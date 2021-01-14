covid daily 1.14.21

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma saw 3,142 new COVID-19 cases Thursday and 34 additional deaths, including a Hennessey woman, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The 0.9% increase in cases brought the total cumulative number to 344,506, with 38,148 of those active, a single-day decrease of 993, and 303,476 recovered, an increase of 4,101 since Wednesday, according to OSDH data.

Statewide, there have been 2,882 deaths in Oklahoma in which the virus was the cause or a contributing factor, OSDH reported.

Of the 34 deaths reported Wednesday, 23 were in the 65 and older age group: three men from Bryan County; two men from Comanche County; a man and woman each from Oklahoma and Tulsa counties; men from Grady, Kay, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Pushmataha, Rogers, Stephens and Wagoner counties; and women from Cleveland, Greer, Kingfisher and McIntosh counties.

Nine of the deaths were in the 50-64 age group: two men from Tulsa County; a man and woman from Atoka County; women from Comanche, Marshall, Pontotoc and Sequoyah counties; and a Creek County man. Two deaths, a Custer County woman and a Pontotoc County man, were in the 36-49 age group.

Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma stood at 19,460, according to OSDH on Thursday.

In Enid, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported Thursday it was treating 15 patients. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported 19 COVID-19-positive patients. No deaths were reported.

COVID-19 cases in Garfield County increased by 41 Thursday for a total of 6,197, with 537 active and 5,613, or 90.6%, recovered, according to the OSDH.

The majority of the cases, 5,461, or 88.1%, have been in Enid, with 479 active cases in the city and 4,938 recovered. Of the county’s 47 deaths, 44 have been in Enid, according to OSDH city data.

In Enid, there have been 2,468 cases, with 2,239 recovered and 27 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 2,928 cases, with 2,636 recovered and 16 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Thursday. There were 28 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.

There have been 47 deaths in Garfield County, with 44 from Enid and four from Lahoma, according to OSDH. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dates the Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as more widely shared county numbers are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxum.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases included five in Woodward, eight in Kingfisher, eight in Noble, four in Woods, three in Alfalfa, three in Major and seven in Blaine. No cases were reported in Grant.

State update

There have been 182,323 Oklahoma women and 162,081 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH on Thursday. There were 102 designated as unknown gender.

Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 6,330 in the 0-4 age group, 36,530 in the 5-17 age group, 108,990 in the 18-35 age group, 74,957 in the 36-49 age group, 67,111 in the 50-64 age group and 50,525 in the 65 and older age group. There were 63 listed as unknown age.

Of the overall 2,848 deaths in the state, 2,293 have been 65 and older and 456 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.4% of the total. There have been 106 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 26 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 1,638, than women, 1,244, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Thursday.

Data shows deaths in 76 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 485 in Oklahoma; 479 in Tulsa; 179 in Cleveland; 91 in Rogers; 84 in Comanche; 73 in Creek; 67 in Washington; 58 in Muskogee; 57 each in Canadian, McCurtain and Wagoner; 47 in Garfield; 46 in Delaware; 45 in Kay; 44 in Bryan; 43 in Pottawatomie; 41 each in Caddo and Grady; 39 in Custer; 38 in Jackson; 37 in Lincoln; 34 in Le Flore; 33 each in Okmulgee, Osage and Payne; 32 in Ottawa; 31 each in McClain, Pontotoc and Stephens; 27 in Mayes; 25 each in Beckham and Pittsburg; 24 in Cherokee; 22 each in Garvin, Seminole and Sequoyah; 21 in McIntosh; 19 in Carter; 18 in Texas; 17 in Pawnee; 15 each in Adair, Logan and Okfuskee; 13 in Kingfisher; 12 each in Cotton and Kiowa; 11 each in Hughes, Johnston, Murray and Woodward; 10 each in Greer, Nowata and Tillman; eight each in Love, Marshall and Pushmataha; seven each in Choctaw, Craig, Haskell, Latimer and Noble; six each in Coal and Roger Mills; five each in Alfalfa, Atoka, Grant and Woods; four each in Blaine, Jefferson, Major and Washita; three each in Beaver, Dewey and Harper; and one each in Cimarron and Ellis.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Thursday by OSDH:

• Woodward with 2,751 cases, 2,557 recovered, 183 active and 11 deaths, eight from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland.

