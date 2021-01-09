ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma reported 4,289 new COVID-19 cases and 35 virus-related deaths on Saturday, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The 1.3% increase in cases brought the cumulative total to 324,875, with 40,268 of those active, a single-day increase of 2,815, and 281,869 recovered, a single-day increase of 1,439, the OSDH said.
Statewide, there have been 2,738 deaths in Oklahoma in which the virus was the cause or a contributing factor, the OSDH reported.
Of the 35 deaths reported Friday, 20 were in the 65 and older age range, nine were in the 50-64, two were in the 36-49 and four were an unknown age. There were 23 women and 12 men.
Counties of residence were seven in Oklahoma, six in Tulsa, one in Cleveland, one in Rogers, three in Comanche, one in Washington, two in Canadian, two in Wagoner, one in Pottawatomie, one in Lincoln, one in Osage, one in Pontotoc, one in Cherokee, one in Pawnee, one in Adair, one in Johnston, one in Tilman, one in Love, one in Marshall and one in Coal. OSDH does not specify age and gender per county on the weekends.
COVID-19 cases in Garfield County increased by 93 Saturday for a total of 5,821, with 455 active and 5,320, or 91.3%, recovered, according to the OSDH.
Of those cases, 5,139, or 88.3%, have been in Enid, which has 402 cases currently active and 4,694 who have recovered. Of the county’s 46 deaths, 43 have been in Enid, the OSDH reported.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases included 10 in Woodward, 17 in Kingfisher, 20 in Noble, two in Woods, four in Alfalfa, nine in Major, 13 in Blaine and seven in Grant.
In Enid, there have been 2,339 cases, with 2,148 recovered and 27 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 2,736 cases, with 2,486 recovered and 15 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Saturday. There were 28 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
There have been 46 deaths in Garfield County, with 43 from Enid and four from Lahoma, according to OSDH. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dates the Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as more widely shared county numbers are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxum.
State update
There have been 171,848 Oklahoma women and 152,925 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH on Saturday. There were 82 designated as unknown gender.
Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 5,926 in the 0-4 age group, 34,381 in the 5-17 age group, 102,828 in the 18-35 age group, 70,800 in the 36-49 age group, 63,129 in the 50-64 age group and 47,752 in the 65 and older age group. There were 59 listed as unknown age.
Of the overall 2,738 deaths in the state, 2,185 have been 65 and older and 428 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.43% of the total. There have been 98 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 26 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 1,553, than women, 1,185, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Saturday.
Data shows deaths in 76 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 464 in Oklahoma; 450 in Tulsa; 171 in Cleveland; 88 in Rogers; 77 in Comanche; 71 in Creek; 66 in Washington; 56 each in Canadian, McCurtain and Muskogee; 51 in Wagoner; 46 in Garfield; 45 in Delaware; 44 in Kay; 41 in Caddo; 40 in Pottawatomie; 39 each in Bryan and Grady; 38 each in Jackson and Custer; 35 in Lincoln; 33 each in Le Flore and Payne; 31 in Osage; 30 each in McClain, Okmulgee and Ottawa; 27 each in Mayes and Pontoton; 26 in Stephens; 25 in Pittsburg; 22 in Beckham; 21 each in Cherokee and Seminole; 20 each in Garvin and Sequoyah; 19 in Carter; 18 each in McIntosh and Texas; 16 in Pawnee; 15 each in Adair and Okfuskee; 14 in Logan; 12 each in Kingfisher and Kiowa; 11 each in Cotton, Johnston and Murray; 10 each in Hughes, Nowata, Tillman and Woodward; nine in Greer; eight in Love; seven each in Choctaw, Craig, Haskell, Latimer, Marshall and Noble; six each in Coal, Pushmataha and Roger Mills; five each in Grant and Woods; four each in Alfalfa, Blaine, Jefferson and Major; three each in Atoka, Dewey, Harper and Washita; two in Beaver; and one each in Cimarron and Ellis.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Saturday by OSDH:
• Woodward with 2,574 cases, 2,413 recovered, 151 active and 10 deaths, seven from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland.
• Kingfisher with 1,550 cases, 1,401 recovered, 138 active and 12 deaths, four from Okarche, three each from Hennessey and Kingfisher and two from Dover.
• Noble with 1,087 cases, 941 recovered, 149 active and seven deaths, including a Billings man.
• Woods with 1,055 cases, 936 recovered, 114 active and five deaths from Alva.
• Alfalfa with 981 cases, 910 recovered, 67 active and four deaths, one each from Aline, Cherokee and Helena and an inmate from James Crabtree Correctional Center, in Helena.
• Major with 762 cases, 696 recovered, 62 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town.
• Blaine with 739 cases, 642 recovered, 93 active and three deaths, two from Canton, one from Watonga and one not listed by town.
• Grant with 423 cases, 374 recovered, 44 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.
DOC update
The number of inmates currently positive for COVID-19 was at 38 Saturday, with 115 Department of Corrections employees with the virus across the state, according to the DOC website.
DOC reported Saturday on its website the number of positive inmates at Enid Community Corrections Center was one. There were no active cases among inmates at at James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena, William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply or Charles E. “Bill” Johnson Corrections Center in Alva.
