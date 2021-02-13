cumulative incidence of COVID-19 cases 2.12.21
ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma COVID-19 cases and deaths this past week continued on a downward trend compared with the previous week, according to the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report from the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The report is released every Friday, and for this past week, from Feb. 5-11, there were 12,336 COVID-19 cases, a 21.1% decrease from Jan. 29 through Feb. 4, and 267 deaths, an 8.8% decrease from the week before.

OSDH reported 34% of the cases were age 50 and older and 95% of the deaths were in that same age group.

COVID-19 patient hospitalizations remained at 5.6% statewide in a week-to-week comparison. Since the first case was confirmed in Oklahoma in March 2020, the number of admissions to state hospitals was at 23,020 as of Thursday, according to the report. Confirmed cases of COVID-19 hospitalizations from Feb. 5-11 were at 883, down 168 from last week, according to the OSDH.

Nationally, Oklahoma ranks seventh, out of all states and the District of Columbia, in the cumulative incidence of reported COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population, moving up two spots since last week.

The number of positive cases makes up about 11.3% of nearly 3,332,630 specimens tested in the state, according to OSDH. The death rate for those positive cases is 1%.

Since last week, 126,661 vaccine doses have been administered in the state, bringing the total number to 620,746. In Garfield, County, 14.6% of people 16 and older have been vaccinated, and 49.3% of people 65 and older have received the vaccine.

Daily update

Oklahoma reported 1,458 new COVID-19 cases and 35 additional deaths on Saturday, according to OSDH.

The 0.4% increase in cases brought the cumulative total to 412,276, with 21,862 active, a single-day decrease of 599, and 386,420 recovered, including 2,022 since Friday’s report.

There have been 3,994 deaths in the state, just under 1% of the cases, in which COVID-19 was the cause or a contributing factor, OSDH reported.

Of the 35 deaths statewide, 26 were men and nine were women, with 25 in the 65 and older and 10 in the 50-64, according to OSDH, which does not normally designate gender and age of deaths per county of residence on the weekend.

Counties in which deaths occurred were 10 in Oklahoma, three in Tulsa, two each in Canadian, Lincoln, Pontotoc and Pottawatomie and one each in Beckham, Bryan, Cleveland, Coal, Garfield, Garvin, Harper, Hughes, Jefferson, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Ottawa, Stephens and Washington.

Cases in Garfield County on Saturday increased by 14 for a total of 7,348, with 342 active and 6,940, or 94.4%, recovered, according to OSDH. The majority of the cases — 6,491, or 88.3% — have been in Enid, which reported 320 active cases and 6,112 recovered.

Of the county’s 66 deaths, 59 have been in Enid, according to the OSDH list of city data. Five have been in Lahoma and one each in Garber and Covington. Zip code information has Enid with 58 deaths, and an OSDH spokesman said the discrepancy is in the city count, as the county numbers are official.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases Saturday included 10 in Kingfisher, six each in Blaine and Noble, two in Woods and one each in Grant and Woodward. No cases were reported in Major County, and Alfalfa County saw a reduction of one case.

State update

There have been 218,177 Oklahoma women and 194,069 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH on Saturday. There were 30 designated as unknown gender.

Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 7,766 in the 0-4 age group, 46,440 in the 5-17 age group, 129,165 in the 18-35 age group, 89,159 in the 36-49 age group, 80,295 in the 50-64 age group and 59,410 in the 65 and older age group. There were 41 listed as unknown age.

Of the overall 3,994 deaths in the state, 3,168 have been 65 and older and 643 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.4% of the total. There have been 149 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 33 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 2,272, than women, 1,722, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Saturday.

Data show deaths in all of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 657 in Oklahoma; 648 in Tulsa; 248 in Cleveland; 123 in Comanche; 108 in Rogers; 106 in Creek; 90 in Muskogee; 83 in Canadian; 80 in Washington; 76 in Wagoner; 68 in Kay; 66 each in Garfield and Grady; 65 in Pottawatomie; 63 in Custer; 61 in McCurtain; 59 in Delaware; 58 in Stephens; 52 each in Bryan and Caddo; 51 in Lincoln; 44 each in Payne and Pontotoc; 43 each in Jackson and McClain; 42 each in Garvin, Le Flore and Okmulgee; 41 each in Carter and Osage; 40 in Ottawa; 38 in Cherokee; 35 each in Beckham and Mayes; 32 each in McIntosh and Pittsburg; 31 in Seminole; 28 each in Pawnee and Sequoyah; 26 in Logan; 22 in Texas; 21 each in Adair and Kingfisher; 20 in Murray; 19 in Okfuskee; 17 each in Hughes and Johnston; 16 in Greer; 15 each in Nowata and Woodward; 14 in Tillman; 13 each in Choctaw, Coal, Cotton, Kiowa and Pushmataha; 12 in Marshall; 10 each in Atoka, Craig, Noble and Woods; nine in Haskell; eight each in Jefferson, Latimer, Love and Major; seven each in Blaine, Grant, Roger Mills and Washita; six in Beaver; five each in Alfalfa and Dewey; four in Harper; two in Harmon; and one each in Cimarron and Ellis.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Saturday by OSDH:

