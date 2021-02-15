ENID, Okla. — The state topped 4,000 total COVID-19-related deaths this weekend and reported fewer than 1,000 new cases Monday, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Sunday brought 30 additional deaths, bringing the total to 4,024, and although case numbers and hospitalizations have been on a downward trend, OSDH remembers those who have died and their families.
"Every Oklahoma life is precious," said OSDH Commissioner Lance Frye. "While our cases and hospitalizations come down, we continue to mourn with families that suffer the loss of their loved ones. Please remember to stay vigilant as we continue to battle COVID-19 in our state."
The state gained 730 COVID-19 cases on Monday, a record low number in 2021, and reported 17 additional deaths. The 0.2% increase in cases brought the cumulative total to 414,272 with 21,196 active, a single-day decrease of 485, and 389,035 recovered, including 1,198 since Sunday's report.
There have been 4,041 deaths in the state as of Monday, just under 1% of the cases, in which COVID-19 was the cause or a contributing factor, OSDH reported.
Of the 17 deaths reported statewide on Monday, 12 were in the 65 and older age group, three were in the 50-64 age group and two were in the 36-49 age group. Twelve of the deaths were men and five were women.
In Enid, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported treating six COVID-19 patients with no new deaths. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported Monday it had nine patients and also had no deaths.
Cases in Garfield County on Monday increased by 5 for a total of 7,376, with 329 active and 6,980, or 94.6%, recovered, according to OSDH. The majority of the cases — 6,519, or 88.4% — have been in Enid, which reported 309 active cases and 6,150 recovered.
Of the county’s 67 deaths, 60 have been in Enid, according to the OSDH list of city data. Five have been in Lahoma and one each in Garber and Covington. Zip code information has Enid with 59 deaths.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases Monday included seven in Noble, three in Alfalfa, two in Kingfisher and one each in Blaine, Grant and Major. No cases were reported in Woods County, and Woodward County saw a reduction of one case.
Sunday daily numbers
On Valentine's Day, Oklahoma gained 1,266 new COVID-19 cases and 30 additional deaths. The 0.3% increase in cases brought cumulative total to 413,542, with 21,681 active, a single-day decrease of 181, and 387,837 recovered, including 1,417 since Saturday’s report.
There were 4,024 deaths in the state, just under 1% of the cases, in which COVID-19 was the cause or a contributing factor on Sunday, OSDH reported.
Of the 30 deaths reported statewide on Sunday, 22 were in the 65 and older age group: two men and five women in Oklahoma County, three Pottawatomie County men, one man and one woman in Osage County, two Tulsa County men, one man each in Comanche, Garfield, Jackson, Lincoln and Wagoner counties and one woman each in Garvin, Grady and Okmulgee counties.
The remaining eight deaths were in the 50-64 age group: two Oklahoma County men, one man each in Lincoln, Pawnee and Pottawatomie counties and one woman each in Cleveland, Ellis and Payne counties.
State update
There have been 219,234 Oklahoma women and 195,034 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH on Monday. There were four designated as unknown gender.
Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 7,823 in the 0-4 age group, 46,697 in the 5-17 age group, 129,806 in the 18-35 age group, 89,563 in the 36-49 age group, 80,681 in the 50-64 age group and 59,667 in the 65 and older age group. There were 35 listed as unknown age.
Of the overall 4,041 deaths in the state, 3,202 have been 65 and older and 654 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.4% of the total. There have been 151 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 33 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 2,302, than women, 1,739, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Monday.
Data show deaths in all of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 671 in Oklahoma; 651 in Tulsa; 250 in Cleveland; 124 in Comanche; 108 in Rogers; 106 in Creek; 90 in Muskogee; 84 in Canadian; 80 in Washington; 77 in Wagoner; 69 each in Kay and Pottawatomie; 67 each in Garfield and Grady; 64 in Custer; 61 in McCurtain; 59 in Delaware; 58 in Stephens; 53 in Lincoln; 52 each in Bryan and Caddo; 45 in Payne; 44 each in Garvin, Jackson, Okmulgee, Osage and Pontotoc; 43 in McClain; 42 each in Carter and Le Flore; 40 in Ottawa; 39 in Cherokee; 35 each in Beckham and Mayes; 33 in Pittsburg; 32 in McIntosh; 31 in Seminole; 29 in Pawnee; 28 in Sequoyah; 26 in Logan; 22 in Texas; 21 each in Adair, Kingfisher and Murray; 19 in Okfuskee; 17 each in Hughes and Johnston; 16 in Greer; 15 each in Nowata and Woodward; 14 in Tillman; 13 each in Choctaw, Coal, Cotton, Kiowa and Pushmataha; 12 in Marshall; 10 each in Atoka, Craig, Noble and Woods; nine in Haskell; eight each in Jefferson, Latimer, Love and Major; seven each in Blaine, Grant, Roger Mills and Washita; six in Beaver; five each in Alfalfa and Dewey; four in Harper; two EACH in Ellis and Harmon; and one in Cimarron.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Monday by OSDH:
• Woodward with 3,047 cases, 2,951 recovered, 81 active and 15 deaths, 10 from Woodward, two each from Fort Supply and Mooreland and one from Sharon.
