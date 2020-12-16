ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma gained 3,238 new COVID-19 cases statewide, with 42 new deaths, including a Kingfisher County man, reported by Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday.

Due to technical difficulties, the daily report from OSDH was delayed until about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The Kingfisher County death was a man in the 65 and older age group, OSDH said. This brings the county’s death total to eight.

The 1.3% increase in cases brings the state's total number of cases to 245,229, with 32,194 active, a single-day decrease of  815, and 210,907 recovered, a single-day increase of 4,011, according to the OSDH.

There have been 2,128 deaths reported in Oklahoma in which the virus was the cause or a contributing factor, the OSDH reported.

Of the 42 deaths, 34 were in the 65 and older age group: two men in Cleveland County, two women and one man in Comanche County, one man and one woman in Creek County, one man in Custer County, one man and one woman in Delaware County, one man in Kingfisher County, one man and one woman in Kiowa County, one man and one woman in Muskogee County, one man in Nowata County, three women and five men in Oklahoma County, one woman in Pottawatomie County, one woman in Rogers County, two women and five men in Tulsa County and one man in Washington County.

Five of the deaths were in the 50-64 age group: one man in Cleveland county, one woman in Grady County, one woman in Oklahoma County and one man and one woman in Tulsa County. Two deaths were in the 36-49 age group: one woman in Comanche County and one man in McCurtain County. One death was a woman in the 18-35 range in Delaware County.

Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma climbed by 257 to 14,665 on Wednesday. Of those, 1,699 currently were hospitalized, a decrease of 18, with 481 of those in intensive care, the same as on Tuesday, according to the OSDH Monday evening Executive Report.

In Enid Wednesday, Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported 16 COVID-19-positive patients, and St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported 13 patients positive for the virus.

Garfield County gained 54 new cases Wednesday, with 516 active and 4,177 recovered, according to OSDH. Of those cases, 4,256 have been in Enid, with 446 active and 3,771 recovered.

Northwest Oklahoma county increases on Wednesday also included 12 in Woodward, 16 in Kingfisher, seven in Noble, 16 in Woods, four in Major, three in Alfalfa, six in Blaine and three in Grant.

State update

There have been 129,075 Oklahoma women and 116,058 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH as of Wednesday. There were 96 designated as unknown gender.

Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 4,523 in the 0-4 age group, 25,786 in the 5-17 age group, 79,320 in the 18-35 age group, 53,396 in the 36-49 age group, 46,791 in the 50-64 age group and 35,380 in the 65 and older age group. There were 25 listed as unknown age.

Of the overall 2,128 deaths in the state, 1,715 have been 65 and older and 325 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.86% of the total. There have been 68 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 19 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 1,188, than women, 940, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Wednesday.

Data shows deaths in 74 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 384 in Oklahoma; 328 in Tulsa; 141 in Cleveland; 77 in Rogers; 57 in Creek; 52 in Washington; 50 in Comanche; 49 in McCurtain; 44 in Canadian and Muskogee; 42 in Delaware; 41 each in Wagoner and Garfield; 37 in Caddo; 35 in Jackson; 33 in Grady; 30 in Lincoln; 28 in LeFlore; 27 in Kay; 26 in Bryan and Pottawatomie; 25 each in Ottawa and Okmulgee; 24 in Payne; 23 in Pittsburg; 22 in Mayes; 21 in Osage and Custer; 20 each in McClain and Stephens; 18 each in Beckham and Garvin; 16 each in Carter, Pontotoc and Sequoyah; 15 each in Okfuskee, Texas and Seminole; 14 in McIntosh and Cherokee; 13 each in Adair; 10 in Kiowa; nine in Pawnee; eight each in Greer, Hughes, Tillman, Kingfisher and Woodward; seven each in Cotton, Nowata Haskell; six each in Choctaw, Murray, Pushmataha and Roger Mills; five each in Grant, Johnston, Logan and Noble; four each in Craig, Latimer, Major and Marshall; three each in Coal, Washita, Harper and Woods; two each in Atoka, Alfalfa, Beaver, Blaine, Dewey and Jefferson; and one in Love.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Wednesday by OSDH:

• Woodward with 2,203 cases, 2,034 recovered, 161 active and eight deaths, five from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland.

• Kingfisher with 1,147 cases, 1,029 recovered, 120 active and eight deaths.

