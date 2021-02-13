ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma COVID-19 cases and deaths this past week continued on a downward trend compared with the previous week, according to the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report from the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The report is released every Friday, and for this past week, from Feb. 5-11, there were 12,336 COVID-19 cases, a 21.1% decrease from Jan. 29 through Feb. 4, and 267 deaths, an 8.8% decrease from the week before.
OSDH reported 34% of the cases were age 50 and older and 95% of the deaths were in that same age group.
COVID-19 patient hospitalizations remained at 5.6% statewide in a week-to-week comparison. Since the first case was confirmed in Oklahoma in March 2020, the number of admissions to state hospitals was at 23,020 as of Thursday, according to the report. Confirmed cases of COVID-19 hospitalizations from Feb. 5-11 were at 883, down 168 from last week, according to the OSDH.
Nationally, Oklahoma ranks seventh, out of all states and the District of Columbia, in the cumulative incidence of reported COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population, moving up two spots since last week.
The number of positive cases makes up about 11.3% of nearly 3,332,630 specimens tested in the state, according to OSDH. The death rate for those positive cases is 1%.
Since last week, 126,661 vaccine doses have been administered in the state, bringing the total number to 620,746. In Garfield, County, 14.6% of people 16 and older have been vaccinated, and 49.3% of people 65 and older have received the vaccine.
Daily update
Oklahoma reported 1,458 new COVID-19 cases and 35 additional deaths on Saturday, according to OSDH.
The 0.4% increase in cases brought the cumulative total to 412,276, with 21,862 active, a single-day decrease of 599, and 386,420 recovered, including 2,022 since Friday’s report.
There have been 3,994 deaths in the state, just under 1% of the cases, in which COVID-19 was the cause or a contributing factor, OSDH reported.
Of the 35 deaths statewide, 26 were men and nine were women, with 25 in the 65 and older and 10 in the 50-64, according to OSDH, which does not normally designate gender and age of deaths per county of residence on the weekend.
Counties in which deaths occurred were 10 in Oklahoma, three in Tulsa, two each in Canadian, Lincoln, Pontotoc and Pottawatomie and one each in Beckham, Bryan, Cleveland, Coal, Garfield, Garvin, Harper, Hughes, Jefferson, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Ottawa, Stephens and Washington.
Cases in Garfield County on Saturday increased by 14 for a total of 7,348, with 342 active and 6,940, or 94.4%, recovered, according to OSDH. The majority of the cases — 6,491, or 88.3% — have been in Enid, which reported 320 active cases and 6,112 recovered.
Of the county’s 66 deaths, 59 have been in Enid, according to the OSDH list of city data. Five have been in Lahoma and one each in Garber and Covington. Zip code information has Enid with 58 deaths, and an OSDH spokesman said the discrepancy is in the city count, as the county numbers are official.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases Saturday included 10 in Kingfisher, six each in Blaine and Noble, two in Woods and one each in Grant and Woodward. No cases were reported in Major County, and Alfalfa County saw a reduction of one case.
State update
There have been 218,177 Oklahoma women and 194,069 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH on Saturday. There were 30 designated as unknown gender.
Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 7,766 in the 0-4 age group, 46,440 in the 5-17 age group, 129,165 in the 18-35 age group, 89,159 in the 36-49 age group, 80,295 in the 50-64 age group and 59,410 in the 65 and older age group. There were 41 listed as unknown age.
Of the overall 3,994 deaths in the state, 3,168 have been 65 and older and 643 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.4% of the total. There have been 149 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 33 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 2,272, than women, 1,722, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Saturday.
Data show deaths in all of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 657 in Oklahoma; 648 in Tulsa; 248 in Cleveland; 123 in Comanche; 108 in Rogers; 106 in Creek; 90 in Muskogee; 83 in Canadian; 80 in Washington; 76 in Wagoner; 68 in Kay; 66 each in Garfield and Grady; 65 in Pottawatomie; 63 in Custer; 61 in McCurtain; 59 in Delaware; 58 in Stephens; 52 each in Bryan and Caddo; 51 in Lincoln; 44 each in Payne and Pontotoc; 43 each in Jackson and McClain; 42 each in Garvin, Le Flore and Okmulgee; 41 each in Carter and Osage; 40 in Ottawa; 38 in Cherokee; 35 each in Beckham and Mayes; 32 each in McIntosh and Pittsburg; 31 in Seminole; 28 each in Pawnee and Sequoyah; 26 in Logan; 22 in Texas; 21 each in Adair and Kingfisher; 20 in Murray; 19 in Okfuskee; 17 each in Hughes and Johnston; 16 in Greer; 15 each in Nowata and Woodward; 14 in Tillman; 13 each in Choctaw, Coal, Cotton, Kiowa and Pushmataha; 12 in Marshall; 10 each in Atoka, Craig, Noble and Woods; nine in Haskell; eight each in Jefferson, Latimer, Love and Major; seven each in Blaine, Grant, Roger Mills and Washita; six in Beaver; five each in Alfalfa and Dewey; four in Harper; two in Harmon; and one each in Cimarron and Ellis.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Saturday by OSDH:
• Woodward with 3,048 cases, 2,947 recovered, 86 active and 15 deaths, 10 from Woodward, two each from Fort Supply and Mooreland and one from Sharon.
