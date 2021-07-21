risk level system 7.21.21

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma reported more than 1,200 COVID-19 cases in a single day for the first time in months, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday.

OSDH showed 468,401 total cases from CDC provisional state data, a weekly increase of 5,249 including 1,203 on Wednesday, and 466,733 total cases, a weekly increase of 4,840, with OSDH’s disease investigation summary. Of the latter number, there were 5,992 active, an increase of 2,454 in the past week. OSDH is no longer reporting recovered cases.

OSDH’s weekly numbers — which OSDH acute disease service reports to the CDC — on Wednesday showed Oklahoma has 7,454 confirmed deaths, a weekly increase of 37, though the CDC/NCHS’ Provisional Death Count, which is based on death certificates and is OSDH’s primary reported number, placed the overall count in Oklahoma at 8,677 deaths, a weekly increase of 23, in which the coronavirus was the cause or a contributor.

There have been 300 hospitalizations in the past week, bringing the total to 27,575, and according to OSDH’s Situation Update, there is a three-day average of 391 total COVID-19 hospitalizations — including 26 pediatric hospitalizations — an increase of 132 since last week. Of those, 131 are in the ICU, across the state.

Cases in Garfield County increased by 21 in the past week for a total of 7,877, with 18 active and 7,720, or 98%, recovered, according to OSDH. The majority of the cases — 6,969, or 88.5% — have been in Enid, which reported 16 active cases and 6,825 recovered.

Of the county’s 139 deaths, 128 have been in Enid, according to OSDH city data, with five in Lahoma, one each in Drummond, Fairmont, Garber, Covington and Waukomis, and one not listed by town. Deaths listed by ZIP code on the OSDH website show Enid with 126 deaths.

There have been 3,079 cases, with 3,006 recovered and 68 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of Enid, and 3,797 cases, with 3,728 recovered and 58 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. There were 41 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases in the past week included 14 in Noble, 10 in Kingfisher, nine in Woods, four in Grant, three in Blaine, two in Woodward and one in Major. No cases were reported in Alfalfa County.

One death was reported in Woodward and Kingfisher counties.

Risk Level System

Much of eastern Oklahoma turned “orange” this week as a majority of central and western Oklahoma stayed in the “yellow” or “green” categories for OSDH’s COVID-19 Risk Level System.

According to the COVID-19 Risk Level System, which is released every Wednesday, 32 of Oklahoma 77 counties are in the moderate, or “orange,” risk level; 38 are in the low, or “yellow,” risk level and seven are in the new normal, or “green,” risk level.

Last week, there were 11 counties in the moderate risk level, 54 counties in the low risk level and 12 in the new normal risk level.

Of the 18 Northwest Oklahoma counties, only Cimarron and Woods are in the “orange” risk level. Alfalfa, Beaver, Harper, Roger Mills and Woodward are in the “green” category, and Beckham, Blaine, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Garfield, Grant, Kingfisher, Major, Texas and Washita were in the “yellow” category. Outside of the region, Greer and Harmon were in the “green” category.

Garfield County saw green on May 12 for the first time since OSDH began releasing county risk level trends and dipped into the “yellow” risk level on June 23. This week, Garfield County reported 4.9 cases per 100,000.

Epidemiology report

COVID-19 cases saw an increase of 80.1% in the numbers of reported cases compared with the previous week, according to OSDH’s Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report, which is released every Wednesday.

From July 11-17, 4,840 cases were reported, an increase of 2,152 from the week before, July 4-10, which had 2,688. The number of deaths this week was 37, an increase from previous week, 11.

OSDH reported 33% of the cases were people aged 50 and older, and 95% of the deaths were in that same age group.

COVID-19 patient hospitalizations remained at 5.9% statewide in a week-to-week comparison. Since the first case was confirmed in Oklahoma in March 2020, the number of admissions to state hospitals was at 27,575, according to the report.

Nationally, Oklahoma ranks ninth out of all states and the District of Columbia in the cumulative incidence of reported COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population, the same spot as last week. The state ranks 26th in the total number of reported COVID-19 cases, the same spot as last week, and 26th in total number of reported COVID-19 deaths, also the same spot as last week.

From July 11-17, 20,962 specimens were tested. Of those, 4,446, or 12.4%, were positive. The death rate for total overall positive cases remained at 1.6%.

From July 13-19, 32,780 vaccine doses were administered in the state, an increase of 3,078 compared with the week before. The total number of vaccines administered was 2,785,402 with 1,333,317 fully vaccinated.

