daily covid 2.6.21

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma’s number of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began reached 401,780 Saturday, with 92.5% recovered, as the state nears 4,000 deaths, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

There were 2,053 new cases reported Saturday, a 0.7% increase, according OSDH, and 51 more deaths reported.

Cases in Garfield County on Saturday increased by 19 for a total of 7,190, with 409 active and 6,718, or 93.4.%, recovered, according to OSDH. The majority of the cases — 6,349, or 88.3% — have been in Enid, which reported 386 active cases and 5,905 recovered. Of the county’s 63 deaths, 58 have been in Enid, according to the OSDH list of city data.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases Saturday included 15 in Blaine, 10 in Kingfisher, nine in Alfalfa, six in Noble, three in Grant, two in Woods, one each in Major and Woodward.

Statewide, as of Saturday, there were 26,283 cases of the virus that remained active, a single-day decrease of 456, and 371,736 recovered, including 2,458 since Friday’s report.

There have been 3,761 deaths in the state in which COVID-19 was the cause or a contributing factor, OSDH reported.

Of the 51 deaths reported Saturday, 31 were men and 20 were women, with 41 in the 65 and older, nine in the 50-54 and one in the 36-49 age groups, according to OSDH, which does not normally designate gender and age of deaths per county of residence on the weekend.

Counties in which deaths occurred were eight in Tulsa, five each in Oklahoma and Garvin, three in Cleveland, two each in Comanche, Kay, Logan, Murray, Pawnee and Rogers and one each in Beckham, Blaine, Bryan, Canadian, Custer, Grady, Greer, McIntosh, Okfuskee, Osage, Ottawa, Pontotoc, Pushmataha, Sequoyah, Stephens, Texas, Washington and Woodward.

Weekly Epidemiology Report

OSDH released its Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report on Friday for the period of Jan. 29 through Feb. 4, showing both cases and deaths were down this week compared to the previous week.

The state saw 15,635 cases from Jan. 29 through Feb. 4, a decrease of 15% and about 69 per 100,000 less cases compared to Jan. 22-28. According to OSDH, 258 deaths were reported in the past week, an 8.8% decrease from the week before.

Download PDF weekly epidemiology report OSDH 2.5.21

OSDH reported 34% of the cases were age 50 and older and 95% of the deaths were in that same age group.

COVID-19 patient hospitalizations remained at 5.6% statewide in a week-to-week comparison. Since the first case was confirmed in Oklahoma, the number of admissions to state hospitals is at 22,317 as weekly numbers were calculated through Thursday. Confirmed cases of COVID-19 hospitalizations from Jan. 29 through Feb. 4 were at 1,051, according to the OSDH.

Nationally, Oklahoma ranks ninth, out of all states and the District of Columbia, in the cumulative incidence of reported COVID-19 cases per 100,000 persons, bumping up from 10th the previous week.

Cumulative incidence of COVID-19 cases 2.5.21

The number of positive cases makes up about 11.4% of nearly 3,243,791 specimens tested in the state, according to OSDH. The death rate for those positive cases remains less than 1%.

Since last week, 120,806 vaccine doses have been administered in the state, bringing the total number to 373,279.

State update

There have been 212,688 Oklahoma women and 189,065 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH on Saturday. There were 27 designated as unknown gender.

Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 7,654 in the 0-4 age group, 44,827 in the 5-17 age group, 126,022 in the 18-35 age group, 86,862 in the 36-49 age group, 78,194 in the 50-64 age group and 58,163 in the 65 and older age group. There were 58 listed as unknown age.

Of the overall 3,761 deaths in the state, 2,979 have been 65 and older and 605 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.3% of the total. There have been 143 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 33 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 2,142, than women, 1,619, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Saturday.

Data show deaths in all of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 618 in Tulsa; 611 in Oklahoma; 235 in Cleveland; 117 in Comanche; 107 in Rogers; 101 in Creek; 84 in Muskogee; 78 in Washington; 73 in Canadian; 72 in Wagoner; 63 in Garfield; 62 in Kay; 61 each in Custer and Grady; 58 in McCurtain; 57 each in Delaware and Pottawatomie; 54 in Stephens; 51 in Bryan; 50 in Caddo; 45 in Lincoln; 43 each in McClain and Payne; 41 each in Jackson and LeFlore; 40 each in Osage and Pontotoc; 39 in Okmukgee; 38 each in Garvin and Ottawa; 36 in Carter; 35 in Cherokee; 34 in Mayes; 32 each in Beckham and Pittsburg; 30 in McIntosh; 29 in Seminole; 28 in Sequoyah; 27 in Pawnee; 25 in Logan; 22 in Texas; 20 in Adair; 19 each in Kingfisher and Murray; 17 each in Johnston and Okfuskee; 15 in Woodward; 14 each in Greer, Hughes, Nowata and Tillman; 13 each in Choctaw, Cotton, Kiowa and Pushmataha; 12 in Marshall; 10 each in Atoka, Coal and Craig; eight each in Haskell, Latimer, Love, Noble and Woods; seven each in Blaine, Jefferson and Washita; six each in Grant and Roger Mills; five in Alfalfa; four each in Beaver, Dewey and Major; three in Harper; and one each in Cimarron, Ellis and Harmon.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Saturday by OSDH:

• Woodward with 3,029 cases, 2,912 recovered, 102 active and 15 deaths, 10 from Woodward, two each from Fort Supply and Mooreland and one from Sharon.• Kingfisher with 1,894 cases, 1,783 recovered, 92 active and 19 deaths, eight from Kingfisher, five from Hennessey, four from Okarche and two from Dover.

• Noble with 1,284 cases, 1,172 recovered, 104 active and eight deaths, including four from Perry, two from Red Rock and one each from Billings and Morrison.• Woods with 1,164 cases, 1,116 recovered, 40 active and eight deaths, seven from Alva and one not listed by town.

• Alfalfa with 1,123 cases, 1,074 recovered, 44 active and five deaths, two each from Aline and Helena and one from Cherokee.

• Blaine with 953 cases, 830 recovered, 116 active and seven deaths, two from Canton, one from Watonga and four not listed by town.

• Major with 913 cases, 868 recovered, 41 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town.

• Grant with 507 cases, 484 recovered, 17 active and six deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont, Medford and Nash.

There have been 2,795 cases, with 2,596 recovered and 33 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of Enid, and 3,473 cases, with 3,226 recovered and 24 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Saturday. There were 35 cases with 32 recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.

DOC update

The number of inmates currently positive for COVID-19 was at 26 Saturday, with 100 Department of Corrections employees with the virus across the state, according to the DOC website.

The DOC showed Saturday there were no active cases at Charles E. “Bill” Johnson Corrections Center in Alva, James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena, Enid Community Corrections Center or William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply.

Inmates in isolation and quarantine were one and 34, respectively, at Charles E. “Bill” Johnson, and one and 158 at James Crabtree.

DOC reports that among the inmate deaths related to COVID-19, there have been two at William S. Key and three at James Crabtree correctional centers in Northwest Oklahoma.

