ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma reported 508 new cases of COVID-19, beating Monday's 2021 record-low of 730, but also recorded 20 deaths, including an Alva woman, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health on Tuesday.

The 0.1% increase in cases brought the cumulative total to 414,780 with 19,563 active, a single-day decrease of 1,633, and 391,156 recovered, including 2,121 since Monday’s report.

There have been 4,061 deaths in the state, just under 1% of the cases, in which COVID-19 was the cause or a contributing factor, OSDH reported.

Of the 20 deaths reported statewide on Tuesday, 16 were in the 65 and older age group: one man and two women in Oklahoma County, two men and one woman in Tulsa County, one man each in Canadian, Cleveland, Delaware, Kiowa, Le Flore and Washita counties and one woman each in Craig, Lincoln Mayes and Woods counties.

Two deaths were in the 50-64 age group: a Cleveland County woman and an Oklahoma County man, and the other two deaths were a Caddo County woman and Oklahoma County man in the 36-49 age group.

Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma stood at 23,270 Tuesday, according to OSDH.

In Enid, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported treating five COVID-19 patients with no new deaths. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported Tuesday it had eight patients and also had no deaths.

Cases in Garfield County on Monday increased by four for a total of 7,380, with 305 active and 7,008, or 95%, recovered, according to OSDH. The majority of the cases — 6,522, or 88.4% — have been in Enid, which reported 286 active cases and 6,176 recovered.

Of the county’s 67 deaths, 60 have been in Enid, according to the OSDH list of city data. Five have been in Lahoma and one each in Garber and Covington. Zip code information has Enid with 59 deaths.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases Tuesday included two in Noble and one each in Blaine, Grant, Kingfisher, Major and Woodward. No cases were reported in Alfalfa and Woods counties.

State update

There have been 219,496 Oklahoma women and 195,280 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH on Tuesday. There were four designated as unknown gender.

Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 7,835 in the 0-4 age group, 46,762 in the 5-17 age group, 129,966 in the 18-35 age group, 89,677 in the 36-49 age group, 80,767 in the 50-64 age group and 59,738 in the 65 and older age group. There were 35 listed as unknown age.

Of the overall 4,061 deaths in the state, 3,218 have been 65 and older and 656 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.4% of the total. There have been 151 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 33 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 2,313, than women, 1,748, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Tuesday.

Data show deaths in all of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 676 in Oklahoma; 654 in Tulsa; 252 in Cleveland; 124 in Comanche; 108 in Rogers; 106 in Creek; 90 in Muskogee; 85 in Canadian; 80 in Washington; 77 in Wagoner; 69 each in Kay and Pottawatomie; 67 each in Garfield and Grady; 64 in Custer; 61 in McCurtain; 60 in Delaware; 58 in Stephens; 54 in Lincoln; 53 in Caddo; 52 in Bryan; 45 in Payne; 44 each in Garvin, Jackson, Okmulgee, Osage and Pontotoc; 43 each in Le Flore and McClain; 42 in Carter; 40 in Ottawa; 39 in Cherokee; 36 in Mayes; 35 in Beckham; 33 in Pittsburg; 32 in McIntosh; 31 in Seminole; 29 in Pawnee; 28 in Sequoyah; 26 in Logan; 22 in Texas; 21 each in Adair, Kingfisher and Murray; 19 in Okfuskee; 17 each in Hughes and Johnston; 16 in Greer; 15 each in Nowata and Woodward; 14 each in Kiowa and Tillman; 13 each in Choctaw, Coal, Cotton and Pushmataha; 12 in Marshall; 11 each in Craig and Woods; 10 each in Atoka and Noble; nine in Haskell; eight each in Jefferson, Latimer, Love, Major and Washita; seven each in Blaine, Grant and Roger Mills; six in Beaver; five each in Alfalfa and Dewey; four in Harper; two each in Ellis and Harmon; and one in Cimarron.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Tuesday by OSDH:

• Woodward with 3,048 cases, 2,956 recovered, 77 active and 15 deaths, 10 from Woodward, two each from Fort Supply and Mooreland and one from Sharon.

• Kingfisher with 1,945 cases, 1,848 recovered, 76 active and 21 deaths, 10 from Kingfisher, five from Hennessey, four from Okarche and two from Dover.

• Noble with 1,326 cases, 1,233 recovered, 83 active and 10 deaths, including five from Perry, two from Red Rock and one each from Billings, Marland and Morrison.

