ENID, Okla. — Christmas Eve brought 3,277 new cases of COVID-19 and 45 additional deaths in Oklahoma, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday.

The 1.2% increase in cases brought the overall state total to 272,553, with 35,258 active and 234,967 recovered, according to the OSDH.

There have been 2,328 deaths in Oklahoma in which the virus was the cause or a contributing factor, the OSDH reported, including two men in Alfalfa and Kingfisher counties.

Of the 45 deaths reported Thursday, 34 were in the 65 and older age group: one man in Alfalfa County, two women in Bryan County, one woman in Canadian County, three men in Cleveland County, one woman in Comanche County, two men in Custer County, one man in Johnston County, one man in Kingfisher County, one man in Latimer County, one man in Lincoln County, two women in Love County, one man and one woman in McClain County, three women and two men in Oklahoma County, one man in Ottawa County, one man and one woman in Pontotoc County, one man and one woman in Pottawatomie County, one man in Seminole County, one woman in Stephens County and two women and two men in Tulsa County.

Nine of the deaths were in the 50-64 age range: one woman in Jefferson County, one woman in Le Flore County, one man in Murray County, one woman and one man in Oklahoma County, one man in Pottawatomie County, one man in Seminole County, one man in Tulsa County and one man in Wagoner County. One death was in the 36-49 age group: a Washington County man, and the last death was a Tulsa County man in the 18-35 age group.

Garfield County has seen 5,176 cases of the virus, a single-day increase of 57, with 526 active and 4,608 recovered, according to the OSDH. Of the total cases, 4,601 have been in Enid, where 421 remain active and 4,140 have recovered.

Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma were at 15,912 on Thursday.

In Enid, Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported Thursday it was treating 18 patients with the virus. St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center said it would not be reporting numbers until after the holidays.

State update

There have been 143,463 Oklahoma women and 128,926 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH as of Thursday. There were 164 designated as unknown gender.

Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 4,941 in the 0-4 age group, 29,108 in the 5-17 age group, 87,422 in the 18-35 age group, 59,487 in the 36-49 age group, 52,252 in the 50-64 age group and 39,309 in the 65 and older age group. There were 34 listed as unknown age.

Of the overall 2,283 deaths in the state, 1,863 have been 65 and older and 366 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.75% of the total. There have been 76 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 21 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 1,301, than women, 1,027, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Thursday.

Data shows deaths in 75 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 416 in Oklahoma; 367 in Tulsa; 149 in Cleveland; 82 in Rogers; 61 in Creek; 55 each in Washington and Comanche; 50 in McCurtain; 49 in Canadian’ 48 in Muskogee; 44 in Wagoner; 43 in Delaware; 42 in Garfield; 39 in Caddo; 36 each in Jackson and Grady; 32 each in Bryan and Pottawatomie; 31 in Lincoln; 30 each in Kay, Custer and Le FLore; 27 in Ottawa; 26 each in Okmulgee and Payne; 24 in Osage; 23 each in Pittsburg, McClain, Stephens and Mayes; 20 in Beckham; 19 in Pontotoc; 18 in Garvin; 17 each in Cherokee and Seminole; 16 each in Carter, Texas and Sequoyah; 15 each in Okfuskee and McIntosh; 13 in Adair; 10 each in Cotton, Kiowa, Kingfisher and Woodward; nine each in Greer and Pawnee; eight each in Hughes, Nowata and Tillman; seven each in Haskell Logan, Johnston and Murray; six each in Choctaw, Pushmataha, Marshall and Roger Mills; five each in Craig, Grant, Latimer and Noble; four each in Alfalfa, Coal, Major, and Woods; three each in Atoka, Blaine, Dewey, Harper, Jefferson, Love and Washita; two in Beaver; and one in Cimarron.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Thursday by OSDH:

• Woodward with 2,364 cases, 2,145 recovered, 184 active and 10 deaths, seven from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland.

• Kingfisher with 1,278 cases, 1,116 recovered, 152 active and 10 deaths, four from Okarche, two each from Hennessey, Dover and Kingfisher.

• Noble with 916 cases, 752 recovered, 159 active and five deaths, including a Billings man.

• Alfalfa with 878 cases, 784 recovered, 90 active and four deaths, one each from Aline and Cherokee and a James Crabtree Correctional Center inmate and another person in Helena.

• Woods with 859 cases, 693 recovered, 162 active and four deaths from Alva.

• Major with 681 cases, 614 recovered, 63 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town.

• Blaine with 606 cases, 525 recovered, 78 active and three deaths, two from Canton and one not listed by town.

• Grant with 355 cases, 289 recovered, 61 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.

In Enid, there have been 2,134 cases, with 1,932 recovered and 25 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 2,409 cases, with 2,156 recovered and 14 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Thursday. There were 28 cases with 28 recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at www.unitedstateszip codes.org/.

There have been 42 deaths in Garfield County, with 40 from Enid and three from Lahoma. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dated the Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as more widely shared county numbers are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxum.

DOC update

The number of inmates with COVID-19 was at 100 Thursday, with 105 COVID-19-positive Department of Corrections employees, across the state, according to the DOC website.

DOC is reporting James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena is one of two current “hot status facilities” in the state, with the other in Oklahoma City. Thursday marks the 20th day Crabtree has been considered a “hot” facility.

In Northwest Oklahoma, current inmate positives included 15 at James Crabtree. There were no active cases among inmates at Enid Community Corrections Center, William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply or Bill Johnson in Alva.

Inmates in isolation and quarantine included 15 and 560, respectively, at James Crabtree and four in quarantine at William S. Key, according to the DOC website.

