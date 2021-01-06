ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma reported 62 new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, a record number of single-day deaths since the pandemic began, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health. None of the deaths were in Northwest Oklahoma.
Oklahoma saw 3,305 new cases Wednesday. The 1.1% increase brought the cumulative total 311,573, with 34,283 of those active, a single-day increase of 279, and 274,657 recovered, including 2,964 since Tuesday's OSDH report.
There have been 2,633 deaths in Oklahoma in which the virus was the cause or a contributing factor, the OSDH reported. Today's number of 62 set the record for the daily number of COVID-19-deaths since the pandemic began.
Of the 62 deaths, 53 were in the 65 and older age group: three women and two men in Bryan County, one Canadian County man, two women and five men in Comanche County, two Creek County women, one Custer County man, two Grady County men, one Hughes County woman, one Jefferson County man, four women and two men in Kay County, one Latimer County man, one Le Flore County woman, one woman and one man in Logan County, one Mayes County man, two McCurtain County women, one Murray County man, one Muskogee County woman, one Payne County man, one Pottawatomie County man, one Rogers County man, one woman and one man in Sequoyah County, one Stephens County man, seven women and three men in Tulsa County and two Wagoner County men.
Of the remaining nine deaths, four were in the 50-64 age group: one Nowata County man, one Oklahoma County man and two Tulsa County men. Three were in the 36-49 age group: one Oklahoma County man, one Tulsa County man and one Washington County woman. Two deaths were two men in the 18-35 age group from Bryan and Jackson counties.
In Enid, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported Wednesday it was treating nine patients with the virus. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported 17 COVID-19-positive patients. No deaths were reported.
COVID-19 cases in Garfield County increased by 25 Wednesday for a total of 5,658, with 374 active, a decrease of 46, and 5,238, or 92.6%, recovered, according to the OSDH.
Of those cases, 4,997, or 88.3%, have been in Enid, which has 330 cases currently active and 4,624 who have recovered. Of the county’s 46 deaths, 43 have been in Enid, the OSDH reported.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases included 34 in Woodward, two in Kingfisher, 14 in Noble, five in Woods, two in Alfalfa, six in Major, eight in Blaine and one in Grant.
In Enid, there have been 2,280 cases, with 2,121 recovered and 27 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 2,654 cases, with 2,444 recovered and 15 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. There were 28 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
There have been 46 deaths in Garfield County, with 43 from Enid and four from Lahoma, according to OSDH. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dates the Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as more widely shared county numbers are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxum.
State update
There have been 164,538 Oklahoma women and 146,800 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH on Wednesday. There were 235 designated as unknown gender.
Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 5,661 in the 0-4 age group, 33,052 in the 5-17 age group, 98,933 in the 18-35 age group, 68,046 in the 36-49 age group, 60,300 in the 50-64 age group and 44,531 in the 65 and older age group. There were 50 listed as unknown age.
Of the overall 2,633 deaths in the state, 2,110 have been 65 and older and 404 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.48% of the total. There have been 93 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 25 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 1,486, than women, 1,147, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Wednesday.
Data shows deaths in 76 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 454 in Oklahoma; 429 in Tulsa; 168 in Cleveland; 86 in Rogers; 70 in Comanche; 68 in Creek; 61 in Washington; 55 in McCurtain; 54 each in Muskogee and Canadian; 49 in Wagoner; 46 in Garfield; 44 in Delaware; 41 in Caddo; 40 in Kay; 39 each in Bryan, Grady and Pottawotomie; 38 in Jackson; 35 in Custer; 33 in Lincoln; 32 in Payne; 31 in Le Flore; 29 each in Okmulgee and Ottawa; 28 in McClain; 27 each in Mayes and Osage; 25 each in Pittsburg, Pontotoc and Stephens; 22 in Beckham; 21 in Seminole; 20 in Garvin; 19 each in Cherokee and Sequoyah; 18 each in Carter and McIntosh; 17 in Texas; 15 in Okfuskee; 14 each in Adair and Pawnee; 12 in Kingfisher; 11 each in Cotton and Kiowa; 10 each in Hughes, Johnston, Logan, Murray, Nowata and Woodward; nine each in Greer and Tillman; seven each in Craig, Haskell, Love and Noble; six each in Choctaw, Latimer, Marshall, Pushmataha and Roger Mills; five each in Grant and Woods; four each in Alfalfa, Blaine, Coal, Jefferson and Major; three each in Atoka, Dewey, Harper and Washita; two in Beaver; and one each in Cimarron and Ellis.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Wednesday by the OSDH:
• Woodward with 2,548 cases, 2,391 recovered, 147 active and 10 deaths, seven from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland.
• Kingfisher with 1,473 cases, 1,373 recovered, 88 active and 12 deaths, four from Okarche, three each from Hennessey and Kingfisher and two from Dover.
• Noble with 1,053 cases, 914 recovered, 132 active and seven deaths, including a Billings man.
• Woods with 1,041 cases, 882 recovered, 154 active and five deaths from Alva.
• Alfalfa with 962 cases, 895 recovered, 63 active and four deaths, one each from Aline, Cherokee and Helena and an inmate from James Crabtree Correctional Center, in Helena.