• Woods with 1,175 cases, 1,136 recovered, 28 active and 11 deaths, nine from Alva and two not listed by town.

• Alfalfa with 1,134 cases, 1,110 recovered, 19 active and five deaths, two each from Aline and Helena and one each from Carmen and Cherokee.

• Blaine with 981 cases, 912 recovered, 62 active and seven deaths, two from Canton, one from Watonga and four not listed by town.

• Major with 933 cases, 890 recovered, 35 active and eight deaths, six from Fairview and two not listed by town.

• Grant with 524 cases, 498 recovered, 19 active and seven deaths, three from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont, Medford and Nash.

There have been 2,8561 cases, with 2,697 recovered and 33 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of Enid, and 3,575 cases, with 3,400 recovered and 26 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Tuesday. There were 38 active cases with 35 recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.

DOC update

The number of inmates currently positive for COVID-19 was at 62 Tuesday, and 97 Department of Corrections employees with the virus across the state, according to the DOC website.

DOC data shows that no cases were reported at Charles E. “Bill” Johnson Corrections Center in Alva, James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena, Enid Community Corrections Center or William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply.

Inmates in isolation and quarantine were one and 33, respectively, at Bill Johnson.

DOC reports that among the inmate deaths related to COVID-19, there have been two at William S. Key and three at James Crabtree correctional centers in Northwest Oklahoma.

