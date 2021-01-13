ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma reported 3,907 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday and 44 additional deaths, including a Woodward man, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The 1.2% increase in cases brought the total cumulative number to 341,364, with 39,141 of those active, a single-day decrease of 883, and 299,375 recovered, an increase of 4,746 since Tuesday, according to OSDH data.
Statewide, there have been 2,848 deaths in Oklahoma in which the virus was the cause or a contributing factor, OSDH reported.
Of the 44 deaths reported Wednesday, 36 were in the 65 and older age group: eight men and eight women from Tulsa County; two men and a woman each from Oklahoma and Wagoner counties; two men from Comanche County; two women from McIntosh County; men from Bryan, Cleveland, Grady, Okmulgee and Woodward counties; and women from Cherokee, Muskogee, Pawnee, Rogers and Washington counties.
Six of the deaths were in the 50-64 age group: men from LeFlore, Okmulgee, Tulsa and Wagoner counties and women from Beckham and Osage counties. Two deaths were women in the 36-49 age group from Oklahoma and Tulsa counties.
Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma stood at 19,199, according to OSDH on Wednesday.
In Enid, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported Wednesday it was treating 15 patients with the virus and no deaths. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported 17 COVID-19-positive patients and one death.
COVID-19 cases in Garfield County increased by 73 Wednesday for a total of 6,156, with 559 active and 5,550, or 90.2%, recovered, according to the OSDH.
The majority of the cases, 5,426, or 88.1%, have been in Enid, with 501 active cases in the city and 4,881 recovered. Of the county’s 47 deaths, 44 have been in Enid, according to OSDH city data.
In Enid, there have been 2,454 cases, with 2,221 recovered and 27 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 2,907 cases, with 2,599 recovered and 16 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. There were 28 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
There have been 47 deaths in Garfield County, with 44 from Enid and four from Lahoma, according to OSDH. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dates the Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as more widely shared county numbers are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxum.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases included 50 in Kingfisher, 46 in Woodward, 13 in Blaine, seven in Noble, six in Woods, four in Grant, three in Major and one in Alfalfa.
State update
There have been 180,649 Oklahoma women and 160,635 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH on Wednesday. There were 80 designated as unknown gender.
Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 6,253 in the 0-4 age group, 36,163 in the 5-17 age group, 108,023 in the 18-35 age group, 74,323 in the 36-49 age group, 66,472 in the 50-64 age group and 50,073 in the 65 and older age group. There were 57 listed as unknown age.
Of the overall 2,848 deaths in the state, 2,270 have been 65 and older and 447 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.4% of the total. There have been 104 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 26 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 1,616, than women, 1,231, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Wednesday.
Data shows deaths in 76 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 483 in Oklahoma; 475 in Tulsa; 178 in Cleveland; 90 in Rogers; 81 in Comanche; 72 in Creek; 67 in Washington; 57 each in Canadian, McCurtain and Muskogee; 56 in Wagoner; 47 in Garfield; 46 in Delaware; 44 in Kay; 42 in Pottawatomie; 41 each in Bryan and Caddo; 40 in Grady; 38 each in Custer and Jackson; 37 in Lincoln; 34 in Le Flore; 33 each in Osage and Payne; 32 each in Okmulgee and Ottawa; 31 in McClain; 30 in and Stephens; 28 in Pontotoc; 27 in Mayes; 25 each in Beckham and Pittsburg; 24 in Cherokee; 22 each in Garvin and Seminole; 21 in Sequoyah; 20 in McIntosh; 19 in Carter; 18 in Texas; 17 in Pawnee; 15 each in Adair, Logan and Okfuskee; 12 each in Cotton, Kingfisher and Kiowa; 11 each in Hughes, Johnston, Murray and Woodward; 10 each in Nowata and Tillman; nine in Greer; eight in Love; seven each in Choctaw, Craig, Haskell, Latimer, Marshall, Noble and Pushmataha; six each in Coal and Roger Mills; five each in Alfalfa, Grant and Woods; four each in Blaine, Jefferson, Major and Washita; three each in Atoka, Beaver, Dewey and Harper; and one each in Cimarron and Ellis.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Wednesday by OSDH:
• Woodward with 2,746 cases, 2,531 recovered, 204 active and 11 deaths, eight from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland.
• Kingfisher with 1,681 cases, 1,512 recovered, 157 active and 12 deaths, four from Okarche, three each from Hennessey and Kingfisher and two from Dover.
• Noble with 1,118 cases, 998 recovered, 123 active and seven deaths, including a Billings man.
• Woods with 1,072 cases, 997 recovered, 70 active and five deaths from Alva.
• Alfalfa with 998 cases, 950 recovered, 43 active and five deaths, two each from Aline and Helena, including a James Crabtree Correctional Center inmate, and one from Cherokee.
• Major with 796 cases, 721 recovered, 71 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town.
• Blaine with 807 cases, 684 recovered, 92 active and four deaths, two from Canton, one from Watonga and one not listed by town.
• Grant with 443 cases, 401 recovered, 37 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.
DOC update
The number of inmates currently positive for COVID-19 was at 37 Wednesday, with 109 Department of Corrections employees with the virus across the state, according to the DOC website.
DOC reported Wednesday on its website that there were no active cases among inmates at Enid Community Corrections Center, James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena, William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply or Charles E. “Bill” Johnson Corrections Center in Alva.
Inmates in quarantine included five at Enid Community and 195 at James Crabtree, according to the DOC website.
