ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma recorded 65 additional COVID-19-related deaths on Wednesday, setting a new record for the daily number of deaths reported, although they spanned a timeframe of more than a month, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The 65 deaths reported Wednesday occurred between Dec. 14 and Jan. 25, according to the OSDH, with 48 of them happening since Jan. 1, with the majority of those, 39, since Jan. 20.
OSDH spokesperson Anthony Triana said the gap is because there is no set time that OSDH holds a death before reporting it and that it varies widely based on the circumstances, such as place of death, who the medical certifier is and more.
Fifty of the deaths were in the 65 and older age group, 11 were in the 50-64 age group and four were in the 36-49 age group. The OSDH said 57 were reported to have been hospitalized, and 14 of the deaths were long-term care associated.
The previous one-day record was 62 and was reported on Jan. 6.
Oklahoma gained 2,686 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. The .7% increase brought the total number of cases to 379,110, with 29,855 of those active, a single day decrease of 549, and 345,867 recovered, including 3,170 since Tuesday’s OSDH report.
Statewide, there have been 3,388 deaths in which COVID-19 was the cause or a contributing factor, OSDH reported.
Deaths reported Wednesday in the 65 and older age group were nine men and two women in Cleveland County, four men and four women in Oklahoma County, five men and three women in Tulsa County, four Comanche County men, three Washington County men, two men and one woman in Creek County, one man and one woman each in Cherokee, Custer and Rogers counties, one woman each from Mayes, Okmulgee, Pawnee, Payne and Pottawatomie counties and one man each from Canadian and Woods counties.
Eleven of the deaths were in the 50-64 age group: two men each from Lincoln, Oklahoma and Tulsa counties, one woman each from Muskogee, Payne and Tulsa counties and one man each from Washington and Woods counties. The other four deaths were one woman each from Le Flore, Oklahoma and Pawnee counties and one Oklahoma County man in the 36-49 age group.
Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma stood at 21,314, according to OSDH on Wednesday. Of that number, 1,250 currently were hospitalized, according to OSDH’s Executive Report released Monday afternoon. The number of hospitalized patients has been dropping in recent days. It stood at 1,595 on Friday. There were 341 people in ICU on Wednesday, according to the Executive Report. That was down from 433 on Friday.
In Enid, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported it was treating 19 COVID-19 patients with one death. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported Wednesday it was treating 11 patients and had one death.
COVID-19 cases in Garfield County increased by 66 Wednesday for a total of 6,738, with 429 active and 6,251, or 92.8%, recovered, according to the OSDH.
The majority of the cases, 5,941, or 88.2%, have been in Enid, which has 388 active cases and 5,499 recovered. Of the county’s 58 deaths, 54 have been in Enid.
There have been 2,649 cases, with 2,443 recovered and 32 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 3,219 cases, with 2,990 recovered and 21 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. There were 32 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base.
There have been 58 deaths in Garfield County, with 54 from Enid, one from Garber and four from Lahoma, according to OSDH. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dates the Garber and Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as more widely shared county numbers are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxum.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases Wednesday included 30 in Woodward, 16 in Kingfisher, 10 in Noble, six in Alfalfa, five each in Blaine and Major, three in Woods and one in Grant, according to OSDH.
State update
There have been 200,659 Oklahoma women and 178,421 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH on Wednesday. There were 30 designated as unknown gender.
Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 7,170 in the 0-4 age group, 41,284 in the 5-17 age group, 119,481 in the 18-35 age group, 82,055 in the 36-49 age group, 73,854 in the 50-64 age group and 55,213 in the 65 and older age group. There were 53 listed as unknown age.
Of the overall 3,388 deaths in the state, 2,692 have been 65 and older and 541 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.4% of the total. There have been 124 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 30 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 1,913, than women, 1,475, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Wednesday.
The 50-64 deaths increased by 10 and the 36-49 deaths increased by five Wednesday, contradicting the OSDH email that states there were 11 deaths in the 50-64 age group and four deaths in the 36-49 age group. Inquiries into that discrepancy had not been answered.
