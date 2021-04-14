covid daily 4.14.21

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma reported 3,733 COVID-19 cases and 28 virus-related deaths, including an Enid resident, in the past week, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday.

OSDH released its weekly numbers — which OSDH acute disease service reports to the CDC — on Wednesday. The ADS shows Oklahoma has 6,697 confirmed deaths, an increase of 28 since last week

The CDC/NCHS’ Provisional Death Count, which is based on death certificates and is OSDH’s primary reported number, placed the overall count in Oklahoma at 8,093 deaths in which the coronavirus was the cause or a contributor, an increase of 25 since Tuesday.

According to OSDH Situation Update, the state gained 406 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total to 444,288.

On its website, OSDH shows 444,288 total cases from CDC provisional state data from Tuesday and 443,756 total cases with OSDH disease investigation summary. Of the latter number, there are 10,030 active, an increase of 78 in the past week, and 427,029 recovered, including 3,627in the past week.

Of the total cumulative hospitalizations in the state, x are currently hospitalized, with x in ICU, according to OSDH’s Executive Report released Wednesday afternoon.

In Enid, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported it had two COVID-19 patients and no new deaths. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported Wednesday it had four patients and also no deaths.

Cases in Garfield County increased by 25 in the past week for a total of 7,735, with 162 active and 7,446, or 96.3%, recovered, according to OSDH. The majority of the cases — 6,846, or 88.5% — have been in Enid, which reported 155 active cases and 6,573 recovered.

Of the county’s 127 deaths, 118 have been in Enid, according to OSDH city data, with five in Lahoma and one each in Drummond, Fairmont, Garber and Covington. Deaths listed by ZIP code on the OSDH website has Enid with 115 deaths.

There have been 3,011 cases, with 2,861 recovered and 64 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of Enid, and 3,743 cases, with 3,626 recovered and 52 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. There were 41 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.

Weekly case increases in other Northwest Oklahoma counties included 13 in Blaine, eight in Woodward, four each in Kingfisher and Major, two each in Noble and Woods and one in Alfalfa. No cases were reported in Grant County, and no weekly deaths were reported in any of the other Northwest Oklahoma counties.

Download PDF county risk levels 4.14.21

Risk Level System

This week, 16 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties are in the moderate, or “orange,” risk level, 54 are in the low, or “yellow,” risk level and seven are in the new normal, or “green,” risk level for the COVID-19 Risk Level System.

Last week, there were 10 counties in the moderate risk level, 57 in the low risk level and 10 in the new normal risk level.

The seven “green” counties are Adair Cimarron, Coal, Ellis, Grant, Pushmataha and Washita.

Download PDF regional county risk levels 4.14.21

Three counties, Beaver, Blaine and Harper, in the health care system Northwest Region, is in “orange,” and 1.8% of beds in the region are COVID-19-positive.

Garfield County, along with Alfalfa, Kingfisher, Major, Woods and Woodward, are all in “yellow” this week, according to OSDH.

Download PDF weekly epidemiology report 4.14.21

Epidemiology Report

According to OSDH’s Weekly Epidemiology Report, which is released every Wednesday, COVID-19 cases saw a 72% increase in the numbers of reported cases compared with the previous week.

From April 4-10, 3,733 cases were reported, an increase of 1,563 from the week before, March 28 through April 3, which had 2,173. The number of deaths this week was 28, though it can’t be compared with last week due to deaths reported last week that occurred as far back as April 2020.

OSDH reported 34% of the cases were people aged 50 and older, and 96% of the deaths were in that same age group.

COVID-19 patient hospitalizations were at 5.8% statewide in a week-to-week comparison, the same as last week. Since the first case was confirmed in Oklahoma in March 2020, the number of admissions to state hospitals was at 25,497, according to the report. Confirmed cases of COVID-19 hospitalizations from April 4-10 were at 213, the same number as the previous week, according to OSDH.

Nationally, Oklahoma ranks eighth out of all states and the District of Columbia in the cumulative incidence of reported COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population, the same spot as last week. The state ranks 24th in the total number of reported COVID-19 cases, the same as last week, and 26th in total number of reported COVID-19 deaths.

The number of positive cases makes up 10.4% of the 3,856,357 specimens tested in the state, according to OSDH. The death rate for those positive cases is at 1.5%, the same as last week.

From April 4-10, 173,547 vaccine doses were administered in the state, down by 17,511 compared with the week before. The total number of vaccines administered was 1,964,618.

