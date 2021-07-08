ENID, Okla. —By Kelci McKendrick
Enid News & Eagle
Garfield County turned “yellow” this week along with 54 other Oklahoma counties for the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s COVID-19 Risk Level System.
According to OSDH’s COVID-19 Risk Level System, which is released every Wednesday, seven of Oklahoma 77 counties are in the moderate, or “orange,” risk level; 55 are in the low, or “yellow,” risk level and 15 are in the new normal, or “green,” risk level.
Last week, there were seven counties in the moderate risk level, 50 counties in the low risk level and 20 in the new normal risk level.
Atoka, Cimarron, Comanche, Delaware, Ellis, Greer and Ottawa were the seven counties in the “orange” category. Two of these counties — Delaware and Ottawa, are near Oklahoma’s border with Missouri, which is seeing a surge in cases in the southwestern part of the state.
Garfield County saw green on May 12 for the first time since OSDH began releasing county risk level trends and dipped into the “yellow” risk level on June 23 but was “green” last week. This week, Garfield County reported 2.3 cases per 100,000.
Of the 18 Northwest Oklahoma counties, Beaver, Beckham, Custer, Dewey, Harper, Kingfisher, Major, Texas, Washita, Woods and Woodward are in the “green” category, Alfalfa, Blaine, Garfield, Grant and Roger Mills were in the “yellow” category and Cimarron and Ellis were in the “orange” category. Outside of the region, only Cotton, Harmon, Noble and Nowata were in the “green” category.
Weekly numbers
Oklahoma gained 1,715 COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths in the past week, according to OSDH on Wednesday.
OSDH showed 458,850 total cases from CDC provisional state data as of Monday, and 459,205 total cases with OSDH disease investigation summary as of Wednesday. Of the latter number, there were 2,324 active, an increase of 391 in the past week. OSDH is no longer reporting recovered cases.
OSDH’s weekly numbers — which OSDH acute disease service reports to the CDC — on Wednesday showed Oklahoma has 7,406 confirmed deaths, though the CDC/NCHS’ Provisional Death Count, which is based on death certificates and is OSDH’s primary reported number, placed the overall count in Oklahoma at 8,630 deaths, a weekly increase of 29, in which the coronavirus was the cause or a contributor.
There have been 141 hospitalizations in the past week, bringing the total to 27,085, and according to OSDH’s Situation Update, there is a three-day average of 158 total COVID-19 hospitalizations, 54 of which are in the ICU, across the state. There are two cases in the ICU in Northwest Oklahoma.
Cases in Garfield County increased by 10 in the past week for a total of 7,845, with 11 active and 7,695, or 98.1%, recovered, according to OSDH. The majority of the cases — 6,940, or 88.5% — have been in Enid, which reported 10 active cases and 6,802 recovered.
Of the county’s 139 deaths, 128 have been in Enid, according to OSDH city data, with five in Lahoma, one each in Drummond, Fairmont, Garber, Covington and Waukomis and one not listed by town. Deaths listed by ZIP code on the OSDH website shows Enid with 126 deaths.
There have been 3,069 cases, with 2,994 recovered and 68 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of Enid, and 3,778 cases, with 3,717 recovered and 58 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. There were 41 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases in the past week included two in Blaine and one each in Alfalfa, Grant, Kingfisher, Noble and Woodward.
Epidemiology report
According to OSDH’s Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report, which is released every Wednesday, COVID-19 cases saw an increase of 14% in the numbers of reported cases compared with the previous week.
From June 27 through July 3, 1,715 cases were reported, an increase of 211 from the week before, June 20-26, which had 1,504. The number of deaths this week was 18, an increase from previous week, four.
OSDH reported 34% of the cases were people aged 50 and older, and 95% of the deaths were in that same age group.
COVID-19 patient hospitalizations remained at 5.9% statewide in a week-to-week comparison. Since the first case was confirmed in Oklahoma in March 2020, the number of admissions to state hospitals was at 27,085, according to the report.
Nationally, Oklahoma ranks 12th out of all states and the District of Columbia in the cumulative incidence of reported COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population, up one spot from 11th last week. The state ranks 26th in the total number of reported COVID-19 cases, the same spot as last week, and 26th in total number of reported COVID-19 deaths, also the same spot as last week.
From June 27 through July 3, 12,993 specimens were tested. Of those, 1,811, or 7.6%, were positive. The death rate for total overall positive cases remained at 1.6%.
From June 29 through July 5, 25,063 vaccine doses were administered in the state, a decrease of 30,289 compared with the week before. The total number of vaccines administered was 2,722,920 with 1,306,312 fully vaccinated.
In Garfield County, 45.8% of people 12 and older have received the first dose of the vaccine, and 81.2% of people 65 and older have received theirs.
According to OSDH, 39.4% of people 12 and older in Garfield County have completed the series, along with 73% of those 65 and older who have also been fully vaccinated.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Wednesday by OSDH:
• Woodward with 3,174 cases, 3,136 recovered, two active and 36 deaths, 27 from Woodward, six from Mooreland, two from Fort Supply and one from Sharon.
• Kingfisher with 2,058 cases, 2,016 recovered, one active and 41 deaths, 21 from Kingfisher, 12 from Hennessey, four from Okarche — which Kingfisher shares with Canadian County — two from Dover and two not listed by town.