Data shows deaths in all of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 561 in Oklahoma; 557 in Tulsa; 215 in Cleveland; 104 in Comanche; 97 in Rogers; 88 in Creek; 75 in Washington; 70 in Muskogee; 66 in Wagoner; 62 in Canadian; 58 in Garfield; 57 in McCurtain; 56 in Custer; 55 each in Grady and Kay; 54 in Delaware; 51 in Pottawatomie; 46 in Caddo; 44 each in Bryan and Stephens; 41 each in Lincoln and Payne; 40 in Jackson; 38 each in Le Flore, Okmulgee and Osage; 37 in McClain; 36 in Pontotoc; 34 in Ottawa; 32 in Mayes; 31 each in Cherokee and Pittsburg; 28 in Beckham; 27 in McIntosh; 26 each in Garvin and Seminole; 25 in Carter; 24 in Sequoyah; 23 in Logan; 21 each in PAwnee and Texas; 18 each in Adair and Kingfisher; 16 each in Murray and Okfuskee; 13 each in Cotton, Greer, Hughes, Johnston, Kiowa and Tillman; 12 each in Marshall, Nowata and Woodward; 11 in Choctaw; eight each in Atoka, Coal, Craig, Haskell, Love, Noble and Pushmataha; seven each in Latimer, Jefferson and Woods; six each in Roger Mills and Washita; five each in Alfalfa, Blaine and Grant; four each in Beaver, Dewey and Major; three in Harper; and one each in Cimarron, Ellis and Harmon.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Wednesday by OSDH:
• Woodward with 2,950 cases, 2,768 recovered, 170 active and 12 deaths, nine from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland.
• Kingfisher with 1,817 cases, 1,680 recovered, 119 active and 18 deaths, seven from Kingfisher, five from Hennessey, four from Okarche and two from Dover.
• Noble with 1,211 cases, 1,116 recovered, 87 active and eight deaths, including four from Perry, two from Red Rock and one each from Billings and Morrison.
• Woods with 1,131 cases, 1,077 recovered, 47 active and seven deaths, six from Alva and one not listed by town.
• Alfalfa with 1,076 cases, 1,028 recovered, 43 active and five deaths, two each from Aline and Helena, including a James Crabtree Correctional Center inmate, and one from Cherokee.
• Major with 868 cases, 804 recovered, 60 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town.
• Blaine with 848 cases, 774 recovered, 69 active and five deaths, two from Canton, one from Watonga and two not listed by town.
• Grant with 482 cases, 444 recovered, 33 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.
DOC update
The number of inmates currently positive for COVID-19 was at 21 Wednesday with 102 Department of Corrections employees with the virus across the state, according to the DOC website.
DOC reported Wednesday on its website that there were four active cases at James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena. No active cases were reported at Enid Community Corrections Center, William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply or Charles E. “Bill” Johnson Corrections Center in Alva.
