ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma reported more than 1,200 COVID-19 cases in a single day for the first time in months, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday.
OSDH showed 468,401 total cases from CDC provisional state data, a weekly increase of 5,249 including 1,203 on Wednesday, and 466,733 total cases, a weekly increase of 4,840, with OSDH’s disease investigation summary. Of the latter number, there were 5,992 active, an increase of 2,454 in the past week. OSDH is no longer reporting recovered cases.
OSDH’s weekly numbers — which OSDH acute disease service reports to the CDC — on Wednesday showed Oklahoma has 7,454 confirmed deaths, a weekly increase of 37, though the CDC/NCHS’ Provisional Death Count, which is based on death certificates and is OSDH’s primary reported number, placed the overall count in Oklahoma at 8,677 deaths, a weekly increase of 23, in which the coronavirus was the cause or a contributor.
There have been 300 hospitalizations in the past week, bringing the total to 27,575, and according to OSDH’s Situation Update, there is a three-day average of 391 total COVID-19 hospitalizations — including 26 pediatric hospitalizations — an increase of 132 since last week. Of those, 131 are in the ICU, across the state.
Cases in Garfield County increased by 21 in the past week for a total of 7,877, with 18 active and 7,720, or 98%, recovered, according to OSDH. The majority of the cases — 6,969, or 88.5% — have been in Enid, which reported 16 active cases and 6,825 recovered.
Of the county’s 139 deaths, 128 have been in Enid, according to OSDH city data, with five in Lahoma, one each in Drummond, Fairmont, Garber, Covington and Waukomis, and one not listed by town. Deaths listed by ZIP code on the OSDH website show Enid with 126 deaths.
There have been 3,079 cases, with 3,006 recovered and 68 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of Enid, and 3,797 cases, with 3,728 recovered and 58 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. There were 41 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases in the past week included 14 in Noble, 10 in Kingfisher, nine in Woods, four in Grant, three in Blaine, two in Woodward and one in Major. No cases were reported in Alfalfa County.
One death was reported in Woodward and Kingfisher counties.
Risk Level System
Much of eastern Oklahoma turned “orange” this week as a majority of central and western Oklahoma stayed in the “yellow” or “green” categories for OSDH’s COVID-19 Risk Level System.
According to the COVID-19 Risk Level System, which is released every Wednesday, 32 of Oklahoma 77 counties are in the moderate, or “orange,” risk level; 38 are in the low, or “yellow,” risk level and seven are in the new normal, or “green,” risk level.
Last week, there were 11 counties in the moderate risk level, 54 counties in the low risk level and 12 in the new normal risk level.
Of the 18 Northwest Oklahoma counties, only Cimarron and Woods are in the “orange” risk level. Alfalfa, Beaver, Harper, Roger Mills and Woodward are in the “green” category, and Beckham, Blaine, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Garfield, Grant, Kingfisher, Major, Texas and Washita were in the “yellow” category. Outside of the region, Greer and Harmon were in the “green” category.
Garfield County saw green on May 12 for the first time since OSDH began releasing county risk level trends and dipped into the “yellow” risk level on June 23. This week, Garfield County reported 4.9 cases per 100,000.
Epidemiology report
COVID-19 cases saw an increase of 80.1% in the numbers of reported cases compared with the previous week, according to OSDH’s Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report, which is released every Wednesday.
From July 11-17, 4,840 cases were reported, an increase of 2,152 from the week before, July 4-10, which had 2,688. The number of deaths this week was 37, an increase from previous week, 11.
OSDH reported 33% of the cases were people aged 50 and older, and 95% of the deaths were in that same age group.
COVID-19 patient hospitalizations remained at 5.9% statewide in a week-to-week comparison. Since the first case was confirmed in Oklahoma in March 2020, the number of admissions to state hospitals was at 27,575, according to the report.
Nationally, Oklahoma ranks ninth out of all states and the District of Columbia in the cumulative incidence of reported COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population, the same spot as last week. The state ranks 26th in the total number of reported COVID-19 cases, the same spot as last week, and 26th in total number of reported COVID-19 deaths, also the same spot as last week.
From July 11-17, 20,962 specimens were tested. Of those, 4,446, or 12.4%, were positive. The death rate for total overall positive cases remained at 1.6%.
From July 13-19, 32,780 vaccine doses were administered in the state, an increase of 3,078 compared with the week before. The total number of vaccines administered was 2,785,402 with 1,333,317 fully vaccinated.
In Garfield County, 47% of people 12 and older have received the first dose of the vaccine, and 81.8% of people 65 and older have received theirs.
According to OSDH, 40.3% of people 12 and older in Garfield County have completed the series, along with 73.5% of those 65 and older who have also been fully vaccinated.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Wednesday by OSDH:
• Woodward with 3,177 cases, 3,138 recovered, two active and 37 deaths, 28 from Woodward, six from Mooreland, two from Fort Supply and one from Sharon.
• Kingfisher with 2,073 cases, 2,020 recovered, 11 active and 42 deaths, 21 from Kingfisher, 12 from Hennessey, four from Okarche — which Kingfisher shares with Canadian County — two from Dover and three not listed by town.
• Noble with 1,399 cases, 1,367 recovered, 12 active and 20 deaths, including 12 from Perry, three from Billings, two from Marland and Red Rock and one from Morrison.