In Garfield County, 33% of people 16 and older have received the first dose of the vaccine as of April 12, and 67.6%, of people 65 and older have received theirs.

According to OSDH, 24.1%% of people 16 and older in Garfield County have completed the series, along with 56.3% of those 65 and older who have also been fully vaccinated.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Wednesday by OSDH:

• Woodward with 3,141 cases, 3,053 recovered, 55 active and 33 deaths, 24 from Woodward, six from Mooreland, two from Fort Supply and one from Sharon.

• Kingfisher with 2,035 cases, 1,968 recovered, 29 active and 38 deaths, 19 from Kingfisher, 11 from Hennessey, four from Okarche — which Kingfisher shares with Canadian County — two from Dover and two not listed by town.

• Noble with 1,374 cases, 1,314 recovered, 41 active and 19 deaths, including 12 from Perry, two each from Billings, Marland and Red Rock and one from Morrison.

• Woods with 1,204 cases, 1,175 recovered, 12 active and 17 deaths, 15 from Alva and two not listed by town.

• Alfalfa with 1,156 cases, 1,139 recovered, 10 active and seven deaths, with city data listing three each from Aline and Carmen, two from Helena and one from Cherokee. City data encompasses rural towns that could include those residing in neighboring counties, which could cause the discrepancy.

• Blaine with 1,033 cases, 976 recovered, 39 active and 18 deaths, five from Okeene, three from Canton and one each from Longdale and Watonga. Seven are listed in Hydro, which Blaine shares with Caddo County, and four in Geary, which Blaine shares with Canadian.

• Major with 954 cases, 912 recovered, 21 active and 21 deaths, 16 from Fairview, two from Cleo Springs, one from Ringwood and two not listed by town.

• Grant with 547 cases, 533 recovered, seven active and seven deaths, three from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont, Medford and Nash.

Oklahoma per county 04.14.21

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday, April 14, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA 85218 1172 82103 2021-04-14
TULSA 73345 1022 71298 2021-04-14
CLEVELAND 30562 390 29317 2021-04-14
CANADIAN 16832 164 16332 2021-04-14
COMANCHE 13508 182 12869 2021-04-14
ROGERS 10306 168 9930 2021-04-14
MUSKOGEE 9281 163 8761 2021-04-14
PAYNE 8623 70 8423 2021-04-14
POTTAWATOMIE 8271 123 7990 2021-04-14
WAGONER 7970 112 7670 2021-04-14
GARFIELD 7735 127 7446 2021-04-14
CREEK 6822 153 6545 2021-04-14
BRYAN 6068 70 5779 2021-04-14
CARTER 6049 108 5798 2021-04-14
GRADY 5895 119 5668 2021-04-14
CHEROKEE 5580 74 5301 2021-04-14
LE FLORE 5535 63 5390 2021-04-14
KAY 5283 125 5040 2021-04-14
MCCLAIN 5237 67 5012 2021-04-14
WASHINGTON 5127 107 4903 2021-04-14
PONTOTOC 5060 72 4852 2021-04-14
STEPHENS 4804 99 4630 2021-04-14
OSAGE 4618 72 4463 2021-04-14
PITTSBURG 4595 68 4449 2021-04-14
DELAWARE 4548 89 4368 2021-04-14
LOGAN 4174 56 4000 2021-04-14
MAYES 4154 68 3969 2021-04-14
SEQUOYAH 4079 49 3911 2021-04-14
CUSTER 4065 97 3907 2021-04-14
CADDO 3949 87 3748 2021-04-14
MCCURTAIN 3912 88 3657 2021-04-14
OTTAWA 3822 62 3704 2021-04-14
OKMULGEE 3698 77 3544 2021-04-14
GARVIN 3585 76 3422 2021-04-14
TEXAS 3497 32 3407 2021-04-14
LINCOLN 3198 69 3061 2021-04-14
ADAIR 3159 38 3003 2021-04-14
WOODWARD 3141 33 3053 2021-04-14
JACKSON 3092 56 2947 2021-04-14
BECKHAM 2883 55 2749 2021-04-14
SEMINOLE 2849 68 2688 2021-04-14
KINGFISHER 2035 38 1968 2021-04-14
MARSHALL 2034 22 1978 2021-04-14
MURRAY 2005 37 1925 2021-04-14
MCINTOSH 1991 56 1853 2021-04-14
CRAIG 1951 18 1888 2021-04-14
ATOKA 1863 25 1805 2021-04-14
OKFUSKEE 1779 30 1712 2021-04-14
PAWNEE 1761 47 1681 2021-04-14
CHOCTAW 1606 20 1521 2021-04-14
LOVE 1487 20 1439 2021-04-14
NOBLE 1374 19 1314 2021-04-14
JOHNSTON 1369 35 1290 2021-04-14
HASKELL 1245 16 1183 2021-04-14
HUGHES 1226 29 1150 2021-04-14
WOODS 1204 17 1175 2021-04-14
ALFALFA 1156 7 1139 2021-04-14
NOWATA 1140 18 1094 2021-04-14
WASHITA 1074 21 1030 2021-04-14
BLAINE 1033 18 976 2021-04-14
PUSHMATAHA 1008 20 956 2021-04-14
MAJOR 954 21 912 2021-04-14
LATIMER 832 13 803 2021-04-14
KIOWA 810 24 756 2021-04-14
TILLMAN 801 17 762 2021-04-14
JEFFERSON 689 13 661 2021-04-14
COAL 689 15 659 2021-04-14
COTTON 675 16 627 2021-04-14
GREER 578 20 549 2021-04-14
GRANT 547 7 533 2021-04-14
DEWEY 545 14 521 2021-04-14
BEAVER 470 6 451 2021-04-14
HARPER 416 6 397 2021-04-14
ROGER MILLS 390 12 365 2021-04-14
ELLIS 353 5 339 2021-04-14
HARMON 323 4 303 2021-04-14
CIMARRON 212 1 206 2021-04-14
2 0 1 2021-04-14

