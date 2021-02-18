ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma reported 618 new COVID-19 cases and 23 additional deaths on Thursday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The 0.1% increase in cases brought the cumulative total to 416,476 with 117,396 active, a single-day decrease of 1,204, and 394,968 recovered, including 1,799 since Wednesday's report.
There have been 4,112 deaths in the state, just under 1% of the cases, in which COVID-19 was the cause or a contributing factor, OSDH reported.
Of the 23 deaths reported on Thursday, 15 were in the 65 and older age group: three men and one woman in Tulsa County, three Oklahoma County men, one man each in Cleveland, Pontotoc, Stephens and Wagoner counties and one woman each in Grady, Pottawatomie, Rogers and Washington counties.
Six of the deaths were in the 50-64 age group: two Pottawatomie County women, men in Kay, Oklahoma and Tulsa counties and a Rogers County woman. The remaining two deaths were women in Comanche and Tulsa counties in the 36-49 age group.
Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma stood at 23,464 Thursday, according to OSDH.
In Enid, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported treating four COVID-19 patients with no new deaths. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported Thursday it had five patients and also had no deaths.
Cases in Garfield County on Thursday increased by three for a total of 7,424, with 286 active and 7,069, or 95.2%, recovered, according to OSDH. The majority of the cases — 6,561, or 88.4% — have been in Enid, which reported 268 active cases and 6,231 recovered.
Of the county’s 69 deaths, 62 have been in Enid, according to the OSDH list of city data. Five have been in Lahoma and one each in Garber and Covington. ZIP code information has Enid with 59 deaths.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases Thursday included three in Blaine, two in Woods and one each in Kingfisher, Major and Noble. No cases were reported in Alfalfa, Major and Woodward counties.
State update
There have been 220,362 Oklahoma women and 196,104 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH on Thursday. There were 10 designated as unknown gender.
Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 7,870 in the 0-4 age group, 46,930 in the 5-17 age group, 130,561 in the 18-35 age group, 90,051 in the 36-49 age group, 81,081 in the 50-64 age group and 59,947 in the 65 and older age group. There were 36 listed as unknown age.
Of the overall 4,112 deaths in the state, 3,255 have been 65 and older and 668 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.4% of the total. There have been 155 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 33 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 2,348, than women, 1,764, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Thursday.
Data show deaths in all of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 684 in Oklahoma; 667 in Tulsa; 254 in Cleveland; 126 in Comanche; 111 in Rogers; 108 in Creek; 90 in Muskogee; 86 in Canadian; 81 in Washington; 78 in Wagoner; 72 each in Kay and Pottawatomie; 69 in Garfield; 68 in Grady; 65 in Custer; 61 in McCurtain; 60 each in Delaware and Stephens; 54 each in Caddo and Lincoln; 52 in Bryan; 46 in Payne; 45 in Pontotoc; 44 each in Garvin, Jackson, McClain, Okmulgee and Osage; 43 each in Carter and Le Flore; 40 in Ottawa; 39 in Cherokee; 36 in Mayes; 35 in Beckham; 33 in Pittsburg; 32 in McIntosh; 31 in Seminole; 29 in Pawnee; 28 in Sequoyah; 26 in Logan; 22 in Texas; 21 each in Adair, Kingfisher and Murray; 19 in Okfuskee; 17 each in Hughes and Johnston; 16 in Greer; 15 each in Nowata and Woodward; 14 each in Kiowa and Tillman; 13 each in Choctaw, Coal, Cotton and Pushmataha; 12 in Marshall; 11 each in Craig and Woods; 10 each in Atoka and Noble; nine in Haskell; eight each in Jefferson, Latimer, Love, Major and Washita; seven each in Blaine, Grant and Roger Mills; six each in Beaver and Dewey; five in Alfalfa; four in Harper; two each in Ellis and Harmon; and one in Cimarron.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Thursday by OSDH:
• Woodward with 3,056 cases, 2,968 recovered, 73 active and 15 deaths, 10 from Woodward, two each from Fort Supply and Mooreland and one from Sharon.
• Kingfisher with 1,948 cases, 1,868 recovered, 59 active and 21 deaths, 10 from Kingfisher, five from Hennessey, four from Okarche and two from Dover.
• Noble with 1,331 cases, 1,244 recovered, 77 active and 10 deaths, including five from Perry, two from Red Rock and one each from Billings, Marland and Morrison.
• Woods with 1,178 cases, 1,144 recovered, 23 active and 11 deaths, nine from Alva and two not listed by town.