• Woods with 1,230 cases, 1,203 recovered, nine active and 18 deaths, 16 from Alva and two not listed by town.
• Alfalfa with 1,156 cases, 1,148 recovered, one active and seven deaths, with city data listing three from Carmen, two each from Aline and Helena and one each from Cherokee and Jet. City data encompasses rural towns that could include those residing in neighboring counties, which could cause the discrepancy.
• Blaine with 1,063 cases, 1,039 recovered, four active and 20 deaths, six from Okeene, three from Canton and one each from Longdale and Watonga. Seven are listed in Hydro, which Blaine shares with Caddo County, and four in Geary, which Blaine shares with Canadian.
• Major with 957 cases, 932 recovered, one active and 24 deaths, 17 from Fairview, two each from Cleo Springs and Ringwood and three not listed by town.
• Grant with 551 cases, 543 recovered, one active and seven deaths, three from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont, Medford and Nash.
Oklahoma per county 07.21.21
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORT DATE
|OKLAHOMA
|88919
|1319
|86836
|2021-07-21
|TULSA
|78445
|1148
|75859
|2021-07-21
|CLEVELAND
|31896
|445
|31170
|2021-07-21
|CANADIAN
|17627
|190
|17327
|2021-07-21
|COMANCHE
|14832
|201
|14367
|2021-07-21
|ROGERS
|11154
|196
|10659
|2021-07-21
|MUSKOGEE
|9614
|178
|9299
|2021-07-21
|PAYNE
|8816
|76
|8684
|2021-07-21
|POTTAWATOMIE
|8545
|131
|8336
|2021-07-21
|WAGONER
|8522
|124
|8272
|2021-07-21
|GARFIELD
|7877
|139
|7720
|2021-07-21
|CREEK
|7327
|166
|7005
|2021-07-21
|CARTER
|6486
|132
|6269
|2021-07-21
|BRYAN
|6391
|80
|6210
|2021-07-21
|GRADY
|6064
|130
|5898
|2021-07-21
|CHEROKEE
|5838
|79
|5681
|2021-07-21
|LE FLORE
|5827
|67
|5650
|2021-07-21
|WASHINGTON
|5500
|119
|5241
|2021-07-21
|MCCLAIN
|5483
|73
|5335
|2021-07-21
|KAY
|5405
|128
|5233
|2021-07-21
|PONTOTOC
|5250
|80
|5132
|2021-07-21
|DELAWARE
|5118
|99
|4835
|2021-07-21
|STEPHENS
|4987
|107
|4855
|2021-07-21
|OSAGE
|4915
|82
|4761
|2021-07-21
|PITTSBURG
|4739
|78
|4624
|2021-07-21
|OTTAWA
|4617
|72
|4350
|2021-07-21
|MAYES
|4507
|75
|4292
|2021-07-21
|LOGAN
|4363
|65
|4269
|2021-07-21
|SEQUOYAH
|4327
|57
|4187
|2021-07-21
|CUSTER
|4116
|105
|3993
|2021-07-21
|MCCURTAIN
|4033
|94
|3919
|2021-07-21
|CADDO
|4016
|96
|3912
|2021-07-21
|OKMULGEE
|3988
|85
|3864
|2021-07-21
|GARVIN
|3722
|79
|3594
|2021-07-21
|TEXAS
|3557
|35
|3515
|2021-07-21
|ADAIR
|3370
|45
|3226
|2021-07-21
|LINCOLN
|3337
|73
|3230
|2021-07-21
|WOODWARD
|3177
|37
|3138
|2021-07-21
|JACKSON
|3158
|56
|3093
|2021-07-21
|BECKHAM
|2917
|58
|2849
|2021-07-21
|SEMINOLE
|2905
|78
|2817
|2021-07-21
|CRAIG
|2172
|18
|2068
|2021-07-21
|MARSHALL
|2096
|23
|2055
|2021-07-21
|MURRAY
|2078
|44
|2007
|2021-07-21
|MCINTOSH
|2074
|61
|1990
|2021-07-21
|KINGFISHER
|2073
|42
|2020
|2021-07-21
|ATOKA
|1922
|28
|1874
|2021-07-21
|PAWNEE
|1837
|53
|1754
|2021-07-21
|OKFUSKEE
|1824
|32
|1778
|2021-07-21
|CHOCTAW
|1669
|27
|1612
|2021-07-21
|LOVE
|1555
|23
|1523
|2021-07-21
|JOHNSTON
|1440
|37
|1370
|2021-07-21
