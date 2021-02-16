ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma reported 508 new cases of COVID-19, beating Monday's 2021 record-low of 730, but also recorded 20 deaths, including an Alva woman, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health on Tuesday.
The 0.1% increase in cases brought the cumulative total to 414,780 with 19,563 active, a single-day decrease of 1,633, and 391,156 recovered, including 2,121 since Monday’s report.
There have been 4,061 deaths in the state, just under 1% of the cases, in which COVID-19 was the cause or a contributing factor, OSDH reported.
Of the 20 deaths reported statewide on Tuesday, 16 were in the 65 and older age group: one man and two women in Oklahoma County, two men and one woman in Tulsa County, one man each in Canadian, Cleveland, Delaware, Kiowa, Le Flore and Washita counties and one woman each in Craig, Lincoln Mayes and Woods counties.
Two deaths were in the 50-64 age group: a Cleveland County woman and an Oklahoma County man, and the other two deaths were a Caddo County woman and Oklahoma County man in the 36-49 age group.
Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma stood at 23,270 Tuesday, according to OSDH.
In Enid, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported treating five COVID-19 patients with no new deaths. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported Tuesday it had eight patients and also had no deaths.
Cases in Garfield County on Monday increased by four for a total of 7,380, with 305 active and 7,008, or 95%, recovered, according to OSDH. The majority of the cases — 6,522, or 88.4% — have been in Enid, which reported 286 active cases and 6,176 recovered.
Of the county’s 67 deaths, 60 have been in Enid, according to the OSDH list of city data. Five have been in Lahoma and one each in Garber and Covington. Zip code information has Enid with 59 deaths.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases Tuesday included two in Noble and one each in Blaine, Grant, Kingfisher, Major and Woodward. No cases were reported in Alfalfa and Woods counties.
State update
There have been 219,496 Oklahoma women and 195,280 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH on Tuesday. There were four designated as unknown gender.
Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 7,835 in the 0-4 age group, 46,762 in the 5-17 age group, 129,966 in the 18-35 age group, 89,677 in the 36-49 age group, 80,767 in the 50-64 age group and 59,738 in the 65 and older age group. There were 35 listed as unknown age.
Of the overall 4,061 deaths in the state, 3,218 have been 65 and older and 656 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.4% of the total. There have been 151 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 33 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 2,313, than women, 1,748, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Tuesday.
Data show deaths in all of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 676 in Oklahoma; 654 in Tulsa; 252 in Cleveland; 124 in Comanche; 108 in Rogers; 106 in Creek; 90 in Muskogee; 85 in Canadian; 80 in Washington; 77 in Wagoner; 69 each in Kay and Pottawatomie; 67 each in Garfield and Grady; 64 in Custer; 61 in McCurtain; 60 in Delaware; 58 in Stephens; 54 in Lincoln; 53 in Caddo; 52 in Bryan; 45 in Payne; 44 each in Garvin, Jackson, Okmulgee, Osage and Pontotoc; 43 each in Le Flore and McClain; 42 in Carter; 40 in Ottawa; 39 in Cherokee; 36 in Mayes; 35 in Beckham; 33 in Pittsburg; 32 in McIntosh; 31 in Seminole; 29 in Pawnee; 28 in Sequoyah; 26 in Logan; 22 in Texas; 21 each in Adair, Kingfisher and Murray; 19 in Okfuskee; 17 each in Hughes and Johnston; 16 in Greer; 15 each in Nowata and Woodward; 14 each in Kiowa and Tillman; 13 each in Choctaw, Coal, Cotton and Pushmataha; 12 in Marshall; 11 each in Craig and Woods; 10 each in Atoka and Noble; nine in Haskell; eight each in Jefferson, Latimer, Love, Major and Washita; seven each in Blaine, Grant and Roger Mills; six in Beaver; five each in Alfalfa and Dewey; four in Harper; two each in Ellis and Harmon; and one in Cimarron.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Tuesday by OSDH:
• Woodward with 3,048 cases, 2,956 recovered, 77 active and 15 deaths, 10 from Woodward, two each from Fort Supply and Mooreland and one from Sharon.
• Kingfisher with 1,945 cases, 1,848 recovered, 76 active and 21 deaths, 10 from Kingfisher, five from Hennessey, four from Okarche and two from Dover.
• Noble with 1,326 cases, 1,233 recovered, 83 active and 10 deaths, including five from Perry, two from Red Rock and one each from Billings, Marland and Morrison.
• Woods with 1,175 cases, 1,136 recovered, 28 active and 11 deaths, nine from Alva and two not listed by town.
