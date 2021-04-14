ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma reported 3,733 COVID-19 cases and 28 virus-related deaths, including an Enid resident, in the past week, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday.
OSDH released its weekly numbers — which OSDH acute disease service reports to the CDC — on Wednesday. The ADS shows Oklahoma has 6,697 confirmed deaths, an increase of 28 since last week
The CDC/NCHS’ Provisional Death Count, which is based on death certificates and is OSDH’s primary reported number, placed the overall count in Oklahoma at 8,093 deaths in which the coronavirus was the cause or a contributor, an increase of 25 since Tuesday.
According to OSDH Situation Update, the state gained 406 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total to 444,288.
On its website, OSDH shows 444,288 total cases from CDC provisional state data from Tuesday and 443,756 total cases with OSDH disease investigation summary. Of the latter number, there are 10,030 active, an increase of 78 in the past week, and 427,029 recovered, including 3,627in the past week.
Of the total cumulative hospitalizations in the state, x are currently hospitalized, with x in ICU, according to OSDH’s Executive Report released Wednesday afternoon.
In Enid, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported it had two COVID-19 patients and no new deaths. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported Wednesday it had four patients and also no deaths.
Cases in Garfield County increased by 25 in the past week for a total of 7,735, with 162 active and 7,446, or 96.3%, recovered, according to OSDH. The majority of the cases — 6,846, or 88.5% — have been in Enid, which reported 155 active cases and 6,573 recovered.
Of the county’s 127 deaths, 118 have been in Enid, according to OSDH city data, with five in Lahoma and one each in Drummond, Fairmont, Garber and Covington. Deaths listed by ZIP code on the OSDH website has Enid with 115 deaths.
There have been 3,011 cases, with 2,861 recovered and 64 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of Enid, and 3,743 cases, with 3,626 recovered and 52 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. There were 41 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.
Weekly case increases in other Northwest Oklahoma counties included 13 in Blaine, eight in Woodward, four each in Kingfisher and Major, two each in Noble and Woods and one in Alfalfa. No cases were reported in Grant County, and no weekly deaths were reported in any of the other Northwest Oklahoma counties.
Risk Level System
This week, 16 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties are in the moderate, or “orange,” risk level, 54 are in the low, or “yellow,” risk level and seven are in the new normal, or “green,” risk level for the COVID-19 Risk Level System.
Last week, there were 10 counties in the moderate risk level, 57 in the low risk level and 10 in the new normal risk level.
The seven “green” counties are Adair Cimarron, Coal, Ellis, Grant, Pushmataha and Washita.
Three counties, Beaver, Blaine and Harper, in the health care system Northwest Region, is in “orange,” and 1.8% of beds in the region are COVID-19-positive.
Garfield County, along with Alfalfa, Kingfisher, Major, Woods and Woodward, are all in “yellow” this week, according to OSDH.
Epidemiology Report
According to OSDH’s Weekly Epidemiology Report, which is released every Wednesday, COVID-19 cases saw a 72% increase in the numbers of reported cases compared with the previous week.
From April 4-10, 3,733 cases were reported, an increase of 1,563 from the week before, March 28 through April 3, which had 2,173. The number of deaths this week was 28, though it can’t be compared with last week due to deaths reported last week that occurred as far back as April 2020.
OSDH reported 34% of the cases were people aged 50 and older, and 96% of the deaths were in that same age group.
COVID-19 patient hospitalizations were at 5.8% statewide in a week-to-week comparison, the same as last week. Since the first case was confirmed in Oklahoma in March 2020, the number of admissions to state hospitals was at 25,497, according to the report. Confirmed cases of COVID-19 hospitalizations from April 4-10 were at 213, the same number as the previous week, according to OSDH.
Nationally, Oklahoma ranks eighth out of all states and the District of Columbia in the cumulative incidence of reported COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population, the same spot as last week. The state ranks 24th in the total number of reported COVID-19 cases, the same as last week, and 26th in total number of reported COVID-19 deaths.
The number of positive cases makes up 10.4% of the 3,856,357 specimens tested in the state, according to OSDH. The death rate for those positive cases is at 1.5%, the same as last week.
From April 4-10, 173,547 vaccine doses were administered in the state, down by 17,511 compared with the week before. The total number of vaccines administered was 1,964,618.
In Garfield County, 33% of people 16 and older have received the first dose of the vaccine as of April 12, and 67.6%, of people 65 and older have received theirs.
According to OSDH, 24.1%% of people 16 and older in Garfield County have completed the series, along with 56.3% of those 65 and older who have also been fully vaccinated.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Wednesday by OSDH:
• Woodward with 3,141 cases, 3,053 recovered, 55 active and 33 deaths, 24 from Woodward, six from Mooreland, two from Fort Supply and one from Sharon.
• Kingfisher with 2,035 cases, 1,968 recovered, 29 active and 38 deaths, 19 from Kingfisher, 11 from Hennessey, four from Okarche — which Kingfisher shares with Canadian County — two from Dover and two not listed by town.
• Noble with 1,374 cases, 1,314 recovered, 41 active and 19 deaths, including 12 from Perry, two each from Billings, Marland and Red Rock and one from Morrison.
• Woods with 1,204 cases, 1,175 recovered, 12 active and 17 deaths, 15 from Alva and two not listed by town.
