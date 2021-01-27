covid numbers

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma recorded 65 additional COVID-19-related deaths on Wednesday, setting a new record for the daily number of deaths reported, although they spanned a timeframe of more than a month, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The 65 deaths reported Wednesday occurred between Dec. 14 and Jan. 25, according to the OSDH, with 48 of them happening since Jan. 1, with the majority of those, 39, since Jan. 20.

OSDH spokesperson Anthony Triana said the gap is because there is no set time that OSDH holds a death before reporting it and that it varies widely based on the circumstances, such as place of death, who the medical certifier is and more.

Fifty of the deaths were in the 65 and older age group, 11 were in the 50-64 age group and four were in the 36-49 age group. The OSDH said 57 were reported to have been hospitalized, and 14 of the deaths were long-term care associated.

The previous one-day record was 62 and was reported on Jan. 6.

Oklahoma gained 2,686 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. The .7% increase brought the total number of cases to 379,110, with 29,855 of those active, a single day decrease of 549, and 345,867 recovered, including 3,170 since Tuesday’s OSDH report.

Statewide, there have been 3,388 deaths in which COVID-19 was the cause or a contributing factor, OSDH reported.

Deaths reported Wednesday in the 65 and older age group were nine men and two women in Cleveland County, four men and four women in Oklahoma County, five men and three women in Tulsa County, four Comanche County men, three Washington County men, two men and one woman in Creek County, one man and one woman each in Cherokee, Custer and Rogers counties, one woman each from Mayes, Okmulgee, Pawnee, Payne and Pottawatomie counties and one man each from Canadian and Woods counties.

Eleven of the deaths were in the 50-64 age group: two men each from Lincoln, Oklahoma and Tulsa counties, one woman each from Muskogee, Payne and Tulsa counties and one man each from Washington and Woods counties. The other four deaths were one woman each from Le Flore, Oklahoma and Pawnee counties and one Oklahoma County man in the 36-49 age group.

Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma stood at 21,314, according to OSDH on Wednesday. Of that number, 1,250 currently were hospitalized, according to OSDH’s Executive Report released Monday afternoon. The number of hospitalized patients has been dropping in recent days. It stood at 1,595 on Friday. There were 341 people in ICU on Wednesday, according to the Executive Report. That was down from 433 on Friday.

In Enid, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported it was treating 19 COVID-19 patients with one death. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported Wednesday it was treating 11 patients and had one death.

COVID-19 cases in Garfield County increased by 66 Wednesday for a total of 6,738, with 429 active and 6,251, or 92.8%, recovered, according to the OSDH.

The majority of the cases, 5,941, or 88.2%, have been in Enid, which has 388 active cases and 5,499 recovered. Of the county’s 58 deaths, 54 have been in Enid.

There have been 2,649 cases, with 2,443 recovered and 32 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 3,219 cases, with 2,990 recovered and 21 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. There were 32 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base.

There have been 58 deaths in Garfield County, with 54 from Enid, one from Garber and four from Lahoma, according to OSDH. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dates the Garber and Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as more widely shared county numbers are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxum.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases Wednesday included 30 in Woodward, 16 in Kingfisher, 10 in Noble, six in Alfalfa, five each in Blaine and Major, three in Woods and one in Grant, according to OSDH.

State update

There have been 200,659 Oklahoma women and 178,421 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH on Wednesday. There were 30 designated as unknown gender.

Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 7,170 in the 0-4 age group, 41,284 in the 5-17 age group, 119,481 in the 18-35 age group, 82,055 in the 36-49 age group, 73,854 in the 50-64 age group and 55,213 in the 65 and older age group. There were 53 listed as unknown age.

Of the overall 3,388 deaths in the state, 2,692 have been 65 and older and 541 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.4% of the total. There have been 124 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 30 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 1,913, than women, 1,475, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Wednesday.

The 50-64 deaths increased by 10 and the 36-49 deaths increased by five Wednesday, contradicting the OSDH email that states there were 11 deaths in the 50-64 age group and four deaths in the 36-49 age group. Inquiries into that discrepancy had not been answered.

