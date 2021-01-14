ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma saw 3,142 new COVID-19 cases Thursday and 34 additional deaths, including a Hennessey woman, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The 0.9% increase in cases brought the total cumulative number to 344,506, with 38,148 of those active, a single-day decrease of 993, and 303,476 recovered, an increase of 4,101 since Wednesday, according to OSDH data.
Statewide, there have been 2,882 deaths in Oklahoma in which the virus was the cause or a contributing factor, OSDH reported.
Of the 34 deaths reported Wednesday, 23 were in the 65 and older age group: three men from Bryan County; two men from Comanche County; a man and woman each from Oklahoma and Tulsa counties; men from Grady, Kay, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Pushmataha, Rogers, Stephens and Wagoner counties; and women from Cleveland, Greer, Kingfisher and McIntosh counties.
Nine of the deaths were in the 50-64 age group: two men from Tulsa County; a man and woman from Atoka County; women from Comanche, Marshall, Pontotoc and Sequoyah counties; and a Creek County man. Two deaths, a Custer County woman and a Pontotoc County man, were in the 36-49 age group.
Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma stood at 19,460, according to OSDH on Thursday.
In Enid, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported Thursday it was treating 15 patients. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported 19 COVID-19-positive patients. No deaths were reported.
COVID-19 cases in Garfield County increased by 41 Thursday for a total of 6,197, with 537 active and 5,613, or 90.6%, recovered, according to the OSDH.
The majority of the cases, 5,461, or 88.1%, have been in Enid, with 479 active cases in the city and 4,938 recovered. Of the county’s 47 deaths, 44 have been in Enid, according to OSDH city data.
In Enid, there have been 2,468 cases, with 2,239 recovered and 27 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 2,928 cases, with 2,636 recovered and 16 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Thursday. There were 28 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
There have been 47 deaths in Garfield County, with 44 from Enid and four from Lahoma, according to OSDH. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dates the Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as more widely shared county numbers are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxum.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases included five in Woodward, eight in Kingfisher, eight in Noble, four in Woods, three in Alfalfa, three in Major and seven in Blaine. No cases were reported in Grant.
State update
There have been 182,323 Oklahoma women and 162,081 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH on Thursday. There were 102 designated as unknown gender.
Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 6,330 in the 0-4 age group, 36,530 in the 5-17 age group, 108,990 in the 18-35 age group, 74,957 in the 36-49 age group, 67,111 in the 50-64 age group and 50,525 in the 65 and older age group. There were 63 listed as unknown age.
Of the overall 2,848 deaths in the state, 2,293 have been 65 and older and 456 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.4% of the total. There have been 106 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 26 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 1,638, than women, 1,244, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Thursday.
Data shows deaths in 76 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 485 in Oklahoma; 479 in Tulsa; 179 in Cleveland; 91 in Rogers; 84 in Comanche; 73 in Creek; 67 in Washington; 58 in Muskogee; 57 each in Canadian, McCurtain and Wagoner; 47 in Garfield; 46 in Delaware; 45 in Kay; 44 in Bryan; 43 in Pottawatomie; 41 each in Caddo and Grady; 39 in Custer; 38 in Jackson; 37 in Lincoln; 34 in Le Flore; 33 each in Okmulgee, Osage and Payne; 32 in Ottawa; 31 each in McClain, Pontotoc and Stephens; 27 in Mayes; 25 each in Beckham and Pittsburg; 24 in Cherokee; 22 each in Garvin, Seminole and Sequoyah; 21 in McIntosh; 19 in Carter; 18 in Texas; 17 in Pawnee; 15 each in Adair, Logan and Okfuskee; 13 in Kingfisher; 12 each in Cotton and Kiowa; 11 each in Hughes, Johnston, Murray and Woodward; 10 each in Greer, Nowata and Tillman; eight each in Love, Marshall and Pushmataha; seven each in Choctaw, Craig, Haskell, Latimer and Noble; six each in Coal and Roger Mills; five each in Alfalfa, Atoka, Grant and Woods; four each in Blaine, Jefferson, Major and Washita; three each in Beaver, Dewey and Harper; and one each in Cimarron and Ellis.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Thursday by OSDH:
• Woodward with 2,751 cases, 2,557 recovered, 183 active and 11 deaths, eight from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland.
• Kingfisher with 1,689 cases, 1,524 recovered, 152 active and 13 deaths, four each from Hennessey and Okarche, three from Kingfisher and two from Dover.
• Noble with 1,126 cases, 1,005 recovered, 114 active and seven deaths, including a Billings man.
• Woods with 1,076 cases, 1,007 recovered, 64 active and five deaths from Alva.
• Alfalfa with 1,001 cases, 952 recovered, 44 active and five deaths, two each from Aline and Helena, including a James Crabtree Correctional Center inmate, and one from Cherokee.
• Major with 799 cases, 729 recovered, 66 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town.
• Blaine with 787 cases, 688 recovered, 95 active and four deaths, two from Canton, one from Watonga and one not listed by town.
• Grant with 443 cases, 408 recovered, 30 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.
DOC update
The number of inmates currently positive for COVID-19 was at 53 Thursday, with 109 Department of Corrections employees with the virus across the state, according to the DOC website.