• Alfalfa with 1,134 cases, 1,110 recovered, 19 active and five deaths, two each from Aline and Helena and one each from Carmen and Cherokee.
• Blaine with 981 cases, 912 recovered, 62 active and seven deaths, two from Canton, one from Watonga and four not listed by town.
• Major with 933 cases, 890 recovered, 35 active and eight deaths, six from Fairview and two not listed by town.
• Grant with 524 cases, 498 recovered, 19 active and seven deaths, three from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont, Medford and Nash.
There have been 2,8561 cases, with 2,697 recovered and 33 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of Enid, and 3,575 cases, with 3,400 recovered and 26 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Tuesday. There were 38 active cases with 35 recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.
DOC update
The number of inmates currently positive for COVID-19 was at 62 Tuesday, and 97 Department of Corrections employees with the virus across the state, according to the DOC website.
DOC data shows that no cases were reported at Charles E. “Bill” Johnson Corrections Center in Alva, James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena, Enid Community Corrections Center or William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply.
Inmates in isolation and quarantine were one and 33, respectively, at Bill Johnson.
DOC reports that among the inmate deaths related to COVID-19, there have been two at William S. Key and three at James Crabtree correctional centers in Northwest Oklahoma.
Oklahoma per city 02.16.21
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORT DATE
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|60179
|529
|56917
|2021-02-16
|TULSA
|41043
|428
|38873
|2021-02-16
|EDMOND
|16139
|97
|15347
|2021-02-16
|BROKEN ARROW
|15226
|133
|14425
|2021-02-16
|NORMAN
|13057
|130
|12254
|2021-02-16
|OTHER***
|9296
|56
|8812
|2021-02-16
|YUKON
|8490
|38
|8134
|2021-02-16
|LAWTON
|7481
|99
|6782
|2021-02-16
|ENID
|6522
|60
|6176
|2021-02-16
|MOORE
|5994
|39
|5621
|2021-02-16
|STILLWATER
|5899
|23
|5688
|2021-02-16
|CLAREMORE
|5621
|77
|5301
|2021-02-16
|OWASSO
|5060
|36
|4797
|2021-02-16
|MUSKOGEE
|4992
|70
|4523
|2021-02-16
|SHAWNEE
|4699
|52
|4444
|2021-02-16
|ARDMORE
|4167
|26
|3891
|2021-02-16
|ADA
|3967
|36
|3690
|2021-02-16
|TAHLEQUAH
|3750
|28
|3491
|2021-02-16
|PONCA CITY
|3673
|38
|3488
|2021-02-16
|BARTLESVILLE
|3570
|66
|3318
|2021-02-16
|DURANT
|3396
|28
|3150
|2021-02-16
|BIXBY
|3370
|22
|3200
|2021-02-16
|SAND SPRINGS
|3088
|36
|2927
|2021-02-16
|MCALESTER
|3000
|24
|2867
|2021-02-16
|DUNCAN
|2899
|36
|2693
|2021-02-16
|SAPULPA
|2855
|42
|2681
|2021-02-16
|JENKS
|2772
|18
|2620
