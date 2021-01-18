ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma gained 1,837 new COVID-19 cases and seven additional deaths, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health on Monday.
The .5% increase in cases brought the total cumulative number to 356,816, with 39,586 of those active, a single-day decrease of 523, and 314,236 recovered, including 2,353 since Sunday’s OSDH report.
Statewide, there have been 2,994 deaths in Oklahoma in which the virus was the cause or a contributing factor, OSDH reported.
Of the seven deaths reported Monday, five were in the 65 and older age group: one man each from Creek, Grady and Seminole counties and one woman each from Pottawatomie and Seminole counties. The other two deaths were one woman and one man from Oklahoma County in the 50-64 age group.
Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma stood at 20,063, according to OSDH on Monday.
In Enid, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center both reported Monday they were treating 12 patients each with no deaths reported.
COVID-19 cases in Garfield County increased by 17 Monday for a total of 6,371, with 562 active and 5,758, or 90.4%, recovered, according to the OSDH.
The majority of the cases, 5,608, or 88%, have been in Enid, with 499 active cases in the city and 5,073 recovered. Of the county’s 51 deaths, 47 have been in Enid, according to OSDH city data.
In Enid, there have been 2,530 cases, with 2,283 recovered and 30 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 3,013 cases, with 2,728 recovered and 16 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Monday. There were 28 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base.
There have been 51 deaths in Garfield County, with 47 from Enid, one from Garber and four from Lahoma, according to OSDH. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dates the Garber and Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as more widely shared county numbers are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxum.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases Monday included 13 in Kingfisher, 10 each in Woodward and Noble, three in Alfalfa, two in Woods, and one each in Major, Blaine and Grant.
State update
There have been 188,894 Oklahoma women and 167,922 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH on Monday. There were 43 designated as unknown gender.
Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 6,638 in the 0-4 age group, 38,033 in the 5-17 age group, 112,719 in the 18-35 age group, 77,480 in the 36-49 age group, 69,600 in the 50-64 age group and 52,297 in the 65 and older age group. There were 49 listed as unknown age.
Of the overall 2,987 deaths in the state, 2,381 have been 65 and older and 473 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.3% of the total. There have been 111 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 28 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 1,695, than women, 1,299, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Monday.
Data shows deaths in all of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 502 in Oklahoma; 497 in Tulsa; 190 in Cleveland; 91 in Rogers; 87 in Comanche; 80 in Creek; 67 in Washington; 62 in Wagoner; 58 each in Canadian and Muskogee; 57 in McCurtain; 51 in Garfield; 48 in Kay; 46 each in Delaware and Pottawatomie; 45 in Grady; 44 in Bryan; 42 in Caddo; 39 each in Custer and Jackson; 37 in Lincoln; 35 in Payne; 34 each in Le Flore, Okmulgee, Osage and Stephens; 32 each in McClain and Ottawa; 31 in Pontotoc; 27 in Mayes; 26 in Beckham; 25 each in Cherokee, Pittsburg and Seminole; 23 each in Garvin and Sequoyah; 22 in McIntosh; 20 in Carter; 18 in Texas; 17 each in Adair and Pawnee; 16 each in Logan and Okfuskee; 15 in Kingfisher; 12 each in Cotton, Hughes, Johnston, Kiowa and Murray; 11 each in Nowata, Tillman and Woodward; 10 in Greer; eight each in Choctaw, Love, Marshall and Pushmataha; seven each in Coal, Craig, Haskell, Latimer and Noble; six each in Atoka and Roger Mills; five each in Alfalfa, Grant, Washita and Woods; four each in Blaine, Dewey, Jefferson and Major; three each in Beaver and Harper; and one each in Cimarron, Ellis and Harmon.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Monday by OSDH:
• Woodward with 2,803 cases, 2,616 recovered, 176 active and 11 deaths, eight from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland.
• Kingfisher with 1,738 cases, 1,561 recovered, 162 active and 15 deaths, five from Hennessey, four each from Kingfisher and Okarche and two from Dover.
• Noble with 1,164 cases, 1,027 recovered, 133 active and seven deaths, including a Billings man.
• Woods with 1,103 cases, 1,033 recovered, 95 active and five deaths from Alva.
• Alfalfa with 1,043 cases, 959 recovered, 79 active and five deaths, two each from Aline and Helena, including a James Crabtree Correctional Center inmate, and one from Cherokee.
• Major with 827 cases, 743 recovered, 80 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town.
• Blaine with 801 cases, 709 recovered, 88 active and four deaths, two from Canton, one from Watonga and one not listed by town.
• Grant with 453 cases, 417 recovered, 31 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.
DOC updateThe number of inmates currently positive for COVID-19 was at 67 Monday, with 111 Department of Corrections employees with the virus across the state, according to the DOC website.
DOC reported Monday on its website that there were 32 active cases among inmates at James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena, and no active cases at Enid Community Corrections Center, William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply or Charles E. “Bill” Johnson Corrections Center in Alva.
Inmates in isolation and quarantine included 32 and 163, respectively, at James Crabtree, and five in quarantine at Enid Community, according to the DOC website.