|NOBLE
|1399
|20
|1367
|2021-07-21
|HASKELL
|1299
|17
|1261
|2021-07-21
|HUGHES
|1263
|30
|1228
|2021-07-21
|WOODS
|1230
|18
|1203
|2021-07-21
|NOWATA
|1180
|20
|1150
|2021-07-21
|ALFALFA
|1156
|7
|1149
|2021-07-21
|WASHITA
|1103
|23
|1067
|2021-07-21
|PUSHMATAHA
|1069
|22
|1008
|2021-07-21
|BLAINE
|1063
|20
|1039
|2021-07-21
|MAJOR
|957
|24
|932
|2021-07-21
|LATIMER
|876
|13
|837
|2021-07-21
|KIOWA
|824
|26
|796
|2021-07-21
|TILLMAN
|811
|17
|791
|2021-07-21
|COAL
|723
|15
|696
|2021-07-21
|JEFFERSON
|716
|18
|697
|2021-07-21
|COTTON
|703
|16
|683
|2021-07-21
|GREER
|591
|22
|569
|2021-07-21
|DEWEY
|556
|14
|539
|2021-07-21
|GRANT
|555
|7
|545
|2021-07-21
|BEAVER
|475
|6
|469
|2021-07-21
|HARPER
|422
|8
|414
|2021-07-21
|ROGER MILLS
|391
|12
|379
|2021-07-21
|ELLIS
|366
|6
|357
|2021-07-21
|HARMON
|328
|6
|321
|2021-07-21
|CIMARRON
|244
|2
|233
|2021-07-21
|6
|0
|0
|2021-07-21
Oklahoma per city 07.21.21
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORT DATE
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|67714
|1069
|66114
|2021-07-21
|TULSA
|47017
|756
|45399
|2021-07-21
|EDMOND
|18339
|189
|17958
|2021-07-21
|BROKEN ARROW
|17199
|208
|16701
|2021-07-21
|NORMAN
|14589
|198
|14293
|2021-07-21
|OTHER***
|12078
|121
|11682
|2021-07-21
|YUKON
|9764
|84
|9613
|2021-07-21
|LAWTON
|8836
|166
|8594
|2021-07-21
|ENID
|6969
|128
|6825
|2021-07-21
|MOORE
|6880
|73
|6722
|2021-07-21
|CLAREMORE
|6360
|120
|6061
|2021-07-21
|STILLWATER
|6291
|40
|6215
|2021-07-21
|OWASSO
|5805
|83
|5599
|2021-07-21
|MUSKOGEE
|5409
|134
|5192
|2021-07-21
|SHAWNEE
|5198
|94
|5057
|2021-07-21
|ARDMORE
|4875
|90
|4715
|2021-07-21
|ADA
|4312
|67
|4215
|2021-07-21
|BARTLESVILLE
|4282
|96
|4102
|2021-07-21
|TAHLEQUAH
|4102
|57
|3991
|2021-07-21
|PONCA CITY
|3955
|84
|3836
|2021-07-21
|BIXBY
|3895
|33
|3787
|2021-07-21
|DURANT
|3760
|43
|3666
|2021-07-21
|SAND SPRINGS
|3521
|72
|3345
|2021-07-21
|SAPULPA
|3334
|66
|3189
|2021-07-21
|MCALESTER
|3284
|50
|3215
|2021-07-21
|DUNCAN
|3141
|63
|3062
|2021-07-21
|JENKS
|3124
|26
|3042
|2021-07-21
|MUSTANG
|2981
|45
|2919
|2021-07-21
|GUYMON
|2634
|33
|2596
|2021-07-21
|MIAMI
|2633
|37
|2491
|2021-07-21
|ALTUS
|2628
|52
|2568
|2021-07-21
|GUTHRIE
|2603
|46
|2537
|2021-07-21
|EL RENO
|2558
|43
|2504
|2021-07-21
|COLLINSVILLE
|2558
|31
|2474
|2021-07-21
|CHICKASHA
|2488
|78
|2402
|2021-07-21
|CHOCTAW
|2464
|37
|2406
|2021-07-21
|BLANCHARD
|2337
|29
|2278
|2021-07-21
|STILWELL
|2260
|35
|2160
|2021-07-21
|BETHANY
|2084
|28
|2041
|2021-07-21
|COWETA
|1938
|33
|1880
|2021-07-21
|WOODWARD
|1869
|28
|1840
|2021-07-21
|WEATHERFORD
|1831
|34
|1794
|2021-07-21
|SKIATOOK
|1801
|17
|1758
|2021-07-21
|GROVE
|1797
|58
|1655
|2021-07-21
|PRYOR CREEK
|1797
|34
|1703
|2021-07-21
|CLINTON
|1753
|67
|1673
|2021-07-21
|ELK CITY
|1747
|35
|1706
|2021-07-21
|GLENPOOL
|1692
|27
|1641
|2021-07-21
|POTEAU
|1667
|21
|1604
|2021-07-21
|OKMULGEE
|1664
|45
|1602
|2021-07-21
|VINITA
|1664
|14
|1584
|2021-07-21
|SALLISAW
|1616
|25
|1553
|2021-07-21
|TAFT
|1577
|4
|1572
|2021-07-21
|TUTTLE
