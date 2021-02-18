covid daily 2.18.21

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma reported 618 new COVID-19 cases and 23 additional deaths on Thursday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The 0.1% increase in cases brought the cumulative total to 416,476 with 117,396 active, a single-day decrease of 1,204, and 394,968 recovered, including 1,799 since Wednesday's report.

There have been 4,112 deaths in the state, just under 1% of the cases, in which COVID-19 was the cause or a contributing factor, OSDH reported.

Of the 23 deaths reported on Thursday, 15 were in the 65 and older age group: three men and one woman in Tulsa County, three Oklahoma County men, one man each in Cleveland, Pontotoc, Stephens and Wagoner counties and one woman each in Grady, Pottawatomie, Rogers and Washington counties.

Six of the deaths were in the 50-64 age group: two Pottawatomie County women, men in Kay, Oklahoma and Tulsa counties and a Rogers County woman. The remaining two deaths were women in Comanche and Tulsa counties in the 36-49 age group.

Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma stood at 23,464 Thursday, according to OSDH.

In Enid, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported treating four COVID-19 patients with no new deaths. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported Thursday it had five patients and also had no deaths.

Cases in Garfield County on Thursday increased by three for a total of 7,424, with 286 active and 7,069, or 95.2%, recovered, according to OSDH. The majority of the cases — 6,561, or 88.4% — have been in Enid, which reported 268 active cases and 6,231 recovered.

Of the county’s 69 deaths, 62 have been in Enid, according to the OSDH list of city data. Five have been in Lahoma and one each in Garber and Covington. ZIP code information has Enid with 59 deaths.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases Thursday included three in Blaine, two in Woods and one each in Kingfisher, Major and Noble. No cases were reported in Alfalfa, Major and Woodward counties.

State update

There have been 220,362 Oklahoma women and 196,104 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH on Thursday. There were 10 designated as unknown gender.

Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 7,870 in the 0-4 age group, 46,930 in the 5-17 age group, 130,561 in the 18-35 age group, 90,051 in the 36-49 age group, 81,081 in the 50-64 age group and 59,947 in the 65 and older age group. There were 36 listed as unknown age.

Of the overall 4,112 deaths in the state, 3,255 have been 65 and older and 668 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.4% of the total. There have been 155 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 33 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 2,348, than women, 1,764, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Thursday.

Data show deaths in all of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 684 in Oklahoma; 667 in Tulsa; 254 in Cleveland; 126 in Comanche; 111 in Rogers; 108 in Creek; 90 in Muskogee; 86 in Canadian; 81 in Washington; 78 in Wagoner; 72 each in Kay and Pottawatomie; 69 in Garfield; 68 in Grady; 65 in Custer; 61 in McCurtain; 60 each in Delaware and Stephens; 54 each in Caddo and Lincoln; 52 in Bryan; 46 in Payne; 45 in Pontotoc; 44 each in Garvin, Jackson, McClain, Okmulgee and Osage; 43 each in Carter and Le Flore; 40 in Ottawa; 39 in Cherokee; 36 in Mayes; 35 in Beckham; 33 in Pittsburg; 32 in McIntosh; 31 in Seminole; 29 in Pawnee; 28 in Sequoyah; 26 in Logan; 22 in Texas; 21 each in Adair, Kingfisher and Murray; 19 in Okfuskee; 17 each in Hughes and Johnston; 16 in Greer; 15 each in Nowata and Woodward; 14 each in Kiowa and Tillman; 13 each in Choctaw, Coal, Cotton and Pushmataha; 12 in Marshall; 11 each in Craig and Woods; 10 each in Atoka and Noble; nine in Haskell; eight each in Jefferson, Latimer, Love, Major and Washita; seven each in Blaine, Grant and Roger Mills; six each in Beaver and Dewey; five in Alfalfa; four in Harper; two each in Ellis and Harmon; and one in Cimarron.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Thursday by OSDH:

• Woodward with 3,056 cases, 2,968 recovered, 73 active and 15 deaths, 10 from Woodward, two each from Fort Supply and Mooreland and one from Sharon.

• Kingfisher with 1,948 cases, 1,868 recovered, 59 active and 21 deaths, 10 from Kingfisher, five from Hennessey, four from Okarche and two from Dover.

• Noble with 1,331 cases, 1,244 recovered, 77 active and 10 deaths, including five from Perry, two from Red Rock and one each from Billings, Marland and Morrison.

