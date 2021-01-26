July 23, 1946 - January 19, 2021 Richard Thomas Schultz was born on July 23, 1946, in Enid, Okla., the son of Merl Raymond and Phyllis Deloris (Humphreys) Schultz. He departed this earth on Jan. 19, 2021, at the age of 74. Richard was raised in Pond Creek, Okla., where he graduated from high…