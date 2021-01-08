ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma reported 5,232 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day increase in the state, and 31 virus-related deaths on Friday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The 1.7% increase in cases brought the cumulative total to 320,586, with 37,453 of those active, a single-day increase of 2,599, and 280,430 recovered, a single-day increase of 2,602, the OSDH said. 

Of the 77 Oklahoma counties, 76 are in the moderate, or "orange,” and one, Cimarron County in the Panhandle, is in the low, or “yellow," risk level, according to the OSDH’s COVID-19 Risk Level System released weekly. 

Download PDF OSDH risk assessment Jan. 7, 2021

Garfield County was listed on the assessment as seeing an average of 72.8 COVID-19 cases per day per 100,000, according to OSDH. Other Northwest Oklahoma county averages were Alfalfa, 87.7; Blaine, 71.2; Grant, 105.5; Kingfisher, 126; Major, 54.3; Woods, 105.6; and Woodward, 68.6.

Not only was Friday's new case total the highest single-day case increase since the pandemic began, it's the third time since Jan. 1 that Oklahoma has seen more than 5,000 cases in a single day.

Statewide, there have been 2,703 deaths in Oklahoma in which the virus was the cause or a contributing factor, the OSDH reported.

Of the 31 deaths reported Friday, 18 were in the 65 and older age group: one Choctaw County man, one Comanche County man, one Custer County man, one Kay County man, one Latimer County man, one Le Flore County man, one Lincoln County man, one Logan County man, one McClain County man, one Murray County man, one Oklahoma County man, one Pawnee County woman, one Rogers County woman, one Stephens County man, one Texas County woman, two Tulsa County men and one Washington County man.

Ten deaths were in the 50-64 age group: three Comanche County men, one Creek County man, one Oklahoma County man, one Osage County man, one Sequoyah County woman and one woman and two men in Tulsa County. Two Tulsa County women were in the 36-49 age group and one Logan County woman was in the 18-35 age group.

Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma stood at 18,418, according to OSDH.

In Enid, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported Thursday it was treating 14 patients with the virus. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported 18 COVID-19-positive patients. No deaths were reported.

COVID-19 cases in Garfield County increased by 23 Friday for a total of 5,728, with 376 active and 5,306, or 92.6%, recovered, according to the OSDH.

Of those cases, 5,058, or 88.3%, have been in Enid, which has 333 cases currently active and 4,682 who have recovered. Of the county’s 46 deaths, 43 have been in Enid, the OSDH reported.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases included six in Woodward, 37 in Kingfisher, nine in Noble, seven in Woods, 10 in Alfalfa, eight Major, 19 in Blaine and four in Grant.

In Enid, there have been 2,304 cases, with 2,143 recovered and 27 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 2,690 cases, with 2,479 recovered and 15 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Friday. There were 28 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.

There have been 46 deaths in Garfield County, with 43 from Enid and four from Lahoma, according to OSDH. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dates the Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as more widely shared county numbers are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxum.

State update

There have been 169,469 Oklahoma women and 150,940 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH on Friday. There were 177 designated as unknown gender.

Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 5,839 in the 0-4 age group, 33,898 in the 5-17 age group, 101,551 in the 18-35 age group, 69,918 in the 36-49 age group, 62,265 in the 50-64 age group and 47,061 in the 65 and older age group. There were 54 listed as unknown age.

Of the overall 2,672 deaths in the state, 2,161 have been 65 and older and 419 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.45% of the total. There have been 96 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 26 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 1,530, than women, 1,173, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Friday.

Data shows deaths in 76 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 457 in Oklahoma; 444 in Tulsa; 170 in Cleveland; 87 in Rogers; 74 in Comanche; 71 in Creek; 65 in Washington; 56 each in McCurtain and Muskogee; 54 in Canadian; 49 in Wagoner; 46 in Garfield; 45 in Delaware; 44 in Kay; 41 in Caddo; 39 each in Bryan, Grady and Pottawotomie; 38 each in Jackson and Custer; 34 in Lincoln; 33 each in Le Flore and Payne; 30 each in McClain, Okmulgee, Osage and Ottawa; 27 in Mayes; 26 each in Pontotoc and Stephens; 25 in Pittsburg; 22 in Beckham; 21 in Seminole; 20 each in Cherokee, Garvin and Sequoyah; 19 in Carter; 18 each in McIntosh and Texas; 15 each in Okfuskee and Pawnee; 14 each in Adair and Logan; 12 each in Kingfisher and Kiowa; 11 each in Cotton and Murray; 10 each in Hughes, Johnston, Nowata and Woodward; nine each in Greer and Tillman; seven each in Choctaw, Craig, Haskell, Latimer, Love and Noble; six each in Marshall, Pushmataha and Roger Mills; five each in Coal, Grant and Woods; four each in Alfalfa, Blaine, Jefferson and Major; three each in Atoka, Dewey, Harper and Washita; two in Beaver; and one each in Cimarron and Ellis.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Friday by OSDH:

