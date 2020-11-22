COVID daily 11.22.20
ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma gained 3,406 COVID-19 cases, 64 in Garfield County, and 10 more deaths were reported Sunday by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Sunday’s 2% increase brought the overall number of cases to 174,330, with 32,384 active, a single-day increase of 971, and 140,312 were recovered, including 2,425 since Saturday's OSDH report.

There have been 1,634 Oklahomans who have died either due to COVID-19 or from complications of the virus, according to OSDH.

Deaths reported Sunday were seven women and three men, with nine of those in the 65 and older and one in the 50-64 age groups, according to OSDH.

Counties of residence were three each from Oklahoma and Okmulgee and one each from Caddo, Comanche, Jackson, Lincoln and Stephens. There was a reduction of one death from Pottawatomie County. OSDH does not identify age and gender per county of residence on the weekends.

Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Sunday also included 34 in Woodward, 23 in Major, 18 in Noble, 14 in Woods, 13 in Kingfisher, seven in Alfalfa, five in Blaine and one in Grant, according to OSDH.

Case gains in Northwest Oklahoma cities and towns included 54 in Enid; 31 in Woodward; 17 in Fairview; 12 in Alva; four each in Billings, Mooreland, Okeene, Ringwood and Waukomis; three each in Cashion and Kingfisher; two each in Carmen, Cherokee, Cleo Springs, Helena and Okarche; and one each in Aline, Canton, Covington, Dover, Drummond, Fort Supply, Garber, Hennessey, Kremlin, Lahoma, Medford and Waynoka. There was a reduction of one case each in Mulhall and Sharon.

State update

There have been 91,236 Oklahoma women and 82,893 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH as of Sunday. There were 201 designated as unknown gender.

The 18-35 age group, with 1,056 new cases confirmed Sunday, made up 33.3% of cases in the state. Other new case gains were 694 in the 36-49 age group, 653 in the 50-64 age group, 537 in the 65 and older age group, 401 in the 5-17 age group and 69 in the 0-4 group.

Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Sunday were 3,174 in the 0-4 age group, 17,845 in the 5-17 age group, 58,080 in the 18-35 age group, 37,841 in the 36-49 age group, 32,560 in the 50-64 age group and 24,813 in the 65 and older age group. There were 17 listed as unknown age.

Of the overall 1,634 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 1,317 have been 65 and older and 250 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.9% of the total. There have been 51 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 15 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 924, than women, 710, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Sunday.

Data shows deaths in 71 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 278 in Oklahoma County; 254 in Tulsa County; 119 in Cleveland County; 63 in Rogers County; 44 each in McCurtain and Washington counties; 43 in Creek County; 38 in Delaware County; 35 in Wagoner County; 33 in Garfield County; 30 each in Caddo, Comanche and Muskogee counties; 27 each in Canadian and Jackson counties; 26 each in LeFlore and Lincoln counties; 22 each in Kay, Ottawa and Pottawatomie counties; 21 in Pittsburg County; 20 each in Grady and Okmulgee counties; 18 each in Bryan and Osage counties; 17 each in Beckham, Mayes and Payne counties; 16 in McClain County; 14 each in Sequoyah and Stephens counties; 13 each in Adair, Carter, McIntosh and Okfuskee counties; 11 each in Custer, Garvin and Texas counties; 10 each in Cherokee, Pontotoc and Seminole counties; eight in Greer County; seven in Hughes County; six each in Haskell, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Pawnee, Pushmataha and Woodward counties; five each in Roger Mills and Tillman counties; four each in Choctaw, Johnston, Murray, Noble and Nowata counties; three each in Cotton, Grant, Latimer, Logan and Marshall counties; two each in Beaver, Blaine, Craig, Harper, Jefferson, Major and Washita counties; and one each in Atoka, Dewey, Love and Woods counties.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per county released Sunday by OSDH:

• Garfield with 3,354 cases, 2,781 recovered, 540 active and 33 deaths from Enid and one from Lahoma;

• Woodward with 1,685 cases, 1,482 recovered, 197 active and six deaths, three from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland;

• Kingfisher with 801 cases, 665 recovered, 130 active and six deaths, three from Okarche, two from Hennessey and one from Kingfisher;

• Woods with 431 cases, 258 recovered, 172 active and one death from Alva;

• Major with 399 cases, 295 recovered, 102 active and two deaths, towns not listed;