Oklahoma per city 02.16.21

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA CITY 60179 529 56917 2021-02-16
TULSA 41043 428 38873 2021-02-16
EDMOND 16139 97 15347 2021-02-16
BROKEN ARROW 15226 133 14425 2021-02-16
NORMAN 13057 130 12254 2021-02-16
OTHER*** 9296 56 8812 2021-02-16
YUKON 8490 38 8134 2021-02-16
LAWTON 7481 99 6782 2021-02-16
ENID 6522 60 6176 2021-02-16
MOORE 5994 39 5621 2021-02-16
STILLWATER 5899 23 5688 2021-02-16
CLAREMORE 5621 77 5301 2021-02-16
OWASSO 5060 36 4797 2021-02-16
MUSKOGEE 4992 70 4523 2021-02-16
SHAWNEE 4699 52 4444 2021-02-16
ARDMORE 4167 26 3891 2021-02-16
ADA 3967 36 3690 2021-02-16
TAHLEQUAH 3750 28 3491 2021-02-16
PONCA CITY 3673 38 3488 2021-02-16
BARTLESVILLE 3570 66 3318 2021-02-16
DURANT 3396 28 3150 2021-02-16
BIXBY 3370 22 3200 2021-02-16
SAND SPRINGS 3088 36 2927 2021-02-16
MCALESTER 3000 24 2867 2021-02-16
DUNCAN 2899 36 2693 2021-02-16
SAPULPA 2855 42 2681 2021-02-16
JENKS 2772 18 2620 2021-02-16
MUSTANG 2538 22 2415 2021-02-16
GUYMON 2529 21 2448 2021-02-16
ALTUS 2367 41 2232 2021-02-16
EL RENO 2359 17 2259 2021-02-16
CHICKASHA 2284 40 2144 2021-02-16
GUTHRIE 2273 20 2114 2021-02-16
COLLINSVILLE 2257 14 2137 2021-02-16
CHOCTAW 2226 16 2118 2021-02-16
BLANCHARD 2098 12 1971 2021-02-16
STILWELL 2069 17 1884 2021-02-16
MIAMI 2024 23 1935 2021-02-16
BETHANY 1860 20 1758 2021-02-16
WOODWARD 1766 10 1700 2021-02-16
COWETA 1756 26 1656 2021-02-16
WEATHERFORD 1744 21 1676 2021-02-16
CLINTON 1666 40 1562 2021-02-16
ELK CITY 1652 19 1546 2021-02-16
SKIATOOK 1637 8 1559 2021-02-16
TAFT 1569 3 1551 2021-02-16
PRYOR CREEK 1533 18 1446 2021-02-16
GLENPOOL 1515 15 1419 2021-02-16
POTEAU 1513 14 1447 2021-02-16
GROVE 1487 35 1410 2021-02-16
VINITA 1456 8 1389 2021-02-16
OKMULGEE 1449 24 1365 2021-02-16
SEMINOLE 1431 16 1339 2021-02-16
SALLISAW 1428 14 1337 2021-02-16
TUTTLE 1424 11 1366 2021-02-16
PURCELL 1382 18 1289 2021-02-16
WAGONER 1368 13 1289 2021-02-16
ATOKA 1342 7 1266 2021-02-16
BROKEN BOW 1338 29 1212 2021-02-16
CUSHING 1323 13 1252 2021-02-16
ANADARKO 1307 19 1209 2021-02-16
NOBLE 1222 17 1132 2021-02-16
PAULS VALLEY 1216 18 1150 2021-02-16
SULPHUR 1213 12 1147 2021-02-16
IDABEL 1203 16 1113 2021-02-16
NEWCASTLE 1203 8 1138 2021-02-16
LEXINGTON 1172 14 1065 2021-02-16
TECUMSEH 1144 8 1069 2021-02-16
HARRAH 1130 10 1051 2021-02-16
FORT GIBSON 1124 12 1024 2021-02-16
PIEDMONT 1107 6 1052 2021-02-16
MCLOUD 1062 5 1006 2021-02-16
MADILL 1034 6 987 2021-02-16
MULDROW 983 4 919 2021-02-16
ALVA 982 9 951 2021-02-16
JAY 981 11 932 2021-02-16
MARLOW 978 10 924 2021-02-16
MARIETTA 948 6 899 2021-02-16
CHECOTAH 935 16 877 2021-02-16
FORT SUPPLY 927 2 922 2021-02-16
HENRYETTA 903 13 853 2021-02-16
HUGO 895 10 834 2021-02-16
BRISTOW 864 21 808 2021-02-16
EUFAULA 859 16 785 2021-02-16
SAYRE 812 14 774 2021-02-16
KINGSTON 787 6 727 2021-02-16
HOMINY 786 2 757 2021-02-16
KINGFISHER 778 10 724 2021-02-16
CLEVELAND 747 12 722 2021-02-16
