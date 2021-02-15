covid daily 2.15.21

ENID, Okla. — The state topped 4,000 total COVID-19-related deaths this weekend and reported fewer than 1,000 new cases Monday, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Sunday brought 30 additional deaths, bringing the total to 4,024, and although case numbers and hospitalizations have been on a downward trend, OSDH remembers those who have died and their families.

"Every Oklahoma life is precious," said OSDH Commissioner Lance Frye. "While our cases and hospitalizations come down, we continue to mourn with families that suffer the loss of their loved ones. Please remember to stay vigilant as we continue to battle COVID-19 in our state."

The state gained 730 COVID-19 cases on Monday, a record low number in 2021, and reported 17 additional deaths. The 0.2% increase in cases brought the cumulative total to 414,272 with 21,196 active, a single-day decrease of 485, and 389,035 recovered, including 1,198 since Sunday's report.

There have been 4,041 deaths in the state as of Monday, just under 1% of the cases, in which COVID-19 was the cause or a contributing factor, OSDH reported.

Of the 17 deaths reported statewide on Monday, 12 were in the 65 and older age group, three were in the 50-64 age group and two were in the 36-49 age group. Twelve of the deaths were men and five were women.

In Enid, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported treating six COVID-19 patients with no new deaths. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported Monday it had nine patients and also had no deaths.

Cases in Garfield County on Monday increased by 5 for a total of 7,376, with 329 active and 6,980, or 94.6%, recovered, according to OSDH. The majority of the cases — 6,519, or 88.4% — have been in Enid, which reported 309 active cases and 6,150 recovered.

Of the county’s 67 deaths, 60 have been in Enid, according to the OSDH list of city data. Five have been in Lahoma and one each in Garber and Covington. Zip code information has Enid with 59 deaths.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases Monday included seven in Noble, three in Alfalfa, two in Kingfisher and one each in Blaine, Grant and Major. No cases were reported in Woods County, and Woodward County saw a reduction of one case.

Sunday daily numbers

On Valentine's Day, Oklahoma gained 1,266 new COVID-19 cases and 30 additional deaths. The 0.3% increase in cases brought cumulative total to 413,542, with 21,681 active, a single-day decrease of 181, and 387,837 recovered, including 1,417 since Saturday’s report.

There were 4,024 deaths in the state, just under 1% of the cases, in which COVID-19 was the cause or a contributing factor on Sunday, OSDH reported.

Of the 30 deaths reported statewide on Sunday, 22 were in the 65 and older age group: two men and five women in Oklahoma County, three Pottawatomie County men, one man and one woman in Osage County, two Tulsa County men, one man each in Comanche, Garfield, Jackson, Lincoln and Wagoner counties and one woman each in Garvin, Grady and Okmulgee counties.

The remaining eight deaths were in the 50-64 age group: two Oklahoma County men, one man each in Lincoln, Pawnee and Pottawatomie counties and one woman each in Cleveland, Ellis and Payne counties.

State update

There have been 219,234 Oklahoma women and 195,034 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH on Monday. There were four designated as unknown gender.

Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 7,823 in the 0-4 age group, 46,697 in the 5-17 age group, 129,806 in the 18-35 age group, 89,563 in the 36-49 age group, 80,681 in the 50-64 age group and 59,667 in the 65 and older age group. There were 35 listed as unknown age.

Of the overall 4,041 deaths in the state, 3,202 have been 65 and older and 654 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.4% of the total. There have been 151 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 33 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 2,302, than women, 1,739, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Monday.

Data show deaths in all of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 671 in Oklahoma; 651 in Tulsa; 250 in Cleveland; 124 in Comanche; 108 in Rogers; 106 in Creek; 90 in Muskogee; 84 in Canadian; 80 in Washington; 77 in Wagoner; 69 each in Kay and Pottawatomie; 67 each in Garfield and Grady; 64 in Custer; 61 in McCurtain; 59 in Delaware; 58 in Stephens; 53 in Lincoln; 52 each in Bryan and Caddo; 45 in Payne; 44 each in Garvin, Jackson, Okmulgee, Osage and Pontotoc; 43 in McClain; 42 each in Carter and Le Flore; 40 in Ottawa; 39 in Cherokee; 35 each in Beckham and Mayes; 33 in Pittsburg; 32 in McIntosh; 31 in Seminole; 29 in Pawnee; 28 in Sequoyah; 26 in Logan; 22 in Texas; 21 each in Adair, Kingfisher and Murray; 19 in Okfuskee; 17 each in Hughes and Johnston; 16 in Greer; 15 each in Nowata and Woodward; 14 in Tillman; 13 each in Choctaw, Coal, Cotton, Kiowa and Pushmataha; 12 in Marshall; 10 each in Atoka, Craig, Noble and Woods; nine in Haskell; eight each in Jefferson, Latimer, Love and Major; seven each in Blaine, Grant, Roger Mills and Washita; six in Beaver; five each in Alfalfa and Dewey; four in Harper; two EACH in Ellis and Harmon; and one in Cimarron.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Monday by OSDH:

• Woodward with 3,047 cases, 2,951 recovered, 81 active and 15 deaths, 10 from Woodward, two each from Fort Supply and Mooreland and one from Sharon.

• Kingfisher with 1,944 cases, 1,835 recovered, 88 active and 21 deaths, 10 from Kingfisher, five from Hennessey, four from Okarche and two from Dover.

• Noble with 1,324 cases, 1,227 recovered, 87 active and 10 deaths, including five from Perry, two from Red Rock and one each from Billings, Marland and Morrison.

• Woods with 1,175 cases, 1,137 recovered, 28 active and 10 deaths, eight from Alva and two not listed by town.

• Alfalfa with 1,134 cases, 1,096 recovered, 33 active and five deaths, two each from Aline and Helena and one each from Carmen and Cherokee.

• Blaine with 980 cases, 904 recovered, 69 active and seven deaths, two from Canton, one from Watonga and four not listed by town.

• Major with 932 cases, 887 recovered, 37 active and eight deaths, six from Fairview and two not listed by town.

• Grant with 523 cases, 495 recovered, 21 active and seven deaths, three from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont, Medford and Nash.

There have been 2,859 cases, with 2,686 recovered and 33 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of Enid, and 3,574 cases, with 3,385 recovered and 26 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Monday. There were 38 active cases with 35 recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.

DOC update

The number of inmates currently positive for COVID-19 was at 55 Monday, and 97 Department of Corrections employees with the virus across the state, according to the DOC website.

DOC data shows there was one active case at Charles E. “Bill” Johnson Corrections Center in Alva. No cases were reported at James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena, Enid Community Corrections Center or William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply.

Inmates in isolation and quarantine were one and 33, respectively, at Bill Johnson.

DOC reports that among the inmate deaths related to COVID-19, there have been two at William S. Key and three at James Crabtree correctional centers in Northwest Oklahoma.

