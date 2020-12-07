Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,903 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, with a seven-day rolling average of 2,949 new cases per day. Fifteen more deaths were reported Monday.
Deaths reported Monday included:
• One in Carter County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
• Two in Cherokee County, one female in the 50-64 age group, one female in the 65 or older age group.
• One in Cleveland County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
• One in Le Flore County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
• One in McClain County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
• One in Muskogee County, one female in the 50-64 age group.
• One in Okfuskee County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
• Three in Oklahoma County, one female in the 50-64 age group, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
• One in Okmulgee County, one male in the 36-49 age group.
• One in Payne County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
• One in Roger Mills County, one male in the 50-64 age group.
There have been a total of 1,911 total deaths in the state, and 282,299 deaths in the nation, due to COVID-19, as of Monday's report.
Oklahoma's list of active cases was up just 94 cases on Monday — an increase of only 0.3%, while recovered cases jumped 1,794 — an increase of 1%.
Area county case loads reported Monday included:
• Alfalfa County: 527 total cases, one death and 169 active cases.
• Blaine County: 478 total cases, two deaths and 109 active cases.
• Garfield County: 4,277 total cases, 37 deaths and 528 active cases.
• Grant County: 238 total cases, five deaths and 30 active cases.
• Kingfisher County: 1,024 total cases, seven deaths and 128 active cases.
• Major County: 592 total cases, four deaths and 115 active cases.
• Woods County: 668 total cases, three deaths and 153 active cases.
• Woodward County: 2,049 total cases, eight deaths and 202 active cases.
Adult ICU bed availability in Oklahoma remained at 5% Monday, after a low of 3% on Saturday.