• Woodward with 2,564 cases, 2,405 recovered, 149 active and 10 deaths, seven from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland.

• Kingfisher with 1,533 cases, 1,399 recovered, 122 active and 12 deaths, four from Okarche, three each from Hennessey and Kingfisher and two from Dover.

• Noble with 1,067 cases, 936 recovered, 124 active and seven deaths, including a Billings man.

• Woods with 1,053 cases, 928 recovered, 120 active and five deaths from Alva.

• Alfalfa with 977 cases, 907 recovered, 66 active and four deaths, one each from Aline, Cherokee and Helena and an inmate from James Crabtree Correctional Center, in Helena.

• Major with 753 cases, 693 recovered, 56 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town.

• Blaine with 726 cases, 640 recovered, 83 active and three deaths, two from Canton, one from Watonga and one not listed by town.

• Grant with 416 cases, 373 recovered, 38 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.

DOC update

The number of inmates currently positive for COVID-19 was at 59 Friday, with 114 Department of Corrections employees with the virus across the state, according to the DOC website.

DOC reported Friday on its website the number of positive inmates at Enid Community Corrections Center was one. There were no active cases among inmates at at James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena, William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply or Charles E. “Bill” Johnson Corrections Center in Alva.

Inmates in isolation and quarantine included 10 and 201, respectively, at James Crabtree and one and five at Enid Community, and there were two in quarantine at William S. Key, according to the DOC website.

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Kelci McKendrick is police and court reporter for the Enid News & Eagle. 
 
Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for Kelci? Send an email to kelcim@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Oklahoma per city 01.08.21