• Woodward with 3,048 cases, 2,947 recovered, 86 active and 15 deaths, 10 from Woodward, two each from Fort Supply and Mooreland and one from Sharon.

• Kingfisher with 1,933 cases, 1,829 recovered, 83 active and 21 deaths, 10 from Kingfisher, five from Hennessey, four from Okarche and two from Dover.

• Noble with 1,309 cases, 1,219 recovered, 80 active and 10 deaths, including five from Perry, two from Red Rock and one each from Billings, Marland and Morrison.

• Woods with 1,173 cases, 1,128 recovered, 35 active and 10 deaths, eight from Alva and two not listed by town.

• Alfalfa with 1,130 cases, 1,094 recovered, 31 active and five deaths, two each from Aline and Helena and one each from Carmen and Cherokee.

• Blaine with 976 cases, 894 recovered, 75 active and seven deaths, two from Canton, one from Watonga and four not listed by town.

• Major with 931 cases, 883 recovered, 40 active and eight deaths, six from Fairview and two not listed by town.

• Grant with 520 cases, 494 recovered, 19 active and seven deaths, three from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont, Medford and Nash.

There have been 2,853 cases, with 2,676 recovered and 32 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of Enid, and 3,554 cases, with 3,358 recovered and 26 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Saturday. There were 37 active cases with 35 recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.

DOC update

The number of inmates currently positive for COVID-19 was at 55 Saturday, and 98 Department of Corrections employees with the virus across the state, according to the DOC website.

DOC data shows there was one active case at Charles E. “Bill” Johnson Corrections Center in Alva. No cases were reported at James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena, Enid Community Corrections Center or William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply.

Inmates in isolation and quarantine were one and 33, respectively, at Bill Johnson.

DOC reports that among the inmate deaths related to COVID-19, there have been two at William S. Key and three at James Crabtree correctional centers in Northwest Oklahoma.

