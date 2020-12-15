daily covid 12.15.20

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma reported 2,224 new COVID-19 cases statewide and 14 additional deaths, including one in Garfield County, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The Garfield County death was a woman in the 50-64 age group, OSDH said Tuesday, Dec. 15. This brings the county's death total to 41 and Enid's total to 39.

The 0.9% increase in cases brings the state's total to 241,991 with 33,009 active, a single-day decrease of 2,154, and 206,896 recovered, a single-day increase of 4,364, OSDH said on Tuesday.

There have been 2,086 deaths reported in Oklahoma in which the virus was the cause or a contributing factor, the OSDH reported.

Of the 14 deaths, 10 were in the 65 and older age group: Two women in Canadian County, one woman in Cherokee County, one man in Custer County, one woman in Harper County, one man in Oklahoma County, one man and one woman in Texas County and one man and one woman in Tulsa County, according to OSDH.

Three of the deaths were in the 50-64 age group: one man in Canadian County, one woman in Garfield County and one man in Oklahoma County. One death was a man in the 36-49 age group in Lincoln County.

In Enid Tuesday, Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported 23 COVID-19-positive patients, and St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported 15 patients positive for the virus and one new death.

Garfield County gained 27 new cases Tuesday, with 505 active and 4,134 recovered, according to OSDH. Of those cases, 4,216 have been in Enid, with 443 active and 3,734 recovered.

Northwest Oklahoma county increases on Tuesday also included 14 in Woodward, 13 in Kingfisher, 11 in Noble, 10 in Woods, three in Major, 117 in Alfalfa, five in Blaine and 10 in Grant.

State update

There have been 127,306 Oklahoma women and 114,512 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH as of Sunday. There were 173 designated as unknown gender.

Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 4,470 in the 0-4 age group, 25,389 in the 5-17 age group, 78,355 in the 18-35 age group, 52,728 in the 36-49 age group, 46,135 in the 50-64 age group and 34,889 in the 65 and older age group. There were 25 listed as unknown age.

Of the overall 2,086 deaths in the state, 1,681 have been 65 and older and 320 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.92% of the total. There have been 66 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 18 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 1,165, than women, 921, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Tuesday.

Data shows deaths in 74 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 375 in Oklahoma; 319 in Tulsa; 138 in Cleveland; 76 in Rogers; 55 in Creek; 51 in Washington; 48 in McCurtain; 46 in Comanche; 44 in Canadian; 42 in Muskogee; 41 each in Wagoner and Garfield; 39 in Delaware; 37 in Caddo; 35 in Jackson; 32 in Grady; 30 in Lincoln; 28 in LeFlore; 27 in Kay; 26 in Bryan; 25 each in Ottawa, Okmulgee and Pottawatomie; 24 in Payne; 23 in Pittsburg; 22 in Mayes; 21 in Osage; 20 each in McClain, Stephens amd Custer; 18 each in Beckham and Garvin; 16 each in Carter, Pontotoc and Sequoyah; 15 each in Okfuskee, Texas and Seminole; 14 in McIntosh and Cherokee; 13 each in Adair; nine in Pawnee; eight each in Greer, Hughes, Kiowa, Tillman and Woodward; seven each in Cotton, Haskell and Kingfisher; six each in Choctaw, Murray, Nowata, Pushmataha and Roger Mills; five each in Grant, Johnston, Logan and Noble; four each in Craig, Latimer, Major and Marshall; three each in Coal, Washita, Harper and Woods; two each in Atoka, Alfalfa, Beaver, Blaine, Dewey and Jefferson; and one in Love.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Sunday by OSDH:

• Woodward with 2,191 cases, 2,014 recovered, 169 active and eight deaths, five from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland.

• Kingfisher with 1,131 cases, 1,003 recovered, 121 active and seven deaths, four from Okarche, two from Hennessey and one from Kingfisher.

• Noble with 777 cases, 614 recovered, 158 active and five deaths, including a Billings man.

• Woods with 716 cases, 565 recovered, 148 active and three deaths from Alva.

• Major with 625 cases, 562 recovered, 59 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town.

• Alfalfa with 802 cases, 477 recovered and 323 active and two deaths, one from Aline and a James Crabtree Correctional Center inmate in Helena.

