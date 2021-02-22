ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma reported 499 new COVID-19 cases and 22 additional deaths on Monday, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The 0.1% increase in cases brought the cumulative total to 419,853 with 15,053 active, a single-day decrease of 303, and 400,597 recovered, including 780 since Sunday’s report.
All of the deaths reported Monday were from Jan. 1-16, according to OSDH.
There have been 4,203 deaths in the state, just under 1% of the cases, in which COVID-19 was the cause or a contributing factor, OSDH reported.
Of the 22 deaths statewide, 17 were in the 65 and older age group: two men and one woman in Carter County, one man and two women in Oklahoma County, one man and one woman in Pottawatomie County, two Tulsa County men, one man each in Cleveland, Creek, Kay and Washington counties and one woman each in Adair, Noble and Rogers counties.
Five of the deaths were in the 50-64 age group: two Oklahoma County men, one Comanche County man and two women in Cherokee and Ottawa counties.
Cumulative COVID-19 hospitalizations stood at 23,684, according to OSDH. Of that number, 602 currently are hospitalized, with 168 in ICU, according to OSDH's Executive report issued Monday afternoon.
Cases in Garfield County on Monday increased by five for a total of 7,525, with 248 active and 7,206, or 95.8%, recovered, according to OSDH. The majority of the cases — 6,648, or 88.3% — have been in Enid, which reported 232 active cases and 6,353 recovered.
Of the county’s 71 deaths, 63 have been in Enid, according to the OSDH list of city data. Five have been in Lahoma and one each in Fairmont, Garber and Covington. ZIP code information has Enid with 61 deaths.
There have been 2,916 cases, with 2,780 recovered and 34 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of Enid, and 3,646 cases, with 3,492 recovered and 28 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Monday. There were 38 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases Monday included four in Grant, three in Kingfisher, two in Noble and one each in Alfalfa, Blaine and Woods. No cases were reported in Major and Woodward counties.
State update
There have been 222,160 Oklahoma women and 197,676 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH on Saturday. There were 17 designated as unknown gender.
Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 7,949 in the 0-4 age group, 47,281 in the 5-17 age group, 131,548 in the 18-35 age group, 90,789 in the 36-49 age group, 81,793 in the 50-64 age group and 60,469 in the 65 and older age group. There were 24 listed as unknown age.
Of the overall 4,203 deaths in the state, 3,327 have been 65 and older and 683 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.4% of the total. There have been 159 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 33 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 2,401, than women, 1,802, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Monday.
Data show deaths in all of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 705 in Oklahoma; 674 in Tulsa; 257 in Cleveland; 128 in Comanche; 113 in Rogers; 112 in Creek; 95 in Muskogee; 88 in Canadian; 83 in Washington; 80 in Wagoner; 74 each in Kay and Pottawatomie; 71 in Garfield; 68 in Grady; 65 each in Custer and Stephens; 63 in McCurtain; 61 in Delaware; 55 in Caddo; 54 each in Bryan and Lincoln; 51 in Carter; 46 in Payne; 45 each in McClain, Okmulgee and Pontotoc; 44 each in Garvin, Jackson and Osage; 43 in Le Flore; 42 in Ottawa; 40 in Cherokee; 37 in Mayes; 35 in Beckham; 33 in Pittsburg; 32 each in McIntosh and Seminole; 30 in Pawnee; 28 in Sequoyah; 26 in Logan; 24 in Texas; 23 in Adair; 21 in Kingfisher and Murray; 19 in Okfuskee; 17 each in Hughes and Johnston; 16 in Greer; 15 each in Nowata and Woodward; 14 each in Kiowa and Tillman; 13 each in Choctaw, Coal, Cotton and Pushmataha; 12 in Marshall; 11 each in Craig, Noble and Woods; 10 in Atoka; nine each in Haskell and Love; eight each in Jefferson, Latimer, Major and Washita; seven each in Blaine, Grant and Roger Mills; six each in Beaver and Dewey; five in Alfalfa; four in Harper; three each in Ellis and Harmon; and one in Cimarron.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Monday by OSDH:
• Woodward with 3,066 cases, 2,979 recovered, 72 active and 15 deaths, 10 from Woodward, two each from Fort Supply and Mooreland and one from Sharon.
• Kingfisher with 1,963 cases, 1,883 recovered, 59 active and 21 deaths, 10 from Kingfisher, five from Hennessey, four from Okarche and two from Dover.
• Noble with 1,337 cases, 1,258 recovered, 68 active and 11 deaths, including six from Perry, two from Red Rock and one each from Billings, Marland and Morrison.
