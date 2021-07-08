covid risk level 7.7.21
From OSDH

ENID, Okla. —By Kelci McKendrick

Enid News & Eagle

Garfield County turned “yellow” this week along with 54 other Oklahoma counties for the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s COVID-19 Risk Level System.

According to OSDH’s COVID-19 Risk Level System, which is released every Wednesday, seven of Oklahoma 77 counties are in the moderate, or “orange,” risk level; 55 are in the low, or “yellow,” risk level and 15 are in the new normal, or “green,” risk level.

Last week, there were seven counties in the moderate risk level, 50 counties in the low risk level and 20 in the new normal risk level.

Atoka, Cimarron, Comanche, Delaware, Ellis, Greer and Ottawa were the seven counties in the “orange” category. Two of these counties — Delaware and Ottawa, are near Oklahoma’s border with Missouri, which is seeing a surge in cases in the southwestern part of the state.

Garfield County saw green on May 12 for the first time since OSDH began releasing county risk level trends and dipped into the “yellow” risk level on June 23 but was “green” last week. This week, Garfield County reported 2.3 cases per 100,000.

Of the 18 Northwest Oklahoma counties, Beaver, Beckham, Custer, Dewey, Harper, Kingfisher, Major, Texas, Washita, Woods and Woodward are in the “green” category, Alfalfa, Blaine, Garfield, Grant and Roger Mills were in the “yellow” category and Cimarron and Ellis were in the “orange” category. Outside of the region, only Cotton, Harmon, Noble and Nowata were in the “green” category.

Weekly numbers

Oklahoma gained 1,715 COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths in the past week, according to OSDH on Wednesday.

OSDH showed 458,850 total cases from CDC provisional state data as of Monday, and 459,205 total cases with OSDH disease investigation summary as of Wednesday. Of the latter number, there were 2,324 active, an increase of 391 in the past week. OSDH is no longer reporting recovered cases.

OSDH’s weekly numbers — which OSDH acute disease service reports to the CDC — on Wednesday showed Oklahoma has 7,406 confirmed deaths, though the CDC/NCHS’ Provisional Death Count, which is based on death certificates and is OSDH’s primary reported number, placed the overall count in Oklahoma at 8,630 deaths, a weekly increase of 29, in which the coronavirus was the cause or a contributor.

There have been 141 hospitalizations in the past week, bringing the total to 27,085, and according to OSDH’s Situation Update, there is a three-day average of 158 total COVID-19 hospitalizations, 54 of which are in the ICU, across the state. There are two cases in the ICU in Northwest Oklahoma.

Cases in Garfield County increased by 10 in the past week for a total of 7,845, with 11 active and 7,695, or 98.1%, recovered, according to OSDH. The majority of the cases — 6,940, or 88.5% — have been in Enid, which reported 10 active cases and 6,802 recovered.

Of the county’s 139 deaths, 128 have been in Enid, according to OSDH city data, with five in Lahoma, one each in Drummond, Fairmont, Garber, Covington and Waukomis and one not listed by town. Deaths listed by ZIP code on the OSDH website shows Enid with 126 deaths.

There have been 3,069 cases, with 2,994 recovered and 68 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of Enid, and 3,778 cases, with 3,717 recovered and 58 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. There were 41 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases in the past week included two in Blaine and one each in Alfalfa, Grant, Kingfisher, Noble and Woodward.

Download PDF wekkly epidemioloy report 7.7.21

Epidemiology report

According to OSDH’s Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report, which is released every Wednesday, COVID-19 cases saw an increase of 14% in the numbers of reported cases compared with the previous week.

From June 27 through July 3, 1,715 cases were reported, an increase of 211 from the week before, June 20-26, which had 1,504. The number of deaths this week was 18, an increase from previous week, four.

OSDH reported 34% of the cases were people aged 50 and older, and 95% of the deaths were in that same age group.

COVID-19 patient hospitalizations remained at 5.9% statewide in a week-to-week comparison. Since the first case was confirmed in Oklahoma in March 2020, the number of admissions to state hospitals was at 27,085, according to the report.

Nationally, Oklahoma ranks 12th out of all states and the District of Columbia in the cumulative incidence of reported COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population, up one spot from 11th last week. The state ranks 26th in the total number of reported COVID-19 cases, the same spot as last week, and 26th in total number of reported COVID-19 deaths, also the same spot as last week.

From June 27 through July 3, 12,993 specimens were tested. Of those, 1,811, or 7.6%, were positive. The death rate for total overall positive cases remained at 1.6%.