• Noble with 382 cases, 292 recovered, 86 active and three deaths, including a Billings man;

• Blaine with 322 cases, 262 recovered, 58 active and two deaths, both from Canton;

• Alfalfa with 285 cases, 153 recovered and 132 active;

• Grant with 188 cases, 151 recovered, 34 active and three deaths, one each from Deer Creek, Medford and Wakita.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 3,055 in Enid (489 active); 903 Fort Supply (nine active); 648 in Woodward (159 active); 387 in Alva (162 active); 328 in Kingfisher (45 active); 260 in Hennessey (38 active); 251 in Fairview (74 active); 165 in Helena (100 active); 131 in Watonga (28 active); 108 in Okarche (25 active); 73 in Mooreland (18 active); 71 in Cashion (27 active); 65 each in Pond Creek (12 active) and Waukomis (20 active); 58 in Cherokee (15 active); 56 in Garber (five active); 55 in Ringwood (18 active); 54 in Medford (11 active); 53 in Canton (nine active); 52 in Billings (13 active); 51 in Lahoma (four active); 49 in Okeene (10 active); 46 in Seiling (11 active); 40 in Dover (one active); 30 in Cleo Springs (six active); 23 each in Covington (three active) and Wakita (one active); 22 each in Meno (five active) and Waynoka (eight active); 19 each in Ames (one active) and Fairmont (one active); 18 in Kremlin (three active); 16 each in Burlington (three active), Longdale (two active), Mulhall (two active) and Nash (two active); 15 in Lamont (three active) and Aline (four active); 14 in Drummond (four active: 13 each in Carmen (seven active), Orlando (three active) and Sharon (four active); 10 in Jet (one active); nine in Marshall (two active); eight each Deer Creek (four active) and Freedom (one active); seven each in Goltry (three active) and Hunter; and six each in Dacoma (two active), Hillsdale (one active) and Hitchcock, according to data released by OSDH on Sunday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as “other.”

In Enid, there have been 1,511 cases, with 1,271 recovered and 21 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 1,513 cases, with 1,237 recovered and 12 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Sunday. There were six recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszip codes.org/.

Oklahoma per county 11.22.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA 35499 278 27649 2020-11-22
TULSA 29991 254 24812 2020-11-22
CLEVELAND 11577 119 9665 2020-11-22
CANADIAN 6221 27 4967 2020-11-22
COMANCHE 4086 30 3247 2020-11-22
PAYNE 3904 17 3309 2020-11-22
MUSKOGEE 3861 30 2734 2020-11-22
ROGERS 3698 63 2902 2020-11-22
GARFIELD 3354 33 2781 2020-11-22
POTTAWATOMIE 3104 22 2572 2020-11-22
BRYAN 2620 18 2060 2020-11-22
WAGONER 2566 35 2193 2020-11-22
GRADY 2386 20 1948 2020-11-22
CREEK 2357 43 1905 2020-11-22
LE FLORE 2264 26 1939 2020-11-22
TEXAS 2208 11 2029 2020-11-22
MCCURTAIN 2203 44 1788 2020-11-22
MCCLAIN 2195 16 1733 2020-11-22
CHEROKEE 2057 10 1561 2020-11-22
OSAGE 1849 18 1586 2020-11-22
WASHINGTON 1837 44 1531 2020-11-22
DELAWARE 1775 38 1471 2020-11-22
PITTSBURG 1771 21 1475 2020-11-22
PONTOTOC 1726 10 1235 2020-11-22
SEQUOYAH 1708 14 1448 2020-11-22
CUSTER 1688 11 1315 2020-11-22
JACKSON 1688 27 1378 2020-11-22
WOODWARD 1685 6 1482 2020-11-22
OKMULGEE 1670 20 1405 2020-11-22
CADDO 1631 30 1322 2020-11-22
OTTAWA 1620 22 1409 2020-11-22
KAY 1566 22 1203 2020-11-22
GARVIN 1416 11 1087 2020-11-22
MAYES 1415 17 1105 2020-11-22
STEPHENS 1415 14 1034 2020-11-22
CARTER 1403 13 1110 2020-11-22
LOGAN 1252 3 1014 2020-11-22
LINCOLN 1203 26 958 2020-11-22
BECKHAM 1190 17 1019 2020-11-22
SEMINOLE 1155 10 975 2020-11-22
ADAIR 1135 13 902 2020-11-22
OKFUSKEE 904 13 649 2020-11-22
CRAIG 853 2 720 2020-11-22
KINGFISHER 801 6 665 2020-11-22
ATOKA 785 1 568 2020-11-22
MCINTOSH 752 13 599 2020-11-22
CHOCTAW 650 4 545 2020-11-22
MARSHALL 614 3 469 2020-11-22
HASKELL 609 6 496 2020-11-22
HUGHES 556 7 462 2020-11-22
MURRAY 549 4 433 2020-11-22
PAWNEE 528 6 418 2020-11-22
LOVE 512 1 371 2020-11-22
JOHNSTON 477 4 394 2020-11-22
WOODS 431 1 258 2020-11-22
MAJOR 399 2 295 2020-11-22
PUSHMATAHA 389 6 345 2020-11-22
NOBLE 382 4 292 2020-11-22
NOWATA 376 4 311 2020-11-22
WASHITA 323 2 224 2020-11-22
BLAINE 322 2 262 2020-11-22
KIOWA 295 6 226 2020-11-22
LATIMER 294 3 253 2020-11-22
ALFALFA 285 0 153 2020-11-22
COAL 278 0 206 2020-11-22
TILLMAN 276 5 221 2020-11-22
GREER 222 8 173 2020-11-22
GRANT 188 3 151 2020-11-22
COTTON 186 3 130 2020-11-22
JEFFERSON 168 2 109 2020-11-22
BEAVER 164 2 125 2020-11-22
DEWEY 163 1 122 2020-11-22
HARPER 155 2 106 2020-11-22
ROGER MILLS 142 5 96 2020-11-22
ELLIS 128 0 54 2020-11-22
HARMON 99 0 86 2020-11-22
CIMARRON 64 0 51 2020-11-22
62 0 16 2020-11-22

