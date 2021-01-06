daily covid 1.6.21

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma reported 62 new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, a record number of single-day deaths since the pandemic began, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health. None of the deaths were in Northwest Oklahoma.

Oklahoma saw 3,305 new cases Wednesday. The 1.1% increase brought the cumulative total 311,573, with 34,283 of those active, a single-day increase of 279, and 274,657 recovered, including 2,964 since Tuesday's OSDH report.

There have been 2,633 deaths in Oklahoma in which the virus was the cause or a contributing factor, the OSDH reported. Today's number of 62 set the record for the daily number of COVID-19-deaths since the pandemic began.

Of the 62 deaths, 53 were in the 65 and older age group: three women and two men in Bryan County, one Canadian County man, two women and five men in Comanche County, two Creek County women, one Custer County man, two Grady County men, one Hughes County woman, one Jefferson County man, four women and two men in Kay County, one Latimer County man, one Le Flore County woman, one woman and one man in Logan County, one Mayes County man, two McCurtain County women, one Murray County man, one Muskogee County woman, one Payne County man, one Pottawatomie County man, one Rogers County man, one woman and one man in Sequoyah County, one Stephens County man, seven women and three men in Tulsa County and two Wagoner County men.

Of the remaining nine deaths, four were in the 50-64 age group: one Nowata County man, one Oklahoma County man and two Tulsa County men. Three were in the 36-49 age group: one Oklahoma County man, one Tulsa County man and one Washington County woman. Two deaths were two men in the 18-35 age group from Bryan and Jackson counties.

In Enid, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported Wednesday it was treating nine patients with the virus. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported 17 COVID-19-positive patients. No deaths were reported.

COVID-19 cases in Garfield County increased by 25 Wednesday for a total of 5,658, with 374 active, a decrease of 46, and 5,238, or 92.6%, recovered, according to the OSDH.

Of those cases, 4,997, or 88.3%, have been in Enid, which has 330 cases currently active and 4,624 who have recovered. Of the county’s 46 deaths, 43 have been in Enid, the OSDH reported.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases included 34 in Woodward, two in Kingfisher, 14 in Noble, five in Woods, two in Alfalfa, six in Major, eight in Blaine and one in Grant.

In Enid, there have been 2,280 cases, with 2,121 recovered and 27 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 2,654 cases, with 2,444 recovered and 15 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. There were 28 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.

There have been 46 deaths in Garfield County, with 43 from Enid and four from Lahoma, according to OSDH. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dates the Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as more widely shared county numbers are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxum.

State update

There have been 164,538 Oklahoma women and 146,800 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH on Wednesday. There were 235 designated as unknown gender.

Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 5,661 in the 0-4 age group, 33,052 in the 5-17 age group, 98,933 in the 18-35 age group, 68,046 in the 36-49 age group, 60,300 in the 50-64 age group and 44,531 in the 65 and older age group. There were 50 listed as unknown age.

Of the overall 2,633 deaths in the state, 2,110 have been 65 and older and 404 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.48% of the total. There have been 93 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 25 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 1,486, than women, 1,147, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Wednesday.

Data shows deaths in 76 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 454 in Oklahoma; 429 in Tulsa; 168 in Cleveland; 86 in Rogers; 70 in Comanche; 68 in Creek; 61 in Washington; 55 in McCurtain; 54 each in Muskogee and Canadian; 49 in Wagoner; 46 in Garfield; 44 in Delaware; 41 in Caddo; 40 in Kay; 39 each in Bryan, Grady and Pottawotomie; 38 in Jackson; 35 in Custer; 33 in Lincoln; 32 in Payne; 31 in Le Flore; 29 each in Okmulgee and Ottawa; 28 in McClain; 27 each in Mayes and Osage; 25 each in Pittsburg, Pontotoc and Stephens; 22 in Beckham; 21 in Seminole; 20 in Garvin; 19 each in Cherokee and Sequoyah; 18 each in Carter and McIntosh; 17 in Texas; 15 in Okfuskee; 14 each in Adair and Pawnee; 12 in Kingfisher; 11 each in Cotton and Kiowa; 10 each in Hughes, Johnston, Logan, Murray, Nowata and Woodward; nine each in Greer and Tillman; seven each in Craig, Haskell, Love and Noble; six each in Choctaw, Latimer, Marshall, Pushmataha and Roger Mills; five each in Grant and Woods; four each in Alfalfa, Blaine, Coal, Jefferson and Major; three each in Atoka, Dewey, Harper and Washita; two in Beaver; and one each in Cimarron and Ellis.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Wednesday by the OSDH:

• Woodward with 2,548 cases, 2,391 recovered, 147 active and 10 deaths, seven from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland.