• Woods with 1,182 cases, 1,150 recovered, 21 active and 11 deaths, nine from Alva and two not listed by town.
• Alfalfa with 1,140 cases, 1,122 recovered, 13 active and five deaths, two each from Aline and Helena and one each from Carmen and Cherokee.
• Blaine with 987 cases, 936 recovered, 44 active and seven deaths, two from Canton, one from Watonga and four not listed by town.
• Major with 934 cases, 905 recovered, 21 active and eight deaths, six from Fairview and two not listed by town.
• Grant with 531 cases, 515 recovered, nine active and seven deaths, three from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont, Medford and Nash.
DOC update
The number of inmates currently positive for COVID-19 was at 53 Monday, and 96 Department of Corrections employees with the virus across the state, according to the DOC website.
DOC data shows that no cases were reported at Charles E. “Bill” Johnson Corrections Center in Alva, James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena, Enid Community Corrections Center or William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply.
Inmates in quarantine were 30 at Bill Johnson.
DOC reports that among the inmate deaths related to COVID-19, there have been two at William S. Key and three at James Crabtree correctional centers in Northwest Oklahoma.
Oklahoma per city 02.22.21
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORT DATE
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|60864
|552
|58180
|2021-02-22
|TULSA
|41771
|442
|40057
|2021-02-22
|EDMOND
|16291
|101
|15676
|2021-02-22
|BROKEN ARROW
|15435
|137
|14847
|2021-02-22
|NORMAN
|13152
|132
|12516
|2021-02-22
|OTHER***
|9679
|58
|9279
|2021-02-22
|YUKON
|8597
|40
|8310
|2021-02-22
|LAWTON
|7683
|102
|7064
|2021-02-22
|ENID
|6648
|63
|6353
|2021-02-22
|MOORE
|6082
|39
|5751
|2021-02-22
|STILLWATER
|5926
|23
|5757
|2021-02-22
|CLAREMORE
|5664
|80
|5403
|2021-02-22
|OWASSO
|5095
|37
|4915
|2021-02-22
|MUSKOGEE
|5038
|74
|4626
|2021-02-22
|SHAWNEE
|4761
|54
|4544
|2021-02-22
|ARDMORE
|4205
|31
|3999
|2021-02-22
|ADA
|3994
|36
|3784
|2021-02-22
|TAHLEQUAH
|3787
|28
|3542
|2021-02-22
|PONCA CITY
|3691
|42
|3544
|2021-02-22
|BARTLESVILLE
|3672
|68
|3454
|2021-02-22
|BIXBY
|3440
|23
|3335
|2021-02-22
|DURANT
|3431
|29
|3231
|2021-02-22
|SAND SPRINGS
|3121
|38
|3003
|2021-02-22
|MCALESTER
|3020
|24
|2917
|2021-02-22
|DUNCAN
|2937
|39
|2780
|2021-02-22
|SAPULPA
|2902
|44
|2772
|2021-02-22
|JENKS
|2810
|18
|2711
|2021-02-22
|MUSTANG
|2566
|23
|2474
|2021-02-22
|GUYMON
|2546
|23
|2466
|2021-02-22
|ALTUS
|2388
|41
|2265
|2021-02-22
|EL RENO
|2377
|17
|2294
|2021-02-22
|CHICKASHA
|2303
|41
|2192
|2021-02-22
|GUTHRIE
|2283
|20
