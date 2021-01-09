ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma reported 4,289 new COVID-19 cases and 35 virus-related deaths on Saturday, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The 1.3% increase in cases brought the cumulative total to 324,875, with 40,268 of those active, a single-day increase of 2,815, and 281,869 recovered, a single-day increase of 1,439, the OSDH said.

Statewide, there have been 2,738 deaths in Oklahoma in which the virus was the cause or a contributing factor, the OSDH reported.

Of the 35 deaths reported Friday, 20 were in the 65 and older age range, nine were in the 50-64, two were in the 36-49 and four were an unknown age. There were 23 women and 12 men.

Counties of residence were seven in Oklahoma, six in Tulsa, one in Cleveland, one in Rogers, three in Comanche, one in Washington, two in Canadian, two in Wagoner, one in Pottawatomie, one in Lincoln, one in Osage, one in Pontotoc, one in Cherokee, one in Pawnee, one in Adair, one in Johnston, one in Tilman, one in Love, one in Marshall and one in Coal. OSDH does not specify age and gender per county on the weekends.

COVID-19 cases in Garfield County increased by 93 Saturday for a total of 5,821, with 455 active and 5,320, or 91.3%, recovered, according to the OSDH.

Of those cases, 5,139, or 88.3%, have been in Enid, which has 402 cases currently active and 4,694 who have recovered. Of the county’s 46 deaths, 43 have been in Enid, the OSDH reported.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases included 10 in Woodward, 17 in Kingfisher, 20 in Noble, two in Woods, four in Alfalfa, nine in Major, 13 in Blaine and seven in Grant.

In Enid, there have been 2,339 cases, with 2,148 recovered and 27 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 2,736 cases, with 2,486 recovered and 15 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Saturday. There were 28 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.

There have been 46 deaths in Garfield County, with 43 from Enid and four from Lahoma, according to OSDH. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dates the Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as more widely shared county numbers are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxum.

State update

There have been 171,848 Oklahoma women and 152,925 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH on Saturday. There were 82 designated as unknown gender.

Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 5,926 in the 0-4 age group, 34,381 in the 5-17 age group, 102,828 in the 18-35 age group, 70,800 in the 36-49 age group, 63,129 in the 50-64 age group and 47,752 in the 65 and older age group. There were 59 listed as unknown age.

Of the overall 2,738 deaths in the state, 2,185 have been 65 and older and 428 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.43% of the total. There have been 98 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 26 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 1,553, than women, 1,185, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Saturday.

Data shows deaths in 76 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 464 in Oklahoma; 450 in Tulsa; 171 in Cleveland; 88 in Rogers; 77 in Comanche; 71 in Creek; 66 in Washington; 56 each in Canadian, McCurtain and Muskogee; 51 in Wagoner; 46 in Garfield; 45 in Delaware; 44 in Kay; 41 in Caddo; 40 in Pottawatomie; 39 each in Bryan and Grady; 38 each in Jackson and Custer; 35 in Lincoln; 33 each in Le Flore and Payne; 31 in Osage; 30 each in McClain, Okmulgee and Ottawa; 27 each in Mayes and Pontoton; 26 in Stephens; 25 in Pittsburg; 22 in Beckham; 21 each in Cherokee and Seminole; 20 each in Garvin and Sequoyah; 19 in Carter; 18 each in McIntosh and Texas; 16 in Pawnee; 15 each in Adair and Okfuskee; 14 in Logan; 12 each in Kingfisher and Kiowa; 11 each in Cotton, Johnston and Murray; 10 each in Hughes, Nowata, Tillman and Woodward; nine in Greer; eight in Love; seven each in Choctaw, Craig, Haskell, Latimer, Marshall and Noble; six each in Coal, Pushmataha and Roger Mills; five each in Grant and Woods; four each in Alfalfa, Blaine, Jefferson and Major; three each in Atoka, Dewey, Harper and Washita; two in Beaver; and one each in Cimarron and Ellis.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Saturday by OSDH:

• Woodward with 2,574 cases, 2,413 recovered, 151 active and 10 deaths, seven from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland.

• Kingfisher with 1,550 cases, 1,401 recovered, 138 active and 12 deaths, four from Okarche, three each from Hennessey and Kingfisher and two from Dover.

