ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma reported 1,571 new COVID-19 cases and 30 additional deaths on Tuesday, according to OSDH.

The .4% increase in cases brought the total number to 376,424, with 30,404 of those active, a single-day decrease of 2,142, and 342,697 recovered, including 3,683 since Monday's OSDH report.

Statewide, there have been 3,323 deaths in which COVID-19 was the cause or a contributing factor, OSDH reported.

Of the 30 deaths reported Tuesday, 25 were in the 65 and older age group: four women and two men in Oklahoma County, two women and three men in Tulsa County, three Cleveland County women, two men in Muskogee County, one woman and one man in Greer County, one woman each in Pottawatomie, Seminole and Texas counties and one man each from Carter, Custer, Garvin and Wagoner counties.

Three deaths were a Muskogee woman and men from Carter and Rogers counties in the 50-65 age group. Two deaths were men in the 36-49 age group from Cleveland and McClain counties.

Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma stood at 21,093, according to OSDH on Tuesday.

In Enid, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported it was treating 21 COVID-19 patients with one death. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported Tuesday it was treating 11 patients and had no deaths.

COVID-19 cases in Garfield County increased by 28 Tuesday for a total of 6,672, with 420 active and 6,194, or 92.3%, recovered, according to the OSDH.

The majority of the cases, 5,884, or 88.2%, have been in Enid, which has 383 active cases and 5,447 recovered. Of the county’s 58 deaths, 54 have been in Enid.

There have been 2,633 cases, with 2,421 recovered and 32 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 3,179 cases, with 2,961 recovered and 21 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Tuesday. There were 31 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base.

There have been 58 deaths in Garfield County, with 54 from Enid, one from Garber and four from Lahoma, according to OSDH. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dates the Garber and Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as more widely shared county numbers are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxum.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases Tuesday included eight in Alfalfa, five in Woodward, six in Major, four in Blaine, two each in Kingfisher and Grant and one in Woods. Noble County saw a reduction of one case since Monday, according to OSDH.

State update

There have been 199,271 Oklahoma women and 177,128 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH on Tuesday. There were 25 designated as unknown gender.

Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 7,115 in the 0-4 age group, 40,861 in the 5-17 age group, 118,652 in the 18-35 age group, 81,495 in the 36-49 age group, 73,341 in the 50-64 age group and 54,909 in the 65 and older age group. There were 51 listed as unknown age.

Of the overall 3,293 deaths in the state, 2,642 have been 65 and older and 531 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.5% of the total. There have been 119 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 30 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 1,872, than women, 1,451, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Tuesday.

Data shows deaths in all of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 549 in Oklahoma; 546 in Tulsa; 204 in Cleveland; 100 in Comanche; 95 in Rogers; 85 in Creek; 71 in Washington; 69 in Muskogee; 66 in Wagoner; 61 in Canadian; 58 in Garfield; 57 in McCurtain; 55 each in Grady and Kay; 54 each in Delaware and Custer; 50 in Pottawatomie; 46 in Caddo; 44 each in Bryan and Stephens; 40 in Jackson; 39 each in Lincoln and Payne; 38 in Osage; 37 each in Le Flore, McClain and Okmulgee; 36 in Pontotoc; 34 in Ottawa; 31 each in Mayes and Pittsburg; 29 in Cherokee; 28 in Beckham; 27 in McIntosh; 26 each in Garvin and Seminole; 25 in Carter; 24 in Sequoyah; 23 in Logan; 21 in Texas; 19 in Pawnee; 18 each in Adair and Kingfisher; 16 each in Murray and Okfuskee; 13 each in Cotton, Greer, Hughes, Johnston, Kiowa and Tillman; 12 each in Marshall, Nowata and Woodward; 11 in Choctaw; eight each in Atoka, Coal, Craig, Haskell, Love, Noble and Pushmataha; seven in Latimer and Jefferson; six each in Roger Mills and Washita; five each in Alfalfa, Blaine, Grant and Woods; four each in Beaver, Dewey and Major; three in Harper; and one each in Cimarron, Ellis and Harmon.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Tuesday by OSDH:

• Woodward with 2,920 cases, 2,751 recovered, 157 active and 12 deaths, nine from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland.

• Kingfisher with 1,801 cases, 1,667 recovered, 116 active and 18 deaths, seven from Kingfisher, five from Hennessey, four from Okarche and two from Dover.

