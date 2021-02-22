covid daily 2.22.21

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma reported 499 new COVID-19 cases and 22 additional deaths on Monday.

The .1% increase in cases brought the state’s cumulative total to 419,853 with 15,053 active, a single-day decrease of 303, and 400,597 recovered, including 780 since Sunday’s report.

All of the deaths reported Monday were from Jan. 1-16, according to the State Department of Health.

There have been 4,203 deaths in the state, just under 1% of the cases, in which COVID-19 was the cause or a contributing factor, OSDH reported.

Of the 22 deaths statewide, 17 were in the 65 and older age group: two men and one woman in Carter County, one man and two women in Oklahoma County, one man and one woman in Pottawatomie County, two Tulsa County men, one man each in Cleveland, Creek, Kay and Washington counties and one woman each in Adair, Noble and Rogers counties.

Five of the deaths were in the 50-64 age group: two Oklahoma County men, one Comanche County man and two women in Cherokee and Ottawa counties.

Cumulative COVID-19 hospitalizations stood at 23,684, according to OSDH. Of that number, 602 currently are hospitalized, with 168 in ICU, according to OSDH’s Executive report issued Monday afternoon.

Cases in Garfield County on Monday increased by five for a total of 7,525, with 248 active and 7,206, or 95.8%, recovered, according to OSDH. The majority of the cases — 6,648, or 88.3% — have been in Enid, which reported 232 active cases and 6,353 recovered.

Of the county’s 71 deaths, 63 have been in Enid, according to the OSDH list of city data. Five have been in Lahoma and one each in Fairmont, Garber and Covington. ZIP code information has Enid with 61 deaths.

There have been 2,916 cases, with 2,780 recovered and 34 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of Enid, and 3,646 cases, with 3,492 recovered and 28 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Monday. There were 38 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases Monday included four in Grant, three in Kingfisher, two in Noble and one each in Alfalfa, Blaine and Woods. No cases were reported in Major and Woodward counties.

State update

There have been 222,160 Oklahoma women and 197,676 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH on Saturday. There were 17 designated as unknown gender.

Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 7,949 in the 0-4 age group, 47,281 in the 5-17 age group, 131,548 in the 18-35 age group, 90,789 in the 36-49 age group, 81,793 in the 50-64 age group and 60,469 in the 65 and older age group. There were 24 listed as unknown age.

Of the overall 4,203 deaths in the state, 3,327 have been 65 and older and 683 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.4% of the total. There have been 159 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 33 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 2,401, than women, 1,802, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Monday.

Data show deaths in all of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 705 in Oklahoma; 674 in Tulsa; 257 in Cleveland; 128 in Comanche; 113 in Rogers; 112 in Creek; 95 in Muskogee; 88 in Canadian; 83 in Washington; 80 in Wagoner; 74 each in Kay and Pottawatomie; 71 in Garfield; 68 in Grady; 65 each in Custer and Stephens; 63 in McCurtain; 61 in Delaware; 55 in Caddo; 54 each in Bryan and Lincoln; 51 in Carter; 46 in Payne; 45 each in McClain, Okmulgee and Pontotoc; 44 each in Garvin, Jackson and Osage; 43 in Le Flore; 42 in Ottawa; 40 in Cherokee; 37 in Mayes; 35 in Beckham; 33 in Pittsburg; 32 each in McIntosh and Seminole; 30 in Pawnee; 28 in Sequoyah; 26 in Logan; 24 in Texas; 23 in Adair; 21 in Kingfisher and Murray; 19 in Okfuskee; 17 each in Hughes and Johnston; 16 in Greer; 15 each in Nowata and Woodward; 14 each in Kiowa and Tillman; 13 each in Choctaw, Coal, Cotton and Pushmataha; 12 in Marshall; 11 each in Craig, Noble and Woods; 10 in Atoka; nine each in Haskell and Love; eight each in Jefferson, Latimer, Major and Washita; seven each in Blaine, Grant and Roger Mills; six each in Beaver and Dewey; five in Alfalfa; four in Harper; three each in Ellis and Harmon; and one in Cimarron.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Monday by OSDH:

• Woodward with 3,066 cases, 2,979 recovered, 72 active and 15 deaths, 10 from Woodward, two each from Fort Supply and Mooreland and one from Sharon.

