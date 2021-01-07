daily covid 1.7.21

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma gained 3,781 new COVID-19 cases and 39 virus-related deaths were reported Thursday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The 1.2% increase in cases brought the cumulative total to 315,354, with 34,854 of those active, a single-day increase of 571, and 277,828 recovered, a single-day increase of 3,171, the OSDH said.

There have been 2,672 deaths in Oklahoma in which the virus was the cause or a contributing factor, the OSDH reported.

Of the 39 deaths, 33 were in the 65 and older age group: one Carter County man, one Cherokee County woman, two Cleveland County men, one Coal County woman, one woman and one man in Creek County, two Custer County men, one Delaware County woman, one Kay County man, one Kiowa County woman, one Le Flore County man, two Logan County men, one McClain County man, one McCurtain County woman, one woman and one man in Muskogee County, one Oklahoma County man, two Osage County women, one Payne County woman, one Pontotoc County woman, five women and two men in Tulsa County and two men in Washington County.

Five of the deaths were in the 50-64 age group: one Kay County woman, one Okmulgee County man, one Ottawa County woman, one Tulsa County man and one Washington County man. One death was a Kay County man in the 36-49 age group.

Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma stood at 18,193, according to OSDH. Of those, 1,961 currently were hospitalized, with 477 of those in intensive care, according to OSDH’s Thursday evening Executive Report.

In Enid, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported Thursday it was treating 12 patients with the virus. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported 17 COVID-19-positive patients. No deaths were reported.

COVID-19 cases in Garfield County increased by 47 Thursday for a total of 5,705, with 376 active, an increase of two, and 5,283, or 92.6%, recovered, according to the OSDH.

Of those cases, 5,040, or 88.3%, have been in Enid, which has 336 cases currently active and 4,661 who have recovered. Of the county’s 46 deaths, 43 have been in Enid, the OSDH reported.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases included 10 in Woodward, 23 in Kingfisher, five each in Noble, Woods, Alfalfa and Major, eight in Blaine and three in Grant.

In Enid, there have been 2,298 cases, with 2,136 recovered and 27 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 2,678 cases, with 2,466 recovered and 15 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Thursday. There were 28 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.

There have been 46 deaths in Garfield County, with 43 from Enid and four from Lahoma, according to OSDH. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dates the Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as more widely shared county numbers are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxum.

State update

There have been 166,669 Oklahoma women and 148,537 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH on Thursday. There were 148 designated as unknown gender.

Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 5,737 in the 0-4 age group, 33,366 in the 5-17 age group, 100,018 in the 18-35 age group, 68,848 in the 36-49 age group, 61,125 in the 50-64 age group and 46,210 in the 65 and older age group. There were 50 listed as unknown age.

Of the overall 2,672 deaths in the state, 2,143 have been 65 and older and 409 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.51% of the total. There have been 94 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 25 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 1,507, than women, 1,165, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Thursday.

Data shows deaths in 76 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 455 in Oklahoma; 437 in Tulsa; 170 in Cleveland; 86 in Rogers; 70 each in Comanche and Creek; 64 in Washington; 56 each in McCurtain and Muskogee; 54 in Canadian; 49 in Wagoner; 46 in Garfield; 45 in Delaware; 43 in Kay; 41 in Caddo; 39 each in Bryan, Grady and Pottawotomie; 38 in Jackson; 37 in Custer; 33 each in Lincoln and Payne; 32 in Le Flore; 30 each in Okmulgee and Ottawa; 29 each in McClain and Osage; 27 in Mayes; 26 in Pontotoc; 25 each in Pittsburg and Stephens; 22 in Beckham; 21 in Seminole; 20 each in Cherokee and Garvin; 19 each in Carter and Sequoyah; 18 in McIntosh; 17 in Texas; 15 in Okfuskee; 14 each in Adair and Pawnee; 12 each in Kingfisher, Kiowa and Logan; 11 Cotton; 10 each in Hughes, Johnston, Murray, Nowata and Woodward; nine each in Greer and Tillman; seven each in Craig, Haskell, Love and Noble; six each in Choctaw, Latimer, Marshall, Pushmataha and Roger Mills; five each in Coal, Grant and Woods; four each in Alfalfa, Blaine, Jefferson and Major; three each in Atoka, Dewey, Harper and Washita; two in Beaver; and one each in Cimarron and Ellis.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Thursday by OSDH:

• Woodward with 2,558 cases, 2,399 recovered, 149 active and 10 deaths, seven from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland.