• Noble with 1,201 cases, 1,099 recovered, 94 active and eight deaths, including four from Perry, two from Red Rock and one each from Billings and Morrison.

• Woods with 1,128 cases, 1,074 recovered, 49 active and five deaths from Alva.

• Alfalfa with 1,070 cases, 1,025 recovered, 40 active and five deaths, two each from Aline and Helena, including a James Crabtree Correctional Center inmate, and one from Cherokee.

• Major with 863 cases, 794 recovered, 65 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town.

• Blaine with 843 cases, 769 recovered, 69 active and five deaths, two from Canton, one from Watonga and two not listed by town.

• Grant with 481 cases, 441 recovered, 35 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.

DOC update

The number of inmates currently positive for COVID-19 was at 24 Tuesday with 102 Department of Corrections employees with the virus across the state, according to the DOC website.

DOC reported Tuesday on its website that there were four active cases at James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena. No active cases were reported at Enid Community Corrections Center, William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply or Charles E. “Bill” Johnson Corrections Center in Alva.

Inmates in isolation and quarantine were 4 and 157, respectively, at James Crabtree, and no other facilities reported any Tuesday.

Oklahoma per city 01.26.21

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA CITY 55426 428 50385 2021-01-25
TULSA 36852 351 33299 2021-01-25
EDMOND 14724 80 13482 2021-01-25
BROKEN ARROW 13418 109 12101 2021-01-25
NORMAN 12034 106 10918 2021-01-25
OTHER*** 8016 48 7168 2021-01-25
YUKON 7582 22 7004 2021-01-25
LAWTON 6238 78 5447 2021-01-25
ENID 5859 54 5416 2021-01-25
STILLWATER 5452 19 5012 2021-01-25
MOORE 5435 33 4888 2021-01-25
CLAREMORE 5056 71 4558 2021-01-25
OWASSO 4499 29 4082 2021-01-25
MUSKOGEE 4477 51 3811 2021-01-25
SHAWNEE 4291 37 3944 2021-01-25
ARDMORE 3594 17 3106 2021-01-25
ADA 3475 30 3066 2021-01-25
TAHLEQUAH 3461 20 3088 2021-01-25
PONCA CITY 3380 31 2992 2021-01-25
BARTLESVILLE 3132 58 2794 2021-01-25
DURANT 3070 25 2710 2021-01-25
BIXBY 2905 19 2635 2021-01-25
MCALESTER 2760 22 2512 2021-01-25
SAND SPRINGS 2731 33 2419 2021-01-25
DUNCAN 2571 26 2310 2021-01-25
GUYMON 2455 20 2353 2021-01-25
SAPULPA 2437 35 2188 2021-01-25
JENKS 2417 15 2182 2021-01-25
EL RENO 2241 15 2121 2021-01-25
MUSTANG 2226 18 2053 2021-01-25
ALTUS 2223 37 2059 2021-01-25
GUTHRIE 2096 17 1829 2021-01-25
CHICKASHA 2084 31 1879 2021-01-25
COLLINSVILLE 1999 13 1813 2021-01-25
CHOCTAW 1985 12 1806 2021-01-25
MIAMI 1891 21 1757 2021-01-25