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA CITY 47929 359 42279 2021-01-08
TULSA 31586 295 28133 2021-01-08
EDMOND 12388 65 10833 2021-01-08
BROKEN ARROW 11365 87 9969 2021-01-08
NORMAN 10254 91 8945 2021-01-08
OTHER*** 6661 36 5774 2021-01-08
YUKON 6505 19 5757 2021-01-08
LAWTON 5192 58 4485 2021-01-08
ENID 5058 43 4682 2021-01-08
STILLWATER 4802 15 4284 2021-01-08
MOORE 4575 28 3978 2021-01-08
CLAREMORE 4414 68 3739 2021-01-08
OWASSO 3798 17 3254 2021-01-08
SHAWNEE 3745 29 3320 2021-01-08
MUSKOGEE 3726 45 3071 2021-01-08
TAHLEQUAH 2999 13 2486 2021-01-08
ADA 2900 21 2445 2021-01-08
BARTLESVILLE 2744 54 2402 2021-01-08
PONCA CITY 2742 25 2315 2021-01-08
ARDMORE 2675 14 2048 2021-01-08
DURANT 2643 23 2247 2021-01-08
BIXBY 2418 15 2157 2021-01-08
MCALESTER 2392 22 2075 2021-01-08
GUYMON 2260 18 2153 2021-01-08
SAND SPRINGS 2245 21 1943 2021-01-08
DUNCAN 2129 17 1789 2021-01-08
JENKS 2061 14 1843 2021-01-08
EL RENO 2030 13 1883 2021-01-08
ALTUS 2022 35 1871 2021-01-08
SAPULPA 2005 31 1799 2021-01-08
MUSTANG 1941 16 1733 2021-01-08
CHICKASHA 1756 23 1583 2021-01-08
GUTHRIE 1715 8 1485 2021-01-08
COLLINSVILLE 1681 10 1449 2021-01-08
MIAMI 1675 21 1504 2021-01-08
CHOCTAW 1673 10 1415 2021-01-08
BLANCHARD 1624 8 1412 2021-01-08
TAFT 1561 2 1545 2021-01-08
BETHANY 1508 14 1349 2021-01-08
STILWELL 1468 12 1168 2021-01-08
CLINTON 1447 20 1294 2021-01-08
WEATHERFORD 1394 14 1281 2021-01-08
WOODWARD 1385 7 1254 2021-01-08
COWETA 1328 18 1163 2021-01-08
ELK CITY 1240 11 1122 2021-01-08
VINITA 1234 6 1091 2021-01-08
SKIATOOK 1216 8 1074 2021-01-08
OKMULGEE 1181 15 982 2021-01-08
GROVE 1172 30 997 2021-01-08
POTEAU 1163 9 1024 2021-01-08
TUTTLE 1134 7 1003 2021-01-08
GLENPOOL 1119 9 967 2021-01-08
SALLISAW 1106 9 977 2021-01-08
PURCELL 1101 11 935 2021-01-08
BROKEN BOW 1100 28 955 2021-01-08
PRYOR CREEK 1089 14 911 2021-01-08
ATOKA 1085 2 965 2021-01-08
CUSHING 1044 8 927 2021-01-08
IDABEL 1039 14 929 2021-01-08
SEMINOLE 1035 11 888 2021-01-08
ANADARKO 1027 16 897 2021-01-08
LEXINGTON 1005 10 862 2021-01-08
NEWCASTLE 949 7 828 2021-01-08
WAGONER 946 10 797 2021-01-08
PAULS VALLEY 932 6 799 2021-01-08
FORT SUPPLY 920 2 914 2021-01-08
NOBLE 897 11 769 2021-01-08
TECUMSEH 885 5 798 2021-01-08
ALVA 884 5 799 2021-01-08
SULPHUR 858 8 705 2021-01-08
MCLOUD 858 3 742 2021-01-08
PIEDMONT 844 5 729 2021-01-08
HARRAH 831 5 722 2021-01-08
JAY 774 4 649 2021-01-08
HUGO 769 6 664 2021-01-08
MADILL 765 3 671 2021-01-08
MARLOW 765 4 667 2021-01-08
HENRYETTA 738 11 642 2021-01-08
FORT GIBSON 729 7 613 2021-01-08
MARIETTA 723 5 605 2021-01-08
CHECOTAH 719 8 610 2021-01-08
SAYRE 688 10 640 2021-01-08
HOMINY 686 2 654 2021-01-08
BRISTOW 665 15 559 2021-01-08
EUFAULA 664 11 547 2021-01-08
HELENA 658 2 639 2021-01-08
MULDROW 651 3 536 2021-01-08
KINGFISHER 611 3 548 2021-01-08
STIGLER 601 6 510 2021-01-08
OKEMAH 584 5 497 2021-01-08