|2021-02-16
|MUSTANG
|2538
|22
|2415
|2021-02-16
|GUYMON
|2529
|21
|2448
|2021-02-16
|ALTUS
|2367
|41
|2232
|2021-02-16
|EL RENO
|2359
|17
|2259
|2021-02-16
|CHICKASHA
|2284
|40
|2144
|2021-02-16
|GUTHRIE
|2273
|20
|2114
|2021-02-16
|COLLINSVILLE
|2257
|14
|2137
|2021-02-16
|CHOCTAW
|2226
|16
|2118
|2021-02-16
|BLANCHARD
|2098
|12
|1971
|2021-02-16
|STILWELL
|2069
|17
|1884
|2021-02-16
|MIAMI
|2024
|23
|1935
|2021-02-16
|BETHANY
|1860
|20
|1758
|2021-02-16
|WOODWARD
|1766
|10
|1700
|2021-02-16
|COWETA
|1756
|26
|1656
|2021-02-16
|WEATHERFORD
|1744
|21
|1676
|2021-02-16
|CLINTON
|1666
|40
|1562
|2021-02-16
|ELK CITY
|1652
|19
|1546
|2021-02-16
|SKIATOOK
|1637
|8
|1559
|2021-02-16
|TAFT
|1569
|3
|1551
|2021-02-16
|PRYOR CREEK
|1533
|18
|1446
|2021-02-16
|GLENPOOL
|1515
|15
|1419
|2021-02-16
|POTEAU
|1513
|14
|1447
|2021-02-16
|GROVE
|1487
|35
|1410
|2021-02-16
|VINITA
|1456
|8
|1389
|2021-02-16
|OKMULGEE
|1449
|24
|1365
|2021-02-16
|SEMINOLE
|1431
|16
|1339
|2021-02-16
|SALLISAW
|1428
|14
|1337
|2021-02-16
|TUTTLE
|1424
|11
|1366
|2021-02-16
|PURCELL
|1382
|18
|1289
|2021-02-16
|WAGONER
|1368
|13
|1289
|2021-02-16
|ATOKA
|1342
|7
|1266
|2021-02-16
|BROKEN BOW
|1338
|29
|1212
|2021-02-16
|CUSHING
|1323
|13
|1252
|2021-02-16
|ANADARKO
|1307
|19
|1209
|2021-02-16
|NOBLE
|1222
|17
|1132
|2021-02-16
|PAULS VALLEY
|1216
|18
|1150
|2021-02-16
|SULPHUR
|1213
|12
|1147
|2021-02-16
|IDABEL
|1203
|16
|1113
|2021-02-16
|NEWCASTLE
|1203
|8
|1138
|2021-02-16
|LEXINGTON
|1172
|14
|1065
|2021-02-16
|TECUMSEH
|1144
|8
|1069
|2021-02-16
|HARRAH
|1130
|10
|1051
|2021-02-16
|FORT GIBSON
|1124
|12
|1024
|2021-02-16
|PIEDMONT
|1107
|6
|1052
|2021-02-16
|MCLOUD
|1062
|5
|1006
|2021-02-16
|MADILL
|1034
|6
|987
|2021-02-16
|MULDROW
|983
|4
|919
|2021-02-16
|ALVA
|982
|9
|951
|2021-02-16
|JAY
|981
|11
|932
|2021-02-16
|MARLOW
|978
|10
|924
|2021-02-16
|MARIETTA
|948
|6
|899
|2021-02-16
|CHECOTAH
|935
|16
|877
|2021-02-16
|FORT SUPPLY
|927
|2
|922
|2021-02-16
|HENRYETTA
|903
|13
|853
|2021-02-16
|HUGO
|895
|10
|834
|2021-02-16
|BRISTOW
|864
|21
|808
|2021-02-16
|EUFAULA
|859
|16
|785
|2021-02-16
|SAYRE
|812
|14
|774
|2021-02-16
|KINGSTON
|787
|6
|727
|2021-02-16
|HOMINY
|786
|2
|757
|2021-02-16
|KINGFISHER
|778
|10
|724
|2021-02-16
|CLEVELAND
|747
|12
|722
|2021-02-16
|STIGLER
|743
|8
|692
|2021-02-16
|OKEMAH
|731
|7
|700
|2021-02-16
|HELENA
|724
|2
|714
|2021-02-16
|MANNFORD
|723
|13
|682
|2021-02-16
|CATOOSA
|719
|10
|686
|2021-02-16
|LOCUST GROVE
|716
|0
|653
|2021-02-16
|LINDSAY
|714
|9
|677
|2021-02-16
|ELGIN
|711
|8
|668
|2021-02-16
|CALERA
|682
|5
|631
|2021-02-16
|WEWOKA
|671
|8
|619
|2021-02-16
|PERRY
|669
|5
|607
|2021-02-16
|CHANDLER
|664
|16
|617
|2021-02-16
|HOLDENVILLE
|664
|11