|2160
|2021-02-22
|COLLINSVILLE
|2272
|14
|2205
|2021-02-22
|CHOCTAW
|2241
|17
|2155
|2021-02-22
|BLANCHARD
|2127
|12
|2018
|2021-02-22
|STILWELL
|2087
|18
|1922
|2021-02-22
|MIAMI
|2039
|24
|1961
|2021-02-22
|BETHANY
|1868
|20
|1785
|2021-02-22
|WOODWARD
|1782
|10
|1717
|2021-02-22
|COWETA
|1772
|26
|1694
|2021-02-22
|WEATHERFORD
|1760
|21
|1702
|2021-02-22
|CLINTON
|1673
|41
|1577
|2021-02-22
|ELK CITY
|1661
|19
|1576
|2021-02-22
|SKIATOOK
|1654
|8
|1593
|2021-02-22
|TAFT
|1571
|3
|1554
|2021-02-22
|PRYOR CREEK
|1569
|18
|1489
|2021-02-22
|GLENPOOL
|1545
|15
|1485
|2021-02-22
|POTEAU
|1521
|14
|1472
|2021-02-22
|GROVE
|1512
|35
|1423
|2021-02-22
|OKMULGEE
|1462
|25
|1395
|2021-02-22
|VINITA
|1461
|8
|1403
|2021-02-22
|SALLISAW
|1451
|14
|1367
|2021-02-22
|SEMINOLE
|1446
|17
|1361
|2021-02-22
|TUTTLE
|1434
|11
|1392
|2021-02-22
|PURCELL
|1381
|19
|1306
|2021-02-22
|WAGONER
|1375
|14
|1303
|2021-02-22
|BROKEN BOW
|1349
|29
|1244
|2021-02-22
|ATOKA
|1345
|7
|1290
|2021-02-22
|CUSHING
|1333
|13
|1272
|2021-02-22
|ANADARKO
|1323
|20
|1236
|2021-02-22
|NOBLE
|1231
|17
|1154
|2021-02-22
|PAULS VALLEY
|1225
|18
|1171
|2021-02-22
|SULPHUR
|1216
|12
|1171
|2021-02-22
|IDABEL
|1210
|17
|1133
|2021-02-22
|NEWCASTLE
|1205
|8
|1162
|2021-02-22
|LEXINGTON
|1180
|14
|1088
|2021-02-22
|TECUMSEH
|1154
|10
|1105
|2021-02-22
|HARRAH
|1147
|12
|1081
|2021-02-22
|FORT GIBSON
|1132
|12
|1065
|2021-02-22
|PIEDMONT
|1119
|6
|1074
|2021-02-22
|MCLOUD
|1069
|5
|1030
|2021-02-22
|MADILL
|1043
|6
|1003
|2021-02-22
|MULDROW
|1023
|4
|967
|2021-02-22
|ALVA
|989
|9
|964
|2021-02-22
|MARLOW
|988
|10
|946
|2021-02-22
|JAY
|982
|11
|942
|2021-02-22
|MARIETTA
|954
|7
|916
|2021-02-22
|CHECOTAH
|943
|16
|883
|2021-02-22
|FORT SUPPLY
|927
|2
|922
|2021-02-22
|HENRYETTA
|909
|13
|865
|2021-02-22
|HUGO
|901
|10
|845
|2021-02-22
|BRISTOW
|890
|24
|834
|2021-02-22
|EUFAULA
|869
|16
|791
|2021-02-22
|SAYRE
|814
|14
|778
|2021-02-22
|KINGSTON
|801
|6
|753
|2021-02-22
|HOMINY
|794
|2
|773
|2021-02-22
|KINGFISHER
|790
|10
|742
|2021-02-22
|CLEVELAND
|753
|12
|727
|2021-02-22
|STIGLER
|746
|8
|701
|2021-02-22
|OKEMAH
|736
|7
|708
|2021-02-22
|MANNFORD
|732
|13
|704
|2021-02-22
|CATOOSA
|729
|10
|700
|2021-02-22
|HELENA
|725
|2
|715
|2021-02-22
|ELGIN
|718
|8
|679
|2021-02-22
|LOCUST GROVE
|716
|0
|675
|2021-02-22
|LINDSAY
|715
|9
|685
|2021-02-22
|CALERA
|698
|6
|656
|2021-02-22
|PERRY
|676
|6
|625
|2021-02-22
|WEWOKA
|675
|8
|634
|2021-02-22
|CHANDLER
|671
|16
|630
|2021-02-22
|INOLA
|670
|6
|649
|2021-02-22
|HOLDENVILLE
|667
|11
|618
|2021-02-22
|NOWATA
|659
|10
|632
|2021-02-22
|HEAVENER
|657
|10
|632
|2021-02-22
|MOUNDS
|653
|9
|609
|2021-02-22
|SPIRO
|644
|1
|630
|2021-02-22