LINDSAY 578 5 478 2021-01-08
BOLEY 556 7 540 2021-01-08
CATOOSA 550 8 473 2021-01-08
HOLDENVILLE 549 4 486 2021-01-08
HEAVENER 544 8 481 2021-01-08
CALERA 540 2 454 2021-01-08
CHANDLER 530 12 448 2021-01-08
KINGSTON 517 3 423 2021-01-08
CLEVELAND 516 5 456 2021-01-08
ELGIN 511 4 445 2021-01-08
LOCUST GROVE 511 0 429 2021-01-08
WEWOKA 509 6 432 2021-01-08
PERRY 506 3 447 2021-01-08
SPIRO 504 1 448 2021-01-08
HENNESSEY 503 3 472 2021-01-08
AFTON 490 2 445 2021-01-08
INOLA 477 3 394 2021-01-08
CHELSEA 465 6 380 2021-01-08
MOUNDS 462 6 410 2021-01-08
TISHOMINGO 455 4 389 2021-01-08
SPENCER 453 7 402 2021-01-08
MANNFORD 451 6 379 2021-01-08
WARR ACRES 450 1 422 2021-01-08
NOWATA 448 7 371 2021-01-08
DAVIS 445 2 368 2021-01-08
SPERRY 442 2 388 2021-01-08
BLACKWELL 440 8 362 2021-01-08
JONES 438 3 378 2021-01-08
PRAGUE 436 3 405 2021-01-08
FAIRVIEW 433 2 404 2021-01-08
CACHE 428 4 386 2021-01-08
MIDWEST CITY 420 10 369 2021-01-08
SALINA 414 2 340 2021-01-08
PERKINS 411 4 342 2021-01-08
VIAN 411 3 333 2021-01-08
ANTLERS 406 6 326 2021-01-08
COALGATE 403 5 334 2021-01-08
PAWHUSKA 403 5 316 2021-01-08
DEL CITY 401 3 332 2021-01-08
PAWNEE 399 7 329 2021-01-08
HINTON 398 0 385 2021-01-08
COMANCHE 388 4 302 2021-01-08
WESTVILLE 383 2 302 2021-01-08
WYNNEWOOD 381 2 315 2021-01-08
MEEKER 380 13 336 2021-01-08
HULBERT 374 3 314 2021-01-08
HASKELL 371 1 320 2021-01-08
OOLOGAH 367 2 315 2021-01-08
COLCORD 362 2 301 2021-01-08
FREDERICK 361 8 331 2021-01-08
APACHE 361 3 310 2021-01-08
CHOUTEAU 354 8 313 2021-01-08
DEWEY 345 4 303 2021-01-08
WILBURTON 343 5 288 2021-01-08
CARNEGIE 336 6 295 2021-01-08
STRATFORD 334 0 295 2021-01-08
TALIHINA 333 7 259 2021-01-08
WISTER 333 1 264 2021-01-08
KANSAS 317 6 257 2021-01-08
WASHINGTON 316 2 292 2021-01-08
NEWKIRK 311 2 265 2021-01-08
BEGGS 307 4 259 2021-01-08
ROLAND 300 1 261 2021-01-08
NICHOLS HILLS 297 0 260 2021-01-08
KONAWA 294 3 246 2021-01-08
STROUD 285 3 244 2021-01-08
VALLIANT 284 4 256 2021-01-08
MORRIS 283 0 252 2021-01-08
POCOLA 282 3 245 2021-01-08
MINCO 281 0 249 2021-01-08
LONE GROVE 280 1 215 2021-01-08
WALTERS 278 3 240 2021-01-08
COMMERCE 274 2 249 2021-01-08
HOOKER 272 0 257 2021-01-08
WATONGA 271 1 236 2021-01-08
GORE 264 4 228 2021-01-08
MANGUM 263 9 238 2021-01-08
LUTHER 258 4 230 2021-01-08
HARTSHORNE 255 0 196 2021-01-08
WELLSTON 254 0 200 2021-01-08
QUAPAW 253 2 205 2021-01-08
WYANDOTTE 252 2 216 2021-01-08
COLBERT 247 8 198 2021-01-08
TONKAWA 245 8 212 2021-01-08
NEW CORDELL 244 0 215 2021-01-08
WILSON 239 1 185 2021-01-08
CADDO 239 1 208 2021-01-08
MEAD 238 2 211 2021-01-08
HOWE 238 0 198 2021-01-08
FAIRLAND 238 1 210 2021-01-08
HOBART 238 6 218 2021-01-08
WARNER 234 0 204 2021-01-08
PORUM 233 2 208 2021-01-08
ELMORE CITY 230 3 187 2021-01-08
FLETCHER 213 2 184 2021-01-08
WAURIKA 211 2 187 2021-01-08
HOLLIS 211 0 193 2021-01-08
PORTER 210 1 180 2021-01-08
