Oklahoma topped the 150,000 mark in the number of overall COVID-19 cases since the first was confirmed in early March. More than 1,500 Oklahomans have died due COVID-19 or complications from the virus.

COVID-19 continues to spread in the state, with 2,847 new cases and 23 more deaths, including Enid and Lahoma residents, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported Saturday.

The 1.9% increase brought the total number of cases to 150,205, with 25,356 of those active (16.88%), a single-day increase of 1,265, and 123,333 recovered (82.11%), including 1,559 since Friday’s OSDH report.

Overall, there have been 1,516 deaths in which COVID-19 was the cause or a contributor, according to OSDH. Those reported Saturday were 12 men and 11 women, with 20 in the 65 and older age range, two in the 36-49 age range and one in the 50-64 age range, OSDH reported.

Counties of residence were three in Oklahoma, two each in Cleveland, Comanche, Custer, Garfield and Tulsa and one each in Cherokee, Grady, Kay, Kiowa, McCurtain, Okmulgee, Ottawa, Seminole, Stephens and Wagoner. OSDH does not designate gender and age per county on the weekends.

Garfield County saw an increase of 45 cases for a cumulative 2,960, with 409 of those active and 2,518 recovered. Enid saw a gain of 41 cases for 2,708 overall, with 379 active, 2,296 recovered and 33 deaths.

OSDH has officially reported 33 deaths both in Enid and Garfield County, but there also was one reported Saturday from Lahoma, which is near the county line for Major, where no deaths were reported Saturday by the OSDH. The discrepancy is being investigated by the Health Department, Anthony Triana, OSDH spokesman, said.

Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Saturday also included 56 in Woodward, 11 in Kingfisher, five each in Major and Woods, four in Noble, three in Blaine and two each in Alfalfa and Grant, according to OSDH.

Case gains in Northwest Oklahoma cities and towns included 47 in Woodward, five each in Alva and Hennessey, four in Fairview, two each in Cashion, Kingfisher, Mooreland, Seiling and Sharon and one each in Cherokee, Cleo Springs, Fairmont, Helena, Lamont, Marshall, Medford, Meno, Okarche, Okeene, Pond Creek, Watonga, Waukomis and Waynoka. Wakita saw a reduction of one case.

Weekly update

This past week saw a 74.8% increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases as compared to the prior week, according to the OSDH weekly report released Friday.

There were 16,919 cases reported from Nov. 5-12 compared to 9,680 Oct. 30-Nov. 5. Because of a weekend backlog without one day of reporting, both weeks include Nov. 5 to allow for 7 days of data, according to OSDH.

Recovered cases for the same time period also increased, with 10,126 compared to 7,776, and deaths were down, with 89 reported Nov. 5-12 compared to 107 the prior week. There also was a 7.2% increase in the number of hospitalizations, which topped 10,000 overall this past week. As of Friday, there were 1,247 COVID-19-positive patients in hospitals.

From September 1 to November 1, Oklahoma has seen a 52% increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in cities and towns with mask mandates compared to a 75% increase in those without the mandates, according to OSDH data.

Oklahoma ranks 25th in the number of reported COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and 16th in the cumulative incidence, per 100,000 persons, of reported COVID-19 cases in the nation, according to OSDH data.

On Saturday, Oklahoma was higher than the national average in number of new cases, 1.9% to 1.7%; deaths, 1.5% to .6%; active cases, 5.3% to 2.2% and recovered cases, 1.3% to 1.1%, according to data on the OSDH website.

Nationally, there have been 10.7 million cases of the virus, with nearly 6.4 million active. There have been 244,332 Americans die of the virus and 4 million who have recovered.

There have been 78,599 Oklahoma women and 71,537 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH as of Saturday. There were 69 designated as unknown gender.

The 18-35 age group, with 834 new cases confirmed Saturday, made up 33.8% of cases in the state. Other new case gains were 656 in the 36-49 age group, 537 in the 50-64 age group, 394 in the 65 and older age group, 374 in the 5-17 age group and 48 in the 0-4 group.

Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Saturday were 2,758 in the 0-4 age group, 15,042 in the 5-17 age group, 50,804 in the 18-35 age group, 32,408 in the 36-49 age group, 27,868 in the 50-64 age group and 21,311 in the 65 and older age group. There were 14 listed as unknown age.

Of the overall 1,516 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 1,224 have been 65 and older and 231 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 96% of the total. There have been 45 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 15 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 860, than women, 565, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Saturday.