• Kingfisher with 1,689 cases, 1,524 recovered, 152 active and 13 deaths, four each from Hennessey and Okarche, three from Kingfisher and two from Dover.

• Noble with 1,126 cases, 1,005 recovered, 114 active and seven deaths, including a Billings man.

• Woods with 1,076 cases, 1,007 recovered, 64 active and five deaths from Alva.

• Alfalfa with 1,001 cases, 952 recovered, 44 active and five deaths, two each from Aline and Helena, including a James Crabtree Correctional Center inmate, and one from Cherokee.

• Major with 799 cases, 729 recovered, 66 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town.

• Blaine with 787 cases, 688 recovered, 95 active and four deaths, two from Canton, one from Watonga and one not listed by town.

• Grant with 443 cases, 408 recovered, 30 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.

DOC update

The number of inmates currently positive for COVID-19 was at 53 Thursday, with 109 Department of Corrections employees with the virus across the state, according to the DOC website.

DOC reported Thursday on its website that there were 16 active cases among inmates at James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena, and no active cases at Enid Community Corrections Center, William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply or Charles E. “Bill” Johnson Corrections Center in Alva.

Inmates in quarantine included five at Enid Community and 195 at James Crabtree, according to the DOC website.

Oklahoma per county 01.14.21

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA 67165 485 59977 2021-01-14
TULSA 56281 479 49803 2021-01-14
CLEVELAND 22992 179 20017 2021-01-14
CANADIAN 12814 57 11529 2021-01-14
COMANCHE 8438 84 7317 2021-01-14
ROGERS 7954 91 6824 2021-01-14
MUSKOGEE 7611 58 6624 2021-01-14
PAYNE 7004 33 6330 2021-01-14
POTTAWATOMIE 6510 43 5767 2021-01-14
GARFIELD 6197 47 5613 2021-01-14
WAGONER 5815 57 4989 2021-01-14
CREEK 4972 73 4252 2021-01-14
BRYAN 4705 44 4082 2021-01-14
GRADY 4674 41 4175 2021-01-14
CHEROKEE 4534 24 3806 2021-01-14
LE FLORE 4304 34 3816 2021-01-14
CARTER 4211 19 3301 2021-01-14
MCCLAIN 4195 31 3691 2021-01-14
KAY 4045 45 3490 2021-01-14
PONTOTOC 3815 31 3283 2021-01-14
STEPHENS 3712 31 3227 2021-01-14
WASHINGTON 3705 67 3225 2021-01-14
PITTSBURG 3624 25 3192 2021-01-14
DELAWARE 3621 46 3119 2021-01-14
OSAGE 3583 33 3158 2021-01-14
CUSTER 3497 39 3167 2021-01-14
MCCURTAIN 3221 57 2886 2021-01-14
CADDO 3213 41 2852 2021-01-14
TEXAS 3188 18 2992 2021-01-14
LOGAN 3173 15 2775 2021-01-14
SEQUOYAH 3142 22 2680 2021-01-14
OTTAWA 3131 32 2825 2021-01-14
MAYES 3046 27 2646 2021-01-14
OKMULGEE 3017 33 2655 2021-01-14
GARVIN 2830 22 2470 2021-01-14
WOODWARD 2751 11 2557 2021-01-14
JACKSON 2553 38 2318 2021-01-14
LINCOLN 2507 37 2198 2021-01-14
ADAIR 2454 15 1950 2021-01-14
BECKHAM 2249 25 2017 2021-01-14
SEMINOLE 2218 22 1893 2021-01-14
KINGFISHER 1689 13 1524 2021-01-14
CRAIG 1662 7 1496 2021-01-14
MCINTOSH 1589 21 1321 2021-01-14
OKFUSKEE 1554 15 1418 2021-01-14
ATOKA 1501 5 1343 2021-01-14
MURRAY 1498 11 1245 2021-01-14
MARSHALL 1461 8 1233 2021-01-14
CHOCTAW 1294 7 1132 2021-01-14
PAWNEE 1286 17 1097 2021-01-14
LOVE 1188 8 994 2021-01-14
NOBLE 1126 7 1005 2021-01-14
WOODS 1076 5 1007 2021-01-14
JOHNSTON 1060 11 872 2021-01-14
HASKELL 1012 7 893 2021-01-14
ALFALFA 1001 5 952 2021-01-14
HUGHES 942 11 821 2021-01-14
WASHITA 909 4 827 2021-01-14
NOWATA 853 10 728 2021-01-14
PUSHMATAHA 819 8 702 2021-01-14
MAJOR 799 4 729 2021-01-14
BLAINE 787 4 688 2021-01-14
LATIMER 644 7 565 2021-01-14
TILLMAN 636 10 554 2021-01-14
KIOWA 630 12 566 2021-01-14
COAL 567 6 507 2021-01-14
JEFFERSON 563 4 468 2021-01-14
COTTON 504 12 428 2021-01-14
DEWEY 470 3 441 2021-01-14
GRANT 443 5 408 2021-01-14
GREER 425 10 382 2021-01-14
HARPER 375 3 347 2021-01-14
BEAVER 347 3 323 2021-01-14
ELLIS 325 1 306 2021-01-14
ROGER MILLS 322 6 247 2021-01-14
HARMON 246 0 230 2021-01-14
117 0 86 2021-01-14
CIMARRON 115 1 103 2021-01-14