• Noble with 1,384 cases, 1,364 recovered, none active and 20 deaths, including 12 from Perry, three from Billings, two from Marland and Red Rock and one from Morrison.
• Woods with 1,220 cases, 1,201 recovered, one active and 18 deaths, 16 from Alva and two not listed by town.
• Alfalfa with 1,156 cases, 1,148 recovered, one active and seven deaths, with city data listing three from Carmen, two each from Aline and Helena and one each from Cherokee and Jet. City data encompasses rural towns that could include those residing in neighboring counties, which could cause the discrepancy.
• Blaine with 1,057 cases, 1,034 recovered, three active and 20 deaths, six from Okeene, three from Canton and one each from Longdale and Watonga. Seven are listed in Hydro, which Blaine shares with Caddo County, and four in Geary, which Blaine shares with Canadian.
• Major with 956 cases, 932 recovered, none active and 24 deaths, 17 from Fairview, two each from Cleo Springs and Ringwood and three not listed by town.
• Grant with 550 cases, 543 recovered, none active and seven deaths, three from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont, Medford and Nash.
Oklahoma per county 07.07.21
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORT DATE
|OKLAHOMA
|87981
|1313
|86482
|2021-07-07
|TULSA
|76712
|1131
|75069
|2021-07-07
|CLEVELAND
|31520
|440
|30942
|2021-07-07
|CANADIAN
|17478
|188
|17265
|2021-07-07
|COMANCHE
|14548
|201
|14150
|2021-07-07
|ROGERS
|10778
|196
|10505
|2021-07-07
|MUSKOGEE
|9453
|177
|9243
|2021-07-07
|PAYNE
|8742
|76
|8650
|2021-07-07
|POTTAWATOMIE
|8449
|131
|8292
|2021-07-07
|WAGONER
|8340
|123
|8153
|2021-07-07
|GARFIELD
|7845
|139
|7695
|2021-07-07
|CREEK
|7131
|165
|6926
|2021-07-07
|CARTER
|6374
|130
|6187
|2021-07-07
|BRYAN
|6263
|79
|6121
|2021-07-07
|GRADY
|6009
|130
|5868
|2021-07-07
|CHEROKEE
|5737
|79
|5612
|2021-07-07
|LE FLORE
|5699
|67
|5610
|2021-07-07
|MCCLAIN
|5385
|73
|5278
|2021-07-07
|KAY
|5357
|128
|5220
|2021-07-07
|WASHINGTON
|5339
|119
|5174
|2021-07-07
|PONTOTOC
|5196
|80
|5098
|2021-07-07
|STEPHENS
|4945
|106
|4813
|2021-07-07
|DELAWARE
|4856
|98
|4673
|2021-07-07
|OSAGE
|4830
|81
|4727
|2021-07-07
|PITTSBURG
|4703
|78
|4603
|2021-07-07
|OTTAWA
|4334
|72
|4103
|2021-07-07
|MAYES
|4331
|74
|4224
|2021-07-07
|LOGAN
|4326
|65
|4252
|2021-07-07
|SEQUOYAH
|4224
|57
|4150
|2021-07-07
|CUSTER
|4090
|104
|3983
|2021-07-07
|MCCURTAIN
|4010
|94
|3906
|2021-07-07
|CADDO
|4005
|96
|3897
|2021-07-07
|OKMULGEE
|3922
|85
|3810
|2021-07-07
|GARVIN
|3658
|79
|3554
|2021-07-07
|TEXAS
|3544
|34
|3510
|2021-07-07
|LINCOLN
|3295
|72
|3200
|2021-07-07
|ADAIR
|3242
|44
|3174
|2021-07-07
|WOODWARD
|3174
|36
|3136
|2021-07-07
|JACKSON
|3141
|56
|3077
|2021-07-07
|BECKHAM
|2902
|58
|2844
|2021-07-07
|SEMINOLE
|2892
|78
|2810
|2021-07-07
|MARSHALL
|2073
|23
|2039
|2021-07-07
|CRAIG
|2067
|18
|2020
|2021-07-07
|KINGFISHER
|2058
|41
|2016
|2021-07-07
|MURRAY
|2050
|44
|1995
|2021-07-07
|MCINTOSH
|2040
|61
|1965
|2021-07-07
|ATOKA
|1899
|28
|1858
|2021-07-07
|OKFUSKEE
|1809
|32
|1770
|2021-07-07