• Kingfisher with 1,963 cases, 1,883 recovered, 59 active and 21 deaths, 10 from Kingfisher, five from Hennessey, four from Okarche and two from Dover.

• Noble with 1,337 cases, 1,258 recovered, 68 active and 11 deaths, including six from Perry, two from Red Rock and one each from Billings, Marland and Morrison.

• Woods with 1,182 cases, 1,150 recovered, 21 active and 11 deaths, nine from Alva and two not listed by town.

• Alfalfa with 1,140 cases, 1,122 recovered, 13 active and five deaths, two each from Aline and Helena and one each from Carmen and Cherokee.

• Blaine with 987 cases, 936 recovered, 44 active and seven deaths, two from Canton, one from Watonga and four not listed by town.

• Major with 934 cases, 905 recovered, 21 active and eight deaths, six from Fairview and two not listed by town.

• Grant with 531 cases, 515 recovered, nine active and seven deaths, three from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont, Medford and Nash.

DOC update

The number of inmates currently positive for COVID-19 was at 53 Monday, and 96 Department of Corrections employees with the virus across the state, according to the DOC website.

DOC data shows that no cases were reported at Charles E. “Bill” Johnson Corrections Center in Alva, James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena, Enid Community Corrections Center or William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply.

Inmates in quarantine were 30 at Bill Johnson.

DOC reports that among the inmate deaths related to COVID-19, there have been two at William S. Key and three at James Crabtree correctional centers in Northwest Oklahoma.