Oklahoma per city 02.06.21

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA CITY 58513 485 54614 2021-02-06
TULSA 39750 406 37028 2021-02-06
EDMOND 15639 90 14634 2021-02-06
BROKEN ARROW 14704 123 13494 2021-02-06
NORMAN 12646 121 11774 2021-02-06
OTHER*** 8978 53 8209 2021-02-06
YUKON 8180 29 7712 2021-02-06
LAWTON 7081 92 6250 2021-02-06
ENID 6349 58 5905 2021-02-06
MOORE 5796 39 5353 2021-02-06
STILLWATER 5789 21 5442 2021-02-06
CLAREMORE 5501 77 5033 2021-02-06
OWASSO 4884 32 4547 2021-02-06
MUSKOGEE 4835 65 4261 2021-02-06
SHAWNEE 4536 43 4238 2021-02-06
ARDMORE 4001 26 3564 2021-02-06
ADA 3760 33 3453 2021-02-06
TAHLEQUAH 3646 25 3335 2021-02-06
PONCA CITY 3599 35 3337 2021-02-06
BARTLESVILLE 3438 64 3090 2021-02-06
DURANT 3257 27 2973 2021-02-06
BIXBY 3217 22 2994 2021-02-06
SAND SPRINGS 2974 35 2752 2021-02-06
MCALESTER 2914 23 2752 2021-02-06
DUNCAN 2783 33 2568 2021-02-06
SAPULPA 2739 40 2487 2021-02-06
JENKS 2647 18 2431 2021-02-06
GUYMON 2502 21 2415 2021-02-06
MUSTANG 2402 19 2267 2021-02-06
ALTUS 2315 38 2155 2021-02-06
EL RENO 2307 17 2205 2021-02-06
CHICKASHA 2226 35 2043 2021-02-06
GUTHRIE 2209 19 2017 2021-02-06
COLLINSVILLE 2183 14 2009 2021-02-06
CHOCTAW 2160 15 1991 2021-02-06
BLANCHARD 2034 12 1850 2021-02-06
STILWELL 2018 16 1733 2021-02-06
MIAMI 1976 22 1879 2021-02-06
BETHANY 1792 16 1679 2021-02-06
WOODWARD 1755 10 1672 2021-02-06
COWETA 1712 23 1564 2021-02-06
WEATHERFORD 1707 20 1616 2021-02-06
CLINTON 1651 38 1523 2021-02-06
ELK CITY 1587 17 1443 2021-02-06
SKIATOOK 1578 8 1435 2021-02-06
TAFT 1565 3 1551 2021-02-06
POTEAU 1484 13 1391 2021-02-06
PRYOR CREEK 1464 17 1357 2021-02-06
GROVE 1458 35 1356 2021-02-06
GLENPOOL 1450 13 1339 2021-02-06
VINITA 1432 7 1349 2021-02-06
OKMULGEE 1418 22 1306 2021-02-06
SEMINOLE 1397 15 1251 2021-02-06
SALLISAW 1386 14 1288 2021-02-06
TUTTLE 1384 11 1300 2021-02-06
PURCELL 1352 18 1200 2021-02-06
WAGONER 1340 13 1234 2021-02-06
ATOKA 1293 7 1227 2021-02-06
CUSHING 1287 13 1204 2021-02-06
ANADARKO 1274 17 1155 2021-02-06
BROKEN BOW 1254 29 1131 2021-02-06
PAULS VALLEY 1184 14 1098 2021-02-06
SULPHUR 1180 12 1046 2021-02-06
NOBLE 1179 16 1050 2021-02-06
NEWCASTLE 1166 8 1088 2021-02-06
IDABEL 1161 14 1067 2021-02-06
LEXINGTON 1135 12 1011 2021-02-06
TECUMSEH 1099 6 1019 2021-02-06
HARRAH 1072 8 984 2021-02-06
FORT GIBSON 1069 11 910 2021-02-06
PIEDMONT 1069 6 1011 2021-02-06
MCLOUD 1024 5 969 2021-02-06
MADILL 1000 6 927 2021-02-06
ALVA 972 7 933 2021-02-06
JAY 964 10 898 2021-02-06
MARLOW 944 9 885 2021-02-06
MARIETTA 929 6 873 2021-02-06
FORT SUPPLY 927 2 918 2021-02-06
MULDROW 926 4 851 2021-02-06
HENRYETTA 887 11 830 2021-02-06
HUGO 876 10 799 2021-02-06
CHECOTAH 874 14 809 2021-02-06
BRISTOW 841 20 793 2021-02-06
EUFAULA 830 16 749 2021-02-06
SAYRE 795 13 752 2021-02-06
HOMINY 750 2 723 2021-02-06
KINGSTON 748 6 669 2021-02-06
KINGFISHER 746 8 693 2021-02-06
STIGLER 729 7 672 2021-02-06