Inmates in isolation and quarantine were 4 and 157, respectively, at James Crabtree, and no other Northwest Oklahoma facilities reported any Wednesday.
Oklahoma per city 01.27.21
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORT DATE
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|55903
|444
|51261
|2021-01-27
|TULSA
|37295
|362
|34053
|2021-01-27
|EDMOND
|14879
|82
|13752
|2021-01-27
|BROKEN ARROW
|13619
|110
|12346
|2021-01-27
|NORMAN
|12116
|112
|11135
|2021-01-27
|OTHER***
|8197
|48
|7412
|2021-01-27
|YUKON
|7651
|23
|7139
|2021-01-27
|LAWTON
|6393
|80
|5630
|2021-01-27
|ENID
|5941
|54
|5499
|2021-01-27
|STILLWATER
|5521
|21
|5086
|2021-01-27
|MOORE
|5480
|35
|4990
|2021-01-27
|CLAREMORE
|5125
|72
|4649
|2021-01-27
|OWASSO
|4588
|29
|4164
|2021-01-27
|MUSKOGEE
|4543
|52
|3917
|2021-01-27
|SHAWNEE
|4330
|39
|3999
|2021-01-27
|ARDMORE
|3633
|18
|3215
|2021-01-27
|ADA
|3564
|30
|3151
|2021-01-27
|TAHLEQUAH
|3484
|22
|3158
|2021-01-27
|PONCA CITY
|3424
|31
|3066
|2021-01-27
|BARTLESVILLE
|3153
|62
|2869
|2021-01-27
|DURANT
|3095
|25
|2771
|2021-01-27
|BIXBY
|2935
|20
|2690
|2021-01-27
|MCALESTER
|2800
|22
|2566
|2021-01-27
|SAND SPRINGS
|2767
|33
|2482
|2021-01-27
|DUNCAN
|2594
|26
|2339
|2021-01-27
|SAPULPA
|2494
|35
|2215
|2021-01-27
|GUYMON
|2466
|20
|2374
|2021-01-27
|JENKS
|2454
|16
|2228
|2021-01-27
|EL RENO
|2252
|15
|2139
|2021-01-27
|ALTUS
|2240
|37
|2071
|2021-01-27
|MUSTANG
|2230
|18
|2093
|2021-01-27
|CHICKASHA
|2116
|31
|1907
|2021-01-27
|GUTHRIE
|2113
|17
|1873
|2021-01-27
|COLLINSVILLE
|2045
|13
|1865
|2021-01-27
|CHOCTAW
|1994
|13
|1835
|2021-01-27
|MIAMI
|1907
|21
|1782
|2021-01-27
|BLANCHARD
|1897
|11
|1721
|2021-01-27
|STILWELL
|1849
|15
|1569
|2021-01-27
|BETHANY
|1712
|14
|1577
|2021-01-27
|WOODWARD
|1695
|9
|1556
|2021-01-27
|COWETA
|1605
|20
|1462
|2021-01-27
|CLINTON
|1604
|32
|1467
|2021-01-27
|WEATHERFORD
|1596
|20
|1513
|2021-01-27
|TAFT
|1563
|3
|1548
|2021-01-27
|ELK CITY
|1500
|13
|1339
|2021-01-27
|SKIATOOK
|1459
|8
|1317
|2021-01-27
|GROVE
|1389
|34
|1261
|2021-01-27
|VINITA
|1384
|6
|1284
|2021-01-27
|GLENPOOL
|1353
|13
|1229
|2021-01-27
|PRYOR CREEK
|1351
|16
|1229
|2021-01-27
|OKMULGEE
|1338
|21
|1210
|2021-01-27
|POTEAU
|1334
|12
|1258
|2021-01-27
|SALLISAW
|1328
|12
|1215
|2021-01-27
|TUTTLE
|1318
|10
|1232
|2021-01-27
|SEMINOLE
|1281
|13
|1143
|2021-01-27
|WAGONER
|1270
|12
|1128
|2021-01-27
|PURCELL
|1253
|15
|1144
|2021-01-27
|ATOKA
|1253
|5
|1169
|2021-01-27
|CUSHING
|1213
|10
|1136
|2021-01-27
|ANADARKO
|1208
|16
|1093
|2021-01-27
|BROKEN BOW
|1200
|29
|1075
|2021-01-27
|IDABEL
|1126
|14
|1032
|2021-01-27
|PAULS VALLEY
|1121
|8
|1010
|2021-01-27
|NEWCASTLE
|1108
|7
|1020
|2021-01-27
|NOBLE
|1095
|16
|959
|2021-01-27
|LEXINGTON
|1087
|12
|979
|2021-01-27
|SULPHUR
|1066
|12
|956
|2021-01-27
|TECUMSEH
|1043
|5
|955
|2021-01-27
|PIEDMONT
|1020
|5
|945
|2021-01-27
|MCLOUD
|988
|5
|920
|2021-01-27
|HARRAH
|982
|8
|901
|2021-01-27
|FORT GIBSON
|952
|10
|839