• Kingfisher with 1,496 cases, 1,380 recovered, 104 active and 12 deaths, four from Okarche, three each from Hennessey and Kingfisher and two from Dover.

• Noble with 1,058 cases, 928 recovered, 123 active and seven deaths, including a Billings man.

• Woods with 1,046 cases, 911 recovered, 130 active and five deaths from Alva.

• Alfalfa with 967 cases, 901 recovered, 62 active and four deaths, one each from Aline, Cherokee and Helena and an inmate from James Crabtree Correctional Center, in Helena.

• Major with 745 cases, 688 recovered, 53 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town.

• Blaine with 707 cases, 631 recovered, 73 active and three deaths, two from Canton, one from Watonga and one not listed by town.

• Grant with 412 cases, 369 recovered, 38 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.

DOC update

The number of inmates currently positive for COVID-19 was at 55 Thursday, with 110 Department of Corrections employees with the virus across the state, according to the DOC website.

DOC reported Thursday on its website the number of positive inmates at Enid Community Corrections Center was one. There were no active cases among inmates at at James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena, William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply or Charles E. “Bill” Johnson Corrections Center in Alva.

Inmates in isolation and quarantine included 10 and 201, respectively, at James Crabtree and one and five at Enid Community, and there were two in quarantine at William S. Key, according to the DOC website.

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Kelci McKendrick is police and court reporter for the Enid News & Eagle. 
 
Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for Kelci? Send an email to kelcim@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Oklahoma per county 01.07.21

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA 61898 455 55165 2021-01-07
TULSA 51921 437 46325 2021-01-07
CLEVELAND 20953 170 18120 2021-01-07
CANADIAN 11752 54 10575 2021-01-07
COMANCHE 7539 70 6582 2021-01-07
ROGERS 7266 86 6204 2021-01-07
MUSKOGEE 6998 56 6115 2021-01-07
PAYNE 6370 33 5675 2021-01-07
POTTAWATOMIE 5989 39 5307 2021-01-07
GARFIELD 5705 46 5283 2021-01-07
WAGONER 5189 49 4425 2021-01-07
CREEK 4438 70 3880 2021-01-07
BRYAN 4367 39 3720 2021-01-07
GRADY 4270 39 3808 2021-01-07
CHEROKEE 4093 20 3430 2021-01-07
LE FLORE 3926 32 3410 2021-01-07
MCCLAIN 3878 29 3373 2021-01-07
KAY 3661 43 3097 2021-01-07
PONTOTOC 3517 26 2964 2021-01-07
WASHINGTON 3397 64 3003 2021-01-07
STEPHENS 3362 25 2821 2021-01-07
PITTSBURG 3314 25 2874 2021-01-07
OSAGE 3299 29 2902 2021-01-07
CARTER 3249 19 2592 2021-01-07
DELAWARE 3243 45 2800 2021-01-07
CUSTER 3226 37 2925 2021-01-07
MCCURTAIN 3111 56 2719 2021-01-07
TEXAS 3005 17 2874 2021-01-07
CADDO 2963 41 2664 2021-01-07
OTTAWA 2938 30 2639 2021-01-07
OKMULGEE 2843 30 2448 2021-01-07
MAYES 2805 27 2393 2021-01-07
LOGAN 2748 12 2426 2021-01-07
SEQUOYAH 2726 19 2371 2021-01-07
WOODWARD 2558 10 2399 2021-01-07
GARVIN 2540 20 2194 2021-01-07
JACKSON 2403 38 2215 2021-01-07
LINCOLN 2291 33 1978 2021-01-07
ADAIR 2093 14 1700 2021-01-07
BECKHAM 2048 22 1873 2021-01-07
SEMINOLE 2000 21 1711 2021-01-07
CRAIG 1559 7 1391 2021-01-07
KINGFISHER 1496 12 1380 2021-01-07
OKFUSKEE 1488 15 1330 2021-01-07
MCINTOSH 1433 18 1210 2021-01-07
ATOKA 1394 3 1242 2021-01-07
MURRAY 1329 10 1093 2021-01-07
MARSHALL 1256 6 1095 2021-01-07
CHOCTAW 1191 6 1032 2021-01-07
PAWNEE 1170 14 998 2021-01-07
NOBLE 1058 7 928 2021-01-07
WOODS 1046 5 911 2021-01-07
LOVE 997 7 853 2021-01-07
ALFALFA 967 4 901 2021-01-07
JOHNSTON 945 10 791 2021-01-07
HASKELL 929 7 811 2021-01-07
HUGHES 882 10 771 2021-01-07
WASHITA 828 3 740 2021-01-07
NOWATA 761 10 655 2021-01-07
PUSHMATAHA 746 6 604 2021-01-07
MAJOR 745 4 688 2021-01-07
BLAINE 707 4 631 2021-01-07
LATIMER 597 6 505 2021-01-07
KIOWA 594 12 527 2021-01-07
TILLMAN 583 9 524 2021-01-07
COAL 540 5 454 2021-01-07
JEFFERSON 491 4 411 2021-01-07
COTTON 459 11 391 2021-01-07
DEWEY 440 3 407 2021-01-07
423 0 357 2021-01-07
GRANT 412 5 369 2021-01-07
GREER 394 9 361 2021-01-07
HARPER 355 3 336 2021-01-07
BEAVER 318 2 300 2021-01-07
ELLIS 315 1 297 2021-01-07
ROGER MILLS 273 6 236 2021-01-07
HARMON 233 0 216 2021-01-07
CIMARRON 108 1 103 2021-01-07