• Kingfisher with 1,473 cases, 1,373 recovered, 88 active and 12 deaths, four from Okarche, three each from Hennessey and Kingfisher and two from Dover.

• Noble with 1,053 cases, 914 recovered, 132 active and seven deaths, including a Billings man.

• Woods with 1,041 cases, 882 recovered, 154 active and five deaths from Alva.

• Alfalfa with 962 cases, 895 recovered, 63 active and four deaths, one each from Aline, Cherokee and Helena and an inmate from James Crabtree Correctional Center, in Helena.

• Major with 740 cases, 683 recovered, 53 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town.

• Blaine with 699 cases, 626 recovered, 70 active and three deaths, two from Canton, one from Watonga and one not listed by town.

• Grant with 409 cases, 365 recovered, 39 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.

DOC update

The number of inmates currently positive for COVID-19 was at 64 Wednesday, with 110 Department of Corrections employees with the virus across the state, according to the DOC website.

DOC reported Wednesday on its website the number of positive inmates at James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena was at 10, and Enid Community Corrections Center had one. There were no active cases among inmates at William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply or Charles E. “Bill” Johnson Corrections Center in Alva.

Inmates in isolation and quarantine included 10 and 430, respectively, at James Crabtree, two in quarantine at William S. Key and one in isolation at Enid Community, according to the DOC website.