|607
|2021-02-16
|INOLA
|663
|6
|637
|2021-02-16
|NOWATA
|654
|10
|612
|2021-02-16
|HEAVENER
|651
|10
|620
|2021-02-16
|BLACKWELL
|633
|17
|576
|2021-02-16
|MOUNDS
|629
|9
|586
|2021-02-16
|HENNESSEY
|626
|5
|612
|2021-02-16
|SPIRO
|624
|1
|610
|2021-02-16
|CACHE
|612
|7
|571
|2021-02-16
|DAVIS
|610
|7
|564
|2021-02-16
|AFTON
|594
|3
|570
|2021-02-16
|SALINA
|591
|4
|521
|2021-02-16
|CHELSEA
|591
|8
|552
|2021-02-16
|SPERRY
|585
|2
|565
|2021-02-16
|TISHOMINGO
|582
|8
|545
|2021-02-16
|BOLEY
|563
|8
|546
|2021-02-16
|SPENCER
|563
|12
|516
|2021-02-16
|WESTVILLE
|552
|4
|531
|2021-02-16
|JONES
|552
|6
|512
|2021-02-16
|WARR ACRES
|547
|1
|525
|2021-02-16
|PERKINS
|546
|4
|521
|2021-02-16
|COMANCHE
|538
|10
|510
|2021-02-16
|PRAGUE
|522
|6
|506
|2021-02-16
|DEL CITY
|520
|8
|469
|2021-02-16
|MIDWEST CITY
|513
|13
|468
|2021-02-16
|ANTLERS
|512
|8
|477
|2021-02-16
|PAWNEE
|502
|13
|464
|2021-02-16
|FAIRVIEW
|501
|6
|479
|2021-02-16
|HULBERT
|498
|4
|458
|2021-02-16
|WYNNEWOOD
|495
|4
|455
|2021-02-16
|VIAN
|495
|5
|470
|2021-02-16
|COALGATE
|493
|10
|458
|2021-02-16
|DEWEY
|488
|5
|457
|2021-02-16
|OOLOGAH
|485
|3
|455
|2021-02-16
|PAWHUSKA
|475
|8
|449
|2021-02-16
|COLCORD
|469
|3
|452
|2021-02-16
|WILBURTON
|469
|6
|444
|2021-02-16
|CHOUTEAU
|468
|9
|438
|2021-02-16
|HASKELL
|468
|3
|446
|2021-02-16
|HINTON
|462
|1
|452
|2021-02-16
|MEEKER
|454
|19
|423
|2021-02-16
|APACHE
|451
|4
|422
|2021-02-16
|ROLAND
|450
|1
|434
|2021-02-16
|STRATFORD
|428
|3
|414
|2021-02-16
|WISTER
|427
|2
|406
|2021-02-16
|LONE GROVE
|426
|3
|405
|2021-02-16
|FREDERICK
|425
|10
|400
|2021-02-16
|NEWKIRK
|419
|3
|389
|2021-02-16
|CARNEGIE
|404
|9
|367
|2021-02-16
|TALIHINA
|401
|9
|380
|2021-02-16
|STROUD
|396
|4
|378
|2021-02-16
|WILSON
|391
|6
|353
|2021-02-16
|WALTERS
|389
|3
|359
|2021-02-16
|BEGGS
|389
|4
|367
|2021-02-16
|KANSAS
|389
|6
|367
|2021-02-16
|NICHOLS HILLS
|389
|1
|372
|2021-02-16
|POCOLA
|386
|3
|364
|2021-02-16
|KONAWA
|381
|4
|362
|2021-02-16
|WATONGA
|381
|1
|358
|2021-02-16
|WASHINGTON
|381
|3
|360
|2021-02-16
|LUTHER
|367
|7
|336
|2021-02-16
|MANGUM
|354
|12
|307
|2021-02-16
|TONKAWA
|349
|13
|329
|2021-02-16
|HARTSHORNE
|347
|4
|324
|2021-02-16
|COLBERT
|344
|9
|312
|2021-02-16
|MINCO
|342
|0
|335
|2021-02-16
|VALLIANT
|341
|5
|317
|2021-02-16
|MORRIS
|333
|3
|322
|2021-02-16
|WELLSTON
|328
|4
|315
|2021-02-16
|HOOKER
|321
|0
|311
|2021-02-16
|NEW CORDELL
|321
|0
|302
|2021-02-16
|FLETCHER
|320
|2
|304
|2021-02-16
|HOBART
|319
|8
|291
|2021-02-16
|WYANDOTTE
|319
|4
|306
|2021-02-16
|COMMERCE
|315
|2
|304
|2021-02-16
|GORE
|314
|4
|290
|2021-02-16
|CADDO
|311
|1
|296
|2021-02-16
|MEAD
|310
|3
|281
|2021-02-16
|PORUM
|301
|2
|285
|2021-02-16
|HEALDTON
|298
|5
|273