Oklahoma per city 11.22.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA CITY 27191 226 21437 2020-11-22
TULSA 18796 173 16060 2020-11-22
EDMOND 6479 35 4979 2020-11-22
BROKEN ARROW 5996 54 4764 2020-11-22
NORMAN 5993 68 5025 2020-11-22
OTHER*** 3719 24 3088 2020-11-22
YUKON 3174 10 2507 2020-11-22
STILLWATER 3081 8 2648 2020-11-22
ENID 3055 33 2533 2020-11-22
LAWTON 2762 25 2135 2020-11-22
MOORE 2281 18 1817 2020-11-22
CLAREMORE 2268 53 1702 2020-11-22
SHAWNEE 1870 19 1531 2020-11-22
OWASSO 1828 6 1495 2020-11-22
MUSKOGEE 1742 23 1321 2020-11-22
GUYMON 1705 11 1579 2020-11-22
DURANT 1554 10 1224 2020-11-22
BARTLESVILLE 1503 39 1244 2020-11-22
TAHLEQUAH 1502 5 1148 2020-11-22
ALTUS 1454 25 1203 2020-11-22
ADA 1432 7 1020 2020-11-22
TAFT 1284 2 773 2020-11-22
BIXBY 1277 8 1059 2020-11-22
MCALESTER 1275 19 1087 2020-11-22
JENKS 1250 9 1055 2020-11-22
EL RENO 1244 9 1047 2020-11-22
PONCA CITY 1125 13 853 2020-11-22
SAND SPRINGS 1123 11 839 2020-11-22
ARDMORE 1108 10 888 2020-11-22
SAPULPA 1096 18 869 2020-11-22
CHICKASHA 1067 13 898 2020-11-22
MUSTANG 1036 5 807 2020-11-22
MIAMI 954 14 842 2020-11-22
DUNCAN 915 9 676 2020-11-22
FORT SUPPLY 903 2 892 2020-11-22
CLINTON 881 2 647 2020-11-22
BETHANY 870 7 646 2020-11-22
BLANCHARD 860 3 673 2020-11-22
CHOCTAW 857 7 672 2020-11-22
BROKEN BOW 805 25 676 2020-11-22
IDABEL 778 12 593 2020-11-22
COLLINSVILLE 775 3 587 2020-11-22
STILWELL 759 11 581 2020-11-22
GUTHRIE 721 0 560 2020-11-22
VINITA 709 2 589 2020-11-22
SALLISAW 694 4 573 2020-11-22
LEXINGTON 682 7 584 2020-11-22
GLENPOOL 665 7 554 2020-11-22
GROVE 662 27 542 2020-11-22
POTEAU 658 6 545 2020-11-22
COWETA 656 15 519 2020-11-22
ELK CITY 655 7 550 2020-11-22
WOODWARD 648 3 486 2020-11-22
PURCELL 641 7 508 2020-11-22
SKIATOOK 639 8 516 2020-11-22
OKMULGEE 635 9 529 2020-11-22
ATOKA 633 0 446 2020-11-22
WEATHERFORD 630 8 539 2020-11-22
SEMINOLE 621 6 538 2020-11-22
ANADARKO 582 13 470 2020-11-22
NEWCASTLE 558 4 462 2020-11-22
TUTTLE 555 5 435 2020-11-22
HOMINY 538 2 515 2020-11-22
MCLOUD 518 1 459 2020-11-22
HENRYETTA 504 9 422 2020-11-22
PRYOR CREEK 498 9 376 2020-11-22
SAYRE 481 10 427 2020-11-22
PAULS VALLEY 476 4 383 2020-11-22
TECUMSEH 454 1 378 2020-11-22
PIEDMONT 443 3 346 2020-11-22
CUSHING 440 4 345 2020-11-22
NOBLE 438 5 355 2020-11-22
WAGONER 434 6 354 2020-11-22
HUGO 429 4 366 2020-11-22
BOLEY 422 7 285 2020-11-22
JAY 416 2 359 2020-11-22
