ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma reported 359 new COVID-19 cases and 24 additional deaths, including a Blaine County woman, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health on Tuesday.
The .1% increase in cases brought the state’s cumulative total to 420,212 with 14,040 active, a single-day decrease of 1,013, and 401,945 recovered, including 1,348 since Monday’s report.
According to OSDH, 16 of today's deaths occurred since Jan 1.
There have been 4,227 deaths in the state, 1% of the cases, in which COVID-19 was the cause or a contributing factor, OSDH reported.
Of the 24 deaths statewide, 21 were in the 65 and older age group: four men and two women in Oklahoma County, one man each and one woman each in Carter and Grady counties, two Tulsa County men, one man each in Canadian, McCurtain, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Ottawa and Rogers counties and one woman each in Blaine, Kay and Stephens counties.
The other three deaths were in the 50-64 age group: a Canadian County woman and two men in Coal and Seminole counties.
Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma stood at 23,700 Tuesday, according to OSDH.
In Enid, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported treating seven COVID-19 patients with no new deaths. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported Tuesday it had five patients and also had no deaths.
Cases in Garfield County on Tuesday increased by four for a total of 7,529, with 234 active and 7,224, or 95.9%, recovered, according to OSDH. The majority of the cases — 6,651, or 88.3% — have been in Enid, which reported 219 active cases and 6,369 recovered.
Of the county’s 71 deaths, 63 have been in Enid, according to the OSDH list of city data. Five have been in Lahoma and one each in Fairmont, Garber and Covington. ZIP code information has Enid with 61 deaths.
There have been 2,916 cases, with 2,785 recovered and 34 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of Enid, and 3,647 cases, with 3,503 recovered and 28 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Tuesday. There were 38 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases Tuesday included two each in Grant and Woodward and one each in Blaine, Kingfisher and Woods. No cases were reported in Alfalfa, Major and Noble counties.
State update
There have been 222,361 Oklahoma women and 197,834 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH on Tuesday. There were 17 designated as unknown gender.
Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 7,959 in the 0-4 age group, 47,316 in the 5-17 age group, 131,646 in the 18-35 age group, 90,862 in the 36-49 age group, 81,879 in the 50-64 age group and 60,525 in the 65 and older age group. There were 25 listed as unknown age.
Of the overall 4,227 deaths in the state, 3,348 have been 65 and older and 686 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.4% of the total. There have been 159 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 33 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 2,417, than women, 1,810, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Tuesday.
Data show deaths in all of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 711 in Oklahoma; 676 in Tulsa; 257 in Cleveland; 128 in Comanche; 114 in Rogers; 112 in Creek; 96 in Muskogee; 90 in Canadian; 83 in Washington; 80 in Wagoner; 75 in Kay; 74 in Pottawatomie; 71 in Garfield; 70 in Grady; 66 in Stephens; 65 in Custer; 64 in McCurtain; 61 in Delaware; 55 in Caddo; 54 each in Bryan and Lincoln; 53 in Carter; 46 in Payne; 45 each in McClain, Okmulgee and Pontotoc; 44 each in Garvin, Jackson and Osage; 43 each in Le Flore and Ottawa; 40 in Cherokee; 37 in Mayes; 35 in Beckham; 33 each in Pittsburg and Seminole; 32 in McIntosh; 30 in Pawnee; 28 in Sequoyah; 26 in Logan; 24 in Texas; 23 in Adair; 21 each in Kingfisher and Murray; 20 in Okfuskee; 17 each in Hughes and Johnston; 16 in Greer; 15 each in Nowata and Woodward; 14 each in Coal, Kiowa and Tillman; 13 each in Choctaw, Cotton and Pushmataha; 12 in Marshall; 11 each in Craig, Noble and Woods; 10 in Atoka; nine each in Haskell and Love; eight each in Blaine, Jefferson, Latimer, Major and Washita; seven each in Grant and Roger Mills; six each in Beaver and Dewey; five in Alfalfa; four in Harper; three each in Ellis and Harmon; and one in Cimarron.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Monday by OSDH:
• Woodward with 3,068 cases, 2,983 recovered, 70 active and 15 deaths, 10 from Woodward, two each from Fort Supply and Mooreland and one from Sharon.
• Kingfisher with 1,964 cases, 1,887 recovered, 56 active and 21 deaths, 10 from Kingfisher, five from Hennessey, four from Okarche and two from Dover.
• Noble with 1,337 cases, 1,261 recovered, 65 active and 11 deaths, including six from Perry, two from Red Rock and one each from Billings, Marland and Morrison.