Oklahoma per city 04.14.21

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday, April 14, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA CITY 64862 940 62332 2021-04-14
TULSA 43933 674 42558 2021-04-14
EDMOND 17585 167 17134 2021-04-14
BROKEN ARROW 16062 184 15669 2021-04-14
NORMAN 14095 180 13551 2021-04-14
OTHER*** 10775 104 10398 2021-04-14
YUKON 9301 72 9066 2021-04-14
LAWTON 8517 152 8026 2021-04-14
ENID 6846 118 6573 2021-04-14
MOORE 6496 65 6231 2021-04-14
STILLWATER 6159 35 6031 2021-04-14
CLAREMORE 5913 110 5675 2021-04-14
OWASSO 5375 68 5232 2021-04-14
MUSKOGEE 5196 121 4816 2021-04-14
SHAWNEE 5069 89 4896 2021-04-14
ARDMORE 4551 72 4370 2021-04-14
ADA 4154 60 3979 2021-04-14
BARTLESVILLE 4019 88 3840 2021-04-14
TAHLEQUAH 3924 55 3725 2021-04-14
PONCA CITY 3871 80 3713 2021-04-14
BIXBY 3605 29 3536 2021-04-14
DURANT 3573 39 3400 2021-04-14
SAND SPRINGS 3243 65 3140 2021-04-14
MCALESTER 3201 41 3108 2021-04-14
SAPULPA 3074 62 2961 2021-04-14
DUNCAN 3043 57 2937 2021-04-14
JENKS 2953 24 2903 2021-04-14
MUSTANG 2830 39 2733 2021-04-14
GUYMON 2595 30 2528 2021-04-14
ALTUS 2581 52 2463 2021-04-14
EL RENO 2497 37 2402 2021-04-14
GUTHRIE 2481 40 2353 2021-04-14
CHICKASHA 2436 74 2313 2021-04-14
COLLINSVILLE 2368 26 2302 2021-04-14
CHOCTAW 2365 34 2288 2021-04-14
BLANCHARD 2228 25 2139 2021-04-14
MIAMI 2171 34 2113 2021-04-14
STILWELL 2127 29 2002 2021-04-14
BETHANY 2017 26 1940 2021-04-14
WOODWARD 1845 24 1778 2021-04-14
COWETA 1829 30 1764 2021-04-14
WEATHERFORD 1817 34 1767 2021-04-14
ELK CITY 1729 34 1638 2021-04-14
CLINTON 1719 59 1619 2021-04-14
SKIATOOK 1702 14 1662 2021-04-14
PRYOR CREEK 1656 32 1593 2021-04-14
GLENPOOL 1600 24 1549 2021-04-14
POTEAU 1582 20 1542 2021-04-14
TAFT 1576 4 1562 2021-04-14
GROVE 1569 52 1495 2021-04-14
OKMULGEE 1522 42 1443 2021-04-14
SEMINOLE 1519 35 1431 2021-04-14
VINITA 1518 14 1463 2021-04-14
TUTTLE 1515 18 1470 2021-04-14
SALLISAW 1510 22 1445 2021-04-14
ATOKA 1461 19 1414 2021-04-14
PURCELL 1452 25 1379 2021-04-14
WAGONER 1433 27 1362 2021-04-14
CUSHING 1395 22 1351 2021-04-14
BROKEN BOW 1394 42 1294 2021-04-14
ANADARKO 1383 30 1313 2021-04-14
NOBLE 1351 20 1288 2021-04-14
PAULS VALLEY 1290 29 1240 2021-04-14
LEXINGTON 1266 20 1183 2021-04-14
NEWCASTLE 1265 13 1225 2021-04-14
SULPHUR 1249 23 1204 2021-04-14
HARRAH 1248 20 1198 2021-04-14
IDABEL 1241 22 1163 2021-04-14
TECUMSEH 1241 12 1197 2021-04-14
PIEDMONT 1214 9 1173 2021-04-14
FORT GIBSON 1163 20 1113 2021-04-14
MCLOUD 1158 14 1115 2021-04-14
