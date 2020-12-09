ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma gained 2,307 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with 23 additional reported deaths, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The 1% increase statewide brought the total number of cases of COVID-19 to 222,993, with 29,523 active cases, a single-day decrease of 221, and 191,525 recovered, a single-day increase of 2,505.
There are 1,945 total deaths in Oklahoma in which the virus was the cause or a contributing factor, the OSDH reported.
Of the 23 deaths, 14 were in the 65 or older age group: one man in Canadian County, one man in Choctaw County, one man in Cleveland County, one man in Comanche County, one man in Craig County, one man in Creek County, one woman in Grady County, one woman in Logan County, one man in McIntosh County, two women and one man in Oklahoma County and two men in Tulsa County, the OSDH said.
Eight of the deaths were in the 50-64 age group: One woman in Beckham County, two men in Caddo County, one woman in Comanche County, one woman and two men in Oklahoma County and one woman in Pontotoc County, according to the OSDH. One death was an Oklahoma County woman in the 18-35 age group.
Garfield County gained 56 new cases for a total of 4,396, with 476 active cases, a single-day decrease of 15, and 3,883 recovered, according to OSDH. Of those cases, 3,966 have been in Enid with 416 active, a decrease of 13, and 3,515 have recovered.
Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Wednesday also included 10 in Kingfisher, nine in Woodward, 20 in Noble, three in Major, eight in Blaine, 10 in Woods and nine in Grant. Alfala County had zero increases, according to the OSDH.
State update:
There have been 117,198 Oklahoma women and 105,656 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH as of Wednesday. There were 139 designated as unknown gender.
Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 4,091 in the 0-4 age group, 23,151 in the 5-17 age group, 72,768 in the 18-35 age group, 48,586 in the 36-49 age group, 42,266 in the 50-64 age group and 32,105 in the 65 and older age group. There were 26 listed as unknown age.
Of the overall 1,945 deaths in the state, 1,568 have been 65 and older and 297 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.89% of the total. There have been 61 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 18 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 1,099, than women, 845, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Wednesday, Dec. 9.
COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Wednesday by OSDH:
• Woodward with 2,074 cases, 1,896 recovered, 197 active and eight deaths, five from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland.
• Kingfisher with 1,053 cases, 921 recovered, 125 active and seven deaths, four from Okarche, two from Hennessey and one from Kingfisher.
• Woods with 674 cases, 529 recovered, 142 active and three deaths from Alva.
• Noble with 683 cases, 546 recovered, 133 active and four deaths, including a Billings man.
• Major with 608 cases, 494 recovered, 110 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town.
• Alfalfa with 571 cases, 385 recovered and 185 active and one death, a James Crabtree Correctional Center inmate in Helena.
• Blaine with 495 cases, 397 recovered, 96 active and two deaths, both from Canton.
• Grant with 248 cases, 209 recovered, 34 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.
In Enid, there have been 1,866 cases, with 1,665 recovered and 23 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 2,051 cases, with 1,803 recovered and 12 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Wednesday.
There have been 37 deaths in Garfield County, with 35 in Enid and three in Lahoma, according to OSDH. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dated the Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as county numbers, more widely shared, are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxum.