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
City Cases Deaths Recovered ReportDate
OKLAHOMA CITY 59806 518 56315 2021-02-13
TULSA 40780 424 38435 2021-02-13
EDMOND 16034 93 15184 2021-02-13
BROKEN ARROW 15116 129 14211 2021-02-13
NORMAN 12977 128 12117 2021-02-13
OTHER*** 9254 55 8712 2021-02-13
YUKON 8425 36 8034 2021-02-13
LAWTON 7419 98 6639 2021-02-13
ENID 6491 59 6112 2021-02-13
MOORE 5959 39 5544 2021-02-13
STILLWATER 5863 22 5627 2021-02-13
CLAREMORE 5599 77 5229 2021-02-13
OWASSO 5017 36 4732 2021-02-13
MUSKOGEE 4967 70 4461 2021-02-13
SHAWNEE 4665 48 4387 2021-02-13
ARDMORE 4151 26 3804 2021-02-13
ADA 3936 36 3643 2021-02-13
TAHLEQUAH 3710 27 3449 2021-02-13
PONCA CITY 3668 36 3468 2021-02-13
BARTLESVILLE 3533 66 3265 2021-02-13
DURANT 3377 28 3112 2021-02-13
BIXBY 3341 22 3144 2021-02-13
SAND SPRINGS 3063 36 2884 2021-02-13
MCALESTER 2983 23 2831 2021-02-13
DUNCAN 2858 36 2661 2021-02-13
SAPULPA 2842 42 2639 2021-02-13
JENKS 2751 18 2585 2021-02-13
GUYMON 2527 21 2436 2021-02-13
MUSTANG 2520 22 2396 2021-02-13
ALTUS 2355 40 2207 2021-02-13
EL RENO 2348 17 2245 2021-02-13
CHICKASHA 2279 39 2121 2021-02-13
GUTHRIE 2264 20 2093 2021-02-13
COLLINSVILLE 2248 14 2102 2021-02-13
CHOCTAW 2212 16 2083 2021-02-13
BLANCHARD 2084 12 1937 2021-02-13
STILWELL 2056 17 1857 2021-02-13
MIAMI 2013 23 1919 2021-02-13
BETHANY 1850 18 1741 2021-02-13
WOODWARD 1766 10 1694 2021-02-13
COWETA 1751 26 1626 2021-02-13
WEATHERFORD 1740 21 1664 2021-02-13
CLINTON 1663 39 1554 2021-02-13
ELK CITY 1647 19 1525 2021-02-13
SKIATOOK 1628 8 1531 2021-02-13
TAFT 1568 3 1551 2021-02-13
PRYOR CREEK 1523 17 1424 2021-02-13
POTEAU 1505 13 1431 2021-02-13
GLENPOOL 1501 15 1397 2021-02-13
GROVE 1479 35 1398 2021-02-13
VINITA 1454 7 1384 2021-02-13
OKMULGEE 1446 23 1349 2021-02-13
SEMINOLE 1423 16 1314 2021-02-13
SALLISAW 1419 14 1321 2021-02-13
TUTTLE 1414 11 1342 2021-02-13
PURCELL 1375 18 1264 2021-02-13
WAGONER 1362 13 1275 2021-02-13
ATOKA 1325 7 1252 2021-02-13
CUSHING 1314 13 1240 2021-02-13
BROKEN BOW 1312 29 1184 2021-02-13
ANADARKO 1300 18 1194 2021-02-13
NOBLE 1216 16 1113 2021-02-13
PAULS VALLEY 1211 16 1139 2021-02-13
SULPHUR 1208 12 1118 2021-02-13
IDABEL 1199 16 1098 2021-02-13
NEWCASTLE 1197 8 1126 2021-02-13
LEXINGTON 1168 14 1045 2021-02-13
TECUMSEH 1133 8 1055 2021-02-13
HARRAH 1125 9 1033 2021-02-13
FORT GIBSON 1118 12 982 2021-02-13
PIEDMONT 1097 6 1039 2021-02-13
MCLOUD 1059 5 997 2021-02-13
MADILL 1028 6 974 2021-02-13
ALVA 980 8 945 2021-02-13
JAY 976 11 923 2021-02-13
MARLOW 967 10 914 2021-02-13
MULDROW 956 4 898 2021-02-13
MARIETTA 947 6 894 2021-02-13
FORT SUPPLY 927 2 921 2021-02-13
CHECOTAH 926 16 874 2021-02-13
HENRYETTA 899 12 848 2021-02-13
HUGO 895 10 823 2021-02-13
BRISTOW 861 21 804 2021-02-13
EUFAULA 849 16 777 2021-02-13
SAYRE 807 14 767 2021-02-13
KINGSTON 785 6 709 2021-02-13
HOMINY 783 2 749 2021-02-13
KINGFISHER 772 10 712 2021-02-13
