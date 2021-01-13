covid daily 1.13.21

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma reported 3,907 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday and 44 additional deaths, including a Woodward man, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The 1.2% increase in cases brought the total cumulative number to 341,364, with 39,141 of those active, a single-day decrease of 883, and 299,375 recovered, an increase of 4,746 since Tuesday, according to OSDH data.

Statewide, there have been 2,848 deaths in Oklahoma in which the virus was the cause or a contributing factor, OSDH reported.

Of the 44 deaths reported Wednesday, 36 were in the 65 and older age group: eight men and eight women from Tulsa County; two men and a woman each from Oklahoma and Wagoner counties; two men from Comanche County; two women from McIntosh County; men from Bryan, Cleveland, Grady, Okmulgee and Woodward counties; and women from Cherokee, Muskogee, Pawnee, Rogers and Washington counties.

Six of the deaths were in the 50-64 age group: men from LeFlore, Okmulgee, Tulsa and Wagoner counties and women from Beckham and Osage counties. Two deaths were women in the 36-49 age group from Oklahoma and Tulsa counties.

Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma stood at 19,199, according to OSDH on Wednesday.

In Enid, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported Wednesday it was treating 15 patients with the virus and no deaths. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported 17 COVID-19-positive patients and one death.

COVID-19 cases in Garfield County increased by 73 Wednesday for a total of 6,156, with 559 active and 5,550, or 90.2%, recovered, according to the OSDH.

The majority of the cases, 5,426, or 88.1%, have been in Enid, with 501 active cases in the city and 4,881 recovered. Of the county’s 47 deaths, 44 have been in Enid, according to OSDH city data.

In Enid, there have been 2,454 cases, with 2,221 recovered and 27 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 2,907 cases, with 2,599 recovered and 16 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. There were 28 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.

There have been 47 deaths in Garfield County, with 44 from Enid and four from Lahoma, according to OSDH. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dates the Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as more widely shared county numbers are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxum.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases included 50 in Kingfisher, 46 in Woodward, 13 in Blaine, seven in Noble, six in Woods, four in Grant, three in Major and one in Alfalfa.

State update

There have been 180,649 Oklahoma women and 160,635 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH on Wednesday. There were 80 designated as unknown gender.

Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 6,253 in the 0-4 age group, 36,163 in the 5-17 age group, 108,023 in the 18-35 age group, 74,323 in the 36-49 age group, 66,472 in the 50-64 age group and 50,073 in the 65 and older age group. There were 57 listed as unknown age.

Of the overall 2,848 deaths in the state, 2,270 have been 65 and older and 447 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.4% of the total. There have been 104 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 26 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 1,616, than women, 1,231, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Wednesday.

Data shows deaths in 76 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 483 in Oklahoma; 475 in Tulsa; 178 in Cleveland; 90 in Rogers; 81 in Comanche; 72 in Creek; 67 in Washington; 57 each in Canadian, McCurtain and Muskogee; 56 in Wagoner; 47 in Garfield; 46 in Delaware; 44 in Kay; 42 in Pottawatomie; 41 each in Bryan and Caddo; 40 in Grady; 38 each in Custer and Jackson; 37 in Lincoln; 34 in Le Flore; 33 each in Osage and Payne; 32 each in Okmulgee and Ottawa; 31 in McClain; 30 in and Stephens; 28 in Pontotoc; 27 in Mayes; 25 each in Beckham and Pittsburg; 24 in Cherokee; 22 each in Garvin and Seminole; 21 in Sequoyah; 20 in McIntosh; 19 in Carter; 18 in Texas; 17 in Pawnee; 15 each in Adair, Logan and Okfuskee; 12 each in Cotton, Kingfisher and Kiowa; 11 each in Hughes, Johnston, Murray and Woodward; 10 each in Nowata and Tillman; nine in Greer; eight in Love; seven each in Choctaw, Craig, Haskell, Latimer, Marshall, Noble and Pushmataha; six each in Coal and Roger Mills; five each in Alfalfa, Grant and Woods; four each in Blaine, Jefferson, Major and Washita; three each in Atoka, Beaver, Dewey and Harper; and one each in Cimarron and Ellis.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Wednesday by OSDH:

• Woodward with 2,746 cases, 2,531 recovered, 204 active and 11 deaths, eight from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland.