Oklahoma per county 01.18.21
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORT DATE
|OKLAHOMA
|69329
|502
|61787
|2021-01-18
|TULSA
|58471
|497
|51392
|2021-01-18
|CLEVELAND
|23832
|190
|20739
|2021-01-18
|CANADIAN
|13206
|58
|11894
|2021-01-18
|COMANCHE
|8828
|87
|7595
|2021-01-18
|ROGERS
|8242
|91
|7195
|2021-01-18
|MUSKOGEE
|7872
|58
|6834
|2021-01-18
|PAYNE
|7177
|35
|6507
|2021-01-18
|POTTAWATOMIE
|6694
|46
|5993
|2021-01-18
|GARFIELD
|6371
|51
|5758
|2021-01-18
|WAGONER
|6181
|62
|5280
|2021-01-18
|CREEK
|5154
|80
|4450
|2021-01-18
|BRYAN
|4847
|44
|4228
|2021-01-18
|GRADY
|4842
|45
|4325
|2021-01-18
|CHEROKEE
|4730
|25
|3997
|2021-01-18
|CARTER
|4474
|20
|3567
|2021-01-18
|LE FLORE
|4465
|34
|3983
|2021-01-18
|MCCLAIN
|4317
|32
|3816
|2021-01-18
|KAY
|4260
|48
|3685
|2021-01-18
|PONTOTOC
|3975
|31
|3427
|2021-01-18
|WASHINGTON
|3864
|67
|3335
|2021-01-18
|STEPHENS
|3861
|34
|3381
|2021-01-18
|DELAWARE
|3790
|46
|3233
|2021-01-18
|PITTSBURG
|3750
|25
|3318
|2021-01-18
|OSAGE
|3737
|34
|3290
|2021-01-18
|CUSTER
|3553
|39
|3263
|2021-01-18
|CADDO
|3319
|42
|2918
|2021-01-18
|LOGAN
|3315
|16
|2878
|2021-01-18
|MCCURTAIN
|3274
|57
|2949
|2021-01-18
|SEQUOYAH
|3255
|23
|2790
|2021-01-18
|TEXAS
|3245
|18
|3056
|2021-01-18
|OTTAWA
|3228
|32
|2921
|2021-01-18
|MAYES
|3209
|27
|2762
|2021-01-18
|OKMULGEE
|3091
|34
|2760
|2021-01-18
|GARVIN
|2960
|23
|2577
|2021-01-18
|WOODWARD
|2803
|11
|2616
|2021-01-18
|JACKSON
|2607
|39
|2373
|2021-01-18
|LINCOLN
|2585
|37
|2287
|2021-01-18
|ADAIR
|2533
|17
|2032
|2021-01-18
|BECKHAM
|2323
|26
|2116
|2021-01-18
|SEMINOLE
|2285
|25
|1986
|2021-01-18
|KINGFISHER
|1738
|15
|1561
|2021-01-18
|CRAIG
|1716
|7
|1528
|2021-01-18
|MCINTOSH
|1639
|22
|1388
|2021-01-18
|OKFUSKEE
|1579
|16
|1441
|2021-01-18
|MURRAY
|1554
|12
|1312
|2021-01-18
|ATOKA
|1551
|6
|1395
|2021-01-18
|MARSHALL
|1529
|8
|1293
|2021-01-18
|PAWNEE
|1355
|17
|1151
|2021-01-18
|CHOCTAW
|1349
|8
|1189
|2021-01-18
|LOVE
|1243
|8
|1045
|2021-01-18
|NOBLE
|1164
|7
|1027
|2021-01-18
|WOODS
|1103
|5
|1033
|2021-01-18
|JOHNSTON
|1101
|12
|909
|2021-01-18
|HASKELL
|1048
|7
|911
|2021-01-18
|ALFALFA
|1043
|5
|959
|2021-01-18
|HUGHES
|979
|12
|848
|2021-01-18
|WASHITA
|937
|5
|857
|2021-01-18
|NOWATA
|906
|11
|751
|2021-01-18
|PUSHMATAHA
|842
|8
|744
|2021-01-18
|MAJOR
|827
|4
|743
|2021-01-18
|BLAINE
|801
|4
|709
|2021-01-18
|LATIMER
|666
|7
|588
|2021-01-18
|KIOWA
|661
|12
|579
|2021-01-18
|TILLMAN
|652
|11
|575
|2021-01-18
|COAL
|583
|7
|522
|2021-01-18
|JEFFERSON
|582
|4
|501
|2021-01-18
|COTTON
|530
|12
|445
|2021-01-18
|DEWEY
|480
|4
|449
|2021-01-18
|GRANT
|453
|5
|417
|2021-01-18
|GREER
|436
|10
|393
|2021-01-18
|HARPER
|377
|3
|354
|2021-01-18
|BEAVER
|351
|3
|330
|2021-01-18
|ROGER MILLS
|348
|6
|266
|2021-01-18
|ELLIS
|329
|1
|307
|2021-01-18
|HARMON
|247
|1
|231
|2021-01-18
|146
|0
|89
|2021-01-18
|CIMARRON
|117
|1