• Woods with 1,183 cases, 1,150 recovered, 22 active and 11 deaths, nine from Alva and two not listed by town.
• Alfalfa with 1,140 cases, 1,123 recovered, 12 active and five deaths, two each from Aline and Helena and one each from Carmen and Cherokee.
• Blaine with 988 cases, 940 recovered, 40 active and eight deaths, two from Canton, one from Watonga and five not listed by town.
• Major with 934 cases, 908 recovered, 18 active and eight deaths, six from Fairview and two not listed by town.
• Grant with 533 cases, 516 recovered, 10 active and seven deaths, three from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont, Medford and Nash.
DOC update
The number of inmates currently positive for COVID-19 was at 45 Tuesday, and 93 Department of Corrections employees with the virus across the state, according to the DOC website.
DOC data shows that no cases were reported at Charles E. “Bill” Johnson Corrections Center in Alva, James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena, Enid Community Corrections Center or William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply.
DOC reports that among the inmate deaths related to COVID-19, there have been two at William S. Key and three at James Crabtree correctional centers in Northwest Oklahoma.
Oklahoma per city 02.23.21
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORT DATE
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|60921
|557
|58314
|2021-02-23
|TULSA
|41785
|443
|40187
|2021-02-23
|EDMOND
|16311
|101
|15738
|2021-02-23
|BROKEN ARROW
|15449
|137
|14921
|2021-02-23
|NORMAN
|13172
|133
|12572
|2021-02-23
|OTHER***
|9688
|58
|9309
|2021-02-23
|YUKON
|8604
|42
|8327
|2021-02-23
|LAWTON
|7700
|102
|7109
|2021-02-23
|ENID
|6651
|63
|6369
|2021-02-23
|MOORE
|6083
|39
|5772
|2021-02-23
|STILLWATER
|5936
|23
|5763
|2021-02-23
|CLAREMORE
|5670
|81
|5412
|2021-02-23
|OWASSO
|5100
|38
|4925
|2021-02-23
|MUSKOGEE
|5039
|75
|4647
|2021-02-23
|SHAWNEE
|4762
|54
|4562
|2021-02-23
|ARDMORE
|4211
|33
|4027
|2021-02-23
|ADA
|3996
|36
|3803
|2021-02-23
|TAHLEQUAH
|3788
|28
|3555
|2021-02-23
|PONCA CITY
|3694
|43
|3554
|2021-02-23
|BARTLESVILLE
|3676
|68
|3461
|2021-02-23
|BIXBY
|3451
|23
|3353
|2021-02-23
|DURANT
|3434
|29
|3243
|2021-02-23
|SAND SPRINGS
|3122
|38
|3010
|2021-02-23
|MCALESTER
|3020
|24
|2927
|2021-02-23
|DUNCAN
|2937
|39
|2794
|2021-02-23
|SAPULPA
|2903
|44
|2782
|2021-02-23
|JENKS
|2816
|18
|2739
|2021-02-23
|MUSTANG
|2572
|23
|2481
|2021-02-23
|GUYMON
|2546
|23
|2469
|2021-02-23
|ALTUS
|2388
|41
|2270
|2021-02-23
|EL RENO
|2380
|17
|2296
|2021-02-23
|CHICKASHA
|2306
|42
|2197
|2021-02-23
|GUTHRIE
|2283
|20
|2165
|2021-02-23
|COLLINSVILLE
|2272