CLEVELAND 743 12 710 2021-02-13
STIGLER 737 8 686 2021-02-13
OKEMAH 730 7 694 2021-02-13
HELENA 722 2 709 2021-02-13
MANNFORD 719 12 670 2021-02-13
CATOOSA 715 10 678 2021-02-13
LOCUST GROVE 713 0 641 2021-02-13
LINDSAY 712 9 671 2021-02-13
ELGIN 701 8 657 2021-02-13
CALERA 674 5 619 2021-02-13
WEWOKA 669 8 614 2021-02-13
HOLDENVILLE 663 11 603 2021-02-13
INOLA 662 6 635 2021-02-13
CHANDLER 659 15 613 2021-02-13
PERRY 654 5 597 2021-02-13
HEAVENER 649 10 615 2021-02-13
NOWATA 649 10 601 2021-02-13
BLACKWELL 629 17 574 2021-02-13
HENNESSEY 625 5 608 2021-02-13
MOUNDS 622 9 575 2021-02-13
SPIRO 621 1 600 2021-02-13
DAVIS 609 6 558 2021-02-13
CACHE 608 7 561 2021-02-13
AFTON 593 3 568 2021-02-13
SALINA 589 4 514 2021-02-13
CHELSEA 587 8 547 2021-02-13
SPERRY 585 2 553 2021-02-13
TISHOMINGO 579 8 541 2021-02-13
BOLEY 563 8 543 2021-02-13
SPENCER 554 12 508 2021-02-13
WESTVILLE 551 4 525 2021-02-13
JONES 546 6 507 2021-02-13
WARR ACRES 546 1 520 2021-02-13
PERKINS 543 4 515 2021-02-13
COMANCHE 537 10 504 2021-02-13
PRAGUE 521 6 503 2021-02-13
DEL CITY 515 8 468 2021-02-13
MIDWEST CITY 511 13 466 2021-02-13
ANTLERS 511 8 475 2021-02-13
PAWNEE 502 13 459 2021-02-13
FAIRVIEW 500 6 478 2021-02-13
HULBERT 496 4 455 2021-02-13
VIAN 493 5 465 2021-02-13
COALGATE 492 10 451 2021-02-13
WYNNEWOOD 490 4 447 2021-02-13
DEWEY 483 5 451 2021-02-13
OOLOGAH 478 3 451 2021-02-13
PAWHUSKA 471 8 448 2021-02-13
COLCORD 469 3 448 2021-02-13
WILBURTON 469 6 440 2021-02-13
HASKELL 468 3 442 2021-02-13
CHOUTEAU 466 9 435 2021-02-13
HINTON 462 1 451 2021-02-13
MEEKER 451 18 417 2021-02-13
ROLAND 448 1 427 2021-02-13
APACHE 446 4 418 2021-02-13
STRATFORD 428 3 411 2021-02-13
WISTER 426 2 398 2021-02-13
LONE GROVE 425 3 401 2021-02-13
FREDERICK 424 10 397 2021-02-13
NEWKIRK 418 3 384 2021-02-13
CARNEGIE 404 9 360 2021-02-13
TALIHINA 400 9 377 2021-02-13
STROUD 390 4 371 2021-02-13
BEGGS 387 4 362 2021-02-13
WALTERS 387 3 352 2021-02-13
KANSAS 385 6 364 2021-02-13
NICHOLS HILLS 385 1 370 2021-02-13
WILSON 384 6 350 2021-02-13
POCOLA 382 3 359 2021-02-13
KONAWA 381 4 357 2021-02-13
WATONGA 379 1 350 2021-02-13
WASHINGTON 377 3 354 2021-02-13
LUTHER 365 6 330 2021-02-13
TONKAWA 349 13 326 2021-02-13
HARTSHORNE 345 4 321 2021-02-13
MANGUM 344 12 295 2021-02-13
MINCO 342 0 334 2021-02-13
COLBERT 338 9 307 2021-02-13
VALLIANT 337 5 312 2021-02-13
MORRIS 332 3 316 2021-02-13
WELLSTON 327 4 313 2021-02-13
FLETCHER 320 2 296 2021-02-13
HOOKER 319 0 307 2021-02-13
NEW CORDELL 319 0 297 2021-02-13
HOBART 318 7 290 2021-02-13
WYANDOTTE 316 3 301 2021-02-13
GORE 311 4 285 2021-02-13
CADDO 311 1 294 2021-02-13
COMMERCE 311 2 304 2021-02-13
MEAD 305 3 278 2021-02-13
PORUM 300 2 277 2021-02-13
HEALDTON 297 4 272 2021-02-13
HOWE 295 0 287 2021-02-13
ELMORE CITY 292 3 272 2021-02-13
QUAPAW 290 8 277 2021-02-13
PORTER 290 6 274 2021-02-13
FAIRLAND 286 1 274 2021-02-13
WARNER 284 1 264 2021-02-13
STONEWALL 276 2 245 2021-02-13