|1562
|20
|1532
|2021-07-21
|SEMINOLE
|1539
|40
|1495
|2021-07-21
|PURCELL
|1529
|27
|1480
|2021-07-21
|ATOKA
|1514
|22
|1469
|2021-07-21
|WAGONER
|1504
|31
|1458
|2021-07-21
|BROKEN BOW
|1440
|45
|1388
|2021-07-21
|CUSHING
|1428
|22
|1399
|2021-07-21
|ANADARKO
|1406
|34
|1369
|2021-07-21
|NOBLE
|1404
|23
|1367
|2021-07-21
|PAULS VALLEY
|1321
|32
|1282
|2021-07-21
|HARRAH
|1320
|22
|1282
|2021-07-21
|NEWCASTLE
|1317
|14
|1291
|2021-07-21
|LEXINGTON
|1312
|25
|1276
|2021-07-21
|TECUMSEH
|1308
|14
|1286
|2021-07-21
|SULPHUR
|1287
|26
|1247
|2021-07-21
|PIEDMONT
|1280
|10
|1262
|2021-07-21
|IDABEL
|1268
|25
|1240
|2021-07-21
|MCLOUD
|1208
|14
|1176
|2021-07-21
|FORT GIBSON
|1201
|21
|1168
|2021-07-21
|JAY
|1185
|14
|1122
|2021-07-21
|MULDROW
|1177
|9
|1142
|2021-07-21
|MADILL
|1165
|13
|1143
|2021-07-21
|MARLOW
|1081
|21
|1053
|2021-07-21
|MARIETTA
|1040
|19
|1016
|2021-07-21
|ALVA
|1032
|16
|1007
|2021-07-21
|CHECOTAH
|1017
|30
|977
|2021-07-21
|BRISTOW
|996
|33
|948
|2021-07-21
|HENRYETTA
|989
|26
|961
|2021-07-21
|HUGO
|962
|22
|924
|2021-07-21
|EUFAULA
|961
|32
|920
|2021-07-21
|FORT SUPPLY
|932
|2
|930
|2021-07-21
|KINGSTON
|922
|9
|904
|2021-07-21
|SAYRE
|894
|18
|875
|2021-07-21
|HOMINY
|835
|4
|828
|2021-07-21
|KINGFISHER
|830
|21
|804
|2021-07-21
|CLEVELAND
|823
|22
|790
|2021-07-21
|MANNFORD
|818
|21
|766
|2021-07-21
|CATOOSA
|812
|17
|780
|2021-07-21
|ELGIN
|805
|12
|788
|2021-07-21
|LOCUST GROVE
|804
|8
|775
|2021-07-21
|STIGLER
|803
|12
|777
|2021-07-21
|OKEMAH
|788
|16
|765
|2021-07-21
|LINDSAY
|785
|16
|748
|2021-07-21
|CALERA
|783
|7
|754
|2021-07-21
|SPIRO
|760
|3
|737
|2021-07-21
|INOLA
|759
|13
|720
|2021-07-21
|CHANDLER
|756
|24
|719
|2021-07-21
|HOLDENVILLE
|743
|19
|723
|2021-07-21
|HELENA
|731
|2
|729
|2021-07-21
|NOWATA
|723
|11
|703
|2021-07-21
|DAVIS
|722
|16
|693
|2021-07-21
|MOUNDS
|715
|11
|695
|2021-07-21
|CACHE
|712
|10
|696
|2021-07-21
|WEWOKA
|708
|24
|682
|2021-07-21
|PERRY
|707
|12
|690
|2021-07-21
|AFTON
|704
|7
|658
|2021-07-21
|HEAVENER
|698
|12
|681
|2021-07-21
|BLACKWELL
|692
|28
|661
|2021-07-21
|CHELSEA
|690
|18
|649
|2021-07-21
|SALINA
|690
|9
|652
|2021-07-21
|SPERRY
|667
|5
|650
|2021-07-21
|SPENCER
|660
|16
|641
|2021-07-21
|HENNESSEY
|658
|12
|643
|2021-07-21
|WESTVILLE
|638
|5
|609
|2021-07-21
|TISHOMINGO
|638
|23
|602
|2021-07-21
|JONES
|630
|8
|604
|2021-07-21
|WARR ACRES
|605
|5
|594
|2021-07-21
|MIDWEST CITY
|594
|18
|572
|2021-07-21
|PERKINS
|594
|5
|583
|2021-07-21
|DEWEY
|591
|11
|558
|2021-07-21
|DEL CITY
|587
|21
|558
|2021-07-21
|COMANCHE
|573
|21
|551
|2021-07-21
|COLCORD
|571
|5
|557
|2021-07-21
|BOLEY
|568
|9
|559
|2021-07-21
|ANTLERS
|559
|13
|521
|2021-07-21
|PRAGUE
|554
|8
|542
|2021-07-21
|HASKELL
|541
|5
|521
|2021-07-21
|WYNNEWOOD
|538
|11
|524
|2021-07-21
|OOLOGAH
|538
|7
|526
|2021-07-21
|HULBERT
|537
|6
|528
|2021-07-21
|PAWHUSKA
|536
|9
|519
|2021-07-21
|VIAN
|533
|11
|515
|2021-07-21
|COALGATE
|532
|12
|510
|2021-07-21
|ROLAND
|531
|5
|519
|2021-07-21
|PAWNEE
|520
|21
|496
|2021-07-21
|WILBURTON
|512
|9
|494
|2021-07-21
