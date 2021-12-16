ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma has gained 7,689 new COVID-19 cases since Dec. 8, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday.
According to OSDH’s Situation Update, the weekly increase, including 1,301 from Thursday, brought the overall statewide total to 684,579. There are 12,048 active cases, an increase of 549 since last Wednesday.
CDC/NCHS’ Provisional Death Count, which is based on death certificates, places the overall number of COVID-19-related deaths in Oklahoma at 12,155 deaths, an increase of 96, in which the coronavirus was the cause or a contributor.
As of Monday, cases in Garfield County increased by 90 to a total of 10,782, according to OSDH. The number of cases over the past 30 days in Garfield County was 323.
The number of total cases in Enid is 9,574, with 106 active cases, 9,265 recovered and 203 deaths, according to OSDH community data. Carrier has had 37 cases; Covington has had 86; Douglas has had 33; Drummond has had 97; Fairmont has had 64; Garber has had 183; Hillsdale has had 25; Hunter has had 42; Kremlin has had 72; Lahoma has had 184 with six deaths; and Waukomis has had 288 cases with five active.
Hospitalizations
The total number of statewide hospitalizations stands at 37,518 — 5.5% of the overall number of cases — since the first case was confirmed in Oklahoma in March 2020. OSDH reported a three-day average of 680 total COVID-19 hospitalizations — including 14 pediatric hospitalizations — an increase of 144 since last week. Of those, 214 are in ICU across the state.
The three-day average hospitalizations in the Northwest Region is 31 with 10 in the ICU. St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported it had eight confirmed positive COVID-19 patients with three in ICU, and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported five confirmed positive COVID-19 patients with two in ICU on Thursday.
OSDH reported, as of Wednesday, there were five ICU beds, or 16.7% of the total, and 159 adult inpatient beds, or 41.6% of the total, available in the Northwest Region, which consists of 18 counties including Garfield County. Health care workers have continued to emphasize that bed counts are fluid, constantly changing with patient conditions and hospital efforts to maximize space and treatments.
Schools
The number of COVID-19 cases among students at Enid Public Schools has increased slightly over the past week, according to the district’s online case count.
Enid High School has three students in isolation after testing positive, Longfellow and Waller middle schools each have three students in isolation, and Emerson Middle School has one student who tested positive.
Eight student cases were reported among the elementary schools: Three at Hoover and one each at Adams, Coolidge, Eisenhower, McKinley and Prairie View.
One student from the Carver and Fowler Early Childhood centers was in isolation after testing positive.
Staff at Coolidge, Glenwood and Hoover elementary schools, along with one staff member each from the Transportation and Child Nutrition departments, were in isolation after testing positive.
In total, there were 19 COVID-19-positive cases reported among students and five among staff members.
No cases were reported from Chisholm Public Schools in the past week.
Autry Technology Center reported two more positive cases in the past week, both on its main campus.
One individual was in the southeast hallway between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10, and tested positive on Monday, Dec. 13. The other was in the northeast hallway between 8 a.m. and noon on Monday, Dec. 13, and tested positive on Wednesday, Dec. 15.
Northern Oklahoma College Enid did not have any positive test isolations or primary contact quarantines in effect among students or staff, according to NOC’s weekly update from Thursday. Only NOC Stillwater student was in quarantine for possible exposure.
Of NOC’s 346 total cases, 303 individuals have been physically present on campus.
Northwestern Oklahoma State University reported six active cases among students and two among employees as of last Friday on all of its campuses, but the college does not report on which of its Alva, Enid or Woodward campuses.
Epidemiology report
COVID-19 cases and deaths from Dec. 5-11 decreased over the past week compared with the previous week, according to OSDH’s weekly epidemiology report.
In that time period, 7,233 cases were reported, a 17% decrease from Nov. 28 through Dec. 4, which had 8,718 cases. The number of deaths reported was 51, which was 64 less than the week before.
From Dec. 5-11, 40,982 specimens were tested for COVID-19, though the report states that recent testing data was not available within the most current CDC data. In total, 6,837 or 11%, were positive, the report states.
In the last 30 days, 79 of 526 hospitalizations have been fully vaccinated.
In Garfield County, 52.1% of people 12 and older have received the first dose along with 92.8% of people 65 and older, while 56.4% of people 12 and older and 81.8% of those 65 and older have been fully vaccinated, according to OSDH.
Overall in Oklahoma, 64.4% of residents have had at least one dose. The number of residents statewide who completed the series is 52.6%. From Dec. 7-13, 83,977 vaccine doses were administered in the state, a decrease of 16,264 compared with the week before.
The total number of vaccines administered was 4,178,918 with 1,751,448 fully vaccinated.
Nationally, Oklahoma ranks 19th out of all states and the District of Columbia in the cumulative incidence of reported COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population and ninth in the cumulative death rate of reported COVID-19 cases.
Northwest Oklahoma
Health Department COVID data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties:
• Woodward with 4,132 cases, an increase of 32. There are 36 active cases and 46 deaths in Woodward, five active in Mutual and six deaths in Mooreland.
• Kingfisher with 2,733 cases, an increase of 23. There are 16 active cases and 28 deaths in Kingfisher, eight active and 16 deaths in Hennessey and five active and six deaths in Okarche.
• Noble with 1,981 cases, an increase of three. There are eight active cases and 21 deaths in Perry.
• Woods with 1,749 cases, an increase of 26. There are 39 actives cases and 27 deaths in Alva.
• Alfalfa with 1,412 cases, an increase of 12. There are five active cases in Aline, six in Carmen and 13 in Cherokee.
• Blaine with 1,668 cases, an increase of 23. There are 20 actives cases and 11 deaths in Hydro, seven active and nine deaths in Geary, 12 active cases and eight deaths in Watonga and six deaths in Okeene.
• Major with 1,458 cases, an increase of 10. There are six actives cases and 23 deaths in Fairview.
• Grant with 736 cases, an increase of 15. There are six active cases in Medford.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.