Oklahoma per city 02.15.21

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA CITY 60081 526 56672 2021-02-15
TULSA 41001 426 38645 2021-02-15
EDMOND 16107 96 15284 2021-02-15
BROKEN ARROW 15208 132 14315 2021-02-15
NORMAN 13037 129 12203 2021-02-15
OTHER*** 9291 56 8763 2021-02-15
YUKON 8475 37 8099 2021-02-15
LAWTON 7466 99 6717 2021-02-15
ENID 6519 60 6150 2021-02-15
MOORE 5984 39 5588 2021-02-15
STILLWATER 5892 23 5660 2021-02-15
CLAREMORE 5620 77 5266 2021-02-15
OWASSO 5050 36 4762 2021-02-15
MUSKOGEE 4990 70 4494 2021-02-15
SHAWNEE 4692 52 4413 2021-02-15
ARDMORE 4162 26 3850 2021-02-15
ADA 3962 36 3667 2021-02-15
TAHLEQUAH 3740 28 3480 2021-02-15
PONCA CITY 3672 38 3476 2021-02-15
BARTLESVILLE 3566 66 3302 2021-02-15
DURANT 3387 28 3132 2021-02-15
BIXBY 3364 22 3179 2021-02-15
SAND SPRINGS 3082 36 2898 2021-02-15
MCALESTER 2995 24 2843 2021-02-15
DUNCAN 2894 36 2679 2021-02-15
SAPULPA 2851 42 2661 2021-02-15
JENKS 2770 18 2596 2021-02-15
MUSTANG 2536 22 2410 2021-02-15
GUYMON 2529 21 2446 2021-02-15
ALTUS 2366 41 2222 2021-02-15
EL RENO 2357 17 2253 2021-02-15
CHICKASHA 2284 40 2133 2021-02-15
GUTHRIE 2273 20 2104 2021-02-15
COLLINSVILLE 2257 14 2124 2021-02-15
CHOCTAW 2225 16 2103 2021-02-15
BLANCHARD 2098 12 1956 2021-02-15
STILWELL 2067 17 1871 2021-02-15
MIAMI 2019 23 1924 2021-02-15
BETHANY 1859 20 1755 2021-02-15
WOODWARD 1766 10 1696 2021-02-15
COWETA 1755 26 1644 2021-02-15
WEATHERFORD 1743 21 1674 2021-02-15
CLINTON 1666 40 1559 2021-02-15
ELK CITY 1652 19 1538 2021-02-15
SKIATOOK 1636 8 1549 2021-02-15
TAFT 1569 3 1551 2021-02-15
PRYOR CREEK 1533 17 1435 2021-02-15
GLENPOOL 1514 15 1406 2021-02-15
POTEAU 1512 13 1443 2021-02-15
GROVE 1486 35 1400 2021-02-15
VINITA 1456 7 1385 2021-02-15
OKMULGEE 1448 24 1359 2021-02-15
SEMINOLE 1430 16 1329 2021-02-15
SALLISAW 1427 14 1326 2021-02-15
TUTTLE 1424 11 1353 2021-02-15
PURCELL 1380 18 1279 2021-02-15
WAGONER 1367 13 1284 2021-02-15
BROKEN BOW 1338 29 1207 2021-02-15
ATOKA 1327 7 1263 2021-02-15
CUSHING 1320 13 1245 2021-02-15
ANADARKO 1304 18 1205 2021-02-15
NOBLE 1220 17 1124 2021-02-15
PAULS VALLEY 1216 18 1145 2021-02-15
SULPHUR 1211 12 1133 2021-02-15
NEWCASTLE 1203 8 1133 2021-02-15
IDABEL 1202 16 1106 2021-02-15
LEXINGTON 1169 14 1055 2021-02-15
TECUMSEH 1143 8 1062 2021-02-15
HARRAH 1129 9 1041 2021-02-15
FORT GIBSON 1124 12 1001 2021-02-15
PIEDMONT 1105 6 1046 2021-02-15
MCLOUD 1061 5 1002 2021-02-15
MADILL 1032 6 980 2021-02-15
ALVA 982 8 952 2021-02-15
JAY 981 11 927 2021-02-15
MULDROW 979 4 914 2021-02-15
MARLOW 978 10 920 2021-02-15
MARIETTA 948 6 894 2021-02-15
CHECOTAH 935 16 876 2021-02-15
FORT SUPPLY 927 2 921 2021-02-15
HENRYETTA 903 13 850 2021-02-15
HUGO 895 10 827 2021-02-15
BRISTOW 862 21 806 2021-02-15
EUFAULA 855 16 782 2021-02-15
SAYRE 812 14 768 2021-02-15
KINGSTON 787 6 720 2021-02-15
HOMINY 783 2 753 2021-02-15
KINGFISHER 777 10 715 2021-02-15
CLEVELAND 747 12 716 2021-02-15