• Woods with 1,178 cases, 1,144 recovered, 23 active and 11 deaths, nine from Alva and two not listed by town.

• Alfalfa with 1,136 cases, 1,118 recovered, 13 active and five deaths, two each from Aline and Helena and one each from Carmen and Cherokee.

• Blaine with 986 cases, 923 recovered, 56 active and seven deaths, two from Canton, one from Watonga and four not listed by town.

• Major with 933 cases, 895 recovered, 30 active and eight deaths, six from Fairview and two not listed by town.

• Grant with 525 cases, 503 recovered, 15 active and seven deaths, three from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont, Medford and Nash.

There have been 2,872 cases, with 2,721 recovered and 33 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of Enid, and 3,603 cases, with 3,431 recovered and 28 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Thursday. There were 38 active cases with 35 recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.

DOC update

The number of inmates currently positive for COVID-19 was at 53 Thursday, and 95 Department of Corrections employees with the virus across the state, according to the DOC website.

DOC data shows that no cases were reported at Charles E. “Bill” Johnson Corrections Center in Alva, James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena, Enid Community Corrections Center or William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply.

Inmates in quarantine was 30 at Bill Johnson.

DOC reports that among the inmate deaths related to COVID-19, there have been two at William S. Key and three at James Crabtree correctional centers in Northwest Oklahoma.

