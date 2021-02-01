covid daily 2.01.21

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma gained 1,396 new COVID-19 cases — the lowest daily increase so far in 2021 — along with 17 additional deaths Monday, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The previous lowest daily number reported in 2021 was 1,497 on Jan. 5, with the highest daily increase in the state also occurring last month with 6,487 on Jan. 10.

The 0.4% increase in cases brought the total number to 390,868, with 29,264 active, a single-day decrease of 275, and 358,040 recovered, including 1,654 since Sunday's report.

Statewide, there have been 3,564 deaths in which COVID-19 was the cause or a contributing factor, Oklahoma State Department of Health reported.

Of the 17 deaths reported Monday, 12 were in the 65 and older age group: three Oklahoma County men, one man and one woman in Creek County, one man each in Atoka, Cleveland, Pawnee, Pushmataha, Sequoyah and Tulsa counties and one Stephens County woman. Four deaths were in the 50-64 age group: one man and one woman in Muskogee County, a Tulsa County man and a Creek County woman. The remaining death was a Canadian County woman in the 36-49 age group.

Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma stood at 21,957, according to OSDH on Monday. Of that, 1,123 currently were hospitalized, with 320 in ICU, according to OSDH's Executive Report released Monday night.

In Enid, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported treating 13 COVID-19 patients with no new deaths. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported Monday it had 12 patients and also had no deaths.

After weekend of high daily cases in Garfield County — 100 Saturday and 103 Sunday — cases on Monday in the county only increased by 12 for a total of 6,991, with 407 active and 6,524, or 93.3%, recovered, according to OSDH.

The majority of the cases — 6,161, or 88.1% — have been in Enid, which reported 379 active cases and 5,727 recovered. Of the county’s 60 deaths, 55 have been in Enid.

There have been 2,718 cases, with 2,520 recovered and 32 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 3,363 cases, with 3,137 recovered and 22 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Monday. There were 35 cases with 32 recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.

There have been 60 deaths in Garfield County, with 55 from Enid, one from Garber and five from Lahoma, according to OSDH. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dates the Garber and Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as more widely shared county numbers are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxum.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases Monday included 12 in Noble, eight in Major, six in Blaine, five in Woods, four in Kingfisher and three in Alfalfa. No cases were reported in Woodward and Grant counties.

State update

There have been 206,935 Oklahoma women and 183,899 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH on Monday. There were 34 designated as unknown gender.

Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 7,413 in the 0-4 age group, 43,127 in the 5-17 age group, 122,839 in the 18-35 age group, 84,515 in the 36-49 age group, 76,090 in the 50-64 age group and 56,829 in the 65 and older age group. There were 55 listed as unknown age.

Of the overall 3,547 deaths in the state, 2,825 have been 65 and older and 577 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.5% of the total. There have been 129 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 32 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 2,022, than women, 1,542, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Monday.

Data shows deaths in all of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 589 in Tulsa; 580 in Oklahoma; 228 in Cleveland; 106 in Comanche; 101 in Rogers; 98 in Creek; 80 in Muskogee; 76 in Washington; 69 in Wagoner; 66 in Canadian; 60 in Garfield; 59 in Custer; 58 each in Grady and Kay; 57 in McCurtain; 55 in Pottawatomie; 54 in Delaware; 50 in Stephens; 48 in Caddo; 45 in Bryan; 43 in Lincoln; 42 in Payne; 41 in Jackson; 40 in McClain; 39 each in LeFlore and Okmulgee; 38 each in Osage and Pontotoc; 35 in Ottawa; 34 in Mayes; 32 each in Carter and Cherokee; 31 each in Beckham, Garvin and Pittsburg; 28 in Seminole; 27 in McIntosh; 26 in Sequoyah; 24 in Pawnee; 23 in Logan; 21 in Texas; 20 in Adair; 19 in Kingfisher; 17 in Murray; 16 in Okfuskee; 14 each in Hughes, Johnston and Nowata; 13 each in Cotton, Greer, Kiowa, Tillman and Woodward; 12 in Marshall; 11 in Choctaw; 10 each in Coal and Craig; nine each in Atoka and Pushmataha; eight each in Haskell, Latimer, Love and Noble; seven each in Jefferson and Woods; six each in Blaine, Roger Mills and Washita; five each in Alfalfa and Grant; four each in Beaver, Dewey and Major; three in Harper; and one each in Cimarron, Ellis and Harmon.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Monday by OSDH:

• Woodward with 2,972 cases, 2,830 recovered, 129 active and 13 deaths, 10 from Woodward, two from Fort Supply and one from Mooreland.

