ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma reported 1,571 new COVID-19 cases and 30 additional deaths on Tuesday, according to OSDH.
The .4% increase in cases brought the total number to 376,424, with 30,404 of those active, a single-day decrease of 2,142, and 342,697 recovered, including 3,683 since Monday's OSDH report.
Statewide, there have been 3,323 deaths in which COVID-19 was the cause or a contributing factor, OSDH reported.
Of the 30 deaths reported Tuesday, 25 were in the 65 and older age group: four women and two men in Oklahoma County, two women and three men in Tulsa County, three Cleveland County women, two men in Muskogee County, one woman and one man in Greer County, one woman each in Pottawatomie, Seminole and Texas counties and one man each from Carter, Custer, Garvin and Wagoner counties.
Three deaths were a Muskogee woman and men from Carter and Rogers counties in the 50-65 age group. Two deaths were men in the 36-49 age group from Cleveland and McClain counties.
Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma stood at 21,093, according to OSDH on Tuesday.
In Enid, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported it was treating 21 COVID-19 patients with one death. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported Tuesday it was treating 11 patients and had no deaths.
COVID-19 cases in Garfield County increased by 28 Tuesday for a total of 6,672, with 420 active and 6,194, or 92.3%, recovered, according to the OSDH.
The majority of the cases, 5,884, or 88.2%, have been in Enid, which has 383 active cases and 5,447 recovered. Of the county’s 58 deaths, 54 have been in Enid.
There have been 2,633 cases, with 2,421 recovered and 32 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 3,179 cases, with 2,961 recovered and 21 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Tuesday. There were 31 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base.
There have been 58 deaths in Garfield County, with 54 from Enid, one from Garber and four from Lahoma, according to OSDH. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dates the Garber and Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as more widely shared county numbers are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxum.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases Tuesday included eight in Alfalfa, five in Woodward, six in Major, four in Blaine, two each in Kingfisher and Grant and one in Woods. Noble County saw a reduction of one case since Monday, according to OSDH.
State update
There have been 199,271 Oklahoma women and 177,128 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH on Tuesday. There were 25 designated as unknown gender.
Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 7,115 in the 0-4 age group, 40,861 in the 5-17 age group, 118,652 in the 18-35 age group, 81,495 in the 36-49 age group, 73,341 in the 50-64 age group and 54,909 in the 65 and older age group. There were 51 listed as unknown age.
Of the overall 3,293 deaths in the state, 2,642 have been 65 and older and 531 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.5% of the total. There have been 119 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 30 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 1,872, than women, 1,451, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Tuesday.
Data shows deaths in all of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 549 in Oklahoma; 546 in Tulsa; 204 in Cleveland; 100 in Comanche; 95 in Rogers; 85 in Creek; 71 in Washington; 69 in Muskogee; 66 in Wagoner; 61 in Canadian; 58 in Garfield; 57 in McCurtain; 55 each in Grady and Kay; 54 each in Delaware and Custer; 50 in Pottawatomie; 46 in Caddo; 44 each in Bryan and Stephens; 40 in Jackson; 39 each in Lincoln and Payne; 38 in Osage; 37 each in Le Flore, McClain and Okmulgee; 36 in Pontotoc; 34 in Ottawa; 31 each in Mayes and Pittsburg; 29 in Cherokee; 28 in Beckham; 27 in McIntosh; 26 each in Garvin and Seminole; 25 in Carter; 24 in Sequoyah; 23 in Logan; 21 in Texas; 19 in Pawnee; 18 each in Adair and Kingfisher; 16 each in Murray and Okfuskee; 13 each in Cotton, Greer, Hughes, Johnston, Kiowa and Tillman; 12 each in Marshall, Nowata and Woodward; 11 in Choctaw; eight each in Atoka, Coal, Craig, Haskell, Love, Noble and Pushmataha; seven in Latimer and Jefferson; six each in Roger Mills and Washita; five each in Alfalfa, Blaine, Grant and Woods; four each in Beaver, Dewey and Major; three in Harper; and one each in Cimarron, Ellis and Harmon.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Tuesday by OSDH:
• Woodward with 2,920 cases, 2,751 recovered, 157 active and 12 deaths, nine from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland.
• Kingfisher with 1,801 cases, 1,667 recovered, 116 active and 18 deaths, seven from Kingfisher, five from Hennessey, four from Okarche and two from Dover.
• Noble with 1,201 cases, 1,099 recovered, 94 active and eight deaths, including four from Perry, two from Red Rock and one each from Billings and Morrison.