• Kingfisher with 1,933 cases, 1,829 recovered, 83 active and 21 deaths, 10 from Kingfisher, five from Hennessey, four from Okarche and two from Dover.
• Noble with 1,309 cases, 1,219 recovered, 80 active and 10 deaths, including five from Perry, two from Red Rock and one each from Billings, Marland and Morrison.
• Woods with 1,173 cases, 1,128 recovered, 35 active and 10 deaths, eight from Alva and two not listed by town.
• Alfalfa with 1,130 cases, 1,094 recovered, 31 active and five deaths, two each from Aline and Helena and one each from Carmen and Cherokee.
• Blaine with 976 cases, 894 recovered, 75 active and seven deaths, two from Canton, one from Watonga and four not listed by town.
• Major with 931 cases, 883 recovered, 40 active and eight deaths, six from Fairview and two not listed by town.
• Grant with 520 cases, 494 recovered, 19 active and seven deaths, three from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont, Medford and Nash.
There have been 2,853 cases, with 2,676 recovered and 32 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of Enid, and 3,554 cases, with 3,358 recovered and 26 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Saturday. There were 37 active cases with 35 recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.
DOC update
The number of inmates currently positive for COVID-19 was at 55 Saturday, and 98 Department of Corrections employees with the virus across the state, according to the DOC website.
DOC data shows there was one active case at Charles E. “Bill” Johnson Corrections Center in Alva. No cases were reported at James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena, Enid Community Corrections Center or William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply.
Inmates in isolation and quarantine were one and 33, respectively, at Bill Johnson.
DOC reports that among the inmate deaths related to COVID-19, there have been two at William S. Key and three at James Crabtree correctional centers in Northwest Oklahoma.
Oklahoma per city 02.13.21
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORT DATE
|City
|Cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|ReportDate
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|59806
|518
|56315
|2021-02-13
|TULSA
|40780
|424
|38435
|2021-02-13
|EDMOND
|16034
|93
|15184
|2021-02-13
|BROKEN ARROW
|15116
|129
|14211
|2021-02-13
|NORMAN
|12977
|128
|12117
|2021-02-13
|OTHER***
|9254
|55
|8712
|2021-02-13
|YUKON
|8425
|36
|8034
|2021-02-13
|LAWTON
|7419
|98
|6639
|2021-02-13
|ENID
|6491
|59
|6112
|2021-02-13
|MOORE
|5959
|39
|5544
|2021-02-13
|STILLWATER
|5863
|22
|5627
|2021-02-13
|CLAREMORE
|5599
|77
|5229
|2021-02-13
|OWASSO
|5017
|36
|4732
|2021-02-13
|MUSKOGEE
|4967
|70
|4461
|2021-02-13
|SHAWNEE
|4665
|48
|4387
|2021-02-13