• Alfalfa with 1,136 cases, 1,118 recovered, 13 active and five deaths, two each from Aline and Helena and one each from Carmen and Cherokee.
• Blaine with 986 cases, 923 recovered, 56 active and seven deaths, two from Canton, one from Watonga and four not listed by town.
• Major with 933 cases, 895 recovered, 30 active and eight deaths, six from Fairview and two not listed by town.
• Grant with 525 cases, 503 recovered, 15 active and seven deaths, three from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont, Medford and Nash.
There have been 2,872 cases, with 2,721 recovered and 33 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of Enid, and 3,603 cases, with 3,431 recovered and 28 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Thursday. There were 38 active cases with 35 recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.
DOC update
The number of inmates currently positive for COVID-19 was at 53 Thursday, and 95 Department of Corrections employees with the virus across the state, according to the DOC website.
DOC data shows that no cases were reported at Charles E. “Bill” Johnson Corrections Center in Alva, James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena, Enid Community Corrections Center or William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply.
Inmates in quarantine was 30 at Bill Johnson.
DOC reports that among the inmate deaths related to COVID-19, there have been two at William S. Key and three at James Crabtree correctional centers in Northwest Oklahoma.
Oklahoma per city 02.18.21
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORT DATE
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|60360
|536
|57381
|2021-02-18
|TULSA
|41341
|436
|39386
|2021-02-18
|EDMOND
|16188
|98
|15478
|2021-02-18
|BROKEN ARROW
|15302
|135
|14621
|2021-02-18
|NORMAN
|13123
|131
|12377
|2021-02-18
|OTHER***
|9360
|56
|8908
|2021-02-18
|YUKON
|8526
|38
|8210
|2021-02-18
|LAWTON
|7562
|101
|6885
|2021-02-18
|ENID
|6561
|62
|6231
|2021-02-18
|MOORE
|6026
|39
|5665
|2021-02-18
|STILLWATER
|5905
|23
|5713
|2021-02-18
|CLAREMORE
|5634
|80
|5354
|2021-02-18
|OWASSO
|5078
|37
|4842
|2021-02-18
|MUSKOGEE
|5016
|70
|4562
|2021-02-18
|SHAWNEE
|4725
|53
|4486
|2021-02-18
|ARDMORE
|4182
|27
|3946
|2021-02-18
|ADA
|3981
|36
|3730
|2021-02-18
|TAHLEQUAH
|3757
|28
|3515
|2021-02-18
|PONCA CITY
|3681
|40
|3508
|2021-02-18
|BARTLESVILLE
|3585
|67
|3360
|2021-02-18
|DURANT
|3411
|28
|3186
|2021-02-18
|BIXBY
|3392
|23
|3254
|2021-02-18
|SAND SPRINGS
|3102
|38
|2960
|2021-02-18
|MCALESTER
|3003
|24
|2887
|2021-02-18
|DUNCAN
|2909
|37
|2722
|2021-02-18
|SAPULPA
|2874
|43
|2713
|2021-02-18
|JENKS
|2786
|18
|2657
|2021-02-18
|MUSTANG
|2547
|23