• Kingfisher with 1,944 cases, 1,835 recovered, 88 active and 21 deaths, 10 from Kingfisher, five from Hennessey, four from Okarche and two from Dover.
• Noble with 1,324 cases, 1,227 recovered, 87 active and 10 deaths, including five from Perry, two from Red Rock and one each from Billings, Marland and Morrison.
• Woods with 1,175 cases, 1,137 recovered, 28 active and 10 deaths, eight from Alva and two not listed by town.
• Alfalfa with 1,134 cases, 1,096 recovered, 33 active and five deaths, two each from Aline and Helena and one each from Carmen and Cherokee.
• Blaine with 980 cases, 904 recovered, 69 active and seven deaths, two from Canton, one from Watonga and four not listed by town.
• Major with 932 cases, 887 recovered, 37 active and eight deaths, six from Fairview and two not listed by town.
• Grant with 523 cases, 495 recovered, 21 active and seven deaths, three from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont, Medford and Nash.
There have been 2,859 cases, with 2,686 recovered and 33 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of Enid, and 3,574 cases, with 3,385 recovered and 26 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Monday. There were 38 active cases with 35 recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.
DOC update
The number of inmates currently positive for COVID-19 was at 55 Monday, and 97 Department of Corrections employees with the virus across the state, according to the DOC website.
DOC data shows there was one active case at Charles E. “Bill” Johnson Corrections Center in Alva. No cases were reported at James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena, Enid Community Corrections Center or William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply.
Inmates in isolation and quarantine were one and 33, respectively, at Bill Johnson.
DOC reports that among the inmate deaths related to COVID-19, there have been two at William S. Key and three at James Crabtree correctional centers in Northwest Oklahoma.
Oklahoma per city 02.15.21
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORT DATE
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|60081
|526
|56672
|2021-02-15
|TULSA
|41001
|426
|38645
|2021-02-15
|EDMOND
|16107
|96
|15284
|2021-02-15
|BROKEN ARROW
|15208
|132
|14315
|2021-02-15
|NORMAN
|13037
|129
|12203
|2021-02-15
|OTHER***
|9291
|56
|8763
|2021-02-15
|YUKON
|8475
|37
|8099
|2021-02-15
|LAWTON
|7466
|99
|6717
|2021-02-15
|ENID
|6519
|60
|6150
|2021-02-15
|MOORE
|5984
|39
|5588
|2021-02-15
|STILLWATER
|5892
|23
|5660
|2021-02-15
|CLAREMORE
|5620
|77
|5266
|2021-02-15
|OWASSO
|5050
|36
|4762
|2021-02-15
|MUSKOGEE
|4990
|70
|4494
|2021-02-15
|SHAWNEE
|4692
|52
|4413
|2021-02-15
|ARDMORE
|4162
|26
|3850
|2021-02-15
|ADA
|3962
|36