• Kingfisher with 1,681 cases, 1,512 recovered, 157 active and 12 deaths, four from Okarche, three each from Hennessey and Kingfisher and two from Dover.

• Noble with 1,118 cases, 998 recovered, 123 active and seven deaths, including a Billings man.

• Woods with 1,072 cases, 997 recovered, 70 active and five deaths from Alva.

• Alfalfa with 998 cases, 950 recovered, 43 active and five deaths, two each from Aline and Helena, including a James Crabtree Correctional Center inmate, and one from Cherokee.

• Major with 796 cases, 721 recovered, 71 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town.

• Blaine with 807 cases, 684 recovered, 92 active and four deaths, two from Canton, one from Watonga and one not listed by town.

• Grant with 443 cases, 401 recovered, 37 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.

DOC update

The number of inmates currently positive for COVID-19 was at 37 Wednesday, with 109 Department of Corrections employees with the virus across the state, according to the DOC website.

DOC reported Wednesday on its website that there were no active cases among inmates at Enid Community Corrections Center, James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena, William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply or Charles E. “Bill” Johnson Corrections Center in Alva.

Inmates in quarantine included five at Enid Community and 195 at James Crabtree, according to the DOC website.

Oklahoma per county 01.13.21

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
County Cases Deaths Recovered ReportDate
OKLAHOMA 66594 483 59264 2021-01-13
TULSA 55721 475 49121 2021-01-13
CLEVELAND 22709 178 19747 2021-01-13
CANADIAN 12709 57 11338 2021-01-13
COMANCHE 8356 81 7202 2021-01-13
ROGERS 7884 90 6715 2021-01-13
MUSKOGEE 7554 57 6560 2021-01-13
PAYNE 6970 33 6254 2021-01-13
POTTAWATOMIE 6469 42 5692 2021-01-13
GARFIELD 6156 47 5550 2021-01-13
WAGONER 5751 56 4891 2021-01-13
CREEK 4908 72 4201 2021-01-13
BRYAN 4642 41 4028 2021-01-13
GRADY 4641 40 4119 2021-01-13
CHEROKEE 4487 24 3744 2021-01-13
LE FLORE 4259 34 3770 2021-01-13
MCCLAIN 4163 31 3645 2021-01-13
CARTER 4141 19 3198 2021-01-13
KAY 3996 44 3452 2021-01-13
PONTOTOC 3783 28 3229 2021-01-13
STEPHENS 3676 30 3164 2021-01-13
WASHINGTON 3668 67 3182 2021-01-13
PITTSBURG 3592 25 3139 2021-01-13
DELAWARE 3585 46 3054 2021-01-13
OSAGE 3548 33 3112 2021-01-13
CUSTER 3485 38 3128 2021-01-13
MCCURTAIN 3206 57 2853 2021-01-13
CADDO 3196 41 2825 2021-01-13
TEXAS 3178 18 2976 2021-01-13
LOGAN 3147 15 2738 2021-01-13
OTTAWA 3103 32 2796 2021-01-13
SEQUOYAH 3103 21 2619 2021-01-13
MAYES 3007 27 2612 2021-01-13
OKMULGEE 2994 32 2621 2021-01-13
GARVIN 2805 22 2433 2021-01-13
WOODWARD 2746 11 2531 2021-01-13
JACKSON 2548 38 2304 2021-01-13
LINCOLN 2489 37 2160 2021-01-13
ADAIR 2370 15 1911 2021-01-13
BECKHAM 2241 25 1991 2021-01-13
SEMINOLE 2199 22 1867 2021-01-13
KINGFISHER 1681 12 1512 2021-01-13
CRAIG 1649 7 1484 2021-01-13
MCINTOSH 1566 20 1295 2021-01-13
OKFUSKEE 1546 15 1398 2021-01-13
ATOKA 1493 3 1331 2021-01-13
MURRAY 1483 11 1221 2021-01-13
MARSHALL 1438 7 1214 2021-01-13
CHOCTAW 1284 7 1115 2021-01-13
PAWNEE 1272 17 1080 2021-01-13
LOVE 1175 8 974 2021-01-13
NOBLE 1118 7 998 2021-01-13
WOODS 1072 5 997 2021-01-13
JOHNSTON 1050 11 862 2021-01-13
HASKELL 1004 7 884 2021-01-13
ALFALFA 998 5 950 2021-01-13
HUGHES 935 11 816 2021-01-13
WASHITA 904 4 808 2021-01-13
NOWATA 842 10 708 2021-01-13
PUSHMATAHA 814 7 691 2021-01-13
MAJOR 796 4 721 2021-01-13
BLAINE 780 4 684 2021-01-13
LATIMER 637 7 558 2021-01-13
TILLMAN 634 10 551 2021-01-13
KIOWA 627 12 562 2021-01-13
COAL 565 6 505 2021-01-13
JEFFERSON 554 4 459 2021-01-13
COTTON 502 12 425 2021-01-13
DEWEY 467 3 434 2021-01-13
GRANT 443 5 401 2021-01-13
GREER 423 9 380 2021-01-13
HARPER 371 3 344 2021-01-13
BEAVER 347 3 321 2021-01-13
ELLIS 325 1 305 2021-01-13
ROGER MILLS 317 6 243 2021-01-13
HARMON 245 0 228 2021-01-13
115 0 77 2021-01-13
CIMARRON 113 1 103 2021-01-13