Oklahoma per city 01.14.21

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA CITY 50923 385 45373 2021-01-14
TULSA 33771 312 29899 2021-01-14
EDMOND 13536 69 12052 2021-01-14
BROKEN ARROW 12231 101 10767 2021-01-14
NORMAN 10968 94 9611 2021-01-14
OTHER*** 7165 41 6256 2021-01-14
YUKON 6922 21 6228 2021-01-14
LAWTON 5669 63 4902 2021-01-14
ENID 5461 44 4938 2021-01-14
STILLWATER 5047 15 4584 2021-01-14
MOORE 4976 31 4355 2021-01-14
CLAREMORE 4692 69 4023 2021-01-14
MUSKOGEE 4070 46 3413 2021-01-14
OWASSO 4051 24 3577 2021-01-14
SHAWNEE 4016 31 3578 2021-01-14
TAHLEQUAH 3224 15 2733 2021-01-14
ARDMORE 3158 14 2488 2021-01-14
ADA 3130 25 2685 2021-01-14
PONCA CITY 3003 27 2595 2021-01-14
BARTLESVILLE 2904 55 2537 2021-01-14
DURANT 2828 25 2430 2021-01-14
BIXBY 2607 16 2300 2021-01-14
MCALESTER 2550 22 2267 2021-01-14
SAND SPRINGS 2463 24 2111 2021-01-14
GUYMON 2388 18 2239 2021-01-14
DUNCAN 2312 20 2019 2021-01-14
SAPULPA 2209 32 1935 2021-01-14
JENKS 2206 14 1985 2021-01-14
EL RENO 2160 13 1981 2021-01-14
ALTUS 2129 35 1941 2021-01-14
MUSTANG 2075 17 1848 2021-01-14
GUTHRIE 1913 9 1670 2021-01-14
CHICKASHA 1906 25 1698 2021-01-14
COLLINSVILLE 1813 10 1565 2021-01-14
CHOCTAW 1798 10 1568 2021-01-14
MIAMI 1773 21 1586 2021-01-14
BLANCHARD 1727 9 1531 2021-01-14
STILWELL 1662 13 1314 2021-01-14
BETHANY 1586 14 1425 2021-01-14
TAFT 1562 2 1547 2021-01-14
WOODWARD 1539 8 1383 2021-01-14
CLINTON 1529 21 1372 2021-01-14
WEATHERFORD 1517 14 1389 2021-01-14
COWETA 1441 20 1269 2021-01-14
ELK CITY 1360 13 1208 2021-01-14
SKIATOOK 1309 8 1157 2021-01-14
VINITA 1293 6 1159 2021-01-14
GROVE 1246 30 1089 2021-01-14
OKMULGEE 1245 17 1066 2021-01-14
SALLISAW 1227 10 1049 2021-01-14
POTEAU 1223 10 1100 2021-01-14
TUTTLE 1221 7 1093 2021-01-14
GLENPOOL 1220 10 1054 2021-01-14
PURCELL 1169 11 1023 2021-01-14
SEMINOLE 1158 11 980 2021-01-14
ATOKA 1157 3 1038 2021-01-14
PRYOR CREEK 1157 14 1001 2021-01-14
CUSHING 1150 8 1049 2021-01-14
BROKEN BOW 1127 29 1004 2021-01-14
ANADARKO 1109 16 961 2021-01-14
IDABEL 1072 14 974 2021-01-14
WAGONER 1071 11 902 2021-01-14
LEXINGTON 1040 10 918 2021-01-14
NEWCASTLE 1017 7 891 2021-01-14
PAULS VALLEY 1002 7 884 2021-01-14
NOBLE 970 11 843 2021-01-14
SULPHUR 956 8 794 2021-01-14
TECUMSEH 954 5 839 2021-01-14
FORT SUPPLY 921 2 915 2021-01-14
PIEDMONT 921 5 828 2021-01-14
MCLOUD 916 5 814 2021-01-14
ALVA 902 5 850 2021-01-14