From June 29 through July 5, 25,063 vaccine doses were administered in the state, a decrease of 30,289 compared with the week before. The total number of vaccines administered was 2,722,920 with 1,306,312 fully vaccinated.

In Garfield County, 45.8% of people 12 and older have received the first dose of the vaccine, and 81.2% of people 65 and older have received theirs.

According to OSDH, 39.4% of people 12 and older in Garfield County have completed the series, along with 73% of those 65 and older who have also been fully vaccinated.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Wednesday by OSDH:

• Woodward with 3,174 cases, 3,136 recovered, two active and 36 deaths, 27 from Woodward, six from Mooreland, two from Fort Supply and one from Sharon.

• Kingfisher with 2,058 cases, 2,016 recovered, one active and 41 deaths, 21 from Kingfisher, 12 from Hennessey, four from Okarche — which Kingfisher shares with Canadian County — two from Dover and two not listed by town.

• Noble with 1,384 cases, 1,364 recovered, none active and 20 deaths, including 12 from Perry, three from Billings, two from Marland and Red Rock and one from Morrison.

• Woods with 1,220 cases, 1,201 recovered, one active and 18 deaths, 16 from Alva and two not listed by town.

• Alfalfa with 1,156 cases, 1,148 recovered, one active and seven deaths, with city data listing three from Carmen, two each from Aline and Helena and one each from Cherokee and Jet. City data encompasses rural towns that could include those residing in neighboring counties, which could cause the discrepancy.

• Blaine with 1,057 cases, 1,034 recovered, three active and 20 deaths, six from Okeene, three from Canton and one each from Longdale and Watonga. Seven are listed in Hydro, which Blaine shares with Caddo County, and four in Geary, which Blaine shares with Canadian.

• Major with 956 cases, 932 recovered, none active and 24 deaths, 17 from Fairview, two each from Cleo Springs and Ringwood and three not listed by town.

• Grant with 550 cases, 543 recovered, none active and seven deaths, three from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont, Medford and Nash.

Oklahoma per county 07.07.21

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday, July 7, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA 87981 1313 86482 2021-07-07
TULSA 76712 1131 75069 2021-07-07
CLEVELAND 31520 440 30942 2021-07-07
CANADIAN 17478 188 17265 2021-07-07
COMANCHE 14548 201 14150 2021-07-07
ROGERS 10778 196 10505 2021-07-07
MUSKOGEE 9453 177 9243 2021-07-07
PAYNE 8742 76 8650 2021-07-07
POTTAWATOMIE 8449 131 8292 2021-07-07
WAGONER 8340 123 8153 2021-07-07
GARFIELD 7845 139 7695 2021-07-07
CREEK 7131 165 6926 2021-07-07
CARTER 6374 130 6187 2021-07-07
BRYAN 6263 79 6121 2021-07-07
GRADY 6009 130 5868 2021-07-07
CHEROKEE 5737 79 5612 2021-07-07
LE FLORE 5699 67 5610 2021-07-07
MCCLAIN 5385 73 5278 2021-07-07
KAY 5357 128 5220 2021-07-07
WASHINGTON 5339 119 5174 2021-07-07
PONTOTOC 5196 80 5098 2021-07-07
STEPHENS 4945 106 4813 2021-07-07
DELAWARE 4856 98 4673 2021-07-07
OSAGE 4830 81 4727 2021-07-07
PITTSBURG 4703 78 4603 2021-07-07
OTTAWA 4334 72 4103 2021-07-07
MAYES 4331 74 4224 2021-07-07
LOGAN 4326 65 4252 2021-07-07
SEQUOYAH 4224 57 4150 2021-07-07
CUSTER 4090 104 3983 2021-07-07
MCCURTAIN 4010 94 3906 2021-07-07
CADDO 4005 96 3897 2021-07-07
OKMULGEE 3922 85 3810 2021-07-07
GARVIN 3658 79 3554 2021-07-07
TEXAS 3544 34 3510 2021-07-07
LINCOLN 3295 72 3200 2021-07-07
ADAIR 3242 44 3174 2021-07-07
WOODWARD 3174 36 3136 2021-07-07
JACKSON 3141 56 3077 2021-07-07
BECKHAM 2902 58 2844 2021-07-07
SEMINOLE 2892 78 2810 2021-07-07
MARSHALL 2073 23 2039 2021-07-07
CRAIG 2067 18 2020 2021-07-07
KINGFISHER 2058 41 2016 2021-07-07
MURRAY 2050 44 1995 2021-07-07
MCINTOSH 2040 61 1965 2021-07-07
ATOKA 1899 28 1858 2021-07-07
OKFUSKEE 1809 32 1770 2021-07-07
PAWNEE 1804 53 1747 2021-07-07
CHOCTAW 1635 27 1602 2021-07-07
LOVE 1540 22 1509 2021-07-07
JOHNSTON 1389 37 1347 2021-07-07
NOBLE 1384 20 1364 2021-07-07
HASKELL 1271 17 1248 2021-07-07
HUGHES 1256 29 1223 2021-07-07
WOODS 1220 18 1201 2021-07-07
NOWATA 1169 20 1146 2021-07-07
ALFALFA 1156 7 1148 2021-07-07
WASHITA 1089 23 1066 2021-07-07
BLAINE 1057 20 1034 2021-07-07
PUSHMATAHA 1025 22 992 2021-07-07
MAJOR 956 24 932 2021-07-07
LATIMER 846 13 832 2021-07-07
KIOWA 822 26 794 2021-07-07
TILLMAN 808 17 789 2021-07-07
JEFFERSON 715 18 690 2021-07-07
COAL 710 15 689 2021-07-07
COTTON 697 16 681 2021-07-07
GREER 590 22 563 2021-07-07
DEWEY 553 14 539 2021-07-07
GRANT 550 7 543 2021-07-07
BEAVER 475 6 469 2021-07-07
HARPER 422 8 414 2021-07-07
ROGER MILLS 391 12 378 2021-07-07
ELLIS 361 6 352 2021-07-07
HARMON 327 6 321 2021-07-07
CIMARRON 231 2 213 2021-07-07