STIGLER 743 8 689 2021-02-15
OKEMAH 731 7 697 2021-02-15
HELENA 724 2 709 2021-02-15
MANNFORD 722 13 676 2021-02-15
CATOOSA 719 10 682 2021-02-15
LOCUST GROVE 716 0 646 2021-02-15
LINDSAY 714 9 675 2021-02-15
ELGIN 709 8 664 2021-02-15
CALERA 677 5 627 2021-02-15
WEWOKA 670 8 616 2021-02-15
PERRY 667 5 602 2021-02-15
HOLDENVILLE 664 11 605 2021-02-15
INOLA 663 6 637 2021-02-15
CHANDLER 661 16 616 2021-02-15
NOWATA 654 10 603 2021-02-15
HEAVENER 651 10 618 2021-02-15
BLACKWELL 633 17 575 2021-02-15
MOUNDS 627 9 581 2021-02-15
HENNESSEY 626 5 610 2021-02-15
SPIRO 624 1 606 2021-02-15
DAVIS 610 7 562 2021-02-15
CACHE 610 7 566 2021-02-15
AFTON 594 3 569 2021-02-15
SALINA 591 4 516 2021-02-15
CHELSEA 590 8 549 2021-02-15
SPERRY 585 2 561 2021-02-15
TISHOMINGO 580 8 545 2021-02-15
BOLEY 563 8 546 2021-02-15
SPENCER 558 12 515 2021-02-15
WESTVILLE 552 4 527 2021-02-15
JONES 551 6 510 2021-02-15
WARR ACRES 547 1 523 2021-02-15
PERKINS 545 4 519 2021-02-15
COMANCHE 538 10 507 2021-02-15
PRAGUE 522 6 505 2021-02-15
DEL CITY 516 8 469 2021-02-15
MIDWEST CITY 513 13 466 2021-02-15
ANTLERS 512 8 477 2021-02-15
PAWNEE 502 13 462 2021-02-15
FAIRVIEW 500 6 479 2021-02-15
HULBERT 498 4 458 2021-02-15
VIAN 495 5 468 2021-02-15
COALGATE 493 10 454 2021-02-15
WYNNEWOOD 491 4 451 2021-02-15
DEWEY 488 5 454 2021-02-15
OOLOGAH 486 3 453 2021-02-15
PAWHUSKA 474 8 449 2021-02-15
WILBURTON 469 6 443 2021-02-15
COLCORD 469 3 450 2021-02-15
CHOUTEAU 468 9 436 2021-02-15
HASKELL 468 3 445 2021-02-15
HINTON 462 1 452 2021-02-15
MEEKER 453 18 424 2021-02-15
APACHE 450 4 421 2021-02-15
ROLAND 450 1 432 2021-02-15
STRATFORD 428 3 414 2021-02-15
WISTER 427 2 404 2021-02-15
LONE GROVE 426 3 402 2021-02-15
FREDERICK 424 10 398 2021-02-15
NEWKIRK 419 3 386 2021-02-15
CARNEGIE 404 9 364 2021-02-15
TALIHINA 401 9 380 2021-02-15
STROUD 395 4 376 2021-02-15
WILSON 389 6 352 2021-02-15
WALTERS 389 3 358 2021-02-15
NICHOLS HILLS 389 1 371 2021-02-15
BEGGS 389 4 363 2021-02-15
KANSAS 388 6 366 2021-02-15
POCOLA 385 3 360 2021-02-15
WATONGA 381 1 353 2021-02-15
KONAWA 381 4 360 2021-02-15
WASHINGTON 379 3 359 2021-02-15
LUTHER 367 6 335 2021-02-15
MANGUM 351 12 302 2021-02-15
TONKAWA 349 13 329 2021-02-15
HARTSHORNE 346 4 322 2021-02-15
COLBERT 342 9 311 2021-02-15
MINCO 342 0 334 2021-02-15
VALLIANT 341 5 317 2021-02-15
MORRIS 332 3 318 2021-02-15
WELLSTON 328 4 314 2021-02-15
HOOKER 321 0 310 2021-02-15
FLETCHER 320 2 301 2021-02-15
NEW CORDELL 320 0 301 2021-02-15
HOBART 319 7 291 2021-02-15
WYANDOTTE 319 3 305 2021-02-15
COMMERCE 315 2 304 2021-02-15
GORE 313 4 288 2021-02-15
CADDO 311 1 296 2021-02-15
MEAD 310 3 279 2021-02-15
PORUM 301 2 280 2021-02-15
HEALDTON 298 5 273 2021-02-15
HOWE 297 0 287 2021-02-15
ELMORE CITY 293 3 274 2021-02-15
QUAPAW 292 8 278 2021-02-15
PORTER 292 6 276 2021-02-15
FAIRLAND 290 1 276 2021-02-15
WARNER 283 1 265 2021-02-15
STONEWALL 277 2 249 2021-02-15
