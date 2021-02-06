ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma’s number of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began reached 401,780 Saturday, with 92.5% recovered, as the state nears 4,000 deaths, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
There were 2,053 new cases reported Saturday, a 0.7% increase, according OSDH, and 51 more deaths reported.
Cases in Garfield County on Saturday increased by 19 for a total of 7,190, with 409 active and 6,718, or 93.4.%, recovered, according to OSDH. The majority of the cases — 6,349, or 88.3% — have been in Enid, which reported 386 active cases and 5,905 recovered. Of the county’s 63 deaths, 58 have been in Enid, according to the OSDH list of city data.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases Saturday included 15 in Blaine, 10 in Kingfisher, nine in Alfalfa, six in Noble, three in Grant, two in Woods, one each in Major and Woodward.
Statewide, as of Saturday, there were 26,283 cases of the virus that remained active, a single-day decrease of 456, and 371,736 recovered, including 2,458 since Friday’s report.
There have been 3,761 deaths in the state in which COVID-19 was the cause or a contributing factor, OSDH reported.
Of the 51 deaths reported Saturday, 31 were men and 20 were women, with 41 in the 65 and older, nine in the 50-54 and one in the 36-49 age groups, according to OSDH, which does not normally designate gender and age of deaths per county of residence on the weekend.
Counties in which deaths occurred were eight in Tulsa, five each in Oklahoma and Garvin, three in Cleveland, two each in Comanche, Kay, Logan, Murray, Pawnee and Rogers and one each in Beckham, Blaine, Bryan, Canadian, Custer, Grady, Greer, McIntosh, Okfuskee, Osage, Ottawa, Pontotoc, Pushmataha, Sequoyah, Stephens, Texas, Washington and Woodward.
Weekly Epidemiology Report
OSDH released its Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report on Friday for the period of Jan. 29 through Feb. 4, showing both cases and deaths were down this week compared to the previous week.
The state saw 15,635 cases from Jan. 29 through Feb. 4, a decrease of 15% and about 69 per 100,000 less cases compared to Jan. 22-28. According to OSDH, 258 deaths were reported in the past week, an 8.8% decrease from the week before.
OSDH reported 34% of the cases were age 50 and older and 95% of the deaths were in that same age group.
COVID-19 patient hospitalizations remained at 5.6% statewide in a week-to-week comparison. Since the first case was confirmed in Oklahoma, the number of admissions to state hospitals is at 22,317 as weekly numbers were calculated through Thursday. Confirmed cases of COVID-19 hospitalizations from Jan. 29 through Feb. 4 were at 1,051, according to the OSDH.
Nationally, Oklahoma ranks ninth, out of all states and the District of Columbia, in the cumulative incidence of reported COVID-19 cases per 100,000 persons, bumping up from 10th the previous week.
The number of positive cases makes up about 11.4% of nearly 3,243,791 specimens tested in the state, according to OSDH. The death rate for those positive cases remains less than 1%.
Since last week, 120,806 vaccine doses have been administered in the state, bringing the total number to 373,279.
State update
There have been 212,688 Oklahoma women and 189,065 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH on Saturday. There were 27 designated as unknown gender.
Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 7,654 in the 0-4 age group, 44,827 in the 5-17 age group, 126,022 in the 18-35 age group, 86,862 in the 36-49 age group, 78,194 in the 50-64 age group and 58,163 in the 65 and older age group. There were 58 listed as unknown age.
Of the overall 3,761 deaths in the state, 2,979 have been 65 and older and 605 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.3% of the total. There have been 143 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 33 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 2,142, than women, 1,619, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Saturday.
Data show deaths in all of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 618 in Tulsa; 611 in Oklahoma; 235 in Cleveland; 117 in Comanche; 107 in Rogers; 101 in Creek; 84 in Muskogee; 78 in Washington; 73 in Canadian; 72 in Wagoner; 63 in Garfield; 62 in Kay; 61 each in Custer and Grady; 58 in McCurtain; 57 each in Delaware and Pottawatomie; 54 in Stephens; 51 in Bryan; 50 in Caddo; 45 in Lincoln; 43 each in McClain and Payne; 41 each in Jackson and LeFlore; 40 each in Osage and Pontotoc; 39 in Okmukgee; 38 each in Garvin and Ottawa; 36 in Carter; 35 in Cherokee; 34 in Mayes; 32 each in Beckham and Pittsburg; 30 in McIntosh; 29 in Seminole; 28 in Sequoyah; 27 in Pawnee; 25 in Logan; 22 in Texas; 20 in Adair; 19 each in Kingfisher and Murray; 17 each in Johnston and Okfuskee; 15 in Woodward; 14 each in Greer, Hughes, Nowata and Tillman; 13 each in Choctaw, Cotton, Kiowa and Pushmataha; 12 in Marshall; 10 each in Atoka, Coal and Craig; eight each in Haskell, Latimer, Love, Noble and Woods; seven each in Blaine, Jefferson and Washita; six each in Grant and Roger Mills; five in Alfalfa; four each in Beaver, Dewey and Major; three in Harper; and one each in Cimarron, Ellis and Harmon.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Saturday by OSDH:
• Woodward with 3,029 cases, 2,912 recovered, 102 active and 15 deaths, 10 from Woodward, two each from Fort Supply and Mooreland and one from Sharon.• Kingfisher with 1,894 cases, 1,783 recovered, 92 active and 19 deaths, eight from Kingfisher, five from Hennessey, four from Okarche and two from Dover.
• Noble with 1,284 cases, 1,172 recovered, 104 active and eight deaths, including four from Perry, two from Red Rock and one each from Billings and Morrison.• Woods with 1,164 cases, 1,116 recovered, 40 active and eight deaths, seven from Alva and one not listed by town.
• Alfalfa with 1,123 cases, 1,074 recovered, 44 active and five deaths, two each from Aline and Helena and one from Cherokee.
• Blaine with 953 cases, 830 recovered, 116 active and seven deaths, two from Canton, one from Watonga and four not listed by town.
• Major with 913 cases, 868 recovered, 41 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town.
• Grant with 507 cases, 484 recovered, 17 active and six deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont, Medford and Nash.
There have been 2,795 cases, with 2,596 recovered and 33 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of Enid, and 3,473 cases, with 3,226 recovered and 24 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Saturday. There were 35 cases with 32 recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.
DOC update
The number of inmates currently positive for COVID-19 was at 26 Saturday, with 100 Department of Corrections employees with the virus across the state, according to the DOC website.
The DOC showed Saturday there were no active cases at Charles E. “Bill” Johnson Corrections Center in Alva, James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena, Enid Community Corrections Center or William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply.
Inmates in isolation and quarantine were one and 34, respectively, at Charles E. “Bill” Johnson, and one and 158 at James Crabtree.
DOC reports that among the inmate deaths related to COVID-19, there have been two at William S. Key and three at James Crabtree correctional centers in Northwest Oklahoma.