Data shows deaths in all of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 561 in Oklahoma; 557 in Tulsa; 215 in Cleveland; 104 in Comanche; 97 in Rogers; 88 in Creek; 75 in Washington; 70 in Muskogee; 66 in Wagoner; 62 in Canadian; 58 in Garfield; 57 in McCurtain; 56 in Custer; 55 each in Grady and Kay; 54 in Delaware; 51 in Pottawatomie; 46 in Caddo; 44 each in Bryan and Stephens; 41 each in Lincoln and Payne; 40 in Jackson; 38 each in Le Flore, Okmulgee and Osage; 37 in McClain; 36 in Pontotoc; 34 in Ottawa; 32 in Mayes; 31 each in Cherokee and Pittsburg; 28 in Beckham; 27 in McIntosh; 26 each in Garvin and Seminole; 25 in Carter; 24 in Sequoyah; 23 in Logan; 21 each in PAwnee and Texas; 18 each in Adair and Kingfisher; 16 each in Murray and Okfuskee; 13 each in Cotton, Greer, Hughes, Johnston, Kiowa and Tillman; 12 each in Marshall, Nowata and Woodward; 11 in Choctaw; eight each in Atoka, Coal, Craig, Haskell, Love, Noble and Pushmataha; seven each in Latimer, Jefferson and Woods; six each in Roger Mills and Washita; five each in Alfalfa, Blaine and Grant; four each in Beaver, Dewey and Major; three in Harper; and one each in Cimarron, Ellis and Harmon.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Wednesday by OSDH:

• Woodward with 2,950 cases, 2,768 recovered, 170 active and 12 deaths, nine from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland.

• Kingfisher with 1,817 cases, 1,680 recovered, 119 active and 18 deaths, seven from Kingfisher, five from Hennessey, four from Okarche and two from Dover.

• Noble with 1,211 cases, 1,116 recovered, 87 active and eight deaths, including four from Perry, two from Red Rock and one each from Billings and Morrison.

• Woods with 1,131 cases, 1,077 recovered, 47 active and seven deaths, six from Alva and one not listed by town.

• Alfalfa with 1,076 cases, 1,028 recovered, 43 active and five deaths, two each from Aline and Helena, including a James Crabtree Correctional Center inmate, and one from Cherokee.

• Major with 868 cases, 804 recovered, 60 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town.

• Blaine with 848 cases, 774 recovered, 69 active and five deaths, two from Canton, one from Watonga and two not listed by town.

• Grant with 482 cases, 444 recovered, 33 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.

DOC update

The number of inmates currently positive for COVID-19 was at 21 Wednesday with 102 Department of Corrections employees with the virus across the state, according to the DOC website.

DOC reported Wednesday on its website that there were four active cases at James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena. No active cases were reported at Enid Community Corrections Center, William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply or Charles E. “Bill” Johnson Corrections Center in Alva.

Inmates in isolation and quarantine were 4 and 157, respectively, at James Crabtree, and no other Northwest Oklahoma facilities reported any Wednesday.