MADILL 406 2 318 2020-11-22
HARRAH 388 5 309 2020-11-22
ALVA 387 1 224 2020-11-22
STIGLER 380 5 307 2020-11-22
MULDROW 368 3 323 2020-11-22
MARIETTA 362 0 251 2020-11-22
CHECOTAH 356 6 287 2020-11-22
HOLDENVILLE 355 4 309 2020-11-22
SULPHUR 352 4 280 2020-11-22
EUFAULA 342 7 268 2020-11-22
BRISTOW 332 9 273 2020-11-22
FORT GIBSON 331 5 255 2020-11-22
KINGFISHER 328 1 282 2020-11-22
HEAVENER 322 8 290 2020-11-22
SPIRO 316 1 288 2020-11-22
WEWOKA 310 1 270 2020-11-22
LINDSAY 308 3 242 2020-11-22
CALERA 296 1 246 2020-11-22
MARLOW 290 1 191 2020-11-22
LOCUST GROVE 289 0 224 2020-11-22
MIDWEST CITY 285 9 238 2020-11-22
OKEMAH 283 3 212 2020-11-22
WARR ACRES 282 1 231 2020-11-22
CATOOSA 282 3 219 2020-11-22
CHANDLER 268 10 205 2020-11-22
HINTON 264 0 242 2020-11-22
AFTON 264 2 219 2020-11-22
HENNESSEY 260 2 220 2020-11-22
VIAN 256 3 220 2020-11-22
FAIRVIEW 251 0 177 2020-11-22
PRAGUE 249 1 206 2020-11-22
SPENCER 249 3 191 2020-11-22
CHELSEA 243 3 204 2020-11-22
CLEVELAND 236 4 189 2020-11-22
ELGIN 235 1 165 2020-11-22
MOUNDS 234 3 184 2020-11-22
MANNFORD 230 4 178 2020-11-22
TISHOMINGO 229 3 192 2020-11-22
DEL CITY 228 0 177 2020-11-22
SALINA 225 1 167 2020-11-22
NOWATA 223 3 189 2020-11-22
SPERRY 223 2 176 2020-11-22
CACHE 215 1 156 2020-11-22
ANTLERS 214 6 190 2020-11-22
MEEKER 212 12 181 2020-11-22
WASHINGTON 209 0 158 2020-11-22
WYNNEWOOD 204 1 154 2020-11-22
COALGATE 203 0 143 2020-11-22
INOLA 203 3 160 2020-11-22
PAWHUSKA 202 2 155 2020-11-22
KINGSTON 201 1 148 2020-11-22
JONES 199 2 148 2020-11-22
WESTVILLE 196 2 159 2020-11-22
STRATFORD 196 0 140 2020-11-22
ROLAND 191 1 172 2020-11-22
FREDERICK 189 5 153 2020-11-22
PERKINS 188 3 159 2020-11-22
CHOUTEAU 184 6 143 2020-11-22
HULBERT 184 2 130 2020-11-22
DEWEY 184 1 162 2020-11-22
CARNEGIE 183 2 130 2020-11-22
MORRIS 183 0 149 2020-11-22
BLACKWELL 183 3 138 2020-11-22
PAWNEE 181 1 142 2020-11-22
NICHOLS HILLS 176 0 157 2020-11-22
OOLOGAH 176 1 146 2020-11-22
HASKELL 172 1 144 2020-11-22
DAVIS 172 0 135 2020-11-22
HOOKER 172 0 153 2020-11-22
TALIHINA 171 6 140 2020-11-22
VALLIANT 168 3 145 2020-11-22
POCOLA 167 3 149 2020-11-22
MANGUM 167 8 138 2020-11-22
HELENA 165 0 65 2020-11-22
WISTER 162 1 143 2020-11-22
BEGGS 158 2 140 2020-11-22
PERRY 157 2 117 2020-11-22
COMANCHE 156 3 127 2020-11-22
CADDO 151 0 120 2020-11-22
COLCORD 150 1 123 2020-11-22
STROUD 148 1 120 2020-11-22