Inmates in isolation and quarantine included one and five, respectively, at Enid Community, and there were two in quarantine at William S. Key and 201 at James Crabtree, according to the DOC website.
Oklahoma per county 01.09.21
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORT DATE
|OKLAHOMA
|63766
|464
|55905
|2021-01-09
|TULSA
|53356
|450
|46800
|2021-01-09
|CLEVELAND
|21633
|171
|18418
|2021-01-09
|CANADIAN
|12127
|56
|10729
|2021-01-09
|COMANCHE
|7728
|77
|6691
|2021-01-09
|ROGERS
|7537
|88
|6330
|2021-01-09
|MUSKOGEE
|7179
|56
|6172
|2021-01-09
|PAYNE
|6747
|33
|5959
|2021-01-09
|POTTAWATOMIE
|6117
|40
|5391
|2021-01-09
|GARFIELD
|5821
|46
|5320
|2021-01-09
|WAGONER
|5358
|51
|4527
|2021-01-09
|CREEK
|4568
|71
|3939
|2021-01-09
|BRYAN
|4487
|39
|3792
|2021-01-09
|GRADY
|4349
|39
|3867
|2021-01-09
|CHEROKEE
|4235
|21
|3467
|2021-01-09
|LE FLORE
|4091
|33
|3513
|2021-01-09
|MCCLAIN
|3971
|30
|3420
|2021-01-09
|KAY
|3745
|44
|3156
|2021-01-09
|CARTER
|3688
|19
|2727
|2021-01-09
|PONTOTOC
|3596
|27
|3027
|2021-01-09
|WASHINGTON
|3527
|66
|3042
|2021-01-09
|STEPHENS
|3446
|26
|2912
|2021-01-09
|PITTSBURG
|3429
|25
|2940
|2021-01-09
|DELAWARE
|3407
|45
|2840
|2021-01-09
|OSAGE
|3406
|31
|2942
|2021-01-09
|CUSTER
|3279
|38
|2949
|2021-01-09
|MCCURTAIN
|3159
|56
|2754
|2021-01-09
|CADDO
|3033
|41
|2699
|2021-01-09
|TEXAS
|3031
|18
|2883
|2021-01-09
|OTTAWA
|3001
|30
|2673
|2021-01-09
|SEQUOYAH
|2932
|20
|2418
|2021-01-09
|OKMULGEE
|2916
|30
|2488
|2021-01-09
|MAYES
|2901
|27
|2439
|2021-01-09
|LOGAN
|2869
|14
|2473
|2021-01-09
|GARVIN
|2684
|20
|2253
|2021-01-09
|WOODWARD
|2574
|10
|2413
|2021-01-09
|JACKSON
|2441
|38
|2227
|2021-01-09
|LINCOLN
|2355
|35
|2008
|2021-01-09
|ADAIR
|2191
|15
|1728
|2021-01-09
|BECKHAM
|2079
|22
|1892
|2021-01-09
|SEMINOLE
|2050
|21
|1734
|2021-01-09
|CRAIG
|1595
|7
|1409
|2021-01-09
|KINGFISHER
|1550
|12
|1401
|2021-01-09
|OKFUSKEE
|1512
|15
|1341
|2021-01-09
|MCINTOSH
|1477
|18
|1228
|2021-01-09
|ATOKA
|1429
|3
|1263
|2021-01-09
|MURRAY
|1387
|11
|1131
|2021-01-09
|MARSHALL
|1331
|7
|1113
|2021-01-09
|CHOCTAW
|1249
|7
|1058
|2021-01-09
|PAWNEE
|1209
|16
|1023
|2021-01-09
|NOBLE
|1087
|7
|941
|2021-01-09
|LOVE
|1075
|8
|879
|2021-01-09
|WOODS
|1055
|5
|936
|2021-01-09
|JOHNSTON
|1000
|11
|815
|2021-01-09
|ALFALFA
|981
|4
|910
|2021-01-09
|HASKELL
|963
|7
|823
|2021-01-09
|HUGHES
|894
|10
|781
|2021-01-09
|WASHITA
|843
|3
|753
|2021-01-09
|NOWATA
|801
|10
|663
|2021-01-09
|PUSHMATAHA
|771
|6
|616
|2021-01-09
|MAJOR
|762
|4
|696
|2021-01-09
|BLAINE
|739
|4
|642
|2021-01-09
|LATIMER
|616
|7
|517
|2021-01-09
|KIOWA
|598
|12
|536
|2021-01-09
|TILLMAN
|597
|10
|532
|2021-01-09
|COAL
|548
|6
|459
|2021-01-09
|JEFFERSON
|520
|4
|428
|2021-01-09
|COTTON
|473
|11
|401
|2021-01-09
|DEWEY
|447
|3
|409
|2021-01-09
|GRANT
|423
|5
|374
|2021-01-09
|GREER
|395
|9
|364
|2021-01-09
|HARPER
|358
|3
|337
|2021-01-09
|BEAVER
|332
|2
|308