|3667
|2021-02-15
|TAHLEQUAH
|3740
|28
|3480
|2021-02-15
|PONCA CITY
|3672
|38
|3476
|2021-02-15
|BARTLESVILLE
|3566
|66
|3302
|2021-02-15
|DURANT
|3387
|28
|3132
|2021-02-15
|BIXBY
|3364
|22
|3179
|2021-02-15
|SAND SPRINGS
|3082
|36
|2898
|2021-02-15
|MCALESTER
|2995
|24
|2843
|2021-02-15
|DUNCAN
|2894
|36
|2679
|2021-02-15
|SAPULPA
|2851
|42
|2661
|2021-02-15
|JENKS
|2770
|18
|2596
|2021-02-15
|MUSTANG
|2536
|22
|2410
|2021-02-15
|GUYMON
|2529
|21
|2446
|2021-02-15
|ALTUS
|2366
|41
|2222
|2021-02-15
|EL RENO
|2357
|17
|2253
|2021-02-15
|CHICKASHA
|2284
|40
|2133
|2021-02-15
|GUTHRIE
|2273
|20
|2104
|2021-02-15
|COLLINSVILLE
|2257
|14
|2124
|2021-02-15
|CHOCTAW
|2225
|16
|2103
|2021-02-15
|BLANCHARD
|2098
|12
|1956
|2021-02-15
|STILWELL
|2067
|17
|1871
|2021-02-15
|MIAMI
|2019
|23
|1924
|2021-02-15
|BETHANY
|1859
|20
|1755
|2021-02-15
|WOODWARD
|1766
|10
|1696
|2021-02-15
|COWETA
|1755
|26
|1644
|2021-02-15
|WEATHERFORD
|1743
|21
|1674
|2021-02-15
|CLINTON
|1666
|40
|1559
|2021-02-15
|ELK CITY
|1652
|19
|1538
|2021-02-15
|SKIATOOK
|1636
|8
|1549
|2021-02-15
|TAFT
|1569
|3
|1551
|2021-02-15
|PRYOR CREEK
|1533
|17
|1435
|2021-02-15
|GLENPOOL
|1514
|15
|1406
|2021-02-15
|POTEAU
|1512
|13
|1443
|2021-02-15
|GROVE
|1486
|35
|1400
|2021-02-15
|VINITA
|1456
|7
|1385
|2021-02-15
|OKMULGEE
|1448
|24
|1359
|2021-02-15
|SEMINOLE
|1430
|16
|1329
|2021-02-15
|SALLISAW
|1427
|14
|1326
|2021-02-15
|TUTTLE
|1424
|11
|1353
|2021-02-15
|PURCELL
|1380
|18
|1279
|2021-02-15
|WAGONER
|1367
|13
|1284
|2021-02-15
|BROKEN BOW
|1338
|29
|1207
|2021-02-15
|ATOKA
|1327
|7
|1263
|2021-02-15
|CUSHING
|1320
|13
|1245
|2021-02-15
|ANADARKO
|1304
|18
|1205
|2021-02-15
|NOBLE
|1220
|17
|1124
|2021-02-15
|PAULS VALLEY
|1216
|18
|1145
|2021-02-15
|SULPHUR
|1211
|12
|1133
|2021-02-15
|NEWCASTLE
|1203
|8
|1133
|2021-02-15
|IDABEL
|1202
|16
|1106
|2021-02-15
|LEXINGTON
|1169
|14
|1055
|2021-02-15
|TECUMSEH
|1143
|8
|1062
|2021-02-15
|HARRAH
|1129
|9
|1041
|2021-02-15
|FORT GIBSON
|1124
|12
|1001
|2021-02-15
|PIEDMONT
|1105
|6
|1046
|2021-02-15
|MCLOUD
|1061
|5
|1002
|2021-02-15
|MADILL
|1032
|6
|980
|2021-02-15
|ALVA
|982
|8
|952
|2021-02-15
|JAY
|981
|11
|927
|2021-02-15
|MULDROW
|979
|4
|914
|2021-02-15
|MARLOW
|978
|10
|920
|2021-02-15
|MARIETTA
|948
|6
|894
|2021-02-15
|CHECOTAH
|935
|16
|876
|2021-02-15
|FORT SUPPLY
|927
|2
|921
|2021-02-15
|HENRYETTA
|903
|13
|850
|2021-02-15
|HUGO
|895
|10
|827
|2021-02-15
|BRISTOW
|862
|21
|806
|2021-02-15
|EUFAULA
|855
|16
|782
|2021-02-15
|SAYRE
|812
|14
|768
|2021-02-15
|KINGSTON
|787
|6
|720
|2021-02-15
|HOMINY
|783
|2
|753
|2021-02-15
|KINGFISHER
|777
|10
|715
|2021-02-15
|CLEVELAND
|747
|12
|716
|2021-02-15
|STIGLER
|743
|8
|689
|2021-02-15
|OKEMAH
|731
|7
|697
|2021-02-15
|HELENA
|724
|2
|709
|2021-02-15
|MANNFORD
