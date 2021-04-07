covid daily 4.7.21

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma gained 1,764 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, along with an additional 1,300 cases and 1,716 virus-related deaths due to reconciled data, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health.

During a routine quality assurance check, a technical error was discovered that occurred while onboarding a particular lab to the new electronic lab reporting system, OSDH said.

"As part of our effort to transition COVID-19 case reporting away from the PHIDDO system and onto a more stable platform, OSDH has been working to onboard labs to a new electronic laboratory reporting system," according to a press release from OSDH. "As with any transition to a new system, occasional technical errors are expected. Our internal team conducts routine quality assurance checks to ensure those errors are caught and corrected in a timely manner."

Of the additional 1,300 cases, 271 were from December, 448 were from January, 296 were from February and 133 were from March.

The deaths, the press release said, aren't related to the PHIDDO system nor are they a reflection of deaths at this time, but they are instead related to a previous discrepancy in deaths reporting between OSDH and the Centers for Disease Control. and Prevention.

Garfield County's death total rose by 37 for a total of 126. Other Northwest Oklahoma county death increases included 13 in Major, 12 in Woodward, 11 in Kingfisher, nine in Blaine, seven in Alfalfa, six in Woods and three in Noble. None were reported in Grant County.

The CDC/NCHS’ Provisional Death Count, based on death certificates, placed the overall count in Oklahoma at 7,994 deaths in which the coronavirus was the cause or a contributor, an increase of 28 since Tuesday.

The Provisional Death Count is OSDH’s primary reported number. OSDH released its weekly numbers — which OSDH acute disease service reports to the CDC — on Wednesday. The ADS shows Oklahoma has 6,669 confirmed deaths, an increase of 1,716 since last week.

According to OSDH Situation Update, the state gained 1,764 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total to 441,906.

On its website, OSDH shows 440,142 total cases from CDC provisional state data from Tuesday and 440,023 total cases with OSDH disease investigation summary. Of the latter number, there are 9,952 active, a decrease of 588 in the past week, and 423,402 recovered, including 1,042 in the past week.

Of the total cumulative hospitalizations in the state, 204 are currently hospitalized, with 53 in ICU, according to OSDH’s Executive Report released Wednesday afternoon.

In Enid, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported it had one COVID-19 patient and no new deaths. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported Wednesday it had four patients and also no deaths.

Cases in Garfield County increased by 14 in the past week for a total of 7,710, with 160 active and 7,424, or 96.3%, recovered, according to OSDH. The majority of the cases — 6,821, or 88.5% — have been in Enid, which reported 150 active cases and 6,554 recovered.

Of the county’s 126 deaths, 117 have been in Enid, according to OSDH city data, with five in Lahoma and one each in Drummond, Fairmont, Garber and Covington. Deaths listed by ZIP code on the OSDH website has Enid with 115 deaths.

There have been 2,997 cases, with 2,851 recovered and 63 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of Enid, and 3,732 cases, with 3,617 recovered and 52 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. There were 41 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.

Weekly case increases in other Northwest Oklahoma counties included eight in Kingfisher, five in Woods, four each in Blaine and Woodward, two in Noble and one in Major. No cases were reported in Alfalfa County, and Grant County saw a reduction of one case.

Download PDF county risk levels 4.7.21

Risk Level System

This week, 10 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties are in the moderate, or “orange,” risk level, 57 are in the low, or “yellow,” risk level and 10 are in the new normal, or “green,” risk level for the COVID-19 Risk Level System.

Last week, there were 10 counties in the moderate risk level, 60 in the low risk level and seven in the new normal risk level.

The 10 “green” counties are Alfalfa, Choctaw, Coal, Dewey, Ells, Grant, Latimer, Nowata, Okfuskee and Texas.

Download PDF regional county risk levels 4.7.21

Only one county, Cimarron, in the health care system Northwest Region, is in “orange,” and 2% of beds in the region are COVID-19-positive.

Garfield County, along with Blaine, Kingfisher, Major, Woods and Woodward, are all in “yellow” this week, according to OSDH.

Download PDF weekly epidemiology report 4.7.21

Epidemiology Report

According to OSDH’s Weekly Epidemiology Report, which is released every Wednesday, COVID-19 cases saw a decrease in the past week, but deaths were not applicable due to deaths that occurred as far back as April 2020, according to the report.

From March 28 through April 3, 2,170 cases were reported, a 9.7% decrease of 232 from the week before, March 21-27. The deaths are the 1,716 OSDH reported on Wednesday.

OSDH reported 34% of the cases were people aged 50 and older, and 96% of the deaths were in that same age group.