|FAIRVIEW
|511
|17
|493
|2021-07-21
|CHOUTEAU
|511
|15
|485
|2021-07-21
|APACHE
|506
|8
|497
|2021-07-21
|LONE GROVE
|502
|10
|487
|2021-07-21
|MEEKER
|493
|20
|469
|2021-07-21
|HINTON
|485
|3
|482
|2021-07-21
|FREDERICK
|479
|12
|465
|2021-07-21
|STRATFORD
|473
|12
|452
|2021-07-21
|POCOLA
|463
|4
|455
|2021-07-21
|WILSON
|455
|16
|437
|2021-07-21
|NEWKIRK
|453
|6
|443
|2021-07-21
|WISTER
|451
|2
|445
|2021-07-21
|KANSAS
|449
|7
|433
|2021-07-21
|STROUD
|445
|6
|430
|2021-07-21
|TALIHINA
|437
|15
|404
|2021-07-21
|WALTERS
|434
|6
|424
|2021-07-21
|LUTHER
|429
|9
|409
|2021-07-21
|CARNEGIE
|427
|16
|410
|2021-07-21
|WYANDOTTE
|427
|6
|405
|2021-07-21
|WASHINGTON
|425
|4
|415
|2021-07-21
|WATONGA
|424
|2
|418
|2021-07-21
|BEGGS
|420
|6
|406
|2021-07-21
|COMMERCE
|418
|8
|396
|2021-07-21
|KONAWA
|411
|9
|399
|2021-07-21
|NICHOLS HILLS
|409
|3
|400
|2021-07-21
|QUAPAW
|390
|14
|355
|2021-07-21
|VALLIANT
|388
|6
|382
|2021-07-21
|COLBERT
|384
|11
|371
|2021-07-21
|MANGUM
|383
|14
|369
|2021-07-21
|WELLSTON
|382
|8
|373
|2021-07-21
|TONKAWA
|378
|15
|362
|2021-07-21
|HARTSHORNE
|365
|12
|349
|2021-07-21
|MORRIS
|365
|5
|353
|2021-07-21
|MEAD
|360
|6
|340
|2021-07-21
|MINCO
|359
|2
|356
|2021-07-21
|FAIRLAND
|355
|4
|338
|2021-07-21
|HEALDTON
|351
|11
|337
|2021-07-21
|FLETCHER
|346
|3
|341
|2021-07-21
|CADDO
|343
|3
|337
|2021-07-21
|HOBART
|342
|12
|330
|2021-07-21
|PORTER
|339
|9
|323
|2021-07-21
|HOOKER
|336
|0
|336
|2021-07-21
|ELMORE CITY
|335
|4
|325
|2021-07-21
|DRUMRIGHT
|334
|11
|322
|2021-07-21
|NEW CORDELL
|332
|6
|322
|2021-07-21
|GORE
|322
|7
|314
|2021-07-21
|HOWE
|320
|2
|314
|2021-07-21
|PORUM
|316
|5
|308
|2021-07-21
|WARNER
|314
|5
|300
|2021-07-21
|STONEWALL
|313
|3
|303
|2021-07-21
|ARCADIA
|313
|0
|311
|2021-07-21
|TALALA
|308
|3
|301
|2021-07-21
|KIEFER
|307
|2
|302
|2021-07-21
|KELLYVILLE
|297
|5
|289
|2021-07-21
|ADAIR
|294
|4
|285
|2021-07-21
|HOLLIS
|293
|6
|286
|2021-07-21
|CRESCENT
|286
|5
|279
|2021-07-21
|BOKCHITO
|284
|2
|279
|2021-07-21
|RINGLING
|280
|3
|277
|2021-07-21
|ALLEN
|280
|4
|276
|2021-07-21
|BARNSDALL
|278
|7
|269
|2021-07-21
|WAURIKA
|277
|8
|268
|2021-07-21
|OKARCHE
|262
|4
|258
|2021-07-21
|WAYNE
|261
|4
|254
|2021-07-21
|EARLSBORO
|261
|5
|253
|2021-07-21
|MAYSVILLE
|261
|8
|251
|2021-07-21
|WATTS
|260
|2
|252
|2021-07-21
|CASHION
|250
|1
|247
|2021-07-21
|BOSWELL
|250
|1
|247
|2021-07-21
|CAMERON
|248
|1
|243
|2021-07-21
|RUSH SPRINGS
|248
|4
|241
|2021-07-21
|BLAIR
|244
|1
|242
|2021-07-21
|WRIGHT CITY
|240
|2
|238
|2021-07-21
|FORT COBB
|239
|4
|234
|2021-07-21
|PADEN
|236
|2
|231
|2021-07-21
|HAWORTH
|235
|4
|231
|2021-07-21
|HYDRO
|233
|7
|226
|2021-07-21
|BEAVER
|230
|4
|226
|2021-07-21
|MOORELAND
|228
|6
|221
|2021-07-21
|KEOTA
|225
|0
|222
|2021-07-21
|YALE
|225
|8
|213
|2021-07-21
|BOKOSHE
|223
|3
|213
|2021-07-21
|ROFF
|222
|2
|219
|2021-07-21
|MAUD
|221
|0
|221
|2021-07-21
|LAVERNE
|221
|2
|219
|2021-07-21
|OCHELATA
|221
|4
|204
|2021-07-21
|WAUKOMIS
|220
|1
|219
|2021-07-21
|WELCH
|217
|2
|203
|2021-07-21
|CEMENT
|216
|1