|2021-01-09
|ELLIS
|316
|1
|297
|2021-01-09
|ROGER MILLS
|279
|6
|236
|2021-01-09
|HARMON
|244
|0
|224
|2021-01-09
|CIMARRON
|109
|1
|103
|2021-01-09
|101
|0
|65
|2021-01-09
Oklahoma per city 01.09.21
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORT DATE
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|48506
|365
|42401
|2021-01-09
|TULSA
|32020
|299
|28224
|2021-01-09
|EDMOND
|12530
|66
|10883
|2021-01-09
|BROKEN ARROW
|11539
|89
|10009
|2021-01-09
|NORMAN
|10399
|92
|8980
|2021-01-09
|OTHER***
|6668
|37
|5743
|2021-01-09
|YUKON
|6579
|20
|5779
|2021-01-09
|LAWTON
|5262
|60
|4516
|2021-01-09
|ENID
|5139
|43
|4694
|2021-01-09
|STILLWATER
|4856
|15
|4305
|2021-01-09
|MOORE
|4644
|28
|3999
|2021-01-09
|CLAREMORE
|4464
|68
|3764
|2021-01-09
|OWASSO
|3876
|19
|3264
|2021-01-09
|MUSKOGEE
|3790
|45
|3081
|2021-01-09
|SHAWNEE
|3774
|30
|3341
|2021-01-09
|TAHLEQUAH
|3041
|14
|2490
|2021-01-09
|ADA
|2952
|21
|2479
|2021-01-09
|BARTLESVILLE
|2779
|55
|2410
|2021-01-09
|PONCA CITY
|2773
|25
|2336
|2021-01-09
|ARDMORE
|2763
|14
|2073
|2021-01-09
|DURANT
|2685
|23
|2265
|2021-01-09
|BIXBY
|2447
|15
|2164
|2021-01-09
|MCALESTER
|2425
|22
|2098
|2021-01-09
|SAND SPRINGS
|2278
|22
|1953
|2021-01-09
|GUYMON
|2267
|18
|2153
|2021-01-09
|DUNCAN
|2144
|17
|1809
|2021-01-09
|JENKS
|2092
|14
|1848
|2021-01-09
|ALTUS
|2041
|35
|1876
|2021-01-09
|EL RENO
|2039
|13
|1887
|2021-01-09
|SAPULPA
|2036
|31
|1808
|2021-01-09
|MUSTANG
|1971
|17
|1739
|2021-01-09
|CHICKASHA
|1764
|23
|1590
|2021-01-09
|GUTHRIE
|1736
|8
|1493
|2021-01-09
|COLLINSVILLE
|1718
|10
|1458
|2021-01-09
|CHOCTAW
|1702
|10
|1428
|2021-01-09
|MIAMI
|1690
|21
|1512
|2021-01-09
|BLANCHARD
|1633
|8
|1419
|2021-01-09
|TAFT
|1561
|2
|1544
|2021-01-09
|BETHANY
|1522
|14
|1353
|2021-01-09
|STILWELL
|1488
|13
|1168
|2021-01-09
|CLINTON
|1464
|20
|1297
|2021-01-09
|WEATHERFORD
|1403
|14
|1287
|2021-01-09
|WOODWARD
|1393
|7
|1261
|2021-01-09
|COWETA
|1349
|18
|1174
|2021-01-09
|ELK CITY
|1249
|11
|1126
|2021-01-09
|VINITA
|1241
|6
|1094
|2021-01-09
|SKIATOOK
|1236
|8
|1083
|2021-01-09
|OKMULGEE
|1198
|15
|992
|2021-01-09
|GROVE
|1185
|30
|1005
|2021-01-09
|POTEAU
|1176
|9
|1032
|2021-01-09
|SALLISAW
|1156
|9
|980
|2021-01-09
|TUTTLE
|1145
|7
|1008
|2021-01-09
|GLENPOOL
|1137
|9
|972
|2021-01-09
|CUSHING
|1118
|8
|1000
|2021-01-09
|BROKEN BOW
|1114
|28
|958
|2021-01-09
|PURCELL
|1111
|11
|943
|2021-01-09
|PRYOR CREEK
|1104
|14
|921
|2021-01-09
|ATOKA
|1099
|2
|973
|2021-01-09
|ANADARKO
|1054
|16
|902
|2021-01-09
|SEMINOLE
|1052
|11
|892
|2021-01-09
|IDABEL
|1045
|14
|932
|2021-01-09
|LEXINGTON
|1012
|10
|867
|2021-01-09
|WAGONER
|964
|11
|805
|2021-01-09
|NEWCASTLE
|960
|7
|833
|2021-01-09
|PAULS VALLEY
|944
|6
|805
|2021-01-09
|FORT SUPPLY
|920
|2
|914
|2021-01-09
|NOBLE
|912
|11
|775
|2021-01-09
|TECUMSEH
|897
|5
|803
|2021-01-09
|ALVA
|887
|5
|800
|2021-01-09
|SULPHUR
|878
|8
|718
|2021-01-09
|MCLOUD
|866
|3