Oklahoma per city 01.07.21

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA CITY 47170 358 41838 2021-01-07
TULSA 31244 289 27939 2021-01-07
EDMOND 11998 65 10691 2021-01-07
BROKEN ARROW 11220 86 9880 2021-01-07
NORMAN 10116 91 8883 2021-01-07
OTHER*** 6767 36 5928 2021-01-07
YUKON 6359 19 5694 2021-01-07
LAWTON 5136 54 4440 2021-01-07
ENID 5040 43 4661 2021-01-07
STILLWATER 4735 15 4249 2021-01-07
MOORE 4485 28 3930 2021-01-07
CLAREMORE 4328 68 3692 2021-01-07
OWASSO 3706 17 3222 2021-01-07
SHAWNEE 3701 29 3284 2021-01-07
MUSKOGEE 3667 45 3048 2021-01-07
TAHLEQUAH 2946 13 2467 2021-01-07
ADA 2890 21 2426 2021-01-07
PONCA CITY 2716 24 2291 2021-01-07
BARTLESVILLE 2679 53 2382 2021-01-07
DURANT 2612 23 2229 2021-01-07
ARDMORE 2461 14 1977 2021-01-07
BIXBY 2376 15 2147 2021-01-07
MCALESTER 2361 22 2044 2021-01-07
GUYMON 2251 17 2151 2021-01-07
SAND SPRINGS 2216 21 1929 2021-01-07
DUNCAN 2095 16 1753 2021-01-07
JENKS 2040 14 1825 2021-01-07
ALTUS 2013 35 1867 2021-01-07
EL RENO 2012 13 1872 2021-01-07
SAPULPA 1989 30 1779 2021-01-07
MUSTANG 1905 16 1715 2021-01-07
CHICKASHA 1738 23 1571 2021-01-07
GUTHRIE 1670 7 1471 2021-01-07
MIAMI 1657 21 1492 2021-01-07
CHOCTAW 1642 10 1400 2021-01-07
COLLINSVILLE 1627 10 1439 2021-01-07
BLANCHARD 1603 8 1396 2021-01-07
TAFT 1561 2 1545 2021-01-07
BETHANY 1492 14 1339 2021-01-07
CLINTON 1438 19 1290 2021-01-07
STILWELL 1427 12 1155 2021-01-07
WEATHERFORD 1385 14 1276 2021-01-07
WOODWARD 1378 7 1250 2021-01-07
COWETA 1316 18 1147 2021-01-07
ELK CITY 1228 11 1115 2021-01-07
VINITA 1209 6 1084 2021-01-07
SKIATOOK 1197 8 1071 2021-01-07
OKMULGEE 1157 15 971 2021-01-07
POTEAU 1147 9 1018 2021-01-07
GROVE 1125 30 994 2021-01-07
TUTTLE 1118 7 987 2021-01-07
GLENPOOL 1106 9 966 2021-01-07
BROKEN BOW 1094 28 944 2021-01-07
PURCELL 1087 11 929 2021-01-07
SALLISAW 1083 8 972 2021-01-07
ATOKA 1073 2 954 2021-01-07
PRYOR CREEK 1056 14 897 2021-01-07
IDABEL 1035 14 927 2021-01-07
SEMINOLE 1023 11 884 2021-01-07
ANADARKO 1011 16 891 2021-01-07
LEXINGTON 998 10 852 2021-01-07
WAGONER 938 10 783 2021-01-07
NEWCASTLE 931 7 823 2021-01-07
FORT SUPPLY 920 2 914 2021-01-07
NOBLE 887 11 759 2021-01-07
PAULS VALLEY 886 6 785 2021-01-07
CUSHING 884 8 779 2021-01-07
ALVA 879 5 787 2021-01-07
TECUMSEH 875 5 792 2021-01-07
SULPHUR 848 7 692 2021-01-07
MCLOUD 843 3 740 2021-01-07
HARRAH 821 5 712 2021-01-07
PIEDMONT 813 5 719 2021-01-07