COVID-19 patient hospitalizations were at 5.8% statewide in a week-to-week comparison, up from 5.7% last week. Since the first case was confirmed in Oklahoma in March 2020, the number of admissions to state hospitals was at 25,320, according to the report. Confirmed cases of COVID-19 hospitalizations from March 28 through April 3 were at 213, down two from the week before, according to OSDH.

Nationally, Oklahoma ranks eighth out of all states and the District of Columbia in the cumulative incidence of reported COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population, the same spot as last week. The state ranks 24th in the total number of reported COVID-19 cases, the same as last week, and 26th in total number of reported COVID-19 deaths.

The number of positive cases makes up 10.5% of the 3,806,432 specimens tested in the state, according to OSDH. The death rate for those positive cases is at 1.5%, up from 1.1% last week.

From March 30 through April 5, 191,058 vaccine doses were administered in the state, up by 14,379 compared with the week before. The total number of vaccines administered was 1,791,071.

In Garfield County, 31.1% of people 16 and older have received the first dose of the vaccine as of April 5, and 65.9%, of people 65 and older have received theirs.

According to OSDH, 20.2%% of people 16 and older in Garfield County have completed the series, along with 52.5% of those 65 and older who have also been fully vaccinated.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Wednesday by OSDH:

• Woodward with 3,133 cases, 3,039 recovered, 61 active and 33 deaths, 24 from Woodward, six from Mooreland, two from Fort Supply and one from Sharon.

• Kingfisher with 2,031 cases, 1,963 recovered, 30 active and 38 deaths, 19 from Kingfisher, 11 from Hennessey, four from Okarche — which Kingfisher shares with Canadian County — two from Dover and two not listed by town.

• Noble with 1,372 cases, 1,311 recovered, 42 active and 19 deaths, including 12 from Perry, two each from Billings, Marland and Red Rock and one from Morrison.

• Woods with 1,202 cases, 1,170 recovered, 15 active and 17 deaths, 15 from Alva and two not listed by town.

• Alfalfa with 1,155 cases, 1,137 recovered, 11 active and seven deaths, with city data listing three each from Aline and Carmen, two from Helena and one from Cherokee. City data encompasses rural towns that could include those residing in neighboring counties, which could cause the discrepancy.

• Blaine with 1,020 cases, 970 recovered, 32 active and 18 deaths, five from Okeene, three from Canton and one each from Longdale and Watonga. Seven are listed in Hydro, which Blaine shares with Caddo County, and four in Geary, which Blaine shares with Canadian.

• Major with 950 cases, 911 recovered, 18 active and 21 deaths, 16 from Fairview, two from Cleo Springs, one from Ringwood and two not listed by town.

• Grant with 547 cases, 533 recovered, seven active and seven deaths, three from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont, Medford and Nash.