In Garfield County, 47% of people 12 and older have received the first dose of the vaccine, and 81.8% of people 65 and older have received theirs.

According to OSDH, 40.3% of people 12 and older in Garfield County have completed the series, along with 73.5% of those 65 and older who have also been fully vaccinated.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Wednesday by OSDH:

• Woodward with 3,177 cases, 3,138 recovered, two active and 37 deaths, 28 from Woodward, six from Mooreland, two from Fort Supply and one from Sharon.

• Kingfisher with 2,073 cases, 2,020 recovered, 11 active and 42 deaths, 21 from Kingfisher, 12 from Hennessey, four from Okarche — which Kingfisher shares with Canadian County — two from Dover and three not listed by town.

• Noble with 1,399 cases, 1,367 recovered, 12 active and 20 deaths, including 12 from Perry, three from Billings, two from Marland and Red Rock and one from Morrison.

• Woods with 1,230 cases, 1,203 recovered, nine active and 18 deaths, 16 from Alva and two not listed by town.

• Alfalfa with 1,156 cases, 1,148 recovered, one active and seven deaths, with city data listing three from Carmen, two each from Aline and Helena and one each from Cherokee and Jet. City data encompasses rural towns that could include those residing in neighboring counties, which could cause the discrepancy.

• Blaine with 1,063 cases, 1,039 recovered, four active and 20 deaths, six from Okeene, three from Canton and one each from Longdale and Watonga. Seven are listed in Hydro, which Blaine shares with Caddo County, and four in Geary, which Blaine shares with Canadian.

• Major with 957 cases, 932 recovered, one active and 24 deaths, 17 from Fairview, two each from Cleo Springs and Ringwood and three not listed by town.

• Grant with 551 cases, 543 recovered, one active and seven deaths, three from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont, Medford and Nash.

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA 88919 1319 86836 2021-07-21
TULSA 78445 1148 75859 2021-07-21
CLEVELAND 31896 445 31170 2021-07-21
CANADIAN 17627 190 17327 2021-07-21
COMANCHE 14832 201 14367 2021-07-21
ROGERS 11154 196 10659 2021-07-21
MUSKOGEE 9614 178 9299 2021-07-21
PAYNE 8816 76 8684 2021-07-21
POTTAWATOMIE 8545 131 8336 2021-07-21
WAGONER 8522 124 8272 2021-07-21
GARFIELD 7877 139 7720 2021-07-21
CREEK 7327 166 7005 2021-07-21
CARTER 6486 132 6269 2021-07-21
BRYAN 6391 80 6210 2021-07-21
GRADY 6064 130 5898 2021-07-21
CHEROKEE 5838 79 5681 2021-07-21
LE FLORE 5827 67 5650 2021-07-21
WASHINGTON 5500 119 5241 2021-07-21
MCCLAIN 5483 73 5335 2021-07-21
KAY 5405 128 5233 2021-07-21
PONTOTOC 5250 80 5132 2021-07-21
DELAWARE 5118 99 4835 2021-07-21
STEPHENS 4987 107 4855 2021-07-21
OSAGE 4915 82 4761 2021-07-21
PITTSBURG 4739 78 4624 2021-07-21
OTTAWA 4617 72 4350 2021-07-21
MAYES 4507 75 4292 2021-07-21
LOGAN 4363 65 4269 2021-07-21
SEQUOYAH 4327 57 4187 2021-07-21
CUSTER 4116 105 3993 2021-07-21
MCCURTAIN 4033 94 3919 2021-07-21
CADDO 4016 96 3912 2021-07-21
OKMULGEE 3988 85 3864 2021-07-21
GARVIN 3722 79 3594 2021-07-21
TEXAS 3557 35 3515 2021-07-21
ADAIR 3370 45 3226 2021-07-21
LINCOLN 3337 73 3230 2021-07-21
WOODWARD 3177 37 3138 2021-07-21
JACKSON 3158 56 3093 2021-07-21
BECKHAM 2917 58 2849 2021-07-21
SEMINOLE 2905 78 2817 2021-07-21
CRAIG 2172 18 2068 2021-07-21
MARSHALL 2096 23 2055 2021-07-21
MURRAY 2078 44 2007 2021-07-21
MCINTOSH 2074 61 1990 2021-07-21
KINGFISHER 2073 42 2020 2021-07-21
ATOKA 1922 28 1874 2021-07-21
PAWNEE 1837 53 1754 2021-07-21
OKFUSKEE 1824 32 1778 2021-07-21
CHOCTAW 1669 27 1612 2021-07-21
LOVE 1555 23 1523 2021-07-21
JOHNSTON 1440 37 1370 2021-07-21
NOBLE 1399 20 1367 2021-07-21
HASKELL 1299 17 1261 2021-07-21
HUGHES 1263 30 1228 2021-07-21
WOODS 1230 18 1203 2021-07-21
NOWATA 1180 20 1150 2021-07-21
ALFALFA 1156 7 1149 2021-07-21
WASHITA 1103 23 1067 2021-07-21
PUSHMATAHA 1069 22 1008 2021-07-21
BLAINE 1063 20 1039 2021-07-21
MAJOR 957 24 932 2021-07-21
LATIMER 876 13 837 2021-07-21
KIOWA 824 26 796 2021-07-21
TILLMAN 811 17 791 2021-07-21
COAL 723 15 696 2021-07-21
JEFFERSON 716 18 697 2021-07-21
COTTON 703 16 683 2021-07-21
GREER 591 22 569 2021-07-21
DEWEY 556 14 539 2021-07-21
GRANT 555 7 545 2021-07-21
BEAVER 475 6 469 2021-07-21
HARPER 422 8 414 2021-07-21
ROGER MILLS 391 12 379 2021-07-21
ELLIS 366 6 357 2021-07-21
HARMON 328 6 321 2021-07-21
CIMARRON 244 2 233 2021-07-21
6 0 0 2021-07-21