STIGLER 743 8 692 2021-02-16
OKEMAH 731 7 700 2021-02-16
HELENA 724 2 714 2021-02-16
MANNFORD 723 13 682 2021-02-16
CATOOSA 719 10 686 2021-02-16
LOCUST GROVE 716 0 653 2021-02-16
LINDSAY 714 9 677 2021-02-16
ELGIN 711 8 668 2021-02-16
CALERA 682 5 631 2021-02-16
WEWOKA 671 8 619 2021-02-16
PERRY 669 5 607 2021-02-16
CHANDLER 664 16 617 2021-02-16
HOLDENVILLE 664 11 607 2021-02-16
INOLA 663 6 637 2021-02-16
NOWATA 654 10 612 2021-02-16
HEAVENER 651 10 620 2021-02-16
BLACKWELL 633 17 576 2021-02-16
MOUNDS 629 9 586 2021-02-16
HENNESSEY 626 5 612 2021-02-16
SPIRO 624 1 610 2021-02-16
CACHE 612 7 571 2021-02-16
DAVIS 610 7 564 2021-02-16
AFTON 594 3 570 2021-02-16
SALINA 591 4 521 2021-02-16
CHELSEA 591 8 552 2021-02-16
SPERRY 585 2 565 2021-02-16
TISHOMINGO 582 8 545 2021-02-16
BOLEY 563 8 546 2021-02-16
SPENCER 563 12 516 2021-02-16
WESTVILLE 552 4 531 2021-02-16
JONES 552 6 512 2021-02-16
WARR ACRES 547 1 525 2021-02-16
PERKINS 546 4 521 2021-02-16
COMANCHE 538 10 510 2021-02-16
PRAGUE 522 6 506 2021-02-16
DEL CITY 520 8 469 2021-02-16
MIDWEST CITY 513 13 468 2021-02-16
ANTLERS 512 8 477 2021-02-16
PAWNEE 502 13 464 2021-02-16
FAIRVIEW 501 6 479 2021-02-16
HULBERT 498 4 458 2021-02-16
WYNNEWOOD 495 4 455 2021-02-16
VIAN 495 5 470 2021-02-16
COALGATE 493 10 458 2021-02-16
DEWEY 488 5 457 2021-02-16
OOLOGAH 485 3 455 2021-02-16
PAWHUSKA 475 8 449 2021-02-16
COLCORD 469 3 452 2021-02-16
WILBURTON 469 6 444 2021-02-16
CHOUTEAU 468 9 438 2021-02-16
HASKELL 468 3 446 2021-02-16
HINTON 462 1 452 2021-02-16
MEEKER 454 19 423 2021-02-16
APACHE 451 4 422 2021-02-16
ROLAND 450 1 434 2021-02-16
STRATFORD 428 3 414 2021-02-16
WISTER 427 2 406 2021-02-16
LONE GROVE 426 3 405 2021-02-16
FREDERICK 425 10 400 2021-02-16
NEWKIRK 419 3 389 2021-02-16
CARNEGIE 404 9 367 2021-02-16
TALIHINA 401 9 380 2021-02-16
STROUD 396 4 378 2021-02-16
WILSON 391 6 353 2021-02-16
WALTERS 389 3 359 2021-02-16
BEGGS 389 4 367 2021-02-16
KANSAS 389 6 367 2021-02-16
NICHOLS HILLS 389 1 372 2021-02-16
POCOLA 386 3 364 2021-02-16
KONAWA 381 4 362 2021-02-16
WATONGA 381 1 358 2021-02-16
WASHINGTON 381 3 360 2021-02-16
LUTHER 367 7 336 2021-02-16
MANGUM 354 12 307 2021-02-16
TONKAWA 349 13 329 2021-02-16
HARTSHORNE 347 4 324 2021-02-16
COLBERT 344 9 312 2021-02-16
MINCO 342 0 335 2021-02-16
VALLIANT 341 5 317 2021-02-16
MORRIS 333 3 322 2021-02-16
WELLSTON 328 4 315 2021-02-16
HOOKER 321 0 311 2021-02-16
NEW CORDELL 321 0 302 2021-02-16
FLETCHER 320 2 304 2021-02-16
HOBART 319 8 291 2021-02-16
WYANDOTTE 319 4 306 2021-02-16
COMMERCE 315 2 304 2021-02-16
GORE 314 4 290 2021-02-16
CADDO 311 1 296 2021-02-16
MEAD 310 3 281 2021-02-16
PORUM 301 2 285 2021-02-16
HEALDTON 298 5 273 2021-02-16
HOWE 297 0 288 2021-02-16
PORTER 293 6 277 2021-02-16
ELMORE CITY 293 3 274 2021-02-16
QUAPAW 292 8 278 2021-02-16
FAIRLAND 290 1 276 2021-02-16
WARNER 283 1 265 2021-02-16
STONEWALL 277 2 253 2021-02-16