Oklahoma per city 02.22.21

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA CITY 60864 552 58180 2021-02-22
TULSA 41771 442 40057 2021-02-22
EDMOND 16291 101 15676 2021-02-22
BROKEN ARROW 15435 137 14847 2021-02-22
NORMAN 13152 132 12516 2021-02-22
OTHER*** 9679 58 9279 2021-02-22
YUKON 8597 40 8310 2021-02-22
LAWTON 7683 102 7064 2021-02-22
ENID 6648 63 6353 2021-02-22
MOORE 6082 39 5751 2021-02-22
STILLWATER 5926 23 5757 2021-02-22
CLAREMORE 5664 80 5403 2021-02-22
OWASSO 5095 37 4915 2021-02-22
MUSKOGEE 5038 74 4626 2021-02-22
SHAWNEE 4761 54 4544 2021-02-22
ARDMORE 4205 31 3999 2021-02-22
ADA 3994 36 3784 2021-02-22
TAHLEQUAH 3787 28 3542 2021-02-22
PONCA CITY 3691 42 3544 2021-02-22
BARTLESVILLE 3672 68 3454 2021-02-22
BIXBY 3440 23 3335 2021-02-22
DURANT 3431 29 3231 2021-02-22
SAND SPRINGS 3121 38 3003 2021-02-22
MCALESTER 3020 24 2917 2021-02-22
DUNCAN 2937 39 2780 2021-02-22
SAPULPA 2902 44 2772 2021-02-22
JENKS 2810 18 2711 2021-02-22
MUSTANG 2566 23 2474 2021-02-22
GUYMON 2546 23 2466 2021-02-22
ALTUS 2388 41 2265 2021-02-22
EL RENO 2377 17 2294 2021-02-22
CHICKASHA 2303 41 2192 2021-02-22
GUTHRIE 2283 20 2160 2021-02-22
COLLINSVILLE 2272 14 2205 2021-02-22
CHOCTAW 2241 17 2155 2021-02-22
BLANCHARD 2127 12 2018 2021-02-22
STILWELL 2087 18 1922 2021-02-22
MIAMI 2039 24 1961 2021-02-22
BETHANY 1868 20 1785 2021-02-22
WOODWARD 1782 10 1717 2021-02-22
COWETA 1772 26 1694 2021-02-22
WEATHERFORD 1760 21 1702 2021-02-22
CLINTON 1673 41 1577 2021-02-22
ELK CITY 1661 19 1576 2021-02-22
SKIATOOK 1654 8 1593 2021-02-22
TAFT 1571 3 1554 2021-02-22
PRYOR CREEK 1569 18 1489 2021-02-22
GLENPOOL 1545 15 1485 2021-02-22
POTEAU 1521 14 1472 2021-02-22
GROVE 1512 35 1423 2021-02-22
OKMULGEE 1462 25 1395 2021-02-22
VINITA 1461 8 1403 2021-02-22
SALLISAW 1451 14 1367 2021-02-22
SEMINOLE 1446 17 1361 2021-02-22
TUTTLE 1434 11 1392 2021-02-22
PURCELL 1381 19 1306 2021-02-22
WAGONER 1375 14 1303 2021-02-22
BROKEN BOW 1349 29 1244 2021-02-22
ATOKA 1345 7 1290 2021-02-22
CUSHING 1333 13 1272 2021-02-22
ANADARKO 1323 20 1236 2021-02-22
NOBLE 1231 17 1154 2021-02-22
PAULS VALLEY 1225 18 1171 2021-02-22
SULPHUR 1216 12 1171 2021-02-22
IDABEL 1210 17 1133 2021-02-22
NEWCASTLE 1205 8 1162 2021-02-22
LEXINGTON 1180 14 1088 2021-02-22
TECUMSEH 1154 10 1105 2021-02-22
HARRAH 1147 12 1081 2021-02-22
FORT GIBSON 1132 12 1065 2021-02-22
PIEDMONT 1119 6 1074 2021-02-22
MCLOUD 1069 5 1030 2021-02-22
MADILL 1043 6 1003 2021-02-22
MULDROW 1023 4 967 2021-02-22
ALVA 989 9 964 2021-02-22
MARLOW 988 10 946 2021-02-22
JAY 982 11 942 2021-02-22
MARIETTA 954 7 916 2021-02-22
CHECOTAH 943 16 883 2021-02-22
FORT SUPPLY 927 2 922 2021-02-22
HENRYETTA 909 13 865 2021-02-22
HUGO 901 10 845 2021-02-22
BRISTOW 890 24 834 2021-02-22
EUFAULA 869 16 791 2021-02-22
SAYRE 814 14 778 2021-02-22
KINGSTON 801 6 753 2021-02-22
HOMINY 794 2 773 2021-02-22
KINGFISHER 790 10 742 2021-02-22