Oklahoma per city 07.07.21

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday, July 7, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA CITY 67049 1061 65852 2021-07-07
TULSA 45972 745 44944 2021-07-07
EDMOND 18109 189 17883 2021-07-07
BROKEN ARROW 16829 203 16516 2021-07-07
NORMAN 14469 197 14225 2021-07-07
OTHER*** 11773 119 11444 2021-07-07
YUKON 9670 84 9570 2021-07-07
LAWTON 8744 166 8546 2021-07-07
ENID 6940 128 6802 2021-07-07
MOORE 6754 72 6633 2021-07-07
STILLWATER 6246 40 6193 2021-07-07
CLAREMORE 6138 120 5988 2021-07-07
OWASSO 5653 81 5517 2021-07-07
MUSKOGEE 5312 133 5159 2021-07-07
SHAWNEE 5140 94 5031 2021-07-07
ARDMORE 4787 89 4659 2021-07-07
ADA 4267 67 4185 2021-07-07
BARTLESVILLE 4179 96 4046 2021-07-07
TAHLEQUAH 4030 57 3946 2021-07-07
PONCA CITY 3915 83 3826 2021-07-07
BIXBY 3812 33 3752 2021-07-07
DURANT 3693 42 3614 2021-07-07
SAND SPRINGS 3399 72 3297 2021-07-07
MCALESTER 3264 50 3209 2021-07-07
SAPULPA 3234 66 3147 2021-07-07
DUNCAN 3110 63 3034 2021-07-07
JENKS 3054 26 3006 2021-07-07
MUSTANG 2958 44 2909 2021-07-07
GUYMON 2624 32 2592 2021-07-07
ALTUS 2612 52 2556 2021-07-07
GUTHRIE 2575 46 2525 2021-07-07
EL RENO 2545 42 2502 2021-07-07
COLLINSVILLE 2487 31 2433 2021-07-07
CHICKASHA 2480 78 2399 2021-07-07
MIAMI 2467 37 2335 2021-07-07
CHOCTAW 2435 37 2392 2021-07-07
BLANCHARD 2298 29 2254 2021-07-07
STILWELL 2180 34 2134 2021-07-07
BETHANY 2067 28 2033 2021-07-07
COWETA 1904 33 1860 2021-07-07
WOODWARD 1867 27 1840 2021-07-07
WEATHERFORD 1825 34 1788 2021-07-07
SKIATOOK 1773 17 1748 2021-07-07
ELK CITY 1738 35 1703 2021-07-07
CLINTON 1735 66 1669 2021-07-07
PRYOR CREEK 1720 33 1678 2021-07-07
GROVE 1675 58 1577 2021-07-07
GLENPOOL 1665 27 1623 2021-07-07
OKMULGEE 1629 45 1571 2021-07-07
POTEAU 1621 21 1588 2021-07-07
VINITA 1586 14 1554 2021-07-07
TAFT 1575 4 1570 2021-07-07
SALLISAW 1570 25 1536 2021-07-07
TUTTLE 1550 20 1525 2021-07-07
SEMINOLE 1533 40 1490 2021-07-07
PURCELL 1498 27 1464 2021-07-07
ATOKA 1488 22 1456 2021-07-07
WAGONER 1480 31 1440 2021-07-07
BROKEN BOW 1431 45 1383 2021-07-07
CUSHING 1419 22 1393 2021-07-07
ANADARKO 1401 34 1364 2021-07-07
NOBLE 1385 22 1358 2021-07-07
PAULS VALLEY 1313 32 1273 2021-07-07
HARRAH 1303 22 1267 2021-07-07
NEWCASTLE 1299 14 1277 2021-07-07
LEXINGTON 1299 25 1271 2021-07-07
TECUMSEH 1295 14 1273 2021-07-07
SULPHUR 1274 26 1241 2021-07-07
PIEDMONT 1270 10 1257 2021-07-07
IDABEL 1264 25 1233 2021-07-07
FORT GIBSON 1189 21 1164 2021-07-07
MCLOUD 1188 14 1174 2021-07-07