• Blaine with 542 cases, 461 recovered, 79 active and two deaths, both from Canton.

• Grant with 296 cases, 237 recovered, 54 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.

In Enid, there have been 1,982 cases, with 1,757 recovered and 25 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 2,178 cases, with 1,930 recovered and 13 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Tuesday. There were 28 cases with 25 recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszip codes.org/.

There have been 41 deaths in Garfield County, with 39 from Enid and three from Lahoma. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dated the Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as county numbers, more widely shared, are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxum.

DOC Update

The number of inmates with COVID-19 was at 296 Tuesday, with 101 COVID-19-positive Department of Corrections employees, across the state, according to the DOC website.

In Northwest Oklahoma, current inmate positives included 217 at James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena and two at William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply. There were no active cases among inmates at Enid Community Corrections Center or at Charles E "Bill" Johnson Correctional Center in Alva.

Inmates in isolation and quarantine included 217 and 522, respectively, at James Crabtree and two and four at William S Key, according to the DOC website.

Oklahoma per county 12.15.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

Field 1 Field 2 Field 3 Field 4 Field 5
County Cases Deaths Recovered ReportDate
OKLAHOMA 50121 375 42208 2020-12-15
TULSA 40229 319 34783 2020-12-15
CLEVELAND 15832 138 13722 2020-12-15
CANADIAN 8859 44 7725 2020-12-15
COMANCHE 5829 46 5158 2020-12-15
MUSKOGEE 5449 42 4318 2020-12-15
ROGERS 5138 76 4323 2020-12-15
PAYNE 5061 24 4452 2020-12-15
GARFIELD 4680 41 4134 2020-12-15
POTTAWATOMIE 4528 25 3878 2020-12-15
WAGONER 3422 41 2988 2020-12-15
GRADY 3316 32 2963 2020-12-15
CREEK 3295 55 2812 2020-12-15
BRYAN 3275 26 2863 2020-12-15
MCCLAIN 3016 20 2648 2020-12-15
LE FLORE 2960 28 2633 2020-12-15
CHEROKEE 2957 14 2339 2020-12-15
TEXAS 2740 15 2507 2020-12-15
CUSTER 2536 20 2182 2020-12-15
WASHINGTON 2521 51 2163 2020-12-15
MCCURTAIN 2509 48 2246 2020-12-15
PONTOTOC 2452 16 2107 2020-12-15
KAY 2448 27 2029 2020-12-15
OSAGE 2428 21 2122 2020-12-15
DELAWARE 2411 39 1985 2020-12-15
CADDO 2408 37 2056 2020-12-15
PITTSBURG 2349 23 1995 2020-12-15
STEPHENS 2260 20 1898 2020-12-15
WOODWARD 2191 8 2014 2020-12-15
JACKSON 2169 35 1933 2020-12-15
OTTAWA 2161 25 1837 2020-12-15
CARTER 2150 16 1821 2020-12-15
OKMULGEE 2121 25 1827 2020-12-15
SEQUOYAH 2094 16 1830 2020-12-15
LOGAN 2051 5 1677 2020-12-15
MAYES 2011 22 1659 2020-12-15
GARVIN 1860 18 1649 2020-12-15
LINCOLN 1764 30 1460 2020-12-15
BECKHAM 1662 18 1417 2020-12-15
ADAIR 1515 13 1189 2020-12-15
SEMINOLE 1472 15 1260 2020-12-15
CRAIG 1221 4 980 2020-12-15
OKFUSKEE 1202 15 1044 2020-12-15
KINGFISHER 1131 7 1003 2020-12-15
MCINTOSH 1059 14 839 2020-12-15
ATOKA 1042 2 898 2020-12-15
MARSHALL 950 4 836 2020-12-15
MURRAY 872 6 714 2020-12-15
CHOCTAW 840 6 737 2020-12-15
ALFALFA 802 2 477 2020-12-15
PAWNEE 782 9 655 2020-12-15
NOBLE 777 5 614 2020-12-15
LOVE 739 1 649 2020-12-15
HASKELL 724 7 636 2020-12-15
WOODS 716 3 565 2020-12-15
HUGHES 690 8 596 2020-12-15
JOHNSTON 652 5 547 2020-12-15
MAJOR 625 4 562 2020-12-15
WASHITA 590 3 491 2020-12-15
BLAINE 542 2 461 2020-12-15
NOWATA 523 6 443 2020-12-15
KIOWA 482 8 401 2020-12-15
PUSHMATAHA 469 6 428 2020-12-15
TILLMAN 457 8 368 2020-12-15
LATIMER 381 4 325 2020-12-15
COAL 371 3 319 2020-12-15
COTTON 349 7 280 2020-12-15
DEWEY 345 2 261 2020-12-15
GREER 329 8 281 2020-12-15
JEFFERSON 326 2 268 2020-12-15
HARPER 321 3 277 2020-12-15
GRANT 296 5 237 2020-12-15
ELLIS 280 0 237 2020-12-15
BEAVER 275 2 233 2020-12-15
ROGER MILLS 230 6 177 2020-12-15
HARMON 183 0 134 2020-12-15
CIMARRON 90 0 81 2020-12-15
78 0 32 2020-12-15