Data shows deaths in 71 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 260 in Oklahoma County; 235 in Tulsa County; 116 in Cleveland County; 57 in Rogers County; 43 in Washington County; 42 in McCurtain County; 41 in County; 34 in Wagoner County; 33 in Garfield County; 31 in Delaware County; 29 in Muskogee County; 27 in Caddo County; 26 in Comanche County; 25 in LeFlore County; 24 in Canadian County; 23 in Lincoln County; 22 in Ottawa County; 21 each in Pittsburg and Pottawatomie counties; 20 each in Jackson and Kay counties; 19 in Grady County; 17 each in Bryan, Mayes and Osage counties; 16 each in Beckham, McClain and Payne counties; 15 in Okmulgee County; 14 in Sequoyah County; 13 each in Adair and Carter counties; 12 in McIntosh County; 11 each in Custer, Okfuskee, Stephens and Texas counties; 10 in Cherokee County; eight each in Garvin, Greer, Pontotoc and Seminole counties; seven in Hughes County; six each in Kingfisher, Pushmataha and Woodward counties; five each in Haskell, Kiowa, Pawnee and Roger Mills counties; four each in Johnston, Nowata and Tillman counties; three each in Cotton, Grant, Latimer, Logan, Murray and Noble counties; two each in Blaine, Choctaw, Craig, Harper, Major, Marshall and Washita counties; and one each in Atoka, Beaver, Dewey, Jefferson, Love and Woods counties.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per county released Saturday by OSDH:

• Garfield with 2,960 cases, 2,518 recovered, 409 active and 33 deaths from Enid and one from Lahoma;

• Woodward with 1,513 cases, 1,341 recovered, 166 active and six deaths, three from Woodward, two from Fort Supply, including a William S. Key Correctional Center inmate, and one from Mooreland;

• Kingfisher with 692 cases, 594 recovered, 92 active and six deaths, three from Okarche, two from Hennessey and one from Kingfisher;

• Noble with 306 cases, 217 recovered, 86 active and three deaths, including a Billings man;

• Major with 304 cases, 219 recovered, 83 active and two deaths, towns not listed;

• Woods with 291 cases, 209 recovered, 81 active and one death from Alva;

• Blaine with 275 cases, 231 recovered, 42 active and two deaths, both from Canton;

• Alfalfa with 164 cases, 139 recovered and 25 active;

• Grant with 157 cases, 125 recovered, 29 active and three deaths, two from Wakita and one from Deer Creek.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 2,708 in Enid (379 active); 895 Fort Supply (four active); 506 in Woodward (142 active); 295 in Kingfisher (38 active); 256 in Alva (74 active); 219 in Hennessey (27 active); 184 in Fairview (53 active); 108 in Watonga (24 active); 88 in Okarche (17 active); 68 in Helena (six active); 58 in Mooreland (nine active); 57 in Pond Creek (13 active); 52 in Garber (five active); 50 in Cashion (11 active); 48 in Cherokee (eight active); 47 in Waukomis (six active); 46 each in Canton (six active) and Lahoma (three active); 42 in Ringwood (14 active); 41 in Medford (nine active); 39 in Billings (21 active); 37 each in Dover and Okeene (three active); 36 in Seiling (11 active); 24 in Cleo Springs (10 active); 21 each in Covington (four active) and in Wakita (one active); 18 each in Ames (one active) and Fairmont (one active); 17 each in Meno (four active) and Waynoka (four active); 15 each in Kremlin (four active), Longdale (two active) and Nash (one active); 13 each in Burlington, Lamont (two active) and Mulhall (two active); 12 in Sharon (six active); 11 each in Aline (nine active) and Orlando (two active); 10 in Jet (one active); nine each in Drummond (three active) and Marshall (three active); eight in Carmen (two active); seven each in Freedom (two active) and Hunter; six each in Hitchcock and Hillsdale (one active); five in Goltry (one active); and four each in Dacoma (two active) and Deer Creek (two active), according to data released by OSDH on Saturday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as “other.”

In Enid, there have been 1,361 cases, with 1,156 recovered and 21 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 1,318 cases, with 1,117 recovered and 12 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Saturday. There were six recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.

Long-term

care cases

Long-term care or nursing home COVID-19 cases listed by OSDH in Garfield County include 37 recovered at The Commons, 27 with 21 recovered and five deaths at Golden Oaks Village, 27 with 20 recovered and three deaths at The Living Center, 18 with 16 recovered and one death at Kenwood Manor, nine recovered cases at Greenbrier Nursing Home, seven with six recovered each at The Arbors Assisted Living Center, four with three recovered cases at Garland Road Nursing and Rehab Center, three with two recovered at Enid Senior Care and one recovered case at Greenbrier Village Residential Living, according to the OSDH weekly report.