|BLACKWELL
|640
|17
|589
|2021-02-22
|HENNESSEY
|630
|5
|617
|2021-02-22
|CACHE
|627
|8
|586
|2021-02-22
|DAVIS
|616
|7
|581
|2021-02-22
|AFTON
|600
|3
|581
|2021-02-22
|SALINA
|599
|5
|542
|2021-02-22
|SPERRY
|594
|2
|574
|2021-02-22
|CHELSEA
|589
|9
|565
|2021-02-22
|TISHOMINGO
|586
|8
|555
|2021-02-22
|SPENCER
|571
|12
|522
|2021-02-22
|BOLEY
|563
|8
|548
|2021-02-22
|WESTVILLE
|561
|4
|539
|2021-02-22
|JONES
|557
|6
|525
|2021-02-22
|PERKINS
|550
|4
|530
|2021-02-22
|WARR ACRES
|547
|1
|529
|2021-02-22
|COMANCHE
|541
|14
|514
|2021-02-22
|PRAGUE
|524
|6
|510
|2021-02-22
|DEL CITY
|523
|8
|486
|2021-02-22
|ANTLERS
|514
|8
|483
|2021-02-22
|MIDWEST CITY
|514
|13
|476
|2021-02-22
|FAIRVIEW
|502
|6
|483
|2021-02-22
|WYNNEWOOD
|502
|4
|464
|2021-02-22
|PAWNEE
|501
|13
|465
|2021-02-22
|HULBERT
|500
|4
|467
|2021-02-22
|COALGATE
|498
|10
|468
|2021-02-22
|VIAN
|497
|5
|475
|2021-02-22
|DEWEY
|495
|6
|473
|2021-02-22
|OOLOGAH
|486
|4
|466
|2021-02-22
|PAWHUSKA
|484
|8
|453
|2021-02-22
|COLCORD
|478
|3
|464
|2021-02-22
|WILBURTON
|475
|6
|453
|2021-02-22
|HASKELL
|473
|3
|456
|2021-02-22
|ROLAND
|472
|1
|462
|2021-02-22
|CHOUTEAU
|470
|10
|444
|2021-02-22
|HINTON
|466
|1
|457
|2021-02-22
|APACHE
|456
|4
|427
|2021-02-22
|MEEKER
|455
|19
|431
|2021-02-22
|STRATFORD
|431
|3
|420
|2021-02-22
|WISTER
|429
|2
|415
|2021-02-22
|LONE GROVE
|428
|5
|411
|2021-02-22
|FREDERICK
|427
|10
|403
|2021-02-22
|NEWKIRK
|426
|3
|402
|2021-02-22
|CARNEGIE
|407
|9
|375
|2021-02-22
|TALIHINA
|404
|9
|386
|2021-02-22
|WILSON
|400
|8
|367
|2021-02-22
|WALTERS
|399
|3
|372
|2021-02-22
|BEGGS
|397
|4
|381
|2021-02-22
|STROUD
|397
|4
|380
|2021-02-22
|POCOLA
|396
|3
|382
|2021-02-22
|KANSAS
|392
|6
|374
|2021-02-22
|NICHOLS HILLS
|391
|1
|380
|2021-02-22
|WASHINGTON
|386
|4
|366
|2021-02-22
|WATONGA
|383
|1
|363
|2021-02-22
|KONAWA
|383
|4
|363
|2021-02-22
|LUTHER
|370
|8
|352
|2021-02-22
|MANGUM
|361
|12
|326
|2021-02-22
|COLBERT
|353
|9
|321
|2021-02-22
|TONKAWA
|351
|14
|331
|2021-02-22
|HARTSHORNE
|347
|4
|332
|2021-02-22
|VALLIANT
|344
|5
|322
|2021-02-22
|MINCO
|341
|0
|337
|2021-02-22
|MORRIS
|333
|3
|326
|2021-02-22
|WELLSTON
|331
|4
|319
|2021-02-22
|HOOKER
|328
|0
|318
|2021-02-22
|FLETCHER
|323
|2
|313
|2021-02-22
|NEW CORDELL
|322
|0
|312
|2021-02-22
|HOBART
|321
|8
|301
|2021-02-22
|WYANDOTTE
|320
|4
|309
|2021-02-22
|COMMERCE
|318
|2
|308
|2021-02-22
|CADDO
|315
|1
|302
|2021-02-22
|GORE
|314
|4
|292
|2021-02-22
|MEAD
|312
|3
|294
|2021-02-22
|HEALDTON
|307
|5
|279
|2021-02-22
|PORUM
|303
|3
|289
|2021-02-22
|HOWE
|301
|0
|294
|2021-02-22
|PORTER
|297
|6
|279
|2021-02-22
|ELMORE CITY
|296
|3
|279
|2021-02-22
|QUAPAW
|295
|9
|277
|2021-02-22
|FAIRLAND
|292