|ARDMORE
|4151
|26
|3804
|2021-02-13
|ADA
|3936
|36
|3643
|2021-02-13
|TAHLEQUAH
|3710
|27
|3449
|2021-02-13
|PONCA CITY
|3668
|36
|3468
|2021-02-13
|BARTLESVILLE
|3533
|66
|3265
|2021-02-13
|DURANT
|3377
|28
|3112
|2021-02-13
|BIXBY
|3341
|22
|3144
|2021-02-13
|SAND SPRINGS
|3063
|36
|2884
|2021-02-13
|MCALESTER
|2983
|23
|2831
|2021-02-13
|DUNCAN
|2858
|36
|2661
|2021-02-13
|SAPULPA
|2842
|42
|2639
|2021-02-13
|JENKS
|2751
|18
|2585
|2021-02-13
|GUYMON
|2527
|21
|2436
|2021-02-13
|MUSTANG
|2520
|22
|2396
|2021-02-13
|ALTUS
|2355
|40
|2207
|2021-02-13
|EL RENO
|2348
|17
|2245
|2021-02-13
|CHICKASHA
|2279
|39
|2121
|2021-02-13
|GUTHRIE
|2264
|20
|2093
|2021-02-13
|COLLINSVILLE
|2248
|14
|2102
|2021-02-13
|CHOCTAW
|2212
|16
|2083
|2021-02-13
|BLANCHARD
|2084
|12
|1937
|2021-02-13
|STILWELL
|2056
|17
|1857
|2021-02-13
|MIAMI
|2013
|23
|1919
|2021-02-13
|BETHANY
|1850
|18
|1741
|2021-02-13
|WOODWARD
|1766
|10
|1694
|2021-02-13
|COWETA
|1751
|26
|1626
|2021-02-13
|WEATHERFORD
|1740
|21
|1664
|2021-02-13
|CLINTON
|1663
|39
|1554
|2021-02-13
|ELK CITY
|1647
|19
|1525
|2021-02-13
|SKIATOOK
|1628
|8
|1531
|2021-02-13
|TAFT
|1568
|3
|1551
|2021-02-13
|PRYOR CREEK
|1523
|17
|1424
|2021-02-13
|POTEAU
|1505
|13
|1431
|2021-02-13
|GLENPOOL
|1501
|15
|1397
|2021-02-13
|GROVE
|1479
|35
|1398
|2021-02-13
|VINITA
|1454
|7
|1384
|2021-02-13
|OKMULGEE
|1446
|23
|1349
|2021-02-13
|SEMINOLE
|1423
|16
|1314
|2021-02-13
|SALLISAW
|1419
|14
|1321
|2021-02-13
|TUTTLE
|1414
|11
|1342
|2021-02-13
|PURCELL
|1375
|18
|1264
|2021-02-13
|WAGONER
|1362
|13
|1275
|2021-02-13
|ATOKA
|1325
|7
|1252
|2021-02-13
|CUSHING
|1314
|13
|1240
|2021-02-13
|BROKEN BOW
|1312
|29
|1184
|2021-02-13
|ANADARKO
|1300
|18
|1194
|2021-02-13
|NOBLE
|1216
|16
|1113
|2021-02-13
|PAULS VALLEY
|1211
|16
|1139
|2021-02-13
|SULPHUR
|1208
|12
|1118
|2021-02-13
|IDABEL
|1199
|16
|1098
|2021-02-13
|NEWCASTLE
|1197
|8
|1126
|2021-02-13
|LEXINGTON
|1168
|14
|1045
|2021-02-13
|TECUMSEH
|1133
|8
|1055
|2021-02-13
|HARRAH
|1125
|9
|1033
|2021-02-13
|FORT GIBSON
|1118
|12
|982
|2021-02-13
|PIEDMONT
|1097
|6
|1039
|2021-02-13
|MCLOUD
|1059
|5
|997
|2021-02-13
|MADILL
|1028
|6
|974
|2021-02-13
|ALVA
|980
|8
|945
|2021-02-13
|JAY
|976
|11
|923
|2021-02-13
|MARLOW
|967
|10
|914
|2021-02-13
|MULDROW
|956
|4
|898
|2021-02-13
|MARIETTA
|947
|6
|894
|2021-02-13
|FORT SUPPLY
|927
|2
|921
|2021-02-13
|CHECOTAH
|926
|16
|874
|2021-02-13
|HENRYETTA
|899
|12
|848
|2021-02-13
|HUGO
|895
|10
|823
|2021-02-13
|BRISTOW
|861
|21
|804
|2021-02-13
|EUFAULA
|849
|16
|777
|2021-02-13
|SAYRE
|807
|14
|767
|2021-02-13
|KINGSTON
|785
|6
|709
|2021-02-13
|HOMINY
|783
|2
|749
|2021-02-13
|KINGFISHER
|772
|10
|712
|2021-02-13
|CLEVELAND
|743
|12
|710
|2021-02-13
|STIGLER
|737
|8
|686
|2021-02-13
|OKEMAH
|730
|7
|694
|2021-02-13
|HELENA
