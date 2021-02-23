daily covid 2.23.21

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma reported 359 new COVID-19 cases and 24 additional deaths, including a Blaine County woman, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health on Tuesday.

The .1% increase in cases brought the state’s cumulative total to 420,212 with 14,040 active, a single-day decrease of 1,013, and 401,945 recovered, including 1,348 since Monday’s report.

According to OSDH, 16 of today's deaths occurred since Jan 1.

There have been 4,227 deaths in the state, 1% of the cases, in which COVID-19 was the cause or a contributing factor, OSDH reported.

Of the 24 deaths statewide, 21 were in the 65 and older age group: four men and two women in Oklahoma County, one man each and one woman each in Carter and Grady counties, two Tulsa County men, one man each in Canadian, McCurtain, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Ottawa and Rogers counties and one woman each in Blaine, Kay and Stephens counties.

The other three deaths were in the 50-64 age group: a Canadian County woman and two men in Coal and Seminole counties.

Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma stood at 23,700 Tuesday, according to OSDH.

In Enid, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported treating seven COVID-19 patients with no new deaths. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported Tuesday it had five patients and also had no deaths.

Cases in Garfield County on Tuesday increased by four for a total of 7,529, with 234 active and 7,224, or 95.9%, recovered, according to OSDH. The majority of the cases — 6,651, or 88.3% — have been in Enid, which reported 219 active cases and 6,369 recovered.

Of the county’s 71 deaths, 63 have been in Enid, according to the OSDH list of city data. Five have been in Lahoma and one each in Fairmont, Garber and Covington. ZIP code information has Enid with 61 deaths.

There have been 2,916 cases, with 2,785 recovered and 34 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of Enid, and 3,647 cases, with 3,503 recovered and 28 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Tuesday. There were 38 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases Tuesday included two each in Grant and Woodward and one each in Blaine, Kingfisher and Woods. No cases were reported in Alfalfa, Major and Noble counties.

State update

There have been 222,361 Oklahoma women and 197,834 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH on Tuesday. There were 17 designated as unknown gender.

Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 7,959 in the 0-4 age group, 47,316 in the 5-17 age group, 131,646 in the 18-35 age group, 90,862 in the 36-49 age group, 81,879 in the 50-64 age group and 60,525 in the 65 and older age group. There were 25 listed as unknown age.

Of the overall 4,227 deaths in the state, 3,348 have been 65 and older and 686 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.4% of the total. There have been 159 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 33 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 2,417, than women, 1,810, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Tuesday.

Data show deaths in all of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 711 in Oklahoma; 676 in Tulsa; 257 in Cleveland; 128 in Comanche; 114 in Rogers; 112 in Creek; 96 in Muskogee; 90 in Canadian; 83 in Washington; 80 in Wagoner; 75 in Kay; 74 in Pottawatomie; 71 in Garfield; 70 in Grady; 66 in Stephens; 65 in Custer; 64 in McCurtain; 61 in Delaware; 55 in Caddo; 54 each in Bryan and Lincoln; 53 in Carter; 46 in Payne; 45 each in McClain, Okmulgee and Pontotoc; 44 each in Garvin, Jackson and Osage; 43 each in Le Flore and Ottawa; 40 in Cherokee; 37 in Mayes; 35 in Beckham; 33 each in Pittsburg and Seminole; 32 in McIntosh; 30 in Pawnee; 28 in Sequoyah; 26 in Logan; 24 in Texas; 23 in Adair; 21 each in Kingfisher and Murray; 20 in Okfuskee; 17 each in Hughes and Johnston; 16 in Greer; 15 each in Nowata and Woodward; 14 each in Coal, Kiowa and Tillman; 13 each in Choctaw, Cotton and Pushmataha; 12 in Marshall; 11 each in Craig, Noble and Woods; 10 in Atoka; nine each in Haskell and Love; eight each in Blaine, Jefferson, Latimer, Major and Washita; seven each in Grant and Roger Mills; six each in Beaver and Dewey; five in Alfalfa; four in Harper; three each in Ellis and Harmon; and one in Cimarron.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Monday by OSDH:

• Woodward with 3,068 cases, 2,983 recovered, 70 active and 15 deaths, 10 from Woodward, two each from Fort Supply and Mooreland and one from Sharon.