MADILL 1151 13 1132 2021-07-07
MULDROW 1145 9 1134 2021-07-07
JAY 1119 14 1081 2021-07-07
MARLOW 1073 21 1045 2021-07-07
MARIETTA 1030 19 1004 2021-07-07
ALVA 1022 16 1006 2021-07-07
CHECOTAH 1001 30 970 2021-07-07
HENRYETTA 983 26 950 2021-07-07
BRISTOW 975 33 933 2021-07-07
EUFAULA 947 32 902 2021-07-07
HUGO 944 22 920 2021-07-07
FORT SUPPLY 932 2 930 2021-07-07
KINGSTON 912 9 898 2021-07-07
SAYRE 892 18 874 2021-07-07
HOMINY 831 4 824 2021-07-07
KINGFISHER 824 21 803 2021-07-07
CLEVELAND 810 22 785 2021-07-07
ELGIN 798 12 785 2021-07-07
CATOOSA 792 17 770 2021-07-07
STIGLER 787 12 771 2021-07-07
MANNFORD 785 21 762 2021-07-07
OKEMAH 781 16 763 2021-07-07
LOCUST GROVE 777 8 758 2021-07-07
LINDSAY 755 16 733 2021-07-07
CALERA 755 7 737 2021-07-07
CHANDLER 741 23 707 2021-07-07
HOLDENVILLE 739 19 718 2021-07-07
SPIRO 737 3 731 2021-07-07
HELENA 731 2 729 2021-07-07
INOLA 727 13 701 2021-07-07
NOWATA 713 11 700 2021-07-07
DAVIS 707 16 687 2021-07-07
CACHE 706 10 694 2021-07-07
MOUNDS 705 11 688 2021-07-07
WEWOKA 705 24 681 2021-07-07
PERRY 700 12 688 2021-07-07
HEAVENER 692 12 679 2021-07-07
BLACKWELL 689 28 661 2021-07-07
CHELSEA 662 18 637 2021-07-07
SALINA 659 9 643 2021-07-07
SPENCER 656 16 640 2021-07-07
HENNESSEY 654 12 642 2021-07-07
SPERRY 654 5 641 2021-07-07
AFTON 654 6 635 2021-07-07
TISHOMINGO 615 23 589 2021-07-07
JONES 611 8 602 2021-07-07
WESTVILLE 603 5 592 2021-07-07
WARR ACRES 599 5 590 2021-07-07
MIDWEST CITY 587 18 566 2021-07-07
PERKINS 583 5 578 2021-07-07
DEL CITY 578 21 556 2021-07-07
COMANCHE 571 21 546 2021-07-07
DEWEY 569 11 556 2021-07-07
BOLEY 568 9 559 2021-07-07
COLCORD 555 5 544 2021-07-07
PRAGUE 549 8 541 2021-07-07
WYNNEWOOD 534 11 522 2021-07-07
ANTLERS 533 13 519 2021-07-07
HULBERT 533 6 524 2021-07-07
OOLOGAH 531 7 521 2021-07-07
PAWHUSKA 527 9 513 2021-07-07
HASKELL 524 5 512 2021-07-07
VIAN 523 11 507 2021-07-07
ROLAND 523 5 518 2021-07-07
COALGATE 521 12 503 2021-07-07
PAWNEE 516 21 494 2021-07-07
FAIRVIEW 510 17 493 2021-07-07
APACHE 505 8 497 2021-07-07
WILBURTON 501 9 492 2021-07-07
CHOUTEAU 497 15 477 2021-07-07
LONE GROVE 491 10 468 2021-07-07
MEEKER 489 20 467 2021-07-07
HINTON 485 3 480 2021-07-07
FREDERICK 477 12 463 2021-07-07
STRATFORD 463 12 447 2021-07-07
POCOLA 459 4 455 2021-07-07
WILSON 452 15 436 2021-07-07
NEWKIRK 448 6 441 2021-07-07
WISTER 445 2 443 2021-07-07
KANSAS 434 7 426 2021-07-07
STROUD 433 6 424 2021-07-07
WALTERS 430 6 424 2021-07-07
CARNEGIE 426 16 408 2021-07-07
WASHINGTON 418 4 411 2021-07-07