Oklahoma per city 12.15.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

Field 1 Field 2 Field 3 Field 4 Field 5
City Cases Deaths Recovered ReportDate
OKLAHOMA CITY 37849 297 32123 2020-12-15
TULSA 24513 204 21414 2020-12-15
EDMOND 9475 55 7943 2020-12-15
BROKEN ARROW 8311 72 7080 2020-12-15
NORMAN 8021 78 7039 2020-12-15
OTHER*** 4817 27 4154 2020-12-15
YUKON 4680 16 4046 2020-12-15
ENID 4216 39 3734 2020-12-15
LAWTON 4014 35 3510 2020-12-15
STILLWATER 3849 12 3452 2020-12-15
MOORE 3434 22 2869 2020-12-15
CLAREMORE 3163 61 2635 2020-12-15
SHAWNEE 2799 21 2378 2020-12-15
MUSKOGEE 2664 33 2064 2020-12-15
OWASSO 2624 7 2241 2020-12-15
TAHLEQUAH 2144 8 1683 2020-12-15
GUYMON 2055 15 1887 2020-12-15
BARTLESVILLE 2034 45 1762 2020-12-15
ADA 2029 11 1746 2020-12-15
DURANT 1944 14 1700 2020-12-15
ALTUS 1834 33 1648 2020-12-15
PONCA CITY 1800 14 1498 2020-12-15
BIXBY 1733 11 1514 2020-12-15
MCALESTER 1666 21 1422 2020-12-15
ARDMORE 1665 11 1404 2020-12-15
EL RENO 1619 10 1446 2020-12-15
SAND SPRINGS 1610 14 1404 2020-12-15
JENKS 1590 13 1411 2020-12-15
TAFT 1554 2 1302 2020-12-15
SAPULPA 1549 24 1334 2020-12-15
MUSTANG 1491 13 1289 2020-12-15
CHICKASHA 1474 18 1312 2020-12-15
DUNCAN 1414 12 1206 2020-12-15
GUTHRIE 1282 2 998 2020-12-15
MIAMI 1241 17 1061 2020-12-15
BETHANY 1230 9 1031 2020-12-15
BLANCHARD 1226 7 1064 2020-12-15
CHOCTAW 1212 9 1032 2020-12-15
CLINTON 1191 8 1047 2020-12-15
COLLINSVILLE 1130 5 944 2020-12-15
WOODWARD 1069 5 926 2020-12-15
WEATHERFORD 1062 9 890 2020-12-15
STILWELL 1037 11 787 2020-12-15
VINITA 985 3 807 2020-12-15
ELK CITY 961 8 796 2020-12-15
COWETA 929 15 782 2020-12-15
FORT SUPPLY 917 2 907 2020-12-15
BROKEN BOW 910 27 811 2020-12-15
GROVE 907 29 757 2020-12-15
POTEAU 878 7 790 2020-12-15
SKIATOOK 873 8 750 2020-12-15
IDABEL 867 14 780 2020-12-15
SALLISAW 857 6 757 2020-12-15
PURCELL 851 9 737 2020-12-15
OKMULGEE 849 13 718 2020-12-15
GLENPOOL 840 8 724 2020-12-15
ANADARKO 837 14 695 2020-12-15
ATOKA 816 1 710 2020-12-15
LEXINGTON 809 7 703 2020-12-15
TUTTLE 791 6 721 2020-12-15
SEMINOLE 774 9 662 2020-12-15
NEWCASTLE 740 5 658 2020-12-15
PRYOR CREEK 733 11 605 2020-12-15
TECUMSEH 668 1 560 2020-12-15
MCLOUD 667 2 600 2020-12-15
NOBLE 652 6 540 2020-12-15
ALVA 647 3 506 2020-12-15
CUSHING 642 4 523 2020-12-15
PAULS VALLEY 641 5 561 2020-12-15
WAGONER 625 9 517 2020-12-15
PIEDMONT 620 5 537 2020-12-15