|212
|2021-07-21
|PAOLI
|215
|2
|213
|2021-07-21
|CHEROKEE
|212
|1
|211
|2021-07-21
|BINGER
|210
|14
|195
|2021-07-21
|JENNINGS
|210
|4
|201
|2021-07-21
|GERONIMO
|210
|3
|206
|2021-07-21
|WETUMKA
|209
|5
|204
|2021-07-21
|BIG CABIN
|208
|4
|204
|2021-07-21
|QUINTON
|205
|3
|197
|2021-07-21
|BILLINGS
|204
|3
|201
|2021-07-21
|GLENCOE
|204
|3
|198
|2021-07-21
|OKEENE
|203
|6
|197
|2021-07-21
|CYRIL
|201
|4
|197
|2021-07-21
|TEXHOMA
|198
|0
|198
|2021-07-21
|FAIRFAX
|197
|10
|185
|2021-07-21
|RAMONA
|197
|6
|177
|2021-07-21
|RINGWOOD
|192
|2
|190
|2021-07-21
|MORRISON
|186
|1
|183
|2021-07-21
|INDIAHOMA
|183
|2
|179
|2021-07-21
|SHATTUCK
|182
|2
|177
|2021-07-21
|GEARY
|181
|4
|177
|2021-07-21
|SHADY POINT
|180
|1
|176
|2021-07-21
|ARAPAHO
|179
|4
|175
|2021-07-21
|NINNEKAH
|179
|3
|175
|2021-07-21
|THOMAS
|177
|0
|176
|2021-07-21
|MEDFORD
|177
|1
|174
|2021-07-21
|THACKERVILLE
|177
|1
|175
|2021-07-21
|RED ROCK
|176
|2
|170
|2021-07-21
|CHEYENNE
|176
|4
|172
|2021-07-21
|OKTAHA
|173
|2
|169
|2021-07-21
|RED OAK
|173
|0
|171
|2021-07-21
|FORT TOWSON
|173
|0
|170
|2021-07-21
|WELEETKA
|171
|3
|165
|2021-07-21
|GRANITE
|169
|7
|162
|2021-07-21
|SEILING
|167
|6
|160
|2021-07-21
|GOODWELL
|167
|1
|166
|2021-07-21
|PANAMA
|164
|2
|157
|2021-07-21
|BENNINGTON
|164
|3
|160
|2021-07-21
|DEPEW
|164
|3
|159
|2021-07-21
|MILBURN
|163
|4
|144
|2021-07-21
|BLUEJACKET
|163
|1
|155
|2021-07-21
|BUFFALO
|163
|6
|157
|2021-07-21
|SNYDER
|163
|8
|153
|2021-07-21
|COPAN
|162
|2
|159
|2021-07-21
|CLAYTON
|161
|3
|153
|2021-07-21
|TERLTON
|160
|2
|150
|2021-07-21
|BOISE CITY
|159
|1
|156
|2021-07-21
|CALUMET
|158
|1
|157
|2021-07-21
|GRACEMONT
|155
|5
|149
|2021-07-21
|BURNS FLAT
|154
|3
|148
|2021-07-21
|UNION CITY
|152
|2
|148
|2021-07-21
|WEBBERS FALLS
|150
|1
|145
|2021-07-21
|KREBS
|150
|6
|143
|2021-07-21
|CANTON
|150
|3
|147
|2021-07-21
|TEMPLE
|148
|9
|139
|2021-07-21
|WANETTE
|147
|0
|145
|2021-07-21
|ARKOMA
|147
|1
|143
|2021-07-21
|POND CREEK
|143
|0
|142
|2021-07-21
|CANUTE
|142
|2
|138
|2021-07-21
|ALEX
|141
|5
|132
|2021-07-21
|VICI
|139
|2
|135
|2021-07-21
|MANNSVILLE
|137
|3
|134
|2021-07-21
|SPAVINAW
|137
|2
|131
|2021-07-21
|ASHER
|131
|1
|129
|2021-07-21
|KIOWA
|131
|2
|129
|2021-07-21
|GRANDFIELD
|130
|1
|129
|2021-07-21
|GARBER
|129
|1
|128
|2021-07-21
|HAMMON
|129
|2
|127
|2021-07-21
|LAHOMA
|128
|5
|122
|2021-07-21
|LEEDEY
|127
|5
|122
|2021-07-21
|ERICK
|126
|2
|122
|2021-07-21
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|125
|4
|121
|2021-07-21
|SOPER
|125
|1
|121
|2021-07-21
|TIPTON
|124
|4
|120
|2021-07-21
|AGRA
|121
|2
|119
|2021-07-21
|CHATTANOOGA
|121
|2
|119
|2021-07-21
|COUNCIL HILL
|119
|3
|115
|2021-07-21
|MILL CREEK
|119
|1
|116
|2021-07-21
|DAVENPORT
|119
|0
|119
|2021-07-21
|OAKS
|117
|4
|111
|2021-07-21
|VELMA
|116
|2
|114
|2021-07-21
|BRAGGS
|115
|1
|103
|2021-07-21
|RYAN
|113
|3
|110
|2021-07-21
|SENTINEL
|112
|2
|110
|2021-07-21
|MULHALL
|112
|0
|112
|2021-07-21
|TYRONE
|111
|0
|111
|2021-07-21
|CANEY
|111
|1
|110
|2021-07-21
|SASAKWA
|108
|0
|108
|2021-07-21