|746
|2021-01-09
|PIEDMONT
|851
|5
|733
|2021-01-09
|HARRAH
|838
|5
|725
|2021-01-09
|MADILL
|792
|3
|678
|2021-01-09
|JAY
|787
|4
|651
|2021-01-09
|HUGO
|778
|6
|668
|2021-01-09
|MARLOW
|769
|4
|676
|2021-01-09
|FORT GIBSON
|746
|7
|616
|2021-01-09
|HENRYETTA
|745
|11
|649
|2021-01-09
|MARIETTA
|740
|6
|608
|2021-01-09
|CHECOTAH
|733
|8
|612
|2021-01-09
|SAYRE
|694
|10
|645
|2021-01-09
|HOMINY
|688
|2
|654
|2021-01-09
|MULDROW
|684
|3
|542
|2021-01-09
|BRISTOW
|682
|15
|562
|2021-01-09
|EUFAULA
|671
|11
|551
|2021-01-09
|HELENA
|658
|2
|639
|2021-01-09
|KINGFISHER
|618
|3
|549
|2021-01-09
|STIGLER
|611
|6
|515
|2021-01-09
|OKEMAH
|585
|5
|498
|2021-01-09
|LINDSAY
|583
|5
|481
|2021-01-09
|CATOOSA
|562
|8
|475
|2021-01-09
|BOLEY
|556
|7
|540
|2021-01-09
|HOLDENVILLE
|551
|4
|487
|2021-01-09
|HEAVENER
|549
|8
|485
|2021-01-09
|CALERA
|543
|2
|459
|2021-01-09
|CHANDLER
|538
|12
|451
|2021-01-09
|KINGSTON
|531
|4
|427
|2021-01-09
|CLEVELAND
|527
|6
|459
|2021-01-09
|PERRY
|520
|3
|450
|2021-01-09
|WEWOKA
|520
|6
|434
|2021-01-09
|ELGIN
|518
|4
|449
|2021-01-09
|LOCUST GROVE
|513
|0
|431
|2021-01-09
|SPIRO
|510
|1
|453
|2021-01-09
|HENNESSEY
|506
|3
|472
|2021-01-09
|AFTON
|497
|2
|446
|2021-01-09
|INOLA
|487
|3
|399
|2021-01-09
|CHELSEA
|473
|6
|387
|2021-01-09
|MOUNDS
|471
|6
|410
|2021-01-09
|TISHOMINGO
|470
|5
|389
|2021-01-09
|MANNFORD
|459
|6
|382
|2021-01-09
|DAVIS
|457
|2
|373
|2021-01-09
|SPENCER
|457
|7
|403
|2021-01-09
|NOWATA
|456
|7
|372
|2021-01-09
|SPERRY
|455
|2
|388
|2021-01-09
|WARR ACRES
|452
|1
|422
|2021-01-09
|BLACKWELL
|443
|8
|363
|2021-01-09
|JONES
|442
|3
|378
|2021-01-09
|PRAGUE
|441
|3
|406
|2021-01-09
|FAIRVIEW
|437
|2
|406
|2021-01-09
|CACHE
|434
|5
|386
|2021-01-09
|MIDWEST CITY
|423
|10
|369
|2021-01-09
|SALINA
|422
|2
|343
|2021-01-09
|VIAN
|419
|3
|333
|2021-01-09
|ANTLERS
|417
|6
|328
|2021-01-09
|PERKINS
|413
|4
|343
|2021-01-09
|PAWHUSKA
|412
|5
|317
|2021-01-09
|DEL CITY
|409
|3
|333
|2021-01-09
|COALGATE
|406
|5
|337
|2021-01-09
|PAWNEE
|401
|7
|335
|2021-01-09
|HINTON
|398
|0
|385
|2021-01-09
|WESTVILLE
|396
|2
|305
|2021-01-09
|COMANCHE
|393
|4
|306
|2021-01-09
|WYNNEWOOD
|384
|2
|318
|2021-01-09
|MEEKER
|382
|13
|337
|2021-01-09
|HULBERT
|380
|3
|315
|2021-01-09
|HASKELL
|379
|1
|321
|2021-01-09
|OOLOGAH
|374
|2
|316
|2021-01-09
|APACHE
|366
|3
|313
|2021-01-09
|COLCORD
|364
|2
|303
|2021-01-09
|FREDERICK
|363
|8
|331
|2021-01-09
|CHOUTEAU
|358
|8
|314
|2021-01-09
|DEWEY
|349
|4
|304
|2021-01-09
|WILBURTON
|348
|5
|291
|2021-01-09
|STRATFORD
|340
|1
|297
|2021-01-09
|CARNEGIE
|339
|6
|298
|2021-01-09
|WISTER
|337
|1
|281
|2021-01-09
|TALIHINA
|336
|7
|266
|2021-01-09
|KANSAS
|321
|6
|259
|2021-01-09
|WASHINGTON
|318
|2
|292
|2021-01-09
|NEWKIRK
|317
|2
|266
|2021-01-09
|ROLAND
|315
|1
|262
|2021-01-09
|BEGGS
|312
|4
|262
|2021-01-09
|NICHOLS HILLS
|299
|0
|262
|2021-01-09
|KONAWA
|297
|3
|250
|2021-01-09
|LONE GROVE