WATONGA 418 2 415 2021-07-07
TALIHINA 417 15 401 2021-07-07
LUTHER 415 9 400 2021-07-07
BEGGS 411 6 404 2021-07-07
KONAWA 408 9 398 2021-07-07
WYANDOTTE 407 6 380 2021-07-07
NICHOLS HILLS 403 3 400 2021-07-07
COMMERCE 395 8 373 2021-07-07
VALLIANT 388 6 382 2021-07-07
MANGUM 383 14 366 2021-07-07
COLBERT 382 11 369 2021-07-07
WELLSTON 381 8 372 2021-07-07
TONKAWA 377 15 360 2021-07-07
QUAPAW 363 14 340 2021-07-07
HARTSHORNE 361 12 347 2021-07-07
MINCO 357 2 355 2021-07-07
MORRIS 357 5 351 2021-07-07
HEALDTON 346 11 333 2021-07-07
MEAD 344 6 332 2021-07-07
FLETCHER 344 3 341 2021-07-07
HOBART 342 12 329 2021-07-07
CADDO 340 3 332 2021-07-07
FAIRLAND 338 4 326 2021-07-07
HOOKER 335 0 335 2021-07-07
DRUMRIGHT 333 10 323 2021-07-07
PORTER 331 9 322 2021-07-07
NEW CORDELL 328 6 322 2021-07-07
ELMORE CITY 326 4 316 2021-07-07
GORE 319 7 312 2021-07-07
HOWE 315 2 312 2021-07-07
PORUM 313 5 308 2021-07-07
ARCADIA 310 0 310 2021-07-07
STONEWALL 306 3 303 2021-07-07
WARNER 303 5 295 2021-07-07
TALALA 303 3 300 2021-07-07
KIEFER 301 2 298 2021-07-07
KELLYVILLE 293 5 287 2021-07-07
HOLLIS 292 6 286 2021-07-07
ADAIR 289 4 284 2021-07-07
CRESCENT 284 5 279 2021-07-07
ALLEN 280 4 273 2021-07-07
RINGLING 280 3 272 2021-07-07
BOKCHITO 280 2 278 2021-07-07
BARNSDALL 276 7 268 2021-07-07
WAURIKA 276 8 266 2021-07-07
OKARCHE 262 4 257 2021-07-07
MAYSVILLE 259 8 251 2021-07-07
EARLSBORO 258 5 251 2021-07-07
WAYNE 258 4 251 2021-07-07
WATTS 249 2 243 2021-07-07
CASHION 248 1 247 2021-07-07
BOSWELL 246 1 244 2021-07-07
CAMERON 244 1 242 2021-07-07
BLAIR 243 1 239 2021-07-07
RUSH SPRINGS 241 4 236 2021-07-07
WRIGHT CITY 240 2 237 2021-07-07
FORT COBB 237 4 233 2021-07-07
HAWORTH 235 4 231 2021-07-07
HYDRO 233 7 226 2021-07-07
PADEN 232 2 230 2021-07-07
BEAVER 230 4 226 2021-07-07
MOORELAND 227 6 219 2021-07-07
ROFF 221 2 219 2021-07-07
MAUD 221 0 221 2021-07-07
LAVERNE 221 2 219 2021-07-07
YALE 220 8 212 2021-07-07
WAUKOMIS 220 1 219 2021-07-07
KEOTA 218 0 216 2021-07-07
BOKOSHE 214 3 209 2021-07-07
CEMENT 213 1 211 2021-07-07
PAOLI 213 2 211 2021-07-07
CHEROKEE 212 1 210 2021-07-07
GERONIMO 209 3 206 2021-07-07
WETUMKA 209 5 203 2021-07-07
BINGER 209 14 194 2021-07-07
OCHELATA 207 4 197 2021-07-07
BIG CABIN 205 4 196 2021-07-07
JENNINGS 205 4 200 2021-07-07
WELCH 204 2 199 2021-07-07
BILLINGS 204 3 201 2021-07-07
OKEENE 203 6 197 2021-07-07
CYRIL 201 4 196 2021-07-07
GLENCOE 201 3 197 2021-07-07
QUINTON 200 3 196 2021-07-07
TEXHOMA 198 0 198 2021-07-07
FAIRFAX 195 10 185 2021-07-07