|2021-01-27
|ALVA
|947
|6
|903
|2021-01-27
|MADILL
|937
|6
|867
|2021-01-27
|JAY
|924
|8
|838
|2021-01-27
|FORT SUPPLY
|923
|2
|916
|2021-01-27
|MARLOW
|893
|8
|825
|2021-01-27
|MARIETTA
|893
|6
|798
|2021-01-27
|MULDROW
|859
|3
|748
|2021-01-27
|CHECOTAH
|843
|12
|767
|2021-01-27
|HUGO
|839
|9
|774
|2021-01-27
|HENRYETTA
|820
|11
|746
|2021-01-27
|BRISTOW
|818
|19
|739
|2021-01-27
|EUFAULA
|809
|15
|691
|2021-01-27
|SAYRE
|776
|13
|719
|2021-01-27
|HOMINY
|727
|2
|704
|2021-01-27
|KINGFISHER
|715
|7
|663
|2021-01-27
|HELENA
|709
|2
|689
|2021-01-27
|STIGLER
|708
|7
|619
|2021-01-27
|OKEMAH
|695
|6
|606
|2021-01-27
|KINGSTON
|683
|6
|605
|2021-01-27
|LINDSAY
|681
|5
|637
|2021-01-27
|CATOOSA
|667
|9
|608
|2021-01-27
|ELGIN
|640
|8
|583
|2021-01-27
|MANNFORD
|631
|10
|521
|2021-01-27
|HOLDENVILLE
|625
|7
|553
|2021-01-27
|WEWOKA
|622
|7
|547
|2021-01-27
|HEAVENER
|618
|9
|574
|2021-01-27
|CHANDLER
|611
|15
|554
|2021-01-27
|CALERA
|609
|3
|570
|2021-01-27
|CLEVELAND
|607
|8
|564
|2021-01-27
|LOCUST GROVE
|606
|0
|538
|2021-01-27
|HENNESSEY
|604
|5
|557
|2021-01-27
|PERRY
|588
|4
|530
|2021-01-27
|INOLA
|586
|4
|534
|2021-01-27
|NOWATA
|583
|8
|513
|2021-01-27
|SPIRO
|576
|1
|553
|2021-01-27
|BLACKWELL
|571
|12
|504
|2021-01-27
|AFTON
|561
|3
|531
|2021-01-27
|BOLEY
|558
|7
|543
|2021-01-27
|MOUNDS
|554
|6
|502
|2021-01-27
|DAVIS
|551
|3
|490
|2021-01-27
|CHELSEA
|546
|7
|498
|2021-01-27
|SPERRY
|538
|2
|488
|2021-01-27
|CACHE
|537
|6
|480
|2021-01-27
|TISHOMINGO
|535
|5
|484
|2021-01-27
|WARR ACRES
|522
|1
|475
|2021-01-27
|SPENCER
|516
|7
|466
|2021-01-27
|JONES
|507
|4
|470
|2021-01-27
|WESTVILLE
|504
|3
|448
|2021-01-27
|PRAGUE
|499
|4
|466
|2021-01-27
|SALINA
|496
|3
|436
|2021-01-27
|COMANCHE
|496
|8
|432
|2021-01-27
|PERKINS
|492
|4
|448
|2021-01-27
|FAIRVIEW
|481
|2
|444
|2021-01-27
|MIDWEST CITY
|478
|12
|425
|2021-01-27
|ANTLERS
|476
|6
|432
|2021-01-27
|VIAN
|471
|4
|434
|2021-01-27
|DEL CITY
|469
|6
|430
|2021-01-27
|PAWNEE
|464
|10
|411
|2021-01-27
|HULBERT
|461
|3
|414
|2021-01-27
|PAWHUSKA
|456
|7
|417
|2021-01-27
|COALGATE
|455
|6
|420
|2021-01-27
|HINTON
|444
|0
|429
|2021-01-27
|OOLOGAH
|443
|2
|408
|2021-01-27
|COLCORD
|442
|3
|403
|2021-01-27
|WYNNEWOOD
|441
|3
|397
|2021-01-27
|HASKELL
|440
|3
|403
|2021-01-27
|WILBURTON
|430
|5
|364
|2021-01-27
|APACHE
|425
|4
|368
|2021-01-27
|DEWEY
|425
|5
|388
|2021-01-27
|MEEKER
|423
|13
|388
|2021-01-27
|CHOUTEAU
|417
|9
|379
|2021-01-27
|FREDERICK
|410
|10
|368
|2021-01-27
|STRATFORD
|409
|2
|366
|2021-01-27
|ROLAND
|398
|1
|350
|2021-01-27
|LONE GROVE
|388
|2
|342
|2021-01-27
|NEWKIRK
|380
|2
|347
|2021-01-27
|TALIHINA
|378
|7
|342
|2021-01-27
|WISTER
|372
|2
|353
|2021-01-27
|CARNEGIE
|372
|8
|330
|2021-01-27
|KANSAS
|369
|6
|338
|2021-01-27
|NICHOLS HILLS
|358
|0
|337
|2021-01-27
|STROUD
|357
|3
|327
|2021-01-27
|WASHINGTON
|355
|2
|330
|2021-01-27
|KONAWA
|352
|4
|304
|2021-01-27
|POCOLA