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA CITY 67714 1069 66114 2021-07-21
TULSA 47017 756 45399 2021-07-21
EDMOND 18339 189 17958 2021-07-21
BROKEN ARROW 17199 208 16701 2021-07-21
NORMAN 14589 198 14293 2021-07-21
OTHER*** 12078 121 11682 2021-07-21
YUKON 9764 84 9613 2021-07-21
LAWTON 8836 166 8594 2021-07-21
ENID 6969 128 6825 2021-07-21
MOORE 6880 73 6722 2021-07-21
CLAREMORE 6360 120 6061 2021-07-21
STILLWATER 6291 40 6215 2021-07-21
OWASSO 5805 83 5599 2021-07-21
MUSKOGEE 5409 134 5192 2021-07-21
SHAWNEE 5198 94 5057 2021-07-21
ARDMORE 4875 90 4715 2021-07-21
ADA 4312 67 4215 2021-07-21
BARTLESVILLE 4282 96 4102 2021-07-21
TAHLEQUAH 4102 57 3991 2021-07-21
PONCA CITY 3955 84 3836 2021-07-21
BIXBY 3895 33 3787 2021-07-21
DURANT 3760 43 3666 2021-07-21
SAND SPRINGS 3521 72 3345 2021-07-21
SAPULPA 3334 66 3189 2021-07-21
MCALESTER 3284 50 3215 2021-07-21
DUNCAN 3141 63 3062 2021-07-21
JENKS 3124 26 3042 2021-07-21
MUSTANG 2981 45 2919 2021-07-21
GUYMON 2634 33 2596 2021-07-21
MIAMI 2633 37 2491 2021-07-21
ALTUS 2628 52 2568 2021-07-21
GUTHRIE 2603 46 2537 2021-07-21
EL RENO 2558 43 2504 2021-07-21
COLLINSVILLE 2558 31 2474 2021-07-21
CHICKASHA 2488 78 2402 2021-07-21
CHOCTAW 2464 37 2406 2021-07-21
BLANCHARD 2337 29 2278 2021-07-21
STILWELL 2260 35 2160 2021-07-21
BETHANY 2084 28 2041 2021-07-21
COWETA 1938 33 1880 2021-07-21
WOODWARD 1869 28 1840 2021-07-21
WEATHERFORD 1831 34 1794 2021-07-21
SKIATOOK 1801 17 1758 2021-07-21
GROVE 1797 58 1655 2021-07-21
PRYOR CREEK 1797 34 1703 2021-07-21
CLINTON 1753 67 1673 2021-07-21
ELK CITY 1747 35 1706 2021-07-21
GLENPOOL 1692 27 1641 2021-07-21
POTEAU 1667 21 1604 2021-07-21
OKMULGEE 1664 45 1602 2021-07-21
VINITA 1664 14 1584 2021-07-21
SALLISAW 1616 25 1553 2021-07-21
TAFT 1577 4 1572 2021-07-21
TUTTLE 1562 20 1532 2021-07-21
SEMINOLE 1539 40 1495 2021-07-21
PURCELL 1529 27 1480 2021-07-21
ATOKA 1514 22 1469 2021-07-21
WAGONER 1504 31 1458 2021-07-21
BROKEN BOW 1440 45 1388 2021-07-21
CUSHING 1428 22 1399 2021-07-21
ANADARKO 1406 34 1369 2021-07-21
NOBLE 1404 23 1367 2021-07-21
PAULS VALLEY 1321 32 1282 2021-07-21
HARRAH 1320 22 1282 2021-07-21
NEWCASTLE 1317 14 1291 2021-07-21
LEXINGTON 1312 25 1276 2021-07-21
TECUMSEH 1308 14 1286 2021-07-21
SULPHUR 1287 26 1247 2021-07-21
PIEDMONT 1280 10 1262 2021-07-21
IDABEL 1268 25 1240 2021-07-21
MCLOUD 1208 14 1176 2021-07-21
FORT GIBSON 1201 21 1168 2021-07-21
JAY 1185 14 1122 2021-07-21