ARCADIA 207 0 193 2021-01-08
BOKCHITO 204 1 177 2021-01-08
PADEN 202 0 170 2021-01-08
KIEFER 201 1 183 2021-01-08
ADAIR 200 1 175 2021-01-08
MAYSVILLE 199 4 165 2021-01-08
KELLYVILLE 198 2 168 2021-01-08
STONEWALL 198 1 180 2021-01-08
DRUMRIGHT 196 3 161 2021-01-08
WAYNE 196 2 169 2021-01-08
CASHION 195 0 170 2021-01-08
TALALA 193 1 165 2021-01-08
OKARCHE 191 4 179 2021-01-08
ALLEN 190 2 154 2021-01-08
BILLINGS 189 1 180 2021-01-08
HEALDTON 188 2 126 2021-01-08
LAVERNE 186 1 176 2021-01-08
CRESCENT 186 2 159 2021-01-08
BLAIR 186 1 157 2021-01-08
WRIGHT CITY 185 1 142 2021-01-08
EARLSBORO 185 0 161 2021-01-08
HYDRO 181 2 160 2021-01-08
RUSH SPRINGS 175 1 143 2021-01-08
HAWORTH 175 3 158 2021-01-08
BARNSDALL 175 4 151 2021-01-08
KEOTA 172 0 158 2021-01-08
CAMERON 168 0 143 2021-01-08
BEAVER 167 1 159 2021-01-08
BINGER 165 10 145 2021-01-08
CHEROKEE 162 1 126 2021-01-08
RINGLING 161 1 123 2021-01-08
BOSWELL 160 1 134 2021-01-08
TEXHOMA 159 0 155 2021-01-08
SHATTUCK 158 1 147 2021-01-08
WAUKOMIS 158 0 142 2021-01-08
CEMENT 156 0 135 2021-01-08
ROFF 156 1 128 2021-01-08
YALE 156 4 128 2021-01-08
BIG CABIN 154 2 124 2021-01-08
PAOLI 153 1 127 2021-01-08
FORT COBB 151 0 141 2021-01-08
CYRIL 149 2 135 2021-01-08
WELCH 146 1 133 2021-01-08
WATTS 146 0 120 2021-01-08
MOORELAND 145 1 131 2021-01-08
THOMAS 144 0 134 2021-01-08
GERONIMO 143 1 120 2021-01-08
GLENCOE 141 2 113 2021-01-08
GOODWELL 141 0 138 2021-01-08
MORRISON 140 1 109 2021-01-08
FAIRFAX 140 1 113 2021-01-08
QUINTON 139 0 111 2021-01-08
SEILING 138 1 128 2021-01-08
RED ROCK 138 2 122 2021-01-08
OKEENE 138 0 123 2021-01-08
MAUD 138 0 116 2021-01-08
OCHELATA 136 2 109 2021-01-08
BOKOSHE 135 0 119 2021-01-08
ARAPAHO 135 4 120 2021-01-08
BUFFALO 133 2 126 2021-01-08
WETUMKA 133 3 116 2021-01-08
MEDFORD 132 1 122 2021-01-08
RINGWOOD 127 0 117 2021-01-08
FORT TOWSON 126 0 110 2021-01-08
JENNINGS 126 1 112 2021-01-08
NINNEKAH 125 1 112 2021-01-08
SHADY POINT 124 1 106 2021-01-08
WELEETKA 123 3 97 2021-01-08
BLUEJACKET 121 1 106 2021-01-08
GEARY 121 0 116 2021-01-08
RAMONA 120 4 96 2021-01-08
UNION CITY 119 1 99 2021-01-08
OKTAHA 118 0 97 2021-01-08
POND CREEK 118 0 107 2021-01-08
CALUMET 116 0 110 2021-01-08
BURNS FLAT 116 1 105 2021-01-08
THACKERVILLE 116 1 96 2021-01-08
SNYDER 116 5 104 2021-01-08
GARBER 114 0 109 2021-01-08
CANTON 113 2 98 2021-01-08
COPAN 113 1 97 2021-01-08
WEBBERS FALLS 111 0 97 2021-01-08
BENNINGTON 111 2 94 2021-01-08
GRACEMONT 110 1 96 2021-01-08
INDIAHOMA 109 1 101 2021-01-08
TEMPLE 108 7 83 2021-01-08
PANAMA 108 1 91 2021-01-08
LEEDEY 108 2 98 2021-01-08
DEPEW 107 1 91 2021-01-08
WANETTE 106 0 83 2021-01-08
CLAYTON 106 0 82 2021-01-08
CANUTE 106 0 96 2021-01-08
RED OAK 104 0 80 2021-01-08
KREBS 104 1 89 2021-01-08
VICI 103 0 98 2021-01-08
GRANITE 103 0 96 2021-01-08
CHEYENNE 102 1 84 2021-01-08
ALEX 101 2 93 2021-01-08
HAMMON 99 2 88 2021-01-08