BLANCHARD 1886 11 1689 2021-01-25
STILWELL 1812 15 1519 2021-01-25
BETHANY 1704 14 1565 2021-01-25
WOODWARD 1673 9 1530 2021-01-25
COWETA 1595 20 1428 2021-01-25
CLINTON 1579 30 1457 2021-01-25
WEATHERFORD 1578 19 1501 2021-01-25
TAFT 1563 3 1547 2021-01-25
ELK CITY 1464 13 1322 2021-01-25
SKIATOOK 1433 8 1290 2021-01-25
GROVE 1382 34 1224 2021-01-25
VINITA 1380 6 1259 2021-01-25
PRYOR CREEK 1338 16 1185 2021-01-25
GLENPOOL 1332 11 1202 2021-01-25
OKMULGEE 1327 20 1191 2021-01-25
POTEAU 1322 11 1237 2021-01-25
SALLISAW 1308 12 1181 2021-01-25
TUTTLE 1307 10 1209 2021-01-25
SEMINOLE 1265 12 1113 2021-01-25
WAGONER 1255 12 1084 2021-01-25
PURCELL 1244 14 1129 2021-01-25
ATOKA 1243 5 1150 2021-01-25
CUSHING 1203 10 1125 2021-01-25
ANADARKO 1195 16 1069 2021-01-25
BROKEN BOW 1181 29 1065 2021-01-25
IDABEL 1117 14 1019 2021-01-25
PAULS VALLEY 1111 8 978 2021-01-25
NEWCASTLE 1105 7 1005 2021-01-25
NOBLE 1083 13 944 2021-01-25
LEXINGTON 1079 11 975 2021-01-25
SULPHUR 1057 12 935 2021-01-25
TECUMSEH 1028 5 936 2021-01-25
PIEDMONT 1009 5 923 2021-01-25
MCLOUD 982 5 908 2021-01-25
HARRAH 980 7 885 2021-01-25
ALVA 943 5 895 2021-01-25
FORT GIBSON 931 8 817 2021-01-25
MADILL 924 6 851 2021-01-25
FORT SUPPLY 923 2 916 2021-01-25
JAY 918 8 818 2021-01-25
MARLOW 886 8 809 2021-01-25
MARIETTA 881 6 782 2021-01-25
MULDROW 842 3 723 2021-01-25
HUGO 839 9 770 2021-01-25
CHECOTAH 835 12 753 2021-01-25
HENRYETTA 811 11 739 2021-01-25
BRISTOW 809 18 723 2021-01-25
EUFAULA 798 15 677 2021-01-25
SAYRE 769 13 714 2021-01-25
HOMINY 723 2 694 2021-01-25
KINGFISHER 708 7 649 2021-01-25
HELENA 701 2 657 2021-01-25
STIGLER 701 7 608 2021-01-25
OKEMAH 687 6 591 2021-01-25
KINGSTON 679 6 586 2021-01-25
LINDSAY 677 5 608 2021-01-25
CATOOSA 652 9 594 2021-01-25
ELGIN 626 7 568 2021-01-25
HOLDENVILLE 617 7 548 2021-01-25
MANNFORD 614 10 495 2021-01-25
HEAVENER 614 9 566 2021-01-25
WEWOKA 613 7 532 2021-01-25
CHANDLER 606 14 547 2021-01-25
CLEVELAND 602 8 557 2021-01-25
CALERA 602 3 553 2021-01-25
LOCUST GROVE 599 0 523 2021-01-25
HENNESSEY 596 5 546 2021-01-25
INOLA 580 3 525 2021-01-25
PERRY 580 4 517 2021-01-25
NOWATA 576 8 490 2021-01-25
SPIRO 572 1 541 2021-01-25
BLACKWELL 560 12 492 2021-01-25
AFTON 558 3 520 2021-01-25
BOLEY 557 7 542 2021-01-25
MOUNDS 547 6 492 2021-01-25
CHELSEA 544 6 488 2021-01-25
DAVIS 542 3 471 2021-01-25
TISHOMINGO 530 5 469 2021-01-25
SPERRY 529 2 479 2021-01-25
CACHE 528 6 469 2021-01-25
SPENCER 513 7 458 2021-01-25
WARR ACRES 511 1 464 2021-01-25
JONES 504 4 461 2021-01-25
WESTVILLE 499 3 425 2021-01-25
PRAGUE 496 4 460 2021-01-25
SALINA 494 3 420 2021-01-25
PERKINS 487 4 435 2021-01-25