HARRAH 891 6 769 2021-01-14
MADILL 856 4 737 2021-01-14
FORT GIBSON 845 8 683 2021-01-14
JAY 841 4 721 2021-01-14
MARLOW 819 6 727 2021-01-14
MARIETTA 809 6 678 2021-01-14
HUGO 799 6 713 2021-01-14
CHECOTAH 791 8 662 2021-01-14
HENRYETTA 759 11 681 2021-01-14
MULDROW 740 3 629 2021-01-14
BRISTOW 739 15 608 2021-01-14
SAYRE 733 10 682 2021-01-14
EUFAULA 720 13 592 2021-01-14
HOMINY 697 2 668 2021-01-14
KINGFISHER 672 3 608 2021-01-14
HELENA 663 2 652 2021-01-14
STIGLER 640 6 564 2021-01-14
LINDSAY 626 5 528 2021-01-14
OKEMAH 616 5 536 2021-01-14
KINGSTON 598 4 488 2021-01-14
CATOOSA 594 9 509 2021-01-14
HOLDENVILLE 577 5 511 2021-01-14
ELGIN 573 7 503 2021-01-14
HEAVENER 571 8 513 2021-01-14
CHANDLER 566 13 497 2021-01-14
WEWOKA 566 6 474 2021-01-14
CALERA 564 3 503 2021-01-14
CLEVELAND 559 7 491 2021-01-14
BOLEY 556 7 542 2021-01-14
HENNESSEY 549 4 499 2021-01-14
LOCUST GROVE 545 0 466 2021-01-14
SPIRO 542 1 490 2021-01-14
PERRY 535 3 475 2021-01-14
INOLA 521 3 447 2021-01-14
AFTON 519 2 477 2021-01-14
MANNFORD 509 6 408 2021-01-14
MOUNDS 506 6 441 2021-01-14
NOWATA 497 7 411 2021-01-14
CHELSEA 494 6 423 2021-01-14
TISHOMINGO 492 5 415 2021-01-14
DAVIS 491 2 407 2021-01-14
BLACKWELL 481 8 409 2021-01-14
CACHE 480 5 415 2021-01-14
SPERRY 475 2 418 2021-01-14
SPENCER 473 7 421 2021-01-14
WARR ACRES 464 1 434 2021-01-14
JONES 463 3 421 2021-01-14
PRAGUE 462 4 423 2021-01-14
SALINA 447 2 369 2021-01-14
WESTVILLE 446 2 357 2021-01-14
VIAN 446 4 380 2021-01-14
FAIRVIEW 445 2 414 2021-01-14
MIDWEST CITY 444 10 381 2021-01-14
PERKINS 440 4 375 2021-01-14
ANTLERS 439 6 370 2021-01-14
DEL CITY 432 3 354 2021-01-14
PAWHUSKA 428 6 352 2021-01-14
COMANCHE 427 4 346 2021-01-14
HINTON 426 0 399 2021-01-14
COALGATE 420 5 374 2021-01-14
HULBERT 420 3 344 2021-01-14
PAWNEE 419 7 357 2021-01-14
HASKELL 403 1 340 2021-01-14
WYNNEWOOD 401 2 351 2021-01-14
COLCORD 398 3 346 2021-01-14
MEEKER 397 13 356 2021-01-14
OOLOGAH 395 2 339 2021-01-14
FREDERICK 383 8 339 2021-01-14
APACHE 380 3 334 2021-01-14
CHOUTEAU 375 8 333 2021-01-14
DEWEY 369 4 327 2021-01-14
WILBURTON 365 5 321 2021-01-14
STRATFORD 361 1 322 2021-01-14
CARNEGIE 351 6 312 2021-01-14
KANSAS 350 6 285 2021-01-14
TALIHINA 349 7 304 2021-01-14
ROLAND 347 1 291 2021-01-14
WISTER 346 1 312 2021-01-14
NEWKIRK 343 2 295 2021-01-14
WASHINGTON 334 2 308 2021-01-14
LONE GROVE 333 1 264 2021-01-14
NICHOLS HILLS 329 0 300 2021-01-14