MULDROW 1177 9 1142 2021-07-21
MADILL 1165 13 1143 2021-07-21
MARLOW 1081 21 1053 2021-07-21
MARIETTA 1040 19 1016 2021-07-21
ALVA 1032 16 1007 2021-07-21
CHECOTAH 1017 30 977 2021-07-21
BRISTOW 996 33 948 2021-07-21
HENRYETTA 989 26 961 2021-07-21
HUGO 962 22 924 2021-07-21
EUFAULA 961 32 920 2021-07-21
FORT SUPPLY 932 2 930 2021-07-21
KINGSTON 922 9 904 2021-07-21
SAYRE 894 18 875 2021-07-21
HOMINY 835 4 828 2021-07-21
KINGFISHER 830 21 804 2021-07-21
CLEVELAND 823 22 790 2021-07-21
MANNFORD 818 21 766 2021-07-21
CATOOSA 812 17 780 2021-07-21
ELGIN 805 12 788 2021-07-21
LOCUST GROVE 804 8 775 2021-07-21
STIGLER 803 12 777 2021-07-21
OKEMAH 788 16 765 2021-07-21
LINDSAY 785 16 748 2021-07-21
CALERA 783 7 754 2021-07-21
SPIRO 760 3 737 2021-07-21
INOLA 759 13 720 2021-07-21
CHANDLER 756 24 719 2021-07-21
HOLDENVILLE 743 19 723 2021-07-21
HELENA 731 2 729 2021-07-21
NOWATA 723 11 703 2021-07-21
DAVIS 722 16 693 2021-07-21
MOUNDS 715 11 695 2021-07-21
CACHE 712 10 696 2021-07-21
WEWOKA 708 24 682 2021-07-21
PERRY 707 12 690 2021-07-21
AFTON 704 7 658 2021-07-21
HEAVENER 698 12 681 2021-07-21
BLACKWELL 692 28 661 2021-07-21
CHELSEA 690 18 649 2021-07-21
SALINA 690 9 652 2021-07-21
SPERRY 667 5 650 2021-07-21
SPENCER 660 16 641 2021-07-21
HENNESSEY 658 12 643 2021-07-21
WESTVILLE 638 5 609 2021-07-21
TISHOMINGO 638 23 602 2021-07-21
JONES 630 8 604 2021-07-21
WARR ACRES 605 5 594 2021-07-21
MIDWEST CITY 594 18 572 2021-07-21
PERKINS 594 5 583 2021-07-21
DEWEY 591 11 558 2021-07-21
DEL CITY 587 21 558 2021-07-21
COMANCHE 573 21 551 2021-07-21
COLCORD 571 5 557 2021-07-21
BOLEY 568 9 559 2021-07-21
ANTLERS 559 13 521 2021-07-21
PRAGUE 554 8 542 2021-07-21
HASKELL 541 5 521 2021-07-21
WYNNEWOOD 538 11 524 2021-07-21
OOLOGAH 538 7 526 2021-07-21
HULBERT 537 6 528 2021-07-21
PAWHUSKA 536 9 519 2021-07-21
VIAN 533 11 515 2021-07-21
COALGATE 532 12 510 2021-07-21
ROLAND 531 5 519 2021-07-21
PAWNEE 520 21 496 2021-07-21
WILBURTON 512 9 494 2021-07-21
FAIRVIEW 511 17 493 2021-07-21
CHOUTEAU 511 15 485 2021-07-21
APACHE 506 8 497 2021-07-21
LONE GROVE 502 10 487 2021-07-21
MEEKER 493 20 469 2021-07-21
HINTON 485 3 482 2021-07-21
FREDERICK 479 12 465 2021-07-21
STRATFORD 473 12 452 2021-07-21
POCOLA 463 4 455 2021-07-21
WILSON 455 16 437 2021-07-21
NEWKIRK 453 6 443 2021-07-21
WISTER 451 2 445 2021-07-21
KANSAS 449 7 433 2021-07-21
STROUD 445 6 430 2021-07-21
TALIHINA 437 15 404 2021-07-21
WALTERS 434 6 424 2021-07-21