Oklahoma per city 01.27.21

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA CITY 55903 444 51261 2021-01-27
TULSA 37295 362 34053 2021-01-27
EDMOND 14879 82 13752 2021-01-27
BROKEN ARROW 13619 110 12346 2021-01-27
NORMAN 12116 112 11135 2021-01-27
OTHER*** 8197 48 7412 2021-01-27
YUKON 7651 23 7139 2021-01-27
LAWTON 6393 80 5630 2021-01-27
ENID 5941 54 5499 2021-01-27
STILLWATER 5521 21 5086 2021-01-27
MOORE 5480 35 4990 2021-01-27
CLAREMORE 5125 72 4649 2021-01-27
OWASSO 4588 29 4164 2021-01-27
MUSKOGEE 4543 52 3917 2021-01-27
SHAWNEE 4330 39 3999 2021-01-27
ARDMORE 3633 18 3215 2021-01-27
ADA 3564 30 3151 2021-01-27
TAHLEQUAH 3484 22 3158 2021-01-27
PONCA CITY 3424 31 3066 2021-01-27
BARTLESVILLE 3153 62 2869 2021-01-27
DURANT 3095 25 2771 2021-01-27
BIXBY 2935 20 2690 2021-01-27
MCALESTER 2800 22 2566 2021-01-27
SAND SPRINGS 2767 33 2482 2021-01-27
DUNCAN 2594 26 2339 2021-01-27
SAPULPA 2494 35 2215 2021-01-27
GUYMON 2466 20 2374 2021-01-27
JENKS 2454 16 2228 2021-01-27
EL RENO 2252 15 2139 2021-01-27
ALTUS 2240 37 2071 2021-01-27
MUSTANG 2230 18 2093 2021-01-27
CHICKASHA 2116 31 1907 2021-01-27
GUTHRIE 2113 17 1873 2021-01-27
COLLINSVILLE 2045 13 1865 2021-01-27
CHOCTAW 1994 13 1835 2021-01-27
MIAMI 1907 21 1782 2021-01-27
BLANCHARD 1897 11 1721 2021-01-27
STILWELL 1849 15 1569 2021-01-27
BETHANY 1712 14 1577 2021-01-27
WOODWARD 1695 9 1556 2021-01-27
COWETA 1605 20 1462 2021-01-27
CLINTON 1604 32 1467 2021-01-27
WEATHERFORD 1596 20 1513 2021-01-27
TAFT 1563 3 1548 2021-01-27
ELK CITY 1500 13 1339 2021-01-27
SKIATOOK 1459 8 1317 2021-01-27
GROVE 1389 34 1261 2021-01-27
VINITA 1384 6 1284 2021-01-27
GLENPOOL 1353 13 1229 2021-01-27
PRYOR CREEK 1351 16 1229 2021-01-27
OKMULGEE 1338 21 1210 2021-01-27
POTEAU 1334 12 1258 2021-01-27
SALLISAW 1328 12 1215 2021-01-27
TUTTLE 1318 10 1232 2021-01-27
SEMINOLE 1281 13 1143 2021-01-27
WAGONER 1270 12 1128 2021-01-27
PURCELL 1253 15 1144 2021-01-27
ATOKA 1253 5 1169 2021-01-27
CUSHING 1213 10 1136 2021-01-27
ANADARKO 1208 16 1093 2021-01-27
BROKEN BOW 1200 29 1075 2021-01-27
IDABEL 1126 14 1032 2021-01-27
PAULS VALLEY 1121 8 1010 2021-01-27
NEWCASTLE 1108 7 1020 2021-01-27
NOBLE 1095 16 959 2021-01-27
LEXINGTON 1087 12 979 2021-01-27
SULPHUR 1066 12 956 2021-01-27
TECUMSEH 1043 5 955 2021-01-27
PIEDMONT 1020 5 945 2021-01-27
MCLOUD 988 5 920 2021-01-27
HARRAH 982 8 901 2021-01-27
FORT GIBSON 952 10 839 2021-01-27
ALVA 947 6 903 2021-01-27
MADILL 937 6 867 2021-01-27
JAY 924 8 838 2021-01-27
FORT SUPPLY 923 2 916 2021-01-27
MARLOW 893 8 825 2021-01-27
MARIETTA 893 6 798 2021-01-27
MULDROW 859 3 748 2021-01-27
CHECOTAH 843 12 767 2021-01-27
HUGO 839 9 774 2021-01-27
HENRYETTA 820 11 746 2021-01-27
BRISTOW 818 19 739 2021-01-27
EUFAULA 809 15 691 2021-01-27
SAYRE 776 13 719 2021-01-27
HOMINY 727 2 704 2021-01-27
KINGFISHER 715 7 663 2021-01-27
HELENA 709 2 689 2021-01-27
STIGLER 708 7 619 2021-01-27