|722
|2
|709
|2021-02-13
|MANNFORD
|719
|12
|670
|2021-02-13
|CATOOSA
|715
|10
|678
|2021-02-13
|LOCUST GROVE
|713
|0
|641
|2021-02-13
|LINDSAY
|712
|9
|671
|2021-02-13
|ELGIN
|701
|8
|657
|2021-02-13
|CALERA
|674
|5
|619
|2021-02-13
|WEWOKA
|669
|8
|614
|2021-02-13
|HOLDENVILLE
|663
|11
|603
|2021-02-13
|INOLA
|662
|6
|635
|2021-02-13
|CHANDLER
|659
|15
|613
|2021-02-13
|PERRY
|654
|5
|597
|2021-02-13
|HEAVENER
|649
|10
|615
|2021-02-13
|NOWATA
|649
|10
|601
|2021-02-13
|BLACKWELL
|629
|17
|574
|2021-02-13
|HENNESSEY
|625
|5
|608
|2021-02-13
|MOUNDS
|622
|9
|575
|2021-02-13
|SPIRO
|621
|1
|600
|2021-02-13
|DAVIS
|609
|6
|558
|2021-02-13
|CACHE
|608
|7
|561
|2021-02-13
|AFTON
|593
|3
|568
|2021-02-13
|SALINA
|589
|4
|514
|2021-02-13
|CHELSEA
|587
|8
|547
|2021-02-13
|SPERRY
|585
|2
|553
|2021-02-13
|TISHOMINGO
|579
|8
|541
|2021-02-13
|BOLEY
|563
|8
|543
|2021-02-13
|SPENCER
|554
|12
|508
|2021-02-13
|WESTVILLE
|551
|4
|525
|2021-02-13
|JONES
|546
|6
|507
|2021-02-13
|WARR ACRES
|546
|1
|520
|2021-02-13
|PERKINS
|543
|4
|515
|2021-02-13
|COMANCHE
|537
|10
|504
|2021-02-13
|PRAGUE
|521
|6
|503
|2021-02-13
|DEL CITY
|515
|8
|468
|2021-02-13
|MIDWEST CITY
|511
|13
|466
|2021-02-13
|ANTLERS
|511
|8
|475
|2021-02-13
|PAWNEE
|502
|13
|459
|2021-02-13
|FAIRVIEW
|500
|6
|478
|2021-02-13
|HULBERT
|496
|4
|455
|2021-02-13
|VIAN
|493
|5
|465
|2021-02-13
|COALGATE
|492
|10
|451
|2021-02-13
|WYNNEWOOD
|490
|4
|447
|2021-02-13
|DEWEY
|483
|5
|451
|2021-02-13
|OOLOGAH
|478
|3
|451
|2021-02-13
|PAWHUSKA
|471
|8
|448
|2021-02-13
|COLCORD
|469
|3
|448
|2021-02-13
|WILBURTON
|469
|6
|440
|2021-02-13
|HASKELL
|468
|3
|442
|2021-02-13
|CHOUTEAU
|466
|9
|435
|2021-02-13
|HINTON
|462
|1
|451
|2021-02-13
|MEEKER
|451
|18
|417
|2021-02-13
|ROLAND
|448
|1
|427
|2021-02-13
|APACHE
|446
|4
|418
|2021-02-13
|STRATFORD
|428
|3
|411
|2021-02-13
|WISTER
|426
|2
|398
|2021-02-13
|LONE GROVE
|425
|3
|401
|2021-02-13
|FREDERICK
|424
|10
|397
|2021-02-13
|NEWKIRK
|418
|3
|384
|2021-02-13
|CARNEGIE
|404
|9
|360
|2021-02-13
|TALIHINA
|400
|9
|377
|2021-02-13
|STROUD
|390
|4
|371
|2021-02-13
|BEGGS
|387
|4
|362
|2021-02-13
|WALTERS
|387
|3
|352
|2021-02-13
|KANSAS
|385
|6
|364
|2021-02-13
|NICHOLS HILLS
|385
|1
|370
|2021-02-13
|WILSON
|384
|6
|350
|2021-02-13
|POCOLA
|382
|3
|359
|2021-02-13
|KONAWA
|381
|4
|357
|2021-02-13
|WATONGA
|379
|1
|350
|2021-02-13
|WASHINGTON
|377
|3
|354
|2021-02-13
|LUTHER
|365
|6
|330
|2021-02-13
|TONKAWA
|349
|13
|326
|2021-02-13
|HARTSHORNE
|345
|4
|321
|2021-02-13
|MANGUM
|344
|12
|295
|2021-02-13
|MINCO
|342
|0
|334
|2021-02-13
|COLBERT
|338
|9
|307
|2021-02-13
|VALLIANT
|337
|5
|312
|2021-02-13
|MORRIS
|332
|3
|316
|2021-02-13
|WELLSTON
|327
|4
|313
|2021-02-13
|FLETCHER
|320
|2
|296
|2021-02-13
|HOOKER
|319
|0
|307
|2021-02-13
|NEW CORDELL