Oklahoma per city 01.13.21

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA CITY 50474 384 44792 2021-01-13
TULSA 33436 310 29506 2021-01-13
EDMOND 13417 69 11918 2021-01-13
BROKEN ARROW 12110 100 10607 2021-01-13
NORMAN 10823 93 9506 2021-01-13
OTHER*** 7065 40 6178 2021-01-13
YUKON 6846 21 6127 2021-01-13
LAWTON 5636 62 4833 2021-01-13
ENID 5426 44 4881 2021-01-13
STILLWATER 5024 15 4533 2021-01-13
MOORE 4923 31 4298 2021-01-13
CLAREMORE 4652 68 3968 2021-01-13
MUSKOGEE 4028 46 3366 2021-01-13
OWASSO 4008 23 3511 2021-01-13
SHAWNEE 3993 31 3529 2021-01-13
TAHLEQUAH 3194 15 2688 2021-01-13
ARDMORE 3110 14 2414 2021-01-13
ADA 3099 22 2640 2021-01-13
PONCA CITY 2961 26 2562 2021-01-13
BARTLESVILLE 2877 55 2504 2021-01-13
DURANT 2787 23 2403 2021-01-13
BIXBY 2566 16 2268 2021-01-13
MCALESTER 2527 22 2233 2021-01-13
SAND SPRINGS 2435 24 2069 2021-01-13
GUYMON 2380 18 2225 2021-01-13
DUNCAN 2292 19 1973 2021-01-13
SAPULPA 2186 32 1918 2021-01-13
JENKS 2186 14 1955 2021-01-13
EL RENO 2157 13 1960 2021-01-13
ALTUS 2125 35 1931 2021-01-13
MUSTANG 2060 17 1818 2021-01-13
GUTHRIE 1894 9 1644 2021-01-13
CHICKASHA 1889 24 1675 2021-01-13
COLLINSVILLE 1790 10 1537 2021-01-13
CHOCTAW 1778 10 1544 2021-01-13
MIAMI 1759 21 1573 2021-01-13
BLANCHARD 1714 9 1509 2021-01-13
STILWELL 1603 13 1283 2021-01-13
BETHANY 1577 14 1407 2021-01-13
TAFT 1562 2 1547 2021-01-13
WOODWARD 1537 8 1360 2021-01-13
CLINTON 1522 20 1359 2021-01-13
WEATHERFORD 1514 14 1372 2021-01-13
COWETA 1428 19 1250 2021-01-13
ELK CITY 1357 13 1193 2021-01-13
SKIATOOK 1289 8 1142 2021-01-13
VINITA 1281 6 1148 2021-01-13
OKMULGEE 1235 16 1050 2021-01-13
GROVE 1234 30 1078 2021-01-13
TUTTLE 1215 7 1078 2021-01-13
GLENPOOL 1214 10 1035 2021-01-13
SALLISAW 1214 10 1035 2021-01-13
POTEAU 1207 10 1091 2021-01-13
PURCELL 1159 11 1013 2021-01-13
SEMINOLE 1151 11 964 2021-01-13
ATOKA 1151 2 1026 2021-01-13
CUSHING 1146 8 1039 2021-01-13
PRYOR CREEK 1144 14 987 2021-01-13
BROKEN BOW 1123 29 992 2021-01-13
ANADARKO 1102 16 948 2021-01-13
IDABEL 1066 14 960 2021-01-13
WAGONER 1063 11 886 2021-01-13
LEXINGTON 1036 10 907 2021-01-13
NEWCASTLE 1008 7 876 2021-01-13
PAULS VALLEY 993 7 871 2021-01-13
NOBLE 960 11 826 2021-01-13
SULPHUR 948 8 778 2021-01-13
TECUMSEH 948 5 833 2021-01-13
FORT SUPPLY 921 2 915 2021-01-13
PIEDMONT 915 5 806 2021-01-13
MCLOUD 909 4 797 2021-01-13
ALVA 900 5 842 2021-01-13
HARRAH 875 5 762 2021-01-13
MADILL 847 3 730 2021-01-13