|2435
|2021-02-18
|GUYMON
|2533
|21
|2456
|2021-02-18
|ALTUS
|2377
|41
|2249
|2021-02-18
|EL RENO
|2362
|17
|2269
|2021-02-18
|CHICKASHA
|2292
|41
|2168
|2021-02-18
|GUTHRIE
|2276
|20
|2132
|2021-02-18
|COLLINSVILLE
|2264
|14
|2165
|2021-02-18
|CHOCTAW
|2231
|16
|2130
|2021-02-18
|BLANCHARD
|2104
|12
|1986
|2021-02-18
|STILWELL
|2071
|17
|1910
|2021-02-18
|MIAMI
|2026
|23
|1948
|2021-02-18
|BETHANY
|1863
|20
|1761
|2021-02-18
|WOODWARD
|1775
|10
|1709
|2021-02-18
|COWETA
|1763
|26
|1667
|2021-02-18
|WEATHERFORD
|1752
|21
|1687
|2021-02-18
|CLINTON
|1668
|41
|1567
|2021-02-18
|ELK CITY
|1655
|19
|1564
|2021-02-18
|SKIATOOK
|1645
|8
|1575
|2021-02-18
|TAFT
|1569
|3
|1554
|2021-02-18
|PRYOR CREEK
|1537
|18
|1459
|2021-02-18
|GLENPOOL
|1528
|15
|1446
|2021-02-18
|POTEAU
|1514
|14
|1461
|2021-02-18
|GROVE
|1487
|35
|1415
|2021-02-18
|VINITA
|1458
|8
|1394
|2021-02-18
|OKMULGEE
|1456
|24
|1380
|2021-02-18
|SEMINOLE
|1439
|16
|1351
|2021-02-18
|SALLISAW
|1434
|14
|1350
|2021-02-18
|TUTTLE
|1427
|11
|1381
|2021-02-18
|PURCELL
|1383
|18
|1299
|2021-02-18
|WAGONER
|1371
|13
|1299
|2021-02-18
|BROKEN BOW
|1345
|29
|1231
|2021-02-18
|ATOKA
|1342
|7
|1270
|2021-02-18
|CUSHING
|1324
|13
|1261
|2021-02-18
|ANADARKO
|1318
|19
|1225
|2021-02-18
|NOBLE
|1228
|17
|1136
|2021-02-18
|PAULS VALLEY
|1218
|18
|1158
|2021-02-18
|SULPHUR
|1215
|12
|1157
|2021-02-18
|IDABEL
|1207
|16
|1121
|2021-02-18
|NEWCASTLE
|1205
|8
|1150
|2021-02-18
|LEXINGTON
|1178
|14
|1077
|2021-02-18
|TECUMSEH
|1151
|9
|1086
|2021-02-18
|HARRAH
|1131
|11
|1067
|2021-02-18
|FORT GIBSON
|1126
|12
|1049
|2021-02-18
|PIEDMONT
|1108
|6
|1058
|2021-02-18
|MCLOUD
|1064
|5
|1016
|2021-02-18
|MADILL
|1037
|6
|992
|2021-02-18
|MULDROW
|997
|4
|942
|2021-02-18
|ALVA
|985
|9
|958
|2021-02-18
|MARLOW
|982
|10
|934
|2021-02-18
|JAY
|981
|11
|939
|2021-02-18
|MARIETTA
|950
|6
|908
|2021-02-18
|CHECOTAH
|936
|16
|878
|2021-02-18
|FORT SUPPLY
|927
|2
|922
|2021-02-18
|HENRYETTA
|903
|13
|855
|2021-02-18
|HUGO
|898
|10
|838
|2021-02-18
|BRISTOW
|872
|22
|814
|2021-02-18
|EUFAULA
|859
|16
|785
|2021-02-18
|SAYRE
|812
|14
|776
|2021-02-18
|HOMINY
|790
|2
|761
|2021-02-18
|KINGSTON
|790
|6
|738
|2021-02-18
|KINGFISHER
|780
|10
|736
|2021-02-18
|CLEVELAND
|747
|12
|724
|2021-02-18
|STIGLER
|744
|8
|697
|2021-02-18
|OKEMAH
|735
|7
|703
|2021-02-18
|MANNFORD
|725
|13
|687
|2021-02-18
|HELENA
|724
|2
|714
|2021-02-18
|CATOOSA
|723
|10
|691
|2021-02-18
|LOCUST GROVE
|716
|0
|665
|2021-02-18
|ELGIN
|714
|8
|673
|2021-02-18
|LINDSAY
|713
|9
|680
|2021-02-18
|CALERA
|689
|5
|639
|2021-02-18
|WEWOKA
|673
|8
|628
|2021-02-18
|PERRY
|673
|5
|616
|2021-02-18
|INOLA
|668
|6
|646
|2021-02-18
|CHANDLER
|666
|16
|624
|2021-02-18
|HOLDENVILLE