Oklahoma per city 02.18.21

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA CITY 60360 536 57381 2021-02-18
TULSA 41341 436 39386 2021-02-18
EDMOND 16188 98 15478 2021-02-18
BROKEN ARROW 15302 135 14621 2021-02-18
NORMAN 13123 131 12377 2021-02-18
OTHER*** 9360 56 8908 2021-02-18
YUKON 8526 38 8210 2021-02-18
LAWTON 7562 101 6885 2021-02-18
ENID 6561 62 6231 2021-02-18
MOORE 6026 39 5665 2021-02-18
STILLWATER 5905 23 5713 2021-02-18
CLAREMORE 5634 80 5354 2021-02-18
OWASSO 5078 37 4842 2021-02-18
MUSKOGEE 5016 70 4562 2021-02-18
SHAWNEE 4725 53 4486 2021-02-18
ARDMORE 4182 27 3946 2021-02-18
ADA 3981 36 3730 2021-02-18
TAHLEQUAH 3757 28 3515 2021-02-18
PONCA CITY 3681 40 3508 2021-02-18
BARTLESVILLE 3585 67 3360 2021-02-18
DURANT 3411 28 3186 2021-02-18
BIXBY 3392 23 3254 2021-02-18
SAND SPRINGS 3102 38 2960 2021-02-18
MCALESTER 3003 24 2887 2021-02-18
DUNCAN 2909 37 2722 2021-02-18
SAPULPA 2874 43 2713 2021-02-18
JENKS 2786 18 2657 2021-02-18
MUSTANG 2547 23 2435 2021-02-18
GUYMON 2533 21 2456 2021-02-18
ALTUS 2377 41 2249 2021-02-18
EL RENO 2362 17 2269 2021-02-18
CHICKASHA 2292 41 2168 2021-02-18
GUTHRIE 2276 20 2132 2021-02-18
COLLINSVILLE 2264 14 2165 2021-02-18
CHOCTAW 2231 16 2130 2021-02-18
BLANCHARD 2104 12 1986 2021-02-18
STILWELL 2071 17 1910 2021-02-18
MIAMI 2026 23 1948 2021-02-18
BETHANY 1863 20 1761 2021-02-18
WOODWARD 1775 10 1709 2021-02-18
COWETA 1763 26 1667 2021-02-18
WEATHERFORD 1752 21 1687 2021-02-18
CLINTON 1668 41 1567 2021-02-18
ELK CITY 1655 19 1564 2021-02-18
SKIATOOK 1645 8 1575 2021-02-18
TAFT 1569 3 1554 2021-02-18
PRYOR CREEK 1537 18 1459 2021-02-18
GLENPOOL 1528 15 1446 2021-02-18
POTEAU 1514 14 1461 2021-02-18
GROVE 1487 35 1415 2021-02-18
VINITA 1458 8 1394 2021-02-18
OKMULGEE 1456 24 1380 2021-02-18
SEMINOLE 1439 16 1351 2021-02-18
SALLISAW 1434 14 1350 2021-02-18
TUTTLE 1427 11 1381 2021-02-18
PURCELL 1383 18 1299 2021-02-18
WAGONER 1371 13 1299 2021-02-18
BROKEN BOW 1345 29 1231 2021-02-18
ATOKA 1342 7 1270 2021-02-18
CUSHING 1324 13 1261 2021-02-18
ANADARKO 1318 19 1225 2021-02-18
NOBLE 1228 17 1136 2021-02-18
PAULS VALLEY 1218 18 1158 2021-02-18
SULPHUR 1215 12 1157 2021-02-18
IDABEL 1207 16 1121 2021-02-18
NEWCASTLE 1205 8 1150 2021-02-18
LEXINGTON 1178 14 1077 2021-02-18
TECUMSEH 1151 9 1086 2021-02-18
HARRAH 1131 11 1067 2021-02-18
FORT GIBSON 1126 12 1049 2021-02-18
PIEDMONT 1108 6 1058 2021-02-18
MCLOUD 1064 5 1016 2021-02-18
MADILL 1037 6 992 2021-02-18
MULDROW 997 4 942 2021-02-18
ALVA 985 9 958 2021-02-18
MARLOW 982 10 934 2021-02-18
JAY 981 11 939 2021-02-18
MARIETTA 950 6 908 2021-02-18
CHECOTAH 936 16 878 2021-02-18
FORT SUPPLY 927 2 922 2021-02-18
HENRYETTA 903 13 855 2021-02-18
HUGO 898 10 838 2021-02-18
BRISTOW 872 22 814 2021-02-18
EUFAULA 859 16 785 2021-02-18
SAYRE 812 14 776 2021-02-18
HOMINY 790 2 761 2021-02-18
KINGSTON 790 6 738 2021-02-18
KINGFISHER 780 10 736 2021-02-18
CLEVELAND 747 12 724 2021-02-18