CLEVELAND 753 12 727 2021-02-22
STIGLER 746 8 701 2021-02-22
OKEMAH 736 7 708 2021-02-22
MANNFORD 732 13 704 2021-02-22
CATOOSA 729 10 700 2021-02-22
HELENA 725 2 715 2021-02-22
ELGIN 718 8 679 2021-02-22
LOCUST GROVE 716 0 675 2021-02-22
LINDSAY 715 9 685 2021-02-22
CALERA 698 6 656 2021-02-22
PERRY 676 6 625 2021-02-22
WEWOKA 675 8 634 2021-02-22
CHANDLER 671 16 630 2021-02-22
INOLA 670 6 649 2021-02-22
HOLDENVILLE 667 11 618 2021-02-22
NOWATA 659 10 632 2021-02-22
HEAVENER 657 10 632 2021-02-22
MOUNDS 653 9 609 2021-02-22
SPIRO 644 1 630 2021-02-22
BLACKWELL 640 17 589 2021-02-22
HENNESSEY 630 5 617 2021-02-22
CACHE 627 8 586 2021-02-22
DAVIS 616 7 581 2021-02-22
AFTON 600 3 581 2021-02-22
SALINA 599 5 542 2021-02-22
SPERRY 594 2 574 2021-02-22
CHELSEA 589 9 565 2021-02-22
TISHOMINGO 586 8 555 2021-02-22
SPENCER 571 12 522 2021-02-22
BOLEY 563 8 548 2021-02-22
WESTVILLE 561 4 539 2021-02-22
JONES 557 6 525 2021-02-22
PERKINS 550 4 530 2021-02-22
WARR ACRES 547 1 529 2021-02-22
COMANCHE 541 14 514 2021-02-22
PRAGUE 524 6 510 2021-02-22
DEL CITY 523 8 486 2021-02-22
ANTLERS 514 8 483 2021-02-22
MIDWEST CITY 514 13 476 2021-02-22
FAIRVIEW 502 6 483 2021-02-22
WYNNEWOOD 502 4 464 2021-02-22
PAWNEE 501 13 465 2021-02-22
HULBERT 500 4 467 2021-02-22
COALGATE 498 10 468 2021-02-22
VIAN 497 5 475 2021-02-22
DEWEY 495 6 473 2021-02-22
OOLOGAH 486 4 466 2021-02-22
PAWHUSKA 484 8 453 2021-02-22
COLCORD 478 3 464 2021-02-22
WILBURTON 475 6 453 2021-02-22
HASKELL 473 3 456 2021-02-22
ROLAND 472 1 462 2021-02-22
CHOUTEAU 470 10 444 2021-02-22
HINTON 466 1 457 2021-02-22
APACHE 456 4 427 2021-02-22
MEEKER 455 19 431 2021-02-22
STRATFORD 431 3 420 2021-02-22
WISTER 429 2 415 2021-02-22
LONE GROVE 428 5 411 2021-02-22
FREDERICK 427 10 403 2021-02-22
NEWKIRK 426 3 402 2021-02-22
CARNEGIE 407 9 375 2021-02-22
TALIHINA 404 9 386 2021-02-22
WILSON 400 8 367 2021-02-22
WALTERS 399 3 372 2021-02-22
BEGGS 397 4 381 2021-02-22
STROUD 397 4 380 2021-02-22
POCOLA 396 3 382 2021-02-22
KANSAS 392 6 374 2021-02-22
NICHOLS HILLS 391 1 380 2021-02-22
WASHINGTON 386 4 366 2021-02-22
WATONGA 383 1 363 2021-02-22
KONAWA 383 4 363 2021-02-22
LUTHER 370 8 352 2021-02-22
MANGUM 361 12 326 2021-02-22
COLBERT 353 9 321 2021-02-22
TONKAWA 351 14 331 2021-02-22
HARTSHORNE 347 4 332 2021-02-22
VALLIANT 344 5 322 2021-02-22
MINCO 341 0 337 2021-02-22
MORRIS 333 3 326 2021-02-22
WELLSTON 331 4 319 2021-02-22
HOOKER 328 0 318 2021-02-22
FLETCHER 323 2 313 2021-02-22
NEW CORDELL 322 0 312 2021-02-22
HOBART 321 8 301 2021-02-22
WYANDOTTE 320 4 309 2021-02-22
COMMERCE 318 2 308 2021-02-22
CADDO 315 1 302 2021-02-22
GORE 314 4 292 2021-02-22
MEAD 312 3 294 2021-02-22
HEALDTON 307 5 279 2021-02-22
PORUM 303 3 289 2021-02-22
HOWE 301 0 294 2021-02-22
PORTER 297 6 279 2021-02-22
ELMORE CITY 296 3 279 2021-02-22
QUAPAW 295 9 277 2021-02-22
FAIRLAND 292 1 283 2021-02-22
WARNER 286 1 269 2021-02-22
DRUMRIGHT 285 7 258 2021-02-22