|1
|283
|2021-02-22
|WARNER
|286
|1
|269
|2021-02-22
|DRUMRIGHT
|285
|7
|258
|2021-02-22
|STONEWALL
|280
|2
|269
|2021-02-22
|KIEFER
|278
|1
|269
|2021-02-22
|ARCADIA
|276
|0
|274
|2021-02-22
|BOKCHITO
|271
|2
|255
|2021-02-22
|TALALA
|267
|3
|258
|2021-02-22
|KELLYVILLE
|267
|3
|254
|2021-02-22
|WAURIKA
|261
|3
|254
|2021-02-22
|BARNSDALL
|261
|5
|239
|2021-02-22
|ADAIR
|259
|3
|247
|2021-02-22
|HOLLIS
|258
|3
|233
|2021-02-22
|CRESCENT
|257
|2
|248
|2021-02-22
|RINGLING
|255
|1
|243
|2021-02-22
|MAYSVILLE
|252
|8
|228
|2021-02-22
|ALLEN
|252
|3
|234
|2021-02-22
|WAYNE
|242
|2
|228
|2021-02-22
|EARLSBORO
|239
|1
|227
|2021-02-22
|CASHION
|239
|0
|231
|2021-02-22
|BOSWELL
|236
|1
|224
|2021-02-22
|OKARCHE
|236
|4
|228
|2021-02-22
|HYDRO
|229
|4
|218
|2021-02-22
|RUSH SPRINGS
|229
|3
|220
|2021-02-22
|PADEN
|228
|1
|218
|2021-02-22
|WATTS
|223
|1
|216
|2021-02-22
|BLAIR
|223
|1
|207
|2021-02-22
|WRIGHT CITY
|222
|2
|197
|2021-02-22
|FORT COBB
|217
|2
|205
|2021-02-22
|CAMERON
|217
|0
|213
|2021-02-22
|HAWORTH
|215
|3
|199
|2021-02-22
|YALE
|214
|5
|202
|2021-02-22
|MOORELAND
|214
|2
|201
|2021-02-22
|WAUKOMIS
|213
|0
|206
|2021-02-22
|BEAVER
|213
|4
|199
|2021-02-22
|ROFF
|211
|1
|198
|2021-02-22
|LAVERNE
|209
|1
|201
|2021-02-22
|PAOLI
|208
|2
|201
|2021-02-22
|CHEROKEE
|208
|1
|206
|2021-02-22
|MAUD
|206
|0
|195
|2021-02-22
|KEOTA
|205
|0
|201
|2021-02-22
|CEMENT
|203
|0
|193
|2021-02-22
|BILLINGS
|202
|1
|198
|2021-02-22
|GERONIMO
|201
|2
|190
|2021-02-22
|BINGER
|197
|10
|180
|2021-02-22
|OKEENE
|196
|0
|191
|2021-02-22
|WETUMKA
|194
|3
|178
|2021-02-22
|GLENCOE
|194
|2
|179
|2021-02-22
|BOKOSHE
|188
|0
|181
|2021-02-22
|TEXHOMA
|188
|0
|184
|2021-02-22
|BIG CABIN
|188
|2
|178
|2021-02-22
|QUINTON
|186
|1
|174
|2021-02-22
|RINGWOOD
|184
|0
|182
|2021-02-22
|JENNINGS
|182
|2
|172
|2021-02-22
|CYRIL
|180
|2
|172
|2021-02-22
|OCHELATA
|179
|3
|172
|2021-02-22
|ARAPAHO
|177
|4
|173
|2021-02-22
|THOMAS
|174
|0
|173
|2021-02-22
|MORRISON
|174
|1
|169
|2021-02-22
|WELCH
|173
|2
|171
|2021-02-22
|SHATTUCK
|172
|1
|167
|2021-02-22
|FAIRFAX
|171
|1
|162
|2021-02-22
|CHEYENNE
|171
|2
|162
|2021-02-22
|NINNEKAH
|170
|1
|162
|2021-02-22
|RED ROCK
|170
|2
|158
|2021-02-22
|OKTAHA
|166
|0
|158
|2021-02-22
|GEARY
|166
|1
|163
|2021-02-22
|MEDFORD
|166
|1
|165
|2021-02-22
|RAMONA
|165
|4
|155
|2021-02-22
|INDIAHOMA
|163
|1
|155
|2021-02-22
|FORT TOWSON
|160
|0
|152
|2021-02-22
|SEILING
|159
|2
|152
|2021-02-22
|SHADY POINT
|158
|1
|153
|2021-02-22
|GOODWELL
|158
|1
|155
|2021-02-22
|BUFFALO
|158
|3
|151
|2021-02-22
|WELEETKA
|157
|3
|147
|2021-02-22
|THACKERVILLE
|155
|1
|153
|2021-02-22
|SNYDER
|154
|5
|142
|2021-02-22
|CALUMET
|152
|0
|151
|2021-02-22