• Kingfisher with 1,857 cases, 1,735 recovered, 103 active and 19 deaths, eight from Kingfisher, five from Hennessey, four from Okarche and two from Dover.

• Noble with 1,245 cases, 1,146 recovered, 91 active and eight deaths, including four from Perry, two from Red Rock and one each from Billings and Morrison.

• Woods with 1,149 cases, 1,098 recovered, 44 active and seven deaths, six from Alva and one not listed by town.

• Alfalfa with 1,102 cases, 1,050 recovered, 47 active and five deaths, two each from Aline and Helena and one from Cherokee.

• Blaine with 904 cases, 795 recovered, 103 active and six deaths, two from Canton, one from Watonga and three not listed by town.

• Major with 898 cases, 841 recovered, 53 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town.

• Grant with 497 cases, 465 recovered, 27 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.

DOC update

The number of inmates currently positive for COVID-19 was at 28 Monday, with 106 Department of Corrections employees with the virus across the state, according to the DOC website.

The DOC showed Monday there were three active cases at James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena and two active cases at Charles E. “Bill” Johnson Corrections Center in Alva. No active cases were reported at Enid Community Corrections Center and William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply.

Inmates in isolation and quarantine were three and 159, respectively, at James Crabtree, and and one and 68 at Charles E. “Bill” Johnson.

DOC reports that among the inmate deaths related to COVID-19, there have been two at William S. Key and three at James Crabtree correctional centers in Northwest Oklahoma.

Kelci McKendrick is police and court reporter for the Enid News & Eagle. 
 
Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for Kelci? Send an email to kelcim@enidnews.com.