MADILL 1133 12 1112 2021-04-14
MULDROW 1090 7 1047 2021-04-14
JAY 1038 14 1001 2021-04-14
MARLOW 1029 20 992 2021-04-14
ALVA 1006 15 983 2021-04-14
MARIETTA 1005 17 967 2021-04-14
CHECOTAH 992 27 929 2021-04-14
BRISTOW 937 32 887 2021-04-14
HUGO 935 17 874 2021-04-14
FORT SUPPLY 928 2 922 2021-04-14
HENRYETTA 927 22 883 2021-04-14
EUFAULA 908 30 835 2021-04-14
KINGSTON 889 9 854 2021-04-14
SAYRE 885 16 852 2021-04-14
KINGFISHER 814 19 778 2021-04-14
HOMINY 811 4 800 2021-04-14
ELGIN 784 10 755 2021-04-14
CLEVELAND 782 19 757 2021-04-14
STIGLER 770 11 726 2021-04-14
OKEMAH 765 14 733 2021-04-14
MANNFORD 761 16 732 2021-04-14
CATOOSA 760 14 737 2021-04-14
LINDSAY 741 16 699 2021-04-14
LOCUST GROVE 738 6 703 2021-04-14
HELENA 730 2 722 2021-04-14
HOLDENVILLE 729 19 680 2021-04-14
CALERA 727 7 705 2021-04-14
CHANDLER 711 22 675 2021-04-14
SPIRO 703 2 694 2021-04-14
INOLA 695 10 674 2021-04-14
NOWATA 695 11 666 2021-04-14
WEWOKA 695 20 651 2021-04-14
CACHE 694 8 662 2021-04-14
PERRY 692 12 658 2021-04-14
DAVIS 686 12 657 2021-04-14
HEAVENER 682 12 662 2021-04-14
MOUNDS 675 11 651 2021-04-14
BLACKWELL 673 27 622 2021-04-14
HENNESSEY 648 11 634 2021-04-14
SALINA 625 9 591 2021-04-14
CHELSEA 625 17 599 2021-04-14
SPENCER 614 13 577 2021-04-14
AFTON 614 4 600 2021-04-14
SPERRY 610 2 598 2021-04-14
TISHOMINGO 607 21 570 2021-04-14
JONES 599 7 566 2021-04-14
WESTVILLE 584 5 569 2021-04-14
WARR ACRES 582 4 567 2021-04-14
PERKINS 578 5 566 2021-04-14
BOLEY 567 9 551 2021-04-14
MIDWEST CITY 563 18 523 2021-04-14
COMANCHE 557 20 528 2021-04-14
DEL CITY 553 18 516 2021-04-14
PRAGUE 546 8 534 2021-04-14
DEWEY 541 8 521 2021-04-14
WYNNEWOOD 530 10 503 2021-04-14
ANTLERS 529 11 501 2021-04-14
HULBERT 520 6 493 2021-04-14
COLCORD 518 5 503 2021-04-14
PAWNEE 513 21 474 2021-04-14
ROLAND 512 5 498 2021-04-14
PAWHUSKA 510 9 487 2021-04-14
VIAN 509 10 485 2021-04-14
FAIRVIEW 508 16 481 2021-04-14
OOLOGAH 504 5 489 2021-04-14
COALGATE 503 11 478 2021-04-14
WILBURTON 495 9 475 2021-04-14
APACHE 495 8 466 2021-04-14
HASKELL 491 4 475 2021-04-14
CHOUTEAU 483 14 456 2021-04-14
HINTON 482 2 477 2021-04-14
MEEKER 480 19 453 2021-04-14
FREDERICK 472 12 449 2021-04-14
STRATFORD 448 12 430 2021-04-14
LONE GROVE 448 7 435 2021-04-14
WILSON 438 13 415 2021-04-14
WISTER 438 2 428 2021-04-14
NEWKIRK 437 6 420 2021-04-14
POCOLA 437 3 425 2021-04-14
CARNEGIE 420 15 390 2021-04-14
STROUD 418 6 405 2021-04-14
KANSAS 418 7 401 2021-04-14
WALTERS 416 6 391 2021-04-14
TALIHINA 410 15 389 2021-04-14
