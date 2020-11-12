ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma COVID-19 cases increased by the largest single-day margin yet on Thursday, barring a two-day boost this past weekend when the Oklahoma State Department of Health announced a rise due to "significant community spread" and a backlog.
There were 2,357 new cases on Thursday, according to OSDH, which also reported 11 more deaths, none of which were in the 24 hours prior to the department's morning report.
The 1.7% increase in cases brought the cumulative total to 144,691, with 22,784 of those active, a single-day increase of 1,064, and 120,426 recovered, including 1,282 since Wednesday's report.
Percentage-wise, Oklahoma outpaced the national average in number of new cases, 1.7% to 1.4%; active cases, 4.9% to 1.8%; and recovered cases, 1.1% to .9%, according to the OSDH. The state matched the nation in the percentage of deaths, each with a .7% increase.
Nine of the deaths reported Thursday were in the 65 and older age group: two Pontotoc County men, men from Beckham, Carter, Custer, Jackson and Wagoner counties and women from Caddo and Roger Mills counties. There were two deaths reported in the 50-64 age range, men from Carter and Okfuskee counties.
Overall, 31 of those who have died due to COVID-19 or its complications have been Garfield County residents, according to OSDH, but the department has officially reported 32 deaths in Enid. The discrepancy is under investigation by the Health Department, said Anthony Triana, OSDH spokesman. As of Thursday, there were no other deaths officially attributed to the virus in other Garfield County towns, according to OSDH data.
Total cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma since the virus was confirmed in March topped the 10,000 mark Thursday, with the OSDH reporting that number at 10,030.
Of those, 1,279 were in hospitals with or suspected of having COVID-19, an increase of 31 compared to the last report on Tuesday before the Veterans Day holiday, with 350 in intensive care, an increase of 10, according to the OSDH Executive Report released Thursday evening. There were 1,131 individuals seeking hospital care in the 24 hours prior to the report that self-quarantined.
In Enid, St. Mary's Regional Medical Center reported 22 patients positive for COVID-19, and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported 15 patients with the virus on Thursday.
Adult ICU bed availability in the state was at 7%, according to the OSDH. Medical/surgical beds were at 12% availability statewide with a 98% hospital response rate, according to the Executive Report. That same report shows the Northwest region for OSDH with 70 cases, a decrease of two, and five under investigation for the virus.
Garfield County and area
Garfield County, which had an increase of 28 cases Thursday, has seen an average daily new COVID-19 case count of just less than 61 per 100,000 population the past seven days.
Based on that formula and current case numbers, Garfield County will top 50 average daily cases when the OSDH releases its COVID-19 risk map, normally on Friday morning. That number is the trigger to enact distance learning for all Enid Public Schools students.
After the report is released, the district will announce whether classes will be held in the coming week before the Thanksgiving holiday, said Jane Johnson, EPS director of human resources and communications.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Thursday were 13 in Major, 10 in Woods, eight in Noble, seven in Woodward, five in Kingfisher, three each in Alfalfa and Grant and two in Blaine, according to OSDH.
Case gains in Northwest Oklahoma cities and towns included 23 in Enid, nine in Alva, seven in Fairview, three each in Garber and Woodward, two each in Billings, Cherokee, Kingfisher, Okarche, Pond Creek and Ringwood and one each in Canton, Carmen, Cashion, Cleo Springs, Covington, Drummond, Mooreland, Seiling, Wakita, Watonga and Waynoka.
State numbers
OSDH reported 1,803,710 cumulative specimens have been tested for COVID-19 in the state this year, with 1,643,665, or 91.13% of those negative. Those testing positive represent 3.66% of the state's population, listed at 3,956,971 in 2019, according to census.gov.
There have been 74,454 Oklahoma women and 67,827 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH as of Wednesday. There were 53 designated as unknown gender.
The 18-35 age group, with 674 new cases confirmed Wednesday, made up 34% of cases in the state. Other new case gains were 508 in the 36-49 age group, 395 in the 50-64 age group, 301 in the 65 and older age group, 259 in the 5-17 age group and 36 in the 0-4 group.
Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Wednesday were 2,628 in the 0-4 age group, 14,062 in the 5-17 age group, 48,413 in the 18-35 age group, 30,633 in the 36-49 age group, 26,345 in the 50-64 age group and 20,241 in the 65 and older age group. There were 12 listed as unknown age.