OKEMAH 725 6 673 2021-02-06
HELENA 722 2 703 2021-02-06
LINDSAY 702 9 658 2021-02-06
CATOOSA 701 10 655 2021-02-06
MANNFORD 692 11 619 2021-02-06
ELGIN 685 8 628 2021-02-06
LOCUST GROVE 664 0 586 2021-02-06
WEWOKA 664 7 589 2021-02-06
HOLDENVILLE 652 8 589 2021-02-06
CLEVELAND 644 11 603 2021-02-06
CHANDLER 644 15 587 2021-02-06
HEAVENER 639 9 609 2021-02-06
INOLA 637 6 605 2021-02-06
NOWATA 637 9 563 2021-02-06
CALERA 637 5 596 2021-02-06
PERRY 633 4 565 2021-02-06
HENNESSEY 621 5 599 2021-02-06
BLACKWELL 611 14 550 2021-02-06
SPIRO 605 1 580 2021-02-06
MOUNDS 603 8 552 2021-02-06
CACHE 592 7 532 2021-02-06
DAVIS 585 6 535 2021-02-06
AFTON 581 3 552 2021-02-06
SPERRY 573 2 535 2021-02-06
CHELSEA 572 8 537 2021-02-06
BOLEY 560 7 544 2021-02-06
SALINA 556 3 475 2021-02-06
TISHOMINGO 550 8 512 2021-02-06
SPENCER 548 8 497 2021-02-06
WESTVILLE 539 4 501 2021-02-06
WARR ACRES 537 1 508 2021-02-06
PERKINS 532 4 491 2021-02-06
JONES 531 4 489 2021-02-06
COMANCHE 529 10 485 2021-02-06
PRAGUE 512 6 493 2021-02-06
MIDWEST CITY 501 12 451 2021-02-06
ANTLERS 497 8 460 2021-02-06
DEL CITY 496 6 449 2021-02-06
FAIRVIEW 495 2 474 2021-02-06
VIAN 489 5 451 2021-02-06
PAWNEE 489 13 435 2021-02-06
COALGATE 485 7 435 2021-02-06
HULBERT 481 4 445 2021-02-06
WYNNEWOOD 478 3 420 2021-02-06
DEWEY 471 5 424 2021-02-06
PAWHUSKA 468 7 435 2021-02-06
OOLOGAH 467 3 436 2021-02-06
WILBURTON 460 6 417 2021-02-06
COLCORD 459 3 431 2021-02-06
HINTON 458 1 449 2021-02-06
HASKELL 457 3 430 2021-02-06
MEEKER 442 14 406 2021-02-06
APACHE 440 4 405 2021-02-06
ROLAND 431 1 397 2021-02-06
CHOUTEAU 430 9 400 2021-02-06
STRATFORD 420 3 397 2021-02-06
FREDERICK 420 10 391 2021-02-06
WISTER 419 2 370 2021-02-06
LONE GROVE 413 2 382 2021-02-06
NEWKIRK 402 3 367 2021-02-06
TALIHINA 397 9 359 2021-02-06
CARNEGIE 394 9 349 2021-02-06
STROUD 386 3 353 2021-02-06
WALTERS 382 3 334 2021-02-06
KONAWA 376 4 338 2021-02-06
KANSAS 376 6 354 2021-02-06
WATONGA 375 1 317 2021-02-06
NICHOLS HILLS 375 0 355 2021-02-06
WASHINGTON 373 3 346 2021-02-06
POCOLA 371 3 346 2021-02-06
BEGGS 370 4 346 2021-02-06
WILSON 362 2 324 2021-02-06
LUTHER 346 6 312 2021-02-06
TONKAWA 343 10 311 2021-02-06
MINCO 335 0 322 2021-02-06
HARTSHORNE 333 4 302 2021-02-06
MORRIS 330 2 309 2021-02-06
COLBERT 327 9 292 2021-02-06
WELLSTON 323 3 303 2021-02-06
VALLIANT 322 4 299 2021-02-06
HOOKER 318 0 305 2021-02-06
MANGUM 315 11 289 2021-02-06
WYANDOTTE 312 3 294 2021-02-06
NEW CORDELL 311 0 287 2021-02-06
COMMERCE 310 2 300 2021-02-06
FLETCHER 309 2 281 2021-02-06
GORE 305 4 276 2021-02-06
HOBART 300 7 283 2021-02-06
CADDO 299 1 279 2021-02-06
MEAD 296 3 266 2021-02-06
PORUM 294 2 258 2021-02-06
HOWE 292 0 283 2021-02-06
QUAPAW 290 7 275 2021-02-06
HEALDTON 289 4 235 2021-02-06
PORTER 285 6 259 2021-02-06
ELMORE CITY 282 3 255 2021-02-06
WARNER 279 1 253 2021-02-06
FAIRLAND 278 1 268 2021-02-06
ARCADIA 271 0 261 2021-02-06