Oklahoma per county 04.07.21

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday, April 7, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA 84075 1166 81014 2021-04-07
TULSA 73012 1014 70976 2021-04-07
CLEVELAND 29985 385 28738 2021-04-07
CANADIAN 16513 163 16046 2021-04-07
COMANCHE 13257 181 12631 2021-04-07
ROGERS 10237 168 9879 2021-04-07
MUSKOGEE 9254 163 8744 2021-04-07
PAYNE 8598 69 8385 2021-04-07
POTTAWATOMIE 8201 123 7909 2021-04-07
WAGONER 7895 112 7633 2021-04-07
GARFIELD 7710 126 7424 2021-04-07
CREEK 6800 152 6518 2021-04-07
BRYAN 6052 70 5765 2021-04-07
CARTER 6006 108 5738 2021-04-07
GRADY 5837 119 5608 2021-04-07
CHEROKEE 5565 74 5286 2021-04-07
LE FLORE 5522 63 5376 2021-04-07
KAY 5259 125 5017 2021-04-07
MCCLAIN 5181 66 4958 2021-04-07
WASHINGTON 5088 107 4857 2021-04-07
PONTOTOC 5053 72 4844 2021-04-07
STEPHENS 4784 99 4611 2021-04-07
OSAGE 4605 72 4442 2021-04-07
PITTSBURG 4590 68 4439 2021-04-07
DELAWARE 4535 89 4355 2021-04-07
MAYES 4142 67 3954 2021-04-07
LOGAN 4141 56 3970 2021-04-07
SEQUOYAH 4062 49 3899 2021-04-07
CUSTER 4061 97 3902 2021-04-07
CADDO 3932 87 3724 2021-04-07
MCCURTAIN 3897 87 3644 2021-04-07
OTTAWA 3792 62 3673 2021-04-07
OKMULGEE 3688 77 3530 2021-04-07
GARVIN 3554 76 3398 2021-04-07
TEXAS 3491 32 3403 2021-04-07
LINCOLN 3176 69 3033 2021-04-07
ADAIR 3157 38 2996 2021-04-07
WOODWARD 3133 33 3039 2021-04-07
JACKSON 3068 56 2916 2021-04-07
BECKHAM 2865 55 2731 2021-04-07
SEMINOLE 2831 68 2664 2021-04-07
KINGFISHER 2031 38 1963 2021-04-07
MARSHALL 2006 22 1953 2021-04-07
MCINTOSH 1982 56 1842 2021-04-07
MURRAY 1971 36 1894 2021-04-07
CRAIG 1946 18 1883 2021-04-07
ATOKA 1861 25 1799 2021-04-07
OKFUSKEE 1776 30 1710 2021-04-07
PAWNEE 1754 47 1676 2021-04-07
CHOCTAW 1602 20 1521 2021-04-07
LOVE 1472 20 1422 2021-04-07
NOBLE 1372 19 1311 2021-04-07
JOHNSTON 1363 35 1284 2021-04-07
HASKELL 1243 16 1179 2021-04-07
HUGHES 1217 29 1142 2021-04-07
WOODS 1202 17 1170 2021-04-07
ALFALFA 1155 7 1137 2021-04-07
NOWATA 1127 18 1090 2021-04-07
WASHITA 1073 21 1027 2021-04-07
BLAINE 1020 18 970 2021-04-07
PUSHMATAHA 1007 20 953 2021-04-07
MAJOR 950 21 911 2021-04-07
LATIMER 828 13 803 2021-04-07
KIOWA 807 24 753 2021-04-07
TILLMAN 793 17 753 2021-04-07
COAL 689 15 659 2021-04-07
JEFFERSON 687 13 659 2021-04-07
COTTON 673 16 624 2021-04-07
GREER 577 20 549 2021-04-07
GRANT 547 7 533 2021-04-07
DEWEY 543 14 518 2021-04-07
BEAVER 460 6 443 2021-04-07
HARPER 412 6 397 2021-04-07
ROGER MILLS 389 12 364 2021-04-07
ELLIS 353 5 339 2021-04-07
HARMON 317 4 297 2021-04-07
CIMARRON 212 1 205 2021-04-07
2 0 0 2021-04-07