MARLOW 755 4 659 2021-01-07
HUGO 752 5 656 2021-01-07
MADILL 749 3 668 2021-01-07
JAY 744 4 646 2021-01-07
HENRYETTA 734 11 637 2021-01-07
FORT GIBSON 715 7 602 2021-01-07
CHECOTAH 713 8 602 2021-01-07
MARIETTA 689 5 591 2021-01-07
SAYRE 687 10 640 2021-01-07
HOMINY 680 2 654 2021-01-07
HELENA 658 2 637 2021-01-07
BRISTOW 655 15 555 2021-01-07
EUFAULA 652 11 543 2021-01-07
MULDROW 613 3 516 2021-01-07
STIGLER 590 6 505 2021-01-07
KINGFISHER 589 3 536 2021-01-07
OKEMAH 570 5 492 2021-01-07
BOLEY 556 7 540 2021-01-07
LINDSAY 556 5 474 2021-01-07
HOLDENVILLE 546 4 484 2021-01-07
CATOOSA 536 8 467 2021-01-07
HEAVENER 536 8 474 2021-01-07
CALERA 532 2 452 2021-01-07
CHANDLER 524 12 440 2021-01-07
CLEVELAND 511 5 453 2021-01-07
WEWOKA 505 6 430 2021-01-07
ELGIN 505 4 442 2021-01-07
LOCUST GROVE 499 0 424 2021-01-07
HENNESSEY 498 3 471 2021-01-07
PERRY 498 3 441 2021-01-07
KINGSTON 498 3 416 2021-01-07
SPIRO 484 1 442 2021-01-07
AFTON 482 2 443 2021-01-07
INOLA 465 3 393 2021-01-07
MOUNDS 462 6 407 2021-01-07
CHELSEA 452 6 369 2021-01-07
SPENCER 448 7 401 2021-01-07
TISHOMINGO 447 4 378 2021-01-07
WARR ACRES 447 1 418 2021-01-07
MANNFORD 446 6 377 2021-01-07
BLACKWELL 434 8 359 2021-01-07
JONES 432 3 374 2021-01-07
FAIRVIEW 431 2 402 2021-01-07
DAVIS 431 2 363 2021-01-07
NOWATA 430 7 368 2021-01-07
SPERRY 428 2 384 2021-01-07
PRAGUE 428 3 403 2021-01-07
CACHE 422 4 379 2021-01-07
MIDWEST CITY 416 10 368 2021-01-07
SALINA 404 2 340 2021-01-07
PERKINS 402 4 340 2021-01-07
ANTLERS 401 6 326 2021-01-07
VIAN 401 3 331 2021-01-07
COALGATE 400 5 333 2021-01-07
HINTON 396 0 384 2021-01-07
PAWNEE 393 6 324 2021-01-07
DEL CITY 392 3 327 2021-01-07
PAWHUSKA 382 5 312 2021-01-07
COMANCHE 378 4 290 2021-01-07
WESTVILLE 374 2 300 2021-01-07
MEEKER 372 13 335 2021-01-07
HULBERT 364 3 310 2021-01-07
WYNNEWOOD 363 2 310 2021-01-07
HASKELL 360 1 316 2021-01-07
FREDERICK 359 8 329 2021-01-07
OOLOGAH 357 2 314 2021-01-07
APACHE 357 3 308 2021-01-07
CHOUTEAU 350 8 312 2021-01-07
COLCORD 348 2 292 2021-01-07
DEWEY 340 4 303 2021-01-07
WILBURTON 339 4 285 2021-01-07
CARNEGIE 336 6 293 2021-01-07
STRATFORD 332 0 290 2021-01-07
TALIHINA 327 6 248 2021-01-07
WISTER 325 1 259 2021-01-07
KANSAS 314 6 254 2021-01-07
WASHINGTON 312 2 288 2021-01-07
NEWKIRK 308 2 263 2021-01-07
BEGGS 302 4 258 2021-01-07
KONAWA 292 3 243 2021-01-07
VALLIANT 284 4 255 2021-01-07
STROUD 281 2 243 2021-01-07