Oklahoma per city 01.06.21

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
City Cases Deaths Recovered ReportDate
OKLAHOMA CITY 46769 357 41457 2021-01-06
TULSA 30871 282 27608 2021-01-06
EDMOND 11854 65 10586 2021-01-06
BROKEN ARROW 11099 86 9731 2021-01-06
NORMAN 9994 90 8817 2021-01-06
OTHER*** 6719 36 5888 2021-01-06
YUKON 6300 19 5631 2021-01-06
LAWTON 5055 54 4400 2021-01-06
ENID 4997 43 4624 2021-01-06
STILLWATER 4690 15 4203 2021-01-06
MOORE 4431 27 3885 2021-01-06
CLAREMORE 4271 68 3641 2021-01-06
SHAWNEE 3676 29 3229 2021-01-06
OWASSO 3654 15 3164 2021-01-06
MUSKOGEE 3626 43 3015 2021-01-06
TAHLEQUAH 2878 12 2432 2021-01-06
ADA 2805 20 2391 2021-01-06
PONCA CITY 2688 22 2260 2021-01-06
BARTLESVILLE 2653 50 2362 2021-01-06
DURANT 2565 23 2198 2021-01-06
ARDMORE 2428 13 1940 2021-01-06
BIXBY 2356 15 2120 2021-01-06
MCALESTER 2330 22 2019 2021-01-06
GUYMON 2237 17 2149 2021-01-06
SAND SPRINGS 2175 21 1904 2021-01-06
DUNCAN 2052 16 1721 2021-01-06
JENKS 2017 14 1807 2021-01-06
ALTUS 2008 35 1866 2021-01-06
SAPULPA 1971 29 1762 2021-01-06
EL RENO 1958 13 1848 2021-01-06
MUSTANG 1881 16 1699 2021-01-06
CHICKASHA 1719 23 1564 2021-01-06
GUTHRIE 1655 5 1459 2021-01-06
MIAMI 1629 20 1472 2021-01-06
CHOCTAW 1619 10 1384 2021-01-06
COLLINSVILLE 1602 9 1421 2021-01-06
BLANCHARD 1578 8 1383 2021-01-06
TAFT 1561 2 1545 2021-01-06
BETHANY 1474 14 1334 2021-01-06
CLINTON 1425 17 1271 2021-01-06
STILWELL 1391 12 1143 2021-01-06
WEATHERFORD 1382 14 1263 2021-01-06
WOODWARD 1368 7 1242 2021-01-06
COWETA 1299 18 1131 2021-01-06
ELK CITY 1227 11 1106 2021-01-06
VINITA 1193 6 1077 2021-01-06
SKIATOOK 1180 8 1053 2021-01-06
OKMULGEE 1146 14 955 2021-01-06
POTEAU 1134 9 1009 2021-01-06
GROVE 1117 30 976 2021-01-06
GLENPOOL 1094 9 950 2021-01-06
BROKEN BOW 1088 28 938 2021-01-06
TUTTLE 1082 7 979 2021-01-06
PURCELL 1078 11 923 2021-01-06
SALLISAW 1073 8 954 2021-01-06
ATOKA 1064 2 947 2021-01-06
PRYOR CREEK 1042 14 879 2021-01-06
IDABEL 1030 14 915 2021-01-06
ANADARKO 1005 16 880 2021-01-06
SEMINOLE 998 11 872 2021-01-06
LEXINGTON 993 10 842 2021-01-06
FORT SUPPLY 920 2 914 2021-01-06
WAGONER 917 10 761 2021-01-06
NEWCASTLE 912 6 818 2021-01-06
NOBLE 879 11 747 2021-01-06
ALVA 874 5 768 2021-01-06
CUSHING 871 8 767 2021-01-06
TECUMSEH 871 5 780 2021-01-06
PAULS VALLEY 856 6 769 2021-01-06
SULPHUR 834 7 679 2021-01-06
MCLOUD 831 3 736 2021-01-06
HARRAH 804 5 702 2021-01-06
PIEDMONT 802 5 708 2021-01-06
MARLOW 750 4 651 2021-01-06
MADILL 738 3 666 2021-01-06
JAY 736 4 637 2021-01-06
HUGO 735 5 643 2021-01-06
HENRYETTA 727 11 631 2021-01-06
FORT GIBSON 708 7 598 2021-01-06
CHECOTAH 700 8 591 2021-01-06
SAYRE 687 10 637 2021-01-06
HOMINY 678 2 652 2021-01-06
MARIETTA 676 5 584 2021-01-06
HELENA 658 2 636 2021-01-06
BRISTOW 645 15 550 2021-01-06
EUFAULA 637 11 534 2021-01-06
MULDROW 595 3 504 2021-01-06
STIGLER 584 6 494 2021-01-06