Oklahoma per city 04.07.21

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday, April 7, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA CITY 63941 934 61480 2021-04-07
TULSA 43718 669 42353 2021-04-07
EDMOND 17292 165 16845 2021-04-07
BROKEN ARROW 15972 183 15620 2021-04-07
NORMAN 13832 179 13272 2021-04-07
OTHER*** 10583 104 10204 2021-04-07
YUKON 9132 72 8912 2021-04-07
LAWTON 8430 151 7939 2021-04-07
ENID 6821 117 6554 2021-04-07
MOORE 6405 64 6139 2021-04-07
STILLWATER 6141 34 6003 2021-04-07
CLAREMORE 5875 110 5644 2021-04-07
OWASSO 5338 68 5185 2021-04-07
MUSKOGEE 5177 121 4806 2021-04-07
SHAWNEE 5028 89 4844 2021-04-07
ARDMORE 4516 72 4320 2021-04-07
ADA 4147 60 3974 2021-04-07
BARTLESVILLE 4001 88 3814 2021-04-07
TAHLEQUAH 3912 55 3714 2021-04-07
PONCA CITY 3854 80 3695 2021-04-07
BIXBY 3591 29 3525 2021-04-07
DURANT 3561 39 3391 2021-04-07
SAND SPRINGS 3234 63 3128 2021-04-07
MCALESTER 3197 41 3100 2021-04-07
SAPULPA 3066 61 2944 2021-04-07
DUNCAN 3032 57 2924 2021-04-07
JENKS 2944 24 2885 2021-04-07
MUSTANG 2748 39 2661 2021-04-07
GUYMON 2591 30 2525 2021-04-07
ALTUS 2563 52 2439 2021-04-07
EL RENO 2475 36 2386 2021-04-07
GUTHRIE 2464 40 2339 2021-04-07
CHICKASHA 2419 74 2290 2021-04-07
COLLINSVILLE 2348 26 2292 2021-04-07
CHOCTAW 2341 34 2262 2021-04-07
BLANCHARD 2195 25 2114 2021-04-07
MIAMI 2154 34 2092 2021-04-07
STILWELL 2126 29 1999 2021-04-07
BETHANY 1990 26 1912 2021-04-07
WOODWARD 1839 24 1767 2021-04-07
COWETA 1823 30 1757 2021-04-07
WEATHERFORD 1813 34 1763 2021-04-07
ELK CITY 1722 34 1631 2021-04-07
CLINTON 1718 59 1617 2021-04-07
SKIATOOK 1689 14 1650 2021-04-07
PRYOR CREEK 1652 31 1585 2021-04-07
GLENPOOL 1590 24 1546 2021-04-07
POTEAU 1579 20 1538 2021-04-07
TAFT 1576 4 1562 2021-04-07
GROVE 1560 52 1488 2021-04-07
OKMULGEE 1518 42 1435 2021-04-07
VINITA 1513 14 1459 2021-04-07
SEMINOLE 1508 35 1417 2021-04-07
SALLISAW 1502 22 1442 2021-04-07
TUTTLE 1494 18 1450 2021-04-07
ATOKA 1459 19 1410 2021-04-07
PURCELL 1442 25 1365 2021-04-07
WAGONER 1424 27 1354 2021-04-07
CUSHING 1390 22 1344 2021-04-07
BROKEN BOW 1383 41 1289 2021-04-07
ANADARKO 1380 30 1305 2021-04-07
NOBLE 1339 20 1274 2021-04-07
PAULS VALLEY 1276 29 1226 2021-04-07
NEWCASTLE 1252 12 1213 2021-04-07
SULPHUR 1243 23 1199 2021-04-07
LEXINGTON 1238 19 1156 2021-04-07
IDABEL 1236 22 1162 2021-04-07
HARRAH 1232 20 1180 2021-04-07
TECUMSEH 1228 12 1185 2021-04-07
PIEDMONT 1184 9 1153 2021-04-07
FORT GIBSON 1162 20 1112 2021-04-07
MCLOUD 1151 14 1107 2021-04-07
MADILL 1117 12 1098 2021-04-07
MULDROW 1084 7 1042 2021-04-07
JAY 1035 14 999 2021-04-07
MARLOW 1023 20 988 2021-04-07
ALVA 1004 15 978 2021-04-07
MARIETTA 994 17 955 2021-04-07
CHECOTAH 990 27 928 2021-04-07
BRISTOW 933 32 883 2021-04-07
HUGO 932 17 874 2021-04-07
FORT SUPPLY 928 2 922 2021-04-07
HENRYETTA 925 22 882 2021-04-07
EUFAULA 901 30 826 2021-04-07
KINGSTON 878 9 844 2021-04-07
SAYRE 874 16 841 2021-04-07
KINGFISHER 813 19 776 2021-04-07
HOMINY 811 4 800 2021-04-07
ELGIN 779 10 749 2021-04-07