ARCADIA 273 0 269 2021-02-13
KIEFER 272 1 251 2021-02-13
TALALA 268 3 257 2021-02-13
DRUMRIGHT 267 6 233 2021-02-13
BOKCHITO 266 2 244 2021-02-13
KELLYVILLE 260 3 250 2021-02-13
WAURIKA 259 3 250 2021-02-13
ADAIR 259 3 245 2021-02-13
RINGLING 252 1 231 2021-02-13
CRESCENT 252 2 239 2021-02-13
HOLLIS 251 2 220 2021-02-13
BARNSDALL 251 4 226 2021-02-13
MAYSVILLE 247 8 223 2021-02-13
ALLEN 242 2 225 2021-02-13
WAYNE 240 2 224 2021-02-13
EARLSBORO 236 0 221 2021-02-13
CASHION 236 0 223 2021-02-13
BOSWELL 233 1 216 2021-02-13
OKARCHE 232 4 223 2021-02-13
HYDRO 228 4 209 2021-02-13
PADEN 227 1 215 2021-02-13
RUSH SPRINGS 226 3 212 2021-02-13
BLAIR 220 1 204 2021-02-13
WRIGHT CITY 217 1 193 2021-02-13
FORT COBB 214 2 199 2021-02-13
YALE 213 4 186 2021-02-13
CAMERON 212 0 201 2021-02-13
MOORELAND 211 2 195 2021-02-13
WAUKOMIS 210 0 203 2021-02-13
HAWORTH 209 3 188 2021-02-13
CHEROKEE 208 1 192 2021-02-13
ROFF 208 1 186 2021-02-13
LAVERNE 207 1 196 2021-02-13
WATTS 205 0 189 2021-02-13
PAOLI 205 2 185 2021-02-13
MAUD 203 0 177 2021-02-13
BILLINGS 202 1 197 2021-02-13
KEOTA 202 0 195 2021-02-13
BEAVER 201 4 190 2021-02-13
GERONIMO 199 2 183 2021-02-13
BINGER 197 10 179 2021-02-13
CEMENT 196 0 185 2021-02-13
OKEENE 193 0 184 2021-02-13
WETUMKA 190 3 173 2021-02-13
BIG CABIN 188 2 176 2021-02-13
GLENCOE 188 2 171 2021-02-13
QUINTON 185 1 169 2021-02-13
TEXHOMA 185 0 179 2021-02-13
RINGWOOD 184 0 170 2021-02-13
BOKOSHE 182 0 170 2021-02-13
CYRIL 180 2 168 2021-02-13
JENNINGS 179 1 165 2021-02-13
OCHELATA 177 3 167 2021-02-13
ARAPAHO 176 4 163 2021-02-13
THOMAS 174 0 172 2021-02-13
MORRISON 173 1 164 2021-02-13
SHATTUCK 172 1 165 2021-02-13
WELCH 172 2 166 2021-02-13
FAIRFAX 170 1 160 2021-02-13
CHEYENNE 169 2 159 2021-02-13
NINNEKAH 168 1 153 2021-02-13
GEARY 166 1 151 2021-02-13
RED ROCK 165 2 154 2021-02-13
OKTAHA 164 0 153 2021-02-13
INDIAHOMA 163 1 145 2021-02-13
RAMONA 162 4 148 2021-02-13
MEDFORD 162 1 159 2021-02-13
GOODWELL 158 1 152 2021-02-13
FORT TOWSON 156 0 143 2021-02-13
WELEETKA 156 3 141 2021-02-13
BUFFALO 156 3 150 2021-02-13
SHADY POINT 155 1 146 2021-02-13
SEILING 155 2 149 2021-02-13
THACKERVILLE 153 1 151 2021-02-13
CALUMET 151 0 150 2021-02-13
SNYDER 149 5 131 2021-02-13
GRACEMONT 149 2 139 2021-02-13
BENNINGTON 146 2 131 2021-02-13
RED OAK 145 0 133 2021-02-13
CANTON 143 2 129 2021-02-13
DEPEW 143 2 136 2021-02-13
UNION CITY 143 1 139 2021-02-13
BURNS FLAT 142 1 132 2021-02-13
PANAMA 140 1 134 2021-02-13
COPAN 140 1 134 2021-02-13
KREBS 138 2 130 2021-02-13
POND CREEK 138 0 132 2021-02-13
BLUEJACKET 135 1 131 2021-02-13
TEMPLE 134 9 117 2021-02-13
TERLTON 133 1 124 2021-02-13
CLAYTON 132 1 125 2021-02-13
WANETTE 132 0 125 2021-02-13
MANNSVILLE 132 1 120 2021-02-13
WEBBERS FALLS 131 0 119 2021-02-13
CANUTE 131 0 119 2021-02-13
MILBURN 129 3 114 2021-02-13
VICI 128 0 121 2021-02-13
GRANITE 128 4 118 2021-02-13
ARKOMA 127 1 120 2021-02-13