HOMINY 611 2 565 2020-12-15
MADILL 610 2 552 2020-12-15
HELENA 609 1 305 2020-12-15
HENRYETTA 593 9 517 2020-12-15
SAYRE 588 10 526 2020-12-15
HARRAH 579 5 454 2020-12-15
SULPHUR 574 5 470 2020-12-15
JAY 552 2 459 2020-12-15
HUGO 547 5 483 2020-12-15
BOLEY 547 7 527 2020-12-15
MARLOW 545 3 431 2020-12-15
MARIETTA 517 0 451 2020-12-15
CHECOTAH 501 6 405 2020-12-15
EUFAULA 500 8 385 2020-12-15
FORT GIBSON 486 6 372 2020-12-15
BRISTOW 474 11 389 2020-12-15
STIGLER 458 6 392 2020-12-15
KINGFISHER 455 1 396 2020-12-15
MULDROW 447 3 386 2020-12-15
HOLDENVILLE 434 4 390 2020-12-15
LINDSAY 417 4 369 2020-12-15
HEAVENER 416 8 361 2020-12-15
CHANDLER 412 12 341 2020-12-15
OKEMAH 404 5 310 2020-12-15
CATOOSA 404 6 347 2020-12-15
CALERA 400 1 345 2020-12-15
SPIRO 394 1 353 2020-12-15
FAIRVIEW 388 2 357 2020-12-15
WARR ACRES 384 1 329 2020-12-15
HENNESSEY 380 2 335 2020-12-15
WEWOKA 376 3 322 2020-12-15
LOCUST GROVE 372 0 313 2020-12-15
SPENCER 371 5 298 2020-12-15
MIDWEST CITY 362 9 298 2020-12-15
AFTON 357 2 304 2020-12-15
ELGIN 353 3 318 2020-12-15
CACHE 352 2 300 2020-12-15
CLEVELAND 350 5 297 2020-12-15
PERRY 348 3 235 2020-12-15
JONES 338 3 274 2020-12-15
HINTON 337 0 315 2020-12-15
PRAGUE 331 1 282 2020-12-15
KINGSTON 331 2 278 2020-12-15
MANNFORD 323 5 282 2020-12-15
MOUNDS 322 6 273 2020-12-15
CHELSEA 322 5 263 2020-12-15
MEEKER 320 13 265 2020-12-15
DEL CITY 312 0 257 2020-12-15
SALINA 312 2 260 2020-12-15
SPERRY 305 2 262 2020-12-15
NOWATA 303 5 260 2020-12-15
VIAN 302 3 267 2020-12-15
TISHOMINGO 302 3 261 2020-12-15
FREDERICK 297 7 244 2020-12-15
BLACKWELL 294 4 229 2020-12-15
INOLA 292 3 248 2020-12-15
PERKINS 284 3 231 2020-12-15
COALGATE 283 3 242 2020-12-15
PAWHUSKA 276 3 232 2020-12-15
WYNNEWOOD 273 2 227 2020-12-15
CARNEGIE 270 5 219 2020-12-15
HULBERT 268 2 218 2020-12-15
WASHINGTON 265 0 250 2020-12-15
CHOUTEAU 264 7 222 2020-12-15
DAVIS 263 0 218 2020-12-15
OOLOGAH 258 2 227 2020-12-15
PAWNEE 256 1 210 2020-12-15
ANTLERS 254 6 229 2020-12-15
APACHE 250 2 200 2020-12-15
WESTVILLE 248 2 216 2020-12-15
DEWEY 248 1 216 2020-12-15
HOOKER 244 0 214 2020-12-15
HASKELL 241 1 200 2020-12-15
STRATFORD 240 0 220 2020-12-15
NICHOLS HILLS 233 0 205 2020-12-15
ROLAND 229 1 210 2020-12-15
MANGUM 227 8 194 2020-12-15
POCOLA 226 3 200 2020-12-15
COLCORD 222 1 170 2020-12-15
COMANCHE 222 4 190 2020-12-15
STROUD 221 2 186 2020-12-15