COVID-19 cases in area long-term care facilities include four recovered cases at Summers HealthCare in Blaine County; 10 with nine recovered and one death at Community Health Center in Grant County; three recovered cases at First Shamrock Care Center, four with three recovered cases at Countrywood Assisted Living and Memory Care and 73 with 71 recovered and two deaths at Hennessey Nursing & Rehab, in Kingfisher County; four with three recovered cases at Fairview Fellowship Home for Senior Citizens in Major County; three with two recovered cases at Billings Fairchild Center in Noble County; two recovered cases each at Beadles Nursing Home and Share Medical Center in Woods County; 20 with 19 recovered at Mooreland Heritage Manor and 31 with 27 recovered and three deaths at Woodward Skilled Nursing and Therapy in Woodward County; and five recovered cases at Center of Family Love in Okarche, just south of the Kingfisher County line, in Canadian County, according to OSDH.

Oklahoma per county 11.14.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA 30228 260 24325 2020-11-14
TULSA 26430 235 22507 2020-11-14
CLEVELAND 10291 116 8613 2020-11-14
CANADIAN 5230 24 4274 2020-11-14
COMANCHE 3419 26 2706 2020-11-14
PAYNE 3413 16 2929 2020-11-14
MUSKOGEE 3180 29 2401 2020-11-14
ROGERS 3141 57 2557 2020-11-14
GARFIELD 2960 33 2518 2020-11-14
POTTAWATOMIE 2709 21 2336 2020-11-14
BRYAN 2262 17 1708 2020-11-14
WAGONER 2248 34 1994 2020-11-14
TEXAS 2072 11 1862 2020-11-14
GRADY 2053 19 1713 2020-11-14
LE FLORE 2022 25 1756 2020-11-14
CREEK 1999 41 1655 2020-11-14
MCCURTAIN 1938 42 1612 2020-11-14
MCCLAIN 1849 16 1430 2020-11-14
CHEROKEE 1771 10 1400 2020-11-14
OSAGE 1647 17 1423 2020-11-14
WASHINGTON 1605 43 1383 2020-11-14
DELAWARE 1595 31 1285 2020-11-14
PITTSBURG 1558 21 1299 2020-11-14
SEQUOYAH 1552 14 1274 2020-11-14
OKMULGEE 1520 15 1281 2020-11-14
WOODWARD 1513 6 1341 2020-11-14
JACKSON 1475 20 1184 2020-11-14
OTTAWA 1459 22 1284 2020-11-14
CADDO 1400 27 1161 2020-11-14
CUSTER 1387 11 1145 2020-11-14
PONTOTOC 1372 8 949 2020-11-14
KAY 1214 20 945 2020-11-14
MAYES 1212 17 976 2020-11-14
CARTER 1177 13 928 2020-11-14
GARVIN 1154 8 829 2020-11-14
STEPHENS 1116 11 834 2020-11-14
LOGAN 1061 3 907 2020-11-14
BECKHAM 1059 16 922 2020-11-14
SEMINOLE 1058 8 854 2020-11-14
ADAIR 1038 13 777 2020-11-14
LINCOLN 1029 23 837 2020-11-14
CRAIG 772 2 651 2020-11-14
OKFUSKEE 734 11 558 2020-11-14
KINGFISHER 692 6 594 2020-11-14
MCINTOSH 649 12 525 2020-11-14
ATOKA 602 1 478 2020-11-14
CHOCTAW 574 2 486 2020-11-14
HASKELL 535 5 414 2020-11-14
HUGHES 494 7 415 2020-11-14
MARSHALL 485 2 332 2020-11-14
MURRAY 446 3 343 2020-11-14
PAWNEE 425 5 351 2020-11-14
JOHNSTON 414 4 313 2020-11-14
LOVE 384 1 303 2020-11-14
PUSHMATAHA 355 6 299 2020-11-14
NOWATA 333 4 272 2020-11-14
NOBLE 306 3 217 2020-11-14
MAJOR 304 2 219 2020-11-14
WOODS 291 1 209 2020-11-14
BLAINE 275 2 231 2020-11-14
LATIMER 270 3 226 2020-11-14
WASHITA 252 2 192 2020-11-14
KIOWA 248 5 189 2020-11-14
TILLMAN 231 4 165 2020-11-14
COAL 211 0 122 2020-11-14
GREER 195 8 150 2020-11-14
ALFALFA 164 0 139 2020-11-14
GRANT 157 3 125 2020-11-14
COTTON 140 3 108 2020-11-14
BEAVER 132 1 97 2020-11-14
DEWEY 127 1 94 2020-11-14
JEFFERSON 120 1 86 2020-11-14
ROGER MILLS 111 5 83 2020-11-14
HARPER 107 2 79 2020-11-14
HARMON 91 0 76 2020-11-14
ELLIS 69 0 38 2020-11-14
CIMARRON 55 0 39 2020-11-14
39 0 1 2020-11-14