BEGGS 326 4 282 2021-01-14
STROUD 314 3 268 2021-01-14
POCOLA 314 3 273 2021-01-14
KONAWA 310 3 268 2021-01-14
MINCO 307 0 277 2021-01-14
WALTERS 303 3 261 2021-01-14
WATONGA 301 1 262 2021-01-14
HOOKER 301 0 275 2021-01-14
MORRIS 290 1 270 2021-01-14
VALLIANT 289 4 270 2021-01-14
WILSON 286 1 217 2021-01-14
LUTHER 285 4 239 2021-01-14
GORE 285 4 246 2021-01-14
COMMERCE 283 2 261 2021-01-14
WELLSTON 282 0 242 2021-01-14
MANGUM 280 10 253 2021-01-14
HARTSHORNE 278 0 228 2021-01-14
TONKAWA 272 8 236 2021-01-14
WYANDOTTE 270 2 239 2021-01-14
NEW CORDELL 268 0 246 2021-01-14
COLBERT 264 9 221 2021-01-14
QUAPAW 262 4 237 2021-01-14
HOWE 255 0 215 2021-01-14
CADDO 253 1 226 2021-01-14
WARNER 252 0 216 2021-01-14
MEAD 250 3 226 2021-01-14
HOBART 250 6 229 2021-01-14
FAIRLAND 246 1 224 2021-01-14
PORUM 244 2 216 2021-01-14
ELMORE CITY 243 3 213 2021-01-14
FLETCHER 242 2 210 2021-01-14
ARCADIA 228 0 209 2021-01-14
PORTER 228 1 202 2021-01-14
HEALDTON 228 2 172 2021-01-14
WAURIKA 226 2 198 2021-01-14
KELLYVILLE 224 2 193 2021-01-14
KIEFER 221 1 198 2021-01-14
HOLLIS 218 0 203 2021-01-14
OKARCHE 217 4 195 2021-01-14
ADAIR 216 1 187 2021-01-14
STONEWALL 216 1 193 2021-01-14
BOKCHITO 215 1 190 2021-01-14
DRUMRIGHT 214 3 177 2021-01-14
TALALA 213 2 182 2021-01-14
WAYNE 210 2 181 2021-01-14
CRESCENT 209 2 185 2021-01-14
PADEN 209 0 192 2021-01-14
CASHION 209 0 186 2021-01-14
MAYSVILLE 208 4 178 2021-01-14
ALLEN 205 2 177 2021-01-14
EARLSBORO 204 0 177 2021-01-14
HYDRO 202 2 174 2021-01-14
BLAIR 195 1 171 2021-01-14
LAVERNE 194 1 181 2021-01-14
RINGLING 194 1 149 2021-01-14
WRIGHT CITY 192 1 158 2021-01-14
BARNSDALL 192 4 160 2021-01-14
RUSH SPRINGS 191 1 165 2021-01-14
BILLINGS 191 1 184 2021-01-14
HAWORTH 182 3 162 2021-01-14
BEAVER 179 1 169 2021-01-14
BINGER 178 10 156 2021-01-14
WATTS 177 0 141 2021-01-14
KEOTA 177 0 165 2021-01-14
CAMERON 177 0 163 2021-01-14
WAUKOMIS 176 0 160 2021-01-14
CHEROKEE 175 1 150 2021-01-14
BOSWELL 168 1 146 2021-01-14
YALE 168 4 138 2021-01-14
ROFF 168 1 140 2021-01-14
CEMENT 167 0 155 2021-01-14
FORT COBB 167 0 146 2021-01-14
BIG CABIN 166 2 140 2021-01-14
TEXHOMA 166 0 158 2021-01-14
MOORELAND 164 1 141 2021-01-14
SHATTUCK 162 1 153 2021-01-14
THOMAS 160 0 148 2021-01-14
PAOLI 158 2 143 2021-01-14
CYRIL 157 2 144 2021-01-14
GERONIMO 156 2 134 2021-01-14
RED ROCK 153 2 127 2021-01-14
OKEENE 152 0 132 2021-01-14
MAUD 151 0 127 2021-01-14