COMANCHE 485 8 415 2021-01-25
MIDWEST CITY 476 12 417 2021-01-25
FAIRVIEW 473 2 432 2021-01-25
ANTLERS 469 6 425 2021-01-25
VIAN 466 4 427 2021-01-25
DEL CITY 463 5 420 2021-01-25
PAWNEE 460 8 397 2021-01-25
HULBERT 457 3 406 2021-01-25
COALGATE 452 6 412 2021-01-25
PAWHUSKA 452 7 416 2021-01-25
HINTON 443 0 427 2021-01-25
OOLOGAH 437 2 399 2021-01-25
HASKELL 437 2 401 2021-01-25
COLCORD 434 3 398 2021-01-25
WYNNEWOOD 433 3 388 2021-01-25
DEWEY 423 5 363 2021-01-25
WILBURTON 423 5 356 2021-01-25
APACHE 418 4 365 2021-01-25
MEEKER 418 13 385 2021-01-25
CHOUTEAU 415 8 372 2021-01-25
STRATFORD 404 1 351 2021-01-25
FREDERICK 403 10 363 2021-01-25
ROLAND 394 1 338 2021-01-25
LONE GROVE 381 1 329 2021-01-25
NEWKIRK 377 2 337 2021-01-25
TALIHINA 372 7 337 2021-01-25
CARNEGIE 370 8 325 2021-01-25
KANSAS 368 6 336 2021-01-25
WISTER 367 2 345 2021-01-25
WASHINGTON 355 2 328 2021-01-25
NICHOLS HILLS 354 0 335 2021-01-25
STROUD 353 3 316 2021-01-25
POCOLA 345 3 314 2021-01-25
KONAWA 345 4 298 2021-01-25
BEGGS 344 4 324 2021-01-25
WALTERS 342 3 296 2021-01-25
WILSON 326 1 286 2021-01-25
MINCO 323 0 312 2021-01-25
WATONGA 320 1 290 2021-01-25
LUTHER 318 4 285 2021-01-25
TONKAWA 312 10 275 2021-01-25
HOOKER 308 0 296 2021-01-25
HARTSHORNE 307 4 266 2021-01-25
WELLSTON 306 1 278 2021-01-25
COMMERCE 305 2 281 2021-01-25
VALLIANT 303 4 279 2021-01-25
COLBERT 302 9 256 2021-01-25
MANGUM 300 11 265 2021-01-25
MORRIS 299 2 285 2021-01-25
HOBART 294 7 257 2021-01-25
GORE 293 4 266 2021-01-25
WYANDOTTE 291 2 272 2021-01-25
NEW CORDELL 289 0 265 2021-01-25
QUAPAW 285 5 261 2021-01-25
HOWE 280 0 261 2021-01-25
CADDO 276 1 249 2021-01-25
FLETCHER 276 2 241 2021-01-25
MEAD 274 3 240 2021-01-25
FAIRLAND 268 1 246 2021-01-25
WARNER 265 1 236 2021-01-25
PORUM 263 2 242 2021-01-25
PORTER 263 5 229 2021-01-25
ELMORE CITY 260 3 234 2021-01-25
ARCADIA 256 0 235 2021-01-25
HEALDTON 249 2 214 2021-01-25
WAURIKA 247 3 227 2021-01-25
KELLYVILLE 243 2 224 2021-01-25
TALALA 241 2 212 2021-01-25
BOKCHITO 241 1 208 2021-01-25
STONEWALL 238 1 216 2021-01-25
ADAIR 234 1 211 2021-01-25
MAYSVILLE 234 5 200 2021-01-25
KIEFER 232 1 222 2021-01-25
WAYNE 230 2 208 2021-01-25
DRUMRIGHT 230 4 204 2021-01-25
CRESCENT 228 2 205 2021-01-25
HOLLIS 224 1 205 2021-01-25
ALLEN 223 2 208 2021-01-25
CASHION 221 0 205 2021-01-25
OKARCHE 219 4 211 2021-01-25
BARNSDALL 219 4 186 2021-01-25
EARLSBORO 219 0 202 2021-01-25
RINGLING 217 1 183 2021-01-25
PADEN 217 0 206 2021-01-25
HYDRO 211 3 197 2021-01-25
BOSWELL 210 1 179 2021-01-25
BLAIR 209 1 184 2021-01-25
RUSH SPRINGS 207 3 186 2021-01-25
WRIGHT CITY 203 1 178 2021-01-25
LAVERNE 199 1 189 2021-01-25
BILLINGS 197 1 188 2021-01-25