|103
|2021-01-18
Oklahoma per city 01.18.21
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORT DATE
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|52593
|400
|46760
|2021-01-18
|TULSA
|35091
|325
|30818
|2021-01-18
|EDMOND
|14026
|71
|12461
|2021-01-18
|BROKEN ARROW
|12706
|103
|11189
|2021-01-18
|NORMAN
|11326
|100
|9926
|2021-01-18
|OTHER***
|7497
|43
|6493
|2021-01-18
|YUKON
|7163
|21
|6425
|2021-01-18
|LAWTON
|5908
|66
|5070
|2021-01-18
|ENID
|5608
|47
|5073
|2021-01-18
|STILLWATER
|5179
|16
|4697
|2021-01-18
|MOORE
|5153
|32
|4504
|2021-01-18
|CLAREMORE
|4833
|69
|4233
|2021-01-18
|MUSKOGEE
|4260
|46
|3532
|2021-01-18
|OWASSO
|4238
|25
|3731
|2021-01-18
|SHAWNEE
|4135
|34
|3716
|2021-01-18
|ARDMORE
|3353
|15
|2688
|2021-01-18
|TAHLEQUAH
|3349
|16
|2865
|2021-01-18
|ADA
|3262
|25
|2804
|2021-01-18
|PONCA CITY
|3139
|30
|2734
|2021-01-18
|BARTLESVILLE
|3014
|55
|2626
|2021-01-18
|DURANT
|2909
|25
|2529
|2021-01-18
|BIXBY
|2711
|16
|2386
|2021-01-18
|MCALESTER
|2639
|22
|2345
|2021-01-18
|SAND SPRINGS
|2582
|26
|2192
|2021-01-18
|GUYMON
|2436
|18
|2287
|2021-01-18
|DUNCAN
|2409
|20
|2117
|2021-01-18
|JENKS
|2289
|14
|2034
|2021-01-18
|SAPULPA
|2285
|34
|2021
|2021-01-18
|EL RENO
|2194
|13
|2030
|2021-01-18
|ALTUS
|2171
|36
|1988
|2021-01-18
|MUSTANG
|2133
|18
|1897
|2021-01-18
|GUTHRIE
|1998
|10
|1729
|2021-01-18
|CHICKASHA
|1976
|26
|1747
|2021-01-18
|COLLINSVILLE
|1903
|11
|1634
|2021-01-18
|CHOCTAW
|1871
|10
|1642
|2021-01-18
|MIAMI
|1815
|21
|1648
|2021-01-18
|BLANCHARD
|1795
|9
|1576
|2021-01-18
|STILWELL
|1705
|15
|1364
|2021-01-18
|BETHANY
|1624
|14
|1466
|2021-01-18
|WOODWARD
|1584
|8
|1428
|2021-01-18
|TAFT
|1563
|2
|1547
|2021-01-18
|CLINTON
|1552
|21
|1407
|2021-01-18
|WEATHERFORD
|1540
|14
|1435
|2021-01-18
|COWETA
|1526
|20
|1327
|2021-01-18
|ELK CITY
|1412
|13
|1277
|2021-01-18
|SKIATOOK
|1353
|8
|1200
|2021-01-18
|VINITA
|1338
|6
|1181
|2021-01-18
|GROVE
|1309
|30
|1123
|2021-01-18
|POTEAU
|1284
|10
|1143
|2021-01-18
|GLENPOOL
|1276
|11
|1099
|2021-01-18
|OKMULGEE
|1273
|18
|1112
|2021-01-18
|TUTTLE
|1260
|9
|1139
|2021-01-18
|SALLISAW
|1260
|11
|1084
|2021-01-18
|PRYOR CREEK
|1215
|14
|1055
|2021-01-18
|ATOKA
|1199
|4
|1074
|2021-01-18
|PURCELL
|1199
|11
|1056
|2021-01-18
|SEMINOLE
|1191
|12
|1033
|2021-01-18
|WAGONER
|1179
|11
|967
|2021-01-18
|CUSHING
|1166
|9
|1079
|2021-01-18
|ANADARKO
|1154
|16
|986
|2021-01-18
|BROKEN BOW
|1144
|29
|1027
|2021-01-18
|IDABEL
|1091
|14
|987
|2021-01-18
|LEXINGTON
|1051
|11
|940
|2021-01-18
|PAULS VALLEY
|1047
|7
|927
|2021-01-18
|NEWCASTLE
|1047
|7
|923
|2021-01-18
|NOBLE
|1013
|12
|868
|2021-01-18
|SULPHUR
|993
|9
|839
|2021-01-18
|TECUMSEH
|984
|5
|873
|2021-01-18
|PIEDMONT
|957
|5
|863
|2021-01-18
|MCLOUD
|933
|5
|844
|2021-01-18
|ALVA
|925
|5
|866
|2021-01-18
|FORT SUPPLY
|921
|2
|915
|2021-01-18
|HARRAH
|915
|6
|800
|2021-01-18
|FORT GIBSON
|894
|8