OKEMAH 695 6 606 2021-01-27
KINGSTON 683 6 605 2021-01-27
LINDSAY 681 5 637 2021-01-27
CATOOSA 667 9 608 2021-01-27
ELGIN 640 8 583 2021-01-27
MANNFORD 631 10 521 2021-01-27
HOLDENVILLE 625 7 553 2021-01-27
WEWOKA 622 7 547 2021-01-27
HEAVENER 618 9 574 2021-01-27
CHANDLER 611 15 554 2021-01-27
CALERA 609 3 570 2021-01-27
CLEVELAND 607 8 564 2021-01-27
LOCUST GROVE 606 0 538 2021-01-27
HENNESSEY 604 5 557 2021-01-27
PERRY 588 4 530 2021-01-27
INOLA 586 4 534 2021-01-27
NOWATA 583 8 513 2021-01-27
SPIRO 576 1 553 2021-01-27
BLACKWELL 571 12 504 2021-01-27
AFTON 561 3 531 2021-01-27
BOLEY 558 7 543 2021-01-27
MOUNDS 554 6 502 2021-01-27
DAVIS 551 3 490 2021-01-27
CHELSEA 546 7 498 2021-01-27
SPERRY 538 2 488 2021-01-27
CACHE 537 6 480 2021-01-27
TISHOMINGO 535 5 484 2021-01-27
WARR ACRES 522 1 475 2021-01-27
SPENCER 516 7 466 2021-01-27
JONES 507 4 470 2021-01-27
WESTVILLE 504 3 448 2021-01-27
PRAGUE 499 4 466 2021-01-27
SALINA 496 3 436 2021-01-27
COMANCHE 496 8 432 2021-01-27
PERKINS 492 4 448 2021-01-27
FAIRVIEW 481 2 444 2021-01-27
MIDWEST CITY 478 12 425 2021-01-27
ANTLERS 476 6 432 2021-01-27
VIAN 471 4 434 2021-01-27
DEL CITY 469 6 430 2021-01-27
PAWNEE 464 10 411 2021-01-27
HULBERT 461 3 414 2021-01-27
PAWHUSKA 456 7 417 2021-01-27
COALGATE 455 6 420 2021-01-27
HINTON 444 0 429 2021-01-27
OOLOGAH 443 2 408 2021-01-27
COLCORD 442 3 403 2021-01-27
WYNNEWOOD 441 3 397 2021-01-27
HASKELL 440 3 403 2021-01-27
WILBURTON 430 5 364 2021-01-27
APACHE 425 4 368 2021-01-27
DEWEY 425 5 388 2021-01-27
MEEKER 423 13 388 2021-01-27
CHOUTEAU 417 9 379 2021-01-27
FREDERICK 410 10 368 2021-01-27
STRATFORD 409 2 366 2021-01-27
ROLAND 398 1 350 2021-01-27
LONE GROVE 388 2 342 2021-01-27
NEWKIRK 380 2 347 2021-01-27
TALIHINA 378 7 342 2021-01-27
WISTER 372 2 353 2021-01-27
CARNEGIE 372 8 330 2021-01-27
KANSAS 369 6 338 2021-01-27
NICHOLS HILLS 358 0 337 2021-01-27
STROUD 357 3 327 2021-01-27
WASHINGTON 355 2 330 2021-01-27
KONAWA 352 4 304 2021-01-27
POCOLA 347 3 317 2021-01-27
BEGGS 347 4 328 2021-01-27
WALTERS 346 3 304 2021-01-27
WILSON 328 1 303 2021-01-27
WATONGA 324 1 292 2021-01-27
MINCO 324 0 315 2021-01-27
LUTHER 322 4 290 2021-01-27
TONKAWA 318 10 284 2021-01-27
HOOKER 311 0 297 2021-01-27
HARTSHORNE 311 4 273 2021-01-27
WELLSTON 308 2 286 2021-01-27
COMMERCE 307 2 285 2021-01-27
VALLIANT 306 4 282 2021-01-27
MANGUM 304 11 266 2021-01-27
COLBERT 303 9 263 2021-01-27
MORRIS 301 2 287 2021-01-27
HOBART 298 7 266 2021-01-27
WYANDOTTE 297 2 277 2021-01-27
GORE 296 4 269 2021-01-27
NEW CORDELL 293 0 266 2021-01-27
QUAPAW 285 5 268 2021-01-27
FLETCHER 285 2 248 2021-01-27
HOWE 282 0 263 2021-01-27
CADDO 279 1 255 2021-01-27
MEAD 278 3 241 2021-01-27
PORTER 273 6 235 2021-01-27
FAIRLAND 268 1 256 2021-01-27
WARNER 267 1 240 2021-01-27
PORUM 266 2 245 2021-01-27
ELMORE CITY 261 3 239 2021-01-27
ARCADIA 257 0 241 2021-01-27
HEALDTON 255 2 220 2021-01-27