STIGLER 744 8 697 2021-02-18
OKEMAH 735 7 703 2021-02-18
MANNFORD 725 13 687 2021-02-18
HELENA 724 2 714 2021-02-18
CATOOSA 723 10 691 2021-02-18
LOCUST GROVE 716 0 665 2021-02-18
ELGIN 714 8 673 2021-02-18
LINDSAY 713 9 680 2021-02-18
CALERA 689 5 639 2021-02-18
WEWOKA 673 8 628 2021-02-18
PERRY 673 5 616 2021-02-18
INOLA 668 6 646 2021-02-18
CHANDLER 666 16 624 2021-02-18
HOLDENVILLE 665 11 611 2021-02-18
NOWATA 656 10 621 2021-02-18
HEAVENER 654 10 624 2021-02-18
BLACKWELL 635 17 584 2021-02-18
MOUNDS 634 9 592 2021-02-18
SPIRO 630 1 617 2021-02-18
HENNESSEY 626 5 614 2021-02-18
CACHE 617 7 574 2021-02-18
DAVIS 610 7 571 2021-02-18
AFTON 595 3 574 2021-02-18
SPERRY 593 2 572 2021-02-18
SALINA 592 4 537 2021-02-18
CHELSEA 591 8 559 2021-02-18
TISHOMINGO 583 8 548 2021-02-18
SPENCER 568 12 516 2021-02-18
BOLEY 563 8 547 2021-02-18
WESTVILLE 558 4 538 2021-02-18
JONES 554 6 516 2021-02-18
WARR ACRES 547 1 527 2021-02-18
PERKINS 547 4 527 2021-02-18
COMANCHE 539 11 513 2021-02-18
PRAGUE 522 6 509 2021-02-18
DEL CITY 521 8 481 2021-02-18
MIDWEST CITY 514 13 474 2021-02-18
ANTLERS 512 8 481 2021-02-18
PAWNEE 502 13 465 2021-02-18
FAIRVIEW 501 6 480 2021-02-18
HULBERT 499 4 465 2021-02-18
WYNNEWOOD 497 4 462 2021-02-18
VIAN 495 5 470 2021-02-18
COALGATE 495 10 464 2021-02-18
DEWEY 489 5 463 2021-02-18
OOLOGAH 485 3 458 2021-02-18
PAWHUSKA 477 8 452 2021-02-18
COLCORD 474 3 459 2021-02-18
HASKELL 471 3 451 2021-02-18
CHOUTEAU 469 9 440 2021-02-18
WILBURTON 469 6 447 2021-02-18
HINTON 465 1 455 2021-02-18
ROLAND 456 1 443 2021-02-18
MEEKER 454 19 426 2021-02-18
APACHE 453 4 423 2021-02-18
STRATFORD 429 3 416 2021-02-18
WISTER 428 2 413 2021-02-18
LONE GROVE 427 3 409 2021-02-18
FREDERICK 426 10 402 2021-02-18
NEWKIRK 422 3 393 2021-02-18
CARNEGIE 405 9 369 2021-02-18
TALIHINA 401 9 381 2021-02-18
STROUD 396 4 380 2021-02-18
WALTERS 396 3 367 2021-02-18
WILSON 395 6 362 2021-02-18
BEGGS 393 4 373 2021-02-18
POCOLA 392 3 374 2021-02-18
KANSAS 391 6 369 2021-02-18
NICHOLS HILLS 389 1 377 2021-02-18
WASHINGTON 383 4 360 2021-02-18
WATONGA 382 1 362 2021-02-18
KONAWA 381 4 362 2021-02-18
LUTHER 367 7 342 2021-02-18
MANGUM 356 12 314 2021-02-18
TONKAWA 351 14 330 2021-02-18
HARTSHORNE 347 4 327 2021-02-18
COLBERT 346 9 314 2021-02-18
MINCO 342 0 338 2021-02-18
VALLIANT 342 5 318 2021-02-18
MORRIS 333 3 323 2021-02-18
WELLSTON 328 4 316 2021-02-18
HOOKER 325 0 315 2021-02-18
NEW CORDELL 322 0 307 2021-02-18
HOBART 320 8 297 2021-02-18
FLETCHER 320 2 308 2021-02-18
WYANDOTTE 319 4 306 2021-02-18
COMMERCE 315 2 307 2021-02-18
CADDO 314 1 297 2021-02-18
GORE 314 4 291 2021-02-18
MEAD 312 3 288 2021-02-18
HEALDTON 301 5 276 2021-02-18
PORUM 301 2 287 2021-02-18
HOWE 300 0 291 2021-02-18
PORTER 293 6 278 2021-02-18
ELMORE CITY 293 3 277 2021-02-18
QUAPAW 292 8 278 2021-02-18
FAIRLAND 290 1 279 2021-02-18
WARNER 283 1 267 2021-02-18
STONEWALL 277 2 258 2021-02-18