• Noble with 784 cases, 634 recovered, 145 active and five deaths, including a Billings man.

• Woods with 732 cases, 646 recovered, 83 active and three deaths from Alva.

• Major with 629 cases, 571 recovered, 54 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town.

• Alfalfa with 805 cases, 560 recovered, 243 active and two deaths, one from Aline and a James Crabtree Correctional Center inmate in Helena.

• Blaine with 548 cases, 468 recovered, 78 active and two deaths, both from Canton.

• Grant with 299 cases, 238 recovered, 56 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.

In Enid, there have been 1,998 cases, with 1,774 recovered and 25 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 2,202 cases, with 1,950 recovered and 13 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. There were 28 cases with 25 recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszip codes.org/.

There have been 41 deaths in Garfield County, with 39 from Enid and three from Lahoma. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dated the Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as county numbers, more widely shared, are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxum.

DOC Update

The number of inmates with COVID-19 was at 303 Wednesday, with 96 COVID-19-positive Department of Corrections employees, across the state, according to the DOC website.

In Northwest Oklahoma, current inmate positives included 217 at James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena and two at William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply. There were no active cases among inmates at Enid Community Corrections Center or at Charles E “Bill” Johnson Correctional Center in Alva.

Inmates in isolation and quarantine included 217 and 522, respectively, at James Crabtree and two and four at William S Key, according to the DOC website.

Kelci McKendrick is police and court reporter for the Enid News & Eagle. 
 