CLEVELAND 778 19 755 2021-04-07
STIGLER 769 11 722 2021-04-07
OKEMAH 762 14 731 2021-04-07
MANNFORD 759 16 729 2021-04-07
CATOOSA 754 14 734 2021-04-07
LOCUST GROVE 736 6 702 2021-04-07
LINDSAY 731 16 695 2021-04-07
HELENA 730 2 722 2021-04-07
CALERA 727 7 703 2021-04-07
HOLDENVILLE 723 19 674 2021-04-07
CHANDLER 710 22 668 2021-04-07
SPIRO 702 2 693 2021-04-07
INOLA 693 10 671 2021-04-07
WEWOKA 692 20 647 2021-04-07
CACHE 691 8 658 2021-04-07
PERRY 691 12 657 2021-04-07
NOWATA 684 11 662 2021-04-07
HEAVENER 681 12 660 2021-04-07
MOUNDS 675 11 651 2021-04-07
BLACKWELL 672 27 621 2021-04-07
DAVIS 659 11 631 2021-04-07
HENNESSEY 646 11 631 2021-04-07
CHELSEA 624 17 597 2021-04-07
SALINA 624 9 588 2021-04-07
AFTON 613 4 599 2021-04-07
SPERRY 606 2 595 2021-04-07
SPENCER 605 13 565 2021-04-07
TISHOMINGO 603 21 566 2021-04-07
JONES 587 7 560 2021-04-07
WESTVILLE 583 5 568 2021-04-07
WARR ACRES 578 4 561 2021-04-07
PERKINS 577 5 565 2021-04-07
BOLEY 567 9 551 2021-04-07
MIDWEST CITY 558 18 515 2021-04-07
COMANCHE 554 20 526 2021-04-07
DEL CITY 545 18 510 2021-04-07
PRAGUE 543 8 531 2021-04-07
DEWEY 535 8 515 2021-04-07
ANTLERS 529 11 501 2021-04-07
WYNNEWOOD 528 10 502 2021-04-07
HULBERT 519 6 490 2021-04-07
COLCORD 518 5 501 2021-04-07
PAWNEE 510 21 472 2021-04-07
ROLAND 510 5 496 2021-04-07
PAWHUSKA 510 9 486 2021-04-07
VIAN 508 10 483 2021-04-07
FAIRVIEW 507 16 480 2021-04-07
COALGATE 503 11 478 2021-04-07
OOLOGAH 501 5 485 2021-04-07
WILBURTON 491 9 475 2021-04-07
APACHE 490 8 463 2021-04-07
HASKELL 489 4 474 2021-04-07
CHOUTEAU 482 14 455 2021-04-07
HINTON 480 2 471 2021-04-07
MEEKER 476 19 448 2021-04-07
FREDERICK 468 12 445 2021-04-07
LONE GROVE 447 7 434 2021-04-07
STRATFORD 445 12 427 2021-04-07
WISTER 438 2 428 2021-04-07
NEWKIRK 436 6 418 2021-04-07
WILSON 433 13 410 2021-04-07
POCOLA 432 3 421 2021-04-07
CARNEGIE 419 15 388 2021-04-07
STROUD 418 6 404 2021-04-07
KANSAS 417 7 399 2021-04-07
WALTERS 414 6 388 2021-04-07
TALIHINA 410 15 388 2021-04-07
BEGGS 400 5 392 2021-04-07
NICHOLS HILLS 400 2 392 2021-04-07
WASHINGTON 398 4 383 2021-04-07
WATONGA 396 1 380 2021-04-07
LUTHER 395 9 382 2021-04-07
KONAWA 391 9 369 2021-04-07
MANGUM 377 13 356 2021-04-07
COLBERT 376 10 353 2021-04-07
VALLIANT 373 6 354 2021-04-07
TONKAWA 368 15 348 2021-04-07
WELLSTON 358 8 341 2021-04-07
HARTSHORNE 358 12 339 2021-04-07
MINCO 353 1 347 2021-04-07
COMMERCE 343 6 332 2021-04-07
WYANDOTTE 343 4 332 2021-04-07
FLETCHER 339 2 331 2021-04-07
MORRIS 337 5 329 2021-04-07
HOBART 334 12 315 2021-04-07
CADDO 334 3 319 2021-04-07
HOOKER 330 0 323 2021-04-07
MEAD 329 5 314 2021-04-07
NEW CORDELL 328 6 314 2021-04-07
HEALDTON 326 11 302 2021-04-07
DRUMRIGHT 326 9 306 2021-04-07
GORE 317 5 296 2021-04-07
QUAPAW 317 12 298 2021-04-07
PORTER 315 9 302 2021-04-07
ELMORE CITY 314 4 305 2021-04-07
HOWE 308 2 303 2021-04-07
PORUM 308 5 296 2021-04-07
FAIRLAND 301 4 294 2021-04-07
STONEWALL 297 3 288 2021-04-07
ARCADIA 296 0 294 2021-04-07
WARNER 293 5 273 2021-04-07