Of the overall 1,470 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 1,186 have been 65 and older and 225 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 96% of the total. There have been 43 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 15 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 835, than women, 635, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Wednesday.
Data shows deaths in 71 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 254 in Oklahoma County; 231 in Tulsa County; 114 in Cleveland County; 57 in Rogers County; 43 in Washington County; 41 each in Creek and McCurtain counties; 31 each in Delaware, Garfield and Wagoner counties; 29 in Muskogee County; 26 in Caddo County; 25 in LeFlore County; 24 in Canadian County; 23 in Lincoln County; 22 in Comanche County; 21 each in Ottawa, Pittsburg and Pottawatomie counties; 19 in Jackson County; 18 each in Grady and Kay counties; 17 each in Bryan, Mayes and Osage counties; 16 in McClain County; 15 each in Beckham and Payne counties; 14 each in Okmulgee and Sequoyah counties; 13 in Adair County; 12 each in Carter and McIntosh counties; 11 in Texas County; 10 each in Stephens and Okfuskee counties; nine in Cherokee County; eight each in Garvin and Greer counties; seven each in Custer, Hughes and Seminole counties; six each in Kingfisher, Pontotoc, Pushmataha and Woodward counties; five each in Haskell and Pawnee counties; four each in Johnston, Nowata, Roger Mills and Tillman counties; three each in Cotton, Kiowa, Latimer, Logan, Murray and Noble counties; two each in Blaine, Choctaw, Craig, Grant, Harper, Major, Marshall and Washita counties; and one each in Atoka, Beaver, Dewey, Jefferson, Love and Woods counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per county released Thursday by OSDH:
• Garfield with 2,888 cases, 2,488 recovered, 369 active and 31 deaths, all from Enid;
• Woodward with 1,432 cases, 1,293 recovered, 133 active and six deaths, three from Woodward, two from Fort Supply, including a William S. Key Correctional Center inmate, and one from Mooreland;
• Kingfisher with 664 cases, 588 recovered, 70 active and six deaths, three from Okarche, two from Hennessey and one from Kingfisher;
• Major with 295 cases, 201 recovered, 92 active and two deaths not listed from populous cities or towns;
• Noble with 284 cases, 200 recovered, 81 active and three deaths, including a Billings man;
• Woods with 279 cases, 192 recovered, 86 active and one death from Alva;
• Blaine with 272 cases, 225 recovered, 45 active and two deaths, both from Canton;
• Alfalfa with 158 cases, 132 recovered and 26 active;
• Grant with 151 cases, 118 recovered, 31 active and two deaths, one each from Wakita and Deer Creek.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 2,643 in Enid (337 active); 895 Fort Supply (four active); 435 in Woodward (110 active); 288 in Kingfisher (33 active); 244 in Alva (77 active); 212 in Hennessey (16 active); 177 in Fairview (60 active); 107 in Watonga (25 active); 83 in Okarche (15 active); 64 in Helena (two active); 56 in Mooreland (10 active); 53 in Pond Creek (12 active); 51 in Garber (four active); 47 in Cherokee (14 active); 46 each in Canton (eight active), Cashion (seven active), Lahoma (seven active) and Waukomis (five active); 42 in Ringwood (15 active); 39 in Medford (nine active); 37 in Dover; 36 in Okeene (two active); 34 in Seiling (11 active); 30 in Billings (13 active); 23 in Cleo Springs (nine active); 22 in Wakita (three active); 21 in Covington (four active); 18 in Ames (two active); 17 in Fairmont; 16 each in Meno (three active) and Waynoka (four active); 15 each in Kremlin (one active), Longdale (two active) and Nash (one active); 13 each in Burlington and Mulhall (two active); 12 in Lamont (two active); 11 each in Aline (nine active) and Orlando (three active); nine each in Drummond (three active), Jet (one active) and Sharon (four active); eight each in Carmen (two active) and Marshall (three active); seven each in Freedom (two active) and Hunter; six in Hitchcock; five in Hillsdale; and four each in Dacoma (three active), Deer Creek (two active) and Goltry, according to data released by OSDH on Thursday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
In Enid, there have been 1,333 cases, with 1,148 recovered and 21 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 1,281 cases, with 1,103 recovered and 11 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Thursday. There were six recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.