|PAWNEE
|1804
|53
|1747
|2021-07-07
|CHOCTAW
|1635
|27
|1602
|2021-07-07
|LOVE
|1540
|22
|1509
|2021-07-07
|JOHNSTON
|1389
|37
|1347
|2021-07-07
|NOBLE
|1384
|20
|1364
|2021-07-07
|HASKELL
|1271
|17
|1248
|2021-07-07
|HUGHES
|1256
|29
|1223
|2021-07-07
|WOODS
|1220
|18
|1201
|2021-07-07
|NOWATA
|1169
|20
|1146
|2021-07-07
|ALFALFA
|1156
|7
|1148
|2021-07-07
|WASHITA
|1089
|23
|1066
|2021-07-07
|BLAINE
|1057
|20
|1034
|2021-07-07
|PUSHMATAHA
|1025
|22
|992
|2021-07-07
|MAJOR
|956
|24
|932
|2021-07-07
|LATIMER
|846
|13
|832
|2021-07-07
|KIOWA
|822
|26
|794
|2021-07-07
|TILLMAN
|808
|17
|789
|2021-07-07
|JEFFERSON
|715
|18
|690
|2021-07-07
|COAL
|710
|15
|689
|2021-07-07
|COTTON
|697
|16
|681
|2021-07-07
|GREER
|590
|22
|563
|2021-07-07
|DEWEY
|553
|14
|539
|2021-07-07
|GRANT
|550
|7
|543
|2021-07-07
|BEAVER
|475
|6
|469
|2021-07-07
|HARPER
|422
|8
|414
|2021-07-07
|ROGER MILLS
|391
|12
|378
|2021-07-07
|ELLIS
|361
|6
|352
|2021-07-07
|HARMON
|327
|6
|321
|2021-07-07
|CIMARRON
|231
|2
|213
|2021-07-07
Oklahoma per city 07.07.21
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORT DATE
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|67049
|1061
|65852
|2021-07-07
|TULSA
|45972
|745
|44944
|2021-07-07
|EDMOND
|18109
|189
|17883
|2021-07-07
|BROKEN ARROW
|16829
|203
|16516
|2021-07-07
|NORMAN
|14469
|197
|14225
|2021-07-07
|OTHER***
|11773
|119
|11444
|2021-07-07
|YUKON
|9670
|84
|9570
|2021-07-07
|LAWTON
|8744
|166
|8546
|2021-07-07
|ENID
|6940
|128
|6802
|2021-07-07
|MOORE
|6754
|72
|6633
|2021-07-07
|STILLWATER
|6246
|40
|6193
|2021-07-07
|CLAREMORE
|6138
|120
|5988
|2021-07-07
|OWASSO
|5653
|81
|5517
|2021-07-07
|MUSKOGEE
|5312
|133
|5159
|2021-07-07
|SHAWNEE
|5140
|94
|5031
|2021-07-07
|ARDMORE
|4787
|89
|4659
|2021-07-07
|ADA
|4267
|67
|4185
|2021-07-07
|BARTLESVILLE
|4179
|96
|4046
|2021-07-07
|TAHLEQUAH
|4030
|57
|3946
|2021-07-07
|PONCA CITY
|3915
|83
|3826
|2021-07-07
|BIXBY
|3812
|33
|3752
|2021-07-07
|DURANT
|3693
|42
|3614
|2021-07-07
|SAND SPRINGS
|3399
|72
|3297
|2021-07-07
|MCALESTER
|3264
|50
|3209
|2021-07-07
|SAPULPA
|3234
|66
|3147
|2021-07-07
|DUNCAN
|3110
|63
|3034
|2021-07-07
|JENKS
|3054
|26
|3006
|2021-07-07
|MUSTANG
|2958
|44
|2909
|2021-07-07
|GUYMON
|2624
|32
|2592
|2021-07-07
|ALTUS
|2612
|52
|2556
|2021-07-07
|GUTHRIE
|2575
|46
|2525
|2021-07-07
|EL RENO
|2545
|42
|2502
|2021-07-07
|COLLINSVILLE
|2487
|31
|2433
|2021-07-07
|CHICKASHA
|2480
|78
|2399
|2021-07-07
|MIAMI
|2467
|37
|2335
|2021-07-07
|CHOCTAW
|2435
|37
|2392
|2021-07-07
|BLANCHARD
|2298
|29
|2254
|2021-07-07
|STILWELL
|2180
|34
|2134
|2021-07-07
|BETHANY
|2067
|28
|2033
|2021-07-07
|COWETA
|1904
|33
|1860
|2021-07-07
|WOODWARD
|1867
|27
|1840
|2021-07-07
|WEATHERFORD
|1825
|34
|1788
|2021-07-07
|SKIATOOK
|1773
|17
|1748
|2021-07-07
|ELK CITY
|1738
|35
|1703
|2021-07-07
|CLINTON
|1735
|66
|1669
|2021-07-07
|PRYOR CREEK
|1720
|33
|1678
|2021-07-07
|GROVE
|1675
|58
|1577
|2021-07-07
|GLENPOOL
|1665
|27
|1623
|2021-07-07
|OKMULGEE
|1629
|45
|1571
|2021-07-07
|POTEAU
|1621
|21
|1588
|2021-07-07
|VINITA
|1586