|2021-02-16
|HOWE
|297
|0
|288
|2021-02-16
|PORTER
|293
|6
|277
|2021-02-16
|ELMORE CITY
|293
|3
|274
|2021-02-16
|QUAPAW
|292
|8
|278
|2021-02-16
|FAIRLAND
|290
|1
|276
|2021-02-16
|WARNER
|283
|1
|265
|2021-02-16
|STONEWALL
|277
|2
|253
|2021-02-16
|ARCADIA
|273
|0
|272
|2021-02-16
|KIEFER
|272
|1
|256
|2021-02-16
|TALALA
|268
|3
|259
|2021-02-16
|DRUMRIGHT
|268
|6
|242
|2021-02-16
|BOKCHITO
|267
|2
|247
|2021-02-16
|ADAIR
|261
|3
|246
|2021-02-16
|KELLYVILLE
|261
|3
|250
|2021-02-16
|WAURIKA
|261
|3
|252
|2021-02-16
|BARNSDALL
|255
|5
|227
|2021-02-16
|HOLLIS
|255
|2
|227
|2021-02-16
|CRESCENT
|253
|2
|242
|2021-02-16
|RINGLING
|253
|1
|234
|2021-02-16
|MAYSVILLE
|251
|8
|224
|2021-02-16
|ALLEN
|245
|2
|226
|2021-02-16
|WAYNE
|241
|2
|224
|2021-02-16
|CASHION
|237
|0
|225
|2021-02-16
|EARLSBORO
|236
|0
|223
|2021-02-16
|BOSWELL
|234
|1
|219
|2021-02-16
|OKARCHE
|234
|4
|224
|2021-02-16
|HYDRO
|228
|4
|211
|2021-02-16
|RUSH SPRINGS
|228
|3
|215
|2021-02-16
|PADEN
|227
|1
|216
|2021-02-16
|WRIGHT CITY
|220
|1
|194
|2021-02-16
|BLAIR
|220
|1
|206
|2021-02-16
|FORT COBB
|214
|2
|202
|2021-02-16
|CAMERON
|213
|0
|203
|2021-02-16
|YALE
|213
|4
|190
|2021-02-16
|MOORELAND
|212
|2
|197
|2021-02-16
|WAUKOMIS
|211
|0
|203
|2021-02-16
|HAWORTH
|211
|3
|192
|2021-02-16
|ROFF
|208
|1
|189
|2021-02-16
|CHEROKEE
|208
|1
|199
|2021-02-16
|LAVERNE
|207
|1
|197
|2021-02-16
|WATTS
|207
|0
|198
|2021-02-16
|PAOLI
|205
|2
|194
|2021-02-16
|MAUD
|204
|0
|183
|2021-02-16
|KEOTA
|204
|0
|196
|2021-02-16
|BILLINGS
|202
|1
|197
|2021-02-16
|BEAVER
|201
|4
|192
|2021-02-16
|GERONIMO
|200
|2
|187
|2021-02-16
|CEMENT
|200
|0
|187
|2021-02-16
|BINGER
|197
|10
|180
|2021-02-16
|OKEENE
|195
|0
|188
|2021-02-16
|GLENCOE
|192
|2
|174
|2021-02-16
|WETUMKA
|190
|3
|177
|2021-02-16
|BIG CABIN
|188
|2
|176
|2021-02-16
|QUINTON
|186
|1
|170
|2021-02-16
|TEXHOMA
|185
|0
|181
|2021-02-16
|BOKOSHE
|184
|0
|172
|2021-02-16
|RINGWOOD
|184
|0
|174
|2021-02-16
|JENNINGS
|181
|1
|168
|2021-02-16
|CYRIL
|180
|2
|170
|2021-02-16
|OCHELATA
|177
|3
|170
|2021-02-16
|ARAPAHO
|177
|4
|167
|2021-02-16
|THOMAS
|174
|0
|172
|2021-02-16
|WELCH
|173
|2
|168
|2021-02-16
|MORRISON
|173
|1
|167
|2021-02-16
|SHATTUCK
|172
|1
|167
|2021-02-16
|CHEYENNE
|170
|2
|162
|2021-02-16
|FAIRFAX
|170
|1
|161
|2021-02-16
|NINNEKAH
|170
|1
|157
|2021-02-16
|RED ROCK
|167
|2
|154
|2021-02-16
|GEARY
|166
|1
|154
|2021-02-16
|OKTAHA
|166
|0
|155
|2021-02-16
|RAMONA
|163
|4
|151
|2021-02-16
|INDIAHOMA
|163
|1
|149
|2021-02-16
|MEDFORD
|162
|1
|161
|2021-02-16
|FORT TOWSON
|158
|0
|151
|2021-02-16
|GOODWELL
|157
|1
|152
|2021-02-16
|WELEETKA
|156
|3
|141
|2021-02-16
|SEILING
|156
|2
|149
|2021-02-16
|BUFFALO
|156
|3
|150
|2021-02-16