• Major with 740 cases, 683 recovered, 53 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town.
• Blaine with 699 cases, 626 recovered, 70 active and three deaths, two from Canton, one from Watonga and one not listed by town.
• Grant with 409 cases, 365 recovered, 39 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.
DOC update
The number of inmates currently positive for COVID-19 was at 64 Wednesday, with 110 Department of Corrections employees with the virus across the state, according to the DOC website.
DOC reported Wednesday on its website the number of positive inmates at James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena was at 10, and Enid Community Corrections Center had one. There were no active cases among inmates at William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply or Charles E. “Bill” Johnson Corrections Center in Alva.
Inmates in isolation and quarantine included 10 and 430, respectively, at James Crabtree, two in quarantine at William S. Key and one in isolation at Enid Community, according to the DOC website.
Oklahoma per city 01.06.21
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORT DATE
|City
|Cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|ReportDate
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|46769
|357
|41457
|2021-01-06
|TULSA
|30871
|282
|27608
|2021-01-06
|EDMOND
|11854
|65
|10586
|2021-01-06
|BROKEN ARROW
|11099
|86
|9731
|2021-01-06
|NORMAN
|9994
|90
|8817
|2021-01-06
|OTHER***
|6719
|36
|5888
|2021-01-06
|YUKON
|6300
|19
|5631
|2021-01-06
|LAWTON
|5055
|54
|4400
|2021-01-06
|ENID
|4997
|43
|4624
|2021-01-06
|STILLWATER
|4690
|15
|4203
|2021-01-06
|MOORE
|4431
|27
|3885
|2021-01-06
|CLAREMORE
|4271
|68
|3641
|2021-01-06
|SHAWNEE
|3676
|29
|3229
|2021-01-06
|OWASSO
|3654
|15
|3164
|2021-01-06
|MUSKOGEE
|3626
|43
|3015
|2021-01-06
|TAHLEQUAH
|2878
|12
|2432
|2021-01-06
|ADA
|2805
|20
|2391
|2021-01-06
|PONCA CITY
|2688
|22
|2260
|2021-01-06
|BARTLESVILLE
|2653
|50
|2362
|2021-01-06
|DURANT
|2565
|23
|2198
|2021-01-06
|ARDMORE
|2428
|13
|1940
|2021-01-06
|BIXBY
|2356
|15
|2120
|2021-01-06
|MCALESTER
|2330
|22
|2019
|2021-01-06
|GUYMON
|2237
|17
|2149
|2021-01-06
|SAND SPRINGS
|2175
|21
|1904
|2021-01-06
|DUNCAN
|2052
|16
|1721
|2021-01-06
|JENKS
|2017
|14
|1807
|2021-01-06
|ALTUS
|2008
|35
|1866
|2021-01-06
|SAPULPA
|1971
|29
|1762
|2021-01-06
|EL RENO
|1958
|13
|1848
|2021-01-06
|MUSTANG
|1881
|16
|1699
|2021-01-06
|CHICKASHA
|1719
|23
|1564
|2021-01-06
|GUTHRIE
|1655
|5
|1459
|2021-01-06
|MIAMI
|1629
|20
|1472
|2021-01-06
|CHOCTAW
|1619
|10
|1384
|2021-01-06
|COLLINSVILLE
|1602
|9
|1421
|2021-01-06
|BLANCHARD
|1578
|8
|1383
|2021-01-06
|TAFT
|1561
|2
|1545
|2021-01-06
|BETHANY
|1474
|14
|1334
|2021-01-06
|CLINTON
|1425
|17
|1271
|2021-01-06
|STILWELL
|1391
|12
|1143
|2021-01-06
|WEATHERFORD
|1382
|14
|1263
|2021-01-06
|WOODWARD
|1368
|7
|1242
|2021-01-06
|COWETA
|1299
|18
|1131
|2021-01-06
|ELK CITY
|1227
|11
|1106
|2021-01-06
|VINITA
|1193
|6
|1077
|2021-01-06
|SKIATOOK
|1180
|8
|1053
|2021-01-06