MORRIS 216 0 199 2020-12-15
WISTER 212 1 187 2020-12-15
TALIHINA 212 6 186 2020-12-15
BEGGS 210 3 176 2020-12-15
WATONGA 209 0 176 2020-12-15
NEWKIRK 207 1 177 2020-12-15
KANSAS 205 4 165 2020-12-15
WALTERS 203 2 168 2020-12-15
VALLIANT 202 3 183 2020-12-15
KONAWA 201 2 166 2020-12-15
LUTHER 195 3 161 2020-12-15
GORE 193 3 153 2020-12-15
COMMERCE 192 2 155 2020-12-15
HOBART 190 3 163 2020-12-15
WILBURTON 188 2 154 2020-12-15
MEAD 188 1 162 2020-12-15
CADDO 182 1 167 2020-12-15
WYANDOTTE 180 1 160 2020-12-15
MINCO 180 0 161 2020-12-15
NEW CORDELL 178 0 153 2020-12-15
LONE GROVE 175 1 152 2020-12-15
FAIRLAND 173 1 150 2020-12-15
WELLSTON 172 0 143 2020-12-15
ARCADIA 172 0 135 2020-12-15
HOWE 170 0 156 2020-12-15
COLBERT 169 7 143 2020-12-15
TONKAWA 165 6 132 2020-12-15
BILLINGS 164 1 158 2020-12-15
LAVERNE 164 1 142 2020-12-15
HARTSHORNE 160 0 138 2020-12-15
BOKCHITO 158 1 144 2020-12-15
HOLLIS 158 0 115 2020-12-15
BLAIR 157 0 133 2020-12-15
WARNER 157 0 114 2020-12-15
FLETCHER 154 2 130 2020-12-15
QUAPAW 154 2 131 2020-12-15
ELMORE CITY 153 3 134 2020-12-15
PORUM 150 2 117 2020-12-15
WAURIKA 149 0 120 2020-12-15
KIEFER 149 1 135 2020-12-15
KELLYVILLE 145 2 117 2020-12-15
TALALA 144 1 108 2020-12-15
MAYSVILLE 144 4 129 2020-12-15
WILSON 143 1 131 2020-12-15
TEXHOMA 142 0 130 2020-12-15
HYDRO 142 2 122 2020-12-15
ADAIR 142 1 104 2020-12-15
BEAVER 142 1 122 2020-12-15
HAWORTH 140 2 131 2020-12-15
OKARCHE 140 4 132 2020-12-15
PORTER 139 1 116 2020-12-15
DRUMRIGHT 137 2 109 2020-12-15
PADEN 137 0 108 2020-12-15
SHATTUCK 136 0 119 2020-12-15
KEOTA 136 0 130 2020-12-15
BARNSDALL 136 3 115 2020-12-15
BINGER 135 10 114 2020-12-15
FORT COBB 132 0 121 2020-12-15
ALLEN 130 2 102 2020-12-15
WAYNE 130 1 112 2020-12-15
EARLSBORO 129 0 114 2020-12-15
WRIGHT CITY 128 0 110 2020-12-15
GOODWELL 127 0 118 2020-12-15
CASHION 125 0 105 2020-12-15
STONEWALL 125 1 112 2020-12-15
CRESCENT 121 1 105 2020-12-15
BUFFALO 121 2 105 2020-12-15
RUSH SPRINGS 119 0 101 2020-12-15
MOORELAND 119 1 102 2020-12-15
CYRIL 117 2 104 2020-12-15
RED ROCK 116 1 103 2020-12-15
WAUKOMIS 115 0 94 2020-12-15
CAMERON 115 0 108 2020-12-15
CEMENT 114 0 101 2020-12-15
YALE 113 3 88 2020-12-15
BOKOSHE 109 0 92 2020-12-15
THOMAS 107 0 91 2020-12-15
BOSWELL 106 1 86 2020-12-15
SEILING 106 1 71 2020-12-15
GEARY 105 0 96 2020-12-15
GERONIMO 104 1 86 2020-12-15
WETUMKA 103 1 81 2020-12-15