FORT GIBSON 835 8 673 2021-01-13
JAY 831 4 702 2021-01-13
MARLOW 810 6 718 2021-01-13
MARIETTA 804 6 667 2021-01-13
HUGO 795 6 704 2021-01-13
CHECOTAH 778 8 649 2021-01-13
HENRYETTA 755 11 674 2021-01-13
BRISTOW 732 15 599 2021-01-13
MULDROW 730 3 609 2021-01-13
SAYRE 729 10 673 2021-01-13
EUFAULA 712 12 583 2021-01-13
HOMINY 696 2 666 2021-01-13
KINGFISHER 670 3 605 2021-01-13
HELENA 661 2 652 2021-01-13
STIGLER 635 6 556 2021-01-13
LINDSAY 620 5 519 2021-01-13
OKEMAH 608 5 528 2021-01-13
CATOOSA 589 9 501 2021-01-13
KINGSTON 585 4 477 2021-01-13
HOLDENVILLE 571 5 508 2021-01-13
HEAVENER 567 8 509 2021-01-13
ELGIN 564 5 487 2021-01-13
CHANDLER 560 13 489 2021-01-13
WEWOKA 558 6 467 2021-01-13
CALERA 556 3 494 2021-01-13
BOLEY 556 7 541 2021-01-13
CLEVELAND 553 7 487 2021-01-13
HENNESSEY 547 3 493 2021-01-13
SPIRO 536 1 486 2021-01-13
LOCUST GROVE 533 0 459 2021-01-13
PERRY 533 3 473 2021-01-13
INOLA 517 3 432 2021-01-13
AFTON 512 2 469 2021-01-13
MANNFORD 501 6 400 2021-01-13
MOUNDS 498 6 438 2021-01-13
NOWATA 490 7 399 2021-01-13
CHELSEA 489 6 411 2021-01-13
TISHOMINGO 489 5 410 2021-01-13
DAVIS 483 2 403 2021-01-13
CACHE 478 5 407 2021-01-13
BLACKWELL 476 8 405 2021-01-13
SPERRY 474 2 413 2021-01-13
SPENCER 472 7 417 2021-01-13
WARR ACRES 464 1 433 2021-01-13
JONES 460 3 415 2021-01-13
PRAGUE 459 4 420 2021-01-13
FAIRVIEW 444 2 413 2021-01-13
VIAN 442 3 367 2021-01-13
SALINA 440 2 364 2021-01-13
MIDWEST CITY 440 10 379 2021-01-13
PERKINS 436 4 367 2021-01-13
ANTLERS 434 6 362 2021-01-13
DEL CITY 428 3 348 2021-01-13
WESTVILLE 427 2 352 2021-01-13
PAWHUSKA 426 6 347 2021-01-13
HINTON 426 0 399 2021-01-13
COMANCHE 420 4 341 2021-01-13
COALGATE 418 5 372 2021-01-13
HULBERT 417 3 338 2021-01-13
PAWNEE 416 7 348 2021-01-13
HASKELL 400 1 335 2021-01-13
WYNNEWOOD 398 2 343 2021-01-13
MEEKER 395 13 352 2021-01-13
OOLOGAH 393 2 335 2021-01-13
COLCORD 393 3 333 2021-01-13
FREDERICK 382 8 336 2021-01-13
APACHE 380 3 332 2021-01-13
CHOUTEAU 371 8 330 2021-01-13
DEWEY 365 4 321 2021-01-13
WILBURTON 361 5 317 2021-01-13
STRATFORD 358 1 316 2021-01-13
CARNEGIE 350 6 311 2021-01-13
TALIHINA 348 7 298 2021-01-13
KANSAS 347 6 276 2021-01-13
WISTER 343 1 307 2021-01-13
NEWKIRK 341 2 291 2021-01-13
ROLAND 339 1 281 2021-01-13
WASHINGTON 334 2 307 2021-01-13
NICHOLS HILLS 328 0 295 2021-01-13
LONE GROVE 326 1 257 2021-01-13
BEGGS 321 4 276 2021-01-13
STROUD 314 3 264 2021-01-13
POCOLA 312 3 268 2021-01-13