|722
|13
|676
|2021-02-15
|CATOOSA
|719
|10
|682
|2021-02-15
|LOCUST GROVE
|716
|0
|646
|2021-02-15
|LINDSAY
|714
|9
|675
|2021-02-15
|ELGIN
|709
|8
|664
|2021-02-15
|CALERA
|677
|5
|627
|2021-02-15
|WEWOKA
|670
|8
|616
|2021-02-15
|PERRY
|667
|5
|602
|2021-02-15
|HOLDENVILLE
|664
|11
|605
|2021-02-15
|INOLA
|663
|6
|637
|2021-02-15
|CHANDLER
|661
|16
|616
|2021-02-15
|NOWATA
|654
|10
|603
|2021-02-15
|HEAVENER
|651
|10
|618
|2021-02-15
|BLACKWELL
|633
|17
|575
|2021-02-15
|MOUNDS
|627
|9
|581
|2021-02-15
|HENNESSEY
|626
|5
|610
|2021-02-15
|SPIRO
|624
|1
|606
|2021-02-15
|DAVIS
|610
|7
|562
|2021-02-15
|CACHE
|610
|7
|566
|2021-02-15
|AFTON
|594
|3
|569
|2021-02-15
|SALINA
|591
|4
|516
|2021-02-15
|CHELSEA
|590
|8
|549
|2021-02-15
|SPERRY
|585
|2
|561
|2021-02-15
|TISHOMINGO
|580
|8
|545
|2021-02-15
|BOLEY
|563
|8
|546
|2021-02-15
|SPENCER
|558
|12
|515
|2021-02-15
|WESTVILLE
|552
|4
|527
|2021-02-15
|JONES
|551
|6
|510
|2021-02-15
|WARR ACRES
|547
|1
|523
|2021-02-15
|PERKINS
|545
|4
|519
|2021-02-15
|COMANCHE
|538
|10
|507
|2021-02-15
|PRAGUE
|522
|6
|505
|2021-02-15
|DEL CITY
|516
|8
|469
|2021-02-15
|MIDWEST CITY
|513
|13
|466
|2021-02-15
|ANTLERS
|512
|8
|477
|2021-02-15
|PAWNEE
|502
|13
|462
|2021-02-15
|FAIRVIEW
|500
|6
|479
|2021-02-15
|HULBERT
|498
|4
|458
|2021-02-15
|VIAN
|495
|5
|468
|2021-02-15
|COALGATE
|493
|10
|454
|2021-02-15
|WYNNEWOOD
|491
|4
|451
|2021-02-15
|DEWEY
|488
|5
|454
|2021-02-15
|OOLOGAH
|486
|3
|453
|2021-02-15
|PAWHUSKA
|474
|8
|449
|2021-02-15
|WILBURTON
|469
|6
|443
|2021-02-15
|COLCORD
|469
|3
|450
|2021-02-15
|CHOUTEAU
|468
|9
|436
|2021-02-15
|HASKELL
|468
|3
|445
|2021-02-15
|HINTON
|462
|1
|452
|2021-02-15
|MEEKER
|453
|18
|424
|2021-02-15
|APACHE
|450
|4
|421
|2021-02-15
|ROLAND
|450
|1
|432
|2021-02-15
|STRATFORD
|428
|3
|414
|2021-02-15
|WISTER
|427
|2
|404
|2021-02-15
|LONE GROVE
|426
|3
|402
|2021-02-15
|FREDERICK
|424
|10
|398
|2021-02-15
|NEWKIRK
|419
|3
|386
|2021-02-15
|CARNEGIE
|404
|9
|364
|2021-02-15
|TALIHINA
|401
|9
|380
|2021-02-15
|STROUD
|395
|4
|376
|2021-02-15
|WILSON
|389
|6
|352
|2021-02-15
|WALTERS
|389
|3
|358
|2021-02-15
|NICHOLS HILLS
|389
|1
|371
|2021-02-15
|BEGGS
|389
|4
|363
|2021-02-15
|KANSAS
|388
|6
|366
|2021-02-15
|POCOLA
|385
|3
|360
|2021-02-15
|WATONGA
|381
|1
|353
|2021-02-15
|KONAWA
|381
|4
|360
|2021-02-15
|WASHINGTON
|379
|3
|359
|2021-02-15
|LUTHER
|367
|6
|335
|2021-02-15
|MANGUM
|351
|12
|302
|2021-02-15
|TONKAWA
|349
|13
|329
|2021-02-15
|HARTSHORNE
|346
|4
|322
|2021-02-15
|COLBERT
|342
|9
|311
|2021-02-15
|MINCO
|342
|0
|334
|2021-02-15
|VALLIANT
|341
|5
|317
|2021-02-15
|MORRIS
|332
|3
|318
|2021-02-15
|WELLSTON
|328
|4
|314
|2021-02-15
|HOOKER
|321
|0
|310
|2021-02-15
|FLETCHER
|320
|2
|301
|2021-02-15
|NEW CORDELL
|320
|0
|301
|2021-02-15