|665
|11
|611
|2021-02-18
|NOWATA
|656
|10
|621
|2021-02-18
|HEAVENER
|654
|10
|624
|2021-02-18
|BLACKWELL
|635
|17
|584
|2021-02-18
|MOUNDS
|634
|9
|592
|2021-02-18
|SPIRO
|630
|1
|617
|2021-02-18
|HENNESSEY
|626
|5
|614
|2021-02-18
|CACHE
|617
|7
|574
|2021-02-18
|DAVIS
|610
|7
|571
|2021-02-18
|AFTON
|595
|3
|574
|2021-02-18
|SPERRY
|593
|2
|572
|2021-02-18
|SALINA
|592
|4
|537
|2021-02-18
|CHELSEA
|591
|8
|559
|2021-02-18
|TISHOMINGO
|583
|8
|548
|2021-02-18
|SPENCER
|568
|12
|516
|2021-02-18
|BOLEY
|563
|8
|547
|2021-02-18
|WESTVILLE
|558
|4
|538
|2021-02-18
|JONES
|554
|6
|516
|2021-02-18
|WARR ACRES
|547
|1
|527
|2021-02-18
|PERKINS
|547
|4
|527
|2021-02-18
|COMANCHE
|539
|11
|513
|2021-02-18
|PRAGUE
|522
|6
|509
|2021-02-18
|DEL CITY
|521
|8
|481
|2021-02-18
|MIDWEST CITY
|514
|13
|474
|2021-02-18
|ANTLERS
|512
|8
|481
|2021-02-18
|PAWNEE
|502
|13
|465
|2021-02-18
|FAIRVIEW
|501
|6
|480
|2021-02-18
|HULBERT
|499
|4
|465
|2021-02-18
|WYNNEWOOD
|497
|4
|462
|2021-02-18
|VIAN
|495
|5
|470
|2021-02-18
|COALGATE
|495
|10
|464
|2021-02-18
|DEWEY
|489
|5
|463
|2021-02-18
|OOLOGAH
|485
|3
|458
|2021-02-18
|PAWHUSKA
|477
|8
|452
|2021-02-18
|COLCORD
|474
|3
|459
|2021-02-18
|HASKELL
|471
|3
|451
|2021-02-18
|CHOUTEAU
|469
|9
|440
|2021-02-18
|WILBURTON
|469
|6
|447
|2021-02-18
|HINTON
|465
|1
|455
|2021-02-18
|ROLAND
|456
|1
|443
|2021-02-18
|MEEKER
|454
|19
|426
|2021-02-18
|APACHE
|453
|4
|423
|2021-02-18
|STRATFORD
|429
|3
|416
|2021-02-18
|WISTER
|428
|2
|413
|2021-02-18
|LONE GROVE
|427
|3
|409
|2021-02-18
|FREDERICK
|426
|10
|402
|2021-02-18
|NEWKIRK
|422
|3
|393
|2021-02-18
|CARNEGIE
|405
|9
|369
|2021-02-18
|TALIHINA
|401
|9
|381
|2021-02-18
|STROUD
|396
|4
|380
|2021-02-18
|WALTERS
|396
|3
|367
|2021-02-18
|WILSON
|395
|6
|362
|2021-02-18
|BEGGS
|393
|4
|373
|2021-02-18
|POCOLA
|392
|3
|374
|2021-02-18
|KANSAS
|391
|6
|369
|2021-02-18
|NICHOLS HILLS
|389
|1
|377
|2021-02-18
|WASHINGTON
|383
|4
|360
|2021-02-18
|WATONGA
|382
|1
|362
|2021-02-18
|KONAWA
|381
|4
|362
|2021-02-18
|LUTHER
|367
|7
|342
|2021-02-18
|MANGUM
|356
|12
|314
|2021-02-18
|TONKAWA
|351
|14
|330
|2021-02-18
|HARTSHORNE
|347
|4
|327
|2021-02-18
|COLBERT
|346
|9
|314
|2021-02-18
|MINCO
|342
|0
|338
|2021-02-18
|VALLIANT
|342
|5
|318
|2021-02-18
|MORRIS
|333
|3
|323
|2021-02-18
|WELLSTON
|328
|4
|316
|2021-02-18
|HOOKER
|325
|0
|315
|2021-02-18
|NEW CORDELL
|322
|0
|307
|2021-02-18
|HOBART
|320
|8
|297
|2021-02-18
|FLETCHER
|320
|2
|308
|2021-02-18
|WYANDOTTE
|319
|4
|306
|2021-02-18
|COMMERCE
|315
|2
|307
|2021-02-18
|CADDO
|314
|1
|297
|2021-02-18
|GORE
|314
|4
|291
|2021-02-18
|MEAD
|312
|3
|288
|2021-02-18
|HEALDTON
|301
|5
|276
|2021-02-18
|PORUM
|301
|2
|287
|2021-02-18
|HOWE
|300