TALALA 265 3 243 2021-02-06
WAURIKA 258 3 244 2021-02-06
BOKCHITO 257 2 234 2021-02-06
DRUMRIGHT 257 5 222 2021-02-06
KELLYVILLE 255 3 244 2021-02-06
ADAIR 254 2 231 2021-02-06
KIEFER 253 1 234 2021-02-06
STONEWALL 247 2 232 2021-02-06
RINGLING 245 1 215 2021-02-06
HOLLIS 244 1 213 2021-02-06
BARNSDALL 242 4 213 2021-02-06
MAYSVILLE 242 6 220 2021-02-06
CRESCENT 242 2 231 2021-02-06
WAYNE 239 2 219 2021-02-06
ALLEN 236 2 218 2021-02-06
CASHION 232 0 219 2021-02-06
OKARCHE 231 4 215 2021-02-06
EARLSBORO 230 0 219 2021-02-06
BOSWELL 226 1 207 2021-02-06
PADEN 224 1 214 2021-02-06
HYDRO 220 4 208 2021-02-06
RUSH SPRINGS 220 3 206 2021-02-06
BLAIR 216 1 201 2021-02-06
WRIGHT CITY 212 1 186 2021-02-06
FORT COBB 208 1 191 2021-02-06
MOORELAND 207 2 186 2021-02-06
CAMERON 206 0 193 2021-02-06
WAUKOMIS 206 0 196 2021-02-06
BEAVER 204 2 190 2021-02-06
YALE 202 4 176 2021-02-06
LAVERNE 202 1 195 2021-02-06
BILLINGS 201 1 194 2021-02-06
HAWORTH 201 3 182 2021-02-06
ROFF 200 1 172 2021-02-06
CHEROKEE 200 1 186 2021-02-06
WATTS 199 0 183 2021-02-06
PAOLI 198 2 171 2021-02-06
GERONIMO 197 2 172 2021-02-06
KEOTA 197 0 189 2021-02-06
CEMENT 194 0 175 2021-02-06
BINGER 194 10 175 2021-02-06
OKEENE 190 0 178 2021-02-06
WETUMKA 186 3 166 2021-02-06
BIG CABIN 184 2 175 2021-02-06
GLENCOE 183 2 161 2021-02-06
TEXHOMA 182 0 177 2021-02-06
QUINTON 181 1 158 2021-02-06
MAUD 177 0 168 2021-02-06
BOKOSHE 177 0 162 2021-02-06
CYRIL 177 2 159 2021-02-06
OCHELATA 176 3 164 2021-02-06
RINGWOOD 175 0 164 2021-02-06
THOMAS 174 0 172 2021-02-06
MORRISON 173 1 155 2021-02-06
SHATTUCK 172 1 162 2021-02-06
ARAPAHO 171 4 160 2021-02-06
CHEYENNE 170 1 156 2021-02-06
WELCH 170 2 161 2021-02-06
FAIRFAX 169 1 155 2021-02-06
JENNINGS 168 1 148 2021-02-06
RED ROCK 163 2 153 2021-02-06
NINNEKAH 162 1 148 2021-02-06
MEDFORD 161 1 156 2021-02-06
GEARY 157 1 139 2021-02-06
GOODWELL 157 1 150 2021-02-06
RAMONA 156 4 139 2021-02-06
INDIAHOMA 154 1 136 2021-02-06
OKTAHA 153 0 142 2021-02-06
SEILING 152 1 149 2021-02-06
SHADY POINT 151 1 142 2021-02-06
CALUMET 151 0 144 2021-02-06
THACKERVILLE 151 1 147 2021-02-06
BUFFALO 151 2 146 2021-02-06
WELEETKA 150 3 136 2021-02-06
FORT TOWSON 147 0 137 2021-02-06
GRACEMONT 146 2 134 2021-02-06
SNYDER 143 5 126 2021-02-06
BENNINGTON 141 2 125 2021-02-06
DEPEW 141 2 133 2021-02-06
COPAN 140 1 129 2021-02-06
UNION CITY 140 1 137 2021-02-06
RED OAK 139 0 127 2021-02-06
CANTON 139 2 117 2021-02-06
PANAMA 138 1 130 2021-02-06
BURNS FLAT 138 1 131 2021-02-06
KREBS 136 2 124 2021-02-06
POND CREEK 135 0 132 2021-02-06
BLUEJACKET 135 1 128 2021-02-06
TEMPLE 133 9 116 2021-02-06
CLAYTON 132 1 121 2021-02-06
WEBBERS FALLS 129 0 115 2021-02-06
WANETTE 128 0 122 2021-02-06
VICI 127 0 119 2021-02-06
CANUTE 127 0 114 2021-02-06
MANNSVILLE 127 1 112 2021-02-06
GRANITE 126 3 117 2021-02-06
GARBER 126 1 123 2021-02-06
KIOWA 124 2 113 2021-02-06
MILBURN 124 3 109 2021-02-06