• Kingfisher with 1,964 cases, 1,887 recovered, 56 active and 21 deaths, 10 from Kingfisher, five from Hennessey, four from Okarche and two from Dover.

• Noble with 1,337 cases, 1,261 recovered, 65 active and 11 deaths, including six from Perry, two from Red Rock and one each from Billings, Marland and Morrison.

• Woods with 1,183 cases, 1,150 recovered, 22 active and 11 deaths, nine from Alva and two not listed by town.

• Alfalfa with 1,140 cases, 1,123 recovered, 12 active and five deaths, two each from Aline and Helena and one each from Carmen and Cherokee.

• Blaine with 988 cases, 940 recovered, 40 active and eight deaths, two from Canton, one from Watonga and five not listed by town.

• Major with 934 cases, 908 recovered, 18 active and eight deaths, six from Fairview and two not listed by town.

• Grant with 533 cases, 516 recovered, 10 active and seven deaths, three from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont, Medford and Nash.

DOC update

The number of inmates currently positive for COVID-19 was at 45 Tuesday, and 93 Department of Corrections employees with the virus across the state, according to the DOC website.

DOC data shows that no cases were reported at Charles E. “Bill” Johnson Corrections Center in Alva, James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena, Enid Community Corrections Center or William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply.

DOC reports that among the inmate deaths related to COVID-19, there have been two at William S. Key and three at James Crabtree correctional centers in Northwest Oklahoma.