|0
|291
|2021-02-18
|PORTER
|293
|6
|278
|2021-02-18
|ELMORE CITY
|293
|3
|277
|2021-02-18
|QUAPAW
|292
|8
|278
|2021-02-18
|FAIRLAND
|290
|1
|279
|2021-02-18
|WARNER
|283
|1
|267
|2021-02-18
|STONEWALL
|277
|2
|258
|2021-02-18
|ARCADIA
|275
|0
|274
|2021-02-18
|KIEFER
|275
|1
|259
|2021-02-18
|BOKCHITO
|269
|2
|252
|2021-02-18
|TALALA
|268
|3
|260
|2021-02-18
|DRUMRIGHT
|268
|6
|248
|2021-02-18
|KELLYVILLE
|264
|3
|252
|2021-02-18
|WAURIKA
|261
|3
|252
|2021-02-18
|ADAIR
|260
|3
|247
|2021-02-18
|HOLLIS
|256
|2
|233
|2021-02-18
|BARNSDALL
|255
|5
|233
|2021-02-18
|RINGLING
|254
|1
|241
|2021-02-18
|CRESCENT
|254
|2
|244
|2021-02-18
|MAYSVILLE
|250
|8
|226
|2021-02-18
|ALLEN
|248
|3
|228
|2021-02-18
|WAYNE
|242
|2
|226
|2021-02-18
|CASHION
|238
|0
|228
|2021-02-18
|EARLSBORO
|236
|1
|223
|2021-02-18
|BOSWELL
|235
|1
|220
|2021-02-18
|OKARCHE
|235
|4
|226
|2021-02-18
|HYDRO
|229
|4
|215
|2021-02-18
|RUSH SPRINGS
|229
|3
|216
|2021-02-18
|PADEN
|227
|1
|216
|2021-02-18
|BLAIR
|222
|1
|207
|2021-02-18
|WRIGHT CITY
|221
|1
|196
|2021-02-18
|WATTS
|216
|0
|207
|2021-02-18
|FORT COBB
|215
|2
|203
|2021-02-18
|CAMERON
|215
|0
|209
|2021-02-18
|HAWORTH
|215
|3
|195
|2021-02-18
|YALE
|214
|5
|194
|2021-02-18
|WAUKOMIS
|213
|0
|206
|2021-02-18
|MOORELAND
|211
|2
|199
|2021-02-18
|ROFF
|209
|1
|194
|2021-02-18
|CHEROKEE
|208
|1
|206
|2021-02-18
|LAVERNE
|207
|1
|199
|2021-02-18
|PAOLI
|205
|2
|197
|2021-02-18
|KEOTA
|204
|0
|196
|2021-02-18
|MAUD
|204
|0
|188
|2021-02-18
|BEAVER
|203
|4
|192
|2021-02-18
|BILLINGS
|202
|1
|197
|2021-02-18
|CEMENT
|202
|0
|189
|2021-02-18
|GERONIMO
|200
|2
|188
|2021-02-18
|BINGER
|197
|10
|180
|2021-02-18
|OKEENE
|196
|0
|189
|2021-02-18
|GLENCOE
|194
|2
|176
|2021-02-18
|WETUMKA
|191
|3
|178
|2021-02-18
|BIG CABIN
|188
|2
|176
|2021-02-18
|TEXHOMA
|187
|0
|182
|2021-02-18
|QUINTON
|186
|1
|170
|2021-02-18
|BOKOSHE
|185
|0
|174
|2021-02-18
|RINGWOOD
|184
|0
|178
|2021-02-18
|JENNINGS
|181
|1
|168
|2021-02-18
|CYRIL
|180
|2
|172
|2021-02-18
|OCHELATA
|177
|3
|170
|2021-02-18
|ARAPAHO
|177
|4
|167
|2021-02-18
|THOMAS
|174
|0
|173
|2021-02-18
|WELCH
|173
|2
|169
|2021-02-18
|MORRISON
|173
|1
|169
|2021-02-18
|SHATTUCK
|172
|1
|167
|2021-02-18
|NINNEKAH
|170
|1
|158
|2021-02-18
|CHEYENNE
|170
|2
|162
|2021-02-18
|FAIRFAX
|170
|1
|161
|2021-02-18
|RED ROCK
|168
|2
|154
|2021-02-18
|OKTAHA
|166
|0
|155
|2021-02-18
|GEARY
|166
|1
|158
|2021-02-18
|MEDFORD
|163
|1
|162
|2021-02-18
|RAMONA
|163
|4
|152
|2021-02-18
|INDIAHOMA
|163
|1
|152
|2021-02-18
|FORT TOWSON
|161
|0
|152
|2021-02-18
|GOODWELL
|157
|1
|154
|2021-02-18
|WELEETKA
|156
|3
|142
|2021-02-18
|SHADY POINT
|156
|1
|149
|2021-02-18
|BUFFALO
|156
|3
|150
|2021-02-18
|SEILING
|156
|2
