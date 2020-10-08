OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting technical difficulties with releasing updated COVID-19 numbers Thursday morning, Oct. 8, 2020.
"Updated data will be available on our dashboard at coronavirus.health.ok.gov as soon as possible," the department reported in its daily email update.
OSDH also released that COVID-19 testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership. Go to the OSDH testing sites web page for more information.