ROFF 102 1 89 2020-12-15
BIG CABIN 101 2 82 2020-12-15
WATTS 101 0 85 2020-12-15
QUINTON 101 0 92 2020-12-15
NINNEKAH 101 1 87 2020-12-15
SNYDER 101 4 86 2020-12-15
RINGWOOD 100 0 88 2020-12-15
GLENCOE 99 2 79 2020-12-15
INDIAHOMA 98 1 89 2020-12-15
PAOLI 98 1 92 2020-12-15
ARAPAHO 98 2 83 2020-12-15
MEDFORD 96 1 71 2020-12-15
WELCH 93 1 70 2020-12-15
LEEDEY 93 1 77 2020-12-15
OKTAHA 92 0 73 2020-12-15
ALEX 91 2 80 2020-12-15
WEBBERS FALLS 91 0 68 2020-12-15
CANTON 91 2 68 2020-12-15
FAIRFAX 91 1 71 2020-12-15
RINGLING 90 1 75 2020-12-15
JENNINGS 90 1 73 2020-12-15
BLUEJACKET 89 1 63 2020-12-15
WELEETKA 89 3 78 2020-12-15
MORRISON 89 0 73 2020-12-15
HEALDTON 88 2 65 2020-12-15
POND CREEK 88 0 78 2020-12-15
CANUTE 87 0 72 2020-12-15
BENNINGTON 85 1 75 2020-12-15
OCHELATA 85 1 71 2020-12-15
RAMONA 85 3 66 2020-12-15
PANAMA 84 1 77 2020-12-15
SHADY POINT 84 0 73 2020-12-15
TEMPLE 84 5 55 2020-12-15
HAMMON 83 2 75 2020-12-15
GRANITE 83 0 70 2020-12-15
MAUD 83 0 67 2020-12-15
GRACEMONT 82 1 72 2020-12-15
CALUMET 82 0 72 2020-12-15
OKEENE 80 0 75 2020-12-15
LAHOMA 80 3 68 2020-12-15
FORT TOWSON 80 0 75 2020-12-15
CHEROKEE 80 0 68 2020-12-15
CHEYENNE 79 1 61 2020-12-15
THACKERVILLE 78 0 68 2020-12-15
TYRONE 78 0 69 2020-12-15
VICI 75 0 60 2020-12-15
MOUNTAIN VIEW 74 1 57 2020-12-15
BURNS FLAT 73 1 60 2020-12-15
COPAN 73 1 64 2020-12-15
GARBER 72 0 64 2020-12-15
UNION CITY 69 0 56 2020-12-15
DEPEW 68 1 54 2020-12-15
DOVER 67 0 59 2020-12-15
KIOWA 67 1 50 2020-12-15
SENTINEL 66 0 51 2020-12-15
CANEY 65 0 55 2020-12-15
ASHER 65 0 56 2020-12-15
LOOKEBA 64 2 54 2020-12-15
DELAWARE 64 1 57 2020-12-15
RED OAK 64 0 56 2020-12-15
DAVENPORT 63 0 57 2020-12-15
BOISE CITY 63 0 61 2020-12-15
WANETTE 62 0 60 2020-12-15
COUNCIL HILL 62 1 51 2020-12-15
TIPTON 62 0 43 2020-12-15
KREBS 62 1 48 2020-12-15
ARKOMA 62 1 50 2020-12-15
ERICK 61 0 54 2020-12-15
BRAGGS 60 1 43 2020-12-15
AMBER 60 0 58 2020-12-15
GARVIN 59 0 53 2020-12-15
GRANDFIELD 59 1 53 2020-12-15
SPAVINAW 59 0 39 2020-12-15
SASAKWA 58 0 56 2020-12-15
ARNETT 58 0 47 2020-12-15
MANNSVILLE 58 0 48 2020-12-15
VERDEN 57 1 50 2020-12-15
FARGO 57 0 50 2020-12-15
CLAYTON 57 0 55 2020-12-15
SOPER 56 0 50 2020-12-15
MCCURTAIN 56 1 48 2020-12-15
TERLTON 55 1 50 2020-12-15
CHATTANOOGA 54 1 45 2020-12-15
DEWAR 54 0 47 2020-12-15
RYAN 53 0 43 2020-12-15
OLUSTEE 52 0 48 2020-12-15
FOSS 52 0 43 2020-12-15