KINGFISHER 577 3 533 2021-01-06
OKEMAH 570 5 491 2021-01-06
BOLEY 556 7 540 2021-01-06
LINDSAY 545 5 470 2021-01-06
HOLDENVILLE 541 4 479 2021-01-06
HEAVENER 535 8 464 2021-01-06
CATOOSA 525 8 462 2021-01-06
CALERA 522 2 448 2021-01-06
CHANDLER 520 12 437 2021-01-06
CLEVELAND 500 5 449 2021-01-06
ELGIN 499 4 439 2021-01-06
PERRY 497 3 438 2021-01-06
LOCUST GROVE 495 0 418 2021-01-06
KINGSTON 494 3 409 2021-01-06
WEWOKA 494 6 422 2021-01-06
HENNESSEY 493 3 469 2021-01-06
AFTON 481 2 436 2021-01-06
SPIRO 476 1 438 2021-01-06
MOUNDS 457 6 400 2021-01-06
INOLA 457 3 390 2021-01-06
SPENCER 447 7 399 2021-01-06
WARR ACRES 444 1 413 2021-01-06
CHELSEA 444 6 363 2021-01-06
MANNFORD 432 6 372 2021-01-06
FAIRVIEW 431 2 402 2021-01-06
BLACKWELL 430 7 355 2021-01-06
TISHOMINGO 430 4 370 2021-01-06
JONES 428 3 371 2021-01-06
NOWATA 426 7 359 2021-01-06
PRAGUE 425 3 395 2021-01-06
DAVIS 425 2 359 2021-01-06
SPERRY 419 2 378 2021-01-06
CACHE 418 4 373 2021-01-06
MIDWEST CITY 414 10 367 2021-01-06
SALINA 396 2 337 2021-01-06
HINTON 393 0 383 2021-01-06
VIAN 392 3 326 2021-01-06
PERKINS 392 3 334 2021-01-06
COALGATE 391 4 328 2021-01-06
ANTLERS 391 6 316 2021-01-06
DEL CITY 385 3 323 2021-01-06
PAWNEE 384 6 321 2021-01-06
PAWHUSKA 372 5 309 2021-01-06
MEEKER 370 13 335 2021-01-06
WESTVILLE 368 2 295 2021-01-06
WYNNEWOOD 361 2 308 2021-01-06
COMANCHE 361 4 285 2021-01-06
FREDERICK 356 8 325 2021-01-06
HULBERT 355 3 306 2021-01-06
APACHE 352 3 306 2021-01-06
CHOUTEAU 350 8 309 2021-01-06
HASKELL 349 1 308 2021-01-06
OOLOGAH 349 2 314 2021-01-06
COLCORD 340 1 285 2021-01-06
DEWEY 337 4 300 2021-01-06
WILBURTON 335 4 282 2021-01-06
CARNEGIE 334 6 292 2021-01-06
STRATFORD 327 0 286 2021-01-06
WISTER 322 1 256 2021-01-06
TALIHINA 318 6 245 2021-01-06
WASHINGTON 311 2 286 2021-01-06
KANSAS 304 6 249 2021-01-06
NEWKIRK 303 2 262 2021-01-06
BEGGS 299 4 254 2021-01-06
KONAWA 285 3 241 2021-01-06
VALLIANT 283 4 248 2021-01-06
MORRIS 279 0 250 2021-01-06
NICHOLS HILLS 277 0 251 2021-01-06
ROLAND 275 1 253 2021-01-06
WALTERS 274 3 238 2021-01-06
STROUD 274 2 241 2021-01-06
HOOKER 270 0 256 2021-01-06
MINCO 265 0 240 2021-01-06
POCOLA 265 3 240 2021-01-06
MANGUM 264 9 237 2021-01-06
COMMERCE 263 2 247 2021-01-06
GORE 262 4 222 2021-01-06
WATONGA 257 1 232 2021-01-06
LONE GROVE 251 1 202 2021-01-06
LUTHER 250 4 228 2021-01-06
NEW CORDELL 242 0 208 2021-01-06
TONKAWA 241 8 207 2021-01-06
WELLSTON 240 0 197 2021-01-06
WYANDOTTE 238 2 210 2021-01-06
HOBART 237 6 214 2021-01-06
HARTSHORNE 237 0 192 2021-01-06
QUAPAW 237 2 196 2021-01-06
COLBERT 236 8 194 2021-01-06
MEAD 236 2 207 2021-01-06
FAIRLAND 232 1 203 2021-01-06
CADDO 231 1 203 2021-01-06
WARNER 230 0 197 2021-01-06
PORUM 223 2 205 2021-01-06
HOWE 220 0 194 2021-01-06
ELMORE CITY 211 3 178 2021-01-06
FLETCHER 209 2 176 2021-01-06
WILSON 207 1 174 2021-01-06
WAURIKA 206 2 180 2021-01-06
PORTER 206 1 177 2021-01-06