Oklahoma per city 12.16.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

Field 1 Field 2 Field 3 Field 4 Field 5
City Cases Deaths Recovered ReportDate
OKLAHOMA CITY 38238 305 32751 2020-12-16
TULSA 24823 210 21775 2020-12-16
EDMOND 9552 56 8090 2020-12-16
BROKEN ARROW 8416 72 7199 2020-12-16
NORMAN 8069 78 7132 2020-12-16
OTHER*** 4924 28 4238 2020-12-16
YUKON 4775 16 4144 2020-12-16
ENID 4256 39 3771 2020-12-16
LAWTON 4069 38 3559 2020-12-16
STILLWATER 3881 12 3506 2020-12-16
MOORE 3478 23 2941 2020-12-16
CLAREMORE 3259 62 2728 2020-12-16
SHAWNEE 2818 21 2420 2020-12-16
MUSKOGEE 2697 35 2106 2020-12-16
OWASSO 2677 9 2291 2020-12-16
TAHLEQUAH 2170 8 1708 2020-12-16
BARTLESVILLE 2119 45 1817 2020-12-16
ADA 2090 11 1770 2020-12-16
GUYMON 2061 15 1897 2020-12-16
DURANT 1983 14 1720 2020-12-16
PONCA CITY 1877 14 1530 2020-12-16
ALTUS 1841 33 1666 2020-12-16
BIXBY 1760 11 1542 2020-12-16
MCALESTER 1698 21 1443 2020-12-16
ARDMORE 1687 11 1437 2020-12-16
SAND SPRINGS 1641 16 1427 2020-12-16
EL RENO 1633 10 1475 2020-12-16
JENKS 1603 13 1429 2020-12-16
SAPULPA 1563 24 1358 2020-12-16
TAFT 1554 2 1503 2020-12-16
MUSTANG 1523 13 1326 2020-12-16
CHICKASHA 1485 19 1331 2020-12-16
DUNCAN 1449 12 1237 2020-12-16
GUTHRIE 1282 2 1040 2020-12-16
MIAMI 1254 17 1084 2020-12-16
BETHANY 1241 9 1056 2020-12-16
BLANCHARD 1237 7 1080 2020-12-16
CHOCTAW 1223 9 1052 2020-12-16
CLINTON 1203 8 1059 2020-12-16
COLLINSVILLE 1168 5 973 2020-12-16
WOODWARD 1080 5 943 2020-12-16
WEATHERFORD 1062 10 921 2020-12-16
STILWELL 1056 11 803 2020-12-16
VINITA 991 3 823 2020-12-16
ELK CITY 968 8 801 2020-12-16
COWETA 950 15 792 2020-12-16
BROKEN BOW 922 27 816 2020-12-16
FORT SUPPLY 917 2 908 2020-12-16
GROVE 912 30 770 2020-12-16
SKIATOOK 891 8 758 2020-12-16
POTEAU 890 7 796 2020-12-16
IDABEL 882 14 782 2020-12-16
SALLISAW 865 6 759 2020-12-16
OKMULGEE 864 13 722 2020-12-16
PURCELL 852 9 748 2020-12-16
GLENPOOL 851 8 736 2020-12-16
ANADARKO 845 14 711 2020-12-16
ATOKA 841 1 718 2020-12-16
LEXINGTON 810 7 712 2020-12-16
TUTTLE 796 6 727 2020-12-16
SEMINOLE 786 9 675 2020-12-16
PRYOR CREEK 752 11 615 2020-12-16
NEWCASTLE 745 5 664 2020-12-16
MCLOUD 670 3 610 2020-12-16
TECUMSEH 670 1 571 2020-12-16
ALVA 661 3 584 2020-12-16
PAULS VALLEY 655 5 565 2020-12-16
NOBLE 655 7 545 2020-12-16
CUSHING 644 4 534 2020-12-16
WAGONER 634 9 528 2020-12-16
PIEDMONT 626 5 541 2020-12-16
HOMINY 614 2 570 2020-12-16
MADILL 613 2 562 2020-12-16
HELENA 610 1 388 2020-12-16
HENRYETTA 597 9 518 2020-12-16
SAYRE 588 10 528 2020-12-16
HARRAH 588 5 466 2020-12-16
SULPHUR 583 5 479 2020-12-16
MARLOW 560 3 446 2020-12-16
HUGO 555 5 487 2020-12-16
JAY 555 3 468 2020-12-16
BOLEY 548 7 527 2020-12-16
MARIETTA 521 0 458 2020-12-16
CHECOTAH 510 6 417 2020-12-16
EUFAULA 508 8 390 2020-12-16
FORT GIBSON 492 6 379 2020-12-16
BRISTOW 486 11 397 2020-12-16