FORT COBB 193 0 164 2021-01-25
CAMERON 191 0 185 2021-01-25
WAUKOMIS 191 0 175 2021-01-25
KEOTA 190 0 176 2021-01-25
BEAVER 190 2 172 2021-01-25
HAWORTH 189 3 173 2021-01-25
BINGER 188 10 163 2021-01-25
WATTS 186 0 174 2021-01-25
MOORELAND 185 1 162 2021-01-25
CHEROKEE 185 1 174 2021-01-25
YALE 182 4 162 2021-01-25
BIG CABIN 181 2 159 2021-01-25
ROFF 176 1 160 2021-01-25
GERONIMO 175 2 153 2021-01-25
CEMENT 174 0 164 2021-01-25
OKEENE 172 0 151 2021-01-25
TEXHOMA 172 0 168 2021-01-25
THOMAS 170 0 161 2021-01-25
PAOLI 170 2 154 2021-01-25
QUINTON 168 1 136 2021-01-25
SHATTUCK 167 1 158 2021-01-25
WETUMKA 167 3 132 2021-01-25
GLENCOE 166 2 143 2021-01-25
CYRIL 166 2 149 2021-01-25
OCHELATA 166 2 143 2021-01-25
MAUD 164 0 150 2021-01-25
FAIRFAX 161 1 149 2021-01-25
BOKOSHE 160 0 149 2021-01-25
ARAPAHO 160 4 143 2021-01-25
CHEYENNE 159 1 130 2021-01-25
RED ROCK 159 2 147 2021-01-25
WELCH 158 2 146 2021-01-25
MORRISON 157 1 144 2021-01-25
RINGWOOD 155 0 142 2021-01-25
MEDFORD 153 1 140 2021-01-25
SEILING 150 1 147 2021-01-25
GOODWELL 149 0 147 2021-01-25
BUFFALO 149 2 141 2021-01-25
JENNINGS 148 1 129 2021-01-25
THACKERVILLE 147 1 132 2021-01-25
NINNEKAH 147 1 133 2021-01-25
OKTAHA 144 0 131 2021-01-25
SHADY POINT 143 1 132 2021-01-25
RAMONA 143 4 129 2021-01-25
FORT TOWSON 141 0 130 2021-01-25
WELEETKA 141 3 124 2021-01-25
UNION CITY 140 1 127 2021-01-25
CALUMET 139 0 124 2021-01-25
GEARY 137 0 130 2021-01-25
BURNS FLAT 135 1 125 2021-01-25
GRACEMONT 135 2 124 2021-01-25
TEMPLE 133 9 106 2021-01-25
BLUEJACKET 132 1 125 2021-01-25
INDIAHOMA 132 1 114 2021-01-25
DEPEW 131 2 116 2021-01-25
SNYDER 130 5 117 2021-01-25
PANAMA 130 1 123 2021-01-25
COPAN 130 1 116 2021-01-25
POND CREEK 129 0 124 2021-01-25
RED OAK 127 0 117 2021-01-25
BENNINGTON 126 2 111 2021-01-25
CLAYTON 125 0 119 2021-01-25
KREBS 125 2 110 2021-01-25
CANTON 125 2 112 2021-01-25
WEBBERS FALLS 124 0 109 2021-01-25
WANETTE 123 0 118 2021-01-25
CANUTE 121 0 112 2021-01-25
GRANITE 121 0 115 2021-01-25
GARBER 120 1 117 2021-01-25
VICI 119 0 112 2021-01-25
KIOWA 117 2 108 2021-01-25
ALEX 116 2 100 2021-01-25
HAMMON 116 2 103 2021-01-25
MILBURN 116 2 97 2021-01-25
LEEDEY 115 4 106 2021-01-25
LAHOMA 114 4 103 2021-01-25
MANNSVILLE 114 1 102 2021-01-25
ARKOMA 112 1 95 2021-01-25
SPAVINAW 111 1 96 2021-01-25
MOUNTAIN VIEW 110 1 97 2021-01-25
DAVENPORT 110 0 97 2021-01-25
TERLTON 106 1 91 2021-01-25
RYAN 104 0 94 2021-01-25
COUNCIL HILL 103 2 93 2021-01-25
CANEY 103 1 98 2021-01-25
MULHALL 102 0 92 2021-01-25
TIPTON 101 2 90 2021-01-25
GRANDFIELD 101 1 95 2021-01-25
SENTINEL 101 0 96 2021-01-25
SOPER 100 1 92 2021-01-25
VELMA 100 2 94 2021-01-25