|150
|2021-02-18
|THACKERVILLE
|154
|1
|152
|2021-02-18
|CALUMET
|152
|0
|151
|2021-02-18
|SNYDER
|152
|5
|135
|2021-02-18
|RED OAK
|151
|0
|139
|2021-02-18
|GRACEMONT
|149
|3
|143
|2021-02-18
|DEPEW
|147
|2
|139
|2021-02-18
|BENNINGTON
|146
|2
|137
|2021-02-18
|CANTON
|145
|2
|130
|2021-02-18
|PANAMA
|143
|1
|135
|2021-02-18
|UNION CITY
|143
|1
|139
|2021-02-18
|BURNS FLAT
|142
|1
|134
|2021-02-18
|COPAN
|141
|1
|134
|2021-02-18
|POND CREEK
|138
|0
|133
|2021-02-18
|KREBS
|138
|2
|133
|2021-02-18
|TERLTON
|137
|1
|127
|2021-02-18
|MILBURN
|136
|3
|117
|2021-02-18
|TEMPLE
|135
|9
|117
|2021-02-18
|BLUEJACKET
|135
|1
|132
|2021-02-18
|WANETTE
|134
|0
|130
|2021-02-18
|MANNSVILLE
|133
|1
|122
|2021-02-18
|CLAYTON
|132
|1
|127
|2021-02-18
|WEBBERS FALLS
|132
|0
|121
|2021-02-18
|CANUTE
|131
|0
|120
|2021-02-18
|GRANITE
|130
|4
|122
|2021-02-18
|VICI
|130
|1
|124
|2021-02-18
|ARKOMA
|129
|1
|124
|2021-02-18
|GARBER
|126
|1
|125
|2021-02-18
|KIOWA
|126
|2
|120
|2021-02-18
|HAMMON
|124
|2
|116
|2021-02-18
|SPAVINAW
|124
|1
|111
|2021-02-18
|LAHOMA
|122
|5
|116
|2021-02-18
|ALEX
|122
|2
|113
|2021-02-18
|TIPTON
|121
|3
|112
|2021-02-18
|LEEDEY
|121
|4
|114
|2021-02-18
|ASHER
|119
|0
|108
|2021-02-18
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|119
|1
|107
|2021-02-18
|GRANDFIELD
|118
|1
|109
|2021-02-18
|CHATTANOOGA
|117
|2
|111
|2021-02-18
|VELMA
|113
|2
|109
|2021-02-18
|COUNCIL HILL
|112
|2
|106
|2021-02-18
|DAVENPORT
|111
|0
|107
|2021-02-18
|SOPER
|110
|1
|99
|2021-02-18
|ERICK
|110
|1
|105
|2021-02-18
|SENTINEL
|108
|1
|104
|2021-02-18
|MULHALL
|108
|0
|104
|2021-02-18
|RYAN
|108
|1
|103
|2021-02-18
|AGRA
|107
|1
|101
|2021-02-18
|CANEY
|106
|1
|103
|2021-02-18
|OAKS
|106
|2
|102
|2021-02-18
|TUPELO
|104
|1
|98
|2021-02-18
|MILL CREEK
|103
|0
|89
|2021-02-18
|TYRONE
|103
|0
|95
|2021-02-18
|DELAWARE
|103
|2
|99
|2021-02-18
|SASAKWA
|102
|0
|94
|2021-02-18
|BRAGGS
|100
|1
|97
|2021-02-18
|WAYNOKA
|100
|0
|97
|2021-02-18
|DOVER
|98
|2
|94
|2021-02-18
|MCCURTAIN
|97
|1
|92
|2021-02-18
|BYARS
|96
|1
|95
|2021-02-18
|OILTON
|95
|3
|89
|2021-02-18
|RATLIFF CITY
|93
|0
|89
|2021-02-18
|GANS
|93
|0
|87
|2021-02-18
|AMBER
|93
|3
|86
|2021-02-18
|VERDEN
|92
|1
|85
|2021-02-18
|GARVIN
|90
|0
|83
|2021-02-18
|LOOKEBA
|89
|2
|85
|2021-02-18
|FOSS
|86
|0
|84
|2021-02-18
|SPRINGER
|84
|1
|79
|2021-02-18
|STRINGTOWN
|83
|1
|80
|2021-02-18
|RATTAN
|82
|1
|75
|2021-02-18
|STERLING
|82
|1
|80
|2021-02-18
|BOISE CITY
|81
|0
|79
|2021-02-18
|RAVIA
|80
|2
|74
|2021-02-18
|STUART
|80
|0
|76
|2021-02-18
|CUSTER CITY
|80
|0
|78
|2021-02-18
|WANN
|79
|2
|74
|2021-02-18
|KINTA
|78
|0
|71
|2021-02-18
|DEWAR
|78
|0
|73
|2021-02-18
|TRYON
|77
|0
|74
|2021-02-18
|SAVANNA
|77
|0