Oklahoma per city 02.23.21

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA CITY 60921 557 58314 2021-02-23
TULSA 41785 443 40187 2021-02-23
EDMOND 16311 101 15738 2021-02-23
BROKEN ARROW 15449 137 14921 2021-02-23
NORMAN 13172 133 12572 2021-02-23
OTHER*** 9688 58 9309 2021-02-23
YUKON 8604 42 8327 2021-02-23
LAWTON 7700 102 7109 2021-02-23
ENID 6651 63 6369 2021-02-23
MOORE 6083 39 5772 2021-02-23
STILLWATER 5936 23 5763 2021-02-23
CLAREMORE 5670 81 5412 2021-02-23
OWASSO 5100 38 4925 2021-02-23
MUSKOGEE 5039 75 4647 2021-02-23
SHAWNEE 4762 54 4562 2021-02-23
ARDMORE 4211 33 4027 2021-02-23
ADA 3996 36 3803 2021-02-23
TAHLEQUAH 3788 28 3555 2021-02-23
PONCA CITY 3694 43 3554 2021-02-23
BARTLESVILLE 3676 68 3461 2021-02-23
BIXBY 3451 23 3353 2021-02-23
DURANT 3434 29 3243 2021-02-23
SAND SPRINGS 3122 38 3010 2021-02-23
MCALESTER 3020 24 2927 2021-02-23
DUNCAN 2937 39 2794 2021-02-23
SAPULPA 2903 44 2782 2021-02-23
JENKS 2816 18 2739 2021-02-23
MUSTANG 2572 23 2481 2021-02-23
GUYMON 2546 23 2469 2021-02-23
ALTUS 2388 41 2270 2021-02-23
EL RENO 2380 17 2296 2021-02-23
CHICKASHA 2306 42 2197 2021-02-23
GUTHRIE 2283 20 2165 2021-02-23
COLLINSVILLE 2272 14 2210 2021-02-23
CHOCTAW 2247 17 2162 2021-02-23
BLANCHARD 2132 12 2028 2021-02-23
STILWELL 2089 18 1935 2021-02-23
MIAMI 2039 24 1967 2021-02-23
BETHANY 1870 20 1788 2021-02-23
WOODWARD 1785 10 1720 2021-02-23
COWETA 1773 26 1701 2021-02-23
WEATHERFORD 1761 21 1709 2021-02-23
CLINTON 1673 41 1578 2021-02-23
ELK CITY 1661 19 1580 2021-02-23
SKIATOOK 1654 8 1598 2021-02-23
TAFT 1571 3 1555 2021-02-23
PRYOR CREEK 1571 18 1498 2021-02-23
GLENPOOL 1546 15 1492 2021-02-23
POTEAU 1521 14 1476 2021-02-23
GROVE 1512 35 1428 2021-02-23
OKMULGEE 1473 25 1410 2021-02-23
VINITA 1462 8 1405 2021-02-23
SALLISAW 1453 14 1375 2021-02-23
SEMINOLE 1446 18 1366 2021-02-23
TUTTLE 1434 11 1393 2021-02-23
PURCELL 1381 19 1310 2021-02-23
WAGONER 1375 14 1310 2021-02-23
BROKEN BOW 1349 29 1254 2021-02-23
ATOKA 1345 7 1292 2021-02-23
CUSHING 1334 13 1276 2021-02-23
ANADARKO 1323 20 1241 2021-02-23
NOBLE 1232 17 1160 2021-02-23
PAULS VALLEY 1227 18 1175 2021-02-23
SULPHUR 1217 12 1176 2021-02-23
IDABEL 1210 18 1136 2021-02-23
NEWCASTLE 1205 8 1169 2021-02-23
LEXINGTON 1182 14 1091 2021-02-23
TECUMSEH 1154 10 1108 2021-02-23
HARRAH 1151 12 1091 2021-02-23
FORT GIBSON 1132 12 1073 2021-02-23
PIEDMONT 1122 6 1076 2021-02-23
MCLOUD 1071 5 1035 2021-02-23
MADILL 1044 6 1011 2021-02-23
MULDROW 1022 4 970 2021-02-23
ALVA 989 9 964 2021-02-23
MARLOW 988 11 951 2021-02-23
JAY 982 11 944 2021-02-23
MARIETTA 954 7 919 2021-02-23
CHECOTAH 943 16 886 2021-02-23
FORT SUPPLY 927 2 922 2021-02-23
HENRYETTA 910 13 869 2021-02-23
HUGO 901 10 845 2021-02-23
BRISTOW 891 24 837 2021-02-23
EUFAULA 870 16 793 2021-02-23
SAYRE 814 14 785 2021-02-23
KINGSTON 801 6 757 2021-02-23
HOMINY 795 2 773 2021-02-23
KINGFISHER 791 10 746 2021-02-23