|319
|0
|297
|2021-02-13
|HOBART
|318
|7
|290
|2021-02-13
|WYANDOTTE
|316
|3
|301
|2021-02-13
|GORE
|311
|4
|285
|2021-02-13
|CADDO
|311
|1
|294
|2021-02-13
|COMMERCE
|311
|2
|304
|2021-02-13
|MEAD
|305
|3
|278
|2021-02-13
|PORUM
|300
|2
|277
|2021-02-13
|HEALDTON
|297
|4
|272
|2021-02-13
|HOWE
|295
|0
|287
|2021-02-13
|ELMORE CITY
|292
|3
|272
|2021-02-13
|QUAPAW
|290
|8
|277
|2021-02-13
|PORTER
|290
|6
|274
|2021-02-13
|FAIRLAND
|286
|1
|274
|2021-02-13
|WARNER
|284
|1
|264
|2021-02-13
|STONEWALL
|276
|2
|245
|2021-02-13
|ARCADIA
|273
|0
|269
|2021-02-13
|KIEFER
|272
|1
|251
|2021-02-13
|TALALA
|268
|3
|257
|2021-02-13
|DRUMRIGHT
|267
|6
|233
|2021-02-13
|BOKCHITO
|266
|2
|244
|2021-02-13
|KELLYVILLE
|260
|3
|250
|2021-02-13
|WAURIKA
|259
|3
|250
|2021-02-13
|ADAIR
|259
|3
|245
|2021-02-13
|RINGLING
|252
|1
|231
|2021-02-13
|CRESCENT
|252
|2
|239
|2021-02-13
|HOLLIS
|251
|2
|220
|2021-02-13
|BARNSDALL
|251
|4
|226
|2021-02-13
|MAYSVILLE
|247
|8
|223
|2021-02-13
|ALLEN
|242
|2
|225
|2021-02-13
|WAYNE
|240
|2
|224
|2021-02-13
|EARLSBORO
|236
|0
|221
|2021-02-13
|CASHION
|236
|0
|223
|2021-02-13
|BOSWELL
|233
|1
|216
|2021-02-13
|OKARCHE
|232
|4
|223
|2021-02-13
|HYDRO
|228
|4
|209
|2021-02-13
|PADEN
|227
|1
|215
|2021-02-13
|RUSH SPRINGS
|226
|3
|212
|2021-02-13
|BLAIR
|220
|1
|204
|2021-02-13
|WRIGHT CITY
|217
|1
|193
|2021-02-13
|FORT COBB
|214
|2
|199
|2021-02-13
|YALE
|213
|4
|186
|2021-02-13
|CAMERON
|212
|0
|201
|2021-02-13
|MOORELAND
|211
|2
|195
|2021-02-13
|WAUKOMIS
|210
|0
|203
|2021-02-13
|HAWORTH
|209
|3
|188
|2021-02-13
|CHEROKEE
|208
|1
|192
|2021-02-13
|ROFF
|208
|1
|186
|2021-02-13
|LAVERNE
|207
|1
|196
|2021-02-13
|WATTS
|205
|0
|189
|2021-02-13
|PAOLI
|205
|2
|185
|2021-02-13
|MAUD
|203
|0
|177
|2021-02-13
|BILLINGS
|202
|1
|197
|2021-02-13
|KEOTA
|202
|0
|195
|2021-02-13
|BEAVER
|201
|4
|190
|2021-02-13
|GERONIMO
|199
|2
|183
|2021-02-13
|BINGER
|197
|10
|179
|2021-02-13
|CEMENT
|196
|0
|185
|2021-02-13
|OKEENE
|193
|0
|184
|2021-02-13
|WETUMKA
|190
|3
|173
|2021-02-13
|BIG CABIN
|188
|2
|176
|2021-02-13
|GLENCOE
|188
|2
|171
|2021-02-13
|QUINTON
|185
|1
|169
|2021-02-13
|TEXHOMA
|185
|0
|179
|2021-02-13
|RINGWOOD
|184
|0
|170
|2021-02-13
|BOKOSHE
|182
|0
|170
|2021-02-13
|CYRIL
|180
|2
|168
|2021-02-13
|JENNINGS
|179
|1
|165
|2021-02-13
|OCHELATA
|177
|3
|167
|2021-02-13
|ARAPAHO
|176
|4
|163
|2021-02-13
|THOMAS
|174
|0
|172
|2021-02-13
|MORRISON
|173
|1
|164
|2021-02-13
|SHATTUCK
|172
|1
|165
|2021-02-13
|WELCH
|172
|2
|166
|2021-02-13
|FAIRFAX
|170
|1
|160
|2021-02-13
|CHEYENNE
|169
|2
|159
|2021-02-13
|NINNEKAH
|168
|1
|153
|2021-02-13
|GEARY
|166
|1
|151
|2021-02-13
|RED ROCK
|165
|2
|154
|2021-02-13
|OKTAHA
|164
|0
|153
|2021-02-13
|INDIAHOMA
|163
|1
|145
|2021-02-13
|RAMONA
|162
|4
|148
|2021-02-13
|MEDFORD
|162
|1
|159