ASHER 99 0 91 2021-01-25
OAKS 98 1 88 2021-01-25
ERICK 97 1 88 2021-01-25
WAYNOKA 96 0 90 2021-01-25
CHATTANOOGA 95 1 75 2021-01-25
BRAGGS 95 1 89 2021-01-25
DELAWARE 93 2 82 2021-01-25
BYARS 92 1 83 2021-01-25
DOVER 92 2 82 2021-01-25
OILTON 90 2 67 2021-01-25
TUPELO 88 0 78 2021-01-25
MCCURTAIN 88 1 70 2021-01-25
TYRONE 88 0 82 2021-01-25
SASAKWA 88 0 83 2021-01-25
AGRA 86 1 71 2021-01-25
AMBER 85 1 80 2021-01-25
GARVIN 84 0 82 2021-01-25
STRINGTOWN 82 1 78 2021-01-25
FOSS 82 0 78 2021-01-25
LOOKEBA 82 2 77 2021-01-25
BOISE CITY 80 0 78 2021-01-25
MILL CREEK 80 0 79 2021-01-25
SPRINGER 80 1 74 2021-01-25
RATLIFF CITY 79 0 71 2021-01-25
RAVIA 75 2 68 2021-01-25
GANS 75 0 68 2021-01-25
VERDEN 75 1 70 2021-01-25
CUSTER CITY 75 0 72 2021-01-25
WANN 73 2 65 2021-01-25
OLUSTEE 70 0 66 2021-01-25
DEWAR 70 0 65 2021-01-25
COVINGTON 68 0 65 2021-01-25
STERLING 67 1 65 2021-01-25
SAVANNA 67 0 66 2021-01-25
TRYON 66 0 56 2021-01-25
KINTA 66 0 57 2021-01-25
CORN 66 3 60 2021-01-25
ARNETT 66 0 65 2021-01-25
CARNEY 65 1 59 2021-01-25
POCASSET 64 1 62 2021-01-25
FARGO 63 0 63 2021-01-25
CANADIAN 62 0 60 2021-01-25
PITTSBURG 62 0 60 2021-01-25
DUSTIN 62 1 51 2021-01-25
RIPLEY 62 1 46 2021-01-25
LAMONT 62 1 55 2021-01-25
RATTAN 61 0 54 2021-01-25
KREMLIN 60 0 58 2021-01-25
STUART 60 0 56 2021-01-25
HAILEYVILLE 58 0 55 2021-01-25
DILL CITY 58 0 57 2021-01-25
MARBLE CITY 58 0 52 2021-01-25
ORLANDO 57 0 51 2021-01-25
KAW CITY 57 1 53 2021-01-25
BOYNTON 57 0 50 2021-01-25
KETCHUM 57 1 49 2021-01-25
SHIDLER 56 0 51 2021-01-25
COYLE 56 0 54 2021-01-25
REYDON 55 0 50 2021-01-25
LONGDALE 55 0 51 2021-01-25
NASH 55 0 48 2021-01-25
CLEO SPRINGS 55 0 53 2021-01-25
AMES 55 0 52 2021-01-25
SAWYER 54 0 49 2021-01-25
LENAPAH 53 0 48 2021-01-25
RANDLETT 53 1 49 2021-01-25
WHITEFIELD 52 0 47 2021-01-25
KENEFIC 51 0 47 2021-01-25
CROWDER 50 0 42 2021-01-25
LANGLEY 50 0 45 2021-01-25
LEHIGH 49 0 47 2021-01-25
WAPANUCKA 49 1 42 2021-01-25
MARLAND 49 0 46 2021-01-25
MENO 48 0 46 2021-01-25
DRUMMOND 48 0 42 2021-01-25
WYNONA 48 1 43 2021-01-25
LOCO 48 0 44 2021-01-25
CALVIN 47 1 42 2021-01-25
LONE WOLF 47 0 45 2021-01-25
OKAY 47 1 38 2021-01-25
ALINE 47 2 42 2021-01-25
CASTLE 47 0 44 2021-01-25
GAGE 46 0 43 2021-01-25
INDIANOLA 46 0 44 2021-01-25
TERRAL 45 2 42 2021-01-25
PRUE 43 1 36 2021-01-25
WAKITA 43 2 38 2021-01-25
CARTER 43 0 38 2021-01-25
ACHILLE 42 0 34 2021-01-25
FAIRMONT 42 0 40 2021-01-25
SCHULTER 41 0 37 2021-01-25
MOUNTAIN PARK 41 0 37 2021-01-25
FAXON 40 0 38 2021-01-25
RALSTON 40 1 37 2021-01-25
FORGAN 40 1 37 2021-01-25
BUTLER 39 0 34 2021-01-25
BURBANK 38 0 33 2021-01-25
TALOGA 38 0 35 2021-01-25
SPARKS 38 1 35 2021-01-25