|347
|3
|317
|2021-01-27
|BEGGS
|347
|4
|328
|2021-01-27
|WALTERS
|346
|3
|304
|2021-01-27
|WILSON
|328
|1
|303
|2021-01-27
|WATONGA
|324
|1
|292
|2021-01-27
|MINCO
|324
|0
|315
|2021-01-27
|LUTHER
|322
|4
|290
|2021-01-27
|TONKAWA
|318
|10
|284
|2021-01-27
|HOOKER
|311
|0
|297
|2021-01-27
|HARTSHORNE
|311
|4
|273
|2021-01-27
|WELLSTON
|308
|2
|286
|2021-01-27
|COMMERCE
|307
|2
|285
|2021-01-27
|VALLIANT
|306
|4
|282
|2021-01-27
|MANGUM
|304
|11
|266
|2021-01-27
|COLBERT
|303
|9
|263
|2021-01-27
|MORRIS
|301
|2
|287
|2021-01-27
|HOBART
|298
|7
|266
|2021-01-27
|WYANDOTTE
|297
|2
|277
|2021-01-27
|GORE
|296
|4
|269
|2021-01-27
|NEW CORDELL
|293
|0
|266
|2021-01-27
|QUAPAW
|285
|5
|268
|2021-01-27
|FLETCHER
|285
|2
|248
|2021-01-27
|HOWE
|282
|0
|263
|2021-01-27
|CADDO
|279
|1
|255
|2021-01-27
|MEAD
|278
|3
|241
|2021-01-27
|PORTER
|273
|6
|235
|2021-01-27
|FAIRLAND
|268
|1
|256
|2021-01-27
|WARNER
|267
|1
|240
|2021-01-27
|PORUM
|266
|2
|245
|2021-01-27
|ELMORE CITY
|261
|3
|239
|2021-01-27
|ARCADIA
|257
|0
|241
|2021-01-27
|HEALDTON
|255
|2
|220
|2021-01-27
|WAURIKA
|249
|3
|228
|2021-01-27
|TALALA
|248
|2
|217
|2021-01-27
|KELLYVILLE
|246
|2
|228
|2021-01-27
|BOKCHITO
|242
|1
|218
|2021-01-27
|STONEWALL
|238
|1
|222
|2021-01-27
|ADAIR
|236
|1
|211
|2021-01-27
|MAYSVILLE
|234
|5
|210
|2021-01-27
|KIEFER
|233
|1
|223
|2021-01-27
|DRUMRIGHT
|232
|5
|206
|2021-01-27
|WAYNE
|231
|2
|209
|2021-01-27
|CRESCENT
|231
|2
|210
|2021-01-27
|ALLEN
|225
|2
|209
|2021-01-27
|HOLLIS
|224
|1
|205
|2021-01-27
|EARLSBORO
|223
|0
|206
|2021-01-27
|CASHION
|222
|0
|207
|2021-01-27
|BARNSDALL
|222
|4
|190
|2021-01-27
|OKARCHE
|220
|4
|211
|2021-01-27
|PADEN
|219
|0
|207
|2021-01-27
|RINGLING
|219
|1
|189
|2021-01-27
|BOSWELL
|213
|1
|185
|2021-01-27
|BLAIR
|212
|1
|191
|2021-01-27
|HYDRO
|211
|3
|197
|2021-01-27
|RUSH SPRINGS
|209
|3
|188
|2021-01-27
|WRIGHT CITY
|205
|1
|180
|2021-01-27
|LAVERNE
|200
|1
|189
|2021-01-27
|BILLINGS
|197
|1
|190
|2021-01-27
|WAUKOMIS
|196
|0
|179
|2021-01-27
|FORT COBB
|195
|0
|175
|2021-01-27
|BEAVER
|194
|2
|175
|2021-01-27
|MOORELAND
|194
|1
|165
|2021-01-27
|KEOTA
|193
|0
|179
|2021-01-27
|CAMERON
|192
|0
|186
|2021-01-27
|HAWORTH
|191
|3
|174
|2021-01-27
|BINGER
|190
|10
|167
|2021-01-27
|WATTS
|187
|0
|177
|2021-01-27
|CHEROKEE
|187
|1
|176
|2021-01-27
|YALE
|184
|4
|166
|2021-01-27
|GERONIMO
|182
|2
|158
|2021-01-27
|BIG CABIN
|181
|2
|166
|2021-01-27
|ROFF
|179
|1
|161
|2021-01-27
|PAOLI
|177
|2
|159
|2021-01-27
|CEMENT
|176
|0
|167
|2021-01-27
|TEXHOMA
|176
|0
|169
|2021-01-27
|OKEENE
|173
|0
|160
|2021-01-27
|THOMAS
|171
|0
|163
|2021-01-27
|QUINTON
|170
|1
|140
|2021-01-27
|WETUMKA
|167
|3
|135
|2021-01-27
|SHATTUCK
|167
|1
|161
|2021-01-27
|OCHELATA
|167
|2
|147
|2021-01-27
|CYRIL
|166
|2
|151
|2021-01-27
|GLENCOE
|166
|2
|148
|2021-01-27
|MAUD
|166
|0
|153
|2021-01-27
|CHEYENNE
|163
|1
|136
|2021-01-27
|ARAPAHO
|163
|4
|148