|731
|2021-01-18
|MADILL
|892
|4
|773
|2021-01-18
|JAY
|880
|4
|744
|2021-01-18
|MARLOW
|846
|7
|753
|2021-01-18
|MARIETTA
|842
|6
|714
|2021-01-18
|HUGO
|816
|7
|738
|2021-01-18
|CHECOTAH
|804
|9
|699
|2021-01-18
|HENRYETTA
|785
|11
|707
|2021-01-18
|MULDROW
|779
|3
|658
|2021-01-18
|BRISTOW
|767
|17
|636
|2021-01-18
|EUFAULA
|752
|13
|619
|2021-01-18
|SAYRE
|745
|11
|699
|2021-01-18
|HOMINY
|713
|2
|672
|2021-01-18
|HELENA
|696
|2
|653
|2021-01-18
|KINGFISHER
|689
|4
|620
|2021-01-18
|STIGLER
|662
|6
|574
|2021-01-18
|LINDSAY
|653
|5
|552
|2021-01-18
|OKEMAH
|631
|6
|548
|2021-01-18
|KINGSTON
|630
|4
|515
|2021-01-18
|CATOOSA
|621
|9
|536
|2021-01-18
|HEAVENER
|594
|8
|540
|2021-01-18
|HOLDENVILLE
|591
|6
|528
|2021-01-18
|ELGIN
|589
|7
|530
|2021-01-18
|CHANDLER
|589
|13
|510
|2021-01-18
|WEWOKA
|583
|7
|496
|2021-01-18
|CALERA
|583
|3
|516
|2021-01-18
|CLEVELAND
|576
|7
|512
|2021-01-18
|HENNESSEY
|567
|5
|509
|2021-01-18
|LOCUST GROVE
|566
|0
|480
|2021-01-18
|PERRY
|558
|3
|486
|2021-01-18
|BOLEY
|556
|7
|542
|2021-01-18
|SPIRO
|553
|1
|507
|2021-01-18
|INOLA
|544
|3
|476
|2021-01-18
|AFTON
|541
|2
|487
|2021-01-18
|NOWATA
|541
|8
|423
|2021-01-18
|MANNFORD
|538
|8
|438
|2021-01-18
|MOUNDS
|523
|6
|454
|2021-01-18
|BLACKWELL
|518
|8
|444
|2021-01-18
|CHELSEA
|514
|6
|447
|2021-01-18
|TISHOMINGO
|511
|5
|425
|2021-01-18
|DAVIS
|507
|2
|427
|2021-01-18
|CACHE
|503
|5
|436
|2021-01-18
|SPERRY
|497
|2
|428
|2021-01-18
|SPENCER
|488
|7
|426
|2021-01-18
|WARR ACRES
|486
|1
|444
|2021-01-18
|JONES
|474
|4
|435
|2021-01-18
|SALINA
|472
|2
|383
|2021-01-18
|PRAGUE
|472
|4
|435
|2021-01-18
|WESTVILLE
|470
|2
|374
|2021-01-18
|FAIRVIEW
|461
|2
|418
|2021-01-18
|ANTLERS
|459
|6
|392
|2021-01-18
|MIDWEST CITY
|457
|11
|390
|2021-01-18
|PERKINS
|457
|4
|395
|2021-01-18
|VIAN
|457
|4
|397
|2021-01-18
|COMANCHE
|446
|6
|372
|2021-01-18
|PAWNEE
|445
|7
|370
|2021-01-18
|DEL CITY
|443
|4
|374
|2021-01-18
|PAWHUSKA
|443
|6
|378
|2021-01-18
|HULBERT
|442
|3
|359
|2021-01-18
|HINTON
|432
|0
|409
|2021-01-18
|COALGATE
|432
|5
|385
|2021-01-18
|COLCORD
|421
|3
|357
|2021-01-18
|HASKELL
|416
|1
|366
|2021-01-18
|WYNNEWOOD
|415
|3
|363
|2021-01-18
|OOLOGAH
|414
|2
|357
|2021-01-18
|MEEKER
|406
|13
|366
|2021-01-18
|CHOUTEAU
|397
|8
|345
|2021-01-18
|DEWEY
|397
|4
|339
|2021-01-18
|APACHE
|392
|3
|349
|2021-01-18
|FREDERICK
|390
|8
|344
|2021-01-18
|WILBURTON
|383
|5
|332
|2021-01-18
|STRATFORD
|381
|1
|330
|2021-01-18
|ROLAND
|370
|1
|306
|2021-01-18
|KANSAS
|362
|6
|307
|2021-01-18
|CARNEGIE
|361
|7
|315
|2021-01-18
|TALIHINA
|361
|7
|318
|2021-01-18
|LONE GROVE
|358
|1
|290
|2021-01-18
|NEWKIRK
|356
|2
|306
|2021-01-18
|WISTER
|355
|1
|329
|2021-01-18
|WASHINGTON
|341
|2
|312
|2021-01-18
|NICHOLS HILLS
|338
|0
|306
|2021-01-18
|BEGGS
|331
|4
|301
|2021-01-18
|STROUD
|327
|3
|281
|2021-01-18
|KONAWA
|323
|4
|278
|2021-01-18
|POCOLA
|322