GARBER 127 1 124 2021-02-13
KIOWA 126 2 117 2021-02-13
HAMMON 124 2 116 2021-02-13
SPAVINAW 124 1 109 2021-02-13
LAHOMA 122 5 115 2021-02-13
ALEX 122 2 112 2021-02-13
LEEDEY 121 4 114 2021-02-13
TIPTON 120 3 110 2021-02-13
MOUNTAIN VIEW 119 1 107 2021-02-13
ASHER 119 0 102 2021-02-13
CHATTANOOGA 114 2 108 2021-02-13
COUNCIL HILL 112 2 106 2021-02-13
VELMA 112 2 108 2021-02-13
GRANDFIELD 111 1 102 2021-02-13
DAVENPORT 111 0 106 2021-02-13
SOPER 110 1 98 2021-02-13
ERICK 110 1 102 2021-02-13
RYAN 109 1 101 2021-02-13
SENTINEL 107 1 101 2021-02-13
MULHALL 107 0 102 2021-02-13
AGRA 106 1 100 2021-02-13
OAKS 106 2 98 2021-02-13
CANEY 106 1 102 2021-02-13
TUPELO 103 1 96 2021-02-13
MILL CREEK 102 0 83 2021-02-13
DELAWARE 101 2 97 2021-02-13
BRAGGS 100 1 97 2021-02-13
WAYNOKA 100 0 96 2021-02-13
SASAKWA 99 0 92 2021-02-13
TYRONE 98 0 89 2021-02-13
DOVER 97 2 93 2021-02-13
MCCURTAIN 97 1 91 2021-02-13
BYARS 96 1 94 2021-02-13
OILTON 95 3 84 2021-02-13
RATLIFF CITY 91 0 86 2021-02-13
AMBER 90 3 85 2021-02-13
GANS 89 0 78 2021-02-13
GARVIN 89 0 82 2021-02-13
LOOKEBA 89 2 84 2021-02-13
VERDEN 87 1 85 2021-02-13
FOSS 86 0 84 2021-02-13
STRINGTOWN 83 1 79 2021-02-13
SPRINGER 83 1 78 2021-02-13
STERLING 82 1 79 2021-02-13
RATTAN 81 1 66 2021-02-13
BOISE CITY 80 0 78 2021-02-13
STUART 80 0 67 2021-02-13
CUSTER CITY 80 0 77 2021-02-13
RAVIA 79 2 72 2021-02-13
DEWAR 78 0 73 2021-02-13
KINTA 77 0 69 2021-02-13
TRYON 77 0 68 2021-02-13
WANN 77 2 72 2021-02-13
SAVANNA 76 0 71 2021-02-13
RIPLEY 75 1 72 2021-02-13
OLUSTEE 74 0 70 2021-02-13
COYLE 74 0 68 2021-02-13
PITTSBURG 74 0 68 2021-02-13
CORN 71 3 65 2021-02-13
CARNEY 71 1 65 2021-02-13
CANADIAN 70 0 65 2021-02-13
DUSTIN 70 1 64 2021-02-13
COVINGTON 69 1 68 2021-02-13
LAMONT 69 1 66 2021-02-13
FARGO 67 0 64 2021-02-13
HAILEYVILLE 67 0 64 2021-02-13
ARNETT 67 0 65 2021-02-13
POCASSET 66 1 64 2021-02-13
DRUMMOND 65 0 59 2021-02-13
WAPANUCKA 65 1 58 2021-02-13
LONGDALE 63 0 58 2021-02-13
NASH 62 1 56 2021-02-13
ORLANDO 62 0 60 2021-02-13
MARBLE CITY 62 0 58 2021-02-13
KREMLIN 62 0 61 2021-02-13
DILL CITY 61 0 61 2021-02-13
KAW CITY 60 1 58 2021-02-13
KETCHUM 59 1 56 2021-02-13
SAWYER 59 1 55 2021-02-13
RANDLETT 59 1 55 2021-02-13
BOYNTON 58 0 57 2021-02-13
AMES 57 0 56 2021-02-13
CASTLE 57 0 51 2021-02-13
CLEO SPRINGS 57 0 54 2021-02-13
KENEFIC 56 1 50 2021-02-13
REYDON 56 0 53 2021-02-13
LANGLEY 56 0 52 2021-02-13
SHIDLER 56 0 55 2021-02-13
LENAPAH 55 0 54 2021-02-13
INDIANOLA 54 0 49 2021-02-13
WHITEFIELD 53 0 53 2021-02-13
ALINE 52 2 47 2021-02-13
CALVIN 52 1 48 2021-02-13
CROWDER 52 0 49 2021-02-13
MARLAND 52 1 49 2021-02-13
LEHIGH 51 0 48 2021-02-13
WYNONA 51 2 49 2021-02-13
OKAY 51 1 44 2021-02-13
MENO 50 0 49 2021-02-13
FAXON 50 0 48 2021-02-13
FAIRMONT 50 0 48 2021-02-13
LONE WOLF 50 0 49 2021-02-13
GAGE 49 0 42 2021-02-13
LOCO 49 0 47 2021-02-13
PRUE 48 1 47 2021-02-13
FORGAN 47 1 44 2021-02-13
CARTER 47 0 45 2021-02-13
