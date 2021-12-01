ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma gained 5,292 new COVID-19 cases in the past week, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday.
According to OSDH’s Situation Update, the weekly increase, including 585 from Wednesday, brought the overall statewide total to 667,512. There are 8,730 active cases, a decrease of 197 since last week.
CDC/NCHS’ Provisional Death Count, which is based on death certificates, places the overall number of COVID-19-related deaths in Oklahoma at 11,949 deaths, a weekly increase of 102, in which the coronavirus was the cause or a contributor.
In the past week, cases in Garfield County increased to a total of 10,591 — a weekly increase of 79, according to OSDH. The number of cases over the past 30 days in Garfield County is 270.
The number of total cases in Enid is 9,403, with 89 active cases, 9,112 recovered and 202 deaths, according to OSDH community data. Carrier has had 37 cases; Covington has had 85; Douglas has had 33; Drummond has had 92; Fairmont has had 64; Garber has had 177; Hillsdale has had 25; Kremlin has had 72; Lahoma has had 180 with six deaths; and Waukomis has had 277 cases.
Hospitalizations
The total number of statewide hospitalizations stands at 37,043 — 5.6% of the overall number of cases — since the first case was confirmed in Oklahoma in March 2020. OSDH reported a three-day average of 463 total COVID-19 hospitalizations — including 15 pediatric hospitalizations — an increase of 21 since last week. Of those, 146 are in ICU across the state.
The three-day average hospitalizations in the Northwest Region is 31 with nine in the ICU. St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported it had seven confirmed positive COVID-19 patients with two in ICU, and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported seven confirmed positive COVID-19 patients with three in ICU on Wednesday.
OSDH reported, as of Tuesday, there were six ICU beds, or 25% of the total, and 162 adult inpatient beds, or 44.4% of the total, available in the Northwest Region, which consists of 18 counties including Garfield County. Health care workers have continued to emphasize that bed counts are fluid, constantly changing with patient conditions and hospital efforts to maximize space and treatments.
Schools
The number of COVID-19 cases among students and staff at Enid Public Schools remained the same as last week and the week before, according to the district’s online case count.
Enid High School has one student in isolation after testing positive. Longfellow Middle School has one student in isolation, and Waller Middle School has three students in isolation.
Four student cases were reported among the elementary schools: Two at Hoover and one each at Adams and Glenwood.
Two students from the Carver and Fowler Early Childhood centers were in isolation after testing positive, as was one staff member from the child nutrition department.
In total, there were 11 COVID-19-positive cases reported among students and one among staff members.
No cases were reported from Chisholm Public Schools in the past week.
Autry Technology Center reported three more positive cases in the past week all on its main campus.
One individual was in the southwest hallway between noon and 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19, and tested positive on Sunday, Nov. 21. Another individual was in the southeast hallway between noon and 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19, and tested positive on Monday, Nov. 29. The third individual was in the northwest hallway between noon and 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30, and tested positive on Wednesday, Dec. 1.
Northern Oklahoma College Enid did not have any positive test isolations or primary contact quarantines in effect among students or staff, according to NOC’s weekly update from Friday. One student from the NOC Tonkawa campus had tested positive.
Of NOC’s 341 total cases, 299 individuals have been physically present on campus.
Northwestern Oklahoma State University reported two active cases among students and one staff member as of last Friday on all of its campuses, but the college does not report on which of its Alva, Enid or Woodward campuses.
Epidemiology report
COVID-19 cases and deaths from Nov. 21-27 saw a decrease from the week prior, according to OSDH’s weekly epidemiology report.
In that time period, 4,751 cases were reported, a 17.8% decrease from Nov. 14-20, which had 5,778 cases. The number of deaths reported was 48, which was 86 less than the week before.
From Nov. 21-27, 41,739 specimens were tested for COVID-19, though the report states that recent testing data was not available within the most current CDC data. In total, 5,833, or 10%, were positive, the report states.
In the last 30 days, 92 of 522 hospitalizations have been fully vaccinated.
In Garfield County, 65% of people 12 and older have received the first dose along with 91.7% of people 65 and older, while 55.6% of people 12 and older and 81.1% of those 65 and older have been fully vaccinated, according to OSDH.
Overall in Oklahoma, 62.8% of residents have had at least one dose. The number of residents statewide who completed the series is 51.5%. From Nov. 23-29, 59,166 vaccine doses were administered in the state, a decrease of 21,683 compared with the week before.
The total number of vaccines administered was 3,994,700 with 1,751,951 fully vaccinated.
Nationally, Oklahoma ranks 17th out of all states and the District of Columbia in the cumulative incidence of reported COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population and ninth in the cumulative death rate of reported COVID-19 cases.
Northwest Oklahoma
Health Department COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties:
• Woodward with 4,054 cases, an increase of 30. There are 34 active cases and 45 deaths in Woodward and five active and six deaths in Mooreland. There are also five active cases in Sharon.
• Kingfisher with 2,685 cases, an increase of 26. There are 16 active cases and 28 deaths in Kingfisher, 16 deaths in Hennessey and six deaths in Okarche.
• Noble with 1,961 cases, an increase of 12. There are eight active cases and 21 deaths in Perry.
• Woods with 1,695 cases, an increase of seven. There are six actives cases and 26 deaths in Alva and five active cases in Waynoka.
• Alfalfa with 1,378 cases, an increase of seven.
• Blaine with 1,616 cases, an increase of 20. There are 11 actives cases and 11 deaths in Hydro, nine deaths in Geary, 11 actives cases and eight deaths in Watonga, eight active cases in Canton, and six cases and six deaths in Okeene.
• Major with 1,425 cases, an increase of 28. There are 30 actives cases and 23 deaths in Fairview and six active cases in Cleo Springs.
• Grant with 717 cases, an increase of four.