|RED OAK
|152
|0
|144
|2021-02-22
|DEPEW
|151
|2
|143
|2021-02-22
|GRACEMONT
|149
|3
|143
|2021-02-22
|BENNINGTON
|146
|2
|139
|2021-02-22
|CANTON
|145
|2
|131
|2021-02-22
|PANAMA
|143
|1
|137
|2021-02-22
|UNION CITY
|143
|1
|139
|2021-02-22
|COPAN
|143
|1
|135
|2021-02-22
|BURNS FLAT
|142
|1
|135
|2021-02-22
|KREBS
|140
|2
|135
|2021-02-22
|TEMPLE
|139
|9
|121
|2021-02-22
|TERLTON
|138
|1
|130
|2021-02-22
|POND CREEK
|138
|0
|135
|2021-02-22
|MILBURN
|137
|3
|118
|2021-02-22
|BLUEJACKET
|135
|1
|132
|2021-02-22
|WANETTE
|135
|0
|131
|2021-02-22
|CLAYTON
|134
|1
|127
|2021-02-22
|MANNSVILLE
|133
|1
|127
|2021-02-22
|WEBBERS FALLS
|133
|0
|122
|2021-02-22
|CANUTE
|132
|0
|123
|2021-02-22
|GRANITE
|130
|4
|122
|2021-02-22
|ARKOMA
|130
|1
|127
|2021-02-22
|VICI
|130
|1
|125
|2021-02-22
|KIOWA
|126
|2
|121
|2021-02-22
|GARBER
|126
|1
|125
|2021-02-22
|HAMMON
|125
|2
|116
|2021-02-22
|SPAVINAW
|124
|1
|113
|2021-02-22
|LAHOMA
|122
|5
|117
|2021-02-22
|ALEX
|122
|2
|115
|2021-02-22
|TIPTON
|121
|3
|115
|2021-02-22
|LEEDEY
|121
|4
|114
|2021-02-22
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|121
|1
|107
|2021-02-22
|ASHER
|120
|0
|116
|2021-02-22
|GRANDFIELD
|120
|1
|113
|2021-02-22
|CHATTANOOGA
|117
|2
|111
|2021-02-22
|VELMA
|113
|2
|109
|2021-02-22
|COUNCIL HILL
|112
|2
|107
|2021-02-22
|SOPER
|111
|1
|102
|2021-02-22
|DAVENPORT
|111
|0
|107
|2021-02-22
|ERICK
|110
|1
|105
|2021-02-22
|SENTINEL
|109
|1
|105
|2021-02-22
|RYAN
|109
|1
|104
|2021-02-22
|MULHALL
|108
|0
|104
|2021-02-22
|CANEY
|107
|1
|105
|2021-02-22
|AGRA
|107
|1
|101
|2021-02-22
|OAKS
|107
|2
|102
|2021-02-22
|TUPELO
|105
|1
|101
|2021-02-22
|TYRONE
|104
|0
|96
|2021-02-22
|MILL CREEK
|104
|0
|95
|2021-02-22
|DELAWARE
|103
|2
|99
|2021-02-22
|SASAKWA
|102
|0
|98
|2021-02-22
|BRAGGS
|101
|1
|98
|2021-02-22
|BOISE CITY
|100
|0
|98
|2021-02-22
|WAYNOKA
|100
|0
|97
|2021-02-22
|DOVER
|98
|2
|95
|2021-02-22
|MCCURTAIN
|97
|1
|92
|2021-02-22
|BYARS
|97
|1
|96
|2021-02-22
|OILTON
|95
|3
|90
|2021-02-22
|AMBER
|94
|3
|87
|2021-02-22
|RATLIFF CITY
|94
|0
|89
|2021-02-22
|GANS
|93
|0
|89
|2021-02-22
|VERDEN
|92
|1
|85
|2021-02-22
|GARVIN
|91
|0
|84
|2021-02-22
|LOOKEBA
|89
|2
|86
|2021-02-22
|FOSS
|86
|0
|84
|2021-02-22
|SPRINGER
|85
|1
|80
|2021-02-22
|STRINGTOWN
|84
|1
|80
|2021-02-22
|STERLING
|83
|1
|80
|2021-02-22
|RATTAN
|82
|1
|76
|2021-02-22
|WANN
|82
|2
|74
|2021-02-22
|STUART
|81
|0
|79
|2021-02-22
|RAVIA
|80
|2
|74
|2021-02-22
|CUSTER CITY
|80
|0
|80
|2021-02-22
|KINTA
|79
|0
|72
|2021-02-22
|DEWAR
|79
|0
|73
|2021-02-22
|TRYON
|79
|0
|75
|2021-02-22
|SAVANNA
|77
|0
|75
|2021-02-22
|RIPLEY
|76
|1
|73
|2021-02-22
|OLUSTEE
|74
|0
|71
|2021-02-22
|PITTSBURG
|74
|0