STIGLER 461 6 395 2020-12-16
KINGFISHER 461 1 406 2020-12-16
MULDROW 449 3 389 2020-12-16
HOLDENVILLE 435 4 391 2020-12-16
LINDSAY 425 4 372 2020-12-16
HEAVENER 423 8 366 2020-12-16
OKEMAH 416 5 317 2020-12-16
CATOOSA 416 6 359 2020-12-16
CHANDLER 413 12 351 2020-12-16
CALERA 409 1 351 2020-12-16
SPIRO 399 1 355 2020-12-16
FAIRVIEW 388 2 361 2020-12-16
WARR ACRES 387 1 334 2020-12-16
WEWOKA 386 3 327 2020-12-16
HENNESSEY 386 2 349 2020-12-16
SPENCER 376 5 309 2020-12-16
LOCUST GROVE 374 0 313 2020-12-16
ELGIN 364 4 322 2020-12-16
MIDWEST CITY 362 9 302 2020-12-16
AFTON 360 2 310 2020-12-16
CACHE 355 2 308 2020-12-16
CLEVELAND 354 5 299 2020-12-16
PERRY 351 3 246 2020-12-16
JONES 340 3 283 2020-12-16
HINTON 338 0 320 2020-12-16
KINGSTON 336 2 286 2020-12-16
PRAGUE 335 1 285 2020-12-16
MOUNDS 330 6 279 2020-12-16
MANNFORD 328 6 288 2020-12-16
CHELSEA 327 5 271 2020-12-16
MEEKER 320 13 266 2020-12-16
SALINA 316 2 263 2020-12-16
TISHOMINGO 313 3 265 2020-12-16
SPERRY 313 2 264 2020-12-16
DEL CITY 312 1 258 2020-12-16
NOWATA 309 5 264 2020-12-16
VIAN 304 3 269 2020-12-16
INOLA 304 3 251 2020-12-16
BLACKWELL 300 4 237 2020-12-16
FREDERICK 298 7 254 2020-12-16
COALGATE 287 3 242 2020-12-16
PERKINS 286 3 238 2020-12-16
CARNEGIE 281 5 225 2020-12-16
WYNNEWOOD 281 2 229 2020-12-16
DAVIS 276 0 220 2020-12-16
PAWHUSKA 276 3 234 2020-12-16
CHOUTEAU 275 7 227 2020-12-16
PAWNEE 271 1 211 2020-12-16
HULBERT 268 2 223 2020-12-16
WASHINGTON 265 0 253 2020-12-16
OOLOGAH 262 2 232 2020-12-16
ANTLERS 260 6 233 2020-12-16
DEWEY 258 2 226 2020-12-16
APACHE 257 2 200 2020-12-16
WESTVILLE 250 2 217 2020-12-16
HASKELL 249 1 203 2020-12-16
HOOKER 245 0 218 2020-12-16
STRATFORD 244 0 221 2020-12-16
NICHOLS HILLS 235 0 211 2020-12-16
ROLAND 232 1 212 2020-12-16
COLCORD 230 1 180 2020-12-16
COMANCHE 228 4 194 2020-12-16
POCOLA 227 3 201 2020-12-16
MANGUM 227 8 199 2020-12-16
TALIHINA 224 6 188 2020-12-16
STROUD 221 2 188 2020-12-16
WISTER 218 1 190 2020-12-16
MORRIS 217 0 200 2020-12-16
NEWKIRK 216 1 179 2020-12-16
BEGGS 215 3 180 2020-12-16
WATONGA 213 0 179 2020-12-16
KONAWA 211 2 171 2020-12-16
KANSAS 206 5 165 2020-12-16
WALTERS 206 2 173 2020-12-16
VALLIANT 204 3 184 2020-12-16
GORE 200 3 153 2020-12-16
LUTHER 198 3 167 2020-12-16
COMMERCE 196 2 155 2020-12-16
MEAD 194 1 165 2020-12-16
WILBURTON 193 2 156 2020-12-16
HOBART 191 5 164 2020-12-16
CADDO 184 1 168 2020-12-16
WYANDOTTE 183 1 162 2020-12-16
MINCO 182 0 165 2020-12-16
NEW CORDELL 180 0 155 2020-12-16
LONE GROVE 176 1 155 2020-12-16
FAIRLAND 176 1 154 2020-12-16
HOWE 175 0 158 2020-12-16
ARCADIA 173 0 138 2020-12-16
TONKAWA 172 6 134 2020-12-16
COLBERT 172 7 145 2020-12-16
WELLSTON 172 0 146 2020-12-16
LAVERNE 166 1 147 2020-12-16
BILLINGS 164 1 161 2020-12-16
WARNER 164 0 116 2020-12-16
HARTSHORNE 164 0 139 2020-12-16
HOLLIS 162 0 123 2020-12-16
QUAPAW 161 2 132 2020-12-16