ARCADIA 275 0 274 2021-02-18
KIEFER 275 1 259 2021-02-18
BOKCHITO 269 2 252 2021-02-18
TALALA 268 3 260 2021-02-18
DRUMRIGHT 268 6 248 2021-02-18
KELLYVILLE 264 3 252 2021-02-18
WAURIKA 261 3 252 2021-02-18
ADAIR 260 3 247 2021-02-18
HOLLIS 256 2 233 2021-02-18
BARNSDALL 255 5 233 2021-02-18
RINGLING 254 1 241 2021-02-18
CRESCENT 254 2 244 2021-02-18
MAYSVILLE 250 8 226 2021-02-18
ALLEN 248 3 228 2021-02-18
WAYNE 242 2 226 2021-02-18
CASHION 238 0 228 2021-02-18
EARLSBORO 236 1 223 2021-02-18
BOSWELL 235 1 220 2021-02-18
OKARCHE 235 4 226 2021-02-18
HYDRO 229 4 215 2021-02-18
RUSH SPRINGS 229 3 216 2021-02-18
PADEN 227 1 216 2021-02-18
BLAIR 222 1 207 2021-02-18
WRIGHT CITY 221 1 196 2021-02-18
WATTS 216 0 207 2021-02-18
FORT COBB 215 2 203 2021-02-18
CAMERON 215 0 209 2021-02-18
HAWORTH 215 3 195 2021-02-18
YALE 214 5 194 2021-02-18
WAUKOMIS 213 0 206 2021-02-18
MOORELAND 211 2 199 2021-02-18
ROFF 209 1 194 2021-02-18
CHEROKEE 208 1 206 2021-02-18
LAVERNE 207 1 199 2021-02-18
PAOLI 205 2 197 2021-02-18
KEOTA 204 0 196 2021-02-18
MAUD 204 0 188 2021-02-18
BEAVER 203 4 192 2021-02-18
BILLINGS 202 1 197 2021-02-18
CEMENT 202 0 189 2021-02-18
GERONIMO 200 2 188 2021-02-18
BINGER 197 10 180 2021-02-18
OKEENE 196 0 189 2021-02-18
GLENCOE 194 2 176 2021-02-18
WETUMKA 191 3 178 2021-02-18
BIG CABIN 188 2 176 2021-02-18
TEXHOMA 187 0 182 2021-02-18
QUINTON 186 1 170 2021-02-18
BOKOSHE 185 0 174 2021-02-18
RINGWOOD 184 0 178 2021-02-18
JENNINGS 181 1 168 2021-02-18
CYRIL 180 2 172 2021-02-18
OCHELATA 177 3 170 2021-02-18
ARAPAHO 177 4 167 2021-02-18
THOMAS 174 0 173 2021-02-18
WELCH 173 2 169 2021-02-18
MORRISON 173 1 169 2021-02-18
SHATTUCK 172 1 167 2021-02-18
NINNEKAH 170 1 158 2021-02-18
CHEYENNE 170 2 162 2021-02-18
FAIRFAX 170 1 161 2021-02-18
RED ROCK 168 2 154 2021-02-18
OKTAHA 166 0 155 2021-02-18
GEARY 166 1 158 2021-02-18
MEDFORD 163 1 162 2021-02-18
RAMONA 163 4 152 2021-02-18
INDIAHOMA 163 1 152 2021-02-18
FORT TOWSON 161 0 152 2021-02-18
GOODWELL 157 1 154 2021-02-18
WELEETKA 156 3 142 2021-02-18
SHADY POINT 156 1 149 2021-02-18
BUFFALO 156 3 150 2021-02-18
SEILING 156 2 150 2021-02-18
THACKERVILLE 154 1 152 2021-02-18
CALUMET 152 0 151 2021-02-18
SNYDER 152 5 135 2021-02-18
RED OAK 151 0 139 2021-02-18
GRACEMONT 149 3 143 2021-02-18
DEPEW 147 2 139 2021-02-18
BENNINGTON 146 2 137 2021-02-18
CANTON 145 2 130 2021-02-18
PANAMA 143 1 135 2021-02-18
UNION CITY 143 1 139 2021-02-18
BURNS FLAT 142 1 134 2021-02-18
COPAN 141 1 134 2021-02-18
POND CREEK 138 0 133 2021-02-18
KREBS 138 2 133 2021-02-18
TERLTON 137 1 127 2021-02-18
MILBURN 136 3 117 2021-02-18
TEMPLE 135 9 117 2021-02-18
BLUEJACKET 135 1 132 2021-02-18
WANETTE 134 0 130 2021-02-18
MANNSVILLE 133 1 122 2021-02-18
CLAYTON 132 1 127 2021-02-18
WEBBERS FALLS 132 0 121 2021-02-18
CANUTE 131 0 120 2021-02-18
GRANITE 130 4 122 2021-02-18
VICI 130 1 124 2021-02-18
ARKOMA 129 1 124 2021-02-18