STONEWALL 280 2 269 2021-02-22
KIEFER 278 1 269 2021-02-22
ARCADIA 276 0 274 2021-02-22
BOKCHITO 271 2 255 2021-02-22
TALALA 267 3 258 2021-02-22
KELLYVILLE 267 3 254 2021-02-22
WAURIKA 261 3 254 2021-02-22
BARNSDALL 261 5 239 2021-02-22
ADAIR 259 3 247 2021-02-22
HOLLIS 258 3 233 2021-02-22
CRESCENT 257 2 248 2021-02-22
RINGLING 255 1 243 2021-02-22
MAYSVILLE 252 8 228 2021-02-22
ALLEN 252 3 234 2021-02-22
WAYNE 242 2 228 2021-02-22
EARLSBORO 239 1 227 2021-02-22
CASHION 239 0 231 2021-02-22
BOSWELL 236 1 224 2021-02-22
OKARCHE 236 4 228 2021-02-22
HYDRO 229 4 218 2021-02-22
RUSH SPRINGS 229 3 220 2021-02-22
PADEN 228 1 218 2021-02-22
WATTS 223 1 216 2021-02-22
BLAIR 223 1 207 2021-02-22
WRIGHT CITY 222 2 197 2021-02-22
FORT COBB 217 2 205 2021-02-22
CAMERON 217 0 213 2021-02-22
HAWORTH 215 3 199 2021-02-22
YALE 214 5 202 2021-02-22
MOORELAND 214 2 201 2021-02-22
WAUKOMIS 213 0 206 2021-02-22
BEAVER 213 4 199 2021-02-22
ROFF 211 1 198 2021-02-22
LAVERNE 209 1 201 2021-02-22
PAOLI 208 2 201 2021-02-22
CHEROKEE 208 1 206 2021-02-22
MAUD 206 0 195 2021-02-22
KEOTA 205 0 201 2021-02-22
CEMENT 203 0 193 2021-02-22
BILLINGS 202 1 198 2021-02-22
GERONIMO 201 2 190 2021-02-22
BINGER 197 10 180 2021-02-22
OKEENE 196 0 191 2021-02-22
WETUMKA 194 3 178 2021-02-22
GLENCOE 194 2 179 2021-02-22
BOKOSHE 188 0 181 2021-02-22
TEXHOMA 188 0 184 2021-02-22
BIG CABIN 188 2 178 2021-02-22
QUINTON 186 1 174 2021-02-22
RINGWOOD 184 0 182 2021-02-22
JENNINGS 182 2 172 2021-02-22
CYRIL 180 2 172 2021-02-22
OCHELATA 179 3 172 2021-02-22
ARAPAHO 177 4 173 2021-02-22
THOMAS 174 0 173 2021-02-22
MORRISON 174 1 169 2021-02-22
WELCH 173 2 171 2021-02-22
SHATTUCK 172 1 167 2021-02-22
FAIRFAX 171 1 162 2021-02-22
CHEYENNE 171 2 162 2021-02-22
NINNEKAH 170 1 162 2021-02-22
RED ROCK 170 2 158 2021-02-22
OKTAHA 166 0 158 2021-02-22
GEARY 166 1 163 2021-02-22
MEDFORD 166 1 165 2021-02-22
RAMONA 165 4 155 2021-02-22
INDIAHOMA 163 1 155 2021-02-22
FORT TOWSON 160 0 152 2021-02-22
SEILING 159 2 152 2021-02-22
SHADY POINT 158 1 153 2021-02-22
GOODWELL 158 1 155 2021-02-22
BUFFALO 158 3 151 2021-02-22
WELEETKA 157 3 147 2021-02-22
THACKERVILLE 155 1 153 2021-02-22
SNYDER 154 5 142 2021-02-22
CALUMET 152 0 151 2021-02-22
RED OAK 152 0 144 2021-02-22
DEPEW 151 2 143 2021-02-22
GRACEMONT 149 3 143 2021-02-22
BENNINGTON 146 2 139 2021-02-22
CANTON 145 2 131 2021-02-22
PANAMA 143 1 137 2021-02-22
UNION CITY 143 1 139 2021-02-22
COPAN 143 1 135 2021-02-22
BURNS FLAT 142 1 135 2021-02-22
KREBS 140 2 135 2021-02-22
TEMPLE 139 9 121 2021-02-22
TERLTON 138 1 130 2021-02-22
POND CREEK 138 0 135 2021-02-22
MILBURN 137 3 118 2021-02-22
BLUEJACKET 135 1 132 2021-02-22
WANETTE 135 0 131 2021-02-22
CLAYTON 134 1 127 2021-02-22
MANNSVILLE 133 1 127 2021-02-22
WEBBERS FALLS 133 0 122 2021-02-22
CANUTE 132 0 123 2021-02-22
GRANITE 130 4 122 2021-02-22
ARKOMA 130 1 127 2021-02-22
VICI 130 1 125 2021-02-22