Oklahoma per city 02.01.21

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA CITY 57276 460 52939 2021-02-01
TULSA 38450 385 35387 2021-02-01
EDMOND 15296 86 14201 2021-02-01
BROKEN ARROW 14185 116 12845 2021-02-01
NORMAN 12410 119 11437 2021-02-01
OTHER*** 8615 50 7737 2021-02-01
YUKON 7883 26 7383 2021-02-01
LAWTON 6749 82 5903 2021-02-01
ENID 6161 55 5727 2021-02-01
STILLWATER 5669 21 5251 2021-02-01
MOORE 5667 38 5161 2021-02-01
CLAREMORE 5325 74 4821 2021-02-01
OWASSO 4747 31 4338 2021-02-01
MUSKOGEE 4683 61 4062 2021-02-01
SHAWNEE 4435 41 4128 2021-02-01
ARDMORE 3803 23 3378 2021-02-01
ADA 3667 32 3295 2021-02-01
TAHLEQUAH 3578 23 3244 2021-02-01
PONCA CITY 3525 32 3190 2021-02-01
BARTLESVILLE 3301 63 2956 2021-02-01
DURANT 3189 25 2875 2021-02-01
BIXBY 3068 22 2813 2021-02-01
SAND SPRINGS 2873 33 2597 2021-02-01
MCALESTER 2866 22 2653 2021-02-01
DUNCAN 2692 31 2455 2021-02-01
SAPULPA 2597 39 2324 2021-02-01
JENKS 2551 18 2321 2021-02-01
GUYMON 2476 20 2399 2021-02-01
MUSTANG 2300 19 2161 2021-02-01
EL RENO 2276 15 2168 2021-02-01
ALTUS 2259 38 2104 2021-02-01
CHICKASHA 2158 34 1967 2021-02-01
GUTHRIE 2156 17 1948 2021-02-01
COLLINSVILLE 2110 13 1936 2021-02-01
CHOCTAW 2096 14 1916 2021-02-01
BLANCHARD 1970 11 1789 2021-02-01
STILWELL 1959 16 1625 2021-02-01
MIAMI 1950 21 1827 2021-02-01
BETHANY 1765 14 1635 2021-02-01
WOODWARD 1708 10 1606 2021-02-01
WEATHERFORD 1666 20 1550 2021-02-01
COWETA 1657 21 1517 2021-02-01
CLINTON 1631 36 1482 2021-02-01
TAFT 1565 3 1549 2021-02-01
SKIATOOK 1527 8 1372 2021-02-01
ELK CITY 1524 16 1379 2021-02-01
POTEAU 1450 12 1343 2021-02-01
GROVE 1437 34 1319 2021-02-01
VINITA 1421 7 1316 2021-02-01
PRYOR CREEK 1403 17 1295 2021-02-01
GLENPOOL 1401 13 1278 2021-02-01
OKMULGEE 1373 22 1254 2021-02-01
SALLISAW 1362 13 1244 2021-02-01
TUTTLE 1350 10 1266 2021-02-01
SEMINOLE 1336 14 1194 2021-02-01
PURCELL 1295 16 1176 2021-02-01
WAGONER 1294 13 1180 2021-02-01
ATOKA 1272 6 1197 2021-02-01
CUSHING 1251 11 1156 2021-02-01
ANADARKO 1236 16 1120 2021-02-01
BROKEN BOW 1228 29 1092 2021-02-01
PAULS VALLEY 1166 11 1050 2021-02-01
NEWCASTLE 1145 8 1055 2021-02-01
NOBLE 1142 16 1002 2021-02-01
IDABEL 1141 14 1050 2021-02-01
SULPHUR 1129 12 1006 2021-02-01
LEXINGTON 1109 12 993 2021-02-01
TECUMSEH 1064 6 982 2021-02-01
PIEDMONT 1044 5 978 2021-02-01
HARRAH 1044 8 948 2021-02-01
MCLOUD 1011 5 941 2021-02-01
FORT GIBSON 1000 11 872 2021-02-01
MADILL 971 6 897 2021-02-01
ALVA 961 6 919 2021-02-01
JAY 944 8 870 2021-02-01
FORT SUPPLY 925 2 918 2021-02-01
MARLOW 924 8 855 2021-02-01
MARIETTA 913 6 835 2021-02-01
MULDROW 903 3 790 2021-02-01
HENRYETTA 876 11 811 2021-02-01
CHECOTAH 867 12 790 2021-02-01
HUGO 859 9 786 2021-02-01
BRISTOW 829 20 765 2021-02-01
EUFAULA 819 15 720 2021-02-01
SAYRE 780 13 736 2021-02-01
HOMINY 735 2 709 2021-02-01
KINGFISHER 734 8 678 2021-02-01
STIGLER 719 7 645 2021-02-01
KINGSTON 716 6 638 2021-02-01
