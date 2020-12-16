ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma gained 3,238 new COVID-19 cases statewide, with 42 new deaths, including a Kingfisher County man, reported by Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday.
Due to technical difficulties, the daily report from OSDH was delayed until about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The Kingfisher County death was a man in the 65 and older age group, OSDH said. This brings the county’s death total to eight.
The 1.3% increase in cases brings the state's total number of cases to 245,229, with 32,194 active, a single-day decrease of 815, and 210,907 recovered, a single-day increase of 4,011, according to the OSDH.
There have been 2,128 deaths reported in Oklahoma in which the virus was the cause or a contributing factor, the OSDH reported.
Of the 42 deaths, 34 were in the 65 and older age group: two men in Cleveland County, two women and one man in Comanche County, one man and one woman in Creek County, one man in Custer County, one man and one woman in Delaware County, one man in Kingfisher County, one man and one woman in Kiowa County, one man and one woman in Muskogee County, one man in Nowata County, three women and five men in Oklahoma County, one woman in Pottawatomie County, one woman in Rogers County, two women and five men in Tulsa County and one man in Washington County.
Five of the deaths were in the 50-64 age group: one man in Cleveland county, one woman in Grady County, one woman in Oklahoma County and one man and one woman in Tulsa County. Two deaths were in the 36-49 age group: one woman in Comanche County and one man in McCurtain County. One death was a woman in the 18-35 range in Delaware County.
Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma climbed by 257 to 14,665 on Wednesday. Of those, 1,699 currently were hospitalized, a decrease of 18, with 481 of those in intensive care, the same as on Tuesday, according to the OSDH Monday evening Executive Report.
In Enid Wednesday, Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported 16 COVID-19-positive patients, and St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported 13 patients positive for the virus.
Garfield County gained 54 new cases Wednesday, with 516 active and 4,177 recovered, according to OSDH. Of those cases, 4,256 have been in Enid, with 446 active and 3,771 recovered.
Northwest Oklahoma county increases on Wednesday also included 12 in Woodward, 16 in Kingfisher, seven in Noble, 16 in Woods, four in Major, three in Alfalfa, six in Blaine and three in Grant.
State update
There have been 129,075 Oklahoma women and 116,058 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH as of Wednesday. There were 96 designated as unknown gender.
Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 4,523 in the 0-4 age group, 25,786 in the 5-17 age group, 79,320 in the 18-35 age group, 53,396 in the 36-49 age group, 46,791 in the 50-64 age group and 35,380 in the 65 and older age group. There were 25 listed as unknown age.
Of the overall 2,128 deaths in the state, 1,715 have been 65 and older and 325 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.86% of the total. There have been 68 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 19 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 1,188, than women, 940, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Wednesday.
Data shows deaths in 74 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 384 in Oklahoma; 328 in Tulsa; 141 in Cleveland; 77 in Rogers; 57 in Creek; 52 in Washington; 50 in Comanche; 49 in McCurtain; 44 in Canadian and Muskogee; 42 in Delaware; 41 each in Wagoner and Garfield; 37 in Caddo; 35 in Jackson; 33 in Grady; 30 in Lincoln; 28 in LeFlore; 27 in Kay; 26 in Bryan and Pottawatomie; 25 each in Ottawa and Okmulgee; 24 in Payne; 23 in Pittsburg; 22 in Mayes; 21 in Osage and Custer; 20 each in McClain and Stephens; 18 each in Beckham and Garvin; 16 each in Carter, Pontotoc and Sequoyah; 15 each in Okfuskee, Texas and Seminole; 14 in McIntosh and Cherokee; 13 each in Adair; 10 in Kiowa; nine in Pawnee; eight each in Greer, Hughes, Tillman, Kingfisher and Woodward; seven each in Cotton, Nowata Haskell; six each in Choctaw, Murray, Pushmataha and Roger Mills; five each in Grant, Johnston, Logan and Noble; four each in Craig, Latimer, Major and Marshall; three each in Coal, Washita, Harper and Woods; two each in Atoka, Alfalfa, Beaver, Blaine, Dewey and Jefferson; and one in Love.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Wednesday by OSDH:
• Woodward with 2,203 cases, 2,034 recovered, 161 active and eight deaths, five from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland.
• Kingfisher with 1,147 cases, 1,029 recovered, 120 active and eight deaths.
• Noble with 784 cases, 634 recovered, 145 active and five deaths, including a Billings man.
• Woods with 732 cases, 646 recovered, 83 active and three deaths from Alva.
• Major with 629 cases, 571 recovered, 54 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town.
• Alfalfa with 805 cases, 560 recovered, 243 active and two deaths, one from Aline and a James Crabtree Correctional Center inmate in Helena.
• Blaine with 548 cases, 468 recovered, 78 active and two deaths, both from Canton.
• Grant with 299 cases, 238 recovered, 56 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.
In Enid, there have been 1,998 cases, with 1,774 recovered and 25 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 2,202 cases, with 1,950 recovered and 13 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. There were 28 cases with 25 recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszip codes.org/.
There have been 41 deaths in Garfield County, with 39 from Enid and three from Lahoma. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dated the Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as county numbers, more widely shared, are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxum.
DOC Update
The number of inmates with COVID-19 was at 303 Wednesday, with 96 COVID-19-positive Department of Corrections employees, across the state, according to the DOC website.
In Northwest Oklahoma, current inmate positives included 217 at James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena and two at William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply. There were no active cases among inmates at Enid Community Corrections Center or at Charles E “Bill” Johnson Correctional Center in Alva.
Inmates in isolation and quarantine included 217 and 522, respectively, at James Crabtree and two and four at William S Key, according to the DOC website.