|RATLIFF CITY
|108
|0
|108
|2021-07-21
|BYARS
|108
|1
|102
|2021-07-21
|GARVIN
|108
|0
|108
|2021-07-21
|OILTON
|107
|4
|102
|2021-07-21
|DELAWARE
|107
|2
|105
|2021-07-21
|MCCURTAIN
|107
|2
|102
|2021-07-21
|TUPELO
|106
|2
|104
|2021-07-21
|GANS
|103
|0
|100
|2021-07-21
|SPRINGER
|102
|4
|96
|2021-07-21
|DOVER
|102
|2
|99
|2021-07-21
|WAYNOKA
|102
|0
|102
|2021-07-21
|AMBER
|100
|5
|93
|2021-07-21
|VERDEN
|98
|1
|97
|2021-07-21
|FOSS
|96
|0
|92
|2021-07-21
|WANN
|93
|3
|90
|2021-07-21
|RIPLEY
|92
|1
|91
|2021-07-21
|DEWAR
|92
|1
|91
|2021-07-21
|LOOKEBA
|91
|3
|88
|2021-07-21
|TRYON
|90
|0
|89
|2021-07-21
|STERLING
|90
|1
|86
|2021-07-21
|OLUSTEE
|88
|0
|88
|2021-07-21
|STUART
|88
|1
|85
|2021-07-21
|KINTA
|87
|1
|85
|2021-07-21
|STRINGTOWN
|85
|3
|82
|2021-07-21
|CANADIAN
|84
|2
|81
|2021-07-21
|RAVIA
|84
|2
|82
|2021-07-21
|COYLE
|84
|0
|83
|2021-07-21
|PITTSBURG
|83
|1
|80
|2021-07-21
|CARNEY
|83
|2
|80
|2021-07-21
|SAVANNA
|82
|1
|81
|2021-07-21
|RATTAN
|82
|1
|81
|2021-07-21
|CUSTER CITY
|80
|1
|79
|2021-07-21
|HAILEYVILLE
|75
|1
|73
|2021-07-21
|KETCHUM
|74
|3
|66
|2021-07-21
|DUSTIN
|73
|3
|69
|2021-07-21
|CORN
|73
|4
|69
|2021-07-21
|RANDLETT
|72
|1
|71
|2021-07-21
|COVINGTON
|72
|1
|71
|2021-07-21
|LAMONT
|72
|1
|71
|2021-07-21
|LANGLEY
|71
|0
|67
|2021-07-21
|ARNETT
|70
|2
|68
|2021-07-21
|WAPANUCKA
|70
|2
|65
|2021-07-21
|FARGO
|70
|1
|69
|2021-07-21
|POCASSET
|70
|2
|68
|2021-07-21
|MARBLE CITY
|70
|0
|69
|2021-07-21
|SAWYER
|69
|1
|66
|2021-07-21
|DRUMMOND
|68
|1
|67
|2021-07-21
|ORLANDO
|67
|1
|66
|2021-07-21
|DILL CITY
|67
|3
|64
|2021-07-21
|BOYNTON
|66
|1
|64
|2021-07-21
|LONGDALE
|66
|1
|65
|2021-07-21
|KREMLIN
|66
|0
|66
|2021-07-21
|CROWDER
|65
|0
|64
|2021-07-21
|SHIDLER
|65
|1
|64
|2021-07-21
|KAW CITY
|65
|3
|61
|2021-07-21
|LENAPAH
|64
|0
|64
|2021-07-21
|NASH
|64
|1
|63
|2021-07-21
|KENEFIC
|63
|1
|60
|2021-07-21
|CASTLE
|63
|1
|61
|2021-07-21
|CLEO SPRINGS
|61
|2
|59
|2021-07-21
|PRUE
|59
|2
|57
|2021-07-21
|CALVIN
|59
|1
|57
|2021-07-21
|OKAY
|59
|1
|55
|2021-07-21
|REYDON
|58
|2
|56
|2021-07-21
|AMES
|58
|0
|58
|2021-07-21
|MARLAND
|57
|2
|55
|2021-07-21
|WYNONA
|55
|2
|53
|2021-07-21
|FAIRMONT
|55
|1
|54
|2021-07-21
|CARTER
|55
|0
|55
|2021-07-21
|WHITEFIELD
|55
|1
|54
|2021-07-21
|INDIANOLA
|55
|0
|55
|2021-07-21
|LOCO
|55
|1
|53
|2021-07-21
|LONE WOLF
|54
|0
|54
|2021-07-21
|ALINE
|54
|2
|52
|2021-07-21
|LEHIGH
|54
|0
|53
|2021-07-21
|HASTINGS
|53
|1
|52
|2021-07-21
|FORGAN
|51
|1
|50
|2021-07-21
|FAXON
|51
|0
|50
|2021-07-21
|ACHILLE
|50
|2
|47
|2021-07-21
|GAGE
|50
|1
|49
|2021-07-21
|MENO
|50
|0
|50
|2021-07-21
|BURBANK
|49
|0
|48
|2021-07-21
|TALOGA
|48
|0
|48
|2021-07-21
|WAKITA
|47
|3
|44
|2021-07-21
|TERRAL
|47
|2
|45
|2021-07-21
|FOSTER
|46
|0
|44
|2021-07-21
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|46
|1
|45
|2021-07-21
|CARMEN
|45
|3
|42
|2021-07-21
|ROOSEVELT
|45
|0
|45
|2021-07-21
|OSAGE
|45
|1
|40
|2021-07-21
|SHARON
|44
|1
|43
|2021-07-21
|SPARKS
|44
|2
|41
|2021-07-21
|RALSTON
|43
|2
|41
|2021-07-21
|KEYES
|43
|0
|36