COLONY 38 0 35 2021-01-25
FOSTER 38 0 35 2021-01-25
CARMEN 37 0 33 2021-01-25
HASTINGS 37 1 33 2021-01-25
ROOSEVELT 37 0 32 2021-01-25
JET 36 0 30 2021-01-25
LANGSTON 35 1 33 2021-01-25
SHARON 35 0 31 2021-01-25
GOLDSBY 34 0 32 2021-01-25
MARSHALL 34 0 34 2021-01-25
ELDORADO 33 0 30 2021-01-25
HARDESTY 33 0 32 2021-01-25
BERNICE 33 0 30 2021-01-25
GOLTRY 33 0 29 2021-01-25
OSAGE 32 0 28 2021-01-25
DEVOL 32 0 31 2021-01-25
ROCKY 32 0 31 2021-01-25
FREEDOM 32 0 31 2021-01-25
HANNA 29 0 27 2021-01-25
FRANCIS 29 1 25 2021-01-25
AVANT 29 0 28 2021-01-25
BESSIE 29 1 23 2021-01-25
DAVIDSON 28 0 24 2021-01-25
GOULD 28 0 27 2021-01-25
DEER CREEK 28 1 24 2021-01-25
NICOMA PARK 28 1 24 2021-01-25
BURLINGTON 26 0 26 2021-01-25
CAMARGO 26 0 25 2021-01-25
DACOMA 26 0 24 2021-01-25
WILLOW 26 0 26 2021-01-25
EAKLY 25 0 23 2021-01-25
FITZHUGH 25 0 24 2021-01-25
HUNTER 25 0 25 2021-01-25
GOTEBO 25 0 23 2021-01-25
MEDICINE PARK 25 0 22 2021-01-25
OPTIMA 24 0 24 2021-01-25
DISNEY 22 0 19 2021-01-25
MILLERTON 21 2 19 2021-01-25
KEYES 20 0 16 2021-01-25
NORTH MIAMI 20 0 19 2021-01-25
DIBBLE 20 0 19 2021-01-25
BRADLEY 20 1 17 2021-01-25
LAMAR 19 0 18 2021-01-25
FOYIL 19 1 18 2021-01-25
MANITOU 19 0 17 2021-01-25
BRAMAN 19 0 17 2021-01-25
HILLSDALE 17 0 17 2021-01-25
BROMIDE 17 1 15 2021-01-25
HITCHCOCK 17 0 14 2021-01-25
MARTHA 16 1 14 2021-01-25
ALDERSON 16 0 15 2021-01-25
BOWLEGS 15 0 15 2021-01-25
CROMWELL 15 1 10 2021-01-25
DOUGHERTY 15 0 12 2021-01-25
WAINWRIGHT 15 0 13 2021-01-25
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 13 0 13 2021-01-25
ALBION 10 0 8 2021-01-25
PEORIA 10 0 9 2021-01-25
FANSHAWE 10 0 8 2021-01-25
ADDINGTON 8 0 8 2021-01-25
VERA 7 0 5 2021-01-25
HALLETT 7 0 7 2021-01-25
GENE AUTRY 6 0 5 2021-01-25
SLICK 5 0 5 2021-01-25
BYNG 5 0 5 2021-01-25
THE VILLAGE 5 0 5 2021-01-25
TULLAHASSEE 5 0 1 2021-01-25
REDBIRD 5 0 4 2021-01-25
BLACKBURN 4 0 3 2021-01-25
RENTIESVILLE 3 0 3 2021-01-25
MOFFETT 3 0 3 2021-01-25
KEMP 2 0 2 2021-01-25
PINK 2 0 2 2021-01-25
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2021-01-25
SLAUGHTERVILLE 2 0 2 2021-01-25
NORGE 2 0 2 2021-01-25
TATUMS 2 0 2 2021-01-25
GRAYSON 1 0 1 2021-01-25
LE FLORE 1 0 1 2021-01-25
BRIDGEPORT 1 0 1 2021-01-25
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2021-01-25
BRAY 1 0 1 2021-01-25
ARMSTRONG 1 0 0 2021-01-25
BETHEL ACRES 1 0 1 2021-01-25
SPORTSMEN ACRES 1 0 1 2021-01-25
OAKLAND 1 0 1 2021-01-25
EAST DUKE 1 0 1 2021-01-25
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2021-01-25
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2021-01-25
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2021-01-25