|OKMULGEE
|1146
|14
|955
|2021-01-06
|POTEAU
|1134
|9
|1009
|2021-01-06
|GROVE
|1117
|30
|976
|2021-01-06
|GLENPOOL
|1094
|9
|950
|2021-01-06
|BROKEN BOW
|1088
|28
|938
|2021-01-06
|TUTTLE
|1082
|7
|979
|2021-01-06
|PURCELL
|1078
|11
|923
|2021-01-06
|SALLISAW
|1073
|8
|954
|2021-01-06
|ATOKA
|1064
|2
|947
|2021-01-06
|PRYOR CREEK
|1042
|14
|879
|2021-01-06
|IDABEL
|1030
|14
|915
|2021-01-06
|ANADARKO
|1005
|16
|880
|2021-01-06
|SEMINOLE
|998
|11
|872
|2021-01-06
|LEXINGTON
|993
|10
|842
|2021-01-06
|FORT SUPPLY
|920
|2
|914
|2021-01-06
|WAGONER
|917
|10
|761
|2021-01-06
|NEWCASTLE
|912
|6
|818
|2021-01-06
|NOBLE
|879
|11
|747
|2021-01-06
|ALVA
|874
|5
|768
|2021-01-06
|CUSHING
|871
|8
|767
|2021-01-06
|TECUMSEH
|871
|5
|780
|2021-01-06
|PAULS VALLEY
|856
|6
|769
|2021-01-06
|SULPHUR
|834
|7
|679
|2021-01-06
|MCLOUD
|831
|3
|736
|2021-01-06
|HARRAH
|804
|5
|702
|2021-01-06
|PIEDMONT
|802
|5
|708
|2021-01-06
|MARLOW
|750
|4
|651
|2021-01-06
|MADILL
|738
|3
|666
|2021-01-06
|JAY
|736
|4
|637
|2021-01-06
|HUGO
|735
|5
|643
|2021-01-06
|HENRYETTA
|727
|11
|631
|2021-01-06
|FORT GIBSON
|708
|7
|598
|2021-01-06
|CHECOTAH
|700
|8
|591
|2021-01-06
|SAYRE
|687
|10
|637
|2021-01-06
|HOMINY
|678
|2
|652
|2021-01-06
|MARIETTA
|676
|5
|584
|2021-01-06
|HELENA
|658
|2
|636
|2021-01-06
|BRISTOW
|645
|15
|550
|2021-01-06
|EUFAULA
|637
|11
|534
|2021-01-06
|MULDROW
|595
|3
|504
|2021-01-06
|STIGLER
|584
|6
|494
|2021-01-06
|KINGFISHER
|577
|3
|533
|2021-01-06
|OKEMAH
|570
|5
|491
|2021-01-06
|BOLEY
|556
|7
|540
|2021-01-06
|LINDSAY
|545
|5
|470
|2021-01-06
|HOLDENVILLE
|541
|4
|479
|2021-01-06
|HEAVENER
|535
|8
|464
|2021-01-06
|CATOOSA
|525
|8
|462
|2021-01-06
|CALERA
|522
|2
|448
|2021-01-06
|CHANDLER
|520
|12
|437
|2021-01-06
|CLEVELAND
|500
|5
|449
|2021-01-06
|ELGIN
|499
|4
|439
|2021-01-06
|PERRY
|497
|3
|438
|2021-01-06
|LOCUST GROVE
|495
|0
|418
|2021-01-06
|KINGSTON
|494
|3
|409
|2021-01-06
|WEWOKA
|494
|6
|422
|2021-01-06
|HENNESSEY
|493
|3
|469
|2021-01-06
|AFTON
|481
|2
|436
|2021-01-06
|SPIRO
|476
|1
|438
|2021-01-06
|MOUNDS
|457
|6
|400
|2021-01-06
|INOLA
|457
|3
|390
|2021-01-06
|SPENCER
|447
|7
|399
|2021-01-06
|WARR ACRES
|444
|1
|413
|2021-01-06
|CHELSEA
|444
|6
|363
|2021-01-06
|MANNFORD
|432
|6
|372
|2021-01-06
|FAIRVIEW
|431
|2
|402
|2021-01-06
|BLACKWELL
|430
|7
|355
|2021-01-06
|TISHOMINGO
|430
|4
|370
|2021-01-06
|JONES
|428
|3
|371
|2021-01-06
|NOWATA
|426
|7
|359
|2021-01-06
|PRAGUE
|425
|3
|395
|2021-01-06
|DAVIS
|425
|2
|359
|2021-01-06
|SPERRY
|419
|2
|378
|2021-01-06
|CACHE
|418
|4
|373
|2021-01-06
|MIDWEST CITY
|414
|10
|367
|2021-01-06
|SALINA
|396
|2
|337
|2021-01-06
|HINTON
|393
|0
|383
|2021-01-06
|VIAN
|392
|3
|326
|2021-01-06
|PERKINS
|392
|3
|334
|2021-01-06
|COALGATE
|391
|4
|328
|2021-01-06
|ANTLERS
|391
|6
|316
|2021-01-06
|DEL CITY
|385
|3
|323
|2021-01-06
|PAWNEE
|384
|6
|321
|2021-01-06
|PAWHUSKA
|372
|5
|309
|2021-01-06
|MEEKER
|370
|13
|335
|2021-01-06
|WESTVILLE
|368
|2
|295
|2021-01-06
|WYNNEWOOD
|361
|2
|308
|2021-01-06
|COMANCHE
|361
|4
|285