MORRIS 281 0 251 2021-01-07
NICHOLS HILLS 280 0 254 2021-01-07
ROLAND 279 1 255 2021-01-07
WALTERS 277 3 239 2021-01-07
MINCO 277 0 246 2021-01-07
HOOKER 271 0 256 2021-01-07
POCOLA 270 3 241 2021-01-07
COMMERCE 269 2 249 2021-01-07
MANGUM 263 9 238 2021-01-07
GORE 262 4 224 2021-01-07
WATONGA 258 1 232 2021-01-07
LONE GROVE 255 1 207 2021-01-07
LUTHER 252 4 230 2021-01-07
QUAPAW 249 2 204 2021-01-07
TONKAWA 245 8 211 2021-01-07
WYANDOTTE 245 2 216 2021-01-07
WELLSTON 242 0 199 2021-01-07
NEW CORDELL 242 0 211 2021-01-07
COLBERT 241 8 195 2021-01-07
HARTSHORNE 239 0 193 2021-01-07
HOBART 237 6 216 2021-01-07
MEAD 237 2 210 2021-01-07
CADDO 235 1 204 2021-01-07
WARNER 233 0 202 2021-01-07
FAIRLAND 233 1 207 2021-01-07
PORUM 226 2 207 2021-01-07
HOWE 225 0 197 2021-01-07
ELMORE CITY 214 3 182 2021-01-07
WILSON 212 1 179 2021-01-07
FLETCHER 212 2 181 2021-01-07
WAURIKA 211 2 183 2021-01-07
PORTER 209 1 179 2021-01-07
HOLLIS 205 0 190 2021-01-07
BOKCHITO 203 1 175 2021-01-07
ARCADIA 201 0 190 2021-01-07
PADEN 200 0 169 2021-01-07
KIEFER 199 1 181 2021-01-07
ADAIR 197 1 173 2021-01-07
STONEWALL 196 1 178 2021-01-07
KELLYVILLE 193 2 167 2021-01-07
WAYNE 193 1 168 2021-01-07
DRUMRIGHT 193 3 160 2021-01-07
MAYSVILLE 192 4 161 2021-01-07
TALALA 190 1 163 2021-01-07
CASHION 189 0 165 2021-01-07
BILLINGS 189 1 180 2021-01-07
OKARCHE 188 4 177 2021-01-07
ALLEN 187 2 153 2021-01-07
LAVERNE 186 1 175 2021-01-07
WRIGHT CITY 184 1 142 2021-01-07
EARLSBORO 183 0 162 2021-01-07
BLAIR 182 1 157 2021-01-07
CRESCENT 179 1 153 2021-01-07
HYDRO 178 2 159 2021-01-07
BARNSDALL 173 4 151 2021-01-07
RUSH SPRINGS 173 1 143 2021-01-07
HAWORTH 172 3 155 2021-01-07
KEOTA 166 0 158 2021-01-07
CAMERON 166 0 143 2021-01-07
BEAVER 165 1 157 2021-01-07
BINGER 164 10 142 2021-01-07
HEALDTON 162 2 120 2021-01-07
TEXHOMA 158 0 154 2021-01-07
SHATTUCK 158 1 146 2021-01-07
WAUKOMIS 158 0 142 2021-01-07
CHEROKEE 156 1 125 2021-01-07
BOSWELL 156 1 133 2021-01-07
ROFF 155 1 127 2021-01-07
CEMENT 155 0 134 2021-01-07
YALE 152 4 125 2021-01-07
BIG CABIN 150 2 124 2021-01-07
FORT COBB 149 0 140 2021-01-07
PAOLI 148 1 122 2021-01-07
RINGLING 147 1 116 2021-01-07
CYRIL 147 2 134 2021-01-07
WELCH 146 1 130 2021-01-07
MOORELAND 145 1 130 2021-01-07
THOMAS 144 0 133 2021-01-07
GERONIMO 143 1 117 2021-01-07
WATTS 143 0 115 2021-01-07
GLENCOE 142 2 111 2021-01-07
MORRISON 140 1 109 2021-01-07
FAIRFAX 139 1 111 2021-01-07