CLEVELAND 753 12 729 2021-02-23
STIGLER 746 8 702 2021-02-23
OKEMAH 736 7 708 2021-02-23
MANNFORD 732 13 704 2021-02-23
CATOOSA 729 10 701 2021-02-23
HELENA 725 2 716 2021-02-23
ELGIN 719 8 683 2021-02-23
LOCUST GROVE 718 0 678 2021-02-23
LINDSAY 715 9 687 2021-02-23
CALERA 698 6 662 2021-02-23
PERRY 676 6 628 2021-02-23
WEWOKA 675 8 634 2021-02-23
HOLDENVILLE 673 11 624 2021-02-23
CHANDLER 671 16 633 2021-02-23
INOLA 670 6 649 2021-02-23
NOWATA 659 10 634 2021-02-23
HEAVENER 657 10 632 2021-02-23
MOUNDS 653 9 610 2021-02-23
SPIRO 645 1 630 2021-02-23
BLACKWELL 640 17 590 2021-02-23
HENNESSEY 630 5 617 2021-02-23
CACHE 627 8 586 2021-02-23
DAVIS 619 7 584 2021-02-23
AFTON 601 3 583 2021-02-23
SALINA 600 5 552 2021-02-23
SPERRY 594 2 576 2021-02-23
CHELSEA 589 9 567 2021-02-23
TISHOMINGO 586 8 556 2021-02-23
SPENCER 573 12 523 2021-02-23
BOLEY 563 8 548 2021-02-23
WESTVILLE 561 4 542 2021-02-23
JONES 557 6 526 2021-02-23
PERKINS 550 4 531 2021-02-23
WARR ACRES 547 1 530 2021-02-23
COMANCHE 541 14 515 2021-02-23
DEL CITY 525 8 486 2021-02-23
PRAGUE 524 6 510 2021-02-23
MIDWEST CITY 517 13 476 2021-02-23
ANTLERS 514 8 483 2021-02-23
WYNNEWOOD 507 4 470 2021-02-23
FAIRVIEW 502 6 483 2021-02-23
PAWNEE 501 13 465 2021-02-23
HULBERT 500 4 471 2021-02-23
DEWEY 499 6 478 2021-02-23
COALGATE 498 10 469 2021-02-23
VIAN 497 5 475 2021-02-23
OOLOGAH 488 4 467 2021-02-23
PAWHUSKA 484 8 454 2021-02-23
COLCORD 478 3 465 2021-02-23
WILBURTON 475 6 456 2021-02-23
HASKELL 473 3 456 2021-02-23
ROLAND 472 1 463 2021-02-23
CHOUTEAU 470 10 444 2021-02-23
HINTON 466 1 458 2021-02-23
MEEKER 458 19 432 2021-02-23
APACHE 457 4 428 2021-02-23
STRATFORD 431 3 420 2021-02-23
WISTER 430 2 416 2021-02-23
LONE GROVE 428 5 415 2021-02-23
FREDERICK 427 10 404 2021-02-23
NEWKIRK 426 3 404 2021-02-23
CARNEGIE 407 9 376 2021-02-23
TALIHINA 404 9 386 2021-02-23
WALTERS 401 3 372 2021-02-23
WILSON 400 8 369 2021-02-23
STROUD 397 4 382 2021-02-23
BEGGS 397 4 384 2021-02-23
POCOLA 396 3 385 2021-02-23
KANSAS 393 6 375 2021-02-23
NICHOLS HILLS 391 1 380 2021-02-23
WASHINGTON 386 4 368 2021-02-23
KONAWA 385 4 363 2021-02-23
WATONGA 383 1 364 2021-02-23
LUTHER 371 8 353 2021-02-23
MANGUM 361 12 332 2021-02-23
COLBERT 354 9 323 2021-02-23
TONKAWA 351 14 331 2021-02-23
HARTSHORNE 347 4 337 2021-02-23
VALLIANT 344 5 324 2021-02-23
MINCO 341 0 337 2021-02-23
MORRIS 333 3 326 2021-02-23
WELLSTON 331 4 319 2021-02-23
HOOKER 328 0 319 2021-02-23
FLETCHER 323 2 315 2021-02-23
NEW CORDELL 322 0 313 2021-02-23
HOBART 321 8 302 2021-02-23
WYANDOTTE 320 4 310 2021-02-23
COMMERCE 318 2 308 2021-02-23
CADDO 315 1 303 2021-02-23
GORE 314 4 292 2021-02-23
MEAD 312 3 295 2021-02-23
HEALDTON 307 5 279 2021-02-23
PORUM 303 3 289 2021-02-23
HOWE 301 0 295 2021-02-23
ELMORE CITY 298 3 283 2021-02-23
PORTER 297 6 280 2021-02-23
QUAPAW 295 9 277 2021-02-23
FAIRLAND 292 2 282 2021-02-23
WARNER 286 1 269 2021-02-23
DRUMRIGHT 286 7 261 2021-02-23