|294
|1
|218
|2021-01-09
|POCOLA
|292
|3
|251
|2021-01-09
|STROUD
|289
|3
|247
|2021-01-09
|MORRIS
|284
|0
|253
|2021-01-09
|VALLIANT
|284
|4
|257
|2021-01-09
|MINCO
|283
|0
|253
|2021-01-09
|WALTERS
|283
|3
|246
|2021-01-09
|WATONGA
|279
|1
|237
|2021-01-09
|COMMERCE
|276
|2
|249
|2021-01-09
|HOOKER
|276
|0
|260
|2021-01-09
|GORE
|268
|4
|228
|2021-01-09
|LUTHER
|265
|4
|230
|2021-01-09
|HARTSHORNE
|263
|0
|196
|2021-01-09
|MANGUM
|263
|9
|239
|2021-01-09
|WELLSTON
|257
|0
|202
|2021-01-09
|WILSON
|255
|1
|187
|2021-01-09
|WYANDOTTE
|253
|2
|220
|2021-01-09
|QUAPAW
|253
|2
|206
|2021-01-09
|COLBERT
|252
|8
|200
|2021-01-09
|NEW CORDELL
|248
|0
|216
|2021-01-09
|TONKAWA
|247
|8
|214
|2021-01-09
|CADDO
|245
|1
|208
|2021-01-09
|MEAD
|243
|2
|214
|2021-01-09
|HOWE
|241
|0
|200
|2021-01-09
|HOBART
|240
|6
|221
|2021-01-09
|FAIRLAND
|239
|1
|214
|2021-01-09
|WARNER
|235
|0
|205
|2021-01-09
|ELMORE CITY
|235
|3
|188
|2021-01-09
|PORUM
|234
|2
|208
|2021-01-09
|FLETCHER
|220
|2
|186
|2021-01-09
|HOLLIS
|216
|0
|197
|2021-01-09
|WAURIKA
|216
|2
|188
|2021-01-09
|PORTER
|215
|1
|182
|2021-01-09
|ARCADIA
|210
|0
|194
|2021-01-09
|BOKCHITO
|205
|1
|179
|2021-01-09
|KIEFER
|204
|1
|184
|2021-01-09
|STONEWALL
|204
|1
|182
|2021-01-09
|PADEN
|203
|0
|170
|2021-01-09
|ADAIR
|202
|1
|178
|2021-01-09
|KELLYVILLE
|200
|2
|169
|2021-01-09
|WAYNE
|200
|2
|169
|2021-01-09
|MAYSVILLE
|200
|4
|165
|2021-01-09
|CASHION
|197
|0
|170
|2021-01-09
|DRUMRIGHT
|196
|3
|165
|2021-01-09
|HEALDTON
|196
|2
|128
|2021-01-09
|TALALA
|195
|1
|166
|2021-01-09
|ALLEN
|194
|2
|159
|2021-01-09
|OKARCHE
|191
|4
|179
|2021-01-09
|BILLINGS
|189
|1
|181
|2021-01-09
|BLAIR
|187
|1
|157
|2021-01-09
|WRIGHT CITY
|187
|1
|144
|2021-01-09
|LAVERNE
|187
|1
|176
|2021-01-09
|CRESCENT
|187
|2
|159
|2021-01-09
|EARLSBORO
|186
|0
|163
|2021-01-09
|BARNSDALL
|184
|4
|152
|2021-01-09
|HYDRO
|181
|2
|161
|2021-01-09
|HAWORTH
|179
|3
|159
|2021-01-09
|RUSH SPRINGS
|176
|1
|146
|2021-01-09
|BEAVER
|173
|1
|162
|2021-01-09
|KEOTA
|173
|0
|159
|2021-01-09
|CAMERON
|171
|0
|145
|2021-01-09
|RINGLING
|168
|1
|125
|2021-01-09
|BINGER
|168
|10
|145
|2021-01-09
|CHEROKEE
|166
|1
|129
|2021-01-09
|BOSWELL
|163
|1
|134
|2021-01-09
|WAUKOMIS
|163
|0
|143
|2021-01-09
|YALE
|160
|4
|129
|2021-01-09
|TEXHOMA
|159
|0
|155
|2021-01-09
|SHATTUCK
|159
|1
|147
|2021-01-09
|ROFF
|158
|1
|128
|2021-01-09
|CEMENT
|156
|0
|136
|2021-01-09
|BIG CABIN
|155
|2
|125
|2021-01-09
|WATTS
|153
|0
|122
|2021-01-09
|FORT COBB
|153
|0
|142
|2021-01-09
|PAOLI
|153
|1
|131
|2021-01-09
|CYRIL
|150
|2
|136
|2021-01-09
|MOORELAND
|147
|1
|131
|2021-01-09
|WELCH
|145
|1
|136
|2021-01-09
|GERONIMO
|145
|1
|124
|2021-01-09
|THOMAS
|144
|0
|135
|2021-01-09
|MORRISON
|144
|1
|110
|2021-01-09
|FAIRFAX
|143
|1
|114
|2021-01-09
|SEILING
|143
|1
|128
|2021-01-09
|GLENCOE
|142
|2
|113
|2021-01-09
|MAUD
|141
|0
|116
|2021-01-09
|OKEENE
|141
|0
|123
|2021-01-09