HAMMON 123 2 111 2021-02-06
ARKOMA 122 1 111 2021-02-06
LAHOMA 121 5 114 2021-02-06
TERLTON 120 1 104 2021-02-06
ALEX 120 2 109 2021-02-06
LEEDEY 120 4 111 2021-02-06
MOUNTAIN VIEW 118 1 105 2021-02-06
SPAVINAW 117 1 105 2021-02-06
TIPTON 116 3 101 2021-02-06
CHATTANOOGA 112 2 103 2021-02-06
DAVENPORT 111 0 105 2021-02-06
ERICK 110 1 97 2021-02-06
ASHER 110 0 99 2021-02-06
VELMA 109 2 102 2021-02-06
GRANDFIELD 108 1 98 2021-02-06
RYAN 107 0 101 2021-02-06
COUNCIL HILL 107 2 100 2021-02-06
MULHALL 105 0 100 2021-02-06
CANEY 105 1 100 2021-02-06
OAKS 105 1 94 2021-02-06
AGRA 104 1 87 2021-02-06
SOPER 104 1 95 2021-02-06
SENTINEL 103 1 98 2021-02-06
BRAGGS 100 1 92 2021-02-06
WAYNOKA 100 0 96 2021-02-06
DELAWARE 99 2 93 2021-02-06
TUPELO 98 1 90 2021-02-06
MCCURTAIN 97 1 87 2021-02-06
DOVER 97 2 91 2021-02-06
TYRONE 97 0 86 2021-02-06
BYARS 96 1 92 2021-02-06
OILTON 94 3 85 2021-02-06
SASAKWA 94 0 89 2021-02-06
RATLIFF CITY 90 0 78 2021-02-06
AMBER 89 2 83 2021-02-06
LOOKEBA 88 2 82 2021-02-06
FOSS 87 0 83 2021-02-06
VERDEN 87 1 76 2021-02-06
MILL CREEK 86 0 80 2021-02-06
STRINGTOWN 83 1 79 2021-02-06
GANS 83 0 75 2021-02-06
GARVIN 83 0 81 2021-02-06
STERLING 82 1 67 2021-02-06
SPRINGER 81 1 77 2021-02-06
BOISE CITY 80 0 78 2021-02-06
CUSTER CITY 79 0 75 2021-02-06
DEWAR 77 0 67 2021-02-06
KINTA 76 0 65 2021-02-06
WANN 76 2 68 2021-02-06
RAVIA 76 2 70 2021-02-06
RIPLEY 75 1 66 2021-02-06
TRYON 75 0 64 2021-02-06
RATTAN 74 1 57 2021-02-06
OLUSTEE 74 0 68 2021-02-06
STUART 73 0 59 2021-02-06
COYLE 73 0 57 2021-02-06
SAVANNA 72 0 68 2021-02-06
PITTSBURG 71 0 63 2021-02-06
COVINGTON 69 0 68 2021-02-06
CARNEY 69 1 64 2021-02-06
CORN 69 3 64 2021-02-06
CANADIAN 68 0 61 2021-02-06
DUSTIN 67 1 64 2021-02-06
LAMONT 66 1 64 2021-02-06
POCASSET 66 1 63 2021-02-06
HAILEYVILLE 66 0 57 2021-02-06
ARNETT 66 0 65 2021-02-06
FARGO 65 0 63 2021-02-06
LONGDALE 63 0 56 2021-02-06
KREMLIN 62 0 61 2021-02-06
MARBLE CITY 61 0 55 2021-02-06
DILL CITY 61 0 59 2021-02-06
DRUMMOND 61 0 57 2021-02-06
ORLANDO 60 0 57 2021-02-06
KAW CITY 59 1 56 2021-02-06
NASH 59 1 54 2021-02-06
BOYNTON 58 0 57 2021-02-06
WAPANUCKA 58 1 45 2021-02-06
KETCHUM 58 1 54 2021-02-06
CLEO SPRINGS 57 0 54 2021-02-06
SAWYER 57 1 52 2021-02-06
AMES 56 0 56 2021-02-06
SHIDLER 56 0 55 2021-02-06
CASTLE 56 0 47 2021-02-06
REYDON 56 0 52 2021-02-06
RANDLETT 56 1 53 2021-02-06
LENAPAH 55 0 53 2021-02-06
KENEFIC 54 1 48 2021-02-06
LANGLEY 53 0 48 2021-02-06
WHITEFIELD 53 0 52 2021-02-06
ALINE 52 2 46 2021-02-06
MARLAND 51 0 48 2021-02-06
INDIANOLA 51 0 45 2021-02-06
OKAY 50 1 43 2021-02-06
FAXON 50 0 46 2021-02-06
CALVIN 50 1 45 2021-02-06
CROWDER 50 0 47 2021-02-06
MENO 50 0 49 2021-02-06
LONE WOLF 50 0 48 2021-02-06
LOCO 49 0 46 2021-02-06
LEHIGH 49 0 48 2021-02-06
FAIRMONT 49 0 47 2021-02-06
WYNONA 48 2 46 2021-02-06
PRUE 47 1 42 2021-02-06
CARTER 47 0 42 2021-02-06
GAGE 46 0 42 2021-02-06
TERRAL 46 2 43 2021-02-06