• Woods with 1,128 cases, 1,074 recovered, 49 active and five deaths from Alva.
• Alfalfa with 1,070 cases, 1,025 recovered, 40 active and five deaths, two each from Aline and Helena, including a James Crabtree Correctional Center inmate, and one from Cherokee.
• Major with 863 cases, 794 recovered, 65 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town.
• Blaine with 843 cases, 769 recovered, 69 active and five deaths, two from Canton, one from Watonga and two not listed by town.
• Grant with 481 cases, 441 recovered, 35 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.
DOC update
The number of inmates currently positive for COVID-19 was at 24 Tuesday with 102 Department of Corrections employees with the virus across the state, according to the DOC website.
DOC reported Tuesday on its website that there were four active cases at James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena. No active cases were reported at Enid Community Corrections Center, William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply or Charles E. “Bill” Johnson Corrections Center in Alva.
Inmates in isolation and quarantine were 4 and 157, respectively, at James Crabtree, and no other facilities reported any Tuesday.
Oklahoma per city 01.26.21
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORT DATE
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|55426
|428
|50385
|2021-01-25
|TULSA
|36852
|351
|33299
|2021-01-25
|EDMOND
|14724
|80
|13482
|2021-01-25
|BROKEN ARROW
|13418
|109
|12101
|2021-01-25
|NORMAN
|12034
|106
|10918
|2021-01-25
|OTHER***
|8016
|48
|7168
|2021-01-25
|YUKON
|7582
|22
|7004
|2021-01-25
|LAWTON
|6238
|78
|5447
|2021-01-25
|ENID
|5859
|54
|5416
|2021-01-25
|STILLWATER
|5452
|19
|5012
|2021-01-25
|MOORE
|5435
|33
|4888
|2021-01-25
|CLAREMORE
|5056
|71
|4558
|2021-01-25
|OWASSO
|4499
|29
|4082
|2021-01-25
|MUSKOGEE
|4477
|51
|3811
|2021-01-25
|SHAWNEE
|4291
|37
|3944
|2021-01-25
|ARDMORE
|3594
|17
|3106
|2021-01-25
|ADA
|3475
|30
|3066
|2021-01-25
|TAHLEQUAH
|3461
|20
|3088
|2021-01-25
|PONCA CITY
|3380
|31
|2992
|2021-01-25
|BARTLESVILLE
|3132
|58
|2794
|2021-01-25
|DURANT
|3070
|25
|2710
|2021-01-25
|BIXBY
|2905
|19
|2635
|2021-01-25
|MCALESTER
|2760
|22
|2512
|2021-01-25
|SAND SPRINGS
|2731
|33
|2419
|2021-01-25
|DUNCAN
|2571
|26
|2310
|2021-01-25
|GUYMON
|2455
|20
|2353
|2021-01-25
|SAPULPA
|2437
|35
|2188
|2021-01-25
|JENKS
|2417
|15
|2182
|2021-01-25
|EL RENO
|2241
|15
|2121
|2021-01-25
|MUSTANG
|2226
|18
|2053
|2021-01-25
|ALTUS
|2223
|37
|2059
|2021-01-25
|GUTHRIE
|2096
|17
|1829
|2021-01-25
|CHICKASHA
|2084
|31
|1879
|2021-01-25
|COLLINSVILLE
|1999
|13
|1813
|2021-01-25
