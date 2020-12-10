ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma recorded 35 new deaths and 2,460 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The 1.1% increase brings the total overall cases to 225,453, with 29,244 active cases, a single-day decrease of 279, and 194,229 recovered, a single-day increase of 2,704, OSDH said Thursday.
There are 1,980 total deaths in Oklahoma in which the virus was the cause or a contributing factor, OSDH reported.
Of the 35 reported deaths from Thursday, 29 were in the 65 or older age group: one woman in Caddo County, one woman and two men from Canadian County, one man in Choctaw County, one man in Cleveland County, one man and one woman from Cotton County, one woman in Grady County, one man in McClain County, one man in McCurtain County, five women and three men in Oklahoma County, one woman in Osage County, one woman in Pottawatomie County, one man and one woman from Seminole County, three women in Tulsa County, one woman in Wagoner County, one man in Washington County and one woman in Washita County, according to OSDH.
Five deaths were in the 50-64 age group: One man in Cotton County, one woman in Creek County and three men in Oklahoma County. One death was in the 36-49 age group: one man in Comanche County, OSDH said.
Garfield County gained 32 new cases for a total of 4,428 with 462 active cases, a single-day decrease of 14, and 3,929 recovered, according to OSDH. Of those cases, 3,995 have been in Enid with 404 active, a decrease of 12, and 3,556 have recovered.
In Enid Thursday, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported 19 COVID-19-positive patients and one new death. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center had 17 patients positive for the virus.
Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Wednesday also included 11 in Kingfisher, four in Woodward, 10 in Noble, one in Major, three in Blaine, six in Woods, one in Grant, and two in Alfalfa.
State update
There have been 118,520 Oklahoma women and 106,792 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH as of Wednesday. There were 141 designated as unknown gender.
Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 4,123 in the 0-4 age group, 23,429 in the 5-17 age group, 73,544 in the 18-35 age group, 49,129 in the 36-49 age group, 42,748 in the 50-64 age group and 32,455 in the 65 and older age group. There were 25 listed as unknown age.
Of the overall 1,980 deaths in the state, 1,597 have been 65 and older and 302 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.91% of the total. There have been 62 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 18 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 1,116, than women, 863, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Thursday.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Thursday by OSDH:
• Woodward with 2,078 cases, 1,919 recovered, 151 active and eight deaths, five from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland.
• Kingfisher with 1,064 cases, 921 recovered, 118 active and seven deaths, four from Okarche, two from Hennessey and one from Kingfisher.
• Woods with 680 cases, 537 recovered, 140 active and three deaths from Alva.
• Noble with 693 cases, 551 recovered, 138 active and four deaths, including a Billings man.
• Major with 609 cases, 508 recovered, 97 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town.
• Alfalfa with 573 cases, 389 recovered and 147 active and one death, a James Crabtree Correctional Center inmate in Helena.
• Blaine with 498 cases, 412 recovered, 84 active and two deaths, both from Canton.
• Grant with 249 cases, 212 recovered, 32 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.
In Enid, there have been 1,879 cases, with 1,681 recovered and 23 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 2,064 cases, with 1,829 recovered and 12 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Thursday.
There have been 37 deaths in Garfield County, with 35 in Enid and three in Lahoma, according to OSDH. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dated the Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as county numbers, more widely shared, are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxum.
DOC update
The number of inmates with COVID-19 was at 528 Thursday, with 91 COVID-19-positive Department of Corrections employees, across the state, according to the DOC website.
In Northwest Oklahoma, current inmate positives included 168 at James Crabtree Correctional Center, in Helena, and 70 at Charles E “Bill” Johnson Correctional Center, in Alva. There were no inmate cases at Enid Community Corrections Center or William S. Key Correctional Center, in Fort Supply.
Inmates in isolation and quarantine included 168 and 726, respectively, at James Crabtree and 70 and 37 at Bill Johnson, according to the DOC website.