HELENA 716 2 693 2021-02-01
OKEMAH 713 6 637 2021-02-01
LINDSAY 696 5 645 2021-02-01
CATOOSA 686 10 628 2021-02-01
MANNFORD 671 11 567 2021-02-01
ELGIN 661 8 605 2021-02-01
HOLDENVILLE 637 8 572 2021-02-01
LOCUST GROVE 636 0 557 2021-02-01
WEWOKA 636 7 564 2021-02-01
HEAVENER 633 9 593 2021-02-01
CHANDLER 631 15 572 2021-02-01
CLEVELAND 621 10 577 2021-02-01
CALERA 621 3 582 2021-02-01
INOLA 615 5 570 2021-02-01
NOWATA 613 9 541 2021-02-01
HENNESSEY 611 5 577 2021-02-01
PERRY 610 4 550 2021-02-01
SPIRO 596 1 571 2021-02-01
BLACKWELL 593 13 526 2021-02-01
MOUNDS 585 7 533 2021-02-01
AFTON 575 3 546 2021-02-01
DAVIS 571 4 510 2021-02-01
CACHE 561 6 509 2021-02-01
CHELSEA 558 8 515 2021-02-01
BOLEY 558 7 543 2021-02-01
SPERRY 554 2 519 2021-02-01
TISHOMINGO 544 6 498 2021-02-01
SPENCER 531 7 482 2021-02-01
WARR ACRES 527 1 500 2021-02-01
WESTVILLE 526 4 476 2021-02-01
SALINA 526 3 461 2021-02-01
JONES 523 4 475 2021-02-01
PERKINS 517 4 466 2021-02-01
COMANCHE 511 9 459 2021-02-01
PRAGUE 510 6 480 2021-02-01
MIDWEST CITY 495 12 441 2021-02-01
FAIRVIEW 493 2 458 2021-02-01
ANTLERS 492 6 446 2021-02-01
DEL CITY 488 6 436 2021-02-01
VIAN 482 5 440 2021-02-01
PAWNEE 477 11 420 2021-02-01
HULBERT 468 3 427 2021-02-01
COALGATE 467 7 426 2021-02-01
PAWHUSKA 464 7 427 2021-02-01
WYNNEWOOD 460 3 403 2021-02-01
OOLOGAH 457 2 415 2021-02-01
DEWEY 455 5 396 2021-02-01
COLCORD 454 3 414 2021-02-01
HINTON 452 0 438 2021-02-01
WILBURTON 449 6 394 2021-02-01
HASKELL 448 3 418 2021-02-01
MEEKER 436 13 398 2021-02-01
APACHE 432 4 392 2021-02-01
CHOUTEAU 422 9 393 2021-02-01
ROLAND 422 1 375 2021-02-01
STRATFORD 417 3 382 2021-02-01
FREDERICK 412 10 376 2021-02-01
WISTER 402 2 362 2021-02-01
LONE GROVE 396 2 365 2021-02-01
TALIHINA 391 8 351 2021-02-01
NEWKIRK 387 3 360 2021-02-01
CARNEGIE 381 8 345 2021-02-01
KANSAS 374 6 349 2021-02-01
STROUD 370 3 332 2021-02-01
NICHOLS HILLS 368 0 346 2021-02-01
KONAWA 365 4 322 2021-02-01
WASHINGTON 364 3 339 2021-02-01
POCOLA 360 3 325 2021-02-01
WALTERS 360 3 314 2021-02-01
BEGGS 358 4 334 2021-02-01
WATONGA 351 1 299 2021-02-01
WILSON 347 1 317 2021-02-01
LUTHER 334 4 306 2021-02-01
TONKAWA 331 10 291 2021-02-01
MINCO 330 0 319 2021-02-01
HARTSHORNE 321 4 282 2021-02-01
WELLSTON 317 3 291 2021-02-01
VALLIANT 314 4 289 2021-02-01
HOOKER 313 0 302 2021-02-01
MORRIS 310 2 296 2021-02-01
COLBERT 310 9 275 2021-02-01
COMMERCE 309 2 295 2021-02-01
MANGUM 307 11 277 2021-02-01
WYANDOTTE 303 2 286 2021-02-01
NEW CORDELL 301 0 273 2021-02-01
GORE 300 4 274 2021-02-01
HOBART 300 7 274 2021-02-01
FLETCHER 292 2 266 2021-02-01
HOWE 291 0 272 2021-02-01
QUAPAW 289 6 270 2021-02-01
MEAD 287 3 256 2021-02-01
CADDO 286 1 262 2021-02-01
PORUM 282 2 249 2021-02-01
PORTER 281 6 245 2021-02-01
ELMORE CITY 278 3 246 2021-02-01
HEALDTON 277 4 223 2021-02-01
WARNER 275 1 247 2021-02-01
FAIRLAND 274 1 263 2021-02-01
ARCADIA 265 0 254 2021-02-01