|SHADY POINT
|155
|1
|147
|2021-02-16
|THACKERVILLE
|153
|1
|151
|2021-02-16
|CALUMET
|152
|0
|151
|2021-02-16
|SNYDER
|152
|5
|133
|2021-02-16
|RED OAK
|150
|0
|136
|2021-02-16
|GRACEMONT
|149
|2
|140
|2021-02-16
|BENNINGTON
|146
|2
|135
|2021-02-16
|DEPEW
|146
|2
|137
|2021-02-16
|CANTON
|145
|2
|129
|2021-02-16
|UNION CITY
|143
|1
|139
|2021-02-16
|PANAMA
|143
|1
|135
|2021-02-16
|BURNS FLAT
|142
|1
|133
|2021-02-16
|COPAN
|141
|1
|134
|2021-02-16
|KREBS
|138
|2
|133
|2021-02-16
|POND CREEK
|138
|0
|132
|2021-02-16
|MILBURN
|136
|3
|117
|2021-02-16
|BLUEJACKET
|135
|1
|131
|2021-02-16
|TERLTON
|135
|1
|125
|2021-02-16
|TEMPLE
|135
|9
|117
|2021-02-16
|WANETTE
|133
|0
|128
|2021-02-16
|MANNSVILLE
|132
|1
|121
|2021-02-16
|CLAYTON
|132
|1
|126
|2021-02-16
|WEBBERS FALLS
|131
|0
|121
|2021-02-16
|CANUTE
|131
|0
|120
|2021-02-16
|GRANITE
|130
|4
|122
|2021-02-16
|VICI
|128
|0
|123
|2021-02-16
|ARKOMA
|128
|1
|122
|2021-02-16
|GARBER
|126
|1
|124
|2021-02-16
|KIOWA
|126
|2
|119
|2021-02-16
|SPAVINAW
|124
|1
|110
|2021-02-16
|HAMMON
|124
|2
|116
|2021-02-16
|ALEX
|122
|2
|112
|2021-02-16
|LAHOMA
|122
|5
|116
|2021-02-16
|LEEDEY
|121
|4
|114
|2021-02-16
|TIPTON
|120
|3
|112
|2021-02-16
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|119
|1
|107
|2021-02-16
|ASHER
|119
|0
|106
|2021-02-16
|CHATTANOOGA
|114
|2
|111
|2021-02-16
|COUNCIL HILL
|113
|2
|107
|2021-02-16
|VELMA
|113
|2
|109
|2021-02-16
|GRANDFIELD
|111
|1
|102
|2021-02-16
|DAVENPORT
|111
|0
|107
|2021-02-16
|ERICK
|110
|1
|105
|2021-02-16
|SOPER
|110
|1
|98
|2021-02-16
|RYAN
|109
|1
|103
|2021-02-16
|SENTINEL
|107
|1
|101
|2021-02-16
|AGRA
|107
|1
|101
|2021-02-16
|MULHALL
|107
|0
|104
|2021-02-16
|CANEY
|106
|1
|103
|2021-02-16
|OAKS
|106
|2
|100
|2021-02-16
|MILL CREEK
|103
|0
|85
|2021-02-16
|TUPELO
|103
|1
|96
|2021-02-16
|DELAWARE
|102
|2
|99
|2021-02-16
|SASAKWA
|100
|0
|92
|2021-02-16
|BRAGGS
|100
|1
|97
|2021-02-16
|WAYNOKA
|100
|0
|97
|2021-02-16
|TYRONE
|99
|0
|91
|2021-02-16
|DOVER
|98
|2
|93
|2021-02-16
|MCCURTAIN
|97
|1
|91
|2021-02-16
|BYARS
|96
|1
|94
|2021-02-16
|OILTON
|95
|3
|86
|2021-02-16
|GANS
|93
|0
|83
|2021-02-16
|RATLIFF CITY
|92
|0
|88
|2021-02-16
|AMBER
|91
|3
|86
|2021-02-16
|VERDEN
|91
|1
|85
|2021-02-16
|GARVIN
|90
|0
|83
|2021-02-16
|LOOKEBA
|89
|2
|85
|2021-02-16
|FOSS
|86
|0
|84
|2021-02-16
|SPRINGER
|84
|1
|79
|2021-02-16
|STRINGTOWN
|83
|1
|80
|2021-02-16
|STERLING
|82
|1
|79
|2021-02-16
|RATTAN
|82
|1
|73
|2021-02-16
|BOISE CITY
|81
|0
|79
|2021-02-16
|STUART
|80
|0
|71
|2021-02-16
|RAVIA
|80
|2
|74
|2021-02-16
|CUSTER CITY
|80
|0
|77
|2021-02-16
|WANN
|79
|2
|73
|2021-02-16
|DEWAR
|78
|0
|73
|2021-02-16
|KINTA
|78
|0
|69
|2021-02-16
|TRYON
|77
|0
|71
|2021-02-16
|SAVANNA