• Alfalfa with 1,156 cases, 1,139 recovered, 10 active and seven deaths, with city data listing three each from Aline and Carmen, two from Helena and one from Cherokee. City data encompasses rural towns that could include those residing in neighboring counties, which could cause the discrepancy.
• Blaine with 1,033 cases, 976 recovered, 39 active and 18 deaths, five from Okeene, three from Canton and one each from Longdale and Watonga. Seven are listed in Hydro, which Blaine shares with Caddo County, and four in Geary, which Blaine shares with Canadian.
• Major with 954 cases, 912 recovered, 21 active and 21 deaths, 16 from Fairview, two from Cleo Springs, one from Ringwood and two not listed by town.
• Grant with 547 cases, 533 recovered, seven active and seven deaths, three from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont, Medford and Nash.
Oklahoma per county 04.14.21
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORT DATE
|OKLAHOMA
|85218
|1172
|82103
|2021-04-14
|TULSA
|73345
|1022
|71298
|2021-04-14
|CLEVELAND
|30562
|390
|29317
|2021-04-14
|CANADIAN
|16832
|164
|16332
|2021-04-14
|COMANCHE
|13508
|182
|12869
|2021-04-14
|ROGERS
|10306
|168
|9930
|2021-04-14
|MUSKOGEE
|9281
|163
|8761
|2021-04-14
|PAYNE
|8623
|70
|8423
|2021-04-14
|POTTAWATOMIE
|8271
|123
|7990
|2021-04-14
|WAGONER
|7970
|112
|7670
|2021-04-14
|GARFIELD
|7735
|127
|7446
|2021-04-14
|CREEK
|6822
|153
|6545
|2021-04-14
|BRYAN
|6068
|70
|5779
|2021-04-14
|CARTER
|6049
|108
|5798
|2021-04-14
|GRADY
|5895
|119
|5668
|2021-04-14
|CHEROKEE
|5580
|74
|5301
|2021-04-14
|LE FLORE
|5535
|63
|5390
|2021-04-14
|KAY
|5283
|125
|5040
|2021-04-14
|MCCLAIN
|5237
|67
|5012
|2021-04-14
|WASHINGTON
|5127
|107
|4903
|2021-04-14
|PONTOTOC
|5060
|72
|4852
|2021-04-14
|STEPHENS
|4804
|99
|4630
|2021-04-14
|OSAGE
|4618
|72
|4463
|2021-04-14
|PITTSBURG
|4595
|68
|4449
|2021-04-14
|DELAWARE
|4548
|89
|4368
|2021-04-14
|LOGAN
|4174
|56
|4000
|2021-04-14
|MAYES
|4154
|68
|3969
|2021-04-14
|SEQUOYAH
|4079
|49
|3911
|2021-04-14
|CUSTER
|4065
|97
|3907
|2021-04-14
|CADDO
|3949
|87
|3748
|2021-04-14
|MCCURTAIN
|3912
|88
|3657
|2021-04-14
|OTTAWA
|3822
|62
|3704
|2021-04-14
|OKMULGEE
|3698
|77
|3544
|2021-04-14
|GARVIN
|3585
|76
|3422
|2021-04-14
|TEXAS
|3497
|32
|3407
|2021-04-14
|LINCOLN
|3198
|69
|3061
|2021-04-14
|ADAIR
|3159
|38
|3003
|2021-04-14
|WOODWARD
|3141
|33
|3053
|2021-04-14
|JACKSON
|3092
|56
|2947
|2021-04-14
|BECKHAM
|2883
|55
|2749
|2021-04-14
|SEMINOLE
|2849
|68
|2688
|2021-04-14
|KINGFISHER
|2035
|38
|1968
|2021-04-14
|MARSHALL
|2034
|22
|1978
|2021-04-14
|MURRAY
|2005
|37
|1925
|2021-04-14
|MCINTOSH
|1991
|56
|1853
|2021-04-14
|CRAIG
|1951
|18
|1888
|2021-04-14
|ATOKA
|1863
|25
|1805
|2021-04-14
|OKFUSKEE
|1779
|30
|1712
|2021-04-14
|PAWNEE
|1761
|47
|1681
|2021-04-14
|CHOCTAW
|1606
|20
|1521
|2021-04-14
|LOVE
|1487
|20
|1439
|2021-04-14
|NOBLE
|1374
|19
|1314
|2021-04-14
|JOHNSTON
|1369
|35
|1290
|2021-04-14
|HASKELL
|1245
|16
|1183
|2021-04-14
|HUGHES
|1226
|29
|1150