Oklahoma per city 11.14.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA CITY 23337 215 19033 2020-11-14
TULSA 16928 164 14774 2020-11-14
EDMOND 5422 32 4299 2020-11-14
NORMAN 5357 66 4470 2020-11-14
BROKEN ARROW 5140 51 4287 2020-11-14
OTHER*** 3299 23 2748 2020-11-14
STILLWATER 2718 8 2371 2020-11-14
ENID 2708 33 2296 2020-11-14
YUKON 2630 9 2118 2020-11-14
LAWTON 2276 21 1750 2020-11-14
MOORE 1931 18 1563 2020-11-14
CLAREMORE 1892 49 1465 2020-11-14
SHAWNEE 1623 18 1397 2020-11-14
GUYMON 1617 11 1464 2020-11-14
OWASSO 1579 5 1294 2020-11-14
MUSKOGEE 1518 22 1118 2020-11-14
DURANT 1348 9 1022 2020-11-14
BARTLESVILLE 1302 38 1123 2020-11-14
TAHLEQUAH 1295 5 1035 2020-11-14
ALTUS 1277 19 1029 2020-11-14
MCALESTER 1139 19 980 2020-11-14
ADA 1136 6 787 2020-11-14
EL RENO 1132 8 935 2020-11-14
BIXBY 1132 5 943 2020-11-14
JENKS 1128 9 988 2020-11-14
CHICKASHA 947 12 808 2020-11-14
ARDMORE 943 10 743 2020-11-14
TAFT 938 2 757 2020-11-14
SAPULPA 913 16 760 2020-11-14
FORT SUPPLY 895 2 889 2020-11-14
SAND SPRINGS 878 7 696 2020-11-14
MIAMI 870 14 769 2020-11-14
PONCA CITY 862 13 690 2020-11-14
MUSTANG 839 4 692 2020-11-14
BROKEN BOW 733 25 630 2020-11-14
CHOCTAW 727 6 591 2020-11-14
DUNCAN 727 6 560 2020-11-14
BLANCHARD 726 3 567 2020-11-14
BETHANY 719 7 564 2020-11-14
CLINTON 691 2 561 2020-11-14
STILWELL 683 11 505 2020-11-14
IDABEL 651 10 506 2020-11-14
LEXINGTON 639 6 532 2020-11-14
VINITA 637 2 538 2020-11-14
COLLINSVILLE 634 3 484 2020-11-14
SALLISAW 614 4 509 2020-11-14
GLENPOOL 596 6 514 2020-11-14
GUTHRIE 589 0 505 2020-11-14
GROVE 588 20 486 2020-11-14
SEMINOLE 582 5 475 2020-11-14
POTEAU 579 6 489 2020-11-14
OKMULGEE 578 7 495 2020-11-14
ELK CITY 576 7 498 2020-11-14
WEATHERFORD 555 8 475 2020-11-14
SKIATOOK 544 8 455 2020-11-14
PURCELL 541 7 407 2020-11-14
COWETA 534 15 445 2020-11-14
HOMINY 526 2 501 2020-11-14
ANADARKO 525 10 425 2020-11-14
WOODWARD 506 3 361 2020-11-14
NEWCASTLE 487 4 400 2020-11-14
ATOKA 481 0 392 2020-11-14
MCLOUD 475 1 424 2020-11-14
TUTTLE 462 5 362 2020-11-14
HENRYETTA 461 7 374 2020-11-14
SAYRE 437 9 389 2020-11-14
PRYOR CREEK 410 9 322 2020-11-14
PAULS VALLEY 397 2 310 2020-11-14
HUGO 386 2 322 2020-11-14
TECUMSEH 386 1 334 2020-11-14
WAGONER 386 6 324 2020-11-14
JAY 384 2 317 2020-11-14
NOBLE 383 5 312 2020-11-14
CUSHING 367 3 301 2020-11-14
PIEDMONT 363 3 295 2020-11-14
MULDROW 346 3 296 2020-11-14
HARRAH 339 4 267 2020-11-14
BOLEY 338 7 272 2020-11-14
STIGLER 334 4 251 2020-11-14
MADILL 324 1 217 2020-11-14
HOLDENVILLE 324 4 285 2020-11-14
HEAVENER 305 7 279 2020-11-14
CHECOTAH 305 5 256 2020-11-14
EUFAULA 297 7 227 2020-11-14
SULPHUR 296 3 223 2020-11-14
KINGFISHER 295 1 256 2020-11-14
FORT GIBSON 289 5 205 2020-11-14
BRISTOW 289 9 238 2020-11-14