WAURIKA 249 3 228 2021-01-27
TALALA 248 2 217 2021-01-27
KELLYVILLE 246 2 228 2021-01-27
BOKCHITO 242 1 218 2021-01-27
STONEWALL 238 1 222 2021-01-27
ADAIR 236 1 211 2021-01-27
MAYSVILLE 234 5 210 2021-01-27
KIEFER 233 1 223 2021-01-27
DRUMRIGHT 232 5 206 2021-01-27
WAYNE 231 2 209 2021-01-27
CRESCENT 231 2 210 2021-01-27
ALLEN 225 2 209 2021-01-27
HOLLIS 224 1 205 2021-01-27
EARLSBORO 223 0 206 2021-01-27
CASHION 222 0 207 2021-01-27
BARNSDALL 222 4 190 2021-01-27
OKARCHE 220 4 211 2021-01-27
PADEN 219 0 207 2021-01-27
RINGLING 219 1 189 2021-01-27
BOSWELL 213 1 185 2021-01-27
BLAIR 212 1 191 2021-01-27
HYDRO 211 3 197 2021-01-27
RUSH SPRINGS 209 3 188 2021-01-27
WRIGHT CITY 205 1 180 2021-01-27
LAVERNE 200 1 189 2021-01-27
BILLINGS 197 1 190 2021-01-27
WAUKOMIS 196 0 179 2021-01-27
FORT COBB 195 0 175 2021-01-27
BEAVER 194 2 175 2021-01-27
MOORELAND 194 1 165 2021-01-27
KEOTA 193 0 179 2021-01-27
CAMERON 192 0 186 2021-01-27
HAWORTH 191 3 174 2021-01-27
BINGER 190 10 167 2021-01-27
WATTS 187 0 177 2021-01-27
CHEROKEE 187 1 176 2021-01-27
YALE 184 4 166 2021-01-27
GERONIMO 182 2 158 2021-01-27
BIG CABIN 181 2 166 2021-01-27
ROFF 179 1 161 2021-01-27
PAOLI 177 2 159 2021-01-27
CEMENT 176 0 167 2021-01-27
TEXHOMA 176 0 169 2021-01-27
OKEENE 173 0 160 2021-01-27
THOMAS 171 0 163 2021-01-27
QUINTON 170 1 140 2021-01-27
WETUMKA 167 3 135 2021-01-27
SHATTUCK 167 1 161 2021-01-27
OCHELATA 167 2 147 2021-01-27
CYRIL 166 2 151 2021-01-27
GLENCOE 166 2 148 2021-01-27
MAUD 166 0 153 2021-01-27
CHEYENNE 163 1 136 2021-01-27
ARAPAHO 163 4 148 2021-01-27
FAIRFAX 163 1 150 2021-01-27
BOKOSHE 162 0 150 2021-01-27
WELCH 160 2 146 2021-01-27
RED ROCK 159 2 147 2021-01-27
MORRISON 158 1 147 2021-01-27
RINGWOOD 157 0 144 2021-01-27
MEDFORD 154 1 144 2021-01-27
GOODWELL 153 1 146 2021-01-27
SEILING 150 1 147 2021-01-27
JENNINGS 149 1 131 2021-01-27
BUFFALO 149 2 141 2021-01-27
NINNEKAH 148 1 133 2021-01-27
THACKERVILLE 147 1 138 2021-01-27
OKTAHA 145 0 131 2021-01-27
SHADY POINT 145 1 135 2021-01-27
RAMONA 145 4 132 2021-01-27
FORT TOWSON 141 0 132 2021-01-27
WELEETKA 140 3 126 2021-01-27
UNION CITY 140 1 129 2021-01-27
CALUMET 139 0 124 2021-01-27
INDIAHOMA 139 1 119 2021-01-27
GEARY 139 0 130 2021-01-27
GRACEMONT 138 2 125 2021-01-27
BURNS FLAT 135 1 126 2021-01-27
SNYDER 134 5 121 2021-01-27
TEMPLE 133 9 110 2021-01-27
DEPEW 132 2 119 2021-01-27
BLUEJACKET 132 1 126 2021-01-27
PANAMA 131 1 125 2021-01-27
COPAN 131 1 120 2021-01-27
KREBS 130 2 113 2021-01-27
POND CREEK 130 0 124 2021-01-27
BENNINGTON 129 2 116 2021-01-27
RED OAK 127 0 118 2021-01-27
CANTON 126 2 113 2021-01-27
CLAYTON 126 0 120 2021-01-27
WEBBERS FALLS 124 0 109 2021-01-27
WANETTE 123 0 118 2021-01-27
CANUTE 123 0 113 2021-01-27
VICI 122 0 112 2021-01-27
GRANITE 121 2 115 2021-01-27
GARBER 120 1 117 2021-01-27
KIOWA 118 2 108 2021-01-27
MILBURN 117 2 99 2021-01-27
HAMMON 117 2 105 2021-01-27