BOKCHITO 199 1 174 2021-01-06
ARCADIA 199 0 189 2021-01-06
PADEN 198 0 166 2021-01-06
KIEFER 197 1 178 2021-01-06
ADAIR 195 1 171 2021-01-06
WAYNE 192 1 165 2021-01-06
HOLLIS 191 0 176 2021-01-06
STONEWALL 190 1 174 2021-01-06
DRUMRIGHT 190 2 157 2021-01-06
MAYSVILLE 189 4 156 2021-01-06
KELLYVILLE 189 2 161 2021-01-06
CASHION 189 0 163 2021-01-06
BILLINGS 188 1 178 2021-01-06
TALALA 186 1 161 2021-01-06
OKARCHE 184 4 177 2021-01-06
LAVERNE 184 1 174 2021-01-06
BLAIR 182 1 154 2021-01-06
WRIGHT CITY 182 0 135 2021-01-06
ALLEN 181 2 147 2021-01-06
EARLSBORO 178 0 156 2021-01-06
HYDRO 178 2 157 2021-01-06
CRESCENT 178 1 151 2021-01-06
HAWORTH 170 3 151 2021-01-06
BARNSDALL 169 4 150 2021-01-06
RUSH SPRINGS 167 1 142 2021-01-06
KEOTA 165 0 157 2021-01-06
BEAVER 165 1 157 2021-01-06
BINGER 161 10 138 2021-01-06
CAMERON 159 0 141 2021-01-06
HEALDTON 158 2 116 2021-01-06
WAUKOMIS 157 0 140 2021-01-06
TEXHOMA 157 0 154 2021-01-06
SHATTUCK 157 1 144 2021-01-06
ROFF 155 1 124 2021-01-06
CHEROKEE 154 1 123 2021-01-06
CEMENT 153 0 132 2021-01-06
BOSWELL 153 1 129 2021-01-06
YALE 151 4 124 2021-01-06
FORT COBB 147 0 139 2021-01-06
PAOLI 147 1 122 2021-01-06
CYRIL 147 2 129 2021-01-06
MOORELAND 145 1 130 2021-01-06
BIG CABIN 145 2 118 2021-01-06
WELCH 145 1 128 2021-01-06
THOMAS 144 0 129 2021-01-06
RINGLING 144 1 111 2021-01-06
GLENCOE 140 2 106 2021-01-06
GOODWELL 139 0 136 2021-01-06
GERONIMO 139 1 114 2021-01-06
SEILING 138 1 127 2021-01-06
WATTS 137 0 114 2021-01-06
MORRISON 137 1 105 2021-01-06
RED ROCK 136 2 122 2021-01-06
FAIRFAX 136 1 108 2021-01-06
BUFFALO 133 2 125 2021-01-06
WETUMKA 133 3 113 2021-01-06
OKEENE 132 0 119 2021-01-06
ARAPAHO 132 4 118 2021-01-06
MAUD 130 0 115 2021-01-06
BOKOSHE 130 0 117 2021-01-06
QUINTON 129 0 106 2021-01-06
OCHELATA 129 2 107 2021-01-06
MEDFORD 129 1 120 2021-01-06
RINGWOOD 124 0 114 2021-01-06
JENNINGS 123 1 108 2021-01-06
SHADY POINT 122 0 104 2021-01-06
WELEETKA 122 3 96 2021-01-06
FORT TOWSON 121 0 107 2021-01-06
NINNEKAH 121 1 111 2021-01-06
GEARY 119 0 115 2021-01-06
BLUEJACKET 119 1 105 2021-01-06
SNYDER 116 4 102 2021-01-06
BURNS FLAT 116 1 105 2021-01-06
POND CREEK 115 0 103 2021-01-06
THACKERVILLE 114 1 92 2021-01-06
CANTON 113 2 97 2021-01-06
GARBER 113 0 108 2021-01-06
OKTAHA 111 0 96 2021-01-06
INDIAHOMA 109 1 100 2021-01-06
RAMONA 109 4 94 2021-01-06
WEBBERS FALLS 109 0 94 2021-01-06
CALUMET 108 0 102 2021-01-06
BENNINGTON 108 2 93 2021-01-06
UNION CITY 108 1 95 2021-01-06
COPAN 108 1 90 2021-01-06
LEEDEY 108 2 96 2021-01-06
WANETTE 106 0 77 2021-01-06
CANUTE 105 0 96 2021-01-06
GRACEMONT 104 1 92 2021-01-06
DEPEW 103 1 88 2021-01-06
PANAMA 103 1 91 2021-01-06
VICI 103 0 94 2021-01-06
CLAYTON 103 0 75 2021-01-06
TEMPLE 103 7 83 2021-01-06
GRANITE 102 0 96 2021-01-06
ALEX 100 2 93 2021-01-06
CHEYENNE 100 1 82 2021-01-06
KREBS 98 1 87 2021-01-06
MOUNTAIN VIEW 98 1 82 2021-01-06