|14
|2210
|2021-02-23
|CHOCTAW
|2247
|17
|2162
|2021-02-23
|BLANCHARD
|2132
|12
|2028
|2021-02-23
|STILWELL
|2089
|18
|1935
|2021-02-23
|MIAMI
|2039
|24
|1967
|2021-02-23
|BETHANY
|1870
|20
|1788
|2021-02-23
|WOODWARD
|1785
|10
|1720
|2021-02-23
|COWETA
|1773
|26
|1701
|2021-02-23
|WEATHERFORD
|1761
|21
|1709
|2021-02-23
|CLINTON
|1673
|41
|1578
|2021-02-23
|ELK CITY
|1661
|19
|1580
|2021-02-23
|SKIATOOK
|1654
|8
|1598
|2021-02-23
|TAFT
|1571
|3
|1555
|2021-02-23
|PRYOR CREEK
|1571
|18
|1498
|2021-02-23
|GLENPOOL
|1546
|15
|1492
|2021-02-23
|POTEAU
|1521
|14
|1476
|2021-02-23
|GROVE
|1512
|35
|1428
|2021-02-23
|OKMULGEE
|1473
|25
|1410
|2021-02-23
|VINITA
|1462
|8
|1405
|2021-02-23
|SALLISAW
|1453
|14
|1375
|2021-02-23
|SEMINOLE
|1446
|18
|1366
|2021-02-23
|TUTTLE
|1434
|11
|1393
|2021-02-23
|PURCELL
|1381
|19
|1310
|2021-02-23
|WAGONER
|1375
|14
|1310
|2021-02-23
|BROKEN BOW
|1349
|29
|1254
|2021-02-23
|ATOKA
|1345
|7
|1292
|2021-02-23
|CUSHING
|1334
|13
|1276
|2021-02-23
|ANADARKO
|1323
|20
|1241
|2021-02-23
|NOBLE
|1232
|17
|1160
|2021-02-23
|PAULS VALLEY
|1227
|18
|1175
|2021-02-23
|SULPHUR
|1217
|12
|1176
|2021-02-23
|IDABEL
|1210
|18
|1136
|2021-02-23
|NEWCASTLE
|1205
|8
|1169
|2021-02-23
|LEXINGTON
|1182
|14
|1091
|2021-02-23
|TECUMSEH
|1154
|10
|1108
|2021-02-23
|HARRAH
|1151
|12
|1091
|2021-02-23
|FORT GIBSON
|1132
|12
|1073
|2021-02-23
|PIEDMONT
|1122
|6
|1076
|2021-02-23
|MCLOUD
|1071
|5
|1035
|2021-02-23
|MADILL
|1044
|6
|1011
|2021-02-23
|MULDROW
|1022
|4
|970
|2021-02-23
|ALVA
|989
|9
|964
|2021-02-23
|MARLOW
|988
|11
|951
|2021-02-23
|JAY
|982
|11
|944
|2021-02-23
|MARIETTA
|954
|7
|919
|2021-02-23
|CHECOTAH
|943
|16
|886
|2021-02-23
|FORT SUPPLY
|927
|2
|922
|2021-02-23
|HENRYETTA
|910
|13
|869
|2021-02-23
|HUGO
|901
|10
|845
|2021-02-23
|BRISTOW
|891
|24
|837
|2021-02-23
|EUFAULA
|870
|16
|793
|2021-02-23
|SAYRE
|814
|14
|785
|2021-02-23
|KINGSTON
|801
|6
|757
|2021-02-23
|HOMINY
|795
|2
|773
|2021-02-23
|KINGFISHER
|791
|10
|746
|2021-02-23
|CLEVELAND
|753
|12
|729
|2021-02-23
|STIGLER
|746
|8
|702
|2021-02-23
|OKEMAH
|736
|7
|708
|2021-02-23
|MANNFORD
|732
|13
|704
|2021-02-23
|CATOOSA
|729
|10
|701
|2021-02-23
|HELENA
|725
|2
|716
|2021-02-23
|ELGIN
|719
|8
|683
|2021-02-23
|LOCUST GROVE
|718
|0
|678
|2021-02-23
|LINDSAY
|715
|9
|687
|2021-02-23
|CALERA
|698
|6
|662
|2021-02-23
|PERRY
|676
|6
|628
|2021-02-23
|WEWOKA
|675
|8
|634
|2021-02-23
|HOLDENVILLE
|673
|11
|624
|2021-02-23
|CHANDLER
|671
|16
|633
|2021-02-23
|INOLA
|670
|6
|649
|2021-02-23
|NOWATA
|659
|10
|634
|2021-02-23
|HEAVENER
|657
|10
|632
|2021-02-23
|MOUNDS
|653
|9
|610
|2021-02-23
|SPIRO
|645
|1
|630
|2021-02-23
|BLACKWELL
|640
|17