TALALA 261 2 232 2021-02-01
WAURIKA 253 3 239 2021-02-01
BOKCHITO 252 1 225 2021-02-01
ADAIR 249 2 223 2021-02-01
KELLYVILLE 248 3 233 2021-02-01
STONEWALL 244 1 229 2021-02-01
KIEFER 243 1 226 2021-02-01
DRUMRIGHT 241 5 211 2021-02-01
MAYSVILLE 237 6 216 2021-02-01
WAYNE 237 2 213 2021-02-01
CRESCENT 236 2 221 2021-02-01
RINGLING 235 1 204 2021-02-01
BARNSDALL 233 4 199 2021-02-01
ALLEN 231 2 217 2021-02-01
CASHION 226 0 213 2021-02-01
HOLLIS 226 1 210 2021-02-01
EARLSBORO 225 0 209 2021-02-01
OKARCHE 225 4 212 2021-02-01
PADEN 221 0 209 2021-02-01
BOSWELL 219 1 197 2021-02-01
RUSH SPRINGS 217 3 197 2021-02-01
HYDRO 216 4 205 2021-02-01
BLAIR 212 1 196 2021-02-01
WRIGHT CITY 210 1 182 2021-02-01
FORT COBB 202 1 177 2021-02-01
WAUKOMIS 202 0 192 2021-02-01
BILLINGS 201 1 193 2021-02-01
BEAVER 201 2 180 2021-02-01
MOORELAND 201 1 172 2021-02-01
LAVERNE 200 1 194 2021-02-01
CAMERON 198 0 191 2021-02-01
KEOTA 197 0 183 2021-02-01
HAWORTH 194 3 174 2021-02-01
BINGER 194 10 170 2021-02-01
WATTS 193 0 178 2021-02-01
CHEROKEE 193 1 181 2021-02-01
YALE 192 4 171 2021-02-01
ROFF 189 1 164 2021-02-01
GERONIMO 187 2 163 2021-02-01
PAOLI 185 2 162 2021-02-01
CEMENT 184 0 168 2021-02-01
BIG CABIN 183 2 174 2021-02-01
OKEENE 183 0 170 2021-02-01
WETUMKA 181 3 162 2021-02-01
QUINTON 179 1 151 2021-02-01
TEXHOMA 178 0 172 2021-02-01
GLENCOE 174 2 156 2021-02-01
THOMAS 173 0 167 2021-02-01
MAUD 172 0 161 2021-02-01
CYRIL 171 2 157 2021-02-01
OCHELATA 171 2 154 2021-02-01
RINGWOOD 170 0 159 2021-02-01
BOKOSHE 168 0 156 2021-02-01
SHATTUCK 168 1 161 2021-02-01
FAIRFAX 167 1 152 2021-02-01
CHEYENNE 166 1 151 2021-02-01
ARAPAHO 166 4 151 2021-02-01
MORRISON 165 1 153 2021-02-01
WELCH 165 2 151 2021-02-01
JENNINGS 162 1 140 2021-02-01
RED ROCK 160 2 148 2021-02-01
MEDFORD 158 1 151 2021-02-01
NINNEKAH 156 1 138 2021-02-01
GOODWELL 155 1 147 2021-02-01
RAMONA 153 4 135 2021-02-01
SEILING 151 1 147 2021-02-01
THACKERVILLE 151 1 142 2021-02-01
OKTAHA 150 0 136 2021-02-01
SHADY POINT 149 1 138 2021-02-01
BUFFALO 149 2 144 2021-02-01
GEARY 148 0 132 2021-02-01
INDIAHOMA 148 1 126 2021-02-01
WELEETKA 147 3 134 2021-02-01
CALUMET 145 0 132 2021-02-01
FORT TOWSON 144 0 133 2021-02-01
GRACEMONT 142 2 131 2021-02-01
UNION CITY 140 1 134 2021-02-01
DEPEW 138 2 128 2021-02-01
SNYDER 137 5 123 2021-02-01
COPAN 137 1 122 2021-02-01
PANAMA 136 1 126 2021-02-01
BURNS FLAT 136 1 129 2021-02-01
CANTON 134 2 116 2021-02-01
BENNINGTON 134 2 118 2021-02-01
BLUEJACKET 134 1 127 2021-02-01
POND CREEK 134 0 130 2021-02-01
TEMPLE 133 9 117 2021-02-01
RED OAK 131 0 122 2021-02-01
KREBS 131 2 118 2021-02-01
CLAYTON 129 1 120 2021-02-01
WEBBERS FALLS 127 0 110 2021-02-01
WANETTE 125 0 119 2021-02-01
CANUTE 123 0 114 2021-02-01
MANNSVILLE 123 1 109 2021-02-01
GARBER 123 1 121 2021-02-01
VICI 122 0 115 2021-02-01
GRANITE 121 2 116 2021-02-01
KIOWA 121 2 112 2021-02-01
HAMMON 121 2 107 2021-02-01
MILBURN 120 2 105 2021-02-01