LEEDEY 116 4 109 2021-01-27
ALEX 116 2 103 2021-01-27
LAHOMA 115 4 105 2021-01-27
MANNSVILLE 114 1 104 2021-01-27
MOUNTAIN VIEW 113 1 101 2021-01-27
SPAVINAW 112 1 99 2021-01-27
ARKOMA 112 1 101 2021-01-27
DAVENPORT 109 0 101 2021-01-27
TIPTON 108 2 91 2021-01-27
TERLTON 107 1 92 2021-01-27
RYAN 104 0 97 2021-01-27
CANEY 104 1 99 2021-01-27
GRANDFIELD 103 1 95 2021-01-27
COUNCIL HILL 103 2 94 2021-01-27
MULHALL 102 0 99 2021-01-27
VELMA 102 2 94 2021-01-27
SENTINEL 101 0 96 2021-01-27
SOPER 100 1 92 2021-01-27
CHATTANOOGA 100 2 75 2021-01-27
ASHER 100 0 91 2021-01-27
OAKS 99 1 91 2021-01-27
ERICK 98 1 89 2021-01-27
WAYNOKA 96 0 91 2021-01-27
BRAGGS 95 1 91 2021-01-27
DELAWARE 95 2 86 2021-01-27
DOVER 93 2 83 2021-01-27
BYARS 93 1 84 2021-01-27
TUPELO 91 0 81 2021-01-27
TYRONE 91 0 82 2021-01-27
SASAKWA 90 0 85 2021-01-27
OILTON 90 3 69 2021-01-27
AGRA 88 1 73 2021-01-27
MCCURTAIN 88 1 74 2021-01-27
AMBER 86 1 80 2021-01-27
GARVIN 84 0 82 2021-01-27
LOOKEBA 84 2 78 2021-01-27
FOSS 82 0 78 2021-01-27
STRINGTOWN 82 1 79 2021-01-27
MILL CREEK 80 0 79 2021-01-27
SPRINGER 80 1 74 2021-01-27
BOISE CITY 80 0 78 2021-01-27
RATLIFF CITY 79 0 73 2021-01-27
VERDEN 77 1 71 2021-01-27
GANS 76 0 70 2021-01-27
RAVIA 75 2 69 2021-01-27
CUSTER CITY 75 0 73 2021-01-27
WANN 74 2 65 2021-01-27
OLUSTEE 70 0 66 2021-01-27
DEWAR 70 0 65 2021-01-27
COVINGTON 68 0 66 2021-01-27
TRYON 68 0 59 2021-01-27
STERLING 67 1 65 2021-01-27
SAVANNA 67 0 67 2021-01-27
ARNETT 66 0 65 2021-01-27
KINTA 66 0 59 2021-01-27
CORN 66 3 61 2021-01-27
CARNEY 66 1 59 2021-01-27
POCASSET 65 1 62 2021-01-27
RIPLEY 64 1 48 2021-01-27
PITTSBURG 63 0 61 2021-01-27
FARGO 63 0 63 2021-01-27
DUSTIN 62 1 55 2021-01-27
CANADIAN 62 0 60 2021-01-27
LAMONT 62 1 55 2021-01-27
RATTAN 62 0 54 2021-01-27
MARBLE CITY 61 0 52 2021-01-27
KREMLIN 60 0 59 2021-01-27
STUART 60 0 57 2021-01-27
HAILEYVILLE 60 0 55 2021-01-27
KETCHUM 58 1 50 2021-01-27
BOYNTON 58 0 52 2021-01-27
DILL CITY 58 0 58 2021-01-27
COYLE 58 0 54 2021-01-27
KAW CITY 58 1 55 2021-01-27
ORLANDO 57 0 56 2021-01-27
LONGDALE 56 0 51 2021-01-27
REYDON 56 0 51 2021-01-27
AMES 56 0 53 2021-01-27
SHIDLER 56 0 52 2021-01-27
NASH 55 0 48 2021-01-27
CLEO SPRINGS 55 0 53 2021-01-27
SAWYER 54 0 50 2021-01-27
LENAPAH 54 0 49 2021-01-27
RANDLETT 53 1 49 2021-01-27
WHITEFIELD 52 0 48 2021-01-27
LANGLEY 52 0 45 2021-01-27
KENEFIC 51 0 47 2021-01-27
WAPANUCKA 51 1 42 2021-01-27
DRUMMOND 51 0 44 2021-01-27
CROWDER 50 0 43 2021-01-27
LEHIGH 49 0 48 2021-01-27
LONE WOLF 49 0 48 2021-01-27
MARLAND 49 0 47 2021-01-27
CALVIN 48 1 42 2021-01-27
MENO 48 0 47 2021-01-27
WYNONA 48 1 43 2021-01-27
LOCO 48 0 46 2021-01-27
CASTLE 47 0 44 2021-01-27
ALINE 47 2 42 2021-01-27
OKAY 47 1 39 2021-01-27
INDIANOLA 46 0 45 2021-01-27
GAGE 46 0 43 2021-01-27
FAXON 46 0 40 2021-01-27
TERRAL 45 2 42 2021-01-27
CARTER 44 0 38 2021-01-27
PRUE 44 1 38 2021-01-27
WAKITA 43 2 39 2021-01-27