|CHOCTAW
|1985
|12
|1806
|2021-01-25
|MIAMI
|1891
|21
|1757
|2021-01-25
|BLANCHARD
|1886
|11
|1689
|2021-01-25
|STILWELL
|1812
|15
|1519
|2021-01-25
|BETHANY
|1704
|14
|1565
|2021-01-25
|WOODWARD
|1673
|9
|1530
|2021-01-25
|COWETA
|1595
|20
|1428
|2021-01-25
|CLINTON
|1579
|30
|1457
|2021-01-25
|WEATHERFORD
|1578
|19
|1501
|2021-01-25
|TAFT
|1563
|3
|1547
|2021-01-25
|ELK CITY
|1464
|13
|1322
|2021-01-25
|SKIATOOK
|1433
|8
|1290
|2021-01-25
|GROVE
|1382
|34
|1224
|2021-01-25
|VINITA
|1380
|6
|1259
|2021-01-25
|PRYOR CREEK
|1338
|16
|1185
|2021-01-25
|GLENPOOL
|1332
|11
|1202
|2021-01-25
|OKMULGEE
|1327
|20
|1191
|2021-01-25
|POTEAU
|1322
|11
|1237
|2021-01-25
|SALLISAW
|1308
|12
|1181
|2021-01-25
|TUTTLE
|1307
|10
|1209
|2021-01-25
|SEMINOLE
|1265
|12
|1113
|2021-01-25
|WAGONER
|1255
|12
|1084
|2021-01-25
|PURCELL
|1244
|14
|1129
|2021-01-25
|ATOKA
|1243
|5
|1150
|2021-01-25
|CUSHING
|1203
|10
|1125
|2021-01-25
|ANADARKO
|1195
|16
|1069
|2021-01-25
|BROKEN BOW
|1181
|29
|1065
|2021-01-25
|IDABEL
|1117
|14
|1019
|2021-01-25
|PAULS VALLEY
|1111
|8
|978
|2021-01-25
|NEWCASTLE
|1105
|7
|1005
|2021-01-25
|NOBLE
|1083
|13
|944
|2021-01-25
|LEXINGTON
|1079
|11
|975
|2021-01-25
|SULPHUR
|1057
|12
|935
|2021-01-25
|TECUMSEH
|1028
|5
|936
|2021-01-25
|PIEDMONT
|1009
|5
|923
|2021-01-25
|MCLOUD
|982
|5
|908
|2021-01-25
|HARRAH
|980
|7
|885
|2021-01-25
|ALVA
|943
|5
|895
|2021-01-25
|FORT GIBSON
|931
|8
|817
|2021-01-25
|MADILL
|924
|6
|851
|2021-01-25
|FORT SUPPLY
|923
|2
|916
|2021-01-25
|JAY
|918
|8
|818
|2021-01-25
|MARLOW
|886
|8
|809
|2021-01-25
|MARIETTA
|881
|6
|782
|2021-01-25
|MULDROW
|842
|3
|723
|2021-01-25
|HUGO
|839
|9
|770
|2021-01-25
|CHECOTAH
|835
|12
|753
|2021-01-25
|HENRYETTA
|811
|11
|739
|2021-01-25
|BRISTOW
|809
|18
|723
|2021-01-25
|EUFAULA
|798
|15
|677
|2021-01-25
|SAYRE
|769
|13
|714
|2021-01-25
|HOMINY
|723
|2
|694
|2021-01-25
|KINGFISHER
|708
|7
|649
|2021-01-25
|HELENA
|701
|2
|657
|2021-01-25
|STIGLER
|701
|7
|608
|2021-01-25
|OKEMAH
|687
|6
|591
|2021-01-25
|KINGSTON
|679
|6
|586
|2021-01-25
|LINDSAY
|677
|5
|608
|2021-01-25
|CATOOSA
|652
|9
|594
|2021-01-25
|ELGIN
|626
|7
|568
|2021-01-25
|HOLDENVILLE
|617
|7
|548
|2021-01-25
|MANNFORD
|614
|10
|495
|2021-01-25
|HEAVENER
|614
|9
|566
|2021-01-25
|WEWOKA
|613
|7
|532
|2021-01-25
|CHANDLER
|606
|14
|547
|2021-01-25
|CLEVELAND
|602
|8
|557
|2021-01-25
|CALERA
|602
|3
|553
|2021-01-25
|LOCUST GROVE
|599
|0
|523
|2021-01-25
|HENNESSEY
|596
|5
|546
|2021-01-25
|INOLA
|580
|3
|525
|2021-01-25
|PERRY
|580
|4
|517
|2021-01-25
|NOWATA
|576
|8
|490
|2021-01-25
|SPIRO
|572
|1
|541
|2021-01-25
|BLACKWELL
|560
|12
|492
|2021-01-25
|AFTON
|558
|3
|520