FORGAN 44 1 40 2021-02-06
CARMEN 44 1 40 2021-02-06
TALOGA 44 0 38 2021-02-06
ACHILLE 43 0 39 2021-02-06
HASTINGS 43 1 38 2021-02-06
MOUNTAIN PARK 43 0 41 2021-02-06
WAKITA 43 2 41 2021-02-06
RALSTON 42 1 40 2021-02-06
SCHULTER 42 0 41 2021-02-06
BURBANK 41 0 37 2021-02-06
ROOSEVELT 41 0 36 2021-02-06
COLONY 40 0 39 2021-02-06
BUTLER 40 0 38 2021-02-06
SPARKS 39 1 35 2021-02-06
FOSTER 39 0 38 2021-02-06
SHARON 39 1 35 2021-02-06
LANGSTON 39 1 34 2021-02-06
JET 38 0 37 2021-02-06
GOLTRY 36 0 33 2021-02-06
DEER CREEK 35 1 29 2021-02-06
ROCKY 35 0 32 2021-02-06
GOLDSBY 35 0 33 2021-02-06
FREEDOM 35 0 34 2021-02-06
MARSHALL 34 0 34 2021-02-06
EAKLY 34 0 27 2021-02-06
HARDESTY 34 0 33 2021-02-06
FRANCIS 33 1 29 2021-02-06
DEVOL 33 0 32 2021-02-06
ELDORADO 33 0 30 2021-02-06
OSAGE 33 0 33 2021-02-06
BERNICE 33 0 32 2021-02-06
AVANT 30 0 29 2021-02-06
HANNA 30 0 28 2021-02-06
BESSIE 30 1 27 2021-02-06
NICOMA PARK 29 1 27 2021-02-06
BURLINGTON 29 0 27 2021-02-06
DAVIDSON 29 0 25 2021-02-06
WILLOW 29 0 26 2021-02-06
GOULD 28 0 27 2021-02-06
DACOMA 27 0 25 2021-02-06
MEDICINE PARK 27 0 27 2021-02-06
CAMARGO 27 0 26 2021-02-06
HUNTER 26 0 26 2021-02-06
FITZHUGH 26 0 26 2021-02-06
GOTEBO 26 0 26 2021-02-06
OPTIMA 25 0 25 2021-02-06
BRADLEY 24 1 19 2021-02-06
DISNEY 24 0 22 2021-02-06
DIBBLE 22 0 20 2021-02-06
HITCHCOCK 21 0 17 2021-02-06
KEYES 21 0 19 2021-02-06
BRAMAN 21 0 19 2021-02-06
MILLERTON 21 2 19 2021-02-06
FOYIL 21 1 18 2021-02-06
NORTH MIAMI 21 0 20 2021-02-06
HILLSDALE 20 0 19 2021-02-06
LAMAR 20 0 19 2021-02-06
BROMIDE 19 1 16 2021-02-06
MANITOU 19 0 18 2021-02-06
CROMWELL 19 1 14 2021-02-06
ALDERSON 18 0 16 2021-02-06
WAINWRIGHT 16 0 14 2021-02-06
DOUGHERTY 16 0 14 2021-02-06
MARTHA 16 1 14 2021-02-06
BOWLEGS 15 0 15 2021-02-06
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 13 1 12 2021-02-06
FANSHAWE 11 0 10 2021-02-06
PEORIA 10 0 10 2021-02-06
ALBION 10 0 10 2021-02-06
ADDINGTON 9 0 8 2021-02-06
VERA 7 0 7 2021-02-06
HALLETT 7 0 7 2021-02-06
GENE AUTRY 6 0 6 2021-02-06
THE VILLAGE 6 0 6 2021-02-06
REDBIRD 6 0 4 2021-02-06
SLICK 5 0 5 2021-02-06
BLACKBURN 5 0 4 2021-02-06
TULLAHASSEE 5 0 4 2021-02-06
BYNG 5 0 5 2021-02-06
TATUMS 4 0 2 2021-02-06
KEMP 4 0 2 2021-02-06
RENTIESVILLE 3 0 3 2021-02-06
MOFFETT 3 0 3 2021-02-06
SLAUGHTERVILLE 2 0 2 2021-02-06
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2021-02-06
BRAY 2 0 2 2021-02-06
PINK 2 0 2 2021-02-06
NORGE 2 0 2 2021-02-06
GRAYSON 1 0 1 2021-02-06
LE FLORE 1 0 1 2021-02-06
OAKLAND 1 0 1 2021-02-06
HOFFMAN 1 0 1 2021-02-06
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2021-02-06
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2021-02-06
BRIDGEPORT 1 0 1 2021-02-06
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2021-02-06
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2021-02-06
SPORTSMEN ACRES 1 0 1 2021-02-06
BETHEL ACRES 1 0 1 2021-02-06
EAST DUKE 1 0 1 2021-02-06