|HOBART
|319
|7
|291
|2021-02-15
|WYANDOTTE
|319
|3
|305
|2021-02-15
|COMMERCE
|315
|2
|304
|2021-02-15
|GORE
|313
|4
|288
|2021-02-15
|CADDO
|311
|1
|296
|2021-02-15
|MEAD
|310
|3
|279
|2021-02-15
|PORUM
|301
|2
|280
|2021-02-15
|HEALDTON
|298
|5
|273
|2021-02-15
|HOWE
|297
|0
|287
|2021-02-15
|ELMORE CITY
|293
|3
|274
|2021-02-15
|QUAPAW
|292
|8
|278
|2021-02-15
|PORTER
|292
|6
|276
|2021-02-15
|FAIRLAND
|290
|1
|276
|2021-02-15
|WARNER
|283
|1
|265
|2021-02-15
|STONEWALL
|277
|2
|249
|2021-02-15
|ARCADIA
|273
|0
|270
|2021-02-15
|KIEFER
|272
|1
|254
|2021-02-15
|TALALA
|268
|3
|258
|2021-02-15
|DRUMRIGHT
|268
|6
|239
|2021-02-15
|BOKCHITO
|266
|2
|246
|2021-02-15
|WAURIKA
|261
|3
|250
|2021-02-15
|ADAIR
|261
|3
|245
|2021-02-15
|KELLYVILLE
|260
|3
|250
|2021-02-15
|BARNSDALL
|254
|5
|227
|2021-02-15
|HOLLIS
|253
|2
|221
|2021-02-15
|CRESCENT
|253
|2
|240
|2021-02-15
|RINGLING
|253
|1
|233
|2021-02-15
|MAYSVILLE
|251
|8
|223
|2021-02-15
|ALLEN
|244
|2
|226
|2021-02-15
|WAYNE
|241
|2
|224
|2021-02-15
|CASHION
|237
|0
|224
|2021-02-15
|EARLSBORO
|236
|0
|222
|2021-02-15
|BOSWELL
|234
|1
|219
|2021-02-15
|OKARCHE
|234
|4
|223
|2021-02-15
|RUSH SPRINGS
|228
|3
|215
|2021-02-15
|HYDRO
|228
|4
|211
|2021-02-15
|PADEN
|227
|1
|215
|2021-02-15
|WRIGHT CITY
|220
|1
|194
|2021-02-15
|BLAIR
|220
|1
|206
|2021-02-15
|FORT COBB
|214
|2
|199
|2021-02-15
|YALE
|213
|4
|188
|2021-02-15
|CAMERON
|212
|0
|201
|2021-02-15
|MOORELAND
|211
|2
|197
|2021-02-15
|WAUKOMIS
|211
|0
|203
|2021-02-15
|HAWORTH
|211
|3
|189
|2021-02-15
|CHEROKEE
|208
|1
|193
|2021-02-15
|ROFF
|208
|1
|186
|2021-02-15
|WATTS
|207
|0
|196
|2021-02-15
|LAVERNE
|207
|1
|197
|2021-02-15
|PAOLI
|205
|2
|192
|2021-02-15
|KEOTA
|204
|0
|195
|2021-02-15
|MAUD
|203
|0
|177
|2021-02-15
|BILLINGS
|202
|1
|197
|2021-02-15
|BEAVER
|201
|4
|191
|2021-02-15
|GERONIMO
|200
|2
|186
|2021-02-15
|CEMENT
|199
|0
|186
|2021-02-15
|BINGER
|197
|10
|179
|2021-02-15
|OKEENE
|195
|0
|186
|2021-02-15
|WETUMKA
|190
|3
|177
|2021-02-15
|GLENCOE
|189
|2
|174
|2021-02-15
|BIG CABIN
|188
|2
|176
|2021-02-15
|QUINTON
|186
|1
|170
|2021-02-15
|TEXHOMA
|185
|0
|180
|2021-02-15
|RINGWOOD
|184
|0
|173
|2021-02-15
|BOKOSHE
|184
|0
|172
|2021-02-15
|JENNINGS
|181
|1
|166
|2021-02-15
|CYRIL
|180
|2
|169
|2021-02-15
|ARAPAHO
|177
|4
|166
|2021-02-15
|OCHELATA
|177
|3
|168
|2021-02-15
|THOMAS
|174
|0
|172
|2021-02-15
|MORRISON
|173
|1
|167
|2021-02-15
|SHATTUCK
|172
|1
|167
|2021-02-15
|WELCH
|172
|2
|168
|2021-02-15
|NINNEKAH
|170
|1
|154
|2021-02-15
|FAIRFAX
|170
|1
|161
|2021-02-15
|CHEYENNE
|169
|2
|161
|2021-02-15
|RED ROCK
|167
|2
|154
|2021-02-15
|GEARY
|166
|1
|152
|2021-02-15
|OKTAHA
|166
|0
|153
|2021-02-15
|RAMONA
|163
|4
|150
|2021-02-15
|INDIAHOMA
|163
|1
|147
|2021-02-15
|MEDFORD
|162
|1
|160