FAIRFAX 150 1 127 2021-01-14
BOKOSHE 149 0 130 2021-01-14
OCHELATA 149 2 127 2021-01-14
SEILING 148 1 141 2021-01-14
WELCH 148 1 142 2021-01-14
QUINTON 147 0 122 2021-01-14
ARAPAHO 146 4 131 2021-01-14
MORRISON 146 1 131 2021-01-14
GLENCOE 146 2 128 2021-01-14
GOODWELL 146 0 143 2021-01-14
BUFFALO 144 2 131 2021-01-14
WETUMKA 143 3 121 2021-01-14
MEDFORD 140 1 131 2021-01-14
RINGWOOD 138 0 127 2021-01-14
NINNEKAH 138 1 123 2021-01-14
CHEYENNE 136 1 88 2021-01-14
FORT TOWSON 135 0 117 2021-01-14
SHADY POINT 134 1 120 2021-01-14
JENNINGS 133 1 118 2021-01-14
RAMONA 133 4 107 2021-01-14
OKTAHA 133 0 106 2021-01-14
WELEETKA 132 3 111 2021-01-14
THACKERVILLE 130 1 110 2021-01-14
GEARY 129 0 120 2021-01-14
BURNS FLAT 129 1 113 2021-01-14
UNION CITY 128 1 113 2021-01-14
POND CREEK 127 0 115 2021-01-14
BLUEJACKET 125 1 112 2021-01-14
CALUMET 125 0 116 2021-01-14
SNYDER 124 5 112 2021-01-14
CANTON 121 2 105 2021-01-14
GRACEMONT 121 1 104 2021-01-14
PANAMA 121 1 104 2021-01-14
CLAYTON 121 0 103 2021-01-14
COPAN 121 1 103 2021-01-14
WANETTE 119 0 102 2021-01-14
TEMPLE 119 8 95 2021-01-14
DEPEW 118 2 100 2021-01-14
INDIAHOMA 118 1 104 2021-01-14
GARBER 117 0 113 2021-01-14
RED OAK 116 0 94 2021-01-14
WEBBERS FALLS 116 0 103 2021-01-14
BENNINGTON 115 2 104 2021-01-14
KREBS 115 1 96 2021-01-14
CANUTE 115 0 103 2021-01-14
GRANITE 113 0 100 2021-01-14
LEEDEY 110 3 104 2021-01-14
VICI 110 0 103 2021-01-14
KIOWA 107 2 95 2021-01-14
HAMMON 106 2 94 2021-01-14
SPAVINAW 104 0 86 2021-01-14
LAHOMA 104 4 93 2021-01-14
MOUNTAIN VIEW 104 1 91 2021-01-14
MANNSVILLE 103 0 79 2021-01-14
ALEX 103 2 94 2021-01-14
MILBURN 102 2 72 2021-01-14
CANEY 99 1 79 2021-01-14
RYAN 99 0 86 2021-01-14
ARKOMA 98 1 76 2021-01-14
DAVENPORT 98 0 79 2021-01-14
COUNCIL HILL 96 2 86 2021-01-14
GRANDFIELD 96 1 83 2021-01-14
VELMA 96 1 84 2021-01-14
SENTINEL 96 0 91 2021-01-14
TERLTON 94 1 77 2021-01-14
TIPTON 94 1 84 2021-01-14
SOPER 94 0 79 2021-01-14
MULHALL 94 0 78 2021-01-14
WAYNOKA 93 0 82 2021-01-14
BRAGGS 92 1 78 2021-01-14
ASHER 91 0 81 2021-01-14
OAKS 90 1 69 2021-01-14
TYRONE 88 0 80 2021-01-14
ERICK 85 1 66 2021-01-14
GARVIN 84 0 73 2021-01-14
DOVER 84 2 81 2021-01-14
DELAWARE 83 2 80 2021-01-14
BYARS 82 1 66 2021-01-14
SASAKWA 81 0 77 2021-01-14
AMBER 81 0 77 2021-01-14
BOISE CITY 80 0 77 2021-01-14
LOOKEBA 80 2 74 2021-01-14
FOSS 80 0 73 2021-01-14
STRINGTOWN 79 1 71 2021-01-14
