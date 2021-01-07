ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma gained 3,781 new COVID-19 cases and 39 virus-related deaths were reported Thursday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The 1.2% increase in cases brought the cumulative total to 315,354, with 34,854 of those active, a single-day increase of 571, and 277,828 recovered, a single-day increase of 3,171, the OSDH said.
There have been 2,672 deaths in Oklahoma in which the virus was the cause or a contributing factor, the OSDH reported.
Of the 39 deaths, 33 were in the 65 and older age group: one Carter County man, one Cherokee County woman, two Cleveland County men, one Coal County woman, one woman and one man in Creek County, two Custer County men, one Delaware County woman, one Kay County man, one Kiowa County woman, one Le Flore County man, two Logan County men, one McClain County man, one McCurtain County woman, one woman and one man in Muskogee County, one Oklahoma County man, two Osage County women, one Payne County woman, one Pontotoc County woman, five women and two men in Tulsa County and two men in Washington County.
Five of the deaths were in the 50-64 age group: one Kay County woman, one Okmulgee County man, one Ottawa County woman, one Tulsa County man and one Washington County man. One death was a Kay County man in the 36-49 age group.
Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma stood at 18,193, according to OSDH. Of those, 1,961 currently were hospitalized, with 477 of those in intensive care, according to OSDH’s Thursday evening Executive Report.
In Enid, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported Thursday it was treating 12 patients with the virus. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported 17 COVID-19-positive patients. No deaths were reported.
COVID-19 cases in Garfield County increased by 47 Thursday for a total of 5,705, with 376 active, an increase of two, and 5,283, or 92.6%, recovered, according to the OSDH.
Of those cases, 5,040, or 88.3%, have been in Enid, which has 336 cases currently active and 4,661 who have recovered. Of the county’s 46 deaths, 43 have been in Enid, the OSDH reported.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases included 10 in Woodward, 23 in Kingfisher, five each in Noble, Woods, Alfalfa and Major, eight in Blaine and three in Grant.
In Enid, there have been 2,298 cases, with 2,136 recovered and 27 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 2,678 cases, with 2,466 recovered and 15 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Thursday. There were 28 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
There have been 46 deaths in Garfield County, with 43 from Enid and four from Lahoma, according to OSDH. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dates the Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as more widely shared county numbers are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxum.
State update
There have been 166,669 Oklahoma women and 148,537 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH on Thursday. There were 148 designated as unknown gender.
Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 5,737 in the 0-4 age group, 33,366 in the 5-17 age group, 100,018 in the 18-35 age group, 68,848 in the 36-49 age group, 61,125 in the 50-64 age group and 46,210 in the 65 and older age group. There were 50 listed as unknown age.
Of the overall 2,672 deaths in the state, 2,143 have been 65 and older and 409 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.51% of the total. There have been 94 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 25 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 1,507, than women, 1,165, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Thursday.
Data shows deaths in 76 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 455 in Oklahoma; 437 in Tulsa; 170 in Cleveland; 86 in Rogers; 70 each in Comanche and Creek; 64 in Washington; 56 each in McCurtain and Muskogee; 54 in Canadian; 49 in Wagoner; 46 in Garfield; 45 in Delaware; 43 in Kay; 41 in Caddo; 39 each in Bryan, Grady and Pottawotomie; 38 in Jackson; 37 in Custer; 33 each in Lincoln and Payne; 32 in Le Flore; 30 each in Okmulgee and Ottawa; 29 each in McClain and Osage; 27 in Mayes; 26 in Pontotoc; 25 each in Pittsburg and Stephens; 22 in Beckham; 21 in Seminole; 20 each in Cherokee and Garvin; 19 each in Carter and Sequoyah; 18 in McIntosh; 17 in Texas; 15 in Okfuskee; 14 each in Adair and Pawnee; 12 each in Kingfisher, Kiowa and Logan; 11 Cotton; 10 each in Hughes, Johnston, Murray, Nowata and Woodward; nine each in Greer and Tillman; seven each in Craig, Haskell, Love and Noble; six each in Choctaw, Latimer, Marshall, Pushmataha and Roger Mills; five each in Coal, Grant and Woods; four each in Alfalfa, Blaine, Jefferson and Major; three each in Atoka, Dewey, Harper and Washita; two in Beaver; and one each in Cimarron and Ellis.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Thursday by OSDH:
• Woodward with 2,558 cases, 2,399 recovered, 149 active and 10 deaths, seven from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland.
• Kingfisher with 1,496 cases, 1,380 recovered, 104 active and 12 deaths, four from Okarche, three each from Hennessey and Kingfisher and two from Dover.
• Noble with 1,058 cases, 928 recovered, 123 active and seven deaths, including a Billings man.
• Woods with 1,046 cases, 911 recovered, 130 active and five deaths from Alva.
• Alfalfa with 967 cases, 901 recovered, 62 active and four deaths, one each from Aline, Cherokee and Helena and an inmate from James Crabtree Correctional Center, in Helena.
• Major with 745 cases, 688 recovered, 53 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town.
• Blaine with 707 cases, 631 recovered, 73 active and three deaths, two from Canton, one from Watonga and one not listed by town.
• Grant with 412 cases, 369 recovered, 38 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.
DOC update
The number of inmates currently positive for COVID-19 was at 55 Thursday, with 110 Department of Corrections employees with the virus across the state, according to the DOC website.
DOC reported Thursday on its website the number of positive inmates at Enid Community Corrections Center was one. There were no active cases among inmates at at James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena, William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply or Charles E. “Bill” Johnson Corrections Center in Alva.
Inmates in isolation and quarantine included 10 and 201, respectively, at James Crabtree and one and five at Enid Community, and there were two in quarantine at William S. Key, according to the DOC website.