RED OAK 98 0 79 2021-01-06
LAHOMA 98 4 91 2021-01-06
HAMMON 97 2 87 2021-01-06
KIOWA 96 2 80 2021-01-06
SPAVINAW 94 0 74 2021-01-06
COUNCIL HILL 89 1 74 2021-01-06
WAYNOKA 89 0 54 2021-01-06
SENTINEL 88 0 81 2021-01-06
RYAN 87 0 69 2021-01-06
CANEY 87 0 73 2021-01-06
GRANDFIELD 86 1 73 2021-01-06
TYRONE 85 0 77 2021-01-06
SOPER 83 0 73 2021-01-06
ASHER 83 0 72 2021-01-06
VELMA 83 1 72 2021-01-06
TIPTON 83 0 80 2021-01-06
MILBURN 82 2 64 2021-01-06
DAVENPORT 82 0 68 2021-01-06
DELAWARE 82 2 77 2021-01-06
TERLTON 81 1 71 2021-01-06
MULHALL 80 0 55 2021-01-06
BRAGGS 80 1 70 2021-01-06
BOISE CITY 79 0 77 2021-01-06
MANNSVILLE 79 0 66 2021-01-06
GARVIN 79 0 67 2021-01-06
DOVER 77 2 73 2021-01-06
SASAKWA 77 0 71 2021-01-06
LOOKEBA 76 2 71 2021-01-06
MILL CREEK 76 0 65 2021-01-06
AMBER 76 0 72 2021-01-06
OAKS 75 1 56 2021-01-06
TUPELO 73 0 60 2021-01-06
FOSS 73 0 65 2021-01-06
AGRA 73 1 52 2021-01-06
STRINGTOWN 73 1 67 2021-01-06
ARKOMA 69 1 66 2021-01-06
BYARS 69 1 56 2021-01-06
ERICK 69 1 61 2021-01-06
DEWAR 68 0 58 2021-01-06
ARNETT 65 0 62 2021-01-06
MCCURTAIN 64 1 58 2021-01-06
OILTON 63 2 54 2021-01-06
VERDEN 63 1 59 2021-01-06
FARGO 62 0 62 2021-01-06
CHATTANOOGA 62 1 59 2021-01-06
RAVIA 61 1 48 2021-01-06
GANS 60 0 52 2021-01-06
WANN 59 1 47 2021-01-06
OLUSTEE 58 0 54 2021-01-06
CANADIAN 58 0 49 2021-01-06
SPRINGER 56 1 38 2021-01-06
TRYON 56 0 50 2021-01-06
CUSTER CITY 56 0 47 2021-01-06
CARNEY 56 0 48 2021-01-06
PITTSBURG 56 0 53 2021-01-06
SAVANNA 56 0 56 2021-01-06
COVINGTON 56 0 51 2021-01-06
RATTAN 55 0 47 2021-01-06
KINTA 55 0 45 2021-01-06
CORN 54 1 49 2021-01-06
RATLIFF CITY 54 0 42 2021-01-06
DILL CITY 54 0 46 2021-01-06
CLEO SPRINGS 52 0 47 2021-01-06
STERLING 51 1 43 2021-01-06
KREMLIN 51 0 43 2021-01-06
LAMONT 51 1 43 2021-01-06
COYLE 48 0 43 2021-01-06
SHIDLER 48 0 44 2021-01-06
DUSTIN 48 1 45 2021-01-06
POCASSET 48 1 46 2021-01-06
KETCHUM 48 1 42 2021-01-06
MARBLE CITY 48 0 34 2021-01-06
STUART 48 0 42 2021-01-06
NASH 47 0 37 2021-01-06
LONGDALE 46 0 39 2021-01-06
LENAPAH 46 0 40 2021-01-06
KAW CITY 46 1 41 2021-01-06
HAILEYVILLE 46 0 41 2021-01-06
REYDON 46 0 42 2021-01-06
LEHIGH 45 0 41 2021-01-06
LANGLEY 45 0 37 2021-01-06
RANDLETT 44 1 39 2021-01-06
WHITEFIELD 44 0 37 2021-01-06
RIPLEY 44 1 41 2021-01-06
BOYNTON 44 0 42 2021-01-06
INDIANOLA 43 0 40 2021-01-06
WAPANUCKA 43 1 34 2021-01-06
ORLANDO 42 0 38 2021-01-06
GAGE 42 0 38 2021-01-06
KENEFIC 42 0 34 2021-01-06
WYNONA 42 1 37 2021-01-06
LONE WOLF 42 0 36 2021-01-06
AMES 42 0 40 2021-01-06
CASTLE 40 0 35 2021-01-06
CROWDER 40 0 36 2021-01-06
MENO 40 0 40 2021-01-06
ALINE 40 1 36 2021-01-06
CALVIN 39 1 34 2021-01-06
LOCO 39 0 36 2021-01-06
DRUMMOND 38 0 35 2021-01-06
MARLAND 38 0 32 2021-01-06
SAWYER 38 0 35 2021-01-06
TERRAL 37 1 30 2021-01-06
SCHULTER 36 0 31 2021-01-06
ACHILLE 36 0 29 2021-01-06
OKAY 35 0 27 2021-01-06
FOSTER 35 0 29 2021-01-06