• Noble with 1,087 cases, 941 recovered, 149 active and seven deaths, including a Billings man.

• Woods with 1,055 cases, 936 recovered, 114 active and five deaths from Alva.

• Alfalfa with 981 cases, 910 recovered, 67 active and four deaths, one each from Aline, Cherokee and Helena and an inmate from James Crabtree Correctional Center, in Helena.

• Major with 762 cases, 696 recovered, 62 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town.

• Blaine with 739 cases, 642 recovered, 93 active and three deaths, two from Canton, one from Watonga and one not listed by town.

• Grant with 423 cases, 374 recovered, 44 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.

DOC update

The number of inmates currently positive for COVID-19 was at 38 Saturday, with 115 Department of Corrections employees with the virus across the state, according to the DOC website.

DOC reported Saturday on its website the number of positive inmates at Enid Community Corrections Center was one. There were no active cases among inmates at at James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena, William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply or Charles E. “Bill” Johnson Corrections Center in Alva.

Inmates in isolation and quarantine included one and five, respectively, at Enid Community, and there were two in quarantine at William S. Key and 201 at James Crabtree, according to the DOC website.

Oklahoma per county 01.09.21

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA 63766 464 55905 2021-01-09
TULSA 53356 450 46800 2021-01-09
CLEVELAND 21633 171 18418 2021-01-09
CANADIAN 12127 56 10729 2021-01-09
COMANCHE 7728 77 6691 2021-01-09
ROGERS 7537 88 6330 2021-01-09
MUSKOGEE 7179 56 6172 2021-01-09
PAYNE 6747 33 5959 2021-01-09
POTTAWATOMIE 6117 40 5391 2021-01-09
GARFIELD 5821 46 5320 2021-01-09
WAGONER 5358 51 4527 2021-01-09
CREEK 4568 71 3939 2021-01-09
BRYAN 4487 39 3792 2021-01-09
GRADY 4349 39 3867 2021-01-09
CHEROKEE 4235 21 3467 2021-01-09
LE FLORE 4091 33 3513 2021-01-09
MCCLAIN 3971 30 3420 2021-01-09
KAY 3745 44 3156 2021-01-09
CARTER 3688 19 2727 2021-01-09
PONTOTOC 3596 27 3027 2021-01-09
WASHINGTON 3527 66 3042 2021-01-09
STEPHENS 3446 26 2912 2021-01-09
PITTSBURG 3429 25 2940 2021-01-09
DELAWARE 3407 45 2840 2021-01-09
OSAGE 3406 31 2942 2021-01-09
CUSTER 3279 38 2949 2021-01-09
MCCURTAIN 3159 56 2754 2021-01-09
CADDO 3033 41 2699 2021-01-09
TEXAS 3031 18 2883 2021-01-09
OTTAWA 3001 30 2673 2021-01-09
SEQUOYAH 2932 20 2418 2021-01-09
OKMULGEE 2916 30 2488 2021-01-09
MAYES 2901 27 2439 2021-01-09
LOGAN 2869 14 2473 2021-01-09
GARVIN 2684 20 2253 2021-01-09
WOODWARD 2574 10 2413 2021-01-09
JACKSON 2441 38 2227 2021-01-09
LINCOLN 2355 35 2008 2021-01-09
ADAIR 2191 15 1728 2021-01-09
BECKHAM 2079 22 1892 2021-01-09
SEMINOLE 2050 21 1734 2021-01-09
CRAIG 1595 7 1409 2021-01-09
KINGFISHER 1550 12 1401 2021-01-09
OKFUSKEE 1512 15 1341 2021-01-09
MCINTOSH 1477 18 1228 2021-01-09
ATOKA 1429 3 1263 2021-01-09
MURRAY 1387 11 1131 2021-01-09
MARSHALL 1331 7 1113 2021-01-09
CHOCTAW 1249 7 1058 2021-01-09
PAWNEE 1209 16 1023 2021-01-09
NOBLE 1087 7 941 2021-01-09
LOVE 1075 8 879 2021-01-09
WOODS 1055 5 936 2021-01-09
JOHNSTON 1000 11 815 2021-01-09
ALFALFA 981 4 910 2021-01-09
HASKELL 963 7 823 2021-01-09
HUGHES 894 10 781 2021-01-09
WASHITA 843 3 753 2021-01-09
NOWATA 801 10 663 2021-01-09
PUSHMATAHA 771 6 616 2021-01-09
MAJOR 762 4 696 2021-01-09
BLAINE 739 4 642 2021-01-09
LATIMER 616 7 517 2021-01-09
KIOWA 598 12 536 2021-01-09
TILLMAN 597 10 532 2021-01-09
COAL 548 6 459 2021-01-09
JEFFERSON 520 4 428 2021-01-09
COTTON 473 11 401 2021-01-09
DEWEY 447 3 409 2021-01-09
GRANT 423 5 374 2021-01-09
GREER 395 9 364 2021-01-09
HARPER 358 3 337 2021-01-09
BEAVER 332 2 308 2021-01-09
ELLIS 316 1 297 2021-01-09
ROGER MILLS 279 6 236 2021-01-09
HARMON 244 0 224 2021-01-09
CIMARRON 109 1 103 2021-01-09
101 0 65 2021-01-09