|2021-02-13
|GOODWELL
|158
|1
|152
|2021-02-13
|FORT TOWSON
|156
|0
|143
|2021-02-13
|WELEETKA
|156
|3
|141
|2021-02-13
|BUFFALO
|156
|3
|150
|2021-02-13
|SHADY POINT
|155
|1
|146
|2021-02-13
|SEILING
|155
|2
|149
|2021-02-13
|THACKERVILLE
|153
|1
|151
|2021-02-13
|CALUMET
|151
|0
|150
|2021-02-13
|SNYDER
|149
|5
|131
|2021-02-13
|GRACEMONT
|149
|2
|139
|2021-02-13
|BENNINGTON
|146
|2
|131
|2021-02-13
|RED OAK
|145
|0
|133
|2021-02-13
|CANTON
|143
|2
|129
|2021-02-13
|DEPEW
|143
|2
|136
|2021-02-13
|UNION CITY
|143
|1
|139
|2021-02-13
|BURNS FLAT
|142
|1
|132
|2021-02-13
|PANAMA
|140
|1
|134
|2021-02-13
|COPAN
|140
|1
|134
|2021-02-13
|KREBS
|138
|2
|130
|2021-02-13
|POND CREEK
|138
|0
|132
|2021-02-13
|BLUEJACKET
|135
|1
|131
|2021-02-13
|TEMPLE
|134
|9
|117
|2021-02-13
|TERLTON
|133
|1
|124
|2021-02-13
|CLAYTON
|132
|1
|125
|2021-02-13
|WANETTE
|132
|0
|125
|2021-02-13
|MANNSVILLE
|132
|1
|120
|2021-02-13
|WEBBERS FALLS
|131
|0
|119
|2021-02-13
|CANUTE
|131
|0
|119
|2021-02-13
|MILBURN
|129
|3
|114
|2021-02-13
|VICI
|128
|0
|121
|2021-02-13
|GRANITE
|128
|4
|118
|2021-02-13
|ARKOMA
|127
|1
|120
|2021-02-13
|GARBER
|127
|1
|124
|2021-02-13
|KIOWA
|126
|2
|117
|2021-02-13
|HAMMON
|124
|2
|116
|2021-02-13
|SPAVINAW
|124
|1
|109
|2021-02-13
|LAHOMA
|122
|5
|115
|2021-02-13
|ALEX
|122
|2
|112
|2021-02-13
|LEEDEY
|121
|4
|114
|2021-02-13
|TIPTON
|120
|3
|110
|2021-02-13
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|119
|1
|107
|2021-02-13
|ASHER
|119
|0
|102
|2021-02-13
|CHATTANOOGA
|114
|2
|108
|2021-02-13
|COUNCIL HILL
|112
|2
|106
|2021-02-13
|VELMA
|112
|2
|108
|2021-02-13
|GRANDFIELD
|111
|1
|102
|2021-02-13
|DAVENPORT
|111
|0
|106
|2021-02-13
|SOPER
|110
|1
|98
|2021-02-13
|ERICK
|110
|1
|102
|2021-02-13
|RYAN
|109
|1
|101
|2021-02-13
|SENTINEL
|107
|1
|101
|2021-02-13
|MULHALL
|107
|0
|102
|2021-02-13
|AGRA
|106
|1
|100
|2021-02-13
|OAKS
|106
|2
|98
|2021-02-13
|CANEY
|106
|1
|102
|2021-02-13
|TUPELO
|103
|1
|96
|2021-02-13
|MILL CREEK
|102
|0
|83
|2021-02-13
|DELAWARE
|101
|2
|97
|2021-02-13
|BRAGGS
|100
|1
|97
|2021-02-13
|WAYNOKA
|100
|0
|96
|2021-02-13
|SASAKWA
|99
|0
|92
|2021-02-13
|TYRONE
|98
|0
|89
|2021-02-13
|DOVER
|97
|2
|93
|2021-02-13
|MCCURTAIN
|97
|1
|91
|2021-02-13
|BYARS
|96
|1
|94
|2021-02-13
|OILTON
|95
|3
|84
|2021-02-13
|RATLIFF CITY
|91
|0
|86
|2021-02-13
|AMBER
|90
|3
|85
|2021-02-13
|GANS
|89
|0
|78
|2021-02-13
|GARVIN
|89
|0
|82
|2021-02-13
|LOOKEBA
|89
|2
|84
|2021-02-13
|VERDEN
|87
|1
|85
|2021-02-13
|FOSS
|86
|0
|84
|2021-02-13
|STRINGTOWN
|83
|1
|79
|2021-02-13
|SPRINGER
|83
|1
|78
|2021-02-13
|STERLING
|82
|1
|79
|2021-02-13
|RATTAN
|81
|1
|66
|2021-02-13
|BOISE CITY
|80
|0
|78
|2021-02-13
|STUART
|80
|0
|67
|2021-02-13
|CUSTER CITY
|80
|0
|77
|2021-02-13
|RAVIA
|79
|2
|72
|2021-02-13
|DEWAR
|78
|0
|73