ARCADIA 273 0 270 2021-02-15
KIEFER 272 1 254 2021-02-15
TALALA 268 3 258 2021-02-15
DRUMRIGHT 268 6 239 2021-02-15
BOKCHITO 266 2 246 2021-02-15
WAURIKA 261 3 250 2021-02-15
ADAIR 261 3 245 2021-02-15
KELLYVILLE 260 3 250 2021-02-15
BARNSDALL 254 5 227 2021-02-15
HOLLIS 253 2 221 2021-02-15
CRESCENT 253 2 240 2021-02-15
RINGLING 253 1 233 2021-02-15
MAYSVILLE 251 8 223 2021-02-15
ALLEN 244 2 226 2021-02-15
WAYNE 241 2 224 2021-02-15
CASHION 237 0 224 2021-02-15
EARLSBORO 236 0 222 2021-02-15
BOSWELL 234 1 219 2021-02-15
OKARCHE 234 4 223 2021-02-15
RUSH SPRINGS 228 3 215 2021-02-15
HYDRO 228 4 211 2021-02-15
PADEN 227 1 215 2021-02-15
WRIGHT CITY 220 1 194 2021-02-15
BLAIR 220 1 206 2021-02-15
FORT COBB 214 2 199 2021-02-15
YALE 213 4 188 2021-02-15
CAMERON 212 0 201 2021-02-15
MOORELAND 211 2 197 2021-02-15
WAUKOMIS 211 0 203 2021-02-15
HAWORTH 211 3 189 2021-02-15
CHEROKEE 208 1 193 2021-02-15
ROFF 208 1 186 2021-02-15
WATTS 207 0 196 2021-02-15
LAVERNE 207 1 197 2021-02-15
PAOLI 205 2 192 2021-02-15
KEOTA 204 0 195 2021-02-15
MAUD 203 0 177 2021-02-15
BILLINGS 202 1 197 2021-02-15
BEAVER 201 4 191 2021-02-15
GERONIMO 200 2 186 2021-02-15
CEMENT 199 0 186 2021-02-15
BINGER 197 10 179 2021-02-15
OKEENE 195 0 186 2021-02-15
WETUMKA 190 3 177 2021-02-15
GLENCOE 189 2 174 2021-02-15
BIG CABIN 188 2 176 2021-02-15
QUINTON 186 1 170 2021-02-15
TEXHOMA 185 0 180 2021-02-15
RINGWOOD 184 0 173 2021-02-15
BOKOSHE 184 0 172 2021-02-15
JENNINGS 181 1 166 2021-02-15
CYRIL 180 2 169 2021-02-15
ARAPAHO 177 4 166 2021-02-15
OCHELATA 177 3 168 2021-02-15
THOMAS 174 0 172 2021-02-15
MORRISON 173 1 167 2021-02-15
SHATTUCK 172 1 167 2021-02-15
WELCH 172 2 168 2021-02-15
NINNEKAH 170 1 154 2021-02-15
FAIRFAX 170 1 161 2021-02-15
CHEYENNE 169 2 161 2021-02-15
RED ROCK 167 2 154 2021-02-15
GEARY 166 1 152 2021-02-15
OKTAHA 166 0 153 2021-02-15
RAMONA 163 4 150 2021-02-15
INDIAHOMA 163 1 147 2021-02-15
MEDFORD 162 1 160 2021-02-15
FORT TOWSON 158 0 149 2021-02-15
GOODWELL 157 1 152 2021-02-15
BUFFALO 156 3 150 2021-02-15
SEILING 156 2 149 2021-02-15
WELEETKA 156 3 141 2021-02-15
SHADY POINT 155 1 146 2021-02-15
THACKERVILLE 153 1 151 2021-02-15
SNYDER 152 5 132 2021-02-15
CALUMET 152 0 150 2021-02-15
RED OAK 150 0 136 2021-02-15
GRACEMONT 149 2 140 2021-02-15
BENNINGTON 146 2 135 2021-02-15
CANTON 144 2 129 2021-02-15
DEPEW 144 2 136 2021-02-15
PANAMA 143 1 135 2021-02-15
UNION CITY 143 1 139 2021-02-15
BURNS FLAT 142 1 132 2021-02-15
COPAN 141 1 134 2021-02-15
KREBS 139 2 133 2021-02-15
POND CREEK 138 0 132 2021-02-15
TEMPLE 135 9 117 2021-02-15
BLUEJACKET 135 1 131 2021-02-15
TERLTON 134 1 125 2021-02-15
WANETTE 133 0 126 2021-02-15
MILBURN 133 3 114 2021-02-15
MANNSVILLE 132 1 120 2021-02-15
CLAYTON 132 1 125 2021-02-15
WEBBERS FALLS 131 0 120 2021-02-15
CANUTE 131 0 120 2021-02-15
GRANITE 130 4 120 2021-02-15
VICI 128 0 122 2021-02-15
ARKOMA 128 1 122 2021-02-15