RINGWOOD 192 2 190 2021-07-07
MORRISON 183 1 182 2021-07-07
RAMONA 182 6 176 2021-07-07
GEARY 181 4 177 2021-07-07
INDIAHOMA 181 2 179 2021-07-07
SHATTUCK 179 2 174 2021-07-07
ARAPAHO 179 4 175 2021-07-07
SHADY POINT 177 1 176 2021-07-07
THOMAS 176 0 176 2021-07-07
NINNEKAH 176 3 173 2021-07-07
CHEYENNE 176 4 172 2021-07-07
THACKERVILLE 175 1 173 2021-07-07
MEDFORD 174 1 173 2021-07-07
RED ROCK 172 2 170 2021-07-07
RED OAK 171 0 171 2021-07-07
FORT TOWSON 170 0 170 2021-07-07
OKTAHA 170 2 168 2021-07-07
WELEETKA 168 3 160 2021-07-07
GRANITE 168 7 161 2021-07-07
GOODWELL 167 1 166 2021-07-07
SEILING 166 6 160 2021-07-07
BENNINGTON 163 3 155 2021-07-07
BUFFALO 163 6 157 2021-07-07
DEPEW 162 3 159 2021-07-07
SNYDER 161 8 153 2021-07-07
COPAN 161 2 157 2021-07-07
PANAMA 159 2 156 2021-07-07
CALUMET 158 1 157 2021-07-07
BOISE CITY 156 1 143 2021-07-07
CLAYTON 155 3 145 2021-07-07
GRACEMONT 154 5 149 2021-07-07
BLUEJACKET 153 1 145 2021-07-07
TERLTON 152 2 150 2021-07-07
KREBS 151 6 143 2021-07-07
UNION CITY 150 2 148 2021-07-07
BURNS FLAT 150 3 147 2021-07-07
CANTON 150 3 147 2021-07-07
TEMPLE 148 9 139 2021-07-07
MILBURN 145 4 141 2021-07-07
WANETTE 145 0 145 2021-07-07
WEBBERS FALLS 145 1 141 2021-07-07
ARKOMA 143 1 142 2021-07-07
POND CREEK 141 0 141 2021-07-07
CANUTE 140 2 138 2021-07-07
MANNSVILLE 137 3 134 2021-07-07
VICI 137 2 135 2021-07-07
SPAVINAW 133 2 129 2021-07-07
ALEX 132 5 127 2021-07-07
KIOWA 131 2 129 2021-07-07
ASHER 130 1 129 2021-07-07
GRANDFIELD 130 1 129 2021-07-07
HAMMON 129 2 127 2021-07-07
GARBER 129 1 128 2021-07-07
LEEDEY 127 5 122 2021-07-07
LAHOMA 126 5 121 2021-07-07
MOUNTAIN VIEW 125 4 121 2021-07-07
TIPTON 124 4 120 2021-07-07
ERICK 123 2 121 2021-07-07
SOPER 122 1 121 2021-07-07
CHATTANOOGA 121 2 119 2021-07-07
AGRA 120 2 118 2021-07-07
DAVENPORT 119 0 118 2021-07-07
COUNCIL HILL 117 3 114 2021-07-07
VELMA 116 2 114 2021-07-07
OAKS 114 4 108 2021-07-07
RYAN 113 3 110 2021-07-07
MILL CREEK 113 1 111 2021-07-07
MULHALL 112 0 112 2021-07-07
SENTINEL 112 2 110 2021-07-07
CANEY 111 1 110 2021-07-07
TYRONE 111 0 111 2021-07-07
GARVIN 108 0 108 2021-07-07
RATLIFF CITY 108 0 107 2021-07-07
SASAKWA 108 0 108 2021-07-07
DELAWARE 107 2 105 2021-07-07
TUPELO 106 2 104 2021-07-07
OILTON 105 4 101 2021-07-07
BRAGGS 104 1 103 2021-07-07
MCCURTAIN 103 2 101 2021-07-07
WAYNOKA 102 0 102 2021-07-07
DOVER 101 2 99 2021-07-07
BYARS 101 1 100 2021-07-07
SPRINGER 100 4 96 2021-07-07
GANS 99 0 98 2021-07-07
AMBER 98 5 93 2021-07-07