KANSAS 146 4 119 2020-11-22
APACHE 145 2 110 2020-11-22
MEAD 145 1 106 2020-11-22
GORE 144 3 118 2020-11-22
COLBERT 141 5 101 2020-11-22
NEWKIRK 140 1 106 2020-11-22
WYANDOTTE 137 1 119 2020-11-22
KONAWA 137 2 96 2020-11-22
WILBURTON 136 1 120 2020-11-22
HOWE 135 0 119 2020-11-22
LUTHER 135 2 112 2020-11-22
BOKCHITO 131 1 109 2020-11-22
COMMERCE 131 2 119 2020-11-22
WATONGA 131 0 103 2020-11-22
WALTERS 130 1 100 2020-11-22
FAIRLAND 127 1 112 2020-11-22
HAWORTH 123 2 95 2020-11-22
HOBART 122 3 105 2020-11-22
KEOTA 119 0 97 2020-11-22
MAYSVILLE 116 3 84 2020-11-22
MINCO 115 0 89 2020-11-22
ELMORE CITY 113 0 86 2020-11-22
TONKAWA 112 3 93 2020-11-22
WRIGHT CITY 111 0 90 2020-11-22
HARTSHORNE 111 0 89 2020-11-22
KIEFER 109 0 95 2020-11-22
OKARCHE 108 3 80 2020-11-22
LONE GROVE 107 1 83 2020-11-22
PORUM 106 1 66 2020-11-22
QUAPAW 106 2 83 2020-11-22
BLAIR 106 0 76 2020-11-22
BINGER 105 9 80 2020-11-22
WAYNE 105 1 81 2020-11-22
KELLYVILLE 105 2 92 2020-11-22
NEW CORDELL 104 0 58 2020-11-22
PADEN 104 0 86 2020-11-22
BARNSDALL 104 2 93 2020-11-22
GOODWELL 103 0 92 2020-11-22
WELLSTON 101 0 78 2020-11-22
FLETCHER 99 1 75 2020-11-22
ARCADIA 99 0 72 2020-11-22
DRUMRIGHT 98 1 78 2020-11-22
STONEWALL 98 1 74 2020-11-22
FORT COBB 98 0 88 2020-11-22
PORTER 97 1 77 2020-11-22
WARNER 97 0 77 2020-11-22
TEXHOMA 96 0 90 2020-11-22
CAMERON 93 0 83 2020-11-22
WILSON 93 0 72 2020-11-22
HOLLIS 93 0 80 2020-11-22
RED ROCK 89 1 71 2020-11-22
EARLSBORO 89 0 67 2020-11-22
TALALA 85 1 70 2020-11-22
HYDRO 84 1 69 2020-11-22
WETUMKA 83 1 69 2020-11-22
CRESCENT 82 1 71 2020-11-22
WATTS 82 0 71 2020-11-22
ADAIR 82 0 64 2020-11-22
BEAVER 80 1 58 2020-11-22
LAVERNE 79 0 50 2020-11-22
BOKOSHE 79 0 70 2020-11-22
ALEX 79 0 69 2020-11-22
RUSH SPRINGS 78 0 49 2020-11-22
QUINTON 78 0 59 2020-11-22
SHATTUCK 75 0 26 2020-11-22
BENNINGTON 74 0 60 2020-11-22
CEMENT 74 0 63 2020-11-22
ALLEN 73 2 54 2020-11-22
PAOLI 73 1 58 2020-11-22
WELEETKA 73 3 49 2020-11-22
MOORELAND 73 1 54 2020-11-22
CYRIL 72 1 51 2020-11-22
ROFF 72 0 50 2020-11-22
NINNEKAH 71 1 59 2020-11-22
CASHION 71 0 44 2020-11-22
YALE 71 2 59 2020-11-22
BOSWELL 70 0 61 2020-11-22
FORT TOWSON 68 0 59 2020-11-22
INDIAHOMA 68 1 51 2020-11-22
BIG CABIN 67 2 53 2020-11-22
WEBBERS FALLS 67 0 50 2020-11-22
WAUKOMIS 65 0 45 2020-11-22
POND CREEK 65 0 53 2020-11-22
RINGLING 64 1 41 2020-11-22
WAURIKA 64 0 41 2020-11-22
PANAMA 62 1 45 2020-11-22