|2021-01-06
|FREDERICK
|356
|8
|325
|2021-01-06
|HULBERT
|355
|3
|306
|2021-01-06
|APACHE
|352
|3
|306
|2021-01-06
|CHOUTEAU
|350
|8
|309
|2021-01-06
|HASKELL
|349
|1
|308
|2021-01-06
|OOLOGAH
|349
|2
|314
|2021-01-06
|COLCORD
|340
|1
|285
|2021-01-06
|DEWEY
|337
|4
|300
|2021-01-06
|WILBURTON
|335
|4
|282
|2021-01-06
|CARNEGIE
|334
|6
|292
|2021-01-06
|STRATFORD
|327
|0
|286
|2021-01-06
|WISTER
|322
|1
|256
|2021-01-06
|TALIHINA
|318
|6
|245
|2021-01-06
|WASHINGTON
|311
|2
|286
|2021-01-06
|KANSAS
|304
|6
|249
|2021-01-06
|NEWKIRK
|303
|2
|262
|2021-01-06
|BEGGS
|299
|4
|254
|2021-01-06
|KONAWA
|285
|3
|241
|2021-01-06
|VALLIANT
|283
|4
|248
|2021-01-06
|MORRIS
|279
|0
|250
|2021-01-06
|NICHOLS HILLS
|277
|0
|251
|2021-01-06
|ROLAND
|275
|1
|253
|2021-01-06
|WALTERS
|274
|3
|238
|2021-01-06
|STROUD
|274
|2
|241
|2021-01-06
|HOOKER
|270
|0
|256
|2021-01-06
|MINCO
|265
|0
|240
|2021-01-06
|POCOLA
|265
|3
|240
|2021-01-06
|MANGUM
|264
|9
|237
|2021-01-06
|COMMERCE
|263
|2
|247
|2021-01-06
|GORE
|262
|4
|222
|2021-01-06
|WATONGA
|257
|1
|232
|2021-01-06
|LONE GROVE
|251
|1
|202
|2021-01-06
|LUTHER
|250
|4
|228
|2021-01-06
|NEW CORDELL
|242
|0
|208
|2021-01-06
|TONKAWA
|241
|8
|207
|2021-01-06
|WELLSTON
|240
|0
|197
|2021-01-06
|WYANDOTTE
|238
|2
|210
|2021-01-06
|HOBART
|237
|6
|214
|2021-01-06
|HARTSHORNE
|237
|0
|192
|2021-01-06
|QUAPAW
|237
|2
|196
|2021-01-06
|COLBERT
|236
|8
|194
|2021-01-06
|MEAD
|236
|2
|207
|2021-01-06
|FAIRLAND
|232
|1
|203
|2021-01-06
|CADDO
|231
|1
|203
|2021-01-06
|WARNER
|230
|0
|197
|2021-01-06
|PORUM
|223
|2
|205
|2021-01-06
|HOWE
|220
|0
|194
|2021-01-06
|ELMORE CITY
|211
|3
|178
|2021-01-06
|FLETCHER
|209
|2
|176
|2021-01-06
|WILSON
|207
|1
|174
|2021-01-06
|WAURIKA
|206
|2
|180
|2021-01-06
|PORTER
|206
|1
|177
|2021-01-06
|BOKCHITO
|199
|1
|174
|2021-01-06
|ARCADIA
|199
|0
|189
|2021-01-06
|PADEN
|198
|0
|166
|2021-01-06
|KIEFER
|197
|1
|178
|2021-01-06
|ADAIR
|195
|1
|171
|2021-01-06
|WAYNE
|192
|1
|165
|2021-01-06
|HOLLIS
|191
|0
|176
|2021-01-06
|STONEWALL
|190
|1
|174
|2021-01-06
|DRUMRIGHT
|190
|2
|157
|2021-01-06
|MAYSVILLE
|189
|4
|156
|2021-01-06
|KELLYVILLE
|189
|2
|161
|2021-01-06
|CASHION
|189
|0
|163
|2021-01-06
|BILLINGS
|188
|1
|178
|2021-01-06
|TALALA
|186
|1
|161
|2021-01-06
|OKARCHE
|184
|4
|177
|2021-01-06
|LAVERNE
|184
|1
|174
|2021-01-06
|BLAIR
|182
|1
|154
|2021-01-06
|WRIGHT CITY
|182
|0
|135
|2021-01-06
|ALLEN
|181
|2
|147
|2021-01-06
|EARLSBORO
|178
|0
|156
|2021-01-06
|HYDRO
|178
|2
|157
|2021-01-06
|CRESCENT
|178
|1
|151
|2021-01-06
|HAWORTH
|170
|3
|151
|2021-01-06
|BARNSDALL
|169
|4
|150
|2021-01-06
|RUSH SPRINGS
|167
|1
|142
|2021-01-06
|KEOTA
|165
|0
|157
|2021-01-06
|BEAVER
|165
|1
|157
|2021-01-06
|BINGER
|161
|10
|138
|2021-01-06
|CAMERON
|159
|0
|141
|2021-01-06
|HEALDTON
|158
|2
|116
|2021-01-06
|WAUKOMIS
|157
|0
|140
|2021-01-06
|TEXHOMA
|157
|0
|154
|2021-01-06
|SHATTUCK
|157
|1
|144
|2021-01-06
|ROFF
|155
|1
|124
|2021-01-06
|CHEROKEE
|154
|1
|123
|2021-01-06
|CEMENT
|153
|0
|132
|2021-01-06
|BOSWELL
|153
|1
|129