VERDEN 98 1 97 2021-07-07
WANN 93 3 89 2021-07-07
DEWAR 92 1 91 2021-07-07
FOSS 92 0 92 2021-07-07
LOOKEBA 91 3 88 2021-07-07
RIPLEY 91 1 90 2021-07-07
TRYON 88 0 87 2021-07-07
OLUSTEE 88 0 88 2021-07-07
STERLING 87 1 86 2021-07-07
STUART 86 1 85 2021-07-07
KINTA 86 1 85 2021-07-07
STRINGTOWN 85 3 82 2021-07-07
RAVIA 84 2 82 2021-07-07
CANADIAN 84 2 80 2021-07-07
COYLE 83 0 83 2021-07-07
SAVANNA 82 1 81 2021-07-07
CARNEY 82 2 80 2021-07-07
RATTAN 81 1 80 2021-07-07
PITTSBURG 81 1 78 2021-07-07
CUSTER CITY 80 1 79 2021-07-07
CORN 73 4 69 2021-07-07
HAILEYVILLE 73 1 72 2021-07-07
DUSTIN 72 2 70 2021-07-07
LAMONT 72 1 71 2021-07-07
COVINGTON 72 1 71 2021-07-07
POCASSET 70 2 68 2021-07-07
RANDLETT 70 1 69 2021-07-07
ARNETT 70 2 68 2021-07-07
MARBLE CITY 69 0 69 2021-07-07
FARGO 69 1 68 2021-07-07
DRUMMOND 68 1 66 2021-07-07
KETCHUM 67 3 63 2021-07-07
WAPANUCKA 67 2 65 2021-07-07
DILL CITY 67 3 64 2021-07-07
SAWYER 67 1 66 2021-07-07
ORLANDO 67 1 66 2021-07-07
LONGDALE 66 1 65 2021-07-07
KREMLIN 66 0 66 2021-07-07
LANGLEY 65 0 65 2021-07-07
SHIDLER 65 1 64 2021-07-07
NASH 64 1 63 2021-07-07
LENAPAH 64 0 64 2021-07-07
KAW CITY 64 3 61 2021-07-07
CROWDER 64 0 57 2021-07-07
BOYNTON 63 1 62 2021-07-07
CASTLE 62 1 61 2021-07-07
KENEFIC 61 1 59 2021-07-07
CLEO SPRINGS 61 2 59 2021-07-07
CALVIN 59 1 57 2021-07-07
PRUE 59 2 57 2021-07-07
AMES 58 0 58 2021-07-07
REYDON 58 2 55 2021-07-07
MARLAND 57 2 55 2021-07-07
CARTER 55 0 55 2021-07-07
WHITEFIELD 55 1 54 2021-07-07
FAIRMONT 55 1 54 2021-07-07
INDIANOLA 55 0 55 2021-07-07
WYNONA 55 2 53 2021-07-07
ALINE 54 2 52 2021-07-07
LOCO 54 0 54 2021-07-07
OKAY 54 1 53 2021-07-07
LONE WOLF 54 0 53 2021-07-07
LEHIGH 53 0 53 2021-07-07
HASTINGS 53 1 50 2021-07-07
FORGAN 51 1 50 2021-07-07
FAXON 50 0 50 2021-07-07
MENO 50 0 50 2021-07-07
ACHILLE 49 2 47 2021-07-07
GAGE 49 1 48 2021-07-07
TALOGA 48 0 48 2021-07-07
BURBANK 48 0 48 2021-07-07
WAKITA 47 3 44 2021-07-07
TERRAL 47 2 45 2021-07-07
MOUNTAIN PARK 46 1 45 2021-07-07
ROOSEVELT 45 0 45 2021-07-07
CARMEN 45 3 42 2021-07-07
SHARON 44 1 43 2021-07-07
FOSTER 44 0 44 2021-07-07
RALSTON 43 2 41 2021-07-07
SPARKS 43 2 41 2021-07-07
COLONY 42 1 39 2021-07-07
BUTLER 42 0 42 2021-07-07
SCHULTER 42 0 42 2021-07-07
JET 41 1 40 2021-07-07
OSAGE 41 1 40 2021-07-07
DEER CREEK 41 1 40 2021-07-07
ELDORADO 40 1 39 2021-07-07
GOLTRY 40 0 40 2021-07-07
DEVOL 40 0 40 2021-07-07
LANGSTON 40 1 39 2021-07-07
FREEDOM 40 0 39 2021-07-07
GOLDSBY 40 0 40 2021-07-07
HARDESTY 39 0 39 2021-07-07
ROCKY 39 0 39 2021-07-07