LAHOMA 120 5 111 2021-02-01
ARKOMA 118 1 108 2021-02-01
LEEDEY 117 4 109 2021-02-01
ALEX 117 2 108 2021-02-01
MOUNTAIN VIEW 115 1 103 2021-02-01
SPAVINAW 114 1 102 2021-02-01
TERLTON 112 1 96 2021-02-01
DAVENPORT 110 0 102 2021-02-01
TIPTON 109 2 95 2021-02-01
GRANDFIELD 108 1 96 2021-02-01
COUNCIL HILL 106 2 97 2021-02-01
RYAN 105 0 99 2021-02-01
VELMA 105 2 95 2021-02-01
ASHER 105 0 95 2021-02-01
CANEY 104 1 99 2021-02-01
CHATTANOOGA 104 2 80 2021-02-01
MULHALL 103 0 100 2021-02-01
OAKS 102 1 93 2021-02-01
SOPER 101 1 93 2021-02-01
ERICK 101 1 93 2021-02-01
SENTINEL 101 0 97 2021-02-01
AGRA 100 1 80 2021-02-01
BRAGGS 99 1 92 2021-02-01
WAYNOKA 98 0 94 2021-02-01
DELAWARE 97 2 87 2021-02-01
TUPELO 96 1 83 2021-02-01
DOVER 96 2 88 2021-02-01
MCCURTAIN 94 1 81 2021-02-01
BYARS 94 1 88 2021-02-01
TYRONE 93 0 83 2021-02-01
SASAKWA 92 0 86 2021-02-01
OILTON 90 3 79 2021-02-01
LOOKEBA 87 2 80 2021-02-01
AMBER 87 1 82 2021-02-01
RATLIFF CITY 84 0 76 2021-02-01
GARVIN 84 0 82 2021-02-01
FOSS 84 0 81 2021-02-01
VERDEN 83 1 73 2021-02-01
STRINGTOWN 82 1 79 2021-02-01
MILL CREEK 80 0 79 2021-02-01
SPRINGER 80 1 75 2021-02-01
BOISE CITY 80 0 78 2021-02-01
GANS 79 0 71 2021-02-01
CUSTER CITY 77 0 74 2021-02-01
DEWAR 77 0 67 2021-02-01
WANN 76 2 67 2021-02-01
RAVIA 75 2 70 2021-02-01
STERLING 75 1 66 2021-02-01
OLUSTEE 71 0 67 2021-02-01
RIPLEY 71 1 54 2021-02-01
SAVANNA 71 0 68 2021-02-01
COVINGTON 69 0 68 2021-02-01
TRYON 68 0 60 2021-02-01
CORN 68 3 63 2021-02-01
PITTSBURG 67 0 62 2021-02-01
CARNEY 67 1 61 2021-02-01
KINTA 67 0 62 2021-02-01
STUART 66 0 57 2021-02-01
ARNETT 66 0 65 2021-02-01
COYLE 66 0 55 2021-02-01
DUSTIN 65 1 56 2021-02-01
HAILEYVILLE 65 0 56 2021-02-01
RATTAN 65 0 56 2021-02-01
POCASSET 65 1 62 2021-02-01
LAMONT 64 1 59 2021-02-01
CANADIAN 64 0 60 2021-02-01
FARGO 63 0 63 2021-02-01
KREMLIN 62 0 61 2021-02-01
MARBLE CITY 61 0 54 2021-02-01
LONGDALE 60 0 54 2021-02-01
ORLANDO 60 0 57 2021-02-01
NASH 59 0 52 2021-02-01
KAW CITY 59 1 55 2021-02-01
DILL CITY 58 0 58 2021-02-01
BOYNTON 58 0 55 2021-02-01
KETCHUM 58 1 52 2021-02-01
SAWYER 57 0 51 2021-02-01
DRUMMOND 57 0 52 2021-02-01
WAPANUCKA 56 1 43 2021-02-01
AMES 56 0 54 2021-02-01
REYDON 56 0 51 2021-02-01
SHIDLER 56 0 54 2021-02-01
CLEO SPRINGS 56 0 54 2021-02-01
LENAPAH 55 0 51 2021-02-01
RANDLETT 55 1 50 2021-02-01
LANGLEY 53 0 48 2021-02-01
WHITEFIELD 53 0 49 2021-02-01
CASTLE 51 0 45 2021-02-01
KENEFIC 51 1 48 2021-02-01
INDIANOLA 50 0 45 2021-02-01
CROWDER 50 0 47 2021-02-01
LONE WOLF 50 0 48 2021-02-01
CALVIN 49 1 44 2021-02-01
MENO 49 0 49 2021-02-01
ALINE 49 2 45 2021-02-01
LEHIGH 49 0 48 2021-02-01
FAIRMONT 49 0 47 2021-02-01
MARLAND 49 0 47 2021-02-01
LOCO 48 0 46 2021-02-01
WYNONA 48 1 47 2021-02-01
FAXON 47 0 42 2021-02-01
OKAY 47 1 42 2021-02-01
PRUE 46 1 41 2021-02-01
TERRAL 46 2 43 2021-02-01
GAGE 46 0 42 2021-02-01
CARTER 44 0 39 2021-02-01
WAKITA 43 2 39 2021-02-01