|2021-01-06
|YALE
|151
|4
|124
|2021-01-06
|FORT COBB
|147
|0
|139
|2021-01-06
|PAOLI
|147
|1
|122
|2021-01-06
|CYRIL
|147
|2
|129
|2021-01-06
|MOORELAND
|145
|1
|130
|2021-01-06
|BIG CABIN
|145
|2
|118
|2021-01-06
|WELCH
|145
|1
|128
|2021-01-06
|THOMAS
|144
|0
|129
|2021-01-06
|RINGLING
|144
|1
|111
|2021-01-06
|GLENCOE
|140
|2
|106
|2021-01-06
|GOODWELL
|139
|0
|136
|2021-01-06
|GERONIMO
|139
|1
|114
|2021-01-06
|SEILING
|138
|1
|127
|2021-01-06
|WATTS
|137
|0
|114
|2021-01-06
|MORRISON
|137
|1
|105
|2021-01-06
|RED ROCK
|136
|2
|122
|2021-01-06
|FAIRFAX
|136
|1
|108
|2021-01-06
|BUFFALO
|133
|2
|125
|2021-01-06
|WETUMKA
|133
|3
|113
|2021-01-06
|OKEENE
|132
|0
|119
|2021-01-06
|ARAPAHO
|132
|4
|118
|2021-01-06
|MAUD
|130
|0
|115
|2021-01-06
|BOKOSHE
|130
|0
|117
|2021-01-06
|QUINTON
|129
|0
|106
|2021-01-06
|OCHELATA
|129
|2
|107
|2021-01-06
|MEDFORD
|129
|1
|120
|2021-01-06
|RINGWOOD
|124
|0
|114
|2021-01-06
|JENNINGS
|123
|1
|108
|2021-01-06
|SHADY POINT
|122
|0
|104
|2021-01-06
|WELEETKA
|122
|3
|96
|2021-01-06
|FORT TOWSON
|121
|0
|107
|2021-01-06
|NINNEKAH
|121
|1
|111
|2021-01-06
|GEARY
|119
|0
|115
|2021-01-06
|BLUEJACKET
|119
|1
|105
|2021-01-06
|SNYDER
|116
|4
|102
|2021-01-06
|BURNS FLAT
|116
|1
|105
|2021-01-06
|POND CREEK
|115
|0
|103
|2021-01-06
|THACKERVILLE
|114
|1
|92
|2021-01-06
|CANTON
|113
|2
|97
|2021-01-06
|GARBER
|113
|0
|108
|2021-01-06
|OKTAHA
|111
|0
|96
|2021-01-06
|INDIAHOMA
|109
|1
|100
|2021-01-06
|RAMONA
|109
|4
|94
|2021-01-06
|WEBBERS FALLS
|109
|0
|94
|2021-01-06
|CALUMET
|108
|0
|102
|2021-01-06
|BENNINGTON
|108
|2
|93
|2021-01-06
|UNION CITY
|108
|1
|95
|2021-01-06
|COPAN
|108
|1
|90
|2021-01-06
|LEEDEY
|108
|2
|96
|2021-01-06
|WANETTE
|106
|0
|77
|2021-01-06
|CANUTE
|105
|0
|96
|2021-01-06
|GRACEMONT
|104
|1
|92
|2021-01-06
|DEPEW
|103
|1
|88
|2021-01-06
|PANAMA
|103
|1
|91
|2021-01-06
|VICI
|103
|0
|94
|2021-01-06
|CLAYTON
|103
|0
|75
|2021-01-06
|TEMPLE
|103
|7
|83
|2021-01-06
|GRANITE
|102
|0
|96
|2021-01-06
|ALEX
|100
|2
|93
|2021-01-06
|CHEYENNE
|100
|1
|82
|2021-01-06
|KREBS
|98
|1
|87
|2021-01-06
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|98
|1
|82
|2021-01-06
|RED OAK
|98
|0
|79
|2021-01-06
|LAHOMA
|98
|4
|91
|2021-01-06
|HAMMON
|97
|2
|87
|2021-01-06
|KIOWA
|96
|2
|80
|2021-01-06
|SPAVINAW
|94
|0
|74
|2021-01-06
|COUNCIL HILL
|89
|1
|74
|2021-01-06
|WAYNOKA
|89
|0
|54
|2021-01-06
|SENTINEL
|88
|0
|81
|2021-01-06
|RYAN
|87
|0
|69
|2021-01-06
|CANEY
|87
|0
|73
|2021-01-06
|GRANDFIELD
|86
|1
|73
|2021-01-06
|TYRONE
|85
|0
|77
|2021-01-06
|SOPER
|83
|0
|73
|2021-01-06
|ASHER
|83
|0
|72
|2021-01-06
|VELMA
|83
|1
|72
|2021-01-06
|TIPTON
|83
|0
|80
|2021-01-06
|MILBURN
|82
|2
|64
|2021-01-06
|DAVENPORT
|82
|0
|68
|2021-01-06
|DELAWARE
|82
|2
|77
|2021-01-06
|TERLTON
|81
|1
|71
|2021-01-06
|MULHALL
|80
|0
|55
|2021-01-06
|BRAGGS
|80
|1
|70
|2021-01-06
|BOISE CITY
|79
|0
|77
|2021-01-06
|MANNSVILLE
|79
|0
|66
|2021-01-06
|GARVIN
|79
|0
|67
|2021-01-06
|DOVER
|77
|2
|73
|2021-01-06
|SASAKWA
|77
|0
|71
|2021-01-06
|LOOKEBA
|76
|2