WATONGA 407 1 382 2021-04-14
WASHINGTON 406 4 392 2021-04-14
NICHOLS HILLS 401 2 394 2021-04-14
BEGGS 401 5 392 2021-04-14
LUTHER 398 9 384 2021-04-14
KONAWA 393 9 371 2021-04-14
MANGUM 378 13 356 2021-04-14
COLBERT 377 10 352 2021-04-14
VALLIANT 373 6 355 2021-04-14
TONKAWA 372 15 351 2021-04-14
WELLSTON 363 8 347 2021-04-14
HARTSHORNE 358 12 340 2021-04-14
MINCO 355 1 351 2021-04-14
COMMERCE 345 6 335 2021-04-14
WYANDOTTE 344 4 335 2021-04-14
MORRIS 339 5 331 2021-04-14
FLETCHER 339 2 331 2021-04-14
HOBART 335 12 316 2021-04-14
CADDO 334 3 320 2021-04-14
HOOKER 331 0 323 2021-04-14
MEAD 330 5 314 2021-04-14
HEALDTON 328 11 303 2021-04-14
NEW CORDELL 328 6 314 2021-04-14
DRUMRIGHT 326 9 308 2021-04-14
QUAPAW 325 12 300 2021-04-14
PORTER 318 9 302 2021-04-14
GORE 317 5 296 2021-04-14
ELMORE CITY 315 4 306 2021-04-14
HOWE 308 2 303 2021-04-14
PORUM 308 5 296 2021-04-14
FAIRLAND 301 4 294 2021-04-14
ARCADIA 300 0 296 2021-04-14
STONEWALL 297 3 288 2021-04-14
WARNER 294 5 274 2021-04-14
KIEFER 291 1 283 2021-04-14
HOLLIS 290 4 270 2021-04-14
TALALA 282 3 272 2021-04-14
KELLYVILLE 282 5 272 2021-04-14
BOKCHITO 277 2 266 2021-04-14
CRESCENT 275 5 267 2021-04-14
BARNSDALL 271 8 257 2021-04-14
RINGLING 268 1 258 2021-04-14
ADAIR 268 3 258 2021-04-14
WAURIKA 266 7 255 2021-04-14
ALLEN 263 4 255 2021-04-14
OKARCHE 256 4 249 2021-04-14
MAYSVILLE 256 8 238 2021-04-14
WAYNE 255 4 236 2021-04-14
EARLSBORO 249 5 239 2021-04-14
CASHION 246 1 238 2021-04-14
BOSWELL 240 1 231 2021-04-14
WATTS 235 2 228 2021-04-14
RUSH SPRINGS 234 3 227 2021-04-14
CAMERON 234 0 228 2021-04-14
HYDRO 233 7 223 2021-04-14
FORT COBB 232 4 220 2021-04-14
WRIGHT CITY 232 2 210 2021-04-14
BLAIR 231 1 219 2021-04-14
PADEN 229 2 221 2021-04-14
BEAVER 228 4 217 2021-04-14
HAWORTH 226 4 214 2021-04-14
MOORELAND 221 6 209 2021-04-14
YALE 219 7 207 2021-04-14
MAUD 218 0 213 2021-04-14
LAVERNE 217 1 206 2021-04-14
ROFF 217 1 207 2021-04-14
WAUKOMIS 213 0 210 2021-04-14
CHEROKEE 212 1 209 2021-04-14
KEOTA 212 0 208 2021-04-14
PAOLI 210 2 206 2021-04-14
CEMENT 208 1 200 2021-04-14
GERONIMO 206 3 195 2021-04-14
BINGER 204 13 186 2021-04-14
BILLINGS 203 2 198 2021-04-14
WETUMKA 202 6 185 2021-04-14
BOKOSHE 202 3 196 2021-04-14
OKEENE 201 5 195 2021-04-14
GLENCOE 201 3 193 2021-04-14
CYRIL 198 3 186 2021-04-14
JENNINGS 195 4 185 2021-04-14
OCHELATA 194 3 186 2021-04-14
TEXHOMA 194 0 194 2021-04-14
QUINTON 193 3 180 2021-04-14
RINGWOOD 191 1 187 2021-04-14
FAIRFAX 191 7 179 2021-04-14
BIG CABIN 190 4 180 2021-04-14