Oklahoma per city 01.09.21

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA CITY 48506 365 42401 2021-01-09
TULSA 32020 299 28224 2021-01-09
EDMOND 12530 66 10883 2021-01-09
BROKEN ARROW 11539 89 10009 2021-01-09
NORMAN 10399 92 8980 2021-01-09
OTHER*** 6668 37 5743 2021-01-09
YUKON 6579 20 5779 2021-01-09
LAWTON 5262 60 4516 2021-01-09
ENID 5139 43 4694 2021-01-09
STILLWATER 4856 15 4305 2021-01-09
MOORE 4644 28 3999 2021-01-09
CLAREMORE 4464 68 3764 2021-01-09
OWASSO 3876 19 3264 2021-01-09
MUSKOGEE 3790 45 3081 2021-01-09
SHAWNEE 3774 30 3341 2021-01-09
TAHLEQUAH 3041 14 2490 2021-01-09
ADA 2952 21 2479 2021-01-09
BARTLESVILLE 2779 55 2410 2021-01-09
PONCA CITY 2773 25 2336 2021-01-09
ARDMORE 2763 14 2073 2021-01-09
DURANT 2685 23 2265 2021-01-09
BIXBY 2447 15 2164 2021-01-09
MCALESTER 2425 22 2098 2021-01-09
SAND SPRINGS 2278 22 1953 2021-01-09
GUYMON 2267 18 2153 2021-01-09
DUNCAN 2144 17 1809 2021-01-09
JENKS 2092 14 1848 2021-01-09
ALTUS 2041 35 1876 2021-01-09
EL RENO 2039 13 1887 2021-01-09
SAPULPA 2036 31 1808 2021-01-09
MUSTANG 1971 17 1739 2021-01-09
CHICKASHA 1764 23 1590 2021-01-09
GUTHRIE 1736 8 1493 2021-01-09
COLLINSVILLE 1718 10 1458 2021-01-09
CHOCTAW 1702 10 1428 2021-01-09
MIAMI 1690 21 1512 2021-01-09
BLANCHARD 1633 8 1419 2021-01-09
TAFT 1561 2 1544 2021-01-09
BETHANY 1522 14 1353 2021-01-09
STILWELL 1488 13 1168 2021-01-09
CLINTON 1464 20 1297 2021-01-09
WEATHERFORD 1403 14 1287 2021-01-09
WOODWARD 1393 7 1261 2021-01-09
COWETA 1349 18 1174 2021-01-09
ELK CITY 1249 11 1126 2021-01-09
VINITA 1241 6 1094 2021-01-09
SKIATOOK 1236 8 1083 2021-01-09
OKMULGEE 1198 15 992 2021-01-09
GROVE 1185 30 1005 2021-01-09
POTEAU 1176 9 1032 2021-01-09
SALLISAW 1156 9 980 2021-01-09
TUTTLE 1145 7 1008 2021-01-09
GLENPOOL 1137 9 972 2021-01-09
CUSHING 1118 8 1000 2021-01-09
BROKEN BOW 1114 28 958 2021-01-09
PURCELL 1111 11 943 2021-01-09
PRYOR CREEK 1104 14 921 2021-01-09
ATOKA 1099 2 973 2021-01-09
ANADARKO 1054 16 902 2021-01-09
SEMINOLE 1052 11 892 2021-01-09
IDABEL 1045 14 932 2021-01-09
LEXINGTON 1012 10 867 2021-01-09
WAGONER 964 11 805 2021-01-09
NEWCASTLE 960 7 833 2021-01-09
PAULS VALLEY 944 6 805 2021-01-09
FORT SUPPLY 920 2 914 2021-01-09
NOBLE 912 11 775 2021-01-09
TECUMSEH 897 5 803 2021-01-09
ALVA 887 5 800 2021-01-09
SULPHUR 878 8 718 2021-01-09
MCLOUD 866 3 746 2021-01-09
PIEDMONT 851 5 733 2021-01-09
HARRAH 838 5 725 2021-01-09