SPIRO 289 1 259 2020-11-14
WEWOKA 288 1 234 2020-11-14
MIDWEST CITY 269 8 212 2020-11-14
MARIETTA 266 0 199 2020-11-14
CALERA 265 1 213 2020-11-14
LOCUST GROVE 258 0 203 2020-11-14
LINDSAY 257 2 175 2020-11-14
ALVA 256 1 181 2020-11-14
WARR ACRES 249 1 207 2020-11-14
HINTON 244 0 218 2020-11-14
VIAN 241 3 189 2020-11-14
CATOOSA 232 2 191 2020-11-14
HENNESSEY 224 2 195 2020-11-14
AFTON 223 2 175 2020-11-14
OKEMAH 221 3 151 2020-11-14
CHANDLER 220 10 177 2020-11-14
PRAGUE 217 0 172 2020-11-14
SPENCER 216 2 167 2020-11-14
CHELSEA 213 3 184 2020-11-14
MARLOW 209 1 135 2020-11-14
MOUNDS 202 3 157 2020-11-14
TISHOMINGO 202 3 158 2020-11-14
SALINA 200 1 157 2020-11-14
NOWATA 200 3 167 2020-11-14
ANTLERS 198 6 166 2020-11-14
MEEKER 194 11 154 2020-11-14
DEL CITY 192 0 157 2020-11-14
SPERRY 190 2 158 2020-11-14
CLEVELAND 187 3 162 2020-11-14
FAIRVIEW 184 0 131 2020-11-14
WESTVILLE 179 2 131 2020-11-14
MANNFORD 179 4 142 2020-11-14
ROLAND 177 1 151 2020-11-14
WASHINGTON 173 0 135 2020-11-14
INOLA 171 3 147 2020-11-14
PAWHUSKA 170 2 122 2020-11-14
ELGIN 170 1 117 2020-11-14
MORRIS 168 0 133 2020-11-14
CACHE 168 1 116 2020-11-14
WYNNEWOOD 167 1 116 2020-11-14
PERKINS 167 3 133 2020-11-14
DEWEY 167 1 147 2020-11-14
FREDERICK 166 4 121 2020-11-14
JONES 164 2 131 2020-11-14
HULBERT 159 2 110 2020-11-14
NICHOLS HILLS 159 0 137 2020-11-14
POCOLA 157 3 137 2020-11-14
KINGSTON 157 1 111 2020-11-14
COALGATE 156 0 88 2020-11-14
HOOKER 156 0 140 2020-11-14
VALLIANT 155 3 136 2020-11-14
TALIHINA 154 6 125 2020-11-14
CHOUTEAU 153 6 123 2020-11-14
HASKELL 152 1 118 2020-11-14
PAWNEE 152 1 114 2020-11-14
OOLOGAH 151 1 135 2020-11-14
MANGUM 150 8 119 2020-11-14
WISTER 150 1 131 2020-11-14
STRATFORD 149 0 102 2020-11-14
BEGGS 144 1 131 2020-11-14
BLACKWELL 135 3 92 2020-11-14
COMANCHE 134 3 107 2020-11-14
KANSAS 132 4 110 2020-11-14
COLCORD 132 1 104 2020-11-14
DAVIS 131 0 105 2020-11-14
STROUD 128 0 110 2020-11-14
WILBURTON 127 1 106 2020-11-14
COMMERCE 126 2 114 2020-11-14
CADDO 125 0 93 2020-11-14
GORE 125 3 95 2020-11-14
PERRY 124 1 89 2020-11-14
HOWE 122 0 113 2020-11-14
WYANDOTTE 122 1 111 2020-11-14
LUTHER 120 2 98 2020-11-14
BOKCHITO 119 1 77 2020-11-14
CARNEGIE 116 2 88 2020-11-14
APACHE 116 2 94 2020-11-14
MEAD 115 1 81 2020-11-14
HOBART 115 3 92 2020-11-14
NEWKIRK 113 1 84 2020-11-14
COLBERT 113 5 91 2020-11-14
KONAWA 112 1 81 2020-11-14
FAIRLAND 111 1 101 2020-11-14
WATONGA 108 0 84 2020-11-14
WALTERS 108 1 84 2020-11-14
WRIGHT CITY 104 0 90 2020-11-14
HAWORTH 104 2 85 2020-11-14
KEOTA 102 0 84 2020-11-14
KELLYVILLE 98 2 83 2020-11-14
BINGER 97 9 72 2020-11-14
KIEFER 97 0 82 2020-11-14
BARNSDALL 95 2 84 2020-11-14
HARTSHORNE 95 0 76 2020-11-14
GOODWELL 94 0 84 2020-11-14
MAYSVILLE 94 3 64 2020-11-14
PADEN 91 0 78 2020-11-14