|590
|2021-02-23
|HENNESSEY
|630
|5
|617
|2021-02-23
|CACHE
|627
|8
|586
|2021-02-23
|DAVIS
|619
|7
|584
|2021-02-23
|AFTON
|601
|3
|583
|2021-02-23
|SALINA
|600
|5
|552
|2021-02-23
|SPERRY
|594
|2
|576
|2021-02-23
|CHELSEA
|589
|9
|567
|2021-02-23
|TISHOMINGO
|586
|8
|556
|2021-02-23
|SPENCER
|573
|12
|523
|2021-02-23
|BOLEY
|563
|8
|548
|2021-02-23
|WESTVILLE
|561
|4
|542
|2021-02-23
|JONES
|557
|6
|526
|2021-02-23
|PERKINS
|550
|4
|531
|2021-02-23
|WARR ACRES
|547
|1
|530
|2021-02-23
|COMANCHE
|541
|14
|515
|2021-02-23
|DEL CITY
|525
|8
|486
|2021-02-23
|PRAGUE
|524
|6
|510
|2021-02-23
|MIDWEST CITY
|517
|13
|476
|2021-02-23
|ANTLERS
|514
|8
|483
|2021-02-23
|WYNNEWOOD
|507
|4
|470
|2021-02-23
|FAIRVIEW
|502
|6
|483
|2021-02-23
|PAWNEE
|501
|13
|465
|2021-02-23
|HULBERT
|500
|4
|471
|2021-02-23
|DEWEY
|499
|6
|478
|2021-02-23
|COALGATE
|498
|10
|469
|2021-02-23
|VIAN
|497
|5
|475
|2021-02-23
|OOLOGAH
|488
|4
|467
|2021-02-23
|PAWHUSKA
|484
|8
|454
|2021-02-23
|COLCORD
|478
|3
|465
|2021-02-23
|WILBURTON
|475
|6
|456
|2021-02-23
|HASKELL
|473
|3
|456
|2021-02-23
|ROLAND
|472
|1
|463
|2021-02-23
|CHOUTEAU
|470
|10
|444
|2021-02-23
|HINTON
|466
|1
|458
|2021-02-23
|MEEKER
|458
|19
|432
|2021-02-23
|APACHE
|457
|4
|428
|2021-02-23
|STRATFORD
|431
|3
|420
|2021-02-23
|WISTER
|430
|2
|416
|2021-02-23
|LONE GROVE
|428
|5
|415
|2021-02-23
|FREDERICK
|427
|10
|404
|2021-02-23
|NEWKIRK
|426
|3
|404
|2021-02-23
|CARNEGIE
|407
|9
|376
|2021-02-23
|TALIHINA
|404
|9
|386
|2021-02-23
|WALTERS
|401
|3
|372
|2021-02-23
|WILSON
|400
|8
|369
|2021-02-23
|STROUD
|397
|4
|382
|2021-02-23
|BEGGS
|397
|4
|384
|2021-02-23
|POCOLA
|396
|3
|385
|2021-02-23
|KANSAS
|393
|6
|375
|2021-02-23
|NICHOLS HILLS
|391
|1
|380
|2021-02-23
|WASHINGTON
|386
|4
|368
|2021-02-23
|KONAWA
|385
|4
|363
|2021-02-23
|WATONGA
|383
|1
|364
|2021-02-23
|LUTHER
|371
|8
|353
|2021-02-23
|MANGUM
|361
|12
|332
|2021-02-23
|COLBERT
|354
|9
|323
|2021-02-23
|TONKAWA
|351
|14
|331
|2021-02-23
|HARTSHORNE
|347
|4
|337
|2021-02-23
|VALLIANT
|344
|5
|324
|2021-02-23
|MINCO
|341
|0
|337
|2021-02-23
|MORRIS
|333
|3
|326
|2021-02-23
|WELLSTON
|331
|4
|319
|2021-02-23
|HOOKER
|328
|0
|319
|2021-02-23
|FLETCHER
|323
|2
|315
|2021-02-23
|NEW CORDELL
|322
|0
|313
|2021-02-23
|HOBART
|321
|8
|302
|2021-02-23
|WYANDOTTE
|320
|4
|310
|2021-02-23
|COMMERCE
|318
|2
|308
|2021-02-23
|CADDO
|315
|1
|303
|2021-02-23
|GORE
|314
|4
|292
|2021-02-23
|MEAD
|312
|3
|295
|2021-02-23
|HEALDTON
|307
|5
|279
|2021-02-23
|PORUM
|303
|3
|289
|2021-02-23
|HOWE
|301
|0
|295
|2021-02-23
|ELMORE CITY
|298
|3
|283
|2021-02-23
|PORTER
|297
|6
|280
|2021-02-23
|QUAPAW
|295
|9
|277
|2021-02-23
|FAIRLAND
|292
|2