|71
|2021-01-06
|MILL CREEK
|76
|0
|65
|2021-01-06
|AMBER
|76
|0
|72
|2021-01-06
|OAKS
|75
|1
|56
|2021-01-06
|TUPELO
|73
|0
|60
|2021-01-06
|FOSS
|73
|0
|65
|2021-01-06
|AGRA
|73
|1
|52
|2021-01-06
|STRINGTOWN
|73
|1
|67
|2021-01-06
|ARKOMA
|69
|1
|66
|2021-01-06
|BYARS
|69
|1
|56
|2021-01-06
|ERICK
|69
|1
|61
|2021-01-06
|DEWAR
|68
|0
|58
|2021-01-06
|ARNETT
|65
|0
|62
|2021-01-06
|MCCURTAIN
|64
|1
|58
|2021-01-06
|OILTON
|63
|2
|54
|2021-01-06
|VERDEN
|63
|1
|59
|2021-01-06
|FARGO
|62
|0
|62
|2021-01-06
|CHATTANOOGA
|62
|1
|59
|2021-01-06
|RAVIA
|61
|1
|48
|2021-01-06
|GANS
|60
|0
|52
|2021-01-06
|WANN
|59
|1
|47
|2021-01-06
|OLUSTEE
|58
|0
|54
|2021-01-06
|CANADIAN
|58
|0
|49
|2021-01-06
|SPRINGER
|56
|1
|38
|2021-01-06
|TRYON
|56
|0
|50
|2021-01-06
|CUSTER CITY
|56
|0
|47
|2021-01-06
|CARNEY
|56
|0
|48
|2021-01-06
|PITTSBURG
|56
|0
|53
|2021-01-06
|SAVANNA
|56
|0
|56
|2021-01-06
|COVINGTON
|56
|0
|51
|2021-01-06
|RATTAN
|55
|0
|47
|2021-01-06
|KINTA
|55
|0
|45
|2021-01-06
|CORN
|54
|1
|49
|2021-01-06
|RATLIFF CITY
|54
|0
|42
|2021-01-06
|DILL CITY
|54
|0
|46
|2021-01-06
|CLEO SPRINGS
|52
|0
|47
|2021-01-06
|STERLING
|51
|1
|43
|2021-01-06
|KREMLIN
|51
|0
|43
|2021-01-06
|LAMONT
|51
|1
|43
|2021-01-06
|COYLE
|48
|0
|43
|2021-01-06
|SHIDLER
|48
|0
|44
|2021-01-06
|DUSTIN
|48
|1
|45
|2021-01-06
|POCASSET
|48
|1
|46
|2021-01-06
|KETCHUM
|48
|1
|42
|2021-01-06
|MARBLE CITY
|48
|0
|34
|2021-01-06
|STUART
|48
|0
|42
|2021-01-06
|NASH
|47
|0
|37
|2021-01-06
|LONGDALE
|46
|0
|39
|2021-01-06
|LENAPAH
|46
|0
|40
|2021-01-06
|KAW CITY
|46
|1
|41
|2021-01-06
|HAILEYVILLE
|46
|0
|41
|2021-01-06
|REYDON
|46
|0
|42
|2021-01-06
|LEHIGH
|45
|0
|41
|2021-01-06
|LANGLEY
|45
|0
|37
|2021-01-06
|RANDLETT
|44
|1
|39
|2021-01-06
|WHITEFIELD
|44
|0
|37
|2021-01-06
|RIPLEY
|44
|1
|41
|2021-01-06
|BOYNTON
|44
|0
|42
|2021-01-06
|INDIANOLA
|43
|0
|40
|2021-01-06
|WAPANUCKA
|43
|1
|34
|2021-01-06
|ORLANDO
|42
|0
|38
|2021-01-06
|GAGE
|42
|0
|38
|2021-01-06
|KENEFIC
|42
|0
|34
|2021-01-06
|WYNONA
|42
|1
|37
|2021-01-06
|LONE WOLF
|42
|0
|36
|2021-01-06
|AMES
|42
|0
|40
|2021-01-06
|CASTLE
|40
|0
|35
|2021-01-06
|CROWDER
|40
|0
|36
|2021-01-06
|MENO
|40
|0
|40
|2021-01-06
|ALINE
|40
|1
|36
|2021-01-06
|CALVIN
|39
|1
|34
|2021-01-06
|LOCO
|39
|0
|36
|2021-01-06
|DRUMMOND
|38
|0
|35
|2021-01-06
|MARLAND
|38
|0
|32
|2021-01-06
|SAWYER
|38
|0
|35
|2021-01-06
|TERRAL
|37
|1
|30
|2021-01-06
|SCHULTER
|36
|0
|31
|2021-01-06
|ACHILLE
|36
|0
|29
|2021-01-06
|OKAY
|35
|0
|27
|2021-01-06
|FOSTER
|35
|0
|29
|2021-01-06
|WAKITA
|35
|2
|31
|2021-01-06
|SPARKS
|35
|1
|32
|2021-01-06
|RALSTON
|35
|1
|31
|2021-01-06
|TALOGA
|34
|0
|32
|2021-01-06
|BUTLER
|34
|0
|32
|2021-01-06
|FORGAN
|34
|0
|32
|2021-01-06
|CARMEN
|33
|0
|30
|2021-01-06
|BURBANK
|33
|0
|31
|2021-01-06
|ELDORADO
|33
|0
|27
|2021-01-06
|CARTER
|32
|0
|28
|2021-01-06
|FAIRMONT
|32
|0
|32
|2021-01-06
|HARDESTY
|31
|0
|31
|2021-01-06
|FAXON
|31
|0
|27
|2021-01-06
|ROOSEVELT
|31
|0
|26
|2021-01-06
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|30
|0
|26