KIOWA 126 2 121 2021-02-22
GARBER 126 1 125 2021-02-22
HAMMON 125 2 116 2021-02-22
SPAVINAW 124 1 113 2021-02-22
LAHOMA 122 5 117 2021-02-22
ALEX 122 2 115 2021-02-22
TIPTON 121 3 115 2021-02-22
LEEDEY 121 4 114 2021-02-22
MOUNTAIN VIEW 121 1 107 2021-02-22
ASHER 120 0 116 2021-02-22
GRANDFIELD 120 1 113 2021-02-22
CHATTANOOGA 117 2 111 2021-02-22
VELMA 113 2 109 2021-02-22
COUNCIL HILL 112 2 107 2021-02-22
SOPER 111 1 102 2021-02-22
DAVENPORT 111 0 107 2021-02-22
ERICK 110 1 105 2021-02-22
SENTINEL 109 1 105 2021-02-22
RYAN 109 1 104 2021-02-22
MULHALL 108 0 104 2021-02-22
CANEY 107 1 105 2021-02-22
AGRA 107 1 101 2021-02-22
OAKS 107 2 102 2021-02-22
TUPELO 105 1 101 2021-02-22
TYRONE 104 0 96 2021-02-22
MILL CREEK 104 0 95 2021-02-22
DELAWARE 103 2 99 2021-02-22
SASAKWA 102 0 98 2021-02-22
BRAGGS 101 1 98 2021-02-22
BOISE CITY 100 0 98 2021-02-22
WAYNOKA 100 0 97 2021-02-22
DOVER 98 2 95 2021-02-22
MCCURTAIN 97 1 92 2021-02-22
BYARS 97 1 96 2021-02-22
OILTON 95 3 90 2021-02-22
AMBER 94 3 87 2021-02-22
RATLIFF CITY 94 0 89 2021-02-22
GANS 93 0 89 2021-02-22
VERDEN 92 1 85 2021-02-22
GARVIN 91 0 84 2021-02-22
LOOKEBA 89 2 86 2021-02-22
FOSS 86 0 84 2021-02-22
SPRINGER 85 1 80 2021-02-22
STRINGTOWN 84 1 80 2021-02-22
STERLING 83 1 80 2021-02-22
RATTAN 82 1 76 2021-02-22
WANN 82 2 74 2021-02-22
STUART 81 0 79 2021-02-22
RAVIA 80 2 74 2021-02-22
CUSTER CITY 80 0 80 2021-02-22
KINTA 79 0 72 2021-02-22
DEWAR 79 0 73 2021-02-22
TRYON 79 0 75 2021-02-22
SAVANNA 77 0 75 2021-02-22
RIPLEY 76 1 73 2021-02-22
OLUSTEE 74 0 71 2021-02-22
PITTSBURG 74 0 73 2021-02-22
COYLE 74 0 73 2021-02-22
CANADIAN 72 0 69 2021-02-22
CORN 71 3 66 2021-02-22
LAMONT 70 1 67 2021-02-22
CARNEY 70 2 67 2021-02-22
DUSTIN 70 1 68 2021-02-22
COVINGTON 70 1 68 2021-02-22
FARGO 68 1 67 2021-02-22
HAILEYVILLE 67 0 65 2021-02-22
ARNETT 67 0 65 2021-02-22
WAPANUCKA 66 1 59 2021-02-22
POCASSET 66 1 65 2021-02-22
LONGDALE 65 0 63 2021-02-22
DRUMMOND 65 0 63 2021-02-22
KREMLIN 63 0 61 2021-02-22
DILL CITY 63 0 61 2021-02-22
MARBLE CITY 62 0 58 2021-02-22
KAW CITY 62 1 59 2021-02-22
ORLANDO 62 0 62 2021-02-22
NASH 62 1 59 2021-02-22
BOYNTON 61 0 57 2021-02-22
SAWYER 61 1 57 2021-02-22
KETCHUM 60 1 57 2021-02-22
RANDLETT 59 1 55 2021-02-22
SHIDLER 58 0 57 2021-02-22
LENAPAH 58 0 56 2021-02-22
CASTLE 58 0 56 2021-02-22
CLEO SPRINGS 57 0 55 2021-02-22
AMES 57 0 57 2021-02-22
REYDON 56 0 53 2021-02-22
KENEFIC 56 1 52 2021-02-22
LANGLEY 56 0 54 2021-02-22
CROWDER 54 0 52 2021-02-22
INDIANOLA 54 0 50 2021-02-22
ALINE 54 2 51 2021-02-22
FAIRMONT 54 1 50 2021-02-22
WHITEFIELD 53 0 53 2021-02-22
LEHIGH 52 0 49 2021-02-22
MARLAND 52 1 50 2021-02-22
OKAY 52 1 45 2021-02-22
CALVIN 52 1 50 2021-02-22
WYNONA 51 2 49 2021-02-22
LONE WOLF 51 0 49 2021-02-22
MENO 50 0 49 2021-02-22
FAXON 50 0 50 2021-02-22
GAGE 49 1 44 2021-02-22
LOCO 49 0 47 2021-02-22
FORGAN 48 1 45 2021-02-22
PRUE 48 1 47 2021-02-22
CARTER 48 0 45 2021-02-22