|282
|2021-02-23
|WARNER
|286
|1
|269
|2021-02-23
|DRUMRIGHT
|286
|7
|261
|2021-02-23
|STONEWALL
|280
|2
|269
|2021-02-23
|KIEFER
|278
|1
|270
|2021-02-23
|ARCADIA
|276
|0
|274
|2021-02-23
|BOKCHITO
|271
|2
|257
|2021-02-23
|KELLYVILLE
|267
|3
|255
|2021-02-23
|TALALA
|267
|3
|258
|2021-02-23
|BARNSDALL
|262
|5
|239
|2021-02-23
|ADAIR
|261
|3
|247
|2021-02-23
|WAURIKA
|261
|3
|255
|2021-02-23
|HOLLIS
|258
|3
|235
|2021-02-23
|CRESCENT
|257
|2
|249
|2021-02-23
|RINGLING
|256
|1
|244
|2021-02-23
|MAYSVILLE
|252
|8
|228
|2021-02-23
|ALLEN
|252
|3
|234
|2021-02-23
|WAYNE
|242
|2
|228
|2021-02-23
|CASHION
|239
|0
|231
|2021-02-23
|EARLSBORO
|239
|1
|227
|2021-02-23
|OKARCHE
|236
|4
|228
|2021-02-23
|BOSWELL
|236
|1
|226
|2021-02-23
|HYDRO
|229
|5
|218
|2021-02-23
|RUSH SPRINGS
|229
|3
|220
|2021-02-23
|PADEN
|228
|2
|218
|2021-02-23
|WATTS
|223
|1
|216
|2021-02-23
|BLAIR
|223
|1
|208
|2021-02-23
|WRIGHT CITY
|222
|2
|198
|2021-02-23
|CAMERON
|217
|0
|214
|2021-02-23
|FORT COBB
|217
|2
|205
|2021-02-23
|HAWORTH
|215
|3
|200
|2021-02-23
|MOORELAND
|214
|2
|202
|2021-02-23
|YALE
|214
|5
|202
|2021-02-23
|WAUKOMIS
|213
|0
|207
|2021-02-23
|BEAVER
|213
|4
|200
|2021-02-23
|ROFF
|212
|1
|200
|2021-02-23
|LAVERNE
|209
|1
|203
|2021-02-23
|PAOLI
|209
|2
|203
|2021-02-23
|CHEROKEE
|208
|1
|206
|2021-02-23
|MAUD
|207
|0
|197
|2021-02-23
|KEOTA
|205
|0
|202
|2021-02-23
|CEMENT
|203
|0
|194
|2021-02-23
|GERONIMO
|202
|2
|190
|2021-02-23
|BILLINGS
|202
|1
|198
|2021-02-23
|BINGER
|197
|10
|180
|2021-02-23
|OKEENE
|197
|0
|192
|2021-02-23
|WETUMKA
|194
|3
|178
|2021-02-23
|GLENCOE
|194
|2
|181
|2021-02-23
|BOKOSHE
|190
|0
|182
|2021-02-23
|BIG CABIN
|189
|2
|179
|2021-02-23
|TEXHOMA
|188
|0
|185
|2021-02-23
|QUINTON
|186
|1
|174
|2021-02-23
|RINGWOOD
|184
|0
|183
|2021-02-23
|JENNINGS
|182
|2
|172
|2021-02-23
|CYRIL
|180
|2
|172
|2021-02-23
|OCHELATA
|179
|3
|172
|2021-02-23
|ARAPAHO
|177
|4
|173
|2021-02-23
|THOMAS
|174
|0
|173
|2021-02-23
|MORRISON
|174
|1
|169
|2021-02-23
|WELCH
|173
|2
|171
|2021-02-23
|SHATTUCK
|172
|1
|167
|2021-02-23
|FAIRFAX
|171
|1
|162
|2021-02-23
|CHEYENNE
|171
|2
|162
|2021-02-23
|NINNEKAH
|170
|1
|162
|2021-02-23
|RED ROCK
|170
|2
|158
|2021-02-23
|GEARY
|166
|1
|164
|2021-02-23
|OKTAHA
|166
|0
|159
|2021-02-23
|MEDFORD
|166
|1
|165
|2021-02-23
|RAMONA
|165
|4
|157
|2021-02-23
|INDIAHOMA
|163
|1
|156
|2021-02-23
|FORT TOWSON
|160
|0
|153
|2021-02-23
|SEILING
|159
|2
|154
|2021-02-23
|BUFFALO
|158
|3
|151
|2021-02-23
|SHADY POINT
|158
|1
|153
|2021-02-23
|GOODWELL
|158
|1
|155
|2021-02-23
|WELEETKA
|157
|3
|147
|2021-02-23
|THACKERVILLE
|155
|1
|153
|2021-02-23
|SNYDER
|154
|5
|142
|2021-02-23
|RED OAK
|152
|0