STONEWALL 280 2 269 2021-02-23
KIEFER 278 1 270 2021-02-23
ARCADIA 276 0 274 2021-02-23
BOKCHITO 271 2 257 2021-02-23
KELLYVILLE 267 3 255 2021-02-23
TALALA 267 3 258 2021-02-23
BARNSDALL 262 5 239 2021-02-23
ADAIR 261 3 247 2021-02-23
WAURIKA 261 3 255 2021-02-23
HOLLIS 258 3 235 2021-02-23
CRESCENT 257 2 249 2021-02-23
RINGLING 256 1 244 2021-02-23
MAYSVILLE 252 8 228 2021-02-23
ALLEN 252 3 234 2021-02-23
WAYNE 242 2 228 2021-02-23
CASHION 239 0 231 2021-02-23
EARLSBORO 239 1 227 2021-02-23
OKARCHE 236 4 228 2021-02-23
BOSWELL 236 1 226 2021-02-23
HYDRO 229 5 218 2021-02-23
RUSH SPRINGS 229 3 220 2021-02-23
PADEN 228 2 218 2021-02-23
WATTS 223 1 216 2021-02-23
BLAIR 223 1 208 2021-02-23
WRIGHT CITY 222 2 198 2021-02-23
CAMERON 217 0 214 2021-02-23
FORT COBB 217 2 205 2021-02-23
HAWORTH 215 3 200 2021-02-23
MOORELAND 214 2 202 2021-02-23
YALE 214 5 202 2021-02-23
WAUKOMIS 213 0 207 2021-02-23
BEAVER 213 4 200 2021-02-23
ROFF 212 1 200 2021-02-23
LAVERNE 209 1 203 2021-02-23
PAOLI 209 2 203 2021-02-23
CHEROKEE 208 1 206 2021-02-23
MAUD 207 0 197 2021-02-23
KEOTA 205 0 202 2021-02-23
CEMENT 203 0 194 2021-02-23
GERONIMO 202 2 190 2021-02-23
BILLINGS 202 1 198 2021-02-23
BINGER 197 10 180 2021-02-23
OKEENE 197 0 192 2021-02-23
WETUMKA 194 3 178 2021-02-23
GLENCOE 194 2 181 2021-02-23
BOKOSHE 190 0 182 2021-02-23
BIG CABIN 189 2 179 2021-02-23
TEXHOMA 188 0 185 2021-02-23
QUINTON 186 1 174 2021-02-23
RINGWOOD 184 0 183 2021-02-23
JENNINGS 182 2 172 2021-02-23
CYRIL 180 2 172 2021-02-23
OCHELATA 179 3 172 2021-02-23
ARAPAHO 177 4 173 2021-02-23
THOMAS 174 0 173 2021-02-23
MORRISON 174 1 169 2021-02-23
WELCH 173 2 171 2021-02-23
SHATTUCK 172 1 167 2021-02-23
FAIRFAX 171 1 162 2021-02-23
CHEYENNE 171 2 162 2021-02-23
NINNEKAH 170 1 162 2021-02-23
RED ROCK 170 2 158 2021-02-23
GEARY 166 1 164 2021-02-23
OKTAHA 166 0 159 2021-02-23
MEDFORD 166 1 165 2021-02-23
RAMONA 165 4 157 2021-02-23
INDIAHOMA 163 1 156 2021-02-23
FORT TOWSON 160 0 153 2021-02-23
SEILING 159 2 154 2021-02-23
BUFFALO 158 3 151 2021-02-23
SHADY POINT 158 1 153 2021-02-23
GOODWELL 158 1 155 2021-02-23
WELEETKA 157 3 147 2021-02-23
THACKERVILLE 155 1 153 2021-02-23
SNYDER 154 5 142 2021-02-23
RED OAK 152 0 146 2021-02-23
CALUMET 152 0 152 2021-02-23
DEPEW 151 2 144 2021-02-23
GRACEMONT 149 3 144 2021-02-23
BENNINGTON 146 2 139 2021-02-23
CANTON 145 2 131 2021-02-23
PANAMA 143 1 137 2021-02-23
UNION CITY 143 1 139 2021-02-23
COPAN 143 1 135 2021-02-23
BURNS FLAT 142 1 136 2021-02-23
KREBS 140 2 135 2021-02-23
TEMPLE 139 9 121 2021-02-23
POND CREEK 138 0 135 2021-02-23
TERLTON 138 1 130 2021-02-23
MILBURN 137 3 119 2021-02-23
WANETTE 135 0 132 2021-02-23
BLUEJACKET 135 1 132 2021-02-23
CLAYTON 134 1 128 2021-02-23
WEBBERS FALLS 133 0 122 2021-02-23
MANNSVILLE 133 1 127 2021-02-23
CANUTE 132 0 124 2021-02-23
GRANITE 130 4 123 2021-02-23
ARKOMA 130 1 127 2021-02-23
VICI 130 1 125 2021-02-23