KONAWA 308 3 266 2021-01-13
MINCO 304 0 275 2021-01-13
WALTERS 302 3 259 2021-01-13
HOOKER 300 0 274 2021-01-13
WATONGA 299 1 258 2021-01-13
MORRIS 289 1 270 2021-01-13
VALLIANT 287 4 268 2021-01-13
GORE 284 4 245 2021-01-13
COMMERCE 283 2 257 2021-01-13
WILSON 282 1 212 2021-01-13
LUTHER 280 4 236 2021-01-13
MANGUM 279 9 251 2021-01-13
WELLSTON 278 0 232 2021-01-13
HARTSHORNE 275 0 225 2021-01-13
WYANDOTTE 267 2 234 2021-01-13
NEW CORDELL 266 0 242 2021-01-13
TONKAWA 265 8 234 2021-01-13
COLBERT 262 8 215 2021-01-13
QUAPAW 259 4 232 2021-01-13
HOWE 252 0 213 2021-01-13
CADDO 251 1 222 2021-01-13
WARNER 249 0 217 2021-01-13
MEAD 248 3 222 2021-01-13
HOBART 248 6 229 2021-01-13
FAIRLAND 244 1 223 2021-01-13
PORUM 244 2 215 2021-01-13
ELMORE CITY 242 3 208 2021-01-13
FLETCHER 239 2 204 2021-01-13
ARCADIA 228 0 209 2021-01-13
PORTER 225 1 199 2021-01-13
KELLYVILLE 223 2 191 2021-01-13
WAURIKA 223 2 195 2021-01-13
HEALDTON 221 2 161 2021-01-13
KIEFER 218 1 198 2021-01-13
HOLLIS 217 0 201 2021-01-13
OKARCHE 217 4 195 2021-01-13
ADAIR 216 1 187 2021-01-13
STONEWALL 214 1 189 2021-01-13
BOKCHITO 213 1 189 2021-01-13
DRUMRIGHT 212 3 173 2021-01-13
CRESCENT 209 2 183 2021-01-13
TALALA 209 2 179 2021-01-13
WAYNE 209 2 181 2021-01-13
PADEN 208 0 188 2021-01-13
ALLEN 206 2 173 2021-01-13
MAYSVILLE 206 4 177 2021-01-13
CASHION 204 0 182 2021-01-13
EARLSBORO 203 0 175 2021-01-13
HYDRO 201 2 171 2021-01-13
BLAIR 194 1 169 2021-01-13
LAVERNE 193 1 180 2021-01-13
BARNSDALL 191 4 159 2021-01-13
WRIGHT CITY 191 1 156 2021-01-13
BILLINGS 191 1 182 2021-01-13
RINGLING 190 1 144 2021-01-13
RUSH SPRINGS 190 1 162 2021-01-13
HAWORTH 182 3 161 2021-01-13
BEAVER 179 1 168 2021-01-13
BINGER 178 10 155 2021-01-13
CAMERON 177 0 159 2021-01-13
WAUKOMIS 176 0 159 2021-01-13
CHEROKEE 175 1 148 2021-01-13
WATTS 175 0 140 2021-01-13
KEOTA 175 0 165 2021-01-13
ROFF 168 1 140 2021-01-13
BOSWELL 167 1 143 2021-01-13
YALE 166 4 133 2021-01-13
CEMENT 165 0 151 2021-01-13
TEXHOMA 165 0 158 2021-01-13
FORT COBB 164 0 145 2021-01-13
SHATTUCK 162 1 152 2021-01-13
MOORELAND 161 1 139 2021-01-13
BIG CABIN 160 2 138 2021-01-13
THOMAS 160 0 145 2021-01-13
PAOLI 157 2 142 2021-01-13
CYRIL 157 2 143 2021-01-13
GERONIMO 154 2 134 2021-01-13
MAUD 151 0 126 2021-01-13
FAIRFAX 149 1 126 2021-01-13
OKEENE 148 0 132 2021-01-13
BOKOSHE 148 0 129 2021-01-13
WELCH 148 1 142 2021-01-13
RED ROCK 148 2 127 2021-01-13
SEILING 148 1 139 2021-01-13
OCHELATA 148 2 124 2021-01-13