MORRISON 182 1 178 2021-04-14
ARAPAHO 180 4 176 2021-04-14
RAMONA 179 6 170 2021-04-14
WELCH 179 2 177 2021-04-14
NINNEKAH 177 2 170 2021-04-14
THOMAS 176 0 175 2021-04-14
INDIAHOMA 176 2 166 2021-04-14
GEARY 175 4 168 2021-04-14
CHEYENNE 175 4 167 2021-04-14
MEDFORD 174 1 173 2021-04-14
SHATTUCK 173 2 167 2021-04-14
RED ROCK 172 2 163 2021-04-14
RED OAK 169 0 167 2021-04-14
FORT TOWSON 168 0 162 2021-04-14
OKTAHA 168 2 159 2021-04-14
SHADY POINT 168 1 165 2021-04-14
GRANITE 163 7 156 2021-04-14
GOODWELL 162 1 158 2021-04-14
SEILING 162 6 156 2021-04-14
THACKERVILLE 161 1 159 2021-04-14
BUFFALO 161 5 154 2021-04-14
WELEETKA 160 3 152 2021-04-14
SNYDER 158 8 146 2021-04-14
DEPEW 158 3 154 2021-04-14
CALUMET 157 1 155 2021-04-14
PANAMA 156 2 151 2021-04-14
COPAN 155 2 148 2021-04-14
GRACEMONT 154 5 147 2021-04-14
CANTON 150 3 139 2021-04-14
BENNINGTON 150 2 143 2021-04-14
KREBS 148 6 141 2021-04-14
BURNS FLAT 148 2 143 2021-04-14
UNION CITY 147 1 141 2021-04-14
TERLTON 147 1 142 2021-04-14
WANETTE 145 0 144 2021-04-14
TEMPLE 145 9 127 2021-04-14
CLAYTON 145 3 138 2021-04-14
MILBURN 144 4 132 2021-04-14
BOISE CITY 142 0 140 2021-04-14
WEBBERS FALLS 141 1 132 2021-04-14
BLUEJACKET 140 1 137 2021-04-14
POND CREEK 139 0 136 2021-04-14
ARKOMA 139 1 135 2021-04-14
MANNSVILLE 137 3 131 2021-04-14
VICI 136 2 131 2021-04-14
CANUTE 136 2 128 2021-04-14
ALEX 131 5 121 2021-04-14
GRANDFIELD 130 1 124 2021-04-14
ASHER 128 1 123 2021-04-14
GARBER 128 1 127 2021-04-14
KIOWA 128 2 124 2021-04-14
HAMMON 128 2 120 2021-04-14
SPAVINAW 128 2 118 2021-04-14
LEEDEY 127 5 119 2021-04-14
MOUNTAIN VIEW 125 3 111 2021-04-14
TIPTON 123 4 118 2021-04-14
LAHOMA 123 5 118 2021-04-14
ERICK 122 2 118 2021-04-14
CHATTANOOGA 121 2 118 2021-04-14
SOPER 118 1 111 2021-04-14
AGRA 118 2 112 2021-04-14
DAVENPORT 117 0 113 2021-04-14
COUNCIL HILL 115 3 109 2021-04-14
VELMA 115 2 113 2021-04-14
RYAN 111 1 107 2021-04-14
MULHALL 110 0 108 2021-04-14
SENTINEL 110 2 107 2021-04-14
CANEY 109 1 107 2021-04-14
OAKS 108 4 103 2021-04-14
SASAKWA 107 0 106 2021-04-14
MILL CREEK 107 1 104 2021-04-14
DELAWARE 106 2 104 2021-04-14
TYRONE 106 0 99 2021-04-14
TUPELO 106 2 104 2021-04-14
BRAGGS 104 1 100 2021-04-14
GARVIN 103 0 101 2021-04-14
WAYNOKA 103 0 101 2021-04-14
MCCURTAIN 101 2 97 2021-04-14
DOVER 100 2 97 2021-04-14
RATLIFF CITY 100 0 98 2021-04-14
OILTON 98 4 91 2021-04-14
BYARS 98 1 97 2021-04-14
VERDEN 97 1 95 2021-04-14
SPRINGER 97 3 92 2021-04-14
GANS 97 0 95 2021-04-14