|146
|2021-02-23
|CALUMET
|152
|0
|152
|2021-02-23
|DEPEW
|151
|2
|144
|2021-02-23
|GRACEMONT
|149
|3
|144
|2021-02-23
|BENNINGTON
|146
|2
|139
|2021-02-23
|CANTON
|145
|2
|131
|2021-02-23
|PANAMA
|143
|1
|137
|2021-02-23
|UNION CITY
|143
|1
|139
|2021-02-23
|COPAN
|143
|1
|135
|2021-02-23
|BURNS FLAT
|142
|1
|136
|2021-02-23
|KREBS
|140
|2
|135
|2021-02-23
|TEMPLE
|139
|9
|121
|2021-02-23
|POND CREEK
|138
|0
|135
|2021-02-23
|TERLTON
|138
|1
|130
|2021-02-23
|MILBURN
|137
|3
|119
|2021-02-23
|WANETTE
|135
|0
|132
|2021-02-23
|BLUEJACKET
|135
|1
|132
|2021-02-23
|CLAYTON
|134
|1
|128
|2021-02-23
|WEBBERS FALLS
|133
|0
|122
|2021-02-23
|MANNSVILLE
|133
|1
|127
|2021-02-23
|CANUTE
|132
|0
|124
|2021-02-23
|GRANITE
|130
|4
|123
|2021-02-23
|ARKOMA
|130
|1
|127
|2021-02-23
|VICI
|130
|1
|125
|2021-02-23
|GARBER
|127
|1
|125
|2021-02-23
|KIOWA
|126
|2
|122
|2021-02-23
|HAMMON
|125
|2
|116
|2021-02-23
|SPAVINAW
|124
|1
|115
|2021-02-23
|LAHOMA
|122
|5
|117
|2021-02-23
|ALEX
|122
|3
|114
|2021-02-23
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|121
|1
|107
|2021-02-23
|TIPTON
|121
|3
|115
|2021-02-23
|LEEDEY
|121
|4
|114
|2021-02-23
|GRANDFIELD
|120
|1
|113
|2021-02-23
|ASHER
|120
|0
|116
|2021-02-23
|CHATTANOOGA
|117
|2
|112
|2021-02-23
|VELMA
|113
|2
|110
|2021-02-23
|COUNCIL HILL
|112
|2
|107
|2021-02-23
|SOPER
|111
|1
|104
|2021-02-23
|DAVENPORT
|111
|0
|107
|2021-02-23
|ERICK
|110
|1
|106
|2021-02-23
|RYAN
|109
|1
|104
|2021-02-23
|MULHALL
|109
|0
|105
|2021-02-23
|SENTINEL
|109
|1
|105
|2021-02-23
|CANEY
|107
|1
|105
|2021-02-23
|OAKS
|107
|2
|102
|2021-02-23
|AGRA
|107
|1
|101
|2021-02-23
|TUPELO
|105
|2
|102
|2021-02-23
|TYRONE
|104
|0
|96
|2021-02-23
|MILL CREEK
|104
|0
|98
|2021-02-23
|DELAWARE
|103
|2
|99
|2021-02-23
|SASAKWA
|102
|0
|98
|2021-02-23
|BRAGGS
|101
|1
|98
|2021-02-23
|WAYNOKA
|101
|0
|97
|2021-02-23
|BOISE CITY
|100
|0
|98
|2021-02-23
|DOVER
|98
|2
|95
|2021-02-23
|MCCURTAIN
|97
|1
|92
|2021-02-23
|BYARS
|97
|1
|96
|2021-02-23
|OILTON
|95
|3
|90
|2021-02-23
|AMBER
|94
|3
|87
|2021-02-23
|RATLIFF CITY
|94
|0
|90
|2021-02-23
|GANS
|93
|0
|90
|2021-02-23
|VERDEN
|92
|1
|85
|2021-02-23
|GARVIN
|91
|0
|86
|2021-02-23
|LOOKEBA
|89
|2
|86
|2021-02-23
|FOSS
|86
|0
|84
|2021-02-23
|SPRINGER
|85
|1
|80
|2021-02-23
|STRINGTOWN
|84
|1
|80
|2021-02-23
|STERLING
|83
|1
|80
|2021-02-23
|WANN
|82
|2
|74
|2021-02-23
|RATTAN
|82
|1
|76
|2021-02-23
|STUART
|81
|0
|79
|2021-02-23
|CUSTER CITY
|80
|0
|80
|2021-02-23
|RAVIA
|80
|2
|74
|2021-02-23
|DEWAR
|79
|0
|74
|2021-02-23
|KINTA
|79
|0
|72
|2021-02-23
|TRYON
|79
|0
|75
|2021-02-23
|SAVANNA
|77
|0
|76
|2021-02-23
|RIPLEY
|76
|1
|73
|2021-02-23
|PITTSBURG
|74
|0
|73