|2021-01-25
|BOLEY
|557
|7
|542
|2021-01-25
|MOUNDS
|547
|6
|492
|2021-01-25
|CHELSEA
|544
|6
|488
|2021-01-25
|DAVIS
|542
|3
|471
|2021-01-25
|TISHOMINGO
|530
|5
|469
|2021-01-25
|SPERRY
|529
|2
|479
|2021-01-25
|CACHE
|528
|6
|469
|2021-01-25
|SPENCER
|513
|7
|458
|2021-01-25
|WARR ACRES
|511
|1
|464
|2021-01-25
|JONES
|504
|4
|461
|2021-01-25
|WESTVILLE
|499
|3
|425
|2021-01-25
|PRAGUE
|496
|4
|460
|2021-01-25
|SALINA
|494
|3
|420
|2021-01-25
|PERKINS
|487
|4
|435
|2021-01-25
|COMANCHE
|485
|8
|415
|2021-01-25
|MIDWEST CITY
|476
|12
|417
|2021-01-25
|FAIRVIEW
|473
|2
|432
|2021-01-25
|ANTLERS
|469
|6
|425
|2021-01-25
|VIAN
|466
|4
|427
|2021-01-25
|DEL CITY
|463
|5
|420
|2021-01-25
|PAWNEE
|460
|8
|397
|2021-01-25
|HULBERT
|457
|3
|406
|2021-01-25
|COALGATE
|452
|6
|412
|2021-01-25
|PAWHUSKA
|452
|7
|416
|2021-01-25
|HINTON
|443
|0
|427
|2021-01-25
|OOLOGAH
|437
|2
|399
|2021-01-25
|HASKELL
|437
|2
|401
|2021-01-25
|COLCORD
|434
|3
|398
|2021-01-25
|WYNNEWOOD
|433
|3
|388
|2021-01-25
|DEWEY
|423
|5
|363
|2021-01-25
|WILBURTON
|423
|5
|356
|2021-01-25
|APACHE
|418
|4
|365
|2021-01-25
|MEEKER
|418
|13
|385
|2021-01-25
|CHOUTEAU
|415
|8
|372
|2021-01-25
|STRATFORD
|404
|1
|351
|2021-01-25
|FREDERICK
|403
|10
|363
|2021-01-25
|ROLAND
|394
|1
|338
|2021-01-25
|LONE GROVE
|381
|1
|329
|2021-01-25
|NEWKIRK
|377
|2
|337
|2021-01-25
|TALIHINA
|372
|7
|337
|2021-01-25
|CARNEGIE
|370
|8
|325
|2021-01-25
|KANSAS
|368
|6
|336
|2021-01-25
|WISTER
|367
|2
|345
|2021-01-25
|WASHINGTON
|355
|2
|328
|2021-01-25
|NICHOLS HILLS
|354
|0
|335
|2021-01-25
|STROUD
|353
|3
|316
|2021-01-25
|POCOLA
|345
|3
|314
|2021-01-25
|KONAWA
|345
|4
|298
|2021-01-25
|BEGGS
|344
|4
|324
|2021-01-25
|WALTERS
|342
|3
|296
|2021-01-25
|WILSON
|326
|1
|286
|2021-01-25
|MINCO
|323
|0
|312
|2021-01-25
|WATONGA
|320
|1
|290
|2021-01-25
|LUTHER
|318
|4
|285
|2021-01-25
|TONKAWA
|312
|10
|275
|2021-01-25
|HOOKER
|308
|0
|296
|2021-01-25
|HARTSHORNE
|307
|4
|266
|2021-01-25
|WELLSTON
|306
|1
|278
|2021-01-25
|COMMERCE
|305
|2
|281
|2021-01-25
|VALLIANT
|303
|4
|279
|2021-01-25
|COLBERT
|302
|9
|256
|2021-01-25
|MANGUM
|300
|11
|265
|2021-01-25
|MORRIS
|299
|2
|285
|2021-01-25
|HOBART
|294
|7
|257
|2021-01-25
|GORE
|293
|4
|266
|2021-01-25
|WYANDOTTE
|291
|2
|272
|2021-01-25
|NEW CORDELL
|289
|0
|265
|2021-01-25
|QUAPAW
|285
|5
|261
|2021-01-25
|HOWE
|280
|0
|261
|2021-01-25
|CADDO
|276
|1
|249
|2021-01-25
|FLETCHER
|276
|2
|241
|2021-01-25
|MEAD
|274
|3
|240
|2021-01-25
|FAIRLAND
|268
|1
|246
|2021-01-25
|WARNER
|265
|1
|236
|2021-01-25
|PORUM
|263
|2
|242
|2021-01-25
|PORTER
|263
|5
|229
|2021-01-25
|ELMORE CITY
|260
|3
|234
|2021-01-25
|ARCADIA
|256