ACHILLE 46 0 40 2021-02-13
TERRAL 46 2 44 2021-02-13
HASTINGS 45 1 42 2021-02-13
TALOGA 45 0 42 2021-02-13
MOUNTAIN PARK 44 0 41 2021-02-13
WAKITA 44 3 40 2021-02-13
CARMEN 44 2 41 2021-02-13
RALSTON 44 1 42 2021-02-13
SHARON 43 1 36 2021-02-13
ROOSEVELT 42 0 37 2021-02-13
SCHULTER 42 0 41 2021-02-13
BURBANK 42 0 40 2021-02-13
BUTLER 41 0 38 2021-02-13
COLONY 40 0 40 2021-02-13
LANGSTON 40 1 36 2021-02-13
SPARKS 40 1 36 2021-02-13
FOSTER 39 0 38 2021-02-13
DEER CREEK 38 1 33 2021-02-13
GOLTRY 37 0 35 2021-02-13
OSAGE 37 0 36 2021-02-13
ROCKY 37 0 33 2021-02-13
JET 37 0 37 2021-02-13
GOLDSBY 36 0 34 2021-02-13
DEVOL 36 0 33 2021-02-13
HARDESTY 36 0 33 2021-02-13
MARSHALL 35 0 34 2021-02-13
FREEDOM 35 0 34 2021-02-13
HANNA 34 0 31 2021-02-13
BERNICE 34 0 33 2021-02-13
FRANCIS 34 1 30 2021-02-13
EAKLY 34 0 33 2021-02-13
ELDORADO 33 0 30 2021-02-13
NICOMA PARK 32 1 27 2021-02-13
AVANT 31 0 29 2021-02-13
BESSIE 30 1 27 2021-02-13
FITZHUGH 30 0 29 2021-02-13
DAVIDSON 30 0 26 2021-02-13
WILLOW 29 0 29 2021-02-13
BURLINGTON 29 0 29 2021-02-13
GOULD 28 0 27 2021-02-13
HUNTER 28 0 27 2021-02-13
DACOMA 27 0 26 2021-02-13
MEDICINE PARK 27 0 27 2021-02-13
CAMARGO 27 0 27 2021-02-13
GOTEBO 27 0 27 2021-02-13
HITCHCOCK 25 0 19 2021-02-13
DISNEY 25 0 24 2021-02-13
OPTIMA 25 0 25 2021-02-13
MILLERTON 24 2 20 2021-02-13
BRADLEY 24 1 22 2021-02-13
DIBBLE 23 0 22 2021-02-13
BRAMAN 21 0 20 2021-02-13
NORTH MIAMI 21 0 20 2021-02-13
KEYES 21 0 19 2021-02-13
BROMIDE 20 1 17 2021-02-13
LAMAR 20 0 19 2021-02-13
HILLSDALE 20 0 20 2021-02-13
FOYIL 20 1 18 2021-02-13
MANITOU 19 0 18 2021-02-13
CROMWELL 19 1 17 2021-02-13
MARTHA 18 1 14 2021-02-13
ALDERSON 18 0 17 2021-02-13
DOUGHERTY 16 0 15 2021-02-13
WAINWRIGHT 16 0 14 2021-02-13
BOWLEGS 15 0 15 2021-02-13
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 13 1 12 2021-02-13
PEORIA 12 0 10 2021-02-13
FANSHAWE 11 0 11 2021-02-13
ALBION 10 0 10 2021-02-13
HALLETT 9 0 9 2021-02-13
ADDINGTON 9 0 9 2021-02-13
VERA 8 0 7 2021-02-13
THE VILLAGE 7 0 6 2021-02-13
GENE AUTRY 7 0 6 2021-02-13
REDBIRD 6 0 4 2021-02-13
SLICK 5 0 5 2021-02-13
BYNG 5 0 5 2021-02-13
BLACKBURN 5 0 5 2021-02-13
TULLAHASSEE 5 0 4 2021-02-13
KEMP 4 0 3 2021-02-13
TATUMS 4 0 2 2021-02-13
RENTIESVILLE 3 0 3 2021-02-13
MOFFETT 3 0 3 2021-02-13
NORGE 2 0 2 2021-02-13
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2021-02-13
BRAY 2 0 2 2021-02-13
PINK 2 0 2 2021-02-13
SLAUGHTERVILLE 2 0 2 2021-02-13
EAST DUKE 1 0 1 2021-02-13
HOFFMAN 1 0 1 2021-02-13
SPORTSMEN ACRES 1 0 1 2021-02-13
LE FLORE 1 0 1 2021-02-13
BETHEL ACRES 1 0 1 2021-02-13
OAKLAND 1 0 1 2021-02-13
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2021-02-13
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2021-02-13
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2021-02-13
GRAYSON 1 0 1 2021-02-13
BRIDGEPORT 1 0 1 2021-02-13
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2021-02-13