LUTHER 429 9 409 2021-07-21
CARNEGIE 427 16 410 2021-07-21
WYANDOTTE 427 6 405 2021-07-21
WASHINGTON 425 4 415 2021-07-21
WATONGA 424 2 418 2021-07-21
BEGGS 420 6 406 2021-07-21
COMMERCE 418 8 396 2021-07-21
KONAWA 411 9 399 2021-07-21
NICHOLS HILLS 409 3 400 2021-07-21
QUAPAW 390 14 355 2021-07-21
VALLIANT 388 6 382 2021-07-21
COLBERT 384 11 371 2021-07-21
MANGUM 383 14 369 2021-07-21
WELLSTON 382 8 373 2021-07-21
TONKAWA 378 15 362 2021-07-21
HARTSHORNE 365 12 349 2021-07-21
MORRIS 365 5 353 2021-07-21
MEAD 360 6 340 2021-07-21
MINCO 359 2 356 2021-07-21
FAIRLAND 355 4 338 2021-07-21
HEALDTON 351 11 337 2021-07-21
FLETCHER 346 3 341 2021-07-21
CADDO 343 3 337 2021-07-21
HOBART 342 12 330 2021-07-21
PORTER 339 9 323 2021-07-21
HOOKER 336 0 336 2021-07-21
ELMORE CITY 335 4 325 2021-07-21
DRUMRIGHT 334 11 322 2021-07-21
NEW CORDELL 332 6 322 2021-07-21
GORE 322 7 314 2021-07-21
HOWE 320 2 314 2021-07-21
PORUM 316 5 308 2021-07-21
WARNER 314 5 300 2021-07-21
STONEWALL 313 3 303 2021-07-21
ARCADIA 313 0 311 2021-07-21
TALALA 308 3 301 2021-07-21
KIEFER 307 2 302 2021-07-21
KELLYVILLE 297 5 289 2021-07-21
ADAIR 294 4 285 2021-07-21
HOLLIS 293 6 286 2021-07-21
CRESCENT 286 5 279 2021-07-21
BOKCHITO 284 2 279 2021-07-21
RINGLING 280 3 277 2021-07-21
ALLEN 280 4 276 2021-07-21
BARNSDALL 278 7 269 2021-07-21
WAURIKA 277 8 268 2021-07-21
OKARCHE 262 4 258 2021-07-21
WAYNE 261 4 254 2021-07-21
EARLSBORO 261 5 253 2021-07-21
MAYSVILLE 261 8 251 2021-07-21
WATTS 260 2 252 2021-07-21
CASHION 250 1 247 2021-07-21
BOSWELL 250 1 247 2021-07-21
CAMERON 248 1 243 2021-07-21
RUSH SPRINGS 248 4 241 2021-07-21
BLAIR 244 1 242 2021-07-21
WRIGHT CITY 240 2 238 2021-07-21
FORT COBB 239 4 234 2021-07-21
PADEN 236 2 231 2021-07-21
HAWORTH 235 4 231 2021-07-21
HYDRO 233 7 226 2021-07-21
BEAVER 230 4 226 2021-07-21
MOORELAND 228 6 221 2021-07-21
KEOTA 225 0 222 2021-07-21
YALE 225 8 213 2021-07-21
BOKOSHE 223 3 213 2021-07-21
ROFF 222 2 219 2021-07-21
MAUD 221 0 221 2021-07-21
LAVERNE 221 2 219 2021-07-21
OCHELATA 221 4 204 2021-07-21
WAUKOMIS 220 1 219 2021-07-21
WELCH 217 2 203 2021-07-21
CEMENT 216 1 212 2021-07-21
PAOLI 215 2 213 2021-07-21
CHEROKEE 212 1 211 2021-07-21
BINGER 210 14 195 2021-07-21
JENNINGS 210 4 201 2021-07-21
GERONIMO 210 3 206 2021-07-21
WETUMKA 209 5 204 2021-07-21
BIG CABIN 208 4 204 2021-07-21
QUINTON 205 3 197 2021-07-21
BILLINGS 204 3 201 2021-07-21
GLENCOE 204 3 198 2021-07-21
OKEENE 203 6 197 2021-07-21