|73
|2021-02-22
|COYLE
|74
|0
|73
|2021-02-22
|CANADIAN
|72
|0
|69
|2021-02-22
|CORN
|71
|3
|66
|2021-02-22
|LAMONT
|70
|1
|67
|2021-02-22
|CARNEY
|70
|2
|67
|2021-02-22
|DUSTIN
|70
|1
|68
|2021-02-22
|COVINGTON
|70
|1
|68
|2021-02-22
|FARGO
|68
|1
|67
|2021-02-22
|HAILEYVILLE
|67
|0
|65
|2021-02-22
|ARNETT
|67
|0
|65
|2021-02-22
|WAPANUCKA
|66
|1
|59
|2021-02-22
|POCASSET
|66
|1
|65
|2021-02-22
|LONGDALE
|65
|0
|63
|2021-02-22
|DRUMMOND
|65
|0
|63
|2021-02-22
|KREMLIN
|63
|0
|61
|2021-02-22
|DILL CITY
|63
|0
|61
|2021-02-22
|MARBLE CITY
|62
|0
|58
|2021-02-22
|KAW CITY
|62
|1
|59
|2021-02-22
|ORLANDO
|62
|0
|62
|2021-02-22
|NASH
|62
|1
|59
|2021-02-22
|BOYNTON
|61
|0
|57
|2021-02-22
|SAWYER
|61
|1
|57
|2021-02-22
|KETCHUM
|60
|1
|57
|2021-02-22
|RANDLETT
|59
|1
|55
|2021-02-22
|SHIDLER
|58
|0
|57
|2021-02-22
|LENAPAH
|58
|0
|56
|2021-02-22
|CASTLE
|58
|0
|56
|2021-02-22
|CLEO SPRINGS
|57
|0
|55
|2021-02-22
|AMES
|57
|0
|57
|2021-02-22
|REYDON
|56
|0
|53
|2021-02-22
|KENEFIC
|56
|1
|52
|2021-02-22
|LANGLEY
|56
|0
|54
|2021-02-22
|CROWDER
|54
|0
|52
|2021-02-22
|INDIANOLA
|54
|0
|50
|2021-02-22
|ALINE
|54
|2
|51
|2021-02-22
|FAIRMONT
|54
|1
|50
|2021-02-22
|WHITEFIELD
|53
|0
|53
|2021-02-22
|LEHIGH
|52
|0
|49
|2021-02-22
|MARLAND
|52
|1
|50
|2021-02-22
|OKAY
|52
|1
|45
|2021-02-22
|CALVIN
|52
|1
|50
|2021-02-22
|WYNONA
|51
|2
|49
|2021-02-22
|LONE WOLF
|51
|0
|49
|2021-02-22
|MENO
|50
|0
|49
|2021-02-22
|FAXON
|50
|0
|50
|2021-02-22
|GAGE
|49
|1
|44
|2021-02-22
|LOCO
|49
|0
|47
|2021-02-22
|FORGAN
|48
|1
|45
|2021-02-22
|PRUE
|48
|1
|47
|2021-02-22
|CARTER
|48
|0
|45
|2021-02-22
|ACHILLE
|47
|0
|42
|2021-02-22
|WAKITA
|47
|3
|42
|2021-02-22
|TALOGA
|47
|0
|45
|2021-02-22
|TERRAL
|46
|2
|44
|2021-02-22
|CARMEN
|45
|2
|43
|2021-02-22
|HASTINGS
|45
|1
|43
|2021-02-22
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|45
|0
|42
|2021-02-22
|RALSTON
|44
|1
|43
|2021-02-22
|BURBANK
|43
|0
|41
|2021-02-22
|SHARON
|43
|1
|39
|2021-02-22
|SCHULTER
|42
|0
|41
|2021-02-22
|ROOSEVELT
|42
|0
|39
|2021-02-22
|BUTLER
|41
|0
|38
|2021-02-22
|SPARKS
|41
|1
|37
|2021-02-22
|LANGSTON
|41
|1
|39
|2021-02-22
|COLONY
|40
|1
|39
|2021-02-22
|GOLTRY
|39
|0
|36
|2021-02-22
|HARDESTY
|39
|0
|36
|2021-02-22
|FOSTER
|39
|0
|38
|2021-02-22
|OSAGE
|38
|0
|37
|2021-02-22
|JET
|38
|0
|37
|2021-02-22
|DEER CREEK
|38
|1
|37
|2021-02-22
|ROCKY
|37
|0
|35
|2021-02-22
|DEVOL
|37
|0
|36
|2021-02-22
|GOLDSBY
|36
|0
|35
|2021-02-22
|HANNA
|36
|0
|31
|2021-02-22
|BERNICE
|35
|0
|34
|2021-02-22
|FREEDOM
|35
|0
|35
|2021-02-22
|MARSHALL
|35
|0
|35
|2021-02-22
|FRANCIS
|34
|1
|32
|2021-02-22
|EAKLY
|34
|0
|33
|2021-02-22
|ELDORADO
|33
|0
|30
|2021-02-22
|NICOMA PARK
|32
|1
|29