GARBER 126 1 125 2021-02-18
KIOWA 126 2 120 2021-02-18
HAMMON 124 2 116 2021-02-18
SPAVINAW 124 1 111 2021-02-18
LAHOMA 122 5 116 2021-02-18
ALEX 122 2 113 2021-02-18
TIPTON 121 3 112 2021-02-18
LEEDEY 121 4 114 2021-02-18
ASHER 119 0 108 2021-02-18
MOUNTAIN VIEW 119 1 107 2021-02-18
GRANDFIELD 118 1 109 2021-02-18
CHATTANOOGA 117 2 111 2021-02-18
VELMA 113 2 109 2021-02-18
COUNCIL HILL 112 2 106 2021-02-18
DAVENPORT 111 0 107 2021-02-18
SOPER 110 1 99 2021-02-18
ERICK 110 1 105 2021-02-18
SENTINEL 108 1 104 2021-02-18
MULHALL 108 0 104 2021-02-18
RYAN 108 1 103 2021-02-18
AGRA 107 1 101 2021-02-18
CANEY 106 1 103 2021-02-18
OAKS 106 2 102 2021-02-18
TUPELO 104 1 98 2021-02-18
MILL CREEK 103 0 89 2021-02-18
TYRONE 103 0 95 2021-02-18
DELAWARE 103 2 99 2021-02-18
SASAKWA 102 0 94 2021-02-18
BRAGGS 100 1 97 2021-02-18
WAYNOKA 100 0 97 2021-02-18
DOVER 98 2 94 2021-02-18
MCCURTAIN 97 1 92 2021-02-18
BYARS 96 1 95 2021-02-18
OILTON 95 3 89 2021-02-18
RATLIFF CITY 93 0 89 2021-02-18
GANS 93 0 87 2021-02-18
AMBER 93 3 86 2021-02-18
VERDEN 92 1 85 2021-02-18
GARVIN 90 0 83 2021-02-18
LOOKEBA 89 2 85 2021-02-18
FOSS 86 0 84 2021-02-18
SPRINGER 84 1 79 2021-02-18
STRINGTOWN 83 1 80 2021-02-18
RATTAN 82 1 75 2021-02-18
STERLING 82 1 80 2021-02-18
BOISE CITY 81 0 79 2021-02-18
RAVIA 80 2 74 2021-02-18
STUART 80 0 76 2021-02-18
CUSTER CITY 80 0 78 2021-02-18
WANN 79 2 74 2021-02-18
KINTA 78 0 71 2021-02-18
DEWAR 78 0 73 2021-02-18
TRYON 77 0 74 2021-02-18
SAVANNA 77 0 72 2021-02-18
RIPLEY 76 1 73 2021-02-18
PITTSBURG 74 0 71 2021-02-18
COYLE 74 0 72 2021-02-18
OLUSTEE 74 0 71 2021-02-18
CARNEY 71 2 67 2021-02-18
CORN 71 3 66 2021-02-18
COVINGTON 70 1 68 2021-02-18
DUSTIN 70 1 64 2021-02-18
LAMONT 70 1 66 2021-02-18
CANADIAN 70 0 67 2021-02-18
FARGO 68 0 66 2021-02-18
HAILEYVILLE 67 0 65 2021-02-18
ARNETT 67 0 65 2021-02-18
POCASSET 66 1 65 2021-02-18
WAPANUCKA 65 1 58 2021-02-18
DRUMMOND 65 0 62 2021-02-18
LONGDALE 64 0 61 2021-02-18
KREMLIN 63 0 61 2021-02-18
MARBLE CITY 62 0 58 2021-02-18
ORLANDO 62 0 61 2021-02-18
KAW CITY 62 1 59 2021-02-18
DILL CITY 62 0 61 2021-02-18
NASH 62 1 57 2021-02-18
SAWYER 61 1 56 2021-02-18
BOYNTON 60 0 57 2021-02-18
KETCHUM 59 1 56 2021-02-18
RANDLETT 59 1 55 2021-02-18
CASTLE 58 0 56 2021-02-18
CLEO SPRINGS 57 0 55 2021-02-18
LENAPAH 57 0 56 2021-02-18
AMES 57 0 56 2021-02-18
SHIDLER 56 0 55 2021-02-18
LANGLEY 56 0 54 2021-02-18
KENEFIC 56 1 52 2021-02-18
REYDON 56 0 53 2021-02-18
CROWDER 54 0 52 2021-02-18
INDIANOLA 54 0 50 2021-02-18
ALINE 53 2 49 2021-02-18
WHITEFIELD 53 0 53 2021-02-18
FAIRMONT 52 0 48 2021-02-18
CALVIN 52 1 49 2021-02-18
MARLAND 52 1 50 2021-02-18
OKAY 51 1 45 2021-02-18
LEHIGH 51 0 48 2021-02-18
WYNONA 51 2 49 2021-02-18
LONE WOLF 50 0 49 2021-02-18
FAXON 50 0 50 2021-02-18
MENO 50 0 49 2021-02-18
GAGE 49 1 42 2021-02-18
LOCO 49 0 47 2021-02-18
PRUE 48 1 47 2021-02-18
ACHILLE 47 0 41 2021-02-18
WAKITA 47 3 41 2021-02-18