DOC reported Thursday on its website that there were 16 active cases among inmates at James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena, and no active cases at Enid Community Corrections Center, William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply or Charles E. “Bill” Johnson Corrections Center in Alva.
Inmates in quarantine included five at Enid Community and 195 at James Crabtree, according to the DOC website.
Oklahoma per county 01.14.21
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORT DATE
|OKLAHOMA
|67165
|485
|59977
|2021-01-14
|TULSA
|56281
|479
|49803
|2021-01-14
|CLEVELAND
|22992
|179
|20017
|2021-01-14
|CANADIAN
|12814
|57
|11529
|2021-01-14
|COMANCHE
|8438
|84
|7317
|2021-01-14
|ROGERS
|7954
|91
|6824
|2021-01-14
|MUSKOGEE
|7611
|58
|6624
|2021-01-14
|PAYNE
|7004
|33
|6330
|2021-01-14
|POTTAWATOMIE
|6510
|43
|5767
|2021-01-14
|GARFIELD
|6197
|47
|5613
|2021-01-14
|WAGONER
|5815
|57
|4989
|2021-01-14
|CREEK
|4972
|73
|4252
|2021-01-14
|BRYAN
|4705
|44
|4082
|2021-01-14
|GRADY
|4674
|41
|4175
|2021-01-14
|CHEROKEE
|4534
|24
|3806
|2021-01-14
|LE FLORE
|4304
|34
|3816
|2021-01-14
|CARTER
|4211
|19
|3301
|2021-01-14
|MCCLAIN
|4195
|31
|3691
|2021-01-14
|KAY
|4045
|45
|3490
|2021-01-14
|PONTOTOC
|3815
|31
|3283
|2021-01-14
|STEPHENS
|3712
|31
|3227
|2021-01-14
|WASHINGTON
|3705
|67
|3225
|2021-01-14
|PITTSBURG
|3624
|25
|3192
|2021-01-14
|DELAWARE
|3621
|46
|3119
|2021-01-14
|OSAGE
|3583
|33
|3158
|2021-01-14
|CUSTER
|3497
|39
|3167
|2021-01-14
|MCCURTAIN
|3221
|57
|2886
|2021-01-14
|CADDO
|3213
|41
|2852
|2021-01-14
|TEXAS
|3188
|18
|2992
|2021-01-14
|LOGAN
|3173
|15
|2775
|2021-01-14
|SEQUOYAH
|3142
|22
|2680
|2021-01-14
|OTTAWA
|3131
|32
|2825
|2021-01-14
|MAYES
|3046
|27
|2646
|2021-01-14
|OKMULGEE
|3017
|33
|2655
|2021-01-14
|GARVIN
|2830
|22
|2470
|2021-01-14
|WOODWARD
|2751
|11
|2557
|2021-01-14
|JACKSON
|2553
|38
|2318
|2021-01-14
|LINCOLN
|2507
|37
|2198
|2021-01-14
|ADAIR
|2454
|15
|1950
|2021-01-14
|BECKHAM
|2249
|25
|2017
|2021-01-14
|SEMINOLE
|2218
|22
|1893
|2021-01-14
|KINGFISHER
|1689
|13
|1524
|2021-01-14
|CRAIG
|1662
|7
|1496
|2021-01-14
|MCINTOSH
|1589
|21
|1321
|2021-01-14
|OKFUSKEE
|1554
|15
|1418
|2021-01-14
|ATOKA
|1501
|5
|1343
|2021-01-14
|MURRAY
|1498
|11
|1245
|2021-01-14
|MARSHALL
|1461
|8
|1233
|2021-01-14
|CHOCTAW
|1294
|7
|1132
|2021-01-14
|PAWNEE
|1286
|17
|1097
|2021-01-14
|LOVE
|1188
|8
|994
|2021-01-14
|NOBLE
|1126
|7
|1005
|2021-01-14
|WOODS
|1076
|5
|1007
|2021-01-14
|JOHNSTON
|1060
|11
|872
|2021-01-14
|HASKELL
|1012
|7
|893
|2021-01-14
|ALFALFA
|1001
|5
|952
|2021-01-14
|HUGHES
|942
|11
|821
|2021-01-14
|WASHITA
|909
|4
|827
|2021-01-14
|NOWATA
|853
|10
|728
|2021-01-14
|PUSHMATAHA
|819
|8
|702
|2021-01-14
|MAJOR
|799
|4
|729
|2021-01-14
|BLAINE
|787
|4
|688
|2021-01-14
|LATIMER
|644
|7
|565
|2021-01-14
|TILLMAN
|636
|10
|554
|2021-01-14
|KIOWA
|630
|12
|566
|2021-01-14
|COAL
|567
|6
|507
|2021-01-14
|JEFFERSON
