ENID, Okla. — More than 90% of children who use lap-and-shoulder seat belts under the age of 10 still should be in a booster seat, according to data collected by AAA and the National Safety Council.
Oklahoma State Department of Health is working to ensure Oklahoma parents and children travel safely by hosting a booster seat check event 3-5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at Garfield County Health Department, 2501 Mercer Drive. In conjunction with the event, the Mobile Wellness Unit will be present with services that include tetanus, COVID vaccines, blood pressure checks and dental varnishes up to age 18.
Nationally-certified technicians will be on site to teach children and caregivers how to properly use a booster seat or to determine if a child is ready to ride without a booster seat.
A limited number of booster seats will be available to qualifying families.
The child, parent or legal guardian of the child and vehicle must be present to receive a seat.
Parents or legal guardians also must bring proof of government assistance (e.g. WIC/SNAP/SoonerCare) to qualify for a seat.
“Kids don’t come with safety instructions and we want to help parents keep their babies and kids safe. Our certified car seat technicians teach parents car seat skills that can be life-saving,“ said Maggie Jackson, regional administrative assistant.
Thursday’s booster seat check event is one of many being held in partnership with OSDH Injury Prevention Service, Safe Kids Oklahoma and Safe Kids Tulsa during National Child Passenger Safety Week Sept. 18-24. County health departments across the state will host events throughout the week.
Families who are unable to attend September’s booster seat check events can call OSDH for information about other opportunities and seat check events at (405) 426-8440 or visit the website at Oklahoma.gov/health/CPS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.