Oklahoma per county 01.26.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA 73174 549 67136 2021-01-26
TULSA 61814 546 56256 2021-01-26
CLEVELAND 25475 204 23038 2021-01-26
CANADIAN 13921 61 12958 2021-01-26
COMANCHE 9627 100 8478 2021-01-26
ROGERS 8739 95 7937 2021-01-26
MUSKOGEE 8200 69 7341 2021-01-26
PAYNE 7575 39 6976 2021-01-26
POTTAWATOMIE 6989 50 6455 2021-01-26
GARFIELD 6672 58 6194 2021-01-26
WAGONER 6612 66 5903 2021-01-26
CREEK 5544 85 4936 2021-01-26
BRYAN 5142 44 4598 2021-01-26
GRADY 5087 55 4660 2021-01-26
CHEROKEE 4908 29 4413 2021-01-26
CARTER 4789 25 4220 2021-01-26
LE FLORE 4658 37 4353 2021-01-26
KAY 4595 55 4107 2021-01-26
MCCLAIN 4526 37 4130 2021-01-26
PONTOTOC 4273 36 3807 2021-01-26
STEPHENS 4116 44 3718 2021-01-26
WASHINGTON 4037 71 3633 2021-01-26
DELAWARE 3963 54 3594 2021-01-26
PITTSBURG 3960 31 3595 2021-01-26
OSAGE 3937 38 3576 2021-01-26
CUSTER 3646 54 3418 2021-01-26
LOGAN 3505 23 3132 2021-01-26
CADDO 3462 46 3136 2021-01-26
SEQUOYAH 3439 24 3085 2021-01-26
MAYES 3434 31 3071 2021-01-26
MCCURTAIN 3376 57 3077 2021-01-26
OTTAWA 3357 34 3141 2021-01-26
TEXAS 3278 21 3160 2021-01-26
OKMULGEE 3214 37 2944 2021-01-26
GARVIN 3125 26 2801 2021-01-26
WOODWARD 2920 12 2751 2021-01-26
LINCOLN 2729 39 2483 2021-01-26
ADAIR 2695 18 2331 2021-01-26
JACKSON 2673 40 2473 2021-01-26
SEMINOLE 2422 26 2147 2021-01-26
BECKHAM 2420 28 2203 2021-01-26
KINGFISHER 1801 18 1667 2021-01-26
CRAIG 1775 8 1641 2021-01-26
MCINTOSH 1720 27 1517 2021-01-26
MURRAY 1660 16 1474 2021-01-26
OKFUSKEE 1647 16 1515 2021-01-26
MARSHALL 1616 12 1462 2021-01-26
ATOKA 1611 8 1511 2021-01-26
PAWNEE 1423 19 1275 2021-01-26
CHOCTAW 1400 11 1280 2021-01-26
LOVE 1309 8 1170 2021-01-26
NOBLE 1201 8 1099 2021-01-26
JOHNSTON 1143 13 1034 2021-01-26
WOODS 1128 5 1074 2021-01-26
HASKELL 1114 8 979 2021-01-26
ALFALFA 1070 5 1025 2021-01-26
HUGHES 1032 13 906 2021-01-26
WASHITA 968 6 903 2021-01-26
NOWATA 959 12 855 2021-01-26
PUSHMATAHA 872 8 805 2021-01-26
MAJOR 863 4 794 2021-01-26
BLAINE 843 5 769 2021-01-26
KIOWA 718 13 643 2021-01-26
LATIMER 714 7 635 2021-01-26
TILLMAN 679 13 613 2021-01-26
COAL 615 8 563 2021-01-26
JEFFERSON 612 7 551 2021-01-26
COTTON 568 13 493 2021-01-26
DEWEY 490 4 466 2021-01-26
GRANT 481 5 441 2021-01-26
GREER 454 13 412 2021-01-26
HARPER 385 3 366 2021-01-26
BEAVER 371 4 339 2021-01-26
ROGER MILLS 360 6 314 2021-01-26
ELLIS 332 1 321 2021-01-26
HARMON 252 1 233 2021-01-26
CIMARRON 120 1 108 2021-01-26
90 0 79 2021-01-26