|2021-01-06
|GOLDSBY
|30
|0
|28
|2021-01-06
|SHARON
|30
|0
|25
|2021-01-06
|FREEDOM
|30
|0
|26
|2021-01-06
|LANGSTON
|30
|1
|28
|2021-01-06
|JET
|29
|0
|26
|2021-01-06
|MARSHALL
|29
|0
|25
|2021-01-06
|COLONY
|29
|0
|27
|2021-01-06
|BERNICE
|29
|0
|26
|2021-01-06
|GOULD
|28
|0
|25
|2021-01-06
|ROCKY
|28
|0
|23
|2021-01-06
|DAVIDSON
|27
|0
|23
|2021-01-06
|HANNA
|27
|0
|25
|2021-01-06
|PRUE
|26
|0
|23
|2021-01-06
|GOLTRY
|26
|0
|23
|2021-01-06
|AVANT
|25
|0
|22
|2021-01-06
|HASTINGS
|25
|0
|24
|2021-01-06
|OSAGE
|25
|0
|23
|2021-01-06
|CAMARGO
|25
|0
|22
|2021-01-06
|BURLINGTON
|24
|0
|23
|2021-01-06
|OPTIMA
|24
|0
|24
|2021-01-06
|DEER CREEK
|24
|1
|23
|2021-01-06
|BESSIE
|23
|1
|17
|2021-01-06
|FRANCIS
|23
|1
|19
|2021-01-06
|DEVOL
|23
|0
|23
|2021-01-06
|WILLOW
|23
|0
|20
|2021-01-06
|DACOMA
|22
|0
|14
|2021-01-06
|NICOMA PARK
|21
|0
|15
|2021-01-06
|MILLERTON
|20
|2
|15
|2021-01-06
|FOYIL
|20
|0
|18
|2021-01-06
|HUNTER
|20
|0
|20
|2021-01-06
|NORTH MIAMI
|19
|0
|17
|2021-01-06
|FITZHUGH
|19
|0
|15
|2021-01-06
|EAKLY
|18
|0
|16
|2021-01-06
|GOTEBO
|18
|0
|18
|2021-01-06
|LAMAR
|17
|0
|15
|2021-01-06
|DIBBLE
|17
|0
|16
|2021-01-06
|BRAMAN
|17
|0
|13
|2021-01-06
|DISNEY
|16
|0
|15
|2021-01-06
|MEDICINE PARK
|16
|0
|12
|2021-01-06
|MARTHA
|16
|1
|14
|2021-01-06
|ALDERSON
|15
|0
|15
|2021-01-06
|BOWLEGS
|15
|0
|11
|2021-01-06
|KEYES
|14
|0
|14
|2021-01-06
|WAINWRIGHT
|14
|0
|12
|2021-01-06
|HITCHCOCK
|14
|0
|12
|2021-01-06
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|13
|0
|12
|2021-01-06
|HILLSDALE
|13
|0
|13
|2021-01-06
|BRADLEY
|13
|0
|12
|2021-01-06
|BROMIDE
|13
|1
|10
|2021-01-06
|CROMWELL
|11
|0
|7
|2021-01-06
|DOUGHERTY
|11
|0
|7
|2021-01-06
|ADDINGTON
|8
|0
|5
|2021-01-06
|PEORIA
|7
|0
|6
|2021-01-06
|FANSHAWE
|7
|0
|3
|2021-01-06
|MANITOU
|7
|0
|5
|2021-01-06
|ALBION
|7
|0
|6
|2021-01-06
|THE VILLAGE
|6
|0
|6
|2021-01-06
|VERA
|5
|0
|4
|2021-01-06
|HALLETT
|5
|0
|5
|2021-01-06
|SLICK
|4
|0
|3
|2021-01-06
|GENE AUTRY
|4
|0
|2
|2021-01-06
|BYNG
|3
|0
|3
|2021-01-06
|BLACKBURN
|3
|0
|2
|2021-01-06
|REDBIRD
|3
|0
|3
|2021-01-06
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|2021-01-06
|NORGE
|2
|0
|2
|2021-01-06
|KEMP
|2
|0
|2
|2021-01-06
|RENTIESVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|2021-01-06
|MOFFETT
|2
|0
|2
|2021-01-06
|KENDRICK
|2
|0
|2
|2021-01-06
|TATUMS
|2
|0
|1
|2021-01-06
|TULLAHASSEE
|2
|0
|1
|2021-01-06
|BRIDGEPORT
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-06
|EAST DUKE
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-06
|SPORTSMEN ACRES
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-06
|BRAY
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-06
|PINK
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-06
|FOREST PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-06
|VERDIGRIS
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-06
|GRAYSON
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-06
|OAKLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-06
|ROCK ISLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-06