ARCADIA 273 0 272 2021-02-16
KIEFER 272 1 256 2021-02-16
TALALA 268 3 259 2021-02-16
DRUMRIGHT 268 6 242 2021-02-16
BOKCHITO 267 2 247 2021-02-16
ADAIR 261 3 246 2021-02-16
KELLYVILLE 261 3 250 2021-02-16
WAURIKA 261 3 252 2021-02-16
BARNSDALL 255 5 227 2021-02-16
HOLLIS 255 2 227 2021-02-16
CRESCENT 253 2 242 2021-02-16
RINGLING 253 1 234 2021-02-16
MAYSVILLE 251 8 224 2021-02-16
ALLEN 245 2 226 2021-02-16
WAYNE 241 2 224 2021-02-16
CASHION 237 0 225 2021-02-16
EARLSBORO 236 0 223 2021-02-16
BOSWELL 234 1 219 2021-02-16
OKARCHE 234 4 224 2021-02-16
HYDRO 228 4 211 2021-02-16
RUSH SPRINGS 228 3 215 2021-02-16
PADEN 227 1 216 2021-02-16
WRIGHT CITY 220 1 194 2021-02-16
BLAIR 220 1 206 2021-02-16
FORT COBB 214 2 202 2021-02-16
CAMERON 213 0 203 2021-02-16
YALE 213 4 190 2021-02-16
MOORELAND 212 2 197 2021-02-16
WAUKOMIS 211 0 203 2021-02-16
HAWORTH 211 3 192 2021-02-16
ROFF 208 1 189 2021-02-16
CHEROKEE 208 1 199 2021-02-16
LAVERNE 207 1 197 2021-02-16
WATTS 207 0 198 2021-02-16
PAOLI 205 2 194 2021-02-16
MAUD 204 0 183 2021-02-16
KEOTA 204 0 196 2021-02-16
BILLINGS 202 1 197 2021-02-16
BEAVER 201 4 192 2021-02-16
GERONIMO 200 2 187 2021-02-16
CEMENT 200 0 187 2021-02-16
BINGER 197 10 180 2021-02-16
OKEENE 195 0 188 2021-02-16
GLENCOE 192 2 174 2021-02-16
WETUMKA 190 3 177 2021-02-16
BIG CABIN 188 2 176 2021-02-16
QUINTON 186 1 170 2021-02-16
TEXHOMA 185 0 181 2021-02-16
BOKOSHE 184 0 172 2021-02-16
RINGWOOD 184 0 174 2021-02-16
JENNINGS 181 1 168 2021-02-16
CYRIL 180 2 170 2021-02-16
OCHELATA 177 3 170 2021-02-16
ARAPAHO 177 4 167 2021-02-16
THOMAS 174 0 172 2021-02-16
WELCH 173 2 168 2021-02-16
MORRISON 173 1 167 2021-02-16
SHATTUCK 172 1 167 2021-02-16
CHEYENNE 170 2 162 2021-02-16
FAIRFAX 170 1 161 2021-02-16
NINNEKAH 170 1 157 2021-02-16
RED ROCK 167 2 154 2021-02-16
GEARY 166 1 154 2021-02-16
OKTAHA 166 0 155 2021-02-16
RAMONA 163 4 151 2021-02-16
INDIAHOMA 163 1 149 2021-02-16
MEDFORD 162 1 161 2021-02-16
FORT TOWSON 158 0 151 2021-02-16
GOODWELL 157 1 152 2021-02-16
WELEETKA 156 3 141 2021-02-16
SEILING 156 2 149 2021-02-16
BUFFALO 156 3 150 2021-02-16
SHADY POINT 155 1 147 2021-02-16
THACKERVILLE 153 1 151 2021-02-16
CALUMET 152 0 151 2021-02-16
SNYDER 152 5 133 2021-02-16
RED OAK 150 0 136 2021-02-16
GRACEMONT 149 2 140 2021-02-16
BENNINGTON 146 2 135 2021-02-16
DEPEW 146 2 137 2021-02-16
CANTON 145 2 129 2021-02-16
UNION CITY 143 1 139 2021-02-16
PANAMA 143 1 135 2021-02-16
BURNS FLAT 142 1 133 2021-02-16
COPAN 141 1 134 2021-02-16
KREBS 138 2 133 2021-02-16
POND CREEK 138 0 132 2021-02-16
MILBURN 136 3 117 2021-02-16
BLUEJACKET 135 1 131 2021-02-16
TERLTON 135 1 125 2021-02-16
TEMPLE 135 9 117 2021-02-16
WANETTE 133 0 128 2021-02-16
MANNSVILLE 132 1 121 2021-02-16
CLAYTON 132 1 126 2021-02-16
WEBBERS FALLS 131 0 121 2021-02-16
CANUTE 131 0 120 2021-02-16
GRANITE 130 4 122 2021-02-16
VICI 128 0 123 2021-02-16
ARKOMA 128 1 122 2021-02-16