|0
|235
|2021-01-25
|HEALDTON
|249
|2
|214
|2021-01-25
|WAURIKA
|247
|3
|227
|2021-01-25
|KELLYVILLE
|243
|2
|224
|2021-01-25
|TALALA
|241
|2
|212
|2021-01-25
|BOKCHITO
|241
|1
|208
|2021-01-25
|STONEWALL
|238
|1
|216
|2021-01-25
|ADAIR
|234
|1
|211
|2021-01-25
|MAYSVILLE
|234
|5
|200
|2021-01-25
|KIEFER
|232
|1
|222
|2021-01-25
|WAYNE
|230
|2
|208
|2021-01-25
|DRUMRIGHT
|230
|4
|204
|2021-01-25
|CRESCENT
|228
|2
|205
|2021-01-25
|HOLLIS
|224
|1
|205
|2021-01-25
|ALLEN
|223
|2
|208
|2021-01-25
|CASHION
|221
|0
|205
|2021-01-25
|OKARCHE
|219
|4
|211
|2021-01-25
|BARNSDALL
|219
|4
|186
|2021-01-25
|EARLSBORO
|219
|0
|202
|2021-01-25
|RINGLING
|217
|1
|183
|2021-01-25
|PADEN
|217
|0
|206
|2021-01-25
|HYDRO
|211
|3
|197
|2021-01-25
|BOSWELL
|210
|1
|179
|2021-01-25
|BLAIR
|209
|1
|184
|2021-01-25
|RUSH SPRINGS
|207
|3
|186
|2021-01-25
|WRIGHT CITY
|203
|1
|178
|2021-01-25
|LAVERNE
|199
|1
|189
|2021-01-25
|BILLINGS
|197
|1
|188
|2021-01-25
|FORT COBB
|193
|0
|164
|2021-01-25
|CAMERON
|191
|0
|185
|2021-01-25
|WAUKOMIS
|191
|0
|175
|2021-01-25
|KEOTA
|190
|0
|176
|2021-01-25
|BEAVER
|190
|2
|172
|2021-01-25
|HAWORTH
|189
|3
|173
|2021-01-25
|BINGER
|188
|10
|163
|2021-01-25
|WATTS
|186
|0
|174
|2021-01-25
|MOORELAND
|185
|1
|162
|2021-01-25
|CHEROKEE
|185
|1
|174
|2021-01-25
|YALE
|182
|4
|162
|2021-01-25
|BIG CABIN
|181
|2
|159
|2021-01-25
|ROFF
|176
|1
|160
|2021-01-25
|GERONIMO
|175
|2
|153
|2021-01-25
|CEMENT
|174
|0
|164
|2021-01-25
|OKEENE
|172
|0
|151
|2021-01-25
|TEXHOMA
|172
|0
|168
|2021-01-25
|THOMAS
|170
|0
|161
|2021-01-25
|PAOLI
|170
|2
|154
|2021-01-25
|QUINTON
|168
|1
|136
|2021-01-25
|SHATTUCK
|167
|1
|158
|2021-01-25
|WETUMKA
|167
|3
|132
|2021-01-25
|GLENCOE
|166
|2
|143
|2021-01-25
|CYRIL
|166
|2
|149
|2021-01-25
|OCHELATA
|166
|2
|143
|2021-01-25
|MAUD
|164
|0
|150
|2021-01-25
|FAIRFAX
|161
|1
|149
|2021-01-25
|BOKOSHE
|160
|0
|149
|2021-01-25
|ARAPAHO
|160
|4
|143
|2021-01-25
|CHEYENNE
|159
|1
|130
|2021-01-25
|RED ROCK
|159
|2
|147
|2021-01-25
|WELCH
|158
|2
|146
|2021-01-25
|MORRISON
|157
|1
|144
|2021-01-25
|RINGWOOD
|155
|0
|142
|2021-01-25
|MEDFORD
|153
|1
|140
|2021-01-25
|SEILING
|150
|1
|147
|2021-01-25
|GOODWELL
|149
|0
|147
|2021-01-25
|BUFFALO
|149
|2
|141
|2021-01-25
|JENNINGS
|148
|1
|129
|2021-01-25
|THACKERVILLE
|147
|1
|132
|2021-01-25
|NINNEKAH
|147
|1
|133
|2021-01-25
|OKTAHA
|144
|0
|131
|2021-01-25
|SHADY POINT
|143
|1
|132
|2021-01-25
|RAMONA
|143
|4
|129
|2021-01-25
|FORT TOWSON
|141
|0
|130
|2021-01-25
|WELEETKA
|141
|3
|124
|2021-01-25
|UNION CITY
|140
|1
|127
|2021-01-25
|CALUMET
|139
|0
|124
|2021-01-25
|GEARY
|137
|0
|130
|2021-01-25
|BURNS FLAT
|135
|1
|125