|563
|4
|468
|2021-01-14
|COTTON
|504
|12
|428
|2021-01-14
|DEWEY
|470
|3
|441
|2021-01-14
|GRANT
|443
|5
|408
|2021-01-14
|GREER
|425
|10
|382
|2021-01-14
|HARPER
|375
|3
|347
|2021-01-14
|BEAVER
|347
|3
|323
|2021-01-14
|ELLIS
|325
|1
|306
|2021-01-14
|ROGER MILLS
|322
|6
|247
|2021-01-14
|HARMON
|246
|0
|230
|2021-01-14
|117
|0
|86
|2021-01-14
|CIMARRON
|115
|1
|103
|2021-01-14
Oklahoma per city 01.14.21
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORT DATE
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|50923
|385
|45373
|2021-01-14
|TULSA
|33771
|312
|29899
|2021-01-14
|EDMOND
|13536
|69
|12052
|2021-01-14
|BROKEN ARROW
|12231
|101
|10767
|2021-01-14
|NORMAN
|10968
|94
|9611
|2021-01-14
|OTHER***
|7165
|41
|6256
|2021-01-14
|YUKON
|6922
|21
|6228
|2021-01-14
|LAWTON
|5669
|63
|4902
|2021-01-14
|ENID
|5461
|44
|4938
|2021-01-14
|STILLWATER
|5047
|15
|4584
|2021-01-14
|MOORE
|4976
|31
|4355
|2021-01-14
|CLAREMORE
|4692
|69
|4023
|2021-01-14
|MUSKOGEE
|4070
|46
|3413
|2021-01-14
|OWASSO
|4051
|24
|3577
|2021-01-14
|SHAWNEE
|4016
|31
|3578
|2021-01-14
|TAHLEQUAH
|3224
|15
|2733
|2021-01-14
|ARDMORE
|3158
|14
|2488
|2021-01-14
|ADA
|3130
|25
|2685
|2021-01-14
|PONCA CITY
|3003
|27
|2595
|2021-01-14
|BARTLESVILLE
|2904
|55
|2537
|2021-01-14
|DURANT
|2828
|25
|2430
|2021-01-14
|BIXBY
|2607
|16
|2300
|2021-01-14
|MCALESTER
|2550
|22
|2267
|2021-01-14
|SAND SPRINGS
|2463
|24
|2111
|2021-01-14
|GUYMON
|2388
|18
|2239
|2021-01-14
|DUNCAN
|2312
|20
|2019
|2021-01-14
|SAPULPA
|2209
|32
|1935
|2021-01-14
|JENKS
|2206
|14
|1985
|2021-01-14
|EL RENO
|2160
|13
|1981
|2021-01-14
|ALTUS
|2129
|35
|1941
|2021-01-14
|MUSTANG
|2075
|17
|1848
|2021-01-14
|GUTHRIE
|1913
|9
|1670
|2021-01-14
|CHICKASHA
|1906
|25
|1698
|2021-01-14
|COLLINSVILLE
|1813
|10
|1565
|2021-01-14
|CHOCTAW
|1798
|10
|1568
|2021-01-14
|MIAMI
|1773
|21
|1586
|2021-01-14
|BLANCHARD
|1727
|9
|1531
|2021-01-14
|STILWELL
|1662
|13
|1314
|2021-01-14
|BETHANY
|1586
|14
|1425
|2021-01-14
|TAFT
|1562
|2
|1547
|2021-01-14
|WOODWARD
|1539
|8
|1383
|2021-01-14
|CLINTON
|1529
|21
|1372
|2021-01-14
|WEATHERFORD
|1517
|14
|1389
|2021-01-14
|COWETA
|1441
|20
|1269
|2021-01-14
|ELK CITY
|1360
|13
|1208
|2021-01-14
|SKIATOOK
|1309
|8
|1157
|2021-01-14
|VINITA
|1293
|6
|1159
|2021-01-14
|GROVE
|1246
|30
|1089
|2021-01-14
|OKMULGEE
|1245
|17
|1066
|2021-01-14
|SALLISAW
|1227
|10
|1049
|2021-01-14
|POTEAU
|1223
|10
|1100
|2021-01-14
|TUTTLE
|1221
|7
|1093
|2021-01-14
|GLENPOOL
|1220
|10
|1054
|2021-01-14
|PURCELL
|1169
|11
|1023
|2021-01-14
|SEMINOLE
|1158
|11
|980
|2021-01-14
|ATOKA
|1157
|3
|1038
|2021-01-14
|PRYOR CREEK
|1157
|14
|1001
|2021-01-14
|CUSHING
|1150
|8
|1049
|2021-01-14
|BROKEN BOW
|1127
|29
|1004
|2021-01-14
|ANADARKO
|1109
|16
|961
|2021-01-14
|IDABEL
|1072
|14
|974
|2021-01-14
|WAGONER
|1071
|11
|902
|2021-01-14
|LEXINGTON
|1040
|10
|918
|2021-01-14
|NEWCASTLE
|1017
|7
|891
|2021-01-14
|PAULS VALLEY
|1002
|7
|884