GARBER 126 1 124 2021-02-16
KIOWA 126 2 119 2021-02-16
SPAVINAW 124 1 110 2021-02-16
HAMMON 124 2 116 2021-02-16
ALEX 122 2 112 2021-02-16
LAHOMA 122 5 116 2021-02-16
LEEDEY 121 4 114 2021-02-16
TIPTON 120 3 112 2021-02-16
MOUNTAIN VIEW 119 1 107 2021-02-16
ASHER 119 0 106 2021-02-16
CHATTANOOGA 114 2 111 2021-02-16
COUNCIL HILL 113 2 107 2021-02-16
VELMA 113 2 109 2021-02-16
GRANDFIELD 111 1 102 2021-02-16
DAVENPORT 111 0 107 2021-02-16
ERICK 110 1 105 2021-02-16
SOPER 110 1 98 2021-02-16
RYAN 109 1 103 2021-02-16
SENTINEL 107 1 101 2021-02-16
AGRA 107 1 101 2021-02-16
MULHALL 107 0 104 2021-02-16
CANEY 106 1 103 2021-02-16
OAKS 106 2 100 2021-02-16
MILL CREEK 103 0 85 2021-02-16
TUPELO 103 1 96 2021-02-16
DELAWARE 102 2 99 2021-02-16
SASAKWA 100 0 92 2021-02-16
BRAGGS 100 1 97 2021-02-16
WAYNOKA 100 0 97 2021-02-16
TYRONE 99 0 91 2021-02-16
DOVER 98 2 93 2021-02-16
MCCURTAIN 97 1 91 2021-02-16
BYARS 96 1 94 2021-02-16
OILTON 95 3 86 2021-02-16
GANS 93 0 83 2021-02-16
RATLIFF CITY 92 0 88 2021-02-16
AMBER 91 3 86 2021-02-16
VERDEN 91 1 85 2021-02-16
GARVIN 90 0 83 2021-02-16
LOOKEBA 89 2 85 2021-02-16
FOSS 86 0 84 2021-02-16
SPRINGER 84 1 79 2021-02-16
STRINGTOWN 83 1 80 2021-02-16
STERLING 82 1 79 2021-02-16
RATTAN 82 1 73 2021-02-16
BOISE CITY 81 0 79 2021-02-16
STUART 80 0 71 2021-02-16
RAVIA 80 2 74 2021-02-16
CUSTER CITY 80 0 77 2021-02-16
WANN 79 2 73 2021-02-16
DEWAR 78 0 73 2021-02-16
KINTA 78 0 69 2021-02-16
TRYON 77 0 71 2021-02-16
SAVANNA 77 0 72 2021-02-16
RIPLEY 76 1 73 2021-02-16
COYLE 74 0 70 2021-02-16
PITTSBURG 74 0 69 2021-02-16
OLUSTEE 74 0 71 2021-02-16
CARNEY 71 2 66 2021-02-16
CORN 71 3 65 2021-02-16
COVINGTON 70 1 68 2021-02-16
CANADIAN 70 0 67 2021-02-16
LAMONT 70 1 66 2021-02-16
DUSTIN 70 1 64 2021-02-16
FARGO 67 0 65 2021-02-16
ARNETT 67 0 65 2021-02-16
HAILEYVILLE 67 0 64 2021-02-16
POCASSET 66 1 65 2021-02-16
WAPANUCKA 65 1 58 2021-02-16
DRUMMOND 65 0 60 2021-02-16
LONGDALE 63 0 61 2021-02-16
KAW CITY 62 1 58 2021-02-16
ORLANDO 62 0 60 2021-02-16
KREMLIN 62 0 61 2021-02-16
NASH 62 1 56 2021-02-16
MARBLE CITY 62 0 58 2021-02-16
DILL CITY 61 0 61 2021-02-16
SAWYER 61 1 56 2021-02-16
KETCHUM 59 1 56 2021-02-16
BOYNTON 59 0 57 2021-02-16
RANDLETT 59 1 55 2021-02-16
CASTLE 57 0 54 2021-02-16
AMES 57 0 56 2021-02-16
CLEO SPRINGS 57 0 55 2021-02-16
KENEFIC 56 1 52 2021-02-16
SHIDLER 56 0 55 2021-02-16
REYDON 56 0 53 2021-02-16
LANGLEY 56 0 52 2021-02-16
LENAPAH 55 0 54 2021-02-16
CROWDER 54 0 50 2021-02-16
INDIANOLA 54 0 50 2021-02-16
ALINE 53 2 49 2021-02-16
WHITEFIELD 53 0 53 2021-02-16
MARLAND 52 1 50 2021-02-16
CALVIN 52 1 48 2021-02-16
LEHIGH 51 0 48 2021-02-16
OKAY 51 1 45 2021-02-16
WYNONA 51 2 49 2021-02-16
LONE WOLF 50 0 49 2021-02-16
FAXON 50 0 50 2021-02-16
MENO 50 0 49 2021-02-16
FAIRMONT 50 0 48 2021-02-16
LOCO 49 0 47 2021-02-16
GAGE 49 1 42 2021-02-16
PRUE 48 1 47 2021-02-16
WAKITA 47 3 40 2021-02-16
CARTER 47 0 45 2021-02-16