CYRIL 201 4 197 2021-07-21
TEXHOMA 198 0 198 2021-07-21
FAIRFAX 197 10 185 2021-07-21
RAMONA 197 6 177 2021-07-21
RINGWOOD 192 2 190 2021-07-21
MORRISON 186 1 183 2021-07-21
INDIAHOMA 183 2 179 2021-07-21
SHATTUCK 182 2 177 2021-07-21
GEARY 181 4 177 2021-07-21
SHADY POINT 180 1 176 2021-07-21
ARAPAHO 179 4 175 2021-07-21
NINNEKAH 179 3 175 2021-07-21
THOMAS 177 0 176 2021-07-21
MEDFORD 177 1 174 2021-07-21
THACKERVILLE 177 1 175 2021-07-21
RED ROCK 176 2 170 2021-07-21
CHEYENNE 176 4 172 2021-07-21
OKTAHA 173 2 169 2021-07-21
RED OAK 173 0 171 2021-07-21
FORT TOWSON 173 0 170 2021-07-21
WELEETKA 171 3 165 2021-07-21
GRANITE 169 7 162 2021-07-21
SEILING 167 6 160 2021-07-21
GOODWELL 167 1 166 2021-07-21
PANAMA 164 2 157 2021-07-21
BENNINGTON 164 3 160 2021-07-21
DEPEW 164 3 159 2021-07-21
MILBURN 163 4 144 2021-07-21
BLUEJACKET 163 1 155 2021-07-21
BUFFALO 163 6 157 2021-07-21
SNYDER 163 8 153 2021-07-21
COPAN 162 2 159 2021-07-21
CLAYTON 161 3 153 2021-07-21
TERLTON 160 2 150 2021-07-21
BOISE CITY 159 1 156 2021-07-21
CALUMET 158 1 157 2021-07-21
GRACEMONT 155 5 149 2021-07-21
BURNS FLAT 154 3 148 2021-07-21
UNION CITY 152 2 148 2021-07-21
WEBBERS FALLS 150 1 145 2021-07-21
KREBS 150 6 143 2021-07-21
CANTON 150 3 147 2021-07-21
TEMPLE 148 9 139 2021-07-21
WANETTE 147 0 145 2021-07-21
ARKOMA 147 1 143 2021-07-21
POND CREEK 143 0 142 2021-07-21
CANUTE 142 2 138 2021-07-21
ALEX 141 5 132 2021-07-21
VICI 139 2 135 2021-07-21
MANNSVILLE 137 3 134 2021-07-21
SPAVINAW 137 2 131 2021-07-21
ASHER 131 1 129 2021-07-21
KIOWA 131 2 129 2021-07-21
GRANDFIELD 130 1 129 2021-07-21
GARBER 129 1 128 2021-07-21
HAMMON 129 2 127 2021-07-21
LAHOMA 128 5 122 2021-07-21
LEEDEY 127 5 122 2021-07-21
ERICK 126 2 122 2021-07-21
MOUNTAIN VIEW 125 4 121 2021-07-21
SOPER 125 1 121 2021-07-21
TIPTON 124 4 120 2021-07-21
AGRA 121 2 119 2021-07-21
CHATTANOOGA 121 2 119 2021-07-21
COUNCIL HILL 119 3 115 2021-07-21
MILL CREEK 119 1 116 2021-07-21
DAVENPORT 119 0 119 2021-07-21
OAKS 117 4 111 2021-07-21
VELMA 116 2 114 2021-07-21
BRAGGS 115 1 103 2021-07-21
RYAN 113 3 110 2021-07-21
SENTINEL 112 2 110 2021-07-21
MULHALL 112 0 112 2021-07-21
TYRONE 111 0 111 2021-07-21
CANEY 111 1 110 2021-07-21
SASAKWA 108 0 108 2021-07-21
RATLIFF CITY 108 0 108 2021-07-21
BYARS 108 1 102 2021-07-21
GARVIN 108 0 108 2021-07-21
OILTON 107 4 102 2021-07-21
DELAWARE 107 2 105 2021-07-21
MCCURTAIN 107 2 102 2021-07-21
TUPELO 106 2 104 2021-07-21
GANS 103 0 100 2021-07-21