|2021-02-15
|FORT TOWSON
|158
|0
|149
|2021-02-15
|GOODWELL
|157
|1
|152
|2021-02-15
|BUFFALO
|156
|3
|150
|2021-02-15
|SEILING
|156
|2
|149
|2021-02-15
|WELEETKA
|156
|3
|141
|2021-02-15
|SHADY POINT
|155
|1
|146
|2021-02-15
|THACKERVILLE
|153
|1
|151
|2021-02-15
|SNYDER
|152
|5
|132
|2021-02-15
|CALUMET
|152
|0
|150
|2021-02-15
|RED OAK
|150
|0
|136
|2021-02-15
|GRACEMONT
|149
|2
|140
|2021-02-15
|BENNINGTON
|146
|2
|135
|2021-02-15
|CANTON
|144
|2
|129
|2021-02-15
|DEPEW
|144
|2
|136
|2021-02-15
|PANAMA
|143
|1
|135
|2021-02-15
|UNION CITY
|143
|1
|139
|2021-02-15
|BURNS FLAT
|142
|1
|132
|2021-02-15
|COPAN
|141
|1
|134
|2021-02-15
|KREBS
|139
|2
|133
|2021-02-15
|POND CREEK
|138
|0
|132
|2021-02-15
|TEMPLE
|135
|9
|117
|2021-02-15
|BLUEJACKET
|135
|1
|131
|2021-02-15
|TERLTON
|134
|1
|125
|2021-02-15
|WANETTE
|133
|0
|126
|2021-02-15
|MILBURN
|133
|3
|114
|2021-02-15
|MANNSVILLE
|132
|1
|120
|2021-02-15
|CLAYTON
|132
|1
|125
|2021-02-15
|WEBBERS FALLS
|131
|0
|120
|2021-02-15
|CANUTE
|131
|0
|120
|2021-02-15
|GRANITE
|130
|4
|120
|2021-02-15
|VICI
|128
|0
|122
|2021-02-15
|ARKOMA
|128
|1
|122
|2021-02-15
|KIOWA
|126
|2
|117
|2021-02-15
|GARBER
|126
|1
|124
|2021-02-15
|SPAVINAW
|124
|1
|110
|2021-02-15
|HAMMON
|124
|2
|116
|2021-02-15
|LAHOMA
|122
|5
|116
|2021-02-15
|ALEX
|122
|2
|112
|2021-02-15
|LEEDEY
|121
|4
|114
|2021-02-15
|TIPTON
|120
|3
|110
|2021-02-15
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|119
|1
|107
|2021-02-15
|ASHER
|119
|0
|104
|2021-02-15
|CHATTANOOGA
|114
|2
|109
|2021-02-15
|COUNCIL HILL
|113
|2
|106
|2021-02-15
|VELMA
|112
|2
|109
|2021-02-15
|DAVENPORT
|111
|0
|106
|2021-02-15
|GRANDFIELD
|111
|1
|102
|2021-02-15
|SOPER
|110
|1
|98
|2021-02-15
|ERICK
|110
|1
|104
|2021-02-15
|RYAN
|109
|1
|103
|2021-02-15
|AGRA
|107
|1
|101
|2021-02-15
|SENTINEL
|107
|1
|101
|2021-02-15
|MULHALL
|107
|0
|104
|2021-02-15
|CANEY
|106
|1
|102
|2021-02-15
|OAKS
|106
|2
|98
|2021-02-15
|TUPELO
|103
|1
|96
|2021-02-15
|MILL CREEK
|103
|0
|84
|2021-02-15
|DELAWARE
|102
|2
|98
|2021-02-15
|BRAGGS
|100
|1
|97
|2021-02-15
|WAYNOKA
|100
|0
|97
|2021-02-15
|SASAKWA
|100
|0
|92
|2021-02-15
|TYRONE
|99
|0
|91
|2021-02-15
|DOVER
|98
|2
|93
|2021-02-15
|MCCURTAIN
|97
|1
|91
|2021-02-15
|BYARS
|96
|1
|94
|2021-02-15
|OILTON
|95
|3
|85
|2021-02-15
|GANS
|93
|0
|80
|2021-02-15
|RATLIFF CITY
|92
|0
|88
|2021-02-15
|VERDEN
|91
|1
|85
|2021-02-15
|AMBER
|90
|3
|85
|2021-02-15
|GARVIN
|90
|0
|82
|2021-02-15
|LOOKEBA
|89
|2
|85
|2021-02-15
|FOSS
|86
|0
|84
|2021-02-15
|SPRINGER
|84
|1
|78
|2021-02-15
|STRINGTOWN
|83
|1
|79
|2021-02-15
|RATTAN
|82
|1
|70
|2021-02-15
|STERLING
|82
|1
|79
|2021-02-15
|BOISE CITY
|81
|0
|79
|2021-02-15
|STUART
|80
|0
|70
|2021-02-15
|CUSTER CITY
|80
|0
|77
|2021-02-15
|RAVIA
|79
|2
|72
|2021-02-15