GARBER 127 1 125 2021-02-23
KIOWA 126 2 122 2021-02-23
HAMMON 125 2 116 2021-02-23
SPAVINAW 124 1 115 2021-02-23
LAHOMA 122 5 117 2021-02-23
ALEX 122 3 114 2021-02-23
MOUNTAIN VIEW 121 1 107 2021-02-23
TIPTON 121 3 115 2021-02-23
LEEDEY 121 4 114 2021-02-23
GRANDFIELD 120 1 113 2021-02-23
ASHER 120 0 116 2021-02-23
CHATTANOOGA 117 2 112 2021-02-23
VELMA 113 2 110 2021-02-23
COUNCIL HILL 112 2 107 2021-02-23
SOPER 111 1 104 2021-02-23
DAVENPORT 111 0 107 2021-02-23
ERICK 110 1 106 2021-02-23
RYAN 109 1 104 2021-02-23
MULHALL 109 0 105 2021-02-23
SENTINEL 109 1 105 2021-02-23
CANEY 107 1 105 2021-02-23
OAKS 107 2 102 2021-02-23
AGRA 107 1 101 2021-02-23
TUPELO 105 2 102 2021-02-23
TYRONE 104 0 96 2021-02-23
MILL CREEK 104 0 98 2021-02-23
DELAWARE 103 2 99 2021-02-23
SASAKWA 102 0 98 2021-02-23
BRAGGS 101 1 98 2021-02-23
WAYNOKA 101 0 97 2021-02-23
BOISE CITY 100 0 98 2021-02-23
DOVER 98 2 95 2021-02-23
MCCURTAIN 97 1 92 2021-02-23
BYARS 97 1 96 2021-02-23
OILTON 95 3 90 2021-02-23
AMBER 94 3 87 2021-02-23
RATLIFF CITY 94 0 90 2021-02-23
GANS 93 0 90 2021-02-23
VERDEN 92 1 85 2021-02-23
GARVIN 91 0 86 2021-02-23
LOOKEBA 89 2 86 2021-02-23
FOSS 86 0 84 2021-02-23
SPRINGER 85 1 80 2021-02-23
STRINGTOWN 84 1 80 2021-02-23
STERLING 83 1 80 2021-02-23
WANN 82 2 74 2021-02-23
RATTAN 82 1 76 2021-02-23
STUART 81 0 79 2021-02-23
CUSTER CITY 80 0 80 2021-02-23
RAVIA 80 2 74 2021-02-23
DEWAR 79 0 74 2021-02-23
KINTA 79 0 72 2021-02-23
TRYON 79 0 75 2021-02-23
SAVANNA 77 0 76 2021-02-23
RIPLEY 76 1 73 2021-02-23
PITTSBURG 74 0 73 2021-02-23
OLUSTEE 74 0 71 2021-02-23
COYLE 74 0 73 2021-02-23
CANADIAN 72 0 69 2021-02-23
CORN 71 3 67 2021-02-23
CARNEY 70 2 67 2021-02-23
COVINGTON 70 1 69 2021-02-23
DUSTIN 70 1 68 2021-02-23
LAMONT 70 1 67 2021-02-23
FARGO 68 1 67 2021-02-23
HAILEYVILLE 67 0 66 2021-02-23
ARNETT 67 0 66 2021-02-23
POCASSET 66 1 65 2021-02-23
WAPANUCKA 66 1 59 2021-02-23
LONGDALE 65 0 63 2021-02-23
DRUMMOND 65 0 63 2021-02-23
NASH 64 1 59 2021-02-23
KREMLIN 63 0 61 2021-02-23
DILL CITY 63 0 61 2021-02-23
MARBLE CITY 62 0 58 2021-02-23
ORLANDO 62 0 62 2021-02-23
KAW CITY 62 1 59 2021-02-23
SAWYER 61 1 57 2021-02-23
BOYNTON 61 0 57 2021-02-23
KETCHUM 60 1 57 2021-02-23
LENAPAH 59 0 56 2021-02-23
RANDLETT 59 1 55 2021-02-23
CASTLE 58 0 56 2021-02-23
SHIDLER 58 0 57 2021-02-23
AMES 57 0 57 2021-02-23
CLEO SPRINGS 57 0 55 2021-02-23
KENEFIC 56 1 52 2021-02-23
LANGLEY 56 0 54 2021-02-23
REYDON 56 0 53 2021-02-23
ALINE 54 2 51 2021-02-23
FAIRMONT 54 1 50 2021-02-23
INDIANOLA 54 0 53 2021-02-23
CROWDER 54 0 52 2021-02-23
WHITEFIELD 53 0 53 2021-02-23
OKAY 52 1 45 2021-02-23
MARLAND 52 1 50 2021-02-23
LEHIGH 52 0 50 2021-02-23
CALVIN 52 1 50 2021-02-23
WYNONA 51 2 49 2021-02-23
LONE WOLF 51 0 49 2021-02-23
MENO 50 0 49 2021-02-23
FAXON 50 0 50 2021-02-23
LOCO 49 0 47 2021-02-23
GAGE 49 1 44 2021-02-23
CARTER 48 0 45 2021-02-23
FORGAN 48 1 46 2021-02-23
PRUE 48 1 47 2021-02-23