|2021-01-25
|GRACEMONT
|135
|2
|124
|2021-01-25
|TEMPLE
|133
|9
|106
|2021-01-25
|BLUEJACKET
|132
|1
|125
|2021-01-25
|INDIAHOMA
|132
|1
|114
|2021-01-25
|DEPEW
|131
|2
|116
|2021-01-25
|SNYDER
|130
|5
|117
|2021-01-25
|PANAMA
|130
|1
|123
|2021-01-25
|COPAN
|130
|1
|116
|2021-01-25
|POND CREEK
|129
|0
|124
|2021-01-25
|RED OAK
|127
|0
|117
|2021-01-25
|BENNINGTON
|126
|2
|111
|2021-01-25
|CLAYTON
|125
|0
|119
|2021-01-25
|KREBS
|125
|2
|110
|2021-01-25
|CANTON
|125
|2
|112
|2021-01-25
|WEBBERS FALLS
|124
|0
|109
|2021-01-25
|WANETTE
|123
|0
|118
|2021-01-25
|CANUTE
|121
|0
|112
|2021-01-25
|GRANITE
|121
|0
|115
|2021-01-25
|GARBER
|120
|1
|117
|2021-01-25
|VICI
|119
|0
|112
|2021-01-25
|KIOWA
|117
|2
|108
|2021-01-25
|ALEX
|116
|2
|100
|2021-01-25
|HAMMON
|116
|2
|103
|2021-01-25
|MILBURN
|116
|2
|97
|2021-01-25
|LEEDEY
|115
|4
|106
|2021-01-25
|LAHOMA
|114
|4
|103
|2021-01-25
|MANNSVILLE
|114
|1
|102
|2021-01-25
|ARKOMA
|112
|1
|95
|2021-01-25
|SPAVINAW
|111
|1
|96
|2021-01-25
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|110
|1
|97
|2021-01-25
|DAVENPORT
|110
|0
|97
|2021-01-25
|TERLTON
|106
|1
|91
|2021-01-25
|RYAN
|104
|0
|94
|2021-01-25
|COUNCIL HILL
|103
|2
|93
|2021-01-25
|CANEY
|103
|1
|98
|2021-01-25
|MULHALL
|102
|0
|92
|2021-01-25
|TIPTON
|101
|2
|90
|2021-01-25
|GRANDFIELD
|101
|1
|95
|2021-01-25
|SENTINEL
|101
|0
|96
|2021-01-25
|SOPER
|100
|1
|92
|2021-01-25
|VELMA
|100
|2
|94
|2021-01-25
|ASHER
|99
|0
|91
|2021-01-25
|OAKS
|98
|1
|88
|2021-01-25
|ERICK
|97
|1
|88
|2021-01-25
|WAYNOKA
|96
|0
|90
|2021-01-25
|CHATTANOOGA
|95
|1
|75
|2021-01-25
|BRAGGS
|95
|1
|89
|2021-01-25
|DELAWARE
|93
|2
|82
|2021-01-25
|BYARS
|92
|1
|83
|2021-01-25
|DOVER
|92
|2
|82
|2021-01-25
|OILTON
|90
|2
|67
|2021-01-25
|TUPELO
|88
|0
|78
|2021-01-25
|MCCURTAIN
|88
|1
|70
|2021-01-25
|TYRONE
|88
|0
|82
|2021-01-25
|SASAKWA
|88
|0
|83
|2021-01-25
|AGRA
|86
|1
|71
|2021-01-25
|AMBER
|85
|1
|80
|2021-01-25
|GARVIN
|84
|0
|82
|2021-01-25
|STRINGTOWN
|82
|1
|78
|2021-01-25
|FOSS
|82
|0
|78
|2021-01-25
|LOOKEBA
|82
|2
|77
|2021-01-25
|BOISE CITY
|80
|0
|78
|2021-01-25
|MILL CREEK
|80
|0
|79
|2021-01-25
|SPRINGER
|80
|1
|74
|2021-01-25
|RATLIFF CITY
|79
|0
|71
|2021-01-25
|RAVIA
|75
|2
|68
|2021-01-25
|GANS
|75
|0
|68
|2021-01-25
|VERDEN
|75
|1
|70
|2021-01-25
|CUSTER CITY
|75
|0
|72
|2021-01-25
|WANN
|73
|2
|65
|2021-01-25
|OLUSTEE
|70
|0
|66
|2021-01-25
|DEWAR
|70
|0
|65
|2021-01-25
|COVINGTON
|68
|0
|65
|2021-01-25
|STERLING
|67
|1
|65
|2021-01-25
|SAVANNA
|67
|0
|66
|2021-01-25
|TRYON
|66
|0
|56
|2021-01-25
|KINTA
|66
|0
|57
|2021-01-25
|CORN
|66
|3
|60
|2021-01-25
|ARNETT
|66
|0
|65
|2021-01-25
|CARNEY
|65
|1
|59