|GOODWELL
|141
|0
|139
|2021-01-09
|QUINTON
|140
|0
|111
|2021-01-09
|OCHELATA
|139
|2
|112
|2021-01-09
|RED ROCK
|139
|2
|122
|2021-01-09
|BOKOSHE
|138
|0
|119
|2021-01-09
|ARAPAHO
|136
|4
|121
|2021-01-09
|BUFFALO
|135
|2
|126
|2021-01-09
|WETUMKA
|134
|3
|116
|2021-01-09
|MEDFORD
|133
|1
|121
|2021-01-09
|RINGWOOD
|129
|0
|118
|2021-01-09
|WELEETKA
|129
|3
|98
|2021-01-09
|FORT TOWSON
|129
|0
|113
|2021-01-09
|JENNINGS
|128
|1
|113
|2021-01-09
|SHADY POINT
|127
|1
|110
|2021-01-09
|NINNEKAH
|125
|1
|113
|2021-01-09
|BLUEJACKET
|124
|1
|107
|2021-01-09
|RAMONA
|123
|4
|97
|2021-01-09
|GEARY
|121
|0
|117
|2021-01-09
|OKTAHA
|120
|0
|97
|2021-01-09
|POND CREEK
|120
|0
|108
|2021-01-09
|UNION CITY
|119
|1
|99
|2021-01-09
|CALUMET
|118
|0
|110
|2021-01-09
|BURNS FLAT
|118
|1
|107
|2021-01-09
|THACKERVILLE
|118
|1
|96
|2021-01-09
|SNYDER
|116
|5
|104
|2021-01-09
|GARBER
|115
|0
|109
|2021-01-09
|CANTON
|115
|2
|98
|2021-01-09
|PANAMA
|113
|1
|93
|2021-01-09
|COPAN
|113
|1
|97
|2021-01-09
|TEMPLE
|113
|7
|85
|2021-01-09
|BENNINGTON
|112
|2
|98
|2021-01-09
|WEBBERS FALLS
|112
|0
|98
|2021-01-09
|INDIAHOMA
|111
|1
|100
|2021-01-09
|DEPEW
|111
|1
|92
|2021-01-09
|WANETTE
|111
|0
|87
|2021-01-09
|GRACEMONT
|110
|1
|97
|2021-01-09
|CLAYTON
|110
|0
|83
|2021-01-09
|RED OAK
|108
|0
|83
|2021-01-09
|LEEDEY
|108
|2
|98
|2021-01-09
|KREBS
|106
|1
|90
|2021-01-09
|CANUTE
|106
|0
|97
|2021-01-09
|GRANITE
|103
|0
|96
|2021-01-09
|VICI
|103
|0
|98
|2021-01-09
|CHEYENNE
|103
|1
|84
|2021-01-09
|ALEX
|103
|2
|93
|2021-01-09
|HAMMON
|100
|2
|88
|2021-01-09
|LAHOMA
|99
|4
|91
|2021-01-09
|SPAVINAW
|99
|0
|74
|2021-01-09
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|98
|1
|85
|2021-01-09
|KIOWA
|98
|2
|85
|2021-01-09
|CANEY
|95
|0
|75
|2021-01-09
|RYAN
|94
|0
|77
|2021-01-09
|MILBURN
|93
|2
|66
|2021-01-09
|MANNSVILLE
|92
|0
|70
|2021-01-09
|GRANDFIELD
|91
|1
|77
|2021-01-09
|COUNCIL HILL
|91
|1
|77
|2021-01-09
|SENTINEL
|90
|0
|81
|2021-01-09
|WAYNOKA
|90
|0
|69
|2021-01-09
|SOPER
|90
|0
|78
|2021-01-09
|VELMA
|88
|1
|76
|2021-01-09
|TYRONE
|87
|0
|78
|2021-01-09
|OAKS
|86
|1
|65
|2021-01-09
|BRAGGS
|86
|1
|73
|2021-01-09
|TERLTON
|86
|1
|72
|2021-01-09
|DAVENPORT
|86
|0
|69
|2021-01-09
|ASHER
|85
|0
|74
|2021-01-09
|MULHALL
|85
|0
|60
|2021-01-09
|TIPTON
|84
|1
|80
|2021-01-09
|GARVIN
|82
|0
|71
|2021-01-09
|DELAWARE
|82
|2
|78
|2021-01-09
|SASAKWA
|80
|0
|75
|2021-01-09
|DOVER
|80
|2
|75
|2021-01-09
|BOISE CITY
|79
|0
|77
|2021-01-09
|MILL CREEK
|78
|0
|69
|2021-01-09
|AMBER
|78
|0
|72
|2021-01-09
|ARKOMA
|77
|1
|69
|2021-01-09
|LOOKEBA
|77
|2
|72
|2021-01-09
|STRINGTOWN
|76
|1
|68
|2021-01-09
|AGRA
|75
|1
|55
|2021-01-09
|BYARS
|75
|1
|57
|2021-01-09
|TUPELO
|74
|0
|61
|2021-01-09
|FOSS
|74
|0
|66
|2021-01-09
|ERICK
|72
|1
|64
|2021-01-09
|DEWAR
|68
|0
|58
|2021-01-09
|WANN
|68
|1
|48
|2021-01-09
|MCCURTAIN
|67
|1
|58
|2021-01-09
|RAVIA
|67
|1
|50
|2021-01-09