TALOGA 47 0 45 2021-02-23
WAKITA 47 3 43 2021-02-23
ACHILLE 47 0 43 2021-02-23
TERRAL 46 2 44 2021-02-23
MOUNTAIN PARK 45 0 42 2021-02-23
CARMEN 45 2 43 2021-02-23
HASTINGS 45 1 43 2021-02-23
RALSTON 44 1 43 2021-02-23
BURBANK 43 0 41 2021-02-23
SHARON 43 1 39 2021-02-23
SCHULTER 42 0 41 2021-02-23
ROOSEVELT 42 0 39 2021-02-23
SPARKS 41 1 37 2021-02-23
LANGSTON 41 1 39 2021-02-23
BUTLER 41 0 38 2021-02-23
COLONY 40 1 39 2021-02-23
HARDESTY 39 0 36 2021-02-23
GOLTRY 39 0 36 2021-02-23
FOSTER 39 0 38 2021-02-23
JET 38 0 37 2021-02-23
OSAGE 38 0 37 2021-02-23
DEER CREEK 38 1 37 2021-02-23
ROCKY 37 0 35 2021-02-23
DEVOL 37 0 36 2021-02-23
HANNA 36 0 32 2021-02-23
GOLDSBY 36 0 35 2021-02-23
MARSHALL 35 0 35 2021-02-23
FREEDOM 35 0 35 2021-02-23
BERNICE 35 0 34 2021-02-23
EAKLY 34 0 33 2021-02-23
FRANCIS 34 1 32 2021-02-23
ELDORADO 33 0 30 2021-02-23
NICOMA PARK 32 1 30 2021-02-23
AVANT 31 0 30 2021-02-23
FITZHUGH 30 0 30 2021-02-23
BESSIE 30 1 28 2021-02-23
BURLINGTON 30 0 30 2021-02-23
DAVIDSON 30 0 27 2021-02-23
GOTEBO 30 0 28 2021-02-23
HUNTER 29 0 28 2021-02-23
WILLOW 29 0 29 2021-02-23
GOULD 28 0 27 2021-02-23
MEDICINE PARK 28 0 28 2021-02-23
CAMARGO 27 0 27 2021-02-23
DACOMA 27 0 26 2021-02-23
OPTIMA 26 0 25 2021-02-23
HITCHCOCK 26 0 24 2021-02-23
KEYES 25 0 23 2021-02-23
DISNEY 25 0 25 2021-02-23
MILLERTON 25 2 22 2021-02-23
DIBBLE 24 0 23 2021-02-23
BRADLEY 24 1 22 2021-02-23
NORTH MIAMI 23 0 20 2021-02-23
BRAMAN 22 0 21 2021-02-23
HILLSDALE 20 0 20 2021-02-23
LAMAR 20 0 19 2021-02-23
FOYIL 20 1 19 2021-02-23
MARTHA 20 1 15 2021-02-23
BROMIDE 20 1 18 2021-02-23
MANITOU 19 0 18 2021-02-23
CROMWELL 19 1 17 2021-02-23
ALDERSON 18 0 18 2021-02-23
DOUGHERTY 16 0 15 2021-02-23
WAINWRIGHT 16 0 14 2021-02-23
BOWLEGS 15 0 15 2021-02-23
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 14 1 13 2021-02-23
PEORIA 12 0 12 2021-02-23
FANSHAWE 11 0 11 2021-02-23
ALBION 10 0 10 2021-02-23
ADDINGTON 9 0 9 2021-02-23
HALLETT 9 0 9 2021-02-23
VERA 8 0 7 2021-02-23
GENE AUTRY 7 0 7 2021-02-23
THE VILLAGE 7 0 7 2021-02-23
REDBIRD 6 0 4 2021-02-23
BLACKBURN 5 0 5 2021-02-23
KEMP 5 0 4 2021-02-23
TULLAHASSEE 5 0 4 2021-02-23
BYNG 5 0 5 2021-02-23
SLICK 5 0 5 2021-02-23
TATUMS 4 0 4 2021-02-23
MOFFETT 3 0 3 2021-02-23
RENTIESVILLE 3 0 3 2021-02-23
SLAUGHTERVILLE 2 0 2 2021-02-23
PINK 2 0 2 2021-02-23
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2021-02-23
NORGE 2 0 2 2021-02-23
BRAY 2 0 2 2021-02-23
HOFFMAN 1 0 1 2021-02-23
BETHEL ACRES 1 0 1 2021-02-23
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2021-02-23
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2021-02-23
LE FLORE 1 0 1 2021-02-23
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2021-02-23
EAST DUKE 1 0 1 2021-02-23
GRAYSON 1 0 1 2021-02-23
SPORTSMEN ACRES 1 0 1 2021-02-23
OAKLAND 1 0 1 2021-02-23
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2021-02-23
BRIDGEPORT 1 0 1 2021-02-23