MADILL 792 3 678 2021-01-09
JAY 787 4 651 2021-01-09
HUGO 778 6 668 2021-01-09
MARLOW 769 4 676 2021-01-09
FORT GIBSON 746 7 616 2021-01-09
HENRYETTA 745 11 649 2021-01-09
MARIETTA 740 6 608 2021-01-09
CHECOTAH 733 8 612 2021-01-09
SAYRE 694 10 645 2021-01-09
HOMINY 688 2 654 2021-01-09
MULDROW 684 3 542 2021-01-09
BRISTOW 682 15 562 2021-01-09
EUFAULA 671 11 551 2021-01-09
HELENA 658 2 639 2021-01-09
KINGFISHER 618 3 549 2021-01-09
STIGLER 611 6 515 2021-01-09
OKEMAH 585 5 498 2021-01-09
LINDSAY 583 5 481 2021-01-09
CATOOSA 562 8 475 2021-01-09
BOLEY 556 7 540 2021-01-09
HOLDENVILLE 551 4 487 2021-01-09
HEAVENER 549 8 485 2021-01-09
CALERA 543 2 459 2021-01-09
CHANDLER 538 12 451 2021-01-09
KINGSTON 531 4 427 2021-01-09
CLEVELAND 527 6 459 2021-01-09
PERRY 520 3 450 2021-01-09
WEWOKA 520 6 434 2021-01-09
ELGIN 518 4 449 2021-01-09
LOCUST GROVE 513 0 431 2021-01-09
SPIRO 510 1 453 2021-01-09
HENNESSEY 506 3 472 2021-01-09
AFTON 497 2 446 2021-01-09
INOLA 487 3 399 2021-01-09
CHELSEA 473 6 387 2021-01-09
MOUNDS 471 6 410 2021-01-09
TISHOMINGO 470 5 389 2021-01-09
MANNFORD 459 6 382 2021-01-09
DAVIS 457 2 373 2021-01-09
SPENCER 457 7 403 2021-01-09
NOWATA 456 7 372 2021-01-09
SPERRY 455 2 388 2021-01-09
WARR ACRES 452 1 422 2021-01-09
BLACKWELL 443 8 363 2021-01-09
JONES 442 3 378 2021-01-09
PRAGUE 441 3 406 2021-01-09
FAIRVIEW 437 2 406 2021-01-09
CACHE 434 5 386 2021-01-09
MIDWEST CITY 423 10 369 2021-01-09
SALINA 422 2 343 2021-01-09
VIAN 419 3 333 2021-01-09
ANTLERS 417 6 328 2021-01-09
PERKINS 413 4 343 2021-01-09
PAWHUSKA 412 5 317 2021-01-09
DEL CITY 409 3 333 2021-01-09
COALGATE 406 5 337 2021-01-09
PAWNEE 401 7 335 2021-01-09
HINTON 398 0 385 2021-01-09
WESTVILLE 396 2 305 2021-01-09
COMANCHE 393 4 306 2021-01-09
WYNNEWOOD 384 2 318 2021-01-09
MEEKER 382 13 337 2021-01-09
HULBERT 380 3 315 2021-01-09
HASKELL 379 1 321 2021-01-09
OOLOGAH 374 2 316 2021-01-09
APACHE 366 3 313 2021-01-09
COLCORD 364 2 303 2021-01-09
FREDERICK 363 8 331 2021-01-09
CHOUTEAU 358 8 314 2021-01-09
DEWEY 349 4 304 2021-01-09
WILBURTON 348 5 291 2021-01-09
STRATFORD 340 1 297 2021-01-09
CARNEGIE 339 6 298 2021-01-09
WISTER 337 1 281 2021-01-09
TALIHINA 336 7 266 2021-01-09
KANSAS 321 6 259 2021-01-09
WASHINGTON 318 2 292 2021-01-09
NEWKIRK 317 2 266 2021-01-09
ROLAND 315 1 262 2021-01-09
BEGGS 312 4 262 2021-01-09
NICHOLS HILLS 299 0 262 2021-01-09