AMBER 97 5 91 2021-04-14
LOOKEBA 90 3 86 2021-04-14
FOSS 89 0 87 2021-04-14
WANN 87 3 81 2021-04-14
RIPLEY 87 1 85 2021-04-14
STERLING 87 1 85 2021-04-14
TRYON 86 0 81 2021-04-14
OLUSTEE 86 0 83 2021-04-14
KINTA 85 1 79 2021-04-14
STRINGTOWN 85 3 79 2021-04-14
STUART 84 0 83 2021-04-14
RAVIA 83 2 78 2021-04-14
RATTAN 83 1 78 2021-04-14
DEWAR 82 1 76 2021-04-14
COYLE 82 0 81 2021-04-14
SAVANNA 81 1 80 2021-04-14
CUSTER CITY 80 1 79 2021-04-14
PITTSBURG 78 1 77 2021-04-14
CANADIAN 76 1 72 2021-04-14
CARNEY 76 2 73 2021-04-14
CORN 72 4 67 2021-04-14
LAMONT 71 1 69 2021-04-14
COVINGTON 70 1 69 2021-04-14
DUSTIN 70 2 68 2021-04-14
POCASSET 70 1 69 2021-04-14
ARNETT 69 1 67 2021-04-14
HAILEYVILLE 69 1 67 2021-04-14
FARGO 69 1 68 2021-04-14
DRUMMOND 67 1 64 2021-04-14
ORLANDO 67 0 66 2021-04-14
MARBLE CITY 66 0 63 2021-04-14
WAPANUCKA 66 2 59 2021-04-14
LONGDALE 66 1 63 2021-04-14
DILL CITY 65 2 63 2021-04-14
SAWYER 65 1 62 2021-04-14
RANDLETT 65 1 62 2021-04-14
KREMLIN 65 0 64 2021-04-14
NASH 64 1 61 2021-04-14
KETCHUM 64 2 60 2021-04-14
LENAPAH 64 0 63 2021-04-14
KAW CITY 63 3 60 2021-04-14
BOYNTON 61 1 58 2021-04-14
LANGLEY 61 0 58 2021-04-14
CLEO SPRINGS 61 2 55 2021-04-14
KENEFIC 60 1 57 2021-04-14
CASTLE 59 1 57 2021-04-14
SHIDLER 59 1 56 2021-04-14
AMES 58 0 58 2021-04-14
REYDON 57 2 53 2021-04-14
MARLAND 57 2 53 2021-04-14
CALVIN 57 1 55 2021-04-14
CROWDER 57 0 55 2021-04-14
WYNONA 55 2 53 2021-04-14
ALINE 55 3 51 2021-04-14
INDIANOLA 55 0 54 2021-04-14
OKAY 55 1 47 2021-04-14
FAIRMONT 55 1 53 2021-04-14
WHITEFIELD 55 1 54 2021-04-14
CARTER 54 0 52 2021-04-14
LEHIGH 53 0 52 2021-04-14
LONE WOLF 53 0 52 2021-04-14
FAXON 50 0 50 2021-04-14
MENO 50 0 49 2021-04-14
FORGAN 50 1 48 2021-04-14
LOCO 50 0 48 2021-04-14
GAGE 49 1 44 2021-04-14
ACHILLE 48 0 44 2021-04-14
PRUE 48 2 46 2021-04-14
TALOGA 48 0 47 2021-04-14
TERRAL 47 2 45 2021-04-14
CARMEN 47 3 44 2021-04-14
WAKITA 47 3 44 2021-04-14
MOUNTAIN PARK 46 1 44 2021-04-14
HASTINGS 45 1 44 2021-04-14
ROOSEVELT 44 0 40 2021-04-14
BURBANK 44 0 43 2021-04-14
SHARON 44 1 41 2021-04-14
RALSTON 43 2 41 2021-04-14
SPARKS 42 2 38 2021-04-14
SCHULTER 42 0 41 2021-04-14
BUTLER 41 0 39 2021-04-14
DEER CREEK 41 1 39 2021-04-14
FOSTER 40 0 39 2021-04-14
LANGSTON 40 1 39 2021-04-14
COLONY 40 1 39 2021-04-14
GOLTRY 40 0 38 2021-04-14
OSAGE 40 1 39 2021-04-14
JET 40 0 40 2021-04-14
DEVOL 40 0 39 2021-04-14
ELDORADO 39 1 35 2021-04-14
GOLDSBY 39 0 38 2021-04-14
HARDESTY 39 0 39 2021-04-14
ROCKY 39 0 38 2021-04-14
FREEDOM 38 0 38 2021-04-14