WAKITA 35 2 31 2021-01-06
SPARKS 35 1 32 2021-01-06
RALSTON 35 1 31 2021-01-06
TALOGA 34 0 32 2021-01-06
BUTLER 34 0 32 2021-01-06
FORGAN 34 0 32 2021-01-06
CARMEN 33 0 30 2021-01-06
BURBANK 33 0 31 2021-01-06
ELDORADO 33 0 27 2021-01-06
CARTER 32 0 28 2021-01-06
FAIRMONT 32 0 32 2021-01-06
HARDESTY 31 0 31 2021-01-06
FAXON 31 0 27 2021-01-06
ROOSEVELT 31 0 26 2021-01-06
MOUNTAIN PARK 30 0 26 2021-01-06
GOLDSBY 30 0 28 2021-01-06
SHARON 30 0 25 2021-01-06
FREEDOM 30 0 26 2021-01-06
LANGSTON 30 1 28 2021-01-06
JET 29 0 26 2021-01-06
MARSHALL 29 0 25 2021-01-06
COLONY 29 0 27 2021-01-06
BERNICE 29 0 26 2021-01-06
GOULD 28 0 25 2021-01-06
ROCKY 28 0 23 2021-01-06
DAVIDSON 27 0 23 2021-01-06
HANNA 27 0 25 2021-01-06
PRUE 26 0 23 2021-01-06
GOLTRY 26 0 23 2021-01-06
AVANT 25 0 22 2021-01-06
HASTINGS 25 0 24 2021-01-06
OSAGE 25 0 23 2021-01-06
CAMARGO 25 0 22 2021-01-06
BURLINGTON 24 0 23 2021-01-06
OPTIMA 24 0 24 2021-01-06
DEER CREEK 24 1 23 2021-01-06
BESSIE 23 1 17 2021-01-06
FRANCIS 23 1 19 2021-01-06
DEVOL 23 0 23 2021-01-06
WILLOW 23 0 20 2021-01-06
DACOMA 22 0 14 2021-01-06
NICOMA PARK 21 0 15 2021-01-06
MILLERTON 20 2 15 2021-01-06
FOYIL 20 0 18 2021-01-06
HUNTER 20 0 20 2021-01-06
NORTH MIAMI 19 0 17 2021-01-06
FITZHUGH 19 0 15 2021-01-06
EAKLY 18 0 16 2021-01-06
GOTEBO 18 0 18 2021-01-06
LAMAR 17 0 15 2021-01-06
DIBBLE 17 0 16 2021-01-06
BRAMAN 17 0 13 2021-01-06
DISNEY 16 0 15 2021-01-06
MEDICINE PARK 16 0 12 2021-01-06
MARTHA 16 1 14 2021-01-06
ALDERSON 15 0 15 2021-01-06
BOWLEGS 15 0 11 2021-01-06
KEYES 14 0 14 2021-01-06
WAINWRIGHT 14 0 12 2021-01-06
HITCHCOCK 14 0 12 2021-01-06
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 13 0 12 2021-01-06
HILLSDALE 13 0 13 2021-01-06
BRADLEY 13 0 12 2021-01-06
BROMIDE 13 1 10 2021-01-06
CROMWELL 11 0 7 2021-01-06
DOUGHERTY 11 0 7 2021-01-06
ADDINGTON 8 0 5 2021-01-06
PEORIA 7 0 6 2021-01-06
FANSHAWE 7 0 3 2021-01-06
MANITOU 7 0 5 2021-01-06
ALBION 7 0 6 2021-01-06
THE VILLAGE 6 0 6 2021-01-06
VERA 5 0 4 2021-01-06
HALLETT 5 0 5 2021-01-06
SLICK 4 0 3 2021-01-06
GENE AUTRY 4 0 2 2021-01-06
BYNG 3 0 3 2021-01-06
BLACKBURN 3 0 2 2021-01-06
REDBIRD 3 0 3 2021-01-06
SLAUGHTERVILLE 2 0 2 2021-01-06
NORGE 2 0 2 2021-01-06
KEMP 2 0 2 2021-01-06
RENTIESVILLE 2 0 2 2021-01-06
MOFFETT 2 0 2 2021-01-06
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2021-01-06
TATUMS 2 0 1 2021-01-06
TULLAHASSEE 2 0 1 2021-01-06
BRIDGEPORT 1 0 1 2021-01-06
EAST DUKE 1 0 1 2021-01-06
SPORTSMEN ACRES 1 0 1 2021-01-06
BRAY 1 0 1 2021-01-06
PINK 1 0 1 2021-01-06
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2021-01-06
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2021-01-06
GRAYSON 1 0 1 2021-01-06
OAKLAND 1 0 1 2021-01-06
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2021-01-06
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2021-01-06
LE FLORE 1 0 1 2021-01-06