ELMORE CITY 89 0 67 2020-11-14
LONE GROVE 89 1 73 2020-11-14
TEXHOMA 89 0 86 2020-11-14
QUAPAW 88 2 73 2020-11-14
FORT COBB 88 0 82 2020-11-14
MINCO 88 0 71 2020-11-14
OKARCHE 88 3 68 2020-11-14
TONKAWA 88 1 72 2020-11-14
DRUMRIGHT 87 1 67 2020-11-14
WARNER 87 0 65 2020-11-14
HOLLIS 85 0 70 2020-11-14
BLAIR 85 0 66 2020-11-14
FLETCHER 84 1 60 2020-11-14
WAYNE 84 1 62 2020-11-14
CAMERON 84 0 75 2020-11-14
STONEWALL 83 1 50 2020-11-14
WELLSTON 79 0 69 2020-11-14
WATTS 79 0 63 2020-11-14
ARCADIA 79 0 61 2020-11-14
PORTER 78 1 65 2020-11-14
TALALA 78 0 63 2020-11-14
WETUMKA 77 1 63 2020-11-14
HYDRO 76 1 67 2020-11-14
RED ROCK 76 1 60 2020-11-14
ALEX 76 0 65 2020-11-14
PORUM 75 1 53 2020-11-14
CRESCENT 74 1 62 2020-11-14
WILSON 73 0 60 2020-11-14
BOKOSHE 73 0 64 2020-11-14
EARLSBORO 73 0 53 2020-11-14
NEW CORDELL 71 0 49 2020-11-14
HELENA 68 0 62 2020-11-14
ADAIR 67 0 51 2020-11-14
CEMENT 65 0 59 2020-11-14
QUINTON 64 0 51 2020-11-14
BENNINGTON 63 0 45 2020-11-14
YALE 63 2 53 2020-11-14
PAOLI 63 1 45 2020-11-14
BEAVER 62 0 43 2020-11-14
BOSWELL 61 0 53 2020-11-14
WELEETKA 61 1 37 2020-11-14
FORT TOWSON 60 0 55 2020-11-14
WEBBERS FALLS 60 0 43 2020-11-14
NINNEKAH 60 1 51 2020-11-14
BIG CABIN 58 2 44 2020-11-14
ALLEN 58 2 41 2020-11-14
MOORELAND 58 1 48 2020-11-14
POND CREEK 57 0 44 2020-11-14
RUSH SPRINGS 57 0 42 2020-11-14
INDIAHOMA 56 1 34 2020-11-14
ROFF 56 0 36 2020-11-14
BLUEJACKET 54 1 42 2020-11-14
CYRIL 53 1 39 2020-11-14
WELCH 53 0 46 2020-11-14
TYRONE 53 0 39 2020-11-14
GARBER 52 0 47 2020-11-14
THOMAS 51 0 43 2020-11-14
OCHELATA 51 1 40 2020-11-14
OKTAHA 51 0 40 2020-11-14
GEARY 50 0 43 2020-11-14
SHADY POINT 50 0 37 2020-11-14
CASHION 50 0 39 2020-11-14
LAVERNE 49 0 35 2020-11-14
CALUMET 49 0 39 2020-11-14
GERONIMO 48 0 37 2020-11-14
CHEROKEE 48 0 40 2020-11-14
DAVENPORT 48 0 37 2020-11-14
COPAN 48 1 34 2020-11-14
WAUKOMIS 47 0 41 2020-11-14
FAIRFAX 47 0 38 2020-11-14
RED OAK 46 0 42 2020-11-14
CANTON 46 2 38 2020-11-14
LAHOMA 46 1 42 2020-11-14
PANAMA 46 1 35 2020-11-14
DELAWARE 46 1 34 2020-11-14
BUFFALO 44 2 35 2020-11-14
RINGLING 44 0 35 2020-11-14
RAMONA 44 2 38 2020-11-14
WAURIKA 44 0 32 2020-11-14
CHEYENNE 44 1 37 2020-11-14
ARAPAHO 44 0 31 2020-11-14
SNYDER 44 1 26 2020-11-14
SASAKWA 44 0 37 2020-11-14
MILBURN 43 1 30 2020-11-14
MORRISON 43 0 35 2020-11-14
BOISE CITY 43 0 30 2020-11-14
MAUD 43 0 33 2020-11-14
RINGWOOD 42 0 28 2020-11-14
MCCURTAIN 42 1 35 2020-11-14
HAMMON 42 1 34 2020-11-14
DEWAR 42 0 37 2020-11-14
BURNS FLAT 42 1 38 2020-11-14
OLUSTEE 41 0 34 2020-11-14
ARKOMA 41 0 35 2020-11-14
MEDFORD 41 1 31 2020-11-14
KIOWA 41 1 34 2020-11-14
KREBS 40 1 32 2020-11-14
ASHER 39 0 32 2020-11-14
THACKERVILLE 39 0 32 2020-11-14
SOPER 39 0 33 2020-11-14
GRANITE 39 0 27 2020-11-14
