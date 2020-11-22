ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma gained 3,406 COVID-19 cases, 64 in Garfield County, and 10 more deaths were reported Sunday by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Sunday’s 2% increase brought the overall number of cases to 174,330, with 32,384 active, a single-day increase of 971, and 140,312 were recovered, including 2,425 since Saturday's OSDH report.
There have been 1,634 Oklahomans who have died either due to COVID-19 or from complications of the virus, according to OSDH.
Deaths reported Sunday were seven women and three men, with nine of those in the 65 and older and one in the 50-64 age groups, according to OSDH.
Counties of residence were three each from Oklahoma and Okmulgee and one each from Caddo, Comanche, Jackson, Lincoln and Stephens. There was a reduction of one death from Pottawatomie County. OSDH does not identify age and gender per county of residence on the weekends.
Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Sunday also included 34 in Woodward, 23 in Major, 18 in Noble, 14 in Woods, 13 in Kingfisher, seven in Alfalfa, five in Blaine and one in Grant, according to OSDH.
Case gains in Northwest Oklahoma cities and towns included 54 in Enid; 31 in Woodward; 17 in Fairview; 12 in Alva; four each in Billings, Mooreland, Okeene, Ringwood and Waukomis; three each in Cashion and Kingfisher; two each in Carmen, Cherokee, Cleo Springs, Helena and Okarche; and one each in Aline, Canton, Covington, Dover, Drummond, Fort Supply, Garber, Hennessey, Kremlin, Lahoma, Medford and Waynoka. There was a reduction of one case each in Mulhall and Sharon.
State update
There have been 91,236 Oklahoma women and 82,893 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH as of Sunday. There were 201 designated as unknown gender.
The 18-35 age group, with 1,056 new cases confirmed Sunday, made up 33.3% of cases in the state. Other new case gains were 694 in the 36-49 age group, 653 in the 50-64 age group, 537 in the 65 and older age group, 401 in the 5-17 age group and 69 in the 0-4 group.
Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Sunday were 3,174 in the 0-4 age group, 17,845 in the 5-17 age group, 58,080 in the 18-35 age group, 37,841 in the 36-49 age group, 32,560 in the 50-64 age group and 24,813 in the 65 and older age group. There were 17 listed as unknown age.
Of the overall 1,634 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 1,317 have been 65 and older and 250 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.9% of the total. There have been 51 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 15 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 924, than women, 710, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Sunday.
Data shows deaths in 71 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 278 in Oklahoma County; 254 in Tulsa County; 119 in Cleveland County; 63 in Rogers County; 44 each in McCurtain and Washington counties; 43 in Creek County; 38 in Delaware County; 35 in Wagoner County; 33 in Garfield County; 30 each in Caddo, Comanche and Muskogee counties; 27 each in Canadian and Jackson counties; 26 each in LeFlore and Lincoln counties; 22 each in Kay, Ottawa and Pottawatomie counties; 21 in Pittsburg County; 20 each in Grady and Okmulgee counties; 18 each in Bryan and Osage counties; 17 each in Beckham, Mayes and Payne counties; 16 in McClain County; 14 each in Sequoyah and Stephens counties; 13 each in Adair, Carter, McIntosh and Okfuskee counties; 11 each in Custer, Garvin and Texas counties; 10 each in Cherokee, Pontotoc and Seminole counties; eight in Greer County; seven in Hughes County; six each in Haskell, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Pawnee, Pushmataha and Woodward counties; five each in Roger Mills and Tillman counties; four each in Choctaw, Johnston, Murray, Noble and Nowata counties; three each in Cotton, Grant, Latimer, Logan and Marshall counties; two each in Beaver, Blaine, Craig, Harper, Jefferson, Major and Washita counties; and one each in Atoka, Dewey, Love and Woods counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per county released Sunday by OSDH:
• Garfield with 3,354 cases, 2,781 recovered, 540 active and 33 deaths from Enid and one from Lahoma;
• Woodward with 1,685 cases, 1,482 recovered, 197 active and six deaths, three from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland;
• Kingfisher with 801 cases, 665 recovered, 130 active and six deaths, three from Okarche, two from Hennessey and one from Kingfisher;
• Woods with 431 cases, 258 recovered, 172 active and one death from Alva;
• Major with 399 cases, 295 recovered, 102 active and two deaths, towns not listed;
• Noble with 382 cases, 292 recovered, 86 active and three deaths, including a Billings man;
• Blaine with 322 cases, 262 recovered, 58 active and two deaths, both from Canton;
• Alfalfa with 285 cases, 153 recovered and 132 active;
• Grant with 188 cases, 151 recovered, 34 active and three deaths, one each from Deer Creek, Medford and Wakita.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 3,055 in Enid (489 active); 903 Fort Supply (nine active); 648 in Woodward (159 active); 387 in Alva (162 active); 328 in Kingfisher (45 active); 260 in Hennessey (38 active); 251 in Fairview (74 active); 165 in Helena (100 active); 131 in Watonga (28 active); 108 in Okarche (25 active); 73 in Mooreland (18 active); 71 in Cashion (27 active); 65 each in Pond Creek (12 active) and Waukomis (20 active); 58 in Cherokee (15 active); 56 in Garber (five active); 55 in Ringwood (18 active); 54 in Medford (11 active); 53 in Canton (nine active); 52 in Billings (13 active); 51 in Lahoma (four active); 49 in Okeene (10 active); 46 in Seiling (11 active); 40 in Dover (one active); 30 in Cleo Springs (six active); 23 each in Covington (three active) and Wakita (one active); 22 each in Meno (five active) and Waynoka (eight active); 19 each in Ames (one active) and Fairmont (one active); 18 in Kremlin (three active); 16 each in Burlington (three active), Longdale (two active), Mulhall (two active) and Nash (two active); 15 in Lamont (three active) and Aline (four active); 14 in Drummond (four active: 13 each in Carmen (seven active), Orlando (three active) and Sharon (four active); 10 in Jet (one active); nine in Marshall (two active); eight each Deer Creek (four active) and Freedom (one active); seven each in Goltry (three active) and Hunter; and six each in Dacoma (two active), Hillsdale (one active) and Hitchcock, according to data released by OSDH on Sunday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as “other.”
In Enid, there have been 1,511 cases, with 1,271 recovered and 21 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 1,513 cases, with 1,237 recovered and 12 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Sunday. There were six recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszip codes.org/.
OSDH has officially reported 33 deaths both in Enid and Garfield County, but there also has been a death from Lahoma. Anthony Triana, a media relations supervisor with Saxum, a public relations firm hired by the state to assist OSDH, said “OSDH is internally working through data, and it should be sorted out, but it most likely will not be published publicly or provided due to privacy concerns.” A follow-up question about how it would violate HIPPA laws was not immediately answered.