|77
|0
|72
|2021-02-16
|RIPLEY
|76
|1
|73
|2021-02-16
|COYLE
|74
|0
|70
|2021-02-16
|PITTSBURG
|74
|0
|69
|2021-02-16
|OLUSTEE
|74
|0
|71
|2021-02-16
|CARNEY
|71
|2
|66
|2021-02-16
|CORN
|71
|3
|65
|2021-02-16
|COVINGTON
|70
|1
|68
|2021-02-16
|CANADIAN
|70
|0
|67
|2021-02-16
|LAMONT
|70
|1
|66
|2021-02-16
|DUSTIN
|70
|1
|64
|2021-02-16
|FARGO
|67
|0
|65
|2021-02-16
|ARNETT
|67
|0
|65
|2021-02-16
|HAILEYVILLE
|67
|0
|64
|2021-02-16
|POCASSET
|66
|1
|65
|2021-02-16
|WAPANUCKA
|65
|1
|58
|2021-02-16
|DRUMMOND
|65
|0
|60
|2021-02-16
|LONGDALE
|63
|0
|61
|2021-02-16
|KAW CITY
|62
|1
|58
|2021-02-16
|ORLANDO
|62
|0
|60
|2021-02-16
|KREMLIN
|62
|0
|61
|2021-02-16
|NASH
|62
|1
|56
|2021-02-16
|MARBLE CITY
|62
|0
|58
|2021-02-16
|DILL CITY
|61
|0
|61
|2021-02-16
|SAWYER
|61
|1
|56
|2021-02-16
|KETCHUM
|59
|1
|56
|2021-02-16
|BOYNTON
|59
|0
|57
|2021-02-16
|RANDLETT
|59
|1
|55
|2021-02-16
|CASTLE
|57
|0
|54
|2021-02-16
|AMES
|57
|0
|56
|2021-02-16
|CLEO SPRINGS
|57
|0
|55
|2021-02-16
|KENEFIC
|56
|1
|52
|2021-02-16
|SHIDLER
|56
|0
|55
|2021-02-16
|REYDON
|56
|0
|53
|2021-02-16
|LANGLEY
|56
|0
|52
|2021-02-16
|LENAPAH
|55
|0
|54
|2021-02-16
|CROWDER
|54
|0
|50
|2021-02-16
|INDIANOLA
|54
|0
|50
|2021-02-16
|ALINE
|53
|2
|49
|2021-02-16
|WHITEFIELD
|53
|0
|53
|2021-02-16
|MARLAND
|52
|1
|50
|2021-02-16
|CALVIN
|52
|1
|48
|2021-02-16
|LEHIGH
|51
|0
|48
|2021-02-16
|OKAY
|51
|1
|45
|2021-02-16
|WYNONA
|51
|2
|49
|2021-02-16
|LONE WOLF
|50
|0
|49
|2021-02-16
|FAXON
|50
|0
|50
|2021-02-16
|MENO
|50
|0
|49
|2021-02-16
|FAIRMONT
|50
|0
|48
|2021-02-16
|LOCO
|49
|0
|47
|2021-02-16
|GAGE
|49
|1
|42
|2021-02-16
|PRUE
|48
|1
|47
|2021-02-16
|WAKITA
|47
|3
|40
|2021-02-16
|CARTER
|47
|0
|45
|2021-02-16
|ACHILLE
|47
|0
|41
|2021-02-16
|FORGAN
|47
|1
|44
|2021-02-16
|TALOGA
|46
|0
|44
|2021-02-16
|TERRAL
|46
|2
|44
|2021-02-16
|HASTINGS
|45
|1
|42
|2021-02-16
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|44
|0
|41
|2021-02-16
|RALSTON
|44
|1
|43
|2021-02-16
|CARMEN
|44
|2
|42
|2021-02-16
|SHARON
|43
|1
|37
|2021-02-16
|BURBANK
|43
|0
|40
|2021-02-16
|SCHULTER
|42
|0
|41
|2021-02-16
|ROOSEVELT
|42
|0
|39
|2021-02-16
|BUTLER
|41
|0
|38
|2021-02-16
|SPARKS
|41
|1
|36
|2021-02-16
|COLONY
|40
|1
|39
|2021-02-16
|LANGSTON
|40
|1
|38
|2021-02-16
|FOSTER
|39
|0
|38
|2021-02-16
|DEER CREEK
|38
|1
|35
|2021-02-16
|JET
|38
|0
|37
|2021-02-16
|GOLTRY
|37
|0
|36
|2021-02-16
|ROCKY
|37
|0
|33
|2021-02-16
|OSAGE
|37
|0
|36
|2021-02-16
|DEVOL
|36
|0
|34
|2021-02-16
|HARDESTY
|36
|0
|33
|2021-02-16
|GOLDSBY
|36
|0
|35
|2021-02-16
|MARSHALL
|35
|0
|34
|2021-02-16
|FREEDOM
|35
|0
|35
|2021-02-16
|FRANCIS
|34
|1
|31
|2021-02-16
|EAKLY
|34
|0
|33
|2021-02-16
|BERNICE
|34
|0
|33
|2021-02-16
|HANNA