|SPRINGER
|66
|1
|41
|2021-01-09
|ARNETT
|65
|0
|62
|2021-01-09
|OILTON
|64
|2
|56
|2021-01-09
|VERDEN
|64
|1
|61
|2021-01-09
|GANS
|63
|0
|53
|2021-01-09
|CHATTANOOGA
|63
|1
|59
|2021-01-09
|FARGO
|62
|0
|62
|2021-01-09
|OLUSTEE
|62
|0
|55
|2021-01-09
|RATLIFF CITY
|61
|0
|46
|2021-01-09
|CUSTER CITY
|61
|0
|50
|2021-01-09
|PITTSBURG
|60
|0
|53
|2021-01-09
|CARNEY
|59
|1
|49
|2021-01-09
|COVINGTON
|58
|0
|53
|2021-01-09
|CANADIAN
|58
|0
|52
|2021-01-09
|SAVANNA
|57
|0
|56
|2021-01-09
|RATTAN
|57
|0
|49
|2021-01-09
|TRYON
|57
|0
|51
|2021-01-09
|KINTA
|55
|0
|45
|2021-01-09
|DILL CITY
|55
|0
|48
|2021-01-09
|CORN
|55
|1
|51
|2021-01-09
|STERLING
|54
|1
|43
|2021-01-09
|POCASSET
|54
|1
|47
|2021-01-09
|CLEO SPRINGS
|53
|0
|48
|2021-01-09
|KAW CITY
|51
|1
|42
|2021-01-09
|STUART
|51
|0
|44
|2021-01-09
|KREMLIN
|51
|0
|47
|2021-01-09
|LAMONT
|51
|1
|44
|2021-01-09
|KETCHUM
|50
|1
|43
|2021-01-09
|MARBLE CITY
|50
|0
|37
|2021-01-09
|REYDON
|49
|0
|42
|2021-01-09
|SHIDLER
|49
|0
|44
|2021-01-09
|LONGDALE
|49
|0
|40
|2021-01-09
|DUSTIN
|48
|1
|45
|2021-01-09
|COYLE
|48
|0
|43
|2021-01-09
|NASH
|48
|0
|38
|2021-01-09
|HAILEYVILLE
|47
|0
|43
|2021-01-09
|LANGLEY
|46
|0
|38
|2021-01-09
|RIPLEY
|46
|1
|42
|2021-01-09
|BOYNTON
|46
|0
|42
|2021-01-09
|SAWYER
|46
|0
|37
|2021-01-09
|LENAPAH
|46
|0
|42
|2021-01-09
|WAPANUCKA
|45
|1
|35
|2021-01-09
|ORLANDO
|45
|0
|39
|2021-01-09
|RANDLETT
|45
|1
|39
|2021-01-09
|LEHIGH
|45
|0
|42
|2021-01-09
|WHITEFIELD
|45
|0
|38
|2021-01-09
|AMES
|44
|0
|40
|2021-01-09
|ALINE
|44
|1
|37
|2021-01-09
|INDIANOLA
|43
|0
|42
|2021-01-09
|LONE WOLF
|42
|0
|37
|2021-01-09
|MENO
|42
|0
|40
|2021-01-09
|WYNONA
|42
|1
|40
|2021-01-09
|KENEFIC
|42
|0
|36
|2021-01-09
|CROWDER
|42
|0
|36
|2021-01-09
|GAGE
|42
|0
|38
|2021-01-09
|MARLAND
|41
|0
|34
|2021-01-09
|CALVIN
|40
|1
|35
|2021-01-09
|LOCO
|40
|0
|36
|2021-01-09
|CASTLE
|40
|0
|38
|2021-01-09
|TERRAL
|40
|1
|33
|2021-01-09
|DRUMMOND
|39
|0
|36
|2021-01-09
|SCHULTER
|38
|0
|32
|2021-01-09
|WAKITA
|37
|2
|31
|2021-01-09
|OKAY
|37
|0
|28
|2021-01-09
|RALSTON
|37
|1
|33
|2021-01-09
|ACHILLE
|36
|0
|30
|2021-01-09
|FORGAN
|35
|0
|32
|2021-01-09
|SPARKS
|35
|1
|32
|2021-01-09
|FOSTER
|35
|0
|31
|2021-01-09
|BUTLER
|35
|0
|32
|2021-01-09
|FAXON
|34
|0
|29
|2021-01-09
|CARMEN
|34
|0
|32
|2021-01-09
|TALOGA
|34
|0
|32
|2021-01-09
|BURBANK
|33
|0
|31
|2021-01-09
|FAIRMONT
|33
|0
|32
|2021-01-09
|ELDORADO
|33
|0
|30
|2021-01-09
|ROOSEVELT
|32
|0
|27
|2021-01-09
|CARTER
|32
|0
|29
|2021-01-09
|LANGSTON
|32
|1
|28
|2021-01-09
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|31
|0
|27
|2021-01-09
|MARSHALL
|31
|0
|26
|2021-01-09
|HARDESTY
|31
|0
|31
|2021-01-09
|COLONY
|31
|0
|28
|2021-01-09
|GOLDSBY
|31
|0
|28
|2021-01-09
|SHARON
|30
|0
|25
|2021-01-09
|BERNICE
|30
|0
|28
|2021-01-09
|PRUE
|30
|1
|25
|2021-01-09
|JET
|29
|0
|29
|2021-01-09
|FREEDOM
|29
|0
|26
|2021-01-09
|DEVOL
|28
|0
|28
|2021-01-09
