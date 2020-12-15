ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma reported 2,224 new COVID-19 cases statewide and 14 additional deaths, including one in Garfield County, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The Garfield County death was a woman in the 50-64 age group, OSDH said Tuesday, Dec. 15. This brings the county's death total to 41 and Enid's total to 39.
The 0.9% increase in cases brings the state's total to 241,991 with 33,009 active, a single-day decrease of 2,154, and 206,896 recovered, a single-day increase of 4,364, OSDH said on Tuesday.
There have been 2,086 deaths reported in Oklahoma in which the virus was the cause or a contributing factor, the OSDH reported.
Of the 14 deaths, 10 were in the 65 and older age group: Two women in Canadian County, one woman in Cherokee County, one man in Custer County, one woman in Harper County, one man in Oklahoma County, one man and one woman in Texas County and one man and one woman in Tulsa County, according to OSDH.
Three of the deaths were in the 50-64 age group: one man in Canadian County, one woman in Garfield County and one man in Oklahoma County. One death was a man in the 36-49 age group in Lincoln County.
In Enid Tuesday, Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported 23 COVID-19-positive patients, and St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported 15 patients positive for the virus and one new death.
Garfield County gained 27 new cases Tuesday, with 505 active and 4,134 recovered, according to OSDH. Of those cases, 4,216 have been in Enid, with 443 active and 3,734 recovered.
Northwest Oklahoma county increases on Tuesday also included 14 in Woodward, 13 in Kingfisher, 11 in Noble, 10 in Woods, three in Major, 117 in Alfalfa, five in Blaine and 10 in Grant.
State update
There have been 127,306 Oklahoma women and 114,512 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH as of Sunday. There were 173 designated as unknown gender.
Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 4,470 in the 0-4 age group, 25,389 in the 5-17 age group, 78,355 in the 18-35 age group, 52,728 in the 36-49 age group, 46,135 in the 50-64 age group and 34,889 in the 65 and older age group. There were 25 listed as unknown age.
Of the overall 2,086 deaths in the state, 1,681 have been 65 and older and 320 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.92% of the total. There have been 66 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 18 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 1,165, than women, 921, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Tuesday.
Data shows deaths in 74 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 375 in Oklahoma; 319 in Tulsa; 138 in Cleveland; 76 in Rogers; 55 in Creek; 51 in Washington; 48 in McCurtain; 46 in Comanche; 44 in Canadian; 42 in Muskogee; 41 each in Wagoner and Garfield; 39 in Delaware; 37 in Caddo; 35 in Jackson; 32 in Grady; 30 in Lincoln; 28 in LeFlore; 27 in Kay; 26 in Bryan; 25 each in Ottawa, Okmulgee and Pottawatomie; 24 in Payne; 23 in Pittsburg; 22 in Mayes; 21 in Osage; 20 each in McClain, Stephens amd Custer; 18 each in Beckham and Garvin; 16 each in Carter, Pontotoc and Sequoyah; 15 each in Okfuskee, Texas and Seminole; 14 in McIntosh and Cherokee; 13 each in Adair; nine in Pawnee; eight each in Greer, Hughes, Kiowa, Tillman and Woodward; seven each in Cotton, Haskell and Kingfisher; six each in Choctaw, Murray, Nowata, Pushmataha and Roger Mills; five each in Grant, Johnston, Logan and Noble; four each in Craig, Latimer, Major and Marshall; three each in Coal, Washita, Harper and Woods; two each in Atoka, Alfalfa, Beaver, Blaine, Dewey and Jefferson; and one in Love.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Sunday by OSDH:
• Woodward with 2,191 cases, 2,014 recovered, 169 active and eight deaths, five from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland.
• Kingfisher with 1,131 cases, 1,003 recovered, 121 active and seven deaths, four from Okarche, two from Hennessey and one from Kingfisher.
• Noble with 777 cases, 614 recovered, 158 active and five deaths, including a Billings man.
• Woods with 716 cases, 565 recovered, 148 active and three deaths from Alva.
• Major with 625 cases, 562 recovered, 59 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town.
• Alfalfa with 802 cases, 477 recovered and 323 active and two deaths, one from Aline and a James Crabtree Correctional Center inmate in Helena.
• Blaine with 542 cases, 461 recovered, 79 active and two deaths, both from Canton.
• Grant with 296 cases, 237 recovered, 54 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.
In Enid, there have been 1,982 cases, with 1,757 recovered and 25 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 2,178 cases, with 1,930 recovered and 13 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Tuesday. There were 28 cases with 25 recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszip codes.org/.
There have been 41 deaths in Garfield County, with 39 from Enid and three from Lahoma. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dated the Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as county numbers, more widely shared, are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxum.
DOC Update
The number of inmates with COVID-19 was at 296 Tuesday, with 101 COVID-19-positive Department of Corrections employees, across the state, according to the DOC website.
In Northwest Oklahoma, current inmate positives included 217 at James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena and two at William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply. There were no active cases among inmates at Enid Community Corrections Center or at Charles E "Bill" Johnson Correctional Center in Alva.
Inmates in isolation and quarantine included 217 and 522, respectively, at James Crabtree and two and four at William S Key, according to the DOC website.
