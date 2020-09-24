ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma State Department of Health has not yet updated its COVID-19 website today because of technical issues, according to an emailed release.

The release states the department will provide data on today's virus update as soon as possible.

The state topped 80,000 cases on Wednesday, with 12,412 of those currently active and 66,779 recovered. There have been 1,455 cumulative cases of the virus confirmed by the OSDH in Enid, with 298 of those current as of Wednesday, according to OSDH data.