KONAWA 297 3 250 2021-01-09
LONE GROVE 294 1 218 2021-01-09
POCOLA 292 3 251 2021-01-09
STROUD 289 3 247 2021-01-09
MORRIS 284 0 253 2021-01-09
VALLIANT 284 4 257 2021-01-09
MINCO 283 0 253 2021-01-09
WALTERS 283 3 246 2021-01-09
WATONGA 279 1 237 2021-01-09
COMMERCE 276 2 249 2021-01-09
HOOKER 276 0 260 2021-01-09
GORE 268 4 228 2021-01-09
LUTHER 265 4 230 2021-01-09
HARTSHORNE 263 0 196 2021-01-09
MANGUM 263 9 239 2021-01-09
WELLSTON 257 0 202 2021-01-09
WILSON 255 1 187 2021-01-09
WYANDOTTE 253 2 220 2021-01-09
QUAPAW 253 2 206 2021-01-09
COLBERT 252 8 200 2021-01-09
NEW CORDELL 248 0 216 2021-01-09
TONKAWA 247 8 214 2021-01-09
CADDO 245 1 208 2021-01-09
MEAD 243 2 214 2021-01-09
HOWE 241 0 200 2021-01-09
HOBART 240 6 221 2021-01-09
FAIRLAND 239 1 214 2021-01-09
WARNER 235 0 205 2021-01-09
ELMORE CITY 235 3 188 2021-01-09
PORUM 234 2 208 2021-01-09
FLETCHER 220 2 186 2021-01-09
HOLLIS 216 0 197 2021-01-09
WAURIKA 216 2 188 2021-01-09
PORTER 215 1 182 2021-01-09
ARCADIA 210 0 194 2021-01-09
BOKCHITO 205 1 179 2021-01-09
KIEFER 204 1 184 2021-01-09
STONEWALL 204 1 182 2021-01-09
PADEN 203 0 170 2021-01-09
ADAIR 202 1 178 2021-01-09
KELLYVILLE 200 2 169 2021-01-09
WAYNE 200 2 169 2021-01-09
MAYSVILLE 200 4 165 2021-01-09
CASHION 197 0 170 2021-01-09
DRUMRIGHT 196 3 165 2021-01-09
HEALDTON 196 2 128 2021-01-09
TALALA 195 1 166 2021-01-09
ALLEN 194 2 159 2021-01-09
OKARCHE 191 4 179 2021-01-09
BILLINGS 189 1 181 2021-01-09
BLAIR 187 1 157 2021-01-09
WRIGHT CITY 187 1 144 2021-01-09
LAVERNE 187 1 176 2021-01-09
CRESCENT 187 2 159 2021-01-09
EARLSBORO 186 0 163 2021-01-09
BARNSDALL 184 4 152 2021-01-09
HYDRO 181 2 161 2021-01-09
HAWORTH 179 3 159 2021-01-09
RUSH SPRINGS 176 1 146 2021-01-09
BEAVER 173 1 162 2021-01-09
KEOTA 173 0 159 2021-01-09
CAMERON 171 0 145 2021-01-09
RINGLING 168 1 125 2021-01-09
BINGER 168 10 145 2021-01-09
CHEROKEE 166 1 129 2021-01-09
BOSWELL 163 1 134 2021-01-09
WAUKOMIS 163 0 143 2021-01-09
YALE 160 4 129 2021-01-09
TEXHOMA 159 0 155 2021-01-09
SHATTUCK 159 1 147 2021-01-09
ROFF 158 1 128 2021-01-09
CEMENT 156 0 136 2021-01-09
BIG CABIN 155 2 125 2021-01-09
WATTS 153 0 122 2021-01-09
FORT COBB 153 0 142 2021-01-09
PAOLI 153 1 131 2021-01-09
CYRIL 150 2 136 2021-01-09
MOORELAND 147 1 131 2021-01-09
WELCH 145 1 136 2021-01-09
GERONIMO 145 1 124 2021-01-09
THOMAS 144 0 135 2021-01-09
MORRISON 144 1 110 2021-01-09
FAIRFAX 143 1 114 2021-01-09