LAHOMA 99 4 91 2021-01-08
MOUNTAIN VIEW 98 1 85 2021-01-08
KIOWA 98 2 83 2021-01-08
SPAVINAW 98 0 74 2021-01-08
CANEY 93 0 74 2021-01-08
RYAN 92 0 77 2021-01-08
COUNCIL HILL 91 1 77 2021-01-08
MILBURN 91 2 66 2021-01-08
GRANDFIELD 91 1 75 2021-01-08
WAYNOKA 91 0 65 2021-01-08
MANNSVILLE 88 0 68 2021-01-08
SENTINEL 88 0 81 2021-01-08
VELMA 87 1 75 2021-01-08
TYRONE 87 0 78 2021-01-08
DAVENPORT 86 0 69 2021-01-08
SOPER 86 0 76 2021-01-08
ASHER 85 0 74 2021-01-08
MULHALL 84 0 59 2021-01-08
BRAGGS 84 1 73 2021-01-08
OAKS 83 1 63 2021-01-08
TERLTON 83 1 71 2021-01-08
TIPTON 83 0 80 2021-01-08
DELAWARE 82 2 78 2021-01-08
SASAKWA 80 0 75 2021-01-08
GARVIN 80 0 69 2021-01-08
DOVER 79 2 74 2021-01-08
BOISE CITY 79 0 77 2021-01-08
AMBER 78 0 72 2021-01-08
LOOKEBA 77 2 72 2021-01-08
MILL CREEK 77 0 67 2021-01-08
AGRA 75 1 54 2021-01-08
TUPELO 73 0 60 2021-01-08
STRINGTOWN 73 1 68 2021-01-08
FOSS 73 0 65 2021-01-08
BYARS 73 1 57 2021-01-08
ARKOMA 72 1 66 2021-01-08
ERICK 70 1 64 2021-01-08
DEWAR 68 0 58 2021-01-08
RAVIA 67 1 49 2021-01-08
WANN 67 1 48 2021-01-08
ARNETT 65 0 62 2021-01-08
VERDEN 64 1 61 2021-01-08
OILTON 64 2 55 2021-01-08
MCCURTAIN 64 1 58 2021-01-08
CHATTANOOGA 63 1 59 2021-01-08
FARGO 62 0 62 2021-01-08
GANS 61 0 53 2021-01-08
SPRINGER 61 1 40 2021-01-08
RATLIFF CITY 61 0 44 2021-01-08
CUSTER CITY 60 0 50 2021-01-08
OLUSTEE 60 0 55 2021-01-08
PITTSBURG 59 0 53 2021-01-08
CANADIAN 58 0 52 2021-01-08
CARNEY 57 0 49 2021-01-08
TRYON 57 0 51 2021-01-08
COVINGTON 57 0 53 2021-01-08
RATTAN 57 0 49 2021-01-08
SAVANNA 57 0 56 2021-01-08
KINTA 55 0 45 2021-01-08
STERLING 54 1 43 2021-01-08
CORN 54 1 51 2021-01-08
DILL CITY 54 0 47 2021-01-08
POCASSET 53 1 47 2021-01-08
CLEO SPRINGS 52 0 47 2021-01-08
KREMLIN 51 0 47 2021-01-08
LAMONT 51 1 44 2021-01-08
STUART 50 0 43 2021-01-08
KETCHUM 50 1 43 2021-01-08
KAW CITY 50 1 42 2021-01-08
MARBLE CITY 49 0 37 2021-01-08
REYDON 49 0 42 2021-01-08
SHIDLER 49 0 44 2021-01-08
LONGDALE 48 0 40 2021-01-08
DUSTIN 48 1 45 2021-01-08
COYLE 48 0 43 2021-01-08
BOYNTON 47 0 42 2021-01-08
NASH 47 0 38 2021-01-08
HAILEYVILLE 46 0 43 2021-01-08
LANGLEY 46 0 37 2021-01-08
LENAPAH 46 0 42 2021-01-08
RIPLEY 46 1 42 2021-01-08
WAPANUCKA 45 1 35 2021-01-08
LEHIGH 45 0 41 2021-01-08
RANDLETT 44 1 38 2021-01-08
WHITEFIELD 44 0 38 2021-01-08
SAWYER 43 0 37 2021-01-08
ORLANDO 43 0 38 2021-01-08
INDIANOLA 43 0 42 2021-01-08
AMES 43 0 40 2021-01-08
ALINE 43 1 37 2021-01-08
GAGE 42 0 38 2021-01-08
KENEFIC 42 0 35 2021-01-08
WYNONA 42 1 37 2021-01-08
LONE WOLF 42 0 37 2021-01-08
MARLAND 40 0 34 2021-01-08
CASTLE 40 0 38 2021-01-08
LOCO 40 0 36 2021-01-08
MENO 40 0 40 2021-01-08
CALVIN 40 1 35 2021-01-08
CROWDER 40 0 36 2021-01-08
DRUMMOND 38 0 35 2021-01-08
SCHULTER 38 0 32 2021-01-08
TERRAL 37 1 32 2021-01-08
OKAY 37 0 27 2021-01-08
ACHILLE 36 0 29 2021-01-08
WAKITA 36 2 31 2021-01-08