|WANN
|78
|2
|73
|2021-02-15
|KINTA
|78
|0
|69
|2021-02-15
|DEWAR
|78
|0
|73
|2021-02-15
|SAVANNA
|77
|0
|71
|2021-02-15
|TRYON
|77
|0
|70
|2021-02-15
|RIPLEY
|76
|1
|72
|2021-02-15
|OLUSTEE
|74
|0
|71
|2021-02-15
|COYLE
|74
|0
|70
|2021-02-15
|PITTSBURG
|74
|0
|69
|2021-02-15
|CORN
|71
|3
|65
|2021-02-15
|CARNEY
|71
|2
|66
|2021-02-15
|CANADIAN
|70
|0
|66
|2021-02-15
|DUSTIN
|70
|1
|64
|2021-02-15
|LAMONT
|70
|1
|66
|2021-02-15
|COVINGTON
|69
|1
|68
|2021-02-15
|HAILEYVILLE
|67
|0
|64
|2021-02-15
|FARGO
|67
|0
|64
|2021-02-15
|ARNETT
|67
|0
|65
|2021-02-15
|POCASSET
|66
|1
|65
|2021-02-15
|DRUMMOND
|65
|0
|59
|2021-02-15
|WAPANUCKA
|65
|1
|58
|2021-02-15
|LONGDALE
|63
|0
|61
|2021-02-15
|KREMLIN
|62
|0
|61
|2021-02-15
|ORLANDO
|62
|0
|60
|2021-02-15
|MARBLE CITY
|62
|0
|58
|2021-02-15
|NASH
|62
|1
|56
|2021-02-15
|KAW CITY
|62
|1
|58
|2021-02-15
|DILL CITY
|61
|0
|61
|2021-02-15
|SAWYER
|60
|1
|56
|2021-02-15
|BOYNTON
|59
|0
|57
|2021-02-15
|RANDLETT
|59
|1
|55
|2021-02-15
|KETCHUM
|59
|1
|56
|2021-02-15
|AMES
|57
|0
|56
|2021-02-15
|CASTLE
|57
|0
|54
|2021-02-15
|CLEO SPRINGS
|57
|0
|54
|2021-02-15
|KENEFIC
|56
|1
|50
|2021-02-15
|REYDON
|56
|0
|53
|2021-02-15
|LANGLEY
|56
|0
|52
|2021-02-15
|SHIDLER
|56
|0
|55
|2021-02-15
|LENAPAH
|55
|0
|54
|2021-02-15
|CROWDER
|54
|0
|50
|2021-02-15
|INDIANOLA
|54
|0
|49
|2021-02-15
|ALINE
|53
|2
|48
|2021-02-15
|WHITEFIELD
|53
|0
|53
|2021-02-15
|MARLAND
|52
|1
|49
|2021-02-15
|CALVIN
|52
|1
|48
|2021-02-15
|LEHIGH
|51
|0
|48
|2021-02-15
|WYNONA
|51
|2
|49
|2021-02-15
|OKAY
|51
|1
|44
|2021-02-15
|FAXON
|50
|0
|49
|2021-02-15
|FAIRMONT
|50
|0
|48
|2021-02-15
|MENO
|50
|0
|49
|2021-02-15
|LONE WOLF
|50
|0
|49
|2021-02-15
|GAGE
|49
|1
|42
|2021-02-15
|LOCO
|49
|0
|47
|2021-02-15
|PRUE
|48
|1
|47
|2021-02-15
|FORGAN
|47
|1
|44
|2021-02-15
|CARTER
|47
|0
|45
|2021-02-15
|ACHILLE
|47
|0
|40
|2021-02-15
|TALOGA
|46
|0
|43
|2021-02-15
|TERRAL
|46
|2
|44
|2021-02-15
|WAKITA
|46
|3
|40
|2021-02-15
|HASTINGS
|45
|1
|42
|2021-02-15
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|44
|0
|41
|2021-02-15
|CARMEN
|44
|2
|41
|2021-02-15
|RALSTON
|44
|1
|43
|2021-02-15
|BURBANK
|43
|0
|40
|2021-02-15
|SHARON
|43
|1
|37
|2021-02-15
|SCHULTER
|42
|0
|41
|2021-02-15
|ROOSEVELT
|42
|0
|37
|2021-02-15
|BUTLER
|41
|0
|38
|2021-02-15
|SPARKS
|41
|1
|36
|2021-02-15
|LANGSTON
|40
|1
|37
|2021-02-15
|COLONY
|40
|0
|40
|2021-02-15
|FOSTER
|39
|0
|38
|2021-02-15
|JET
|38
|0
|37
|2021-02-15
|DEER CREEK
|38
|1
|33
|2021-02-15
|GOLTRY
|37
|0
|35
|2021-02-15
|OSAGE
|37
|0
|36
|2021-02-15
|ROCKY
|37
|0
|33
|2021-02-15
|DEVOL
|36
|0
|33
|2021-02-15
|HARDESTY
|36
|0
|33
|2021-02-15
|GOLDSBY
|36
|0
|35
|2021-02-15
|FREEDOM
|35
|0
|35
|2021-02-15
|MARSHALL
|35
|0
|34
|2021-02-15
|FRANCIS
|34
|1
|31
|2021-02-15
|BERNICE