PORUM 160 2 119 2020-12-16
BLAIR 158 0 139 2020-12-16
BOKCHITO 158 1 145 2020-12-16
FLETCHER 156 2 133 2020-12-16
ELMORE CITY 155 3 137 2020-12-16
WAURIKA 152 0 122 2020-12-16
KIEFER 151 1 137 2020-12-16
WILSON 151 1 135 2020-12-16
TALALA 146 1 111 2020-12-16
MAYSVILLE 145 4 129 2020-12-16
BEAVER 144 1 128 2020-12-16
KELLYVILLE 144 2 120 2020-12-16
ADAIR 143 1 107 2020-12-16
TEXHOMA 142 0 132 2020-12-16
PORTER 142 1 117 2020-12-16
HYDRO 142 2 122 2020-12-16
HAWORTH 141 2 132 2020-12-16
KEOTA 140 0 130 2020-12-16
OKARCHE 140 4 132 2020-12-16
BARNSDALL 140 3 118 2020-12-16
DRUMRIGHT 138 2 110 2020-12-16
BINGER 137 10 116 2020-12-16
PADEN 137 0 109 2020-12-16
SHATTUCK 136 0 122 2020-12-16
ALLEN 136 2 103 2020-12-16
WAYNE 134 1 112 2020-12-16
FORT COBB 133 0 122 2020-12-16
STONEWALL 133 1 114 2020-12-16
CASHION 132 0 106 2020-12-16
WRIGHT CITY 131 0 111 2020-12-16
EARLSBORO 129 0 114 2020-12-16
GOODWELL 128 0 120 2020-12-16
BUFFALO 121 2 108 2020-12-16
CRESCENT 121 1 106 2020-12-16
RUSH SPRINGS 120 0 101 2020-12-16
RED ROCK 119 1 103 2020-12-16
MOORELAND 119 1 102 2020-12-16
CYRIL 117 2 105 2020-12-16
CAMERON 117 0 110 2020-12-16
WAUKOMIS 117 0 95 2020-12-16
CEMENT 115 0 102 2020-12-16
YALE 114 3 90 2020-12-16
BOSWELL 111 1 87 2020-12-16
BOKOSHE 110 0 96 2020-12-16
SEILING 108 1 76 2020-12-16
THOMAS 107 0 97 2020-12-16
ROFF 106 1 90 2020-12-16
GERONIMO 105 1 87 2020-12-16
GEARY 104 0 96 2020-12-16
WETUMKA 104 1 82 2020-12-16
BIG CABIN 102 2 83 2020-12-16
QUINTON 102 0 92 2020-12-16
WATTS 102 0 87 2020-12-16
NINNEKAH 102 1 88 2020-12-16
SNYDER 101 4 88 2020-12-16
RINGWOOD 101 0 92 2020-12-16
PAOLI 100 1 93 2020-12-16
GLENCOE 100 2 79 2020-12-16
WELCH 100 1 72 2020-12-16
ARAPAHO 99 2 85 2020-12-16
INDIAHOMA 98 1 90 2020-12-16
MEDFORD 97 1 71 2020-12-16
JENNINGS 95 1 76 2020-12-16
FAIRFAX 94 1 74 2020-12-16
WEBBERS FALLS 93 0 68 2020-12-16
CANTON 93 2 70 2020-12-16
LEEDEY 93 1 78 2020-12-16
OKTAHA 92 0 75 2020-12-16
OCHELATA 91 1 72 2020-12-16
ALEX 91 2 83 2020-12-16
MORRISON 90 0 77 2020-12-16
RINGLING 90 1 75 2020-12-16
WELEETKA 89 3 78 2020-12-16
BLUEJACKET 89 1 64 2020-12-16
POND CREEK 89 0 78 2020-12-16
HEALDTON 88 2 66 2020-12-16
RAMONA 87 3 69 2020-12-16
SHADY POINT 87 0 73 2020-12-16
BENNINGTON 87 1 76 2020-12-16
CANUTE 87 0 74 2020-12-16
TEMPLE 86 5 69 2020-12-16
MAUD 85 0 71 2020-12-16
LAHOMA 84 3 69 2020-12-16
GRANITE 84 0 71 2020-12-16
PANAMA 84 1 78 2020-12-16
HAMMON 84 2 76 2020-12-16
GRACEMONT 83 1 73 2020-12-16
CHEROKEE 83 0 69 2020-12-16
CALUMET 82 0 75 2020-12-16
CHEYENNE 80 1 62 2020-12-16
OKEENE 80 0 76 2020-12-16
THACKERVILLE 80 0 70 2020-12-16
FORT TOWSON 80 0 75 2020-12-16
TYRONE 80 0 70 2020-12-16
VICI 79 0 62 2020-12-16
COPAN 76 1 64 2020-12-16
BURNS FLAT 75 1 62 2020-12-16
MOUNTAIN VIEW 74 1 59 2020-12-16
GARBER 74 0 64 2020-12-16
UNION CITY 70 0 58 2020-12-16