SPARKS 35 1 32 2021-01-08
RALSTON 35 1 31 2021-01-08
BUTLER 35 0 31 2021-01-08
FOSTER 35 0 31 2021-01-08
CARMEN 34 0 32 2021-01-08
TALOGA 34 0 32 2021-01-08
FORGAN 34 0 32 2021-01-08
ELDORADO 33 0 30 2021-01-08
FAIRMONT 33 0 32 2021-01-08
BURBANK 33 0 31 2021-01-08
ROOSEVELT 32 0 27 2021-01-08
CARTER 32 0 29 2021-01-08
LANGSTON 32 1 28 2021-01-08
MARSHALL 31 0 26 2021-01-08
GOLDSBY 31 0 28 2021-01-08
COLONY 31 0 28 2021-01-08
HARDESTY 31 0 31 2021-01-08
MOUNTAIN PARK 31 0 27 2021-01-08
FAXON 31 0 29 2021-01-08
BERNICE 30 0 28 2021-01-08
SHARON 30 0 25 2021-01-08
FREEDOM 29 0 26 2021-01-08
JET 29 0 29 2021-01-08
PRUE 29 1 24 2021-01-08
GOULD 28 0 25 2021-01-08
DEVOL 28 0 28 2021-01-08
AVANT 28 0 22 2021-01-08
ROCKY 28 0 23 2021-01-08
BURLINGTON 27 0 23 2021-01-08
HANNA 27 0 25 2021-01-08
DAVIDSON 27 0 24 2021-01-08
GOLTRY 26 0 23 2021-01-08
CAMARGO 25 0 23 2021-01-08
OSAGE 25 0 23 2021-01-08
HASTINGS 25 0 23 2021-01-08
BESSIE 25 1 20 2021-01-08
DEER CREEK 24 1 23 2021-01-08
OPTIMA 24 0 24 2021-01-08
FRANCIS 23 1 19 2021-01-08
WILLOW 23 0 22 2021-01-08
DACOMA 23 0 17 2021-01-08
NICOMA PARK 22 1 15 2021-01-08
HUNTER 21 0 20 2021-01-08
FITZHUGH 20 0 15 2021-01-08
MILLERTON 20 2 15 2021-01-08
FOYIL 20 1 18 2021-01-08
NORTH MIAMI 19 0 17 2021-01-08
GOTEBO 19 0 18 2021-01-08
MEDICINE PARK 18 0 16 2021-01-08
EAKLY 18 0 18 2021-01-08
MANITOU 17 0 6 2021-01-08
LAMAR 17 0 15 2021-01-08
DIBBLE 17 0 16 2021-01-08
DISNEY 17 0 16 2021-01-08
BRAMAN 17 0 15 2021-01-08
BRADLEY 16 0 12 2021-01-08
KEYES 16 0 14 2021-01-08
MARTHA 16 1 14 2021-01-08
ALDERSON 15 0 15 2021-01-08
BOWLEGS 15 0 14 2021-01-08
HITCHCOCK 14 0 13 2021-01-08
BROMIDE 14 1 12 2021-01-08
WAINWRIGHT 14 0 12 2021-01-08
HILLSDALE 13 0 13 2021-01-08
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 13 0 12 2021-01-08
CROMWELL 11 0 8 2021-01-08
DOUGHERTY 11 0 7 2021-01-08
PEORIA 8 0 8 2021-01-08
FANSHAWE 8 0 3 2021-01-08
ADDINGTON 8 0 5 2021-01-08
ALBION 7 0 6 2021-01-08
THE VILLAGE 6 0 6 2021-01-08
VERA 5 0 4 2021-01-08
GENE AUTRY 5 0 3 2021-01-08
HALLETT 5 0 5 2021-01-08
SLICK 4 0 3 2021-01-08
BYNG 3 0 3 2021-01-08
REDBIRD 3 0 3 2021-01-08
BLACKBURN 3 0 2 2021-01-08
SLAUGHTERVILLE 2 0 2 2021-01-08
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2021-01-08
RENTIESVILLE 2 0 2 2021-01-08
TULLAHASSEE 2 0 1 2021-01-08
KEMP 2 0 2 2021-01-08
NORGE 2 0 2 2021-01-08
MOFFETT 2 0 2 2021-01-08
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2021-01-08
EAST DUKE 1 0 1 2021-01-08
BRAY 1 0 1 2021-01-08
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2021-01-08
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2021-01-08
LE FLORE 1 0 1 2021-01-08
TATUMS 1 0 1 2021-01-08
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2021-01-08
BRIDGEPORT 1 0 1 2021-01-08
OAKLAND 1 0 1 2021-01-08
SPORTSMEN ACRES 1 0 1 2021-01-08
GRAYSON 1 0 1 2021-01-08
PINK 1 0 1 2021-01-08