|2021-01-25
|POCASSET
|64
|1
|62
|2021-01-25
|FARGO
|63
|0
|63
|2021-01-25
|CANADIAN
|62
|0
|60
|2021-01-25
|PITTSBURG
|62
|0
|60
|2021-01-25
|DUSTIN
|62
|1
|51
|2021-01-25
|RIPLEY
|62
|1
|46
|2021-01-25
|LAMONT
|62
|1
|55
|2021-01-25
|RATTAN
|61
|0
|54
|2021-01-25
|KREMLIN
|60
|0
|58
|2021-01-25
|STUART
|60
|0
|56
|2021-01-25
|HAILEYVILLE
|58
|0
|55
|2021-01-25
|DILL CITY
|58
|0
|57
|2021-01-25
|MARBLE CITY
|58
|0
|52
|2021-01-25
|ORLANDO
|57
|0
|51
|2021-01-25
|KAW CITY
|57
|1
|53
|2021-01-25
|BOYNTON
|57
|0
|50
|2021-01-25
|KETCHUM
|57
|1
|49
|2021-01-25
|SHIDLER
|56
|0
|51
|2021-01-25
|COYLE
|56
|0
|54
|2021-01-25
|REYDON
|55
|0
|50
|2021-01-25
|LONGDALE
|55
|0
|51
|2021-01-25
|NASH
|55
|0
|48
|2021-01-25
|CLEO SPRINGS
|55
|0
|53
|2021-01-25
|AMES
|55
|0
|52
|2021-01-25
|SAWYER
|54
|0
|49
|2021-01-25
|LENAPAH
|53
|0
|48
|2021-01-25
|RANDLETT
|53
|1
|49
|2021-01-25
|WHITEFIELD
|52
|0
|47
|2021-01-25
|KENEFIC
|51
|0
|47
|2021-01-25
|CROWDER
|50
|0
|42
|2021-01-25
|LANGLEY
|50
|0
|45
|2021-01-25
|LEHIGH
|49
|0
|47
|2021-01-25
|WAPANUCKA
|49
|1
|42
|2021-01-25
|MARLAND
|49
|0
|46
|2021-01-25
|MENO
|48
|0
|46
|2021-01-25
|DRUMMOND
|48
|0
|42
|2021-01-25
|WYNONA
|48
|1
|43
|2021-01-25
|LOCO
|48
|0
|44
|2021-01-25
|CALVIN
|47
|1
|42
|2021-01-25
|LONE WOLF
|47
|0
|45
|2021-01-25
|OKAY
|47
|1
|38
|2021-01-25
|ALINE
|47
|2
|42
|2021-01-25
|CASTLE
|47
|0
|44
|2021-01-25
|GAGE
|46
|0
|43
|2021-01-25
|INDIANOLA
|46
|0
|44
|2021-01-25
|TERRAL
|45
|2
|42
|2021-01-25
|PRUE
|43
|1
|36
|2021-01-25
|WAKITA
|43
|2
|38
|2021-01-25
|CARTER
|43
|0
|38
|2021-01-25
|ACHILLE
|42
|0
|34
|2021-01-25
|FAIRMONT
|42
|0
|40
|2021-01-25
|SCHULTER
|41
|0
|37
|2021-01-25
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|41
|0
|37
|2021-01-25
|FAXON
|40
|0
|38
|2021-01-25
|RALSTON
|40
|1
|37
|2021-01-25
|FORGAN
|40
|1
|37
|2021-01-25
|BUTLER
|39
|0
|34
|2021-01-25
|BURBANK
|38
|0
|33
|2021-01-25
|TALOGA
|38
|0
|35
|2021-01-25
|SPARKS
|38
|1
|35
|2021-01-25
|COLONY
|38
|0
|35
|2021-01-25
|FOSTER
|38
|0
|35
|2021-01-25
|CARMEN
|37
|0
|33
|2021-01-25
|HASTINGS
|37
|1
|33
|2021-01-25
|ROOSEVELT
|37
|0
|32
|2021-01-25
|JET
|36
|0
|30
|2021-01-25
|LANGSTON
|35
|1
|33
|2021-01-25
|SHARON
|35
|0
|31
|2021-01-25
|GOLDSBY
|34
|0
|32
|2021-01-25
|MARSHALL
|34
|0
|34
|2021-01-25
|ELDORADO
|33
|0
|30
|2021-01-25
|HARDESTY
|33
|0
|32
|2021-01-25
|BERNICE
|33
|0
|30
|2021-01-25
|GOLTRY
|33
|0
|29
|2021-01-25
|OSAGE
|32
|0
|28
|2021-01-25
|DEVOL
|32
|0
|31
|2021-01-25
|ROCKY
|32
|0
|31
|2021-01-25
|FREEDOM
|32
|0
|31
|2021-01-25
|HANNA
|29
|0
|27
|2021-01-25
|FRANCIS
|29
|1
|25
|2021-01-25
|AVANT
|29
|0
|28
|2021-01-25
|BESSIE
|29
|1
|23
|2021-01-25