BILLINGS 39 1 17 2020-11-14
WANETTE 39 0 32 2020-11-14
GARVIN 39 0 32 2020-11-14
CLAYTON 39 0 30 2020-11-14
SPAVINAW 38 0 34 2020-11-14
COUNCIL HILL 38 0 32 2020-11-14
GLENCOE 38 1 32 2020-11-14
CANEY 38 0 25 2020-11-14
CANUTE 37 0 26 2020-11-14
SHATTUCK 37 0 14 2020-11-14
DOVER 37 0 37 2020-11-14
OKEENE 37 0 34 2020-11-14
LEEDEY 37 1 31 2020-11-14
SEILING 36 0 25 2020-11-14
JENNINGS 36 1 31 2020-11-14
GANS 35 0 27 2020-11-14
LOOKEBA 34 2 25 2020-11-14
AMBER 34 0 31 2020-11-14
VERDEN 34 0 31 2020-11-14
GRACEMONT 34 1 31 2020-11-14
DEPEW 33 1 27 2020-11-14
TIPTON 31 0 25 2020-11-14
CARNEY 31 0 27 2020-11-14
MOUNTAIN VIEW 31 1 23 2020-11-14
DUSTIN 31 0 11 2020-11-14
MANNSVILLE 30 0 23 2020-11-14
RATTAN 29 0 25 2020-11-14
RIPLEY 29 0 26 2020-11-14
VELMA 29 1 24 2020-11-14
TERLTON 29 0 24 2020-11-14
OILTON 29 1 24 2020-11-14
BRAGGS 29 0 23 2020-11-14
RAVIA 28 0 20 2020-11-14
WHITEFIELD 27 0 20 2020-11-14
UNION CITY 27 0 25 2020-11-14
GRANDFIELD 27 0 16 2020-11-14
ACHILLE 26 0 21 2020-11-14
HAILEYVILLE 26 0 21 2020-11-14
HEALDTON 26 1 15 2020-11-14
MILL CREEK 26 0 19 2020-11-14
LEHIGH 25 0 17 2020-11-14
KINTA 25 0 21 2020-11-14
MARBLE CITY 25 0 15 2020-11-14
SAVANNA 25 0 18 2020-11-14
CROWDER 24 0 13 2020-11-14
CLEO SPRINGS 24 0 14 2020-11-14
KAW CITY 24 1 18 2020-11-14
LANGLEY 24 0 23 2020-11-14
CANADIAN 23 0 18 2020-11-14
OAKS 23 1 20 2020-11-14
PITTSBURG 23 0 19 2020-11-14
TUPELO 23 0 10 2020-11-14
AGRA 23 1 19 2020-11-14
WANN 22 0 16 2020-11-14
CORN 22 0 19 2020-11-14
ERICK 22 0 21 2020-11-14
POCASSET 21 0 20 2020-11-14
BYARS 21 0 14 2020-11-14
COVINGTON 21 0 17 2020-11-14
KENEFIC 21 0 15 2020-11-14
VICI 21 0 16 2020-11-14
WAKITA 21 1 19 2020-11-14
COYLE 20 0 16 2020-11-14
FOSS 20 0 14 2020-11-14
SPRINGER 20 1 18 2020-11-14
SCHULTER 20 0 19 2020-11-14
RYAN 20 0 12 2020-11-14
OPTIMA 20 0 18 2020-11-14
KETCHUM 20 0 16 2020-11-14
HANNA 20 0 19 2020-11-14
SENTINEL 20 0 17 2020-11-14
TRYON 19 0 14 2020-11-14
STUART 19 0 18 2020-11-14
TEMPLE 18 2 14 2020-11-14
INDIANOLA 18 0 9 2020-11-14
HARDESTY 18 0 15 2020-11-14
FARGO 18 0 16 2020-11-14
AMES 18 0 17 2020-11-14
LENAPAH 18 0 17 2020-11-14
FAIRMONT 18 0 17 2020-11-14
STERLING 17 0 15 2020-11-14
TALOGA 17 0 9 2020-11-14
LANGSTON 17 0 17 2020-11-14
MENO 17 0 13 2020-11-14
WAYNOKA 17 0 13 2020-11-14
BUTLER 17 0 11 2020-11-14
CALVIN 16 1 13 2020-11-14
AVANT 16 0 11 2020-11-14
STRINGTOWN 16 1 9 2020-11-14
ROCKY 16 0 11 2020-11-14
FOSTER 15 0 12 2020-11-14
LONE WOLF 15 0 13 2020-11-14
BOYNTON 15 0 13 2020-11-14
LONGDALE 15 0 13 2020-11-14
PRUE 15 0 12 2020-11-14
KREMLIN 15 0 13 2020-11-14
SAWYER 15 0 11 2020-11-14
NASH 15 0 14 2020-11-14
CASTLE 15 0 14 2020-11-14
SPARKS 14 0 12 2020-11-14
BURBANK 14 0 10 2020-11-14
REYDON 14 0 10 2020-11-14