THOMAS 62 0 50 2020-11-22
SHADY POINT 62 0 46 2020-11-22
WELCH 61 0 51 2020-11-22
BLUEJACKET 60 1 51 2020-11-22
TYRONE 60 0 51 2020-11-22
BUFFALO 59 2 41 2020-11-22
GEARY 59 0 48 2020-11-22
CALUMET 58 0 48 2020-11-22
GERONIMO 58 0 48 2020-11-22
JENNINGS 58 1 38 2020-11-22
ARAPAHO 58 0 39 2020-11-22
CHEROKEE 58 0 43 2020-11-22
DELAWARE 57 1 45 2020-11-22
OKTAHA 56 0 44 2020-11-22
GARBER 56 0 51 2020-11-22
RINGWOOD 55 0 42 2020-11-22
CHEYENNE 55 1 39 2020-11-22
OCHELATA 54 1 44 2020-11-22
THACKERVILLE 54 0 43 2020-11-22
DAVENPORT 54 0 39 2020-11-22
MAUD 54 0 38 2020-11-22
MEDFORD 54 1 42 2020-11-22
RAMONA 54 2 42 2020-11-22
CANTON 53 2 42 2020-11-22
GLENCOE 53 1 37 2020-11-22
HAMMON 53 1 40 2020-11-22
SNYDER 53 2 36 2020-11-22
BILLINGS 52 1 38 2020-11-22
COPAN 52 1 45 2020-11-22
BOISE CITY 51 0 40 2020-11-22
LAHOMA 51 1 46 2020-11-22
MORRISON 51 0 41 2020-11-22
FAIRFAX 51 0 45 2020-11-22
RED OAK 50 0 44 2020-11-22
OKEENE 49 0 39 2020-11-22
KREBS 49 1 36 2020-11-22
MOUNTAIN VIEW 49 1 28 2020-11-22
GRANITE 48 0 30 2020-11-22
WANETTE 48 0 36 2020-11-22
CANUTE 48 0 31 2020-11-22
BURNS FLAT 47 1 40 2020-11-22
GARVIN 46 0 40 2020-11-22
KIOWA 46 1 40 2020-11-22
LEEDEY 46 1 37 2020-11-22
SEILING 46 0 35 2020-11-22
MCCURTAIN 45 1 38 2020-11-22
DEWAR 45 0 39 2020-11-22
MILBURN 45 1 40 2020-11-22
CANEY 44 0 37 2020-11-22
SOPER 44 0 36 2020-11-22
OLUSTEE 44 0 38 2020-11-22
ARKOMA 44 0 42 2020-11-22
SASAKWA 43 0 38 2020-11-22
COUNCIL HILL 43 0 35 2020-11-22
CLAYTON 43 0 36 2020-11-22
TERLTON 42 0 29 2020-11-22
LOOKEBA 42 2 33 2020-11-22
HEALDTON 41 1 21 2020-11-22
ASHER 41 0 38 2020-11-22
DOVER 40 0 39 2020-11-22
AMBER 40 0 34 2020-11-22
OILTON 39 1 28 2020-11-22
SPAVINAW 39 0 35 2020-11-22
GRACEMONT 39 1 31 2020-11-22
DUSTIN 39 0 25 2020-11-22
UNION CITY 38 0 26 2020-11-22
DEPEW 38 1 31 2020-11-22
GRANDFIELD 38 0 27 2020-11-22
GANS 38 0 31 2020-11-22
VERDEN 37 0 35 2020-11-22
RATTAN 37 0 30 2020-11-22
TIPTON 36 0 34 2020-11-22
MANNSVILLE 36 0 30 2020-11-22
LEHIGH 35 0 30 2020-11-22
VELMA 35 1 28 2020-11-22
BRAGGS 34 0 27 2020-11-22
CARNEY 33 0 27 2020-11-22
MILL CREEK 33 0 24 2020-11-22
AGRA 33 1 21 2020-11-22
RIPLEY 33 0 27 2020-11-22
WHITEFIELD 32 0 24 2020-11-22
BYARS 32 0 19 2020-11-22
CANADIAN 31 0 19 2020-11-22
VICI 30 0 18 2020-11-22
STUART 30 0 19 2020-11-22
PITTSBURG 30 0 23 2020-11-22
CLEO SPRINGS 30 0 24 2020-11-22
HAILEYVILLE 29 0 22 2020-11-22