CARMEN 43 1 36 2021-02-01
ACHILLE 43 0 37 2021-02-01
HASTINGS 42 1 35 2021-02-01
SCHULTER 42 0 39 2021-02-01
FORGAN 42 1 39 2021-02-01
MOUNTAIN PARK 42 0 39 2021-02-01
RALSTON 42 1 38 2021-02-01
TALOGA 41 0 38 2021-02-01
BURBANK 41 0 36 2021-02-01
BUTLER 40 0 35 2021-02-01
COLONY 40 0 38 2021-02-01
FOSTER 39 0 36 2021-02-01
SPARKS 39 1 35 2021-02-01
ROOSEVELT 39 0 35 2021-02-01
SHARON 38 0 33 2021-02-01
LANGSTON 37 1 34 2021-02-01
JET 37 0 35 2021-02-01
GOLTRY 36 0 33 2021-02-01
GOLDSBY 35 0 33 2021-02-01
MARSHALL 34 0 34 2021-02-01
ROCKY 34 0 31 2021-02-01
FREEDOM 33 0 32 2021-02-01
HARDESTY 33 0 33 2021-02-01
ELDORADO 33 0 30 2021-02-01
OSAGE 33 0 32 2021-02-01
BERNICE 33 0 32 2021-02-01
EAKLY 33 0 24 2021-02-01
FRANCIS 32 1 27 2021-02-01
DEVOL 32 0 31 2021-02-01
HANNA 30 0 27 2021-02-01
DEER CREEK 30 1 27 2021-02-01
AVANT 30 0 28 2021-02-01
BESSIE 29 1 25 2021-02-01
NICOMA PARK 29 1 26 2021-02-01
BURLINGTON 29 0 27 2021-02-01
GOULD 28 0 27 2021-02-01
DAVIDSON 28 0 25 2021-02-01
WILLOW 27 0 26 2021-02-01
CAMARGO 27 0 25 2021-02-01
MEDICINE PARK 27 0 25 2021-02-01
DACOMA 27 0 25 2021-02-01
HUNTER 26 0 26 2021-02-01
FITZHUGH 26 0 25 2021-02-01
GOTEBO 26 0 25 2021-02-01
OPTIMA 25 0 25 2021-02-01
DISNEY 23 0 22 2021-02-01
BRADLEY 23 1 17 2021-02-01
DIBBLE 22 0 19 2021-02-01
NORTH MIAMI 21 0 20 2021-02-01
MILLERTON 21 2 19 2021-02-01
KEYES 21 0 17 2021-02-01
LAMAR 20 0 18 2021-02-01
BRAMAN 20 0 19 2021-02-01
MANITOU 19 0 18 2021-02-01
FOYIL 19 1 18 2021-02-01
HILLSDALE 19 0 17 2021-02-01
HITCHCOCK 18 0 14 2021-02-01
CROMWELL 18 1 10 2021-02-01
BROMIDE 18 1 16 2021-02-01
DOUGHERTY 16 0 14 2021-02-01
WAINWRIGHT 16 0 13 2021-02-01
MARTHA 16 1 14 2021-02-01
ALDERSON 16 0 16 2021-02-01
BOWLEGS 15 0 15 2021-02-01
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 13 1 12 2021-02-01
FANSHAWE 11 0 10 2021-02-01
PEORIA 10 0 10 2021-02-01
ALBION 10 0 8 2021-02-01
ADDINGTON 9 0 8 2021-02-01
VERA 7 0 6 2021-02-01
HALLETT 7 0 7 2021-02-01
GENE AUTRY 6 0 6 2021-02-01
REDBIRD 6 0 4 2021-02-01
THE VILLAGE 6 0 6 2021-02-01
TULLAHASSEE 5 0 3 2021-02-01
BYNG 5 0 5 2021-02-01
SLICK 5 0 5 2021-02-01
BLACKBURN 4 0 4 2021-02-01
RENTIESVILLE 3 0 3 2021-02-01
MOFFETT 3 0 3 2021-02-01
KEMP 3 0 2 2021-02-01
SLAUGHTERVILLE 2 0 2 2021-02-01
PINK 2 0 2 2021-02-01
BRAY 2 0 2 2021-02-01
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2021-02-01
NORGE 2 0 2 2021-02-01
TATUMS 2 0 2 2021-02-01
OAKLAND 1 0 1 2021-02-01
GRAYSON 1 0 1 2021-02-01
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2021-02-01
BRIDGEPORT 1 0 1 2021-02-01
SPORTSMEN ACRES 1 0 1 2021-02-01
EAST DUKE 1 0 1 2021-02-01
BETHEL ACRES 1 0 1 2021-02-01
ARMSTRONG 1 0 1 2021-02-01
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2021-02-01
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2021-02-01
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2021-02-01
LE FLORE 1 0 1 2021-02-01
HOFFMAN 1 0 1 2021-02-01