|2021-04-14
|WOODS
|1204
|17
|1175
|2021-04-14
|ALFALFA
|1156
|7
|1139
|2021-04-14
|NOWATA
|1140
|18
|1094
|2021-04-14
|WASHITA
|1074
|21
|1030
|2021-04-14
|BLAINE
|1033
|18
|976
|2021-04-14
|PUSHMATAHA
|1008
|20
|956
|2021-04-14
|MAJOR
|954
|21
|912
|2021-04-14
|LATIMER
|832
|13
|803
|2021-04-14
|KIOWA
|810
|24
|756
|2021-04-14
|TILLMAN
|801
|17
|762
|2021-04-14
|JEFFERSON
|689
|13
|661
|2021-04-14
|COAL
|689
|15
|659
|2021-04-14
|COTTON
|675
|16
|627
|2021-04-14
|GREER
|578
|20
|549
|2021-04-14
|GRANT
|547
|7
|533
|2021-04-14
|DEWEY
|545
|14
|521
|2021-04-14
|BEAVER
|470
|6
|451
|2021-04-14
|HARPER
|416
|6
|397
|2021-04-14
|ROGER MILLS
|390
|12
|365
|2021-04-14
|ELLIS
|353
|5
|339
|2021-04-14
|HARMON
|323
|4
|303
|2021-04-14
|CIMARRON
|212
|1
|206
|2021-04-14
|2
|0
|1
|2021-04-14
Oklahoma per city 04.14.21
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORT DATE
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|64862
|940
|62332
|2021-04-14
|TULSA
|43933
|674
|42558
|2021-04-14
|EDMOND
|17585
|167
|17134
|2021-04-14
|BROKEN ARROW
|16062
|184
|15669
|2021-04-14
|NORMAN
|14095
|180
|13551
|2021-04-14
|OTHER***
|10775
|104
|10398
|2021-04-14
|YUKON
|9301
|72
|9066
|2021-04-14
|LAWTON
|8517
|152
|8026
|2021-04-14
|ENID
|6846
|118
|6573
|2021-04-14
|MOORE
|6496
|65
|6231
|2021-04-14
|STILLWATER
|6159
|35
|6031
|2021-04-14
|CLAREMORE
|5913
|110
|5675
|2021-04-14
|OWASSO
|5375
|68
|5232
|2021-04-14
|MUSKOGEE
|5196
|121
|4816
|2021-04-14
|SHAWNEE
|5069
|89
|4896
|2021-04-14
|ARDMORE
|4551
|72
|4370
|2021-04-14
|ADA
|4154
|60
|3979
|2021-04-14
|BARTLESVILLE
|4019
|88
|3840
|2021-04-14
|TAHLEQUAH
|3924
|55
|3725
|2021-04-14
|PONCA CITY
|3871
|80
|3713
|2021-04-14
|BIXBY
|3605
|29
|3536
|2021-04-14
|DURANT
|3573
|39
|3400
|2021-04-14
|SAND SPRINGS
|3243
|65
|3140
|2021-04-14
|MCALESTER
|3201
|41
|3108
|2021-04-14
|SAPULPA
|3074
|62
|2961
|2021-04-14
|DUNCAN
|3043
|57
|2937
|2021-04-14
|JENKS
|2953
|24
|2903
|2021-04-14
|MUSTANG
|2830
|39
|2733
|2021-04-14
|GUYMON
|2595
|30
|2528
|2021-04-14
|ALTUS
|2581
|52
|2463
|2021-04-14
|EL RENO
|2497
|37
|2402
|2021-04-14
|GUTHRIE
|2481
|40
|2353
|2021-04-14
|CHICKASHA
|2436
|74
|2313
|2021-04-14
|COLLINSVILLE
|2368
|26
|2302
|2021-04-14
|CHOCTAW
|2365
|34
|2288
|2021-04-14
|BLANCHARD
|2228
|25
|2139
|2021-04-14
|MIAMI
|2171
|34
|2113
|2021-04-14
|STILWELL
|2127
|29
|2002
|2021-04-14
|BETHANY
|2017
|26
|1940
|2021-04-14
|WOODWARD
|1845
|24
|1778
|2021-04-14
|COWETA
|1829
|30
|1764
|2021-04-14
|WEATHERFORD
|1817
|34
|1767
|2021-04-14
|ELK CITY
|1729
|34
|1638
|2021-04-14
|CLINTON
|1719
|59
|1619
|2021-04-14
|SKIATOOK
|1702
|14
|1662
|2021-04-14
|PRYOR CREEK
|1656
|32
|1593
|2021-04-14
|GLENPOOL
|1600
|24
|1549
|2021-04-14
|POTEAU
|1582
|20
|1542
|2021-04-14
|TAFT
|1576
|4
|1562
|2021-04-14
|GROVE
|1569
|52
|1495
|2021-04-14
|OKMULGEE
|1522
|42
|1443
|2021-04-14
|SEMINOLE
|1519
|35
|1431
|2021-04-14
|VINITA
|1518
|14
|1463
|2021-04-14
|TUTTLE
|1515
|18
|1470
|2021-04-14
|SALLISAW
|1510
|22
|1445
|2021-04-14
|ATOKA
|1461