GOODWELL 146 0 142 2021-01-13
MORRISON 146 1 128 2021-01-13
QUINTON 146 0 121 2021-01-13
GLENCOE 145 2 126 2021-01-13
ARAPAHO 145 4 130 2021-01-13
WETUMKA 143 3 119 2021-01-13
BUFFALO 141 2 129 2021-01-13
MEDFORD 140 1 129 2021-01-13
RINGWOOD 138 0 126 2021-01-13
NINNEKAH 136 1 122 2021-01-13
FORT TOWSON 133 0 116 2021-01-13
RAMONA 132 4 106 2021-01-13
OKTAHA 132 0 105 2021-01-13
JENNINGS 132 1 116 2021-01-13
SHADY POINT 132 1 119 2021-01-13
WELEETKA 131 3 107 2021-01-13
CHEYENNE 131 1 85 2021-01-13
BURNS FLAT 129 1 112 2021-01-13
GEARY 129 0 120 2021-01-13
UNION CITY 128 1 102 2021-01-13
POND CREEK 127 0 113 2021-01-13
THACKERVILLE 126 1 105 2021-01-13
CALUMET 125 0 115 2021-01-13
BLUEJACKET 125 1 112 2021-01-13
SNYDER 123 5 110 2021-01-13
CLAYTON 121 0 101 2021-01-13
CANTON 121 2 105 2021-01-13
PANAMA 120 1 102 2021-01-13
GRACEMONT 120 1 102 2021-01-13
COPAN 119 1 103 2021-01-13
INDIAHOMA 118 1 104 2021-01-13
WANETTE 118 0 101 2021-01-13
DEPEW 118 1 101 2021-01-13
TEMPLE 118 8 94 2021-01-13
GARBER 117 0 111 2021-01-13
KREBS 116 1 94 2021-01-13
WEBBERS FALLS 116 0 101 2021-01-13
BENNINGTON 114 2 103 2021-01-13
CANUTE 114 0 102 2021-01-13
RED OAK 113 0 92 2021-01-13
GRANITE 113 0 100 2021-01-13
LEEDEY 110 3 102 2021-01-13
VICI 108 0 101 2021-01-13
KIOWA 107 2 94 2021-01-13
HAMMON 106 2 93 2021-01-13
LAHOMA 104 4 93 2021-01-13
MOUNTAIN VIEW 104 1 90 2021-01-13
ALEX 103 2 93 2021-01-13
MANNSVILLE 102 0 77 2021-01-13
SPAVINAW 100 0 83 2021-01-13
RYAN 99 0 85 2021-01-13
DAVENPORT 98 0 79 2021-01-13
CANEY 98 0 79 2021-01-13
MILBURN 97 2 71 2021-01-13
VELMA 96 1 82 2021-01-13
GRANDFIELD 96 1 82 2021-01-13
SENTINEL 96 0 85 2021-01-13
COUNCIL HILL 95 1 86 2021-01-13
TERLTON 94 1 76 2021-01-13
MULHALL 94 0 72 2021-01-13
ARKOMA 93 1 73 2021-01-13
TIPTON 93 1 85 2021-01-13
SOPER 92 0 79 2021-01-13
WAYNOKA 92 0 82 2021-01-13
ASHER 91 0 80 2021-01-13
BRAGGS 90 1 78 2021-01-13
OAKS 90 1 68 2021-01-13
TYRONE 88 0 80 2021-01-13
ERICK 85 1 65 2021-01-13
GARVIN 84 0 73 2021-01-13
DOVER 84 2 81 2021-01-13
DELAWARE 83 2 80 2021-01-13
BYARS 82 1 64 2021-01-13
AMBER 81 0 76 2021-01-13
SASAKWA 81 0 77 2021-01-13
FOSS 80 0 71 2021-01-13
STRINGTOWN 79 1 70 2021-01-13
LOOKEBA 79 2 73 2021-01-13
BOISE CITY 79 0 77 2021-01-13
AGRA 77 1 58 2021-01-13
TUPELO 77 0 71 2021-01-13
MILL CREEK 77 0 70 2021-01-13
SPRINGER 77 1 53 2021-01-13
MCCURTAIN 72 1 60 2021-01-13
RATLIFF CITY 72 0 53 2021-01-13
CHATTANOOGA 72 1 63 2021-01-13