|DAVIDSON
|28
|0
|24
|2021-01-25
|GOULD
|28
|0
|27
|2021-01-25
|DEER CREEK
|28
|1
|24
|2021-01-25
|NICOMA PARK
|28
|1
|24
|2021-01-25
|BURLINGTON
|26
|0
|26
|2021-01-25
|CAMARGO
|26
|0
|25
|2021-01-25
|DACOMA
|26
|0
|24
|2021-01-25
|WILLOW
|26
|0
|26
|2021-01-25
|EAKLY
|25
|0
|23
|2021-01-25
|FITZHUGH
|25
|0
|24
|2021-01-25
|HUNTER
|25
|0
|25
|2021-01-25
|GOTEBO
|25
|0
|23
|2021-01-25
|MEDICINE PARK
|25
|0
|22
|2021-01-25
|OPTIMA
|24
|0
|24
|2021-01-25
|DISNEY
|22
|0
|19
|2021-01-25
|MILLERTON
|21
|2
|19
|2021-01-25
|KEYES
|20
|0
|16
|2021-01-25
|NORTH MIAMI
|20
|0
|19
|2021-01-25
|DIBBLE
|20
|0
|19
|2021-01-25
|BRADLEY
|20
|1
|17
|2021-01-25
|LAMAR
|19
|0
|18
|2021-01-25
|FOYIL
|19
|1
|18
|2021-01-25
|MANITOU
|19
|0
|17
|2021-01-25
|BRAMAN
|19
|0
|17
|2021-01-25
|HILLSDALE
|17
|0
|17
|2021-01-25
|BROMIDE
|17
|1
|15
|2021-01-25
|HITCHCOCK
|17
|0
|14
|2021-01-25
|MARTHA
|16
|1
|14
|2021-01-25
|ALDERSON
|16
|0
|15
|2021-01-25
|BOWLEGS
|15
|0
|15
|2021-01-25
|CROMWELL
|15
|1
|10
|2021-01-25
|DOUGHERTY
|15
|0
|12
|2021-01-25
|WAINWRIGHT
|15
|0
|13
|2021-01-25
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|13
|0
|13
|2021-01-25
|ALBION
|10
|0
|8
|2021-01-25
|PEORIA
|10
|0
|9
|2021-01-25
|FANSHAWE
|10
|0
|8
|2021-01-25
|ADDINGTON
|8
|0
|8
|2021-01-25
|VERA
|7
|0
|5
|2021-01-25
|HALLETT
|7
|0
|7
|2021-01-25
|GENE AUTRY
|6
|0
|5
|2021-01-25
|SLICK
|5
|0
|5
|2021-01-25
|BYNG
|5
|0
|5
|2021-01-25
|THE VILLAGE
|5
|0
|5
|2021-01-25
|TULLAHASSEE
|5
|0
|1
|2021-01-25
|REDBIRD
|5
|0
|4
|2021-01-25
|BLACKBURN
|4
|0
|3
|2021-01-25
|RENTIESVILLE
|3
|0
|3
|2021-01-25
|MOFFETT
|3
|0
|3
|2021-01-25
|KEMP
|2
|0
|2
|2021-01-25
|PINK
|2
|0
|2
|2021-01-25
|KENDRICK
|2
|0
|2
|2021-01-25
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|2021-01-25
|NORGE
|2
|0
|2
|2021-01-25
|TATUMS
|2
|0
|2
|2021-01-25
|GRAYSON
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-25
|LE FLORE
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-25
|BRIDGEPORT
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-25
|ROCK ISLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-25
|BRAY
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-25
|ARMSTRONG
|1
|0
|0
|2021-01-25
|BETHEL ACRES
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-25
|SPORTSMEN ACRES
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-25
|OAKLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-25
|EAST DUKE
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-25
|BRIDGE CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-25
|VERDIGRIS
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-25
|FOREST PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-25