KIOWA 126 2 117 2021-02-15
GARBER 126 1 124 2021-02-15
SPAVINAW 124 1 110 2021-02-15
HAMMON 124 2 116 2021-02-15
LAHOMA 122 5 116 2021-02-15
ALEX 122 2 112 2021-02-15
LEEDEY 121 4 114 2021-02-15
TIPTON 120 3 110 2021-02-15
MOUNTAIN VIEW 119 1 107 2021-02-15
ASHER 119 0 104 2021-02-15
CHATTANOOGA 114 2 109 2021-02-15
COUNCIL HILL 113 2 106 2021-02-15
VELMA 112 2 109 2021-02-15
DAVENPORT 111 0 106 2021-02-15
GRANDFIELD 111 1 102 2021-02-15
SOPER 110 1 98 2021-02-15
ERICK 110 1 104 2021-02-15
RYAN 109 1 103 2021-02-15
AGRA 107 1 101 2021-02-15
SENTINEL 107 1 101 2021-02-15
MULHALL 107 0 104 2021-02-15
CANEY 106 1 102 2021-02-15
OAKS 106 2 98 2021-02-15
TUPELO 103 1 96 2021-02-15
MILL CREEK 103 0 84 2021-02-15
DELAWARE 102 2 98 2021-02-15
BRAGGS 100 1 97 2021-02-15
WAYNOKA 100 0 97 2021-02-15
SASAKWA 100 0 92 2021-02-15
TYRONE 99 0 91 2021-02-15
DOVER 98 2 93 2021-02-15
MCCURTAIN 97 1 91 2021-02-15
BYARS 96 1 94 2021-02-15
OILTON 95 3 85 2021-02-15
GANS 93 0 80 2021-02-15
RATLIFF CITY 92 0 88 2021-02-15
VERDEN 91 1 85 2021-02-15
AMBER 90 3 85 2021-02-15
GARVIN 90 0 82 2021-02-15
LOOKEBA 89 2 85 2021-02-15
FOSS 86 0 84 2021-02-15
SPRINGER 84 1 78 2021-02-15
STRINGTOWN 83 1 79 2021-02-15
RATTAN 82 1 70 2021-02-15
STERLING 82 1 79 2021-02-15
BOISE CITY 81 0 79 2021-02-15
STUART 80 0 70 2021-02-15
CUSTER CITY 80 0 77 2021-02-15
RAVIA 79 2 72 2021-02-15
WANN 78 2 73 2021-02-15
KINTA 78 0 69 2021-02-15
DEWAR 78 0 73 2021-02-15
SAVANNA 77 0 71 2021-02-15
TRYON 77 0 70 2021-02-15
RIPLEY 76 1 72 2021-02-15
OLUSTEE 74 0 71 2021-02-15
COYLE 74 0 70 2021-02-15
PITTSBURG 74 0 69 2021-02-15
CORN 71 3 65 2021-02-15
CARNEY 71 2 66 2021-02-15
CANADIAN 70 0 66 2021-02-15
DUSTIN 70 1 64 2021-02-15
LAMONT 70 1 66 2021-02-15
COVINGTON 69 1 68 2021-02-15
HAILEYVILLE 67 0 64 2021-02-15
FARGO 67 0 64 2021-02-15
ARNETT 67 0 65 2021-02-15
POCASSET 66 1 65 2021-02-15
DRUMMOND 65 0 59 2021-02-15
WAPANUCKA 65 1 58 2021-02-15
LONGDALE 63 0 61 2021-02-15
KREMLIN 62 0 61 2021-02-15
ORLANDO 62 0 60 2021-02-15
MARBLE CITY 62 0 58 2021-02-15
NASH 62 1 56 2021-02-15
KAW CITY 62 1 58 2021-02-15
DILL CITY 61 0 61 2021-02-15
SAWYER 60 1 56 2021-02-15
BOYNTON 59 0 57 2021-02-15
RANDLETT 59 1 55 2021-02-15
KETCHUM 59 1 56 2021-02-15
AMES 57 0 56 2021-02-15
CASTLE 57 0 54 2021-02-15
CLEO SPRINGS 57 0 54 2021-02-15
KENEFIC 56 1 50 2021-02-15
REYDON 56 0 53 2021-02-15
LANGLEY 56 0 52 2021-02-15
SHIDLER 56 0 55 2021-02-15
LENAPAH 55 0 54 2021-02-15
CROWDER 54 0 50 2021-02-15
INDIANOLA 54 0 49 2021-02-15
ALINE 53 2 48 2021-02-15
WHITEFIELD 53 0 53 2021-02-15
MARLAND 52 1 49 2021-02-15
CALVIN 52 1 48 2021-02-15
LEHIGH 51 0 48 2021-02-15
WYNONA 51 2 49 2021-02-15
OKAY 51 1 44 2021-02-15
FAXON 50 0 49 2021-02-15
FAIRMONT 50 0 48 2021-02-15
MENO 50 0 49 2021-02-15
LONE WOLF 50 0 49 2021-02-15
GAGE 49 1 42 2021-02-15
LOCO 49 0 47 2021-02-15
PRUE 48 1 47 2021-02-15
FORGAN 47 1 44 2021-02-15
CARTER 47 0 45 2021-02-15