RAVIA 72 1 52 2021-01-13
CUSTER CITY 71 0 57 2021-01-13
WANN 70 1 57 2021-01-13
GANS 70 0 58 2021-01-13
OLUSTEE 69 0 58 2021-01-13
DEWAR 69 0 61 2021-01-13
VERDEN 69 1 63 2021-01-13
STERLING 67 1 52 2021-01-13
OILTON 66 2 57 2021-01-13
ARNETT 66 0 64 2021-01-13
COVINGTON 63 0 57 2021-01-13
FARGO 63 0 62 2021-01-13
SAVANNA 63 0 57 2021-01-13
POCASSET 62 1 50 2021-01-13
CANADIAN 60 0 55 2021-01-13
PITTSBURG 60 0 54 2021-01-13
KINTA 60 0 51 2021-01-13
CORN 59 2 52 2021-01-13
CARNEY 59 1 52 2021-01-13
TRYON 58 0 52 2021-01-13
RATTAN 57 0 52 2021-01-13
KREMLIN 57 0 53 2021-01-13
DILL CITY 56 0 54 2021-01-13
STUART 56 0 46 2021-01-13
LAMONT 55 1 48 2021-01-13
HAILEYVILLE 55 0 44 2021-01-13
CLEO SPRINGS 54 0 50 2021-01-13
MARBLE CITY 53 0 41 2021-01-13
SHIDLER 52 0 45 2021-01-13
KAW CITY 52 1 44 2021-01-13
DUSTIN 52 1 45 2021-01-13
COYLE 52 0 47 2021-01-13
REYDON 52 0 43 2021-01-13
LONGDALE 52 0 44 2021-01-13
ORLANDO 51 0 42 2021-01-13
KETCHUM 51 1 48 2021-01-13
SAWYER 51 0 38 2021-01-13
AMES 51 0 44 2021-01-13
WAPANUCKA 48 1 40 2021-01-13
BOYNTON 48 0 42 2021-01-13
NASH 48 0 45 2021-01-13
RANDLETT 48 1 41 2021-01-13
LENAPAH 47 0 45 2021-01-13
LANGLEY 47 0 42 2021-01-13
WHITEFIELD 47 0 42 2021-01-13
KENEFIC 46 0 39 2021-01-13
RIPLEY 46 1 43 2021-01-13
GAGE 46 0 39 2021-01-13
MARLAND 45 0 36 2021-01-13
LEHIGH 45 0 44 2021-01-13
MENO 44 0 41 2021-01-13
ALINE 44 2 39 2021-01-13
LOCO 44 0 40 2021-01-13
CROWDER 43 0 36 2021-01-13
OKAY 43 0 31 2021-01-13
INDIANOLA 43 0 42 2021-01-13
CASTLE 43 0 38 2021-01-13
WYNONA 43 1 41 2021-01-13
LONE WOLF 42 0 41 2021-01-13
CALVIN 41 1 37 2021-01-13
TERRAL 41 1 36 2021-01-13
DRUMMOND 40 0 37 2021-01-13
WAKITA 40 2 34 2021-01-13
FAIRMONT 40 0 37 2021-01-13
SCHULTER 39 0 33 2021-01-13
SPARKS 38 1 32 2021-01-13
FORGAN 38 1 34 2021-01-13
ACHILLE 37 0 31 2021-01-13
RALSTON 37 1 33 2021-01-13
CARTER 37 0 32 2021-01-13
TALOGA 36 0 34 2021-01-13
BUTLER 36 0 34 2021-01-13
FAXON 36 0 31 2021-01-13
FOSTER 35 0 34 2021-01-13
PRUE 35 1 28 2021-01-13
MOUNTAIN PARK 34 0 29 2021-01-13
COLONY 34 0 29 2021-01-13
CARMEN 34 0 32 2021-01-13
ROOSEVELT 34 0 27 2021-01-13
MARSHALL 33 0 28 2021-01-13
LANGSTON 33 1 30 2021-01-13
BURBANK 33 0 32 2021-01-13
ELDORADO 33 0 30 2021-01-13
SHARON 33 0 30 2021-01-13
HARDESTY 32 0 32 2021-01-13
GOLDSBY 32 0 30 2021-01-13
HASTINGS 31 0 23 2021-01-13
ROCKY 31 0 25 2021-01-13
JET 30 0 29 2021-01-13
BERNICE 30 0 29 2021-01-13
FREEDOM 30 0 28 2021-01-13