SPRINGER 102 4 96 2021-07-21
DOVER 102 2 99 2021-07-21
WAYNOKA 102 0 102 2021-07-21
AMBER 100 5 93 2021-07-21
VERDEN 98 1 97 2021-07-21
FOSS 96 0 92 2021-07-21
WANN 93 3 90 2021-07-21
RIPLEY 92 1 91 2021-07-21
DEWAR 92 1 91 2021-07-21
LOOKEBA 91 3 88 2021-07-21
TRYON 90 0 89 2021-07-21
STERLING 90 1 86 2021-07-21
OLUSTEE 88 0 88 2021-07-21
STUART 88 1 85 2021-07-21
KINTA 87 1 85 2021-07-21
STRINGTOWN 85 3 82 2021-07-21
CANADIAN 84 2 81 2021-07-21
RAVIA 84 2 82 2021-07-21
COYLE 84 0 83 2021-07-21
PITTSBURG 83 1 80 2021-07-21
CARNEY 83 2 80 2021-07-21
SAVANNA 82 1 81 2021-07-21
RATTAN 82 1 81 2021-07-21
CUSTER CITY 80 1 79 2021-07-21
HAILEYVILLE 75 1 73 2021-07-21
KETCHUM 74 3 66 2021-07-21
DUSTIN 73 3 69 2021-07-21
CORN 73 4 69 2021-07-21
RANDLETT 72 1 71 2021-07-21
COVINGTON 72 1 71 2021-07-21
LAMONT 72 1 71 2021-07-21
LANGLEY 71 0 67 2021-07-21
ARNETT 70 2 68 2021-07-21
WAPANUCKA 70 2 65 2021-07-21
FARGO 70 1 69 2021-07-21
POCASSET 70 2 68 2021-07-21
MARBLE CITY 70 0 69 2021-07-21
SAWYER 69 1 66 2021-07-21
DRUMMOND 68 1 67 2021-07-21
ORLANDO 67 1 66 2021-07-21
DILL CITY 67 3 64 2021-07-21
BOYNTON 66 1 64 2021-07-21
LONGDALE 66 1 65 2021-07-21
KREMLIN 66 0 66 2021-07-21
CROWDER 65 0 64 2021-07-21
SHIDLER 65 1 64 2021-07-21
KAW CITY 65 3 61 2021-07-21
LENAPAH 64 0 64 2021-07-21
NASH 64 1 63 2021-07-21
KENEFIC 63 1 60 2021-07-21
CASTLE 63 1 61 2021-07-21
CLEO SPRINGS 61 2 59 2021-07-21
PRUE 59 2 57 2021-07-21
CALVIN 59 1 57 2021-07-21
OKAY 59 1 55 2021-07-21
REYDON 58 2 56 2021-07-21
AMES 58 0 58 2021-07-21
MARLAND 57 2 55 2021-07-21
WYNONA 55 2 53 2021-07-21
FAIRMONT 55 1 54 2021-07-21
CARTER 55 0 55 2021-07-21
WHITEFIELD 55 1 54 2021-07-21
INDIANOLA 55 0 55 2021-07-21
LOCO 55 1 53 2021-07-21
LONE WOLF 54 0 54 2021-07-21
ALINE 54 2 52 2021-07-21
LEHIGH 54 0 53 2021-07-21
HASTINGS 53 1 52 2021-07-21
FORGAN 51 1 50 2021-07-21
FAXON 51 0 50 2021-07-21
ACHILLE 50 2 47 2021-07-21
GAGE 50 1 49 2021-07-21
MENO 50 0 50 2021-07-21
BURBANK 49 0 48 2021-07-21
TALOGA 48 0 48 2021-07-21
WAKITA 47 3 44 2021-07-21
TERRAL 47 2 45 2021-07-21
FOSTER 46 0 44 2021-07-21
MOUNTAIN PARK 46 1 45 2021-07-21
CARMEN 45 3 42 2021-07-21
ROOSEVELT 45 0 45 2021-07-21
OSAGE 45 1 40 2021-07-21
SHARON 44 1 43 2021-07-21
SPARKS 44 2 41 2021-07-21
RALSTON 43 2 41 2021-07-21
KEYES 43 0 36 2021-07-21
BUTLER 43 0 42 2021-07-21
SCHULTER 42 0 42 2021-07-21
COLONY 42 1 41 2021-07-21
ROCKY 41 0 39 2021-07-21
HARDESTY 41 0 39 2021-07-21