|72
|2021-02-18
|RIPLEY
|76
|1
|73
|2021-02-18
|PITTSBURG
|74
|0
|71
|2021-02-18
|COYLE
|74
|0
|72
|2021-02-18
|OLUSTEE
|74
|0
|71
|2021-02-18
|CARNEY
|71
|2
|67
|2021-02-18
|CORN
|71
|3
|66
|2021-02-18
|COVINGTON
|70
|1
|68
|2021-02-18
|DUSTIN
|70
|1
|64
|2021-02-18
|LAMONT
|70
|1
|66
|2021-02-18
|CANADIAN
|70
|0
|67
|2021-02-18
|FARGO
|68
|0
|66
|2021-02-18
|HAILEYVILLE
|67
|0
|65
|2021-02-18
|ARNETT
|67
|0
|65
|2021-02-18
|POCASSET
|66
|1
|65
|2021-02-18
|WAPANUCKA
|65
|1
|58
|2021-02-18
|DRUMMOND
|65
|0
|62
|2021-02-18
|LONGDALE
|64
|0
|61
|2021-02-18
|KREMLIN
|63
|0
|61
|2021-02-18
|MARBLE CITY
|62
|0
|58
|2021-02-18
|ORLANDO
|62
|0
|61
|2021-02-18
|KAW CITY
|62
|1
|59
|2021-02-18
|DILL CITY
|62
|0
|61
|2021-02-18
|NASH
|62
|1
|57
|2021-02-18
|SAWYER
|61
|1
|56
|2021-02-18
|BOYNTON
|60
|0
|57
|2021-02-18
|KETCHUM
|59
|1
|56
|2021-02-18
|RANDLETT
|59
|1
|55
|2021-02-18
|CASTLE
|58
|0
|56
|2021-02-18
|CLEO SPRINGS
|57
|0
|55
|2021-02-18
|LENAPAH
|57
|0
|56
|2021-02-18
|AMES
|57
|0
|56
|2021-02-18
|SHIDLER
|56
|0
|55
|2021-02-18
|LANGLEY
|56
|0
|54
|2021-02-18
|KENEFIC
|56
|1
|52
|2021-02-18
|REYDON
|56
|0
|53
|2021-02-18
|CROWDER
|54
|0
|52
|2021-02-18
|INDIANOLA
|54
|0
|50
|2021-02-18
|ALINE
|53
|2
|49
|2021-02-18
|WHITEFIELD
|53
|0
|53
|2021-02-18
|FAIRMONT
|52
|0
|48
|2021-02-18
|CALVIN
|52
|1
|49
|2021-02-18
|MARLAND
|52
|1
|50
|2021-02-18
|OKAY
|51
|1
|45
|2021-02-18
|LEHIGH
|51
|0
|48
|2021-02-18
|WYNONA
|51
|2
|49
|2021-02-18
|LONE WOLF
|50
|0
|49
|2021-02-18
|FAXON
|50
|0
|50
|2021-02-18
|MENO
|50
|0
|49
|2021-02-18
|GAGE
|49
|1
|42
|2021-02-18
|LOCO
|49
|0
|47
|2021-02-18
|PRUE
|48
|1
|47
|2021-02-18
|ACHILLE
|47
|0
|41
|2021-02-18
|WAKITA
|47
|3
|41
|2021-02-18
|FORGAN
|47
|1
|45
|2021-02-18
|CARTER
|47
|0
|45
|2021-02-18
|TERRAL
|46
|2
|44
|2021-02-18
|TALOGA
|46
|0
|44
|2021-02-18
|HASTINGS
|45
|1
|43
|2021-02-18
|RALSTON
|44
|1
|43
|2021-02-18
|CARMEN
|44
|2
|42
|2021-02-18
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|44
|0
|41
|2021-02-18
|BURBANK
|43
|0
|40
|2021-02-18
|SHARON
|43
|1
|38
|2021-02-18
|SCHULTER
|42
|0
|41
|2021-02-18
|ROOSEVELT
|42
|0
|39
|2021-02-18
|SPARKS
|41
|1
|36
|2021-02-18
|BUTLER
|41
|0
|38
|2021-02-18
|COLONY
|40
|1
|39
|2021-02-18
|LANGSTON
|40
|1
|38
|2021-02-18
|HARDESTY
|39
|0
|35
|2021-02-18
|FOSTER
|39
|0
|38
|2021-02-18
|DEER CREEK
|38
|1
|36
|2021-02-18
|JET
|38
|0
|37
|2021-02-18
|GOLTRY
|38
|0
|36
|2021-02-18
|ROCKY
|37
|0
|35
|2021-02-18
|OSAGE
|37
|0
|36
|2021-02-18
|GOLDSBY
|36
|0
|35
|2021-02-18
|DEVOL
|36
|0
|34
|2021-02-18
|MARSHALL
|35
|0
|34
|2021-02-18
|FREEDOM
|35
|0
|35
|2021-02-18
|FRANCIS
|34
|1
|31
|2021-02-18
|EAKLY
|34
|0
|33
|2021-02-18
|HANNA
|34
|0
|31
|2021-02-18
|BERNICE
|34