|2021-02-23
|OLUSTEE
|74
|0
|71
|2021-02-23
|COYLE
|74
|0
|73
|2021-02-23
|CANADIAN
|72
|0
|69
|2021-02-23
|CORN
|71
|3
|67
|2021-02-23
|CARNEY
|70
|2
|67
|2021-02-23
|COVINGTON
|70
|1
|69
|2021-02-23
|DUSTIN
|70
|1
|68
|2021-02-23
|LAMONT
|70
|1
|67
|2021-02-23
|FARGO
|68
|1
|67
|2021-02-23
|HAILEYVILLE
|67
|0
|66
|2021-02-23
|ARNETT
|67
|0
|66
|2021-02-23
|POCASSET
|66
|1
|65
|2021-02-23
|WAPANUCKA
|66
|1
|59
|2021-02-23
|LONGDALE
|65
|0
|63
|2021-02-23
|DRUMMOND
|65
|0
|63
|2021-02-23
|NASH
|64
|1
|59
|2021-02-23
|KREMLIN
|63
|0
|61
|2021-02-23
|DILL CITY
|63
|0
|61
|2021-02-23
|MARBLE CITY
|62
|0
|58
|2021-02-23
|ORLANDO
|62
|0
|62
|2021-02-23
|KAW CITY
|62
|1
|59
|2021-02-23
|SAWYER
|61
|1
|57
|2021-02-23
|BOYNTON
|61
|0
|57
|2021-02-23
|KETCHUM
|60
|1
|57
|2021-02-23
|LENAPAH
|59
|0
|56
|2021-02-23
|RANDLETT
|59
|1
|55
|2021-02-23
|CASTLE
|58
|0
|56
|2021-02-23
|SHIDLER
|58
|0
|57
|2021-02-23
|AMES
|57
|0
|57
|2021-02-23
|CLEO SPRINGS
|57
|0
|55
|2021-02-23
|KENEFIC
|56
|1
|52
|2021-02-23
|LANGLEY
|56
|0
|54
|2021-02-23
|REYDON
|56
|0
|53
|2021-02-23
|ALINE
|54
|2
|51
|2021-02-23
|FAIRMONT
|54
|1
|50
|2021-02-23
|INDIANOLA
|54
|0
|53
|2021-02-23
|CROWDER
|54
|0
|52
|2021-02-23
|WHITEFIELD
|53
|0
|53
|2021-02-23
|OKAY
|52
|1
|45
|2021-02-23
|MARLAND
|52
|1
|50
|2021-02-23
|LEHIGH
|52
|0
|50
|2021-02-23
|CALVIN
|52
|1
|50
|2021-02-23
|WYNONA
|51
|2
|49
|2021-02-23
|LONE WOLF
|51
|0
|49
|2021-02-23
|MENO
|50
|0
|49
|2021-02-23
|FAXON
|50
|0
|50
|2021-02-23
|LOCO
|49
|0
|47
|2021-02-23
|GAGE
|49
|1
|44
|2021-02-23
|CARTER
|48
|0
|45
|2021-02-23
|FORGAN
|48
|1
|46
|2021-02-23
|PRUE
|48
|1
|47
|2021-02-23
|TALOGA
|47
|0
|45
|2021-02-23
|WAKITA
|47
|3
|43
|2021-02-23
|ACHILLE
|47
|0
|43
|2021-02-23
|TERRAL
|46
|2
|44
|2021-02-23
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|45
|0
|42
|2021-02-23
|CARMEN
|45
|2
|43
|2021-02-23
|HASTINGS
|45
|1
|43
|2021-02-23
|RALSTON
|44
|1
|43
|2021-02-23
|BURBANK
|43
|0
|41
|2021-02-23
|SHARON
|43
|1
|39
|2021-02-23
|SCHULTER
|42
|0
|41
|2021-02-23
|ROOSEVELT
|42
|0
|39
|2021-02-23
|SPARKS
|41
|1
|37
|2021-02-23
|LANGSTON
|41
|1
|39
|2021-02-23
|BUTLER
|41
|0
|38
|2021-02-23
|COLONY
|40
|1
|39
|2021-02-23
|HARDESTY
|39
|0
|36
|2021-02-23
|GOLTRY
|39
|0
|36
|2021-02-23
|FOSTER
|39
|0
|38
|2021-02-23
|JET
|38
|0
|37
|2021-02-23
|OSAGE
|38
|0
|37
|2021-02-23
|DEER CREEK
|38
|1
|37
|2021-02-23
|ROCKY
|37
|0
|35
|2021-02-23
|DEVOL
|37
|0
|36
|2021-02-23
|HANNA
|36
|0
|32
|2021-02-23
|GOLDSBY
|36
|0
|35
|2021-02-23
|MARSHALL
|35
|0
|35
|2021-02-23
|FREEDOM
|35
|0
|35
|2021-02-23
|BERNICE
|35
|0
|34
|2021-02-23
|EAKLY
|34
|0
|33
|2021-02-23
|FRANCIS
|34
|1
|32
|2021-02-23
|ELDORADO
|33
|0