|2021-01-14
|NOBLE
|970
|11
|843
|2021-01-14
|SULPHUR
|956
|8
|794
|2021-01-14
|TECUMSEH
|954
|5
|839
|2021-01-14
|FORT SUPPLY
|921
|2
|915
|2021-01-14
|PIEDMONT
|921
|5
|828
|2021-01-14
|MCLOUD
|916
|5
|814
|2021-01-14
|ALVA
|902
|5
|850
|2021-01-14
|HARRAH
|891
|6
|769
|2021-01-14
|MADILL
|856
|4
|737
|2021-01-14
|FORT GIBSON
|845
|8
|683
|2021-01-14
|JAY
|841
|4
|721
|2021-01-14
|MARLOW
|819
|6
|727
|2021-01-14
|MARIETTA
|809
|6
|678
|2021-01-14
|HUGO
|799
|6
|713
|2021-01-14
|CHECOTAH
|791
|8
|662
|2021-01-14
|HENRYETTA
|759
|11
|681
|2021-01-14
|MULDROW
|740
|3
|629
|2021-01-14
|BRISTOW
|739
|15
|608
|2021-01-14
|SAYRE
|733
|10
|682
|2021-01-14
|EUFAULA
|720
|13
|592
|2021-01-14
|HOMINY
|697
|2
|668
|2021-01-14
|KINGFISHER
|672
|3
|608
|2021-01-14
|HELENA
|663
|2
|652
|2021-01-14
|STIGLER
|640
|6
|564
|2021-01-14
|LINDSAY
|626
|5
|528
|2021-01-14
|OKEMAH
|616
|5
|536
|2021-01-14
|KINGSTON
|598
|4
|488
|2021-01-14
|CATOOSA
|594
|9
|509
|2021-01-14
|HOLDENVILLE
|577
|5
|511
|2021-01-14
|ELGIN
|573
|7
|503
|2021-01-14
|HEAVENER
|571
|8
|513
|2021-01-14
|CHANDLER
|566
|13
|497
|2021-01-14
|WEWOKA
|566
|6
|474
|2021-01-14
|CALERA
|564
|3
|503
|2021-01-14
|CLEVELAND
|559
|7
|491
|2021-01-14
|BOLEY
|556
|7
|542
|2021-01-14
|HENNESSEY
|549
|4
|499
|2021-01-14
|LOCUST GROVE
|545
|0
|466
|2021-01-14
|SPIRO
|542
|1
|490
|2021-01-14
|PERRY
|535
|3
|475
|2021-01-14
|INOLA
|521
|3
|447
|2021-01-14
|AFTON
|519
|2
|477
|2021-01-14
|MANNFORD
|509
|6
|408
|2021-01-14
|MOUNDS
|506
|6
|441
|2021-01-14
|NOWATA
|497
|7
|411
|2021-01-14
|CHELSEA
|494
|6
|423
|2021-01-14
|TISHOMINGO
|492
|5
|415
|2021-01-14
|DAVIS
|491
|2
|407
|2021-01-14
|BLACKWELL
|481
|8
|409
|2021-01-14
|CACHE
|480
|5
|415
|2021-01-14
|SPERRY
|475
|2
|418
|2021-01-14
|SPENCER
|473
|7
|421
|2021-01-14
|WARR ACRES
|464
|1
|434
|2021-01-14
|JONES
|463
|3
|421
|2021-01-14
|PRAGUE
|462
|4
|423
|2021-01-14
|SALINA
|447
|2
|369
|2021-01-14
|WESTVILLE
|446
|2
|357
|2021-01-14
|VIAN
|446
|4
|380
|2021-01-14
|FAIRVIEW
|445
|2
|414
|2021-01-14
|MIDWEST CITY
|444
|10
|381
|2021-01-14
|PERKINS
|440
|4
|375
|2021-01-14
|ANTLERS
|439
|6
|370
|2021-01-14
|DEL CITY
|432
|3
|354
|2021-01-14
|PAWHUSKA
|428
|6
|352
|2021-01-14
|COMANCHE
|427
|4
|346
|2021-01-14
|HINTON
|426
|0
|399
|2021-01-14
|COALGATE
|420
|5
|374
|2021-01-14
|HULBERT
|420
|3
|344
|2021-01-14
|PAWNEE
|419
|7
|357
|2021-01-14
|HASKELL
|403
|1
|340
|2021-01-14
|WYNNEWOOD
|401
|2
|351
|2021-01-14
|COLCORD
|398
|3
|346
|2021-01-14
|MEEKER
|397
|13
|356
|2021-01-14
|OOLOGAH
|395
|2
|339
|2021-01-14
|FREDERICK
|383
|8
|339
|2021-01-14
|APACHE
|380
|3
|334
|2021-01-14
|CHOUTEAU
|375
|8
|333
|2021-01-14
|DEWEY
|369
|4
|327
|2021-01-14
|WILBURTON
|365
|5
|321
|2021-01-14
|STRATFORD
|361
|1
|322
|2021-01-14
|CARNEGIE
|351
|6
|312
|2021-01-14
|KANSAS
|350
|6
|285
|2021-01-14
|TALIHINA
|349
|7
|304
|2021-01-14
|ROLAND
|347
|1
|291
|2021-01-14
|WISTER
|346
|1
|312
|2021-01-14
|NEWKIRK
|343
|2
|295