SEILING 143 1 128 2021-01-09
GLENCOE 142 2 113 2021-01-09
MAUD 141 0 116 2021-01-09
OKEENE 141 0 123 2021-01-09
GOODWELL 141 0 139 2021-01-09
QUINTON 140 0 111 2021-01-09
OCHELATA 139 2 112 2021-01-09
RED ROCK 139 2 122 2021-01-09
BOKOSHE 138 0 119 2021-01-09
ARAPAHO 136 4 121 2021-01-09
BUFFALO 135 2 126 2021-01-09
WETUMKA 134 3 116 2021-01-09
MEDFORD 133 1 121 2021-01-09
RINGWOOD 129 0 118 2021-01-09
WELEETKA 129 3 98 2021-01-09
FORT TOWSON 129 0 113 2021-01-09
JENNINGS 128 1 113 2021-01-09
SHADY POINT 127 1 110 2021-01-09
NINNEKAH 125 1 113 2021-01-09
BLUEJACKET 124 1 107 2021-01-09
RAMONA 123 4 97 2021-01-09
GEARY 121 0 117 2021-01-09
OKTAHA 120 0 97 2021-01-09
POND CREEK 120 0 108 2021-01-09
UNION CITY 119 1 99 2021-01-09
CALUMET 118 0 110 2021-01-09
BURNS FLAT 118 1 107 2021-01-09
THACKERVILLE 118 1 96 2021-01-09
SNYDER 116 5 104 2021-01-09
GARBER 115 0 109 2021-01-09
CANTON 115 2 98 2021-01-09
PANAMA 113 1 93 2021-01-09
COPAN 113 1 97 2021-01-09
TEMPLE 113 7 85 2021-01-09
BENNINGTON 112 2 98 2021-01-09
WEBBERS FALLS 112 0 98 2021-01-09
INDIAHOMA 111 1 100 2021-01-09
DEPEW 111 1 92 2021-01-09
WANETTE 111 0 87 2021-01-09
GRACEMONT 110 1 97 2021-01-09
CLAYTON 110 0 83 2021-01-09
RED OAK 108 0 83 2021-01-09
LEEDEY 108 2 98 2021-01-09
KREBS 106 1 90 2021-01-09
CANUTE 106 0 97 2021-01-09
GRANITE 103 0 96 2021-01-09
VICI 103 0 98 2021-01-09
CHEYENNE 103 1 84 2021-01-09
ALEX 103 2 93 2021-01-09
HAMMON 100 2 88 2021-01-09
LAHOMA 99 4 91 2021-01-09
SPAVINAW 99 0 74 2021-01-09
MOUNTAIN VIEW 98 1 85 2021-01-09
KIOWA 98 2 85 2021-01-09
CANEY 95 0 75 2021-01-09
RYAN 94 0 77 2021-01-09
MILBURN 93 2 66 2021-01-09
MANNSVILLE 92 0 70 2021-01-09
GRANDFIELD 91 1 77 2021-01-09
COUNCIL HILL 91 1 77 2021-01-09
SENTINEL 90 0 81 2021-01-09
WAYNOKA 90 0 69 2021-01-09
SOPER 90 0 78 2021-01-09
VELMA 88 1 76 2021-01-09
TYRONE 87 0 78 2021-01-09
OAKS 86 1 65 2021-01-09
BRAGGS 86 1 73 2021-01-09
TERLTON 86 1 72 2021-01-09
DAVENPORT 86 0 69 2021-01-09
ASHER 85 0 74 2021-01-09
MULHALL 85 0 60 2021-01-09
TIPTON 84 1 80 2021-01-09
GARVIN 82 0 71 2021-01-09
DELAWARE 82 2 78 2021-01-09
SASAKWA 80 0 75 2021-01-09
DOVER 80 2 75 2021-01-09
BOISE CITY 79 0 77 2021-01-09
MILL CREEK 78 0 69 2021-01-09
AMBER 78 0 72 2021-01-09
ARKOMA 77 1 69 2021-01-09
LOOKEBA 77 2 72 2021-01-09
STRINGTOWN 76 1 68 2021-01-09
AGRA 75 1 55 2021-01-09
BYARS 75 1 57 2021-01-09
TUPELO 74 0 61 2021-01-09