FORGAN 47 1 45 2021-02-18
CARTER 47 0 45 2021-02-18
TERRAL 46 2 44 2021-02-18
TALOGA 46 0 44 2021-02-18
HASTINGS 45 1 43 2021-02-18
RALSTON 44 1 43 2021-02-18
CARMEN 44 2 42 2021-02-18
MOUNTAIN PARK 44 0 41 2021-02-18
BURBANK 43 0 40 2021-02-18
SHARON 43 1 38 2021-02-18
SCHULTER 42 0 41 2021-02-18
ROOSEVELT 42 0 39 2021-02-18
SPARKS 41 1 36 2021-02-18
BUTLER 41 0 38 2021-02-18
COLONY 40 1 39 2021-02-18
LANGSTON 40 1 38 2021-02-18
HARDESTY 39 0 35 2021-02-18
FOSTER 39 0 38 2021-02-18
DEER CREEK 38 1 36 2021-02-18
JET 38 0 37 2021-02-18
GOLTRY 38 0 36 2021-02-18
ROCKY 37 0 35 2021-02-18
OSAGE 37 0 36 2021-02-18
GOLDSBY 36 0 35 2021-02-18
DEVOL 36 0 34 2021-02-18
MARSHALL 35 0 34 2021-02-18
FREEDOM 35 0 35 2021-02-18
FRANCIS 34 1 31 2021-02-18
EAKLY 34 0 33 2021-02-18
HANNA 34 0 31 2021-02-18
BERNICE 34 0 33 2021-02-18
ELDORADO 33 0 30 2021-02-18
NICOMA PARK 32 1 28 2021-02-18
AVANT 31 0 29 2021-02-18
BURLINGTON 30 0 30 2021-02-18
BESSIE 30 1 28 2021-02-18
FITZHUGH 30 0 30 2021-02-18
DAVIDSON 30 0 27 2021-02-18
WILLOW 29 0 29 2021-02-18
HUNTER 28 0 28 2021-02-18
GOULD 28 0 27 2021-02-18
MEDICINE PARK 28 0 28 2021-02-18
GOTEBO 27 0 27 2021-02-18
DACOMA 27 0 26 2021-02-18
CAMARGO 27 0 27 2021-02-18
OPTIMA 26 0 25 2021-02-18
HITCHCOCK 26 0 22 2021-02-18
MILLERTON 25 2 21 2021-02-18
DISNEY 25 0 25 2021-02-18
DIBBLE 24 0 22 2021-02-18
BRADLEY 24 1 22 2021-02-18
NORTH MIAMI 21 0 20 2021-02-18
BRAMAN 21 0 20 2021-02-18
KEYES 21 0 19 2021-02-18
HILLSDALE 20 0 20 2021-02-18
BROMIDE 20 1 18 2021-02-18
LAMAR 20 0 19 2021-02-18
FOYIL 20 1 19 2021-02-18
MARTHA 20 1 14 2021-02-18
MANITOU 19 0 18 2021-02-18
CROMWELL 19 1 17 2021-02-18
ALDERSON 18 0 17 2021-02-18
WAINWRIGHT 16 0 14 2021-02-18
DOUGHERTY 16 0 15 2021-02-18
BOWLEGS 15 0 15 2021-02-18
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 13 1 12 2021-02-18
PEORIA 12 0 11 2021-02-18
FANSHAWE 11 0 11 2021-02-18
ALBION 10 0 10 2021-02-18
HALLETT 9 0 9 2021-02-18
ADDINGTON 9 0 9 2021-02-18
VERA 8 0 7 2021-02-18
GENE AUTRY 7 0 6 2021-02-18
THE VILLAGE 7 0 7 2021-02-18
REDBIRD 6 0 4 2021-02-18
BLACKBURN 5 0 5 2021-02-18
TULLAHASSEE 5 0 4 2021-02-18
BYNG 5 0 5 2021-02-18
SLICK 5 0 5 2021-02-18
KEMP 4 0 4 2021-02-18
TATUMS 4 0 4 2021-02-18
RENTIESVILLE 3 0 3 2021-02-18
MOFFETT 3 0 3 2021-02-18
PINK 2 0 2 2021-02-18
BRAY 2 0 2 2021-02-18
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2021-02-18
NORGE 2 0 2 2021-02-18
SLAUGHTERVILLE 2 0 2 2021-02-18
EAST DUKE 1 0 1 2021-02-18
SPORTSMEN ACRES 1 0 1 2021-02-18
BRIDGEPORT 1 0 1 2021-02-18
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2021-02-18
HOFFMAN 1 0 1 2021-02-18
GRAYSON 1 0 1 2021-02-18
BETHEL ACRES 1 0 1 2021-02-18
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2021-02-18
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2021-02-18
OAKLAND 1 0 1 2021-02-18
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2021-02-18
LE FLORE 1 0 1 2021-02-18