MILL CREEK 79 0 71 2021-01-14
AGRA 78 1 61 2021-01-14
SPRINGER 77 1 55 2021-01-14
TUPELO 77 0 71 2021-01-14
MCCURTAIN 73 1 60 2021-01-14
CHATTANOOGA 73 1 63 2021-01-14
RAVIA 72 1 53 2021-01-14
CUSTER CITY 72 0 61 2021-01-14
GANS 72 0 59 2021-01-14
RATLIFF CITY 72 0 55 2021-01-14
WANN 70 1 60 2021-01-14
OLUSTEE 69 0 60 2021-01-14
DEWAR 69 0 64 2021-01-14
VERDEN 69 1 63 2021-01-14
OILTON 68 2 58 2021-01-14
STERLING 67 1 55 2021-01-14
SAVANNA 66 0 59 2021-01-14
ARNETT 66 0 64 2021-01-14
COVINGTON 63 0 59 2021-01-14
FARGO 63 0 62 2021-01-14
POCASSET 62 1 51 2021-01-14
CANADIAN 61 0 56 2021-01-14
KINTA 60 0 52 2021-01-14
CORN 60 2 52 2021-01-14
PITTSBURG 60 0 54 2021-01-14
CARNEY 59 1 52 2021-01-14
TRYON 59 0 54 2021-01-14
KREMLIN 58 0 53 2021-01-14
RATTAN 57 0 52 2021-01-14
STUART 56 0 48 2021-01-14
DILL CITY 56 0 56 2021-01-14
LAMONT 55 1 49 2021-01-14
HAILEYVILLE 55 0 46 2021-01-14
MARBLE CITY 54 0 43 2021-01-14
CLEO SPRINGS 54 0 50 2021-01-14
LONGDALE 53 0 44 2021-01-14
COYLE 53 0 47 2021-01-14
ORLANDO 52 0 42 2021-01-14
SHIDLER 52 0 46 2021-01-14
REYDON 52 0 43 2021-01-14
KAW CITY 52 1 46 2021-01-14
AMES 52 0 47 2021-01-14
DUSTIN 52 1 45 2021-01-14
SAWYER 52 0 39 2021-01-14
KETCHUM 51 1 48 2021-01-14
BOYNTON 49 0 43 2021-01-14
LENAPAH 48 0 45 2021-01-14
LANGLEY 48 0 44 2021-01-14
RANDLETT 48 1 41 2021-01-14
NASH 48 0 46 2021-01-14
WHITEFIELD 47 0 42 2021-01-14
WAPANUCKA 47 1 39 2021-01-14
KENEFIC 46 0 39 2021-01-14
LEHIGH 46 0 44 2021-01-14
MARLAND 46 0 36 2021-01-14
GAGE 46 0 39 2021-01-14
RIPLEY 46 1 43 2021-01-14
MENO 45 0 41 2021-01-14
LOCO 44 0 40 2021-01-14
CASTLE 44 0 40 2021-01-14
WYNONA 44 1 41 2021-01-14
CROWDER 44 0 38 2021-01-14
ALINE 44 2 39 2021-01-14
INDIANOLA 44 0 43 2021-01-14
TERRAL 44 1 36 2021-01-14
OKAY 43 0 31 2021-01-14
CALVIN 42 1 37 2021-01-14
LONE WOLF 42 0 41 2021-01-14
DRUMMOND 41 0 37 2021-01-14
FAIRMONT 40 0 37 2021-01-14
WAKITA 40 2 35 2021-01-14
SCHULTER 39 0 34 2021-01-14
ACHILLE 38 0 31 2021-01-14
SPARKS 38 1 32 2021-01-14
RALSTON 38 1 33 2021-01-14
FORGAN 38 1 34 2021-01-14
CARTER 37 0 33 2021-01-14
FAXON 36 0 32 2021-01-14
BUTLER 36 0 34 2021-01-14
PRUE 36 1 29 2021-01-14
FOSTER 36 0 34 2021-01-14
TALOGA 36 0 34 2021-01-14
CARMEN 34 0 32 2021-01-14
MOUNTAIN PARK 34 0 29 2021-01-14
LANGSTON 34 1 30 2021-01-14
COLONY 34 0 29 2021-01-14
ROOSEVELT 34 0 28 2021-01-14
ELDORADO 33 0 30 2021-01-14
BURBANK 33 0 32 2021-01-14
MARSHALL 33 0 28 2021-01-14