GOODWELL 139 0 138 2021-01-07
SEILING 138 1 127 2021-01-07
RED ROCK 138 2 121 2021-01-07
QUINTON 136 0 108 2021-01-07
MAUD 136 0 116 2021-01-07
ARAPAHO 135 4 119 2021-01-07
OKEENE 133 0 120 2021-01-07
BUFFALO 133 2 126 2021-01-07
WETUMKA 133 3 113 2021-01-07
BOKOSHE 131 0 117 2021-01-07
OCHELATA 130 2 107 2021-01-07
MEDFORD 130 1 122 2021-01-07
RINGWOOD 125 0 115 2021-01-07
JENNINGS 124 1 110 2021-01-07
SHADY POINT 123 1 105 2021-01-07
WELEETKA 122 3 97 2021-01-07
FORT TOWSON 122 0 107 2021-01-07
NINNEKAH 122 1 112 2021-01-07
GEARY 121 0 115 2021-01-07
BLUEJACKET 119 1 106 2021-01-07
OKTAHA 117 0 96 2021-01-07
SNYDER 116 5 104 2021-01-07
BURNS FLAT 116 1 105 2021-01-07
POND CREEK 116 0 104 2021-01-07
CALUMET 115 0 106 2021-01-07
THACKERVILLE 114 1 95 2021-01-07
UNION CITY 113 1 97 2021-01-07
RAMONA 113 4 95 2021-01-07
CANTON 113 2 98 2021-01-07
GARBER 113 0 109 2021-01-07
WEBBERS FALLS 110 0 96 2021-01-07
COPAN 110 1 96 2021-01-07
GRACEMONT 109 1 95 2021-01-07
BENNINGTON 109 2 93 2021-01-07
INDIAHOMA 109 1 100 2021-01-07
LEEDEY 108 2 98 2021-01-07
WANETTE 106 0 82 2021-01-07
CANUTE 106 0 96 2021-01-07
TEMPLE 106 7 83 2021-01-07
CLAYTON 105 0 79 2021-01-07
DEPEW 103 1 90 2021-01-07
VICI 103 0 97 2021-01-07
PANAMA 103 1 91 2021-01-07
GRANITE 102 0 96 2021-01-07
ALEX 101 2 93 2021-01-07
RED OAK 100 0 80 2021-01-07
CHEYENNE 100 1 84 2021-01-07
HAMMON 99 2 88 2021-01-07
KREBS 98 1 89 2021-01-07
MOUNTAIN VIEW 98 1 83 2021-01-07
LAHOMA 98 4 91 2021-01-07
KIOWA 97 2 82 2021-01-07
SPAVINAW 96 0 74 2021-01-07
COUNCIL HILL 90 1 74 2021-01-07
CANEY 90 0 73 2021-01-07
WAYNOKA 89 0 61 2021-01-07
RYAN 89 0 73 2021-01-07
SENTINEL 88 0 81 2021-01-07
GRANDFIELD 88 1 75 2021-01-07
MILBURN 87 2 65 2021-01-07
TYRONE 86 0 78 2021-01-07
ASHER 84 0 73 2021-01-07
VELMA 84 1 74 2021-01-07
BRAGGS 83 1 72 2021-01-07
TIPTON 83 0 80 2021-01-07
DAVENPORT 83 0 69 2021-01-07
SOPER 83 0 73 2021-01-07
TERLTON 82 1 71 2021-01-07
DELAWARE 82 2 78 2021-01-07
GARVIN 80 0 69 2021-01-07
MULHALL 80 0 57 2021-01-07
SASAKWA 80 0 72 2021-01-07
BOISE CITY 79 0 77 2021-01-07
MANNSVILLE 79 0 66 2021-01-07
LOOKEBA 77 2 72 2021-01-07
AMBER 77 0 72 2021-01-07
DOVER 77 2 73 2021-01-07
MILL CREEK 76 0 67 2021-01-07
OAKS 76 1 62 2021-01-07
AGRA 76 1 52 2021-01-07
STRINGTOWN 73 1 68 2021-01-07
FOSS 73 0 65 2021-01-07
TUPELO 73 0 61 2021-01-07
BYARS 72 1 57 2021-01-07
ERICK 69 1 62 2021-01-07