|34
|0
|33
|2021-02-15
|HANNA
|34
|0
|31
|2021-02-15
|EAKLY
|34
|0
|33
|2021-02-15
|ELDORADO
|33
|0
|30
|2021-02-15
|NICOMA PARK
|32
|1
|27
|2021-02-15
|AVANT
|31
|0
|29
|2021-02-15
|DAVIDSON
|30
|0
|27
|2021-02-15
|FITZHUGH
|30
|0
|29
|2021-02-15
|BESSIE
|30
|1
|28
|2021-02-15
|BURLINGTON
|29
|0
|29
|2021-02-15
|WILLOW
|29
|0
|29
|2021-02-15
|MEDICINE PARK
|28
|0
|28
|2021-02-15
|HUNTER
|28
|0
|27
|2021-02-15
|GOULD
|28
|0
|27
|2021-02-15
|CAMARGO
|27
|0
|27
|2021-02-15
|DACOMA
|27
|0
|26
|2021-02-15
|GOTEBO
|27
|0
|27
|2021-02-15
|HITCHCOCK
|25
|0
|20
|2021-02-15
|OPTIMA
|25
|0
|25
|2021-02-15
|DISNEY
|25
|0
|24
|2021-02-15
|BRADLEY
|24
|1
|22
|2021-02-15
|MILLERTON
|24
|2
|20
|2021-02-15
|DIBBLE
|24
|0
|22
|2021-02-15
|BRAMAN
|21
|0
|20
|2021-02-15
|KEYES
|21
|0
|19
|2021-02-15
|NORTH MIAMI
|21
|0
|20
|2021-02-15
|BROMIDE
|20
|1
|18
|2021-02-15
|LAMAR
|20
|0
|19
|2021-02-15
|FOYIL
|20
|1
|18
|2021-02-15
|HILLSDALE
|20
|0
|20
|2021-02-15
|MANITOU
|19
|0
|18
|2021-02-15
|CROMWELL
|19
|1
|17
|2021-02-15
|MARTHA
|19
|1
|14
|2021-02-15
|ALDERSON
|18
|0
|17
|2021-02-15
|WAINWRIGHT
|16
|0
|14
|2021-02-15
|DOUGHERTY
|16
|0
|15
|2021-02-15
|BOWLEGS
|15
|0
|15
|2021-02-15
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|13
|1
|12
|2021-02-15
|PEORIA
|12
|0
|10
|2021-02-15
|FANSHAWE
|11
|0
|11
|2021-02-15
|ALBION
|10
|0
|10
|2021-02-15
|ADDINGTON
|9
|0
|9
|2021-02-15
|HALLETT
|9
|0
|9
|2021-02-15
|VERA
|8
|0
|7
|2021-02-15
|GENE AUTRY
|7
|0
|6
|2021-02-15
|THE VILLAGE
|7
|0
|6
|2021-02-15
|REDBIRD
|6
|0
|4
|2021-02-15
|BLACKBURN
|5
|0
|5
|2021-02-15
|BYNG
|5
|0
|5
|2021-02-15
|SLICK
|5
|0
|5
|2021-02-15
|TULLAHASSEE
|5
|0
|4
|2021-02-15
|TATUMS
|4
|0
|2
|2021-02-15
|KEMP
|4
|0
|3
|2021-02-15
|MOFFETT
|3
|0
|3
|2021-02-15
|RENTIESVILLE
|3
|0
|3
|2021-02-15
|BRAY
|2
|0
|2
|2021-02-15
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|2021-02-15
|NORGE
|2
|0
|2
|2021-02-15
|PINK
|2
|0
|2
|2021-02-15
|KENDRICK
|2
|0
|2
|2021-02-15
|OAKLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-15
|HOFFMAN
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-15
|EAST DUKE
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-15
|ROCK ISLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-15
|BETHEL ACRES
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-15
|SPORTSMEN ACRES
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-15
|GRAYSON
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-15
|VERDIGRIS
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-15
|LE FLORE
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-15
|FOREST PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-15
|BRIDGE CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-15
|BRIDGEPORT
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-15