SHARON 33 0 30 2021-01-14
HARDESTY 32 0 32 2021-01-14
GOLDSBY 32 0 30 2021-01-14
HASTINGS 31 0 24 2021-01-14
FREEDOM 31 0 29 2021-01-14
ROCKY 31 0 29 2021-01-14
JET 31 0 29 2021-01-14
BERNICE 30 0 29 2021-01-14
AVANT 29 0 24 2021-01-14
DEVOL 29 0 28 2021-01-14
GOULD 28 0 26 2021-01-14
HANNA 28 0 26 2021-01-14
GOLTRY 28 0 28 2021-01-14
OSAGE 28 0 25 2021-01-14
DAVIDSON 27 0 24 2021-01-14
BURLINGTON 26 0 23 2021-01-14
NICOMA PARK 25 1 19 2021-01-14
WILLOW 25 0 23 2021-01-14
HUNTER 25 0 22 2021-01-14
FRANCIS 25 1 22 2021-01-14
BESSIE 25 1 21 2021-01-14
DEER CREEK 25 1 23 2021-01-14
CAMARGO 25 0 25 2021-01-14
DACOMA 24 0 22 2021-01-14
OPTIMA 24 0 24 2021-01-14
EAKLY 23 0 18 2021-01-14
GOTEBO 23 0 19 2021-01-14
FITZHUGH 22 0 20 2021-01-14
MEDICINE PARK 22 0 17 2021-01-14
NORTH MIAMI 20 0 18 2021-01-14
FOYIL 20 1 18 2021-01-14
MILLERTON 20 2 16 2021-01-14
LAMAR 19 0 15 2021-01-14
DISNEY 18 0 16 2021-01-14
DIBBLE 18 0 17 2021-01-14
BRAMAN 18 0 16 2021-01-14
BROMIDE 17 1 12 2021-01-14
BRADLEY 17 0 14 2021-01-14
MANITOU 17 0 9 2021-01-14
KEYES 16 0 14 2021-01-14
MARTHA 16 1 14 2021-01-14
HILLSDALE 16 0 13 2021-01-14
WAINWRIGHT 15 0 13 2021-01-14
BOWLEGS 15 0 15 2021-01-14
ALDERSON 15 0 15 2021-01-14
HITCHCOCK 14 0 13 2021-01-14
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 13 0 12 2021-01-14
DOUGHERTY 13 0 11 2021-01-14
CROMWELL 12 1 9 2021-01-14
PEORIA 9 0 8 2021-01-14
ADDINGTON 8 0 6 2021-01-14
ALBION 8 0 7 2021-01-14
FANSHAWE 8 0 6 2021-01-14
HALLETT 7 0 6 2021-01-14
THE VILLAGE 6 0 6 2021-01-14
VERA 5 0 5 2021-01-14
GENE AUTRY 5 0 4 2021-01-14
BYNG 4 0 3 2021-01-14
REDBIRD 4 0 3 2021-01-14
SLICK 4 0 4 2021-01-14
RENTIESVILLE 3 0 2 2021-01-14
MOFFETT 3 0 3 2021-01-14
BLACKBURN 3 0 2 2021-01-14
KEMP 2 0 2 2021-01-14
NORGE 2 0 2 2021-01-14
PINK 2 0 1 2021-01-14
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2021-01-14
SLAUGHTERVILLE 2 0 2 2021-01-14
TULLAHASSEE 2 0 1 2021-01-14
LE FLORE 1 0 1 2021-01-14
EAST DUKE 1 0 1 2021-01-14
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2021-01-14
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2021-01-14
OAKLAND 1 0 1 2021-01-14
GRAYSON 1 0 1 2021-01-14
BRAY 1 0 1 2021-01-14
BRIDGEPORT 1 0 1 2021-01-14
TATUMS 1 0 1 2021-01-14
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2021-01-14
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2021-01-14
SPORTSMEN ACRES 1 0 1 2021-01-14