FOSS 74 0 66 2021-01-09
ERICK 72 1 64 2021-01-09
DEWAR 68 0 58 2021-01-09
WANN 68 1 48 2021-01-09
MCCURTAIN 67 1 58 2021-01-09
RAVIA 67 1 50 2021-01-09
SPRINGER 66 1 41 2021-01-09
ARNETT 65 0 62 2021-01-09
OILTON 64 2 56 2021-01-09
VERDEN 64 1 61 2021-01-09
GANS 63 0 53 2021-01-09
CHATTANOOGA 63 1 59 2021-01-09
FARGO 62 0 62 2021-01-09
OLUSTEE 62 0 55 2021-01-09
RATLIFF CITY 61 0 46 2021-01-09
CUSTER CITY 61 0 50 2021-01-09
PITTSBURG 60 0 53 2021-01-09
CARNEY 59 1 49 2021-01-09
COVINGTON 58 0 53 2021-01-09
CANADIAN 58 0 52 2021-01-09
SAVANNA 57 0 56 2021-01-09
RATTAN 57 0 49 2021-01-09
TRYON 57 0 51 2021-01-09
KINTA 55 0 45 2021-01-09
DILL CITY 55 0 48 2021-01-09
CORN 55 1 51 2021-01-09
STERLING 54 1 43 2021-01-09
POCASSET 54 1 47 2021-01-09
CLEO SPRINGS 53 0 48 2021-01-09
KAW CITY 51 1 42 2021-01-09
STUART 51 0 44 2021-01-09
KREMLIN 51 0 47 2021-01-09
LAMONT 51 1 44 2021-01-09
KETCHUM 50 1 43 2021-01-09
MARBLE CITY 50 0 37 2021-01-09
REYDON 49 0 42 2021-01-09
SHIDLER 49 0 44 2021-01-09
LONGDALE 49 0 40 2021-01-09
DUSTIN 48 1 45 2021-01-09
COYLE 48 0 43 2021-01-09
NASH 48 0 38 2021-01-09
HAILEYVILLE 47 0 43 2021-01-09
LANGLEY 46 0 38 2021-01-09
RIPLEY 46 1 42 2021-01-09
BOYNTON 46 0 42 2021-01-09
SAWYER 46 0 37 2021-01-09
LENAPAH 46 0 42 2021-01-09
WAPANUCKA 45 1 35 2021-01-09
ORLANDO 45 0 39 2021-01-09
RANDLETT 45 1 39 2021-01-09
LEHIGH 45 0 42 2021-01-09
WHITEFIELD 45 0 38 2021-01-09
AMES 44 0 40 2021-01-09
ALINE 44 1 37 2021-01-09
INDIANOLA 43 0 42 2021-01-09
LONE WOLF 42 0 37 2021-01-09
MENO 42 0 40 2021-01-09
WYNONA 42 1 40 2021-01-09
KENEFIC 42 0 36 2021-01-09
CROWDER 42 0 36 2021-01-09
GAGE 42 0 38 2021-01-09
MARLAND 41 0 34 2021-01-09
CALVIN 40 1 35 2021-01-09
LOCO 40 0 36 2021-01-09
CASTLE 40 0 38 2021-01-09
TERRAL 40 1 33 2021-01-09
DRUMMOND 39 0 36 2021-01-09
SCHULTER 38 0 32 2021-01-09
WAKITA 37 2 31 2021-01-09
OKAY 37 0 28 2021-01-09
RALSTON 37 1 33 2021-01-09
ACHILLE 36 0 30 2021-01-09
FORGAN 35 0 32 2021-01-09
SPARKS 35 1 32 2021-01-09
FOSTER 35 0 31 2021-01-09
BUTLER 35 0 32 2021-01-09
FAXON 34 0 29 2021-01-09
CARMEN 34 0 32 2021-01-09
TALOGA 34 0 32 2021-01-09
BURBANK 33 0 31 2021-01-09
FAIRMONT 33 0 32 2021-01-09
ELDORADO 33 0 30 2021-01-09
ROOSEVELT 32 0 27 2021-01-09
CARTER 32 0 29 2021-01-09
LANGSTON 32 1 28 2021-01-09
MOUNTAIN PARK 31 0 27 2021-01-09
MARSHALL 31 0 26 2021-01-09
HARDESTY 31 0 31 2021-01-09
COLONY 31 0 28 2021-01-09