Oklahoma per county 02.18.21

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA 79348 684 75511 2021-02-18
TULSA 69314 667 66136 2021-02-18
CLEVELAND 28171 254 26494 2021-02-18
CANADIAN 15452 86 14842 2021-02-18
COMANCHE 11599 126 10769 2021-02-18
ROGERS 9788 111 9308 2021-02-18
MUSKOGEE 9008 90 8391 2021-02-18
PAYNE 8249 46 7942 2021-02-18
POTTAWATOMIE 7688 72 7293 2021-02-18
WAGONER 7552 78 7159 2021-02-18
GARFIELD 7424 69 7069 2021-02-18
CREEK 6372 108 5995 2021-02-18
BRYAN 5763 52 5361 2021-02-18
GRADY 5563 68 5310 2021-02-18
CARTER 5559 43 5233 2021-02-18
CHEROKEE 5343 39 5005 2021-02-18
LE FLORE 5209 43 4999 2021-02-18
KAY 5030 72 4757 2021-02-18
MCCLAIN 4978 44 4697 2021-02-18
PONTOTOC 4836 45 4532 2021-02-18
STEPHENS 4606 60 4342 2021-02-18
WASHINGTON 4590 81 4312 2021-02-18
OSAGE 4389 44 4179 2021-02-18
PITTSBURG 4345 33 4158 2021-02-18
DELAWARE 4295 60 4098 2021-02-18
CUSTER 3941 65 3754 2021-02-18
MAYES 3937 36 3692 2021-02-18
LOGAN 3855 26 3648 2021-02-18
SEQUOYAH 3825 28 3621 2021-02-18
CADDO 3765 54 3535 2021-02-18
MCCURTAIN 3749 61 3450 2021-02-18
OTTAWA 3573 40 3434 2021-02-18
OKMULGEE 3562 44 3392 2021-02-18
TEXAS 3414 22 3304 2021-02-18
GARVIN 3409 44 3227 2021-02-18
WOODWARD 3056 15 2968 2021-02-18
ADAIR 3055 21 2856 2021-02-18
LINCOLN 2989 54 2835 2021-02-18
JACKSON 2853 44 2690 2021-02-18
SEMINOLE 2725 31 2552 2021-02-18
BECKHAM 2662 35 2525 2021-02-18
KINGFISHER 1948 21 1868 2021-02-18
MURRAY 1892 21 1787 2021-02-18
MCINTOSH 1883 32 1749 2021-02-18
CRAIG 1874 11 1798 2021-02-18
MARSHALL 1838 12 1741 2021-02-18
OKFUSKEE 1737 19 1665 2021-02-18
ATOKA 1733 10 1650 2021-02-18
PAWNEE 1683 29 1604 2021-02-18
CHOCTAW 1532 13 1430 2021-02-18
LOVE 1409 8 1353 2021-02-18
NOBLE 1331 10 1244 2021-02-18
JOHNSTON 1310 17 1201 2021-02-18
HASKELL 1199 9 1130 2021-02-18
WOODS 1178 11 1144 2021-02-18
HUGHES 1136 17 1043 2021-02-18
ALFALFA 1136 5 1118 2021-02-18
NOWATA 1076 15 1022 2021-02-18
WASHITA 1047 8 996 2021-02-18
BLAINE 986 7 923 2021-02-18
PUSHMATAHA 962 13 907 2021-02-18
MAJOR 933 8 895 2021-02-18
LATIMER 785 8 745 2021-02-18
KIOWA 775 14 715 2021-02-18
TILLMAN 740 14 693 2021-02-18
COAL 677 13 634 2021-02-18
JEFFERSON 668 8 639 2021-02-18
COTTON 636 13 582 2021-02-18
GRANT 525 7 503 2021-02-18
DEWEY 524 6 500 2021-02-18
GREER 522 16 471 2021-02-18
BEAVER 409 6 388 2021-02-18
HARPER 402 4 386 2021-02-18
ROGER MILLS 380 7 357 2021-02-18
ELLIS 347 2 331 2021-02-18
HARMON 286 2 263 2021-02-18
CIMARRON 125 1 118 2021-02-18
11 0 0 2021-02-18