KIEFER 288 1 283 2021-04-07
HOLLIS 284 4 264 2021-04-07
KELLYVILLE 282 5 271 2021-04-07
TALALA 277 3 270 2021-04-07
BOKCHITO 277 2 266 2021-04-07
CRESCENT 274 5 266 2021-04-07
BARNSDALL 269 8 255 2021-04-07
ADAIR 268 3 258 2021-04-07
RINGLING 267 1 256 2021-04-07
WAURIKA 265 7 255 2021-04-07
ALLEN 263 4 253 2021-04-07
MAYSVILLE 256 8 237 2021-04-07
OKARCHE 255 4 249 2021-04-07
WAYNE 250 4 234 2021-04-07
EARLSBORO 247 5 237 2021-04-07
CASHION 245 1 238 2021-04-07
BOSWELL 240 1 231 2021-04-07
WATTS 235 2 228 2021-04-07
RUSH SPRINGS 233 3 226 2021-04-07
CAMERON 232 0 227 2021-04-07
WRIGHT CITY 232 2 205 2021-04-07
HYDRO 232 7 222 2021-04-07
BLAIR 231 1 218 2021-04-07
PADEN 229 2 221 2021-04-07
FORT COBB 228 4 218 2021-04-07
HAWORTH 226 4 213 2021-04-07
BEAVER 224 4 215 2021-04-07
YALE 219 7 207 2021-04-07
MOORELAND 219 6 207 2021-04-07
MAUD 218 0 212 2021-04-07
ROFF 217 1 207 2021-04-07
LAVERNE 213 1 206 2021-04-07
WAUKOMIS 213 0 210 2021-04-07
CHEROKEE 211 1 208 2021-04-07
KEOTA 211 0 208 2021-04-07
PAOLI 210 2 206 2021-04-07
CEMENT 208 1 200 2021-04-07
GERONIMO 206 3 195 2021-04-07
BILLINGS 203 2 198 2021-04-07
BINGER 203 13 184 2021-04-07
BOKOSHE 202 3 195 2021-04-07
OKEENE 201 5 195 2021-04-07
GLENCOE 200 3 193 2021-04-07
WETUMKA 199 6 184 2021-04-07
CYRIL 196 3 182 2021-04-07
JENNINGS 194 4 185 2021-04-07
TEXHOMA 194 0 194 2021-04-07
QUINTON 193 3 180 2021-04-07
OCHELATA 192 3 184 2021-04-07
FAIRFAX 191 7 178 2021-04-07
RINGWOOD 190 1 187 2021-04-07
BIG CABIN 190 4 180 2021-04-07
MORRISON 182 1 177 2021-04-07
ARAPAHO 180 4 176 2021-04-07
WELCH 179 2 176 2021-04-07
RAMONA 177 6 166 2021-04-07
THOMAS 176 0 175 2021-04-07
NINNEKAH 175 2 168 2021-04-07
CHEYENNE 175 4 167 2021-04-07
MEDFORD 174 1 173 2021-04-07
SHATTUCK 173 2 167 2021-04-07
GEARY 172 4 164 2021-04-07
RED ROCK 172 2 162 2021-04-07
INDIAHOMA 171 2 162 2021-04-07
RED OAK 169 0 167 2021-04-07
SHADY POINT 168 1 165 2021-04-07
FORT TOWSON 168 0 162 2021-04-07
OKTAHA 167 2 159 2021-04-07
GRANITE 163 7 156 2021-04-07
SEILING 162 6 155 2021-04-07
GOODWELL 161 1 157 2021-04-07
BUFFALO 161 5 154 2021-04-07
WELEETKA 160 3 152 2021-04-07
THACKERVILLE 160 1 157 2021-04-07
DEPEW 158 3 154 2021-04-07
CALUMET 157 1 155 2021-04-07
SNYDER 157 8 145 2021-04-07
PANAMA 156 2 151 2021-04-07
GRACEMONT 154 5 147 2021-04-07
COPAN 152 2 145 2021-04-07
CANTON 150 3 139 2021-04-07
BENNINGTON 150 2 140 2021-04-07
KREBS 148 6 140 2021-04-07
BURNS FLAT 148 2 141 2021-04-07
TERLTON 147 1 142 2021-04-07
TEMPLE 145 9 127 2021-04-07
CLAYTON 145 3 136 2021-04-07
UNION CITY 143 1 140 2021-04-07
MILBURN 143 4 131 2021-04-07
BOISE CITY 142 0 139 2021-04-07
WANETTE 142 0 140 2021-04-07
BLUEJACKET 140 1 137 2021-04-07
WEBBERS FALLS 140 1 131 2021-04-07
POND CREEK 139 0 136 2021-04-07
ARKOMA 138 1 135 2021-04-07
CANUTE 136 2 128 2021-04-07
MANNSVILLE 136 3 130 2021-04-07
VICI 135 2 130 2021-04-07
ALEX 129 5 119 2021-04-07
HAMMON 128 2 120 2021-04-07
KIOWA 128 2 124 2021-04-07
ASHER 128 1 123 2021-04-07