|2021-01-14
|WASHINGTON
|334
|2
|308
|2021-01-14
|LONE GROVE
|333
|1
|264
|2021-01-14
|NICHOLS HILLS
|329
|0
|300
|2021-01-14
|BEGGS
|326
|4
|282
|2021-01-14
|STROUD
|314
|3
|268
|2021-01-14
|POCOLA
|314
|3
|273
|2021-01-14
|KONAWA
|310
|3
|268
|2021-01-14
|MINCO
|307
|0
|277
|2021-01-14
|WALTERS
|303
|3
|261
|2021-01-14
|WATONGA
|301
|1
|262
|2021-01-14
|HOOKER
|301
|0
|275
|2021-01-14
|MORRIS
|290
|1
|270
|2021-01-14
|VALLIANT
|289
|4
|270
|2021-01-14
|WILSON
|286
|1
|217
|2021-01-14
|LUTHER
|285
|4
|239
|2021-01-14
|GORE
|285
|4
|246
|2021-01-14
|COMMERCE
|283
|2
|261
|2021-01-14
|WELLSTON
|282
|0
|242
|2021-01-14
|MANGUM
|280
|10
|253
|2021-01-14
|HARTSHORNE
|278
|0
|228
|2021-01-14
|TONKAWA
|272
|8
|236
|2021-01-14
|WYANDOTTE
|270
|2
|239
|2021-01-14
|NEW CORDELL
|268
|0
|246
|2021-01-14
|COLBERT
|264
|9
|221
|2021-01-14
|QUAPAW
|262
|4
|237
|2021-01-14
|HOWE
|255
|0
|215
|2021-01-14
|CADDO
|253
|1
|226
|2021-01-14
|WARNER
|252
|0
|216
|2021-01-14
|MEAD
|250
|3
|226
|2021-01-14
|HOBART
|250
|6
|229
|2021-01-14
|FAIRLAND
|246
|1
|224
|2021-01-14
|PORUM
|244
|2
|216
|2021-01-14
|ELMORE CITY
|243
|3
|213
|2021-01-14
|FLETCHER
|242
|2
|210
|2021-01-14
|ARCADIA
|228
|0
|209
|2021-01-14
|PORTER
|228
|1
|202
|2021-01-14
|HEALDTON
|228
|2
|172
|2021-01-14
|WAURIKA
|226
|2
|198
|2021-01-14
|KELLYVILLE
|224
|2
|193
|2021-01-14
|KIEFER
|221
|1
|198
|2021-01-14
|HOLLIS
|218
|0
|203
|2021-01-14
|OKARCHE
|217
|4
|195
|2021-01-14
|ADAIR
|216
|1
|187
|2021-01-14
|STONEWALL
|216
|1
|193
|2021-01-14
|BOKCHITO
|215
|1
|190
|2021-01-14
|DRUMRIGHT
|214
|3
|177
|2021-01-14
|TALALA
|213
|2
|182
|2021-01-14
|WAYNE
|210
|2
|181
|2021-01-14
|CRESCENT
|209
|2
|185
|2021-01-14
|PADEN
|209
|0
|192
|2021-01-14
|CASHION
|209
|0
|186
|2021-01-14
|MAYSVILLE
|208
|4
|178
|2021-01-14
|ALLEN
|205
|2
|177
|2021-01-14
|EARLSBORO
|204
|0
|177
|2021-01-14
|HYDRO
|202
|2
|174
|2021-01-14
|BLAIR
|195
|1
|171
|2021-01-14
|LAVERNE
|194
|1
|181
|2021-01-14
|RINGLING
|194
|1
|149
|2021-01-14
|WRIGHT CITY
|192
|1
|158
|2021-01-14
|BARNSDALL
|192
|4
|160
|2021-01-14
|RUSH SPRINGS
|191
|1
|165
|2021-01-14
|BILLINGS
|191
|1
|184
|2021-01-14
|HAWORTH
|182
|3
|162
|2021-01-14
|BEAVER
|179
|1
|169
|2021-01-14
|BINGER
|178
|10
|156
|2021-01-14
|WATTS
|177
|0
|141
|2021-01-14
|KEOTA
|177
|0
|165
|2021-01-14
|CAMERON
|177
|0
|163
|2021-01-14
|WAUKOMIS
|176
|0
|160
|2021-01-14
|CHEROKEE
|175
|1
|150
|2021-01-14
|BOSWELL
|168
|1
|146
|2021-01-14
|YALE
|168
|4
|138
|2021-01-14
|ROFF
|168
|1
|140
|2021-01-14
|CEMENT
|167
|0
|155
|2021-01-14
|FORT COBB
|167
|0
|146
|2021-01-14
|BIG CABIN
|166
|2
|140
|2021-01-14
|TEXHOMA
|166
|0
|158
|2021-01-14
|MOORELAND
|164
|1
|141
|2021-01-14
|SHATTUCK
|162
|1
|153
|2021-01-14
|THOMAS
|160
|0
|148
|2021-01-14
|PAOLI
|158
|2
|143
|2021-01-14
|CYRIL
|157
|2
|144
|2021-01-14
|GERONIMO
|156
|2
|134
|2021-01-14
|RED ROCK
|153
|2
|127
|2021-01-14
|OKEENE
|152
|0
|132
|2021-01-14
|MAUD
|151
|0
|127