Oklahoma per county 12.15.20
|Field 1
|Field 2
|Field 3
|Field 4
|Field 5
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|ReportDate
|OKLAHOMA
|50121
|375
|42208
|2020-12-15
|TULSA
|40229
|319
|34783
|2020-12-15
|CLEVELAND
|15832
|138
|13722
|2020-12-15
|CANADIAN
|8859
|44
|7725
|2020-12-15
|COMANCHE
|5829
|46
|5158
|2020-12-15
|MUSKOGEE
|5449
|42
|4318
|2020-12-15
|ROGERS
|5138
|76
|4323
|2020-12-15
|PAYNE
|5061
|24
|4452
|2020-12-15
|GARFIELD
|4680
|41
|4134
|2020-12-15
|POTTAWATOMIE
|4528
|25
|3878
|2020-12-15
|WAGONER
|3422
|41
|2988
|2020-12-15
|GRADY
|3316
|32
|2963
|2020-12-15
|CREEK
|3295
|55
|2812
|2020-12-15
|BRYAN
|3275
|26
|2863
|2020-12-15
|MCCLAIN
|3016
|20
|2648
|2020-12-15
|LE FLORE
|2960
|28
|2633
|2020-12-15
|CHEROKEE
|2957
|14
|2339
|2020-12-15
|TEXAS
|2740
|15
|2507
|2020-12-15
|CUSTER
|2536
|20
|2182
|2020-12-15
|WASHINGTON
|2521
|51
|2163
|2020-12-15
|MCCURTAIN
|2509
|48
|2246
|2020-12-15
|PONTOTOC
|2452
|16
|2107
|2020-12-15
|KAY
|2448
|27
|2029
|2020-12-15
|OSAGE
|2428
|21
|2122
|2020-12-15
|DELAWARE
|2411
|39
|1985
|2020-12-15
|CADDO
|2408
|37
|2056
|2020-12-15
|PITTSBURG
|2349
|23
|1995
|2020-12-15
|STEPHENS
|2260
|20
|1898
|2020-12-15
|WOODWARD
|2191
|8
|2014
|2020-12-15
|JACKSON
|2169
|35
|1933
|2020-12-15
|OTTAWA
|2161
|25
|1837
|2020-12-15
|CARTER
|2150
|16
|1821
|2020-12-15
|OKMULGEE
|2121
|25
|1827
|2020-12-15
|SEQUOYAH
|2094
|16
|1830
|2020-12-15
|LOGAN
|2051
|5
|1677
|2020-12-15
|MAYES
|2011
|22
|1659
|2020-12-15
|GARVIN
|1860
|18
|1649
|2020-12-15
|LINCOLN
|1764
|30
|1460
|2020-12-15
|BECKHAM
|1662
|18
|1417
|2020-12-15
|ADAIR
|1515
|13
|1189
|2020-12-15
|SEMINOLE
|1472
|15
|1260
|2020-12-15
|CRAIG
|1221
|4
|980
|2020-12-15
|OKFUSKEE
|1202
|15
|1044
|2020-12-15
|KINGFISHER
|1131
|7
|1003
|2020-12-15
|MCINTOSH
|1059
|14
|839
|2020-12-15
|ATOKA
|1042
|2
|898
|2020-12-15
|MARSHALL
|950
|4
|836
|2020-12-15
|MURRAY
|872
|6
|714
|2020-12-15
|CHOCTAW
|840
|6
|737
|2020-12-15
|ALFALFA
|802
|2
|477
|2020-12-15
|PAWNEE
|782
|9
|655
|2020-12-15
|NOBLE
|777
|5
|614
|2020-12-15
|LOVE
|739
|1
|649
|2020-12-15
|HASKELL
|724
|7
|636
|2020-12-15
|WOODS
|716
|3
|565
|2020-12-15
|HUGHES
|690
|8
|596
|2020-12-15
|JOHNSTON
|652
|5
|547
|2020-12-15
|MAJOR
|625
|4
|562
|2020-12-15
|WASHITA
|590
|3
|491
|2020-12-15
|BLAINE
|542
|2
|461
|2020-12-15
|NOWATA
|523
|6
|443
|2020-12-15
|KIOWA
|482
|8
|401
|2020-12-15
|PUSHMATAHA
|469
|6
|428
|2020-12-15
|TILLMAN
|457
|8
|368
|2020-12-15
|LATIMER
|381
|4
|325
|2020-12-15
|COAL
|371
|3
|319
|2020-12-15
|COTTON
|349
|7
|280
|2020-12-15
|DEWEY
|345
|2
|261
|2020-12-15
|GREER
|329
|8
|281
|2020-12-15
|JEFFERSON
|326
|2
|268
|2020-12-15
|HARPER
|321
|3
|277
|2020-12-15
|GRANT
|296
|5
|237
|2020-12-15
|ELLIS
|280
|0
|237
|2020-12-15
|BEAVER
|275
|2
|233
|2020-12-15
|ROGER MILLS
|230
|6
|177
|2020-12-15
|HARMON
|183
|0
|134
|2020-12-15
|CIMARRON
|90
|0
|81
|2020-12-15
|78
|0
|32
|2020-12-15