ACHILLE 47 0 40 2021-02-15
TALOGA 46 0 43 2021-02-15
TERRAL 46 2 44 2021-02-15
WAKITA 46 3 40 2021-02-15
HASTINGS 45 1 42 2021-02-15
MOUNTAIN PARK 44 0 41 2021-02-15
CARMEN 44 2 41 2021-02-15
RALSTON 44 1 43 2021-02-15
BURBANK 43 0 40 2021-02-15
SHARON 43 1 37 2021-02-15
SCHULTER 42 0 41 2021-02-15
ROOSEVELT 42 0 37 2021-02-15
BUTLER 41 0 38 2021-02-15
SPARKS 41 1 36 2021-02-15
LANGSTON 40 1 37 2021-02-15
COLONY 40 0 40 2021-02-15
FOSTER 39 0 38 2021-02-15
JET 38 0 37 2021-02-15
DEER CREEK 38 1 33 2021-02-15
GOLTRY 37 0 35 2021-02-15
OSAGE 37 0 36 2021-02-15
ROCKY 37 0 33 2021-02-15
DEVOL 36 0 33 2021-02-15
HARDESTY 36 0 33 2021-02-15
GOLDSBY 36 0 35 2021-02-15
FREEDOM 35 0 35 2021-02-15
MARSHALL 35 0 34 2021-02-15
FRANCIS 34 1 31 2021-02-15
BERNICE 34 0 33 2021-02-15
HANNA 34 0 31 2021-02-15
EAKLY 34 0 33 2021-02-15
ELDORADO 33 0 30 2021-02-15
NICOMA PARK 32 1 27 2021-02-15
AVANT 31 0 29 2021-02-15
DAVIDSON 30 0 27 2021-02-15
FITZHUGH 30 0 29 2021-02-15
BESSIE 30 1 28 2021-02-15
BURLINGTON 29 0 29 2021-02-15
WILLOW 29 0 29 2021-02-15
MEDICINE PARK 28 0 28 2021-02-15
HUNTER 28 0 27 2021-02-15
GOULD 28 0 27 2021-02-15
CAMARGO 27 0 27 2021-02-15
DACOMA 27 0 26 2021-02-15
GOTEBO 27 0 27 2021-02-15
HITCHCOCK 25 0 20 2021-02-15
OPTIMA 25 0 25 2021-02-15
DISNEY 25 0 24 2021-02-15
BRADLEY 24 1 22 2021-02-15
MILLERTON 24 2 20 2021-02-15
DIBBLE 24 0 22 2021-02-15
BRAMAN 21 0 20 2021-02-15
KEYES 21 0 19 2021-02-15
NORTH MIAMI 21 0 20 2021-02-15
BROMIDE 20 1 18 2021-02-15
LAMAR 20 0 19 2021-02-15
FOYIL 20 1 18 2021-02-15
HILLSDALE 20 0 20 2021-02-15
MANITOU 19 0 18 2021-02-15
CROMWELL 19 1 17 2021-02-15
MARTHA 19 1 14 2021-02-15
ALDERSON 18 0 17 2021-02-15
WAINWRIGHT 16 0 14 2021-02-15
DOUGHERTY 16 0 15 2021-02-15
BOWLEGS 15 0 15 2021-02-15
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 13 1 12 2021-02-15
PEORIA 12 0 10 2021-02-15
FANSHAWE 11 0 11 2021-02-15
ALBION 10 0 10 2021-02-15
ADDINGTON 9 0 9 2021-02-15
HALLETT 9 0 9 2021-02-15
VERA 8 0 7 2021-02-15
GENE AUTRY 7 0 6 2021-02-15
THE VILLAGE 7 0 6 2021-02-15
REDBIRD 6 0 4 2021-02-15
BLACKBURN 5 0 5 2021-02-15
BYNG 5 0 5 2021-02-15
SLICK 5 0 5 2021-02-15
TULLAHASSEE 5 0 4 2021-02-15
TATUMS 4 0 2 2021-02-15
KEMP 4 0 3 2021-02-15
MOFFETT 3 0 3 2021-02-15
RENTIESVILLE 3 0 3 2021-02-15
BRAY 2 0 2 2021-02-15
SLAUGHTERVILLE 2 0 2 2021-02-15
NORGE 2 0 2 2021-02-15
PINK 2 0 2 2021-02-15
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2021-02-15
OAKLAND 1 0 1 2021-02-15
HOFFMAN 1 0 1 2021-02-15
EAST DUKE 1 0 1 2021-02-15
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2021-02-15
BETHEL ACRES 1 0 1 2021-02-15
SPORTSMEN ACRES 1 0 1 2021-02-15
GRAYSON 1 0 1 2021-02-15
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2021-02-15
LE FLORE 1 0 1 2021-02-15
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2021-02-15
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2021-02-15
BRIDGEPORT 1 0 1 2021-02-15