|34
|0
|31
|2021-02-16
|ELDORADO
|33
|0
|30
|2021-02-16
|NICOMA PARK
|32
|1
|27
|2021-02-16
|AVANT
|31
|0
|29
|2021-02-16
|FITZHUGH
|30
|0
|30
|2021-02-16
|DAVIDSON
|30
|0
|27
|2021-02-16
|BESSIE
|30
|1
|28
|2021-02-16
|WILLOW
|29
|0
|29
|2021-02-16
|BURLINGTON
|29
|0
|29
|2021-02-16
|GOULD
|28
|0
|27
|2021-02-16
|MEDICINE PARK
|28
|0
|28
|2021-02-16
|HUNTER
|28
|0
|28
|2021-02-16
|DACOMA
|27
|0
|26
|2021-02-16
|GOTEBO
|27
|0
|27
|2021-02-16
|CAMARGO
|27
|0
|27
|2021-02-16
|OPTIMA
|25
|0
|25
|2021-02-16
|DISNEY
|25
|0
|24
|2021-02-16
|HITCHCOCK
|25
|0
|20
|2021-02-16
|MILLERTON
|24
|2
|20
|2021-02-16
|BRADLEY
|24
|1
|22
|2021-02-16
|DIBBLE
|24
|0
|22
|2021-02-16
|KEYES
|21
|0
|19
|2021-02-16
|BRAMAN
|21
|0
|20
|2021-02-16
|NORTH MIAMI
|21
|0
|20
|2021-02-16
|HILLSDALE
|20
|0
|20
|2021-02-16
|BROMIDE
|20
|1
|18
|2021-02-16
|LAMAR
|20
|0
|19
|2021-02-16
|FOYIL
|20
|1
|18
|2021-02-16
|CROMWELL
|19
|1
|17
|2021-02-16
|MANITOU
|19
|0
|18
|2021-02-16
|MARTHA
|19
|1
|14
|2021-02-16
|ALDERSON
|18
|0
|17
|2021-02-16
|DOUGHERTY
|16
|0
|15
|2021-02-16
|WAINWRIGHT
|16
|0
|14
|2021-02-16
|BOWLEGS
|15
|0
|15
|2021-02-16
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|13
|1
|12
|2021-02-16
|PEORIA
|12
|0
|10
|2021-02-16
|FANSHAWE
|11
|0
|11
|2021-02-16
|ALBION
|10
|0
|10
|2021-02-16
|HALLETT
|9
|0
|9
|2021-02-16
|ADDINGTON
|9
|0
|9
|2021-02-16
|VERA
|8
|0
|7
|2021-02-16
|THE VILLAGE
|7
|0
|7
|2021-02-16
|GENE AUTRY
|7
|0
|6
|2021-02-16
|REDBIRD
|6
|0
|4
|2021-02-16
|SLICK
|5
|0
|5
|2021-02-16
|TULLAHASSEE
|5
|0
|4
|2021-02-16
|BYNG
|5
|0
|5
|2021-02-16
|BLACKBURN
|5
|0
|5
|2021-02-16
|TATUMS
|4
|0
|4
|2021-02-16
|KEMP
|4
|0
|3
|2021-02-16
|MOFFETT
|3
|0
|3
|2021-02-16
|RENTIESVILLE
|3
|0
|3
|2021-02-16
|PINK
|2
|0
|2
|2021-02-16
|KENDRICK
|2
|0
|2
|2021-02-16
|NORGE
|2
|0
|2
|2021-02-16
|BRAY
|2
|0
|2
|2021-02-16
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|2021-02-16
|HOFFMAN
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-16
|BRIDGE CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-16
|LE FLORE
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-16
|EAST DUKE
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-16
|VERDIGRIS
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-16
|SPORTSMEN ACRES
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-16
|BETHEL ACRES
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-16
|BRIDGEPORT
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-16
|FOREST PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-16
|OAKLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-16
|ROCK ISLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-16
|GRAYSON
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-16