|14
|1554
|2021-07-07
|TAFT
|1575
|4
|1570
|2021-07-07
|SALLISAW
|1570
|25
|1536
|2021-07-07
|TUTTLE
|1550
|20
|1525
|2021-07-07
|SEMINOLE
|1533
|40
|1490
|2021-07-07
|PURCELL
|1498
|27
|1464
|2021-07-07
|ATOKA
|1488
|22
|1456
|2021-07-07
|WAGONER
|1480
|31
|1440
|2021-07-07
|BROKEN BOW
|1431
|45
|1383
|2021-07-07
|CUSHING
|1419
|22
|1393
|2021-07-07
|ANADARKO
|1401
|34
|1364
|2021-07-07
|NOBLE
|1385
|22
|1358
|2021-07-07
|PAULS VALLEY
|1313
|32
|1273
|2021-07-07
|HARRAH
|1303
|22
|1267
|2021-07-07
|NEWCASTLE
|1299
|14
|1277
|2021-07-07
|LEXINGTON
|1299
|25
|1271
|2021-07-07
|TECUMSEH
|1295
|14
|1273
|2021-07-07
|SULPHUR
|1274
|26
|1241
|2021-07-07
|PIEDMONT
|1270
|10
|1257
|2021-07-07
|IDABEL
|1264
|25
|1233
|2021-07-07
|FORT GIBSON
|1189
|21
|1164
|2021-07-07
|MCLOUD
|1188
|14
|1174
|2021-07-07
|MADILL
|1151
|13
|1132
|2021-07-07
|MULDROW
|1145
|9
|1134
|2021-07-07
|JAY
|1119
|14
|1081
|2021-07-07
|MARLOW
|1073
|21
|1045
|2021-07-07
|MARIETTA
|1030
|19
|1004
|2021-07-07
|ALVA
|1022
|16
|1006
|2021-07-07
|CHECOTAH
|1001
|30
|970
|2021-07-07
|HENRYETTA
|983
|26
|950
|2021-07-07
|BRISTOW
|975
|33
|933
|2021-07-07
|EUFAULA
|947
|32
|902
|2021-07-07
|HUGO
|944
|22
|920
|2021-07-07
|FORT SUPPLY
|932
|2
|930
|2021-07-07
|KINGSTON
|912
|9
|898
|2021-07-07
|SAYRE
|892
|18
|874
|2021-07-07
|HOMINY
|831
|4
|824
|2021-07-07
|KINGFISHER
|824
|21
|803
|2021-07-07
|CLEVELAND
|810
|22
|785
|2021-07-07
|ELGIN
|798
|12
|785
|2021-07-07
|CATOOSA
|792
|17
|770
|2021-07-07
|STIGLER
|787
|12
|771
|2021-07-07
|MANNFORD
|785
|21
|762
|2021-07-07
|OKEMAH
|781
|16
|763
|2021-07-07
|LOCUST GROVE
|777
|8
|758
|2021-07-07
|LINDSAY
|755
|16
|733
|2021-07-07
|CALERA
|755
|7
|737
|2021-07-07
|CHANDLER
|741
|23
|707
|2021-07-07
|HOLDENVILLE
|739
|19
|718
|2021-07-07
|SPIRO
|737
|3
|731
|2021-07-07
|HELENA
|731
|2
|729
|2021-07-07
|INOLA
|727
|13
|701
|2021-07-07
|NOWATA
|713
|11
|700
|2021-07-07
|DAVIS
|707
|16
|687
|2021-07-07
|CACHE
|706
|10
|694
|2021-07-07
|MOUNDS
|705
|11
|688
|2021-07-07
|WEWOKA
|705
|24
|681
|2021-07-07
|PERRY
|700
|12
|688
|2021-07-07
|HEAVENER
|692
|12
|679
|2021-07-07
|BLACKWELL
|689
|28
|661
|2021-07-07
|CHELSEA
|662
|18
|637
|2021-07-07
|SALINA
|659
|9
|643
|2021-07-07
|SPENCER
|656
|16
|640
|2021-07-07
|HENNESSEY
|654
|12
|642
|2021-07-07
|SPERRY
|654
|5
|641
|2021-07-07
|AFTON
|654
|6
|635
|2021-07-07
|TISHOMINGO
|615
|23
|589
|2021-07-07
|JONES
|611
|8
|602
|2021-07-07
|WESTVILLE
|603
|5
|592
|2021-07-07
|WARR ACRES
|599
|5
|590
|2021-07-07
|MIDWEST CITY
|587
|18
|566
|2021-07-07
|PERKINS
|583
|5
|578
|2021-07-07
|DEL CITY
|578
|21
|556
|2021-07-07
|COMANCHE
|571
|21
|546
|2021-07-07
|DEWEY
|569
|11
|556
|2021-07-07
|BOLEY
|568
|9
|559
|2021-07-07
|COLCORD
|555
|5
|544
|2021-07-07
|PRAGUE
|549
|8
|541
|2021-07-07
|WYNNEWOOD
|534
|11
|522
|2021-07-07
|ANTLERS
|533
|13
|519
|2021-07-07
|HULBERT
|533
|6
|524
|2021-07-07
|OOLOGAH
|531
|7
|521
|2021-07-07
|PAWHUSKA
|527
|9
|513
|2021-07-07
|HASKELL
|524
|5
|512
|2021-07-07
|VIAN
|523
|11
|507
|2021-07-07
|ROLAND
|523
|5
|518
|2021-07-07
|COALGATE
|521
|12