DEPEW 70 1 55 2020-12-16
KIOWA 67 1 51 2020-12-16
DOVER 67 1 61 2020-12-16
SENTINEL 67 0 55 2020-12-16
ASHER 67 0 57 2020-12-16
RED OAK 66 0 57 2020-12-16
DELAWARE 66 1 57 2020-12-16
CANEY 65 0 55 2020-12-16
KREBS 64 1 50 2020-12-16
LOOKEBA 64 2 54 2020-12-16
WANETTE 63 0 60 2020-12-16
COUNCIL HILL 63 1 51 2020-12-16
DAVENPORT 63 0 58 2020-12-16
BOISE CITY 63 0 61 2020-12-16
TIPTON 62 0 46 2020-12-16
ARKOMA 62 1 50 2020-12-16
SPAVINAW 61 0 40 2020-12-16
ERICK 61 0 54 2020-12-16
AMBER 60 0 58 2020-12-16
BRAGGS 60 1 46 2020-12-16
CLAYTON 59 0 55 2020-12-16
SASAKWA 59 0 57 2020-12-16
GARVIN 59 0 55 2020-12-16
GRANDFIELD 59 1 55 2020-12-16
MANNSVILLE 58 0 51 2020-12-16
ARNETT 58 0 47 2020-12-16
VERDEN 58 1 50 2020-12-16
FARGO 57 0 52 2020-12-16
TERLTON 57 1 52 2020-12-16
SOPER 56 0 51 2020-12-16
MCCURTAIN 56 1 49 2020-12-16
CHATTANOOGA 55 1 47 2020-12-16
OILTON 54 1 46 2020-12-16
DEWAR 54 0 47 2020-12-16
VELMA 54 1 49 2020-12-16
MILL CREEK 53 0 41 2020-12-16
MILBURN 53 1 45 2020-12-16
RYAN 53 0 44 2020-12-16
FOSS 53 0 43 2020-12-16
OLUSTEE 52 0 48 2020-12-16
STRINGTOWN 51 1 30 2020-12-16
AGRA 49 1 40 2020-12-16
BYARS 48 0 44 2020-12-16
GANS 47 0 43 2020-12-16
SAVANNA 46 0 33 2020-12-16
REYDON 45 0 29 2020-12-16
TRYON 45 0 32 2020-12-16
DUSTIN 44 1 40 2020-12-16
MULHALL 44 0 33 2020-12-16
RAVIA 43 0 35 2020-12-16
CLEO SPRINGS 43 0 35 2020-12-16
CARNEY 42 0 41 2020-12-16
RATTAN 42 0 40 2020-12-16
OAKS 42 1 23 2020-12-16
PITTSBURG 42 0 36 2020-12-16
LEHIGH 42 0 36 2020-12-16
CORN 41 1 34 2020-12-16
POCASSET 41 0 36 2020-12-16
CANADIAN 41 0 33 2020-12-16
GAGE 40 0 33 2020-12-16
STERLING 39 0 35 2020-12-16
RIPLEY 39 1 33 2020-12-16
SHIDLER 38 0 34 2020-12-16
WANN 37 1 31 2020-12-16
TUPELO 37 0 28 2020-12-16
RANDLETT 37 0 32 2020-12-16
STUART 36 0 32 2020-12-16
KETCHUM 36 0 23 2020-12-16
LONGDALE 35 0 29 2020-12-16
KINTA 35 0 29 2020-12-16
ALINE 35 1 28 2020-12-16
KAW CITY 35 1 32 2020-12-16
CROWDER 34 0 26 2020-12-16
WHITEFIELD 34 0 33 2020-12-16
HAILEYVILLE 34 0 32 2020-12-16
LANGLEY 33 0 28 2020-12-16
KENEFIC 33 0 29 2020-12-16
MARBLE CITY 33 0 27 2020-12-16
KREMLIN 33 0 28 2020-12-16
COYLE 33 0 28 2020-12-16
INDIANOLA 33 0 29 2020-12-16
MENO 33 0 32 2020-12-16
WAYNOKA 33 0 28 2020-12-16
TALOGA 32 0 27 2020-12-16
NASH 32 0 20 2020-12-16
LENAPAH 32 0 24 2020-12-16
BOYNTON 32 0 29 2020-12-16
SPRINGER 32 1 30 2020-12-16
BUTLER 32 0 30 2020-12-16
LONE WOLF 31 0 25 2020-12-16
SPARKS 31 0 20 2020-12-16
DILL CITY 31 0 22 2020-12-16
DRUMMOND 31 0 24 2020-12-16
CALVIN 31 1 26 2020-12-16
ORLANDO 31 0 26 2020-12-16
COVINGTON 31 0 27 2020-12-16
AMES 30 0 25 2020-12-16
CASTLE 29 0 23 2020-12-16
MARLAND 29 0 25 2020-12-16
SCHULTER 29 0 21 2020-12-16
ACHILLE 29 0 25 2020-12-16
WAPANUCKA 29 1 20 2020-12-16
CUSTER CITY 28 0 25 2020-12-16
ELDORADO 28 0 25 2020-12-16
HARDESTY 28 0 27 2020-12-16
RALSTON 28 1 17 2020-12-16