Oklahoma per county 02.23.21

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA 79968 711 76626 2021-02-23
TULSA 70184 676 67672 2021-02-23
CLEVELAND 28441 257 27059 2021-02-23
CANADIAN 15595 90 15062 2021-02-23
COMANCHE 11802 128 11080 2021-02-23
ROGERS 9839 114 9435 2021-02-23
MUSKOGEE 9047 96 8507 2021-02-23
PAYNE 8295 46 8025 2021-02-23
POTTAWATOMIE 7748 74 7427 2021-02-23
WAGONER 7612 80 7297 2021-02-23
GARFIELD 7529 71 7224 2021-02-23
CREEK 6466 112 6161 2021-02-23
BRYAN 5814 54 5483 2021-02-23
CARTER 5603 53 5336 2021-02-23
GRADY 5595 70 5375 2021-02-23
CHEROKEE 5382 40 5066 2021-02-23
LE FLORE 5255 43 5094 2021-02-23
KAY 5052 75 4822 2021-02-23
MCCLAIN 5001 45 4772 2021-02-23
PONTOTOC 4863 45 4626 2021-02-23
WASHINGTON 4693 83 4432 2021-02-23
STEPHENS 4641 66 4433 2021-02-23
OSAGE 4431 44 4246 2021-02-23
PITTSBURG 4366 33 4230 2021-02-23
DELAWARE 4338 61 4138 2021-02-23
MAYES 3982 37 3775 2021-02-23
CUSTER 3955 65 3799 2021-02-23
SEQUOYAH 3888 28 3703 2021-02-23
LOGAN 3874 26 3706 2021-02-23
CADDO 3779 55 3572 2021-02-23
MCCURTAIN 3764 64 3510 2021-02-23
OKMULGEE 3601 45 3459 2021-02-23
OTTAWA 3599 43 3467 2021-02-23
GARVIN 3440 44 3273 2021-02-23
TEXAS 3434 24 3327 2021-02-23
ADAIR 3084 23 2895 2021-02-23
WOODWARD 3068 15 2983 2021-02-23
LINCOLN 3005 54 2868 2021-02-23
JACKSON 2868 44 2715 2021-02-23
SEMINOLE 2736 33 2585 2021-02-23
BECKHAM 2673 35 2551 2021-02-23
KINGFISHER 1964 21 1887 2021-02-23
MURRAY 1904 21 1820 2021-02-23
MCINTOSH 1903 32 1767 2021-02-23
CRAIG 1880 11 1814 2021-02-23
MARSHALL 1855 12 1779 2021-02-23
OKFUSKEE 1740 20 1676 2021-02-23
ATOKA 1738 10 1676 2021-02-23
PAWNEE 1691 30 1612 2021-02-23
CHOCTAW 1537 13 1453 2021-02-23
LOVE 1415 9 1370 2021-02-23
NOBLE 1337 11 1261 2021-02-23
JOHNSTON 1317 17 1228 2021-02-23
HASKELL 1203 9 1142 2021-02-23
WOODS 1183 11 1150 2021-02-23
HUGHES 1150 17 1068 2021-02-23
ALFALFA 1140 5 1123 2021-02-23
NOWATA 1085 15 1039 2021-02-23
WASHITA 1050 8 1009 2021-02-23
BLAINE 988 8 940 2021-02-23
PUSHMATAHA 972 13 914 2021-02-23
MAJOR 934 8 908 2021-02-23
LATIMER 793 8 761 2021-02-23
KIOWA 783 14 727 2021-02-23
TILLMAN 743 14 702 2021-02-23
COAL 682 14 645 2021-02-23
JEFFERSON 671 8 646 2021-02-23
COTTON 645 13 592 2021-02-23
GRANT 533 7 516 2021-02-23
DEWEY 528 6 505 2021-02-23
GREER 527 16 491 2021-02-23
BEAVER 433 6 412 2021-02-23
HARPER 406 4 392 2021-02-23
ROGER MILLS 381 7 357 2021-02-23
ELLIS 348 3 335 2021-02-23
HARMON 288 3 265 2021-02-23
CIMARRON 153 1 147 2021-02-23
2 0 0 2021-02-23