ACHILLE 47 0 41 2021-02-16
FORGAN 47 1 44 2021-02-16
TALOGA 46 0 44 2021-02-16
TERRAL 46 2 44 2021-02-16
HASTINGS 45 1 42 2021-02-16
MOUNTAIN PARK 44 0 41 2021-02-16
RALSTON 44 1 43 2021-02-16
CARMEN 44 2 42 2021-02-16
SHARON 43 1 37 2021-02-16
BURBANK 43 0 40 2021-02-16
SCHULTER 42 0 41 2021-02-16
ROOSEVELT 42 0 39 2021-02-16
BUTLER 41 0 38 2021-02-16
SPARKS 41 1 36 2021-02-16
COLONY 40 1 39 2021-02-16
LANGSTON 40 1 38 2021-02-16
FOSTER 39 0 38 2021-02-16
DEER CREEK 38 1 35 2021-02-16
JET 38 0 37 2021-02-16
GOLTRY 37 0 36 2021-02-16
ROCKY 37 0 33 2021-02-16
OSAGE 37 0 36 2021-02-16
DEVOL 36 0 34 2021-02-16
HARDESTY 36 0 33 2021-02-16
GOLDSBY 36 0 35 2021-02-16
MARSHALL 35 0 34 2021-02-16
FREEDOM 35 0 35 2021-02-16
FRANCIS 34 1 31 2021-02-16
EAKLY 34 0 33 2021-02-16
BERNICE 34 0 33 2021-02-16
HANNA 34 0 31 2021-02-16
ELDORADO 33 0 30 2021-02-16
NICOMA PARK 32 1 27 2021-02-16
AVANT 31 0 29 2021-02-16
FITZHUGH 30 0 30 2021-02-16
DAVIDSON 30 0 27 2021-02-16
BESSIE 30 1 28 2021-02-16
WILLOW 29 0 29 2021-02-16
BURLINGTON 29 0 29 2021-02-16
GOULD 28 0 27 2021-02-16
MEDICINE PARK 28 0 28 2021-02-16
HUNTER 28 0 28 2021-02-16
DACOMA 27 0 26 2021-02-16
GOTEBO 27 0 27 2021-02-16
CAMARGO 27 0 27 2021-02-16
OPTIMA 25 0 25 2021-02-16
DISNEY 25 0 24 2021-02-16
HITCHCOCK 25 0 20 2021-02-16
MILLERTON 24 2 20 2021-02-16
BRADLEY 24 1 22 2021-02-16
DIBBLE 24 0 22 2021-02-16
KEYES 21 0 19 2021-02-16
BRAMAN 21 0 20 2021-02-16
NORTH MIAMI 21 0 20 2021-02-16
HILLSDALE 20 0 20 2021-02-16
BROMIDE 20 1 18 2021-02-16
LAMAR 20 0 19 2021-02-16
FOYIL 20 1 18 2021-02-16
CROMWELL 19 1 17 2021-02-16
MANITOU 19 0 18 2021-02-16
MARTHA 19 1 14 2021-02-16
ALDERSON 18 0 17 2021-02-16
DOUGHERTY 16 0 15 2021-02-16
WAINWRIGHT 16 0 14 2021-02-16
BOWLEGS 15 0 15 2021-02-16
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 13 1 12 2021-02-16
PEORIA 12 0 10 2021-02-16
FANSHAWE 11 0 11 2021-02-16
ALBION 10 0 10 2021-02-16
HALLETT 9 0 9 2021-02-16
ADDINGTON 9 0 9 2021-02-16
VERA 8 0 7 2021-02-16
THE VILLAGE 7 0 7 2021-02-16
GENE AUTRY 7 0 6 2021-02-16
REDBIRD 6 0 4 2021-02-16
SLICK 5 0 5 2021-02-16
TULLAHASSEE 5 0 4 2021-02-16
BYNG 5 0 5 2021-02-16
BLACKBURN 5 0 5 2021-02-16
TATUMS 4 0 4 2021-02-16
KEMP 4 0 3 2021-02-16
MOFFETT 3 0 3 2021-02-16
RENTIESVILLE 3 0 3 2021-02-16
PINK 2 0 2 2021-02-16
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2021-02-16
NORGE 2 0 2 2021-02-16
BRAY 2 0 2 2021-02-16
SLAUGHTERVILLE 2 0 2 2021-02-16
HOFFMAN 1 0 1 2021-02-16
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2021-02-16
LE FLORE 1 0 1 2021-02-16
EAST DUKE 1 0 1 2021-02-16
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2021-02-16
SPORTSMEN ACRES 1 0 1 2021-02-16
BETHEL ACRES 1 0 1 2021-02-16
BRIDGEPORT 1 0 1 2021-02-16
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2021-02-16
OAKLAND 1 0 1 2021-02-16
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2021-02-16
GRAYSON 1 0 1 2021-02-16