|0
|33
|2021-02-18
|ELDORADO
|33
|0
|30
|2021-02-18
|NICOMA PARK
|32
|1
|28
|2021-02-18
|AVANT
|31
|0
|29
|2021-02-18
|BURLINGTON
|30
|0
|30
|2021-02-18
|BESSIE
|30
|1
|28
|2021-02-18
|FITZHUGH
|30
|0
|30
|2021-02-18
|DAVIDSON
|30
|0
|27
|2021-02-18
|WILLOW
|29
|0
|29
|2021-02-18
|HUNTER
|28
|0
|28
|2021-02-18
|GOULD
|28
|0
|27
|2021-02-18
|MEDICINE PARK
|28
|0
|28
|2021-02-18
|GOTEBO
|27
|0
|27
|2021-02-18
|DACOMA
|27
|0
|26
|2021-02-18
|CAMARGO
|27
|0
|27
|2021-02-18
|OPTIMA
|26
|0
|25
|2021-02-18
|HITCHCOCK
|26
|0
|22
|2021-02-18
|MILLERTON
|25
|2
|21
|2021-02-18
|DISNEY
|25
|0
|25
|2021-02-18
|DIBBLE
|24
|0
|22
|2021-02-18
|BRADLEY
|24
|1
|22
|2021-02-18
|NORTH MIAMI
|21
|0
|20
|2021-02-18
|BRAMAN
|21
|0
|20
|2021-02-18
|KEYES
|21
|0
|19
|2021-02-18
|HILLSDALE
|20
|0
|20
|2021-02-18
|BROMIDE
|20
|1
|18
|2021-02-18
|LAMAR
|20
|0
|19
|2021-02-18
|FOYIL
|20
|1
|19
|2021-02-18
|MARTHA
|20
|1
|14
|2021-02-18
|MANITOU
|19
|0
|18
|2021-02-18
|CROMWELL
|19
|1
|17
|2021-02-18
|ALDERSON
|18
|0
|17
|2021-02-18
|WAINWRIGHT
|16
|0
|14
|2021-02-18
|DOUGHERTY
|16
|0
|15
|2021-02-18
|BOWLEGS
|15
|0
|15
|2021-02-18
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|13
|1
|12
|2021-02-18
|PEORIA
|12
|0
|11
|2021-02-18
|FANSHAWE
|11
|0
|11
|2021-02-18
|ALBION
|10
|0
|10
|2021-02-18
|HALLETT
|9
|0
|9
|2021-02-18
|ADDINGTON
|9
|0
|9
|2021-02-18
|VERA
|8
|0
|7
|2021-02-18
|GENE AUTRY
|7
|0
|6
|2021-02-18
|THE VILLAGE
|7
|0
|7
|2021-02-18
|REDBIRD
|6
|0
|4
|2021-02-18
|BLACKBURN
|5
|0
|5
|2021-02-18
|TULLAHASSEE
|5
|0
|4
|2021-02-18
|BYNG
|5
|0
|5
|2021-02-18
|SLICK
|5
|0
|5
|2021-02-18
|KEMP
|4
|0
|4
|2021-02-18
|TATUMS
|4
|0
|4
|2021-02-18
|RENTIESVILLE
|3
|0
|3
|2021-02-18
|MOFFETT
|3
|0
|3
|2021-02-18
|PINK
|2
|0
|2
|2021-02-18
|BRAY
|2
|0
|2
|2021-02-18
|KENDRICK
|2
|0
|2
|2021-02-18
|NORGE
|2
|0
|2
|2021-02-18
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|2021-02-18
|EAST DUKE
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-18
|SPORTSMEN ACRES
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-18
|BRIDGEPORT
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-18
|VERDIGRIS
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-18
|HOFFMAN
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-18
|GRAYSON
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-18
|BETHEL ACRES
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-18
|BRIDGE CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-18
|ROCK ISLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-18
|OAKLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-18
|FOREST PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-18
|LE FLORE
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-18