|2021-07-21
|BUTLER
|43
|0
|42
|2021-07-21
|SCHULTER
|42
|0
|42
|2021-07-21
|COLONY
|42
|1
|41
|2021-07-21
|ROCKY
|41
|0
|39
|2021-07-21
|HARDESTY
|41
|0
|39
|2021-07-21
|JET
|41
|1
|40
|2021-07-21
|DEER CREEK
|41
|1
|40
|2021-07-21
|ELDORADO
|40
|1
|39
|2021-07-21
|GOLDSBY
|40
|0
|40
|2021-07-21
|DEVOL
|40
|0
|40
|2021-07-21
|LANGSTON
|40
|1
|39
|2021-07-21
|GOLTRY
|40
|0
|40
|2021-07-21
|FREEDOM
|40
|0
|40
|2021-07-21
|BERNICE
|39
|0
|38
|2021-07-21
|HANNA
|38
|0
|38
|2021-07-21
|NICOMA PARK
|38
|2
|35
|2021-07-21
|FRANCIS
|37
|1
|36
|2021-07-21
|MARSHALL
|37
|1
|36
|2021-07-21
|EAKLY
|36
|1
|35
|2021-07-21
|AVANT
|35
|1
|33
|2021-07-21
|DISNEY
|32
|0
|32
|2021-07-21
|BURLINGTON
|31
|0
|31
|2021-07-21
|DAVIDSON
|31
|0
|31
|2021-07-21
|GOTEBO
|31
|1
|30
|2021-07-21
|BESSIE
|31
|1
|30
|2021-07-21
|FITZHUGH
|30
|0
|30
|2021-07-21
|MEDICINE PARK
|30
|1
|29
|2021-07-21
|HUNTER
|30
|0
|30
|2021-07-21
|WILLOW
|30
|0
|30
|2021-07-21
|GOULD
|29
|0
|29
|2021-07-21
|NORTH MIAMI
|29
|0
|28
|2021-07-21
|CAMARGO
|28
|0
|28
|2021-07-21
|OPTIMA
|27
|0
|27
|2021-07-21
|BRADLEY
|27
|1
|26
|2021-07-21
|DACOMA
|27
|0
|27
|2021-07-21
|DIBBLE
|26
|0
|25
|2021-07-21
|MILLERTON
|26
|2
|24
|2021-07-21
|HITCHCOCK
|26
|0
|26
|2021-07-21
|BRAMAN
|25
|1
|24
|2021-07-21
|FOYIL
|24
|1
|23
|2021-07-21
|CROMWELL
|22
|2
|19
|2021-07-21
|MARTHA
|22
|1
|21
|2021-07-21
|HILLSDALE
|21
|0
|21
|2021-07-21
|BROMIDE
|21
|1
|20
|2021-07-21
|LAMAR
|20
|1
|19
|2021-07-21
|ALDERSON
|20
|0
|20
|2021-07-21
|WAINWRIGHT
|20
|0
|19
|2021-07-21
|MANITOU
|20
|0
|19
|2021-07-21
|DOUGHERTY
|18
|0
|17
|2021-07-21
|BOWLEGS
|16
|1
|15
|2021-07-21
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|14
|1
|13
|2021-07-21
|FANSHAWE
|14
|0
|14
|2021-07-21
|HALLETT
|13
|0
|13
|2021-07-21
|VERA
|13
|0
|10
|2021-07-21
|PEORIA
|12
|0
|12
|2021-07-21
|ALBION
|10
|0
|10
|2021-07-21
|THE VILLAGE
|10
|0
|10
|2021-07-21
|ADDINGTON
|9
|0
|9
|2021-07-21
|GENE AUTRY
|8
|0
|8
|2021-07-21
|TATUMS
|7
|0
|7
|2021-07-21
|SLICK
|6
|0
|6
|2021-07-21
|KEMP
|6
|0
|6
|2021-07-21
|REDBIRD
|6
|0
|6
|2021-07-21
|BLACKBURN
|5
|0
|5
|2021-07-21
|TULLAHASSEE
|5
|0
|5
|2021-07-21
|BYNG
|4
|0
|4
|2021-07-21
|MOFFETT
|4
|0
|4
|2021-07-21
|RENTIESVILLE
|3
|0
|3
|2021-07-21
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|3
|0
|3
|2021-07-21
|NORGE
|2
|0
|2
|2021-07-21
|KENDRICK
|2
|0
|2
|2021-07-21
|PINK
|2
|0
|2
|2021-07-21
|BRAY
|2
|0
|2
|2021-07-21
|HOFFMAN
|2
|0
|1
|2021-07-21
|BRIDGE CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2021-07-21
|LE FLORE
|1
|0
|1
|2021-07-21
|OAKLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2021-07-21
|VERDIGRIS
|1
|0
|1
|2021-07-21
|SPORTSMEN ACRES
|1
|0
|1
|2021-07-21
|GRAYSON
|1
|0
|1
|2021-07-21
|ROCK ISLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2021-07-21
|FOREST PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2021-07-21
|EAST DUKE
|1
|0
|1
|2021-07-21
|BRIDGEPORT
|1
|0
|1
|2021-07-21
|PENSACOLA
|1
|0
|1
|2021-07-21
|BETHEL ACRES
|1
|0
|1
|2021-07-21
|WEST SILOAM SPRINGS
|1
|0
|1
|2021-07-21