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA 78642 657 74177 2021-02-13
TULSA 68417 648 64477 2021-02-13
CLEVELAND 27846 248 25863 2021-02-13
CANADIAN 15289 83 14568 2021-02-13
COMANCHE 11411 123 10444 2021-02-13
ROGERS 9702 108 9084 2021-02-13
MUSKOGEE 8943 90 8204 2021-02-13
PAYNE 8187 44 7809 2021-02-13
POTTAWATOMIE 7603 65 7121 2021-02-13
WAGONER 7472 76 6952 2021-02-13
GARFIELD 7348 66 6940 2021-02-13
CREEK 6294 106 5837 2021-02-13
BRYAN 5686 52 5226 2021-02-13
GRADY 5515 66 5191 2021-02-13
CARTER 5509 41 5056 2021-02-13
CHEROKEE 5288 38 4899 2021-02-13
LE FLORE 5155 42 4880 2021-02-13
KAY 5001 68 4692 2021-02-13
MCCLAIN 4935 43 4592 2021-02-13
PONTOTOC 4784 44 4415 2021-02-13
STEPHENS 4539 58 4251 2021-02-13
WASHINGTON 4530 80 4194 2021-02-13
OSAGE 4346 41 4094 2021-02-13
PITTSBURG 4316 32 4071 2021-02-13
DELAWARE 4266 59 4018 2021-02-13
CUSTER 3920 63 3706 2021-02-13
MAYES 3912 35 3611 2021-02-13
LOGAN 3829 26 3572 2021-02-13
SEQUOYAH 3752 28 3515 2021-02-13
CADDO 3730 52 3469 2021-02-13
MCCURTAIN 3690 61 3355 2021-02-13
OTTAWA 3545 40 3388 2021-02-13
OKMULGEE 3534 42 3327 2021-02-13
GARVIN 3395 42 3164 2021-02-13
TEXAS 3392 22 3262 2021-02-13
WOODWARD 3048 15 2947 2021-02-13
ADAIR 3024 21 2770 2021-02-13
LINCOLN 2968 51 2778 2021-02-13
JACKSON 2826 43 2639 2021-02-13
SEMINOLE 2701 31 2490 2021-02-13
BECKHAM 2649 35 2475 2021-02-13
KINGFISHER 1933 21 1829 2021-02-13
MURRAY 1880 20 1730 2021-02-13
CRAIG 1870 10 1784 2021-02-13
MCINTOSH 1865 32 1736 2021-02-13
MARSHALL 1824 12 1693 2021-02-13
OKFUSKEE 1731 19 1646 2021-02-13
ATOKA 1716 10 1629 2021-02-13
PAWNEE 1677 28 1577 2021-02-13
CHOCTAW 1520 13 1402 2021-02-13
LOVE 1405 8 1335 2021-02-13
NOBLE 1309 10 1219 2021-02-13
JOHNSTON 1292 17 1172 2021-02-13
HASKELL 1189 9 1113 2021-02-13
WOODS 1173 10 1128 2021-02-13
ALFALFA 1130 5 1094 2021-02-13
HUGHES 1130 17 1024 2021-02-13
NOWATA 1057 15 989 2021-02-13
WASHITA 1042 7 977 2021-02-13
BLAINE 976 7 894 2021-02-13
PUSHMATAHA 956 13 881 2021-02-13
MAJOR 931 8 883 2021-02-13
LATIMER 779 8 732 2021-02-13
KIOWA 770 13 702 2021-02-13
TILLMAN 730 14 677 2021-02-13
COAL 674 13 616 2021-02-13
JEFFERSON 664 8 625 2021-02-13
COTTON 625 13 564 2021-02-13
DEWEY 521 5 493 2021-02-13
GRANT 520 7 494 2021-02-13
GREER 508 16 448 2021-02-13
HARPER 402 4 383 2021-02-13
BEAVER 399 6 377 2021-02-13
ROGER MILLS 379 7 354 2021-02-13
ELLIS 346 1 327 2021-02-13
HARMON 281 2 249 2021-02-13
CIMARRON 123 1 117 2021-02-13
10 0 4 2021-02-13