FAIRMONT 43 0 40 2021-01-27
ACHILLE 42 0 36 2021-01-27
MOUNTAIN PARK 42 0 37 2021-01-27
CARMEN 42 1 34 2021-01-27
RALSTON 41 1 37 2021-01-27
SCHULTER 41 0 38 2021-01-27
BUTLER 40 0 34 2021-01-27
FORGAN 40 1 38 2021-01-27
ROOSEVELT 39 0 35 2021-01-27
TALOGA 39 0 37 2021-01-27
FOSTER 39 0 36 2021-01-27
BURBANK 38 0 33 2021-01-27
SPARKS 38 1 35 2021-01-27
SHARON 38 0 31 2021-01-27
COLONY 38 0 37 2021-01-27
HASTINGS 37 1 33 2021-01-27
JET 36 0 31 2021-01-27
LANGSTON 35 1 34 2021-01-27
MARSHALL 34 0 34 2021-01-27
GOLDSBY 34 0 32 2021-01-27
ELDORADO 33 0 30 2021-01-27
BERNICE 33 0 30 2021-01-27
GOLTRY 33 0 31 2021-01-27
HARDESTY 33 0 33 2021-01-27
ROCKY 33 0 31 2021-01-27
FREEDOM 32 0 31 2021-01-27
DEVOL 32 0 31 2021-01-27
OSAGE 32 0 28 2021-01-27
AVANT 30 0 28 2021-01-27
HANNA 29 0 27 2021-01-27
EAKLY 29 0 24 2021-01-27
BESSIE 29 1 24 2021-01-27
FRANCIS 29 1 25 2021-01-27
DEER CREEK 29 1 26 2021-01-27
GOULD 28 0 27 2021-01-27
DAVIDSON 28 0 25 2021-01-27
NICOMA PARK 28 1 24 2021-01-27
MEDICINE PARK 27 0 23 2021-01-27
WILLOW 27 0 26 2021-01-27
CAMARGO 26 0 25 2021-01-27
BURLINGTON 26 0 26 2021-01-27
GOTEBO 26 0 25 2021-01-27
DACOMA 26 0 25 2021-01-27
HUNTER 25 0 25 2021-01-27
FITZHUGH 25 0 24 2021-01-27
OPTIMA 24 0 24 2021-01-27
DISNEY 23 0 22 2021-01-27
MILLERTON 21 2 19 2021-01-27
DIBBLE 20 0 19 2021-01-27
KEYES 20 0 16 2021-01-27
LAMAR 20 0 18 2021-01-27
BRADLEY 20 1 17 2021-01-27
NORTH MIAMI 20 0 19 2021-01-27
FOYIL 19 1 18 2021-01-27
BRAMAN 19 0 18 2021-01-27
MANITOU 19 0 18 2021-01-27
HILLSDALE 18 0 17 2021-01-27
BROMIDE 17 1 16 2021-01-27
HITCHCOCK 17 0 14 2021-01-27
ALDERSON 16 0 15 2021-01-27
WAINWRIGHT 16 0 13 2021-01-27
MARTHA 16 1 14 2021-01-27
BOWLEGS 15 0 15 2021-01-27
CROMWELL 15 1 10 2021-01-27
DOUGHERTY 15 0 14 2021-01-27
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 13 0 13 2021-01-27
FANSHAWE 10 0 8 2021-01-27
PEORIA 10 0 9 2021-01-27
ALBION 10 0 8 2021-01-27
ADDINGTON 8 0 8 2021-01-27
VERA 7 0 5 2021-01-27
HALLETT 7 0 7 2021-01-27
THE VILLAGE 6 0 6 2021-01-27
REDBIRD 6 0 4 2021-01-27
GENE AUTRY 6 0 5 2021-01-27
SLICK 5 0 5 2021-01-27
BYNG 5 0 5 2021-01-27
TULLAHASSEE 5 0 1 2021-01-27
BLACKBURN 4 0 4 2021-01-27
MOFFETT 3 0 3 2021-01-27
RENTIESVILLE 3 0 3 2021-01-27
KEMP 3 0 2 2021-01-27
TATUMS 2 0 2 2021-01-27
NORGE 2 0 2 2021-01-27
PINK 2 0 2 2021-01-27
SLAUGHTERVILLE 2 0 2 2021-01-27
BRAY 2 0 2 2021-01-27
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2021-01-27
LE FLORE 1 0 1 2021-01-27
OAKLAND 1 0 1 2021-01-27
BRIDGEPORT 1 0 1 2021-01-27
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2021-01-27
SPORTSMEN ACRES 1 0 1 2021-01-27
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2021-01-27
BETHEL ACRES 1 0 1 2021-01-27
GRAYSON 1 0 1 2021-01-27
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2021-01-27
EAST DUKE 1 0 1 2021-01-27
ARMSTRONG 1 0 0 2021-01-27
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2021-01-27