BERNICE 37 0 36 2021-04-14
FRANCIS 37 1 35 2021-04-14
MARSHALL 36 1 35 2021-04-14
HANNA 36 0 34 2021-04-14
NICOMA PARK 36 2 31 2021-04-14
EAKLY 35 1 32 2021-04-14
AVANT 32 1 30 2021-04-14
BESSIE 31 1 29 2021-04-14
BURLINGTON 31 0 31 2021-04-14
GOTEBO 31 0 30 2021-04-14
DAVIDSON 31 0 28 2021-04-14
KEYES 30 0 28 2021-04-14
HUNTER 30 0 30 2021-04-14
FITZHUGH 30 0 30 2021-04-14
WILLOW 30 0 30 2021-04-14
MEDICINE PARK 29 0 29 2021-04-14
GOULD 29 0 28 2021-04-14
CAMARGO 27 0 27 2021-04-14
OPTIMA 27 0 27 2021-04-14
DISNEY 27 0 27 2021-04-14
DACOMA 27 0 26 2021-04-14
BRADLEY 26 1 24 2021-04-14
HITCHCOCK 26 0 26 2021-04-14
MILLERTON 26 2 24 2021-04-14
DIBBLE 25 0 25 2021-04-14
BRAMAN 24 1 22 2021-04-14
NORTH MIAMI 24 0 23 2021-04-14
LAMAR 21 1 20 2021-04-14
BROMIDE 21 1 19 2021-04-14
MARTHA 21 1 19 2021-04-14
FOYIL 21 1 19 2021-04-14
HILLSDALE 20 0 20 2021-04-14
CROMWELL 20 1 18 2021-04-14
MANITOU 19 0 18 2021-04-14
WAINWRIGHT 19 0 17 2021-04-14
ALDERSON 19 0 19 2021-04-14
DOUGHERTY 17 0 15 2021-04-14
BOWLEGS 16 1 15 2021-04-14
FANSHAWE 14 0 14 2021-04-14
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 14 1 13 2021-04-14
PEORIA 12 0 12 2021-04-14
HALLETT 11 0 11 2021-04-14
ALBION 10 0 10 2021-04-14
THE VILLAGE 10 0 10 2021-04-14
VERA 9 0 9 2021-04-14
ADDINGTON 9 0 9 2021-04-14
GENE AUTRY 7 0 7 2021-04-14
SLICK 6 0 6 2021-04-14
KEMP 6 0 5 2021-04-14
TATUMS 6 0 6 2021-04-14
REDBIRD 6 0 5 2021-04-14
BLACKBURN 5 0 5 2021-04-14
BYNG 5 0 5 2021-04-14
TULLAHASSEE 5 0 4 2021-04-14
MOFFETT 4 0 4 2021-04-14
SLAUGHTERVILLE 3 0 3 2021-04-14
RENTIESVILLE 3 0 3 2021-04-14
NORGE 2 0 2 2021-04-14
PINK 2 0 2 2021-04-14
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2021-04-14
BRAY 2 0 2 2021-04-14
GRAYSON 1 0 1 2021-04-14
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2021-04-14
HOFFMAN 1 0 1 2021-04-14
OAKLAND 1 0 1 2021-04-14
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2021-04-14
LE FLORE 1 0 1 2021-04-14
SPORTSMEN ACRES 1 0 1 2021-04-14
BRIDGEPORT 1 0 1 2021-04-14
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2021-04-14
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2021-04-14
BETHEL ACRES 1 0 1 2021-04-14
ARMSTRONG 1 0 1 2021-04-14
EAST DUKE 1 0 1 2021-04-14

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Kelci McKendrick is police and court reporter for the Enid News & Eagle. 
 
Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for Kelci? Send an email to kelcim@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you