|19
|1414
|2021-04-14
|PURCELL
|1452
|25
|1379
|2021-04-14
|WAGONER
|1433
|27
|1362
|2021-04-14
|CUSHING
|1395
|22
|1351
|2021-04-14
|BROKEN BOW
|1394
|42
|1294
|2021-04-14
|ANADARKO
|1383
|30
|1313
|2021-04-14
|NOBLE
|1351
|20
|1288
|2021-04-14
|PAULS VALLEY
|1290
|29
|1240
|2021-04-14
|LEXINGTON
|1266
|20
|1183
|2021-04-14
|NEWCASTLE
|1265
|13
|1225
|2021-04-14
|SULPHUR
|1249
|23
|1204
|2021-04-14
|HARRAH
|1248
|20
|1198
|2021-04-14
|IDABEL
|1241
|22
|1163
|2021-04-14
|TECUMSEH
|1241
|12
|1197
|2021-04-14
|PIEDMONT
|1214
|9
|1173
|2021-04-14
|FORT GIBSON
|1163
|20
|1113
|2021-04-14
|MCLOUD
|1158
|14
|1115
|2021-04-14
|MADILL
|1133
|12
|1112
|2021-04-14
|MULDROW
|1090
|7
|1047
|2021-04-14
|JAY
|1038
|14
|1001
|2021-04-14
|MARLOW
|1029
|20
|992
|2021-04-14
|ALVA
|1006
|15
|983
|2021-04-14
|MARIETTA
|1005
|17
|967
|2021-04-14
|CHECOTAH
|992
|27
|929
|2021-04-14
|BRISTOW
|937
|32
|887
|2021-04-14
|HUGO
|935
|17
|874
|2021-04-14
|FORT SUPPLY
|928
|2
|922
|2021-04-14
|HENRYETTA
|927
|22
|883
|2021-04-14
|EUFAULA
|908
|30
|835
|2021-04-14
|KINGSTON
|889
|9
|854
|2021-04-14
|SAYRE
|885
|16
|852
|2021-04-14
|KINGFISHER
|814
|19
|778
|2021-04-14
|HOMINY
|811
|4
|800
|2021-04-14
|ELGIN
|784
|10
|755
|2021-04-14
|CLEVELAND
|782
|19
|757
|2021-04-14
|STIGLER
|770
|11
|726
|2021-04-14
|OKEMAH
|765
|14
|733
|2021-04-14
|MANNFORD
|761
|16
|732
|2021-04-14
|CATOOSA
|760
|14
|737
|2021-04-14
|LINDSAY
|741
|16
|699
|2021-04-14
|LOCUST GROVE
|738
|6
|703
|2021-04-14
|HELENA
|730
|2
|722
|2021-04-14
|HOLDENVILLE
|729
|19
|680
|2021-04-14
|CALERA
|727
|7
|705
|2021-04-14
|CHANDLER
|711
|22
|675
|2021-04-14
|SPIRO
|703
|2
|694
|2021-04-14
|INOLA
|695
|10
|674
|2021-04-14
|NOWATA
|695
|11
|666
|2021-04-14
|WEWOKA
|695
|20
|651
|2021-04-14
|CACHE
|694
|8
|662
|2021-04-14
|PERRY
|692
|12
|658
|2021-04-14
|DAVIS
|686
|12
|657
|2021-04-14
|HEAVENER
|682
|12
|662
|2021-04-14
|MOUNDS
|675
|11
|651
|2021-04-14
|BLACKWELL
|673
|27
|622
|2021-04-14
|HENNESSEY
|648
|11
|634
|2021-04-14
|SALINA
|625
|9
|591
|2021-04-14
|CHELSEA
|625
|17
|599
|2021-04-14
|SPENCER
|614
|13
|577
|2021-04-14
|AFTON
|614
|4
|600
|2021-04-14
|SPERRY
|610
|2
|598
|2021-04-14
|TISHOMINGO
|607
|21
|570
|2021-04-14
|JONES
|599
|7
|566
|2021-04-14
|WESTVILLE
|584
|5
|569
|2021-04-14
|WARR ACRES
|582
|4
|567
|2021-04-14
|PERKINS
|578
|5
|566
|2021-04-14
|BOLEY
|567
|9
|551
|2021-04-14
|MIDWEST CITY
|563
|18
|523
|2021-04-14
|COMANCHE
|557
|20
|528
|2021-04-14
|DEL CITY
|553
|18
|516
|2021-04-14
|PRAGUE
|546
|8
|534
|2021-04-14
|DEWEY
|541
|8
|521
|2021-04-14
|WYNNEWOOD
|530
|10
|503
|2021-04-14
|ANTLERS
|529
|11
|501
|2021-04-14
|HULBERT
|520
|6
|493
|2021-04-14
|COLCORD
|518
|5
|503
|2021-04-14
|PAWNEE
|513
|21
|474
|2021-04-14
|ROLAND
|512
|5
|498
|2021-04-14
|PAWHUSKA
|510
|9
|487
|2021-04-14
|VIAN
|509
|10
|485
|2021-04-14
|FAIRVIEW
|508
|16
|481
|2021-04-14
|OOLOGAH
|504
|5
|489
|2021-04-14
|COALGATE
|503
|11
|478
|2021-04-14
|WILBURTON
|495
|9
|475
|2021-04-14
|APACHE
|495
|8
|466
|2021-04-14
|HASKELL
|491
|4