GARBER 128 1 126 2021-04-07
LEEDEY 127 5 119 2021-04-07
SPAVINAW 127 2 118 2021-04-07
GRANDFIELD 127 1 121 2021-04-07
MOUNTAIN VIEW 125 3 111 2021-04-07
TIPTON 123 4 117 2021-04-07
LAHOMA 123 5 118 2021-04-07
ERICK 122 2 118 2021-04-07
CHATTANOOGA 120 2 117 2021-04-07
AGRA 118 2 111 2021-04-07
SOPER 117 1 111 2021-04-07
DAVENPORT 116 0 112 2021-04-07
COUNCIL HILL 115 3 108 2021-04-07
VELMA 115 2 113 2021-04-07
RYAN 111 1 107 2021-04-07
SENTINEL 110 2 107 2021-04-07
MULHALL 110 0 108 2021-04-07
CANEY 109 1 107 2021-04-07
OAKS 108 4 103 2021-04-07
MILL CREEK 107 1 104 2021-04-07
TUPELO 106 2 104 2021-04-07
SASAKWA 106 0 104 2021-04-07
TYRONE 106 0 98 2021-04-07
DELAWARE 106 2 104 2021-04-07
BRAGGS 104 1 100 2021-04-07
GARVIN 103 0 100 2021-04-07
WAYNOKA 103 0 101 2021-04-07
MCCURTAIN 101 2 97 2021-04-07
RATLIFF CITY 100 0 98 2021-04-07
DOVER 100 2 97 2021-04-07
BYARS 98 1 97 2021-04-07
VERDEN 97 1 95 2021-04-07
AMBER 97 5 91 2021-04-07
SPRINGER 97 3 90 2021-04-07
GANS 97 0 95 2021-04-07
OILTON 97 4 91 2021-04-07
LOOKEBA 90 3 86 2021-04-07
FOSS 88 0 86 2021-04-07
RIPLEY 87 1 83 2021-04-07
STERLING 86 1 84 2021-04-07
KINTA 85 1 79 2021-04-07
STRINGTOWN 85 3 79 2021-04-07
WANN 85 3 80 2021-04-07
OLUSTEE 84 0 80 2021-04-07
STUART 84 0 83 2021-04-07
TRYON 83 0 81 2021-04-07
RATTAN 83 1 78 2021-04-07
RAVIA 83 2 78 2021-04-07
DEWAR 82 1 74 2021-04-07
COYLE 82 0 81 2021-04-07
SAVANNA 81 1 80 2021-04-07
CUSTER CITY 80 1 79 2021-04-07
PITTSBURG 78 1 77 2021-04-07
CANADIAN 75 1 72 2021-04-07
CARNEY 74 2 71 2021-04-07
CORN 72 4 67 2021-04-07
LAMONT 71 1 69 2021-04-07
POCASSET 70 1 69 2021-04-07
DUSTIN 70 2 68 2021-04-07
COVINGTON 70 1 69 2021-04-07
FARGO 69 1 68 2021-04-07
HAILEYVILLE 69 1 67 2021-04-07
ARNETT 69 1 67 2021-04-07
ORLANDO 67 0 66 2021-04-07
DRUMMOND 67 1 64 2021-04-07
LONGDALE 66 1 63 2021-04-07
MARBLE CITY 66 0 63 2021-04-07
WAPANUCKA 66 2 59 2021-04-07
RANDLETT 65 1 62 2021-04-07
KREMLIN 65 0 64 2021-04-07
DILL CITY 65 2 63 2021-04-07
SAWYER 65 1 62 2021-04-07
NASH 64 1 61 2021-04-07
LENAPAH 64 0 63 2021-04-07
KAW CITY 63 3 60 2021-04-07
KETCHUM 63 2 60 2021-04-07
BOYNTON 61 1 58 2021-04-07
LANGLEY 60 0 58 2021-04-07
KENEFIC 59 1 56 2021-04-07
CASTLE 59 1 57 2021-04-07
CLEO SPRINGS 59 2 55 2021-04-07
SHIDLER 58 1 56 2021-04-07
AMES 58 0 58 2021-04-07
CALVIN 57 1 54 2021-04-07
REYDON 57 2 53 2021-04-07
CROWDER 57 0 55 2021-04-07
FAIRMONT 55 1 53 2021-04-07
WYNONA 55 2 53 2021-04-07
INDIANOLA 55 0 54 2021-04-07
MARLAND 55 2 53 2021-04-07
WHITEFIELD 55 1 54 2021-04-07
ALINE 55 3 51 2021-04-07
CARTER 54 0 52 2021-04-07
LEHIGH 53 0 51 2021-04-07
LONE WOLF 53 0 51 2021-04-07
OKAY 53 1 47 2021-04-07
LOCO 50 0 48 2021-04-07
FAXON 50 0 50 2021-04-07
MENO 50 0 49 2021-04-07
GAGE 49 1 44 2021-04-07
FORGAN 49 1 47 2021-04-07
PRUE 48 2 46 2021-04-07
CARMEN 47 3 44 2021-04-07
ACHILLE 47 0 43 2021-04-07
TERRAL 47 2 45 2021-04-07
TALOGA 47 0 46 2021-04-07
WAKITA 47 3 44 2021-04-07
MOUNTAIN PARK 46 1 44 2021-04-07
HASTINGS 45 1 44 2021-04-07
SHARON 44 1 40 2021-04-07