Oklahoma per county 02.15.21

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA 79008 671 74623 2021-02-15
TULSA 68807 651 64862 2021-02-15
CLEVELAND 27965 250 26078 2021-02-15
CANADIAN 15377 84 14666 2021-02-15
COMANCHE 11479 124 10558 2021-02-15
ROGERS 9748 108 9149 2021-02-15
MUSKOGEE 8976 90 8259 2021-02-15
PAYNE 8225 45 7857 2021-02-15
POTTAWATOMIE 7644 69 7163 2021-02-15
WAGONER 7510 77 7018 2021-02-15
GARFIELD 7376 67 6980 2021-02-15
CREEK 6317 106 5885 2021-02-15
BRYAN 5712 52 5268 2021-02-15
GRADY 5541 67 5229 2021-02-15
CARTER 5529 42 5111 2021-02-15
CHEROKEE 5325 39 4944 2021-02-15
LE FLORE 5181 42 4918 2021-02-15
KAY 5012 69 4706 2021-02-15
MCCLAIN 4963 43 4631 2021-02-15
PONTOTOC 4812 44 4448 2021-02-15
STEPHENS 4586 58 4279 2021-02-15
WASHINGTON 4570 80 4239 2021-02-15
OSAGE 4363 44 4121 2021-02-15
PITTSBURG 4334 33 4092 2021-02-15
DELAWARE 4284 59 4032 2021-02-15
MAYES 3932 35 3632 2021-02-15
CUSTER 3930 64 3726 2021-02-15
LOGAN 3842 26 3600 2021-02-15
SEQUOYAH 3792 28 3546 2021-02-15
CADDO 3742 52 3490 2021-02-15
MCCURTAIN 3729 61 3396 2021-02-15
OTTAWA 3565 40 3400 2021-02-15
OKMULGEE 3543 44 3344 2021-02-15
GARVIN 3407 44 3188 2021-02-15
TEXAS 3396 22 3278 2021-02-15
WOODWARD 3047 15 2951 2021-02-15
ADAIR 3037 21 2792 2021-02-15
LINCOLN 2981 53 2800 2021-02-15
JACKSON 2838 44 2656 2021-02-15
SEMINOLE 2710 31 2511 2021-02-15
BECKHAM 2659 35 2491 2021-02-15
KINGFISHER 1944 21 1835 2021-02-15
MURRAY 1884 21 1751 2021-02-15
MCINTOSH 1881 32 1743 2021-02-15
CRAIG 1872 10 1787 2021-02-15
MARSHALL 1830 12 1710 2021-02-15
OKFUSKEE 1732 19 1655 2021-02-15
ATOKA 1718 10 1640 2021-02-15
PAWNEE 1681 29 1589 2021-02-15
CHOCTAW 1524 13 1415 2021-02-15
LOVE 1406 8 1337 2021-02-15
NOBLE 1324 10 1227 2021-02-15
JOHNSTON 1299 17 1179 2021-02-15
HASKELL 1198 9 1117 2021-02-15
WOODS 1175 10 1137 2021-02-15
ALFALFA 1134 5 1096 2021-02-15
HUGHES 1132 17 1032 2021-02-15
NOWATA 1065 15 993 2021-02-15
WASHITA 1043 7 983 2021-02-15
BLAINE 980 7 904 2021-02-15
PUSHMATAHA 958 13 890 2021-02-15
MAJOR 932 8 887 2021-02-15
LATIMER 784 8 738 2021-02-15
KIOWA 773 13 704 2021-02-15
TILLMAN 730 14 679 2021-02-15
COAL 674 13 619 2021-02-15
JEFFERSON 667 8 629 2021-02-15
COTTON 629 13 571 2021-02-15
GRANT 523 7 495 2021-02-15
DEWEY 521 5 495 2021-02-15
GREER 517 16 457 2021-02-15
HARPER 402 4 384 2021-02-15
BEAVER 401 6 380 2021-02-15
ROGER MILLS 379 7 356 2021-02-15
ELLIS 346 2 329 2021-02-15
HARMON 283 2 251 2021-02-15
CIMARRON 124 1 118 2021-02-15
13 0 6 2021-02-15