|475
|2021-04-14
|CHOUTEAU
|483
|14
|456
|2021-04-14
|HINTON
|482
|2
|477
|2021-04-14
|MEEKER
|480
|19
|453
|2021-04-14
|FREDERICK
|472
|12
|449
|2021-04-14
|STRATFORD
|448
|12
|430
|2021-04-14
|LONE GROVE
|448
|7
|435
|2021-04-14
|WILSON
|438
|13
|415
|2021-04-14
|WISTER
|438
|2
|428
|2021-04-14
|NEWKIRK
|437
|6
|420
|2021-04-14
|POCOLA
|437
|3
|425
|2021-04-14
|CARNEGIE
|420
|15
|390
|2021-04-14
|STROUD
|418
|6
|405
|2021-04-14
|KANSAS
|418
|7
|401
|2021-04-14
|WALTERS
|416
|6
|391
|2021-04-14
|TALIHINA
|410
|15
|389
|2021-04-14
|WATONGA
|407
|1
|382
|2021-04-14
|WASHINGTON
|406
|4
|392
|2021-04-14
|NICHOLS HILLS
|401
|2
|394
|2021-04-14
|BEGGS
|401
|5
|392
|2021-04-14
|LUTHER
|398
|9
|384
|2021-04-14
|KONAWA
|393
|9
|371
|2021-04-14
|MANGUM
|378
|13
|356
|2021-04-14
|COLBERT
|377
|10
|352
|2021-04-14
|VALLIANT
|373
|6
|355
|2021-04-14
|TONKAWA
|372
|15
|351
|2021-04-14
|WELLSTON
|363
|8
|347
|2021-04-14
|HARTSHORNE
|358
|12
|340
|2021-04-14
|MINCO
|355
|1
|351
|2021-04-14
|COMMERCE
|345
|6
|335
|2021-04-14
|WYANDOTTE
|344
|4
|335
|2021-04-14
|MORRIS
|339
|5
|331
|2021-04-14
|FLETCHER
|339
|2
|331
|2021-04-14
|HOBART
|335
|12
|316
|2021-04-14
|CADDO
|334
|3
|320
|2021-04-14
|HOOKER
|331
|0
|323
|2021-04-14
|MEAD
|330
|5
|314
|2021-04-14
|HEALDTON
|328
|11
|303
|2021-04-14
|NEW CORDELL
|328
|6
|314
|2021-04-14
|DRUMRIGHT
|326
|9
|308
|2021-04-14
|QUAPAW
|325
|12
|300
|2021-04-14
|PORTER
|318
|9
|302
|2021-04-14
|GORE
|317
|5
|296
|2021-04-14
|ELMORE CITY
|315
|4
|306
|2021-04-14
|HOWE
|308
|2
|303
|2021-04-14
|PORUM
|308
|5
|296
|2021-04-14
|FAIRLAND
|301
|4
|294
|2021-04-14
|ARCADIA
|300
|0
|296
|2021-04-14
|STONEWALL
|297
|3
|288
|2021-04-14
|WARNER
|294
|5
|274
|2021-04-14
|KIEFER
|291
|1
|283
|2021-04-14
|HOLLIS
|290
|4
|270
|2021-04-14
|TALALA
|282
|3
|272
|2021-04-14
|KELLYVILLE
|282
|5
|272
|2021-04-14
|BOKCHITO
|277
|2
|266
|2021-04-14
|CRESCENT
|275
|5
|267
|2021-04-14
|BARNSDALL
|271
|8
|257
|2021-04-14
|RINGLING
|268
|1
|258
|2021-04-14
|ADAIR
|268
|3
|258
|2021-04-14
|WAURIKA
|266
|7
|255
|2021-04-14
|ALLEN
|263
|4
|255
|2021-04-14
|OKARCHE
|256
|4
|249
|2021-04-14
|MAYSVILLE
|256
|8
|238
|2021-04-14
|WAYNE
|255
|4
|236
|2021-04-14
|EARLSBORO
|249
|5
|239
|2021-04-14
|CASHION
|246
|1
|238
|2021-04-14
|BOSWELL
|240
|1
|231
|2021-04-14
|WATTS
|235
|2
|228
|2021-04-14
|RUSH SPRINGS
|234
|3
|227
|2021-04-14
|CAMERON
|234
|0
|228
|2021-04-14
|HYDRO
|233
|7
|223
|2021-04-14
|FORT COBB
|232
|4
|220
|2021-04-14
|WRIGHT CITY
|232
|2
|210
|2021-04-14
|BLAIR
|231
|1
|219
|2021-04-14
|PADEN
|229
|2
|221
|2021-04-14
|BEAVER
|228
|4
|217
|2021-04-14
|HAWORTH
|226
|4
|214
|2021-04-14
|MOORELAND
|221
|6
|209
|2021-04-14
|YALE
|219
|7
|207
|2021-04-14
|MAUD
|218
|0
|213
|2021-04-14
|LAVERNE
|217
|1
|206
|2021-04-14
|ROFF
|217
|1
|207
|2021-04-14
|WAUKOMIS
|213
|0
|210
|2021-04-14
|CHEROKEE
|212
|1
|209
|2021-04-14
|KEOTA
|212
|0
|208
|2021-04-14
|PAOLI
|210
|2
|206
|2021-04-14
|CEMENT
|208
|1
|200
|2021-04-14
|GERONIMO
|206
|3
|195
|2021-04-14
|BINGER
|204