ACHILLE 47 0 42 2021-02-22
WAKITA 47 3 42 2021-02-22
TALOGA 47 0 45 2021-02-22
TERRAL 46 2 44 2021-02-22
CARMEN 45 2 43 2021-02-22
HASTINGS 45 1 43 2021-02-22
MOUNTAIN PARK 45 0 42 2021-02-22
RALSTON 44 1 43 2021-02-22
BURBANK 43 0 41 2021-02-22
SHARON 43 1 39 2021-02-22
SCHULTER 42 0 41 2021-02-22
ROOSEVELT 42 0 39 2021-02-22
BUTLER 41 0 38 2021-02-22
SPARKS 41 1 37 2021-02-22
LANGSTON 41 1 39 2021-02-22
COLONY 40 1 39 2021-02-22
GOLTRY 39 0 36 2021-02-22
HARDESTY 39 0 36 2021-02-22
FOSTER 39 0 38 2021-02-22
OSAGE 38 0 37 2021-02-22
JET 38 0 37 2021-02-22
DEER CREEK 38 1 37 2021-02-22
ROCKY 37 0 35 2021-02-22
DEVOL 37 0 36 2021-02-22
GOLDSBY 36 0 35 2021-02-22
HANNA 36 0 31 2021-02-22
BERNICE 35 0 34 2021-02-22
FREEDOM 35 0 35 2021-02-22
MARSHALL 35 0 35 2021-02-22
FRANCIS 34 1 32 2021-02-22
EAKLY 34 0 33 2021-02-22
ELDORADO 33 0 30 2021-02-22
NICOMA PARK 32 1 29 2021-02-22
AVANT 31 0 30 2021-02-22
BURLINGTON 30 0 30 2021-02-22
FITZHUGH 30 0 30 2021-02-22
BESSIE 30 1 28 2021-02-22
DAVIDSON 30 0 27 2021-02-22
GOTEBO 30 0 28 2021-02-22
HUNTER 29 0 28 2021-02-22
WILLOW 29 0 29 2021-02-22
MEDICINE PARK 28 0 28 2021-02-22
GOULD 28 0 27 2021-02-22
DACOMA 27 0 26 2021-02-22
CAMARGO 27 0 27 2021-02-22
HITCHCOCK 26 0 23 2021-02-22
OPTIMA 26 0 25 2021-02-22
MILLERTON 25 2 22 2021-02-22
DISNEY 25 0 25 2021-02-22
KEYES 25 0 23 2021-02-22
DIBBLE 24 0 23 2021-02-22
BRADLEY 24 1 22 2021-02-22
NORTH MIAMI 23 0 20 2021-02-22
BRAMAN 22 0 21 2021-02-22
BROMIDE 20 1 18 2021-02-22
LAMAR 20 0 19 2021-02-22
MARTHA 20 1 14 2021-02-22
FOYIL 20 1 19 2021-02-22
HILLSDALE 20 0 20 2021-02-22
MANITOU 19 0 18 2021-02-22
CROMWELL 19 1 17 2021-02-22
ALDERSON 18 0 18 2021-02-22
DOUGHERTY 16 0 15 2021-02-22
WAINWRIGHT 16 0 14 2021-02-22
BOWLEGS 15 0 15 2021-02-22
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 14 1 13 2021-02-22
PEORIA 12 0 12 2021-02-22
FANSHAWE 11 0 11 2021-02-22
ALBION 10 0 10 2021-02-22
ADDINGTON 9 0 9 2021-02-22
HALLETT 9 0 9 2021-02-22
VERA 8 0 7 2021-02-22
THE VILLAGE 7 0 7 2021-02-22
GENE AUTRY 7 0 7 2021-02-22
REDBIRD 6 0 4 2021-02-22
BYNG 5 0 5 2021-02-22
SLICK 5 0 5 2021-02-22
BLACKBURN 5 0 5 2021-02-22
TULLAHASSEE 5 0 4 2021-02-22
KEMP 5 0 4 2021-02-22
TATUMS 4 0 4 2021-02-22
RENTIESVILLE 3 0 3 2021-02-22
MOFFETT 3 0 3 2021-02-22
PINK 2 0 2 2021-02-22
NORGE 2 0 2 2021-02-22
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2021-02-22
SLAUGHTERVILLE 2 0 2 2021-02-22
BRAY 2 0 2 2021-02-22
LE FLORE 1 0 1 2021-02-22
OAKLAND 1 0 1 2021-02-22
SPORTSMEN ACRES 1 0 1 2021-02-22
BRIDGEPORT 1 0 1 2021-02-22
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2021-02-22
HOFFMAN 1 0 1 2021-02-22
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2021-02-22
GRAYSON 1 0 1 2021-02-22
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2021-02-22
EAST DUKE 1 0 1 2021-02-22
BETHEL ACRES 1 0 1 2021-02-22
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2021-02-22