JET 41 1 40 2021-07-21
DEER CREEK 41 1 40 2021-07-21
ELDORADO 40 1 39 2021-07-21
GOLDSBY 40 0 40 2021-07-21
DEVOL 40 0 40 2021-07-21
LANGSTON 40 1 39 2021-07-21
GOLTRY 40 0 40 2021-07-21
FREEDOM 40 0 40 2021-07-21
BERNICE 39 0 38 2021-07-21
HANNA 38 0 38 2021-07-21
NICOMA PARK 38 2 35 2021-07-21
FRANCIS 37 1 36 2021-07-21
MARSHALL 37 1 36 2021-07-21
EAKLY 36 1 35 2021-07-21
AVANT 35 1 33 2021-07-21
DISNEY 32 0 32 2021-07-21
BURLINGTON 31 0 31 2021-07-21
DAVIDSON 31 0 31 2021-07-21
GOTEBO 31 1 30 2021-07-21
BESSIE 31 1 30 2021-07-21
FITZHUGH 30 0 30 2021-07-21
MEDICINE PARK 30 1 29 2021-07-21
HUNTER 30 0 30 2021-07-21
WILLOW 30 0 30 2021-07-21
GOULD 29 0 29 2021-07-21
NORTH MIAMI 29 0 28 2021-07-21
CAMARGO 28 0 28 2021-07-21
OPTIMA 27 0 27 2021-07-21
BRADLEY 27 1 26 2021-07-21
DACOMA 27 0 27 2021-07-21
DIBBLE 26 0 25 2021-07-21
MILLERTON 26 2 24 2021-07-21
HITCHCOCK 26 0 26 2021-07-21
BRAMAN 25 1 24 2021-07-21
FOYIL 24 1 23 2021-07-21
CROMWELL 22 2 19 2021-07-21
MARTHA 22 1 21 2021-07-21
HILLSDALE 21 0 21 2021-07-21
BROMIDE 21 1 20 2021-07-21
LAMAR 20 1 19 2021-07-21
ALDERSON 20 0 20 2021-07-21
WAINWRIGHT 20 0 19 2021-07-21
MANITOU 20 0 19 2021-07-21
DOUGHERTY 18 0 17 2021-07-21
BOWLEGS 16 1 15 2021-07-21
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 14 1 13 2021-07-21
FANSHAWE 14 0 14 2021-07-21
HALLETT 13 0 13 2021-07-21
VERA 13 0 10 2021-07-21
PEORIA 12 0 12 2021-07-21
ALBION 10 0 10 2021-07-21
THE VILLAGE 10 0 10 2021-07-21
ADDINGTON 9 0 9 2021-07-21
GENE AUTRY 8 0 8 2021-07-21
TATUMS 7 0 7 2021-07-21
SLICK 6 0 6 2021-07-21
KEMP 6 0 6 2021-07-21
REDBIRD 6 0 6 2021-07-21
BLACKBURN 5 0 5 2021-07-21
TULLAHASSEE 5 0 5 2021-07-21
BYNG 4 0 4 2021-07-21
MOFFETT 4 0 4 2021-07-21
RENTIESVILLE 3 0 3 2021-07-21
SLAUGHTERVILLE 3 0 3 2021-07-21
NORGE 2 0 2 2021-07-21
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2021-07-21
PINK 2 0 2 2021-07-21
BRAY 2 0 2 2021-07-21
HOFFMAN 2 0 1 2021-07-21
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2021-07-21
LE FLORE 1 0 1 2021-07-21
OAKLAND 1 0 1 2021-07-21
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2021-07-21
SPORTSMEN ACRES 1 0 1 2021-07-21
GRAYSON 1 0 1 2021-07-21
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2021-07-21
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2021-07-21
EAST DUKE 1 0 1 2021-07-21
BRIDGEPORT 1 0 1 2021-07-21
PENSACOLA 1 0 1 2021-07-21
BETHEL ACRES 1 0 1 2021-07-21
WEST SILOAM SPRINGS 1 0 1 2021-07-21

