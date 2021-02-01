ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma gained 1,396 new COVID-19 cases — the lowest daily increase so far in 2021 — along with 17 additional deaths Monday, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The previous lowest daily number reported in 2021 was 1,497 on Jan. 5, with the highest daily increase in the state also occurring last month with 6,487 on Jan. 10.
The 0.4% increase in cases brought the total number to 390,868, with 29,264 active, a single-day decrease of 275, and 358,040 recovered, including 1,654 since Sunday's report.
Statewide, there have been 3,564 deaths in which COVID-19 was the cause or a contributing factor, Oklahoma State Department of Health reported.
Of the 17 deaths reported Monday, 12 were in the 65 and older age group: three Oklahoma County men, one man and one woman in Creek County, one man each in Atoka, Cleveland, Pawnee, Pushmataha, Sequoyah and Tulsa counties and one Stephens County woman. Four deaths were in the 50-64 age group: one man and one woman in Muskogee County, a Tulsa County man and a Creek County woman. The remaining death was a Canadian County woman in the 36-49 age group.
Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma stood at 21,957, according to OSDH on Monday. Of that, 1,123 currently were hospitalized, with 320 in ICU, according to OSDH's Executive Report released Monday night.
In Enid, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported treating 13 COVID-19 patients with no new deaths. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported Monday it had 12 patients and also had no deaths.
After weekend of high daily cases in Garfield County — 100 Saturday and 103 Sunday — cases on Monday in the county only increased by 12 for a total of 6,991, with 407 active and 6,524, or 93.3%, recovered, according to OSDH.
The majority of the cases — 6,161, or 88.1% — have been in Enid, which reported 379 active cases and 5,727 recovered. Of the county’s 60 deaths, 55 have been in Enid.
There have been 2,718 cases, with 2,520 recovered and 32 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 3,363 cases, with 3,137 recovered and 22 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Monday. There were 35 cases with 32 recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.
There have been 60 deaths in Garfield County, with 55 from Enid, one from Garber and five from Lahoma, according to OSDH. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dates the Garber and Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as more widely shared county numbers are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxum.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases Monday included 12 in Noble, eight in Major, six in Blaine, five in Woods, four in Kingfisher and three in Alfalfa. No cases were reported in Woodward and Grant counties.
State update
There have been 206,935 Oklahoma women and 183,899 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH on Monday. There were 34 designated as unknown gender.
Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 7,413 in the 0-4 age group, 43,127 in the 5-17 age group, 122,839 in the 18-35 age group, 84,515 in the 36-49 age group, 76,090 in the 50-64 age group and 56,829 in the 65 and older age group. There were 55 listed as unknown age.
Of the overall 3,547 deaths in the state, 2,825 have been 65 and older and 577 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.5% of the total. There have been 129 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 32 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 2,022, than women, 1,542, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Monday.
Data shows deaths in all of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 589 in Tulsa; 580 in Oklahoma; 228 in Cleveland; 106 in Comanche; 101 in Rogers; 98 in Creek; 80 in Muskogee; 76 in Washington; 69 in Wagoner; 66 in Canadian; 60 in Garfield; 59 in Custer; 58 each in Grady and Kay; 57 in McCurtain; 55 in Pottawatomie; 54 in Delaware; 50 in Stephens; 48 in Caddo; 45 in Bryan; 43 in Lincoln; 42 in Payne; 41 in Jackson; 40 in McClain; 39 each in LeFlore and Okmulgee; 38 each in Osage and Pontotoc; 35 in Ottawa; 34 in Mayes; 32 each in Carter and Cherokee; 31 each in Beckham, Garvin and Pittsburg; 28 in Seminole; 27 in McIntosh; 26 in Sequoyah; 24 in Pawnee; 23 in Logan; 21 in Texas; 20 in Adair; 19 in Kingfisher; 17 in Murray; 16 in Okfuskee; 14 each in Hughes, Johnston and Nowata; 13 each in Cotton, Greer, Kiowa, Tillman and Woodward; 12 in Marshall; 11 in Choctaw; 10 each in Coal and Craig; nine each in Atoka and Pushmataha; eight each in Haskell, Latimer, Love and Noble; seven each in Jefferson and Woods; six each in Blaine, Roger Mills and Washita; five each in Alfalfa and Grant; four each in Beaver, Dewey and Major; three in Harper; and one each in Cimarron, Ellis and Harmon.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Monday by OSDH:
• Woodward with 2,972 cases, 2,830 recovered, 129 active and 13 deaths, 10 from Woodward, two from Fort Supply and one from Mooreland.
• Kingfisher with 1,857 cases, 1,735 recovered, 103 active and 19 deaths, eight from Kingfisher, five from Hennessey, four from Okarche and two from Dover.
• Noble with 1,245 cases, 1,146 recovered, 91 active and eight deaths, including four from Perry, two from Red Rock and one each from Billings and Morrison.
• Woods with 1,149 cases, 1,098 recovered, 44 active and seven deaths, six from Alva and one not listed by town.
• Alfalfa with 1,102 cases, 1,050 recovered, 47 active and five deaths, two each from Aline and Helena and one from Cherokee.
• Blaine with 904 cases, 795 recovered, 103 active and six deaths, two from Canton, one from Watonga and three not listed by town.
• Major with 898 cases, 841 recovered, 53 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town.
• Grant with 497 cases, 465 recovered, 27 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.
DOC update
The number of inmates currently positive for COVID-19 was at 28 Monday, with 106 Department of Corrections employees with the virus across the state, according to the DOC website.
The DOC showed Monday there were three active cases at James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena and two active cases at Charles E. “Bill” Johnson Corrections Center in Alva. No active cases were reported at Enid Community Corrections Center and William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply.
Inmates in isolation and quarantine were three and 159, respectively, at James Crabtree, and and one and 68 at Charles E. “Bill” Johnson.
DOC reports that among the inmate deaths related to COVID-19, there have been two at William S. Key and three at James Crabtree correctional centers in Northwest Oklahoma.