Oklahoma per county 01.08.21

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA 63058 457 55731 2021-01-08
TULSA 52587 444 46650 2021-01-08
CLEVELAND 21308 170 18323 2021-01-08
CANADIAN 11996 54 10691 2021-01-08
COMANCHE 7620 74 6649 2021-01-08
ROGERS 7431 87 6282 2021-01-08
MUSKOGEE 7088 56 6157 2021-01-08
PAYNE 6611 33 5863 2021-01-08
POTTAWATOMIE 6058 39 5353 2021-01-08
GARFIELD 5728 46 5306 2021-01-08
WAGONER 5260 49 4490 2021-01-08
CREEK 4494 71 3916 2021-01-08
BRYAN 4420 39 3755 2021-01-08
GRADY 4322 39 3845 2021-01-08
CHEROKEE 4171 20 3460 2021-01-08
LE FLORE 4027 33 3452 2021-01-08
MCCLAIN 3935 30 3402 2021-01-08
KAY 3700 44 3130 2021-01-08
CARTER 3554 19 2691 2021-01-08
PONTOTOC 3533 26 2987 2021-01-08
WASHINGTON 3483 65 3028 2021-01-08
STEPHENS 3419 26 2876 2021-01-08
PITTSBURG 3379 25 2914 2021-01-08
DELAWARE 3359 45 2824 2021-01-08
OSAGE 3358 30 2919 2021-01-08
CUSTER 3252 38 2936 2021-01-08
MCCURTAIN 3129 56 2736 2021-01-08
TEXAS 3020 18 2879 2021-01-08
CADDO 2991 41 2684 2021-01-08
OTTAWA 2981 30 2656 2021-01-08
OKMULGEE 2880 30 2467 2021-01-08
MAYES 2871 27 2417 2021-01-08
LOGAN 2830 14 2459 2021-01-08
SEQUOYAH 2821 20 2408 2021-01-08
GARVIN 2653 20 2234 2021-01-08
WOODWARD 2564 10 2405 2021-01-08
JACKSON 2419 38 2222 2021-01-08
LINCOLN 2332 34 1998 2021-01-08
ADAIR 2149 14 1721 2021-01-08
BECKHAM 2062 22 1883 2021-01-08
SEMINOLE 2019 21 1724 2021-01-08
CRAIG 1587 7 1401 2021-01-08
KINGFISHER 1533 12 1399 2021-01-08
OKFUSKEE 1505 15 1339 2021-01-08
MCINTOSH 1456 18 1222 2021-01-08
ATOKA 1411 3 1255 2021-01-08
MURRAY 1355 11 1112 2021-01-08
MARSHALL 1290 6 1103 2021-01-08
CHOCTAW 1223 7 1049 2021-01-08
PAWNEE 1187 15 1007 2021-01-08
NOBLE 1067 7 936 2021-01-08
WOODS 1053 5 928 2021-01-08
LOVE 1049 7 876 2021-01-08
ALFALFA 977 4 907 2021-01-08
JOHNSTON 975 10 807 2021-01-08
HASKELL 947 7 817 2021-01-08
HUGHES 887 10 777 2021-01-08
WASHITA 833 3 747 2021-01-08
NOWATA 788 10 660 2021-01-08
PUSHMATAHA 755 6 610 2021-01-08
MAJOR 753 4 693 2021-01-08
BLAINE 726 4 640 2021-01-08
LATIMER 607 7 511 2021-01-08
KIOWA 596 12 533 2021-01-08
TILLMAN 592 9 528 2021-01-08
COAL 544 5 455 2021-01-08
JEFFERSON 504 4 425 2021-01-08
COTTON 462 11 392 2021-01-08
DEWEY 442 3 409 2021-01-08
GRANT 416 5 373 2021-01-08
GREER 395 9 362 2021-01-08
HARPER 355 3 337 2021-01-08
BEAVER 322 2 304 2021-01-08
ELLIS 315 1 297 2021-01-08
ROGER MILLS 277 6 236 2021-01-08
HARMON 239 0 219 2021-01-08
182 0 138 2021-01-08
CIMARRON 109 1 103 2021-01-08

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you