GOLDSBY 31 0 28 2021-01-09
SHARON 30 0 25 2021-01-09
BERNICE 30 0 28 2021-01-09
PRUE 30 1 25 2021-01-09
JET 29 0 29 2021-01-09
FREEDOM 29 0 26 2021-01-09
DEVOL 28 0 28 2021-01-09
AVANT 28 0 22 2021-01-09
ROCKY 28 0 23 2021-01-09
GOULD 28 0 26 2021-01-09
HANNA 27 0 25 2021-01-09
DAVIDSON 27 0 24 2021-01-09
GOLTRY 26 0 23 2021-01-09
BURLINGTON 26 0 23 2021-01-09
HASTINGS 26 0 23 2021-01-09
CAMARGO 25 0 23 2021-01-09
OSAGE 25 0 23 2021-01-09
DEER CREEK 24 1 23 2021-01-09
OPTIMA 24 0 24 2021-01-09
BESSIE 24 1 20 2021-01-09
FRANCIS 23 1 20 2021-01-09
DACOMA 23 0 19 2021-01-09
HUNTER 23 0 20 2021-01-09
WILLOW 23 0 23 2021-01-09
NICOMA PARK 22 1 16 2021-01-09
MEDICINE PARK 20 0 16 2021-01-09
MILLERTON 20 2 15 2021-01-09
FITZHUGH 20 0 16 2021-01-09
FOYIL 20 1 18 2021-01-09
NORTH MIAMI 19 0 17 2021-01-09
EAKLY 19 0 18 2021-01-09
GOTEBO 19 0 18 2021-01-09
BRAMAN 17 0 16 2021-01-09
DISNEY 17 0 16 2021-01-09
DIBBLE 17 0 17 2021-01-09
LAMAR 17 0 15 2021-01-09
MANITOU 17 0 6 2021-01-09
BRADLEY 16 0 12 2021-01-09
KEYES 16 0 14 2021-01-09
MARTHA 16 1 14 2021-01-09
BOWLEGS 15 0 14 2021-01-09
ALDERSON 15 0 15 2021-01-09
HITCHCOCK 14 0 13 2021-01-09
BROMIDE 14 1 12 2021-01-09
WAINWRIGHT 14 0 12 2021-01-09
HILLSDALE 13 0 13 2021-01-09
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 13 0 12 2021-01-09
DOUGHERTY 11 0 7 2021-01-09
CROMWELL 11 0 8 2021-01-09
FANSHAWE 8 0 3 2021-01-09
PEORIA 8 0 8 2021-01-09
ADDINGTON 8 0 5 2021-01-09
ALBION 7 0 7 2021-01-09
THE VILLAGE 6 0 6 2021-01-09
HALLETT 6 0 5 2021-01-09
GENE AUTRY 5 0 3 2021-01-09
VERA 5 0 4 2021-01-09
SLICK 4 0 3 2021-01-09
REDBIRD 4 0 3 2021-01-09
BLACKBURN 3 0 2 2021-01-09
BYNG 3 0 3 2021-01-09
NORGE 2 0 2 2021-01-09
TULLAHASSEE 2 0 1 2021-01-09
RENTIESVILLE 2 0 2 2021-01-09
SLAUGHTERVILLE 2 0 2 2021-01-09
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2021-01-09
KEMP 2 0 2 2021-01-09
MOFFETT 2 0 2 2021-01-09
EAST DUKE 1 0 1 2021-01-09
SPORTSMEN ACRES 1 0 1 2021-01-09
GRAYSON 1 0 1 2021-01-09
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2021-01-09
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2021-01-09
BRAY 1 0 1 2021-01-09
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2021-01-09
OAKLAND 1 0 1 2021-01-09
LE FLORE 1 0 1 2021-01-09
BRIDGEPORT 1 0 1 2021-01-09
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2021-01-09
TATUMS 1 0 1 2021-01-09
PINK 1 0 1 2021-01-09