|2021-01-27
|FAIRFAX
|163
|1
|150
|2021-01-27
|BOKOSHE
|162
|0
|150
|2021-01-27
|WELCH
|160
|2
|146
|2021-01-27
|RED ROCK
|159
|2
|147
|2021-01-27
|MORRISON
|158
|1
|147
|2021-01-27
|RINGWOOD
|157
|0
|144
|2021-01-27
|MEDFORD
|154
|1
|144
|2021-01-27
|GOODWELL
|153
|1
|146
|2021-01-27
|SEILING
|150
|1
|147
|2021-01-27
|JENNINGS
|149
|1
|131
|2021-01-27
|BUFFALO
|149
|2
|141
|2021-01-27
|NINNEKAH
|148
|1
|133
|2021-01-27
|THACKERVILLE
|147
|1
|138
|2021-01-27
|OKTAHA
|145
|0
|131
|2021-01-27
|SHADY POINT
|145
|1
|135
|2021-01-27
|RAMONA
|145
|4
|132
|2021-01-27
|FORT TOWSON
|141
|0
|132
|2021-01-27
|WELEETKA
|140
|3
|126
|2021-01-27
|UNION CITY
|140
|1
|129
|2021-01-27
|CALUMET
|139
|0
|124
|2021-01-27
|INDIAHOMA
|139
|1
|119
|2021-01-27
|GEARY
|139
|0
|130
|2021-01-27
|GRACEMONT
|138
|2
|125
|2021-01-27
|BURNS FLAT
|135
|1
|126
|2021-01-27
|SNYDER
|134
|5
|121
|2021-01-27
|TEMPLE
|133
|9
|110
|2021-01-27
|DEPEW
|132
|2
|119
|2021-01-27
|BLUEJACKET
|132
|1
|126
|2021-01-27
|PANAMA
|131
|1
|125
|2021-01-27
|COPAN
|131
|1
|120
|2021-01-27
|KREBS
|130
|2
|113
|2021-01-27
|POND CREEK
|130
|0
|124
|2021-01-27
|BENNINGTON
|129
|2
|116
|2021-01-27
|RED OAK
|127
|0
|118
|2021-01-27
|CANTON
|126
|2
|113
|2021-01-27
|CLAYTON
|126
|0
|120
|2021-01-27
|WEBBERS FALLS
|124
|0
|109
|2021-01-27
|WANETTE
|123
|0
|118
|2021-01-27
|CANUTE
|123
|0
|113
|2021-01-27
|VICI
|122
|0
|112
|2021-01-27
|GRANITE
|121
|2
|115
|2021-01-27
|GARBER
|120
|1
|117
|2021-01-27
|KIOWA
|118
|2
|108
|2021-01-27
|MILBURN
|117
|2
|99
|2021-01-27
|HAMMON
|117
|2
|105
|2021-01-27
|LEEDEY
|116
|4
|109
|2021-01-27
|ALEX
|116
|2
|103
|2021-01-27
|LAHOMA
|115
|4
|105
|2021-01-27
|MANNSVILLE
|114
|1
|104
|2021-01-27
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|113
|1
|101
|2021-01-27
|SPAVINAW
|112
|1
|99
|2021-01-27
|ARKOMA
|112
|1
|101
|2021-01-27
|DAVENPORT
|109
|0
|101
|2021-01-27
|TIPTON
|108
|2
|91
|2021-01-27
|TERLTON
|107
|1
|92
|2021-01-27
|RYAN
|104
|0
|97
|2021-01-27
|CANEY
|104
|1
|99
|2021-01-27
|GRANDFIELD
|103
|1
|95
|2021-01-27
|COUNCIL HILL
|103
|2
|94
|2021-01-27
|MULHALL
|102
|0
|99
|2021-01-27
|VELMA
|102
|2
|94
|2021-01-27
|SENTINEL
|101
|0
|96
|2021-01-27
|SOPER
|100
|1
|92
|2021-01-27
|CHATTANOOGA
|100
|2
|75
|2021-01-27
|ASHER
|100
|0
|91
|2021-01-27
|OAKS
|99
|1
|91
|2021-01-27
|ERICK
|98
|1
|89
|2021-01-27
|WAYNOKA
|96
|0
|91
|2021-01-27
|BRAGGS
|95
|1
|91
|2021-01-27
|DELAWARE
|95
|2
|86
|2021-01-27
|DOVER
|93
|2
|83
|2021-01-27
|BYARS
|93
|1
|84
|2021-01-27
|TUPELO
|91
|0
|81
|2021-01-27
|TYRONE
|91
|0
|82
|2021-01-27
|SASAKWA
|90
|0
|85
|2021-01-27
|OILTON
|90
|3
|69
|2021-01-27
|AGRA
|88
|1
|73
|2021-01-27
|MCCURTAIN
|88
|1
|74
|2021-01-27
|AMBER
|86
|1
|80
|2021-01-27
|GARVIN
|84
|0
|82
|2021-01-27
|LOOKEBA
|84
|2
|78
|2021-01-27
|FOSS
|82
|0
|78
|2021-01-27
|STRINGTOWN
|82
|1
|79
|2021-01-27
|MILL CREEK
|80
|0
|79
|2021-01-27
|SPRINGER
|80
|1
|74
|2021-01-27