ARKOMA 69 1 66 2021-01-07
DEWAR 68 0 58 2021-01-07
WANN 65 1 48 2021-01-07
ARNETT 65 0 62 2021-01-07
MCCURTAIN 64 1 58 2021-01-07
VERDEN 63 1 60 2021-01-07
OILTON 63 2 55 2021-01-07
CHATTANOOGA 63 1 59 2021-01-07
FARGO 62 0 62 2021-01-07
RAVIA 62 1 48 2021-01-07
GANS 61 0 53 2021-01-07
OLUSTEE 58 0 54 2021-01-07
CANADIAN 58 0 51 2021-01-07
SPRINGER 57 1 39 2021-01-07
CARNEY 57 0 48 2021-01-07
CUSTER CITY 56 0 50 2021-01-07
PITTSBURG 56 0 53 2021-01-07
TRYON 56 0 50 2021-01-07
COVINGTON 56 0 53 2021-01-07
RATTAN 56 0 48 2021-01-07
SAVANNA 56 0 56 2021-01-07
KINTA 55 0 45 2021-01-07
RATLIFF CITY 55 0 42 2021-01-07
CORN 54 1 51 2021-01-07
DILL CITY 54 0 46 2021-01-07
STERLING 52 1 43 2021-01-07
POCASSET 52 1 46 2021-01-07
CLEO SPRINGS 52 0 47 2021-01-07
KREMLIN 51 0 46 2021-01-07
LAMONT 51 1 43 2021-01-07
STUART 49 0 43 2021-01-07
SHIDLER 48 0 44 2021-01-07
KETCHUM 48 1 42 2021-01-07
LONGDALE 48 0 40 2021-01-07
KAW CITY 48 1 41 2021-01-07
MARBLE CITY 48 0 36 2021-01-07
DUSTIN 48 1 45 2021-01-07
COYLE 48 0 43 2021-01-07
REYDON 47 0 42 2021-01-07
NASH 47 0 38 2021-01-07
LENAPAH 46 0 41 2021-01-07
HAILEYVILLE 46 0 43 2021-01-07
RIPLEY 45 1 42 2021-01-07
WAPANUCKA 45 1 34 2021-01-07
LANGLEY 45 0 37 2021-01-07
LEHIGH 45 0 41 2021-01-07
RANDLETT 44 1 38 2021-01-07
WHITEFIELD 44 0 37 2021-01-07
BOYNTON 44 0 42 2021-01-07
INDIANOLA 43 0 42 2021-01-07
KENEFIC 42 0 34 2021-01-07
GAGE 42 0 38 2021-01-07
AMES 42 0 40 2021-01-07
LONE WOLF 42 0 36 2021-01-07
ALINE 42 1 36 2021-01-07
ORLANDO 42 0 38 2021-01-07
WYNONA 42 1 37 2021-01-07
SAWYER 41 0 36 2021-01-07
CROWDER 40 0 36 2021-01-07
MENO 40 0 40 2021-01-07
CALVIN 40 1 35 2021-01-07
CASTLE 40 0 35 2021-01-07
LOCO 39 0 36 2021-01-07
MARLAND 39 0 34 2021-01-07
DRUMMOND 38 0 36 2021-01-07
TERRAL 37 1 31 2021-01-07
ACHILLE 36 0 29 2021-01-07
SCHULTER 36 0 32 2021-01-07
OKAY 36 0 27 2021-01-07
WAKITA 36 2 31 2021-01-07
RALSTON 35 1 31 2021-01-07
SPARKS 35 1 32 2021-01-07
FOSTER 35 0 31 2021-01-07
BUTLER 35 0 32 2021-01-07
FORGAN 34 0 32 2021-01-07
TALOGA 34 0 32 2021-01-07
CARMEN 33 0 31 2021-01-07
ELDORADO 33 0 29 2021-01-07
FAIRMONT 33 0 32 2021-01-07
BURBANK 33 0 31 2021-01-07
LANGSTON 32 1 28 2021-01-07
FAXON 32 0 28 2021-01-07
ROOSEVELT 32 0 26 2021-01-07
CARTER 32 0 28 2021-01-07
HARDESTY 31 0 31 2021-01-07
GOLDSBY 31 0 28 2021-01-07
MOUNTAIN PARK 31 0 27 2021-01-07
BERNICE 30 0 26 2021-01-07
COLONY 30 0 28 2021-01-07