|2021-02-13
|KINTA
|77
|0
|69
|2021-02-13
|TRYON
|77
|0
|68
|2021-02-13
|WANN
|77
|2
|72
|2021-02-13
|SAVANNA
|76
|0
|71
|2021-02-13
|RIPLEY
|75
|1
|72
|2021-02-13
|OLUSTEE
|74
|0
|70
|2021-02-13
|COYLE
|74
|0
|68
|2021-02-13
|PITTSBURG
|74
|0
|68
|2021-02-13
|CORN
|71
|3
|65
|2021-02-13
|CARNEY
|71
|1
|65
|2021-02-13
|CANADIAN
|70
|0
|65
|2021-02-13
|DUSTIN
|70
|1
|64
|2021-02-13
|COVINGTON
|69
|1
|68
|2021-02-13
|LAMONT
|69
|1
|66
|2021-02-13
|FARGO
|67
|0
|64
|2021-02-13
|HAILEYVILLE
|67
|0
|64
|2021-02-13
|ARNETT
|67
|0
|65
|2021-02-13
|POCASSET
|66
|1
|64
|2021-02-13
|DRUMMOND
|65
|0
|59
|2021-02-13
|WAPANUCKA
|65
|1
|58
|2021-02-13
|LONGDALE
|63
|0
|58
|2021-02-13
|NASH
|62
|1
|56
|2021-02-13
|ORLANDO
|62
|0
|60
|2021-02-13
|MARBLE CITY
|62
|0
|58
|2021-02-13
|KREMLIN
|62
|0
|61
|2021-02-13
|DILL CITY
|61
|0
|61
|2021-02-13
|KAW CITY
|60
|1
|58
|2021-02-13
|KETCHUM
|59
|1
|56
|2021-02-13
|SAWYER
|59
|1
|55
|2021-02-13
|RANDLETT
|59
|1
|55
|2021-02-13
|BOYNTON
|58
|0
|57
|2021-02-13
|AMES
|57
|0
|56
|2021-02-13
|CASTLE
|57
|0
|51
|2021-02-13
|CLEO SPRINGS
|57
|0
|54
|2021-02-13
|KENEFIC
|56
|1
|50
|2021-02-13
|REYDON
|56
|0
|53
|2021-02-13
|LANGLEY
|56
|0
|52
|2021-02-13
|SHIDLER
|56
|0
|55
|2021-02-13
|LENAPAH
|55
|0
|54
|2021-02-13
|INDIANOLA
|54
|0
|49
|2021-02-13
|WHITEFIELD
|53
|0
|53
|2021-02-13
|ALINE
|52
|2
|47
|2021-02-13
|CALVIN
|52
|1
|48
|2021-02-13
|CROWDER
|52
|0
|49
|2021-02-13
|MARLAND
|52
|1
|49
|2021-02-13
|LEHIGH
|51
|0
|48
|2021-02-13
|WYNONA
|51
|2
|49
|2021-02-13
|OKAY
|51
|1
|44
|2021-02-13
|MENO
|50
|0
|49
|2021-02-13
|FAXON
|50
|0
|48
|2021-02-13
|FAIRMONT
|50
|0
|48
|2021-02-13
|LONE WOLF
|50
|0
|49
|2021-02-13
|GAGE
|49
|0
|42
|2021-02-13
|LOCO
|49
|0
|47
|2021-02-13
|PRUE
|48
|1
|47
|2021-02-13
|FORGAN
|47
|1
|44
|2021-02-13
|CARTER
|47
|0
|45
|2021-02-13
|ACHILLE
|46
|0
|40
|2021-02-13
|TERRAL
|46
|2
|44
|2021-02-13
|HASTINGS
|45
|1
|42
|2021-02-13
|TALOGA
|45
|0
|42
|2021-02-13
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|44
|0
|41
|2021-02-13
|WAKITA
|44
|3
|40
|2021-02-13
|CARMEN
|44
|2
|41
|2021-02-13
|RALSTON
|44
|1
|42
|2021-02-13
|SHARON
|43
|1
|36
|2021-02-13
|ROOSEVELT
|42
|0
|37
|2021-02-13
|SCHULTER
|42
|0
|41
|2021-02-13
|BURBANK
|42
|0
|40
|2021-02-13
|BUTLER
|41
|0
|38
|2021-02-13
|COLONY
|40
|0
|40
|2021-02-13
|LANGSTON
|40
|1
|36
|2021-02-13
|SPARKS
|40
|1
|36
|2021-02-13
|FOSTER
|39
|0
|38
|2021-02-13
|DEER CREEK
|38
|1
|33
|2021-02-13
|GOLTRY
|37
|0
|35
|2021-02-13
|OSAGE
|37
|0
|36
|2021-02-13
|ROCKY
|37
|0
|33
|2021-02-13
|JET
|37
|0
|37
|2021-02-13
|GOLDSBY
|36
|0
|34
|2021-02-13
|DEVOL
|36
|0
|33
|2021-02-13
|HARDESTY
|36
|0
|33
|2021-02-13
|MARSHALL
|35
|0
|34
|2021-02-13
|FREEDOM
|35
|0
|34
|2021-02-13
|HANNA
|34
|0
|31
|2021-02-13
|BERNICE
|34
|0
|33
|2021-02-13
|FRANCIS
|34