|AVANT
|28
|0
|22
|2021-01-09
|ROCKY
|28
|0
|23
|2021-01-09
|GOULD
|28
|0
|26
|2021-01-09
|HANNA
|27
|0
|25
|2021-01-09
|DAVIDSON
|27
|0
|24
|2021-01-09
|GOLTRY
|26
|0
|23
|2021-01-09
|BURLINGTON
|26
|0
|23
|2021-01-09
|HASTINGS
|26
|0
|23
|2021-01-09
|CAMARGO
|25
|0
|23
|2021-01-09
|OSAGE
|25
|0
|23
|2021-01-09
|DEER CREEK
|24
|1
|23
|2021-01-09
|OPTIMA
|24
|0
|24
|2021-01-09
|BESSIE
|24
|1
|20
|2021-01-09
|FRANCIS
|23
|1
|20
|2021-01-09
|DACOMA
|23
|0
|19
|2021-01-09
|HUNTER
|23
|0
|20
|2021-01-09
|WILLOW
|23
|0
|23
|2021-01-09
|NICOMA PARK
|22
|1
|16
|2021-01-09
|MEDICINE PARK
|20
|0
|16
|2021-01-09
|MILLERTON
|20
|2
|15
|2021-01-09
|FITZHUGH
|20
|0
|16
|2021-01-09
|FOYIL
|20
|1
|18
|2021-01-09
|NORTH MIAMI
|19
|0
|17
|2021-01-09
|EAKLY
|19
|0
|18
|2021-01-09
|GOTEBO
|19
|0
|18
|2021-01-09
|BRAMAN
|17
|0
|16
|2021-01-09
|DISNEY
|17
|0
|16
|2021-01-09
|DIBBLE
|17
|0
|17
|2021-01-09
|LAMAR
|17
|0
|15
|2021-01-09
|MANITOU
|17
|0
|6
|2021-01-09
|BRADLEY
|16
|0
|12
|2021-01-09
|KEYES
|16
|0
|14
|2021-01-09
|MARTHA
|16
|1
|14
|2021-01-09
|BOWLEGS
|15
|0
|14
|2021-01-09
|ALDERSON
|15
|0
|15
|2021-01-09
|HITCHCOCK
|14
|0
|13
|2021-01-09
|BROMIDE
|14
|1
|12
|2021-01-09
|WAINWRIGHT
|14
|0
|12
|2021-01-09
|HILLSDALE
|13
|0
|13
|2021-01-09
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|13
|0
|12
|2021-01-09
|DOUGHERTY
|11
|0
|7
|2021-01-09
|CROMWELL
|11
|0
|8
|2021-01-09
|FANSHAWE
|8
|0
|3
|2021-01-09
|PEORIA
|8
|0
|8
|2021-01-09
|ADDINGTON
|8
|0
|5
|2021-01-09
|ALBION
|7
|0
|7
|2021-01-09
|THE VILLAGE
|6
|0
|6
|2021-01-09
|HALLETT
|6
|0
|5
|2021-01-09
|GENE AUTRY
|5
|0
|3
|2021-01-09
|VERA
|5
|0
|4
|2021-01-09
|SLICK
|4
|0
|3
|2021-01-09
|REDBIRD
|4
|0
|3
|2021-01-09
|BLACKBURN
|3
|0
|2
|2021-01-09
|BYNG
|3
|0
|3
|2021-01-09
|NORGE
|2
|0
|2
|2021-01-09
|TULLAHASSEE
|2
|0
|1
|2021-01-09
|RENTIESVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|2021-01-09
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|2021-01-09
|KENDRICK
|2
|0
|2
|2021-01-09
|KEMP
|2
|0
|2
|2021-01-09
|MOFFETT
|2
|0
|2
|2021-01-09
|EAST DUKE
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-09
|SPORTSMEN ACRES
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-09
|GRAYSON
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-09
|FOREST PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-09
|ROCK ISLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-09
|BRAY
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-09
|VERDIGRIS
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-09
|OAKLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-09
|LE FLORE
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-09
|BRIDGEPORT
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-09
|BRIDGE CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-09
|TATUMS
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-09
|PINK
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-09