Oklahoma per county 02.22.21

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA 79884 705 76440 2021-02-22
TULSA 70137 674 67422 2021-02-22
CLEVELAND 28400 257 26932 2021-02-22
CANADIAN 15575 88 15033 2021-02-22
COMANCHE 11783 128 11027 2021-02-22
ROGERS 9829 113 9419 2021-02-22
MUSKOGEE 9046 95 8480 2021-02-22
PAYNE 8284 46 8012 2021-02-22
POTTAWATOMIE 7743 74 7399 2021-02-22
WAGONER 7609 80 7259 2021-02-22
GARFIELD 7525 71 7206 2021-02-22
CREEK 6462 112 6137 2021-02-22
BRYAN 5810 54 5454 2021-02-22
CARTER 5597 51 5301 2021-02-22
GRADY 5588 68 5368 2021-02-22
CHEROKEE 5381 40 5043 2021-02-22
LE FLORE 5251 43 5081 2021-02-22
KAY 5049 74 4809 2021-02-22
MCCLAIN 4999 45 4750 2021-02-22
PONTOTOC 4860 45 4605 2021-02-22
WASHINGTON 4686 83 4418 2021-02-22
STEPHENS 4641 65 4412 2021-02-22
OSAGE 4427 44 4236 2021-02-22
PITTSBURG 4366 33 4209 2021-02-22
DELAWARE 4336 61 4125 2021-02-22
MAYES 3974 37 3751 2021-02-22
CUSTER 3954 65 3791 2021-02-22
SEQUOYAH 3887 28 3690 2021-02-22
LOGAN 3872 26 3698 2021-02-22
CADDO 3778 55 3562 2021-02-22
MCCURTAIN 3764 63 3490 2021-02-22
OTTAWA 3599 42 3459 2021-02-22
OKMULGEE 3589 45 3436 2021-02-22
TEXAS 3435 24 3324 2021-02-22
GARVIN 3430 44 3256 2021-02-22
ADAIR 3082 23 2878 2021-02-22
WOODWARD 3066 15 2979 2021-02-22
LINCOLN 3002 54 2861 2021-02-22
JACKSON 2868 44 2708 2021-02-22
SEMINOLE 2735 32 2580 2021-02-22
BECKHAM 2673 35 2539 2021-02-22
KINGFISHER 1963 21 1883 2021-02-22
MCINTOSH 1902 32 1761 2021-02-22
MURRAY 1900 21 1811 2021-02-22
CRAIG 1878 11 1811 2021-02-22
MARSHALL 1854 12 1767 2021-02-22
OKFUSKEE 1740 19 1676 2021-02-22
ATOKA 1738 10 1673 2021-02-22
PAWNEE 1691 30 1610 2021-02-22
CHOCTAW 1537 13 1447 2021-02-22
LOVE 1415 9 1366 2021-02-22
NOBLE 1337 11 1258 2021-02-22
JOHNSTON 1317 17 1223 2021-02-22
HASKELL 1203 9 1140 2021-02-22
WOODS 1182 11 1150 2021-02-22
HUGHES 1144 17 1061 2021-02-22
ALFALFA 1140 5 1122 2021-02-22
NOWATA 1084 15 1037 2021-02-22
WASHITA 1050 8 1005 2021-02-22
BLAINE 987 7 936 2021-02-22
PUSHMATAHA 972 13 913 2021-02-22
MAJOR 934 8 905 2021-02-22
LATIMER 793 8 756 2021-02-22
KIOWA 783 14 726 2021-02-22
TILLMAN 743 14 701 2021-02-22
COAL 682 13 643 2021-02-22
JEFFERSON 670 8 644 2021-02-22
COTTON 643 13 592 2021-02-22
GRANT 531 7 515 2021-02-22
DEWEY 528 6 503 2021-02-22
GREER 527 16 484 2021-02-22
BEAVER 433 6 410 2021-02-22
HARPER 406 4 389 2021-02-22
ROGER MILLS 381 7 357 2021-02-22
ELLIS 347 3 334 2021-02-22
HARMON 288 3 263 2021-02-22
CIMARRON 153 1 146 2021-02-22
1 0 0 2021-02-22