|503
|2021-07-07
|PAWNEE
|516
|21
|494
|2021-07-07
|FAIRVIEW
|510
|17
|493
|2021-07-07
|APACHE
|505
|8
|497
|2021-07-07
|WILBURTON
|501
|9
|492
|2021-07-07
|CHOUTEAU
|497
|15
|477
|2021-07-07
|LONE GROVE
|491
|10
|468
|2021-07-07
|MEEKER
|489
|20
|467
|2021-07-07
|HINTON
|485
|3
|480
|2021-07-07
|FREDERICK
|477
|12
|463
|2021-07-07
|STRATFORD
|463
|12
|447
|2021-07-07
|POCOLA
|459
|4
|455
|2021-07-07
|WILSON
|452
|15
|436
|2021-07-07
|NEWKIRK
|448
|6
|441
|2021-07-07
|WISTER
|445
|2
|443
|2021-07-07
|KANSAS
|434
|7
|426
|2021-07-07
|STROUD
|433
|6
|424
|2021-07-07
|WALTERS
|430
|6
|424
|2021-07-07
|CARNEGIE
|426
|16
|408
|2021-07-07
|WASHINGTON
|418
|4
|411
|2021-07-07
|WATONGA
|418
|2
|415
|2021-07-07
|TALIHINA
|417
|15
|401
|2021-07-07
|LUTHER
|415
|9
|400
|2021-07-07
|BEGGS
|411
|6
|404
|2021-07-07
|KONAWA
|408
|9
|398
|2021-07-07
|WYANDOTTE
|407
|6
|380
|2021-07-07
|NICHOLS HILLS
|403
|3
|400
|2021-07-07
|COMMERCE
|395
|8
|373
|2021-07-07
|VALLIANT
|388
|6
|382
|2021-07-07
|MANGUM
|383
|14
|366
|2021-07-07
|COLBERT
|382
|11
|369
|2021-07-07
|WELLSTON
|381
|8
|372
|2021-07-07
|TONKAWA
|377
|15
|360
|2021-07-07
|QUAPAW
|363
|14
|340
|2021-07-07
|HARTSHORNE
|361
|12
|347
|2021-07-07
|MINCO
|357
|2
|355
|2021-07-07
|MORRIS
|357
|5
|351
|2021-07-07
|HEALDTON
|346
|11
|333
|2021-07-07
|MEAD
|344
|6
|332
|2021-07-07
|FLETCHER
|344
|3
|341
|2021-07-07
|HOBART
|342
|12
|329
|2021-07-07
|CADDO
|340
|3
|332
|2021-07-07
|FAIRLAND
|338
|4
|326
|2021-07-07
|HOOKER
|335
|0
|335
|2021-07-07
|DRUMRIGHT
|333
|10
|323
|2021-07-07
|PORTER
|331
|9
|322
|2021-07-07
|NEW CORDELL
|328
|6
|322
|2021-07-07
|ELMORE CITY
|326
|4
|316
|2021-07-07
|GORE
|319
|7
|312
|2021-07-07
|HOWE
|315
|2
|312
|2021-07-07
|PORUM
|313
|5
|308
|2021-07-07
|ARCADIA
|310
|0
|310
|2021-07-07
|STONEWALL
|306
|3
|303
|2021-07-07
|WARNER
|303
|5
|295
|2021-07-07
|TALALA
|303
|3
|300
|2021-07-07
|KIEFER
|301
|2
|298
|2021-07-07
|KELLYVILLE
|293
|5
|287
|2021-07-07
|HOLLIS
|292
|6
|286
|2021-07-07
|ADAIR
|289
|4
|284
|2021-07-07
|CRESCENT
|284
|5
|279
|2021-07-07
|ALLEN
|280
|4
|273
|2021-07-07
|RINGLING
|280
|3
|272
|2021-07-07
|BOKCHITO
|280
|2
|278
|2021-07-07
|BARNSDALL
|276
|7
|268
|2021-07-07
|WAURIKA
|276
|8
|266
|2021-07-07
|OKARCHE
|262
|4
|257
|2021-07-07
|MAYSVILLE
|259
|8
|251
|2021-07-07
|EARLSBORO
|258
|5
|251
|2021-07-07
|WAYNE
|258
|4
|251
|2021-07-07
|WATTS
|249
|2
|243
|2021-07-07
|CASHION
|248
|1
|247
|2021-07-07
|BOSWELL
|246
|1
|244
|2021-07-07
|CAMERON
|244
|1
|242
|2021-07-07
|BLAIR
|243
|1
|239
|2021-07-07
|RUSH SPRINGS
|241
|4
|236
|2021-07-07
|WRIGHT CITY
|240
|2
|237
|2021-07-07
|FORT COBB
|237
|4
|233
|2021-07-07
|HAWORTH
|235
|4
|231
|2021-07-07
|HYDRO
|233
|7
|226
|2021-07-07
|PADEN
|232
|2
|230
|2021-07-07
|BEAVER
|230
|4
|226
|2021-07-07
|MOORELAND
|227
|6
|219
|2021-07-07
|ROFF
|221
|2
|219
|2021-07-07
|MAUD
|221
|0
|221
|2021-07-07
|LAVERNE
|221
|2
|219
|2021-07-07
|YALE
|220
|8
|212
|2021-07-07
|WAUKOMIS
|220
|1
|219
|2021-07-07
|KEOTA
|218
|0
|216
|2021-07-07
|BOKOSHE
|214
|3
|209
|2021-07-07
|CEMENT
|213
|1
|211