|1
|30
|2021-02-13
|EAKLY
|34
|0
|33
|2021-02-13
|ELDORADO
|33
|0
|30
|2021-02-13
|NICOMA PARK
|32
|1
|27
|2021-02-13
|AVANT
|31
|0
|29
|2021-02-13
|BESSIE
|30
|1
|27
|2021-02-13
|FITZHUGH
|30
|0
|29
|2021-02-13
|DAVIDSON
|30
|0
|26
|2021-02-13
|WILLOW
|29
|0
|29
|2021-02-13
|BURLINGTON
|29
|0
|29
|2021-02-13
|GOULD
|28
|0
|27
|2021-02-13
|HUNTER
|28
|0
|27
|2021-02-13
|DACOMA
|27
|0
|26
|2021-02-13
|MEDICINE PARK
|27
|0
|27
|2021-02-13
|CAMARGO
|27
|0
|27
|2021-02-13
|GOTEBO
|27
|0
|27
|2021-02-13
|HITCHCOCK
|25
|0
|19
|2021-02-13
|DISNEY
|25
|0
|24
|2021-02-13
|OPTIMA
|25
|0
|25
|2021-02-13
|MILLERTON
|24
|2
|20
|2021-02-13
|BRADLEY
|24
|1
|22
|2021-02-13
|DIBBLE
|23
|0
|22
|2021-02-13
|BRAMAN
|21
|0
|20
|2021-02-13
|NORTH MIAMI
|21
|0
|20
|2021-02-13
|KEYES
|21
|0
|19
|2021-02-13
|BROMIDE
|20
|1
|17
|2021-02-13
|LAMAR
|20
|0
|19
|2021-02-13
|HILLSDALE
|20
|0
|20
|2021-02-13
|FOYIL
|20
|1
|18
|2021-02-13
|MANITOU
|19
|0
|18
|2021-02-13
|CROMWELL
|19
|1
|17
|2021-02-13
|MARTHA
|18
|1
|14
|2021-02-13
|ALDERSON
|18
|0
|17
|2021-02-13
|DOUGHERTY
|16
|0
|15
|2021-02-13
|WAINWRIGHT
|16
|0
|14
|2021-02-13
|BOWLEGS
|15
|0
|15
|2021-02-13
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|13
|1
|12
|2021-02-13
|PEORIA
|12
|0
|10
|2021-02-13
|FANSHAWE
|11
|0
|11
|2021-02-13
|ALBION
|10
|0
|10
|2021-02-13
|HALLETT
|9
|0
|9
|2021-02-13
|ADDINGTON
|9
|0
|9
|2021-02-13
|VERA
|8
|0
|7
|2021-02-13
|THE VILLAGE
|7
|0
|6
|2021-02-13
|GENE AUTRY
|7
|0
|6
|2021-02-13
|REDBIRD
|6
|0
|4
|2021-02-13
|SLICK
|5
|0
|5
|2021-02-13
|BYNG
|5
|0
|5
|2021-02-13
|BLACKBURN
|5
|0
|5
|2021-02-13
|TULLAHASSEE
|5
|0
|4
|2021-02-13
|KEMP
|4
|0
|3
|2021-02-13
|TATUMS
|4
|0
|2
|2021-02-13
|RENTIESVILLE
|3
|0
|3
|2021-02-13
|MOFFETT
|3
|0
|3
|2021-02-13
|NORGE
|2
|0
|2
|2021-02-13
|KENDRICK
|2
|0
|2
|2021-02-13
|BRAY
|2
|0
|2
|2021-02-13
|PINK
|2
|0
|2
|2021-02-13
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|2021-02-13
|EAST DUKE
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-13
|HOFFMAN
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-13
|SPORTSMEN ACRES
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-13
|LE FLORE
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-13
|BETHEL ACRES
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-13
|OAKLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-13
|FOREST PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-13
|VERDIGRIS
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-13
|BRIDGE CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-13
|GRAYSON
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-13
|BRIDGEPORT
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-13
|ROCK ISLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-13
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.