|2021-01-14
|FAIRFAX
|150
|1
|127
|2021-01-14
|BOKOSHE
|149
|0
|130
|2021-01-14
|OCHELATA
|149
|2
|127
|2021-01-14
|SEILING
|148
|1
|141
|2021-01-14
|WELCH
|148
|1
|142
|2021-01-14
|QUINTON
|147
|0
|122
|2021-01-14
|ARAPAHO
|146
|4
|131
|2021-01-14
|MORRISON
|146
|1
|131
|2021-01-14
|GLENCOE
|146
|2
|128
|2021-01-14
|GOODWELL
|146
|0
|143
|2021-01-14
|BUFFALO
|144
|2
|131
|2021-01-14
|WETUMKA
|143
|3
|121
|2021-01-14
|MEDFORD
|140
|1
|131
|2021-01-14
|RINGWOOD
|138
|0
|127
|2021-01-14
|NINNEKAH
|138
|1
|123
|2021-01-14
|CHEYENNE
|136
|1
|88
|2021-01-14
|FORT TOWSON
|135
|0
|117
|2021-01-14
|SHADY POINT
|134
|1
|120
|2021-01-14
|JENNINGS
|133
|1
|118
|2021-01-14
|RAMONA
|133
|4
|107
|2021-01-14
|OKTAHA
|133
|0
|106
|2021-01-14
|WELEETKA
|132
|3
|111
|2021-01-14
|THACKERVILLE
|130
|1
|110
|2021-01-14
|GEARY
|129
|0
|120
|2021-01-14
|BURNS FLAT
|129
|1
|113
|2021-01-14
|UNION CITY
|128
|1
|113
|2021-01-14
|POND CREEK
|127
|0
|115
|2021-01-14
|BLUEJACKET
|125
|1
|112
|2021-01-14
|CALUMET
|125
|0
|116
|2021-01-14
|SNYDER
|124
|5
|112
|2021-01-14
|CANTON
|121
|2
|105
|2021-01-14
|GRACEMONT
|121
|1
|104
|2021-01-14
|PANAMA
|121
|1
|104
|2021-01-14
|CLAYTON
|121
|0
|103
|2021-01-14
|COPAN
|121
|1
|103
|2021-01-14
|WANETTE
|119
|0
|102
|2021-01-14
|TEMPLE
|119
|8
|95
|2021-01-14
|DEPEW
|118
|2
|100
|2021-01-14
|INDIAHOMA
|118
|1
|104
|2021-01-14
|GARBER
|117
|0
|113
|2021-01-14
|RED OAK
|116
|0
|94
|2021-01-14
|WEBBERS FALLS
|116
|0
|103
|2021-01-14
|BENNINGTON
|115
|2
|104
|2021-01-14
|KREBS
|115
|1
|96
|2021-01-14
|CANUTE
|115
|0
|103
|2021-01-14
|GRANITE
|113
|0
|100
|2021-01-14
|LEEDEY
|110
|3
|104
|2021-01-14
|VICI
|110
|0
|103
|2021-01-14
|KIOWA
|107
|2
|95
|2021-01-14
|HAMMON
|106
|2
|94
|2021-01-14
|SPAVINAW
|104
|0
|86
|2021-01-14
|LAHOMA
|104
|4
|93
|2021-01-14
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|104
|1
|91
|2021-01-14
|MANNSVILLE
|103
|0
|79
|2021-01-14
|ALEX
|103
|2
|94
|2021-01-14
|MILBURN
|102
|2
|72
|2021-01-14
|CANEY
|99
|1
|79
|2021-01-14
|RYAN
|99
|0
|86
|2021-01-14
|ARKOMA
|98
|1
|76
|2021-01-14
|DAVENPORT
|98
|0
|79
|2021-01-14
|COUNCIL HILL
|96
|2
|86
|2021-01-14
|GRANDFIELD
|96
|1
|83
|2021-01-14
|VELMA
|96
|1
|84
|2021-01-14
|SENTINEL
|96
|0
|91
|2021-01-14
|TERLTON
|94
|1
|77
|2021-01-14
|TIPTON
|94
|1
|84
|2021-01-14
|SOPER
|94
|0
|79
|2021-01-14
|MULHALL
|94
|0
|78
|2021-01-14
|WAYNOKA
|93
|0
|82
|2021-01-14
|BRAGGS
|92
|1
|78
|2021-01-14
|ASHER
|91
|0
|81
|2021-01-14
|OAKS
|90
|1
|69
|2021-01-14
|TYRONE
|88
|0
|80
|2021-01-14
|ERICK
|85
|1
|66
|2021-01-14
|GARVIN
|84
|0
|73
|2021-01-14
|DOVER
|84
|2
|81
|2021-01-14
|DELAWARE
|83
|2
|80
|2021-01-14
|BYARS
|82
|1
|66
|2021-01-14
|SASAKWA
|81
|0
|77
|2021-01-14
|AMBER
|81
|0
|77
|2021-01-14
|BOISE CITY
|80
|0
|77
|2021-01-14
|LOOKEBA
|80
|2
|74
|2021-01-14
|FOSS
|80
|0
|73
|2021-01-14
|STRINGTOWN
|79
|1
|71
|2021-01-14
|MILL CREEK
|79
|0
|71
|2021-01-14
|AGRA
|78
|1
|61
|2021-01-14
|SPRINGER
|77
|1
|55