Oklahoma per county 02.01.21

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA 75356 580 69814 2021-02-01
TULSA 64380 589 59067 2021-02-01
CLEVELAND 26427 228 24075 2021-02-01
CANADIAN 14349 66 13476 2021-02-01
COMANCHE 10334 106 9067 2021-02-01
ROGERS 9179 101 8335 2021-02-01
MUSKOGEE 8495 80 7611 2021-02-01
PAYNE 7869 42 7257 2021-02-01
POTTAWATOMIE 7199 55 6691 2021-02-01
GARFIELD 6991 60 6524 2021-02-01
WAGONER 6966 69 6238 2021-02-01
CREEK 5830 98 5232 2021-02-01
BRYAN 5330 45 4815 2021-02-01
GRADY 5243 58 4848 2021-02-01
CHEROKEE 5068 32 4587 2021-02-01
CARTER 5050 32 4493 2021-02-01
LE FLORE 4932 39 4566 2021-02-01
KAY 4783 58 4324 2021-02-01
MCCLAIN 4699 40 4285 2021-02-01
PONTOTOC 4448 38 4009 2021-02-01
STEPHENS 4295 50 3927 2021-02-01
WASHINGTON 4238 76 3789 2021-02-01
PITTSBURG 4124 31 3788 2021-02-01
DELAWARE 4111 54 3763 2021-02-01
OSAGE 4108 38 3745 2021-02-01
CUSTER 3790 59 3494 2021-02-01
LOGAN 3632 23 3300 2021-02-01
MAYES 3587 34 3263 2021-02-01
SEQUOYAH 3587 26 3229 2021-02-01
CADDO 3578 48 3264 2021-02-01
MCCURTAIN 3471 57 3137 2021-02-01
OTTAWA 3447 35 3246 2021-02-01
OKMULGEE 3370 39 3112 2021-02-01
TEXAS 3318 21 3203 2021-02-01
GARVIN 3253 31 2931 2021-02-01
WOODWARD 2972 13 2830 2021-02-01
ADAIR 2872 20 2451 2021-02-01
LINCOLN 2834 43 2572 2021-02-01
JACKSON 2708 41 2522 2021-02-01
SEMINOLE 2539 28 2268 2021-02-01
BECKHAM 2485 31 2280 2021-02-01
KINGFISHER 1857 19 1735 2021-02-01
CRAIG 1826 10 1695 2021-02-01
MCINTOSH 1766 27 1585 2021-02-01
MURRAY 1757 17 1567 2021-02-01
MARSHALL 1696 12 1545 2021-02-01
OKFUSKEE 1691 16 1568 2021-02-01
ATOKA 1650 9 1555 2021-02-01
PAWNEE 1485 24 1334 2021-02-01
CHOCTAW 1442 11 1318 2021-02-01
LOVE 1353 8 1242 2021-02-01
NOBLE 1245 8 1146 2021-02-01
JOHNSTON 1185 14 1072 2021-02-01
HASKELL 1151 8 1034 2021-02-01
WOODS 1149 7 1098 2021-02-01
ALFALFA 1102 5 1050 2021-02-01
HUGHES 1074 14 958 2021-02-01
NOWATA 1008 14 900 2021-02-01
WASHITA 993 6 927 2021-02-01
BLAINE 904 6 795 2021-02-01
PUSHMATAHA 903 9 824 2021-02-01
MAJOR 898 4 841 2021-02-01
LATIMER 745 8 674 2021-02-01
KIOWA 729 13 666 2021-02-01
TILLMAN 701 13 632 2021-02-01
JEFFERSON 638 7 586 2021-02-01
COAL 635 10 576 2021-02-01
COTTON 586 13 516 2021-02-01
DEWEY 502 4 473 2021-02-01
GRANT 497 5 465 2021-02-01
GREER 461 13 425 2021-02-01
HARPER 387 3 374 2021-02-01
BEAVER 386 4 353 2021-02-01
ROGER MILLS 373 6 334 2021-02-01
ELLIS 334 1 320 2021-02-01
HARMON 254 1 238 2021-02-01
137 0 81 2021-02-01
CIMARRON 121 1 110 2021-02-01