BURBANK 44 0 43 2021-04-07
ROOSEVELT 43 0 40 2021-04-07
RALSTON 43 2 41 2021-04-07
SCHULTER 42 0 41 2021-04-07
DEER CREEK 41 1 39 2021-04-07
SPARKS 41 2 38 2021-04-07
BUTLER 41 0 39 2021-04-07
GOLTRY 40 0 38 2021-04-07
FOSTER 40 0 39 2021-04-07
OSAGE 40 1 39 2021-04-07
JET 40 0 39 2021-04-07
COLONY 40 1 39 2021-04-07
DEVOL 40 0 39 2021-04-07
LANGSTON 40 1 39 2021-04-07
ROCKY 39 0 38 2021-04-07
HARDESTY 39 0 39 2021-04-07
GOLDSBY 38 0 37 2021-04-07
FREEDOM 38 0 38 2021-04-07
BERNICE 37 0 36 2021-04-07
ELDORADO 37 1 34 2021-04-07
FRANCIS 37 1 35 2021-04-07
MARSHALL 36 1 35 2021-04-07
HANNA 36 0 34 2021-04-07
EAKLY 34 1 32 2021-04-07
NICOMA PARK 34 2 31 2021-04-07
AVANT 32 1 30 2021-04-07
DAVIDSON 31 0 28 2021-04-07
BESSIE 31 1 29 2021-04-07
GOTEBO 31 0 30 2021-04-07
BURLINGTON 31 0 31 2021-04-07
WILLOW 30 0 30 2021-04-07
KEYES 30 0 28 2021-04-07
HUNTER 30 0 30 2021-04-07
FITZHUGH 30 0 30 2021-04-07
GOULD 29 0 28 2021-04-07
MEDICINE PARK 28 0 28 2021-04-07
OPTIMA 27 0 27 2021-04-07
CAMARGO 27 0 27 2021-04-07
DACOMA 27 0 26 2021-04-07
DISNEY 27 0 26 2021-04-07
HITCHCOCK 26 0 25 2021-04-07
MILLERTON 26 2 24 2021-04-07
BRADLEY 26 1 24 2021-04-07
DIBBLE 25 0 25 2021-04-07
NORTH MIAMI 24 0 23 2021-04-07
BRAMAN 24 1 22 2021-04-07
LAMAR 21 1 20 2021-04-07
BROMIDE 21 1 19 2021-04-07
FOYIL 21 1 19 2021-04-07
MARTHA 21 1 19 2021-04-07
CROMWELL 20 1 18 2021-04-07
HILLSDALE 20 0 20 2021-04-07
WAINWRIGHT 19 0 17 2021-04-07
MANITOU 19 0 18 2021-04-07
ALDERSON 19 0 19 2021-04-07
DOUGHERTY 16 0 15 2021-04-07
BOWLEGS 15 1 14 2021-04-07
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 14 1 13 2021-04-07
FANSHAWE 14 0 14 2021-04-07
PEORIA 12 0 12 2021-04-07
HALLETT 11 0 11 2021-04-07
ALBION 10 0 10 2021-04-07
THE VILLAGE 9 0 8 2021-04-07
VERA 9 0 9 2021-04-07
ADDINGTON 9 0 9 2021-04-07
GENE AUTRY 7 0 7 2021-04-07
TATUMS 6 0 6 2021-04-07
SLICK 6 0 6 2021-04-07
REDBIRD 6 0 5 2021-04-07
TULLAHASSEE 5 0 4 2021-04-07
BLACKBURN 5 0 5 2021-04-07
KEMP 5 0 5 2021-04-07
BYNG 5 0 5 2021-04-07
MOFFETT 4 0 4 2021-04-07
SLAUGHTERVILLE 3 0 3 2021-04-07
RENTIESVILLE 3 0 3 2021-04-07
BRAY 2 0 2 2021-04-07
PINK 2 0 2 2021-04-07
NORGE 2 0 2 2021-04-07
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2021-04-07
GRAYSON 1 0 1 2021-04-07
BRIDGEPORT 1 0 1 2021-04-07
SPORTSMEN ACRES 1 0 1 2021-04-07
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2021-04-07
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2021-04-07
LE FLORE 1 0 1 2021-04-07
OAKLAND 1 0 1 2021-04-07
EAST DUKE 1 0 1 2021-04-07
ARMSTRONG 1 0 1 2021-04-07
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2021-04-07
HOFFMAN 1 0 1 2021-04-07
BETHEL ACRES 1 0 1 2021-04-07
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2021-04-07

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Kelci McKendrick is police and court reporter for the Enid News & Eagle. 
 
Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for Kelci? Send an email to kelcim@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you