|30
|2021-02-23
|NICOMA PARK
|32
|1
|30
|2021-02-23
|AVANT
|31
|0
|30
|2021-02-23
|FITZHUGH
|30
|0
|30
|2021-02-23
|BESSIE
|30
|1
|28
|2021-02-23
|BURLINGTON
|30
|0
|30
|2021-02-23
|DAVIDSON
|30
|0
|27
|2021-02-23
|GOTEBO
|30
|0
|28
|2021-02-23
|HUNTER
|29
|0
|28
|2021-02-23
|WILLOW
|29
|0
|29
|2021-02-23
|GOULD
|28
|0
|27
|2021-02-23
|MEDICINE PARK
|28
|0
|28
|2021-02-23
|CAMARGO
|27
|0
|27
|2021-02-23
|DACOMA
|27
|0
|26
|2021-02-23
|OPTIMA
|26
|0
|25
|2021-02-23
|HITCHCOCK
|26
|0
|24
|2021-02-23
|KEYES
|25
|0
|23
|2021-02-23
|DISNEY
|25
|0
|25
|2021-02-23
|MILLERTON
|25
|2
|22
|2021-02-23
|DIBBLE
|24
|0
|23
|2021-02-23
|BRADLEY
|24
|1
|22
|2021-02-23
|NORTH MIAMI
|23
|0
|20
|2021-02-23
|BRAMAN
|22
|0
|21
|2021-02-23
|HILLSDALE
|20
|0
|20
|2021-02-23
|LAMAR
|20
|0
|19
|2021-02-23
|FOYIL
|20
|1
|19
|2021-02-23
|MARTHA
|20
|1
|15
|2021-02-23
|BROMIDE
|20
|1
|18
|2021-02-23
|MANITOU
|19
|0
|18
|2021-02-23
|CROMWELL
|19
|1
|17
|2021-02-23
|ALDERSON
|18
|0
|18
|2021-02-23
|DOUGHERTY
|16
|0
|15
|2021-02-23
|WAINWRIGHT
|16
|0
|14
|2021-02-23
|BOWLEGS
|15
|0
|15
|2021-02-23
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|14
|1
|13
|2021-02-23
|PEORIA
|12
|0
|12
|2021-02-23
|FANSHAWE
|11
|0
|11
|2021-02-23
|ALBION
|10
|0
|10
|2021-02-23
|ADDINGTON
|9
|0
|9
|2021-02-23
|HALLETT
|9
|0
|9
|2021-02-23
|VERA
|8
|0
|7
|2021-02-23
|GENE AUTRY
|7
|0
|7
|2021-02-23
|THE VILLAGE
|7
|0
|7
|2021-02-23
|REDBIRD
|6
|0
|4
|2021-02-23
|BLACKBURN
|5
|0
|5
|2021-02-23
|KEMP
|5
|0
|4
|2021-02-23
|TULLAHASSEE
|5
|0
|4
|2021-02-23
|BYNG
|5
|0
|5
|2021-02-23
|SLICK
|5
|0
|5
|2021-02-23
|TATUMS
|4
|0
|4
|2021-02-23
|MOFFETT
|3
|0
|3
|2021-02-23
|RENTIESVILLE
|3
|0
|3
|2021-02-23
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|2021-02-23
|PINK
|2
|0
|2
|2021-02-23
|KENDRICK
|2
|0
|2
|2021-02-23
|NORGE
|2
|0
|2
|2021-02-23
|BRAY
|2
|0
|2
|2021-02-23
|HOFFMAN
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-23
|BETHEL ACRES
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-23
|VERDIGRIS
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-23
|FOREST PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-23
|LE FLORE
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-23
|ROCK ISLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-23
|EAST DUKE
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-23
|GRAYSON
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-23
|SPORTSMEN ACRES
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-23
|OAKLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-23
|BRIDGE CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-23
|BRIDGEPORT
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-23