|BRIDGE CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-06
|LE FLORE
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-06
Oklahoma per county 01.06.21
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORT DATE
|OKLAHOMA
|61336
|454
|54678
|2021-01-06
|TULSA
|51319
|429
|45751
|2021-01-06
|CLEVELAND
|20692
|168
|17927
|2021-01-06
|CANADIAN
|11585
|54
|10456
|2021-01-06
|COMANCHE
|7431
|70
|6519
|2021-01-06
|ROGERS
|7156
|86
|6118
|2021-01-06
|MUSKOGEE
|6928
|54
|6065
|2021-01-06
|PAYNE
|6299
|32
|5608
|2021-01-06
|POTTAWATOMIE
|5935
|39
|5218
|2021-01-06
|GARFIELD
|5658
|46
|5238
|2021-01-06
|WAGONER
|5098
|49
|4336
|2021-01-06
|CREEK
|4384
|68
|3836
|2021-01-06
|BRYAN
|4293
|39
|3678
|2021-01-06
|GRADY
|4173
|39
|3778
|2021-01-06
|CHEROKEE
|3994
|19
|3382
|2021-01-06
|LE FLORE
|3873
|31
|3373
|2021-01-06
|MCCLAIN
|3830
|28
|3348
|2021-01-06
|KAY
|3619
|40
|3059
|2021-01-06
|PONTOTOC
|3418
|25
|2918
|2021-01-06
|WASHINGTON
|3356
|61
|2970
|2021-01-06
|STEPHENS
|3297
|25
|2772
|2021-01-06
|PITTSBURG
|3273
|25
|2836
|2021-01-06
|OSAGE
|3255
|27
|2864
|2021-01-06
|CUSTER
|3206
|35
|2884
|2021-01-06
|DELAWARE
|3200
|44
|2751
|2021-01-06
|CARTER
|3198
|18
|2538
|2021-01-06
|MCCURTAIN
|3090
|55
|2677
|2021-01-06
|TEXAS
|2988
|17
|2869
|2021-01-06
|CADDO
|2936
|41
|2632
|2021-01-06
|OTTAWA
|2884
|29
|2592
|2021-01-06
|OKMULGEE
|2817
|29
|2410
|2021-01-06
|MAYES
|2775
|27
|2358
|2021-01-06
|LOGAN
|2728
|10
|2405
|2021-01-06
|SEQUOYAH
|2683
|19
|2330
|2021-01-06
|WOODWARD
|2548
|10
|2391
|2021-01-06
|GARVIN
|2484
|20
|2160
|2021-01-06
|JACKSON
|2397
|38
|2208
|2021-01-06
|LINCOLN
|2265
|33
|1963
|2021-01-06
|BECKHAM
|2047
|22
|1860
|2021-01-06
|ADAIR
|2045
|14
|1681
|2021-01-06
|SEMINOLE
|1955
|21
|1685
|2021-01-06
|CRAIG
|1537
|7
|1378
|2021-01-06
|OKFUSKEE
|1485
|15
|1326
|2021-01-06
|KINGFISHER
|1473
|12
|1373
|2021-01-06
|MCINTOSH
|1404
|18
|1191
|2021-01-06
|ATOKA
|1377
|3
|1230
|2021-01-06
|MURRAY
|1310
|10
|1076
|2021-01-06
|MARSHALL
|1242
|6
|1086
|2021-01-06
|CHOCTAW
|1166
|6
|1015
|2021-01-06
|PAWNEE
|1143
|14
|990
|2021-01-06
|NOBLE
|1053
|7
|914
|2021-01-06
|WOODS
|1041
|5
|882
|2021-01-06
|LOVE
|984
|7
|842
|2021-01-06
|ALFALFA
|962
|4
|895
|2021-01-06
|HASKELL
|922
|7
|799
|2021-01-06
|JOHNSTON
|921
|10
|778
|2021-01-06
|HUGHES
|871
|10
|761
|2021-01-06
|WASHITA
|825
|3
|730
|2021-01-06
|NOWATA
|751
|10
|643
|2021-01-06
|MAJOR
|740
|4
|683
|2021-01-06
|PUSHMATAHA
|721
|6
|577
|2021-01-06
|BLAINE
|699
|4
|626
|2021-01-06
|KIOWA
|591
|11
|521
|2021-01-06
|LATIMER
|589
|6
|500
|2021-01-06
|TILLMAN
|572
|9
|518
|2021-01-06
|COAL
|531
|4
|448
|2021-01-06
|JEFFERSON
|481
|4
|399
|2021-01-06
|461
|0
|376
|2021-01-06
|COTTON
|448
|11
|386
|2021-01-06
|DEWEY
|440
|3
|401
|2021-01-06
|GRANT
|409
|5
|365
|2021-01-06
|GREER
|395
|9
|359
|2021-01-06
|HARPER
|353
|3
|334
|2021-01-06
|BEAVER
|318
|2
|300
|2021-01-06
|ELLIS
|314
|1
|295
|2021-01-06
|ROGER MILLS
|269
|6
|233
|2021-01-06
|HARMON
|219
|0
|202
|2021-01-06
|CIMARRON
|108
|1
|103
|2021-01-06