|2021-02-22
|AVANT
|31
|0
|30
|2021-02-22
|BURLINGTON
|30
|0
|30
|2021-02-22
|FITZHUGH
|30
|0
|30
|2021-02-22
|BESSIE
|30
|1
|28
|2021-02-22
|DAVIDSON
|30
|0
|27
|2021-02-22
|GOTEBO
|30
|0
|28
|2021-02-22
|HUNTER
|29
|0
|28
|2021-02-22
|WILLOW
|29
|0
|29
|2021-02-22
|MEDICINE PARK
|28
|0
|28
|2021-02-22
|GOULD
|28
|0
|27
|2021-02-22
|DACOMA
|27
|0
|26
|2021-02-22
|CAMARGO
|27
|0
|27
|2021-02-22
|HITCHCOCK
|26
|0
|23
|2021-02-22
|OPTIMA
|26
|0
|25
|2021-02-22
|MILLERTON
|25
|2
|22
|2021-02-22
|DISNEY
|25
|0
|25
|2021-02-22
|KEYES
|25
|0
|23
|2021-02-22
|DIBBLE
|24
|0
|23
|2021-02-22
|BRADLEY
|24
|1
|22
|2021-02-22
|NORTH MIAMI
|23
|0
|20
|2021-02-22
|BRAMAN
|22
|0
|21
|2021-02-22
|BROMIDE
|20
|1
|18
|2021-02-22
|LAMAR
|20
|0
|19
|2021-02-22
|MARTHA
|20
|1
|14
|2021-02-22
|FOYIL
|20
|1
|19
|2021-02-22
|HILLSDALE
|20
|0
|20
|2021-02-22
|MANITOU
|19
|0
|18
|2021-02-22
|CROMWELL
|19
|1
|17
|2021-02-22
|ALDERSON
|18
|0
|18
|2021-02-22
|DOUGHERTY
|16
|0
|15
|2021-02-22
|WAINWRIGHT
|16
|0
|14
|2021-02-22
|BOWLEGS
|15
|0
|15
|2021-02-22
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|14
|1
|13
|2021-02-22
|PEORIA
|12
|0
|12
|2021-02-22
|FANSHAWE
|11
|0
|11
|2021-02-22
|ALBION
|10
|0
|10
|2021-02-22
|ADDINGTON
|9
|0
|9
|2021-02-22
|HALLETT
|9
|0
|9
|2021-02-22
|VERA
|8
|0
|7
|2021-02-22
|THE VILLAGE
|7
|0
|7
|2021-02-22
|GENE AUTRY
|7
|0
|7
|2021-02-22
|REDBIRD
|6
|0
|4
|2021-02-22
|BYNG
|5
|0
|5
|2021-02-22
|SLICK
|5
|0
|5
|2021-02-22
|BLACKBURN
|5
|0
|5
|2021-02-22
|TULLAHASSEE
|5
|0
|4
|2021-02-22
|KEMP
|5
|0
|4
|2021-02-22
|TATUMS
|4
|0
|4
|2021-02-22
|RENTIESVILLE
|3
|0
|3
|2021-02-22
|MOFFETT
|3
|0
|3
|2021-02-22
|PINK
|2
|0
|2
|2021-02-22
|NORGE
|2
|0
|2
|2021-02-22
|KENDRICK
|2
|0
|2
|2021-02-22
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|2021-02-22
|BRAY
|2
|0
|2
|2021-02-22
|LE FLORE
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-22
|OAKLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-22
|SPORTSMEN ACRES
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-22
|BRIDGEPORT
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-22
|VERDIGRIS
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-22
|HOFFMAN
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-22
|FOREST PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-22
|GRAYSON
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-22
|BRIDGE CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-22
|EAST DUKE
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-22
|BETHEL ACRES
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-22
|ROCK ISLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-22
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.