|2021-07-07
|PAOLI
|213
|2
|211
|2021-07-07
|CHEROKEE
|212
|1
|210
|2021-07-07
|GERONIMO
|209
|3
|206
|2021-07-07
|WETUMKA
|209
|5
|203
|2021-07-07
|BINGER
|209
|14
|194
|2021-07-07
|OCHELATA
|207
|4
|197
|2021-07-07
|BIG CABIN
|205
|4
|196
|2021-07-07
|JENNINGS
|205
|4
|200
|2021-07-07
|WELCH
|204
|2
|199
|2021-07-07
|BILLINGS
|204
|3
|201
|2021-07-07
|OKEENE
|203
|6
|197
|2021-07-07
|CYRIL
|201
|4
|196
|2021-07-07
|GLENCOE
|201
|3
|197
|2021-07-07
|QUINTON
|200
|3
|196
|2021-07-07
|TEXHOMA
|198
|0
|198
|2021-07-07
|FAIRFAX
|195
|10
|185
|2021-07-07
|RINGWOOD
|192
|2
|190
|2021-07-07
|MORRISON
|183
|1
|182
|2021-07-07
|RAMONA
|182
|6
|176
|2021-07-07
|GEARY
|181
|4
|177
|2021-07-07
|INDIAHOMA
|181
|2
|179
|2021-07-07
|SHATTUCK
|179
|2
|174
|2021-07-07
|ARAPAHO
|179
|4
|175
|2021-07-07
|SHADY POINT
|177
|1
|176
|2021-07-07
|THOMAS
|176
|0
|176
|2021-07-07
|NINNEKAH
|176
|3
|173
|2021-07-07
|CHEYENNE
|176
|4
|172
|2021-07-07
|THACKERVILLE
|175
|1
|173
|2021-07-07
|MEDFORD
|174
|1
|173
|2021-07-07
|RED ROCK
|172
|2
|170
|2021-07-07
|RED OAK
|171
|0
|171
|2021-07-07
|FORT TOWSON
|170
|0
|170
|2021-07-07
|OKTAHA
|170
|2
|168
|2021-07-07
|WELEETKA
|168
|3
|160
|2021-07-07
|GRANITE
|168
|7
|161
|2021-07-07
|GOODWELL
|167
|1
|166
|2021-07-07
|SEILING
|166
|6
|160
|2021-07-07
|BENNINGTON
|163
|3
|155
|2021-07-07
|BUFFALO
|163
|6
|157
|2021-07-07
|DEPEW
|162
|3
|159
|2021-07-07
|SNYDER
|161
|8
|153
|2021-07-07
|COPAN
|161
|2
|157
|2021-07-07
|PANAMA
|159
|2
|156
|2021-07-07
|CALUMET
|158
|1
|157
|2021-07-07
|BOISE CITY
|156
|1
|143
|2021-07-07
|CLAYTON
|155
|3
|145
|2021-07-07
|GRACEMONT
|154
|5
|149
|2021-07-07
|BLUEJACKET
|153
|1
|145
|2021-07-07
|TERLTON
|152
|2
|150
|2021-07-07
|KREBS
|151
|6
|143
|2021-07-07
|UNION CITY
|150
|2
|148
|2021-07-07
|BURNS FLAT
|150
|3
|147
|2021-07-07
|CANTON
|150
|3
|147
|2021-07-07
|TEMPLE
|148
|9
|139
|2021-07-07
|MILBURN
|145
|4
|141
|2021-07-07
|WANETTE
|145
|0
|145
|2021-07-07
|WEBBERS FALLS
|145
|1
|141
|2021-07-07
|ARKOMA
|143
|1
|142
|2021-07-07
|POND CREEK
|141
|0
|141
|2021-07-07
|CANUTE
|140
|2
|138
|2021-07-07
|MANNSVILLE
|137
|3
|134
|2021-07-07
|VICI
|137
|2
|135
|2021-07-07
|SPAVINAW
|133
|2
|129
|2021-07-07
|ALEX
|132
|5
|127
|2021-07-07
|KIOWA
|131
|2
|129
|2021-07-07
|ASHER
|130
|1
|129
|2021-07-07
|GRANDFIELD
|130
|1
|129
|2021-07-07
|HAMMON
|129
|2
|127
|2021-07-07
|GARBER
|129
|1
|128
|2021-07-07
|LEEDEY
|127
|5
|122
|2021-07-07
|LAHOMA
|126
|5
|121
|2021-07-07
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|125
|4
|121
|2021-07-07
|TIPTON
|124
|4
|120
|2021-07-07
|ERICK
|123
|2
|121
|2021-07-07
|SOPER
|122
|1
|121
|2021-07-07
|CHATTANOOGA
|121
|2
|119
|2021-07-07
|AGRA
|120
|2
|118
|2021-07-07
|DAVENPORT
|119
|0
|118
|2021-07-07
|COUNCIL HILL
|117
|3
|114
|2021-07-07
|VELMA
|116
|2
|114
|2021-07-07
|OAKS
|114
|4
|108
|2021-07-07
|RYAN
|113
|3
|110
|2021-07-07
|MILL CREEK
|113
|1
|111
|2021-07-07
|MULHALL
|112
|0
|112
|2021-07-07
|SENTINEL
|112
|2
|110
|2021-07-07
|CANEY
|111
|1
|110
|2021-07-07
|TYRONE
|111
|0
|111
|2021-07-07
|GARVIN
|108
|0
|108