|13
|186
|2021-04-14
|BILLINGS
|203
|2
|198
|2021-04-14
|WETUMKA
|202
|6
|185
|2021-04-14
|BOKOSHE
|202
|3
|196
|2021-04-14
|OKEENE
|201
|5
|195
|2021-04-14
|GLENCOE
|201
|3
|193
|2021-04-14
|CYRIL
|198
|3
|186
|2021-04-14
|JENNINGS
|195
|4
|185
|2021-04-14
|OCHELATA
|194
|3
|186
|2021-04-14
|TEXHOMA
|194
|0
|194
|2021-04-14
|QUINTON
|193
|3
|180
|2021-04-14
|RINGWOOD
|191
|1
|187
|2021-04-14
|FAIRFAX
|191
|7
|179
|2021-04-14
|BIG CABIN
|190
|4
|180
|2021-04-14
|MORRISON
|182
|1
|178
|2021-04-14
|ARAPAHO
|180
|4
|176
|2021-04-14
|RAMONA
|179
|6
|170
|2021-04-14
|WELCH
|179
|2
|177
|2021-04-14
|NINNEKAH
|177
|2
|170
|2021-04-14
|THOMAS
|176
|0
|175
|2021-04-14
|INDIAHOMA
|176
|2
|166
|2021-04-14
|GEARY
|175
|4
|168
|2021-04-14
|CHEYENNE
|175
|4
|167
|2021-04-14
|MEDFORD
|174
|1
|173
|2021-04-14
|SHATTUCK
|173
|2
|167
|2021-04-14
|RED ROCK
|172
|2
|163
|2021-04-14
|RED OAK
|169
|0
|167
|2021-04-14
|FORT TOWSON
|168
|0
|162
|2021-04-14
|OKTAHA
|168
|2
|159
|2021-04-14
|SHADY POINT
|168
|1
|165
|2021-04-14
|GRANITE
|163
|7
|156
|2021-04-14
|GOODWELL
|162
|1
|158
|2021-04-14
|SEILING
|162
|6
|156
|2021-04-14
|THACKERVILLE
|161
|1
|159
|2021-04-14
|BUFFALO
|161
|5
|154
|2021-04-14
|WELEETKA
|160
|3
|152
|2021-04-14
|SNYDER
|158
|8
|146
|2021-04-14
|DEPEW
|158
|3
|154
|2021-04-14
|CALUMET
|157
|1
|155
|2021-04-14
|PANAMA
|156
|2
|151
|2021-04-14
|COPAN
|155
|2
|148
|2021-04-14
|GRACEMONT
|154
|5
|147
|2021-04-14
|CANTON
|150
|3
|139
|2021-04-14
|BENNINGTON
|150
|2
|143
|2021-04-14
|KREBS
|148
|6
|141
|2021-04-14
|BURNS FLAT
|148
|2
|143
|2021-04-14
|UNION CITY
|147
|1
|141
|2021-04-14
|TERLTON
|147
|1
|142
|2021-04-14
|WANETTE
|145
|0
|144
|2021-04-14
|TEMPLE
|145
|9
|127
|2021-04-14
|CLAYTON
|145
|3
|138
|2021-04-14
|MILBURN
|144
|4
|132
|2021-04-14
|BOISE CITY
|142
|0
|140
|2021-04-14
|WEBBERS FALLS
|141
|1
|132
|2021-04-14
|BLUEJACKET
|140
|1
|137
|2021-04-14
|POND CREEK
|139
|0
|136
|2021-04-14
|ARKOMA
|139
|1
|135
|2021-04-14
|MANNSVILLE
|137
|3
|131
|2021-04-14
|VICI
|136
|2
|131
|2021-04-14
|CANUTE
|136
|2
|128
|2021-04-14
|ALEX
|131
|5
|121
|2021-04-14
|GRANDFIELD
|130
|1
|124
|2021-04-14
|ASHER
|128
|1
|123
|2021-04-14
|GARBER
|128
|1
|127
|2021-04-14
|KIOWA
|128
|2
|124
|2021-04-14
|HAMMON
|128
|2
|120
|2021-04-14
|SPAVINAW
|128
|2
|118
|2021-04-14
|LEEDEY
|127
|5
|119
|2021-04-14
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|125
|3
|111
|2021-04-14
|TIPTON
|123
|4
|118
|2021-04-14
|LAHOMA
|123
|5
|118
|2021-04-14
|ERICK
|122
|2
|118
|2021-04-14
|CHATTANOOGA
|121
|2
|118
|2021-04-14
|SOPER
|118
|1
|111
|2021-04-14
|AGRA
|118
|2
|112
|2021-04-14
|DAVENPORT
|117
|0
|113
|2021-04-14
|COUNCIL HILL
|115
|3
|109
|2021-04-14
|VELMA
|115
|2
|113
|2021-04-14
|RYAN
|111
|1
|107
|2021-04-14
|MULHALL
|110
|0
|108
|2021-04-14
|SENTINEL
|110
|2
|107
|2021-04-14
|CANEY
|109
|1
|107
|2021-04-14
|OAKS
|108
|4
|103
|2021-04-14
|SASAKWA
|107
|0
|106
|2021-04-14
|MILL CREEK
|107
|1
|104
|2021-04-14
|DELAWARE
|106
|2
|104
|2021-04-14
|TYRONE
|106
|0
|99
|2021-04-14