|BOISE CITY
|80
|0
|78
|2021-01-27
|RATLIFF CITY
|79
|0
|73
|2021-01-27
|VERDEN
|77
|1
|71
|2021-01-27
|GANS
|76
|0
|70
|2021-01-27
|RAVIA
|75
|2
|69
|2021-01-27
|CUSTER CITY
|75
|0
|73
|2021-01-27
|WANN
|74
|2
|65
|2021-01-27
|OLUSTEE
|70
|0
|66
|2021-01-27
|DEWAR
|70
|0
|65
|2021-01-27
|COVINGTON
|68
|0
|66
|2021-01-27
|TRYON
|68
|0
|59
|2021-01-27
|STERLING
|67
|1
|65
|2021-01-27
|SAVANNA
|67
|0
|67
|2021-01-27
|ARNETT
|66
|0
|65
|2021-01-27
|KINTA
|66
|0
|59
|2021-01-27
|CORN
|66
|3
|61
|2021-01-27
|CARNEY
|66
|1
|59
|2021-01-27
|POCASSET
|65
|1
|62
|2021-01-27
|RIPLEY
|64
|1
|48
|2021-01-27
|PITTSBURG
|63
|0
|61
|2021-01-27
|FARGO
|63
|0
|63
|2021-01-27
|DUSTIN
|62
|1
|55
|2021-01-27
|CANADIAN
|62
|0
|60
|2021-01-27
|LAMONT
|62
|1
|55
|2021-01-27
|RATTAN
|62
|0
|54
|2021-01-27
|MARBLE CITY
|61
|0
|52
|2021-01-27
|KREMLIN
|60
|0
|59
|2021-01-27
|STUART
|60
|0
|57
|2021-01-27
|HAILEYVILLE
|60
|0
|55
|2021-01-27
|KETCHUM
|58
|1
|50
|2021-01-27
|BOYNTON
|58
|0
|52
|2021-01-27
|DILL CITY
|58
|0
|58
|2021-01-27
|COYLE
|58
|0
|54
|2021-01-27
|KAW CITY
|58
|1
|55
|2021-01-27
|ORLANDO
|57
|0
|56
|2021-01-27
|LONGDALE
|56
|0
|51
|2021-01-27
|REYDON
|56
|0
|51
|2021-01-27
|AMES
|56
|0
|53
|2021-01-27
|SHIDLER
|56
|0
|52
|2021-01-27
|NASH
|55
|0
|48
|2021-01-27
|CLEO SPRINGS
|55
|0
|53
|2021-01-27
|SAWYER
|54
|0
|50
|2021-01-27
|LENAPAH
|54
|0
|49
|2021-01-27
|RANDLETT
|53
|1
|49
|2021-01-27
|WHITEFIELD
|52
|0
|48
|2021-01-27
|LANGLEY
|52
|0
|45
|2021-01-27
|KENEFIC
|51
|0
|47
|2021-01-27
|WAPANUCKA
|51
|1
|42
|2021-01-27
|DRUMMOND
|51
|0
|44
|2021-01-27
|CROWDER
|50
|0
|43
|2021-01-27
|LEHIGH
|49
|0
|48
|2021-01-27
|LONE WOLF
|49
|0
|48
|2021-01-27
|MARLAND
|49
|0
|47
|2021-01-27
|CALVIN
|48
|1
|42
|2021-01-27
|MENO
|48
|0
|47
|2021-01-27
|WYNONA
|48
|1
|43
|2021-01-27
|LOCO
|48
|0
|46
|2021-01-27
|CASTLE
|47
|0
|44
|2021-01-27
|ALINE
|47
|2
|42
|2021-01-27
|OKAY
|47
|1
|39
|2021-01-27
|INDIANOLA
|46
|0
|45
|2021-01-27
|GAGE
|46
|0
|43
|2021-01-27
|FAXON
|46
|0
|40
|2021-01-27
|TERRAL
|45
|2
|42
|2021-01-27
|CARTER
|44
|0
|38
|2021-01-27
|PRUE
|44
|1
|38
|2021-01-27
|WAKITA
|43
|2
|39
|2021-01-27
|FAIRMONT
|43
|0
|40
|2021-01-27
|ACHILLE
|42
|0
|36
|2021-01-27
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|42
|0
|37
|2021-01-27
|CARMEN
|42
|1
|34
|2021-01-27
|RALSTON
|41
|1
|37
|2021-01-27
|SCHULTER
|41
|0
|38
|2021-01-27
|BUTLER
|40
|0
|34
|2021-01-27
|FORGAN
|40
|1
|38
|2021-01-27
|ROOSEVELT
|39
|0
|35
|2021-01-27
|TALOGA
|39
|0
|37
|2021-01-27
|FOSTER
|39
|0
|36
|2021-01-27
|BURBANK
|38
|0
|33
|2021-01-27
|SPARKS
|38
|1
|35
|2021-01-27
|SHARON
|38
|0
|31
|2021-01-27
|COLONY
|38
|0
|37
|2021-01-27
|HASTINGS
|37
|1
|33
|2021-01-27
|JET
|36
|0
|31
|2021-01-27
|LANGSTON
|35
|1
|34
|2021-01-27
|MARSHALL
|34
|0
|34
|2021-01-27
|GOLDSBY
|34
|0
|32
|2021-01-27
|ELDORADO
|33
|0
|30
|2021-01-27
|BERNICE
|33
|0
|30
|2021-01-27
|GOLTRY
|33
|0
|31
|2021-01-27