VELMA 52 1 48 2020-12-15
OILTON 52 1 43 2020-12-15
MILBURN 51 1 45 2020-12-15
MILL CREEK 49 0 39 2020-12-15
STRINGTOWN 48 1 30 2020-12-15
AGRA 48 1 40 2020-12-15
GANS 47 0 43 2020-12-15
BYARS 47 0 44 2020-12-15
TRYON 45 0 25 2020-12-15
MULHALL 44 0 32 2020-12-15
SAVANNA 44 0 32 2020-12-15
CLEO SPRINGS 43 0 35 2020-12-15
DUSTIN 43 1 40 2020-12-15
REYDON 43 0 28 2020-12-15
PITTSBURG 42 0 35 2020-12-15
RATTAN 42 0 39 2020-12-15
RAVIA 42 0 34 2020-12-15
CARNEY 42 0 41 2020-12-15
LEHIGH 41 0 35 2020-12-15
OAKS 41 1 23 2020-12-15
CORN 41 1 34 2020-12-15
GAGE 40 0 33 2020-12-15
CANADIAN 40 0 33 2020-12-15
POCASSET 39 0 35 2020-12-15
STERLING 39 0 35 2020-12-15
RIPLEY 39 1 33 2020-12-15
RANDLETT 37 0 32 2020-12-15
SHIDLER 37 0 33 2020-12-15
KETCHUM 36 0 23 2020-12-15
STUART 36 0 32 2020-12-15
LONGDALE 35 0 28 2020-12-15
TUPELO 35 0 28 2020-12-15
ALINE 35 1 28 2020-12-15
KAW CITY 35 1 32 2020-12-15
WANN 35 0 31 2020-12-15
HAILEYVILLE 34 0 32 2020-12-15
KINTA 34 0 28 2020-12-15
CROWDER 34 0 26 2020-12-15
WAYNOKA 33 0 26 2020-12-15
LANGLEY 33 0 27 2020-12-15
INDIANOLA 33 0 29 2020-12-15
MENO 33 0 31 2020-12-15
COYLE 33 0 28 2020-12-15
MARBLE CITY 33 0 27 2020-12-15
WHITEFIELD 33 0 33 2020-12-15
KENEFIC 33 0 27 2020-12-15
BUTLER 32 0 30 2020-12-15
NASH 32 0 19 2020-12-15
BOYNTON 32 0 29 2020-12-15
SPRINGER 32 1 30 2020-12-15
KREMLIN 32 0 28 2020-12-15
TALOGA 31 0 26 2020-12-15
DRUMMOND 31 0 23 2020-12-15
SPARKS 31 0 20 2020-12-15
LONE WOLF 31 0 23 2020-12-15
LENAPAH 31 0 24 2020-12-15
ORLANDO 30 0 25 2020-12-15
COVINGTON 30 0 27 2020-12-15
CALVIN 30 1 25 2020-12-15
MARLAND 29 0 24 2020-12-15
ACHILLE 29 0 25 2020-12-15
AMES 29 0 25 2020-12-15
WAPANUCKA 29 1 20 2020-12-15
CASTLE 28 0 22 2020-12-15
ELDORADO 28 0 24 2020-12-15
CUSTER CITY 28 0 25 2020-12-15
HARDESTY 28 0 27 2020-12-15
SCHULTER 28 0 21 2020-12-15
LOCO 28 0 23 2020-12-15
ROOSEVELT 27 0 24 2020-12-15
FORGAN 27 0 24 2020-12-15
RALSTON 27 1 17 2020-12-15
DILL CITY 27 0 22 2020-12-15
GOLDSBY 27 0 24 2020-12-15
WAKITA 26 2 24 2020-12-15
CARTER 26 0 22 2020-12-15
BURBANK 26 0 21 2020-12-15
RATLIFF CITY 26 0 21 2020-12-15
GOULD 25 0 18 2020-12-15
WYNONA 24 0 14 2020-12-15
SAWYER 24 0 21 2020-12-15
LAMONT 24 1 19 2020-12-15
BERNICE 24 0 21 2020-12-15
MOUNTAIN PARK 24 0 19 2020-12-15
LANGSTON 24 0 23 2020-12-15
OPTIMA 24 0 24 2020-12-15
ROCKY 24 0 22 2020-12-15
FAXON 23 0 22 2020-12-15