|TUPELO
|106
|2
|104
|2021-04-14
|BRAGGS
|104
|1
|100
|2021-04-14
|GARVIN
|103
|0
|101
|2021-04-14
|WAYNOKA
|103
|0
|101
|2021-04-14
|MCCURTAIN
|101
|2
|97
|2021-04-14
|DOVER
|100
|2
|97
|2021-04-14
|RATLIFF CITY
|100
|0
|98
|2021-04-14
|OILTON
|98
|4
|91
|2021-04-14
|BYARS
|98
|1
|97
|2021-04-14
|VERDEN
|97
|1
|95
|2021-04-14
|SPRINGER
|97
|3
|92
|2021-04-14
|GANS
|97
|0
|95
|2021-04-14
|AMBER
|97
|5
|91
|2021-04-14
|LOOKEBA
|90
|3
|86
|2021-04-14
|FOSS
|89
|0
|87
|2021-04-14
|WANN
|87
|3
|81
|2021-04-14
|RIPLEY
|87
|1
|85
|2021-04-14
|STERLING
|87
|1
|85
|2021-04-14
|TRYON
|86
|0
|81
|2021-04-14
|OLUSTEE
|86
|0
|83
|2021-04-14
|KINTA
|85
|1
|79
|2021-04-14
|STRINGTOWN
|85
|3
|79
|2021-04-14
|STUART
|84
|0
|83
|2021-04-14
|RAVIA
|83
|2
|78
|2021-04-14
|RATTAN
|83
|1
|78
|2021-04-14
|DEWAR
|82
|1
|76
|2021-04-14
|COYLE
|82
|0
|81
|2021-04-14
|SAVANNA
|81
|1
|80
|2021-04-14
|CUSTER CITY
|80
|1
|79
|2021-04-14
|PITTSBURG
|78
|1
|77
|2021-04-14
|CANADIAN
|76
|1
|72
|2021-04-14
|CARNEY
|76
|2
|73
|2021-04-14
|CORN
|72
|4
|67
|2021-04-14
|LAMONT
|71
|1
|69
|2021-04-14
|COVINGTON
|70
|1
|69
|2021-04-14
|DUSTIN
|70
|2
|68
|2021-04-14
|POCASSET
|70
|1
|69
|2021-04-14
|ARNETT
|69
|1
|67
|2021-04-14
|HAILEYVILLE
|69
|1
|67
|2021-04-14
|FARGO
|69
|1
|68
|2021-04-14
|DRUMMOND
|67
|1
|64
|2021-04-14
|ORLANDO
|67
|0
|66
|2021-04-14
|MARBLE CITY
|66
|0
|63
|2021-04-14
|WAPANUCKA
|66
|2
|59
|2021-04-14
|LONGDALE
|66
|1
|63
|2021-04-14
|DILL CITY
|65
|2
|63
|2021-04-14
|SAWYER
|65
|1
|62
|2021-04-14
|RANDLETT
|65
|1
|62
|2021-04-14
|KREMLIN
|65
|0
|64
|2021-04-14
|NASH
|64
|1
|61
|2021-04-14
|KETCHUM
|64
|2
|60
|2021-04-14
|LENAPAH
|64
|0
|63
|2021-04-14
|KAW CITY
|63
|3
|60
|2021-04-14
|BOYNTON
|61
|1
|58
|2021-04-14
|LANGLEY
|61
|0
|58
|2021-04-14
|CLEO SPRINGS
|61
|2
|55
|2021-04-14
|KENEFIC
|60
|1
|57
|2021-04-14
|CASTLE
|59
|1
|57
|2021-04-14
|SHIDLER
|59
|1
|56
|2021-04-14
|AMES
|58
|0
|58
|2021-04-14
|REYDON
|57
|2
|53
|2021-04-14
|MARLAND
|57
|2
|53
|2021-04-14
|CALVIN
|57
|1
|55
|2021-04-14
|CROWDER
|57
|0
|55
|2021-04-14
|WYNONA
|55
|2
|53
|2021-04-14
|ALINE
|55
|3
|51
|2021-04-14
|INDIANOLA
|55
|0
|54
|2021-04-14
|OKAY
|55
|1
|47
|2021-04-14
|FAIRMONT
|55
|1
|53
|2021-04-14
|WHITEFIELD
|55
|1
|54
|2021-04-14
|CARTER
|54
|0
|52
|2021-04-14
|LEHIGH
|53
|0
|52
|2021-04-14
|LONE WOLF
|53
|0
|52
|2021-04-14
|FAXON
|50
|0
|50
|2021-04-14
|MENO
|50
|0
|49
|2021-04-14
|FORGAN
|50
|1
|48
|2021-04-14
|LOCO
|50
|0
|48
|2021-04-14
|GAGE
|49
|1
|44
|2021-04-14
|ACHILLE
|48
|0
|44
|2021-04-14
|PRUE
|48
|2
|46
|2021-04-14
|TALOGA
|48
|0
|47
|2021-04-14
|TERRAL
|47
|2
|45
|2021-04-14
|CARMEN
|47
|3
|44
|2021-04-14
|WAKITA
|47
|3
|44
|2021-04-14
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|46
|1
|44
|2021-04-14
|HASTINGS
|45
|1
|44
|2021-04-14
|ROOSEVELT
|44
|0
|40
|2021-04-14
|BURBANK
|44
|0
|43
|2021-04-14
|SHARON
|44
|1
|41
|2021-04-14
|RALSTON
|43
|2
|41
|2021-04-14
|SPARKS
|42
|2
|38
|2021-04-14
|SCHULTER
|42
|0
|41
|2021-04-14
|BUTLER
|41
|0
|39
|2021-04-14