Oklahoma per county 01.06.21

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA 61336 454 54678 2021-01-06
TULSA 51319 429 45751 2021-01-06
CLEVELAND 20692 168 17927 2021-01-06
CANADIAN 11585 54 10456 2021-01-06
COMANCHE 7431 70 6519 2021-01-06
ROGERS 7156 86 6118 2021-01-06
MUSKOGEE 6928 54 6065 2021-01-06
PAYNE 6299 32 5608 2021-01-06
POTTAWATOMIE 5935 39 5218 2021-01-06
GARFIELD 5658 46 5238 2021-01-06
WAGONER 5098 49 4336 2021-01-06
CREEK 4384 68 3836 2021-01-06
BRYAN 4293 39 3678 2021-01-06
GRADY 4173 39 3778 2021-01-06
CHEROKEE 3994 19 3382 2021-01-06
LE FLORE 3873 31 3373 2021-01-06
MCCLAIN 3830 28 3348 2021-01-06
KAY 3619 40 3059 2021-01-06
PONTOTOC 3418 25 2918 2021-01-06
WASHINGTON 3356 61 2970 2021-01-06
STEPHENS 3297 25 2772 2021-01-06
PITTSBURG 3273 25 2836 2021-01-06
OSAGE 3255 27 2864 2021-01-06
CUSTER 3206 35 2884 2021-01-06
DELAWARE 3200 44 2751 2021-01-06
CARTER 3198 18 2538 2021-01-06
MCCURTAIN 3090 55 2677 2021-01-06
TEXAS 2988 17 2869 2021-01-06
CADDO 2936 41 2632 2021-01-06
OTTAWA 2884 29 2592 2021-01-06
OKMULGEE 2817 29 2410 2021-01-06
MAYES 2775 27 2358 2021-01-06
LOGAN 2728 10 2405 2021-01-06
SEQUOYAH 2683 19 2330 2021-01-06
WOODWARD 2548 10 2391 2021-01-06
GARVIN 2484 20 2160 2021-01-06
JACKSON 2397 38 2208 2021-01-06
LINCOLN 2265 33 1963 2021-01-06
BECKHAM 2047 22 1860 2021-01-06
ADAIR 2045 14 1681 2021-01-06
SEMINOLE 1955 21 1685 2021-01-06
CRAIG 1537 7 1378 2021-01-06
OKFUSKEE 1485 15 1326 2021-01-06
KINGFISHER 1473 12 1373 2021-01-06
MCINTOSH 1404 18 1191 2021-01-06
ATOKA 1377 3 1230 2021-01-06
MURRAY 1310 10 1076 2021-01-06
MARSHALL 1242 6 1086 2021-01-06
CHOCTAW 1166 6 1015 2021-01-06
PAWNEE 1143 14 990 2021-01-06
NOBLE 1053 7 914 2021-01-06
WOODS 1041 5 882 2021-01-06
LOVE 984 7 842 2021-01-06
ALFALFA 962 4 895 2021-01-06
HASKELL 922 7 799 2021-01-06
JOHNSTON 921 10 778 2021-01-06
HUGHES 871 10 761 2021-01-06
WASHITA 825 3 730 2021-01-06
NOWATA 751 10 643 2021-01-06
MAJOR 740 4 683 2021-01-06
PUSHMATAHA 721 6 577 2021-01-06
BLAINE 699 4 626 2021-01-06
KIOWA 591 11 521 2021-01-06
LATIMER 589 6 500 2021-01-06
TILLMAN 572 9 518 2021-01-06
COAL 531 4 448 2021-01-06
JEFFERSON 481 4 399 2021-01-06
461 0 376 2021-01-06
COTTON 448 11 386 2021-01-06
DEWEY 440 3 401 2021-01-06
GRANT 409 5 365 2021-01-06
GREER 395 9 359 2021-01-06
HARPER 353 3 334 2021-01-06
BEAVER 318 2 300 2021-01-06
ELLIS 314 1 295 2021-01-06
ROGER MILLS 269 6 233 2021-01-06
HARMON 219 0 202 2021-01-06
CIMARRON 108 1 103 2021-01-06