|3
|285
|2021-01-18
|WALTERS
|318
|3
|272
|2021-01-18
|MINCO
|314
|0
|289
|2021-01-18
|WILSON
|309
|1
|235
|2021-01-18
|HOOKER
|306
|0
|285
|2021-01-18
|WATONGA
|305
|1
|271
|2021-01-18
|LUTHER
|298
|4
|251
|2021-01-18
|TONKAWA
|294
|8
|248
|2021-01-18
|COMMERCE
|294
|2
|263
|2021-01-18
|MORRIS
|293
|1
|277
|2021-01-18
|VALLIANT
|293
|4
|272
|2021-01-18
|WELLSTON
|292
|0
|262
|2021-01-18
|GORE
|291
|4
|255
|2021-01-18
|HARTSHORNE
|289
|0
|247
|2021-01-18
|MANGUM
|287
|10
|257
|2021-01-18
|WYANDOTTE
|278
|2
|248
|2021-01-18
|COLBERT
|278
|9
|230
|2021-01-18
|QUAPAW
|277
|4
|246
|2021-01-18
|NEW CORDELL
|276
|0
|252
|2021-01-18
|HOBART
|267
|6
|232
|2021-01-18
|CADDO
|263
|1
|234
|2021-01-18
|HOWE
|263
|0
|227
|2021-01-18
|WARNER
|259
|0
|226
|2021-01-18
|FAIRLAND
|256
|1
|234
|2021-01-18
|FLETCHER
|253
|2
|220
|2021-01-18
|MEAD
|253
|3
|231
|2021-01-18
|PORUM
|252
|2
|223
|2021-01-18
|ELMORE CITY
|251
|3
|220
|2021-01-18
|PORTER
|242
|5
|207
|2021-01-18
|ARCADIA
|238
|0
|215
|2021-01-18
|HEALDTON
|238
|2
|182
|2021-01-18
|WAURIKA
|237
|2
|212
|2021-01-18
|KELLYVILLE
|234
|2
|206
|2021-01-18
|STONEWALL
|225
|1
|200
|2021-01-18
|KIEFER
|224
|1
|203
|2021-01-18
|ADAIR
|224
|1
|196
|2021-01-18
|BOKCHITO
|224
|1
|196
|2021-01-18
|TALALA
|224
|2
|191
|2021-01-18
|MAYSVILLE
|222
|4
|192
|2021-01-18
|DRUMRIGHT
|220
|4
|183
|2021-01-18
|WAYNE
|220
|2
|189
|2021-01-18
|CRESCENT
|219
|2
|192
|2021-01-18
|HOLLIS
|219
|1
|203
|2021-01-18
|ALLEN
|218
|2
|185
|2021-01-18
|OKARCHE
|217
|4
|204
|2021-01-18
|CASHION
|216
|0
|194
|2021-01-18
|PADEN
|212
|0
|197
|2021-01-18
|EARLSBORO
|210
|0
|182
|2021-01-18
|HYDRO
|207
|2
|181
|2021-01-18
|RINGLING
|202
|1
|159
|2021-01-18
|BLAIR
|202
|1
|176
|2021-01-18
|BARNSDALL
|201
|4
|170
|2021-01-18
|WRIGHT CITY
|199
|1
|165
|2021-01-18
|RUSH SPRINGS
|197
|2
|177
|2021-01-18
|BOSWELL
|196
|1
|164
|2021-01-18
|BILLINGS
|195
|1
|185
|2021-01-18
|LAVERNE
|195
|1
|186
|2021-01-18
|CAMERON
|185
|0
|169
|2021-01-18
|WAUKOMIS
|184
|0
|163
|2021-01-18
|HAWORTH
|184
|3
|166
|2021-01-18
|WATTS
|183
|0
|150
|2021-01-18
|BINGER
|183
|10
|159
|2021-01-18
|KEOTA
|183
|0
|167
|2021-01-18
|BEAVER
|181
|1
|171
|2021-01-18
|FORT COBB
|179
|0
|150
|2021-01-18
|CHEROKEE
|178
|1
|152
|2021-01-18
|BIG CABIN
|173
|2
|148
|2021-01-18
|CEMENT
|171
|0
|157
|2021-01-18
|YALE
|171
|4
|147
|2021-01-18
|ROFF
|169
|1
|149
|2021-01-18
|TEXHOMA
|169
|0
|160
|2021-01-18
|MOORELAND
|168
|1
|147
|2021-01-18
|SHATTUCK
|165
|1
|154
|2021-01-18
|GERONIMO
|163
|2
|138
|2021-01-18
|THOMAS
|163
|0
|154
|2021-01-18
|PAOLI
|161
|2
|150
|2021-01-18
|CYRIL
|158
|2
|145
|2021-01-18
|OKEENE
|158
|0
|134
|2021-01-18
|MAUD
|157
|0
|133
|2021-01-18
|OCHELATA
|157
|2
|132
|2021-01-18
|QUINTON
|156
|0
|129
|2021-01-18
|WETUMKA
|155
|3
|123
|2021-01-18
|GLENCOE
|155
|2
|135
|2021-01-18
|CHEYENNE
|154
|1
|100
|2021-01-18
|RED ROCK
|154
|2
|128