SHARON 30 0 25 2021-01-07
MARSHALL 30 0 25 2021-01-07
FREEDOM 29 0 26 2021-01-07
JET 29 0 29 2021-01-07
DEVOL 28 0 28 2021-01-07
PRUE 28 0 24 2021-01-07
ROCKY 28 0 23 2021-01-07
GOULD 28 0 25 2021-01-07
HANNA 27 0 25 2021-01-07
DAVIDSON 27 0 23 2021-01-07
AVANT 26 0 22 2021-01-07
GOLTRY 26 0 23 2021-01-07
BURLINGTON 26 0 23 2021-01-07
HASTINGS 25 0 23 2021-01-07
CAMARGO 25 0 23 2021-01-07
OSAGE 25 0 23 2021-01-07
BESSIE 24 1 20 2021-01-07
OPTIMA 24 0 24 2021-01-07
DEER CREEK 24 1 23 2021-01-07
FRANCIS 23 1 19 2021-01-07
WILLOW 23 0 21 2021-01-07
DACOMA 23 0 16 2021-01-07
NICOMA PARK 21 0 15 2021-01-07
HUNTER 21 0 20 2021-01-07
MILLERTON 20 2 15 2021-01-07
FITZHUGH 20 0 15 2021-01-07
FOYIL 20 0 18 2021-01-07
NORTH MIAMI 19 0 17 2021-01-07
GOTEBO 19 0 18 2021-01-07
MEDICINE PARK 18 0 16 2021-01-07
EAKLY 18 0 17 2021-01-07
BRAMAN 17 0 13 2021-01-07
DIBBLE 17 0 16 2021-01-07
LAMAR 17 0 15 2021-01-07
DISNEY 16 0 16 2021-01-07
BRADLEY 16 0 12 2021-01-07
MARTHA 16 1 14 2021-01-07
ALDERSON 15 0 15 2021-01-07
BOWLEGS 15 0 13 2021-01-07
BROMIDE 14 1 12 2021-01-07
KEYES 14 0 14 2021-01-07
HITCHCOCK 14 0 13 2021-01-07
WAINWRIGHT 14 0 12 2021-01-07
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 13 0 12 2021-01-07
HILLSDALE 13 0 13 2021-01-07
MANITOU 13 0 5 2021-01-07
CROMWELL 11 0 8 2021-01-07
DOUGHERTY 11 0 7 2021-01-07
ADDINGTON 8 0 5 2021-01-07
PEORIA 8 0 8 2021-01-07
FANSHAWE 8 0 3 2021-01-07
ALBION 7 0 6 2021-01-07
THE VILLAGE 6 0 6 2021-01-07
GENE AUTRY 5 0 3 2021-01-07
HALLETT 5 0 5 2021-01-07
VERA 5 0 4 2021-01-07
SLICK 4 0 3 2021-01-07
BYNG 3 0 3 2021-01-07
REDBIRD 3 0 3 2021-01-07
BLACKBURN 3 0 2 2021-01-07
TATUMS 2 0 1 2021-01-07
TULLAHASSEE 2 0 1 2021-01-07
KEMP 2 0 2 2021-01-07
NORGE 2 0 2 2021-01-07
SLAUGHTERVILLE 2 0 2 2021-01-07
MOFFETT 2 0 2 2021-01-07
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2021-01-07
RENTIESVILLE 2 0 2 2021-01-07
BRIDGEPORT 1 0 1 2021-01-07
OAKLAND 1 0 1 2021-01-07
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2021-01-07
PINK 1 0 1 2021-01-07
LE FLORE 1 0 1 2021-01-07
GRAYSON 1 0 1 2021-01-07
BRAY 1 0 1 2021-01-07
EAST DUKE 1 0 1 2021-01-07
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2021-01-07
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2021-01-07
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2021-01-07
SPORTSMEN ACRES 1 0 1 2021-01-07

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you