|DEER CREEK
|41
|1
|39
|2021-04-14
|FOSTER
|40
|0
|39
|2021-04-14
|LANGSTON
|40
|1
|39
|2021-04-14
|COLONY
|40
|1
|39
|2021-04-14
|GOLTRY
|40
|0
|38
|2021-04-14
|OSAGE
|40
|1
|39
|2021-04-14
|JET
|40
|0
|40
|2021-04-14
|DEVOL
|40
|0
|39
|2021-04-14
|ELDORADO
|39
|1
|35
|2021-04-14
|GOLDSBY
|39
|0
|38
|2021-04-14
|HARDESTY
|39
|0
|39
|2021-04-14
|ROCKY
|39
|0
|38
|2021-04-14
|FREEDOM
|38
|0
|38
|2021-04-14
|BERNICE
|37
|0
|36
|2021-04-14
|FRANCIS
|37
|1
|35
|2021-04-14
|MARSHALL
|36
|1
|35
|2021-04-14
|HANNA
|36
|0
|34
|2021-04-14
|NICOMA PARK
|36
|2
|31
|2021-04-14
|EAKLY
|35
|1
|32
|2021-04-14
|AVANT
|32
|1
|30
|2021-04-14
|BESSIE
|31
|1
|29
|2021-04-14
|BURLINGTON
|31
|0
|31
|2021-04-14
|GOTEBO
|31
|0
|30
|2021-04-14
|DAVIDSON
|31
|0
|28
|2021-04-14
|KEYES
|30
|0
|28
|2021-04-14
|HUNTER
|30
|0
|30
|2021-04-14
|FITZHUGH
|30
|0
|30
|2021-04-14
|WILLOW
|30
|0
|30
|2021-04-14
|MEDICINE PARK
|29
|0
|29
|2021-04-14
|GOULD
|29
|0
|28
|2021-04-14
|CAMARGO
|27
|0
|27
|2021-04-14
|OPTIMA
|27
|0
|27
|2021-04-14
|DISNEY
|27
|0
|27
|2021-04-14
|DACOMA
|27
|0
|26
|2021-04-14
|BRADLEY
|26
|1
|24
|2021-04-14
|HITCHCOCK
|26
|0
|26
|2021-04-14
|MILLERTON
|26
|2
|24
|2021-04-14
|DIBBLE
|25
|0
|25
|2021-04-14
|BRAMAN
|24
|1
|22
|2021-04-14
|NORTH MIAMI
|24
|0
|23
|2021-04-14
|LAMAR
|21
|1
|20
|2021-04-14
|BROMIDE
|21
|1
|19
|2021-04-14
|MARTHA
|21
|1
|19
|2021-04-14
|FOYIL
|21
|1
|19
|2021-04-14
|HILLSDALE
|20
|0
|20
|2021-04-14
|CROMWELL
|20
|1
|18
|2021-04-14
|MANITOU
|19
|0
|18
|2021-04-14
|WAINWRIGHT
|19
|0
|17
|2021-04-14
|ALDERSON
|19
|0
|19
|2021-04-14
|DOUGHERTY
|17
|0
|15
|2021-04-14
|BOWLEGS
|16
|1
|15
|2021-04-14
|FANSHAWE
|14
|0
|14
|2021-04-14
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|14
|1
|13
|2021-04-14
|PEORIA
|12
|0
|12
|2021-04-14
|HALLETT
|11
|0
|11
|2021-04-14
|ALBION
|10
|0
|10
|2021-04-14
|THE VILLAGE
|10
|0
|10
|2021-04-14
|VERA
|9
|0
|9
|2021-04-14
|ADDINGTON
|9
|0
|9
|2021-04-14
|GENE AUTRY
|7
|0
|7
|2021-04-14
|SLICK
|6
|0
|6
|2021-04-14
|KEMP
|6
|0
|5
|2021-04-14
|TATUMS
|6
|0
|6
|2021-04-14
|REDBIRD
|6
|0
|5
|2021-04-14
|BLACKBURN
|5
|0
|5
|2021-04-14
|BYNG
|5
|0
|5
|2021-04-14
|TULLAHASSEE
|5
|0
|4
|2021-04-14
|MOFFETT
|4
|0
|4
|2021-04-14
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|3
|0
|3
|2021-04-14
|RENTIESVILLE
|3
|0
|3
|2021-04-14
|NORGE
|2
|0
|2
|2021-04-14
|PINK
|2
|0
|2
|2021-04-14
|KENDRICK
|2
|0
|2
|2021-04-14
|BRAY
|2
|0
|2
|2021-04-14
|GRAYSON
|1
|0
|1
|2021-04-14
|BRIDGE CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2021-04-14
|HOFFMAN
|1
|0
|1
|2021-04-14
|OAKLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2021-04-14
|VERDIGRIS
|1
|0
|1
|2021-04-14
|LE FLORE
|1
|0
|1
|2021-04-14
|SPORTSMEN ACRES
|1
|0
|1
|2021-04-14
|BRIDGEPORT
|1
|0
|1
|2021-04-14
|FOREST PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2021-04-14
|ROCK ISLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2021-04-14
|BETHEL ACRES
|1
|0
|1
|2021-04-14
|ARMSTRONG
|1
|0
|1
|2021-04-14
|EAST DUKE
|1
|0
|1
|2021-04-14