CORN 29 0 21 2020-11-22
KINTA 28 0 23 2020-11-22
RYAN 28 0 17 2020-11-22
RAVIA 28 0 27 2020-11-22
CROWDER 28 0 22 2020-11-22
SAVANNA 28 0 23 2020-11-22
MARBLE CITY 28 0 21 2020-11-22
KAW CITY 28 1 24 2020-11-22
ACHILLE 27 0 21 2020-11-22
SENTINEL 27 0 18 2020-11-22
ERICK 27 0 21 2020-11-22
POCASSET 26 0 20 2020-11-22
FARGO 26 0 18 2020-11-22
WANN 26 0 18 2020-11-22
TUPELO 26 0 23 2020-11-22
FOSS 25 0 20 2020-11-22
STRINGTOWN 24 1 13 2020-11-22
SPRINGER 24 1 19 2020-11-22
BUTLER 24 0 13 2020-11-22
LANGLEY 24 0 23 2020-11-22
TEMPLE 23 2 15 2020-11-22
WAKITA 23 1 21 2020-11-22
COYLE 23 0 20 2020-11-22
OAKS 23 1 20 2020-11-22
COVINGTON 23 0 20 2020-11-22
MENO 22 0 17 2020-11-22
TRYON 22 0 14 2020-11-22
WAYNOKA 22 0 14 2020-11-22
KENEFIC 22 0 18 2020-11-22
STERLING 22 0 16 2020-11-22
CALVIN 21 1 15 2020-11-22
LENAPAH 21 0 18 2020-11-22
HANNA 21 0 19 2020-11-22
INDIANOLA 21 0 17 2020-11-22
OPTIMA 21 0 20 2020-11-22
SCHULTER 21 0 20 2020-11-22
HARDESTY 21 0 19 2020-11-22
KETCHUM 20 0 19 2020-11-22
REYDON 20 0 12 2020-11-22
RANDLETT 20 0 11 2020-11-22
SAWYER 20 0 12 2020-11-22
TALOGA 20 0 16 2020-11-22
BOYNTON 20 0 16 2020-11-22
SPARKS 19 0 15 2020-11-22
AMES 19 0 18 2020-11-22
LANGSTON 19 0 17 2020-11-22
FAIRMONT 19 0 18 2020-11-22
CASTLE 19 0 14 2020-11-22
FOSTER 18 0 14 2020-11-22
LONE WOLF 18 0 15 2020-11-22
SHIDLER 18 0 11 2020-11-22
KREMLIN 18 0 15 2020-11-22
BURBANK 18 0 13 2020-11-22
GAGE 18 0 10 2020-11-22
CHATTANOOGA 18 0 12 2020-11-22
ROOSEVELT 17 0 13 2020-11-22
ROCKY 17 0 14 2020-11-22
AVANT 17 0 15 2020-11-22
RATLIFF CITY 16 0 14 2020-11-22
BERNICE 16 0 13 2020-11-22
FAXON 16 0 10 2020-11-22
GOLDSBY 16 0 11 2020-11-22
MARLAND 16 0 11 2020-11-22
CUSTER CITY 16 0 12 2020-11-22
MULHALL 16 0 14 2020-11-22
LONGDALE 16 0 14 2020-11-22
PRUE 16 0 15 2020-11-22
NASH 16 0 14 2020-11-22
BURLINGTON 16 0 13 2020-11-22
WAPANUCKA 15 0 9 2020-11-22
LAMONT 15 0 12 2020-11-22
ALINE 15 0 11 2020-11-22
MILLERTON 14 0 8 2020-11-22
OSAGE 14 0 11 2020-11-22
DRUMMOND 14 0 10 2020-11-22
ELDORADO 14 0 12 2020-11-22
LOCO 14 0 7 2020-11-22
CARTER 14 0 10 2020-11-22
ARNETT 14 0 5 2020-11-22
NORTH MIAMI 13 0 12 2020-11-22
FORGAN 13 0 10 2020-11-22
CARMEN 13 0 6 2020-11-22
ORLANDO 13 0 10 2020-11-22
SHARON 13 0 9 2020-11-22
DEVOL 13 0 5 2020-11-22
DILL CITY 13 0 13 2020-11-22
GOTEBO 12 0 12 2020-11-22
MARTHA 12 1 8 2020-11-22
FITZHUGH 12 0 8 2020-11-22
FRANCIS 12 0 11 2020-11-22