|2021-01-14
|TUPELO
|77
|0
|71
|2021-01-14
|MCCURTAIN
|73
|1
|60
|2021-01-14
|CHATTANOOGA
|73
|1
|63
|2021-01-14
|RAVIA
|72
|1
|53
|2021-01-14
|CUSTER CITY
|72
|0
|61
|2021-01-14
|GANS
|72
|0
|59
|2021-01-14
|RATLIFF CITY
|72
|0
|55
|2021-01-14
|WANN
|70
|1
|60
|2021-01-14
|OLUSTEE
|69
|0
|60
|2021-01-14
|DEWAR
|69
|0
|64
|2021-01-14
|VERDEN
|69
|1
|63
|2021-01-14
|OILTON
|68
|2
|58
|2021-01-14
|STERLING
|67
|1
|55
|2021-01-14
|SAVANNA
|66
|0
|59
|2021-01-14
|ARNETT
|66
|0
|64
|2021-01-14
|COVINGTON
|63
|0
|59
|2021-01-14
|FARGO
|63
|0
|62
|2021-01-14
|POCASSET
|62
|1
|51
|2021-01-14
|CANADIAN
|61
|0
|56
|2021-01-14
|KINTA
|60
|0
|52
|2021-01-14
|CORN
|60
|2
|52
|2021-01-14
|PITTSBURG
|60
|0
|54
|2021-01-14
|CARNEY
|59
|1
|52
|2021-01-14
|TRYON
|59
|0
|54
|2021-01-14
|KREMLIN
|58
|0
|53
|2021-01-14
|RATTAN
|57
|0
|52
|2021-01-14
|STUART
|56
|0
|48
|2021-01-14
|DILL CITY
|56
|0
|56
|2021-01-14
|LAMONT
|55
|1
|49
|2021-01-14
|HAILEYVILLE
|55
|0
|46
|2021-01-14
|MARBLE CITY
|54
|0
|43
|2021-01-14
|CLEO SPRINGS
|54
|0
|50
|2021-01-14
|LONGDALE
|53
|0
|44
|2021-01-14
|COYLE
|53
|0
|47
|2021-01-14
|ORLANDO
|52
|0
|42
|2021-01-14
|SHIDLER
|52
|0
|46
|2021-01-14
|REYDON
|52
|0
|43
|2021-01-14
|KAW CITY
|52
|1
|46
|2021-01-14
|AMES
|52
|0
|47
|2021-01-14
|DUSTIN
|52
|1
|45
|2021-01-14
|SAWYER
|52
|0
|39
|2021-01-14
|KETCHUM
|51
|1
|48
|2021-01-14
|BOYNTON
|49
|0
|43
|2021-01-14
|LENAPAH
|48
|0
|45
|2021-01-14
|LANGLEY
|48
|0
|44
|2021-01-14
|RANDLETT
|48
|1
|41
|2021-01-14
|NASH
|48
|0
|46
|2021-01-14
|WHITEFIELD
|47
|0
|42
|2021-01-14
|WAPANUCKA
|47
|1
|39
|2021-01-14
|KENEFIC
|46
|0
|39
|2021-01-14
|LEHIGH
|46
|0
|44
|2021-01-14
|MARLAND
|46
|0
|36
|2021-01-14
|GAGE
|46
|0
|39
|2021-01-14
|RIPLEY
|46
|1
|43
|2021-01-14
|MENO
|45
|0
|41
|2021-01-14
|LOCO
|44
|0
|40
|2021-01-14
|CASTLE
|44
|0
|40
|2021-01-14
|WYNONA
|44
|1
|41
|2021-01-14
|CROWDER
|44
|0
|38
|2021-01-14
|ALINE
|44
|2
|39
|2021-01-14
|INDIANOLA
|44
|0
|43
|2021-01-14
|TERRAL
|44
|1
|36
|2021-01-14
|OKAY
|43
|0
|31
|2021-01-14
|CALVIN
|42
|1
|37
|2021-01-14
|LONE WOLF
|42
|0
|41
|2021-01-14
|DRUMMOND
|41
|0
|37
|2021-01-14
|FAIRMONT
|40
|0
|37
|2021-01-14
|WAKITA
|40
|2
|35
|2021-01-14
|SCHULTER
|39
|0
|34
|2021-01-14
|ACHILLE
|38
|0
|31
|2021-01-14
|SPARKS
|38
|1
|32
|2021-01-14
|RALSTON
|38
|1
|33
|2021-01-14
|FORGAN
|38
|1
|34
|2021-01-14
|CARTER
|37
|0
|33
|2021-01-14
|FAXON
|36
|0
|32
|2021-01-14
|BUTLER
|36
|0
|34
|2021-01-14
|PRUE
|36
|1
|29
|2021-01-14
|FOSTER
|36
|0
|34
|2021-01-14
|TALOGA
|36
|0
|34
|2021-01-14
|CARMEN
|34
|0
|32
|2021-01-14
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|34
|0
|29
|2021-01-14
|LANGSTON
|34
|1
|30
|2021-01-14
|COLONY
|34
|0
|29
|2021-01-14
|ROOSEVELT
|34
|0
|28
|2021-01-14
|ELDORADO
|33
|0
|30
|2021-01-14
|BURBANK
|33
|0
|32
|2021-01-14
|MARSHALL
|33
|0
|28
|2021-01-14
|SHARON
|33
|0
|30
|2021-01-14
|HARDESTY
|32
|0
|32
|2021-01-14
|GOLDSBY
|32
|0
|30
|2021-01-14
|HASTINGS
|31
|0
