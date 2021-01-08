ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma reported 5,232 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day increase in the state, and 31 virus-related deaths on Friday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The 1.7% increase in cases brought the cumulative total to 320,586, with 37,453 of those active, a single-day increase of 2,599, and 280,430 recovered, a single-day increase of 2,602, the OSDH said.
Of the 77 Oklahoma counties, 76 are in the moderate, or "orange,” and one, Cimarron County in the Panhandle, is in the low, or “yellow," risk level, according to the OSDH’s COVID-19 Risk Level System released weekly.
Garfield County was listed on the assessment as seeing an average of 72.8 COVID-19 cases per day per 100,000, according to OSDH. Other Northwest Oklahoma county averages were Alfalfa, 87.7; Blaine, 71.2; Grant, 105.5; Kingfisher, 126; Major, 54.3; Woods, 105.6; and Woodward, 68.6.
Not only was Friday's new case total the highest single-day case increase since the pandemic began, it's the third time since Jan. 1 that Oklahoma has seen more than 5,000 cases in a single day.
Statewide, there have been 2,703 deaths in Oklahoma in which the virus was the cause or a contributing factor, the OSDH reported.
Of the 31 deaths reported Friday, 18 were in the 65 and older age group: one Choctaw County man, one Comanche County man, one Custer County man, one Kay County man, one Latimer County man, one Le Flore County man, one Lincoln County man, one Logan County man, one McClain County man, one Murray County man, one Oklahoma County man, one Pawnee County woman, one Rogers County woman, one Stephens County man, one Texas County woman, two Tulsa County men and one Washington County man.
Ten deaths were in the 50-64 age group: three Comanche County men, one Creek County man, one Oklahoma County man, one Osage County man, one Sequoyah County woman and one woman and two men in Tulsa County. Two Tulsa County women were in the 36-49 age group and one Logan County woman was in the 18-35 age group.
Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma stood at 18,418, according to OSDH.
In Enid, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported Thursday it was treating 14 patients with the virus. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported 18 COVID-19-positive patients. No deaths were reported.
COVID-19 cases in Garfield County increased by 23 Friday for a total of 5,728, with 376 active and 5,306, or 92.6%, recovered, according to the OSDH.
Of those cases, 5,058, or 88.3%, have been in Enid, which has 333 cases currently active and 4,682 who have recovered. Of the county’s 46 deaths, 43 have been in Enid, the OSDH reported.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases included six in Woodward, 37 in Kingfisher, nine in Noble, seven in Woods, 10 in Alfalfa, eight Major, 19 in Blaine and four in Grant.
In Enid, there have been 2,304 cases, with 2,143 recovered and 27 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 2,690 cases, with 2,479 recovered and 15 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Friday. There were 28 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
There have been 46 deaths in Garfield County, with 43 from Enid and four from Lahoma, according to OSDH. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dates the Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as more widely shared county numbers are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxum.
State update
There have been 169,469 Oklahoma women and 150,940 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH on Friday. There were 177 designated as unknown gender.
Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 5,839 in the 0-4 age group, 33,898 in the 5-17 age group, 101,551 in the 18-35 age group, 69,918 in the 36-49 age group, 62,265 in the 50-64 age group and 47,061 in the 65 and older age group. There were 54 listed as unknown age.
Of the overall 2,672 deaths in the state, 2,161 have been 65 and older and 419 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.45% of the total. There have been 96 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 26 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 1,530, than women, 1,173, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Friday.
Data shows deaths in 76 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 457 in Oklahoma; 444 in Tulsa; 170 in Cleveland; 87 in Rogers; 74 in Comanche; 71 in Creek; 65 in Washington; 56 each in McCurtain and Muskogee; 54 in Canadian; 49 in Wagoner; 46 in Garfield; 45 in Delaware; 44 in Kay; 41 in Caddo; 39 each in Bryan, Grady and Pottawotomie; 38 each in Jackson and Custer; 34 in Lincoln; 33 each in Le Flore and Payne; 30 each in McClain, Okmulgee, Osage and Ottawa; 27 in Mayes; 26 each in Pontotoc and Stephens; 25 in Pittsburg; 22 in Beckham; 21 in Seminole; 20 each in Cherokee, Garvin and Sequoyah; 19 in Carter; 18 each in McIntosh and Texas; 15 each in Okfuskee and Pawnee; 14 each in Adair and Logan; 12 each in Kingfisher and Kiowa; 11 each in Cotton and Murray; 10 each in Hughes, Johnston, Nowata and Woodward; nine each in Greer and Tillman; seven each in Choctaw, Craig, Haskell, Latimer, Love and Noble; six each in Marshall, Pushmataha and Roger Mills; five each in Coal, Grant and Woods; four each in Alfalfa, Blaine, Jefferson and Major; three each in Atoka, Dewey, Harper and Washita; two in Beaver; and one each in Cimarron and Ellis.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Friday by OSDH:
• Woodward with 2,564 cases, 2,405 recovered, 149 active and 10 deaths, seven from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland.
• Kingfisher with 1,533 cases, 1,399 recovered, 122 active and 12 deaths, four from Okarche, three each from Hennessey and Kingfisher and two from Dover.
• Noble with 1,067 cases, 936 recovered, 124 active and seven deaths, including a Billings man.
• Woods with 1,053 cases, 928 recovered, 120 active and five deaths from Alva.
• Alfalfa with 977 cases, 907 recovered, 66 active and four deaths, one each from Aline, Cherokee and Helena and an inmate from James Crabtree Correctional Center, in Helena.
• Major with 753 cases, 693 recovered, 56 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town.
• Blaine with 726 cases, 640 recovered, 83 active and three deaths, two from Canton, one from Watonga and one not listed by town.
• Grant with 416 cases, 373 recovered, 38 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.
DOC update
The number of inmates currently positive for COVID-19 was at 59 Friday, with 114 Department of Corrections employees with the virus across the state, according to the DOC website.
DOC reported Friday on its website the number of positive inmates at Enid Community Corrections Center was one. There were no active cases among inmates at at James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena, William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply or Charles E. “Bill” Johnson Corrections Center in Alva.
Inmates in isolation and quarantine included 10 and 201, respectively, at James Crabtree and one and five at Enid Community, and there were two in quarantine at William S. Key, according to the DOC website.
