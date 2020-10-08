OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting technical difficulties with releasing updated COVID-19 numbers Thursday morning, Oct. 8, 2020.

"Updated data will be available on our dashboard at coronavirus.health.ok.gov as soon as possible," the department reported in its daily email update.

OSDH also released that COVID-19 testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership. Go to the OSDH testing sites web page for more information.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you