|24
|2021-01-14
|FREEDOM
|31
|0
|29
|2021-01-14
|ROCKY
|31
|0
|29
|2021-01-14
|JET
|31
|0
|29
|2021-01-14
|BERNICE
|30
|0
|29
|2021-01-14
|AVANT
|29
|0
|24
|2021-01-14
|DEVOL
|29
|0
|28
|2021-01-14
|GOULD
|28
|0
|26
|2021-01-14
|HANNA
|28
|0
|26
|2021-01-14
|GOLTRY
|28
|0
|28
|2021-01-14
|OSAGE
|28
|0
|25
|2021-01-14
|DAVIDSON
|27
|0
|24
|2021-01-14
|BURLINGTON
|26
|0
|23
|2021-01-14
|NICOMA PARK
|25
|1
|19
|2021-01-14
|WILLOW
|25
|0
|23
|2021-01-14
|HUNTER
|25
|0
|22
|2021-01-14
|FRANCIS
|25
|1
|22
|2021-01-14
|BESSIE
|25
|1
|21
|2021-01-14
|DEER CREEK
|25
|1
|23
|2021-01-14
|CAMARGO
|25
|0
|25
|2021-01-14
|DACOMA
|24
|0
|22
|2021-01-14
|OPTIMA
|24
|0
|24
|2021-01-14
|EAKLY
|23
|0
|18
|2021-01-14
|GOTEBO
|23
|0
|19
|2021-01-14
|FITZHUGH
|22
|0
|20
|2021-01-14
|MEDICINE PARK
|22
|0
|17
|2021-01-14
|NORTH MIAMI
|20
|0
|18
|2021-01-14
|FOYIL
|20
|1
|18
|2021-01-14
|MILLERTON
|20
|2
|16
|2021-01-14
|LAMAR
|19
|0
|15
|2021-01-14
|DISNEY
|18
|0
|16
|2021-01-14
|DIBBLE
|18
|0
|17
|2021-01-14
|BRAMAN
|18
|0
|16
|2021-01-14
|BROMIDE
|17
|1
|12
|2021-01-14
|BRADLEY
|17
|0
|14
|2021-01-14
|MANITOU
|17
|0
|9
|2021-01-14
|KEYES
|16
|0
|14
|2021-01-14
|MARTHA
|16
|1
|14
|2021-01-14
|HILLSDALE
|16
|0
|13
|2021-01-14
|WAINWRIGHT
|15
|0
|13
|2021-01-14
|BOWLEGS
|15
|0
|15
|2021-01-14
|ALDERSON
|15
|0
|15
|2021-01-14
|HITCHCOCK
|14
|0
|13
|2021-01-14
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|13
|0
|12
|2021-01-14
|DOUGHERTY
|13
|0
|11
|2021-01-14
|CROMWELL
|12
|1
|9
|2021-01-14
|PEORIA
|9
|0
|8
|2021-01-14
|ADDINGTON
|8
|0
|6
|2021-01-14
|ALBION
|8
|0
|7
|2021-01-14
|FANSHAWE
|8
|0
|6
|2021-01-14
|HALLETT
|7
|0
|6
|2021-01-14
|THE VILLAGE
|6
|0
|6
|2021-01-14
|VERA
|5
|0
|5
|2021-01-14
|GENE AUTRY
|5
|0
|4
|2021-01-14
|BYNG
|4
|0
|3
|2021-01-14
|REDBIRD
|4
|0
|3
|2021-01-14
|SLICK
|4
|0
|4
|2021-01-14
|RENTIESVILLE
|3
|0
|2
|2021-01-14
|MOFFETT
|3
|0
|3
|2021-01-14
|BLACKBURN
|3
|0
|2
|2021-01-14
|KEMP
|2
|0
|2
|2021-01-14
|NORGE
|2
|0
|2
|2021-01-14
|PINK
|2
|0
|1
|2021-01-14
|KENDRICK
|2
|0
|2
|2021-01-14
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|2021-01-14
|TULLAHASSEE
|2
|0
|1
|2021-01-14
|LE FLORE
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-14
|EAST DUKE
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-14
|ROCK ISLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-14
|BRIDGE CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-14
|OAKLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-14
|GRAYSON
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-14
|BRAY
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-14
|BRIDGEPORT
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-14
|TATUMS
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-14
|FOREST PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-14
|VERDIGRIS
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-14
|SPORTSMEN ACRES
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-14