HANNA 38 0 37 2021-07-07
BERNICE 38 0 38 2021-07-07
NICOMA PARK 37 2 35 2021-07-07
MARSHALL 37 1 36 2021-07-07
FRANCIS 37 1 36 2021-07-07
EAKLY 36 1 35 2021-07-07
AVANT 34 1 33 2021-07-07
KEYES 33 0 30 2021-07-07
DAVIDSON 31 0 31 2021-07-07
BESSIE 31 1 30 2021-07-07
BURLINGTON 31 0 31 2021-07-07
DISNEY 31 0 31 2021-07-07
GOTEBO 31 1 30 2021-07-07
HUNTER 30 0 30 2021-07-07
MEDICINE PARK 30 1 28 2021-07-07
FITZHUGH 30 0 30 2021-07-07
WILLOW 30 0 30 2021-07-07
GOULD 29 0 29 2021-07-07
CAMARGO 28 0 28 2021-07-07
NORTH MIAMI 28 0 25 2021-07-07
BRADLEY 27 1 26 2021-07-07
DACOMA 27 0 27 2021-07-07
OPTIMA 27 0 27 2021-07-07
MILLERTON 26 2 24 2021-07-07
HITCHCOCK 26 0 26 2021-07-07
BRAMAN 25 1 23 2021-07-07
DIBBLE 25 0 25 2021-07-07
FOYIL 23 1 21 2021-07-07
MARTHA 22 1 21 2021-07-07
BROMIDE 21 1 20 2021-07-07
HILLSDALE 21 0 21 2021-07-07
CROMWELL 21 2 19 2021-07-07
ALDERSON 20 0 20 2021-07-07
LAMAR 20 1 19 2021-07-07
WAINWRIGHT 19 0 19 2021-07-07
MANITOU 19 0 19 2021-07-07
DOUGHERTY 17 0 17 2021-07-07
BOWLEGS 16 1 15 2021-07-07
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 14 1 13 2021-07-07
FANSHAWE 14 0 14 2021-07-07
HALLETT 13 0 13 2021-07-07
PEORIA 12 0 12 2021-07-07
THE VILLAGE 10 0 10 2021-07-07
VERA 10 0 9 2021-07-07
ALBION 10 0 10 2021-07-07
ADDINGTON 9 0 9 2021-07-07
GENE AUTRY 8 0 8 2021-07-07
TATUMS 7 0 6 2021-07-07
KEMP 6 0 6 2021-07-07
REDBIRD 6 0 6 2021-07-07
SLICK 6 0 6 2021-07-07
BLACKBURN 5 0 5 2021-07-07
TULLAHASSEE 5 0 5 2021-07-07
MOFFETT 4 0 4 2021-07-07
BYNG 4 0 4 2021-07-07
SLAUGHTERVILLE 3 0 3 2021-07-07
RENTIESVILLE 3 0 3 2021-07-07
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2021-07-07
BRAY 2 0 2 2021-07-07
PINK 2 0 2 2021-07-07
NORGE 2 0 2 2021-07-07
OAKLAND 1 0 1 2021-07-07
GRAYSON 1 0 1 2021-07-07
LE FLORE 1 0 1 2021-07-07
SPORTSMEN ACRES 1 0 1 2021-07-07
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2021-07-07
BETHEL ACRES 1 0 1 2021-07-07
EAST DUKE 1 0 1 2021-07-07
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2021-07-07
BRIDGEPORT 1 0 1 2021-07-07
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2021-07-07
HOFFMAN 1 0 1 2021-07-07
PENSACOLA 1 0 1 2021-07-07
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2021-07-07

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Kelci McKendrick is police and court reporter for the Enid News & Eagle. 
 
Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for Kelci? Send an email to kelcim@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you