Oklahoma per county 02.16.21

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA 79138 676 74939 2021-02-16
TULSA 68882 654 65269 2021-02-16
CLEVELAND 28011 252 26217 2021-02-16
CANADIAN 15400 85 14724 2021-02-16
COMANCHE 11499 124 10644 2021-02-16
ROGERS 9757 108 9212 2021-02-16
MUSKOGEE 8978 90 8317 2021-02-16
PAYNE 8238 45 7896 2021-02-16
POTTAWATOMIE 7653 69 7216 2021-02-16
WAGONER 7516 77 7083 2021-02-16
GARFIELD 7380 67 7008 2021-02-16
CREEK 6327 106 5926 2021-02-16
BRYAN 5731 52 5297 2021-02-16
GRADY 5542 67 5261 2021-02-16
CARTER 5536 42 5159 2021-02-16
CHEROKEE 5335 39 4962 2021-02-16
LE FLORE 5184 43 4940 2021-02-16
KAY 5013 69 4722 2021-02-16
MCCLAIN 4967 43 4659 2021-02-16
PONTOTOC 4818 44 4479 2021-02-16
STEPHENS 4592 58 4300 2021-02-16
WASHINGTON 4574 80 4262 2021-02-16
OSAGE 4370 44 4142 2021-02-16
PITTSBURG 4342 33 4128 2021-02-16
DELAWARE 4286 60 4058 2021-02-16
CUSTER 3931 64 3732 2021-02-16
MAYES 3931 36 3656 2021-02-16
LOGAN 3843 26 3615 2021-02-16
SEQUOYAH 3798 28 3571 2021-02-16
CADDO 3747 53 3504 2021-02-16
MCCURTAIN 3730 61 3415 2021-02-16
OTTAWA 3570 40 3412 2021-02-16
OKMULGEE 3546 44 3363 2021-02-16
GARVIN 3407 44 3201 2021-02-16
TEXAS 3396 22 3282 2021-02-16
WOODWARD 3048 15 2956 2021-02-16
ADAIR 3039 21 2815 2021-02-16
LINCOLN 2987 54 2808 2021-02-16
JACKSON 2839 44 2669 2021-02-16
SEMINOLE 2713 31 2525 2021-02-16
BECKHAM 2659 35 2505 2021-02-16
KINGFISHER 1945 21 1848 2021-02-16
MURRAY 1890 21 1768 2021-02-16
MCINTOSH 1882 32 1747 2021-02-16
CRAIG 1873 11 1791 2021-02-16
MARSHALL 1832 12 1724 2021-02-16
ATOKA 1733 10 1645 2021-02-16
OKFUSKEE 1732 19 1659 2021-02-16
PAWNEE 1682 29 1599 2021-02-16
CHOCTAW 1526 13 1424 2021-02-16
LOVE 1406 8 1342 2021-02-16
NOBLE 1326 10 1233 2021-02-16
JOHNSTON 1305 17 1188 2021-02-16
HASKELL 1198 9 1121 2021-02-16
WOODS 1175 11 1136 2021-02-16
ALFALFA 1134 5 1110 2021-02-16
HUGHES 1132 17 1034 2021-02-16
NOWATA 1066 15 1005 2021-02-16
WASHITA 1044 8 984 2021-02-16
BLAINE 981 7 912 2021-02-16
PUSHMATAHA 958 13 895 2021-02-16
MAJOR 933 8 890 2021-02-16
LATIMER 784 8 739 2021-02-16
KIOWA 774 14 707 2021-02-16
TILLMAN 731 14 684 2021-02-16
COAL 674 13 624 2021-02-16
JEFFERSON 667 8 632 2021-02-16
COTTON 629 13 573 2021-02-16
GRANT 524 7 498 2021-02-16
DEWEY 521 5 497 2021-02-16
GREER 520 16 464 2021-02-16
HARPER 402 4 384 2021-02-16
BEAVER 401 6 381 2021-02-16
ROGER MILLS 380 7 357 2021-02-16
ELLIS 346 2 330 2021-02-16
HARMON 285 2 257 2021-02-16
CIMARRON 124 1 118 2021-02-16
12 0 7 2021-02-16