LOCO 28 0 24 2020-12-16
GOLDSBY 27 0 26 2020-12-16
BURBANK 27 0 25 2020-12-16
FORGAN 27 0 26 2020-12-16
CARTER 27 0 22 2020-12-16
ROOSEVELT 27 0 24 2020-12-16
RATLIFF CITY 26 0 22 2020-12-16
WAKITA 26 2 24 2020-12-16
WYNONA 25 0 17 2020-12-16
SAWYER 25 0 22 2020-12-16
GOULD 25 0 18 2020-12-16
MOUNTAIN PARK 24 0 20 2020-12-16
OPTIMA 24 0 24 2020-12-16
ROCKY 24 0 22 2020-12-16
LANGSTON 24 0 23 2020-12-16
SHARON 24 0 21 2020-12-16
FAXON 24 0 22 2020-12-16
BERNICE 24 0 21 2020-12-16
LAMONT 24 1 19 2020-12-16
FOSTER 23 0 21 2020-12-16
FAIRMONT 22 0 19 2020-12-16
DEER CREEK 22 1 17 2020-12-16
HANNA 22 0 21 2020-12-16
DAVIDSON 22 0 17 2020-12-16
PRUE 22 0 19 2020-12-16
BURLINGTON 21 0 20 2020-12-16
JET 21 0 19 2020-12-16
DEVOL 21 0 21 2020-12-16
OKAY 20 0 13 2020-12-16
TERRAL 20 1 19 2020-12-16
OSAGE 20 0 17 2020-12-16
AVANT 19 0 17 2020-12-16
COLONY 19 0 13 2020-12-16
GOLTRY 19 0 19 2020-12-16
MARSHALL 18 0 12 2020-12-16
FRANCIS 18 1 16 2020-12-16
BESSIE 17 1 16 2020-12-16
HASTINGS 17 0 14 2020-12-16
NORTH MIAMI 17 0 16 2020-12-16
WILLOW 16 0 15 2020-12-16
DIBBLE 16 0 14 2020-12-16
MILLERTON 16 0 16 2020-12-16
GOTEBO 16 0 16 2020-12-16
CARMEN 15 0 14 2020-12-16
FOYIL 14 0 9 2020-12-16
FREEDOM 14 0 14 2020-12-16
MARTHA 14 1 12 2020-12-16
KEYES 14 0 13 2020-12-16
DISNEY 13 0 12 2020-12-16
NICOMA PARK 13 0 12 2020-12-16
ALDERSON 12 0 10 2020-12-16
HUNTER 12 0 11 2020-12-16
LAMAR 12 0 8 2020-12-16
DACOMA 12 0 11 2020-12-16
BRADLEY 12 0 11 2020-12-16
FITZHUGH 12 0 12 2020-12-16
EAKLY 11 0 10 2020-12-16
CAMARGO 11 0 10 2020-12-16
WAINWRIGHT 10 0 5 2020-12-16
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 10 0 8 2020-12-16
MEDICINE PARK 9 0 6 2020-12-16
BOWLEGS 9 0 9 2020-12-16
BRAMAN 9 0 7 2020-12-16
HITCHCOCK 9 0 8 2020-12-16
BROMIDE 9 0 8 2020-12-16
HILLSDALE 8 0 8 2020-12-16
ALBION 6 0 6 2020-12-16
CROMWELL 6 0 3 2020-12-16
PEORIA 6 0 6 2020-12-16
MANITOU 5 0 4 2020-12-16
ADDINGTON 5 0 5 2020-12-16
DOUGHERTY 4 0 3 2020-12-16
THE VILLAGE 4 0 4 2020-12-16
VERA 3 0 3 2020-12-16
REDBIRD 3 0 2 2020-12-16
BYNG 3 0 3 2020-12-16
SLICK 3 0 3 2020-12-16
FANSHAWE 3 0 3 2020-12-16
HALLETT 3 0 3 2020-12-16
SLAUGHTERVILLE 2 0 2 2020-12-16
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2020-12-16
MOFFETT 2 0 2 2020-12-16
GENE AUTRY 2 0 2 2020-12-16
NORGE 2 0 2 2020-12-16
RENTIESVILLE 2 0 2 2020-12-16
KEMP 2 0 1 2020-12-16
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2020-12-16
EAST DUKE 1 0 1 2020-12-16
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2020-12-16
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2020-12-16
BLACKBURN 1 0 1 2020-12-16
TATUMS 1 0 0 2020-12-16
BRAY 1 0 1 2020-12-16
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2020-12-16
SPORTSMEN ACRES 1 0 1 2020-12-16
BRIDGEPORT 1 0 0 2020-12-16
TULLAHASSEE 1 0 0 2020-12-16
PINK 1 0 1 2020-12-16
LE FLORE 1 0 1 2020-12-16