|2021-01-18
|FAIRFAX
|153
|1
|134
|2021-01-18
|BOKOSHE
|152
|0
|137
|2021-01-18
|ARAPAHO
|151
|4
|136
|2021-01-18
|MORRISON
|150
|1
|135
|2021-01-18
|WELCH
|149
|1
|143
|2021-01-18
|SEILING
|148
|1
|142
|2021-01-18
|GOODWELL
|148
|0
|144
|2021-01-18
|BUFFALO
|145
|2
|133
|2021-01-18
|MEDFORD
|145
|1
|132
|2021-01-18
|RINGWOOD
|144
|0
|130
|2021-01-18
|THACKERVILLE
|143
|1
|115
|2021-01-18
|RAMONA
|141
|4
|109
|2021-01-18
|JENNINGS
|140
|1
|119
|2021-01-18
|OKTAHA
|139
|0
|113
|2021-01-18
|NINNEKAH
|139
|1
|129
|2021-01-18
|WELEETKA
|138
|3
|116
|2021-01-18
|SHADY POINT
|138
|1
|122
|2021-01-18
|FORT TOWSON
|136
|0
|121
|2021-01-18
|UNION CITY
|134
|1
|116
|2021-01-18
|GEARY
|132
|0
|124
|2021-01-18
|BURNS FLAT
|132
|1
|119
|2021-01-18
|POND CREEK
|130
|0
|120
|2021-01-18
|TEMPLE
|130
|8
|97
|2021-01-18
|BLUEJACKET
|129
|1
|118
|2021-01-18
|PANAMA
|127
|1
|109
|2021-01-18
|COPAN
|126
|1
|106
|2021-01-18
|SNYDER
|125
|5
|112
|2021-01-18
|CALUMET
|125
|0
|118
|2021-01-18
|GRACEMONT
|124
|1
|109
|2021-01-18
|CLAYTON
|123
|0
|112
|2021-01-18
|CANTON
|123
|2
|105
|2021-01-18
|DEPEW
|122
|2
|103
|2021-01-18
|CANUTE
|121
|0
|109
|2021-01-18
|KREBS
|120
|1
|100
|2021-01-18
|INDIAHOMA
|119
|1
|109
|2021-01-18
|WEBBERS FALLS
|119
|0
|104
|2021-01-18
|RED OAK
|119
|0
|102
|2021-01-18
|GARBER
|119
|1
|114
|2021-01-18
|WANETTE
|119
|0
|111
|2021-01-18
|BENNINGTON
|118
|2
|106
|2021-01-18
|GRANITE
|117
|0
|106
|2021-01-18
|VICI
|116
|0
|107
|2021-01-18
|ALEX
|111
|2
|95
|2021-01-18
|LEEDEY
|111
|4
|104
|2021-01-18
|LAHOMA
|110
|4
|95
|2021-01-18
|HAMMON
|110
|2
|99
|2021-01-18
|KIOWA
|110
|2
|98
|2021-01-18
|MILBURN
|109
|2
|80
|2021-01-18
|MANNSVILLE
|108
|1
|84
|2021-01-18
|SPAVINAW
|108
|0
|92
|2021-01-18
|ARKOMA
|107
|1
|78
|2021-01-18
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|107
|1
|93
|2021-01-18
|DAVENPORT
|103
|0
|83
|2021-01-18
|MULHALL
|101
|0
|85
|2021-01-18
|CANEY
|101
|1
|90
|2021-01-18
|RYAN
|100
|0
|90
|2021-01-18
|SENTINEL
|98
|0
|93
|2021-01-18
|SOPER
|97
|0
|84
|2021-01-18
|GRANDFIELD
|97
|1
|89
|2021-01-18
|TIPTON
|97
|2
|86
|2021-01-18
|COUNCIL HILL
|97
|2
|91
|2021-01-18
|VELMA
|97
|1
|86
|2021-01-18
|ASHER
|96
|0
|84
|2021-01-18
|OAKS
|96
|1
|75
|2021-01-18
|TERLTON
|96
|1
|83
|2021-01-18
|WAYNOKA
|94
|0
|89
|2021-01-18
|BRAGGS
|93
|1
|83
|2021-01-18
|ERICK
|92
|1
|76
|2021-01-18
|TYRONE
|88
|0
|82
|2021-01-18
|DOVER
|88
|2
|81
|2021-01-18
|DELAWARE
|87
|2
|80
|2021-01-18
|SASAKWA
|86
|0
|78
|2021-01-18
|BYARS
|86
|1
|73
|2021-01-18
|GARVIN
|84
|0
|78
|2021-01-18
|AMBER
|83
|0
|77
|2021-01-18
|STRINGTOWN
|82
|1
|74
|2021-01-18
|LOOKEBA
|82
|2
|75
|2021-01-18
|FOSS
|80
|0
|76
|2021-01-18
|BOISE CITY
|80
|0
|77
|2021-01-18
|MILL CREEK
|79
|0
|73
|2021-01-18
|AGRA
|79
|1
|69
|2021-01-18
|TUPELO
|79
|0
|73
|2021-01-18
|SPRINGER
|78
|1
|63
|2021-01-18
|CHATTANOOGA
|77
|1
|66
|2021-01-18
|MCCURTAIN
|76
|1
|62