FOSTER 23 0 20 2020-12-15
SHARON 23 0 20 2020-12-15
HANNA 22 0 20 2020-12-15
PRUE 22 0 19 2020-12-15
DAVIDSON 22 0 16 2020-12-15
DEVOL 21 0 21 2020-12-15
BURLINGTON 21 0 20 2020-12-15
FAIRMONT 21 0 19 2020-12-15
DEER CREEK 21 1 17 2020-12-15
JET 20 0 18 2020-12-15
TERRAL 20 1 19 2020-12-15
GOLTRY 19 0 19 2020-12-15
AVANT 19 0 17 2020-12-15
MARSHALL 18 0 11 2020-12-15
FRANCIS 18 1 15 2020-12-15
OKAY 18 0 12 2020-12-15
OSAGE 18 0 17 2020-12-15
NORTH MIAMI 17 0 15 2020-12-15
HASTINGS 17 0 13 2020-12-15
BESSIE 17 1 16 2020-12-15
DIBBLE 16 0 14 2020-12-15
GOTEBO 16 0 14 2020-12-15
MILLERTON 16 0 16 2020-12-15
WILLOW 16 0 15 2020-12-15
COLONY 15 0 13 2020-12-15
CARMEN 15 0 14 2020-12-15
FREEDOM 14 0 14 2020-12-15
KEYES 14 0 13 2020-12-15
MARTHA 14 1 12 2020-12-15
FOYIL 14 0 9 2020-12-15
DISNEY 13 0 11 2020-12-15
NICOMA PARK 13 0 12 2020-12-15
LAMAR 12 0 8 2020-12-15
HUNTER 12 0 11 2020-12-15
BRADLEY 12 0 11 2020-12-15
DACOMA 12 0 11 2020-12-15
FITZHUGH 12 0 12 2020-12-15
ALDERSON 11 0 10 2020-12-15
CAMARGO 11 0 9 2020-12-15
EAKLY 11 0 9 2020-12-15
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 10 0 8 2020-12-15
WAINWRIGHT 10 0 5 2020-12-15
HITCHCOCK 9 0 8 2020-12-15
BOWLEGS 9 0 9 2020-12-15
BROMIDE 9 0 8 2020-12-15
BRAMAN 8 0 7 2020-12-15
HILLSDALE 8 0 8 2020-12-15
MEDICINE PARK 6 0 6 2020-12-15
PEORIA 6 0 6 2020-12-15
ALBION 6 0 6 2020-12-15
MANITOU 5 0 4 2020-12-15
ADDINGTON 5 0 4 2020-12-15
CROMWELL 5 0 3 2020-12-15
THE VILLAGE 4 0 4 2020-12-15
DOUGHERTY 4 0 3 2020-12-15
REDBIRD 3 0 2 2020-12-15
SLICK 3 0 3 2020-12-15
VERA 3 0 3 2020-12-15
BYNG 3 0 3 2020-12-15
FANSHAWE 3 0 3 2020-12-15
HALLETT 3 0 3 2020-12-15
NORGE 2 0 2 2020-12-15
SLAUGHTERVILLE 2 0 2 2020-12-15
GENE AUTRY 2 0 2 2020-12-15
KEMP 2 0 1 2020-12-15
RENTIESVILLE 2 0 2 2020-12-15
MOFFETT 2 0 2 2020-12-15
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2020-12-15
EAST DUKE 1 0 1 2020-12-15
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2020-12-15
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2020-12-15
BRAY 1 0 1 2020-12-15
BRIDGEPORT 1 0 0 2020-12-15
BLACKBURN 1 0 1 2020-12-15
PINK 1 0 1 2020-12-15
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2020-12-15
SPORTSMEN ACRES 1 0 1 2020-12-15
LE FLORE 1 0 1 2020-12-15
TULLAHASSEE 1 0 0 2020-12-15
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2020-12-15
TATUMS 1 0 0 2020-12-15