Oklahoma per county 12.16.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

Field 1 Field 2 Field 3 Field 4 Field 5
County Cases Deaths Recovered ReportDate
OKLAHOMA 50569 384 43039 2020-12-16
TULSA 40757 328 35397 2020-12-16
CLEVELAND 15984 141 13952 2020-12-16
CANADIAN 9016 44 7899 2020-12-16
COMANCHE 5970 50 5268 2020-12-16
MUSKOGEE 5516 44 4576 2020-12-16
ROGERS 5285 77 4466 2020-12-16
PAYNE 5100 24 4523 2020-12-16
GARFIELD 4734 41 4177 2020-12-16
POTTAWATOMIE 4560 26 3945 2020-12-16
WAGONER 3502 41 3024 2020-12-16
CREEK 3340 57 2862 2020-12-16
GRADY 3340 33 3003 2020-12-16
BRYAN 3338 26 2897 2020-12-16
MCCLAIN 3041 20 2684 2020-12-16
LE FLORE 3015 28 2660 2020-12-16
CHEROKEE 2996 14 2378 2020-12-16
TEXAS 2750 15 2526 2020-12-16
WASHINGTON 2630 52 2234 2020-12-16
CUSTER 2551 21 2233 2020-12-16
KAY 2547 27 2070 2020-12-16
MCCURTAIN 2543 49 2260 2020-12-16
PONTOTOC 2533 16 2136 2020-12-16
OSAGE 2472 21 2156 2020-12-16
CADDO 2438 37 2088 2020-12-16
DELAWARE 2432 42 2021 2020-12-16
PITTSBURG 2393 23 2023 2020-12-16
STEPHENS 2318 20 1952 2020-12-16
WOODWARD 2203 8 2034 2020-12-16
OTTAWA 2191 25 1873 2020-12-16
CARTER 2179 16 1863 2020-12-16
JACKSON 2177 35 1959 2020-12-16
OKMULGEE 2149 25 1838 2020-12-16
SEQUOYAH 2115 16 1839 2020-12-16
LOGAN 2062 5 1728 2020-12-16
MAYES 2051 22 1683 2020-12-16
GARVIN 1896 18 1662 2020-12-16
LINCOLN 1767 30 1490 2020-12-16
BECKHAM 1670 18 1425 2020-12-16
ADAIR 1540 13 1209 2020-12-16
SEMINOLE 1506 15 1284 2020-12-16
CRAIG 1233 4 998 2020-12-16
OKFUSKEE 1216 15 1053 2020-12-16
KINGFISHER 1147 8 1029 2020-12-16
ATOKA 1080 2 906 2020-12-16
MCINTOSH 1072 14 857 2020-12-16
MARSHALL 958 4 854 2020-12-16
MURRAY 894 6 725 2020-12-16
CHOCTAW 848 6 744 2020-12-16
PAWNEE 808 9 663 2020-12-16
ALFALFA 805 2 560 2020-12-16
NOBLE 784 5 634 2020-12-16
LOVE 749 1 659 2020-12-16
HASKELL 733 7 641 2020-12-16
WOODS 732 3 646 2020-12-16
HUGHES 694 8 599 2020-12-16
JOHNSTON 671 5 561 2020-12-16
MAJOR 629 4 571 2020-12-16
WASHITA 606 3 501 2020-12-16
BLAINE 548 2 468 2020-12-16
NOWATA 535 7 447 2020-12-16
KIOWA 483 10 412 2020-12-16
PUSHMATAHA 477 6 433 2020-12-16
TILLMAN 458 8 384 2020-12-16
LATIMER 389 4 330 2020-12-16
COAL 380 3 321 2020-12-16
COTTON 354 7 299 2020-12-16
DEWEY 352 2 271 2020-12-16
GREER 330 8 287 2020-12-16
JEFFERSON 328 2 272 2020-12-16
HARPER 322 3 285 2020-12-16
GRANT 299 5 238 2020-12-16
ELLIS 280 0 242 2020-12-16
BEAVER 279 2 243 2020-12-16
ROGER MILLS 233 6 182 2020-12-16
HARMON 187 0 142 2020-12-16
CIMARRON 90 0 82 2020-12-16
70 0 32 2020-12-16