DILL CITY 13 0 11 2020-11-14
RATLIFF CITY 13 0 11 2020-11-14
LAMONT 13 0 11 2020-11-14
MULHALL 13 0 11 2020-11-14
BURLINGTON 13 0 13 2020-11-14
ELDORADO 13 0 12 2020-11-14
ROOSEVELT 13 0 12 2020-11-14
NORTH MIAMI 13 0 12 2020-11-14
GAGE 13 0 9 2020-11-14
OSAGE 12 0 10 2020-11-14
RANDLETT 12 0 9 2020-11-14
MARTHA 12 0 7 2020-11-14
CUSTER CITY 12 0 10 2020-11-14
BERNICE 12 0 11 2020-11-14
FRANCIS 12 0 6 2020-11-14
CHATTANOOGA 12 0 9 2020-11-14
SHARON 12 0 6 2020-11-14
SHIDLER 12 0 10 2020-11-14
ORLANDO 11 0 9 2020-11-14
ALINE 11 0 2 2020-11-14
FAXON 11 0 7 2020-11-14
GOTEBO 11 0 10 2020-11-14
DIBBLE 11 0 9 2020-11-14
BRADLEY 11 0 11 2020-11-14
JET 10 0 9 2020-11-14
DISNEY 10 0 10 2020-11-14
WAPANUCKA 10 0 7 2020-11-14
CARTER 10 0 8 2020-11-14
BESSIE 9 1 6 2020-11-14
MARLAND 9 0 5 2020-11-14
RALSTON 9 0 8 2020-11-14
FORGAN 9 0 6 2020-11-14
GOLDSBY 9 0 7 2020-11-14
LOCO 9 0 6 2020-11-14
MARSHALL 9 0 6 2020-11-14
ALDERSON 9 0 7 2020-11-14
DRUMMOND 9 0 6 2020-11-14
CARMEN 8 0 6 2020-11-14
FITZHUGH 8 0 7 2020-11-14
WYNONA 8 0 7 2020-11-14
GOULD 8 0 7 2020-11-14
LAMAR 8 0 7 2020-11-14
HUNTER 7 0 7 2020-11-14
OKAY 7 0 7 2020-11-14
HASTINGS 7 0 4 2020-11-14
FREEDOM 7 0 5 2020-11-14
MILLERTON 7 0 6 2020-11-14
KEYES 7 0 3 2020-11-14
MOUNTAIN PARK 7 0 4 2020-11-14
BOWLEGS 7 0 6 2020-11-14
TERRAL 7 1 5 2020-11-14
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 7 0 6 2020-11-14
HILLSDALE 6 0 5 2020-11-14
HITCHCOCK 6 0 6 2020-11-14
ARNETT 6 0 4 2020-11-14
NICOMA PARK 6 0 2 2020-11-14
EAKLY 5 0 2 2020-11-14
GOLTRY 5 0 4 2020-11-14
PEORIA 5 0 4 2020-11-14
ALBION 5 0 5 2020-11-14
DEER CREEK 4 1 1 2020-11-14
COLONY 4 0 2 2020-11-14
MEDICINE PARK 4 0 3 2020-11-14
DACOMA 4 0 2 2020-11-14
FOYIL 4 0 4 2020-11-14
WILLOW 3 0 2 2020-11-14
SLICK 3 0 3 2020-11-14
VERA 3 0 3 2020-11-14
WAINWRIGHT 3 0 2 2020-11-14
THE VILLAGE 3 0 3 2020-11-14
FANSHAWE 3 0 3 2020-11-14
DEVOL 3 0 3 2020-11-14
BYNG 3 0 3 2020-11-14
GENE AUTRY 2 0 2 2020-11-14
NORGE 2 0 2 2020-11-14
BRAMAN 2 0 1 2020-11-14
CROMWELL 2 0 2 2020-11-14
MANITOU 2 0 0 2020-11-14
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2020-11-14
SLAUGHTERVILLE 2 0 1 2020-11-14
REDBIRD 2 0 2 2020-11-14
BROMIDE 2 0 1 2020-11-14
RENTIESVILLE 2 0 2 2020-11-14
CAMARGO 2 0 2 2020-11-14
HALLETT 2 0 2 2020-11-14
DOUGHERTY 2 0 2 2020-11-14
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2020-11-14
MOFFETT 1 0 1 2020-11-14
DAVIDSON 1 0 0 2020-11-14
BLACKBURN 1 0 1 2020-11-14
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2020-11-14
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2020-11-14
PINK 1 0 1 2020-11-14
KEMP 1 0 1 2020-11-14
BRAY 1 0 0 2020-11-14
ADDINGTON 1 0 0 2020-11-14
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2020-11-14
TULLAHASSEE 1 0 0 2020-11-14