|2021-07-07
|RATLIFF CITY
|108
|0
|107
|2021-07-07
|SASAKWA
|108
|0
|108
|2021-07-07
|DELAWARE
|107
|2
|105
|2021-07-07
|TUPELO
|106
|2
|104
|2021-07-07
|OILTON
|105
|4
|101
|2021-07-07
|BRAGGS
|104
|1
|103
|2021-07-07
|MCCURTAIN
|103
|2
|101
|2021-07-07
|WAYNOKA
|102
|0
|102
|2021-07-07
|DOVER
|101
|2
|99
|2021-07-07
|BYARS
|101
|1
|100
|2021-07-07
|SPRINGER
|100
|4
|96
|2021-07-07
|GANS
|99
|0
|98
|2021-07-07
|AMBER
|98
|5
|93
|2021-07-07
|VERDEN
|98
|1
|97
|2021-07-07
|WANN
|93
|3
|89
|2021-07-07
|DEWAR
|92
|1
|91
|2021-07-07
|FOSS
|92
|0
|92
|2021-07-07
|LOOKEBA
|91
|3
|88
|2021-07-07
|RIPLEY
|91
|1
|90
|2021-07-07
|TRYON
|88
|0
|87
|2021-07-07
|OLUSTEE
|88
|0
|88
|2021-07-07
|STERLING
|87
|1
|86
|2021-07-07
|STUART
|86
|1
|85
|2021-07-07
|KINTA
|86
|1
|85
|2021-07-07
|STRINGTOWN
|85
|3
|82
|2021-07-07
|RAVIA
|84
|2
|82
|2021-07-07
|CANADIAN
|84
|2
|80
|2021-07-07
|COYLE
|83
|0
|83
|2021-07-07
|SAVANNA
|82
|1
|81
|2021-07-07
|CARNEY
|82
|2
|80
|2021-07-07
|RATTAN
|81
|1
|80
|2021-07-07
|PITTSBURG
|81
|1
|78
|2021-07-07
|CUSTER CITY
|80
|1
|79
|2021-07-07
|CORN
|73
|4
|69
|2021-07-07
|HAILEYVILLE
|73
|1
|72
|2021-07-07
|DUSTIN
|72
|2
|70
|2021-07-07
|LAMONT
|72
|1
|71
|2021-07-07
|COVINGTON
|72
|1
|71
|2021-07-07
|POCASSET
|70
|2
|68
|2021-07-07
|RANDLETT
|70
|1
|69
|2021-07-07
|ARNETT
|70
|2
|68
|2021-07-07
|MARBLE CITY
|69
|0
|69
|2021-07-07
|FARGO
|69
|1
|68
|2021-07-07
|DRUMMOND
|68
|1
|66
|2021-07-07
|KETCHUM
|67
|3
|63
|2021-07-07
|WAPANUCKA
|67
|2
|65
|2021-07-07
|DILL CITY
|67
|3
|64
|2021-07-07
|SAWYER
|67
|1
|66
|2021-07-07
|ORLANDO
|67
|1
|66
|2021-07-07
|LONGDALE
|66
|1
|65
|2021-07-07
|KREMLIN
|66
|0
|66
|2021-07-07
|LANGLEY
|65
|0
|65
|2021-07-07
|SHIDLER
|65
|1
|64
|2021-07-07
|NASH
|64
|1
|63
|2021-07-07
|LENAPAH
|64
|0
|64
|2021-07-07
|KAW CITY
|64
|3
|61
|2021-07-07
|CROWDER
|64
|0
|57
|2021-07-07
|BOYNTON
|63
|1
|62
|2021-07-07
|CASTLE
|62
|1
|61
|2021-07-07
|KENEFIC
|61
|1
|59
|2021-07-07
|CLEO SPRINGS
|61
|2
|59
|2021-07-07
|CALVIN
|59
|1
|57
|2021-07-07
|PRUE
|59
|2
|57
|2021-07-07
|AMES
|58
|0
|58
|2021-07-07
|REYDON
|58
|2
|55
|2021-07-07
|MARLAND
|57
|2
|55
|2021-07-07
|CARTER
|55
|0
|55
|2021-07-07
|WHITEFIELD
|55
|1
|54
|2021-07-07
|FAIRMONT
|55
|1
|54
|2021-07-07
|INDIANOLA
|55
|0
|55
|2021-07-07
|WYNONA
|55
|2
|53
|2021-07-07
|ALINE
|54
|2
|52
|2021-07-07
|LOCO
|54
|0
|54
|2021-07-07
|OKAY
|54
|1
|53
|2021-07-07
|LONE WOLF
|54
|0
|53
|2021-07-07
|LEHIGH
|53
|0
|53
|2021-07-07
|HASTINGS
|53
|1
|50
|2021-07-07
|FORGAN
|51
|1
|50
|2021-07-07
|FAXON
|50
|0
|50
|2021-07-07
|MENO
|50
|0
|50
|2021-07-07
|ACHILLE
|49
|2
|47
|2021-07-07
|GAGE
|49
|1
|48
|2021-07-07
|TALOGA
|48
|0
|48
|2021-07-07
|BURBANK
|48
|0
|48
|2021-07-07
|WAKITA
|47
|3
|44
|2021-07-07
|TERRAL
|47
|2
|45
|2021-07-07
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|46
|1
|45
|2021-07-07
|ROOSEVELT
|45
|0
|45
|2021-07-07
|CARMEN
|45
|3
|42
|2021-07-07
|SHARON
|44
|1
|43
|2021-07-07
|FOSTER
|44
|0
|44
|2021-07-07
|RALSTON
|43
|2
|41
|2021-07-07
|SPARKS
|43
|2
|41
|2021-07-07
|COLONY
|42
|1
|39
|2021-07-07
|BUTLER