|2021-01-18
|RATLIFF CITY
|76
|0
|58
|2021-01-18
|OILTON
|74
|2
|62
|2021-01-18
|RAVIA
|74
|1
|61
|2021-01-18
|VERDEN
|74
|1
|66
|2021-01-18
|CUSTER CITY
|73
|0
|63
|2021-01-18
|GANS
|72
|0
|62
|2021-01-18
|DEWAR
|71
|0
|64
|2021-01-18
|WANN
|70
|1
|61
|2021-01-18
|OLUSTEE
|69
|0
|62
|2021-01-18
|SAVANNA
|67
|0
|59
|2021-01-18
|STERLING
|67
|1
|59
|2021-01-18
|ARNETT
|66
|0
|64
|2021-01-18
|COVINGTON
|66
|0
|60
|2021-01-18
|POCASSET
|63
|1
|58
|2021-01-18
|FARGO
|63
|0
|62
|2021-01-18
|CORN
|63
|2
|56
|2021-01-18
|KINTA
|62
|0
|54
|2021-01-18
|CANADIAN
|62
|0
|57
|2021-01-18
|TRYON
|62
|0
|55
|2021-01-18
|PITTSBURG
|61
|0
|58
|2021-01-18
|KREMLIN
|60
|0
|54
|2021-01-18
|CARNEY
|60
|1
|55
|2021-01-18
|STUART
|58
|0
|51
|2021-01-18
|DILL CITY
|58
|0
|56
|2021-01-18
|HAILEYVILLE
|57
|0
|49
|2021-01-18
|RATTAN
|56
|0
|52
|2021-01-18
|KAW CITY
|56
|1
|47
|2021-01-18
|KETCHUM
|56
|1
|48
|2021-01-18
|LAMONT
|55
|1
|51
|2021-01-18
|DUSTIN
|55
|1
|46
|2021-01-18
|MARBLE CITY
|55
|0
|47
|2021-01-18
|SHIDLER
|54
|0
|49
|2021-01-18
|COYLE
|54
|0
|49
|2021-01-18
|REYDON
|54
|0
|44
|2021-01-18
|CLEO SPRINGS
|54
|0
|51
|2021-01-18
|ORLANDO
|53
|0
|43
|2021-01-18
|BOYNTON
|53
|0
|43
|2021-01-18
|LONGDALE
|53
|0
|46
|2021-01-18
|AMES
|53
|0
|49
|2021-01-18
|SAWYER
|52
|0
|40
|2021-01-18
|LANGLEY
|52
|0
|44
|2021-01-18
|LENAPAH
|50
|0
|46
|2021-01-18
|RIPLEY
|49
|1
|44
|2021-01-18
|RANDLETT
|49
|1
|44
|2021-01-18
|WHITEFIELD
|49
|0
|43
|2021-01-18
|WAPANUCKA
|48
|1
|41
|2021-01-18
|MARLAND
|48
|0
|39
|2021-01-18
|NASH
|48
|0
|46
|2021-01-18
|KENEFIC
|48
|0
|41
|2021-01-18
|LOCO
|48
|0
|41
|2021-01-18
|MENO
|47
|0
|42
|2021-01-18
|LEHIGH
|47
|0
|44
|2021-01-18
|OKAY
|47
|0
|34
|2021-01-18
|GAGE
|46
|0
|39
|2021-01-18
|CALVIN
|46
|1
|38
|2021-01-18
|CROWDER
|46
|0
|41
|2021-01-18
|ALINE
|46
|2
|41
|2021-01-18
|CASTLE
|45
|0
|41
|2021-01-18
|DRUMMOND
|45
|0
|38
|2021-01-18
|INDIANOLA
|45
|0
|44
|2021-01-18
|LONE WOLF
|45
|0
|41
|2021-01-18
|WYNONA
|44
|1
|41
|2021-01-18
|TERRAL
|44
|1
|38
|2021-01-18
|FAIRMONT
|42
|0
|37
|2021-01-18
|PRUE
|42
|1
|32
|2021-01-18
|ACHILLE
|40
|0
|33
|2021-01-18
|WAKITA
|40
|2
|36
|2021-01-18
|FORGAN
|39
|1
|34
|2021-01-18
|SCHULTER
|39
|0
|35
|2021-01-18
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|38
|0
|32
|2021-01-18
|SPARKS
|38
|1
|33
|2021-01-18
|CARTER
|38
|0
|35
|2021-01-18
|TALOGA
|38
|0
|35
|2021-01-18
|FAXON
|38
|0
|33
|2021-01-18
|RALSTON
|38
|1
|37
|2021-01-18
|COLONY
|37
|0
|32
|2021-01-18
|BUTLER
|36
|0
|34
|2021-01-18
|FOSTER
|36
|0
|35
|2021-01-18
|CARMEN
|36
|0
|32
|2021-01-18
|ROOSEVELT
|35
|0
|29
|2021-01-18
|LANGSTON
|35
|1
|32
|2021-01-18
|BURBANK
|34
|0
|32
|2021-01-18
|GOLDSBY
|33
|0
|30
|2021-01-18
|BERNICE
|33
|0
|30
|2021-01-18
|MARSHALL
|33
|0
|29
|2021-01-18
|ELDORADO
|33
|0
|30
|2021-01-18
|SHARON
|33
|0
|30
|2021-01-18
|JET
|32
|0
|29
|2021-01-18
|HASTINGS
|32
|0
|27