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Kelci McKendrick is police and court reporter for the Enid News & Eagle. 
 
Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for Kelci? Send an email to kelcim@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Oklahoma per county 01.27.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA 73512 561 67674 2021-01-27
TULSA 62297 557 56823 2021-01-27
CLEVELAND 25591 215 23263 2021-01-27
CANADIAN 13978 62 13067 2021-01-27
COMANCHE 9791 104 8622 2021-01-27
ROGERS 8831 97 8012 2021-01-27
MUSKOGEE 8267 70 7406 2021-01-27
PAYNE 7636 41 7035 2021-01-27
POTTAWATOMIE 7038 51 6495 2021-01-27
GARFIELD 6738 58 6251 2021-01-27
WAGONER 6675 66 5976 2021-01-27
CREEK 5614 88 4982 2021-01-27
BRYAN 5177 44 4649 2021-01-27
GRADY 5121 55 4700 2021-01-27
CHEROKEE 4933 31 4452 2021-01-27
CARTER 4826 25 4285 2021-01-27
LE FLORE 4684 38 4384 2021-01-27
KAY 4641 55 4158 2021-01-27
MCCLAIN 4541 37 4158 2021-01-27
PONTOTOC 4317 36 3844 2021-01-27
STEPHENS 4150 44 3754 2021-01-27
WASHINGTON 4049 75 3684 2021-01-27
PITTSBURG 3988 31 3631 2021-01-27
DELAWARE 3985 54 3627 2021-01-27
OSAGE 3971 38 3603 2021-01-27
CUSTER 3687 56 3433 2021-01-27
LOGAN 3538 23 3177 2021-01-27
CADDO 3489 46 3164 2021-01-27
SEQUOYAH 3466 24 3116 2021-01-27
MAYES 3460 32 3108 2021-01-27
MCCURTAIN 3406 57 3089 2021-01-27
OTTAWA 3379 34 3168 2021-01-27
TEXAS 3298 21 3167 2021-01-27
OKMULGEE 3244 38 2970 2021-01-27
GARVIN 3145 26 2847 2021-01-27
WOODWARD 2950 12 2768 2021-01-27
LINCOLN 2742 41 2505 2021-01-27
ADAIR 2723 18 2357 2021-01-27
JACKSON 2688 40 2481 2021-01-27
BECKHAM 2454 28 2217 2021-01-27
SEMINOLE 2449 26 2179 2021-01-27
KINGFISHER 1817 18 1680 2021-01-27
CRAIG 1779 8 1654 2021-01-27
MCINTOSH 1733 27 1534 2021-01-27
MURRAY 1672 16 1495 2021-01-27
OKFUSKEE 1656 16 1524 2021-01-27
MARSHALL 1628 12 1478 2021-01-27
ATOKA 1626 8 1523 2021-01-27
PAWNEE 1436 21 1290 2021-01-27
CHOCTAW 1403 11 1287 2021-01-27
LOVE 1318 8 1186 2021-01-27
NOBLE 1211 8 1116 2021-01-27
JOHNSTON 1150 13 1040 2021-01-27
WOODS 1131 7 1077 2021-01-27
HASKELL 1125 8 991 2021-01-27
ALFALFA 1076 5 1028 2021-01-27
HUGHES 1042 13 908 2021-01-27
WASHITA 975 6 905 2021-01-27
NOWATA 968 12 866 2021-01-27
PUSHMATAHA 880 8 806 2021-01-27
MAJOR 868 4 804 2021-01-27
BLAINE 848 5 774 2021-01-27
LATIMER 721 7 638 2021-01-27
KIOWA 720 13 649 2021-01-27
TILLMAN 691 13 616 2021-01-27
COAL 619 8 569 2021-01-27
JEFFERSON 615 7 559 2021-01-27
COTTON 570 13 498 2021-01-27
DEWEY 496 4 467 2021-01-27
GRANT 482 5 444 2021-01-27
GREER 458 13 413 2021-01-27
HARPER 386 3 366 2021-01-27
BEAVER 377 4 342 2021-01-27
ROGER MILLS 366 6 317 2021-01-27
ELLIS 332 1 321 2021-01-27
HARMON 252 1 233 2021-01-27
CIMARRON 120 1 108 2021-01-27
94 0 80 2021-01-27

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you