|42
|0
|42
|2021-07-07
|SCHULTER
|42
|0
|42
|2021-07-07
|JET
|41
|1
|40
|2021-07-07
|OSAGE
|41
|1
|40
|2021-07-07
|DEER CREEK
|41
|1
|40
|2021-07-07
|ELDORADO
|40
|1
|39
|2021-07-07
|GOLTRY
|40
|0
|40
|2021-07-07
|DEVOL
|40
|0
|40
|2021-07-07
|LANGSTON
|40
|1
|39
|2021-07-07
|FREEDOM
|40
|0
|39
|2021-07-07
|GOLDSBY
|40
|0
|40
|2021-07-07
|HARDESTY
|39
|0
|39
|2021-07-07
|ROCKY
|39
|0
|39
|2021-07-07
|HANNA
|38
|0
|37
|2021-07-07
|BERNICE
|38
|0
|38
|2021-07-07
|NICOMA PARK
|37
|2
|35
|2021-07-07
|MARSHALL
|37
|1
|36
|2021-07-07
|FRANCIS
|37
|1
|36
|2021-07-07
|EAKLY
|36
|1
|35
|2021-07-07
|AVANT
|34
|1
|33
|2021-07-07
|KEYES
|33
|0
|30
|2021-07-07
|DAVIDSON
|31
|0
|31
|2021-07-07
|BESSIE
|31
|1
|30
|2021-07-07
|BURLINGTON
|31
|0
|31
|2021-07-07
|DISNEY
|31
|0
|31
|2021-07-07
|GOTEBO
|31
|1
|30
|2021-07-07
|HUNTER
|30
|0
|30
|2021-07-07
|MEDICINE PARK
|30
|1
|28
|2021-07-07
|FITZHUGH
|30
|0
|30
|2021-07-07
|WILLOW
|30
|0
|30
|2021-07-07
|GOULD
|29
|0
|29
|2021-07-07
|CAMARGO
|28
|0
|28
|2021-07-07
|NORTH MIAMI
|28
|0
|25
|2021-07-07
|BRADLEY
|27
|1
|26
|2021-07-07
|DACOMA
|27
|0
|27
|2021-07-07
|OPTIMA
|27
|0
|27
|2021-07-07
|MILLERTON
|26
|2
|24
|2021-07-07
|HITCHCOCK
|26
|0
|26
|2021-07-07
|BRAMAN
|25
|1
|23
|2021-07-07
|DIBBLE
|25
|0
|25
|2021-07-07
|FOYIL
|23
|1
|21
|2021-07-07
|MARTHA
|22
|1
|21
|2021-07-07
|BROMIDE
|21
|1
|20
|2021-07-07
|HILLSDALE
|21
|0
|21
|2021-07-07
|CROMWELL
|21
|2
|19
|2021-07-07
|ALDERSON
|20
|0
|20
|2021-07-07
|LAMAR
|20
|1
|19
|2021-07-07
|WAINWRIGHT
|19
|0
|19
|2021-07-07
|MANITOU
|19
|0
|19
|2021-07-07
|DOUGHERTY
|17
|0
|17
|2021-07-07
|BOWLEGS
|16
|1
|15
|2021-07-07
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|14
|1
|13
|2021-07-07
|FANSHAWE
|14
|0
|14
|2021-07-07
|HALLETT
|13
|0
|13
|2021-07-07
|PEORIA
|12
|0
|12
|2021-07-07
|THE VILLAGE
|10
|0
|10
|2021-07-07
|VERA
|10
|0
|9
|2021-07-07
|ALBION
|10
|0
|10
|2021-07-07
|ADDINGTON
|9
|0
|9
|2021-07-07
|GENE AUTRY
|8
|0
|8
|2021-07-07
|TATUMS
|7
|0
|6
|2021-07-07
|KEMP
|6
|0
|6
|2021-07-07
|REDBIRD
|6
|0
|6
|2021-07-07
|SLICK
|6
|0
|6
|2021-07-07
|BLACKBURN
|5
|0
|5
|2021-07-07
|TULLAHASSEE
|5
|0
|5
|2021-07-07
|MOFFETT
|4
|0
|4
|2021-07-07
|BYNG
|4
|0
|4
|2021-07-07
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|3
|0
|3
|2021-07-07
|RENTIESVILLE
|3
|0
|3
|2021-07-07
|KENDRICK
|2
|0
|2
|2021-07-07
|BRAY
|2
|0
|2
|2021-07-07
|PINK
|2
|0
|2
|2021-07-07
|NORGE
|2
|0
|2
|2021-07-07
|OAKLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2021-07-07
|GRAYSON
|1
|0
|1
|2021-07-07
|LE FLORE
|1
|0
|1
|2021-07-07
|SPORTSMEN ACRES
|1
|0
|1
|2021-07-07
|ROCK ISLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2021-07-07
|BETHEL ACRES
|1
|0
|1
|2021-07-07
|EAST DUKE
|1
|0
|1
|2021-07-07
|FOREST PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2021-07-07
|BRIDGEPORT
|1
|0
|1
|2021-07-07
|VERDIGRIS
|1
|0
|1
|2021-07-07
|HOFFMAN
|1
|0
|1
|2021-07-07
|PENSACOLA
|1
|0
|1
|2021-07-07
|BRIDGE CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2021-07-07
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.