|2021-01-18
|HARDESTY
|32
|0
|32
|2021-01-18
|GOLTRY
|31
|0
|28
|2021-01-18
|FREEDOM
|31
|0
|29
|2021-01-18
|OSAGE
|31
|0
|25
|2021-01-18
|ROCKY
|31
|0
|29
|2021-01-18
|AVANT
|29
|0
|27
|2021-01-18
|NICOMA PARK
|28
|1
|21
|2021-01-18
|FRANCIS
|28
|1
|22
|2021-01-18
|HANNA
|28
|0
|27
|2021-01-18
|DEVOL
|28
|0
|28
|2021-01-18
|DAVIDSON
|28
|0
|24
|2021-01-18
|GOULD
|28
|0
|27
|2021-01-18
|DEER CREEK
|27
|1
|24
|2021-01-18
|WILLOW
|26
|0
|24
|2021-01-18
|BURLINGTON
|26
|0
|24
|2021-01-18
|BESSIE
|26
|1
|22
|2021-01-18
|FITZHUGH
|25
|0
|20
|2021-01-18
|CAMARGO
|25
|0
|25
|2021-01-18
|DACOMA
|25
|0
|24
|2021-01-18
|HUNTER
|25
|0
|22
|2021-01-18
|OPTIMA
|24
|0
|24
|2021-01-18
|GOTEBO
|24
|0
|21
|2021-01-18
|EAKLY
|24
|0
|18
|2021-01-18
|MEDICINE PARK
|22
|0
|19
|2021-01-18
|MILLERTON
|20
|2
|18
|2021-01-18
|NORTH MIAMI
|20
|0
|18
|2021-01-18
|DISNEY
|20
|0
|16
|2021-01-18
|MANITOU
|19
|0
|16
|2021-01-18
|LAMAR
|19
|0
|16
|2021-01-18
|FOYIL
|19
|1
|18
|2021-01-18
|KEYES
|18
|0
|14
|2021-01-18
|DIBBLE
|18
|0
|17
|2021-01-18
|BRAMAN
|18
|0
|16
|2021-01-18
|BRADLEY
|17
|0
|17
|2021-01-18
|BROMIDE
|17
|1
|12
|2021-01-18
|HILLSDALE
|16
|0
|13
|2021-01-18
|MARTHA
|16
|1
|14
|2021-01-18
|ALDERSON
|15
|0
|15
|2021-01-18
|WAINWRIGHT
|15
|0
|13
|2021-01-18
|BOWLEGS
|15
|0
|15
|2021-01-18
|DOUGHERTY
|14
|0
|11
|2021-01-18
|HITCHCOCK
|14
|0
|14
|2021-01-18
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|13
|0
|13
|2021-01-18
|CROMWELL
|12
|1
|10
|2021-01-18
|PEORIA
|10
|0
|8
|2021-01-18
|FANSHAWE
|8
|0
|7
|2021-01-18
|ADDINGTON
|8
|0
|8
|2021-01-18
|ALBION
|8
|0
|8
|2021-01-18
|HALLETT
|7
|0
|6
|2021-01-18
|GENE AUTRY
|5
|0
|4
|2021-01-18
|THE VILLAGE
|5
|0
|5
|2021-01-18
|VERA
|5
|0
|5
|2021-01-18
|SLICK
|4
|0
|4
|2021-01-18
|BLACKBURN
|4
|0
|3
|2021-01-18
|REDBIRD
|4
|0
|3
|2021-01-18
|BYNG
|4
|0
|3
|2021-01-18
|RENTIESVILLE
|3
|0
|2
|2021-01-18
|MOFFETT
|3
|0
|3
|2021-01-18
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|2021-01-18
|KENDRICK
|2
|0
|2
|2021-01-18
|NORGE
|2
|0
|2
|2021-01-18
|TATUMS
|2
|0
|1
|2021-01-18
|KEMP
|2
|0
|2
|2021-01-18
|PINK
|2
|0
|1
|2021-01-18
|TULLAHASSEE
|2
|0
|1
|2021-01-18
|FOREST PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-18
|BRIDGE CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-18
|BRAY
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-18
|OAKLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-18
|EAST DUKE
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-18
|ROCK ISLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-18
|LE FLORE
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-18
|VERDIGRIS
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-18
|BRIDGEPORT
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-18
|SPORTSMEN ACRES
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-18
|GRAYSON
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-18