DISNEY 11 0 11 2020-11-22
BRADLEY 11 0 11 2020-11-22
DIBBLE 11 0 10 2020-11-22
BESSIE 10 1 7 2020-11-22
RALSTON 10 0 8 2020-11-22
NICOMA PARK 10 0 4 2020-11-22
JET 10 0 9 2020-11-22
KEYES 9 0 7 2020-11-22
ALDERSON 9 0 8 2020-11-22
WYNONA 9 0 8 2020-11-22
MARSHALL 9 0 7 2020-11-22
TERRAL 8 1 5 2020-11-22
MOUNTAIN PARK 8 0 7 2020-11-22
LAMAR 8 0 7 2020-11-22
DEER CREEK 8 1 3 2020-11-22
GOULD 8 0 7 2020-11-22
FREEDOM 8 0 7 2020-11-22
HASTINGS 8 0 7 2020-11-22
BOWLEGS 7 0 7 2020-11-22
OKAY 7 0 7 2020-11-22
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 7 0 7 2020-11-22
GOLTRY 7 0 4 2020-11-22
HUNTER 7 0 7 2020-11-22
HITCHCOCK 6 0 6 2020-11-22
DACOMA 6 0 4 2020-11-22
FOYIL 6 0 4 2020-11-22
DAVIDSON 6 0 1 2020-11-22
HILLSDALE 6 0 5 2020-11-22
EAKLY 6 0 3 2020-11-22
PEORIA 5 0 5 2020-11-22
MEDICINE PARK 5 0 4 2020-11-22
ALBION 5 0 5 2020-11-22
WILLOW 5 0 3 2020-11-22
COLONY 5 0 4 2020-11-22
BROMIDE 5 0 3 2020-11-22
BRAMAN 4 0 2 2020-11-22
WAINWRIGHT 4 0 3 2020-11-22
CAMARGO 4 0 2 2020-11-22
THE VILLAGE 4 0 3 2020-11-22
CROMWELL 3 0 2 2020-11-22
BYNG 3 0 3 2020-11-22
SLICK 3 0 3 2020-11-22
VERA 3 0 3 2020-11-22
MANITOU 3 0 2 2020-11-22
FANSHAWE 3 0 3 2020-11-22
GENE AUTRY 2 0 2 2020-11-22
SLAUGHTERVILLE 2 0 2 2020-11-22
HALLETT 2 0 2 2020-11-22
REDBIRD 2 0 2 2020-11-22
RENTIESVILLE 2 0 2 2020-11-22
ADDINGTON 2 0 0 2020-11-22
DOUGHERTY 2 0 2 2020-11-22
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2020-11-22
MOFFETT 2 0 1 2020-11-22
NORGE 2 0 2 2020-11-22
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2020-11-22
KEMP 1 0 1 2020-11-22
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2020-11-22
TULLAHASSEE 1 0 0 2020-11-22
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2020-11-22
PINK 1 0 1 2020-11-22
BLACKBURN 1 0 1 2020-11-22
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2020-11-22
BRAY 1 0 0 2020-11-22
LE FLORE 1 0 1 2020-11-22

OSDH has officially reported 33 deaths both in Enid and Garfield County, but there also has been a death from Lahoma. Anthony Triana, a media relations supervisor with Saxum, a public relations firm hired by the state to assist OSDH, said “OSDH is internally working through data, and it should be sorted out, but it most likely will not be published publicly or provided due to privacy concerns.” A follow-up question about how it would violate HIPPA laws was not immediately answered.