|HARDESTY
|33
|0
|33
|2021-01-27
|ROCKY
|33
|0
|31
|2021-01-27
|FREEDOM
|32
|0
|31
|2021-01-27
|DEVOL
|32
|0
|31
|2021-01-27
|OSAGE
|32
|0
|28
|2021-01-27
|AVANT
|30
|0
|28
|2021-01-27
|HANNA
|29
|0
|27
|2021-01-27
|EAKLY
|29
|0
|24
|2021-01-27
|BESSIE
|29
|1
|24
|2021-01-27
|FRANCIS
|29
|1
|25
|2021-01-27
|DEER CREEK
|29
|1
|26
|2021-01-27
|GOULD
|28
|0
|27
|2021-01-27
|DAVIDSON
|28
|0
|25
|2021-01-27
|NICOMA PARK
|28
|1
|24
|2021-01-27
|MEDICINE PARK
|27
|0
|23
|2021-01-27
|WILLOW
|27
|0
|26
|2021-01-27
|CAMARGO
|26
|0
|25
|2021-01-27
|BURLINGTON
|26
|0
|26
|2021-01-27
|GOTEBO
|26
|0
|25
|2021-01-27
|DACOMA
|26
|0
|25
|2021-01-27
|HUNTER
|25
|0
|25
|2021-01-27
|FITZHUGH
|25
|0
|24
|2021-01-27
|OPTIMA
|24
|0
|24
|2021-01-27
|DISNEY
|23
|0
|22
|2021-01-27
|MILLERTON
|21
|2
|19
|2021-01-27
|DIBBLE
|20
|0
|19
|2021-01-27
|KEYES
|20
|0
|16
|2021-01-27
|LAMAR
|20
|0
|18
|2021-01-27
|BRADLEY
|20
|1
|17
|2021-01-27
|NORTH MIAMI
|20
|0
|19
|2021-01-27
|FOYIL
|19
|1
|18
|2021-01-27
|BRAMAN
|19
|0
|18
|2021-01-27
|MANITOU
|19
|0
|18
|2021-01-27
|HILLSDALE
|18
|0
|17
|2021-01-27
|BROMIDE
|17
|1
|16
|2021-01-27
|HITCHCOCK
|17
|0
|14
|2021-01-27
|ALDERSON
|16
|0
|15
|2021-01-27
|WAINWRIGHT
|16
|0
|13
|2021-01-27
|MARTHA
|16
|1
|14
|2021-01-27
|BOWLEGS
|15
|0
|15
|2021-01-27
|CROMWELL
|15
|1
|10
|2021-01-27
|DOUGHERTY
|15
|0
|14
|2021-01-27
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|13
|0
|13
|2021-01-27
|FANSHAWE
|10
|0
|8
|2021-01-27
|PEORIA
|10
|0
|9
|2021-01-27
|ALBION
|10
|0
|8
|2021-01-27
|ADDINGTON
|8
|0
|8
|2021-01-27
|VERA
|7
|0
|5
|2021-01-27
|HALLETT
|7
|0
|7
|2021-01-27
|THE VILLAGE
|6
|0
|6
|2021-01-27
|REDBIRD
|6
|0
|4
|2021-01-27
|GENE AUTRY
|6
|0
|5
|2021-01-27
|SLICK
|5
|0
|5
|2021-01-27
|BYNG
|5
|0
|5
|2021-01-27
|TULLAHASSEE
|5
|0
|1
|2021-01-27
|BLACKBURN
|4
|0
|4
|2021-01-27
|MOFFETT
|3
|0
|3
|2021-01-27
|RENTIESVILLE
|3
|0
|3
|2021-01-27
|KEMP
|3
|0
|2
|2021-01-27
|TATUMS
|2
|0
|2
|2021-01-27
|NORGE
|2
|0
|2
|2021-01-27
|PINK
|2
|0
|2
|2021-01-27
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|2021-01-27
|BRAY
|2
|0
|2
|2021-01-27
|KENDRICK
|2
|0
|2
|2021-01-27
|LE FLORE
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-27
|OAKLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-27
|BRIDGEPORT
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-27
|VERDIGRIS
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-27
|SPORTSMEN ACRES
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-27
|BRIDGE CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-27
|BETHEL ACRES
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-27
|GRAYSON
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-27
|ROCK ISLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-27
|EAST DUKE
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-27
|ARMSTRONG
|1
|0
|0
|2021-01-27
|FOREST PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-27