DEVOL 29 0 28 2021-01-13
AVANT 29 0 24 2021-01-13
GOULD 28 0 26 2021-01-13
GOLTRY 28 0 28 2021-01-13
DAVIDSON 27 0 24 2021-01-13
HANNA 27 0 25 2021-01-13
OSAGE 26 0 25 2021-01-13
BURLINGTON 26 0 23 2021-01-13
DEER CREEK 25 1 23 2021-01-13
FRANCIS 25 1 22 2021-01-13
CAMARGO 25 0 25 2021-01-13
NICOMA PARK 25 1 19 2021-01-13
BESSIE 25 1 21 2021-01-13
HUNTER 25 0 21 2021-01-13
WILLOW 24 0 23 2021-01-13
OPTIMA 24 0 24 2021-01-13
DACOMA 24 0 21 2021-01-13
EAKLY 23 0 18 2021-01-13
GOTEBO 23 0 19 2021-01-13
MEDICINE PARK 22 0 17 2021-01-13
FITZHUGH 22 0 20 2021-01-13
MILLERTON 20 2 15 2021-01-13
NORTH MIAMI 20 0 17 2021-01-13
FOYIL 20 1 18 2021-01-13
LAMAR 19 0 15 2021-01-13
BRAMAN 18 0 16 2021-01-13
DISNEY 18 0 16 2021-01-13
DIBBLE 18 0 17 2021-01-13
MANITOU 17 0 9 2021-01-13
BRADLEY 17 0 14 2021-01-13
KEYES 16 0 14 2021-01-13
MARTHA 16 1 14 2021-01-13
BROMIDE 16 1 12 2021-01-13
BOWLEGS 15 0 15 2021-01-13
WAINWRIGHT 15 0 13 2021-01-13
ALDERSON 15 0 15 2021-01-13
HILLSDALE 14 0 13 2021-01-13
HITCHCOCK 14 0 13 2021-01-13
DOUGHERTY 13 0 9 2021-01-13
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 13 0 12 2021-01-13
CROMWELL 11 1 8 2021-01-13
PEORIA 9 0 8 2021-01-13
FANSHAWE 8 0 6 2021-01-13
ALBION 8 0 7 2021-01-13
ADDINGTON 8 0 5 2021-01-13
HALLETT 7 0 5 2021-01-13
THE VILLAGE 6 0 6 2021-01-13
VERA 5 0 5 2021-01-13
GENE AUTRY 5 0 4 2021-01-13
SLICK 4 0 4 2021-01-13
REDBIRD 4 0 3 2021-01-13
BYNG 4 0 3 2021-01-13
RENTIESVILLE 3 0 2 2021-01-13
BLACKBURN 3 0 2 2021-01-13
MOFFETT 3 0 3 2021-01-13
KEMP 2 0 2 2021-01-13
TULLAHASSEE 2 0 1 2021-01-13
PINK 2 0 1 2021-01-13
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2021-01-13
SLAUGHTERVILLE 2 0 2 2021-01-13
NORGE 2 0 2 2021-01-13
GRAYSON 1 0 1 2021-01-13
OAKLAND 1 0 1 2021-01-13
LE FLORE 1 0 1 2021-01-13
EAST DUKE 1 0 1 2021-01-13
BRIDGEPORT 1 0 1 2021-01-13
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2021-01-13
BRAY 1 0 1 2021-01-13
SPORTSMEN ACRES 1 0 1 2021-01-13
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2021-01-13
TATUMS 1 0 1 2021-01-13
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2021-01-13
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2021-01-13

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Kelci McKendrick is police and court reporter for the Enid News & Eagle. 
 
Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for Kelci? Send an email to kelcim@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you