Oklahoma per county 02.06.21

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA 76932 611 71905 2021-02-06
TULSA 66585 618 61904 2021-02-06
CLEVELAND 27059 235 24932 2021-02-06
CANADIAN 14835 73 14023 2021-02-06
COMANCHE 10951 117 9729 2021-02-06
ROGERS 9480 107 8741 2021-02-06
MUSKOGEE 8736 84 7880 2021-02-06
PAYNE 8061 43 7540 2021-02-06
POTTAWATOMIE 7368 57 6891 2021-02-06
WAGONER 7278 72 6560 2021-02-06
GARFIELD 7190 63 6718 2021-02-06
CREEK 6074 101 5548 2021-02-06
BRYAN 5476 51 4996 2021-02-06
GRADY 5399 61 5007 2021-02-06
CARTER 5308 36 4722 2021-02-06
CHEROKEE 5180 35 4735 2021-02-06
LE FLORE 5046 41 4712 2021-02-06
KAY 4893 62 4515 2021-02-06
MCCLAIN 4833 43 4405 2021-02-06
PONTOTOC 4560 40 4184 2021-02-06
STEPHENS 4428 54 4104 2021-02-06
WASHINGTON 4408 78 3971 2021-02-06
OSAGE 4223 40 3892 2021-02-06
PITTSBURG 4208 32 3925 2021-02-06
DELAWARE 4193 57 3878 2021-02-06
CUSTER 3862 61 3622 2021-02-06
LOGAN 3728 25 3424 2021-02-06
MAYES 3710 34 3390 2021-02-06
CADDO 3666 50 3363 2021-02-06
SEQUOYAH 3657 28 3378 2021-02-06
MCCURTAIN 3547 58 3227 2021-02-06
OTTAWA 3486 38 3323 2021-02-06
OKMULGEE 3467 39 3225 2021-02-06
TEXAS 3359 22 3232 2021-02-06
GARVIN 3315 38 3041 2021-02-06
WOODWARD 3029 15 2912 2021-02-06
ADAIR 2966 20 2610 2021-02-06
LINCOLN 2900 45 2669 2021-02-06
JACKSON 2774 41 2580 2021-02-06
SEMINOLE 2645 29 2371 2021-02-06
BECKHAM 2576 32 2367 2021-02-06
KINGFISHER 1894 19 1783 2021-02-06
CRAIG 1843 10 1740 2021-02-06
MURRAY 1828 19 1632 2021-02-06
MCINTOSH 1786 30 1638 2021-02-06
MARSHALL 1758 12 1604 2021-02-06
OKFUSKEE 1716 17 1613 2021-02-06
ATOKA 1679 10 1597 2021-02-06
PAWNEE 1538 27 1398 2021-02-06
CHOCTAW 1471 13 1351 2021-02-06
LOVE 1379 8 1298 2021-02-06
NOBLE 1284 8 1172 2021-02-06
JOHNSTON 1218 17 1098 2021-02-06
HASKELL 1175 8 1082 2021-02-06
WOODS 1164 8 1116 2021-02-06
ALFALFA 1123 5 1074 2021-02-06
HUGHES 1102 14 995 2021-02-06
NOWATA 1039 14 935 2021-02-06
WASHITA 1020 7 952 2021-02-06
BLAINE 953 7 830 2021-02-06
PUSHMATAHA 928 13 848 2021-02-06
MAJOR 913 4 868 2021-02-06
LATIMER 764 8 702 2021-02-06
KIOWA 742 13 685 2021-02-06
TILLMAN 718 14 656 2021-02-06
COAL 657 10 593 2021-02-06
JEFFERSON 654 7 602 2021-02-06
COTTON 612 13 539 2021-02-06
DEWEY 514 4 481 2021-02-06
GRANT 507 6 484 2021-02-06
GREER 476 14 438 2021-02-06
BEAVER 395 4 368 2021-02-06
HARPER 391 3 377 2021-02-06
ROGER MILLS 379 6 345 2021-02-06
ELLIS 340 1 322 2021-02-06
HARMON 274 1 241 2021-02-06
CIMARRON 123 1 115 2021-02-06
32 0 13 2021-02-06

