new cases the weekend of Nov. 7-8.
Oklahoma State Department of Health also reported 16 new deaths, none of which were in Garfield or area counties, on Wednesday.
The state's 2.1% increase took the cumulative cases to 184,342, with 33,317 of those active, a single-day net gain of 57, and 149,345 recovered, including 3,659 since Tuesday's OSDH report. There have been 1,680 Oklahomans who have died either due to COVID-19 or from complications of the virus, according to OSDH.
All 16 deaths reported Wednesday were in the 65 and older age group: two men and a woman from Oklahoma County, one man and a woman from Caddo County, two women each from Kay and Tulsa counties, men from Comanche, Custer, Payne, Stephens and Texas counties and women from Coal and McClain counties.
Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma climbed to 11,708, a single-day increase of 263, according to the OSDH. Of those, 1,604 were in hospitals with COVID-19 or under investigation for having the virus, with 432 in intensive care, according to the OSDH Executive Report Tuesday evening.
As of Wednesday morning, St. Mary’s reported 26 patients positive for the virus. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported 15 patients positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Adult ICU bed availability in the state was at 4% and medical/surgical beds were at 13% availability statewide, with a 97% hospital response rate, according to the OSDH Executive Report on Tuesday evening. That same report shows the Northwest region for OSDH with 93 cases and four persons under investigation for the virus. There were 875 individuals seen in hospitals in the 24 hours prior to the report who self-quarantined.
This story is developing and will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.